OT85: L-DOPEN Thread

Naval Gazing:
Net-Centric Warfare Part 2
Series Index
I started talking about net-centric warfare a couple of weeks ago, and am now continuing. You should read Part 1 before this, as I basically broke a long post in half.
The British were also responsible for the other strand that lead to modern picture-centric warfare, the Dowding system set up to manage the air defense of the UK during the Battle of Britain. In this system, reports from radar, the Royal Observer Corps, and direction-finding were passed to a central Filter Room, which would turn them into tracks, separating friend from foe and estimating size. These tracks would then be passed to the Fighter Groups responsible for vectoring intercepts. This system improved interception rates from the 30% typical during the Battle of France to 75% at the start of the Battle of Britain and 90% by the end.
This system was copied at sea, both by the US and the British, and proved very successful through mid-1944. The biggest problem was that it was easy to saturate. It could handle no more than 12 raids an hour, which was adequate for conventional air attacks, but not enough to deal with the Kamikazes, which came in singly. The response was decentralization, with radar picket destroyers each controlling a group of fighters and a specific sector. This was less efficient in theory, but worked in practice. The USN never gave up the idea of integrating the entire fleet, though.
Another important development in the closing stages of WW2 was AWACS, Airborne Warning and Control (the S came from the land of military acronyms, where the ghost of HP Lovecraft lives.) It began with a radar mounted on an airplane, with the radar video transmitted back to the carrier, where it was processed by the carrier’s CIC. Today, the processing can be done onboard.
After the war, both the USN and RN tried to automate the CIC. Initial analog approaches were insufficient, and the US developed the first digital combat system. Interestingly enough, it, like the beginnings of controlled air defense, was on land. It was the US SAGE (Semi-Automatic Ground Environment), developed to control fighters defending the US against Soviet bombers. It was the first major real-time digital computer, and it was in fact capable of remote-controlling its fighters to intercept. The USN was brought into SAGE to extend coverage over the oceans, using converted destroyer escorts, and began to develop an equivalent system that could be deployed at sea. (SAGE was one of the major contributors to modern computer technology, although that’s somewhat outside my area of expertise).
The navy’s system became NTDS, Naval Tactical Data System. It was a transistorized system (SAGE used vacuum tubes), but still required the operators to manually enter tracks (up to 256). Using a high-frequency radio system called Link 11, it allowed the ships in a fleet to form a net, sharing tracks between them. However, this required all of them to share coordinates, which was not accounted for particularly well due to system design. Poor gridlock would result in duplicate tracks, overwhelming the system. This wasn’t really solved until the 1980s. There were also serious human-interface problems, as the lack of automated radar processing meant operators had to monitor tracks after they had been entered, greatly limiting system throughput. The first major test of this was off of Vietnam, where the US Navy was responsible for air control over North Vietnam. They found that a given operator could only handle five tracks. Because the vast majority of tracks were friendly, a technology called Beacon Video Processing was used to track US Identification Friendly-Foe (IFF) beacons automatically. In the mid-70s, improved computers allowed automatic processing of all radar data.
Another problem was that the symbology was designed for the cold war, and only had options for ‘friendly’, ‘enemy’ and ‘unknown, assumed enemy’. This was one of the major contributors to the shootdown of an Iran Air Airbus by the USS Vincennes in 1988, when the crew of the cruiser acted based on the displays which did not have a symbol for ‘neutral’. A second major contributor to that incident was another faulty design assumption. Both Vincennes and the frigate Sides detected the airliner, and assigned separate track numbers. NTDS merged the tracks, as it was supposed to, and chose the track number assigned by the Sides. The crew of Vincennes did not realize this, and at about the same time, their net merged with another about 100 miles away, which reassigned the number to a fighter landing on the carrier Saratoga. The display did not show the track numbers, so when they wanted to find out what the airliner was doing, they asked for the original track number. It reported the contact descending, and the crew decided that it was an Iranian F-14 and shot it down.
