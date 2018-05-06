OT101: Threadversarial Collaboropen

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
Comment of the week is AlexScrivener on early arguments against socialism.
I feel like I’m taking a lot more than I give around here. Is there anything I can, yanno… do?
The trash hasn’t been taken out in months; oh, and the toilet upstairs hasn’t been flushing…
It can, it just doesn’t appreciate your compliments.
I’m trying to figure out why this comment seems so weird to me.
I think there’s an old model where people paid money for information in the form of newspapers, magazines, etc, and so if someone gave you information for free they were doing you a service.
But this is the 21st century. Attention is the currency. People work really hard to build up a following for their blog or Twitter account or Instagram or whatever. Sometimes this is about converting it to ad revenue, but other times it’s just nice to be heard.
As far as I’m concerned, you’re doing me a favor by being here. You could be taking your hard-earned clicks to Vox or Reddit or Popehat or Ribbonfarm or any of a million other people. Instead you’re here, boosting my ego, raising my ad revenue, and helping me inject my memes into the noosphere. You’re good. Just keep doing what you’re doing.
I think this is probably true as far as the top commenters go, in terms of them appreciating your providing them with attention. But if you want, I think if, when someone wrote a really good comment, you just replied with “yeah, that was a really good comment, thanks”, and maybe said some particular things you liked about it, then it would go a long way.
Thanks for the informative comment, Scott. :p
It was very helpful to me because it made clear what your expectations of good readership entail, as opposed to your excellent age old expectation of what we should avoid. In the future, I will try to remember to write thank you’s for good comments.
On FaceBook, I only click thumbs up on the type of material I would like to see more of. With comments on SlateStar, I figured that making a thank you comment would just get in the way of discussion clogging up already long threads.
Very much this. I’ve gotten better at not feeling the need for constant affirmation, but particularly in the early days of Naval Gazing, it was really nice when someone would just tell me how much they enjoyed the series. That kind of stuff feeds starving writers.
Whenever someone responds to me with “hmm, interesting point” or something similar, I think “Hey, that’s going on the resume!”
I don’t say that because it sounds passive aggressive, and because I don’t want to increase the noise even further, but I do genuinely feel the appreciation.
It’s just that there’s a little light in my head that’s been flickering a bit when I say anything here that’s labeled “INSUFFICIENT CONTRIBUTION – INCREASE USEFULNESS TO THE COMMONS – OSTRACISM IMMINENT.” Usually my social-processing wetware just blinks “RUN AWAY” at me all the time so whenever it says something specific I try to take it seriously. Maybe all I need is reassurance that I’m not pissing everyone off (and indeed that no-one has any idea who I am.)
See, I feel this way a lot. But then when I try to contribute and get chewed out by more prominent regulars, I figure “now I’ve done it, I’ve gotten myself banned for sure.”
My problem is I tend not to speak unless I’m contributing something new to the discussion. If I just agree with everyone who came before me, there’s no point in my saying anything at all. But (in other spaces more than here) disagreement is increasingly dismissed as trolling, so when I disagree with anyone, I also tend to keep quiet unless I feel like I’ve build up enough social capital to get away with it. But you can’t build up social capital if you never say anything, so I’m stuck.
Though I bet having a recognizable avatar helps, dood.
Avatar halo is a real thing. In every forum that I’ve participated, other members started talking and liking me more when I used an avatar (rather than none/the default image).
Especially when it’s gaming/anime related (such as your Prinny avatar). But I guess that has more to do with the places that I go, rather than some objective superiority of those types of avatar.
@toastengineer
This is a safe space for people with high disagreeability & high openness 🙂
So, acceptance of disagreement is fairly high.
This comment has inspired me to register and comment for the first time! I discovered this blog around mid-summer 2017 and went on an archive binge, reading all posts (unless something was skipped by mistake) going back to the blog’s creation. I’ve been following it with a great deal of attention since, but haven’t commented.
Not sure what to say beyond “Great job!” Some of your posts have been really influential in my thinking, and it was also reading some of the posts here that convinced me to go ahead and give psychedelics a shot.
Good blog!
“Hard earned clicks” is amusing. I can’t speak for other people, but I often feel an urge to contribute (do something) after I’ve read good blogs and comments and so on. Perhaps it’s a feeling of indebtedness. What if I can’t offer reflected reciprocity? Paint portraits or clean?
@toastengineer – good question! @ScottAlexander – insightful comment! Thanks to you both.
Speaking as a reader, there are some commenters who are both (a) very insightful and (b) whose interests overlap substantially with mine. Thank you, congenial and insightful commenters!
Speaking as a commenter, I appreciate it when people respond to me, either to improve my ability to communicate, to educate me, or to confirm that I’ve said something that interests people.
There’s a tension on this commenting system, which is that if every comment got buried in 50 “good post” responses, it might be hard to find the comments that interest me. Probably there’s a norm that more than one or two applause posts is redundant, and that’s good.
Thank you for saying this. I read the lineup of collaboration topics above and thought wow, what a fantastic list, I’m interested in reading what people have to say about all of these topics, and I’m grateful for your making this happen, along with all the people who will be doing the collaborating.
I don’t have the energy/capacity for any of this original work, but I am an appreciative reader, and I do have energy to do more vocal appreciating. I too didn’t want to take up space in the comments just appreciating, but I can see how it might shift some of the tone here if we all did that a little bit more.
I think it’s generally and necessarily true that most people here get more than they give, and this might be a good thing how hard it is to keep up already.
This being said, are there any topics you might want to write effort posts about?
There’ve been topics, but I feel like posting anything I wrote here would be more taking than giving.
Man, I think about this sometimes, but then I feel like I don’t know enough about ANYTHING to write a good effort post. I have some history and economics knowledge, but there’s a lot of people here who are more qualified and could do it wayyyyy better. I think I’d just piss them off by posting something inaccurate or glossing over something important.
Don’t sell yourself short. Your stuff on accounts receivable is still my go-to for what a good effort post should be. It made a topic that was previously something I would have avoided learning about at all costs interesting. I usually write in easy mode. Battleships are inherently interesting. Accounting? Not so much.
Ditto on the accounts receivable posts! I have no accountancy knowledge, don’t want to get any, find myself handling (even at a lowly peon level) basic accounts, and your posts helped me make sense of what the heck is going on with the systems.
(I’m now in the toils of dealing with a hell-system whereby everything is done by phone menu, I can’t get a human being to interact with, we’re disputing a large bill for a closed account, and the only way to navigate the phone menu is ‘punch in your account number’ *do that* ‘sorry we don’t recognise that account number’ *that would be because it’s a closed account!* *get human somehow* ‘oh yeah I can’t help you, try this number’ *gives me original phone menu number* – rinse and repeat!)
Report bad comments.
It seems like since the great verbal battle of Gupta v. Dieseach a few threads ago, where Scott didn’t ban those who rightly should have been banned, the community norm of civility has weakened and not recovered. Scott has given multiple warnings when there should have been action instead. If it is worth warning, it is worth banning.
Reporting bad comments increases Scott’s confidence to ban when something really has crossed the line. I get the feeling the community sees something borderline, defaults to not reporting out of either charity or apathy, and the borderline shifts a little lower. I am guilty of it myself, and I wish it would change.
This is a plea to you, to Scott, and to everyone. Report bad comments.
Reported.
Some of these are hard! So far:
N: Ureof: Onl, Fntr, Gulzr, Phzva, Onfvy, Ahgzrt, Zhfgneq, Cnefyrl, Nyyfcvpr, Pvynageb
P: Tenvaf: Elr, Pbea, evpr, Bngf, Fcryg, Jurng, Zvyyrg, Oneyrl, Fbetuhz, Gevgvpnyr (gunax lbh Ze. Purxbi)
R: Eviref: Avyr, Pbatb, Avtre, Ibytn, Lhxna, Vaqhf, Nznmba, Lryybj, Rhcuengrf
Q: Svpgvbany fuvcf (fbzr ner nyfb erny): Nex, Netb, Q’Nep (be cbffvoyl Bepn), Pnvar, Crdhbq, Zvaabj, Cbfrvqba, Urfcrehf, Cvansber, Qnja Gernqre
A5 seems off
The Nybbler gives the solution for A5 above. It doesn’t seem off to me.
I’m solving these with technological help: I search a dictionary to find the most common possible words that can be the solution for some of the ten words listed.
A. gur pngrtbel zhfg or fcvprf orpnhfr: 3. gulzr, 4. phzva, 5. onfvy, 6. ahgzrt, 7. zhfgneq, 8. cnefyrl, 10. pvynageb. gur erfg ner yrff boivbhf orpnhfr zl Ratyvfu ibpnohynel va fcvprf vf fbzrjung ynpxvat. 1. ybbxvat hc, “onl” vf nccneragyl gur Ratyvfu anzr bs onoée. 2. “fntr” zrnaf mfáyln. 9. “nyyfcvpr” zrnaf fmrtsűobef.
B. cebonoyl fbzrguvat eryngrq gb srfgvir bppnfvbaf fhpu nf jrqqvatf, ohg V pna’g svther bhg zbfg jbeqf. 10. zhfg or “oveguqnl”, naq 4. “tvsg”, 5. “gebgu”, 6. “qnapr” ner fhttrfgvir
C. bu! V xabj guvf bar orpnhfr V fcrpvsvpnyyl ybbxrq hc nyy gur Ratyvfu ibpnohynel erpragyl, naq fhzznevmrq vg ng uggcf://ra.jvxvcrqvn.bet/jvxv/Hfre:O_wbanf#Glcrf_bs_prerny . Vg’f prernyf. 1. elr, 2. pbea, 3. evpr, 4. bngf, 6. jurng, 7. zvyyrg, 8. oneyrl, 9. fbetuhz. Vg’f 9. gung ernyyl tnir vg njnl. Jung ryfr jbhyq lbh tebhc fbetuhz jvgu? V unq gb ybbx hc 5. fcryg naq 10. gevgvpnyr.
D. and E. no idea for either. I guess the dictionary search doesn’t work because most of these are proper nouns, which aren’t in the dictionary. that, or they’re types of fish. there seem to be a ton of short words in English that mean some type of fish.
F. zhfg or fbzr grnz fcbeg: 2. fnir, 3. tbny, 4. cvgpu, 5. gnpxyr, 6. urnqre, 7. pragre, 8. fgevxre, 9. cranygl, 10. bssfvqr. fbppre, nzrevpna sbbgonyy, ehtol, vpr ubpxrl, naq eryngrq fcbegf hfr irel fvzvyne ibpnohynel, fb V pna’g gryy juvpu bar guvf vf sbe, ohg zl thrff vf fbppre.
G. nfgebabzl. 1. fgne, 2. beovg, 3. zrgrbe, 4. ncbtrr, 5. cynarg, 6. chyfne, 7. rpyvcfr, 8. nfgrebvq.
H. no idea.
I’m being lazy and only doing the first one, but once I got the first two the category clicked into place:
1. onl
2. fntr
3. gulzr
4. phzva
5. onfvy
6. ahgzrt
7. zhfgneq
8. cnefyrl
9. ?
10. ?
Just wanting to gauge interest here, I’ve been considering a chess effort post for a while.
I’ve noticed that I have generally had a great deal of success when talking about it in person. There are a lot of misconceptions about how the game is played, and what it involves from people who don’t play it seriously. I enjoy explaining why I find the game so interesting.
I think it should of interest to SSC readers in large part because I would like to focus on some the more ‘meta’ aspects of the game:
– How chess player actually breaks down the board in the mind.
– The role of abstraction. (Map and territory distinctions in chess, ect).
– A history of modern chess and it’s playing style, how computers and “ai” have changed the way we play.
This isn’t necessarily how the posts are going to be structured; I’ll need to think a little more about that, the list is just what came to mind as “Things non-chess players find new and interesting”.
My credentials:
Been playing for two years, currently at a national rating that would correspond to ~1800 FIDE, but I’ve managed multiple 2100+ performance ratings in that time, so I think I probably still slightly underrated.
If you’re not a chess player and/or familiar with elo:
I can probably beat you easily without having to look at the board (blindfold).
This does not make me a chess prodigy. This makes me a slightly above average tournament player.
Interested!
Very interested! especially as someone who is trying to learn chess as an adult.
I’m interested too, especially if the sample topics you listed are going to be typical.
I would be interested in this, although I know next to nothing about chess. A couple question that are definitely on the “meta” level that I would be particularly interested in:
What’s the competitive lifespan like for top chess players? Can it be likened to a sport where the players are half-dead by their early 30s, held together with duct tape, or is it like a sport where they hit their stride a bit later and can keep going into their 40s if they stay healthy?
Is chess something where the standard has risen, so a good-but-not-great international competitor would smash the heroes of yesteryear, or is it something where the greats of a generation ago could still do as well as they did were a clone of them in their prime to walk into a tournament?
It’s mostly a young man’s sport, though some people do play top level chess into their forties.
I think the standard definitely has risen, mostly because of computers and the internet gives people top level opposition (and coaching) 24/7.
And about that “young man” phrase, it remains very much a male game. Only 1 woman is ranked among the top 100 players. Though to me, when Judit Polgar peaked at 8th in the world, that proved that a woman *could* become world champion one day.
“Woman”, “Abomination of Mad Science“, tomayto, tomahto.
Of course, the Polgar sisters do seem to be very nice, well-adjusted abominations of mad science. But I’m pretty sure Laszlo didn’t run his experimental procedures past anything resembling an IRB, and I’m glad he didn’t train his daughters in e.g. politics, war, or crime.
I have a hard time guessing what age peak human chess brain is. I have boundaries, but its several decades.
I’m more interested in the mathematics and structure of the programs that play chess well, frankly.
That sounds really cool!
I’d be interested; I’m probably only about 100-200 points worse than you so I’d probably know a good portion of what you’re saying but I’d be curious what you would write anyway.
This interests me as well, but I’d like to add a post from the SSC reddit about chess. Maybe it can give you additional inspiration: https://www.reddit.com/r/slatestarcodex/comments/8gbet4/is_there_a_book_about_what_separates_chess/
I would like to learn to not suck at chess.
I have a good working memory, but no idea how to systematically analyse a board.
Interested!
This sounds very interesting. I play chess regularly, but not competitively. I’ve read a couple of books, but I tend to find them rather dull, and I’m not that driven to improve my own playing. But hearing the thoughts of an enthusiastic, SSC-inclined expert sounds like something I’d love to read.
