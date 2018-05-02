Open Thread 100.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Naval Gazing wraps up its look at battleship main guns with an examination of the guns of the treaty battleships, and Iowa in particular.
Ages ago, somebody posted in the SSC comments a link to some very lengthy webcomics – one about evolution following the adventures of an alien sex researcher, and one about many-worlds QM following the adventures of a hero that could talk to his Everett-branch doubles. It was written by a European person, I think Scandinavian or possibly Dutch.
I can’t find them anymore, which is sad because they were great. I would be super super grateful if this rings any bells and somebody can help me find it.
I can help!
http://thorsbysprojects.thecomicseries.com/Mycomics/
Yay, you are wonderful!!
Ah, Thorsby! Yeah, he’s great. I used to know him from a webcomic forum we were both on about ten years ago. He was always a bit of a mysterious presence.
The Accidental Space Spy’s phony evolutionary just-so stories are great fun.
That doesn’t list the brain chip as completed, but I thought I read it before and it had reached its conclusion.
I didn’t know them before, but they really are a ton of fun.
Following up on the interesting discussion on “incels” two threads ago, is there anything that society can do, collectively or individually, to help incels?
1) I’m sympathetic to Dan Savage telling lonely hearts to hit the gym, get a haircut, practice talking to people, etc., or to the “I got through it” posts that always pick up angry responses on /r/incel, but obviously there are a lot of people who believe that won’t work, either correctly or not.
2) By contrast, I’ve seen a lot of arguments that the way to solve the problem is to confront incels and get them to acknowledge that they don’t have a right to sex. I confess that I don’t get this one, but I want to, so I’m sure I’m being reductive and would love to be educated.
3) To be even more unfair, other possibilities seem to be sex robots (Hanson) or a return to traditional values (Douthat).
Any thoughts?
1. I’m not just sympathetic to this; this is what I think. A lot of people in that sort of circle are people who need the message “suck it up buttercup” and instead got a message that mixes self-pity with “this can’t be changed” and a toxic, self-reinforcing community with beliefs that make them worse people and make it less likely they’ll get laid, find love, whatever.
2. Seems less profitable than 1. “You’re miserable, and that’s partly of your own making, and some of the stuff that’s not of your making you can still work to fix or alleviate, and you can probably be less miserable if you put the work in and stop being nasty” is a far better message than “you have no right to not be miserable.” Sure, there’s no right not to be miserable. So what?
3. People whose problem is that they don’t feel desired or validated or whatever won’t be helped by stuff that doesn’t do those things. Beyond the other issues, sex robots won’t do those things, any more than porn or whatever will. As for traditional values, patriarchal societies where high-status men have multiple wives/concubines are pretty dang traditional, and they also have problems with low-status young men who can’t get laid/relationships. Just as traditional are societies where a man getting a wife is basically making a business deal with her father; these societies have problems with young men who can’t seal the deal literally with the dads any more than incels can figuratively with the daughters.
What’s new here is not the existence of lower-status, usually-younger, men who are or consider themselves unfuckable, unlovable, whatever. What’s new here is technology that allows these ugly, counterproductive communities (if you want to attract women, adopting an ideology that takes a very dim view of women is counterproductive; if you want to get laid, hanging out with people who share in common that they can’t get laid isn’t gonna help) to exist.
Further, I don’t like the framing of “how to help them” – they simultaneously need to help themselves and play hole-in-the-bucket as to why they can’t.
I mostly agree with you, but I think there may be a lesson to be imparted along the lines of “women have the right to their own preferences, these are not always honestly communicated in our culture, and you have to think about what you have to offer the other person.” Like reminding someone interviewing for a job to focus on why the company wants them rather than vice versa.
If it is not the case that you have some tribal bigman with a harem, the above situation could be of help to incel men, as there would be pressure on the alphas to settle down with a single woman, especially after having fathered a child, and to stay attached to that one, freeing up more of the average women for these average guys. (Inasmuch as some men will have nothing to offer a father, some fathers will be getting no better offers.)
