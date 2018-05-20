OT102: Difference Of Openion

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. The Future of Humanity Institute is starting a “Research Scholars Program”, offering salaried positions plus training and mentoring to early-career researchers interested in the same big-picture topics FHI is – AI, existential risk, far-future technologies, utilitarianism, and the like. Would probably involve moving to Oxford. See more information here – they seem to want “expressions of interest” by May 25.
2. Comments of the week: a German economist explains ordoliberalism, a lawyer makes a surprising case for why one might not want to ban a revolving door from regulatory agencies to industry, Nabil al Dajjal tries to summarize the latest Hotel Concierge (if only there were something in between Nabil’s length and Concierge’s), and a bunch of people have a very long debate about why the FAA does what it does. If you guys had just written this up as an adversarial collaboration, you could have been well on your way to winning $2000 by now.
3. Congratulations to the subreddit on reaching 10,000 subscribers.
Another South Bay meetup on Saturday, June 9th.
A random question then. Which of the following events will happen first, and with which probability:
– A self-sustaining colony on Mars will be established,
– Aging will be cured one way or another,
– Humanity will die out.
I thought about it some time ago and it seems like the first outcome is the least likely.
The second event will happen first, probability better than .5, probably within fifty years.
Humanity will die out long before the other two are remotely plausible. Climate change will make our present level of economic activity absolutely impossible by 2050. It isn’t a question of if sea level will rise, but when. The best case scenario has one foot by 2100, we are looking like hitting that by 2050. There will not be a functioning economy with Miami, NYC, Bangladesh, and a billion other people displaced from sea level rise. The question is really how many will survive that and what kind of life they will have. I don’t plan on sticking around to find out.
I’d bet you considerable money if betting were legal where I am. Maybe I should tip off Bryan Caplan!
While I do obviously believe in climate change, I think you grossly exaggerate it’s effect on humanity. While it might become unpleasant, it doesn’t constitute an existential risk in at least the next century.
And if worst comes to worst, we do have technologies to lower the global temperature, like releasing SO2 in the stratosphere.
Or if civilization collapses, that’ll solve anthropogenic emissions too.
One foot of sea rise wiping out humanity?! Worst case scenario: romantic comedies take place in Charlotte instead of New York City. Otherwise, humanity could survive quite a bit of water rise. (Go south of NYC, most of the cities are already built away from the coast. The Fall Line is where many cities lie. Norfolk/Virginia Beach being the big exception until you get all the way down to Florida.
Note that the Chinese have demonstrated the technology to build new cities with incredible speed. Cities can be moved.
1. The world has multiple cities that are below sea level which function, sea level rise can be managed without abandoning cities.
2. The average projection for the economic impact of global warming through 2050 is net positive.
In precisely that order, I think. Assuming that by curing aging, you mean preventing people from dying strictly from senescence – and not from accident, homicide and disease – so that the population pyramid will stretch out into the hundreds or thousands of years old, but very few people will be above a hundred or so, anyway.
I sure hope that I’m wrong about the order of [1] and [2], but we have the technology to achieve [1] already, we just lack the will.
I’d say we are nowhere near to having the resources for 1. The keyword here is self-sustainable. Sure we can maybe send hundreds of people to Mars, and maybe make it possible for them to produce their own air, water and food. But anything beyond that is far too difficult.
If the population is large enough to breed their own replacements, and can produce their own air, water and food – what else do they need to be self-sustaining? I mean, the only engineering challenge I see there is how you design an air-producing machine that can be made in the equivalent of an African village smithy – hell, maybe geneer some plant to efficiently and self-replicatingly scrub CO2 instead – but I’m sure the eggheads can figure that out somehow. Water is probably available on-site in some form. Hydroponics we already know how to do.
The materials and expertise to fix and occasionally replace all of the machines that produce air, water and food, as well as batteries, electricity generators… hell, even the walls of your house will suffer wear and tear.
So, basically, the population needs to be large enough to sustain a 1900 level of technology or better.
The difference is that on Mars you just die whenever you go outside. Everything that you do on Earth is 10 times more difficult on Mars for exactly that reason. Even just living there requires constantly repairing your habitat to keep it air-tight.
Imagine that you have a leaking roof, but instead of leaking water it leaks air, and to go outside you need a spacesuit, which is broken since your last trip outside.