(Of course, from reading the comments preceding me, it sounds like you’ll have quite a broad audience, from people almost as good as you to people who don’t play chess. Good luck! 😀 )
Also interested. I played quite a lot in my early teens although I was never that good.
One of the problems trying to train people for jobs that are occasionally extremely stressful (pilots, police, soldiers, oil rig workers, etc. ) is that the training scenarios will not produce a stress response that the trainee will experience when he finally ends up in a shootout/fire in the cockpit. Special forces get around this by trying to make the training as stressful and realistic as possible, with live rounds and explosions. Eventually they become desensitized to the stress response or learn to function through it.
For pilots though, you can’t set the cockpit on fire in the simulator. Some flight examiners or instructors will try and induce stress by insulting and harassing the trainee, or just inducing task saturation. And flights can be inherently stressful. But is there a way to induce a stress response with drugs, such that you could put a pilot in the simulator, give him an emergency to deal with, and chemically induce a strong stress reaction?
Has this ever been tried before for training purposes?
What drugs would you use?
Asking for a friend.
Sleep deprivation might work, possibly combined with high doses of caffeine.
Its not the same. Tell him to stop being a puss and sign up for a variety of dangerous real world activities.
Dangerous activities could help desensitize but they will never be as good as being in a sim and going through the actual emergency procedures under stress.
Note entirely certain that is correct; Handling stress well seems to be a distinct and separately trainable skill from piloting etc, though I can speak only from personal anecdata.
Drug potentiation and stress response are frequently related but ultimately independent. You can give someone a drug that will skew their perception and mess up their vital signs, but you can’t guarantee they’re gonna have a bad trip about it
What if you hooked them up to an IV and pumped in some adrenaline at the right time? A pill that increased the stress response would be easier…
I don’t think this would work simply because the amount of hormones released during stress isn’t necessarily consistent between different individuals. There are chemical stressors used for cardiac studies, but they are intravenous and done in a hospital setting. I would suggest loud noises and cold water, and let the body make it’s own response.
Does anyone have a favorite recreational math book?
Simon Singh’s Fermat’s Enigma, about the incredible history of the attempts over the centuries to prove Fermat’s Last Theorem
Simon Singh’s The Codebook, about the history of codemaking and codebreaking
Both have a bit of math involved but would still be entertaining for the right lay-person.
How recreational? For very little math, the man who loved only numbers is good. For a bit more math, Scott Aaronson’s Quantum Computing Since Democritus.
It kinda depends on your definition of ‘recreational’ and ‘math book’.
I would recommend What Is Mathematics by Herbert Robbins and Richard Courant, which was, quite recreational for me when I read that.
Another thing you can try is Proofs from THE BOOK by Martin Aigner.
The four volume series
“The World of Mathematics” is golden, and absolutely recommended.
For problem solving, anything by the Art of Problem Solving.
I remember enjoying that a very long time ago.
Do people still read Martin Gardner’s puzzle collections? I grew up on their Russian translations (and I think scientists past a certain age have shared fond memories of reading them in the Scientific American of the 60s and the 70s).
In a similar vein, Raymond Smullyan’s logical puzzle books are really good. He has a knack of starting with some easy knight/knave puzzles and leading you to a formulation of Godel’s undecidability, all through interesting puzzles.
I’ve got a Martin Gardner book I like—Wheels, Life, and Other Mathematical Amusements. Cambridge is actually releasing new editions of all the old books, so maybe a new generation can be introduced to them.
Seconding Raymond Smullyan. The one I have is “What is the Name of this Book?”.
Although that book is basically nothing but increasingly elaborate knights-and-knaves puzzles, so you may not like it if you crave variety.
The Unexpected Hanging and Other Mathematical Diversions by Martin Gardner.
Book of mathematical paradoxes and puzzles given in story form. One of my favourite books as a child.
Does Logicomix count? 😛
The Chicken From Minsk. A wide variety of puzzles in both math and physics, going from classic logic puzzles to obscure physics problems, with an enjoyable layer of Russian humor.
Prime Obsession by John Derbyshire. Explains the Riemann Hypothesis and throws in some history. I reread it every couple years.
Also second Fermat’s Enigma and The Codebook.
Fractals, Chaos, Power Laws by Manfred Schroeder is very interesting. I also enjoyed Gamma: Exploring Euler’s Constant by Julian Havil. Both of these are meatier than those above.
Not a book, exactly, but my favourite sources of recreational maths are old BMO/IMO and Putnam papers – e.g. https://bmos.ukmt.org.uk/home/bmo.shtml or http://kskedlaya.org/putnam-archive/
How has no-one mentioned Gödel Escher Bach yet?!
Yeah seriously. Probably the best.
Everything and More by David Foster Wallace. It’s a history of the concept of infinity, not lacking in DFW’s distinctive funny and depressing writing style. The math is pretty impressive. With a B.S. in math, some of the material was over my head, but not much.
Also Logicomix, a graphic novel about the 20th century project of trying to ground mathematics on firm logical foundations (and failing). It’s told from the point of vie of Bertrand Russell (and the comic artists themselves).
I only got #2 because I adore the original Foundation trilogy. I’m not actually sure if I’ve read any other Asimov novels… (lots of short stories though!)
Every now and then there’s a kerfuffle at some university or another over some “world civilizations/great books” type survey course focusing far too heavily on western civilization, or on one particular part of it. I think, for the most part, this is a fair criticism, although I’d be more likely to assign the blame to laziness (professor saying “why not just keep the same book list? Why should I have to learn something new and change how I teach?”) and cheapness (admin saying “why do we have to hire more professors?”) than anything else.
So, let’s say you’re in charge of overhauling one of these courses to better give a global survey. Assume the “western civilization” bit of it is already set: Greek philosophers, Bible (entirely western? Not really, but it’s already in the syllabus there), Shakespeare, yadda yadda yadda. That sets the tone. What are you going to be adding to that – what fills it out and makes it actually global? Assume that the reading list you have to define is mostly primary sources; secondary stuff is in there but what exactly it is is immaterial, and will mostly be used to introduce the primary sources.
Assume for the purposes that length isn’t an issue: the more things you have on the syllabus, the more it’s just excerpts, and the more work the secondary sources and so forth do.
Just thinking about this briefly – to me, the lowest-hanging fruit is probably Chinese philosophy and literature.
Bonus points: is there any overarching theme, anything we can point to and say “yup, that’s the single truly common element of human civilization” and not be completely talking rubbish?
My alma mater, St. John’s College in Santa Fe, runs a Great Books program for undergrads, based primarily on discussion classes for primary sources, which has the following reading list for the main seminar course. (This list does not include the readings for the separate math, language, lab, and music tutorials).
Rather than trying to cram in some non-Western Civ. books, they made a separate Eastern Classics masters degree, whose readings are here.
A lot of the stuff that came to my mind was on that Eastern Classics reading list. Interesting that they went with Tale of the Heike instead of the considerably superior Tale of Genji.
I don’t know how I’d answer your questions, but I always hated when people used false synecdoche in discussion of Africa. For example, using Swahili to represent “African language”: there are thousands of languages spoken in Africa, and Swahili’s not even in the top 10 in terms of number of native speakers. Something similar could easily happen when discussing “Xs (books? music? history? etc.) of Africa”, to where including two or three African Xs on a “great Xs of the world” syllabus would leave out so many other very different African Xs that it almost makes the syllabus less inclusive.
Maybe it’d be better just to change the name of the course to make it explicitly Eurocentric.
While treating Swahili as “the language of Africa” is obvious BS, its notoriety is in no way from its number of *native* speakers – it’s the most-spoken African language, and only slightly behind French (which is slightly behind English) in Sub-Saharan Africa. It’s also the only African language to clearly represent a sub-region of Africa – if East African Community efforts succeed, it might actually surpass French (probably not English, and many Swahili speakers will also speak the latter). In fact, a grievance of some African scholars is that it’s replacing, and voluntarily at that, many East African languages (which will, also, make it a language with a large number of native speakers). I say “let East Africa go through what made France and Germany”.
With regards to “what to talk about in Africa”, if you can explain what goes on in this map, you’re set. Though “primary sources” are a serious problem for most of those places.
How about something by Lee Kuan Yew? Lessons on how to build a successful country, straight from the founding father himself.
Also something by Sayyid Qutb. If the Islamist movement had an intellectual father, he’s the man.
China. I’m no specialist, but you could easily fill several courses.
India. Start with the Rig Veda (sp?). Something from the Upanishads. Bhagavad Gita. Introduce the amazing literary form where you use lack of marked divisions between words to say two different things at the same time. Writings from the Sikh founder. Find some devotional poetry. Find some love poetry. Etc. There’s lots of Buddhist literature, and it starts here; pick some. … Then get some modern writings. Gandhi? I’d throw in something from Bollywood, if it were my course, but you insist on it being about books.
Other Asian countries. India and China were the local elephants, with neighbours drawing from one or both, but the neighbours somewhat went their own way. Be sure to sample Japan, Korea, and Tibet, among others.
Middle East. Koran (of course). Major Arabic philosophers. Arabic science and proto-science. Sufis and other mystics. Ancient literature, dug up on clay tablets. e.g. the epic of Gilgamesh.
Something Zoroastrian.
Egypt, and don’t forget to start with papyri and/or inscriptions found by archaeologists.
Have we got anything we understand from the Middle and South American civilizations? (I’m so far from a specialist that I don’t have clue 1 ;-))
No idea what we have in writing from pre-conquest Africa (other than the middle east), but they had some interesting civilizations. Go find some. If there’s enough material, spend lots of time on it – a continent worth of time, not the obligatory single lesson, leaving people unable to distinguish Zulu from San 🙁
I’m sure I’m just scraping the surface here. I don’t have the knowledge to create this syllabus, or even come close. and I’m also reasonably sure I’ve overweighted religious texts, simply because that’s the area where I personally have the most knowledge.
I think a big difficulty is that most universities are not well set up to encourage, facilitate, and reward team-teaching efforts.
To actually teach a course like “survey of world literature” well you need a team of experts, one ridiculously smart person, and/or someone willing to teach a lot of stuff he doesn’t actually understand much better than the students. I, for example, don’t feel very comfortable teaching literature in translation from a language I can’t myself read at least somewhat (which fact caused me to learn some basic Korean).
My initial reaction was to think “why can’t the students interested in English literature just take English literature course and the students interested in African literature can take African literature courses?” But this raises the question: if your university has enough faculty to offer individual courses on most of the major world traditions, why can’t it also coordinate those experts to team teach a course offered to those students without space in their schedule to take more than, say, a two-semester sequence on “great books of world lit”?
The answer, I think, is that coordinating such a thing at most universities will be a difficult, largely thankless task. The professors won’t get paid more, they probably will be making a lot more work for themselves for little or no credit towards their teaching responsibilities, and, anyway, they’d rather be teaching the students who are interested enough in e.g. English literature or Indian literature to take a dedicated English or Indian literature course than the ones who are probably less interested in developing an organic, holistic knowledge of the commonalities across literary traditions than in fulfilling some sort of requirement.
A lot of philosophy and literature also makes more sense if you know where it came from, what influenced it and what it is responding to. So I think a course covering multiple traditions together, while perhaps it can gain something by comparing them, loses a lot by making it harder to see the crucial connections. Not that there isn’t room for some courses devoted to doing that kind of comparison, but it seems to me that having the default be courses focused on one particular tradition at a time is a good system.
Yeah. I should take some courses on the History of China.
I won’t talk about “common element of human civilization” because Americas. But one thing that comes close for Eurasia is Indo-European culture, Iranian in particular. You might find Empires of the Silk Road, A History of Iran: Empire of the Mind, and The Lost History of Christianity useful.
With regards to sources (even primary) for Southeast Asia, you want to ask this guy.
I’m a physicist who studies black hole thermodynamics & quantum gravity, and a longtime reader of SSC although I don’t post much. I’m also an evangelical Christian who believes in miracles and accepts the Nicene Creed, although I’m not a fundamentalist (e.g. I think the opening chapters of Genesis obviously aren’t supposed to be literal scientific reporting).
Ask me anything.
I’ve just managed to get a good faculty position after many years applying, so one topic that’s particularly fresh in my mind is how the academic job market works, especially in the USA (although I’m headed to Cambridge this January).
Obvious and perhaps overly broad question, but: why do you believe? If you see a distinction between the justifications for your belief (why are you right to believe) and the causal factors behind it (what would have had to happen differently to cause you not to believe), I’d be interested in both.
And as a follow-up, do you think that every fair-minded and intellectually curious person could/should come to share your beliefs, or (for example) do they depend on some very specific experiences or feelings that not everyone has?
Finally, what level of responsibility do you feel to spread the word and encourage people to find God? (While I don’t enjoy being proselytised to, intellectually I find it hard to reconcile a) sincere belief in an afterlife, b) basic human goodwill, and c) the lack of interest in finding new converts demonstrated by many religious people. Though I guess one possible explanation is that it’s basically the same process by which sincere, kind utilitarians fail to become extreme effective altruists.)
@melolontha
Overbroad question first:
The biggest reason I’m a Christian is that I think there’s good historical evidence that the Resurrection of Jesus actually happened (in addition to other ancient and modern miracles, but that’s the most important one), if the primary sources are judged without a heavy a priori bias against the supernatural.
I grew up in a Christian household (my Dad is relatively famous for his faith since he wrote the Perl programming language). It’s important to me that my beliefs be based on reality, so I wouldn’t identify as a Christian if I didn’t think the evidence was compelling. It’s always possible that bias has entered my views, but I have seen people convert to Christianity who were reluctant to do so, on the basis of the same evidence. So if the causal factors don’t match the evidential ones, it is in spite of my best intentions to try to keep them together.
I don’t think that philosophical arguments should be given the same weight as historical ones, but I do think that the existence of life, and consciousness all point towards Theism, while the existence of evil points towards Atheism. If, however, you think that ethics is objective (so that calling something evil isn’t just a matter of our own tastes, but is a hint about the fundamental structure of reality), then there are ways of arguing towards Theism from that as well.
The laws of physics have a number of fundamental constants that seem to take on very special life supporting values. The odds of this happening by chance in a single universe are very low, and for various technical reasons it seems extremely difficult to explain this with new physics at high energy scales. I think this strongly suggests that at least one of Theism or the Multiverse is true.
