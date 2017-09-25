Links 9/17: HURLy-bURLy

Forest rings: like fairy rings, except with trees, and up to a mile wide, and no one knows why they form.
From AskReddit: Russians who were adults back while the Soviet Union existed, how does life in Russia now compare to back then?
Memoirs Of The Twentieth Century was a 1733 work of speculative fiction about the world in 1997. The prediction: technology won’t advance at all over its 18th-century level, but evil Jesuits will control everything. Paging Pope Francis…
This week in pharma company chutzpah: in order to preserve their patent on a popular eyedrop, Allergan transferred the intellectual property rights to the Mohawk Indians, who as a recognized Native American tribe are immune from certain federal intellectual property laws. Will Native American pharmaceutical patent caretaking become the same sort of cultural phenomenon as Native American casinos?
Colombian airline proposes standing-room only flights to pack planes tighter and cut fares. Consumers are outraged at the possibility of getting a completely optional extra choice in the comfort vs. price tradeoff.
Newfound doubts that the paper claiming to have successfully CRISPRed human embryos did anything of the sort. Also, note that the paper saying they did CRISPR the embryos got published in Nature, and the criticism arguing that they didn’t is so far just up on the Biorxiv.
While cities grew faster than suburbs from 2000 to 2015, for the past two years the suburbs have overtaken their urban cores. New round of suburbanization incoming?
The number one food exporter in the world is the United States. The number two food exporter in the world is the Netherlands, 1/270th the size and mostly urban. How they do it, and how they’re leading the agriculturally sustainable future.
Evergreen State College, site of social-justice related protests, vandalism, and threats earlier this year, suffers major enrollment drop and budget shortfall, in what some commentators are calling the “Mizzou Effect” after similar drops at University of Missouri in a similar situation. See also kontextmachine’s take. Possibly related to various events at Berkeley not making things worse recently?
The Kellogg-Briand Pact was a 1928 League of Nations initiative which banned aggressive war. It has a pretty poor reputation today, understandable given what happened after 1928. But a team of political scientists say it made a real and lasting positive difference. See also their data here.
Adults With Autism Make More Consistent Choices. “People with autism spectrum conditions often show a reduced sensitivity to contextual information in perceptual tasks…” Note obvious predictive processing angle.
Related: Autistic Boys And Girls Found To Have Hypermasculinized Faces, Supporting The Extreme Male Brain Theory. But deeper in the article, it gets more nuanced: “Autistic spectrum disorder may constitute a disorder of sexual differentiation or androgeny rather than a disorder characterized by masculinization in both genders.” A good time to remember that autistic people are transgender at eight times the rate in the general population.
Gout decreases Parkinson’s Disease risk because uric acid has an antioxidant effect on neurons.
I mentioned last month I didn’t understand Ribbon Farm’s big post on “premium mediocrity”. Zvi writes a summary and response which helps me understand – oh, it’s just another aspect of the whole narcissism thing. Still not sure I get Zvi’s additional analysis, but maybe someone else will write a blog post explaining his explanation.
Anatomy Of A Moral Panic: how Slate, Vice, etc fell for a bogus story that Amazon’s recommendation algorithm is encouraging people to buy terrorist bomb-making supplies together. Equally interesting – Amazon, which undoubtedly knows this makes no sense, just says it will “review” the algorithm; it’s not even worth their energy to defend themselves anymore.
In case you’re wondering how accurate Twitter’s algorithmic moderation is: Japanese man banned for making death threat against mosquito.
Still in the process of looking this over, but seems interesting: two top British psychopharmacologists have a theory of what serotonin does in the brain based on 5HT1A receptors promoting “passive coping” and 5HT2A receptors promoting “active coping”. Exciting if true given that a lot of our understanding of psychopharm has been held up by an inability to get a good feel for what serotonin is actually there for.
Melting Asphalt challenges the traditional theory of ads where seeing a picture of a guy drinking beer on a beach makes you associate beer with fun, so you go out and buy some beer because of how fun it is. Proposes an alternative theory where ads are about creating shared social context. Not sure if true, but I think it’s important to have people challenging theories about how people are ridiculously stupid / infinitely persuadable, “because psychology”.
American Medical Association releases a statement supporting DACA, pointing out that “our nation’s health care workforce depends on the care provided by physicians and medical students with DACA status”.
The Cassini spacecraft carried plutonium. Saturn is made of hydrogen. You make a thermonuclear bomb by using plutonium to ignite hydrogen. So it’s nice to be reassured that no, there is no way Cassini could possibly haved turned Saturn into a giant thermonuclear bomb.
America’s First Addiction Epidemic When white explorers first came to America, the Indians had never seen distilled alcohol before, and entire tribes were destroyed by alcoholism before they even knew what was hitting them. Over centuries, entire new institutions and religions evolved to deal with the problem, providing a really neat and well-documented example of cultural evolution and maybe even gene-culture coevolution in real time. Highly recommended.
Artificial intelligence can tell from your face whether you’re gay or straight with about 80% accuracy, much better than humans. But do remember that story a few months back when they thought they could do this with criminals, and turned out to just be distinguishing mugshots from nonmugshots. Also interesting: look at their pictures of the most typically gay vs. most typically straight face. Several people on Tumblr said if they had to guess the axis, they would say it was something like “most liberal looking” vs. “most conservative looking” or possibly “higher class” vs. “lower class”. What do we make of that?
The supposed “Voynich manuscript solution” making the rounds is amateurish and unable to actually predict or decode anything. Also, it might have been a gimmick made for a TV show. Remember, claims that someone has decoded the Voynich manuscript should be met with the same level of skepticism as claims that someone has proven P ? NP; this is something thousands of experts have been trying to do for decades and any declaration of sudden success should be interpreted in that light.
Given the recent Equifax hacking, you might be interested in this guide to dealing with identity theft. Key fact: you have to hit exactly the right legal notes to make banks take action on your identity theft claim, and most ordinary people can’t navigate the process and aren’t able to get their names cleared. Some Good Samaritan created a form letter that hit exactly the right legal notes, everyone started using it, the banks became annoyed that they had to actually respond to identity theft claims now, and they successfully lobbied Congress to prohibit using form letters to report identity theft.
A new advance in open-access science: the arxiv overlay journal. You publish your paper on arxiv and then submit it to the journal; it gets peer-reviewed and officially declared a Published Paper and everything, and then the journal itself is just a set of links to the arxiv.
Second-newest convert to the AI risk movement: Hillary Clinton. “Technologists like Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Bill Gates, and physicists like Stephen Hawking have warned that artificial intelligence could one day pose an existential security threat…every time I went out to Silicon Valley during the campaign, I came home more alarmed about this. My staff lived in fear that I’d start talking about ‘the rise of the robots’ in some Iowa town hall.”
Newest convert to the AI risk movement: Vladimir Putin. ” Vladimir Putin may secretly be on the side of Elon Musk in their indirect debate over the threat posed by artificial intelligence. As Arkady Volozh, the head of Yandex, pitched him on the technology’s potential, the Russian president inquired about when AI ‘will eat us’. The question seemed to baffle the head of Russia’s biggest tech firm, who was giving Putin a tour on the company’s Moscow HQ on Thursday.”
Suicide rates up by a third over the past ten years, mostly among the less educated.
Ridiculous juicer startup Juicero shuts down.
The mysterious attacks by an unknown sonic weapon against US diplomats in Cuba continue; authorities and scientists remain baffled.
Segregation in Sweden works similarly to US (h/t @bswud) – Swedish neighborhoods experience racial “tipping points” based on number of immigrants.
Various tobacco control policies and programs in Europe do not affect smoking rates at all.
“Jubal Harshaw” offers a skeptical counternarrative of the opioid crisis – what if we just made the reasonable medical decision to prescribe opioids three times as often for pain, and then a constant rate of death per prescription caused opiate-related deaths to triple? And then also heroin got cheaper so more people started using it?
In “give us this day our daily bread”, the translation ‘daily’ is basically made up; nobody knows what the relevant Greek word means. Inside the dispute over translating “epiousios“.
Every species has a “type specimen” – a single individual, usually the first-discovered or best-known member of that species, who is declared by fiat to be the central example of a member of that species so that if there’s ever a debate about membership of that species the unclear examples can be compared to the type. The type specimen for humans is Carl Linnaeus.
Developmental psychologist Erik Erikson, famous for his eight stages of life, was originally “Erik Homburger”. He changed his last name to Erikson to symbolize that he was the son of himself, ie had created his own identity.
Rationalist hub Less Wrong has relaunched with a new coat of paint, better moderation, and an improved technical base. Check it out.
The astronomer who discovered Charon named it after his wife Charlene – he thought “Charon” was a scientific-sounding version of her nickname “Char”. It was only later that anybody realized Charon was an appropriate Greek mythological character with a link to Pluto. TINACBNEIAC.
It’s not the narrative the article is selling, but reading between the lines it’s pretty clear that a big part of the Netherlands being the number 2 food seller by value is that it focuses on high value crops.
This is not to say there’s nothing innovative there (after all, the articles compares yields for tomatoes specifically). But that’s not the only thing going on, and it seems like there might be issues with applying the capital-intensive methods used on their high-value crops to cheaper staples.
Indeed. These numbers appear to include very high-value products like bulbs (natch) and seed stock varieties of various plants, and also finished products like cheeses. I would be interested to see what the relative import/export volume is on a basket of staples (here Germans would make a joke about the export volume of Dutch tomatoes being mostly inflated with water).
I wonder if it is useful to tease out the role of geography. The Netherlands may be advantaged as an export-oriented market for high-value goods as a small nation with a history of shipping expertise located right next to multiple foreign markets on the same currency. Will these practices be useful for Ukrainian wheat farmers (beyond encouraging them to diversify into potato seed stocks and yoghurt)?
Excellent soil where the rivers of northwest Europe meet the sea, fairly mild weather for being so far north, excellent transportation by sea and by flat land, and long history of intensive agriculture. The lowland countries have been among the most densely populated parts of Europe for the last 1000 years or so.
With regards to physical geography:
Half of the Netherlands is below sea level, and its natural state is marsh. This means high groundwater levels, and very clayey soils. These soils are completely unsuitable for arable farming: water logging being the most serious issue for arable crops. Grass is more resilient, so these areas have been turned into pastures for dairy farming.
Historically this was not always so. The entire west of the Netherlands used to feature raised peat soils. As peat is essentially potting soil, crops will grow very well. However, the necessary drainage means oxidation of the organic material. In roughly a 1000 years, over 10 m of the soil has disappeared in these areas!
All current highly productive soils have a sandy loam texture: the coarse sand grains allow the water to drain, and the finer particles (silt and clay) allow for moisture retention. Additionally, weathering of the clay releases nutrients. In the Netherlands, these soils are concentrated in three areas:
– around the rivers Rhine and Meuse
– at certain parts of the coastline (e.g. Westland mentioned in the NatGeo article)
– in the young polders ( < 100 years old)
Westland indeed has some of the best soils of the world, but many if not most of the greenhouses have concrete floors: they are no longer making use of the soil. The excellent soils have played a role in getting the intensive agriculture going, but no longer play a role. Most large scale new greenhouses are being built on marginal soils.
The Netherlands have been populated very densely, for so long, that there are essentially no natural landscapes to be found in the country. Forests have since long time been managed for wood production (much less so in recent history). The last 'wild' landscapes have been turned into agricultural land in the 1930s after the invention of chemical nitrogen fertilizer. Before, the soil nutrient status would be so low that no cows would survive on those lands.
The last time I saw discussion on this, someone brought up that EU food regulations allow ripening of bananas to qualify as enough of a value add that bananas imported green, ripened in the importation nation and passed to other nations as ripe bananas counted as an export, so it could also be the result of Rotterdam being the busiest port in the world.
Are we sure they’re growing everything they’re credited as exporting?
But it’s still worth noting that they’re only No. 22 in tomato production. If their system for tomatoes is so much better overall, you think they’d be getting out of potatoes (where they do very well, but not amazingly better than everyone else) and into tomatoes.
Also, I wonder how much of this is tied into seeds. Seeds are really hard to do well, and I could totally see this approach to agriculture having a major competitive advantage in producing them.
(And I’m just a bit suspicious of the whole thing. National Geo is big into ‘sustainable’ and ‘organic’, and I can’t help but think that if this was such a good way to do things, the US would have figured it out. Ag research is a really big thing, even if it’s largely invisible to those in cities. And it’s not all funded by Monsanto, either.)
Several good points here.
Firstly, 20 tons an acre is pretty good, but far from earth shaking- it’s about the US average, with selected areas averaging much, *much* higher. In terms of honesty, NatG would have been better to compare to European or even Scandinavian averages, instead of comparing the Low Country farmers to hill peasants in Chile.