By “self-sustaining,” do we mean:
a. The colony is economically viable, and can go in indefinitely via trade with Earth for stuff that can’t be made or found locally.
b. After the Earth blows itself to bits, the colony can keep running indefinitely on its own resources and stuff it can make or find locally (or in the belt, or wherever).
Those are really different conditions. If the Mars colony makes most of its own stuff (food, building materials, metals, air), but imports microchips and some hard-to-manufacture-locally sealants for their airlocks from Earth, along with a couple trace minerals that are really hard to find on Mars, that fits (a).
It seems like the big problem with (b) is power. The Martians have to either make their own reactor fuel or their own solar panels. (Though maybe they could make solar thermal generators instead of solar panels.) My intuition is that a more general problem with (b) is expertise–if there are only, say, 10,000 people on Mars, it’s hard to replicate a whole nuclear power industry, microchip industry, pharmaceutical industry, etc.
To what extent is anything smaller than the entirety of civilisation ‘self sustainable’?
The developed world needs the manufacturing capacity of the newly industrialising world, who need the raw materials of the developing world.
I think a more relevant standard would be ‘able to fabricate anything needed too urgently to have it shipped over from Earth’.
Yes, it has to be in a sense “an entire civilization”. By “self-sufficient” I meant “being able to survive if the Earth suddenly disappears”.
I think humanity will die out first, but I’m not very confident. Maybe ~0.5.
Curing aging might be impossible in principle, but even if it is possible, it’s not going to be a priority for a 21st century of rising temperatures, rising sea levels and mass migration.
Establishing a self-sustaining colony on Mars could happen, but I don’t see why we’d ever want to.
Eggs. Basket.
I’m not sure I find the idiom particularly compelling. The set of risks that could kill everybody on Earth but not a colony on Mars seems rather small to me. If we do want to create a separate, self-sustaining colony, we can put it in some desert on Earth. Why make life more difficult for ourselves?
Small, maybe, but not zero. I’m not just for colonizing Mars. I’m for colonizing damn near any body capable of sustaining human life, as further insurance against a wipeout. And not just in the Solar system.
There are uninhabited deserts on Earth? I mean, I’m all for colonizing Antarctica, because that’s nearly uncolonized, but AFAIK every desert in the world has some self-sustaining populations living in it.
@Anonymous
Fair enough. It seems our priorities are just more different than I realised. I don’t really care about the survival of the species much compared to the quality of the lives within it. A Martian colony would be pretty grim, but cushy compared to colonies on asteroids or the moons of Jupiter and Saturn.
Do you think it would be fair to say that you’re not arguing for putting our eggs in “more than one basket” so much as for putting them in “n as n->∞ baskets”?
Well I was including Antarctica. But there’s a lot of empty space in most deserts on Earth, even if technically there are people living in the same desert.
That’s a reasonable way of putting it.
It seems like colonizing other planets to avoid species destruction might work for accidental destruction of our species, but probably not for war leading to destruction of our species. If Mars and Luna and Ceres are all important parts of human civilization (big and built-up enough to rebuild from the destruction of Earth, so not an outpost with a hundred astronauts but large cities full of people), they’ll presumably be on the target list.
If the point is to hedge risk of extinction or collapse, how does a space station in orbit compare to mars colonization?
Not as good, given that in addition to the challenges of living in near-vacuum, you’re going to contend with a massive resource restriction that living on Mars won’t hit you with.
I don’t see anything that might suggest that curing aging might be intrinsically impossible. In the worst case, it should be possible to scan the brain and emulate it on a computer.
While I agree that climate change is problematic, I think you exaggerate its effect, especially in the next century. Sea level raising by a meter will displace some people, but it will not be catastrophic.
Perhaps so, perhaps not. Anyway, see INH5’s comment below.
I didn’t really say much about its effect. Do you just assume anybody who is concerned about climate change exaggerates its effect? To be clear, I don’t think climate change alone will wipe out humanity in the next hundred years. But I think there will be a higher rate of migration than there has been so far this century, and a higher rate of deaths from war than so far this century, and a higher fraction of GDP will be spent on mitigating the effects of extreme weather than so far this century, AND a higher rate of death from extreme weather than so far this century.
Relax. Even if the human race is reduced to a couple thousand Lordly Melanesians – the main line of human evolution, the masters of the future – we’ll recover.
> Do you just assume anybody who is concerned about climate change exaggerates its effect?
I am concerned about climate change myself, so no.