Also, as we tried to impress upon Kevin in the past, many traditional societies had some respected role for voluntarily celibate men, monks or priests or the like. That’s not the same as men who wanted wives but couldn’t get them, but it is an option.
If it is not the case that you have some tribal bigman with a harem, the above situation could be of help to incel men, as there would be pressure on the alphas to settle down with a single woman, especially after having fathered a child, and to stay attached to that one, freeing up more of the average women for these average guys. (Inasmuch as some men will have nothing to offer a father, some fathers will be getting no better offers.)
Yeah, what people who make the harem argument are overlooking is that our ancestors lived in Christendom, where patriarchy involved shaming high-status men into settling down with one wife.
At what point did kings, etc, not have mistresses?
EDIT: Let me put it this way. Social mores about sex haven’t changed as dramatically as some think – people are a few times more promiscuous than previously, overall, not a dozen or a hundred. The norms for referring to sex have changed far more than the actual having of sex.
@dndnrsn: St. Louis? Good King Wenchesless? 🙂
I mean, you’re right that people today are not a dozen times more promiscuous than they were in Christendom, but changing behavior at the margin can be powerful.
Yes, the king might have a mistress or two, and all of it kept very discreetly. But he wasn’t forgoing marriage to bang wenches off Ye Olde Tynder every night. Today we have men who are decidedly not kings doing that sort of thing.
Plenty of kings weren’t particularly discreet about it.
If you’ve reduced the defection rate to just the king, I’d say you’ve pretty well succeeded from a societal distribution-of-sex standpoint. Of course you’re tinkering at the margins, but shrinking those margins drastically is very valuable!
Think about it from this perspective. We’re balancing off conflicting interests: women’s interests in getting the best genes vs society’s interests in not having a few men monopolize all the women.
Prohibition is one route. Another is raising the cost of engaging the activity to be discouraged so that people won’t take it unless it really is that much better. There’s probably no way to make “dem royal gametes” undesirable for women. So don’t prohibit that. But do make it clear that those genes better really be all that, to the point that they are worth forgoing the social support of a man working for your household, and your bastard kids getting any sort of inheritance.
I think in practice, I think that’s what old English common law filius nullius did. Good girls wait until they’re married, and lock down a good man who will support her and her children. Good men see that their best chance to get the goods is to work hard and be a net positive to society, so most of them go down that path. And the lord still gets to bang the scullery maid, who really doesn’t have any better prospects, and so those nice high-status genes still disseminate into the lower classes.
Back in the Good Old Days, prostitution was a lot more common. This claims that 69% of men in 1911 said they’d paid for sex, whereas that figure was 15% in 2007.
Actually the link you provided says the 69% figure (nice) was in 1948. If my history is right, I’m pretty sure there was a minor historical incident right before then that might have increased prostitution demand.
I’m not just talking about kings; the “etc” there is doing a lot of work. In some times and places, it was common for parish priests to have mistresses! There was a special fine for priests with mistresses; many treated it as the cost of doing business, so to speak.
rlms’ link is important. Men are a lot less likely to frequent prostitutes now – both married men (whose wives will be less likely to see sex as an imposition due to better contraception, antibiotics, and social changes) and unmarried men (who can get sex from their girlfriends, or hookups, or whatever). But back then, they were having lots of illicit sex with prostitutes.
The sexual landscape is very different, but there was no lost age of chastity.
@Randy M
You are assuming here part of the whole redpill worldview (which incels have adopted – they just believe that something they cannot change is keeping them from acting on the advice that’s a part of the worldview): namely, that the top guys are hogging all the women, or that women are “ruined” for normal guys by the top guys, or a combination of the two. This is a big assumption to make, and it sounds like you’re taking it for granted.
Is there actual survey data or something that either demonstrates this is true or that it’s not?
If it’s true that some women are “ruined,” it ought to be kept in mind that this happens to men, too (though not the incels, probably).
