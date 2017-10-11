Open Thread 86.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Naval Gazing:
Fire Control, Part 2
Series Index, Part 1
Last time, I talked about the origins of naval fire control, and the basic problems that fire control systems have to solve. The fire control systems on Iowa are recognizable as descendants of the early systems, solving the same problems, but in a much more integrated and sophisticated way. Iowa’s two main battery directors, designated Mk 38, each have an integrated rangefinder 26.5 ft (separate rangefinders have an irritating tendency to range on ships other than the one the director is looking at) and are fully capable of providing level, cross-level, target range, target bearing, and estimates of target course and speed. This data is sent to the plotting rooms via a devices called synchros. The synchro is a special type of electric motor, in which what happens on one end is mirrored exactly on the other. This is helpful as the synchro is continuous and more precise than the step-by-step motor. Most importantly, though, it is self-aligning, allowing recovery from power outages and quick switching of inputs and outputs.
Each plotting room contains two main devices, the Mk 8 rangekeeper and the Mk 41 stable vertical. The Mk 41 is a specialized gyroscope that is the preferred source of level and cross-level data for the ship. It is more accurate than the Mk 38, and does not have to see the horizon to function. Interestingly, it is designated in the director number sequence, and is considered a director in the ship’s fire control schematics.
The Mk 8 is a fully mechanical fire-control computer, a distant descendant of the mechanisms first used to find range rate. (I’ve written more about the history here before.) The target data from the director is combined with data on the ship’s course and speed to create a virtual model of the engagement. The relative bearing and range to the target are tracked in real time, giving a constant estimate of the latest range rate. Iowa’s own movement is fully compensated for, allowing the ship to maneuver while still engaging the enemy effectively. (Sadly, compensating for enemy maneuvers is still rather difficult.) The director also has the appropriate ballistic cams to deal with the final range to the target. Manual inputs for air density, average muzzle velocity, and wind speed and direction allowed those factors to be taken into account as well. In the past I’ve claimed that the system included compensation for things such as the coriolis effect and the magnus effect. It appears that this is not quite the case. There is a compensation for overall drift, but I’m not sure how this is calculated, or if it’s simply empirical. I don’t have a copy of the Mk 8 manual, which is probably the only place the full logic is laid out.
The gun orders are passed from the rangekeeper to the turrets themselves, where the last pieces are put into place. Mechanisms in each turret compensate for parallax (the offset between the turret and the fire-control reference point, usually the conning tower) to ensure that all of the shells land in the same place instead of producing a 400 ft pattern, as well as for barrel wear in each gun (which reduces muzzle velocity) and for any misalignment of the turret roller path with the ship’s level. The turret itself can be operated in follow-the-pointer mode, although the US was the first to introduce a successful Remote Power Control (RPC) system. RPC involves replacing the guy matching pointers with a set of synchros and servos that automatically drives the gun to point where the orders tell it to. While this sounds simple today, it was at the cutting edge of contemporary technology, and gave the US a major advantage.
The guns themselves could be fired from inside the turret, or, more commonly, from a pair of triggers on the stable vertical. There were two different modes, and two different methods of firing. In normal weather, the stable vertical sent both level and cross-level continually to the rangekeeper, and the guns constantly moved to match it. If the ship was moving too much for the guns to keep up, selected level (or cross-level) was used instead. No attempt was made to compensate for the other axis, and a constant value, representing about the midpoint of the movement, was sent to the rangekeeper. When the ship rolled into the correct position, a contact on the gyro met another on the frame of the stable vertical. If the automatic firing key was pressed at that time, it completed a circuit and fired the guns.
Even with all of this sophistication, spotting was still necessary. However, another development greatly simplified cross-checking the solution against the real-world. Not only did the turrets have RPC, but the director did as well. The rangekeeper kept it pointed at where it thought the target was, and if the target moved out of the crosshairs, this meant the solution was off. The crew would bring it back on target, updating the rangekeeper’s solution in the process. The result? A closed-loop control system, running on late 30s analog technology. As an example of how good this system was, during the bombardment of Ponape Atoll in 1944, Iowa was sighting on a reference point (and spotting the fire from there). The ship sailed out of sight for 15 minutes with the director in auto-track mode. When the reference point came back into view, the solution was off by 100 yards of range and 1 milliradian (.05 degrees).
Impressive as all of this is, Iowa’s designers considered the possibility of damage. There are two Mk 38s, and two main battery plotting rooms, each with one Mk 8 and Mk 41. These can be cross-connected, but the directors are high in the ship and inherently impossible to armor. A third (auxiliary) director (a Mk 40) is placed in the upper level of the conning tower. This is a fairly simple system, using optical stabilization and a Mk 3 ballistic computer. It also had a trunnion-tilt (cross-level) corrector attached. This position was primarily used as a target-designator for the main directors, as it was where the ship’s gunnery officer was stationed.
In extremis, the turrets could fire under local control. All three turrets were completed with 46-ft baseline rangefinders, although the rangefinder in Turret I was removed as it tended to get blinded by spray, and improved radar had rendered it less useful. There are sighting hoods on the sides of each turret for one trainer and three pointers (each gun elevates individually and has its own pointer), and a Mk 3 ballistic computer (without trunnion-tilt corrector).
There were also four Mk 37 directors for the 5” secondary battery, tied to Mk 1A computers paired in the forward and aft secondary battery plotting rooms. These are right next to the main battery plotting rooms, and there are suggestions that the directors can be cross-connected in some of my books. This may have had to be done manually, with cables passed through a porthole in the bulkhead between the two rooms. The Mk 37 was very similar in principle to the Mk 38, although it had to deal with targets in 3 dimensions. It was a fantastic system, which I’ll probably talk about later, when I finish the book I’m reading on the subject.
One thing I haven’t mentioned is radar, with good reason. The system as originally designed did not have radar (and in fact, optical bearing information remained preferred over radar bearing even in the 80s), although a few of the designers did know it was coming, and made sure that the directors had flat roofs. However, the second-generation Mk 8 radar had been installed on Iowa before she was even commissioned, giving full blind-fire capability. This was an early mechanically-scanned phased-array system, and it was replaced in the 1945 with the Mk 13 that is still on the ship today.
When the ships were reactivated in the 1980s, a pair of HP digital computers were added as adjuncts to the Mk 8. These were used to provide a much better estimate of initial muzzle velocity and compensate for Earth’s curvature and rotation, trunnion height, target height, and wind, in the form of spots into the computer. The biggest problem was that the Mk 8s were limited to a fairly small range of muzzle velocities for the 1900 lb and 2700 lb shells, and any new shells had to be ballistically identical to one of these. The subcaliber shells under development would have required a different computer, and it was planned to replace the Mk 8s with the Mk 160 digital ballistic computer used on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, although the ships were decommissioned before this happened. My source indicates this was only an issue of cams, and nothing to do with improving accuracy.
I had a friend of mine who isn’t a naval geek review these posts before they went up to try to improve readability. During the process, he said “I like the idea of human military history being a series of patch notes where the devs take a hardline stance against reversing buffs and almost never hand out nerfs” and gave me the following “patch notes”, which I felt I had to share.
Old posts, included for reference [In the Google Doc I used]
patch notes: replaced old post with a newer, more up-to-date one.
massively improved guns
patch notes: buffed ship-based guns to incentivize naval combat.
made them much more powerful than the heavy guns for a short period
patch notes: buffed light guns for balance
the director
patch notes: buffed heavy guns to match the recent buffs to light guns
rapidly-improving torpedoes
patch notes: buffed torpedoes to avoid making guns in general too overpowered
It is more accurate than the Mk 38
patch notes: added the Mk 41 gyroscope to replace the Mk 38
gave the US a major advantage
patch notes: added the remote power control (rpc) system to specific servers: north america (west), north america (central), north america (east). other servers will receive the update shortly.
but the director did as well
patch notes: added rpc to the director so more users would have access to it.
improved radar
patch notes: buffered radar to make up for recent improvements in line-of-sight targeting.
the rangefinder in Turret I was removed as it tended to get blinded by spray
patch notes: removed turret 1’s rangefinder due to a persistent bug where particle effects from the water would cover up the viewing point.
although a few of the designers did know it was coming, and made sure that the directors had flat roofs
patch notes: flat roofs added to the directors on the Iowa in preparation for a later set of radar tweaks.
replaced in the 1945 with the Mk 13
patch notes: replace the Mk 8 radar with the Mk 13 radar due to bugs with the mechanical phased-array system.
a pair of HP digital computers were added
patch notes: added a pair of HP computers, which should improve the feel of the ship in general for Iowa players.
How precise were battleship guns? Putting aside aiming technology, suppose I kept the same elevation/bearing set for the guns on an unmoving ship and fired salvo after salvo. How big is the circle I could reasonably expect most of my shots to land within?
Did this meaningfully improve from Dreadnought to Iowa?
Obviously, nobody took that specific measurement. On most ships (Iowa included), the guns loaded at a fixed angle, but I don’t think that inaccuracy in the elevation mechanism is going to play a major part in the pattern size. So I feel reasonably confident in reporting typical salvo spreads as the answer.
The biggest driver was probably uncertainty in muzzle velocity. When the Iowas recommissioned in the 80s, they had some fairly serious accuracy problems, which were attacked first and foremost by working on the propellants to reduce variation in MV. My notes show that Yamato had salvo spreads at maximum range for 457 to 549 m for 4 and 5 gun salvos. Iowa at 34,000 yards in the 80s had that down to 219 yds for a 3-gun salvo. I don’t have good numbers offhand for earlier ships, but I’ll see what I can find.
Edit:
In 1944, a US 16″ 3-gun salvo was expected to have a pattern size of about 1% of range, and a 9-gun salvo was 1.9%. For 14″, a 3-gun salvo was 1.2%, while a 12-gun salvo was 2.4%. Nevada is listed separately as 3.4% for a 10-gun (full) salvo. Not sure exactly why, as she’s listed at 1.2% for the 3-gun salvo just like the later ships. I’d almost suspect a typo. By the 80s, the Iowas were down to around 1.5% at short ranges, slightly less at long ranges for 9-gun salvos.
I finally tracked down some numbers for earlier ships/systems. In 1916, the British credited their 15″ guns with a salvo pattern of 200 yds, the 13.5″ guns with 300 yds and the 12″ guns with 400 yds, all at 12,000 yds. These correspond to 1.7%, 2.5% and 3.3% respectively. These look not entirely unlike what I’d expect for full salvos, although my source doesn’t say. So there was some improvement in precision, although not as much as you might expect. This is proving surprisingly difficult to figure out. I’m going to see if I can scare up some combat data from Jutland.
On further reflection, while there were some weapons known for having too much dispersion (the British 12″/50 and the US 14″/50 spring to mind), the opposite was also a common problem. Basically, the salvo spread can help compensate for errors in mean point of impact, and I know of several cases where one side said that the other’s salvos were too tight. So there wasn’t much point in tightening the salvos below 1.5-2%, as it might actually hinder hitting. In the 80s, the Iowas were mostly planning on shooting at shore targets, which is somewhat easier, and their system may have been better than average for the era. I don’t have great data on that yet.
non naval-gazing related question
How are you always the first one to respond to every new OT?
Because I have the stuff already written up and I’m watching for Scott to post. I basically just paste it into the box and hit submit.
How did the director compensate for the ship’s travel? Did it measure / integrate the ship’s heading and speed somehow? I thought INS units came a bit later.
Course came from the ship’s gyrocompass, or possibly the stable vertical (not sure which offhand). Speed was from the pitometer log (think pitot tube, but for ships).
It occurs to me that I have a WWII naval story that you might be able to contradict or expand on; it involves torpedoes, not guns.
WWII chips had torpedo directors, analog computers used to calculate where to aim a torpedo at a moving ship. To design one, you need the performance characteristics of the target, most obviously its speed. The U.S. did not have that information for Japanese ships, but we figured that their characteristics were probably close to ours, so designed our torpedo directors accordingly.
At some point in the war, we captured a Japanese torpedo director. It occurred to someone that they had probably done the same thing, so if we could reverse engineer it we would know the characteristics of their ships and be able to improve our torpedo directors accordingly.
The problem was given to the Statistical Research Group, a bunch of civilian academics doing various sorts of war work that included some pretty high powered people. They were never able to solve it.
My theory is that the torpedo director that was captured was from a ship using the O92 oxygen fueled torpedo, which had a much longer range than any torpedo used by any other nation. The researchers didn’t know that, so were doing their reverse engineering on the assumption of much too short a range. But that’s just a guess.
Do you know anything about that story? My source is my memory of an account by my father, who was part of the Statistical Research Group.
At least some of this is wrong, but I can’t say how much is right. The maximum speeds of ships are set by basic hydrodynamics, and most surface fire control systems (torpedoes included) went up to 40-50 kts, plenty for any warship afloat. (You had to set speed, as well as course and range, not just assume it as part of the design.) The likely attempt at reverse-engineering would have been to determine the torpedo characteristics, and it’s possible that they kept being told ‘that answer can’t be right’, as it took several years for the US to figure out just how good the Long Lance was.
The best source I know of offhand for Japanese torpedo FC is Naval Technical Mission to Japan report O-32, prepared by the Navy after the war. I hadn’t heard of any Japanese FC equipment being captured and examined during the war, but it’s possible that someone was able to salvage something, almost certainly in the Solomons. I’m trying to think of where to look for more info on this, and not coming up with anything. Try Warships1. That’s where the sort of people who know this are most likely to hang out.
Edit: The other thing that doesn’t hold up is the group at Columbia getting involved. This seems very much like the sort of thing the Bureau of Ordnance or Naval Intelligence would do in-house.
We’ve had a lot of good threads on book recommendation – what about specifically for audiobooks?
With audiobooks, a good narrator is key. If I’m distracted by crappy pronunciation or bored by lack of energy, it yanks me out of the story. I’ve dropped a few podcasts due to a podcaster who, while having a good grasp on their material, have grating presentation. And as much as I love the concept, I’m done with Librevox: their quality control is nonexistent and it just ruins the source material.
Lately I’ve been most impressed with the Kingkiller audiobooks – the narrator does phenomenal accents. Every new place the story goes there’s a new accent to be impressed by, and it actually helped carry me through a few lulls in the plot.
Other good examples are Dresden Files, Game of Thrones, and Master and Commander, though the latter I admittedly haven’t heard since high school. Special mention goes to Hardcore History (they’re basically audiobooks…) – I haven’t encountered any podcaster with anywhere near the narrating chops as Dan Carlin.
I’ve also been greatly enjoying the Blackstone Audio Aubrey-Maturins (listened to Desolation Island on a road trip last week) — second the recommendation.
I don’t like Harry Potter very much, but thought that Stephen Fry’s rendition of the British ones was captivating.
Jim Dale did an amazing job with the Harry Potter books. Seriously.
Deepness in the Sky uses the same narrator as the MHI series, which is – uh, disconcerting. But he is quite good.
Pretty much all of Brandon Sanderson’s books get good narration; not a huge fan of the Stormlight Archive narration, whose narrators also narrated the Wheel of Time books, but it is less because they are bad, so much as that I dislike when books change narrators.
Douglas Adams did a pretty good job narrating his own stuff; Stephen Fry and whatever the Arthur Dent actor’s name is, not so much.
Overall, I feel like switching narrators in the Wheel of Time audiobooks worked pretty well, since so much of that story is based around the divide between male and female, so having a male narrator and a female one fit the story thematically…
That said, in the last few books, the female narrator pissed me the hell off, because so many of the events in the last three books revolve around the Seanchan in Arad Doman, and she pronounces “Damane” and “Domani” EXACTLY the freaking same!!! >.<
I haven’t read those books in years, and I never did finish the series, but I distinctly remember them having pronunciation guides in the back…
Oh! Speaking of Brandon Sanderson audiobooks, while it’s true that his regular audiobooks that you can get on Audible always have outstanding narration, the original Mistborn trilogy also had this one AMAZINGLY good full cast production by a company called Graphic Audio, which was probably the best audiobook I’ve ever listened to. If I recall, the first book in that series was nominated for a Grammy, which was where I first heard about them.
Strangely, I haven’t listened to anything else from Graphic Audio, but their versions Mistborn books were good enough that I probably should.
I love audio books, but I absolutely loathe graphic audio. I find the full cast enormously distracting. I much prefer a really good single narrator, which are fortunately not in short supply.
I’ve listened to bad full-cast productions before, and in general I agree with you. But that Mistborn one, specifically, was really, really good.
I like Dan Carlin enough to listen to all of his podcasts, and will likely get around to buying them all, but damn if I don’t start giggling every time at the way he says “ENDQUOTE”.
Haha, yes. “Quote” and “Endquote” come across kinda goofy but I actually really like the inflection on the stuff in between.
The best Carlinism is him saying “again” agin and agiiiin.
I’m surprised Hardcore History hasn’t been recommended more here. He’s a fantastic storyteller.
Personally, I don’t use audiobooks. I have my phone set up to read me regular ebooks. It’s probably not as good as real audiobooks (the text-to-speech engine occasionally makes interesting choices), but I only need to get the ebook, which is easier, cheaper, and doesn’t require dealing with large files.
Ah, interesting. Finally a reason it could be worth using my phone for audio instead of a dedicated cheapo mp3 player. Though for best of both worlds I’d probably want to export the ebook auto-read to an mp3 and put that on the device whose battery and physical integrity I don’t care about.
I don’t really use audiobooks. But usin the text to speech seems like it would be really distracting for fiction.
You get used to it surprisingly quickly, at least as long as it’s not a fantasy book with lots of creative spelling and punctuation.
It’s not once you’re used to it. It does sometimes choose unusual pronunciations, but it’s so easy that I really like it. I mostly use it in the car.
Mind sharing your ebook to phone-audio process? I’ve got some kindle books that I wouldn’t mind listening to this way (that don’t have audio versions) and I could download the kindle app.
It’s a bit complicated. I use FBreader, with the FBreader TTS plugin and the default google text to speech engine. For Kindle files, I use Calibre with the deDRM plugin to turn them into files that FBreader can read. You may have to download an old version of the Kindle desktop app for that, though. I’m not sure if deDRM has been updated to handle the file format Kindle added ~6 months ago. (I rolled back and haven’t bothered to look again recently.)
