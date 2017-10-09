In Favor Of Futurism Being About The Future

From Boston Review: Know Thy Futurist. It’s an attempt to classify and analyze various types of futurism, in much the same way that a Jack Chick tract could be described as “an attempt to classify and analyze various types of religion”.
I have more disagreements with it than can fit in a blog post, but let’s stick with the top five.
First, it purports to explain what we should think about the future, but never makes a real argument for it. It starts by suggesting there are two important axes on which futurists can differ: optimism vs. pessimism, and belief in a singularity. So you can end up with utopian singularitarians, dystopian singularitarians, utopian incrementalists, and dystopian incrementalists. We know the first three groups are wrong, because many of their members are “young or middle-age white men” who “have never been oppressed”. On the other hand, the last group contains “majority women, gay men, and people of color”. Therefore, the last group is right, there will be no singularity, and the future will be bad.
You’re going to protest that there has to be something more than that. Read the article. There really isn’t. The author ignores the future almost completely, in favor of having very strong opinions on which futurist movements include the right or wrong sorts of people. AI risk researchers are “majority men, although more women than in the previous group”; techno-utopians are “more women still…but in the end that does not denote progress”. All singularitarians were “sex-starved teenagers” and they all “wax eloquent about meritocracy over expensive wine” in a “super-rich bubble”. The lovingly detailed descriptions everyone’s social class, racial breakdown, gender ratio, what politics the author imagines they have, and what sexual insecurities she thinks produced their opinions. contrasts markedly with a total lack of concern for any of their beliefs or opinions about the future, their justifications for their beliefs, or whether those justifications are true or false. Literally the only future-related thing we know about the article’s third quadrant is that they may be involved in Bitcoin or something.
The author never even begins to give any argument about why the future will be good or bad, or why a singularity might or might not happen. I’m not sure she even realizes this is an option, or the sort of thing some people might think relevant.
Second, the article’s section on singularitarianism never mentions anything about the Singularity and doesn’t really seem to understand what the Singularity is. Its example of Singularity technologies are “augmenting intelligence through robotics”, “better quality of life through medical breakthroughs”, “cryogenics” (I assume it’s confusing this with cryonics), “medical strategies for living forever”, and “possibly even the blood of young people.”
None of these (except maybe the first) relate to the Singularity, which is defined as a point at which the rate of technological advance reaches near-infinity and it’s impossible to predict what happens afterwards. The article seems to use “singularitarianism” to mean “cool near-future technologies”, which is kind of the opposite of its real meaning. This is a fatal error for an article proposing a system classifying all futurists as “singularitarian” vs. “nonsingularitarian”.
It makes sense only in the context of the author having no interest in futurist movements at all, and indeed she later more-or-less admits that by ‘singularitarian optimists’ she means ‘rich white people she doesn’t like’. When discussing Elon Musk, whom some might call a pessimist based on his belief that the Singularity will destroy the world and doom humanity, she says that “being an enormously rich and powerful entrepreneur, he probably belongs in the first [Singularity optimist] group”.
Third, the article wants to classify some technologies as inextricably associated with privilege, but it has a pretty weird conception of which ones they are. It gives five examples of technologies that it’s possible to worry about without being a privileged white man, and every one of them is a different form of algorithmic bias. Really? That’s the only future technology it’s okay to care about? So much so that of five slots for potentially worrying technology, you filled all five with the same one?
Likewise, when the author discusses bad “singularity” technologies that only white men could want, she includes “better quality of life through medical breakthroughs”. I’m sure this just slipped in by accident. I’m sure (pretty sure?) if we pointed her to someone with chronic pain who hasn’t been able to leave the house in years and asked whether it might be good to have technology that could help this person, she would say yes. But it’s a really interesting slip-up to make. I’ve written hundreds of articles during my lifetime and I don’t think I’ve ever mistakenly said that only privileged white men could care about not being sick.
Again, this would make sense if the author doesn’t really believe in futurology except as a way of sending the right class signals. Helping sick people improve their quality of life? Do gross male nerds from the outgroup support that or oppose that? Okay, sold. I’m sure if her mental editor had caught it, she’d have realized that she was supposed to support that kind of thing, but it would be a post-processing addition to her thought stream rather than a natural component of it.
Fourth, the article presupposes a bitter conflict between the four quadrants, whereas actually people tend to be a lot more on the same side than she expects.
Her pessimists are concerned about algorithmic bias making banks less likely to extend credit to poor people. But her optimists just care about flashy new things like cryptocurrency. Okay. But one possible application for cryptocurrency is peer-to-peer microfinance via smart contracts – ie one of the most promising solutions to bias in big financial institutions. You don’t have to agree this is a good solution. But cryptocurrency enthusiasts are working on it, and it seems weird to deny this matters or that the whole reason behind developing some of these flashy new technologies is to solve recognized societal problems.
And her singularitarians are strategizing how to deal with far-future advanced AI algorithms, while her nonsingularitarians are strategizing how to deal with near-future primitive AI algorithms. These seem like…not entirely the opposite of each other? Imagine you were writing an article on the different kind of climatologists studying global warming. There’s the kind who indulge in crazy sci-fi scenarios where entire cities flood and the Earth becomes uninhabitable. And then there’s the kind dealing with important real-world problems like increased frequency of hurricanes and creeping desertification. Is this a reasonable distinction? Which kind should you be?
(Boston Review readers: “How should I know? You didn’t tell me what ethnicity they are!”)
Most people concerned about climate change are concerned about both those things. Maybe there’s a little room for disagreement on the best way to balance long-term versus short-term goals – should we build seawalls to protect our cities today, or start a program of power plan retrofitting which will pay off in twenty years? But to try to turn these two positions into arch-enemies would be ridiculous and destructive. The scientists involved may have different research interests and skillsets, but not necessarily different opinions. Obviously we should have some people working on near-term problems and other people laying the groundwork to work on long-term problems.
In real life, this is what futurists are doing too. The Asilomar Conference on Beneficial AI was organized by people whose main interest was far-future Singularity scenarios, but it included some of the top experts on algorithmic bias, gave the subject a lot of airtime, and ended up with all participants signing onto a set of principles urging more work both on near-term AI problems like algorithmic bias and long-term AI problems like the development of superintelligence. Jed McCaleb, founder of Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, donated $500,000 of his profits to the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, which deals with long-term concerns about the Singularity. In the real world, everyone from all four “quadrants” of futurist are either allies, or the same people.
Again, I feel like this is the kind of error you could only make if you totally missed that futurism was a real subject, and you just wanted to make it into a morality play for your particular political opinions.
Fifth, another quote from the article:
In the end my taxonomy (as amusing as I find it) doesn’t really matter to the average person. For the average person there is no difference between the singularity as imagined by futurists in Q1 or Q2 and a world in which they are already consistently and secretly shunted to the “loser” side of each automated decision.
I already posited that the author doesn’t understand “Singularity”, but this is something beyond that. This is horrifying. There will be no difference for the average person between a (positive or negative) post-singularity world and the world now? What?
Listen up, average person. If there’s a negative singularity you will notice. Because you will be very, very dead. So will all the rest of us, rich and poor, old and young, black and white.
And if there’s a positive singularity, you will also notice. I would promise you infinite wealth, but that sort of thing kind of loses its meaning in a post-scarcity society. I would promise you immortality, but who knows if we’ll even have individual consciousnesses at that point? I would promise you bread and roses, but they would be made of hyperintelligent super-wheat and fractal eleven-dimensional time blossoms.
I don’t care if you think this vision is stupid. We’re not arguing about whether this vision is stupid. We’re arguing about whether, if this vision were 100% true, it would make a difference in the life of the average person. The Boston Review is saying it wouldn’t. I’m sitting here with my mouth gaping open so hard I’m worried about permanent jaw damage.
A Singularity that doesn’t make a difference in the life of the average person isn’t a Singularity worth the bits it’s programmed on. And the triumphs of science have always been triumphs for common people, whether it was the Green Revolution saving hundreds of millions of lives in the Third World, or the advent of antiparasitic drugs that are wiping malaria from Africa. When Ray Kurzweil says that the future is exponential, he’s not just talking about the number of transistors per square inch, he’s talking about this (and note the green line representing “percent of people not living in extreme poverty”):
The Singularity is already here, it’s just unevenly distributed across various scales of x-axis
This is what everyone in whatever school or quadrant of futurism you care to name is thinking about. This is the only true thing. Drones, Bitcoin, Uber, superintelligence, whatever, these are part of it, but they’re not the goal in itself. We are going to fight our hardest to end poverty, disease, death, and suffering, and we’re going to do it in spite of petty Boston Review articles telling us we should stop doing it so we can focus on hating each other for stupid reasons.
So here’s my division of futurists into two groups: shining examples, and terrible warnings. And the patron saint of the latter category is Samuel Madden.
Madden was an Anglican clergyman in 18th-century Ireland, and maybe the first futurist. In 1733, he published Memoirs of the Twentieth Century, a novel about people in 1999 sending letters back through time to tell their 18th-century predecessors what the future would hold.
How did the prognosticators of 1733 imagine the future? Was it utopian? Decadent? Miserable? Beautiful? Incomprehensible?
Actually, it was none of those things. It was exactly like 1733 in every way, and the future people were just writing back to remind everyone how much Catholics sucked.
I am serious about this. Book-World-1999 had no technological advances over 1733. The political situation was more or less the same, although the Wikipedia review mentions that “Tatars” had taken Constantinople at some point. The important thing, the thing that they invented time travel to tell the past, was that Catholics were still bad. Really, really bad. The people of 1733 really needed to know just how amazingly bad Catholics were and would continue to be.
The problem here isn’t just that Catholics aren’t really that bad. I feel like even if Catholics were exactly as bad as Samuel Madden thought, there would still be an unforgivable pettiness here. If we could show Samuel Madden the real future of his world, I hope he would be awed and horrified beyond words. The hope and heartbreak of the French Revolution, the lightning-fast transformations of industrialization, the slow march of atheism through previously Christian Europe, the otherworldly horror of the atom bomb, the glory of the moon landing, and then a 1999 poised on the edge between a Fukuyaman end of history and collapse into environmental disaster and dystopia – nobody could write a book as grand as this, but surely one could win eternal renown just by making the feeblest attempt. And instead, we get “EVERYTHING THE SAME; ALSO, HATE CATHOLICS”. The only emotion I can muster is a sort of profound disgust.