I am assuming that as monogamy increases, there are more mates to go around.
You seem to be assuming that that people can be polygamy (serial or concurrent) will increase the options for those who find it hard to get mates, and this has many assumptions baked in as well.
@Randy M
Why do you assume I think that? I don’t know whether changes have made things better or worse for the average person, or for the bottom third, or whatever, speaking statistically.
Rereading my jumble of typos, I’m not sure what you think I think you are assuming. That aside…
My original point was that if there is more encouragement towards monogamy, and sexual continence otherwise, there would be fewer men without access to women, except for those that were worse for partners of their respective caliber than being alone–presumably not including the category we feel sympathy for, those with pro-social behavior but some deficit in sex appeal.
This doesn’t entail assuming that in the current milieu a woman will necessarily become an alpha widow or harem member, but that there is some of that behavior on the margins; some women who have hope of settling for part of an alpha who would otherwise settle for all of a beta. Do you think this is an unlikely state? It doesn’t have to affect every woman to leave some men lacking.
An alternative assumption is that with more wanton hook-ups and breaking down of standards (something akin to your fully realized sexual revolution, perhaps) there would be more nookie for everyone. This is a theoretical possibility, but not a convincing one; you’d probably eliminate more of the virgins than at present, but still have lots of people without regular sex or companionship, since there would be more hope of getting some attention from the most desirable and little reason to change what constituted desirable.
“I am assuming that as monogamy increases, there are more mates to go around.”
This is true relative to a situation where a small cadre of men are monopolizing multiple women. But I don’t think such a “harem” system describes current reality.
Rather, it’s more like there’s a continuum of promiscuity with both men and women at either end and all along. And it seems like (most) of the hooking up occurs between people on similar levels of that continuum. There are certainly “Chads” and… I don’t know, “Chadettes”? Chad might be hooking up with a dozen women over the course of a year, but it’s not as if those women never date anyone other than Chad.
I think the two parts of this are separable and the latter is sometimes underheard and could be useful to these guys.
Yeah, but if someone is caught up on how unfair the situation is, pointing out that any remedy other than making oneself more appealing (because the other party has the right to have their desires fulfilled) may not be fully persuasive but may be useful.
Having read the specific Douthat article and Douthat generally, he’s not talking about a return to polygamy, or even a full return to the 1950s-type values. In the article, he specifically pushes back against what he calls a Hugh Hefner morality that puts having lots of great sex all the time as one of the most important things in life. He seems to suggest that if the rest of us all put just a little more value on chastity, incels wouldn’t feel so left out.
Here’s what Douthat says.
Did it? Do we have some kind of Chad Index over time to measure the sexual marketplace? He just flatly states it. What’s his source? What’s his evidence?
Yeah, relations are pretty bad. Whole bunch of possible reasons. But it’s not because of the “new landscape” because there isn’t really a new landscape as in his first and third points here.
This is really exaggerating. The modern sexual culture is incoherent; the sexual revolution kinda stalled halfway. It’s not like he says it is. Virginity and celibacy are less admired, but the mainstream view does not seem fairly described as “Hefnerian” – maybe influenced by, sure.
I think his article is looking back to a golden age that never existed. A silver age, maybe.
There’s definitely a new landscape. Divorce, delayed marriage, women in the workplace, the pill, all these things have changed gender relations in some pretty major ways.
I agree that Douthat and the Red-Pillers are buying into a Golden Age that never existed. I made this point on a different forum, but while it’s obviously true that women prefer wealthier, more fit, and wittier partners and men prefer younger and more attractive partners, both sexes have malleable tastes. We can settle and be happy with something “reasonable.” It’s why we still have ugly people: ugly people got laid and made babies, too.
Red Pillers point to stuff like massive cities and online dating and such that creates a supposed “cock carousel” that women “ride” which means they can never be happy with a normal man, and that may be true for a small number of women who adapted poorly to the new landscape. Similarly there probably are a few women and men who cannot get off Tinder and just settle with someone. And both men and women probably have unrealistic expectations as a result of porn/romance novels that makes their real-life partners a bit disappointing.