There may be apps that work on native kindle books, but that’s the method I use.
I’ve listened to a few of Jon Ronson’s books in audiobook form, including The Psychopath Test, Them, and So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, as well as his podcast series on Audible called The Butterfly Effect. Jon Ronson narrates all of them, and his soft voice with a British accent is an absolute delight to listen to.
The books are all good, too. Them and So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed might be of interest of some people here interested in culture wars and fringe political/social groups.
I’m currently listening to Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov narrated by Jeremy Irons, and his creepy Humbert is just excellent. I mostly think of his Scar voice, but it’s not quite the same and does a great job bringing the creep level to at least 9000.00001. Also, the book is masterfully written. I might get a written copy to read after finishing it on audio, because it’s just filled with beautiful passages.
The version of the Silmarillion narrated by Martin Shaw is one of the first audiobooks I ever bought, and remains the best. It sounds like an old testament patriarch dictating the bible.
Ah, I forgot that one! Very much seconded.
This post is so well-timed; I had just resolved this afternoon that I ought to try out audible.
I’ll lead with my strongest recommendation:
Scott Brick is an outstanding narrator, and he’s narrated a lot of very good books. I particularly recommend:
–Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge Of The Sith by Matt Stover. This novelization is basically one of the greatest “fix fic”s of all time, IMO, and goes a long way towards making Anakin’s internal journey a believable and emotionally compelling one.
–Sean Drummond series by Brian Haig, starting with Secret Sanction. Really, you can start anywhere. These are solid legal thrillers following the exploits of a former SF soldier turned JAG attorney. A good example case would be ending up on the defense team of a golden boy West Point grad who’s about to torpedo US-ROK relations after he’s arrested for the homosexual rape and murder of a young KATUSA (Korean soldiers liasing with US forces in Korea). Drummond is…not exactly happy with getting this case in a late 90s/early 00s military where DADT is still controversial, and even less happy when the defense the officer offers is that he couldn’t have done it because they were very much in love…something that would be even worse to use since the dead young man in question is the son of a very prominent, very socially conservative South Korean politician…
-In a similar vein, Nelson DeMille’s thrillers and mysteries, especially the John Corey series, this time mixing technothriller tropes and classic NYPD police procedural ones.
If you haven’t tried Larry Correia’s series, I highly recommend all three, and all three have solid narrators (Bronson Pinchot, Oliver Wyman, and Tim Gerard Reynolds).
Cannot agree enough on Star Wars 3:ROTS. There is no reason that the novelization of a prequel movie should be any good, but it was a really good book.
Phil Dragash’s audiobook for LotR is great. A little difficult to find, but it can be torrented with a little searching.
The late Frank Muller’s excellent narration of The Dark Tower roped me into that series, and I wasn’t even a fan of Stephen King. Ah, listening to my dad’s books-on-tape on those long road trips, those were the days.
There were also a bunch of otherwise forgettable British mystery novels, notable for the narrator’s helpful instruction to take a malfunctioning tape out of the player and “slap it smartly.”
Oh yeah! I had almost forgotten about those. The Dark Tower audiobooks were really good.
Anything by Larry Correia. Even if you don’t like his politics, or aren’t a fan of the sort of action-packed gun-porn he generally writes, the people who he gets to narrate his books are always on point.
Also, I just finished listening to the last Witcher book today, and I feel like the narrator did an excellent job on those, too. I keep thinking back to this one point where he did a great job of portraying both excitement and weariness at the same time. I’m still not sure how I feel about the series as a whole; the author meanders way too much, and seems to think he is far more clever than he actually is, but I feel like I might be losing something in the translation. The narration was excellent, though.
Even though most of the actual books themselves aren’t that great, I also feel like they tend to do a very good job narrating Star Wars books. Though, a big part of that to me is just the way they mix in the John Williams music; it really makes it sound like it belongs in the same universe as the movies, and they do a good job of impersonating the actors voices, as well.
In general, just try to avoid any books with a celebrity doing the reading. They tend to suck. (Unless you count James Marsters’ Dresden Files narration, of course, which is, as you already pointed out, outstanding.)
I’m sure I could think of more, but other than the things that have already been mentioned, those are some good ones off the top of my head.
I’ve been chipping away at the 45 or so hour audiobook of It by Stephen King – read it as a kid and given the premise, going back and rereading as an adult who half remembers it has been interesting.
Stephen Weber reads it and he is absolutely killing it. This is a challenging book to do a read of, between accents, Bill’s stutter, and Richie’s voices, but he is really selling it. And his Pennywise is great. Might be my imagination but I think it is inspired by Tim Curry, while still doing his own thing.
In case it is of use to anyone else, this person has an interesting recommendation that you listen to audiobooks on high speed, and, for maximum sinking-the-information-into-your-brain, listen at high speed while reading the text.
The books narrated by Karen Savage on Librivox are all really good.
If “basically audiobooks” count: I like Iroquois History and Legends a lot.
What poorly-known technology, either extant or theoretical, do you find particularly exciting / wish was better known?
For me, it’s definitely the nuclear salt water rocket (I apparently share this love with Charles Stross, who keeps finding excuses to stick them into his books.) A quick description: dissolve as much uranium salts as you can into a big tank of water. (This tank is heavily baffled with neutron absorbing material.) When you want to go fast, squirt the water into a combustion chamber, assembling a large contained mass…which goes prompt critical. (“critical” is to “prompt critical” as “nuclear reactor” is to “nuclear bomb”.) The runaway fission reaction rapidly disassembles itself out the back of your rocket. The best part: someone who knows more nuclear physics than me did some mathematical analyses that proves the radiation also goes backward, so you don’t irradiate yourself. Or so he claims–I can’t really verify it. Hope he’s right!
End result is an engine with ludicrously high specific impulse (exhaust velocity) but also very high thrust (this scales up quite well to large quantities of propellant.) It’s not unique in hitting this holy grail [1], but it’s definitely the coolest way.
I don’t understand why anyone gets excited about Orion drives, let alone boring nuclear thermal dreams. Why would you bother building crazy ablative pusher plates, or finicky fission piles, when you can instead have a continuously firing nuclear bomb directly shoot its working mass out the back of your rocket at something like a percent ofc?
(Paging John Schilling to tell me how everything I just said is wrong, amateurs tend to.)
[1] I recently saw a good explanation of just why it’s so hard to hit high specific impulse (efficiency) and high thrust, which made more sense than most: it’s just dimensional analysis. Specific impulse has units of velocity (well, it’s quoted in units of time, but this is a really stupid convention. Fundamentally your engine is more efficient at getting thrust out of propellant if the propellant goes out the back faster.) Thrust has units of force. Velocity times force equals power. If your engine pushes really damn hard and is really efficient at getting thrust out of propellant, it’s necessarily using the same power as a decent sized nuclear plant…and hence probably has one.
NSWR: For people who think the normal Orion drive is too boring!
It’s definitely an interesting idea, but I can’t shake the feeling that it’s the sort of thing you come up with on a dare to find the weirdest and most dangerous type of propulsion you can.
I mean, to me it sounds safer than Orion–at least the Death Destroyer Of Worlds is, in principle, moving away from your vessel. Continuous loads vs pulsed ones also sound better to me all other things being equal.
Normal nuclear weapons are very safe, and only become dangerous when you want them to. NSWR is the only drive type I’m aware of where you have the potential of Hollywood-style explosions if the ship gets damaged. Good for drama, but it makes me as an engineer nervous.
Several years ago, I heard about a scientist basically pressure-cooking pig manure into something resembling crude oil – able to be refined into gasoline, etc. Supposedly the resulting stuff contained substantially more energy than he’d used to cook it. This seems like a great way to solve the problem of excess pig manure, but apparently the problem remains unsolved across large swathes of hog-raising America.
It probably turned out to be uneconomical on larger scales, but it seemed really cool to me.
Ordnungs are a kind of technology, right? I wish those were better known.
Do you mean ordnung in the sense I’m used to it–as a rule of life?
They are an interesting, and effective, social technology.
I mean in the Amish sense, as a somewhat formalized set of guidelines your community lives by. In particular they include a declaration about what technologies you will and will not adopt.
The propulsion system I like is the interstellar ramjet.
If you have to carry your reaction mass, you need to shoot it out really fast and a lot of the energy you start with ends up in the reaction mass. If you have free reaction mass, on the other hand, you push it back very gently and almost all of the energy you started with ends up as kinetic energy of your spaceship.
How do you get free reaction mass? Your ship has some mechanism, probably involving magnetic and/or electric fields, to pull inward interstellar hydrogen from a vast area ahead of it and push that hydrogen gently backwards. Your battery is a chunk of antimatter. You get energy by burning a little of the interstellar hydrogen on it, so the battery has an effective energy content of twice mc^2. If the ship has a mass of M and the antimatter is, say, a tenth of the mass of the ship, then in the limit the ship ends up with kinetic energy of .2Mc^2, which means it is going very fast.
Isn’t antimatter (potentially) highly explosive? If so, if you had any significant amount of antimatter to start with, you could just use it for your propulsion.
Antimatter+matter is the most explosive thing possible. Antimatter per se needs something to react with , which is the point of scooping up matter from the environment — it halves the propellant mass you need to carry, assuming antimatter has positive mass. Preventing the kind of explosion you don’t want means you need sophisticated electromagnetic containment , the kind of thing fusion reactors aim at.
Lately, I’ve been interested in reverse dictionaries. The mathematician in me prefers the term “inverse dictionary” – anything that takes a meaning, and gives you a word or term. But “reverse dictionary” seems to be the consensus term, at least according to english.stackexchange. Another very similar term is “conceptual dictionary”. The trouble with RDs and CDs, however, is that nothing quite scratches the itch.
There are things which come close. OneLook Thesaurus, Wordsmyth.net, and reversedictionary.org (I’m twitchy about the spam detector right now, so no links, sorry – a quick search should turn each up) seem to be the top players online. All have varying success with definitions such as:
male parent
father of father
brother of father
slang for milk
someone who is afraid of flying
literary term for an obsession
dish containing chopped meat, beans, lettuce and tomato inside a tortilla
blue metallic element
fourth largest moon of Jupiter
taxonomic order containing bats
In general, all seem to do some sort of word search among the definitions it has. They no doubt rely on the user using common words in the definition they have. They aren’t trivia question answerers a la Watson. None appear to be able to do any semantic processing, although it’s hard for me to construct an experiment for this.
Does anyone know of alternate references? Are these the state of the art in online reverse or concept dictionaries? Any other thoughts?
Isn’t that basically google?
Depends on how much personal data about you they collect with each query.
Some of the definitions I used above are answerable by a normal web search, yes. But some aren’t, and sometimes it takes a while. What if I’m looking for an archaic term for a well-dressed gentleman? Or for the post you see in a haberdashery for shaping hats?
I’m well aware that such meanings might be vague enough that a search is really the best way to find the word, but sometimes it’s not even in the top ten hits. Plus, a well-made R/CD might lend itself to certain automated tools.
I know reverse dictionary as the term for a dictionary with words spelled backwards, which is something that, as far as I know, only linguists have use for.
What do linguists use it for?
Cheating at Words with Friends.
To investigate derivational morphology in suffixal languages. The reverse dictionary makes it easier to collect all words that are formed with a certain suffix.
To me a ‘reverse dictionary’ would be one that starts at Z and progresses to A.
I’m searching for a Founder’s Pledge-style mechanism for employees instead of founders.
I want to pledge X% of any value I gain in an exit event to EA Funds. I want other interested people in my company to be empowered to make a similar pledge. And I want it to be trackable and sharable internally to inspire others to join/pledge. For this to work it needs to be legally binding like Founder’s Pledge.
I imagine I can create the technical framework for such a system (it doesn’t seem that complicated). What I need is someone who is familiar with startups/exits/equity to help on the legal side of things. Even better, do you work for or with Founder’s Pledge? I’ve emailed them but haven’t heard back yet.
What are your thoughts on Catalonia? To me the whole thing looks like a situation that could be solved in a very simple way and the Spanish are turning it into a rather tragic telenovela. I cannot help not to compare this with Czechoslovakia. But while Czechoslovakia split in a very friendly way, the Spanish and the Castillians (although mostly the Castillians) are doing all they can to make the other side hate them more.
I understand that other countries don’t really care about Catalonia, but still it is a bit shameful when the EU and the French government in particular not only does not condemn the Spanish police actions during the referendum but also threatens Catalonia with expulsion from the EU in case they declare independence.
On the other hand, it should be said that many things about the way the referendum was organized were far from koscher. I am not talking about the provisionary way it actually happened, since that wast mostly the fault of the Spanish government which tried everything to prevent it from happening, but rather the way the law about the referendum was passed in the Catalan parliament. Nevertheless, I cannot find a single good reason why Rajoy, who really just had to proclaim the referendum as invalid and not recognize it regardless of the result (and the result was more likely to be a close “stay”…not after what happened now though). Unless I am missing something it is a stunning example of diplomatic illiteracy.
Now Rajoy threatens Catalonia with removing all of its state rights and being controlled directly from Madrid. If that actually happens I would not be entirely surprised if Spain devolved into the Yugoslavian scenario.
I can understand opposition to separatism if the separatists want to join another country, particularly a big country, particularly a hostile country (like Russia in Ukraine). I cannot understand it, when all they want is independence, especially when you can still keep the common market, even the currency would stay the same as Catalonia could simply keep using Euro…that is if Spain did not block its EU membership which they would (even though it would hurt them just as much as the Catalonia). There are only two reasons why they might want to prevent Catalonia from leaving- The first is that Catalonia pays more on taxes than it gets, but the difference is not that staggering. I think they represent about 16% of the population and produce 19% of the GDP or something like that. The second is just stupid nationalism, or rather supranationalism (Catalans are a different nation anyway).
On the one hand, the optics of a bunch of riot-gear equipped police dressed in all black beating up young mothers and old men for the crime of simply attempting to vote in a non-binding referendum are REALLY bad.
On the other hand, most of the mainstream media seems to have ignored all of that and focused on the “really huge protest against secession!”
Catalonia can’t be expelled from the EU, because Catalonia isn’t a member of the EU. Spain, is a member of the EU. Spain the political institution, and in particular Spain the government based in Madrid, not Spain the geographic construct.
Denmark is a part of the EU; if Russia conquers Zeeland that doesn’t make Russia in any way a part of the EU. Not even if they do it using Danish-speaking Little Green Men. One of the basic principles of the EU is that it isn’t open-admission, you don’t get to be a member just by owning real estate in (the right part of) Europe, you have to apply to join and you have to be accepted for admission by the current members. That’s not going to happen for Catalonia, and it’s not wrong to make sure the Catalan people know that.
And not even if they use Dutch-speaking Little Green Men! 🙂
Crap. I specifically googled “Zeeland” to make sure I wasn’t forgetting which small northern European nation it was part of, and then wrote “Danish” anyway. Good catch.
I should have used Schleswig and/or Holstein as my example; I’d still have gotten it wrong, but I have it on good authority that no sane human can ever get those two right.
I think you got confused by Zealand, which is part of Denmark.
“To me the whole thing looks like a situation that could be solved in a very simple way and the Spanish are turning it into a rather tragic telenovela.”
I broadly agree, and said so before the referendum here.
A third reason why Spain wants to stop Catalonia leaving (and why other countries don’t support Catalan independence) is that it would greatly embolden the other Spanish secessionist movements. I think the Basque and Galician nationalisms are the only ones with major support for secession, but even they are another 10% or so of the population.
Right, generally speaking, all national governments have a pretty strong interest in suppressing all secessionist movements. After all, if we entertain the notion that these people can leave, what’s to stop other people from trying to leave in the future?
Ok, but what is the problem with people leaving? Apart from taxes and nationalism. Unless there is a military threat associated with that but that is hardly the case of any of the secessionist movements in Spain.
Apart from taxes and nationalism.
Those aren’t enough?
Besides, there’s the question of power. How can you control them if they can leave?
Tibor and Mary: not just power over the subdivisions – if Spain is reduced to Greater Castille, it becomes more of a joke than it is in dealings with other, already-existing countries. Imagine how much the EU would change if Germany split into 4 countries (former GDR, Bavaria, don’t ask me where the line would fall on the Western side).
@aNeopuritan: A joke in what sense? They’d have fewer votes in the EU, but the way EU runs is a whole different problem, which should be fixed by unanimous voting or a very large majority for all decisions. In practice, when Germany and France agree on something, nobody else can really stop it save for everyone else forming an opposition to them.
Splitting Germany into (at least) four countries would be good for both Germans and everyone else. The conservative Bavarians have clearly different political opinions (on average) than socialist northern Germany (Lower Saxony in particular), the “new states”, i.e. the former GDR is also different. They could each do things their way instead of being angry about the other parts of the country. I’d do the same with France (perhaps Aquitaine, Occitania, Brittany, Normandy and France proper around Paris), although arguably with Germany it would be easier as it is already federal (although in reality a lot of it is rather cosmetic, it is not nearly as federal as Switzerland or the US).
You are Brazilian, right? Do you think Brazil is doing better as a massive country? I think at last in part, the extreme corruption is a result of the size or definitely related to it. Splitting it into the current states wouldn’t be such a bad idea, I’d say. The north would be harmed by not being subsidized by the relatively well-off south but even they’d get more direct control and perhaps they could (or some of the states there could) turn it for the better.
Had Singapore stayed in Malaysia, they’d be a medium income country today. I’m not saying this is what all small countries do, some fail spectacularly but a multitude of small countries allows for a nonbinary outcome – you don’t even do well or not (like in a single large country…and I’d say that doing well is less likely), some parts will do well and hopefully others can then copy their policies to also do better. Or their citizens can move to the different country. If everyone speaks the same language as would be the case of Brazil or Germany (unless Bavaria instituted Bairisch as the national language and forces everyone to learn it…not completely outside the realm of possibility but not very likely :-), this is incredibly easy.
@Mary: Well, ok, I don’t see any good reasons then 🙂
With taxation it is also peculiar. People say “oh, the selfish Catalans, they should show more solidarity!” (i.e. subsidize other parts of Spain). But why should Catalonia do that and not Andorra? Andorra is very rich, they are also vaguely related to the Spanish (or the French), so by this logic Spain should annex them and force them to subsidize Spain. At the logical extreme, every country should subsidize every country poorer than itself until everyone is equally well off (or rather equally poor).