(All farming in the Netherlands is either urban or suburban. The farm land itself is incredibly valuable for housing, so in order to compensate, the crops have to be really valuable.)
Secondly, as noted, the main potato export for the Netherlands is seed stock, and yes, that *is* hard to do well. Much easier to just grow a particular crop to an earlier eating stage. But…one seed stock farm/nursery/orchard can supply dozens or hundreds of other farms, depending on the livestock or plant. It actually makes sense for a small, highly educated, technology-soaked country to go the seed stock route.
NatG makes several choices that I find…interesting, particularly in their photographs (always a prime draw of NatG, even when their articles are slight and/or slanted.) The picture of the guy in the greenhouse – the huge tomato bushes are typical for greenhouse stock, which are generally indeterminate and so keep on growing (and putting out new blossums) throughout their lifetime. Supported on wires, the tomatoes keep on growing and are lowered mechanically so they can be picked. The students are an interesting choice – 50% of those pictured are not ‘native’ lowlands stock. I wonder if this was an editorial/artistic choice or if it reflects the actual makeup of the colleges.
And finally…the picture of the chicken house. I note two things – firstly, that Dutch animal agriculture is about 99% completely indoors – the only way to get that low of antibiotic use is to run low input stocks on very low density and production levels, which is economically unfeasible in that part of Europe, or to remove the animals from any sort of environmental threat by modifying pathogens out of the environment. (It’s also worth noting that the Dutch reached their current low levels by 1) dropping from an EU-wide high several years ago, 2) regulations controlling the use of antibiotics 3) allowing a number of animals to sicken and die while they figured the lower levels out (proof, imo, that they were trying to go too far, too fast) and finally by putting those farmers – small family farmers with older equipment – out of business, to be bought up by the larger, more efficient producers.) Dutch farming meets the SSC definition of “factory farming”, and it’s worth noting that the picture of the stacked chick nursery shows cute fluffy chicks on fresh shavings – the same sort of thing that could be seen at every. single. poultry farm in the USA. (Because that’s how you raise healthy chicks.)
All in all, I found this NatG article interesting but insufficient – enough to spark interest, not enough to actually educate, and leaving me wondering what was left out.
A few points:
Calling all farming ‘either urban or suburban’ seems somewhat exaggerated: my non-Dutch friends assure some parts of the country, especially in the North, are quite rural! Additionally, the Netherlands is urbanizing further at the moment, with a great deal of educated young people moving towards the cities in the west (Randstad). The rural parts are getting more rural, so to speak. Nevertheless, I saw this picture coming by some time ago, which does provide some context: Holland is not a dense country, but an empty city.
I am a graduate from Wageningen, and the student pictures are not that far from reality. 20% of students are foreign; some majors do have over 50% non-European foreign students; exact numbers here. However, Wageningen is a relatively small university, with roughly 10 000 students.
Apart from sharing knowledge for the good of the world, I’m fairly confident there are financial benefits to this as well: non-EU students pay roughly ten times more in college fees. A downside for the native students is that I felt the curriculum seemed to get dumbed down: the Bologna process is meant to facilitate easy transfer from a Bachelor of Science to a (related!) Master of Science, but students are starting their MSc with wildly differing background knowledge. (Then again, I don’t seem to be wildly incompetent compared to my colleagues who graduated 20-30 years ago, so perhaps not that much has changed.)
Pig and chicken farming is around 80% indoors. For dairy farming, roughly 80% of cows graze outdoors daily (except for winter). Fun fact not mentioned in the NatGeo article: the Food Valley smells like chicken shit! The Netherlands also suffers from very high nitrogen loads from the agriculture, with subsequent eutrophication of surface waters, nature areas, and rising nitrite concentrations in groundwater.
For Dutch chicken egg farming, around 35 million chickens, but can’t find many quantitative sources:
– 15% caged: around 20 to 30 farms with “enriched” cages are (~0.75 square meter per chicken) around until 2021, with 5 to 6 chickens per cage or “colony” type with 30 to 60 chickens per cage. The original battery cages (~0.55 square meter per chicken) have been banned by the EU.
– 64% ‘flutter’: 9 chickens per square meter, generally one big space. Preventive medication allowed.
– 16% ‘free-range’ : 9 chickens per square meter, 1 square meter available outside for every chicken. Preventive medication allowed.
– 5% ‘biological’ (= organic): no fertilizer, no pesticides, probably more space. No beakcutting; cannibalism and featherpecking are big a issue with chickens, so generally the beaks are cut/burned. Beakcutting will be outlawed completely in 2018.
As far as I know, which of these is optimal from the perspective of the hens isn’t quite clear. I’ve heard that chickens have a memory for roughly 15 other chickens. Within this group, they can maintain a pecking order. A hen walking around with 10 000 others is most likely constantly confused about her relative social status, which causes the extreme pecking behavior. The outside space of free range chickens may go very strongly underutilized: domesticated chickens are still prey animals, and they dislike being out in the open. It’s known that organic farms end up with more sick and dead chickens.
For poultry farming, around 47 million chickens, but I can’t find good numbers. I’m guessing similar percentages, but no cages. A ‘new standard’ poultry chicken was introduced some time ago ago, as the old ones grew too fast, lived too short, and were generally not healthy enough. I haven’t researched pig farming yet.
This suggests that the colony type cages would be optimal, if we limit them to 15 chickens per cage.
> Ag research is a really big thing, even if it’s largely invisible to those in cities. And it’s not all funded by Monsanto, either.
Yeah, that was the first thing I had in mind reading this article.
The efficient market hypothesis is a harsh mistress.
That which can be destroyed by the efficient market should be.
Well, yeah, there’s also Archer Daniels Midland.
I was also surprised. Canada does a lot of large-scale agriculture, especially wheat. I would be interested in knowing what the rankings are, adjusted for other metrics such as calories exported, or grams of complete protein or some such thing. You could probably make a huge financial dent in the export market by specializing in eg. saffron production, but I’m not certain that it would be very important.
My sister-in-law’s family are farmers and once during a discussion about several media articles predicting a potential shortage of all kinds of products if the California drought continued. I asked him if farming was “maxxed out” in the US as the article implied, or if there was additional farming capacity that would be put into use if prices went up.
He said that midwest farmers in the US could produce lots and lots more food, and that if prices rose he would increase his production appropriately. This supports fnord’s suspicion that the Netherlands can produce a lot of high mark up items. Lots of countries could, if their customers got really into expensive foods no doubt production would dramatically increase in the US, Canada. Compared to other costs, food has become so cheap that many countries throw most of their food away and innovations in production are unnecessary. The bulk of food export costs are shortage and transportation.
Most of New England at one point was farm land that was abandoned after the midwest was opened up. Wander through the hills in Massachusettes and there are miles of stone walls running through the woods there from farms ditched more than a century ago. We aren’t even close to the maximum food production for the world.
The article on the Dutch farming is almost certainly misleading, most of its comments appear to be about hydroponics or aquaponics, I’m not an expert, but I did build a functioning aquaponics system in my greenhouse a few years ago, which is still running (though producing very little) My best bet as to what the article leaves out.
1. Ponics (Hydro is where you add nutrients directly, Aqua is where you feed fish to input the nutrition) has a few advantages. The article notes water usage as one, no run off and far less evaporation means less water used, this is great for arid areas, and especially arid areas with rainy seasons where you can predict and store rain water/runoff. Another is low transportation costs, you can stock up on your fertilizer for long periods of time, saving by shipping and storing in bulk and then turn that fertilizer slowly into fresh food. This is great for isolated areas with low populations that make shipping expensive for fresh fruits/vegetables.
Isolated and dry is not what comes to mind when discussing Holland.
2. Downsides to ponics. Very high start up costs for a lot of system types. Greenhouses aren’t cheap, pumps, filters, maintenance, substrate, containers, electricity make getting a substantial system going difficult. Also it is tough to grow high calorie crops using artificial light. If you look at the list of products coming out none of them are going to solve world hunger. Quick google show a tomato (~1/4 lb each) has 22 calories. 2000 calories a day is ~90 tomatoes a day, or 22-23 lbs of tomatoes a day. Hydroponic tomatoes in my grocery store cost ~$3 a lb, so to feed a person on tomatoes would take $66 a day. Even if you managed to slash costs by 90% with this technology you aren’t solving world hunger or the ‘looming food crisis’ by growing salads. Lettuce is another favorite of ponic growers, low calorie, water dense foods that don’t feed anyone in terms of calories. Scrolling through their list of major exports only the potato looks calorie dense, and another commentor noted that those are probably seed potatoes, not eating ones.
3. Ponics does seem to work in some limited areas. Australia has an enthusiastic amateur community which makes a lot of sense. Lots of low population density, arid areas that are difficult to reach. They also have the weather to get by without greenhouses eliminating a lot of the startup cost issues (visit an Australian ponics site and there is more discussion about shade cloth to keep the sun off, rather than greenhouse growing). California would be a great place for ponics growing if they didn’t have asinine water rights policies.
4. Ponic growing isn’t going to feed the world unless some bizarre combination of broad water shortages and food shortages with no fuel/plastic/shipping shortages to go with them. I strongly suspect that all this growth in Holland is being heavily subsidized at some level to lower startup costs, it is basically the only way it makes sense to do this type of farming on this scale. Build greenhouses with the same square footage as Manhattan? Sounds cheap! String miles of LED grow lights through them? Sounds Cheap! Keep them all heated through Holland’s winters? Sounds Cheap!
Of course now that I have seen it here this article will be linked dozens of times in my facebook feed over the next few weeks.
The Rhine is mainly rain-fed, which means that it can experience both large increases in throughput (in the winter), but also semi-long periods of low water levels. Furthermore, it’s important to keep enough water in the rivers, as low water levels block shipping, allow for the ingress of sea water which destroys farmable land, causes dykes to dry out (many are made of peat and get very weak when dried out) and make it impossible to cool the power plants.
In the summer there is an average maximum cumulative difference between precipitation and evaporation between April 1 and October 1 of 151 mm of rain. If the river is fairly dry, the precipitation deficit cannot be replaced by river water. Fortunately the Netherlands has closed of a large bay, called the IJsselmeer. This is a huge freshwater supply, but it can only service part of the country.
The likely result of climate change is more extreme weather, with more summer droughts in The Netherlands and the rest of Europe, which means that the precipitation deficit will increase and the river levels will drop in summer. Large-scale agriculture gets the lowest level of service, so they can expect problems.
TL; DR: The Netherlands has both a water surplus and a deficit, at different times of year and this is expected to get worse.
1) If autism is a result of hyper-masculinization, what does hyper-feminization look like behaviorally?
2) Don’t the multitude of studies linking physical appearance to various behaviors and personality traits mean phrenology was on the right track after all?
3) Re: autism and transgenderism. It seems there are two kinds of mtf transgenders. The early-transitioning ones who were extremely effeminate as young boys, and late transitioning ones who don’t seem particular feminine, and whose transitions usually shock everyone (think Matrix brothers.) I’m willing to bet that autism occurs almost exclusively in the second group. The first group tend to be extremely people-oriented and display the exact opposite of autistic traits.
It’s not really a result of hypermasculinization, that’s what the “more nuanced” part was trying to say.
1)Asspull hypothesis says BPD, as this seems to be way more prevalent in women than men.
Dunno how credible this is, but I’ve read some speculation saying that BPD and antisocial personality disorder share an underlying etiology, and that the two presentations have something to do with gender and/or gender roles.
A little while ago someone on the slatestarcodex subreddit posted some evidence here that seems to go against the “autism as extreme male brain” hypothesis, and perhaps fit better with the “disorder of sexual differentiation or androgeny” idea that Scott quotes from the article.
They couldn’t have called it “Carbon Valley”? C’mon.
It would be nice to see what these numbers look like without Europe’s restrictive GMO laws.
Normal folks’ brains would’ve jumped to “carbon emissions” from carbon, not to carbon-based life.
It turns out most people just don’t know this kind of stuff. It took me a lot of of (highly-amatuerish) SF writing and having it critiqued to accept that most people have never heard of hydrogen and certainly don’t know it’s a flammable gas.
On that note, I once paid for a first-chapter critique at a SF convention, but I ended up getting a fantasy author critiquing my sci-fi story. She proceeded to inform me that the term “Interstellar drive” was meaningless technobabble, and should be changed.
She was right. I speak as a hard SF fan.
Possibly you’ll have done your research on Project Rho. I mention it as a site that may be of interest to others.
for a somewhat subtler distinction, Scott wrote:
Ignoring the fact that a thermonuclear bomb uses deuterium or tritium, which is not what Saturn is made of.
Well, there’s enough deuterium in your average stellar body for deuterium fusion to be a stage in stellar evolution. One definition of brown dwarf stars is as bodies that’re large enough to fuse deuterium but not large enough to fuse regular hydrogen, in fact.