As far as more subjective factors are concerned: I’ve had a number of religious / mystical experiences where it seemed like God was communicating with me. I also think that the ethics of Jesus (e.g. the Sermon on the Mount) is far more impressive than anything I find in a rival religion, or anything that I would have been able to make up on my own.
The existence of life is an emergent phenomenon that would be extremely difficult to predict a priori from the values of those fundamental constants. Is there any reason to conclude that it’s not possible that for other values of those constants, though reality would have a very different structure than our own, emergent phenomena just as complicated and interesting as our life could exist, and those phenomena are just as difficult to predict as life in our universe?
> I think this strongly suggests that at least one of Theism or the Multiverse is true.
This seems fair (though if I had to pick I’d go with multiverse) but
what about a simulation hypothesis? Or is that in your mind (and reasonably enough; I personally can’t see the difference) entirely
identical to theism?
@Shion
Good question. To clarify, I’m not asserting that constants close to our own are the only possible way to support life; there may be other islands of goodness in parameter space. I’m just claiming it’s rare within the total space of laws of physics looking roughly similar to our own but with different constants.
I certainly agree that, in general, it could be a very difficult problem to look at a given set of laws of Nature, and decide whether they are compatible with some sort of (not necessarily carbon-based) “life” arising or not. In fact, the only reason I am sure that the Standard Model allows for life is that it actually exists!
On the other hand, some universes are sufficiently boring that I think we can be pretty sure nothing as complex as life exists. Most notably, the Cosmological Constant seems to be fine-tuned to about 1 part in 10^120 (or 1 part in 10^60 if supersymmetry exists). The Cosmological Constant receives contributions from all quantum fields in Nature, and to get it that small, you need a very delicate cancellation between the positive and negative contributions. If it were as large as expected and negative, then the universe would recollapse in about 10^-43 seconds. If as large and positive, then any objects separated by more than about 10^-35 meters would be unable to ever send signals to each other again. In either case, it seems that the universe would be unable to support complex computations of any kind.
There are some less impressive instances of fine tuning (a couple different things of order 1% or so) that are needed for things like stars and heavy elements to exist. It’s hard to imagine complex structures existing in a dark universe with no elements heavier than lithium, but I can’t say I know for sure nothing can happen.
@alef
I should have also mentioned the Simulation Hypothesis, although I don’t personally find it very plausible.
If you think we were created by life that evolved in some other universe, then there is the question of why that universe was life permitting, and that seems to raise the fine-tuning problem all over again. It also seems plausible that a finite being could only simulate a daughter universe of significantly lower computational power than the mother universe they live in. But the cosmos we live in does not seem to show signs of a limited-resource computation. (For example, if the goal was to simulate Earthlings, why make the universe billions of lightyears across?)
To me, there is also a very significant religious difference between the God of Classical Theism (the fundamental source of existence, with infinite holiness, wisdom, and power) and a Simulator (some dude that came into existence and has finite goodness, wisdom, and power). Namely, that I consider the fomer entity worthy of worship, but not the latter.
[Edit: Replied to the wrong comment, reposting below]
@Aron Wall
Even today, we still have cases where people are mistakenly thought to be dead. The biblical account seems very compatible with Jesus being pronounced dead by accident, being buried, then living for another 40 days, before dying.
Er, no, it’s not compatible with the biblical account at all, which I suspect you have not read recently. For example, it isn’t consistent with the spear thrust through the heart, the guards/stone at the tomb, the angels, the Resurrected Jesus’ ability to appear and disappear at will, the Ascension narrative, etc. Nor is it compatible with ancient Jewish burial practices which involved tightly wrapping the corpse with cloths and spices. You should also bear in mind that it was a capital offense for a Roman soldier to allow a vicitim of execution to get away alive.
It’s barely compatible with Jesus being able to walk around at all, let alone impressing people with his victory over sin and the grave, since the Scourging & Crucifixion would have been an incredibly traumatic experience (the one ancient account we have of people being pardoned and taken down from the cross before dying and given the best medical treatment, 2 of the 3 still died). And at the end you’d have a corpse of Jesus which required respectful Jewish burial, which would sort of put the kabosh on the Resurrection thing.
Perhaps you meant, that after discounting almost everything written in the text, it’s compatible with a couple things that remain?
Interesting discussion here. I don’t have anything useful to contribute, but I did want to say that.
Can you summarize this historical evidence, please?
Well, in an universe that does not support life, there is nobody pondering the question.
This is not evidence of the existence of a god external to your own mind.
This is not particularly strong evidence of Jesus being divine.
I don’t know if the claim is true, but if it is true I think it would be strong evidence, although not proof.
You have a project that many people have attempted. One person achieved it much more successfully than anyone else before or after. That person claimed to be more than human.
Applying Bayesian reasoning, the posterior probability that the claim is true ought to be much higher than the prior probability, since the probability that a god could do what he did is much higher than the probability that an ordinary human could do it.
@Aron Wall
You’ve already been asked what you think is the historical evidence supporting the resurrection.
What do you think Jesus’ ethical teachings were? What was his overall message to his audience? For our purposes, let’s assume that the Sermon on the Mount was either delivered as written, or was a bunch of things the historical figure Jesus said, stitched together to have a better rhythm than “one time he said this thing, and this other time, he said this other thing”, and this stitching-together has not misrepresented the overall message.
I think the objective evidence is strong enough that a “fair-minded and intellectually curious” person who investigates it, without a strong anti-supernatural bias, ought to come to believe as I do. However, I think very few people have the requisite degree of fair-mindedness; most people (on either side) use double-standards and are very reluctant to examine their presuppositions about what it means to be rational.
But I try to assume that people are engaging in good faith until it becomes clear they aren’t. And I don’t rule out the possibility that some honest people with different presuppositions, may look at the same evidence and come to a different conclusion than me.
Of course, from the Christian perspective, there is divine help available to assist those who really want to know the truth. “Ask, and you will receive; seek, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.” From the skeptical perspective, this is a bit of a stumbling block since you can’t know at the beginning if the being supposedly providing help is even real, but it probably does no harm to try asking anyway.
I agree with you that your (a) & (b) imply the obvious duty to evangelize, and therefore I do feel responsibility to share the Gospel. In my case this mostly involves blogging and ocassionally trying to steer conversations with friends to spiritual topics. But equally obviously, being an asshole is not an effective strategy from either person’s perspective! One can be a catalyst, but at the end of the day you can’t control whether another person comes to God or not.
If you don’t like being proselytised to, then maybe you shouldn’t have responded to my bait! 😉 But I would be honestly interested to hear why you’ve found the experience unpleasant, since it might conceivably help me to be less annoying to other people in the future! I’m not sure I fully understand it, since it doesn’t bother me when people from other perspectives try to proselytize me (which admittedly happens pretty seldom).
Perhaps one reason why some people may feel annoyed when religious believers try to convert them, is that they feel like they’re being treated like tokens for a religious duty, rather than as actual people? I would argue that any concern for another person’s “soul” ought always to be placed in the context of caring for the whole person as a person (body and mind), which should normally involve at least as much listening as speaking.
What, roughly, do you take to be the set of relevant evidence?
I’m not the OP, but here’s an essay-length argument for the reality of the Resurrection, the linchpin of Christianity, if you’d like to have a look yourself.
http://pleaseconvinceme.com/2013/the-minimal-facts-of-the-resurrection/
The majority of those references are to the Bible or people commenting about the Bible. That’s not convincing.
As I understand it, arguments of this type tend to admit the four gospels as historical documents only, without any claim to sanctified accuracy. And considered as historical documents, the four gospels are apparently very good. They were written within a century of the events the describe, they agree broadly but not perfectly, and a lot of copies of them exist, so scholars have a lot to work with when trying to discern what the originals actually said. If Jesus had been a king or general, without much in the way of the supernatural attributed to him, documents like this would certainly be accepted as almost wholly reliable.
I don’t find the arguments for the Resurrection entirely convincing. Really, what standard of proof should I use for claims about the supernatural? Very high ones, surely, higher than I would accept for an extraordinary but non-supernatural claim like an alien landing. And I don’t see that claims in four old books reach that high.
But I must admit that the arguments presented are of higher quality than I had anticipated.
Even taking status of the gospels as broadly historically accurate as granted, and setting aside the supernatural nature of resurrection, the evidence seems to be equivocal at best. The kind of thing you might see if there was agreement after the fact that event X happened, without anyone having actually witnessed X or even getting their stories straight about the particulars of X.
@johan_larson
What do you mean by “very good”? They’re very good as textual sources by the standard of the times: the gospels are very well attested; they’re very far away from “we have one copy of this, and it’s fragmentary”. Certainly, we have better evidence for Jesus than many kings or generals. We also have non-Christian sources, although there appears to have been at least a little tampering by later Christian copyists.
On the other hand, the differences between the Synoptics and John are kind of a big deal, and it’s significant that Paul, writing a bit later, does not seem hugely interested in what modern scholars would call the “historical Jesus.” As a historical source to say “there was a Jewish peasant religious leader by this name, almost certainly an apocalypticist; he caused some kind of kerfuffle and was summarily executed by the Roman governor” certainly. One can even go a bit further and start talking about the specifics of his message – for which the Synoptics and some noncanonical stuff is useful; John (I use the name to refer not to a known author but rather to an unknown author, authors, editor, editors, etc) and Paul are not really. But the “we can say what Jesus said, and look, we’ve even put it back into Aramaic!” scholars are a wee bit overoptimistic.
It must also be remembered that the standards of biography and history and so on were different in those times. A biographer might compose a speech that general so-and-so gave to his men, on the grounds that, well, it’s probably kinda like what he said. Matthew and Luke use stuff from Q and stuff from Mark in different orders, sometimes to make different points; presumably they did the same with their special sources, and Mark probably did the same with whatever sources he was working with. The most we have of what Jesus said is a collection of short, pithy sayings likely to be remembered. We know a lot more of what proto-Christians and Christians a little later thought and said about Jesus than what he himself thought or said.
Thank you for your interest, folks, but ultimately I am not the right person to argue Christian advocates’ case for the reality of the Resurrection, since I don’t ultimately believe in it myself. Let me instead point you to a few sources by people who do believe in the case, and invite you to judge for yourselves.
This page, which I linked to above, is a good summary of what is called the Minimal-Facts Argument for the Resurrection, at essay length:
http://pleaseconvinceme.com/2013/the-minimal-facts-of-the-resurrection/
This YouTube video features a similar argument made by a conservative Christian theologian (William Lane Craig) in a debate on the topic, “Is There Historical Evidence for the Resurrection of Jesus?”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRTUrvTTRAQ
Lee Stroble makes similar arguments in his book, The Case for Christ.
And finally if you find Stroble a bit too middle-brow for your taste, you can get William Lane Craig making the case directly at book length, in Reasonable Faith: Christian Truth and Apologetics.
I studied this stuff back in school. The conclusion I came to, personally, was that the approach taken (eg in that first link) that leads to concluding historicity of the resurrection, or taking similar approaches, would lead to concluding historicity of various supernatural claims made by other religions.
I’m interested in seeing what OP has to say; because another conclusion I made was that a lot of smart, wise, learned people, now and in the past, including plenty of people better off with those attributes than me, believed and believe in the resurrection. So it can’t be some idiot thing for idiots or some foolish thing for fools or some ignorant thing for the ignorant. At the same time, plenty of people smarter than me believed/believe in any given religion…
A lot of claimed proofs for religion and religious claims seem to be happening in a vacuum, where there’s only one religion or claim being considered at any time.
Why would this not apply to Islam as well? Are Muslims all not fair minded and intellectually curious? (Clearly they don’t have an anti-supernatural bias.)
The intellectual climate in Muslim areas doesn’t exactly lend itself to fair-minded questioning of Islam.
Just as a point of data, I spent about five years trying to figure out whether the God of the bible exists before I came to the conclusion he probably doesn’t. I don’t think I was using double standards or reluctant to examine my presuppositions during that time, since I really didn’t know what I would end up believing at the end! (In fact if anything I think I was motivated to stay Christian, since it would have been easier from a social point of view as well as from the point of view of being able to give prepackaged answers to many questions rather than having to think about them…)
By the way, the main things that eventually turned me away from Christianity were [in no particular order] (a) seeing the inconsistency with which people approach questions in the neighborhood of “does believing in God make you a good person?” and feeling unable to trust the reasoning of a system of thought that led to such an inconsistency, (b) eventually deciding that Eliezer’s “Kolmogorov complexity” formulation of Occam’s razor should be taken seriously as a fundamental epistemology, and (c) trying to do detailed research on many alleged modern miracles and finding that none of them were very solid and many of them were extremely dubious.
[Random text so that this doesn’t get flagged as a duplicate comment]
Doesn’t the fact that Kolmogorov complexity is uncomputable sink it as a fundamental epistemology?
So the way I think about it, what Solomonoff induction is saying is that you should only count something as a hypothesis to the extent that it could plausibly be cashed out as saying that the universe is run by a Turing machine, and if this is the case, then the plausibility of the hypothesis should be related to the complexity of this Turing machine. Sure, there is still the problem of not being able to enumerate all possible hypotheses, but this problem is not specific to Solomonoff induction.
To put it another way, sure it’s possible that there is a short Turing machine that gives you the God of the bible (since there’s lots of short Turing machines that we don’t know what they do). But since there is no particular reason to believe that such a machine exists, you treat it as though there isn’t one.
Isn’t that just encoding the conclusion in the assumptions?
1. Assume that everything must be implementable as a Turing Machine.
2. Assume that God can’t be described as a Turing Machine.
3. Therefore, there is no God.
What actually justifies using this uncomputable metric as our rule of thumb?
Yeah, so I hadn’t intended my comment to be a description of _why_ I eventually decided that Kolmogorov complexity should be taken seriously as a fundamental epistemology. But basically it is because the idea of a universe outputted by a Turing machine fundamentally makes sense to me as a kind of object that has internal coherence to it, whereas if you talk about a universe created by God and say that what you’re saying can’t be fundamentally reduced to Turing machines, then I’m not really sure how to make sense of what you say.
To put it another way, the heuristic seems to be an accurate description of how I think, and it doesn’t seem helpful to ask whether it’s justified in some absolute sense.
