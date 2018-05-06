OT101: Threadversarial Collaboropen

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:

4. Comment of the week is AlexScrivener on early arguments against socialism. I said on the Fabian post that it was really hard to argue against socialism in the 1800s; Alex proves me (somewhat) wrong by collecting quotes from a whole lot of people who tried.

6. The adversarial collaboration contest is coming together. Two people have offered to increase the prize money, so assuming everyone comes through (no guarantee), we’re now looking at a first prize of $2000, a second prize of $500, and a third prize of $250. These are estimates and may change with circumstances. Please see description and rules here. I notice there are some potentially really interesting collaborators who don’t officially have partners yet, like Salim Furth on urban economics, Freddie deBoer on communism, and plenty of other people; if you’re interested, get in touch with those people or discuss it here. The teams I currently have registered are:

1. MP and TW on ability grouping and other educational issues

2. M and M on mandatory childhood vaccination

3. C and Z on Ray Blanchard’s transgender taxonomy

4. JV and CC on sexism in STEM

5. M and AR on puberty blockers for transgender children

6. C and N on the effects of low-skill immigration

7. DS+SE and JL on AI timelines

8. JB and CF on Islam and democracy

9. JRM and TB on heroin legalization

10. F and D on the impact of tokens and ICOs

11. TW and PJIQ on central planning causing dictatorship

12. A and M on the psychological effects of pornography

13. S and S on gun control

14. T and A on social media and political polarization

15. D and E on Caplan’s signaling theory of education

Registration continues to be open right up until the end of the contest, so if you find something you and a friend want to work on, please email me at scott[at]shireroth[dot]org and register. Please also feel free to advertise this among your non-SSC reading friends or elsewhere in the Internet (in a tasteful way).

Right now I am setting the due date for people to have emailed me their results as July 15th. I’m expecting to use the two other people who have donated money to the prize fund as co-judges (if they accept), and we’ll figure out exactly how that works later.