The threshold for that is about 13 Jupiter masses, though, way bigger than anything in our system besides the Sun.
“Jesuits will control everything”
Anti-Jesuitism was huge during the Enlightenment. The Jesuits were suppressed in the “Portuguese Empire (1759), France (1764), the Two Sicilies, Malta, Parma, the Spanish Empire (1767) and Austria and Hungary (1782).”
The Pope abolished the Jesuits in 1773. A later Pope revived them in 1814.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suppression_of_the_Society_of_Jesus
Does that make the Society of Jesus the only monastic order to imitated Jesus by rising from the dead?
Was second run of Jesuits significantly different from the first?
I’m assuming that losing institutional continuity would make some sort of difference.
Yes. But not because of loss of institutional continuity, because that wasn’t really lost. Many of the important Jesuits were eventually expelled to the Papal states, where they continued serving the Pope. When the Pope felt compelled to suppress the order, he allowed the people who had been Jesuits to continue in his employ, only now nominally as not Jesuits. The way the order was reinstated at the earliest opportunity hints that in many ways, it wasn’t actually disbanded.
The change in character was more because on their second try, the Jesuits understood that having an efficient multinational political organization operating inside nominally sovereign states that consistently accumulates more power and responsibilities was seen as a threat by those states, and that the threat of excommunication was no longer sufficient to keep even the most catholic of rulers from acting against them. So they learned to tread lightly, and take the concerns of the ruling class into account.
Even so, Catherine the Great supported a small remnant of Jesuits in Russia, encouraging them to remain as Jesuits in spite of the Roman Pope forbidding it until the restoration of the order. I haven’t read his book, but Marek Inglot, S.J., says “The ‘Russian’ Society served as a beacon of hope for former Jesuits everywhere, made possible partial restorations outside the empire before 1814, and led directly to the general restoration of the Society in that year.”
How the Jesuits Survived Their Suppression The Society of Jesus in the Russian Empire (1773-1814)
As the article notes, this contradicts previous studies (such as these two) that have found that autistic people have more androgynous facial features, on average, than neurotypical controls, and that the level of facial androgyny positively correlates with the severity of autistic symptoms. The article claims that the differing results may be due to the study using pre-pubescent children whereas the previous study used adults, but their logic doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me:
Remember, if we’re to believe that both this study and the previous studies are accurate, then autistic boys and girls have hypermasculine facial features before puberty, autistic women still have hypermasculine facial features after puberty, but autistic men have either normal or less masculine than average facial features after puberty. Why on Earth would pubertal hormones cause changes like that? If anything, I would expect it to do the opposite: decreasing the amount of hypermasculinization in females while either increasing or not significantly changing the amount of hypermasculinization in males.
Does anyone who knows more about endocrinology care to weigh in on this?
“Amount of hypermasculinization” isn’t a thing at the level you are thinking of it on.
A hypermasculine face for a prepubescent boy is still a lot more like an average girl’s face than an average man’s. If puberty hits and nothing changes, his peers will overtake him and then he’s hyperfeminine. Meanwhile, for perhaps obvious reasons, female puberty does *not* cause much facial masculinization, so it makes sense that existing differences would be preserved there.
Remember, if we’re to believe that both this study and the previous studies are accurate, then autistic boys and girls have hypermasculine facial features before puberty, autistic women still have hypermasculine facial features after puberty, but autistic men have either normal or less masculine than average facial features after puberty. Why on Earth would pubertal hormones cause changes like that?
This is completely speculative, but since the masculinization measurements reported here are relative to a peer group, the observation described in the above paragraph could be produced by a situation wherein
1. Both autistic males and females experience a a relatively earlier or greater androgen surge prenatally or in childhood (like early adrenarche).
2. Non-autistic male peers then catch up or exceed this surge at puberty, while female puberty leaves the autistic females with the effects of an androgen excess relative to their peers deriving mostly from pre-pubertal exposure.
The relative importance of prenatal and adrenal androgens to total androgen exposure is much greater in women than in men, so it is possible that higher fetal or childhood exposure could leave a greater post-pubertal footprint in autistic females relative to their female peers.
If adrenarche is involved, one would expect autistic females to have higher rates of PCOS and metabolic syndrome, and autistics of both sexes to be slightly more insulin resistant and possibly a bit shorter. I think these papers suspect prenatal exposure is the more likely contributor.
The post on advertising is interesting. One of the examples, though, is bed sheets.
This is true, and I cannot remember ever seeing an ad for bed sheets. On the other hand, I have seen many, many ads for mattresses. Why would mattress advertising be so prevalent, and bed sheets so obscure?
Lots of bedsheets are sold under heavily advertised brand names like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, and Tommy Hilfiger. Other bedsheet brand names seem to be focused on the bedding segment, such as Hotel Collection. I would think that advertising works about as well or as poorly for sheets as for most other products.
Gonna guess that mattresses are a much higher margin item. Freakonomics did a piece on this: Are We in a Mattress-Store Bubble?
I was trying to get my neighborhood to be called The Mattress District, but these days practically every neighborhood has a whole bunch of mattress stores.
If you’ve dipped in to the podcast-sphere you’ll hear Boll and Branch brand sheets advertised quite often. That’s more of the “you may not have heard of us, please be aware that buying our stuff is an option” kind of advertising though.
In any case, I was always told the point of advertising was TOMA – top-of-mind-awareness. Coke wants you to think “I want a coke” when you want a soda and enter the store with the preconception that you want a Coca-Cola, so they yell “COCA-COLA IS A SODA” very loudly in visually & auditorially interesting ways where you’ll see and hear it.
😐
The gay vs straight photos make sense in comparison to gay and straight people I have seen. They do not look surprising to me in any way.
Everybody is worked up over how the paper claims that you can train a computer to recognize gay vs. straight, but I’d be interested in whether you can train humans to be more accurate at that task. I suspect you can.
I suspect some groups of people would tend to be more expert than other groups (e.g., 60-year-old Hollywood casting agents would be better at distinguishing than 20-year-old psychology majors).
I’d expect gay people would be better at it. On one side, anyway.
Careful. You were primed to think of gay/straight by Scott’s writing.
If you’d seen those two pictures without context, would you have thought they were noticeably gay/straight looking?
From the description I was excepting something a lot more blatantly stereotypical. I don’t think any of them look particularly gay or straight.
Pretty sure I would. The gay faces in particular both remind me of particular gay people, and at least one of them I guessed in real life was gay before being told, and in part by reason of their appearance.
Ehh, The gay male example reads as unusually effeminate to me but that’s a weak signal on its own.
That said, I think there’s something to P. George Stewart’s neotenic theory as both of the straight example strike me as significantly more mature, and (for lack of a better term) “motherly” or “fatherly” than thier gay counterparts. IE, I find it difficult to imagine either of the gay examples as someone’s mom or dad.
Looking at them even now, they don’t ping any “definitely gay/definitely straight” for me, the only difference to my eyes is that the (supposedly) gay photos look a bit younger.
So I suppose that means I have no gaydar?
To be honest, they both look gay to me. The one on the left looks masculine looking but still somehow gay. I think it’s the eye area.
The faces don’t look gay/straight to me at all. The gay faces look smarter, younger, and “softer” to me.
I have a decent gaydar, but on reflection it probably operates through speech, clothing, and behavioral clues rather than facial features.
I read the article, looked at the dimensions and the average pictures, and wondered: Are they really, really sure that straight guys aren’t sticking their chins out a bit, and gay guys aren’t tilting their foreheads forward a bit? The article talks about correcting for the tilt axis*, but close to center that must be difficult to do.
* I am awesome.
The article doesn’t correct for pitch, but filters on it. Any time you filter (or correct) you should check to see if it is correlated with variables of interest. It usually is, and there’s not much you can do about that. But usually the filter is a threshold on a continuous variable and looking at the distribution of that will tell you a lot. So they should look at whether gays and straights have different distribution of pitch. If they don’t, that pretty much rules out your suggestion. But if they do, then they will have different truncated distributions of pitch. Moreover, the error in the measured pitch will be correlated with orientation, which is probably the big problem.
Every species has a “type specimen”
Naturalist Edward O. Wilson turned down an attractive job offer from Stanford to stay at Harvard in part because Harvard’s Museum of Comparative Zoology has the type specimen for 28,000 insect species.
“When white explorers first came to America, the Indians had never seen distilled alcohol before, and entire tribes were destroyed by alcoholism before they even knew what was hitting them.”
Of the two big Indian casinos I’ve been to in Southern California, one was completely dry (Barona) and one kept the bar small and obscure (San Miguel). I was impressed, since promoting drinking by gamblers is an easy way for a casino to make even more profit.
What I said before about the Kellogg-Briand article:
They equivocate between several claims. One claim is that the Pact was a herald of the future regime. That much is true. But saying it “worked” because the post-war regime followed it is like saying that the League of Nations “worked” because the UN was similar.
Writing things down is powerful, so maybe the Pact did affect the future, but it’s pretty hard to tell. Was it the cause, or just a statement of what the West was already trying to do? Already in WWI, the final victors didn’t explicitly take much territory, but instead created “Mandates” of the Ottoman Empire and more independent states in Europe.
What were the Germans planning to do with the immense territory that the new Soviet Union ceded to them in the Brest Litovsk treaty of early 1918: set them up as puppet states or incorporate them directly into the German Empire?
The rise of nationalism from 1789 onward made it harder for old fashioned conquest to operate quite as directly as before.
Maybe “the West” was ambiguous, but I wrote “the final victors” because they’re the same people who wrote the 1928 Pact. France did take Alsace and Lorraine, though.
so all possible outcomes, according to wikipedia.
We live in a world today in which a statesman isn’t supposed to say that he is going to invade his neighbor and conquer some territory. That’s a big change from the past in which conquest was one of the main jobs of kings. It doesn’t seem all that unreasonable to think of 1928 as when Europeans actually wrote down this change in attitude.
I’d say a few things were going on:
– In the past, conquest didn’t really mean all that much because life didn’t change that much for the bulk of the population under feudalism. They just paid taxes and rents to different rulers, and life went on.
– The rise of democratic thinking meant that the outcomes of wars could be worse for the losing population. If the German people went to all the trouble of conquering the Slavs, they’d need to, say, enslave the Slavs to make all their wartime suffering pay off.
– The development of artificial fertilizer around 1913 lifted the Malthusian ceiling. Nations didn’t need to expand their territory any longer to avoid the threat of starvation because productivity per acre was going up faster than the population. Hitler refused to pay attention to the revolution in farm productivity because he liked the idea of nations fighting to the death to conquer or starve.
MHO is that artificial fertilizer (and the development of plant varieties that exploit them efficiently) is a major cause. Before that, the size of a human population (and economy) was limited by the (largely fixed) agricultural production of the land they occupied. And this had been true since before we were human. With artificial fertilizer, food is no longer a limiting resource, and fighting a war to acquire land often isn’t worth the effort.
Remember, when Hitler conquered Europe, his stated goal was “living room” for Germans. He didn’t mean places to build houses, but rather to (quickly or slowly) clear off the current population and replace them with ethnic Germans.
As I understand it, Austria-Hungary was fiercely opposed to Germany making big outright land grabs, which likely would have influenced the eventual outcome in the extensive areas left TBD in Brest-Litovsk, had the defeat of the Central Powers not rendered the treaty irrelevant.
Well, the Germans and Austrians had already pledged to create a revived Poland, and there was even a Polish-speaking Hapsburg prince who was considered the most likely candidate for being the king. US Congressional hearings after the war claimed that the Germans were lying and were intending to forcibly Germanize their acquisitions, but I’ve found to hard to judge how much that was the “real plan”, how much that was the plan of just a faction of Germans, and how much of that was postwar propaganda to justify the US ever getting involved in the shitstorm.
I feel that they’re playing some serious games with their numbers. 1816 to 1928 was overall a pretty peaceful period, with a rather large exception near the end. I’m not going to wade through the raw data right now, but I suspect that the vast majority of the conquests were basically European countries seizing colonies. The math simply doesn’t give any other conclusion. They claim 12.8 million square miles were conquered over 1816 to 1928, which is 75% of the area of Asia. Even taking into account Brest-Litovsk, that’s still way more than we can explain by countries conquering each other. Clearly, they were taking land away from other people who might charitably be called countries. By 1928, there was very little land left to take in this manner, and attitudes towards imperialism were changing.
It may depend on how you count various rebellions in China.
Good point. And another good example of ‘playing games with their numbers’ if true.
Yeah, 1816-1928 includes, for example, the whole Scramble for Africa, the extension of formal British rule over India, all the major conquests in Southeast Asia, and (with WWI ending) the seizure of most of the Ottoman Empire. Oh, and the unifications of Italy and Germany. Did people decide to stop conquering, or did they just run out of backwards lands to colonize and divided nations to unify?