Let me rephrase: my estimation of the climate change effect is more modest than yours. Even in the worst case, I don’t see humanity dying out, or even seriously slowing down its progress just from climate change and related processes. While some tens of millions of people will have to relocate, and it might increase the tensions, I don’t see how it can lead to anything on the scale of another world war.
Aren’t I allowed to want my civiilisation to continue?
No, that’s racist.
+1
I would say 1, with the caveat that “colony” is defined broadly enough to include a permanent base along the lines of the smaller Antarctic research stations, where nobody actually lives permanently but at any given time at least a few people are there doing research and maintaining the base and stuff. The base probably will be self-sustaining in the sense that it will grow most of its own food, because you only get a transit window every two years and by the time we can put permanent structures on Mars we’ll probably have hydroponic systems where the equipment to feed one person indefinitely requires less mass than two person-years of stored food. Many Antarctic research stations already use hydroponics to grow fresh fruit and vegetables, incidentally.
With regards to 2, anyone who thinks that we can use genetic engineering to cure aging without side effects bad enough to make it not worth it has to provide a good answer for why evolution hasn’t already done that before I’m ready to believe them. So far I have yet to come across anyone who has. Also, I am extremely skeptical of claims that naked mole rats, for instance, are immune to aging, because if that was true, then shouldn’t zoos be full of 100+ year old naked mole rats? Indeed, this article describes a naked mole rat that died in captivity at an estimated age of 32, who was described as “a decrepit, sarcopenic individual who started looking his age about five years ago.”
As for brain emulation, to quote Nassim Taleb, so far we have no f***ing idea how the brain of the worm C elegans works, which has around three hundred neurons. If OpenWorm goes anywhere, then maybe I’ll start to consider human brain emulation a distant possibility, but until then we don’t know enough to even begin to make predictions about this subject.
3 is doubtful because humanity has already survived being reduced to a population of just 1,000-10,000 breeding pairs and gone on to colonize almost the entire planet and repeatedly invent technologies such as agriculture, metalworking, and writing from scratch. Even if you accept the theory that rebuilding industrial civilization would be impossible without easily accessible fossil fuels, which I personally doubt, I would expect humans to evolve into something else before they became extinct.
My African-American. 🙂
Perhaps the next civilization will run on Holtzgas.
I agree with you on 1 with you definition of self-sustainability. But what I had in mind was an ability to survive if Earth suddenly disappears. I think we are really far off from this.
To answer your question about evolution and death: evolution hasn’t produced immortality because it would be disadvantageous to passing on genes. An immortal species looses the ability to adapt to changing environment, and thus is at much higher risk of dying out. Not to mention that the birth rate and population control for an immortal species are much more difficult to control naturally, i.e. via instincts.
For humans this disadvantage is irrelevant, since we can consciously adapt to our environment instead of relying on blind evolution.
For emulation, we don’t need to understand how specifically the whole brain works: nobody’s understands, how AlphaGo’s network works as well. All you need to understand is the mechanism of a single neuron and the ability to scan its state. Which we are pretty close to.
“evolution hasn’t produced immortality because it would be disadvantageous to passing on genes.”
I don’t believe this argument– evolution is much more interested in the short run.
Immortality is advantageous for a species– mere numbers and more rapid breeding (more breeders because they aren’t dying off) give some resilience.
An non-aging species could still have mutations, so it would have variants for changing conditions. It’s possible that there would be less variation.
If non-aging were all that easy, I think we’d have non-aging species around.
> An non-aging species could still have mutations
Mutation is an event that happens during conception. It can’t happen to a grown organism.
I would argue that a short-lived species is much more resilient than a long-lived one:
– After a portion of population dies out from some cataclysm, it can restore the population much more quickly.
– The cost of any accidental deaths is much lower for a short-lived species, and the average number of accidents is proportional to time, so long-lived species is much more prone to them.
– In case of a slow change like an encroaching ice-age, the short-lived species will go through many generation while a long-lived will go through one, so the short-lived species will be able to adapt much more quickly.
It seems like we do have some nonaging species: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Negligible_senescence
> It seems like we do have some nonaging species
My prediction would be that they fill some very stable ecological niches.
Some uses of the term “mutation” limit the extension to changes that are copied, either resulting from the copying process itself or for other reasons prior to copying. But any genetic damage copied as a result of cell division — including division that results in new cells in an adult — is considered to be a mutation. (Some uses are not limited in this way, so that “mutation” can refer to genetic damage in cells that do not divide, or that is repaired prior to a cell dividing.)