I can’t tell if this a parody of what internationalist blues want, or actually is what internationalist blues.
I think they call it “justice”, for some reason.
The state wants to be big.
There are two reasons:
1) Politicians want power. The more people and resources are under their jurisdiction, the more power they have.
2) There are institutional Moloch-type evolutionary pressures at work: countries that didn’t strongly oppose secession have already disintegrated and disappeared. Countries that pursued annexation grew bigger and stronger. This has shaped the “memetic DNA” of the countries (laws, institutions, or even informal Schelling points), which bind their behavior even irrespective of the will of individual politicians.
What do you mean by “good”?
Preventing the tax base from shrinking is a rational reason to oppose secession. You may consider it selfish to use your military might to force a group of people to subsidize you, but this is a moral judgment, not a political one.
No, the logical extreme you are looking at is a socialist world government where all the people are equally well off independent of their productivity. “From each according to his ability, to each according to his need.”
At the other logical extreme you have the ancaps who claim that all taxation is theft and want to effectively secede each into a single-person sovereign country.
Clearly both positions are unviable, thus some middle ground must be found. The issues of territorial borders, scope of government, government regional subdivision, amount and type of wealth redistribution, etc., don’t seem to have any obvious optimal solution. In practice many developed countries seem to be close to local equilibria that work fairly well, while some other countries might be trapped in bad local equilibria. Organic, path-dependent solutions seem to generally work better than massive socio-political engineering, that’s the reason why the EU doesn’t seem very popular with its citizens. Since global optimization is impossible, if you are doing fairly well you may probably want to defend the current Schelling points.
I like pointing that out to the CalExit and the Free Cascadia people. If they get to leave the US, what is going to stop all the very Red counties an hour’s drive away from the very Blue cities involved from having a secession in turn, and then petititioning the US for admission?
It would be really funny to watch Seattle, Portland, the SF region, and the LA region suddenly run out of water, power, and food, while at the same time watch a half dozen of the ports that were surveyed in the 1930s but never developed suddenly get developed into ports. I could live in the new states of Lincoln, or Olympic, or Sierra…
I mean, if there’s a war, sure. But if it’s a “peaceful secession”, commerce still exists, they can still buy the food from the neighbouring states or elsewhere. It’d be more expensive, and they’d probably struggle to get products that are up to their moral/aesthetic standards, but they’d make do.
Odd sense of humor you have there.
You can’t believe in democracy and self government and also be against a presumption of a right to secession. Not an unlimited right, of course, but at least that the burden of proof should be on the people that want to prevent it rather than allow it. To say otherwise is to argue that the terms of a 900 year old marriage alliance override the the rights of people today, which is clearly absurd.
Only if you believe in self-government at all levels, where say: a person can declare his property to be an independent country and start selling child porn from his home. Or start constructing a nuke. Such a model is not workable, for obvious reasons (which are the same reasons that justify making people obey laws created by democracies).
Self-governance is a simplistic concept which, if taken to its extremes, creates really bad outcomes. I think people who think they support it, actually support a restricted form of it.
So then the question is just what restrictions one believes are right, not the black/white choice you pretend exists.
I’d say this criterion is a good rule of thumb – there are countries (in Europe) even smaller than Catalonia which are independent, which are not even city states and which function quite well. As long as your separatists are a larger group than those countries, you don’t have to worry about workability.
Nit: There is probably a size below which nations only thrive within the framework of a larger alliance, but are in some (e.g. military) respects a net liability to that alliance. You may want to keep a few of those nations around for legacy reasons and/or because it’s convenient to conduct diplomatic meetings and shady banking transactions in small politically unambitious countries, while discouraging the whole of your alliance from fragmenting into such ministates.
This probably shouldn’t be an issue where Catalonia is concerned.
I think the caveat about city-states is an important one. The microstates of Europe work, but only because of the sufferance of their highly benevolent neighbor(s).
If we look at three criteria: population, economy, and physical size and for each what are the smaller Western European countries other than the microstates. For population there’s Iceland (330k), Ireland (4.7M) and Denmark (5.7M). For GDP there’s Iceland ($23B), Greece ($194B), and Portugal ($200B). For area there’s Belgium (30k sq. km), Switzerland (41k) and the Netherlands (42k).
Tossing out Iceland as an outlier that gives us a rough threshold of 4.5 million people, $200B GDP, and 30k sq. km. Catalonia is 7.5 million people, $255B GDP, and 32k sq. km. (including a coastline). It’s would definitely be towards the small end, but looks to be viable.
I’d go with a more fundamental assessment. Make a list of the bare minimum requirements for a functional polity (I’d start with a port and an international airport), add up how many people/square miles it takes to support them, and you get your answer. I suspect your figure is about right, a couple million people and a few hundred square miles, a few thousand if you don’t have just one big city. If your proposed polity can support those things, and your secession won’t deprive the country you’re leaving from them, you’re good to go.
To John Schilling’s point though, I’d say one of those bare minimum requirements has to do with fielding a military. It’s true that as things stand today very few countries can truly be independent world powers, but at the very least a country should in theory be able to field a military that is at least barely respectable vis-à-vis its immediate land neighbors (if any). Otherwise you end up with a situation where you are basically a protectorate.
That’s one thing if it evolved that way historically, but if you are seceding from a country and then you plan on turning around and free riding off it — well I hope it was a *really* amicable split.
@brads analysis of small European countries:
Is Iceland a unique? There’s also Malta: pop 450k, size 300km^2, gdp $18b.
Idk if it counts as a microstate or only exists at the sufference of larger neighbors, and Idk if it counts as Western European….
(Also Luxembourg is bigger and richer than both: 500k pop, $60B gdp)
the general unpopularity of sealand makes me think that there is not much to fear from excessively tiny countries being formed and while that this particular argumentum ad absurdum isn’t technically fallacious, it also isn’t a serious problem.
As an (expat) citzen of Cataluña who considers its capital one of her favourite cities in the world and has family living there: i would personally give Barcelona the Grozny treatment rather than permit Cataluña to secede.
That said, the National Police screwed the pooch in its handling of the referendum. Keeping people from voting was a counter-productive effort. Not only did they lack the manpower to do it, but people have a right to peaceably assemble, and it’s bad optics to infringe it. The vote was already declared illegal, meaning no means to prevent fraud, and most of the voters to staying away from the polls, that alone is enough to cast doubt on its validity.
If they really wanted to sabotage the vote they should have attacked the ballot boxes. Have small teams of officers show up and confiscate them. No footage of injured people on the news, no radicalising violence. Still outrage though, but much less.
My understanding is that this is exactly what they were intending to do. Things got messy when they were encountered with large groups of people who weren’t too keen on them doing that.
Sort of, they seem to have been excessively focused on actually closing the polls instead of simply sabotaging the process enough that no clear results could be obtained. That said, on the whole the sabotage was successful, such that the results of the referendum don’t really mean anything.
They did do that in at least this instance. Potentially here too, but harder to verify.
Isn’t nationalism a bit pointless if you’re in the EU?
The EU is not like the US. It does influence a lot but it is still (and hopefully it will stay that way) far from being a federation.
Spain does as Spain does. Ever since the 16th century, the Spanish state has been entirely unwilling to at all be lenient to the slightest whiff of rebellious intent, and this is no different today.
I agree that nations should be open to secession movements, but also discourage them (not by sending police to shut down polling stations and arrest voters). I thought the UK handled the Scotland referendum pretty well.
However, I do think that secession is generally bad for both parties, as I think larger countries do better economically, and also these smaller countries are more vulnerable to hegemony from large countries around them. No I don’t have statistics on this, and I realize that some tiny countries have done well economically, but I don’t think this is generally the case.
It is also a very large change to make and so should only happen if agreed to by a super-majority of the region, say 60% or even 2/3. Of course if the country sets these super-majority tests, it would certainly appear they are just setting standards that they know will result in referendum failure. I wish that a large organization such as the EU or the OECD would set some proposed rules for reasonable secessionism. I suppose they never will, because it would appear that they were encouraging secessionism, and no country wants that.
And yes, for the same reason I thought that Brexit should not have been accepted with such a tiny majority voting in favor. Momentous changes need to have large majorities in favor of the change.
Which large countries do well economically? The US and…? No other country with over 100 million people is a developed economy.
My ideal world consists of many small countries which cooperate in bigger blocks akin to the EU, but less centralized than the current EU (kind of like the EU was before it was called the EU). Well, in the ideal world of nothing but small countries you simply have free movement of labour and goods everywhere and that’s all centralization you really need.
In the real world, there is one aspect where I would not be against even more centralization – the military. The only good argument I see for a large country is a large military force to deter aggressive neighbours. But I think that should be achievable without a central government, NATO essentially is just that. It is true that NATO relies heavily on the US and if you just had a group of small countries it would be harder to keep the coalition in a state where it provides a credible deterrent. NATO is a nice gift to Europe from the US but in case Americans decide they don’t want to subsidize our defence, it might be a good idea to have something to replace it.
Considering there’s only 12 countries with a population over 100 million I don’t think that really says much. And Europe has the most developed countries but I don’t think anyone thinks the reason they got that way is because their population is relatively small. If anything, Germany seems to show that getting bigger strengthens your economy.
Fair enough. There are definitely too many factors in play to say that being large is necessarily damaging. What you can say though, is that being small isn’t necessarily bad either. Europe is full of rich small-ish countries. The richest one are actually one of the smallest (Switzerland and Norway…although Norway has oil, so maybe it should be discounted).
I don’t quite agree with Germany though. Look at France or Italy, they struggle quite a bit and are countries of comparable size and population to Germany. Scandinavian countries, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands are all better-off than Germany if you look at per capita purchasing power (Austria just a tiny bit).
Germany exports a lot, but that is partly because of the Euro. Deutschmark would be a lot stronger than the Euro, making German goods more expensive abroad.
I do. Not that Europe is rich because its total population is less than that of e.g. Asia, but that part of why it got rich was because power was more diffuse and checked than that of e.g. Chinese emperors. And Germany, historically, was more politically decentralized than e.g. France or Spain.
Relatively small territories means there’s a limit to how oppressive you can be before people move. Having the Pope as a competing source of political authority probably didn’t hurt either.
There’s a statistical effect where if you have groups of different sizes ranked by average in some criteria you expect the top and bottom of the list to be dominated by smaller groups. Can’t remember the name though.
I’m pretty sure that effect is part of the central limit theorem. Averages of samples follow a normal distribution, and the smaller the sample, the greater the variance of the distribution.
Technically the samples are supposed to be composed of independent measurements, and people who join the same small group are probably biased towards being similar, but that would probably only increase the variance if each part of a sample tends away from the mean in the same direction.
@onyomi
The history of states is a history of small decentralized states. What you’re saying may explain why Europe became richer than China but it doesn’t explain why Europe is richer than India.
Japan is ~120 million and usually included in the “doing well economically” category.
Also I sort UK, France, and Germany into the “large country” category in my mind (respectively 21st, 22nd, and 16th out of ~200 in pop size).
I for one don’t think there’s any meta-level moral argument for or against secession in the abstract. Look at the object level – why do the secessionists want to secede? In this case, the Catalan nationalists have a platform of “ending capitalism” and heap praise upon democratic rule as practiced in Venezuela. As such, my initial instinct is to oppose them as at best a bunch of clueless ass-clowns, though the central government’s jack-booted thuggery has tempered my instinct a great deal.
I’d discount the “overwhelming pro-independence vote.” Many of the unionists boycotted the referendum on the grounds that it was called illegally and therefore without effect, and the highest court of Spain had ruled as much. Most opinion polls show that the unionist/nationalist divide is about 50/50, which is reflected in the narrow majority that the nationalist parties hold in the Catalan parliament.
Finally, I’m reminded of how Quebec separatism essentially ceased to be viable when a leading separatist blamed their narrow loss in a referendum on (((money and the ethnic vote))). And I’m wondering if there will be a similar gaffe to defuse this situation, and whose gaffe it will be.
Catalonia had localist (as usual for Spain) and linguistic reasons for secession long before SJWism. BTW: http://www.unz.com/isteve/catalan-nationalism/ .
As for Quebéc, I’m going to use no parentheses, but there were the ethnic votes of immigrants who’d rather just speak English, and of Amerindians (on the latter, IMO, the Frogs should welcome Partition).
“In this case, the Catalan nationalists have a platform of “ending capitalism” and heap praise upon democratic rule as practiced in Venezuela.”
I don’t think that is true. The pro-independence parliamentary coalition stretches across the political spectrum, but the largest chunk of it is centrist, and I don’t think the ERC are particularly radical.
I support secession on principle, regardless of why people want to secede. This was why I was hoping Scotland would secede, though they seemed to want to do so to institute policies I wouldn’t like.
I think anyone who thinks democracy is morally preferable to autocracy should want people to have a say not only about the laws of their polity, but about the shape and scope of the polity they’re in.
I also think it has good utilitarian effects. Any secession anywhere undermines the idea of nation-states as indivisible units everywhere. Saw student posters in Hong Kong to the effect of “Independence for Catalonia! Independence for Scotland! Free elections in Hong Kong!” They don’t know the details of why Catalonia wants to secede. They just know they want to secede. That makes them think maybe they can do it, too (though the PRC is a LOT less nice than the government of Spain, or probably any democracy, I’m sure…).
I guess I can conceive of a world in which the right for a group of any size to secede is widely accepted and some people are, for whatever reason, doing so to bad effect–breaking up perfectly functional alliances over immaterial squabbles, or something. In such a world I’d stop reflexively supporting all secession. But that’s not close to the world we have now.
Seriously? How many Jews are there in Quebec to begin with?
There’s a long-established Jewish community in Montreal. 100k in 2001, and formerly Canada’s largest (overtaken by Toronto at some point).
From a family discussion: are you related, and if so what is the name for the relationship, to a person if you and that person have siblings married to each other?
It’s one step beyond sibling-in-law. My wife’s brother is my brother-in-law; what do you call his relationship to my sister?
Interesting question. Wolframalpha isn’t aware of a standard name, but I bet there’s some language on Earth that has a word for this that could be borrowed, and anthropologists are interested in kinship terminology.
German has a term for that, it is “Schwippschwager”. “Schwager” means brother-in-law, “schwipp” alone means nothing, but the German wikipedia says its either etymological related to the german word for siblings (“Geschwister”) or a reduplication of the “schw”-sound.
I like that. Fun to say too.
It so happens that my wife’s sister’s husband is of German extraction, so I get to teach him this!
Lone Star, I am your nephew’s cousin’s sister’s former roommate!
I used to have a mental game of coming up with the longest plausible and non-collapsible chain of relations like this (roommates, friends, and barbers/doctors figured heavily).
I do this too, but to my shame (not), I construct sexual encounter graphs. I’m three lays, one long hug, and a blowjob away from former President Clinton…
I call my wife’s sister’s husband my brother-in-law (sometimes “brother-in-law by marriage”, which I came up with myself but at least has one other user on Wikipedia. I doubt it’s standard, since “in-law” already means “by marriage”). Apparently “co-brother-in-law” (or “co-sister-in-law”) is sometimes used for both that and your sibling’s spouse’s sibling.
It reminds me of the way a knight moves in chess. It’s typically envisioned as two squares in direction A and then one square in direction B, but it could just as well be envisioned as one square in B and then two in A.
Which is why I occasionally refer to Betty as my wife-in-law.
Yes I thought my wife’s sister’s husband was my brother-in-law. I thought this was standard. IT seems reasonable to me.
Right: I’m used to that usage–my wife’s brother-in-law, and his wife is sort of my sister-in-law (I like sister-in-law by marriage).
But I’m talking about people who on neither side are part of the marriage. My sister and my wife’s brother, for example.
I don’t think there is one in Yiddish for that relationship. But there is one for the parents of the spouse of your child (i.e. the two sets of in laws to each other). It’s machatainister.
Spanish has a word for that, “concuñado/a” (“cuñado/a” is brother/sister-in-law). Wiktionary claims its English translation is “co-brother-in-law”
A while ago we’d talked about that particular, slightly strange British accent that (if I remember right) Howard Jacobson has. Well, I found another person who has it: RT reporter Murad Gazdiev. If we can find a few more people with that accent we might be able to say something about its origins!
Huh? It never jumped out at me.
Inspired by a question near the last open thread: For your favorite and/or least favorite sport, what rule(s) would you change to make the game more enjoyable to watch and/or play?
Basketball: In the last 5 minutes of a half, a team that takes a non-shooting foul while in the bonus gets the option of a free throw attempt OR possession out of bounds, WITH A FRESH SHOT CLOCK. Yes, this eliminates the possibility of late hack-a-Shaq
free throw contests“dramatic comebacks”. Those are dumb. You want a chance to come back late? Earn it by playing basketball.
Hockey: Make the blue lines 5 ft wide. This will reduce offsides penalties and make the game flow better. Too many ticky-tack offsides where a player is in early by like a foot, or the puck just dribbles over the blue line out of the attacking zone and the offense needs to reset.
No decisive game should be decided by a shootout. Play hockey until someone wins.
American football: There’s a really stupid rule where, if you fumble the football and it goes out of bounds (before anyone recovers it) anywhere outside the end zone, it is your ball where the ball went out (or where you dropped it, whichever is farther from the goal line – you can’t “fumble forward”). BUT if you fumble it into the end zone you are attacking and it goes out of bounds, your OPPONENT gets the ball – at the 20 yard line! This is dumb and weird. You should retain possession, getting the ball back where you fumbled it, as you do anywhere else on the field.
A rule that comes up more often: pass interference as called often rewards bad throws. Example: cornerback is in good trailing coverage (running right behind the receiver). Quaterback throws the ball way short – receiver stops suddenly to play the ball, getting run over by the cornerback, and often getting a flag. Or a receiver and cornerback are running side by side. QB throws the ball way wide, on the defender’s side. Receiver, trying to get to the ball, runs over the defender – and often a flag is thrown AGAINST THE DEFENDER. This is weird and dumb. The defender should have some degree of “right to his momentum / position”. The penalty ought to go against the player who “initiates” contact, and I think “slowing down suddenly to get run over” or “changing direction into another play” ought to count as initiating contact.