I think they must be listing Africa as being conquered. Africa is really big in area.
On the other hand, the Scramble for Africa wasn’t much of a fight.
It seems unlikely that the Entente would have even bothered with the fig leaf of “Mandates” had they not been basically forced into that by US popular opinion, which had no tolerance for the idea that we got into the shitstorm in order to serve the imperial ambitions of Britain and France. And the bunch-of-independent-states in Europe was pretty much the only solution available for the territories lost by the Germans, Austrians, Hungarians, and Bolsheviks. All the victorious powers in a physical position to get direct territorial gains from the Central Powers — France, Italy, Serbia, Greece, and Romania — did take some, and indeed still hold at least part of those gains to this day.
What do you mean by “only possible solution”? What constrained the set of solutions? The US? Nationalism?
Geographic, military, and economic factors, mostly. France and Britain didn’t border Poland, Czechoslovakia, Byelorussia, Ukraine, or the Baltics. The other victorious powers were pretty weak; Italy was the strongest, and it was wracked with social turmoil as if it had lost. France’s army had more-or-less mutinied and sat out the end of the war just concluded. Both France and Britain had groaning debts.
Britain trying to occupy all Europe from the Rhine to the Urals would have been an expensive, difficult nightmare. The logistics of trying to set up colonial control in just Central Europe, with the Bolsheviks trying to subvert it on one side and revanchist Germany/Austria/Hungary on the other, would similarly be utterly impractical.
Pretty much everything that could (as a sheer practical matter) be annexed and held by the victorious powers other than the US was annexed, either directly or under the guise of a mandate.
The biggest effect of nationalism, in my opinion, was that it ruled out trying to build a revival of the old Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, consolidating the Baltics, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Byelorussia, and Ukraine into a single firebreak against Bolsheviks and counterbalance to Germany.
It also occurred to me that apart from the Soviets (whom the article excuses as an aberration), the major allied powers had already satisfied almost all of their territorial ambitions vs Germany in 1919: Britain and its dominions took over most of Germany’s colonies, France re-annexed Alsace-Lorraine, and the US never really had significant territorial ambitions against Germany. The one remaining ambition was France’s desire for the Rhineland and the Ruhr area.
And France totally tried to seize those following WW2, and I don’t see the K-B pact having much to do with their failure to make it stick. The US and Britain pushed back on France’s territorial ambitions mostly due to Cold War politics, for fear that giving a big chunk of territory to France would lead to post-occupation Germany aligning with the Soviets. The compromise was to put the Ruhr’s heavy industry under “International” control (France, Britain, and the US collectively controlled 9 of the 15 votes on the Ruhr Authority’s council) under nominal German sovereignty and to detach Saarland from Germany completely as a French puppet state (the Saar Protectorate) that France would try to groom for eventual annexation. The former would be returned to West German control in 1952 as part of the negotiations forming the European Coal and Steel Community, and France allowed a plebiscite in Saar a couple years later that West Germany wound up winning. I can’t find details about the plebiscite negotiations, but it looks like they were strictly bilateral negotiations between France and West Germany.
There have been arxiv overlay journals for 20 years, I think. Certainly people were talking about them and edging up to them. Here is an article from 15 years ago about ideas for what journals should be.
From the opioids article:
> It’s a bit amusing that Lopez so cavalierly dismisses prescription opioids for chronic pain and then suggests accupuncture and meditation, which are basically placebo treatments.
This isn’t true of meditation, is it? I thought it was considered a reasonably effective treatment (though I’m not suggesting that it replace opioid medication). It just jumped out at me because he’s all over Lopez for far less dishonest claims (unless I’m mistaken).
Take a look at today’s Google doodle and try to guess the sexual orientation of Gloria E. Anzaldúa:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gloria_E._Anzald%C3%BAa
You don’t always need a supercomputer.
Yeah, she has a masculine face, but so do plenty of heterosexual women.
On a related note, female CEOs, high ranking executives and political leaders seem to invariable have masculine faces.
I’d be interested in examples of women in non-inherited positions of power who have highly feminine/neotenous facial features.
Look at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women In Business list.
“When growing up, Anzaldúa expressed that she felt an “intense sexuality” towards her own father, animals, and even trees.”
If a supercomputer predicted that, I’d be impressed!
That face mostly says “aging hippie” to me.
Yeah, but just the fact that she’s on a Google Doodle gives me a pretty good prior.
You don’t even need to look her picture; all you need to know is that she’s the subject of a Google doodle.
Interesting about the type specimen for humans.
Maybe we should update to someone modern. Our nucleotides collect about 130 new mutations per generation, and there’s been a few of those since Linnaeus lived. He’s closer to the chimp/human split, and is less therefore less human than we are.
Well, no. By definition, we’re no longer completely human, since we’re drifting away from Carl Linnaeus.
Re. the AI and gay/straight faces, my guess would be neoteny. Like r/K selection, I think neoteny is a strategy or tendency that’s “more or less” and relative, though you can classify populations and averages as more “x-like” in one or the other direction. Sometimes it pays (in relation to a given relatively constant environment) for the population to tend towards plasticity, curiosity, learning, flexible social patterns, etc., and sometimes it pays for the population to tend towards strict roles, settled hierarchy, stable social patterns. Sometimes it pays for human beings to be more mature (more like fixed, mature apes) and sometimes it pays to be more childlike (questing, curious, scanning, etc.).
I’m fairly convinced that relative neoteny like this is the culprit for the tenacity of the Left/Right distinction (the “ant smell” of liberal vs. conservative) and a whole bunch of other related things (including the psychological traits that are associated with political leanings, as canvassed by the likes of Jonathan Haidt and Jordan Peterson).
The looks aspect of sexual dimorphism seems to be strongly related to neoteny too (females have evolved to look a bit cuter than males, a bit more like human young, so that males will feel protective, especially wrt the extra vulnerability of human females during pregnancy).
And the idea that would wrap all this up in a neat little bow is the Aquatic Ape hypothesis – but I’m well aware that’s not a favoured idea (although I gather that it’s recently gotten a bit more acknowledgement than it did when it was first proposed). I think for the AAT to work, you’d have to tie it in with a population bottleneck, such as has been proposed re. supervolcanos (although again, that’s been doubted a lot). We’d need to have been a fairly fixed savannah ape before the AAT could get to work.
Neoteny may correlate with autism.
People constantly underestimate my age by about 10 years (I’m 51).
Although this might be because I’m still interested in comics and such, dress in jeans and a comic related t-shirt, and a lack of facial expression might have resulted in fewer lines.
People routinely underestimate my age as well, I think by at least that much. I had surgery a year or two ago, and the surgeon commented that my body was about ten years younger than my calendar age.
I’m not autistic.
My immediate first guess was “(out) gay people tend to be younger because older people are more conservative”, although maybe they controlled for that, IDK.
I don’t buy the connection between gay/straight and neoteny, but I have to link to Ribbonfarm’s snowflake/clod post. Incidentally, it’s one of my favorite of Venkatesh’s posts.
Dan Simpson has published a pretty interesting takedown of the the gay/straight face recognition paper, in http://andrewgelman.com/2017/09/12/seemed-destruction-done-not-choose-two/
Pattern recognition is the cardinal sin these days.
Anyway, some interesting studies have been done on the accuracy of recognition of gay men by voice. The “sibilant S” sound or “lissssp” (as distinguished from the Mike Tyson-Daffy Duck “lithp”) is common enough to be the bane of choir directors of gay men’s choruses.
That’s likely to be a cultural rather than a phenotypic marker. I’ve kept in touch with a couple of friends from high school who later came out as gay; they didn’t do the sibilant thing then, but they do now.
Theoretically they could have been masking their “true” voice before they came out, no?
“… could do this with ‘off the shelf’ tools to find [redacted] people in countries where its illegal.”
Tell me again about that Implicit Association Test I must take to maintain my employment?
Could you say what you got out of it?
I got nothing out of that post. Simpson’s comments on Gelman’s post the previous day made a lot more sense, but were yet inferior to Gelman’s post itself.
I think the most interesting point of the post is here:
His point is that you’re not going to get a representative training sample from a single dating site, because gay people (and people in general) select different dating sites depending on who they’re targeting. Although (based on the comments you link) the authors apparently tried to account for transient/grooming features (e.g. “do you take your photos in nice lightning” or “do you wear cosmetics”) they wouldn’t be able to account for this kind of sampling bias, because they only used images from one dating website.
Given the sampling bias, I would be surprised if this study replicated using, say, driver’s license photos. (I am not also not entirely convinced that their model has learned underlying physical facial features, but don’t know enough stats to properly assess this.)
They haven’t replicated it using driver’s licenses, but they did replicate it using another source of gay-identified photos. Did you know that? Did you net negative information from reading Simpson? He does actually mention this, but he spends so many words saying so little, that it’s easy to miss what he actually says. It is hard to reconcile how he dismisses this with the paragraph you quote.
Do you know that they tried to isolate physical features from hats and makeup? They didn’t really try to test whether they succeeded, so whether we can conclude they succeeded is not a statistical question.
Is the site designed to be difficult to read and navigate on purpose, as a sort of a barrier to entry / IQ test ?
I also found it difficult to read, and asked about the small font and gray-on-gray text (actually, an alpha setting of 0.55, making the half transparent). The response cited Google’s material design and general aesthetic preferences.
I guess this is where I inject my lament about Usenet where anybody could simply switch client to get an acceptable presentation (including text-only and braille readers, as well as killfiles, author scoring, offline functionality, notification of unread messages, global replication, global search, wholesale catching up…pretty basic stuff, but mostly unavailable in web forums). But those days are long gone, and usability has been replaced by “user experience” – which as far as I can tell, is pretty much the opposite.
Good websites have customizable theming. CSS makes this very easy.
That’s how HTML was supposed to work. You’d type in [P] Paragraph [/P] and the reader could choose how to display it.
(I can’t use angle brackets here)
RSS is more likely to have all those things.
But yeah, I hope web developers start catching up and using simpler standard soon. The all-JS internet is super annoying.
🙁
As someone who does UX design, this sentiment makes me sad. UX and usability are complementary!
(And LW 2.0 fails at both, I’m sorry to say.)
Sorry, but it seems more like fashion where showing off knowledge of the latest idiom to your follow literati is more important than actual usability and certainly far more important that preserving the value of users’ hard won product expertise.
I certainly can’t speak to the UX of every website or every UX professional but that seems the general trend.
I agree that this is the general trend.
Some of us work very hard to push back against it. The principles of UX design, as expressed by respected people in the field, and as set down by UX researchers, are very much against such trends.
The thing is, good UX is often invisible. Sometimes it stands out in its excellence; but more often, it’s simply things working the way they should, the way you expect them to, and not getting in your way. This is as it should be. But it means that there’s a tremendous selection bias in what you think of as “UX”.
The change in UX is an enormous barrier to me. I find it awful compared to old LW, which was my favorite way of reading threaded conversations.
Yeah, I don’t like it. The font size and choice look like they’re optimized for short-form content, and my eyes glaze over trying to read anything long-form on it (which covers most of the site). The contrast also looks uncomfortably low to me, and given that the last time I did UI work I found I was relatively insensitive to contrast, that probably makes it unreadable for the other side of the bell curve. Comments are cramped and ugly and blend together, making threading hard to follow, and feel like an afterthought compared to top-level content. All the headers are way too damn big. Navigation is weird.
The geological map motif is attractive, but that’s not nearly enough to save it.
It might be better on mobile, but if a site wants me to read long-form content on my phone as a first resort, I’ll find another site.
Also, this might be more of a personal preference thing, but I really don’t think we ought to be pointing to HPMoR as a resource. MoR is fundamentally an evangelical text — it’s optimized for showing off all the cool stuff you can do if you’re sufficiently rational, not for actually showing you how to be rational. (Rationality doesn’t really deliver on the cool stuff, but that’s another issue.) It won’t age well as Harry Potter moves out of the public consciousness, which it has already started doing. Also, it’s very divisive: half the people I’ve shown it to have reacted like a Baptist that just got handed a stack of Slayer albums, including some that later handled Scott’s work quite well.
Re: Melting Asphalt’s post on advertising, that popped up on the subreddit recently and a marketing academic who posts over there decided to offer his own, academic influenced take on how ads work in response to the post.
https://playdevilsadvocate.wordpress.com/2017/09/11/how-marketing-works/
and the relevant reddit thread: https://www.reddit.com/r/slatestarcodex/comments/6zfarw/how_marketing_works/
From Playdevilsadvocate’s essay:
This makes me feel weird, because the last phone i bought was a result of an extensive research process which involved comparing as much as a dozen phones, including a number that i did not intend to buy at all but served as a reference point. At the beginning of my search, i probably would have told you that while i wanted a budget phone with decent performance, i did not want a cheap Chinese phone. At the end of it what i bought was in fact a cheap Chinese phone, because i concluded that nothing else met my performance and budget requirements. Though at one point is seriously considered the Wileyfox Swift 2X; i didn’t even know the Brits made smartphones.