Even if this were not how the term was usually applied, your proposal would still leave out some of the most commonly studied mutations, which happen during (or prior to) meiosis in the parent organism.
I agree, any single cell can undergo a mutation at any time during organism’s lifetime. But I don’t really see how this would improve organism’s fitness. After all there is no evolutionary pressure that would prefer beneficial mutations like that.
“> An non-aging species could still have mutations
Mutation is an event that happens during conception. It can’t happen to a grown organism.
I would argue that a short-lived species is much more resilient than a long-lived one:”
My point is that there’s a stock of mutation/variation at conception which results in a reserve to make change possible if necessary. An non-aging species will still have young members.
We see a considerable range of life-spans and aging rates among existing species. Presumably there are tradeoffs between having a long life and not having a long life.
I don’t grok either of the apparent sides in this debate.
First off, as a selection process evolution doesn’t seem like the right metric to apply to lifetimes. Genes are a mechanism of the resilience of life. There are lots of asexually reproducing organisms that have a slow rate of mutational evolution relative to reproductive cycles. There are also clonal colonies, which continually perpetuate a gene set in a multicellular organism.
Sexual reproduction is a mechanism for faster adaption within a (sub)species. Slower, even much slower, isn’t off the table.
Looking at the question the other (right) way around, whether and when we would expect very-long-lived organisms depends on whether there are ecological niches that favor the very old. Sequoias are one plausible example in which intra-species competition for sunlight put pressure on taller, and therefore (because of how trees otherwise work) older. What’s going on with the Yareta? I’m not sure.
So the trick is trying to come up with a niche that favors a very old animal. And that does seem difficult. But that strikes me as the right exercise if we’re going to bring evolution into it, given the timescales that evolution is capable of fitting across.
AlphaGo uses backpropagation.
The Second Law of Thermodynamics rules out a true cure for aging. We might turn off some clocks in the body, but mutations throughout the body causes the body to not recognize itself eventually.
I’ll go with a self-sustaining colony on Mars. But I think it is silly to think of living there until after we move a bunch of ice there in order to have enough atmosphere and water to make living there reasonably pleasant.
But, the technology to move that much is also a technology that could be repurposed to be a doomsday weapon…
“The Second Law of Thermodynamics rules out a true cure for aging. We might turn off some clocks in the body, but mutations throughout the body causes the body to not recognize itself eventually.”
However, we can have clock resetting done externally– unless the civilization with the necessary knowledge collapses, mutations within the body aren’t the problem.
Your body isn’t an isolated system, nor is the Earth, so no, unless by “true” you mean it should also work after the Sun dies.
Second Law of Thermodynamics doesn’t work that way: a human body is not a closed system, as long as you keep eating and breathing.
I don’t really see humanity die out just yet. Pretty tough to get them all.
If curing aging takes too long it will probably be done via germline engineering. In which case we’ll be out of luck.
3D-printers and decent robots are probably necessary for a self-sustaining colony on mars. The printers aren’t the problem, but I’m not sure when the first chip factory on mars will be feasible …
Western civilization will collapse before it manages to accomplish [1] or [2]. And while the collapse will not accomplish [3], whatever civilization that arises will have completely different basic moral intuitions and have no interest in doing [1] or [2].
It’s a three way tie at “none” on any foreseeable horizon.
Probably in that order, if you mean “self-sustaining” in the economic sense. If you mean in the autarkic, zero-imports sense, then there’s no reason for anyone to ever do that and it will be a long time before there even might be a reason to do zero-imports-from-Earth. So long as there is an Earth with a working economy, there will be specialized high-value goods that are cheaper to import from Earth than to make elsewhere. And when we do, eventually, get around to making them elsewhere, about half will be made somewhere in deep space rather than on Mars.
But, ultimately, we know how to make economically viable Mars colonies, and while it is very expensive there are some very rich people who want to do it. We don’t know how to cure human aging, but it doesn’t seem to be impossible and there seem to be some rich people who want to do that to. We don’t know how to drive humanity extinct, as opposed to merely killing a few billion people, and nobody seems interested in trying.
Let’s postulate what a think tank focused on AI, X risks, far future technologies, virtue ethics and the like would be like.