With respect, (a) doesn’t really seem like an evidential argument to me. People are bad at giving clear answers to questions in general. It probably doesn’t help that there are about a dozen different ways to interpret the question.
Sorry, hit “post comment” too early and then couldn’t edit for some reason. The dozen questions was supposed to link here.
With regard to (b), the Kolmogorov complexity is not just uncomputable, it also depends somewhat on your choice of programming language. This seems odd for a fundamental conviction about epistemology/metaphysics. There is also some arbitrariness in how fast you want your prior to fall off with the number of bits b (2^-b seems natural, but is not acceptable due to its unnormalizability.)
While it may provide inspiration in certain cases, it also seems impossible to estimate in practice. Please tell me, how large you think the Kolmogorov complexity of GR is, and is it greater or less than the complexity of Newtonian gravity with point particles? Please provide actual numbers, although they may be estimates or guesses.
Finally, it seems to me that there are some important questions which a Turing machine description of Nature is unable to answer even in principle. For example, questions related to consciousness/qualia.
And is it really reasonable to assign a 0% prior probability to the possibility that the universe may be uncomputable in certain respects?
With regard to (c), which alleged modern miracles did you investigate specifically? I’m certainly not claiming they’re all supported by evidence.
Unless God is actually the programmer of the Turing machine that implements the universe, which seems exactly what the many “rationalists” seem to believe when they talk about the “simulation hypothesis”, except that they avoid the word “God”.
Anyway, I’ve read people claim both that Solomonoff induction implies Atheism, and that it implies Christianity. Both claims are nonsense. Solomonoff induction implies nothing about the world we live in, because we can’t compute it, or even approximate it in any meaningful sense.
Regarding (a), it seemed to me like the inconsistency was mostly baked into the system of thought, not the result of particular people being unable to give good answers to questions. In terms of the numbered list that you link to, what I am worried about is the tension between #10 and #11. In order to get to heaven you’re supposed to have to ask Jesus to forgive you. But obviously it’s not fair for people who disbelieve through no fault of their own (and I have no idea why you think this is uncommon) to be penalized for it.
My impression is that you are trying to resolve this difficulty by saying that although it’s “hard” to “put your trust in Jesus as the Savior sent by God” if you don’t believe in God, it’s still possible. I don’t see how it’s possible, it seems like the only reason that someone would think it is possible is if they noticed this inconsistency and were trying to resolve it. Incidentally, I think historically Christians were a lot harder on atheists, they were pretty sure that we were all going to hell, basically ignoring #11. But now that is whitewashed and their statements are reinterpreted to be consistent with #11.
Regarding (b), I think using the phrase “fundamental epistemology” may have been a mistake. What I mean is that when I reflect on my intuitions for what kind of universe I expect to find myself in, they seem to correspond roughly to some sort of Kolmogorov prior. Obviously the details of that are a bit fuzzy, and Kolmogorov priors corresponding to different programming languages might line up better or worse with my intution. But I really just don’t have an intuition for what the world could be like if it wasn’t like a computer program. What is that supposed to be, exactly? Your comment about a Turing machine description being unable to answer questions related to consciousness/qualia seems to be pointing to the kind of fundamental confusion that I want to avoid by expressing everything as a Turing machine. I think Eliezer’s post on zombies gives a pretty good argument for why consciousness is just a property of the output of the algorithm computing the universe.
I can imagine non-computable mathematical objects but my intuition pretty much says “no, you shouldn’t expect to find yourself in such a universe”. Maybe this is too dogmatic but it doesn’t have much to do with the point at hand anyway.
Regarding (c), I don’t really remember that well right now, though I remember I looked at Lanciano and Fatima, and at some of Joe Nickell’s books. (Lanciano is not a modern miracle but there was a study of it in the 20th century that people make some extreme claims about, though the study itself doesn’t say much.) I realize there’s a bias here in that I was mostly investigating Catholic miracles (since I was raised Catholic). I don’t know much about miracles of other religions or denominations.
I should probably note that biblical inconsistencies and genocide are also a part of why I don’t believe, though maybe it is better to stick to the topics I already mentioned.
@vV_Vv: Sure, Solomonoff induction doesn’t rule out the simulation hypothesis. But that is not what most people are talking about when they talk about the God of the bible. If you want to link the two ideas up, can you explain why the simulators care about the things that the God of the bible cares about? And why do they seem suspiciously similar to the things that humans care about?
Thanks for this and for your other answer — I don’t have a lot of time right now, but I am interested in what you’ve said and will check back in on this conversation. I should clarify that I didn’t intend any kind of aggression or implied criticism of you personally (not that you seem to have taken it badly, but I realise I might have come across a bit sharply). I respect your approach here — the gentle but open approach is probably your best shot at converting people like me!
I think my dislike of being proselytised to is partly a result of the specific ways it has happened — perhaps because (in my circles) there’s generally a mild social taboo against it, so the people who do it at all tend to be either rather fanatical or oblivious to/heedless of social niceties. But deeper than that, I think I often find it unsettling — sometimes I feel like there’s a wall between me and my interlocutor, with genuine communication almost impossible because of the giant gulf (if I may mix my metaphors) between our ways of seeing the world. And the fact that I agree with them that this is potentially the most important topic in the world only makes it more painful.
Less intensely, I think sometimes it’s just frustrating, because the only ways I can see myself being talked into religious belief either involve deep and lengthy discussion of a kind that is often not a realistic possibility (e.g. if it’s inevitable that we’re only going to have a brief conversation, or if the other person seems unwilling or unable to engage me on my wavelength), or some kind of charismatic brainwashing that I would be better off without.
And I should admit that there’s probably an element of fear, at least in some cases; even though I don’t find any religion plausible, I’m not actually a confident atheist, so there’s always room for doubt and perhaps it’s hard for me to completely discount any internally consistent belief system — and/or my superstitious side can take anything seriously, even if my mind shelves it as fiction.
(Your thoughts about people being treated as ‘tokens for a religious duty’ seem plausible to me, though they don’t quite gel with my own (conscious) feelings.)
Sorry if this is worthlessly sloppy and incomplete — I just wanted to give a quick initial response.
I didn’t read interpret your remarks as being critical.
It sounds like for you, a lot of the discomfort is intrinsic to the subject, so maybe there’s nothing to be done to prevent it…
It’s my conviction that courageous and intellectually honest people need to make time to examine these issues directly. However, it is also emotionally healthy to take breaks and try not to engage in a neurotic or superstitious way. It may be helpful to think, that if Christianity is true, then God loves you and isn’t out to trap you or trick you, so you can take your time and do things the right way at the right time.
If at any point in the future, after the current conversation on SSC has settled down, you wish to have that “deep and lengthy discussion”, feel free to send me an email (or meet in person if you prefer and are able). But don’t feel obliged.
How do you reconcile the omniscience of God with the Principle of Locality?
As someone who studied physics I am super interested in this. Here are a bunch of questions, so feel free to ignore any you don’t feel like answering.
1. What’s your preferred interpretation of quantum mechanics and why?
2. What fraction of physics faculty do you think are religious? I guess we can look up stats but I’m interested in your impression. Do you think it varies by sub-field of physics?
3. Do you see any tension between physical laws and miracles? If so how do you resolve the tension? If not, why isn’t there a tension?
4. What’s your probability of the existence of intelligent extraterrestrial life? If there is intelligent extraterrestrial life, what are the religious implications?
5. How big do you think the universe is (including the non-observable parts)?
6. What are your classmates from grad school doing now?
7. What’s your probability of the LHC finding physics beyond the standard model? Of any experiment in the next 20 years finding some?
8. Are firewalls real?
9. Does string theory describe our universe?
10. How often do you think miracles occur today?
11. Why doesn’t God make his existence more obvious?
12. Do atheists go to hell?
13. What do your colleagues think of your religious views?
14. Would a sufficiently accurate computer simulation of a human have a soul?
15. What’s your probability that any experiment will probe quantum gravity in the next 50 years?
16. How much time did you spend doing post-docs?
17. Do too many people get physics PhDs?
18. Does the government spend too much or too little on theoretical physics research? Should the government fund quantum gravity research and if so why? Is it possible for mathematical or scientific research to be so remote from practical applications that it isn’t worth spending public money on it?
People have already started to look for evidence for/against certain QG theories in gravitational wave detection signals.
Unless you’re talking about the attempt to measure tensor modes from inflation, most astrophysical QG tests are really measuring violations of Lorentz Invariance. That’s regarded as a long shot.
But I can’t know for certain what you’re alluding to unless you provide a link.
First 1/2 of Anatid’s questions:
That’s a really hard question. I hate MWI for several reasons, for example I don’t think it possible to derive the Born rule from the other postulates of QM. It seems like a contradiction to say that on the one hand every possibility with nonzero amplitude exists, but on the other hand the possibilities with greater (absolute) amplitude somehow are more real than the others. Existence isn’t the sort of thing that should come in degrees!
But I don’t really have any clear alternative to give you. I’m sympathetic to the idea that QM is somehow a consistent deformation of Bayesian probability theory, but I don’t know how to reconcile this idea with the Kochen-Specker theorem.
It may be that part of the moral of QM is that somehow what’s really definite is the final outcome of any process. But I guess that only makes sense if there is a privileged basis at the end of time for measuring the universe.
Supposedly the statistics say that almost 40% of American scientists believe in a God who answers prayers. But my experience is completely different; only a small handful seem to be in any definite way religious (although I know of a couple closeted examples). I expect this is explained by a difference in culture between elite academic institutions, as opposed to industry/government, or liberal arts colleges.
I don’t know about subfields, but I’m pretty sure that biology is more hostile than physics due to the Creation vs. Evolution wars.
This is actually something that bothers me less now that I am a professional physicist. All known laws of nature are approximations to reality, that are valid only in some limited domain. For example, QED describes some things very accurately to many decimal places, but it doesn’t include effects from the weak force.
In order to be a Christian I have to believe there are realities outside of the known universe (all of them ultimately originating from God) which sometimes cause effects within our own universe. But that doesn’t seem all that weird to me, it’s really the situation we’re always in when we understand some things well, and other things poorly.
This is difficult to estimate, in part because there is deep controversy over how to correctly incorporate observer selection effects into Bayesianism. (This is one reason why I don’t know how to make predicitions if there is a Multiverse.) For example, does our own existence count as evidence that life is common?
Since I don’t know how to answer the question properly, I’ll replace it with a different question and tell you that I’d certainly prefer to think that intelligent extraterrestrial life exists! It seems like the universe would be more interesting if it did.
I think the religious implications are actually quite minimal, in the absence of further information about the alien species. Christians have always believed in the existence of intelligent life other than humans (that is, angels). Presumably intelligent aliens would have their own separate relationship with God, which might be quite different from our own. (If we actually met them and learned about their religions, it might provide evidence in one direction or another.)
Well, at the largest distance scales it looks roughly homogeonous (the same everywhere) and isotropic (same in each direction). So it seems highly probable that at least for a ways outside the observable universe, it’s just more of the same. But at larger distance scales, it might be quite different, especially if inflation is true.
(If inflation lasts forever to the future, this could potentially be the source of a Multiverse.)
I sort of philosophically like the idea of a large but finite universe. It seems problematic if everything we observe is copied infinitely many times in different places.
I’ve lost track of most of them (I graduated 7 years ago), and a lot of them have probably left academia. But Aleksey Cherman is faculty at U Washington, David Norris seems to be a postdoc at the Joint Quantum Institute, Ray Fermo seems to be a postdoc at U Alabama Huntsville, and my academic younger brother (i.e. my advisor’s next student who overlapped with me) Will Donnelly is a postdoc at Perimeter.
At the moment, things are looking glum for new physics at the LHC. (A lot of physicists were expecting supersymmetry to help resolve the fine tuning of the Higgs field, but I thought it wouldn’t be there.) We are therefore faced with the depressing prospect of a Standard Model which must be incomplete, but which works well wherever we can test it.
There’s probably at least a 25% chance we’ll manage to more directly detect dark matter sometime soon. There are low-energy experiments to measure if neutrinos are their own antiparticle or not. But if you want major new experimental data, I’d look for it in cosmology rather than high energy physics.
Quantum gravity is in one respect more desperate since we don’t have any experiments, but in another way it’s better because there are deep conceptual/consistency conditions to help guide us. That’s part of why I work in that area.
Deeply controversial, but after much heartache I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that they are. There must be some sort of quantum gravity phase transition which happens for sufficiently old black holes.
The only sensible alternative seems to be to give up the usual linearity of QM when interpreting observables inside the event horizon. Either that, or admit that information is lost inside of black holes, but I believe it comes out because of Don Marolf’s “boundary unitarity” argument for the holographic principle.
For a brief pop-description of the firewalls paradox, see here.
String theory seems to be mathematically consistent, but there’s no actual experimental evidence for it. Given this, I’m not comfortable assigning it a probability higher than about 25-30% of being right. The bulk of the remaining probability should be assigned to “something we haven’t thought of yet”.
(old enough) black holes may actually be surrounded by a wall of fire which burns people up when they cross the event horizon
HOW HAVE I NEVER BEFORE HEARD OF THIS AMAZING SUPER-COOL THING?
And thank you for linking that!
Because it’s extremely new and incredibly controversial?
Except wait a minute, in other areas of life, that’s a reason why you would have heard of it.
I also think physicists have not really seized the opportunity here.
“Firewall” to schlubs like me evokes the faint association of “oh yeah, like with PCs, right?”
Whereas what you guys are really talking about is INESCAPABLE DOOM RINGS OF TOTAL INCINERATION, RAVENING MAWS OF ANNIHILATION, REDUCTION TO CALCINED ASHES, THE SIXTH CIRCLE OF HELL 🙂
You know there’s only one song for this!
I don’t know about Johnny Cash, but firewalls do sound like the sort of thing Natalie Wolchover would write about. 😛
Do your colleagues ever comment on your beliefs. If so, what do they say?
How do you choose which parts of the Bible to take literally and which ones are they?
I am a grad student in math, and would love to hear any advice that would make my future job hunt easier.
In physics, the most important thing is publications (quality more important than quantity) and letters of recommendation from famous people. Work on at least some hot problems that other people say they are interested in, but (this is probably even more true in math) avoid directly tackling famous unsolved problems and instead work on something where you have a competitive advantage due to your training. Don’t be afraid to collaborate with others as needed, and have a little fun while doing so. Don’t be afraid to ask people “stupid” questions.