And I can’t help but feel the same disgust when I read “Know Thy Futurist”. I don’t know whether the future will be better or worse than the past, but I feel pretty sure it will be grander. Either we will perish in nuclear apocalypse or manage to avert nuclear apocalypse; either one will be history’s greatest story. Either we will discover intelligent alien life or find ourselves alone in the universe; either way would be terrifying. Either we will suppress AI research with a ferocity that puts the Inquisition to shame, or we will turn into gods creating life in our own image; either way the future will be not quite human. And faced with all of the immensity and danger of the coming age, the best the Boston Review can pull off is “HAVE YOU CONSIDERED THAT SOME OF THE PEOPLE SPECULATING ABOUT THIS MIGHT BE IN YOUR (((OUTGROUP)))?”
There’s a Deeply Wise Saying that all science/prediction/philosophy/theology/whatever will inevitably reflect the parochial conditions of the writer’s own time. Maybe so. But I feel like it doesn’t have to be quite as parochial as Samuel Madden. If the people of 1733 had thought about things really hard, tried to transcend the feuds of their local time and place, might they have predicted the Industrial Revolution? Might they have been able to accelerate it, delay it, send it along a different track that ameliorated some of the displacement and poverty it caused in reality? I don’t know. But it would have been a pretty amazing attempt. What would it look like to try to do something like that today? Is “Know Thy Futurist” making it more or less likely that will happen?
In the grand scheme of things, it’s probably dumb for me to be so angry about this one article. I guess what bothers me is that it’s not just one article. Probably a majority of the stuff I see written evaluating the future, or technology, or Silicon Valley these days seems to take basically this perspective. I was really mad at Maciej Ceglowski a few months ago because his anti-singularity screed was about half this kind of thing, but by this point 50%-real-argument is looking pretty good. More and more people are dropping the 50%-real-argument veneer and just admitting that stereotypes and ad hominems are the way they want to conduct everything. Do we really need to turn our hopes and dreams about the world to come into yet another domain where white people accuse other white people of whiteness and are accused of whiteness in turn until everyone hates each other and anything good and real gets buried in an endless heap of bullshit and 140-character brutal owns?
I wish ignoring this kind of thing was an option, but this is how our culture relates to things now. It seems important to mention that, to have it out in the open, so that people who turn out their noses at responding to this kind of thing don’t wake up one morning and find themselves boxed in. And if you’ve got to call out crappy non-reasoning sometime, then meh, this article seems as good an example as any.
If we get very lucky, there will actually be a future. Some of the people in it will probably read the stuff we write. They’ll judge us. I assume most of that judgment will involve laughing hysterically. But we can at least aim for laughter that’s good-natured instead of scornful. Sub specie aeternatis, how much of what we do today is going to look to them the way Samuel Madden does to us?
Here are some predictions I have about the future:
1. We will eventually build AIs in the common sci-fi sense, but these will generally be used for entertainment or as ‘user-interfaces’ to more powerful systems (like secretaries that translate natural-language queries into something like SQL).
2. It will generally be found that the human mind/brain is not an especially useful model for general problem solving, and that there’s not a lot of use in building crucial systems on top of agents that are recognizably intelligent in any sense that we would recognize. Human intellectual labor will be replaced, but not by things that look like human intellects, or even are agents generally that are capable of modeling themselves and the world they exist in.
3. The models that will ultimately turn out to be useful will be some mixture of theorem-proving, constraint optimization, and the design of distributed databases. These will undergo a fairly dramatic improvement in efficiency and capability for some time, and then level out at some point based based on some hard mathematical constraint on problem solving and algorithmic efficiency.
4. AIs will primarily be separated component-wise from these database-proving-optimizing things, and as a result something like ‘super-intelligence’ will not be a relevant problem with respect to them. Possibly there will be a few dangerous mishaps where the distinction is blurred, and some sort of regulation enforcing it will emerge.
Yes, this makes sense to me.
So, the press continues to be horrible at reporting anything I happen to know a lot about. What else is new?
This isn’t really “the press” as most would use that term though, the Boston Review having little similarity to a daily newspaper or CNN/Fox. It seems as a publication to be much closer to the New Yorker or the London Review of Books, and whilst I can’t speak for everyone else i would normally expect much higher standards from such publications. In fact I recall reading some articles at the Boston Review when they had a Basic Income ‘debate’ issue, and generally found it to be worthwhile so it’s a great shame to see garbage articles like this seem to be the norm there.
My prior experience with the Boston Review is reading a fawning, wholly credulous review of Nancy MacLean’s Democracy in Chains several weeks after it had been demonstrated that she grossly misrepresented her sources through selective editing of numerous quotes throughout the book.
To be fair, they did later publish another, somewhat more critical review, but even that failed to capture the degree to which MacLean flushed her credibility down the toilet, creating the illusion of legitimate controversy.
The author in this case claimed to be a futurist.
“Futurist” is one of those words that can mean pretty much whatever you want it to. It’s a rare ideology that doesn’t have some vision for the future — even if it’s a backward-looking one, the type which frames itself around a lost Golden Age that can never be reclaimed, you can always point to an “inevitable” dystopian future as proof of your ideas.
Have a look around Reddit’s /r/Futurology sometime. It used to be mainly about (admittedly annoying and pop-) singularitarianism with the occasional dash of “whoa, ain’t nanotubes cool?”; now it’s mainly about projecting talking points out a few decades.
To try and steelman at least part of that argument, the author might be fearing for the effect of technological change on less-objective, less-quantifiable values such as personal privacy, or the ability of people not to be defined by society by their past or their history, or the ability to just unplug every once in a while. If those are your concerns (and they are admittedly pretty bougie concerns compared to malaria and world hunger), then human-independent technology controlling more of the average middle-class American’s everyday life probably looks scarier, and looms larger, than it really should.
That said, man, a lot of the article is just as bad as Scott says it is. I’d like to think the mental block my fellow leftists have when it comes to even taking techno-futurism seriously as a concept, let alone offering informed opinions on it, is something less petty than “It’s a bunch of rich white dudes being nerds”. I get the feeling a lot of the cultural-criticism, literary-magazine crowd is afraid that the future is going to leave them behind (I’m sure afraid of that for myself) and covering up that fear with spite is their instinctive response. At the risk of treading into more contentious territory, I’d argue it’s not that different from the feeling some folks here get re: the social justice movement, that it’s going to take control of everything and destroy what they value, and that spite and dismissal are the best mental defenses that are easy to muster on short notice. It’s by no means a GOOD response, but hopefully anyone who’s felt fear about the future one way or the other can sympathize.
Why is it so en vogue to sneer at nerds anyway? You can say that was how it’s always been, but it seems like there was a decade or so of respite where people on the left (and libertarians!) were concerned with schoolyard hierarchies and bullying, but now there’s a lot of BRING BACK BULLYING YAAS JOCK SLAY stuff because nerds are now associated with Nazism and reaktion because slate and huffington and other publications have spent a lot of time writing about the intricate web connecting Silicon Valley and neo-fascism. You get articles like this and then that trickles down until you get tweets like these: 1, 2.
It’s a vicious cycle because it’s the sort of meme that makes itself true. Young tech guys and programmers who were bullied or ignored outcasts throughout their childhood get angry and rightly say “Hey, wait a minute! I thought we cared about equality and the downtrodden?”, but then they get AWW POOR WICKLE WHITE GUY straight back at them, and this causes them to come to the conclusion that it was never about equality to begin with. This is why “social justice” is seen as such a big problem in nerd/rationalist circles, because even if it’s overblown as a real world problem, it’s attacking them on a personal level, and it’s coming from the same community whose principles should have in theory meant compassion towards anyone who is being pushed down, a side of the spectrum that naturally gains an advantage from courting the high IQ segment of nerds who go on to become researchers and scientists in the public sector versus the side that wants to makes cuts. So it also feels like betrayal.
Repeat this for enough cycles and they ensure that the next generation of tech giants is going to be everything they feared.
I’m gonna make a wild stab in the dark and propose that this past decade of nerd appeasement was an attempt to get that demographic under their influence, but it failed because the attempt didn’t crystallize into any meaningful change in attitude, so both sides saw this whole shebang as a betrayal from the other side and doubled down on the spite and condescension.
Edit: this may have to do with what both demographics see as important. To the leftists, appearance is everything, be it gender/race, virtue-signaling, etc. So when geek chic became a thing, to them it was identical to actually being part of the geek demographic. Meanwhile, actual geeks saw that as an empty attempt to butt in without actually committing to the meat and bones of geekdom, a superficial invasion. Hence, values dissonance, rejection of the other side, and bitterness over being used as status symbols.
I agree with what Andrew Hunter said in his comment, below. There’s no sinister anti-nerd conspiracy; there’s just a conflict of social/market forces. Nerds are low-status outcasts, and thus deserve derision and scorn. Rich people are high-status paragons, and thus deserve adoration and respect. Well, what happens when nerds get rich ?
What happens is, you get a social capital bubble for a while, where nerds are praised and everyone rushes to out-signal each other about how nerdy they are. But like any bubble, it’s destined to burst. Once too many non-nerdy people begin identify as nerds, or simply pretend to care about nerds more than they normally would, they have practically no choice but to re-establish the status quo. Hence, nerds get kicked out of polite society once again, and equilibrium is restored.
The Osterweil article that you link makes me think of nothing so much as Oppression Olympics (link to pro-SJ site saying that OO is bad). To the author, only people of colour, women, LGBT people, and disabled people suffer oppression, and any other claim is therefore a reactionary distraction from those legitimate claims. Of course, this same argument was used against gay rights (as I recall, it was heavily promoted in Black churches in California in 2008) and is used by anti-trans feminists today, but surely the author of that article has the one true complete list of oppressed groups now. (Class hardly appears on the list anywhere; so much for the Left.)
I was also amused by the fact that among the people she said could, by their ethnicity, never possibly know oppression were several Jews.
It’s in vogue because nerds are a market dominant minority.
Low status minority groups are supposed to know their place, stay out of trouble, perform subservience, and remain weak. Instead, nerds decided to make a giant pile of money and obtain some power.
Market dominant minorities are pretty much always extremely unpopular, and bad stuff happens from there.
The author of the piece has a PhD in maths, used to be an academic mathematician and is married to an academic mathematician. This is nerd v. nerd, not normie v. nerd.
So she actively knows what she’s claiming is false and does it anyway for points?
It’s not nerd v. nerd, it’s nerd v. traitorous former nerd turning in her colleagues for status.
Or what if… she’s just wrong?
She’s been into the near-future sub-AI alignment problem for a while. She’s gotten obsessed with it, she thinks that futurists are ignoring in favor of the singularity, she took things too far. At no point were you stabbed in the back, you can put down your pitchfork now.
The anti bullying campaigns were mostly about “won’t somebody please think of the children” combined with some “please don’t look critically at public schools, we are fixing them we promise”. It was never “nerds need to be protected”, but simply some larger group of which nerds was a subgroup, but mostly it was national schooling as a sacred institution that should never be attacked.