Because I’m so tired of utilitarianism being treated as “futuristic ethics” or whatever the exact implication is.
There’s something that may be a historical law that I have observed, and I’m trying to find all the exceptions I can:
“No republic that has been stable for more than X years has ever stopped being a republic due to anything other than foreign military intervention.”
By ‘republic,’ I mean that at least 10% of the population living under the rule of the government has the vote, and that unelected officials do not have the de facto ability to refuse power to elected officials; I count the UK as a democracy despite its status as a constitutional monarchy. Similarly, by ‘stable’ I mean multiparty elections in which at least two parties actually have a shot at winning, without any military coups interfering with these elections.
The strong version of the claim is that X=50. The weak version is that X=100.
Apparent exceptions:
For X=100, the Roman Republic is an exception, but an interesting and complicated one! Most of the things that went wrong with Rome – in particular, the population from which the army was drawn lacking, in large part, the ability to vote – haven’t gone wrong with most of the countries in the western world.
I definitely think it is worth intensively studying Rome to figure out what the precise limitations are on this theory, but are there any other states we can learn from, that also had very long periods of democracy?
For X=50, Rome still counts, and Turkey looks like an exception; in fact multiparty elections did not start until 1945 and there were coups in 1960, 1971, and 1980, so Erdogan becoming a dictator should not be as surprising as it is.
Venezuela also looks like an exception, but Wikipedia says “Much of Venezuela’s 19th-century history was characterized by political turmoil and dictatorial rule,” and from its very, very short article, yup, that looks accurate, with regular coups and military governments straight through not just the 19th century, but also the 20th.
The Kingdom of Italy may or may not be an exception, I’m not qualified to say. Wikipedia says that, shortly after unification, “only a small percent of wealthy Italians had the right to vote”, and mentions a good deal of corruption, but I can’t tell just how bad that is – all societies complain about corruption. Unification was finished by 1870, and the Fascists took power in 1922, slightly more than fifty years later.
The book I read on WW2 Japan said that, in order for the Diet to form a government, the army and the navy must both give approval, and you had multiple governments the Diet elected rejected by either the army or the navy. So, in fact, the elected officials had to bow to the will of the military.
What is the lowest number X can be and still have the Roman Republic be the only exception? Are there more exceptions I’m missing?
Are you conflating ‘republic’ and ‘democracy’?
I think, in general, that this observation suffers from much the same problem as the “no two democracies ever went to war with each other” idea – either the sample size is extremely low (with strict definitions), or it’s incorrect (with less strict definitions).
What are the most wasteful safety measures in terms of $ per life saved in your industry?
One of my pet peeves is the health and safety that gets tacked on to things with no thought to the actual cost and benefit. And it is by no means just government regulation. Private businesses impose requirements on each other all the time that have no benefit aside from box-ticking, and even though everyone involved agrees they are useless, there is no way to stop it. The actual Health and Safety regulation is not even that onerous, but it takes on a life of its own in industry as everyone scrambles to cover their asses. New jobs get created to deal with it, then those jobs need to justify themselves, and the insanity just compounds in a feedback loop.
Meanwhile the costs of safety theatre are imposing an enormous drag on the economy that impacts real safety. Less funds for investment in new equipment or productive staff at my company means things are just slightly less safe than they would be otherwise. This fact is acknowledged by anyone not currently giving you one cut out of your thousand cut death. But if someone is trying to cut you, the argument of “I don’t want to implement this safety stuff because it costs me money,” is never going anywhere.
Unfortunately there does not seem to be a way to fight back against it. The incentive structure is entirely one-sided. If a client says they need you to fill out forms or get a pointless certification to keep their business, you can’t say no. If your new company Safety Manager emails you that they want to add an extra form for every employee to fill out before each job, the employees can’t say no and the boss can’t either, out of fear of how the refusal will look at a wrongful death lawsuit down the track, and they may not want to because “more forms and data make us look good to the regulator.”
A solution could be that safety management systems could encourage a more numbers based approach to risk. If you google “safety management systems risk matrix” risk matrix you’ll see that most of the likelihoods are defined as “probable” or “unlikely” instead of “once per year” or “once per thousand hours of operation.” This is intentionally so that people who aren’t good at math can still use the charts and define risk (I’ve been told as much at government safety management seminars). But it doesn’t work that way of course. If you’ve subjectively defined the likelihood and the consequence and the resulting box gives you a risk of “25” it doesn’t mean anything. “25” is a red box so you need to take action. Well how much is it worth spending? There’s no way to know.
