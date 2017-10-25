"Talks a good game about freedom when out of power, but once he’s in – bam! Everyone's enslaved in the human-flourishing mines."

Open Thread 87.25

Posted on October 25, 2017 by Scott Alexander

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.

  1. ManyCookies says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    To those who put as many toppings on their pizzas/burger/nachos/whatever as possible, what exactly are you going for? Is the combination of six toppings at once really delicious, or are you eating a smaller number of toppings per bite and trying to maximize the number of unique and interesting bites in the meal?

    (I ask as someone who had his burger with nothing but a small amount of ketchup for twenty years, until he adventurously added some red onion.)

  2. Jeremiah says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    I’m 2/3rds of the way through “Rationality: From AI to Zombies”, and I just finished the part on Quantum Mechanics, where Eliezer puts forth the Many-Worlds interpretation with significant vehemence. I understand this largely takes place in opposition to the Copenhagen interpretation. However, I have encountered the Pilot-Wave Theory on numerous occasions, and the sense I always got was that it was yet a third theory which might allow us to maintain a single world interpretation without the weirdness of Copenhagen.

    However being a bear of very little brain I’ve never dug deep into any of the interpretations, I’m specifically clueless about whether pilot-wave theory is in fact a third interpretation, and how it might relate to the Many-Worlds interpretation. Is there anyone out there who might be able to shed some light on this?

    Specifically is it possible that Eliezer is wrong? That, while Copenhagen is silly, Pilot-wave is a perfectly acceptable alternative, which doesn’t involve Many-worlds?

  3. Edward Scizorhands says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Why is Fusion GPS being involved in the building of the Trump dossier count as important news? Even the NYT was covering it. Does this violate some previous denial someone made or what?

    • Jaskologist says:
      October 25, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      The DNC and Hillary campaign had denied paying for it; this contradicts that. By some definitions (stretches, but the kind of stretches that have been lobbed against Trump) this would even involve them colluding with Russia(ns). Also, it looks like the dossier was used as a pretext to get FISA warrants on members of the Trump campaign.

      Long version here.

  4. Well... says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    About 10 years ago I saw a documentary about some primitive tribe. They had a courtship (?) ritual where one man from the village would hold on to a pole, and all the other men would hold on to him, one after another in a chain. Then the women would come along and try and pry off the man they wanted.

    Does this sound familiar to any of you? Can you name the tribe?

  5. bean says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    It’s weird. It’s a Wednesday when I’m not really busy, and I haven’t been compulsively checking SSC, waiting for Scott to put up the OT, so I can post what I’ve written on (insert topic). I think I like it.

    • cassander says:
      October 25, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      You don’t seem to have comments up on the new website yet, but on your history of the battleship post, I might amend “The Japanese refused to agree to treaty limitations, and instead built the two Yamato-class, the largest (65,000 tons) and most heavily armed battleships ever. They had 9 18″ guns, and armor that was 16″ thick. Unfortunately, the rise of air power meant that neither ship saw action against other battleships, and both were sunk by air attack.” to note that the Japanese abandoned the treaties in 1937, not before.