Learn how to give fantastic talks. Aim them at the level of a beginning grad student; the faculty will be pleasantly surprised to actually understand your talk. Do not get bogged down in long calculations, instead be clear about the inputs, outputs, context, applications, and main principles at stake. I’ve seen people get postdoc positions by giving a talk that was easy enough to understand.
Faculty positions at R1 universities are very competitive. To get such a position, you should have multiple letters from very famous people in your subfield. If your work straddles multiple subfields, find out which one is hiring, and try to write your application to convince them you’re what they’re looking for. Ask lots of people for advice and (mostly) take it. Be prepared to answer annoying questions like “Where do you see your research in 5 years?” and “What kind of problems would you assign to a grad student?”.
Why not a Catholic?
What’s your view on how souls work? Does the soul perform any cognitive functions, or have any features related to “personhood”? Does the soul communicate with the brain, and if so how?
Does the soul communicate with the brain, and if so how?
Sort out for me first does the mind communicate with the brain, and if so how, and I’ll be over here waiting for you to stagger out of the fray with all your limbs attached after combat with the “there is no mind, you cretin! there is only brain, physical brain, not magic spooky special distinct separate thinky-thing!” side 😀
What do you think about Boltzman brains? The argument is that anything we observe will occur infinitely many times by chance after the heat death of the universe when the entropy of the universe is maximal, so from a Bayesian perspective, it is close to certain that we’re after the heat death and nothing we experience is meaningful. I haven’t yet read a satisfying enough resolution of this paradox.
When I was still a theist I believed God was at least theoretically within the bounds of scientific study. What do you think of attempts to explain things like miracles or intercessory prayer with physics?
What do you think of attempts to explain things like miracles or intercessory prayer with physics?
Like experiments watering plants with holy water versus tap water to see if they grow faster/better/more disease resistant; that’s not how it works at all, and if you triumphantly announce “see, there is no magic in holy water, the plants were the same!” then sorry but you have not proven anything at all nor delivered a crushing blow against religion.
Perhaps that’s not how it works in general. Though I’d retort nobody has ever given me a satisfying explanation as to how it IS supposed to work in general (a partial exception being [insert obscurantist lobster reference of your choice here]). In the specific case of the resurrection, which Aron Wall says happened, that is supposed to be how it works though. The laws of physics really did appear to be suspended.
I’m curious as to whether or not he regards his profession and his religion as non-overlapping magisteria in that regard. Yes, the laws of physics were suspended. No, you won’t be able to figure out how even in principle. Put another way, when Frank Tipler starts explaining how miracles occur I quickly lose the plot, but that’s because I don’t understand the technical details. Do other physicists with the same faith think he’s on to something? Is he wrong in the particulars but correct in approaching it from that angle? Or is the whole thing misguided from the start?
First of all, thanks for this. I’ve enjoyed reading the comments so far and I look forward to hearing more about your perspectives.
Second, I’m an agnostic atheist. I’ve always been so and I’m of the opinion that it’s very unlikely indeed that any god exists. However, more than anything I want to believe what’s true. If there is a god then it’s very important that I believe in it. I’m also a physicist, which made your post all the more eye-catching to me.
My question is about the relationship between faith and evidence. You said in one of the earlier comments that one of the main reasons you’re a Christian is that you think there is good historical evidence that Jesus died and was resurrected and you say also that you wouldn’t be a Christian if you didn’t think the evidence was compelling. From talking to other Christians, I get the impression that it’s important to have faith; that it’s not about weighing the balance of evidence. Do you think it’s important to have faith? Am I misunderstanding what faith is about if I interpret it as “belief without evidence”?
There are so many other things I’d like to ask you, but most of them are of the form of “how do you respond to this atheist argument?” which I think would be less interesting on the whole. I’d rather take the opportunity to understand a mindset that seems somewhat alien to me.
This is a very modern definition of “faith,” and not how it was historically used. You’ll be much closer if you interpret it as “trust in God.”
Luther put it thusly: “a living, bold trust in God’s grace, so certain of God’s favor that it would risk death a thousand times trusting in it.”
Fun! No physics background here, but my son and I just got into a conversation about time travel, in which he quoted me things off the wikipedia pages and I said things from my extensive knowledge of time travel TV shows and how they addressed various paradoxes. You can imagine it was a highly sophisticated conversation.
What do the best minds in physics have to say about time travel? Can you give a sense of where time travel sits relative to other controversial subjects in physics? Do people spend careers studying it or is it seen as fringe-y?
Differences in generic nickname vocabulary between men and women
I’ve noticed that men have dozens of generic nicknames for eachother in lieu of knowing/using their real name, but women don’t. For example:
Men:
Buddy, pal, mate, chief, boss, dude, bro, man, etc. etc… plus all the regional slang variants depending on country/province (squire, cobber, oldmate…) plus a slew of suffix-modifications that get applied to the names without permission or necessity such as Johnno, Mikey, Timbo, etc. etc.
Whereas women don’t seem to have the equivalent list of non-name salutations. You don’t hear women calling each other “sis”, for instance, and the names used between men are very rarely used between women. What you do hear is women who are already friends calling each other ‘gorgeous’ or similar affectionate, positive descriptors in place of their name.
I have one main idea as to how this developed, and one supporting nod to evo-psych.
1. The slang-name vocab has been developed between men over the course of many decades of the shared experience of manual labour and military service, and functions as a) social cohesion under stress and b) a practical way of addressing someone you don’t know but need to get ‘on-side’ with straight away.
The starkly different histories of work and war participation between the genders gives rise to this theory.
2. Men are generally more assertive and less sensitive than women, which together provide the necessary precondition for taking a social risk in addressing a stranger/acquaintance by a generic pet-name.
Is my basic observation correct, and if so do the above hold enough explanatory power?
A lot of women (especially black women) call their female friends “girl” as a nickname. I think I’ve also heard “chica” among Latina women but that might just be in movies.
If I’m onto something and the pattern you’re describing only really applies to white people, that fact is interesting too.
>Men are generally more assertive and less sensitive than women
Most murders are commited by males for trivial status offenses. Define “sensitive”.
Would looking at how this works across the devide help?
As someone with recent experience of femoid interactions, I can report they use “queen” for that now. Like, all the time
… by “femoid”, do you in fact mean “actual woman”?
I’d guess they mean: human being that presents as a woman and likely identifies as a woman, but out of respect for not assuming gender does not presume actual womanhood.
I think this is completely wrong and women have lots of names for each other. In my experience, women are more intimate with their friends and are more likely to assign pet names.
I have personally heard women call each other: sugar, sugarcube, honey, honeybun, sweetie, sweetie pie, darling, dear, dearie, bestie, BFF, girl, girlfriend, amiga, rosy, pookie, schnookums, and toots.
Those are the affectionate ones when not used ironically.
I have never in real life heard a man call another man mate, chief, or boss. Dude, bro, and man are more like informal forms of address than nicknames. I call men about my age dude or bro sometimes to get their attention when I don’t know their real names.
Right, but that’s not what im curious about. I’m interested in how people address each other when they are either complete strangers or do not know their name.
I’ve heard some variants used very rarely in, say, specific tones of friendly mockery or irony between already close friends, but I’ve never heard a woman say “Hi, honey” or “How’s it going toots?” to a woman they are getting introduced to or don’t know very well.
Say you’re only the slightest bit aquainted with someone and need to address them in a casual, once-off kinda way. Do you find out their name or use a generic placeholder?
I live in London, where ‘mate’ is the predominant placeholder for men. Women who don’t know each other certainly do use ‘love’, ‘sweetheart,’, ‘darling’ – but these do have more of a sense of assumed closeness and so can be a bit forward; they’re also less common in the middle/upper classes. ‘Mate’ among men is a class marker too but is comparatively more acceptable between middle class speakers outside of formal situations.
The default mode of address for a stranger is often to just use pronouns and avoid any direct term at all. This is common in both genders, but especially among women since there’s less of an alternative.
My best armchair evo-psych for why direct terms of address are more common among men is that there’s more of a need to signal non-aggression when two men meet, since violence is more likely than among women. I’d be interested to hear if the same pattern is true in other languages though, or else it’s likely a cultural quirk of us anglophones.
I like your armchair explanation, but it also seems like these words are not inherently positive or negative. Think of Ronnie from MTV’s Jersey Shore yelling “come at me bro!” or Dane Cook’s old “buddy/pal/chief” bit.
Say you’re only the slightest bit aquainted with someone and need to address them in a casual, once-off kinda way. Do you find out their name or use a generic placeholder?
In Ireland it’s much the same as God’s Hatter describes for London; amongst women a generic “Yerra girl, don’t be talking!” would be acceptable but it’s class-based (in a sense); very much more likely to be used by older/rural/lower-class townswomen than middle-class/upwardly mobile women. “Well boy/girl (depending on gender of person addressed)” would be a standard greeting round these parts, but considered usage of the low(er)-class rather than aspirational 😉 “Butty” is also a term used by men to address friends, again more used by/for commoners.
Evidently you haven’t been to the South, because “Honey” or “Hon” is used all the time between women who have never met, as is “sweetheart” or “sugar”. Meanwhile calling some guy you don’t know “Bud” is dangerous territory.
I’m guessing you’re from the US? In England I hear all of these often. Mate more than anything. (Australians famously use “mate” all the time. I think this is true, and not just a cliche.) “Man” is also common, but “dude” and “bro” are only used somewhat ironically, occasionally with a half-hearted American accent…
As the other replies to this comment suggest, I suspect what is actually going on is that there is a lot of local variation in generic nickname usage norms, and in some places the men have more of the generic nicknames while in others the women have more (it may be that one of them has more overall, but that’s not a question which any one person’s anecdotes will be of much help to answer).
In Spain, it is common for women to address each other “tia” (in a very informal, colloquial manner; you would never use it with someone older/of higher status) and men “tio”. These words stand for “aunt” and “uncle”, and they are also use as a cross-gendered form of address (men to women, women to men). I have no idea how it works in South America, but my general impression is that they are much more respectful and less colloquial than the Spanish (for a person of equivalent social status).
I’ve been toying with some ideas for how to organize your parliament.
I agree with the idea that you want to avoid a one chamber system, since a single parliament is a single point of failure, and you want at least one more center of power as a check on the dumb and/or corrupt decisions that come out of a single chamber.
This is is the reasoning behind the US system, for example. Originally it was set up to have the House represent the people and the senate represent the states, but after the 17th amendment in 1913, it’s just another way to represent the people, and some say that was the start of the decline of the US 🙂
Britain also has its House of Lords. Both these systems has democratic problems. In the US Californians are vastly underrepresented compared to Wyomingans. The British lords are even more glaringly problematic. So I wanted to think up fully democratic ways to have two parliamentary chambers that were meaningfully different.
I have two ideas I like:
– Genderbased chambers: All men vote for a male parliament and all women vote for a female parliament.
– Age based chambers: The younger half of the electorate has one parliament, and the older another.
Thought? Other crazy ideas? Any exotic real world systems I haven’t heard about?
One aspect of the original American system was to give the members of each chamber a different time horizon. Members of the House face a new election almost immediately after they take their seats; this seems designed to make them take the short view. Members of the Senate get a 6 year term, allowing them to e.g. vote against today’s stupid fad, secure in the belief that it will have blown over and been forgotten by the time they next need to face the people.
I’m not sure that these are the right time horizons; maybe a decade or two would be better for the longer term view, or even life membership (e.g. Canada’s appointed Senate). But I think there’s something to be said for the idea of short vs long views.
A second house where the representatives have one vote to cast per person who voted for them. Can’t do it with one house (since too many people harms negotiating ability and such), but works as a check on it.
I do like the idea of being able to delegate my vote to someone.
If I think Kelly McSmartass is the smartest and most trustworthy person I know, I can delegate my vote to them. Kelly can do the same, or vote on individual issues. If my vote starts getting used in ways I don’t like, I can reassign my vote, perhaps after a waiting period.
You could imagine a system where people have to delegate until we’re down to a fixed number of people. Those people are our parliament, but each one has the votes of everyone who has delegated to them.
This is more about addressing of the underinformed voter problem than what I brought up, but it’s still interesting.
If you can delegate your vote, someone can threaten you to in order to get you to delegate your vote, or buy your vote.
There’s probably a good cryptographic way to be able to lock your vote in to be the same as someone else, whilst maintaining plausible deniability about whether that’s what you did. I think e-voting is a pretty bad idea given the present ease of exploitation, but it’s a fun thought experiment 🙂
Why is this different from threatening/buying your vote in the current system?
Delegation of votes to a single voter used to be a system, it was called rotten boroughs. How it worked as satirised in Blackadder.
You could have a lot of people delegating their votes to a single voter, and forgetting all about it in gratitude that they didn’t have to bother turning up to vote and all that nonsense. It’s already difficult enough to get the electorate to turn out, I’m not really in favour of a system of “just sign here to authorise P. Artie Mouthpiece to vote on your behalf”, because it would be very strongly in the political parties’ interests to get organised at the grassroots levels to turn out ‘community organisers’ to go door-to-door and sign up the electorate on their behalf, and I would not trust as far as I could spit some person with a clipboard and a line of fast talk trying to persuade me to sign over my vote to a completely neutral representative who will vote according to my values and preferences.
Never mind the opportunities for bribes, corruption and the likes of ‘walking around money’ to be funneled to local party organisation to get voters signed up to Preferred Representative Voter.
For every one voter who will follow the results to make sure the Designated Representative really will be voting as they want them to vote, there will be a solid number of people who neither know nor care, and this means the parties can be even more hucksterish in vote-grabbing than they already are.
@Deiseach I think the problem you describe doesn’t occur (or at least is vastly smaller) if people can re-delegate the votes they’ve received to others, indefinitely.
So, instead of giving P. Arty Mouthpiece your vote (someone you don’t know and is vouched for only by the clipboard-wielding campaigner), you give it to your brightest friend, whose motives you trust. She only gets, say, 10 votes, but then she re-delegates those to her brightest friend, etc., until somebody ends up with enough votes to sit in Parliament.
And, of course, each delegation should be secret and cryptographically secure.