The only way to clean things up would be to change the safety culture to be one of cold-calculating rationality instead of the one-sided combination of “damn the cost! this is safety!” and “if it saves just one life…” and “think of how this will look in court after an accident if we don’t do this” that we have now.
*spoiler* One of the themes in Neal Stephenson’s Seveneves was that a society subconsciously chooses what type of progress and structure it wants to spend its resources of time and money on. He contrasts our current society’s obsession with social media with that of a future society that spends its resources on fantastic space architecture. I think western countries’ growing obsession with safety theatre is enormously, fantastically expensive.
Here are a list of proposed and current safety measures with absolutely no regard for cost benefit:
Armed guards at all schools: 35,000 schools x $200,000 per school / 25 lives saved per year, $280,000,000 per life saved
Helicopter pads at a local airport: ordinary heli pads cost about ~$200 to put in (just gravel, and a few boards if you want to get fancy). This remote airport is on National Park land, and the regulator requires their own special contractor put them in at a cost of $30,000+ for four helipads. $29,600 / 0 lives saved = infinity dollars per life saved
Federal Air Marshall Service: “protects” <1% of US flights. Cost: $800,000,000 per year / ~0.1 lives saved = $8,000,000,000+ per life saved
The point of money is to spend it on things you value. Are you saying that society doesn’t value safety/life, or that it should value something else?
In most cases the entities mandating expensive and pointless safety measures are not the ones paying for it.
For the safety measures that are actually effective, valuing safety and life is fine to a point, but it becomes absurd when society spends $250,000,000 saving an American life when you can spend $3,000 and save a life in the third world.
It is also likely that spending hundreds of bilions of our resources to save thousands of lives puts a general drag on our economy that kills tens of thousands in ways that aren’t measurable.
I think this is more or less inevitable so long as the enforcement of regulations is organised along profit-making lines. Law firms want to make money, which drives up the overall size of the market.
To reverse the incentives, give the job of enforcing regulations to the public sector, who will do it inefficiently, reluctantly and cheaply.
Law firms might play a part, but the problem would still be there without them. They are likely a bigger factor in places that are more litigious, like the states.
The justifications for safety theatre that I hear often:
-fear of prosecution for negligence “so and so didn’t do this and they got in the shit when they had an accident, even though it wasn’t a causal factor”
-fear of insurance claim denial “I know it doesn’t make sense, but if we don’t get all our electrical appliances inspected each year insurance won’t pay out if there’s a fire”
-wanting to look good to the regulator “technically we don’t need to do this but it looks good during the audit if we show that we’re doing stuff like this”
-required by a client “the client said we need to fill out these forms with questions like ‘have any of your employees ever bribed a government official'” or “they are only accepting bids from companies with ISO 3283285 certification, that’ll require us to hire two people just for compliance, but the contract is worth x so we might as well”
This last one is a bit like college diploma signalling. A cheap way for the client to find a good contractor, an expensive way for a contractor to signal that they are a good contractor
Oxygen masks on airliners. I don’t know what the compliance cost is, but they’ve never actually saved anyone, and once put an airliner into a swamp.
(I don’t work there any more, but I also don’t have a good example from military aviation.)
Great example, Bean.
I had a hard time finding the weight of chemical oxygen generators, but this one: http://www.o2pak.com/ weighs 1.36kg for 22 minutes of O2. FAA requires 10 minutes of O2 per passenger, but with the aircraft fittings and mask door hinges etc. it’s probably safe to assume that the generator adds 1kg per seat.
About half the 30,000 active jets in the world are 737 size with 140 seats, and half are larger up to A380 with 500. So assume average is 250 seats. Airlines are required to carry an extra 10% generators, so that will be 275 generators per aircraft. 275 generators means 275kg of extra weight per aircraft.
Those 30,000 jets fly an average of 3000 hours per year, for 90,000,000 hours. An extra 275kg of weight means an average increase of about 7kg per hour fuel burn, over 90,000,000 hours is an extra 618,750,000 kg of jet fuel per year. This means the direct cost in fuel is $445,500,000 per year.
The current carbon footprint cost calculated by world governments is $39 per ton, others estimate the real cost to be as much as $900 per ton. Burning 618,750 tons of jet fuel creates 1,900,000 tons of CO2. This has carbon footprint cost of between $74,000,000 and $1,707,000,000. Presumably that cost includes human lives from global warming.