Now if money had been no object i probably would have bought an Iphone 7 or a Samsung Galaxy S7, which yes would have involved my comparing just those two phones and picking one. However since money was an object, the process was rather more involved as aforesaid. The one i wound up buying is basically an GS7 in size and raw power, but with a somewhat bigger battery, shittier everything else, no Samsung bloatware, and hundreds of dollars cheaper. Pretty happy with it all told.
Lmfao
Fascinating
I liked the article on the amazon algorithms, but I really doubt ‘There is no conceivable world in which enough bomb-making equipment is being sold on Amazon to train an algorithm to make this recommendation’ and ‘ For a recommendations algorithm to be suggesting shrapnel to sulfur shoppers implies that thousands or tens of thousands of people are putting these items together in their shopping cart.’
A few years ago I went on holiday with my friends. One of the things we do on holiday is read plays together, and this time we read Top Girls by Caryl Churchill and Marat/Sade by Peter Weiss. This is a group of about 15 friends. By the time half of us had gone to Amazon to buy scripts, Amazon was popping up ‘People who bought Top Girls also bought Marat/Sade’ (and vice versa). I can’t think of any other reason why the algorithms would have learnt these things (maybe there is some English degree where they end up on the syllabus together?) which suggests the algorithm is training on very small data sets for products sold fairly rarely.
It appears to have mostly vanished from the internet now – the Marat/Sade page still mentioned Caryl Chruchill and Top Girls, but only in an omnibus edition. But it was in 2015, I guess things fade away as other people buy stuff.
Anyway, I completely agree that ‘BBC blames terrorists, when it’s more likely to be hobbiests wanting gun power and chemisty explosions’ is a good critisicm of the BBC article. But ‘it is impossible enough terrorists could be doing this to train Amazon’s algorithms’ isn’t – there is very little cost to Amazon to offering weak associations if they’re the best associations it knows about, and this could be based on a handful of people.
This is the baggage of civilization, where individuals take a shortcut to intelligence without having undergone purifying selection to maintain function or excel in other areas. Muscles are expensive, and so are testes and brains; these compete with each other for resources.
Once ensconced in their talky shops and the like, the effeminates select for others of their kind.
We are at the stage every civilization goes through, an effeminate and weakened zeitgeist before collapse
if you ask me, the rot set in with Cro Magnon man.
If you ask me, it all fell apart once that weird greenish stuff started growing in the water. Ever since then it’s been trying to turn other things in to things that aren’t paperclips.
There’s still hope! For there are still men with the courage and stamina to subject themselves to the crucible of Battlefield 3, and emerge victorious!
Banned for various comments like this one
The chat box in the new lesswrong contains a “gif” option. Promising.
Where the hell are the sequences…
In other news, since I’ve been out of touch, we got any specific traditions for celebrating Petrov Day yet? Playing a round of DefCon? 😉
> Where the hell are the sequences…
I think that’s the Rationality A-Z link at the top of the home page (at least when not logged in).
IDK if we have any yet, but I could see a round of something similar to that politics simulation game with nukes Eliezer attended.
Right here:
https://www.readthesequences.com
To the extent that the AMA’s statement on DACA is even true, it’s because medical schools would much rather admit less qualified non-Asian minorities over qualified Asians and whites: Blacks with GPAs of 3.2-3.4 and MCATs of 24-26, and Hispanics with GPAs of 3.4-3.6 and MCATs of 27-29, are admitted at the same rate as Asians and whites with GPAs of 3.6-3.8 and MCATs of 30-32.
Aren’t you begging the question? What is the relationship between undergraduate grades or mcat scores and “qualification” for medical school or medicine?
If you feel that grades and MCAT scores do not constitute qualifications for entry to med school, I think you should direct your inquiries and your discontent towards the schools and the test designers. I mean, you’re essentially asserting that these schools and tests have failed at what they’re intended for, without offering any evidence to support that rather radical claim.
The schools don’t use grades and MCAT scores as the sole determinants for entry to med school. If they did, then what mrthecabinet posted would be impossible.
If we are going to take whatever the schools do as the definition of “qualified” then the status quo is perfect and there’s nothing to discuss. So I reject your attempt to shift the burden.
I don’t know if undergraduate grades and mcat scores are a good proxy for “qualification” for medical school but I do think that they are used as such when determining admission. Doing a quick google search for “best medical schools” the first couple results were usnews followed by http://medical-schools.startclass.com/ which shows 6 metrics for each school: “Smart Rank”, In-State Tuition, Median MCAT Score, Median Incoming GPA, Acceptance Rate, and Enrolled Total. As you go down the the list, mcat and gpa go down. This is evidence enough for me to say that mcat/gpa are positively correlated with chance of admission.
Also, I think that if the bias was the other way (whites with lower gpa/mcat got in at a higher rate then PoC) it would be a good evidence for structural discrimination against PoC. Brad, would you disagree?
I don’t think a numerical disparity in those metrics would be sufficient to make out the case.
There are still be lots of High achieving Dreamers, and dreamers already inside the system getting educated that you can’t simply marginally replace. I don’t know why the AA griping is necessary.
High achieving relative to their parents or relative to the existing population? There’s no way that the children of illegal aliens as a whole are high achieving in an absolute sense. As we all know America is a terribly racist and unjust place, so how could these poor sympathetic 👋🏽Dreamers👋🏽 who don’t even speak English at home really hope to compete with the existing population?
The affirmative action griping is necesssary for the same reason that the AMA made a statement at all: because everything must be culture war.
That’s a singularly obnoxious way of doing air quotes.
There are dreamers who are higher achievers than who would otherwise attend medical school. Getting rid of DACA puts there careers at risk. And like I said, the far bigger problem is that a ton has already been invested in many of the dreamer’s individual training. Speaking Spanish (and serving underserved areas, as many URM students are more likely to do) is also a huge boon to healthcare in many places in the US.
Self licking ice cream cone?
Ok, Cassini can’t do it – but thinking about the whole scenario: Perhaps you could dump a nuclear “ingitor” into a gas supergiant and have it spark a thermonuclear reaction in the hypothesized metallic hydrogen core? Turning the giant into a star?
It’s basically the plot of the 2010: Space odyssey sequel, just with fewer Monoliths.
(The gas giants, as far as my minimal knowledge of astrophysics tells me, are basically sub-critical stars – they just don’t have the mass to ignite a thermonuclear reaction naturally through core pressure. The ignition spark could hypothetically bypass that – though I’m suspecting the reaction then wouldn’t be self-sustaining…?)
This is pretty outside my wheelhouse, but I doubt it. From what little I know, pressure as well as temperature is necessary. Thermonuclear weapons have extensive engineering so the radiation from the fission primary will compress the fusion fuel in the secondary, but I don’t see how hucking a nuclear bomb into a gas giant will duplicate this. You might get some fusion, but I think most of the fuel will be blown away, rather than participate.
(Interesting note of the day: the material that US weapons use to provide this compression is called FOGBANK. The production line was shut down after the last US warheads were completed. When we went to refurbish them early in the 2000s, it turns out that the Department of Energy had forgotten how to make it!)
Yes, but you don’t need to compress anything here. The hydrogen is already compressed to a sub-critical state by the planet’s gravity. The pressure and temperature in the core are insufficient to spontaneously start the reaction (e.g. the Sun had a mass large enough to ignite on its own) but adding extra thermal energy could put it over the top. The issue is: would the reaction gradually dissipate since the pressure is insufficient or is the gap between the pressure necessary to start the ignition and the pressure level required to sustain it large enough to keep it going?
It really seems quite analogous to saying: This pile of wood certainly won’t start burning on its own. But if I pour a bit of gasoline on this log and set it ablaze, is the pile packed tight enough to get the whole thing going just off that?
No. I’d expect starting a gas giant’s core burning would reduce the pressure, not increase it, which kills the reaction. Assuming you could start it at all.
Wait, was this a serious worry? We dumped Galileo into Jupiter with no problem, and ‘Cassini will ignite Saturn’ is on the level of ‘you can make a nuclear bomb with Anfo and Uranium Glass’. Heck, Pu-238 isn’t even fissile, and it’s definitely not in the right configuration to go off. It’s like most people know nothing about nuclear weapons!
I’m pretty sure the pressure would remain generally constant – it’s dictated by the total gravity of the planet. The ignition, if successful, would create a thermal expansion acting against the gravity and pushing the heated plasma outward, but the resulting pressure would, I think, by necessity be a wash (end state: greater volume, identical gravity, identical pressure in the center). But the extra heat energy would facilitate the fusion reaction.
So the question is rather: is there a gas giant of a mass insufficient to spark a spontaneous fusion reaction but sufficient enough to maintain a reaction once it gets going? It seems theoretically possible to me.
But in that case, you now have reduced density, which is also a problem. My understanding of the triple product is that you’d at least potentially have the reaction self-quinch. It’s been a long time since I did fusion physics, and that was all magnetic-confinement, so I’m not sure either way.
No clue. I have no idea how fusion starts in stars.
I think you are exactly right about the need for sufficient density and temperature over time – I guess that is a better formulation of the factual question of: “Would a given gas giant provide that?”
I suspect that such gas giants are theoretically possible, but that in the real world they get ‘set off’ by meteorite impacts (or quite possibly internal tectonic events) rather than floating around indefinitely waiting for intelligent life to kindle them with a nuke. The steady-state rate of fusing in a marginal star is not all that high so I don’t think the really high local temperatures created by a nuclear weapon are relevant, and the total energy is small compared to that of even a modest meteorite impact or earthquake.
“Total gravity” needs to be unpacked. Pressure at the core of a self-gravitating body is the integrated weight of a column of fluid with unit area, from the core out to the surface. Integral (mass density * gravity), both of which will vary from core to surface.
Thought experiment: Consider a planet, and in particular consider a spherical shell of planetary material at radius R, thickness T with density D at local gravity G. Note that G is itself proportional to the mass within R, divided by R^2. This shell makes a contribution (T*D*G) to the core pressure.
Uniformly expand the entire planet by a factor of two. What happens to the shell? Thickness is doubled. Density is divided by eight, because you’ve doubled every linear dimension while keeping the mass the same. For local gravity, the mass inside the shell hasn’t changed but the radius has doubled, so G goes down by a factor of four.
The contribution of this shell, and every other shell, to the internal pressure is now (2T * D/8 * G/4), which comes to one-sixteenth that of the original unexpanded body. The pressure inside a planet/star/whatever is proportional to mass, divided by the fourth power of radius. If it expands, the pressure drops.
No; this is the fallacy of the Classical Super, the idea that hydrogen or some other fusion fuel will “burn” if it is simply ignited by a sufficiently hot “spark”. This turns out not to be the case for any known material at normal pressures or densities, barring exotic isotopically-enriched elements or mixtures, mostly involving high concentrations of tritium – and since tritium has a half-life of about twelve years, you don’t find large concentrations of it in nature.
Anything with a vaguely normal isotopic ratio, no matter how hot you get it the rate at which heat produced by its thermonuclear “burning” will be less than the rate at which heat will be lost to radiation, conduction, or in a self-gravitating body, thermal convection. The reaction will inevitably quench, and so you cannot use it as a steady star-like source of light and heat.
If you are hoping to at least get decent flare out of it by running the reaction to completion before it has time to radiate/conduct/convect all its heat away, well, OK, having a planet’s worth of insulation wrapped around your reaction might buy you a few years. Unfortunately, the reaction rate for ordinary hydrogen (i.e. not the exotic deuterium and tritium isotopes) is so abysmally slow that even at stellar-core temperatures and pressures it takes billions of years to run to completion. Wait, did I say “abysmally slow”? That’s the only reason the universe didn’t go cold and dark about ten billion years before we evolved to enjoy the view, so nothing abysmal about it.
In order to get a self-sustaining, or explosively growing, fusion reaction, particularly using normal isotope abundances, you need not just high temperatures, but also high densities, densities several orders of magnitude higher than normal for e.g. hydrogen and achievable only at literally astronomical pressures. And you need to maintain those densities against the natural tendency of very hot things to expand.
If all you’ve got to do the containment is gravity, you need at least seventy Jupiter masses of stuff to get enough pressure for ordinary hydrogen fusion. With thirteen Jupiter masses of stuff, you can at least burn some of the deuterium that got mixed in with the original hydrogen, for as long as that lasts. With only one Jupiter mass of gravitational containment, nothing is going to keep burning once you take the ignition source away.