My idea, is to use to different voting techniques. (Coming from a US perspective, but I think this system would work OK for a parliament as well)
we quintuple the number of reps in the house (while keeping districts the same size, so each district has between 3 and 9 reps), and then use single transferable voting.
For the senate, use proportional voting based on party. Each party with at least 1% of the vote gets a senator. (would have to get rid of the filibuster…).
Entire senate is re-elected every 4 years on the same year as the president (or if you were doing a parliament, this doesn’t matter as much), and house is re-elected every year. (not every 2 years).
Some kinks to work out like whether house reps could be on the senate party list, leaning towards just no, but you could allow a rep to specify an alternate. (then is the alternate allowed to run for the House…)
For a parliament, I think the leader of the party/coalition in the upper house (the senate) should be the Prime Minister, and not the lower house.
And maybe if 1% or more of the populace voted for a party in the senate that got less than 1% of the vote, you could have a special senator for them. (perhaps chosen randomly from the party lists of all partys with <1%, though that would encourage parties to have long party lists even if they don't get very many votes, I suppose party lists can't be more than 100 people, so maybe this doesn't matter so much?)
(Other democratic reforms would be needed to make this work… though I suppose working out the details of that is a little silly since none of this is ever going to happen in the U.S.).
This is very similar to the system currently used in Australia, where the House of Representatives is elected from 150 single-member districts using STV (resulting in what is basically a two-party system, though there are more independents than there are in the United States), and the Senate’s 75 members are equally split up among the states and elected from a twist on a proportional system, where the candidates are still ranked but you only need a quota (1/(n+1), where n is the number of seats up for election) to win a seat. This results in a variety of third parties being represented in the Australian Senate (there are currently no less than 7), where the main parties need to rely on them to approve legislation, and majorities are very rare (though the right-wing Coalition — which is de facto one political party, Australia’s main right-wing one since its constituents have been in a permanent coalition in the 1920s — managed it in 2004, which was a decisive victory for them).
The obvious failure mode in such a system is if the two houses were to be controlled outright by different parties, which hasn’t happened since the 1970s (when third parties were much weaker than they are now; between the demise of Democratic Labor in the 1974 election and the foundation of the Democrats in 1977, there really weren’t third forces other than independents in Australia’s Parliament, which is unthinkable today), but which essentially creates a constitutional crisis until such time as both houses aren’t at each others’ throats. The gridlock that creates is a lot worse in a parliamentary than presidential system, which is probably why most parliamentary systems have trended toward effective unicameralism, with the upper chamber becoming a relic.
It’s questionable how much the pre-1913 Senate really represented the states. The fixed six-year terms mean any state’s senators were chosen by a previous iteration of the legislature, and were not bound by the interests of the state government once elected. (And that’s setting aside the Senate’s reputation as a “millionaire’s club” where seats were obtained through outright bribery.)
In Germany the upper house consists of the minister-presidents of the German states, plus additional members of the state governments allocated proportionately by population. Seats are not elected on a fixed cycle, but change whenever the state governments change. Adapting this to another parliamentary country like, say, Canada is straightforward. In the US I don’t know how it’d work – you’d start with the 50 governors, sure, but then the majority leaderships of the state houses or members of the state cabinets or what? And that’s setting aside the odd case of Nebraska.
You’re going to want a parliamentary system of government, because presidentialism is sub optimal in a lot of ways. Empirical evidence on this is weak, but consistent.
This complicates things, because it means that one of your chambers is going to be dominant. Yes, there were systems like the 19th century british where PMs could come from either lords or commons, but I don’t think that’s sustainable in a purely democratic system. There are going to be party leaders, and they’ll tend towards the house that gives them the most leverage (both with voters and over each other).
That said, if we’re discussing radical schemes, I want a house of repeals, that is a house that can only repeal legislation, not pass anything new. The incentives facing members of house than can only exercise power by reducing the quantity of legislation (and by threat of doing so with new legislation) are obvious.
@bba
This point doesn’t get made nearly enough. If you want the states represented, then you have one senator per state serving at the pleasure of the state’s governor.
> All men vote for a male parliament and all women vote for a female parliament.
That’s a really bad idea, IMO. If no disagreement, it doesn’t matter. If disagreement, one gender gets to blame the other for imposing something undesired on the other. It supports the beliefs that we aren’t individuals, but representatives of factions. I don’t see a society surviving long if crude distinctions get institutionally reinforced even further than already so. IMO this whole line of thinking (special chambers depending your demographic characteristics) is silly.
Checks on decision making by having factions designed/chosen to be motivated by different time frames – that seems more promising. But best to do that in ways that don’t promote factionalism. Weight (not segregate) voting power by expected time to live and number of children – that strikes me as wrong, too, but not nearly as fatal as parceling out the electorate into disjoint demographic groups.
Parliament selected by random lottery, in much the same way as jury duty selection. Random parliamentarians would serve a paid, fixed term before being discharged from duties. The random pool would be supported by a small ‘core’ contingent of approximately policy-neutral experts in legislative procedure, selected on merit, who arbitrate and guide the process along the right legal tracks.
The Irish system (or the way it works in theory at least) is interesting. The lower house is elected from multi-member constituencies (each electing between 3 and 5 representatives) via STV.
The upper house, meanwhile, is selected by a range of methods (with terms the same as the lower house). Of its 60 members, 11 are directly nominated by the Prime Minister, 6 elected by the graduates of certain universities, and the remaining 43 from a system called Vocational Panels. These are supposed to be people with expertise or experience in specific fields, nominated by bodies like trade unions, learned or professional societies, or charities.
The Upper House is meant to be an equivalent to the British House of Lords and a check on the lower house, but functionally the Seanad is useless since it is so reliant on vested interests; it gets stuffed with political appointees nominated by the government/party in power, a lot of ambitious wannabes start off in the Seanad to get experience before they go for the Dáil and real power and hence they are beholden to the political establishment, the university nominees do feck-all except be annoying (yes, I do mean you, David Norris) and the Vocational Panels suffer from the same strain of cute-hoorism as in mainstream Irish politics (and life, if it comes to that).
I’m a tiny bit jaundiced, you might say. Any real power has been carefully constrained and stripped away by the Dáil so the Seanad can’t meaningfully interfere with it.
My crazy idea: group voters by income, not by location. I bet I have a lot more shared interests with people who make about as much money as I do than I have with people who just happen to live nearby. Let the Honourable Member for the 7th Percentile Households debate tax policy with the Honourable Member for the 95th Percentile Households.
A couple potential issues:
1. Households don’t all have the same number of voters. I don’t know for certain, but I suspect there’s at least a slight trend towards higher-income households having two voters (or maybe more, depending on how college students and such get counted).
2. Your constituencies are going to change a lot election-to-election. My last raise moved me up 1.7 percentile points. This seems bad for stability of government.
3. I’m not sure that the basic assumption that households of like income are more alike is good. College students, retirees, and people on welfare are all broadly similar in income. Their voting interests are very different. Much the same is true probably up into the 75th percentile, maybe higher. Single vs dual earner makes a big difference there, as does career stage.
Issue 1 is trivially solved by restricting the franchise to married men.
I bet I have a lot more shared interests with people who make about as much money as I do than I have with people who just happen to live nearby.
Don’t people who make about the same money happen to live near one another? Or how many millionaires are living on council estates?
On the other hand, if you are in the Fifty-Ninth Percentile Bloc you may be in dispute with others of your voting cohort if you live in Portcity and they live in Inlandopolis, and the matter in question is a bill to divert money towards dredging harbours; for you and the other cohorts in Portcity this is going to be something you feel is a benefit and indeed a vital contribution to the economy of your city where jobs will be retained or lost depending on shipping docking in the harbour, while Inlandopolis wants to use the money for street beautification projects instead.
I quite like Hong Kong’s Functional Constituency system for that. It groups people by actual occupation, and seems like a good way to counter the relentless tide of lawyers that we see in Congress today.
@bean The Functional Constituency system is widely criticized as the Beijing government’s attempt to install a rigged sham democracy in Hong Kong.
I don’t agree with that criticism (but then I’ve been fooled before, so discount my thoughts here appropriately).
I think there are prominent quasi-scholarly elements in the CCP aware of the history of democratic reform demands emerging as countries get wealthier, who fully expect the same to happen in China. But they’re also aware of the failings of conventional democracies, esp. demagoguery and populist idiocies.
(Of course this is mixed up with the usual desire to retain and exercise power for private advantage, but the CCP is aware of this problem too, tho unable to fully solve it.)
So I interpret the Functional Constituency system as an experiment in “improved democracy” – something that addresses demands for popular input to government, provides a way to depose bad leadership bloodlessly, yet doesn’t suffer the usual problems of populism.
I think it’s good that people are trying experiments in improved democracy. (I’m happy with the recent Maine experiment with ranked-choice voting for the same reason.)
We need many more such experiments. I’d love to see a trial of Robin Hanson’s Futarchy.
It’s very possible that the current implementation is Beijing playing games. I know next to nothing about Hong Kong politics. I was mostly suggesting it as an idea for a different way to structure representation.
One house with locally elected representatives and one house elected nationally with PR or something seems boring but obvious. It’s the current system in Paraguay and I assume some other places as well.
Re. 4: I am reminded, reading the Leo XIII’s 1891 argument against socialism, how different the connotation of the word has become from what it meant then. My parents were socialists until FDR converted them to capitalism, and they always explained that the basis of socialism is public ownership of the means of production and some form of common ownership of all but quite personal property.
You don’t see any such program in the Europe that the conservatives call “socialist”, nor in the platform of today’s self-proclaimed “socialists”, like Bernie Sanders. The word now seems to be used to describe any sort of government effort to provide more affordable services either to all (e.g., health care) or to the poor (e.g., housing).
No doubt there is plenty to be said both for and against such efforts, but whether you are fer it or agin it, it ain’t socialism.
Interesting. My parents (in the 1960s) made a distinction between communism and socialism, and would probably have classed “public ownership of the means of production and some form of common ownership of all but quite personal property” as communism. And I note that the arguments against “socialism” I saw in the early references seemed to be opposing what they would have called communism.
My parents were social democrats, and as socialists, strongly opposed communism, even before the Molotov-Ribbentrop agreement. (Whereas our equally Jewish Communist friends supported the Soviet Union through that unfortunate episode and many years later pretended that they hadn’t.)
My parents distinguished their views from those of the communists by saying that all socialists believed in public ownership of the means of production, etc., but social democrats believed that it could come through democratic processes: voting, elections, etc., not violent revolution. They had voted for perennial Socialist presidential candidate Norman Thomas (Princeton graduate and Presbyterian minister). Communists, on the other hand, believed that only violent revolution would suffice. As a partly separate issue, my parents recognized early on that the Communist Party of the USA (CPUSA) was really just a front directly controlled by the Soviet Union for their own benefit; which was fine for the followers, as long as they believed that the Soviet Union was genuinely going to usher in a peoples’ paradise for all people. Which my parents didn’t buy.
FDR convinced them that capitalism could have a human face, and they left all that other stuff behind when they got behind the New Deal.
Not that I personally ended up adhering completely to their view of the world, either. When someone asks me if I had a religious upbringing, I always respond, “Yes. We were taught that there was one God and his initials were FDR.”
This gradually changed over time, as communism failed so badly and a mixed solution worked quite well.
So the definition of socialism changed to reflect this.
One of my pet peeves is when people talk about capitalism and socialism without defining them. Nearly every single conversation about them is bogged down in people talking past each other.
Yeah. Maybe we should institute a norm of tabooing those words whenever discussion about them becomes non-trivial.
Or at least define what you mean when you use the terms.
I’ve taken to a Lemony Snicket-style sidebar, adding “a word which here means…” when I’m discussing something that I know is defined totally differently by different groups.
Healthcare is 10% of the economy or more. Housing is 15% or more. Socializing them isn’t “providing a few services”, it’s nationalizing a massive share of the economy. Socialists haven’t grown less ambitious with time, what’s changed is what they consider the commanding heights, not their desire to master them.
> Healthcare is 10% of the economy or more. Housing is 15% or more.
Well, they would be a lot smaller share of the economy if they weren’t organised on a rent-maximizing basis.
This is the best criticism of Jordan Peterson I’ve seen. I highly recommend it.
I knew this was gonna be Contra before I even clicked lol.
“…who got famous for sounding the alarm about how protecting transgender people under the Canadian human rights law shall surely lead to Stalinism”.
Well, that’s a promising start.
ETA: “So Jordan Peterson’s succeeded largely by drawing in audiences with fairly popular opinions: political correctness often feels stifling, student activists are sometimes inarticulate and overreactive, angry transsexuals are telling me what words to use and I don’t like it.”
That’s not how Peterson became super-famous. That’s a standard right-wing message. There’s no
shortage of people expressing it. This describes, I don’t know… Ben Shapiro?
If you look at what people say they liked particularly in Peterson’s videos, it’s very very rarely
the poltiical correctness and trans stuff. It’s a very small part of his book etc. It’s deeply uncharitable
to present this as the main reason for his success.
Then ContraPoints goes on to talk definitions over “Postmodern neo-Marxism”. This section of the
video is basically a huge strawman. As an example, Marxism is a theory of a class struggle between the workers and the capitalists, and since “some professors believe in that, but zero corporate HR
departments do”, that proves Peterson’s deluded. But there’s no shortage of explications from
Peterson on what he means by “postmodern neo-Marxism”, and group identity politics certainly comes
under that, and he talks about that *all the time*, that and equality of outcome. It’s a little hard
to argue that corporate HR departments don’t care about group identity politics. Contrapoints claims to
have listened to many hours of Peterson’s lectures (more than me then), but in characterizing his
political views never mentions equality of outcome.
Next, ContraPoints attacks the lobster stuff in the Cathy Newman’s interview by saying that the argument that lobsters have hierarchies can be used to justify any hierarchy, like monarchy (or slavery, I guess). That’s.. surprisingly not a bad argument, and the first such in this video, I think. Peterson would probably reply that his whole point was not merely that “lobsters have hierarchies”, but specifically that their brains are attuned to social status via the same hormone that we use (serotonin), and therefore there must be a continuity of *social hierarchies* in lobster and human “societies”. That is, social status is a phenomenon with biological underpinnings, which I think you’ll find plenty of people objecting to, contrary to ContraPoints’ claim that “no person on the left thinks that” (which may be true w.r.t. hierarchies in general).