So if Bean is right and there is no increase in safety, then we are spending $445,000,000 per year in extra fuel, and speeding up global warming to the tune of $74,000,000 to $1,707,000,000 for no good reason at all.
There’s another way to reduce weight on every airliner by 275kg, which would net the same drop in $445MM fuel costs: reducing fuel reserve requirements by 3 minutes. There hasn’t been a fuel starvation accident since 1990 that may have been prevented by having more fuel reserves.
You left out the maintenance burden of having to purchase all of the stuff and keep it certified. If that runs to $200/generator/year (aerospace equipment and labor is expensive) then you’re looking at $1.65 billion in direct costs, plus the indirect fuel costs. $2 billion/year total for no lives is probably a reasonable middle-of-the-road estimate.
Since people were talking about airplane seatbelts in the other thread — why are airplane seabelts backwards compared to car seatbelts, anyway? (In that you have to move the “female” component towards the “male” component, rather than vice versa as in a car.)
And on the topic of the safety briefings about how to put them on, I’m not sure I’ve ever actually heard an airplane safety briefing that did in fact explain the above, which is (based on my own experience) what I would expect to be the confusing part for anyone who hasn’t flown before!
I think it’s because you can’t use a take-up reel on an airline seat (almost certainly for regulatory reasons, although it might be cost/weight). The male end is easy to make out of a single piece of metal, while the female end is going to be larger, so it’s easier to package the adjuster in with it.
Another article against your straw man of JG.
Phase 1: Figure out how to get accountability out of community-level democratic processes
Phase 2: ?
Phase 3: Universal employment
In a complete coincidence, China will remove barriers to foreigners registering businesses. I’m sure this has nothing to do with Trump. The US government would have been fine with the status quo of China enriching themselves at our expense. If Trump gets credit for any good deeds, he might get re-elected, a tragedy of immense proportions. Thus we must do our utmost to sabotage North Korea’s peace initiatives and anything else he threatens to accomplish.
A couple of weeks ago in the classified thread I put up a message saying “Hey, I work in machine learning and live in London. Does anyone similar want to get a drink some time?” I got three responses and met three people and these were all positive experiences. It turns out that “people who do similar work to you on a forum you like” is a pretty powerful filter for finding cool people to talk to one-on-one.
I relate this tale to you for the following reasons:
1) I still work in ML and still live in London, and does anyone similar want to get a drink some time?
2) Perhaps you should consider doing something similar.
Aging might be *partially* cured.
My guess is that slowed aging– the kind that folks with the good genes get of being healthy into their nineties– is going to be relatively easy. Going by feel, I think that’s going to be available to people in general in 50 years.
Aging is a process, not just intrinsic deterioration. Progeria is evidence. It may be possible to turn aging off, but it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s slower aging which will be much harder to solve.
The state of the field in aging / longevity research really doesn’t support that optimism.
I was very interested in longevity when I entered graduate school and my first rotation was in an aging lab. In the process I read a fair amount of the literature and saw the kind of results they consider impressive. That lead to my decision not to continue to study aging.
I am convinced that we will eventually uncover the mechanisms involved in aging and develop treatments which meaningfully increase longevity in model organisms and humans. But I’m not convinced that it will happen in either of our lifetimes.
Request for help from AI Risk researchers/enthusiasts:
I work in the military and will be briefing a fairly high level general in about a month. This man controls many millions of dollars that can go towards research projects. In previous briefings he’s expressed that current scientists and experts don’t believe that AI will ever be creative. My briefing to him will be on a tangential topic, current AI algorithm uses, but I will probably have a brief opportunity to sneak some one-on-one time in and attempt to appeal the AI risk case. I’m working to work in some logic but primarily to present something like an updated AI Researchers on AI Risk. I figure that a lot of you have a better idea on the current pulse of such things than I do. The stakes: probably nothing/a slight hit on my career, potentially Department of Defense type grant money.
Name the following moral philosophy:
There are two moral frameworks, X and Y. Moral framework X is objectively correct – leave it aside for now where it gains its correctness from. Moral framework Y is the perfect compromise between the opinions of all currently living human beings in the world about what is right and wrong.
Each person has a moral obligation to act in accordance with framework Y.
Each person has a moral obligation to hold moral opinions in accordance with framework X.