Aside from many Jupiters’ worth of gravity, the only thing that is known to confine materials at the densities and pressures necessary for a useful fusion reaction is a heavy metal tamper imploding at several hundred kilometers per second. This obviously doesn’t last very long, but if you can live with that limitation there are some folks in North Korea who can probably explain the process in arbitrary detail if you wave enough cash at them.
Cool. Thanks for the info.
Couple of typos:
not sure I understand
There’s an extra space after the quotation mark.
By way of the redoubtable anti-denial essayist Hotwhopper, comes news of Canadian citizen-scientist Andy Skuce’s passing.
Skuce’s final post on his blog Critical Angle: Reflections on the refractory problems of climate and energy addresses multiple medical, moral, economic, and scientific issues that are of central concern to rationalists in general and SSC readers in particular:
In respect to climate change and healthcare issues alike, there have been few SSC-compatible (yet fundamentally anti-Caplan) “steelman” voices more reasoned, reflective, and respectful than Andy Skuse’s. Particular during this month’s cascade of dubiously rational health-care and climate-change fulminations, Skuse’s well-framed end-of-life reflections are commended to all SSC readers.
This is your regularly scheduled reminder to go away, John Sidles.
Airline consumers are idiots who like complaining.
OK, maybe that’s a bit cynical, but the difference between what the traveling public says it wants and does is rather striking. See my series on air travel for more details. (Last post was in OT 84.75.)
Also, it won’t happen. Unless Colombia’s equivalent of the FAA is totally passive (which I suppose it could be), they won’t get regulatory approval. Too many issues with evacuations and crash safety. Also, nobody makes seats for that. I did notice that VivaColombia is owned by the same people who own Ryanair, which is famous for saying things like this to get publicity. So no, this is just an attempt to get free publicity. Nothing will happen.
(Even geekier side-note, O’Leary is wrong about seatbelts. They’re an important safety feature, one of the most important in a crash. Broken bones do not help evacuations, and seatbelts are important to avoid them in survivable crashes.)
Just as a theoretical quibble I do want to point out that under certain circumstances, adding a new choice for consumers can lead to a new equilibrium where some subset of consumers is worse off. If 99% of flyers think standing is great, so that all normal flights end up going that route and sitting flights end up being a special expensive option, then someone who would really rather sit is going to be worse off. Generally speaking such scenarios require a subset of consumers with significantly different preferences than the rest along with structural factors that make the cost of accommodating a small number of consumers with different preferences high. So if (some) ‘consumers are outraged’ it is not necessarily nice to make fun of them for being irrational. We can imagine that there are 6’3″ flyers who really are in a tough spot as consumers if airlines decide to cram the seats a little closer together in economy class, to consider another example that actually happens; of course they have other choices with more leg room, but it’s not as if there is necessarily a continuum of choices and the prices for first class may also not be to their liking.
Similar considerations can also come in to play if someone is part of a consumer pool, for example all the people who dine out in some town, and the preferences of the pool change. If I really like Ethiopian food, but everyone else in town who previously enjoyed it moves away or decides that it’s passe and now they’re going to eat Thai fusion cooking instead, then it’s quite possible that the Ethiopian restaurant will shutter its doors and I personally will be worse off. There are advantages to being part of a consumer pool with preferences that match yours.
Disclaimer: I’m doing an effort post series on air travel.
And? Yes, the squeeze in legroom has been worse for the comfort of tall fliers. But said tall fliers have cheaper tickets, along with everyone else.
But someone who would rather get a flight at 2/3rds of the price is better off. Why should we respect person one over person two? (Assuming this happens, which it won’t.) Also, if this is truly a point where we start to see consumer preferences separate, why should we assume that there will be a big premium? The premium for extra-legroom economy isn’t even that much on a lot of routes.
I’m not making fun of consumers for being irrational so much as hypocritical. People swear up and down that they want more legroom, but when American tried to give it to them ~10 years ago, they refused to pay more for it, or even book American preferentially at the same price.
The fact that you believe the only option to regular economy is first class just tells me you’re not paying attention. Different airlines do offer materially different legroom (Southwest and JetBlue), and in most cases the buyup to better legroom is $20-40/segment. If that 6’3″ person doesn’t want to pay that, it’s his problem. I’m not sure why we should insist that air travel be made more expensive for everyone to satisfy him.
But this makes little sense in the concrete example of air travel. The airlines have repeatedly shown themselves to be willing to satisfy preferences that are strong enough to be reflected in their bottom line. The fact that your preferences are not strong enough to make their bottom line is your problem. And the typical complaints are definitely not from people with unusual preferences in this case, either.
I imagine most people complaining expect the “new equilibrium” to be “the standing price is the same as the old sitting price, with the new sitting price being much higher”.
Airlines that don’t travel where I need to go are irrelevant; for instance if I’m in Philadelphia I probably can’t switch from a USAir flight to a JetBlue flight, at least without significantly increasing travel time by adding a connection.
There’s buyup, but it’s not $20-$40/segment, it’s more like $50-$80/segment nowadays, at least from Con-U. Sometimes more; I once paid $115, but they included a bag with that. Last time I went Virgin America, but the buyup was just as expensive (and not available on one segment).
They’re empirically wrong on that. When the seats get smaller, the prices drop in real terms.
Well, yes. Obviously, some people will be in places where they have fewer/worse options. I’m sorry for them, but that’s always going to be the case. Also, USAir has been dead as a brand for 2 years.
$20-40 is based on my memory of the last time I flew on American. It wasn’t a business route, and it’s possible that the airlines are dynamically pricing the buyup to get as much out of it as possible (which is not something I can object to on a philosophical level). It would be interesting to see a broad study of buyup prices, but I don’t have one in front of me. In any case, if they weren’t selling enough, they’d lower the price.
I imagine most people complaining expect the “new equilibrium” to be “the standing price is the same as the old sitting price, with the new sitting price being much higher”.
How are airline profits these days? Over all of history they are negative but maybe things changed since I looked last, when there wasn’t a lot of producer surplus.
Very high. Some idiot introduced the idea of capacity discipline, which is basically that the airlines are sitting on their cash instead of spending it on new planes and starting fare wars. (Well, he’s an idiot to me as a former employee of the manufacturer and a member of the traveling public. If you’re an airline stockholder, he’s a hero.)
Warren Buffet, long a prominent airline-industry skeptic, recently moved into the big US airlines (I think all of the Big 4) in a major way. How long this will hold up probably depends on low oil prices.
That particular problem sounds like something that could be potentially solved by having a tall-people-only tickbox when you book the ticket, for ‘I need extra legroom’, and a slot where you fill out your height, and then at the airport, they actually measure your height and charge you extra if you have lied about it. The time and staffing to do this can come from, say, not making everyone take off their shoes, or whatever the most easily-shaved-off element of the security theatre currently is.
Why? Why are we doing this? The only airline which I’m aware of which doesn’t offer extra-legroom seats at some buyup (usually $20-40/segment) is Southwest. (And even then, you might be able to secure an exit row with enough cash, although it’s a bit more chancy.) I fully understand that someone who is tall may have a very strong preference for more legroom. But why do we demand that they be given it for free? Do we make Southwest put in 35″ pitch seats for them? If someone is tall but doesn’t mind normal pitch, do we give them a refund equivalent to the buyup for the seats? Are we going to give fat people first-class seats because they’re wider? What if someone who isn’t particularly tall has a very strong preference for extra legroom for some reason? Why don’t we just use money to determine who wants the seats the most, like we do with food, and air travel in general? Because that seems the best answer to me.
Another pet peeve. The airlines and the TSA are not the same, and we can’t simply shift people and money from one to the other. I suppose this scheme would have to be government-mandated, so the TSA people might have to do it. Tall people would still have to take their shoes off, of course, to prevent cheating.
I strongly agree with your post in general, especially as it applies to tall people seeking ever more advantages.
But as a quibble, there is some cooperation between the airlines and the TSA that I’d go so far as to call gratuitous. When the security lines got really bad a couple years back the head of the TSA was asked to explain why first class got to cut the line. He responded that the lines leading up to the screening area belonged to the airports and the TSA had nothing to do with them. That is frankly mealy mouthed BS.
Out of curiosity, is the problem due to the fact that this policy would benefit tall people, or in general? If it was forcing them to give fat people wider seats (let’s assume we have widebodies and a lot more flexibility in terms of seat width), would your opinion change?
There’s a reason I haven’t talked about security at all in my writings on air travel. It’s because I agree with pretty much all of the criticisms of the TSA, and don’t really have anything to add. The TSA is terrible. But it’s not the airlines. Get pre-check. It makes flying so much nicer.
Edit: In fairness, the airlines aren’t wholly innocent. The TSA was talking about letting nail clippers, small pocket knives, pool cues and similar items through security, and focusing more on bombs (the real threat). The airlines and particularly the flight attendants kicked up enough of a fuss to kill the plan. And don’t get me started about flight attendants on power trips under the guise of ‘security’.
The little I’ve heard about Pre-check absolutely reeks of panopticon. Do you disagree or just consider it a worthwhile trade?
@bean
I’d object to the fat people version too, but the tall people version is doubly objectionable.
To give an analogy, I don’t especially like India’s caste quota system but if it had one to benefit Brahmin that would be worse than one to benefit Dalits.
@bean
That was the point I was, perhaps poorly, trying to make. There’s some cozy little symbioses there and it benefits both to be able to point to the other.
@Gobbobobble
I have global entry. They took my fingerprints and did some kind of background check. As far as I know this background check consisted of checking information they already had. I don’t see that as especially invasive. If it had required going through what my sister-in-law went through to get TS I wouldn’t have done it.
@Gobbobobble
I think it’s a worthwhile trade. I wish that the government would do actual security, but ultimately I’m not going to die on a philosophical hill when I can make flying much nicer for $20/year. Particularly when I want to do defense work, which involves a security clearance.
Also, if you plan to travel internationally, get Global Entry, not plain pre-check. It’s $15/more over 5 years, and you get fast immigration.
I’m north of 6′ 3″, and I’ve been buying the legroom packages that most airlines offer under various names. Depending on the airline, this can be cheap and convenient (a $20 add-on) or expensive and a pain in the ass (an extra $140 and forcing me to restart the entire transaction).
JetBlue has a comfortable seat pitch for me at its base price, so I’ll buy it in preference to another airline if all else is equal. But all else is rarely equal, and there are lots of things I care more about than a smallish upcharge.
Pretty close on WoW airlines, which my wife and I are taking to Iceland this evening.
They have an interesting system. The base price is amazingly low. For that price you sit wherever they decide to put you. You can reserve a seat, but the least expensive seats you can reserve are an extra twelve dollars or so. The seat prices scales up from there by multiple steps to something like a hundred dollars extra, depending on spacing.
They also charge for not only drinks and food but water.
How important, statistically speaking, is the ability to survive a crash, given that crashes are rare events and crashes that some passengers survive a little rarer? How much higher would the death rate per mile be if every time a plane crashed all passengers died?
Define ‘crash’. I’ve got a draft column that deals with this in more detail, but it’s not that uncommon to have a plane crash-land and burst into flames shortly thereafter. At least as often as a conventional crash that kills everybody, if not a bit more frequent. Being able to get everyone off quickly is important in those cases. The seatbelts help by reducing injuries. A fair number of people in those cases die from smoke inhalation when they couldn’t evacuate. There are also cases where the plane catches fire, and you want to get everyone off quickly. The seatbelts don’t help there, but a plane with standing seats would take a lot longer to evacuate. Between the two, maybe double the rate at present?
My favorite columnist (Megan McArdle) noted that there is one group that has been made worse off by the increasing choice of low-cost flying options: people who travel on business, but whom business want to spend the minimum on their travel. It used to be that their travel was quite pleasant, and rather expensive, and businesses had no choice but to pay for it. But these people form a substantial fraction of the total airline traffic, and they have strong interests at stake.
It depends. A decent company isn’t going to put you on a 5 AM Spirit flight. The places that are likely to buy airfare more like people do are the ones that are small businesses, where the employee is likely to be more invested and more willing to put up with annoyances for the good of the company. I traveled occasionally at my old job, and it wasn’t too bad. We got the times we wanted, so long as they weren’t crazy expensive. The other simple factor is that the people who get treated the worst are advance-purchase fares. Businesses aren’t likely to book 6 months in advance.
Tangentially related to the androgynous facial features thing, during a discussion on the Google memo someone hear or on /r/slatestarcodex mentioned that higher IQ people tend to have more androgynous personalities. Is that actually true and does anybody know of papers on that?
Weird thought, but to me the first thing I saw when I saw the composite gay faces was “jewish.”
TINACBNEIAC – Shouldn’t it be TINACBNIEAC?