Baseball: Pitch clock. Pitcher gets the ball, next pitch comes in 10 seconds or a ball is awarded.
50 game regular season.
As a big hockey fan, I’m not sure wider blue-lines solves the offsides issue. I would say “eliminate replay for offsides calls.” It has created more problems than it has solved. Personally, I’m against instant replay being used in sports at all, but that’s obviously a losing battle.
In terms of increasing scoring, I’ve always liked “eliminate the ability for the defending team to ice the puck during power plays” as an easy way to marginally increase goals, but that also increases the referee’s effect on the game in general, which is probably not a great thing.
“Eliminate the enforcer rule” is a long-standing suggestion by the die-hard old-school fans, and I don’t really have a problem with that either.
I think the idea is that, when attacking, you would count the puck as “in” the zone as soon as it crossed the front of the line, but you wouldn’t count a player as in until they were across the entire line. Would reduce inadvertent offsides on quick breaks.
Once in the zone, the puck wouldn’t be “out” until it fully crossed the line, but players could “tag up” to just the start of the line. I don’t know, it seems like at least half of offsides calls are “guy without the puck on a two-man break is off by a skate” or “hard pass hops over point man’s stick and it takes him a few inches to recover it”.
The idea is that offsides should be used only to prevent the offense from gaining major unfair advantages, not to impede puck movement substantially.
I kind of like that icing is “off” for power plays – I think eliminating it would make power plays too big an advantage.
Why are higher scores a good thing? What I like about hockey is that it strikes a balance between every goal mattering (unlike basketball where a few points don’t mean much and so the excitement/anxiety of a chance/incoming danger are also reduced proportionally to that) and remaining undecided till the end. If you’re losing by three goals in football (soccer) by the middle of the second half then you’ve pretty much lost. But if you’re losing by the same number in the last third of a hockey match you might still even out.
I agree. I think hockey games feature the perfect number of goals. Minor league hockey especially, where scores like 7-4 are not all that uncommon.
Besides, watching goalies make awesome saves is way cooler than watching shooters squeeze one by.
I actually agree about hockey, I just think it has too many stoppages.
That said, right now the NHL average is a bit over 5 goals a game, I think that could afford to go up a goal or two (roughly where they were in the 80s/90s) and be a bit more exciting. A goal per period per team average seems about right.
Oh I’m in perfect agreement with this. “Higher goals” is often cited as an aim of the NHL with the idea that more goals will bring in more casual fans. Whether this is true or not is certainly up for debate.
for basketball there’s semi-serious discussion of trying out a game end rule where the final quarter is two minutes shorter than the others. When the clock runs out on that quarter, the game enters untimed play; the first team to reach a score n points above the current score of the leading team wins. Values of n would have to be tested for what’s best.
Preserves comeback potential, eliminates unsightly foulfests, would almost certainly prove to be broken in some other way, but I hope someone tries it.
Breaks if one team is getting creamed. I don’t think fans want to watch a team try and come back from 64-101 by seeing who can get to 121 first.
How is that broken?
Under the status quo, if a team is up 101-64, nothing interesting will happen during the last two minutes of a game. Teams will pull their starters, and jog back and forth half-heartedly. The losing team simply can’t win, because there isn’t enough time left to catch up.
Under the new proposal, that probably still happens. However, it’s at least theoretically possible that the losing team suddenly clamps down defensively and goes on a 47-9 scoring run. By forcing teams to beat the other team, not just the clock, you guarantee that both teams always have something to play for. Once in a blue moon, you get an instant classic miracle comeback.
It’s a weird idea, but I’m not convinced it’s a bad one.
For baseball I think I’d make the outfield fences both higher and ensure they are more readily climbable, because that play where an outfielder darts up the wall and robs someone of a home run is the greatest play in all of sports.
I think a big part of what makes basketball so boring (to me) is all the back and forth. I’d like it more if the game was half-court and teams alternated each quarter as defending or attacking the basket. (More like innings in baseball.) You’d still have them switch sides of the court at halftime, for the same reasons as exist now.
I would keep the opposing basket, though, but move it forward to the top of its key. If the attacking team somehow turns over the ball while it’s in play, the defending team has some small number of seconds to try and get the ball into that other basket and it’d score them like 10 points or something. Maybe add a rule where it has to either be shot from outside some ridiculous boundary (maybe the half court line) or must be dunked or alley ooped to count.
Frankly, I always felt that solutions like this didn’t quite solve the problem. It gets rid of outright Hack-a-Shaq, but it does allow you to foul “Shaq” whenever he gets close to being a problem, or even any time someone else is a problem and you want a reset (although the refs might not notice it in time). My personal solution is simply to combine both; a free throw AND the ball. A bit harsh, but it basically removes the incentive to foul beyond very specific situations (because a foul can still result in a basket, and fouling so hard to prevent this can be ruled flagrant)
I would mandate the two-point stance in football. It would probably be one of the biggest improvements in neurological outcomes. (I’d want to change a lot more, but line play comes to mind especially.) The data is making me more and more guilty about enjoying the sport.
Really? My understanding is that the biggest risk for concussions comes to players who get hit (QB, RB, WR) and the ones doing the hitting (LB, DB, etc.). I would have figured playing on the line is the safest possible place, at least as far as head trauma goes?
CTE isn’t just about concussions, it’s about the accumulation of sub-concussive impacts. Ball handling positions don’t get hit on every play. Linemen do.
That’s clever, I like it.
Another idea would be to eliminate platooning and go to limited substitutions. This would reduce player body-type specialization and disincentivizes hitting quite so hard (if you have to go for a whole game, you can’t go 110% speed on every play).
Or you could cut out the middle man and immediately start watching Rugby : )
Football has plays-from-scrimmage and the forward pass going for it as things that make for very photogenic, “dramatic moment” action.
As an analogy, consider UFC vs traditional Greco-Roman wrestling.
Anyway the wildest football to watch is Aussie Rules.
They are all better than soccer.
Do you think going back to leather helmets would help? Players might be less likely to ram their heads into each other if it hurt more.
Soccer should get rid of the goalie. The game would be far more exciting.
I’d support this only if the goal was reduced to the size of a basketball hoop and mounted to a drone that flies in a diagonal pattern along the invisible vertical plane where the old goal used to be. (GoPro mounted on the drone of course.)
This sounds insane but given that most games don’t actually feature that many shots on goal, might actually be somewhat feasible. Although with no goalie presumably teams would shoot at the net a lot more rather than trying to set up the perfect play.
Maybe you mandate that at least one player is not allowed to leave the goalie box area, but is also not allowed to use his hands?
Goals are certainly much too large for this to be a feasible change. High level players can get shots on target from behind the half way line easily enough so a removal of the goalie would most likely lead to teams leaving one or even two players permanently stationed in the goal mouth to stop pot shots from scoring. The end result would just be turning a 20 person outfield game into a 16 person outfield game I’d imagine. The reason why shot totals now are not high is because largely teams have realized that shots from outside of the box are very low percentage, not because teams are insufficiently attacking.
On the other hand, they already manage to miss plenty.
American football: All performances of the National Anthem are monitored by a league official who has a copy of the sheet music. Performers are fined $1000 for each note that isn’t in the song.
Yes! And it’s a march, dammit. It should be played at 1/4=120 bpm!
The star spangled banner is in 3/4 and not very marchlike … Do you mean “you’re a grand old flag” or some other patriotic song that’s not the national anthem?
If you want high quality anthems, ice hockey is the sport for you. Most of the teams have fairly regular performers who take pride in not screwing around with the damn song, and deliver it very much in a “get you hyped for the game” style.
I particularly recommend Jim Cornelison of the Chicago Blackhawks. I’ve seen games in over 10 NHL arenas and the anthem in Chicago is quite possibly the coolest moment I’ve ever seen in a hockey arena.
I mostly follow hockey only during the playoffs but I do know about Cornelison. Most preposterously fruity voice I’ve ever heard; I love him to pieces.
He performed for the Bears when I saw them this season–he is, in fact, spectacular.
Or you could just not have the anthem at all, and get straight to what the people have paid to watch.
I am not remotely qualified to comment, being galactically uninterested in, and ignorant about, sportsball, so please correct me if I’m wrong, but here in the UK, I don’t think we have a national anthem sung before within-country football or rugby matches. I imagine we probably do have them before international matches, but I believe most American football teams are American, i.e. very few American football matches are international. Do you routinely have a national anthem before any match, just for professional teams, just for tournament finals etc, and why? It seems like a strange thing to do from the outside, but it’s possible that my ‘outside’ is just an abnormally non-anthem-singing region of the world.
Well, we’re talking about a country where about half (?) of all children pledge allegiance to the flag every day.
Down to the high school level.
It’s not quite a unique practice, though. Indian theaters are required to play their national anthem before movies, I believe. here
Generally before all professional matches and some amateur matches (e.g. some high school and college games) for most team sports. Historically, the practice became widespread during WWII, because patriotism. Before WWII, it was occasionally played, especially at baseball games, but not always at the beginning, and it was more of a hassle when you had to hire a band. After WWII they just never went away, partially because of patriotism and partially, I suspect, because by then it was traditional, and part of the entertainment. I expect it was also encouraged by the government to some extent (for comparison, see this report on “paid patriotism” in 2012-2015).
I think the extra point in American Football is just a waste of time. I say give it to the team automatically and they can gamble it on the extra point if they want.
There’s a rarely-used rule which I think is called a Two-Point Conversion.
Basically, instead of kicking an Extra-Point-Attempt, the team attempts to move the ball into the End Zone again, as if they are attempting to score another touchdown. (It’s a single-play option, so any down outside the end zone results in zero points and no further play until after kick-off.)
As I noted above, it is worth two points.
I’m not an American Football fanatic, so I was unaware of this … until I saw it attempted in a recent Super Bowl.
I’m pretty sure that’s what Wrong Species referred to as “gamble it on the extra point”. Basically, nix the nearly automatic extra point kick, award the point automatically, and leave the option to “go for two” by risking one point on a try for the end zone.
On the other hand, teams do occasionally miss the extra point kick. Or fake a kick for a two point conversion. Or it gets blocked and run back by the other team (which is worth two points if they make the other end zone).
Missing the extra point is just irritating though. Imagine that after every three pointer in basketball, you had to stop the game to make a free throw shot or it didn’t count.
I forget: if you get a touchdown with no time left on the clock, do you get a chance to get an extra point or conversion? If not, then that’s at least a somewhat meaningful difference.
Yes, in fact the play MUST be run, if the score of the game is within 2 points either way – you are not allowed to decline the extra point try (though you could just take a knee) because the other team could theoretically return a fumble / block for two points.
Note that the extra point try is always an “untimed down”.
GOLF
I don’t have any suggestions for changing the sport of golf (not for lack of ideas so much as for reverence), but I do have suggestions for how to improve the way it’s televised:
Instead of the traditional camera setup, use a small swarm of RC helicopters/quadcopters with 4K cameras on them to cover the action and also to get cutaway shots of the course. Maybe GoPros on the putter heads too. Remove all commentating and replace it with Hans Zimmer music (or Wagner and Sibelius–might as well go to the source material). Mandate that all televised golf tournaments be held early or late in the day. Get rid of the spectators and ban the display of logos.
In fact, don’t even televise it; hire Walter Murch to pore over the footage for years and then release it as a documentary on Netflix and Blu-ray.
NASCAR
Get rid of teams and crews and all that crap. Each race, drivers drive the same factory stock automobiles with only some standardized safety modifications. (So as to not be confused with classic car events, the earliest year of manufacture could be set at 35 years before the date of the race.) Different years, makes, and models are driven each race so that today everyone in the race is driving a 1982 Toyota Celica GT-S, while tomorrow everyone might be driving a 1997 Ford Taurus Wagon, the next race features 2004 Nissan Altimas, and so on.
I actually find golf to already be a particularly watchable sport (at least on TV). Yeah, following one guy around for 4 hours would be dull. But on TV they constantly cut to interesting action, and every shot is potentially dramatic/meaningful. They can show you every shot of the leaders, while giving highlights of the rest of the field.
Golf is also great because they can adjust the difficulty of the course. Every other sport, the players are always doing things that no normal human could do. But for golf, a couple times a year (usually the Opens) you get some dastardly set up that turns seasoned pros into Sunday hackers. Stuck in a bunker for 3 shots? I’ve done that! Take an 8 on a par 4? Been there! Best sort of schadenfreude.
I was going to reply with my proposed improvements to golf, but it turns out speed golf is already a thing. I don’t know if they have multiple (helmeted) players on one hole simultaneously, but I think that’s crucial to keeping the competitive spirit going.
Have you ever watched Australian V8 Supercars? That’s what I’d change NASCAR in to.
The most exciting part of any race are the beginning, and the end. Middles tend to be boring. So in Australia they have 3 shorter races instead of one long race. Three starts, three ends, shorter middles. And in between segments the crews repair damage and tweak the vehicles for road/weather conditions. That becomes part of the entertainment, in a “Top Gear see how fast they can rig something up to make the car drive again” way.
Also, road courses.
Baseball: the American League should drop the DH. Pitchers should only be able to be switched in between batters (except in the case of injury, and if this clause is abused, then I’d start awarding a walk when it’s triggered). Batters should be able to attempt to “steal” first on any uncaught pitch, but if they start going down towards first they can’t resume their at-bat. “Reverse” steals (e.g. stealing first from second) should be allowed because they’re funny but will almost never happen.
Soccer/football: 9 vs 9 instead of 11 vs 11, so there is more room for attackers and it’s harder for defenders to double team
Road bike racing: Limit teams to 6 riders for most races and 7 riders for grand tours
Formula 1: Redesign the cars so they don’t lose that much downforce in dirty air
So ultimate Frisbee is by far my favorite sport, and it’s been in a strange place the last few years due to a couple pro leagues developing, with lots and lots of rule changes for the purpose of making the game more enjoyable for fans (examples include lowering the stall count – equivalent to the 5 seconds you’re allowed to hold the ball in basketball – from 10 seconds to 7, changing the game from win-by-score – like tennis – to play-to-time – like basketball/football/hockey).
One of the 2 pro leagues, Major League Ultimate (which ended up going bankrupt last year) was a lot more creative with rule changes in ways that I thought helped the game a lot. One such rule change is to change who starts on offense when there’s a Callahan.
As background, every ultimate Frisbee game is made up of a sequence of points, with each point starting with one team on offense and another team on defense. A point ends when one team scores by catching the disc in the opposing end zone (which always adds exactly 1 point), and the next point begins with the team that just scored starting on defense. At high levels, turnovers are rare in ultimate, so this gives a strong advantage to the team that lost the previous point, by allowing them to start on offense next. However, this also means there’s less momentum – it’s harder to string points together if you have to force the other team’s offense to get a turnover every time.
A Callahan is like a safety in American football – it’s when a defensive player intercepts the disc in the opposing end zone, which automatically ends the point with a score for the team of the defensive player (here’s an example of it happening – it’s very rare). What the MLU did was to change it so that if your team scored via Callahan, instead of starting the next point on defense as normal, you start the next one on offense.
This, I think, adds a little extra volatility to the possible outcomes of a point, since it’s possible not only to score a point but also to gain an advantage in the next point. I think this volatility may help make the game more exciting in terms of comebacks, since it provides another extra way in which to maintain momentum. I also think it makes sense to reward a Callahan more than a regular goal, because it really is the best thing you can possibly do as a defender – it’s always incredibly exciting when you accomplish it, and the fact that it’s rewarded exactly as much as a boring goal seems a bit of a shame.
The MLU also experimented with other rules that I’m less excited about, though I see their strengths. One was that if you called a time out before the “pull” (equivalent to a kickoff in American football), you got to pull from half-field instead of from your end zone. This made it easier to put the disc far into the opposing end zone, which meant the offense had to work more to score a point and also more chances for Callahans. I’m ambivalent-to-negative on this rule, because pulling from half field is such a huge shift from pulling from your own end zone (a 40 yard difference in the pro leagues).
Another was that if a pull rolled out of bounds in the opposite end zone, the offensive team had to take the disc where it rolled out of bounds, instead of getting to walk it up to the front of the end zone. Again, this makes offense harder and increases chances of a Callahan happening. This rule I do like just because it makes sense to me that if someone makes that good of a pull, they should be rewarded with the full distance of the pull, instead of allowing the offense to gain up to 20 yards (the depth of the end zone is 20 in ultimate, in part because a disc flies with a more horizontal arc than a football). Also, since at the pro level offenses tend to be so good, I tend to like things that make it harder on the offense, at least as a spectator.
So, TL;DR as a player, I’d like Callahans to be rewarded with getting to start on offense in the next point, and as a spectator, I’d like that rule change PLUS the rule change that a pull that rolls out of bounds in the end zone needs to be taken where it rolled out.
Why DS9 is the best Star Trek
At its core, Star Trek is a simple idea. Humanity, having finally gotten it’s shit together, has ventured out to the stars, because they’re there. This idea is not exactly free from problems, but it’s a great premise for a show. It’s aspirational, the west wing in space, with characters that feel like a team you can root for. DS9 is the best star trek because of all the series, it most consistently takes the basic premise and challenges it in interesting ways without undermining it. This approach is perfectly summed up by a quote from sisko:
DS9 didn’t ask what if the the world isn’t really a paradise, what if these people aren’t all evolved. It said alright, if these people sincerely want peace, what happens when they meet someone who doesn’t? At its best, it really explored the basic concept about as well as could be done in the format at the time.
The other series did this either less well or less often. As much as I love TNG, didn’t challenge the premise as much (though you’ll note, some of the best episodes tend to), which is why can feel somewhat bland. Voyager challenged even less, and with worse writing. Enterprise had a whole host of problems I won’t get into.
Discovery, unfortunately, does not seem to be challenging the premise so much as undermining it. It is assuming that these people aren’t all well intentioned and evolved, but seems to be drafting the cast of Battlestar Galactica into Star Fleet. And as much as I liked BSG, it won’t ever work as Star Trek.