Next, Peterson’s use of “the West” is criticized as inaccurate, because it is “geographical chauvinism”, because Marxism is Western philosophy too. Finally,
“The very idea of people requesting individual pronouns to suit their individual needs is exactly the kind of thing a person who values individual liberty over collective dogma should be on board with.”
Note the dishonesty of the word “requesting” – of course “requesting” is not what Peterson (rightly or wrongly) railed against.
And it’s over.
So overall my impression from that video is similar to that from a few others by ContraPoints I watched. It starts with (A) objecting to unfair, misleading, uncharitable interpretations of the subject by some or many others on “her side”, and proceeds to (B) make some unfair, misleading, uncharitable interpretations of the subject of her own. Usually (A) is good, and not perfunctory – I think it’s done and presented honestly. Usually (B) is not nearly as bad as the worst examples (A) objects to, but still isn’t very good. Occasionally (B) is only very mildly – or not at all – misleading, and then I’d judge the video as good overall. This video on Peterson isn’t one of those times.
Next, ContraPoints attacks the lobster stuff in the Cathy Newman’s interview by saying that the argument that lobsters have hierarchies can be used to justify any hierarchy, like monarchy (or slavery, I guess). That’s.. surprisingly not a bad argument, and the first such in this video, I think.
I know nothing about lobsters (apart from how they’re caught and cooked) but my general opinion on this kind of example is that the people who used gay penguins raising chicks to argue for same-sex marriage and families (because look, it’s part of nature, this destroys the conservative argument about it being un-natural!) do not get to object to other people using examples from nature to bolster their arguments.
You should watch that part of the video over again. First she gives a guess as to what JP seams to imply when he says postmodern neo marxist then she breaks down the components of the term and shows how they don’t really fit together. Honestly the best line in the video is:
The point she is making is that JP has either a complete misunderstanding of the term or he is just trying to lump the left (Clintonite corporate shills and Sanders supporters who hate each other) into one convenient enemy by stapling together two words that pretty much mean the opposite of eachother. She does circle back and point out what JP apparently means by his frankenstein label.
Well that’s… not what I was expecting.
Robin Hanson mentions in his slate interview:
“it should look roughly like a random walk, that’s how information processes change things”
Where can I read more about this?
Scott do you have any way of making your website HTTPS by default, including RSS links?
Bothers me slightly whenever I inadvertently click through to discussions containing many keywords no doubt of interest to my employer….
I think someone might have tried to fix this before and it broke something.
Looks like the ‘HTTS everywhere’ chrome extension can help me, I’ll just try leaving it on.
With the mass propogation of deep learning courses and worldwide experimentation, AlphaGo(with a surprisingly simple structure)AI labeling pictures with accurate commentary in it,who else has bumped down the general strong AI date from 2040 to…..2021 at the latest?
Call me when someone beats the Winograd Schema Challenge.
Most of the “AI” I see seems pretty close to fraudulent. It’s not intelligent in any meaningful sense, and while it may be successful in a statistical sense (gets e.g. 80% of cases not laughably incorrect) its blooper rate (not just errors, but laughable errors) is obvious and high. In general, the root cause of the problems could easily be interpreted as total lack of “common sense”.
I’m a software engineer, but not in the AI field. I’m also frequently on one or other long tail of statistical curves, so when a “fits the middle 80%” solution is applied to me, the results generally range from maddening to hilarious.
The problem seems to be that while it’s relatively easy to create an AI to solve a well constrained problem, including a general AI capable of training to solve many well constrained problems, that’s not what intelligent life forms are especially good at. General intelligence is hard. Many of the people writing about AI either have primarily a humanities background (= don’t understand that they are writing about), or have a financial interest in presenting a particular outcome (spokespeople and copywriters for companies producing AI products). Quite commonly they have both limitatios.
That said, many of my colleagues disagree with me – they have a lot more confidence in AI than I do. Also, I have an interest in AI being limited, given the uses to which I expect it to be put. (I expect it to be primarily deployed to channel wealth and power to those already having more of both.) So there’s presumably some element of wishful thinking in my evaluation of the evidence.
I’m not sure if the lack of common sense is as damming as you think. Think of Watson playing Jeapordy. One time one of the questions was about an American city but it answered Toronto. It still wiped the floor with the competition. An AI could get common sense answers right only 50% of the time but its collection of specialized knowledge could be good enough to make it very powerful.
This is especially relevant to David Friedman:
Grassland plants react unexpectedly to high levels of carbon dioxide
Note that C4 carbon fixation is more efficient at extracting C from CO2, is more water efficient & is more efficient at higher temperatures than C3 carbon fixation, but at the expense of taking extra energy. These plants grow mainly in hotter regions. C4 plants represent about 5% of Earth’s plant biomass, but they account for about 23% of terrestrial carbon fixation.
C4 plants include maize, sugar cane, millet, and sorghum. C3 plants include rice, wheat, barley, rye, oat and soybean. Researchers are working on creating a C4 variant of rice.
(originally posted in the classified thread, reposted here cause it fits better here)
How much of willpower/motivation is genetic, how much is environmental, and how much is within the persons own control?
I ask this because i kinda want to have an EA focused career, or a career in general, but i just hugely struggle with just applying for a job or doing proper planning most of the time. I do suffer from depression (take 60 mg fluoxetine which works generally really well) and i am high functioning autistic, but i dunno.
I have several times gotten into really bad anxiety/panic attacks over this, twice this week (my chest still hurts from that one, tho i feel better now). It mostly feels like i get things done when it’s very Gamified, or i have my dad or county helper help me.
Im fine having a normal, not very high impact life, but i feel very frustrated/stressed about this because one one hand, i know im smart. I like listening to high level podcasts, i like to be intellectual and that, and other people think im smart. I used to think i were just diligent in reading books or something, but im pretty sure im just smart.
But its really stressing to both feel smart, and feel. like i really struggle to do anything, that when i accomplish things it’s mostly luck (something-in-my-brain-worked-properly-luck). I don’t know. I don’t know if there really is anything that properly motivates me and makes me organized beyond “feel smart and understand this, but can’t actually apply this”, food/hot showers/good fiction, and games.
Im way more better off now then i was beffer my antidepressants, but this aspect doesn’t really feel like its going forward. I am learning things and growing, but im not sure i’ll ever manage to like. be truly intedepent.
(it might be the case that im in a mood right now)
Side note: Can stress cause naseua?
Ha! This sounds pretty similar to me, not that I have any advice for you. (I mean, I suppose I could talk randomly about my life and about panic attacks, I don’t know how useful you would find that.) I think medical help is the main thing and it looks like you’ve done that. (Though I found psychotherapy to be more helpful than antidepressants.) Regarding willpower, I like Nate Soares’ expression that “A problem isn’t solved until it’s solved automatically, without need for attention or willpower”: http://mindingourway.com/productivity-through-self-loyalty/
Anyway, good luck.
I feel that early differences and their usefulness in predicting success far later in life suggests its partly genetic:
[Stanford Mashmallow Experiment](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanford_marshmallow_experiment)
Willpower and determination are generally shown to be better predictors of success that smarts once you pass into the above average intelligence area. Basically, genius without work means little.
Keep in mind a couple of things. Even a strong genetic tendency leaves a lot of room for environment factors. Also, because our ancestors evolved being ‘eaten by lions’ and worrying about the neighbours getting stabby with their spears, I think there’s a lot of hidden stress-resilence in most people, including yourself. You have to work with the tools you have of course.
It sounds like you’ve got a strength you can use to adapt challenges to suit your own style. Maybe gamifying your path to success could help?
That could also be interpreted environmentally, though. If the adults in a child’s life aren’t trustworthy, he’ll be less likely to trust the researcher’s assurance that he’ll get a second marshmallow, and more likely to fear that he might even lose the first if he doesn’t eat it right away.
Have you been tested for ADHD? I only ask because I have struggled with it, and it led to anxiety and depression which were diagnosed long before the underlying issue was recognized. In general the main symptom was my inability to get anything done, especially things that were important to me. This led to a number of motivational problems (why start things you won’t finish?) and a lot of fear.
In my case getting my drugs right has done a lot for increasing my motivation. It’s still on the lower side, but I can feel it improving over time as I start to accomplish things.
I wanted to give a signal boost to a subreddit I stumbled on the other day, /r/Erisology.
Eris is apparently the Greek goddess of strife and discord, and the idea of Erisology is to study specifically dysfunction that arises as a result of non-constructive disagreement, especially where two parties come away from a conversation without at least understanding the other’s point of view (let alone having progressed human knowledge).
Given the theme on SSC often centres around civil, rational discussion between people with very different views, I feel like this might be of interest to many people on the site. It was mentioned briefly in a OT mid last year, and has been recently mentioned a bit on the SSC sub, but there’s been some further articles posted and I thought I’d raise it here in case people had missed it. The main guy running it seems very receptive to constructive comments and thoughts on the topic!
For me the concept is great because it might help formalize and zero in on some of the warning signs that a conversation is going off the rails, as well as clarify key principles to keep it on track! I think most people have an intuitive sense of those things, but having simple clarity is really important in the middle of arguing some complex or emotive topic, because, well, the brain can only think of some much stuff at once.
I’m pretty keen to see people using this term as well. I think that having a term for an area is a pre-requisite for allowing people in the rationalsphere to develop their skills in this to the level I’d like to see us reach.
The discussion of incels and their grievances in the last OT got a bit heated. Would it make sense to consider this issue a part of “culture war” and as such agree to keep it out of the non-culture-war threads?
It’s clearly culture war, but I expect it will die down when something replaces Minnassian (or that facebook page proves to be a fraud, which will start a round of something different)
It’s pretty close to being a central example of a culture war topic. It combines mass murder, feminism, dating, race and a bunch of other stuff that would each on its own be prime culture war fodder.
It’s also one of those topics that makes people’s brains go completely haywire because they see everything through the lens of policy. If government intervention is the default solution to any problem, then framing inceldom as a problem raises horrifying policy implications. One would have hoped that people would reevaluate that assumption in the face of problems clearly unsuited to policy solutions but that’s not really how people think.
Finally it’s significant for SSC in particular, since a lot of the undersexed guys here already had reason to worry about ideological purges in tech even before people started publicly calling for the mass firing of male virgins.
This. The topic seems to make up about two-thirds of the last open thread. I think that qualifies it for most virulent culture war subject yet on SSC, comfortably defeating Falling-down Rockboy, gun control, education, and a litany of other topics—although we’ll see if it has any staying power.
As the OP of the last one, I think that’s a good rule. (And to be fair, the topic showed up in 100.25 and 100.75, but not 100.5, so people may be following it already). It’s also probably played out, unless someone has something new to say.
I would think so. Incels are basically a side-step away from “SJW,” which are definitely culture war material.
I have a couple psychology questions which I hope someone can answer:
First, what’s the current consensus (if any) among psychologists on repressed memories? (I have the vague sense that this was a big thing in Freudian analysis, but maybe isn’t so widely accepted now.) Are there people who repress memories of traumatic events for many years, and maybe remember them because of some trigger?
Second, what’s the current consensus (if any) among psychologists about recovering those memories in therapy? I know there were some awful cases where “recovered” memories from children led to these crazy witch-hunt-like prosecutions for competely implausible crimes. But are there places where this sort of this seems to work–that is, yielding verifiable results, or helping people who survived some awful thing in their past become more functional?
I don’t have my fingers on the pulse of consensus in psychology but I can say a couple of things as a therapist who works with people with trauma histories:
1. I think it’s fairly uncontroversial that people can and do repress (or otherwise not remember for a time, without getting into “repression” as a verifiable thing) traumatic experiences and that memories can re-surface in other times and contexts. I don’t know how often it happens, but I think it’s generally acknowledged that it happens. There’s been a little research about the variable accuracy of those memories when they surface — ie, they’re not always reliable.
2. There’s pretty good evidence that memory recovery is not necessary for trauma recovery. It’s possible to achieve relief from trauma symptoms by addressing the current presenting symptoms and what knowledge is consciously available to the person. Unearthing “the truth” is not necessary to treatment. That stance is controversial in the sense that some people will disagree with it, but there’s a fair amount of evidence that people who survived some awful thing, whether they remember the details of it or not, can become more functional without having to excavate all the details of the awful thing.
Not a psychologist, but have done professional collaborations (publications) with them. I don’t think “repressed memories” are well-regarded. It’s a bit older now, but check out Elizabeth Loftus’s book The Myth of Repressed Memory.
I’m on a personal crusade to increase my productivity and stop wasting time, and I’m soliciting outside advice.
Basically, I have an obscenely easy job (English teacher at a private high school in China) for which I am in the classroom for about ten hours a week. For an additional thirty hours, I am on campus but not teaching (office hours are Very Important in Chinese work culture, even if you’re not doing anything productive at all), and the rest of the time I am free.
I have thus been given a golden opportunity to read, write, learn, and generally improve myself. Mandarin is unlikely to ever be of professional benefit to me, because the amount of time I would need to sink into it to get to professional-use level is simply massive (at least the next half decade; I’m 23 and have other plans after the summer of 2019). Thus my goal is to get to HSK 3-4 or so, so that I can operate in daily life and not be That Foreigner (a goal towards which I advance daily).
I know what else I would like to work on during my free time: my reading knowledge of Greek and Latin, my German (shooting to start a master’s degree in the German-speaking world in a year and a half), a couple of research projects for which I have all the raw data I need to work with, and filling in the gaps in my literary education (there’s a lot I haven’t read). I really feel driven to work on this; e.g. I’ve stopped going to most expat meetups because they’re usually on weeknights and almost inevitably at bars (expats in China, particularly ESL teachers, tend to be young, single guys, and many of them drink more than they should), since I never get home before midnight and feel kinda zapped the next day (not a hangover–I don’t drink that much–but rather a lingering lack of energy stemming from too little sleep and a couple beers). To counter this, I am starting a Sunday-brunch meetup within my friend group so that I get at least some socialization in; I don’t have any real Chinese friends yet, and the language barrier is still an issue.
That aside, however, the issue is simple: I have a lot of time, but I get easily distracted and have insufficient discipline. I have toyed with the idea of swearing off video games for the next decade, though I have yet to take the plunge; more broadly I feel like Current Year is really frickin’ distracting. There are too many devices and too many Skinner boxes running on them, and the devices are necessary and indeed useful (most of my books, research data, music, etc. is either on my hard drive or the Internet). Still, I feel like I’d be knocking it out of the park if it were 1975, and I’m not.
