Open Thread 87.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
To those who put as many toppings on their pizzas/burger/nachos/whatever as possible, what exactly are you going for? Is the combination of six toppings at once really delicious, or are you eating a smaller number of toppings per bite and trying to maximize the number of unique and interesting bites in the meal?
(I ask as someone who had his burger with nothing but a small amount of ketchup for twenty years, until he adventurously added some red onion.)
A little from column A, a little from column B.
For me it’s purely a matter of quantity. I’ll load my food with toppings, then separate it into a salad plus an entree back at my table.
My thought is something like: I like all of these flavors, and I like all of these flavors together, and I will get some unique combination of them in every bite and that will be enjoyable to eat.
An example from my dinner tonight. I got Subway. Every veg they have goes on my sub. Why? It’s free (or rather included) and filling. It also doesn’t taste terrible.
If I can count on the individual components being high-quality, I’ll have a small number. If it’s low-quality, pile it on, and hope that it averages out to something decent.
Do you get any unappetizing bites from that? It seems like adding a bunch of low quality ingredients would really increase the chance of getting something pretty damn awful.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensory-specific_satiety
I think if I introspect, what it mostly involves is not having access to most of these ingredients in the normal course of things, and so on those occasions when gouda and grilled mushrooms and garlic, and tomatoes, and pastrami (speaking of burgers) are all available I have a tendency to not be able to decide which of these (relatively) rare toppings I really want, and opt for them all. Which does not result in the best taste, but leave me with a smaller feeling of missing out.
Interesting question. ^^ Interesting answers.
I’m 2/3rds of the way through “Rationality: From AI to Zombies”, and I just finished the part on Quantum Mechanics, where Eliezer puts forth the Many-Worlds interpretation with significant vehemence. I understand this largely takes place in opposition to the Copenhagen interpretation. However, I have encountered the Pilot-Wave Theory on numerous occasions, and the sense I always got was that it was yet a third theory which might allow us to maintain a single world interpretation without the weirdness of Copenhagen.
However being a bear of very little brain I’ve never dug deep into any of the interpretations, I’m specifically clueless about whether pilot-wave theory is in fact a third interpretation, and how it might relate to the Many-Worlds interpretation. Is there anyone out there who might be able to shed some light on this?
Specifically is it possible that Eliezer is wrong? That, while Copenhagen is silly, Pilot-wave is a perfectly acceptable alternative, which doesn’t involve Many-worlds?
PWT is one of a few hidden variable theories- they’re certainly alternatives, but “perfectly acceptable alternatives” is more of a stretch. They all tend to require things that are pretty outlandish and heretofore unproven (like FTL communication). While I’m not 100% on board with Elizier, his argument is basically that Many-Worlds is the simplest explanation that basically takes the description of the quantum world “as given” without hypothesizing extra variables or new considerations. (Mostly I think he’s talking out of his depth)
EDIT: See also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/De_Broglie%E2%80%93Bohm_theory#Similarities_with_the_many-worlds_interpretation
Why is Fusion GPS being involved in the building of the Trump dossier count as important news? Even the NYT was covering it. Does this violate some previous denial someone made or what?
The DNC and Hillary campaign had denied paying for it; this contradicts that. By some definitions (stretches, but the kind of stretches that have been lobbed against Trump) this would even involve them colluding with Russia(ns). Also, it looks like the dossier was used as a pretext to get FISA warrants on members of the Trump campaign.
Long version here.
About 10 years ago I saw a documentary about some primitive tribe. They had a courtship (?) ritual where one man from the village would hold on to a pole, and all the other men would hold on to him, one after another in a chain. Then the women would come along and try and pry off the man they wanted.
Does this sound familiar to any of you? Can you name the tribe?
how did you get a video of my bachelor party?
It’s weird. It’s a Wednesday when I’m not really busy, and I haven’t been compulsively checking SSC, waiting for Scott to put up the OT, so I can post what I’ve written on (insert topic). I think I like it.
You don’t seem to have comments up on the new website yet, but on your history of the battleship post, I might amend “The Japanese refused to agree to treaty limitations, and instead built the two Yamato-class, the largest (65,000 tons) and most heavily armed battleships ever. They had 9 18″ guns, and armor that was 16″ thick. Unfortunately, the rise of air power meant that neither ship saw action against other battleships, and both were sunk by air attack.” to note that the Japanese abandoned the treaties in 1937, not before.
The comments should be enabled. I can see the box when I open it, even while not logged in. Can you try to leave one there? But yes, I will fix it.
Ah, I see them now, you just have to click on the individual comment to get to them, and there’s no “X comments” indicator.