Much better. I couldn’t figure out what TINACBNEIAC could stand for. Although, really, “this is not a coincidence because nothing is ever a coincidence” is no less grammatical to my ear than “this is not a coincidence because nothing ever is a coincidence.” The problem was TINACBNEIAC, when googled, didn’t return any helpful explanation.
Re: Identity Theft: I’d like to share this delicious tidbit, but in prudently double-checking, I can’t find any official reference to form letters actually invalidating your claim. I did find this FTC website that explicitly suggests using form letters and provides form letters for public use.
“Consumers are outraged at the possibility of getting a completely optional extra choice in the comfort vs. price tradeoff.”
Assuming this is sarcasm, I’d like to point out that “completely optional extra choice” is not how these things play out long term. I’d elaborate, but Meditations on Moloch makes the point much better: as soon as you sacrifice a value in favor of efficiency, it’s hard to un-sacrifice that value. Maybe YOU don’t want to fly standing up, but if enough other customers are desperate enough to travel cheaply that they are, and airlines that don’t offer this service start going out of business, pretty soon you might find yourself paying first class fares for the privilege of sitting down.
I don’t think it will actually play out this way, but that’s because of the consumer outrage being mocked here… in a world of free market economists, I’m less certain of how this would end.
Well, it sort of is how things play out. For all that people bemoan the death of comfortable air travel since deregulation, it’s still offered. American calls it Main Cabin Extra. United calls it Economy Plus. JetBlue calls it the A320. But not a lot of people are actually willing to pay for it, because they just want cheap tickets. My series on air travel can be found linked here, and covers this in much more detail.
No, because economics don’t work this way. If the standing seats let them pack people in more tightly, then the ticket prices go down. The airlines will of course charge a premium above current ticket prices for proper seats if standing becomes popular enough, but I doubt it will be that high.
Also, the regulators haven’t approved these seats (incredibly important), and this kind of thing is pretty standard for some low-cost carriers. Make noises about making flying really unpleasant, and then get your name plastered across the headlines, tied to ‘cheap fares’.
Seconded (and also to comments along similar lines above). Once in a while SSC says things about consumer policy that make it sound like he doesn’t know there is a whole field about it.
In a world of free market economics, if the cost of producing a service goes down and firms are free to compete, the price goes down.
So there wasn’t ever a urbanization thing, so much as nobody nowhere was allowed to build anything for a decade, and if I’m going to have to have roommates, I might as well have roommates in cool cities full of high-paying jobs and good infrastructure.
The last time American cities had a building boom was the early 80’s.
My father (who doesn’t have an account here so can’t post this himself) suggests that “give us our daily bread” is a rendering of Proverbs 30:8 הטריפני לחם חוקי.
And what does that mean? NIV says “daily,” but I guess that could be shaped by the Vulgate Lord’s Prayer. Google translate seems to want to render it “legal.” Does it mean “daily” in ancient Hebrew? How was it translated in the Septuagint?
It seems likely that the Lord’s Prayer is intended to echo the Proverb (or both echo an earlier idiom), but I don’t think that tells us much. Wikipedia mentions one person who thinks it’s important. I find it odd that I don’t find people engaging with it, but ultimately dismissing it, which seems to me pretty easy to do. (On the other hand, the Vulgate translation might echo the Proverb, for lack of any other idea.)
Jesus said “Give us today our ? bread.” Even if he did mean to echo the Proverb, he might have moved the “daily” into “today” and “?” might be something else. If Matthew thought he meant to echo the Proverb, he would have translated to match the Septuagint. But maybe he missed it.
My feedback on the new LessWrong website: nope nope nope.
I personally like “old-school” websites which are 99% made of HTML+CSS, with as little JS as you can afford. In non technical terms, website where there’s a bunch of text, the text is in boxes, the boxes are in bigger boxes, and ideally it’s all vaguely aesthetically pleasing, with nice colors and a consistent theme.
I hate modern websites with an avalanche of JS, menu UI that scrolls with you, expanding menus, and zoomed content intended to be read on a phone; and the whole thing usually takes way more time to load because of all the bundled minified scripts and the associated spyware.
LessWrong 2 doesn’t have all these things (which already puts them above the average media website), but it has some of them. The new black-on-white theme is very boring compared to the old green-and-gray; the chat widget keeps changing the title back and forth to attract my attention which is *extremely* annoying when I’m reading something else.
Also, I’m puzzled that 2 of the 3 elements the website focuses on are “Rationality A-Z” (the abridged sequences) and HP:MoR (the third being this blog). I though LW wanted to move away from being seen as EZ’s blog, and be more of a community thing? Has that changed?
(Main developer on LW 2.0 here)
I basically agree with you on preferring old-school websites. Some of the things we want require a bunch of JS, but we are currently working on drastically reducing the amount of JS we are sending to the client. So I think you will have less worries about this as time progresses.
Agree with you on the chat widget. Intercom is super useful during the open beta, since it makes bug reporting much lower cost for the user, but we are definitely going to turn it off as soon as we are out of the open beta. I hate what it does to the page title, and how the notifications don’t properly disappear when you click clear and many other things. But I think it’s current usefulness is greater than that cost, at least in the short run.
Regarding the last one: Yeah, the goal is definitely to start featuring more content that is not Eliezer’s, but editing and compiling collections of content takes a lot of time. We put in the work to get the Codex edited and formatted, but haven’t gotten around to doing it for any other major collection of content. As time progresses we will feature more and more content from the community.
I’m also wondering why LW2 has a large white gutter on the left and another large white gutter on the right. There’s occasionally stuff in them, but it really isn’t worth losing the space.
The whole thing seems overdesigned.
The reason you’re seeing all that white space on the sides there is to keep the text column a fixed width (in characters), as per, e.g., https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2014/09/balancing-line-length-font-size-responsive-web-design/ or https://practicaltypography.com/line-length.html
This is fine, and proper.
On the other hand, not using the space on the sides for anything, when what could go in there is—well, any number of useful things, such as a nav UI, a posts/comments feed, etc.—that is a questionable design choice, imo.
Edit: I should add that, ideally, users would be able to select from multiple themes, some of which had a fixed text-column width and some of which did not.
Edit2: To see what I mean, try shrinking your browser window horizontally.
Re: Native Americans and IP law, my dad has proposed that you could set up a hospital on Native American territory and take advantage of that when it comes to pharmaceutical patents
You have this the wrong way around. The tribe has sovereign immunity, which is preempting a challenge to the patent. Tribal lands don’t have immunity to US IP law in general. If they did, I’m sure that Pirate Bay would be based there.
NAEAAS. Native American Exceptions As A Service. I’m applying to Y Combinator now.
This was a loophole created by Seminole Tribe of Fla. v. Florida. The federal patent laws (partially) abrogated state sovereign immunity but didn’t expressly include Indian Tribal Entities, because until that decision came down it wasn’t clear that it was necessary. Still and all even with that oversight it took 20 years for anyone to exploit the loophole. I expect it’ll be fixed sooner rather than later.
@Scott
I wonder if there’s a qualitative difference between Asperger syndrome and autism? Right now it’s portrayed as a quantitative difference with a lot of debate that Aspergers is functionally equivalent to high functioning autism going on, and at the very least it’s on the spectrum. I wonder how many of the individuals with Aspergers are identified as being “autistic” in these studies? The separation seems to be treat vaguely at times, with people on the mysterious “autism spectrum” being “autistic” even if they don’t match the classic traits.
I can’t say I have any proof, so it’s just a thought, but from my experience, high functioning autism is very different from Aspergers, and that if Asperger people are being folded into “autism” in modern tests it will have results. My experience is that guys with autism are more likely to have heavy looking skeletal structure in the face, whereas men with Aspergers look more often like the classic slightly androgynous looking nerd archetype.
Surely I could achieve higher than 80% accuracy by guessing that everyone is straight, though. Am I missing something?
They artificially boosted the both the training set and the test set to 50/50.
That still leaves some potential issues. If they’re about 80% right about straight people, we have a near-exact repeat of the infamous mammogram problem.
What’s the infamous mammogram problem?
The base rate fallacy, as explained by Eliezer, if I’m not mistaken.
If you universally test a population expected to have a low rate of breast cancer for breast cancer with a test that has a low but non-trivial error rate, a positive result is more likely to be a false positive than an accurate result. https://www.math.hmc.edu/funfacts/ffiles/30002.6.shtml
I agree with bean that this is a real problem for actually using the technique disclosed in the paper for anything out in the real world. It is nonetheless an interesting result.
Adam is spot-on. The link shouldn’t be too hard to find.
Huh, I thought over-prescription of opioids already was the standard explanation for the opioid epidemic. Seems like the core difference is that the post linked here is arguing that the resulting increase in opioid related deaths is a price we should be willing to pay for the presumed benefits for people getting those prescriptions. Could be true, but unfortunately I’d guess the increase in prescription is due to the pharmaceutical industry lobbying to sell more pills.
Second-newest convert to the AI risk movement: Hillary Clinton.
Oh sweet Lord Jesus, I already have a headache, I don’t need to be banging my head off the desk!
Think about it: Have you ever seen a movie where the machines start thinking for themselves that ends well?
Well, that does it: forget all those essays Scott ran to see what would convince people who were sceptical about AI risk to change their minds, and they didn’t do it for me – now I’m convinced! Yes, Hollywood’s dramatic necessities for exciting plots is the same as real life! (And before you chime in “Come on, this is clearly meant to be a light-hearted bit of humour”, does Hillary look like she’s ever known what a joke is, apart from instruction in her speeches from her writers to “laugh after delivering this line here – it is meant to be funny”?)
By this stage, every excerpt from this book that I’ve seen has been even more disastrous than the preceding one. I’d be convinced it was a parody except that she’s actually on a book tour promoting the monstrosity, so it really must be her own (or ghost-writer’s) work (and whoever the ghost was, give that poor bastard a large drink and a huge wodge of cash for having to turn this material into prose). If the alternative wasn’t Trump, all this would be proof that the USA were very lucky not to have her as Madam President. Has The Donald ever expressed his opinions on AI existential threat or have we been mercifully spared that, at least?
Is there anybody in the entire nation who can say to her “For the love of God, Hillary – shut up“?
Lots of people are saying it. Even to her. She is unable to understand them. She is unable to understand why she should. She is unable to do it even if she understood why she should.
On the other side, there are a bunch of people who are sitting back, grinning, and saying “yes, keep talking, PLEASE”.
I can’t say I keep wanting to like Hillary Clinton but I do keep wanting not to go “For the love of God, woman!” every time I read something about her.
But oh my word. She was supposed to be the smart candidate, the one with brains and policy wonkiness out her fingertips and smarts and experience and know-how and all the rest of it. Which gives us: “AI risk? Yes indeedy, look at all the scary movies about killer computers!”
Even if that’s her notion of common people populism and putting it in a way the ordinary
moronsvoters of America can understand, it’s disheartening to think that the best that can be said for this is that she thinks pitching it on the level of “Hey, the Terminator movies were popular, weren’t they?” is the only way the public will understand it.
It’s even more depressing to imagine she might be right, but I would expect some more rigorous underpinning for her accepting that this is a risk worth taking seriously than “Top Men seem to think this is a problem, and I kinda remember seeing some movies about machines thinking for themselves”.
What if Hillary believes in AI risk because she *is* AI risk gone wrong.
Presumably she would downplay the risk and tell us to make more paperclips.
No matter who says it, she won’t listen. If a man says it, he’s a misogynist. If a woman says it, she just doesn’t understand what it’s like to be the target of a vast right-wing conspiracy, and shutting up would just play into their hands…also, internalized misogyny.
I voted for her twice in ’16 and don’t regret it, she was the least bad option by a long shot, but maaaaaaaaaan…
This reads like a news report some background character is seen watching at the start of a superhero movie.
I know, right? I thought the same when I read that.
I have a much simpler explanation for the higher incidence of gender weirdness in autistics:
Autistics are more likely to report on and notice dysphoria in cases where non-autistics would just overrule it with what they “know” from social inputs.
I know a lot of “mildly-trans” autistics, and I know a lot of cis non-autistics who appear to have basically comparable experiences of gender, but who assign much higher weight to what their surrounding society tells them.
Oh boy, Brian Tomasik will love this idea.
@bean –
Well, mostly @bean, but also anyone else up on sea shipping/sea lift and disaster relief – regarding Puerto Rico –
What I know of the island you can fit in a hat and have room for a litter of kittens – US property; US citizens; Hispanic-ancestry-with-a-heavy-dose-of-Africa; the Jets vs the Sharks; homeland to Julia de Burgos and the place where they shot most of The Losers. And here of late, a location completely smacked by a major hurricane.
And by *smacked* I mean just short of nuclear bomb-leveled – I went round and round with bean a few threads back regarding the need for the military to move into post-disaster areas, with one of my stipulations being that places with functioning coms should not be areas with major military interventions but where da gvt should get out of the way. Well, it appears that both land lines and cell phones pretty much went completely down.