All of that said, NTDS was a revolution, and paved the way for later systems, most notably AEGIS. Many nations developed their own systems, either compatible with NTDS or filling many of the same functions. I’m not even going to go into detail, as it would take much more space and even I don’t care about it. The British used a parallel system and a different datalink, Link X. They were much more concerned with radio silence than the US, and thus did not want to allow automatic transmission of data. However, this distrust of networking might have cost them the destroyer HMS Sheffield. Her radar warning system was switched off when the Argentinians attacked, as her satcom system (which was in use) would have set it off. The Tactical Action Officer had left for a break, assuming the ship could not fight with the sensors off. In fact, Sheffield received warning of the attack over Link X, and could have taken action.
AEGIS was not exactly a successor to NTDS. NTDS was originally designed as an aircraft control system, which meant that it did not need the precision of a weapons-control system. However, weapons-control systems quickly came to track targets in much the same way that NTDS did, and systems were developed that kept pictures based on weapons control systems. These applied not only to air warfare, but also submarines and anti-submarine systems. AEGIS includes both a weapons-control system and a command & decision system, which not only tracks targets, but also evaluates options for the best ways to engage targets. The integration between the two allows extremely quick reaction to pop-up targets, in some cases automatic unless vetoed by the operator.
There’s probably more to come on this, but I’m going to stop here for now.
Huh. I just posted a response to rlms, talking about the increase in male life expectancy if you reduce accident, homicide, or suicide to female levels. I was thinking about whether I’d post it to the new OT, expecting it to appear sometime tomorrow, and then it appeared while I was drafting the post. So, what the hell:
@rlms
I don’t know enough about the UK’s life table data system to download and work with it, but I pulled a bunch of data from the US’s Centers for Disease Control website here: https://wonder.cdc.gov/ucd-icd10.html Given that [rlms] had started with 2013 data, I continued to do the same.
I built a life table for ages 0-85 (85 and over being the last bucket). I didn’t get it to match the actual tables found here: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr66/nvsr66_03.pdf but my overall, male, and female life expectancy at birth numbers are about 0.1 year off from them. For some reason I just cannot chase out, I’m overestimating the Probability of Dying Before next Birthday (qx) for males centered around 9 years of age, and consistently underestimating for both sexes later in life. I didn’t do the population smoothing adjustments, so maybe that had a bigger effect than I thought, or maybe I have a methodological error. I haven’t dug out my actuarial textbook from 15 years ago (though I should, because I need it for work) to read up on that calculation in more detail. Everything after the probability of dying before next birthday should be good, because if I steal the CDC’s qx numbers, I can generate the rest of the CDC’s table.
I broke out the deaths per year into three buckets for each male and female: Accident, Suicide, Assault, and All Other Causes. The accident, suicide, and assault numbers were easily found on the CDC WONDER site, and they’re often held out as “male problems” so this was a reasonably quick data set to get to look at this.
I then looked at what happened to life expectancy at birth if I made the male accident, suicide, and assault numbers match the female ones after a certain age, and left all other causes constant. I picked the ages to do this by eye. For suicide, the first major year with suicides was 9 years old, so I made them match after that. (And for your “Jesus H. Christ” moment of the day, in 2013 there was a 6-year-old who committed suicide.) For accidents, I picked 15 years old because there was a major uptick then and that’s about when teenagers really start getting out on their own away from adult supervision and are probably starting to really be responsible for the accidents befalling themselves. For assault, I picked 14 years old, because the number occurring basically start doubling for each year of age then.
Here were the results, for life expectancy at birth:
All Male Female
CDC 78.8 76.4 81.2 (This line is the actual CDC numbers for reference)
Mine 78.9 76.5 81.3 (Mine, which should theoretically match the CDC)
Accident 79.2 77.1 (+0.6) (Adjusting male accident numbers to match female)
Suicide 79.1 76.8 (+0.34) (Ditto)
Assault 79.0 76.7 (+0.19) (Ditto)
All 79.5 77.6 (+1.14) (Adjusting all three at the same time)
(Edit: Sorry, I forgot it strips out extra whitespace. The first number is for the whole population, the second male, and third female. Since the female numbers didn’t change for the adjusted, I left them out.)
I might revisit this, especially to figure out what I’m missing on generating the life tables. If anybody else is interested (or might be able to tell me what my error could be), I can look at posting the Excel file.