I don’t think the anti-bullying measures over the last decade or so were ever about schoolyard hierarchies, let alone pro-nerd in any real sense; I think they were specifically about coming down hard on anything which smelled of (a) violence or (b) homophobia, thanks to several well-publicized examples of both.
There are still bullies, of course. But bullies have always been pretty adept at figuring out how they can manipulate the system, so now they don’t stuff Weird Billy into a trash can, they tell the school counselor (in strict confidence, of course) that he’s got a murder list.
Stray thought: How would human-independent technology fare in the Stanford prison experiment? My guess is, a lot better than humans.
@SpaghettiLee
Not just spite, but racism, sexism and hatred of the neuroatypical. And the worst part is that when this is pointed out, a frequent response is not even to deny it, but to argue that it is justified to fight the
Zionist World Conspiracykyriarchy?
It’s a mirror image of the white supremacists, but with the claim that their prejudice, discrimination and hatred are justified, because they correctly identified the group that is oppressing everyone, while all other people who have claimed the same and did great evil because of those beliefs, were completely different.
What I seriously have a hard time understanding is: when did the cool kids in high-school start majoring in cultural criticism? This whole reaction stinks of being just the kind of kid who used to concentrate on clothes, football, sex, underage drinking.
I understand you’re being facetious but you’re pretty much spot-on
I’m actually not being facetious. This is my best guess at how we got here: the cool kids in school started doing… whatever that crap is, and they’ve rationalized their preexisting cool-kid nerd-punching tendencies into… whatever this crap is.
I’m now tempted to write a dystopian novel where everything would have been OK if only people had hated their outgroups more!
I feel like a good fraction of classic dystopian novels already have that premise; the downfall is sociopolitical, and the future tech (if any) is mostly window dressing. The Handmaid’s Tale is hot again for the searing directness of its anti-patriarchal-religious message. Fahrenheit 451 is remembered for its depiction of government-sponsored book burning but is really, at its core, a screed against the growing anti-intellectualism and over-sensitivity that is said (in a climactic monologue) to have made the actual burning of books just one of many late-stage symptoms of a society about to self-destruct.
There are plausible interpretations of warhammer 40K where this is true.
Of course, there are also plausible interpretations of Warhammer 40K in which hate for the outgroup, the pomposity of leaders, basic empathy failures, and mass ignorance of very real scientific phenomena turned M31’s vague possibility of a better future into M41’s worst and bloodiest human regime.
The prelude to Horus fucking up was the Emperor fucking up.
The big question is what the Emperor’s fuckup was:
(1) The Emperor did not have enough empathy for his favorite child, and did not devote enough love and attention to Horus to notice his fall into Chaos in time to pull him back from the brink of ruin.
(2) The Emperor put too much faith in Horus, and was not strict enough. In this interpretation, he just didn’t whack Horus in time.
(3[or 2b]) The Emperor didn’t realize that Lorgar’s whole ethos was antithetical to The Great Crusade and Exterminatus the lot of them (or at least Kor Phaeron) before he infected half of his siblings. Pretty massive cockup for a demigod-tier telepath.
Really, most problems with the Primarchs stem from daddy issues scaled up to their superhuman scale.
Beat me to it. I was also gonna say 40k.
Have you read The Camp of Saints?
That article was indeed pretty useless… to the point that I’m actually a bit disappointed you responded to it. My favorite thing you do is steelman, and this article was nowhere close to that.
The tie-in to Samuel Madden may have been too hard to resist ;-). But really, I think it *is* occasionally useful to offer harsh criticism of things like this article, and of course steelmanning doesn’t really come in to play because there’s just not enough to work with.
In case you’re hankering for some futurism that is about the future, Scott, have you read Too Like the Ligntning yet? It’s by the Ex Urbe blogger (you linked her excellent Machiavelli series a while back), and I have never read anything more obviously relevant to your interests.
It’s pretty great, but doesn’t even seem to be trying to predict things or present a future that’s plausible.
My latest fictional obsession is Three Body Problem, which is a little too plausible for comfort.
I know. I have read the book as well.
The only solution is to strengthen humans/transhumans as much as possible so that we at least have some chance to survive. I don’t think the dark forest is real because overcoming pure genocidal Hobbesianism is a significant advantage and those who have overcome it if strong enough can defeat the few genocidal freaks in the same way people dealt with Nazis and are dealing with ISIS. Any part of the universe with intelligent species that do not attempt to exterminate each other tend to evolve to be stronger due to absence of genocides and gradually clean up the dark forest and annihilate its genocidal freaks or force them to abandon genocides even if such thing existed before. That’s analogous to ancient people who form tribes instead of murdering each other for pure Hobbesian reasons tend to be stronger than collections of pure Hobbesian murderers. Eventually we have nice modern societies instead of the Hobbesian hell. The same applies to intelligent species from different planets. However the strong will still persecute the weak even when the dark forest is absent so let’s be strong.
Do I wish that we are alone in the universe? Yes! That would be awesome!
An untapped well of knowledge and culture that couldn’t have been generated by human brains seems even more awesome. Even a completely isolated biological history will be a LOT of fun! (if you care about things like that). At least if it didn’t come with all that pesky political relations. Or war. Having said that, I don’t really think multi-planet civs of different species have a lot to fight for.
The Dark Forest theory requires really, really precise and specific conditions to be plausible.
Take the alternate Dark Kindling theory of reasoning. Imagine you see both a signal of intelligent life, and then see that life cleansed. You now know that there is likely more life within the light-cone of that signal, because someone did the cleansing. The logical thing to do would be to denude that 50-lightyear radius of galactic volume of stars…
But that would lead to you logically getting denuded again when someone notes “Hey, looks like there’s a good reason to think that someone’s alive capable of perceiving this volume of space, better blow up everything.”
And then there are lies. When you see a signal of intelligent life go out, how do you know if it’s a true signal or if another cleanse-happy group is using it as bait, to see when and how you respond to triangulate the volume of galaxy to cleanse in turn?
And given all of this, and knowing that life does not always make optimal decisions, where are the scars where wars like this were waged? Where are the broadcasting beacons, stating clearly “Attention all sophonts; we have seeded dark-space with autonomous starkiller units. If our star is killed, a trillion other random stars near us will get fucked up as well. If you’re hearing this message, you’re in the potential target radius. Come at us, bros. Also, cooperation with non-cleansers is awesome, so here’s some neat physics stuff we’ve been playing with. Enjoy!”
The idea that a galaxy where life is as common and robust as it’s assumed to be in the 3 Body Problem books is not a galaxy in which the Dark Forest theory can be assumed to be true. People would fuck up, and that would leave signs. If there are no signs, then people aren’t fucking up, which means people aren’t doing the thing you’re imagining them doing.
Oddly enough the kind of anti human hatred one sees in the Three Body Problem seems far more common amongst Western groups than I ever experienced in China. Having said that I’ve never met anyone who’s parents were brutally murdered during the cultural revolution
No philosophical misanthropy is required to have an ETO-like entity. There are enough marginalized people such as some incels who will happily help aliens subdue the rest of humanity.
I recommend you taboo “incels” – it makes you sound crackpottish.
The level of misanthropy– it actually needs a stronger word– I’ve seen as a common meme in the west (or at least the part of the west where I hang out) is astonishing, and I have no idea how it happened.
What I mean by needing a stronger word is that I believe misanthropy originally meant hating people, and it was an emotional habit. What we’ve got now is hatred of the human race, and it’s more of a philosophical stance.
I could make a case that it’s a status move. It’s implying that one has such high moral standards that they can stand outside normal human desires and have a God’s eye view.
Except that God hasn’t wiped out the human race, so I suppose one has higher standards than God.
Going down a level, I consider it extremely unlikely that aliens are avoiding us because we’re so disgusting. It’s not as though people refuse to study ants because we’re morally revolted by their wars.
If anything, they’d be saying “wow, these people are fucked up, we’d better watch closely to see if there’s any clues as to how to be less like them.” But I guess that’s misanthropy again.
Anthropophobia?
I would naively suspect it to be stronger in urban China, since there’s so many people and so much new consumerism while the effects of pollution are much more clear. Environmentalism’s also seems to have seeded ground to the social justice movements here.
Too like the Lightning is great. The sequel (Seven Surrenders) is also out and also great.
Hmm, is it really ? I tried reading it and couldn’t get through the initial couple chapters; does it get better later on ? I found the writing oddly stilted and the plot really boring, but maybe I’m missing something…
It is a somewhat strange book, though I also liked it a lot, thought it was quite brilliant, actually. It’s written very differently than basically every other modern genre novel, which is probably part of the issue. The pseudo-18th-century style probably turns a lot of people away who aren’t either into classic literature or can read fast enough that a mismatch in style preferences doesn’t hinder their enjoyment.
I’d encourage you to try again, though. The pace picks up somewhat later and Seven Surrenders has more plot in it than Too Like the Lightning, but there’s no denying that it is a slow burn. Arguably, the plot isn’t even really what you’re there for, what you’re there for are the ideas Palmer is exploring and the characters and world she’s setting up. What she’s going to do with the world and the characters I won’t say for spoiler reasons, but having read the second book, things are going to be interesting in books 3-4. If you can’t get through it on the second time round, don’t sweat it, no book is for everyone.
Man, if I got through “The Night Land”, I can get through anything.
(That’s not to say it was a bad book on balance. But the style was excruciating.)
I’ll give my attempt at steelmanning this position. This isn’t just perverse defense of leftism; I think there is something to be learned. And I acknowledge the article is dumb.
I think the article is resting on a (large) number of unspoken premises. In some loose order:
1. The futures that we envision end up being the futures that we create. This is a really strong premise, but considering how many people are inspired by sci-fi & futurism — artists, scientists, engineers, technologists, investors, policy wonks — it’s worth engaging with.
In this mindset, it’s inappropriate and naive to view futurism (as Scott & many rationalists often do) solely as a question of prediction. It’s also a question of ethics & meta-ethics.
2. Inasmuch as the futures we envision tend to be futures that come to pass, it’s shitty to leave whole groups of people out of them. This is where the criticism of “this is only for rich white males” comes in. Especially in a historical context of futurism that didn’t include women and minorities, thinking about this does count as progress. Witness, for example, the cringeworthiness of a lot of Golden Age SF in which all the characters are men who solve puzzles with interplanatary governments and futuristic spaceships while their wives barely fit in the margins doing 1950s domesticity.
I think that these points are at least worth addressing. I think that #1 in particular is important for the rationalist community to engage with; #2 is really just the addition of current leftism to that premise.
Still, futurism is different from sci fi. The line is blurry — and I think in claiming to be “rationalist” we sometimes ignore the blurring — but it’s really not a good look to talk about this from a place of complete ignorance. And the unfortunate author is.
