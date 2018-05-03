Classified Thread 5: Classified Never Sinned

This is the…monthly? bimonthly? occasional?…classified thread. Post advertisements, personals, and any interesting success stories from the last thread.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
The Mechanics of Emotion is an exploration of physics, emotion, money, AI, and meaning. Also, dirty jokes.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
I am looking for someone with experience in search engine optimization or reputation management or whatever the appropriate field is, to help me disconnect my real identity from my blog in search engines. Willing to pay whatever the going rate for this is. Contact me at scott[at]shireroth[dot]org if interested.
From Sigmaleph, the following message: “Important results from the ssc survey: there is at least one more poly bisexual argentinian trans woman who reads ssc. i have no idea how to get in touch with her or even if I have anything to say beyond – hi we have similar demographics want to be my friend?”
Contact them here
Want to help us build a new tool for one-off commitments? http://commits.to
And if you have questions about either that or Beeminder, I’ll monitor this comment thread and answer them! http://dreev.commits.to/answer_questions_in_ssc_comments_for_2_days
(See what I did there?)
I’d like to hire someone with a decent background in statistics (and preferably some familiarity with causal inference and counterfactual notation) for the following job:
(1) Read two of my papers, in which I propose a new framework for the generalizability of randomized trials
(2) Read two papers by other researchers working on similar problems (Pearl/Bareinboim and Stuart/Cole)
(3) Evaluate my argument for why my approach is, at least in some situations, preferable
(4) Write a report that may be posted to Less Wrong or similar forums, focusing on whether my arguments make sense, whether this research has the potential to help launch an academic career, whether it would be appropriate to ask for research funding from EA sources.
It is important to me that this report is honest and unbiased. Payment will be made in advance. I operate entirely according to Crocker’s rules. Please email me at naqref@uhvgsryqg.arg (rot13 for spam protection) with some indication of how much you would charge.
Why not share your papers along with the post ? A lot of academic reviewing is done for free, and you can certainly get a “promising” or “idiot because X” answer from knowledgeable people, for free, quite faster than you’ll get someone to email you a quote. Then you can offer them to write a full-fledged review for money.
Great idea!
The papers are available on ArXiv.
The first paper, which is accepted for publication at the journal Epidemiologic Methods, is at https://arxiv.org/abs/1610.00069 . In this paper, we introduce a new class of parameters for the effect of drugs, called “counterfactual outcome state transition parameters”, and argue that these parameters are more likely to be stable across populations, when compared to risk ratios and risk differences.
The second paper, which is still being developed, is at https://arxiv.org/abs/1610.00068. This paper is partly review, and explains the difference between this framework and the alternative framework proposed by Pearl and Bareinboim.
(Ps. My apologies, I accidentally reported your comment while trying to reply. This was entirely a misclick, but I cannot find a way to undo it)
A suggestion: Blind reviewing. Ask them to evaluate the approaches before telling them which one is yours. Might work better than promising really hard to someone that you are paying them for honesty.
Hi, I’m mostly on rationalist tumblr, but since this is the time for self-promotion, I thought I’d drop in and mention that I’m doing a podcast, Early and Often: The History of Elections in America, which is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a pretty detailed and (hopefully) well researched look at how elections, ideas of sovereignty, and government in general have evolved in the US over time. Maybe not directly rationalist, but people seem to be enjoying it. So far, I’m 25 episodes in and through about the first 80 years of colonization. If that sounds interesting to you, check it out and let me know what you think. Here it is on iTunes, and on WordPress. The WordPress has transcripts of all the episodes if you prefer that to audio. Thanks!
As a listener of the above podcast, I would like to add a quick endorsement. The intricacies of American election history is a lot of fun and really interesting. Plus find out why one dude hated Maryland so much he felt the need to burn the colony down not once, not twice, but three distinct times!
I work on the Amazon Web Services IoT Analytics service. Please contact me at David.Weinstein@ncf.edu if you think you may be interesting in joining our team. I can answer your questions about our team and refer you. I could also help you apply to other teams, but I am not as knowledgable about them.
Bitcoin enthusiast in Austin area seeking people who understand the technology and stay on top of and understand the latest developments. Trying to build a group of technologists for the purpose of expanding my knowledge on the topic. Zero interest in trading or getting rich. I’m trying to wrap my head around lightning network, bitcoin hivemind and it’s related topics, and fast txn networks like raiblocks.
Yo. I moved here three months ago. I’ve been paying attention to bitcoin since 2011 and have, or had anyway, a solid grasp on the technical details. I tried, and failed, to get rich day-trading back then, and I don’t care to try it again. If you’re looking to set up a study group for the technical aspect, or even just a social group around it, I’m down
I’m looking for climbing partners in the SF Bay Area! Any level of outdoor experience is ok, if you’re already gym climbing.
Details:
I lead sport (up to 5.10c or a little higher probably), and can follow trad (but I’m bad at cracks right now).
I have roughly a double rack for trad, and an organic big pad. I don’t have a car.
Climbed in Yosemite, Bishop, J Tree, Devil’s Tower, Wild Iris, Tahoe and around the Bay Area. Pretty focused on safety and am a pretty good teacher (I think).
My employer is hiring software engineers. http://youearnedit.com/careers. (They’re switching our recruitment platform at the moment. If you go there and it says ‘no open positions’, check back later or just email me for more details).
I don’t know the specifics of the roles we’re hiring for (because of the platform switching) but our tech org is mostly focused on web development, using Ruby/Rails, Node/React, and GraphQL.
The company is located in Austin, TX, and is _very_ remote friendly. If any of you are looking for work, please follow up with me at tim.herd at youearnedit dot com
I’m a UX researcher with an interest in how/why people choose to reject or not adopt various technologies. Over the next year I plan to do some qualitative research on people quitting social media. If you have permanently and deliberately stopped using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, or a similar social media website (it can be just one of them), and are interested in participating in an interview via email, please contact me at nadavzohar [at] hotmail dot com.
I’m the IT director at an animal shelter (a registered 501c3 non-profit organization) in Upstate New York. I’m looking for someone who has experience with R and R Markdown and can volunteer with some data-mining projects. I’m self-taught in this area, and I often run-up against the limits of my abilities. If you are interested, please contact me at alexc[at]aya[dot]yale[dot]edu.
Anyone in the Santa Rosa/Rohnert Park area? I’m interested in trying to get together a Rationalist/Practical Philosophy group to happen but I have no idea what the density of readers here is.
Do we have any Atlanteans going to Momocon, with a room they might be interested in sharing? My girlfriend and I missed the reservation window at the Omni.