I liked DS9 to the extent that it gave us a pretty strong glimpse into the Bajorans – who are basically humans but without all the Roddenbery utopian bullshit. Bajor is what Earth would probably really be if we suddenly discovered we are not alone in the universe. We’d still be a largely fractured society along religious and socoieconomic grounds. We’d probably encounter aliens far advanced compared to us, and rather than talk them into letting us become the rulers of their hyper-advanced alliance built on diplomacy, we’d probably irritate them into conquering us instead, at which point a whole lot of us would instantly become collaborators to save our own skins. We’d probably try and find some OTHER big advanced race and beg them to liberate us from our oppressors, at which point we’d immediately show no gratitude whatsoever and tell those guys to fuck off so we can resume our petty religious squabbling and infighting.
I think the Bajorans come across as annoying to many viewers because it hits way too close to home and is an uncomfortable reminder of how annoying we really are. Everyone’s instinct is to get all mad at the scheming old lady who is selling out her race to its greatest enemy for the sake of power. As if that’s not what you would do in her situation. Please!
I watched some of this back in the day, and was thinking of going through it on Amazon now that I’ve noticed they have it available, and it has always been well praised.
It’s definitely worth a watch, but it doesn’t get really good until about season 3. But once it gets good, it gets really good.
Fwiw the whole series (and tos, tng, voy, and ent) is on Netflix, if you prefer $10/mo to a $100 one-time fee.
Actually we have Amazon Prime (as all followers of the True Caliph do), so DS9 would be free for me.
I think you’re putting too much weight on the “having finally gotten its shit together” part. TOS almost never, and TNG rarely, depended on the United Federation of Planets being more culturally or politically advanced than the United States of America. Less overt racism and sexism and somehow we don’t destroy the world in a nuclear war with the Rooskies, but otherwise the crew of the NCC-1701 would have felt at home on CVN-65 and not that far off from CV-6. On TNG you’d sometimes have one of the crew make a sanctimonious speech about how they don’t care about money or status any more, or have to explain to Wesley Crusher why people in the bad old days were sometimes terrorists, but it rarely actually affected the plot and the crew continued to e.g. play poker like people who care about money.
Mostly, it was about people not terribly different from contemporary American venturing out to the stars because that’s so awesome that you’re going to do it whether you’ve got your shit together or not.
If I recall correctly, TOS explored what happens when the Organians wanted peace and met the Klingons who do not, what happens when the Federation sincerely wants peace and met the Romulans who do not, what happens when Edith Keeler sincerely wants peace meets the Nazis who do not, and for that matter what happens when Vaal and his people sincerely want peace and the crew of the Enterprise do not. Among others. So I’m not seeing the difference, except that the format of DS9 makes for an extended look at a few cultures rather than brief glimpses of many.
“Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before”
This is the essence of Star Trek, and the measure of the best Star Trek. TOS defines it, and I can sometimes convince myself that TNG bettered it. With DS9, the clever bit where you stand in the crossroads and have the new life and new civilizations come to you is kind of neat, but it’s only good for third place.
One, I think that distinction matters. you can’t do an extended examination of a planet of hats, because there’s nothing to examine, it’s just a schtick. Two, there’s also frequency that matters. DS9 did it a lot. TOS did it a few times, though I’ll admit, I’m not very familiar with TOS.
By that definition, shouldn’t Voyager be the best Star Trek?
I’d say Voyager had the potential but bungled the execution.
Voyager’s problem was that it couldn’t commit to its premise past the level of a shallow plot device. The Five-Year Mission was a plot device too, but TOS and TNG weren’t leaning on it for drama; Voyager actually asked us to care about how the crew of the Voyager was doing getting back home, and the show by its very formula couldn’t deliver on any meaningful gains or setbacks. Throw in the occasional negative space wedgie and even the least attentive viewer would figure out pretty quickly that they were being handed fake drama.
Well, that was one of its problems. Arguably just as serious were that most of its characters were annoying (the Hologram Doctor was cool, though, and eventually Seven of Nine rose above the fanservice), and that its writers couldn’t think of any factions that were compelling on the level that the Klingons or the Romulans or the Bajorans or even the damn Betazeds had been.
I agree with both of you. Voyager’s premise was excellent, but they never really took it seriously and were either unwilling or unable to commit to the serialization that was needed to really make full use of it. I like to point out that Nog on DS9 goes from partially illiterate ferengi kid to lieutenant in less time than Kim goes from ensign to….ensign.
Yeah, at the end of the day the primary difference comes down to the quality of the writing. Voyager is a fantastic premise with bungled execution; Deep Space Nine was a cheap attempt by the studio to rip off Babylon 5(*) that was elevated by great writing.
(*) They literally handed the pitch document from Babylon 5 to Berman and Braga with Straczynski’s name blacked out and told them to develop a Star Trek show based on it.
I always preferred DS9 because the presence of real story arcs gave the writers a lot more room to develop both individual characters and the major alien cultures. As much as I enjoyed Worf and the occasional Klingon-centered episodes on TNG, I feel like I got to know the Bajorans and the Cardassians a whole lot better.
Why TNG is the best:
Captain Jean Luc Picard. He’s the best Captain(sorry Kirk fans), certainly the one who most exemplifies the Star Trek ethos, Patrick Stewart is by far the best actor on all the series and is just generally one of the most compelling characters on Star Trek. His defense of Data, his actions on Best of Both Worlds, his speech in “The Drumhead”, “There are four lights!”. It’s all some of the most best moments in tv. And he was definitely the most intellectual Captain, which really appeals to the nerd in me. Honestly, I think Picard by himself makes the show the best Star Trek but there are other reasons.
Best of Both Worlds is just fantastic in general.
Data
Worf
Q
“Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra”
Hugh
Chain of Command
Measure of a Man
The Inner Light
The problem with serialization is that the individual episodes don’t stick out as much and I don’t think I remember them as well as these. Deep Space 9 is a great show and probably my number 2 Star Trek but I just don’t think it holds a candle to TNG. I will say this for it though. Worf was great in TNG but he was so much better in Deep Space 9. They really fleshed out his character and turned him from a good character to one of the most compelling.
Oh god Q is awful. I tried to start rewatching TNG like two weeks ago. I forgot the pilot was 2 full hours of Q. And Wesley. Two of the most annoying characters in Sci Fi history, on the same damn show. Ugh. Haven’t been able to watch another episode, and I loved it as a kid.
How ’bout that Okana, huh?
But yeah, start watching at the part where Riker grows a beard. I suggest Chuck Sonnenburg’s Trek reviews (and pretty much everything he does actually.)
Q improves dramatically in later episodes. In the early season stuff like the Robin Hood episode he’s pretty insufferable, but they make Q much more interesting (and actually funny, instead cringe-inducing efforts at funny) in the later seasons.
That is one of the worst episodes in the worst season of the show, which probably tainted your opinion of him. I think his other appearances are a lot better. That’s one of the biggest problems with TNG, it’s first season was probably worse than any other Star Trek season.
Maybe I’m only remembering the bad episodes, but I recall not liking Q when I watched it the first time either, though that was 20+ years ago.
I didn’t mind Q’s introduction, as the visual style made me think of a cross between Edith Sitwell and a Plantagenet king, but the over-use of him later did annoy me – Q’s character as a whole was too smarmy. Early TNG, until they developed the characters enough and had confidence in what they were doing, suffered from trying to both copy and be different from TOS; flat-out remaking episodes like “The Naked Time” as “The Naked Now” and dreadful characters like The Outrageous Okana (a cheap Harry Mudd/Cyrano Jones knock-off). But once they got happy with having Picard not be quite the same action captain as Kirk (they did indulge in that a little), and when everyone had fallen into place (making LaForge Chief Engineer and so on), it worked well. I still do wish they’d given Troi a proper uniform much earlier, but they didn’t quite know what to do with her (they didn’t want her confused with Spock over the same ‘half-human alien with telepathic powers’ template, so they over-did the ‘she’s an empath, she reads emotions not thoughts’ emotionality a bit and they really did go for the cheesecake with the outfits Marina Sirtis was poured into).
DS9 really is great, and it benefited from having TNG going through all the teething difficulties first so by the time they got to making it, the timeline had been established, the new species and new events had been established, and it really was as easy as handing over the torch and letting them go.
Voyager‘s problem was that they didn’t stick with the premise; they tried to do it honestly at the start but made it boring (the Kazon weren’t even a one-trick pony and there was entirely too much of them) so they more or less dropped that for the sake of “exploring new quadrant = more exciting”, only now and again remembering that they were supposed to be so strapped for supplies and energy (really, holodeck episodes? at the same time you are reduced back to Neelix physically cooking food grown aboard or dug up out of the ground on the planets visited, like cavemen?)
And the favouritism for Paris over Kim was ludicrous – Harry starts and ends an Ensign, whereas Janeway pretty much promotes Paris at once to Lieutenant and Bridge officer, despite his convict past, and despite the stupid stunts he pulls in early episodes, and despite the cosmetic ‘busting him back to the ranks’ which is reversed later on. And it’s fairly clear this is all because of her massive crush on his dad, her former commanding officer, so it’s nepotism run amuck!
I’m going to go with Big Bang Theory’s take(*) on this: TOS > TNG, but Picard > Kirk for all the reasons you cite. So kind of a wash. Also, for best results wait until Riker grows a beard, Troi puts on a uniform, and Wesley stops being the focus of every second episode.
Voyager and Enterprise both had solid concepts and poor execution. I really, really wanted to like Enterprise. Wasn’t happening.
* The trick question on Sheldon’s roommate application test
I can buy “TOS > TNG, but Picard > Kirk”
The thing is, Picard is great, but the rest of the supporting cast of TNG is inferior to their TOS counterparts (even when the TNG characters are good!). Data vs. Spock? Mayyyyybe you could argue for too close to call. But I say the win goes to Spock, because it took 2 people to replace him (Data and Troi, and rank wise a bit of Riker).
Geordi vs. Scotty? No contest. Bones McCoy vs. Dr. Crusher? Please. Kirk vs. Riker (who is the real Kirk counterpart) – Kirk all the way. Checkhov vs… Wesley I guess? HA. Worf doesn’t really have a counterpart, and he has his moments, though “Worf getting his ass kicked” is a trope, and not a good one. Is his overall impact better than Uhura (the TOS main cast member without a close TNG counterpart)?
I would say that Troi replaces part of Spock and part of Bones from the original, and that when she puts on the uniform she holds up her end of that fairly well. And I’ll agree with Spock vs Data in the “too close to call, leaning Spock” category.
But the two Crushers are quite weak, Bearded Riker really shines only to the extent that he serves as a counterpoint to Picard, and the rest are all sort of OK but unexceptional.
Hmm, O’Brien vs Christine Chapel as the token non-command-staff (because somehow the doctor is always hanging around on the bridge) regular? I’ll give the win to O’Brian because we all know Majel Barrett was wasted in that role.
Data is great, but he’s kind of a one-trick pony. Spock had more range.
> Patrick Stewart is by far the best actor on all the series
Hard to know who would even be number two. After having seen Kate Mulgrew in a very different role in OITNB I have a lot more respect for her talents as an actress, but I don’t think it really came across in Voyager.
Andrew Robinson’s Garak is up there. As are Jeffery Combs’ multiple roles, but particularly his Weyouns.
I’d probably go with Leonard Nimoy for #2, but being typecast as Spock made it difficult for him to prove it.
And for all J.J. Abrams got wrong, I do give him credit for finding actors who could very convincingly portray younger versions of TOS’s Kirk. Spock, and McCoy. Even if he did chose to give us only the worst side of Kirk.
And as much as I liked BSG, it won’t ever work as Star Trek.
It’s interesting to see this comment in the context of this post, given that Ron Moore was a pretty integral part of the really good part of the show during the era where the TNG-writers backed off and Moore and Ira Steven Behr made a real effort to add the sort of moral complexity you discuss.
Also, Moore has been pretty up front that BSG itself actually started its life as his original plan for Voyager; the whole idea was to dump a Starfleet ship in unknown, hostile space without enough supplies or fuel to maintain their society, with a crew made up of political enemies who may work together to survive or try to backstab each other. When it became clear he wouldn’t actually be allowed to do that kind of show with Voyager, he rebooted BSG and did it there instead.
Moore was great in TNG and DS9, I’d never argue otherwise. and BSG is an odd show. the average quality of the individual episodes is very high, the series as a whole feels disappointing.
The writers strike is at least partly to blame for it, but I think part of the problem was Moore himself. His director commentaries are very interesting, particularly the one about the revelation of the final 5 cylons. His says explicitly inspiration for that was a vision of a scene of 5 people realizing that they were cylons. He fell in love with the scene and wrote himself to it, rather than building a broader narrative arc then filling it with scenes, and I think that approach is indicative of the rest of BSG, which has a ton of great moments, but is lacking in overall structure. Much was set up, but because there was no plan, it was either never paid off or did so in a way that was disappointing.
I just finished rewatching the first two seasons, and that much of the show I think holds up quite well as an integrated whole as well as the individual episodes. After that, it falls apart as a whole though there are still some decent scenes and even episodes.
But that’s been the way of things all the way back to “The X-Files”. If you say There Is A Plan when what you really mean is that you have a notion and you’re going to make the rest up as you go, you can probably make up a season or two of reasonably coherent plot before you go completely off the rails.
My impression of the modern BSG is that the writers kept changing the plan whenever the fans correctly guessed it.
Because what you ended up with was unpredictable, it was also necessarily incoherent.
Why Voyager is best:
…
This seems like the perfect place for a soft launch of the Unofficial (though approved by Scott) SSC Podcast. For those, like me, who find it easier to consume audiobooks than physical books. Think of this as the audiobook version of SSC. All posts will be added going forward (and if there’s demand possibly some of the classics as well.) Currently it’s just the last four (not counting Open Thread 86 for obvious reasons):
DIFFERENT WORLDS
SSC SURVEY RESULTS ON TRUST
IN FAVOR OF FUTURISM BEING ABOUT THE FUTURE
SSC JOURNAL CLUB SEROTONIN RECEPTORS
It’s in the process of being approved by iTunes, but if you can’t wait, here’s the rss feed:
http://sscpodcast.libsyn.com/rss
It will get more polished as time goes on. But beyond that feedback is welcome.
As read by Tom Waits (or a good impersonator), I hope.
Christopher Walken seems like a more appropriate choice.
This X 100! 🙂
As an exploration of the strategic consequences of the all-too-human cognitive realities upon which Lebovitz remarks, please allow me to join with the arch-conservative weblog RedState in commending SecDef Mattis’s speech to the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), given on October 9, 2017, in which Mattis sagaciously observes “We do not want to be dominant yet at the same time irrelevant“, and furthermore, “The legacy of the American Army [is to be] the most trusted, the most ethical, the most capable army in the world.“.
Hmmmm … doesn’t the SSC/LW/rationalist community similarly aspire to be effective, relevant, trusted, ethical, and capable? So perhaps SecDef Mattis’s AUSA recommendations are relevant too, to rationalists?
Let’s follow Mattis’ strategic advice: “If you want to know where I come from in terms of strategy, read The Future of Strategy [2015], by Colin Gray, the most near-faultless strategist alive today“.
Professor Gray deposes:
Hopefully SSC readers will not object to my typographic emphasis of two natural homologies in Gray’s strategic thinking, namely: “strategists” -> “rationalists“, and also “relative military muscle” -> “relative cognitive capacity“.
Such homologies are essential to appreciating the thoroughgoing relevance, for the SSC/LW/rationalist community, of works like Professor Gray’s “Moral Advantage, Strategic Advantage?” (2010) — works that provide real-world foundations for strategic doctrines like the US Army/USMC’s progressive maxim, “Lose Moral Legitimacy, Lose the War” (from the Mattis-directed FM3-24, Counterinsurgency).
For example, when we read Cathy O’Neil’s recent (SSC-deprecated) essay “Know Thy Futurist”, in light of the Mattis/Gray strategic teachings, as the Mattis/Gray-retitled essay “Lose Moral Legitimacy, Lose the Future”, then we are more favorably disposed toward O’Neil’s emphasis upon the moral “fourth quadrant” of SSC/LW/rationalist strategic thinking.
Seen in this jointly moral/strategic light, SecDef Mattis’ remarks, appreciated with the scholarly resources that Mattis recommends, and appreciated together with Nancy Lebovitz’ insightful comment too, provide a brightly progressive illumination to perennial SSC/LW/rationalist topics that in recent weeks have included the morality of torture, the nature of trust, and the responsibilities of futurism.
Go away.
… just four more points? … 🙂
I’m not sure where most of willachandler’s post was going, but I might as well explain where I got my idea of people blanking out when faced with a task which seems too hard.
Eliezer started teaching rationality when people couldn’t understand what he was saying about the dangers of UFAI.
This seemed odd to me because people seemed to understand me well enough when I talked about it. Maybe I was leaving out the hard parts. Maybe, though this seems implausible, I had a better explanation than Eliezer’s.
However, what seemed most likely to me was that Eliezer was explaining UFAI as an urgent problem, and I was explaining it as an interesting idea.
Mistaking lack of agreement for lack of comprehension is pretty common. Someone should invent a name for it.
Hah! I think you’ve been long without quoting Marines. If Mattis recommends Gray … that’s something.
In regard to the above comments by Nancy Lebovitz and by aNeopuritan, the Mattis/Gray morality-centric strategic viewpoint explains why, in recent decades, the SJW community’s morality-centric activism has demonstrated a sustained strategic dominance over market-centric rationalism.
For example, in a recent essay, Theodore Beale bitterly yet short-sightedly complains
According to Mattis and Gray, the strategic reality is not that conservatism is “refusing to fight” the culture wars … it’s rather that (inflexible, ineffective, humorless) market-governed rationalist conservatism is strategically dominated by (adaptive, effective, hilarious) morality-centric SJW narratives.
As a concretely hilarious example of SJW strategic dominance in the Culture Wars, see this week’s SJW meme “The Rock Test” — a gentle morality-centric SJW narrative to which alt.conservativism presently offers no strategically effective counter-narratives … albeit work on morality-centric alt.narratives has recently commenced.