If each person does their duty in believing in framework X, then X and Y will be the same thing, and all will be well. However, in practice, many people will hold to incorrect moral opinions, thus pushing Y out of synch with X. This does not however offset the rules as stated above: it is moral to act in accordance with Y, even when that means acting contrary to X. It is very sad when a person who correctly understands X is morally compelled to act against it, and much to the shame of the people whose incorrect moral opinions have put him in that unhappy position, but his moral duty is nonetheless clear: he must be true to the consensus, even though he personally knows better.
As strange as it may sound, this is, as near as I can tell, what I actually believe. And I don’t think it’s completely insane. I am sure I have heard about people who believed that they had an obligation to follow the laws of the land, even when they personally disagreed with them. And let’s face it, anything anyone can think of, someone else has probably already written a bunch of heavy books about, so I’m absolutely sure that there must already be a name for thinking this way.
I don’t think I’ve ever heard of it, though. Any well-read person here who might enlighten me?
I doubt it has a name because the way you’ve put things sounds contradictory:
If X is objectively correct, how could it be moral to act contrary to it?
The way philosophers usually talk about these questions is in terms of ideal and non-ideal theories. An ideal theory describes what everyone should (ideally) be doing. A non-ideal theory addresses what to do given that some people will be acting unethically. A truly objectively correct theory would presumably give the right answer for any case (assuming there are such answers).
The thing your description asserts that the dichotomy between ideal and non-ideal theories does not is that actions called for by the ideal theory are always morally correct. (Or if you aren’t asserting that, it’s something in the same neighborhood.) But there’s no reason to think that. Either it is right, and an objectively correct moral theory would therefore tell you to do that in that case, or it isn’t, in which case your action may be “socially correct” but morally wrong. (e.g. you did it so as to avoid the social consequences of acting in a different way even though you shouldn’t have.)
What would it even mean for a moral framework to be objectively correct?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moral_realism
So we could crudely simplify this as: do what your community feels is good, but argue for what you think is objectively good? (I take it you’re not meant to just keep your ideas of objective morality in your head, but instead try to convince others to shift the norm?)
I have some casual interest in moral philosophy, and I can’t think of anything that formulates things quite like this. I agree its not completely insane – I would probably be comfortable around people holding this view.
I think one possible practical flaw could be in it lacking convincing powers if the person is not willing to make at least a little bit of deviation from the average views to not just argue but set an example of what they believe. But doing the opposite seems ineffective (and probably dangerous too), so it’s an interesting thought that seems to isolate an interesting issue in applied ethics.
At a more theoretical level, we can postulate something like this that maps to nicely some people’s moral intuition, but it’s not clear why this amounts to anything more than a generalization about some people’s moral intuitions. It’s not doing much heavy lifting in actually helping us decide what is right or wrong. That being said, I think a lot of moral philosophy is guilty of this, and it’s not that easy to avoid.
Declaration of intent: I’m going to collaborate with a fellow Hotel Concierge+Samz[]dat fan, and a layperson, and attempt to distil each of their posts into an easily digestible format. Exact methodology may change, but initially we’ll seek to:
1. Work though the article and convert it into bullet points
2. Identify the key argument(s)
3. Restructure around the key arguments
4. Drop tangents into a separate section
Is this something people would like to see? Happy to link drafts or progress as we make it. It won’t be fast, but both of these people are amazing thinkers and I’d like to make them accessible to a broader audience.
I just find it amusing that obscure bloggers both require exegesis and actually have a readership willing to do it. Maybe next year we will form factions based on competing interpretations!
Maybe unreadable writers just shouldn’t be read. But go ahead, maybe that’ll allow me to give both of them a second shot.
As a non-native English speaker (and slow reader), I would be very grateful for this! Especially Samz[]dat takes a lot of mental energy for me and still leaves me with the feeling of not actually getting what he is trying to say.
Naval Gazing begins looking at auxiliary ships today, starting with the stories of the first refueling at sea, or at least the first operational use of refueling at sea in the USN.
In order to predict GDP per capita ranking for the year 2100, what factors do you think would be most important?
Some that come to mind:
– current GDP per capita
– historical level of civilization/greatness
– median IQ
– form of government/political stability
– immigration policy
– neighbouring countries
Demographic change concerning IQ, clannishness, religion, etc. That’s mostly past and future immigration + differential fertility.
Proportion of land x inches below sea level.