To what extent is this true? How many futures have we envisioned that did not end up being the future we created? It seems very clear that the future we end up with is a product of mostly inexplicable and unpredictable combinations of individual visions, societal consensus, game theory on the world stage between nations culturally and institutionally disparate, happenstance, and critical breakthroughs by persons at the right place and the right time.
Yuck. If I predict New Orleans will flood in the next 10 years unless we do X, Y, or Z — is that ethical or unethical? If I predict New Orleans, Houston, and Miami will be permanently underwater within the next 100 years unless we do X, Y, or Z — is that ethical or unethical? There is no room for ethical objections when making predictions about the state of affairs.
The latter part remains true despite the truth value of the former.
A futurism without women is an odd futurism indeed. Likewise, who is really positing a futurism without minorities? It seems like there might be a confusion where most of the futurism that you’ve read from the last 100 years has been authored by white men, but perhaps you need to broaden your historical futurism horizons? Aren’t white people minorities in various territories around the globe? Even if a 100 year old futurism tract is written by an author with an insular view of demographics that is biased toward his own kind, why should that matter today? There is a distinction between authorial demographics and SF character demographics.
How accurate is this? Can we enumerate the cases which match this description? If this accurate, then isn’t this just a reflection of the time when such stories were written? Why is this relevant to those making hard predictions in our more enlightened time?
I haven’t done a formal survey, but as far as I can tell, it’s accurate. Examples off the top of my head: the Foundation trilogy, pretty much all Heinlein’s juveniles, Pournelle’s Co-Dominion series even though it was later than the Golden Age, Piper’s Time Patrol series…
It’s relevant for two reasons. First, our biases (even if unconscious) may lead us to leave marginalized groups’s wishes out of our imagined futures, even if to a lesser degree – somewhat like a 1950’s sci-fi writer leaving out kitchen appliances. Second, and more seriously, it reminds us how the temporary prejudices and preoccupations of our era can influence our imagined futures.
Nit: I don’t think any of the protagonists in any of those even had wives to “fit in the margins doing 1950s domesticity”.
Or maybe that’s not a nit. Certainly the Heinlein juveniles were written to specific editorial demand for stories by and about teenage boys with no sex even implied to be happening. More generally, I think Golden Age SF (including Heinlein and arguably including the Juvies via e.g. Podkayne) tended to either leave women entirely out of the stories, or include them with prominent and active roles, depending on perceived audience tastes.
Women doing 1950s domesticity while the men went galivanting around in rocket ships, I think that’s a characteristic of 1950s Hollywood Sci-Fi, not Golden Age written SF, but I don’t have high confidence on that.
I was taking “wives” somewhat broadly: look at Mrs. Stone from Rolling Stones, or Molly or Peggy in Farmer in the Sky, or Jim’s sister from Red Planet (whose name I don’t even remember). Or, for a literal “protagonist’s wife,” Beyta Derill from Foundation. They may be on the spaceships with our protagonists, but they’re at the margins of the plot doing what the 1950’s would consider women’s roles. Even when Beyta turns out to be significant at the last moment, it’s because of her stereotypically-feminine compassion in what was treated as largely plot-irrelevant through the entire book.
I have to quibble with Mrs. Stone from Rolling Stones. She was a doctor, and one of the episodes in the story dealt with her transferring to another ship that had a medical emergency. Another (IIRC) episode was on a planet (Mars?) where she was providing roaming medical services to miners.
No quibble with Molly and Peggy tho.
1950s authors write with a 1950s understanding of the future. 2020s authors write with a 2020s understanding of the future. It’s still not clear how a 1950s worldview is relevant to authors in 2020, aside from the general idea that we should overcome bias, be less wrong, and attempt to be inclusive and promote equal opportunity. Doesn’t this support rather than challenge rationalism as a reasonable approach?
My favourite analogy to trot out at the “rapture of the nerds” type dismissal of singularity and futurism is the whole colonial period. Sure it’s a white supremacist’s power fantasy but it happened.
“Sure, sure, these pasty primitives from a little corner of the world are going to spread out from their home countries and conquer the whole world to the point that even tiny countries are going to hold massive empires, and all this because they got good at building boats! It is to laugh”
Technological advance has consequences.
Totally separate from my other comment, but:
So much of grandeur depends on framing. As in: I have a computer in my pocket that lets me instantly access the entirety of human knowledge*. I use it to look at pictures of cats. (Or porn, or to argue with strangers, or whatever).
How grand is the present? How grand was the past? And how much are the answers to these questions determined by whatever narrative happens to win out?
*Up to rounding errors.
I’ve always been annoyed by that argument. People use technology for trivial reasons, sure. That doesn’t invalidate the awesome things they do. The definition of ‘grand’ might vary from person to person, but the overall trend of ‘everything getting faster and bigger and stranger’ makes me pretty confidant it will be a good description of the future.
Even the ‘pictures of cats’ or ‘arguments with strangers’ examples fit into this paradigm: the sheer volume of information and the rate at which we process it is absurd. I would say mind-boggling, but the fact that most people are able to pretty much keep up with it is another part of the pattern. Whether or not this is good, it’s hard to argue that it isn’t impressive on some level.
True, but I’m inclined to agree with the version of maybe_slytherin’s point that holds that the world you’re in doesn’t subjectively feel grand, in a meaningful sense, at least without a continuous conscious effort to feel that way. I’ve lived straight through from the era when nobody had cell phones, to when we had little flip phones that could maybe text, to having basically Star Trek communicators (with optional tricorder attachments available), and I can 100% confirm that at each step along the way there was a little spark of grandeur for a few days after unboxing that gave way to… whatever it is I feel for my keys and wallet and the other stuff I’m anxious about losing on the bus.
Hence the evergreen appeal of both sci-fi and historical romanticism, hence the viral smash hit Everything’s Amazing and Nobody’s Happy, hence people smirking at vaccines that their own grandparents considered literal miracles. I don’t know if it’s a glitch in the general human mind or just the modern one to see the world as essentially boring. Maybe it’s a cultural immune reaction to the breakneck pace of change the past couple centuries, maybe it’s just that god is dead and materialism can’t cut this particular mustard. Wild speculation, but I’d guess that some 12th century French peasant would see more wonder-working power in a stained glass window than I do in drinking a martini at 600 mph seven miles over the ocean.
The very concept of “arguing with strangers”, in the sense of a modern Internet flame war, is an innovation that would be nearly unfathomable to an 18th-century intellectual. The very concept of porn on demand — and not just any porn, but video with sound on demand — might render him apoplectic. Just because something is commonplace, doesn’t make it any less grand.
I’m not so sure about that. Anonymous pamphlets were standard tactics in the 18th-century culture wars; many of them didn’t stay so anonymous long-term, but that’s true of a lot of Internet strangers too.
A test for how grand the present is. Ask yourself a question you don’t know the answer to; “how many raisins are produced per country per year”, or something. Take the time to find the answer without Internet sources (might be hard since people you ask might use it on their end), and time it. Then, once you’ve found the answer traditionally, look it up online, and then see how many cat and porn videos fit into the extra time the old way took.
It’s very strange. The Left, or at least the Marxist component of it, used to be highly optimistic about the future. It was the Right who wrung their hands about the possible terrible consquences of the proletariat learning to read and write and maybe even vote. Now, when anyone with an eye in their head can see that we’re racing towards a state of affairs that will be Utopia by comparison with any previous period in humanity’s existence, it’s the Left who have become the moaners.
Why? Perhaps its the discrediting of Marxism, due to its having been the ruling ideology of repressive regimes. The underlying ideas of Marx and Engels — the importance of the growth of the productive forces, and the necessary (and usually violent) periodic readjustments of the overlying social structure to accommodate the new material reality — have been discarded along with the earlier Left’s naive belief that this or that Third World dictatorship was actually the next step for our species.
Or perhaps it’s the inability to take the Long View of history. Yes, we take three steps forward and two steps back, and the onrushing future, ruthlessly crunching up traditional habits and customs, can be a bit disconcerting — look at the reaction in the Muslim world to genuine equality for women — and yes, our increasing understanding and control over nature also gives us the possibility of being the instruments of our own mass extinction event … but despite everying … e pur, si muove!
Part of the left is trying to get back to Utopia. See the popularity of Fully Automated Luxury Gay Space Communism.
“[T]he proletariat learning to read and write and maybe even vote” seemed likely to lead to increased equality. Some of the advances that are apparently around the corner now, such as widespread automation of labour, seem likely to lead to increased inequality.
Currently the rich depend in a real way on the labour of the poor, so the interests of rich and poor overlap at least a little. If, twenty years from now, most of the grunt work can be done by robots, that will no longer be the case, and a lot of us will be reliant on the charity of the wealthy.
Agreed.
My old scenario of the superrich massacring other humans for the sake of it is not very likely though. The main issue here is that any form of excessive evil without a clear Schelling point leads to a race-to-the-bottom scenario with such evil normalized. For example if elites do manage to exterminate non-elites using some weapon within a day it will also make competition among elites much more bloody with mass murders of civilians and even neutral people common and the Spiral of Genocide will probably only end when humanity goes extinct, only one human is left or something.
However the superrich controlling everything is still less bad compared to the militarily superpowerful superintelligent AI-owning warlords controlling everything. Are we sure that money will even be useful when warlords can execute people for fun? Note that in the first scenario at least property rights are respected and enforced while the second one is largely Hobbesian.
Not obvious to me. If the grunt work can be done by robots, it could obsolete the need for large scale industries. If my 3D-printer in the basement can build whatever I want, why would I pay some Evil Capitalist for goods? And a larger fraction of value is in the form of information – the Internet may have made a good number of billionaires, but it has also provided enormous value to just about everybody. (How much would you be willing to pay a Bond-villain not to take away the Internet?) Even if those billionaires would “only” have been factory-owning millionaires a few decades ago, it is not clear to me that equality is decreasing.
In my humble opinion, the cause of increasing inequality is globalization, especially for natural monopolies. With larger and larger companies serving larger and larger markets, there is naturally need for fewer and fewer of them. Global wealth increases, but we probably need to have increased redistribution.
@melolontha
If that charity comes in the form of self-reproducing capital (sufficiently advanced personal robots + additive manufacturing fits the bill), then it only needs to happen once.
Good point. I worry that that kind of charity is probably unlikely to be widespread, though, even if it’s technically feasible. I guess I imagine the wealthy elite class as containing a decent number of people who are sufficiently benevolent to want to alleviate poverty and suffering, but very few who are willing to sacrifice their own power (let alone security) in order to do so. And it might be hard to stay on the safe side of that line, except by limiting one’s generosity to the kind of drip-feed giving that can be cut off at any moment.
@melolontha
I worry that the elite will want to alleviate poverty and suffering in the abstract, but then deem the actual poor and suffering as undeserving. This is already all around us, on both the left and the right (but with different justifications).