It’s not really all that bad; I do pick up my Ovid and Herodotus a couple times a week each, I have been diligent with my Anki decks for Greek/Latin/Chinese vocabulary, and I’ve been reading a decent bit (most recently, at the suggestion of Scott’s best comment one Open Thread ago, Braudel’s Capitalism and Civilization, which everyone should go out and start reading right now). But I can’t help but feel like I could do so much better. For example, an undergraduate Greek professor of mine told a story about how one of his professors, when he was in college, had a competition with one of his fellow Classics undergrads to see who could memorize the Middle Liddell (a mid-sized dictionary of Greek) first. I’d like to do something like that, and I have more time right now than I’ll ever have again until I (if I) retire.
(Rundown of lifestyle: I get up early, usually around 6:30 and try to go to bed early [by 10 if I can], another preference which inhibits expat socialization. I basically don’t drink [the odd beer with hotpot aside] unless I’m at a bar–another reason I don’t go to expat meetups too much, as I’m never at a bar unless I’m with expats, but can easily have three or even four beers if I’m at one. I bike about two miles a day for exercise, and don’t get much caffeine because coffee in China is rare and pricey–and coffee shops are never open before ten. I take melatonin before bed but am on no other medications or drugs, though I used to be on Zoloft for anxiety, which has mostly gone away. I should probably eat more fruits and vegetables, but get a decent number of them; my staples are wheat noodles [with eggs or a bit of meat] and oats, and I try to avoid too much white rice because, being a very simple starch, it zaps my energy [rather like the jellybeans in which I indulge probably more than I should].)
I suspect SSC has a higher-than-average proportion of people who have memed themselves into ceasing to waste time, so I thought I might see if anybody has any advice. (Neither Adderall nor modafinil are options here). I feel like life’s too short to suffer my natural laziness to continue.
My advice is just to start slow and ramp up until you find the pace you can’t manage, then scale it back a bit. When you feel yourself getting too comfortable, try ramping up again. Repeat.
You said you pick up Ovid and Herodotus pretty regularly. Try going one more day a week, and if you can handle that one more day a week, and so on. If your anki decks are static, try adding cards regularly: you can start at just three new cards a day or something and ramp up from there. If you’re reading decently, try upping the amount of time you spend reading, or balancing one book with another so you never get tired of a particularly dry topic.
The most important thing for me personally is avoiding burnout, which is always what sinks a project like this. My best runs of spaced repetition decks are still only a few months long; I’ve never been able to keep it up consistently for even a year. My reading list does better because I can set aside a book or a series for a while if I like. Your mileage may vary, of course.
Still, I feel like I’d be knocking it out of the park if it were 1975, and I’m not.
Console yourself with this: were it 1975 it’s very unlikely you would be working as an ESL teacher in China and much more likely you’d be time-wasting keeping up with high fashion like this, cultivating your pornstache, and learning how to dance The Hustle 🙂
That just makes it worse! Not only is he not reading the classics, he missed disco! Poor bastard.
Unrelated question: would you recommend teaching English in China? I’ve been looking for a change of pace in my life and I’ve always thought China was really interesting.
If you spend a lot of time on your computer (in your office, perchance?), and especially if you don’t turn it off for the night, you can try what I do to keep my self-discipline high: keep a resolution tracking spreadsheet. Let Office Calc/Excel run in the background, and maybe set up a reminder on your phone/whatever to check it once a day (until you get into a habit of checking it dozens of time a day when you are bored and want something to do). This is apparently backed by loads of science – keeping track of how you are doing helps in like 90% of cases – but I mostly do it because it has reliably worked for me.
First column is a calendar, by day. Other columns are resolutions, like “learn Russian” or “avoid sugar”.
Each row represents a day for each of the resolutions. If you carry out a given resolution that day, set that cell’s background to green. If you are precluded from accomplishing it by force majeure, or only have only partial success, or it doesn’t apply that day, mark it yellow (you set the standards for each). If you fail without an excuse, mark it red.
Mine looks like this: https://i.imgur.com/f4LDlvC.png (I keep additional notes in the cells as needed.)
Looking at the adversarial collaboration projects, most of these look really juicy and I do badly want to read the results when and if completed. Congratulations on getting an interesting selection!
Several of these I have strong “Hell, no!” reactions towards, and I’m fascinated to know if there’s any way I’ll be shifted to at least “well I still think it’s crazy but everyone is entitled to go to heck in their own way”.
Has there been any follow-up research on Rodney Brooks’s “Intelligence without Representation” robots? That is, has there been more research on robots that exhibit intelligent behavior without a hierarchical, centralized command structure? Or did this end up being a dead end or fizzled research project?
A similar question: what are the most advanced autonomous/semi-autonomous robots these days?
Imagine an algorithm that can sort out whether a series of numbers were truly randomly generated (or quasirandomly really) by a computer or if they were chosen “at random” by a human. That is, given a certain string of numbers of X length, could an algorithm determine if they were being chosen through the quasirandom number generation of computers, or from a human picking them out of thin air? Would the number of digits in the numbers matter? Does such an algorithm exist? If not, how easy would it be to create?
I don’t really have any answers, but it might depend on how the human chose them. If you tell a human “give me a random string of digits, two a second” then it is very obvious that they’re a human doing a crap job (if you haven’t already, try doing it, out loud, and see how hard it is). I would guess a good algorithm could just check for consecutive runs and repeated patterns.
If they were given longer to think about the numbers they were choosing it might be more interesting, though.
People are terrible at creating random number sequences, so just about any test for statistical randomness will distinguish such a sequence from a good pseudorandom (or true random) sequence.
Humans tend to be bad at generating randomness, so any randomness test would have a high hit rate.
http://people.ischool.berkeley.edu/~nick/aaronson-oracle/index.html
Here is an extremely basic one. A truly random sequence would have 50% predictability, but most humans fall towards the 70% area. This works better if you plan out 20 or so “numbers” (in this case f and d, which map to 0 and 1) instead of adjusting on the fly as the algorithm predicts you
Hi Freddie,
As I posted below, I would be interested in an adversarial collaboration with you, on the Soviet Union topic you proposed in the original thread. If you’re interested, email me at [my first initial][my last name]@[gmail]
As you can see below, deBoer has withdrawn. Just to clarify, were you planning to take his side or the opposite one? And what question were you proposing?
So am I the only E. Nesbit fan here? (Seeing as how no one mentioned that the author of The Treasure Seekers was also a founder of the Fabian Society.)
No you’re not. Planning to give them to my future kids!
I’d be interested in collaborating with Freddie; I think I can even argue something very close to his actual claim. Is there a reliable way to get in touch with him? I doubt he’s still checking the original thread and he doesn’t seem to have posted on the followup thread.
It’s not really in the spirit of the thing, but he posted about something unrelated two comments above you. Maybe you could ask him there.
Hah! That’ll show me for not reading comment threads.
And now below he seems to not want to do the question any longer, so maybe you should respond to him below and tell Scott you want to take up the mantle.
The 2018 US midterm elections are getting going For the 2016 election I did a bunch of research on how an individual citizen with disposable resources can most effectively contribute to a particular candidate being elected. (Short version: this book has all the answers.) But knowing “how” is useless without knowing “what”: what should be the electoral goal for the 2018 midterms?
Of course the answer will vary based on one’s values etc., so let me ask the folks coming from roughly where I’m coming from. Has anyone who is roughly a “something sort of like left-libertarian” (referencing this post) thought about the best outcome for the elections?
To define the space a bit, some achievable outcomes, not mutually exclusive, are as follows:
– Democrats take the House vs. Republicans keep the House
– Democrats take the Senate vs. Republicans keep the Senate
– Farther-left-than-average democrats take the House
Assessing the odds of these outcomes is a separate conversation: I’m first just asking how much we should value each of these.
I am currently a senior in an American high school. I will be spending the next four years in college in China. If anyone here has lived there, do you have any advice for me?
My primary concerns are:
* I am moderately concerned about privacy/surveillance. The consensus I’ve heard is “Don’t do anything bad and you don’t have anything to worry about.” This is troubling but workable.
* I still cannot get a lock on whether the Chinese government is socialist, state capitalist, socialist with Chinese characteristics, capitalist but moving towards socialism, etc etc. Everyone I ask has a different view. I have no idea what to think of the Chinese government. Any sources that are less biased than state media or American media are welcome.
* I am transgender, and concerned about Chinese perceptions (or lack of knowledge) about trans issues. Some people I have talked to said there is more ignorance than malice.
I haven’t lived in China myself and for this purpose second-hand information probably won’t be very useful. But I’m very confused about why you’re going to Duke Kunshan.
Duke is a good university but I don’t know to what extent the name is going to help when it comes to a satellite school like this. If you could get into Duke proper that may have been the smarter choice. It looks a lot better for a Chinese student to go to Duke than for an American to go to Wuhan.
At my graduate school we get a lot of people from the elite Chinese “C9” universities, mostly Peking University and Tsinghua. But they’re all Chinese; it would look suspicious that an American would choose to study there unless there was a specific lab or program that only exists there.
Anyway on a more substantial note, a lot of your questions are things that Duke is best equipped to answer. From the Wikipedia page on Duke Kunshan it looks like they worked out legal agreements with the Chinese government regarding academic freedom already so they probably have detailed information on what is or is not safe to say. You should call or email someone at Duke Kunshan or Duke itself with these questions.
I agree about the perception of “Why is an American going to Kunshan, couldn’t they get into The Real Duke?” but then again, Scott was driven to the extremity of attending medical school in The People’s Republic of Cork and that seems to have turned out okay job-wise 🙂
“What do you call the guy who graduated last in his class in medical school?”
“Doctor.”
That’s not to impugn Scott. He’s obviously extremely bright, and I’m sure that he’s a fine doctor. It’s just that having a medical degree, any medical degree, means a lot just by itself.
Even Caribbean MDs can come into pharmaceutical companies and make much more than anyone else without an MD, including scientists and statisticians with prestigious PhDs. They won’t get to the highest ranks but they have much better prospects for career advancement in industry.
I’ve lived in China and had to use a VPN to use Google mail, but never had an issue wrt the things I did online. I would second “don’t do anything bad,” adding that the only “bad” thing is probably criticizing the government; even then, if you’re criticizing the country in your personal emails back home, nobody’s going to care, I think. If you’re constantly blogging about the evils of Chinese communism, that might matter. College students are more likely than the general population to care about and know how to circumvent the great firewall.
Similarly, I wouldn’t worry too much about what the government actually is. Most Chinese people I talked to felt the same way as a lot of Americans — they don’t like what their government does, but what can they do? Their biggest complaint was about the environmental damage. Just don’t go harping on about Tienanmen Square or Tibet (you can probably talk about these things, but nobody’s going to like “Your country is evil” kind of criticism).
I didn’t discuss transgender issues much, but I recall the few times it did come up the reaction was mostly akin to how Americans felt/feel about sideshow freaks (insert bearded lady joke) — that they’re not evil or deserving bad treatment, but definitely weird and outside the norm.
Caveat: this was all a few years ago; things may have changed. And also, China’s a big place, my limited experience, etc. etc…
A while ago, I read an essay which made an interesting argument for why the ‘technological unemployment’ claim is false, at least today. It contrasted the lives of hypothetical two couples: one living in India and the other in the US. The Indian couple would pay to be driven to their respective workplaces while a babysitter looked after their child at home; in the evening they’d buy freshly cooked street food and perhaps a couple of individual cigarettes. The American couple would travel by self-driving car to their workplaces, and from time to time during the workday, one of them would check on a monitor that their baby was safe in the hands of their robotic babysitter. In the evening they’d eat a meal prepared for them by their automated cooking machine.
The essay then pointed out that the former of these stories might seem relatable to someone living and working in India, while the latter story is clearly science fiction. In fact, for people living in the US, all these jobs that it’s possible to pay someone to do in India simply don’t get done. This couple would not be able to both go to work while having their baby looked after, by either a robot or a human. One of them would have to give up work, or work part-time, or get help from their family, or use some other non-market solution. Therefore, there clearly is not a labour surplus in the US. There’s a labour shortage – the exact opposite – as is plainly obvious by how many jobs there are that we’d like to have done but don’t have enough people to fill.
I’ve tried several times to find this essay, and in spite of remembering a fair amount of quite specific details from it, I can’t for the life of me find the right combination of terms to Google. Does anyone have a link? I don’t think I just imagined this…
You’re thinking of “Robots didn’t take our jobs” by Chris Stucchio; he posts here sometimes.
If you signed up to play diplomacy with other SSC readers, you should’ve now got a message from me with the team assignments.
Regarding the “was the Soviet Union an authentically communist government” question, I became convinced by the discussion in the initial thread that it would end up devolving into a definitional impasse – one of those “this is that/no it isn’t” type of debates that become semantic and thus have no satisfactory conclusion. That said, if other people want to take the question and run with it, I’d be very interested to read.
I was wondering about the health risks associated with Marijuana and Schizophrenia. I have used Marijuana on occasion and found it deeply enjoyable , far more so than alcohol. However I am very concerned about the increased risk of Schizophrenia , I was wondering what the risk levels would be like for someone with no family history of schizophrenia, and whether i should stop using completely and switch to liquor as my occasional vice of choice.
Marijuana would have to be pretty dreadful for you to make alcohol a superior vice. You should only consider alcohol if you have a track record as someone who can reliably stick to 3 or however many drinks, and if your family doesn’t have a history of people who can’t reliably do that.
I gather the highest risk is for adolescents and young adults with family history of schizophrenia who are heavy users. I don’t know how well the risk has been quantified, having only looked into it a bit, but if you are mid-late-20s or older, without family history, no prior mental illness, and are a moderate user, I would read your risk as very low. While the risks of regular alcohol use are significant.
Hmm whats the risk profile difference between mid 20s and college age.
I’m interested in examples of controversies that aren’t polarized along the usual partisan lines. Does anyone have a good list? Lots of political beliefs appear to consistently cluster together in ways that don’t really make sense to me. Studying beliefs that don’t behave this way seems like it would be useful.
tabs vs. spaces
vim vs emacs
two spaces after a period vs 1 space