It is a curious fact that SecDef Mattis remains a heroic figure to many on the right, at the same time that Mattis’ teachings and policies abound with progressive “dog whistles” that SJWs hear clearly. Sounds like a winning strategy to me! 🙂
Meet the 2017 MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” Fellows and then ask yourself where your life went so horribly wrong (or right) that you aren’t doing what they’re doing.
Alas, none of 2016’s MacArthur Fellows worked on Dear Evan Hansen, thus breaking the streak of two consecutive Best Musical Tony winners by MacArthur grantees (Fun Home by Alison Bechdel and Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda, respectively). And none of the new bunch look like they’re destined for Broadway glory either. Sad, really.
The mathematical work of the new MacArthur Fellow Emmanuel Candès, regarding the feasibility (or not) of compressive sampling, is foundationally relevant to perennial SSC concerns that include: (1) the computational feasibility (or not) of efficient dynamical simulations of cognitive processes, (2) the physical infeasibility (or not) of experimentally demonstrating Quantum Supremacy, and (3) the cognitive capacity (or not) of hot/wet/biological minds to play Go comparably well to silicon minds.
In these three domains at least, it’s evident that some SSC readers/commenters ARE pursuing MacArthur-relevant objectives.
Among the recipients, Candes appears to be the only man from a western country working in a STEM field whose work is in no way given a social justice framing. I’m too dumb to understand it, but I’d imagine his work is pretty good. I mean, clearly all recipients are very bright and doing good work, but that seems pretty amazing.
Historically speaking, this separation holds only superficially (if indeed, it holds at all). As a concrete example, Spinoza’s Treatise on the Emendation of the Intellect (circa 1661) sets forth Enlightened STEM-objectives as follows (lightly abridged):
Candès’ contribution to this Enlightened Spinozist agenda — an agenda that manifestly is both SSC/LW-compatible and SJW-compatible — is to strengthen the mathematical foundations for a coordinated SSC/LW/SJW worldview in which:
• the extended Church-Turing Thesis (ECT) is true (both formally and practically);
• concomitantly, demonstrating Quantum Supremacy is infeasible (both formally and practically);
• Spinoza’s “Mechanics” accordingly is computationally simulable and nondestructively observable (at all scales from atomic to organismic);
• thereby “the whole of Medicine can be worked out”, in precise accord with Spinoza’s presciently Enlightened vision of 1661.
In summary, the domain and range of the modern-day SSC/LW/SJW vision encompasses the creative works of all of the 2017 MacArthur Fellows … this is why it won’t be simple or easy for alt.conservatives to “stem” the 21st century’s tide of Enlightened genius! 🙂
24 years since the most recent philosopher …
I can’t stand overachievers who are younger than me. By the time Alexander the great was my age, he was already dead! How am I supposed to compete with that?
Is there any systematic work on how people behave in groups of different sizes? I know the idea of “Dunbar’s number” (that 150ish was the size of a tribe in our evolutionary history, and that, no matter how many Facebook friends you have, you’re only really “friends” with a max of about 150 of them at any given time), but also thinking about smaller and larger groups.
Libertarians tend to treat group behavior as nothing more than the sum of individual behaviors. And this may be helpful for eliminating some types of confusion. But we all know, for example, that a group dynamic changes qualitatively, in a non-scalar way, when it increase from say, 2 to 3 people or 5 to 7 people (I think it’s hard for more than 5 people to all participate in a single conversation at the same time) or 30 to 50 people (in a class of more than 50 students I give up trying to remember everyone’s name).
This is relevant to my interests because I think a lot of problems today arise due to group sizes of various sorts (whether they be sizes of nation-states, universities, companies, etc.) having recently ballooned to completely unmanageable sizes. This could lead to the apparently widespread, but imo, incorrect perception that the world currently suffers from “overpopulation.” I don’t think it does, but people are recently forced to be parts of overly-large groups, like the millions of poor young Chinese people all competing for spots in the few, top universities of that massive nation-state.
USMC doctrine asserts a “ Rule of Three“:
By this doctrine, the optimal depth of the “planetary org-chart” is ~20.
Good job on making a comment that is appropriate and short!
More of this, please.
That’s not unique to the USMC. Typically, ground units have 3 subordinate maneuver units, along with support units, although square units (4 maneuver units) were used in the past. Attempts to go past 4 rarely work well, at least on land. It probably depends heavily on your command technology and the opponent you’re facing what the best solution is. I wouldn’t necessarily expect 3 to be optimal for an office environment just because it works well on the battlefield.
This also seems relevant to me because of what is apparently called the “lunchroom dynamic,” where you tend to get all the black students sitting together, all the white students sitting together, etc.
I can testify that this happens even among the most enlightened, mature, Blue Tribe individuals: for example, at a large dinner of many Sinologists, somehow the white people seem to end up sitting together (somewhat less surprisingly, the Cantonese speaking Chinese also tend to sit together, the Mandarin speakers together, the Taiwanese, together, etc. as well). This all feels very unplanned and unintentional; it just happens.
I find this relevant to the question of whether/how diversity works: it seems like you can have a very diverse small group and no one fractures into “the black people group,” “the Chinese people group,” etc. nor does anyone necessarily feel ill at ease or out of place. This seems also to work out if there is one clear majority group and a bunch of very small minorities. I can be one of only two white people at a party of all Asian people and I don’t especially find myself drawn to talk to the one other white person at the party just because he’s the other white person; if anything, I may be a bit reluctant to do so for fear of putting up a minor psychological “wall” between myself and the rest of the attendees. However, if there’s enough white people at the Asian-majority party to form a kind of cluster, I may find myself sucked into that group at a higher rate than chance.
Similarly, some cities you get “the black neighborhood” and “the white neighborhood” and “the Hispanic neighborhood” despite government attempts to increase integration, and despite not many people actively disliking members of the other group or even consciously preferring members of their own group.
My working theory is you can have a small enough group that no one group is obviously a majority or you can have one big majority with no one other group big enough to form an alternative. However, once you have two or more groups of adequate size that they can comfortably clump together, they will tend to do so, generally along the lines of differences they can easily see or hear, like race and language.
If this is correct, it may also imply that diversity is easier to achieve and happily maintain at smaller scales, like Singapore, than larger, like the US. Then again, what works at a party may or may not work at the level of a city, what works at the level of a city may or may not work at the level of a moderate-sized state, etc. etc. I’m kind of wondering whether there’s any good way to catalogue or predict how group behaviors change at various scales.
Another way is to create a difference that is stronger than the differences that are race-related. Then you can have, for example, the working class white and black people at one table and the middle class white and black people at another table. Although this then breaks down again if the groups get big enough, and you’ll get white working class, black working class, white middle class and black middle class clumps.
Perhaps the most enlightening is to look at what solutions nationalists chose, as they had this exact same problem and did reasonably well at solving it. Of course, the currently dominant ideology tends to reject nationalism-style solutions, confusing them for intolerance, when the actual intent was to produce large-scale solidarity.
PS. It doesn’t make much sense to argue that Singapore is too small for racial segregation, as it is way above the size of a large dinner. Singapore has ethnic quotas for housing, suggesting that their success at mixing ethnic groups is at least partially due to social engineering, not size.
I mentioned Singapore in part because Philosophisticat, who lives there, I believe, has previously cited it as an example of doing diversity “right,” so to speak, and I wondered, insofar as that’s correct, whether it isn’t at least partly because of its size that it’s possible.
On the other hand, one can take the example of Singapore two different ways: either that diversity is at least, not incompatible with peace and prosperity, since Singapore is peaceful and prosperous or, on the other hand, that it’s not natural, because, even in a small geographic area, people will split up along racial and ethnic lines if you don’t actively try to stop them.
Tribal behavior seems to be an inherent trait of humans and a very effective way to unite a diverse group of people is to make them hostile to another group of people. One way to deal with it is to make it positive, rather than negative (‘We Americans have the American Dream, so we are way better than everyone else’), although even seeking tolerance as a goal is not a guarantee that it doesn’t become negative (‘We are super-tolerant and anti-racist & sexist, unlike white men’).
Another way is to channel it into sports or other rivalries with little consequence.
Has there been any theory developed about how people would behave differently if there were a lot more of them?
Since theory is fun, we could loosen earthly resource limits. Suppose you’ve got a trillion ems– they’ve got some energy limits, but if they’re organizing themselves, what might the structures look like?
I’ve been thinking a lot today about algorithmic bias. Specifically about the issues raised by the tech journalists who cover it. A common implicit call to action of that journalism is that tech companies need to hire more women and nonwhite and other minority programmers, who will lend their diverse perspectives and suggest that algorithms take input data from different datasets and/or process the data in different ways that the straight white male programmers wouldn’t have thought of because straight white male programmers are too busy having privilege and stuff.
Has this been tried? Has a very diverse group of programmers gotten together and written an algorithm that could be compared and contrasted with one written by mainly straight white guys?
What happens if the straight white guy programmers are carefully chosen to have a lot of intellectual diversity but they’re all still straight white guys? Does the effect (the difference in outcomes between their algorithm and the Diverse Team’s) diminish?
It seems like there’s an interesting paper waiting to be written there if it hasn’t been already. Could either be crushing or very validating for tech journalists.
They’d either ignore it completely or pick out the one part of it they think they can understand well enough to call it racist. They’re professing, you can’t disprove profession because it isn’t a belief. They’re just saying what they’re expected to say.
Still, computers using race as (or proxies for race) a factor in decisions… creeps me out. I’m still not sure how I feel about it.
Yeah, that’s probably true. Still, I wish somebody would do this experiment and publish on it.
Same here. That’s why I wish the coverage of this issue was better, and less infested with the same dumb political conversations people are having on Twitter.
They’re not doing that. If you don’t tell a computer about race, they don’t use it. The idea of a human using a “proxy for race” is something like “Aha, this dude’s from Compton, so he’s probably black (which I’m not allowed to know), and ‘everyone knows’ black people have a high default rate, so I’m turning him down or bumping up his interest rate”.
The computer won’t and can’t do that. It may know that people from Compton have a high default rate, but it has no idea about ‘black’.
But it’s still a proxy for race (actually Latinos make up 65% of Compton now. It’s essentially being ethnically cleansed). So if your loan acceptance algorithm looks at zip code instead of race and accepts more loans from the zip code where lots of white people live and not the zip code where lots of black people live that’s what “proxy for race” means.
That’s a reasonable academic definition for “proxy”.
I think the more usual interpretation of “proxy for race” is “we can’t be openly racist any more, but we still really want to be racist, so we’re deliberately going to look for something innocuous-sounding that still discriminates”.
@Well
These algorithms tend to use race/gender/etc as a factor or make decisions that are on average different for races/gender/etc because of actual differences in behaviors that correlate with race/gender/etc. In other words, they are ‘racist/sexist’ or result in disparate impact because it makes them more correct than if they wouldn’t.
So a ‘diverse’ group of programmers (like one with 34% Asians*) that create an equally optimal algorithm will have the same issues.
Of course, one could choose to create a sub-optimal algorithm by eliminating race as an input or measurements that correlate with race. However, this is also rather discriminatory in that the measurements you do use are no less a group-level trait than the ones you refuse to use. So you ‘punish’ some groups for their group-level traits, but not other groups.
For example, let’s say that you sell yearly subscriptions of shampoo and vary the price of your offers to the amount of shampoo that people use. You find out that your machine learning algorithm asks a higher price of male Sikhs and hipsters (presumably because they often have beards and thus use more shampoo on average). Now if you change the algorithm to no longer offer a higher price to Sikhs, the effect is that you declare it unfair to make Sikhs pay for their higher propensity to sport a beard, but not unfair for make hipsters pay more for their higher propensity to sport a beard. How is that fair? And how did this change reduce racial discrimination, when in both cases the actual reason to ask a higher price has nothing to do with an immutable trait, but with culture? So was there actually even racial discrimination in the first place?
Isn’t it weird to not hold people accountable for their behavior if they get a lot of people of the same race/gender/etc to do the same (and thus align their culture with race/gender/etc); but to consider it quite valid to hold people accountable when their choices are copied by a diverse set of people? Doesn’t that just incentivize people to build up racially/gendered/etc cultures, since those get treated a lot better than other cultures?
* Like at Google.
They are more correct but are they the most correct? They might be stuck in local maxima.
For example a local maximum if you want to lend money to trustworthy people is that you should lend to highly educated upper class white people. But that leaves money on the table because a lot of trustworthy people are black, or lower class, or don’t have good formal education. Therefore nowadays they use a more sophisticated system of credit scores that take a lot more information into account.
Notice there is a tradeoff here. If an algorithm makes a decision about you based on complicated calculation that takes into account things like your job, your income, where you live, who your friends are, what school you went as a child, your past behavior, your social network profiles, your criminal history and so on, people get creeped out because of the privacy implications. But if the algorithm respects your privacy and uses only information that is already obvious and public anyway, like your race and gender, that makes people angry too.
In your example, if the algorithm can include length of facial hair directly in the inputs, it doesn’t need to know if you are hipster or Sikh, it can just use your facial hair length directly. But then the shampoo company would have to know the faces of their customers, and the customers might not like that.
In the white corner, sponsored by Peter Thiel, we have Jeff Dean, Qi Lu, Brian Kernighan, Linus Torvalds, Donald Knuth, Amit Singhal, Esko Ukkonen, Bjarne Stroustrup, and Robert Tarjan.
In the multicolored corner, sponsored by the Silicon Valley Diversity Coalition, we have Brianna Wu, Erica Joy, Kelly Ellis, Tim Chevalier, Zoe “LW1”, Shanley Kane, Julie Anne Horvath, and Susan J Fowler.
I think it’s clear what the results would be.
Both teams would fight among themselves and produce nothing of value.
(Also I don’t know if all the men I’ve picked are actually straight. Some are Asian, but this is Silicon Valley rules. _The Advocate_ claims Thiel has the wrong politics to be gay so I think I’m on solid ground claiming him as a sponsor of team straight white male)
I would pay $10000 to have a long dinner conversation with that first group.
I would pay $10000 to not be required to do so with the the second group.
I also enjoy expressing my dislike of my outgroup.
But you aren’t a rationalist if you don’t do it with numbers!
The answer to that question is “consider what already happens with Asian programmers”.
I’ve been considering setting up Naval Gazing as its own blog, and I think the time has finally come to do so. I want to do things I can’t here (edit old posts and include pictures, most prominently) and I’ve de-risked it in terms of getting an audience and not having the work ethic to actually post. But I also have basically no experience with the technical side of running a blog, so I thought I’d turn here for advice. I’m not after anything fancy, and either wordpress or blogspot would probably work well.
Are you planning on hosting it yourself, or taking a subdomain at wordpress.com/blogspot.com?
I’ve set up a number of self-hosted wordpress sites, they’re great in that once they’re set up they’re pretty much maintenance free. They even automatically apply the latest security updates, so you don’t have to worry about that. You choose a name and a theme and that’s pretty much it. There are good plugins for most common things you’d want (comment spam detection, site statistics, etc) which are one-click installs, and if you know a little CSS it’s possible to tweak most themes to your liking. The workflow is easy enough that once I had set up the site even my completely technically-illiterate father was able to manage editing pages and writing new posts.
It might also be worth checking out Medium, especially if you’re not planning on hosting on your own domain. That seems to be the cool blogging platform at the moment.
I’m open either way, but based on what you say I’m leaning towards hosting it myself on wordpress. Space is cheap, and it lets me do what I want.
I looked at Medium, and I’m going to say no for what are basically style reasons. It’s not my kind of place.
Autistan
Is it possible to start a viable society where autistic norms prevail? It does not have to be on this planet.
Autistan does not have to be exclusively autistic. Instead nerds, social dissidents and eccentrics who aren’t actually autistic should also be able to find refuge there. However its norms must not be allowed to evolve to be less autistic.
Bugmaster said in this thread that normies who don’t care about facts (or basically almost every single non-essential issue other than social stuff) can easily masquerade as productive fact-oriented people aka nerds and then gradually subvert and take over anything good nerds produce. In fact this is what happened to softwares and the internet.
Now here is the issue of how to stop this process. For anything to be sufficiently rational and great we need to somehow prevent most normies from getting close to it to prevent normalization (and inevitable corruption) of anything great nerds invented. For example normies can use the phrase “beliefs need to pay rent” without actually caring about it because they just want to signal intelligence or something. When enough normies use the phrase for a normie purpose instead of its intended rationalist purpose the phrase will be hijacked. Of course we should still sell some normalized services to normies so that we rational folks earn money. Earning money from normies through whatever legal means is good because it strengthens us. However we do need to hide some stuff from normies. They may pervert what we enjoy. They (Nazis, ISIS and any other irrational conformism-enforcing or morality-promoting entity) may have their usual moral outrages (in the case of Nazis it is whenever someone says something sane and rational about Jews such as ZOG being fictional and in the case of ISIS it is whenever someone does not accept its doctrines) whenever we actually think of something independently that societies are too irrational or hypocritical to accept and use mobs against us when they don’t have facts on their side.
When can we have our Autistan where the persecution of nerds and autists is finally stopped?
I think this should be tried as a part of Scott’s Archipelago idea.
I think it should be clear what I want for Autistan:
1.STEM, philosophy and rationality.
2.High income, good infrastructure and lots of production.
3.Free flow of information and zero censorship on the grounds of promoting rationality and STEM.
4.No culture wars or other forms of moral pseudo-arguments on the grounds of their irrationality.
5.Absolute individualism. Live and let live. No moral brainwashing allowed.
6.No de-autistication of Autistan. We want to talk about facts, not moralize or be obsessed with social status.
3 and 4 seem like a contradiction: you can’t censor anyone, but you also can’t say certain things. And 6 seems problematic too, anything that can be labeled as “de-autisticating” the country is forbidden.
This leads to a pretty strong incentive to build arguments for why speech you don’t like is “de-autisticating” the country. Especially with the phrasing of 6: if something is incorrect, well then surely promoting it is moving away from using facts, and destroying the unique character of Autistan, and that should be forbidden. So… no speech that the people in power believe is incorrect (or are willing to say is incorrect). Oops, you’ve just gone Orwellian.
If you have a recipe for 2, I’m sure a lot of countries would like to hear it. Because as we’ve said before, this is inevitably going to result in smart people needing to work in the mines and waste their intellect so that other smart people can accomplish things, and this isn’t something that seems like it’s going to be meekly accepted.