Indeed, the bioengineered virus that killed everybody who couldn’t afford the vaccine was certainly deplorable, and the mad scientist who unleashed it will be dealt with severely (better yet, already died from it), but now that the disaster happened, at least there’s no more poverty or suffering. All of our computer models agree that distributing free vaccines to everybody would not have been an efficient use of resources, especially when you take into account this long-term consequence.
@melolontha
My scenario assumes we’re at the stage where robots can do any work a human can due to AI advances. If it’s also the case that additive manufacturing (3D printing) is advanced enough for a fridge sized machine to print a robot with electronics in place, and that carbon nanomaterials can take the place of scarce materials in creating all of its parts, then just a few instances of charity act as seeding points for blowing apart the whole monopoly of the elite group. Fewer and fewer defectors would be required over time as tech gets better.
It’s very likely that long before tech gets that good, factory and service level automation puts a lot of people out of work, so I believe there is going to be an interim period where people have to rely on the
charityredistributed tax money of the rich, but that’s not too different from it is now. A lot of countries have large portions receiving some form of welfare.
I think a basic income guarantee is very likely to get passed when severe technological employment hits. Less severe employment risks in the past led to the creation of the welfare state and then the expansion in the 30s and 50s.
It’s true that in the 80s and beyond conservatives made cut backs, but only against the backdrop of left wing failures, and only in a relative sense historically. A basic income guarantee would probably be successful after being introduced in a more tepid way.
I also expect (hope for?) something along these lines.
sufficiently advanced personal robots + additive manufacturing fits the bill
How does that work? Everyone can now manufacture their own smart phone model – and sell it? To whom? This sounds like making a living by taking in each other’s washing. Now maybe it’ll happen that Apple will go out of business because crap, everyone can now make their own version of an iPhone, but I wonder about that. Even if everyone becomes a small-scale manufacturer and an artisan producer – one person produces artworks, another person makes vegan cheese, whatever – there is a limited market for how much you can make and sell and make a living on, if everyone has the capacity (maybe not the ability but the theoretical capacity) to make their own soap, gourmet home-cooked food, furniture, etc.
I think that there would be a huge shake-up in society and that power will shift to those who can create the designs for the robots and the AI, until the AI becomes smart enough to improve itself and create new models without needing human intervention.
All you programmers and people who work in tech – what would you do in the morning if your job was gone? Yeah,now you’ve got robot servants and additive manufacturing capability, so what will you work at – hobby programmes that have their appeal as ‘hand-made genuine clunky human tech’ to sell on a small-scale to people who want quaint fripperies, but for real work, the AI produces things much better, faster, and effectively?
We’re assuming that “in this future, all you will need is thirty cents a day to live on”, but why should I pay even two cents for your clunky work when I can get superior work for free?
If you can get superior work for free, then what isn’t free? What is it that has to be produced and paid for that you cannot produce yourself for free/near free?
Yeah,now you’ve got robot servants and additive manufacturing capability, so what will you work at…
I think the idea is that if I have robot servants and additive manufacturing capability, I don’t really need to work. That’s what the robots are for.
We’re assuming that “in this future, all you will need is thirty cents a day to live on”, but why should I pay even two cents for your clunky work when I can get superior work for free?
If so much superior work is free, what living expenses add up to 30 cents per day?
There might not be a substantive reason. Maybe culture war bullshit is a consequence of an oversaturated media climate where petty status game material thrives because it gets clicks, both from lovers and haters. (How many did that piece get from SSC readers today?) It’s the textual equivalent of junk food and porn. They’re thriving too.
Left hates suffering. Right hates unfairness.
Left discovered at some point that Right gives absolutely zero fucks about suffering UNLESS it is caused by unfairness. Ergo if you actually want to fix suffering step one is to figure out a way in which it is caused by unfairness.
Left isn’t actually one person, though, who can keep complicated shit like this in his mind. It is a team of people, and ‘blame stuff on unfairness’ has stopped being a step 1 to helping people, and become a cause in and of itself. So some percentage of Left looks at the oncoming Golden Age and instantaneously tries to figure out how it is a scam for The Patriarchy, because their role is to say that of course everything must be.
I would say the more charitable way of expressing this is that the right accepts the existence and inevitability of suffering but not of unfairness.
I’d say that’s less charitable. Among other problems, it’s so clearly contrary to fact given how much suffering has in fact been alleviated in the last few centuries.
I’d phrase it more like “The Right says that government should ensure fairness, but not much more.” Except for a handful of Objectivists, we’re all for private charity.
I don’t think this statement makes sense. A lot of suffering being alleviated is perfectly consistent with some suffering being inevitable. The alleviation of suffering in the past few centuries doesn’t imply that we will/are likely to/have the ability to alleviate ALL suffering. There’s no contradiction.
I think Conrad Honcho’s phrasing is, if anything, uncharitable to the left in that it implies that the left doesn’t accept the existence and inevitability of suffering. I don’t think we’re quite that deluded; it’s that, on the margins, we tend to believe that the tradeoffs involved in alleviating the suffering that already happens are worth it more than the people on the right tend to do. I think it’s more an issue of emphasis versus acceptance – the left emphasizes the need to continue to alleviate more suffering, the right emphasizes the need to maintain the structures that have served us well in alleviating suffering up to this point.
@lvlln, I agree that some suffering’s inevitable, and that both the Left and Right see that (outside of the fundamentalist Singularitans.) But, that’s peripheral to the question we’re talking about in this subthread: why the Left insists on framing individual cases of suffering as unfairness, and why the Right doesn’t want the government to alleviate individual cases of suffering that aren’t unfairness.
Unless you’re trying to say those individual cases are inevitable – but I’d dispute that too, in many cases.
@lvlln
I didn’t say anything about the left’s attitude towards suffering. Not being a leftist, I thought the most charitable thing I could do was not speak for the left 🙂
Sure, that’s a fine way to phrase it. My main point is that ‘calling out’ has become disconnected from its original goal of uniting right and left in fixing the problem. It is a reflex now for folks like this author.
The Golden Age will be Problematic, because everything must be.
I agree with that. I think it’s the sort of rot you get in any system as it ages. You start with people concerned primarily with the raison d’être but once the organization becomes successful it attracts people whose interest is in perpetuating or expanding the system and gaining power and wealth through it. Take higher education. The universities are founded by people interested in learning and education but are now run by careerist bureaucrats. Insert appropriate caveats of course.
But I also think these things go in cycles. The university system may collapse but learning go on. Social justice will stick around, but the Social Justice Warrior is on his way out.
I remember a similar-looking graph. It was published in Analog around 1960 (reprinted later).
It showed how fast human beings were capable of travelling, and the accelerating curves looked just like yours.
It also indicated that we would achieve faster than light travel around 1985 or so. Somehow, we didn’t get that.
You can’t extrapolate this type of graph to keep getting steeper just because its gotten steeper in the past. It could be, and probably is, a sigmoid growth curve and will level off, if it hasn’t already levelled off today; the flat part of the curve will come when you reach some limit that was not a limiting factor in the past.
Also, ever noticed that Moore’s Law has been levelling off for a while? Every time we reached the end of a process to make computers faster, we found a new process that continued the curve. Until… we didn’t.
Yeah, trendlines for poverty reduction obviously can’t continue infinitely, but that’s a feature not a bug; at some point no one is classed as being in poverty under the definition supplied, so the number of people who have an officiated as acceptable level of resources then equals the population itself, and no more poverty reduction can be achieved without changing what counts as poverty. I don’t even think that can continue infinitely, because I doubt that humans infinitely readjust their perception of their environment in order to make themselves unhappy with it. We’re very good at this, but infinitely good?
I don’t even think that can continue infinitely, because I doubt that humans infinitely readjust their perception of their environment in order to make themselves unhappy with it.
Oh, I think we can. We adjust our expectations to fit the circumstances we find ourselves in. So people who were raised in houses without running water are going to be really happy about living in a new house where there’s indoor plumbing, but their children? Raised in houses with indoor plumbing? Where the expectation in society at large is that for the bare minimum you have indoor plumbing and only somewhere back of beyond in the country, or Third World countries as the majority, don’t have it? Then they compare themselves to people living in houses with two bathrooms, and feel a sense of deprivation.
And that’s not completely unreasonable, because if expectations are rising all round and everyone is moving up in what they have and expect to have, then your relative deprivation – although it may be better than past generations had it – really is lacking by the current standards.
My standards of poverty are determined by predictions of how my circumstances could be in the future. In my mind, I am impoverished for not having the zettajoules of energy provided to my descendants by their dyson sphere.
(I kid. Mostly.)
Notice what Scott is saying. “I don’t care if you think this vision is stupid. We’re not arguing about whether this vision is stupid. We’re arguing about whether, if this vision were 100% true, it would make a difference in the life of the average person.”
Scott’s graph makes the excellent point that a) zero order “no change” approximations have already been comprehensively refuted, and b) in particular, they have been refuted in domains that make real differences in people’s lives, and c) even if by some miracle those refutations turn out to be mere attempts at refutation, futurists are still talking about something dramatic.
You want to complain that exponentials as a first-order approximation are inadequate too? You wanna talk about sigmoids and beyond? Sure, let’s talk about sigmoids. But don’t pretend that the zero-order flatliners have more to tell us about the medium-term future than the first-order exponential pedlars, because they don’t.
But Scott’s criticized it as an attack on the Singularity. If the curves level off, you might not even get a singularity.
That sounds like using the wrong scale. If something looks exponential in speed v but all currently observed speeds are much less than 1 = 299792458m/s, then with our understanding of what speed is, you should look instead to rapidity w = atanh(v). Similarly, if you see exponential growth in p, the percentage of population living outside of poverty, while p is much less than 1 = 100%, then you should look instead at o = p/(1-p). (While p is the probability that a randomly chosen person lives out of poverty, o is the odds.)
Of course, you can make anything exponential (or stop being exponential) by changing the scale in the right way, but these are simply the most natural ways to change the scale to make infinite growth possible in the first place. The growth might still level off, but now it would have to be because of some extra reason, not because the mathematics requires it.
We not only didn’t get FTL travel by 1985, the speed levelled off so far below the speed of light that we didn’t even get near the point where the speed of light makes a difference. It just levelled off because those things tend to level off; at some point you run out of revolutionary advances.
I’m not saying FTL is possible, but the speed only leveled off where it did because because NASA lost their nerve.
More “lost their money and sense of mission” than “lost their nerve,” I’d say.
The overall flattening of the curve happens because the next step keeps getting harder and harder. It’s going to stop at a point where the next step is difficult, but still possible. You can’t look at it, say “it was still possible”, and deny that the increasing difficulty had anything to do with it stopping.