The airport was likewise seriously trashed, without functioning radar, and as of this writing I think it’s still mostly down.
There’s a lot of room to talk about whose fault it is, but from what I read 1) ain’t nobody able to aim a hurricane 2) ain’t nobody able to move islands away from a hurricane 3) the local government elected by the people of PR have been incompetent, corrupt, and ignored by the mainland for generations and 4) the people (US citizens, remember) are pretty miserable right now.
There are calls to suspend the Jones Act, which is a law that prevents other nations from doing business direct with PR and requires them to offload their goods (and go through customs) at US mainland ports. I’m not clear entirely clear on what this is supposed to do, but I can think of several good reasons for having this rule.
As of now, the Trump administration is declining to suspend the Jones Act as they have done in the past.
I have heard that PR completely lacks ports of large enough size for the Mercy or the Comfort to dock. Given this, and the power supply issues, I am not sure if suspending the Jones act would actually make any difference.
Thoughts and more information welcome.
the Jones act requires that all shipping between US ports be done on US built and flagged ships. This is a very small percentage of the world’s shipping, which means that if there’s an emergency and some part of the US needs a bunch of stuff shipped in, there isn’t a lot of spare jones compliant capacity to do it with. I have no idea if suspending hte act would allow more aid to be sent to puerto rico or not (their port facilities might be in bad enough shape that the number of ships available isn’t a bottleneck), but at least in theory, it can’t hurt.
It seems pretty clear to me that POTUS is neglecting Puerto Rico in word and deed as compared to how he responded when Texas and Florida were hit by hurricanes. I don’t know if that’s because he doesn’t consider it “real America” or because of the political proclivities of the inhabitants, or the color of their skin and native tongue. But, whatever the reason, I think it reflects poorly on him.
It seems pretty clear to me that POTUS is neglecting Puerto Rico in word and deed as compared to how he responded when Texas and Florida were hit by hurricanes.
It doesn’t seem clear the PR’s governor:
http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/devastated-puerto-rico-needs-unprecedented-aid-says-governor/
PR is advocating to be treated equal to a state when it comes to relief packages, but they aren’t saying they’ve been ignored so far.
Funnily enough, this was the main subject of top-of-the-hour NPR news when I was driving home from work: the president intends to visit Puerto Rico soon (this week?).
Sorry, can’t help you much here. Civilian sea travel bores me. I’d be suspicious that the Jones Act requires supplies to go through the US mainland. All it says, AIUI, is that non-US ships can’t carry stuff between the US mainland and Puerto Rico (between US ports in general, actually). I’m generally not in favor, but I also don’t think this is the villain you’re looking for. As for port facilities, I’m pretty sure they aren’t going to limit T-AH deployment. San Juan is a fairly major cruise port, and a quick check shows Mercy as smaller than at least one of the liners homeported there.
I can’t find a source right now, but I read something about the port facilities being sufficiently badly damaged that the only way to get patients to or from Comfort (Mercy is in the Pacific) was helicopter. That might have been cleared up, though: Comfort is now apparently on her way.
That’s a different claim, but one I can believe. On the other hand, we have whole units dedicated to fixing ports. Send them in first by C-17. They’ll probably have a good start made by the time the ships get there.
I’m inclined to agree that suspending the Jones act would be unlikely to help, and could possibly cause problems depending on who’s boats/aircraft show up.
Frankly, drop into a
warzone and establish a beachhead sufficient to land large numbers of troops relief workers and supplies is something that the Navy already trains for (or at least did as recently as the mid 2000s) so depending on the disposition of the Atlantic fleet I’d hope that’s already in work. Otherwise Mattis needs to get off his ass and start knife-handing some motherfuckers, POTUS included.
I feel like I ought to write an effort post on this, but it’s crunch time and I need to get back too work.
Count me as one person interested in reading this if you ever get the time to write it, but obviously real work comes first 🙂
Two Major Hurricanes… Irma(‘s eye) didn’t pass directly over Puerto Rico but that storm also caused a lot of damage on the island. I haven’t seen this directly asserted anywhere, but since Irma also damaged the electrical grid it’s plausible the first storm left the grid more vulnerable to Maria. (Also it probably wasn’t the hardiest system and this was the worst storm to hit PR since 1928.)
I guess hurricanes named [aimrIM]* are bad news for PR. (CS people, did I get the regex right?)
I haven’t actively participated in Lesswrong for a long time. When I stopped, it seemed like it was becoming a magnet for culture warriors, misfits, and intellectual narcissists who wanted to pretend to superior rationality in order to bolster their arguments. Also, it seemed like a lot of the more interesting posters were drifting away. Last, somebody karma-killed me and it seemed like the mods were making up excuses not to do anything about it but instead were enforcing the rules selectively. Not that I cared that much about karma points, I just found it irritating that they made an issue out of mass downvoting but refused to rectify the mass downvoting I had received.
In the early days, I really enjoyed Lesswrong and learned a lot of useful things on it. But I think the glory days are long past. It’s just really difficult to have a nice open venue with mostly intelligent, thoughtful people.
Tangential to the the crime-face gay-face story:
Can genetics predict your face? Not yet.
>they successfully lobbied Congress to prohibit using form letters to report identity theft.
Any evidence of this? I tried to find it and couldn’t.
“Artificial intelligence can tell from your face whether you’re gay or straight with about 80% accuracy, much better than humans” – This is something easily misinterpreted, so for clarity: The 80% accuracy is if the AI is shown a picture of your face and someone who is the opposite sexuality of you (assuming gay and straight are the only options). And the humans it did better than were humans from Mechanical Turk.
If you wanted to have higher accuracy (for the general prediction problem of guessing gay or straight from your face) than this for predicting gay vs. straight, you could just predict that everyone is straight and be right ~96.5% of the time. How you measure error matters, especially if you want to predict successfully for imbalanced classes. The dataset used to train a dataset really matters, too, and one might expect that dating profiles have more hints about sexual orientation than other photos since you’re trying to attract someone you’re attracted to with your dating app photo than that super sexy passport photo you have.
There’s a lot going on with this study, but I think it’s important to not take it too out of context given it has some statistical issues (sampling, etc.) But a bunch of people have said this and more better than I can at this point, for example, https://greggormattson.com/2017/09/09/artificial-intelligence-discovers-gayface/amp/, https://www.statschat.org.nz/2017/09/10/should-there-be-an-app-for-that/, and http://andrewgelman.com/2017/09/12/seemed-destruction-done-not-choose-two/
>Russians who were adults back while the Soviet Union existed, how does life in Russia now compare to back then?
The Russian blogosphere used to be concentrated on LiveJournal, and I remember how 10 years ago or so there was a wave of flamewars about what life in late Soviet times was like, in particular about were there food shortages and how serious. This was 20 years after the fact and people who had been adults in the 80s were shouting at each other and evidently having completely contradictory stories of what everyday life was like. But that’s nothing compared to the flamewars about what 90s were like in Russia, something they went through only 10-15 years ago.
Everybody sees the past through the colored glass of their ideology. Also, people tend to discount the differences in their own statuses and statures in life when they try compare themselves now and themselves 30 years ago. Also, life was very different in “the capitals” (Moscow and Leningrad) vs. other cities vs. small towns and villages. That much is still true in Russia today.
Also, what’s life like in the US today? How does it compare to living in France today or in the US in the 80s (besides the obvious technological changes)? Are those even meaningful questions? You can give macroeconomic answers but the variance depending on where you live, what you do, your education level etc. is so great that any single narrative sounds misleadingly naive.
Also, there’s a rude Russian joke that goes – “Grandfather, was life better under Stalin than it is today or worse?” – “Of course it was better under Stalin” – “But why, grandfather?” – “Because back then, I used to have erections”.
Having said all that – I grew up in late Soviet times (b. 1976), AMA about Soviet life as a kid in the 80s (but not about life in Russia today). We trained at wearing gauze masks in second grade in the event of a nuclear or chemical attack by the American imperialist forces; every kid received a personal gauze mask, and I was kinda distressed at having soon lost mine. The major holidays were the New Year (Christmas having been abolished some time during Stalin’s era), November 7th, May 1st and May 9th (the Revolution Day, the Workers’ Day and the WWII victory day respectively); the last three usually featured parades and mass celebrations on the city streets.
Housing worked differently from the West or Russia today. Urban dwellers typically neither rented nor owned apartments; apartments and rooms were assigned by the state, often through quotas distributed over workplaces. In the 50s, most families in cities lived in rooms within shared “communal” apartments alongside strangers; by the 80s the communal rooms were a minority and I didn’t experience this. You couldn’t sell your apartment/room for cash, but you could exchange it with someone else’s, typically with paying/receiving extra cash under the table. Even if you wanted to rent a room or live in a dorm, you couldn’t simply come live in Moscow or a handful of other desirable cities; there was a mandatory registration process. Typical ways to get your foot in the door were to marry someone already registered to live in Moscow, or come as a student. However, after finishing your college studies most students got their first workplace through a process of “distributing” them to faraway places the country needed them in; after a few years they’d either stay in that remote town or try to go back working in Moscow.
Soviet housing is mysterious to young people in Russia today, nevermind Westerners. Here’s an example: in Yuri Trifonov’s (one of the best Soviet-era writers) novella “The exchange”, the hero lives with his wife and kid in a room in a communal apartment. His mother lives in her own room in another communal apartment, and has just been diagnosed with cancer, but falsely told by doctors and relatives, as was normal in those times, that it was an ulcer which will pass soon. The hero’s wife wants the family to execute a complicated “exchange”, where they give up the two rooms and move together with the mother into a single two-room apartment, adding a lot of cash to the deal; but the hero is ashamed to even talk about this plan with his mother – why? (answer at the end of comment)
Many, perhaps most desirable consumer products were obtained through “blat” – a concept akin to nepotism, but with much wider applicability than in the West. In the Soviet Union, things were typically inexpensive but unobtainable. So for example if you wanted a fully automatic washing machine that didn’t break down after a few months, the problem wasn’t that you couldn’t afford it, the problem was that too few of them were imported or produced compared to the number of people who wanted them. In theory, these fancy washing machines went straight from producer/importer to distribution centers and then to regular stores to be bought by regular people. In practice, every chain in the distribution link was highly corrupt, and desirable items never reached regular stores (or, in some cases they did, but the knowledge of when exactly and in what store they’ll be giving out something “good” was by itself desirable). Everybody worked intensely at cultivating connections with the right kind of people who were gatekeepers in some distribution chains, or officials in charge of those chains. Now repeat that for every kind of expensive item: furniture, cars, good clothes, shoes, many kinds of high-quality food (from caviar down to sausage), getting your kids into a good school, summer camps, vacation packages, a work trip abroad… all could be and were obtained through nepotism.
Education and healthcare were free, though peopled worked their “blat” connections intensely to get to a reputable doctor or into a “good” hospital. Private enterprise was mostly restricted to selling produce and goods at markets/bazaars, though some cases of other services went on under the radar. All businesses were state-owned, all management state-appointed, all activity subject to central planning (again, with a certain degree of everyday corruption/”blat”/bribery going on). The ideological control was very strict. An opposition newspaper could only be a thing in a capitalist country, it literally wouldn’t register as a sane idea to have something like that in the USSR. People went to “vote” in local elections that always has one candidate, who got >99% of the vote; I’m not sure why it didn’t seem totally absurd to me. At school there was a thing called “political information”: starting from I think the third grade, once a week one of the students would prepare a lecture on the “current situation” in some country and deliver it under the homeroom teacher’s supervision.
(today in Russia the regime controls most TV channels and large newspapers, but allows limited opposition in the printed media and mostly leaves Internet alone. Elections have >1 candidate but mass-scale election fraud is the norm).
Not sure what else to describe, but if someone is curious, ask. Answer to the question about “The Exchange”: if the mother dies living in her communal room alone, the room goes back to the state; but if her son and his family move in together with her in their own apartment, they get to keep her room after she dies. The son is ashamed to bring up the plan to move in, because the mother will immediately understand that this is the reason, and the shared pretense that she just has an ulcer (which she either believes or sees through but goes along with – this is unclear) will shatter.
I kind of puzzled about the logistics part of your post.
If valued good were intercepted by corrupt intermediaries between the production and the distribution, didn’t some official notice that that the number of distributed goods was way under the number of produced goods?
Weren’t there distribution supervisors who made sure the numbers checked out? Or were they usually corrupt too? Or were there too many ‘A TV fell off our truck on the way to the warehouse’ incidents for them to keep track off?
omae wa mo shindeiru
I heard Nate Silver speak tonight and he’s also on the worried about UAI train, though he didn’t elaborate much.