Culture wars are bad for the same reason why racial slurs aren’t allowed on my site. No it’s not about people getting offended. Instead it’s due to the fact that these stuff tend to promote irrationality. My free speech is about free rational speech. Immoral speech should be protected while irrational speech should not.
De-autistication is a serious concern. Normies may knowingly or unknowingly subvert Autistan if no fight against de-autistication occur.
Promotion of factually correct ideas is good for Autistan. We should only care about the actual factual accuracy of statements but not whether they are liked by normies. Autistan should be a refuge from normies and normalization. Hence it should be so alien to normies that even North Korea and ISIS make more sense to them compared to Autistan and we shouldn’t give a shit about normie moral and social screams. Normies already have the world outside Autistan and hence there is no reason why we have to accommodate them inside it. Once there are enough normies they will naturally subvert Autistan through deceit and complete disregard for facts. For example they can pretend to care about facts even more than real autists and nerds. Then when there is a normie majority they will subvert everything. This is how normies manage to corrupt nerd achievements.
The idea that facts are whatever powerful people claim to be facts is non-autistic. We can largely get rid of it in Autistan through education. Leaders have to talk about facts and be factually accurate as well. In fact they need to care about that even more than the average Autistani because Autistanis will document and analyze leaders’ speeches for factual inaccuracies.
@moonfirestorm
I don’t think that you can equate autism with ‘smart,’ especially when some autistic subgroups have reduced IQs.
Agreed, my apologies.
I was thinking back to an earlier discussion where Autistic Thinker’s autistic utopia was heavily based on “autists are more rational, so they’ll all be focused on tech and science stuff, thus everything will go better”.
I’m not positive they’re not making the same mistake again, but I shouldn’t have equivocated between the two so casually.
@Aapje Autistan should not discriminate against people based on IQ.
I believe that STEM and rationality are good for everyone. Not everyone can be an Einstein, Grothendieck or Zuckerburg but learning some STEM and rationality certainly helps. In this diverse world we must not only refine rationality in academia but should also spread it and its wonderful fruits in the poorest villages in Africa so that nobody feels that we are letting them down.
~One of these things is not like the others
One of these things just doesn’t belong~
@Gobbobobble Autistan needs scientists. However it also needs entrepreneurs. Imagine an Autistani Silicon Valley. That would be awesome.
this is inevitably going to result in smart people needing to work in the mines and waste their intellect so that other smart people can accomplish things
I rather get the impression AutisticThinker imagines “Oh, our smart people will invent robots to do things like mine work and dirty, heavy, manual labour because we will all be smart and rational and STEM workers and can just solve problems by being smart and rational and STEM”.
Actually, the more I think about it, the more Autistan sounds like Australia from Team Fortress 2:
I rather get the impression AutisticThinker imagines “Oh, our smart people will invent robots to do things like mine work and dirty, heavy, manual labour
Autibots, roll out!
If I had Mark Zuckerberg’s money, instead of sticking it into a tax-shelter foundation I’d love to fund an experiment like this, just to see all the interesting ways it would go “kablooey”. (And please don’t think I’m picking on “autistics, nerds, social dissidents and eccentrics” alone, every commune or new entity that will replace the state that has tried this has generally not managed to survive past a generation or two).
First you’d have to pick somewhere to establish your state of Autistan – an island of its own? Or part of already existing territory – say buy a whole province of some nation (there may be a lot of empty land in the interior of Australia, for instance). So how do you decide – do you get all your potential inhabitant and citizens to vote on an option, or is there some council already selected that picks?
Or are you, AutisticThinker, the Dear Leader who has already made all the decisions about where it will be, what type of houses, setting up things like refuse collection services, etc?
The idea of a large group of extreme individualists all avowedly devoted to rationalism sounds like a recipe for disaster. Why should I, An Autistic Rationalist, listen to your solution about fixing the dam? Oh, you’re an engineer? I should trust you just because you’re An Expert? You’re saying I’m too stupid to understand the maths involved, is that it? Expand this out to debates on every single damn thing, from where the capital city should be located to what currency or cryptocurrency will be used to can you paint your front door whatever way you like, with everyone involved being very likely to say “I’m taking my ball and going home”, and it’ll be fun and frolics galore!
Because, AutisticThinker, you seem to be going on the idea that “I me myself will create this perfect society and naturally everyone I approach will fall into line with it because they will all be rational and will agree on reasonably-derived, and not emotionally-derived, grounds with my conclusions” and I’m willing to venture it would not be so.
No moral brainwashing has me rolling around the floor in stitches. “Joe pokes out Bill’s eye. Nobody tells Joe ‘you should not do this’ because oh no, that would be imposing our morals onto Joe and who is to say he would agree with them if he independently examined various moral systems?”
And you can’t dodge it by saying “Well, the law will say you can’t poke out people’s eyes”, because law is itself a system of morality and if I happen to think law is slavery, why should I, An Individualist, agree with the herd-morality?
So setting up your State of Autistan – will it be “everyone who agrees to be a citizen gets an equal share of land/resources” to start them all off equally as Productive Self-Financing Citizens or “if you have money/valuables from the outside world you can purchase a larger house/tract of land/factory for yourself”, in which case there will be inequality from the start as Some have more than Others? Will there be a welfare net? Will everyone be expected to set up as a self-employed person/entrepreneur or will people work for others? If one of the autistic persons has severe social anxiety and would prefer to stay in their own apartment rather than go out and work in a shared environment with others, what can they do if (for example) they are not a hot-shot programmer who can be a free-lance consultant working from home, but just an ordinary Joe? Will your eccentrics all need to also be high IQ, which seems likely given that you seem to contemplate STEM as the be-all and end-all?
Will there be restaurants in Autistan, or will everyone be too busy working in STEM to do things like set up as chefs and bakers? NO MORE COFFEE SHOPS, CAN YOU BEAR THE HORROR? 😉
There’s a lot to decide, including your system of government, before this ever gets going. Do you advertise for “any interested person please submit details of your certified IQ score and diagnosis as “not a normie, honest!” and other qualifications, and we will select the top ten thousand to be our first citizens”? Because you need to work all this out before you all find yourself dumped on the shores of Van Diemen’s Land with only the cargo of the ships that brought you for supplies and equipment and not even a wattle-and-daub hovel to shelter you for the night.
A concrete step would be widespread good-humored appreciation of the comedic social realities that underlie yesterday’s xkcd “Logical“! 🙂
Another consideration is that relations between Autistan parents and their “normie” teenage children will be mighty challenging for all concerned — parents may exhibit demand-avoidant behaviors precisely at a time in life when their children are most demanding — a helpful (real-life) resource is the UK’s National Autistic Society website “Understanding an autistic parent: a guide for sons and daughters.”
It must be acknowledged, to be sure, that strained relations between parents and their teenage children are common in ALL societies.
Another consideration is that relations between Autistan parents and their “normie” teenage children will be mighty challenging for all concerned
AutisticThinker doesn’t believe in reproduction, so it’ll be either vat-grown and government nursery raised with no parenting involved by the sperm and ova donors, or no kids at all, numbers are kept up by immigration of autistics from Normiedom.
From Against Against Autism Cures
Is Autistan going to welcome, care for, and reflect the needs and beliefs of all autistic people? Or are you using the word ‘autistic’ to only refer to yourself and however many people are extremely similar to yourself (how many would you say that is)?
They need to be cared for. Autistan has to be for all autists. We autists (and our robots) understand other autists better than non-autists. Hence it is good for high-functioning autists and our robots to take care of institutionalized autists. We will do this job better than non-autists.
Autistan should be the Israel of autists. All autists regardless of age, IQ, race, gender, etc should be allowed to emigrate to Autistan and the Autistani Defense Force should keep foreign haters of autists at bay. Just like Jews autists are persecuted in the world and hence we deserve our own nation that prioritizes our needs, namely Autistan.
I’ll buy that autistic people are more familiar with the difficulty of low-functioning autism since there are at least some correlations in the thought patterns, but how effective at they at providing care for a set of behaviors that ends up being pretty irrational (“Why are you screaming? Nothing’s happening. That doesn’t make sense, stop.”)?
How many autistic people end up in the nursing field in our current world? It doesn’t seem like a particularly good career match from what I understand about autism.
And just a note that some of these paragraphs are starting to look like Trump parody: you might want to focus less on “We’re going to do this better than everyone else and keep out the people who are doing bad things because” and more on the specific details of why Autistan will do something well. Those claims at the moment seem to be “infinite science because some autists are good at STEM, then utopia”
That seems like a pretty aggressive claim when you’re starting out with a population that is, per Brad’s link, 50+% cognitively disabled.
Anecdotally/personally, but overwhelmingly so, it seems to me that gay men and trans women are more likely than any other group I can think of, certainly more likely than straight men or women, to be libertarians.
Anecdotally/personally, but overwhelmingly so, it seems to me that lesbians and trans men are more likely than any other group I can think of, certainly more likely than straight men or women, to be SJWs.
These two groups are often thought of as extreme rightists and leftists, respectively, though perhaps not fairly. If we very broadly generalize that gay men and trans women are like straight men, but with more typically female hormone profiles, and if we assume the reverse for lesbians and trans men, this would lead us to expect gay men’s political views to be a little more like straight women’s political views than straight men’s, and similarly, but reversed, for lesbians.
Yet that’s not what we find at all. Gay and trans people seem to have more “extreme” political views, as judged by mainstream society, rather than the more moderate views we might expect based on the idea they have a hormonal profile somewhere closer to the “middle” of straight male and female profiles.
One possibility is my impression, and I’ve seen at least a little data to back up the idea, that gay and trans people are higher in average IQ than straight and cis people, all else equal (this could also relate to the previously discussed autism-trans connection). It could be that libertarianism is just “high IQ rightism” and SJW is just “high IQ leftism,” so those men and women with higher IQs gravitate to the more sophisticated-seeming version of the philosophy their gender is naturally attracted to. But is it that simple?
Of course, hormones, political spectrums, etc. are all hugely complicated, but I’d still be interested in better understanding these correlations.
“hormone profiles”? In adult gay men? You know they study this stuff, right?
Anyway, the trend you’re noticing about gay men isn’t evident to me. And any such trend would have to be checked against alternative explanations, including personal political interests and being an adult man without children.
Or in the womb. Or brain structures that are influenced by maternal hormone levels.
I’m quite aware I’m playing very fast and loose with the biology here… though maybe that’s not a good idea if I want to nail things down. But what I am interested in is why this particular pattern might exist, if it indeed exists, not the biology per se.
It is a mistake to treat SJWism as “Leftism turned up to 11” – it is its own kind of terrible, which is why so many leftists complain about it – I’d say particularly high-IQ leftists. Likewise, libertarianism isn’t super-right – indeed, it tends to be regarded as whatever-is-not-currently-in-power, but since it has won most of its important social issues (except drug legalization, which is making progress), and is still fighting its most important economic issues, it looks slightly closer to the Republicans and neoliberals (Hillary Clinton) right now.
SJW is right-wing Leftism, with a high focus on fairness, opposition to libertine ethics, community values (Leftism proper tends to emphasize the individual), and authority. It is a good demonstration of what is wrong with the usual left-right spectrum, as it takes extreme elements from both sides.
Libertarianism looks more like extremist left-wing philosophy, but for historical reasons we tend to behave as though communal emphasis is part of the left wing, even though all communal emphasis ideas except universalism are treated as right-wing ideas (patriotism, nationalism, sexism, racism, theocracy, etc.)
I think there’s a big hint here, which partially inspired it:
In other words, women are more likely to support both stuff like welfare and stuff like prohibition (and they got the vote in 1920…), which straddles the two parties in the US today, insofar as the Republicans used to be more likely to complain about e.g. violent video games, etc. Could be wrong, but I’d guess they’re more anti-war and pro-environment as well. It’s a mixed bag, of course, but all these positions are more broadly thought of as “left” in the US today, than “right,” even including the busybody stuff, like taxes on soda, increasingly (when was the last time you heard a Republican fighting hard on that sort of thing? Even abortion seems to have fallen by the wayside to some extent).
Libertarians are the opposite: against both busybody policies like prohibition and social safety net. They are usually anti-war, however. Arguably they are more liberal in a very classical sense. Or left wing in the sense that they are not supporting today’s priesthood and orthodoxy, which is some brand of SJW. Though the ones most directly opposing that are the alt-right, also a pretty male-dominated group with, yes, a lot of gay men, surprisingly enough.
Put another way, regardless of how we define left and right, it seems like lesbians tend to embrace a more extreme version of typically female political views, while gay men support a more extreme version of typically male political views, excepting, perhaps for the anti-war stance.
So instead of contrasting libertarians and SJWs, let’s contrast the alt-right and the “control left” (both of which are arguably the opposite of what we think of them as, historically speaking). I still have the impression that my initial assertions hold, especially with respect to lesbians and the busybody/welfare-state supporting kind of leftism (the radical left-wing men I know, gay and straight, tend to be much more the Bernie Sanders sort of socialism light+really, really love labor unions kind of leftist).
But if gay men’s brains are a little more like women’s brains than straight men’s brains and lesbian’s brains are a little more like men’s brains than straight women’s brains (though maybe that’s a fundamentally wrong assumption; I’m sure it’s a huge oversimplification), then that is the opposite of what one would expect.
Or maybe it really is just as simple as: women are conservative, men are liberal, libertarians are “socially liberal and economically conservative” (on a US definition), and SJWs are “socially conservative and economically liberal” (on a US definition). Conceivably libertarianism and SJW mix the two traditional “sides” in ways that are simply congenial to those brain architectures. If gay men seem less libertarian than lesbians are SJW, I think it’s because of the historically contingent fact of their being an “oppressed group.” As that stigma is lifting, I think you’re seeing more and more of the Peter Thiels (and conservative/libertarian Jews…).
Edit to add: The more I think about it, the more of a big deal the rather sudden addition of female voters to democracy seems, and generally very overlooked, probably for PC reasons. I wonder if it could be responsible for a lot of the ways “left” and “right” don’t seem to make a lot of sense anymore. Men are going to tend to want to vote like other men in some ways, and women like other women, but you’re going to have the countervailing trend where men and women in the same family are going to want to feel on the same “team”; this results in both major tribes in any given democracy having something of a split personality, because it has to appeal to both male and female voters of that tribe?
I dunno anything about you, man, but if you think abortion has fallen by the wayside in the modern republican party it feels like you might not be working from first hand knowledge. You have no reason to privilege my statement over your own experience, of course, but let me weigh in against you here. Abortion is the beating heart of the Republican party.
I mean… if so, the Republican party is having some heart issues lately. Abortion is nowhere near the political issue it was even ten years ago.
@Thegnskald,
It’s more that the issue has almost entirely been sorted by party at this point; every Republican official knows not to openly question this issue, so there’s little controversy to report on. It is still *very* live when the matter of Supreme Court appointments, and is the major reason Supreme Court justices are the #1 issue for many Republican voters. Without that, I bet far fewer would have held their noses to vote for Trump.
I mean, it is my perception they care so much about the Supreme Court because that is where their major cultural defeats have tended to come from, and they have a perception that Democrats choose Supreme Court justices based on how they will rule on pet issues.
I don’t think they have an overt goal of overturning abortion, so much as preventing something like that from happening again.
ETA:
And support for either position is substantially weaker than is usually presented, among both parties; in practice, the debate vanishes when abortion is limited to the first trimester, is weak on the second trimester, and really only gets intense on the third trimester. But most polls ask if abortion should be legal, in which case the question gets answered along party lines. If you ask by trimester, most pro-choice people oppose third trimester abortions, and most pro-life people support first trimester abortions.
Side question: that’s an easy thing to legislate at the state level, I’m sure, but how do you enshrine a thing like that constitutionally? I don’t see how e.g. a right to privacy can permit some abortions but not others. (Necessary disclaimer that IANACS, and to be honest I’ve never even read the Roe v. Wade decision.)
Roe v. Wade had a trimester framework were restrictions on abortion faced a different legal test if they were in the first, second, or third trimester. From presumptively unconstitional in the first to presumptively constitutional in the third. Planned Parenthood v. Casey eliminated that framework and replaced it with viability as the division between two different constitutional regimes.
I’m not going to try to explain how either case arrived at those conclusions because I don’t find either one very convincing.
Personally, I would push for a constitutional amendment that guarantees the right to bodily autonomy for human beings (maybe I am sneaking drug legalization and anti-circumcision stuff in here…) and a second amendment defining human life to begin at some arbitrary point – if we wanted to throw a bone to compromise, say life begins at the third trimester.
Problem solved, only the most extreme people are left unsatisfied.
but you’re going to have the countervailing trend where men and women in the same family are going to want to feel on the same “team”
This is true, my mother told us all, as we became old enough to vote, exactly which candidate in what election we were going to vote for 🙂
@onyomi
I think that you incorrectly attribute this to (merely) biology, rather than (also) their experiences.
The gender roles tends to result in male desirability being judged by the ability to collect wealth, protect and other behavior that requires taking risks, while female desirability tends to be judged by being attractive, a good mother and other behavior/traits that are well served by making the same choices as other women.
A social safety net is inherently more attractive to risk avoiding people, while being less attractive to risk seekers. It takes away part of their payout for successfully taking risks, reducing the benefits of that strategy. Furthermore, it is (much more) shameful for men to depend on welfare, so it’s less valuable to them to have it. When you have a gay couple, they probably tend to reinforce this in each other.
Women tend to get approached by sexually interested men, which is both flattering, irritating and an opportunity to date. Lesbians don’t have the latter benefit and probably are flattered way, way less than straight women. Lesbians also don’t benefit from the male provider role or the male protector role like straight women. In general, we can expect that straight women experience way fewer benefits from masculinity and the male gender role than straight women. So it’s not surprising that they are way more likely to reject gender roles and to be hostile to men/masculinity. Furthermore, they also don’t see the downsides of the male gender role in the shit that their partner has to deal with (that partner not being a man), further encouraging an extremely strong sense of male privilege and female oppression.
PS. Young, still female trans men probably are also displeased by getting approached by sexually interested men, because it requires them to play the female gender role. Furthermore, they are likely not to feel that they can trust men to protect them. I don’t have an explanation for trans women.