*sigh*
guess that I was a little too subtle there.
The author of this piece also wrote Weapons of Math Destruction, also mostly about bad algorithms. I suppose she is a bit too focused on this one issue to write about related stuff clearly.
I recall at the time the book was published reading some utterly scathing reviews of it, though the only thing that pops up in my history is this fairly even handed review from Zvi:
https://thezvi.wordpress.com/2017/06/04/book-review-weapons-of-math-destruction/
That’s funny, the impression I had of Weapons of Math Destruction (from reviews and talks with the author, haven’t read it yet) was that it was a good and interesting book. Discovering that the same author wrote the article Scott’s talking about and then reading the beginning of that article is a HORRIBLE disappointment. “HAVE YOU CONSIDERED THAT SOME OF THE PEOPLE SPECULATING ABOUT THIS MIGHT BE IN YOUR (((OUTGROUP)))?” is exactly right.
I only read through the Q1 section, and I’m already feeling as mad as Scott did, despite thinking the Singularity is a load of bunk. That section is a free-form ramble with no logic or evidence at all, basically just a stream of “they’re the outgroup!” insinuations. Ugh.
That review was even handed? Looked pretty scathing to me. Though I guess there’s a genre of truly brutal reviewing which exists and which this is not an instance of; perhaps I would think otherwise if I were a more frequent reader of that genre.
« I don’t know whether the future will be better or worse than the past, but I feel pretty sure it will be grander. »
And maybe you are just as wrong as Madden was, maybe everything currently growing exponentially is about to plateau. It’s not so unreasonable.
Our culture, kemo sabe?
Someone a while back said something quotable about things turning into their opposites. The word “liberal” now seems to mean closed-minded, unforgiving and unforgetting, and authoritarian. I quit.
The word “liberal” now seems to mean closed-minded, unforgiving and unforgetting, and authoritarian.
In my more uncharitable moments (I know, you’re all shocked to learn that), I sometimes think “Well, this is what you wanted. Fewer Dead White Western Males. More ‘ways of knowing’. Reports from the cutting edge of social analysis. The wonderful new world after the Sexual Revolution and all the other revolutions of the time swept away the bad old status quo. You wanted it, you got it, and now how do you like it? Eternal struggle sessions where the liberal of yesterday is the centrist of today is the reactionary of tomorrow and such thought must be pilloried and rejected so the glorious dawn of true and full liberation can rise over all!”
You seem to be conflating liberals with radical identitarians with Maoists.
But oh well, they all fucked each-other at parties.
I sometimes think this way about the university system in the US. Apparently they’re overrun with racists and rapists. I guess because the faculty and administration is full of arch-conservative fascists?
One problem, I think, is with literary types. I think they have difficulties with taking things literally. Anything too far out of the ordinary, well, it’s so obviously a metaphor that it goes without saying, doesn’t it? So once they’ve interpreted away everything about futurism that makes it actually interesting, then naturally the residuum will be boring and crass and problematic, because the futurists weren’t paying attention to making the residuum non-boring, non-crass and non-problematic.
Or even if they can be brought to admit consciously that some extraordinary-sounding things might be meant literally, the re-interpretation of extraordinary things is so habitual that they do it anyway.
Hah, this strikes a chord with me. It’s probably uncharitable, but it succinctly explains an infuriating trait I have noticed in some writers and thinkers. Any ideas on how to combat it? (Preferably to get the people in question to see and acknowledge that some unusual ideas are meant literally and should be evaluated as such; failing that, at least to defuse their power to lead others down the path of obfuscation and diversion.)
[Sorry if I accidentally posted this multiple times; it didn’t seem to go through at first.]
Get rid of the Death-of-the-Author, “what’s really there doesn’t matter, only your interpretation of it” message that contemporary English and art professors try so hard to instill.
I’m sure at least 33% of why I’m so opposed to that stuff is because I “just don’t get it” and it doesn’t aesthetically please me, but at the same time I can’t help but notice the connection between educators explicitly saying “throw out the first three ways you interpreted the text and tell me something new (bonus points if it fits with my politics)” and the people who came out of that interpreting everything in incredibly bizzare ways that seem to all converge on “everything is ____ism, especially viable efforts to defeat ____ism.
Why are we blaming literary types? The article was written by a math PhD, we should blame them.
It’s v bad of you to set poor Dr. Madden up as a failed and dismal futurist and of a kind with the author of that dreadful article, when he wrote Memoirs of the Twentieth Century as a satire, somewhat in the same style as contemporaries like Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels – I hope no one intends to try to use Swift as the model of a bad geographer or biologist for the lands and people he has Gulliver encounter. Madden’s book was a meant as an actual riff on current politics. As the Compendium on Irish biography put it:
Your unfairness to Madden is particularly so given how much he did for progress at the time: he set up the Royal Dublin Society to improve arts, agriculture and manufacturing amongst other schemes for improving technology in the country and was nicknamed “Premium” for the rather clever system of premiums he established to fund Dublin University at the time. He “constantly exerted himself to induce persons of rank and influence to give their support to plans for the amelioration of the country.”
I think it’s also especially uncharitable if we are to look at where 1733 lies on the graphs Scott references. Based on prior experience at the time, one could have very well surmised that the future in 200 years would be similar to the present, with little technological progress. What might have seemed a bold prediction (Steel will be half the cost!) would seem so slight as to be unnoticeable to us now.
Good point. But even taking Madden at face value, what does it say about the Boston Review writer in comparison? Poe’s Law strikes again?
Sub specie aeternatis, how much of what we do today is going to look to them the way Samuel Madden does to us?
How much of what was written back then looks, well, grand? How much of it looks like a bright better future? And how much of *that* looks anything like what we have now?
My guess is “not much, by *our* definition of ‘grand'”, “not much, for what we hold is brighter and better” and “precious little at all.”
Hell, we couldn’t even predict the collapse of the Soviet Union two damn years out, nor 9/11, and those have fundamentally changed our world. We are in practical matters crap at predicting future changes in technology, much less changes in values and human action.
Which is one of the issues I have the revolving wheel of liberal outrage and struggle to stay “on the right side of history” – everything that was admirable yesterday becomes problematic tomorrow, and vice versa, it seems.
My issue is less disagreement that [current value] is perfect, and more with the inability to predict (as so much as been unpredicted) the sorts of imperfections that hindsight will show us that [current value] had possessed all along. We should have more humility about what we think we know, and about what we do not know.
“A Logic Named Joe” had a vision of the future that looked bright and better, and also pretty much exactly like what we have now. It’s a lighthearted story, but I definitely felt a sense of grandeur from the idea of a cool invention like the “logic” completely transforming society for the better.
I think of a lot of it is that futurism is seriously far-mode.
If these futurists are seemingly the only humans with the inclination to think that far ahead, it must be because they have the privilege of brushing over current issues. Now we match with the well-worn pattern of important privileged people concerned only with issues that affect *them*, starving attention away from *important* justice causes and intentionally or unintentionally creating new injustices to boot.
Even if motive-explaining’s a terrible form of discourse, the author’s clearly engaging in it so I don’t feel too bad for turning it on her.
If they can get over that it’s a speculative (oh no!), this detailed excerpt from Tegmark’s new book might help some of these types see the prospect of an AI-controlled future seem more immediate and cause for consideration.
http://nautil.us/issue/53/monsters/the-last-invention-of-man
should we build seawalls to protect our cities today
In Blade Runner 2049, Los Angeles has a giant wall along the ocean to protect it from rising seas due to climate change … except that the climate change in the Blade Runner universe is that it now snows in July in Los Angeles.
One thing I hate about Social Justice is that it doesn’t leave room to say that anything is better in terms of prejudice. No admission that some places are better for women than other places. No admission that things have gotten somewhat better for black people in the US.
So of course, the only imaginable future is dystopian.
I think the line of thought that medical improvement falls under the category of white male things is an assumption that no one else will be able to afford it.
I’ve noticed that leftists have a really strong aversion to ever admitting that they’ve won, or even succeeded at all. I guess it goes like “all the hateful things I think are okay because I’m powerless, so I must violently reject any suggestion that what I say actually matters?”
I haven’t noticed this in the right or yellow-team, but maybe that’s just because I don’t look at them enough.
The major (Burkean) definition of Right is that you think everything’s been going to shit since the French Revolution.
If we have such a strong aversion to admitting when we’ve won… uh… look, I don’t think of passing Obamacare or “defending” DACA immigrants as winning. A Labour Majority in the House of Commons is winning. Gay marriage is winning. “Legal” weed still gets you prosecuted in most places.
Labour had a majority in the House Of Commons for 13 years. Even at the end of it, they wouldn’t accept responsibility for the state of the country, it was all the fault of the Powers That Be, even though they’d been the ones powerfully being for the best part of a generation.
They mean Jeremy Corbyn.
There’s a difference between structural power and cultural power. The left has dominated the culture war. Would you say today you’re more likely to get fired at a major corporation for being gay, or being anti-gay? For being a woman, or for being a misogynist? For being black, or for being a racist? For being a Jew, or for being an anti-Semite?
FUCK CULTURAL POWER! It’s nothing when the cops come kicking down your doors or when you haven’t got a place to live.
@Eli, tell that to the suicidal college-aged Scott Aaronson.
One thing that is missing here, especially from the Pessimists, is the strong possibility that in a few more generations, we’re going to be seriously tinkering with the human genome, while also knowing a lot more about how its expression in neuro-biology affects human behavior.
If the “genes for X”, (where X can equal intelligence, impulsiveness, compassion, sociability, etc ) is over-simplified, it’s not THAT oversimplified. And not long from now, historically speaking, we’ll be choosing our descendants’ genomes. Think about what that will mean.
We’ll be rolling up our kids’ character sheets and rolling dice for the acceptable dimensions of variation?
Scott, I think it’s rather obvious that you are giving this rather too much acknowledgement. It brought to mind “I can tolerate anything but the outgroup”, as it’s kind of clear that your acting in defense of your ingroup. With that in mind I don’t think directly referencing the article is helpful (even if it is satisfying), as it tends to reinforce the whole “us vs them” component, which has clogged modern discourse like a clump of hair.
“You know what nobody hates each other about yet? Futurism”
I read the article. If it isn’t intentional controversy-baiting, it’s unintentional controversy-baiting. We should all be able to identify this for the bait that it is and avoid getting angry about it. We know how this ends.
According to Wikipedia, Boston Review is a “political and literary magazine”. So I think this is just them being unable to see something as anything other than politics and literature. It would be nice if they could, but like many people they are convinced that their topics of interest are the only thing that matters. To them, everything is politics and/or literature.