Doesn’t it also reduce the potential downside of risky behavior?
It does, but risk takers generally aren’t people that care a lot about downside risk.
@onyomi
Yes, but men are taught to feel shame for taking advantage of a social safety net (and medical care, etc). A real man doesn’t take a handout, he rolls up his sleeves and yadda yadda yadda…
Just like the value of a Rolex is not just its value as a way to tell the time, the value of welfare is also not just how much it can help you financially. In both cases, willingness to pay for it also reflects how much it helps you socially.
I believe that self-esteem, which is strongly linked to how others perceive a person, is one of the strongest human needs. So people are often willing to suffer personal harm to achieve it.
The year is 2317, and the country you inhabited in 2017 no longer exists. Obviously the landmass is still there, and someone governs it, but there is no meaningful continuity with the state that governed it in 2017. What happened?
I’m in Canada. As it turns out, global warming turned out to be a very bad problem indeed, and this led to severe political and economic problems in the early 22nd century. As discussions about emissions caps got heated, Alberta, where most of Canada’s oil industry is located, decided they were not going to put up with any National Energy Program, part II. They seceded and were accepted into the United States. This triggered the long-dormant separatists in Quebec, and that province went its own way two years later. The remaining provinces put on brave faces and tried to keep going but having the country in three separate parts wasn’t really workable, so after ten tumultuous years and three hard-fought elections, the remaining provinces joined the United States, too. Fifty-five stars is a lot, so the new revised American flag featured a blue field that stretched all the way to the bottom of the flag.
North Korea, after decades of sabre-rattling at the US and South Korea, started rattling its sabres at China in 2098. It was promptly and completely nuked.
In the chaos, NK launched nukes across the world; the Eastern seaboard of the US was protected by our defense network, but several got through to hit Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Michigan, and Washington state.
Claims were made that the nukes were deliberately let through in an attack on the Democratic Party, whose voters predominantly come from the South and West; the Republicans president launched a classified investigation, and declared no wrongdoing had occurred. After thirty years of heavily edited responses to FOIA requests, FOIA was overturned, and Texas and California declared independence, promptly joined by most of the Southwest.
For the first century, there was a steady cold war between the “rogue government” and the United States. Then the Southwest petitioned Mexico for admittance in 2201, and Canada invaded Michigan, who population had begun raiding across the border. US military forces attempted to invade Louisiana, but the drones disintegrated in the onslaught of heat, humidity, and shotgun-wielding swamp people. Long unaccustomed to conventional warfare, the counterattack took Florida and began up the United States; conventional armies massacred each other up and down the Appalachians, and Tennessee valley became a mass graveyard of millions. As it became increasingly clear the Calitexas government would win, nukes were launched, then in both directions, destroying every major city except Salt Lake City, long the technological capital of the world, which had built its own nuclear defense system a half century earlier.
The Mormons now rule everything north of Panama in a pseudo-theocracy, although in practice not much has changed, except that polygamy is standard – but given the extraordinarily high casualties of the ground wars, this probably would have happened anyways.
Addendum: A century later, normalized gender ratios, combined with high levels of polygamy, create incredible social instability. Eventually, after several crises, this is resolved by sterilizing or killing 80% of men based on eugenic grounds, beginning with various tests of intellectual capacity and culminating in martial tests. A race of superhumans evolves over the next three centuries, conquers the world, then are all abruptly wiped out by an asteroid.
Squirrels evolve intelligence and take over the planet. There are many arguments about the humans, ultimately concluding that their fatal flaw was that they didn’t bury enough food for a catastrophe.
Another addendum:
In the distant future, the squirrels – whose name for themselves is a squeak-screech (subtle tonal emphasis differentiates it from the dozens of other squeak-screech words) – have cannibalized the planet, and much of the solar system, in their attempt to escape the expanding sun. An interview with one of the 20% of remaining squirrels, still trillions in number, warns that the solar system itself will die eventually, and they need to escape it instead of, as happened on Earth, getting trapped in a gravity well consuming the resources they will need to escape in order to increase the population of squirrels who will then need to escape.
It becomes famous, the interview repeated for thousands of years after Earth is consumed in fire and the last evidence of mankind is burned away, but ultimately the warning isn’t heeded, and only a relative minority of the population escapes the solar system before the sun becomes too weak for solar sails to take them away, and other energy resources already significantly consumed. This pattern is repeated tens of thousands of times over, even as the number of viable star systems dwindles, and the great squirrel civilization dies a quiet death as the last colony settles in a star system that doesn’t have the energy for them to escape even when they settle it.
A Canticle for Leibowitz, but with Mormons? I don’t approve, but I don’t disapprove either….
It is interesting that the Catholic version of that story is about preserving knowledge, rather than expanding it.
Well, the monks weren’t really in a position to rebuild civilization all on their own, and it’s a nicer analogue for the role of monasteries following the Roman Empire. The Mormons have a whole city(-state), so they’ve got a much better shot at expanding knowledge.
There’s regular calls from traditional-leaning Catholics to e.g. turn Wyoming into a Catholic confessional state, but until we’ve got one of those, I’m afraid we’re going to be spending the post-apocalypse copying syllogisms and circuit diagrams. 😀
The analogue is what I was referring to; I wonder what that “preservers of human knowledge” idea has done to Catholic culture.
Shouldn’t Canada massively benefit from global warming? The parts of the country that are frozen wastelands can be turned in to marginal farmland and the parts of the country inhabited become a lot nicer to live in.
After humanity was nearly wiped out by a virus, inadvertently caused by unregulated Alzheimer’s research, super-intelligent apes took control of most of the world. They developed their own society and, for some reason, decided to replace the Lincoln monument with one celebrating Ape Lincoln.
For a marginally more serious answer: if the US federal government collapsed for any reason other than a nuclear war, New York City is already 90% of the way to being a city-state. We’d probably pick up Long Island and the greater New York metro area too but not much further upstate than Westchester county. There’d be blue, white, and orange flags everywhere.
The year is 2317, and the country you inhabited in 2017 no longer exists. Obviously the landmass is still there, and someone governs it, but there is no meaningful continuity with the state that governed it in 2017. What happened?
Emboldened by the success of their first infiltrator into national politics, the Leprechaun Revolution of 2025 means the island of Ireland is (again) no longer a human-dominated state.
Wow. OK, we shouldn’t hold his height or age against him, but I assume you all have added something to your constitution prohibiting the current president from ever wearing a green coat or hat in public, right?
He’s not permitted to, but his wife can do so on his behalf 🙂
Unlike the US elections, our current president seems to be so popular that there are already straws being floated in the wind in the media that he should be re-elected unopposed, given that his term ends in November 2018. Though the 2011 election was hilarious, in one respect, since everyone and his dog decided to go for the nomination. Michael D. was not even the favoured prospective candidate of his party but he imposed himself upon them* (a bit like The Donald, come to think of it) and steered his way cannily home while other candidates foundered on various rocks (a raft of mini-scandals including combining being a no-hoper with semi-financial irregularity; a businessman/media candidate – again, a bit like The Donald! – with financial irregularity having overtones of criminality; writing a letter to the Israeli courts on behalf of your ex-boyfriend up on charges of statutory rape, though oddly enough this didn’t generate sufficient outrage to prevent this candidate returning for a second bite of the cherry for the contest, presumably since he was the gay candidate; ‘is the country really ready to elect a former terrorist as president?’ while forgetting about Eamonn de Valera also being a former member of the IRA and becoming president; being religiously and politically conservative with ties to American right-wing circles while having a family member on charges – but found not guilty and cleared of same – of sexually abusing another, younger, family member; and the insurmountable handicap of being Gay Mitchell).
Irish presidential elections are generally not this interesting and entertaining and it looks like the next one will be deadly boring as usual, with maybe one token ‘opposition’ candidate put up to run against President Higgins.
*Humbly, quietly, and with ruthless efficiency:
Isn’t the Irish president a symbolic figurehead?
Since I just admitted to rewatching S1/S2 of Battlestar Galactica, let me repeat my admiration of the writing team for setting up, in the near aftermath of Bush v Gore, a fate-of-the-species presidential election where the major candidates were a respected and admired scientist / former VP against a drug-addled religious fanatic, and the obvious choice for any rational observer was “Well, maybe the drug-addled religious fanatic, but there’s also a former terrorist angling for power and can we get him to run instead of either of these two?”
SPOILERS for BSG (which is 10 years old and if you haven’t watched it – c’mon already)
Angling to get the former terrorist in power? He was the VP candidate! (Though the whole thing is a little weird – do Colonial elections actually have VP candidates or are they just appointed? Does Roslin ever announce who her replacement for Baltar is after he defects (over the legality of abortion!) and announces his own candidacy?)
The former terrorist, despite winning against the religious fanatic, eventually realizes he was dumb and makes up with the religious fanatic (who had been up to some terroristing of her own by that point) just before they are about to be murdered by robots (but get saved at the last minute by a militant labor union leader).
Then the former terrorist is briefly the president, and, knowing he’ll never actually be accepted because the de facto but not de jure commander in chief of the military (himself a popular hero that just saved everyone’s bacon at great risk to himself) hates his guts, offers to appoint the religious fanatic VP and then resign.
But not before he takes his brief opportunity as El Jefe to go full HAM on suspected traitors with secret extrajudicial executions.
This upsets the religious fanatic, but she lets him be the VP anyway, with a little black market racketeering on the side. He has an opportunity to be president again when the religious fanatic gets kidnapped, but everyone in the military still hates him so he has to play #2 to an interim president, who happens to be the character he played in the original series.
Later, after the religious fanatic loses her religion and teams up with genocidal monotheist robots to get some sweet phlebotinum, he joins a one-legged gay computer nerd in an abortive coup and gets executed for his trouble.
Hopefully, the Yorkshire independence movement succeeded.
Challenging myself to do this without massive war!
After repeated swaps of the presidency between increasingly monolithic political parties, the US finally has a fully-contested election in 2116. Amid rampant accusations of vote fraud, hacking of a now-all-electronic voting system, actual protest and mass abstention through much of New England, a “Republican” president takes power. (By this time, the Republican party is largely a lightly-Christian-inflected isolationist party, focused on anti-war and anti-immigration sentiments.)
The outgoing Democratic administration begins by asking for calm and the usual transition of power, but the Supreme Court does not legitimize the election due to New England riots denying millions their right to vote and (in a concurring opinion) the failure of two states to participate in the Electoral College. The Democratic lame-duck President reverses course in mid-December, and states that a new election on the first Tuesday in January will be held to preserve the original Jan 20th inauguration transition.
At this point, massive chaos and protests swamp the country. Most states have trouble readying themselves for another presidential election, some state elections and senatorial campaigns also sign on to the “do-over” election (despite the SCOTUS not holding on these matters), and supporters of the Republican presidential candidate engage in occasionally-violent rioting and mass protesting.
The election in January is a colossal screw-up: Many polling places never open due to mass riots, confusion over process, and contradictory ballots being printed over the preceding weeks. No one serious even tries to certify the national results, and the National Guard is mobilized to quell protests (which mostly just makes things worse). After months of lawsuits, protests, and (a pretty good) argument that the sitting President is holding his seat in violation of the 22nd amendment to the Constitution, SCOTUS reverses decision *again* and certifies the original November election.
The Republican candidate takes power, but at this point acrimony is high, the Senate is a mess, and the gloss of the USA holding fair, open elections is permanently broken. Over the next few decades, fraud, party machines, vote buying, and rampant corruption spread throughout the republic. By 2160, most states are single-party organisms, and federal law is frequently undermined or flat-out ignored. By 2192, New England plus New York secedes (with the tacit support of Canada) to form the Commonwealth of the United States- the federal government screams bloody murder, but no one actually wants a war enough to fight one (and with an economy in shambles and a much-shrunken military, no one is sure they can win one).
A now-lopsided USA grows more corrupt and even more partisan. When massive Californian earthquakes devastate the state, and the federal government doesn’t send relief efforts, a modernized Mexico does- annexing the state with the agreement of the party machine controlling the state. Over the next few decades, Oregon and Nevada join them, and the states of Washington and Idaho declare independence.
By 2240, advances in artificial intelligence and automated manufacturing processes have led to mass global unemployment at last- two hundred years later than many prognosticated. Enormous wealth and the “greening” of power generation leads to lives of low-luxury for many: Simple houses, government paychecks, cheap entertainment and cheaper food, but little true power or economic reserves for 99% of the population.
The demographic transition and increased medical care have led to an average age in North America of 68, and the population has shrunk to just above 100 million- a solid half of which are part of a loose agglomeration of religious communities that encourage above-replacement fertility.
National borders mean less and less, as everyone has access to instantaneous perfect language translation, and mass media has homogenized cultures to a much greater degree than the twenty-first century. Several further states of the “rump” USA declare independence, but most people barely notice- it’s the affair of political hobbyists and the occasional interested trillionaire.
Instead, non-geographic organizations of research scientists, offworld corporations, and decentralized autonomous organizations form the real sociopolitical power on Earth. Phoenix, (where I currently live), is technically the capital of the independent republic of New Mexico- but less than 10,000 people live there amidst the automated factories and spaceports that spread over the desert in the late 2200s- and most of them are “bureaucrats” roleplaying at politics.
The alt.ultranationalist scenario is North American race war followed by enduring racial apartheid … no small portion of the alt.community perceives this scenario to be desirable and even inevitable … hence they are working vigorously to realize American apartheid sooner rather than later … rightly or wrongly, this alt.community perceives the Republican Party and the Trump White House to be their ideological allies.
Alright, Trump presidency is nearing its end. All signs indicate that he is going to be trounced in the run for reelection, Dems have nominated a popular candidate and are looking at a wave to retake power.
Suddenly, the Supreme Court is assassinated in a big explosion.
After/During the mourning ends Trump nominates 9 new justices, ideologically ranging from Neil Goresuch to Steve Bannon. The Republican majorities fast track these through confirmation, just in time for them to rule on a variety of election related issues that come up.
The democratic wave founders on a sea of executive orders and hastily passed laws, backed up by unanimous or near unanimous findings from the court. Leaks happen in a non stop rain, making it impossible for the public to ignore the blatant skullduggery and/or outright lunacy happening not so far behind the scenes.
Several states attempt to bring articles of secession, and the military is ordered to forcefully quell them. Unwilling to fire on peaceful demonstrators, the military becomes divided against itself, as other units are sent in to disarm those who originally disobeyed their orders. Shots are fired in the process of this disarmament.
Cooler heads prevail for a moment, as all parties involved back away from the brink of civil war, but this does not last. The core divide, with red americans thinking blue ones are bad losers, while blue americans think red victory is an existential threat, and anyways was definitely fake, cannot be bridged. ‘Leave’ partisans create a shadow government which claims to actually represent the people’s (non gerrymandered, no suppressed) will.
This shadow gov is composed of a wide variety of well liked, well admired politicians, who were not consulted before being placed on it. They deny any connection or involvement, but the White House nonetheless calls for their arrest on charges of treason. Civil war breaks out in full as elements of the military act clash first with the police, and then with one another.
Historians quibble about who fires the first nuclear weapon. Was it the administration, whose leader may well have been in the full grip of dementia? Was it the rebels, hopelessly outmatched by the loyalist military, but supplied with leaked launch codes? It barely seems to matter as the United States launches the worlds most powerful weapons at it self, to horrific effect.
By 2317 new technologies have been discovered by whatever posthuman digital life controls the world’s resources, and what was once Earth’s mightiest nation is recolonized quietly and without fanfare.
Well this isn’t exactly what you’re asking, but I just finished Too Like the Lightning which takes place just a few decades later and in which almost no current countries still exist. Your question just made me realize that North America barely figures in the book at all. There’s a brief mention of Mexico City but nothing of cities currently in the USA or Canada. So I wonder what happened them in Terra Ignota. (There seem to be “reservations” that don’t participate in the global world order based on traditional religion — a Vatican, a Tibetan reservation, and also a “great African reservation”– so maybe there is also a North American reservation? I haven’t read seven surrenders, and I’m planning to reread tlta more carefully, so maybe I missed some hint.)
Anybody else interested in death or black met vocals, or tuvan throat singing? Death metal vocals and tuvan throat singing both use the same basic technique, using the false vocal cords, or vestibular folds, to produce sound. It is interesting trying to learn how to use them, and I can only compare it to learning to twitch your ears – that is, finding a mentally-unmapped muscle and mapping it, with lots of false starts before it starts to become intuitive. (You do use them, for the throat clearing noise, but doing so deliberately outside this context is weirdly challenging, and I keep finding myself using my vocal cords instead, as the mapping isn’t well distinguished yet.)
Haven’t researched black metal vocals yet, but that is next on the list.
It’s really interesting to me that death metal vocalists have a unique timbre just like regular vocalists. You can often tell who is singing by their distinctive growl.
Tyr’s vocalist (he doesn’t always growl, granted) and Amon Amarth’s are the most distinctive to me, followed by Sabaton and Project Hate. A lot of the others are pretty bland cookie monster; even Alestorm wouldn’t be that distinctive if not for the accent. (But gods is that accent distinctive.)
Danny Filth sounds unique, but he isn’t really growling (he uses his vocal cords, which is why he became known for coughing up blood).
Hell yes! I’ve been working on this for a couple months now. About 10-15 minutes of practice on the way home from work is nice and fun and cathartic. Mostly, I still suck. But every now and then I nail it and it’s fucking awesome.
I’ve had this weird experience where, after warming up a bit, I get a decent growl but with a weird dissonant high-pitched moan riding on top. Not sure if that’s good or bad, but it sounds pretty unique.
Any techniques you want to share?
I’ve read that the best way is to start by singing black metal, because that will engage the folds more consistently than death metal. Seems to be working for me.
Also, even though they have the quality of a maximal-effort scream, death and black metal vocals aren’t actually produced at full volume. The sound is better at sub-max volume where you have more control.
Idea for a study: seeing if illusions in perspective prime thought patterns for other tasks. For example, if I see the dancer going left, or the dress being blue and black, and then I concentrate and make the dancer go right, or change the dress to white and gold, will my mind work more like somebody else who sees it that way when performing other tasks?