The authoress of the piece is a data scientist, according to her potted bio, and she refers to herself as a futurist in the piece:
So it’s not just some twenty-something arts graduate churning out a political think-piece from the “Neutral” side (as in “conservative versus neutral” media sides Scott wrote a post about before), it’s someone with pretensions to “I’m a scientist, dammit!” and, fairly clearly, liberal to progressive politics as per the title of her book.
There’s a glorious irony here. There’s people complaining about excessive demographic-based reasoning, and there’s people like me (see my reply to this comment, written while yours was being written, arriving later) and others shamelessly indulging in our own version of demographic-based reasoning, and being shown up when our presumptions about the author’s background are refuted.
Given how much schadenfreude I feel when other people embarrass themselves by misguessing an author’s background, I shall consider myself duly pwned. You may point and laugh.
You’d hope that politics and literature was more than ostensibly about something other than itself, and that political and literary types would know that in order to understand politics or literature about something, you have to have some understanding about the thing that it’s about… oh, who am I trying to kid?
It’s an attempt to classify and analyze various types of futurism, in much the same way that a Jack Chick tract could be described as “an attempt to classify and analyze various types of religion”.
When I read that, I said to myself “This is going to be good”, and it was.
On the other hand, the last group contains “majority women, gay men, and people of color”.
This is what drives me nuts about a lot of Democrat political messaging: why do they treat all women as one monolithic cluster of “Of course every single woman wants access to contraception, abortion rights, and is a lesbian!” And what about Peter Thiel, the Villain of this piece? Doesn’t he count as a gay man? Probably not, the way that if you’re not flag-waving for Planned Parenthood, you’re not a real woman.
There’s a point in there, somewhere, about how the futurists aren’t really looking at what might happen when it comes to political and economic power: is it going to be the same old story? Whatever about living in a post-scarcity future if the Singularity ever happens, you could well say we are now living in a post-scarcity future – think of all the pro-globalism “even poor Americans are way better off than poor people elsewhere” and the instances given that First World poor people have access to technologies and resources that in past eras would only have been available to kings. So by comparison with the past, we are living in a post-scarcity utopia of wealth, improved health and disease eradication (no more smallpox! when was the last time there were mass deaths from plague?), and automation mass-producing cheap goods and yet – there undeniably is inequality and we are not living in “things are so cheap that they basically cost nothing and every person no matter their socio-economic class has their own robot servants giving them a large slice of the global wealth pie” world.
This isn’t going to “just happen” when Friendly AI solves the problem of bringing about the post-scarcity world, yet there seems to be little to no serious thought about what kind of political and financial institutions will exist, or need to be created, in this brave new world – apart from “the free market will solve all problems” which, you know, we don’t see happening today even.
On the groups/messaging thing:
A buddy of mine once told me that you could change the caption on any given picture of “pro-lifers” to ‘pro-lifers, and their husbands”, and you’d be pretty much on the nose.
Nitpick alert!
“This is what drives me nuts about a lot of Democrat political messaging”
Was the piece actually Democratic? Progressive? Social Justice? Is progressive equivalent to Social Justice? I’m really not sure on that last– it seems like there’s a a difference, but I’m not sure what it is.
In any case, Democrat as an adjective was definitely a Republican micro-aggression. I’m not sure whether the insult has faded so that now it’s just neutral common usage.
I’ve been groping lately toward a broad narrative something like this; I’m definitely not sure it’s at all accurate, but rather more of a first attempt to understand what seem like really strange cultural developments of the past decade or so:
Nerdy, white men invent the Enlightenment, which implies, among other things, anti-tribalist universalism.
Because of the Enlightenment and/or because of the same qualities that led them to invent the Enlightenment, nerdy white men become rich and powerful; many others (though not all) benefit greatly from this development, though arguably no one as much as white men.
Most non-Western groups and non-white groups living in Western countries (yes, but not Asians) prove unable to repeat the success of the nerdy, white men, calling into question the Enlightenment’s promise of universalism.
Anti-tribal Enlightenment universalism implies that if one group is less successful on some measure than another group, it cannot be because of the inherent or learned strengths of the latter group; something must be keeping the former group down, because if not all cultures and peoples were capable of sharing the Enlightenment dream, it would not be universal.
By its own logic, if the Enlightenment doesn’t lead to universal success it must be because one group is keeping another group down.
What is the most salient feature of the group that seems to be keeping others down? Arguably their invention of, and devotion to, Enlightenment ideals, which seem conveniently also to justify them thinking their success is deserved and earned as a result of hard work, rather than because they benefited from being born white and male.
Given the reality of differential success, enlightenment logic paradoxically seems to imply that enlightenment ideals like logic and free speech and universalism are actually hollow promises and tools of oppression and self-aggrandizement.
Therefore, future products of those ideals, especially if envisioned by that group which has previously most benefited from them, are inherently suspect.
I know I’m hardly the first to propose something like “liberalism sows the seeds of its own destruction,” but I feel like it’s more than just “too nice for one’s good.”
This comes with the slight problem that most of the Enlightenment was poured into analytic philosophy and the sciences, while most of the anti-Enlightenment identitarianism (indeed, most extreme political stances whatsoever) came chiefly from Romanticism, Continental philosophy (especially Hegelian), and the humanities.
Personally I consider this far more of an argument for throwing out Romanticism and Continental philosophy for producing almost every form of totalitarianism, and throwing the humanities professors into the gulags, so to speak, for aiding and abetting, again, basically every single form of totalitarianism from left to right.
When you hear that someone’s got a nifty new Continental philosophy, possibly based on Hegel, which takes the Romantic side to Critique stodgy old Enlightenment rationality… you should probably just go ahead and pattern-match to the fascists.
Really? Can you provide sources?
Really just fascism and its close friends. Marxism-Leninism was Continental and Hegelian, but took the Enlightenment approach, not the Romantic; I don’t think I fully understand Falangism but it doesn’t smell too Continental to me; most other historical totalitarian systems (e.g. Chinese legalism, the Tokugawa Shogunate) are too old to be influenced by the Enlightenment or the Romantics.
There’s another piece, which was that Enlightenment values were also used to defend slavery. I’ve seen an argument that slavery was entrenched as a theory about slaves being innately inferior because anything else was intolerable to the idea of people being equal. People who believed in Enlightenment ideals couldn’t just say (as I think the Romans did) that slavery was the sort of bad luck which could happen to anyone.
The author’s claimed area of interest, discriminatory algorithmic decisions w.r.t. e.g. credit scores, is something that’s been legislated for something like twenty years. The article reads like the original title was something like “Against Futurism: The Four Faces of Evil”, with the author simply cramming her views into the last quadrant when the scope got less ambitious.
Having read Weapons of Math Destruction, the author of that article actually likes credit scores. The algorithm that determines credit score is fairly transparent and is updated in response to new data. It also doesn’t include anything except financial history in the calculation, so while it might deny a poor black person a loan, it’s also going to deny a loan to a white person with the same financial history. It’s not confirmation bias writ in electronic form the way some other algorithms are. It’s not a black box filled with neural network magic, either, so its errors are more easily correctable.
The problem here isn’t just that Catholics aren’t really that bad. I feel like even if Catholics were exactly as bad as Samuel Madden thought, there would still be an unforgivable pettiness here.
Hey, we are the Evilest Evil That Ever Eviled, you know! Hitler was Catholic! Pius XII was Hitler’s Pope! Some persons thought it would be a good idea to get the previous pope arrested!
And you are all aware, of course, that the AIDS and HIV epidemic in Africa is all the fault of the Catholic Church for not relaxing its opposition to artificial contraception.
So yeah – the only question left to be settled is the one where earnest thinkers try to work out did the International Jewish Conspiracy create the Jesuits, or are the Jesuits at the back of the International Jewish Conspiracy? 🙂
I agree that this article is incredibly depressing.
But I think this is just one instance of “journalists” writing about stuff way above their pay grade, only this time it happens to be on a hobby horse topic. The vast majority of science reporting is of about this quality.
I think the answer here is we need to teach quantitative stuff in journalism school, all these people are taught is how to write, not how to math.
You do realize the author is a math PhD who has worked in data science in finance and currently consults on these issues? In other words I would bet her pay grade on these issues is well above yours.
If it’s this Ilya Shpitser, maybe not.
The brutal owns are 280 characters now.
To be fair, there’s a somewhat broader range of futures than that. First off, it isn’t a given that Unfriendly AI will promptly render humanity extinct. There may be more cost-effective ways to neutralize humanity, and some forms of unfriendliness may still place a positive value on the existence of humanity.
More importantly, in between the extremes of Unfriendly AI and Friendly AI is the realm of Loyal AI. Loyal to its nerdy-white-guy creators, but not to humanity as a whole. It is unlikely that Nerdy White Guys (or AI researchers generally) would seek the extinction of non-nerdish humanity, and it is not certain that they would seek the egalitarian enrichment of humanity. Futures where the AI-enabled elite set themselves up as the eternal God-Emperors of Man are not entirely out of the question.
And I say “more importantly” not because I think this is the most likely future, but because I think it is the one which weighs the most heavily in O’Neil’s thinking. Along with some of the unfriendly-but-not-genocidal-AI scenarios, and if you don’t envision yourself being on the top of the food chain then maybe you don’t see much difference between being ruled by a robotic God-Emperor or an Autistic one (including the possibility of genocide when the Emperor gets bored).
Bottom line, where you are seeing an extreme bimodal distribution of possible singularities, I think she is seeing a bell curve and not seeing one side of the peak as much different than the other.
Why is everyone casually assuming that Warhammer 40K is an accurate description of the real future and we’re just inevitably going to have a God Emperor upon a Golden Throne?
Surely the first futurologist was Friar Bacon.
Well, yes, intelligent aliens either exist or they don’t.
These scenarios, on the other hand, are not Boolean. It could be that the nuclear apocalypse never comes, so there’d be nothing for us to avert. It is also quite likely that godlike AIs are impossible (or perhaps merely very difficult) to create — so we could get perfectly automated machine translation, self-driving cars, and vastly superior chatbots… but no gods.
That’s the short term, though. In the long term, what you should really be concerned about is something totally new that will completely disrupt society as we know it. Madden could not predict the Internet; is there something that we are failing to predict ?
I snorted my ginger ale out through my nose. Well done, Scott.
At least the opposing side is honest: they want power. They don’t necessarily want to invent flying cars, a cure for old age, or AI; not that they had the ability to do it in the first place. They just want to be the bosses and/or the social superiors of those who do. They don’t want another Gates, Musk, McCaleb to happen.
Perhaps justifiedly, they look down on such people as unattractive white males with poor communication skills and don’t understand how and why such people can lord it over them.
There are two ways of preventing it.
One is making sure that all such important work is done in large teams and the right kinds of people get to take credit for the work; also, having the right kinds of people in management positions. There is more than one way to become a CEO, hence the importance of marketing, diversity, etc. and other “diverse” executive officer (EO) tracks.
The other way is to ensure that the wrong kind of people just cannot take part or don’t get recognition even if they do. After all, there are plenty of “geniuses” who die in misery and obscurity. Many of them are driven by some interior compulsion and their discoveries take place in spite of (or even because of) their complete lack of recognition. So why should they get any more credit than a garbageman who collects the trash? Why do we need the myth of the solitary genius to begin with?
Scott Alexander is perhaps disingenuous in claiming that, unlike his opponents, he only cares about progress and the good of mankind: “This is the only true thing”. If this were so, he should set an example, by attributing credit for all his work to someone from a less advantaged group on the SJW scale. Thus both sides would be happy: progress would be achieved, mankind would be helped, and people like the author of the original article would get all the glory and recognition that she feels she and people like her deserve.
For all I know, Scott Alexander is already doing it and has earned honors, fame, fortune, etc. for someone from a more deserving group. Since I wouldn’t want to think any less of him, hopefully this is the case. My hat is off to him if so.
I do not claim to be as altruistic as Scott Alexander is and to me such earthly rewards matter, almost as much as progress and the good of mankind. Fortunately, in today’s society there is still no contradiction between the two.
But I can sympathize with the author of the original article, who feels that if society were organized differently then her group would be on top and she could still enjoy the fruits of progress without the need of paying lip service to the “genius” of people like Gates, Bezos, or Job.
In defense of this kind of position (if not the article itself):
If you’ve got a monoculture studying a subject, and the subject itself is mostly speculative, the output will have more to do with the monoculture than with the subject itself. With a more diverse set of cultural baselines, some of the biases cancel out. So, it’s not insane to worry about the cultural makeup of a field, and a field with a greater diversity of researchers can be expected to have slightly more accurate predictions.
Usually, the way we go about compensating for this is to diversify the field, not to recommend people look at related fields with slightly more diversity or to try to psychoanalyze the researchers — if their blind spots were so obvious that an op-ed columnist could identify them, then they’d be easy to compensate for because everybody else would be able to identify them too!
There are plenty of things that don’t sit at the top of the minds of rich white men. When considering health, we don’t typically think of menstrual cycle tracking before we think of sleep tracking; when considering face identification tech, we’re less likely to consider whether it scales across skin tones (or, hell, whether somebody might use it in a sloppy way to identify ‘criminals’); we often let ourselves write bloated code with the excuse that “computers are fast now” not realizing that we’re using tech that’s 10-15 years ahead of our peers across the tracks, or over-estimate the kinds of options or safety nets people have. (As a psychiatrist, you probably consider this stuff a lot more than other people from your demographic.) There are people who are very concerned about all that stuff, and putting them in decision-making roles results in fewer gaffes and better value when creating tech. When predicting the future, all of this helps too — after all, the whole point is to identify non-obvious trends, and the best way to predict non-obvious trends is to have very little in common with your peers.
It’s easy to armchair-psychoanalyze kurzweil-boosters, and to mock them. After all, that breed owes so much to cosmism and is so loathe to admit it, among other major problems. I can’t really fault a journalist for poking fun there, even if it’s sort of a cliche at this point. It’s a mistake to classify all singulatarians as kurzweilites or bostromites, but the fact that a general-audience publication distinguishes them at all is amazing, and only nerds like us will complain.
Is there any evidence that “rich white men” behave in this way at a greater rate than people who aren’t rich white men? I’ve seen this sort of thing asserted a bunch, and intuitively I can see how it’s plausible, but being intuitively plausible is nowhere near enough to establish something as being true or close enough to true.
If the issue is cultural, then why not raise the issue as being related to culture, rather than other demographic classifications? Of course, many demographic classifications correlated with culture, but the strength of those correlations vary, and depending on the size and quirks of the field we’re talking about, those correlations might not hold for the subset of people who are within that field. So at best diversity on the lines of other demographic classifications serve as weak proxies for what we truly want diversity for. If the issue is truly cultural, this seems like a very poor way of going about solving the issue, especially when the option of pushing directly for diversity of culture is very doable.
For “white males” read “dominant culture.” That makes sense of a lot of what’s written by the Left these days. (Sometimes they use “rich white males,” which’s more accurate.)
Isn’t this how everyone writes these days? Replace “singularity” with “economic nationalism” and you have a decent takedown of every article about Trump and Trump voters from the New York Times on down.
Both cases seem to come from not acknowledging certain classes of other people’s problems. Cathy O’Neil doesn’t acknowledge problems faced by People Not Currently Suffering Institutional Oppression. Commentators on the Left don’t acknowledge economic challenges to traditional masculinity.
“When Ray Kurzweil says that the future is exponential, he’s not just talking about the number of transistors per square inch, he’s talking about this (and note the green line representing “percent of people not living in extreme poverty”)”
As you are well aware, there are many very bright people who believe in fact that human innovation has stalled terribly over the past 50 years, and that the period from 1870 to 1940 was an entirely sui generis period of growth spurred by cheap fossil fuels and the dawn of the electric age that can’t possibly be replicated. You are generally a more sympathetic reader to those who share your beliefs than you are to those who don’t.
As Scott said in his essay:
Yes. And it’s OK to predict the future. And you might even get it right, sometimes, though the odds are long. But you have to live now. You have to live here. Among all this garbage. Among some garbage people. In the boring, sad, day-to-day existence of our actually-existing present. And there is a strain of futurism that frankly seems predatory to me, because it convinces sad and lonely men that their deliverance is right around the corner. And that’s not true. There’s no singularity tomorrow or the next day or the next. You won’t get rescued by the AI godhead, not ever. So you need to start to learn to live in this shitty world in which we actually reside. And I genuinely believe the singularity stuff stands as a real and serious hurdle to some damaged people from achieving that kind of growth. It’s a seductive vision and one that hurts real people, in my judgment.
Well, first, this’s a different point than Scott was making here. But sure, we can talk about it!
Would you say the same thing about religion? I do think the singularity often plays the same psychological role as religion in the lives of its believers. You’re basically making the “so heavenly-minded they’re no earthly good” critique, which’s true of some believers but not all. Contrast the people who sold everything right before Camping’s rapture prediction with the people who followed the Wesleys or Booth in ministering to the poor both physically and spiritually.
With the Singularity, by contrast, you’re less able to argue “Future AI God says ‘love thy neighbor as thyself’!” So yes, it’s uniquely dangerous in that sense. But, it’s at least as compatible with helping people in the present even if it doesn’t mandate it. Even if Future AI God will save us all in fifty years, that’s still fifty years of people suffering and dying in the meantime.
(No, I don’t believe in the Singularity, but I think that’s beside the point here.)
Slightly tangential: one would think that, if futurists were concerned about terrible downtreading and injustice in the future, they would pay more attention to the ethical risk of designs that keep Friendly AI friendly while also allowing it to become intelligent.
One sees a lot of people who say: in the future we will be able to give everyone a big basic income and nobody will have to work for a living, because the robots will do everything!
And then never ask: if the robots aren’t at-least-human-level intelligent, how do we get them to do everything? And if they are, and we program them to unquestioningly do our bidding, haven’t we just (re)created a slave society with humans as the slavemasters?
There are a few SFnal attempts at facing this. The Battlestar Galactica storyline of the Cylon revolt is probably the most popular. Ken MacLeod touches on this in one of his anarchist-future books IIRC; the occasional anarchist blogpost will bring it up; and you can make a case for reading Stirling’s Draka series as implicitly warning against this, by showing how horrific it would be if we “programmed” humans to be unquestioning, docile slaves the way we seek to program intelligent robots to be. But serious futurist treatments of this are few and far between AFAICT.
You don’t make them aware. They aren’t ‘slaves’ anymore than cell phones are slaves.
I suspect that advanced computer programs need something like self-awareness.
They need to have a self-image so that they can tell if they’re being damaged– wouldn’t that shade into being self-aware?
As I see it, the goal is to make a Friendly AI that’d want to help people, without being our slave any more than modern-day charity volunteers are slaves.
I’m not sure it’s possible to make a Friendly AI that “wants” things by anything more than analogy, but if so, you can definitely make it “want” to help people.
The capability to solve problems is likely orthogonal to intrinsic motivation and what we might consider a survival instinct or sense of self. But reams and reams of SF have been written which examine these issues, with Asimov’s laws of robotics coming to mind as a prominent early example. And as for slavemasters, humans generally treat animals and machines as beasts of burden without serious moral consideration.
Don’t get too mad about stupid people writing stupid things. Though another context for thinking about this just popped into my head:
I often spend my time indulging childish fantasies where I develop the first AGI and help it take over the world. Oftentimes in the very early stages, while the AGI is not yet so powerful as to still be vulnerable to human society, my strategy is to engage in propaganda and misdirection; funding people to write articles like these to assuage the public’s fear about futurism so that they focus their attention on other things and don’t notice my AGI until it is too late for them to do anything about it. So maybe the recent rash of anti-singularity articles is a portent of doom – we have already lost :P.
The mention of Madden circa 1733 reminds me of an idle pastime I’ve had recently. I imagine bringing Benjamin Franklin to the present day, and he’s accompanying me as we go to and from work, sit in the subway, walk down the street, etc. I try as best I can to explain the things we see and hear, being as cognizant as I can of his knowledge.
Example: “This carriage we’re in does not use horses, as you can see… rather, we discovered a special thing we can do with a certain kind of oil that we dug out of the ground… when burned, it expands with great force… it does so in a small metal tube, closed on one side… in a manner resembling a rifle, in fact, except instead of a bullet, it propels a piston… the piston attaches to a shaft in a clever way, causing the shaft to spin, which in turn causes an axle to rotate, which turns the wheels you saw when you got in… of course, one problem was making a metal tube so strong that it would not burst, even when this oil was injected many times per second…”
On and on like that. It’s rather fun to try to explain 21st century things to an 18th-century mind, even one as agile as Franklin’s. It never fails to give me an optimistic perspective on how far humanity has come. And of course, we’re in a car, so the things Ben sees rush by much faster than I can explain them, overwhelming his senses. I wonder what such a man would notice most, and ask about. The smooth, dark material covering the road? The myriad types of houses and storefronts and other carriages? The total transformation of the land? The detailed pictures or text on simple jerkins? The bathrooms? The currency? The animated handbills? Asians? Indian food?
Or would he obsess on how we shouldn’t like Elizabeth II?
Kia Kaha, Scott. You’re a good man.
“And the triumphs of science have always been triumphs for common people” – is this true? I feel like there must surely be examples of scientific triumphs which have not been triumphs for common people. Atom bombs spring to mind, along with weapons in general. Stock exchange trading algorithms perhaps?
Certainly it’s true that on average the triumphs of science have been triumphs for common people.