But these problems are all over-stated. There are other secular trends driving us towards delayed marriage and caused the divorce bump. And if anything is causing a drying up of sex, it’s the damn smartphones! People aren’t spending too much time on Tinder and checking out guys/girls, they are too busy playing video games and seeking validation from Facebook! Or Snapchat! Or whatever app is “cool” this week!
Most people are still just people, just some of the details changed.
If you’re going to blame tech, I wouldn’t blame the smartphone but the Sony Walkman and its descendants. Put the headphones in, eliminate casual social interaction. Great for misanthropes, maybe not so great in the long run for normal people.
However, I think another thing has been missed — violence. Namely, there’s not enough of it. War and violent crime used to kill off a LOT more young men, more than young women. This certainly cut down the competition. Participating in war and violence made the men more attractive to women. And the guys not suited to violence got their chance when the tough guys were actually off at war.
Now? We’ve got 115 young single men for every 100 young single women nationwide. The odds are bad, and those men who were low-desirability to begin with get the worst of it.
Douthat talks about sex, gender, and relationships fairly regularly in his columns, so you might have to read more of his writing to clarify.
If I could try to summarize his views:
—First off, he’s a moderate-conservative Catholic.
—He thinks that American culture broadly encourages people to have as much sex as they can get, and portrays casual sex and one-night stands as totally acceptable, if not normal. His evidence: Movies & tv, including those aimed at teenagers, are sex-saturated. The prudest standard you’ll usually see is “Wait for the right guy/girl”, where the standards for “right” are little more than “We’ve dated for a several months”. Both sex-positive feminists and Hugh Hefner-type men openly endorse the “Have lots of sex” mindset. “Wait until marriage, or at least near-marriage” is losing popularity, even among devout Christians.
—He’d probably agree with you that “the sexual revolution kinda stalled halfway”, in the way he describes how predatory men sort of hijacked the sexual revolution and turned it into a way for them to acquire sex more easily. When there’s a presumption that women enjoy casual sex just as much as men do, it makes it much easier to pressure and abuse women and call it “consent”.
—He’s not too nostalgic though. He recognizes that “in a world of more stringent moral rules, a world that emphasizes sexual restraint and make chastity a virtue, the same predator might find a different way. He might be more aggressive, for instance, and then play on his victim’s sense of shame, her desire to be chaste and her feeling that she’s been soiled by the encounter, to induce her not to tell anyone and perhaps even to continue seeing him, because after once you’ve fallen there’s no point in getting up… Conservatives arguing for a different, thicker sexual ethic than just the rule of ‘consent’ need to recognize that any revived code of sexual restraint would need to draw on the insights of feminism as well as those of pre-sexual revolution sources”
—He thinks that sex and marriage are split along class lines. “In upper class circles, liberal social values do not necessarily lead to libertinism among the people who hold them, and indeed quite often coexist with an impressive amount of personal conservatism, personal restraint…[because] the influence of a libertine culture is counteracted by the dense network of adult authority figures whose examples matter more than what you watch and read and consume.” Given his belief in the importance of marriage to create stable and prosperous families, this is part of what he means by sexual-revolution-as-neoliberal-deregulation, benefiting the privileged and socially adept who can navigate the new rules. Not directly relevant to incels here, but it gets at what ADBG said about divorce, delayed marriage, the pill, online dating, and (I’ll add) online porn changing the way that people approach relationships and what they want when they’re in them.
I think it’s fair to infer into Douthat that he thinks the cultural norms surrounding sex should be much more chaste than they currently are, but not so chaste as to recreate the days when sex outside of marriage was unspeakably shameful.
Did it? Do we have some kind of Chad Index over time to measure the sexual marketplace? He just flatly states it. What’s his source? What’s his evidence?
Back in Ye Olde Dayes up to the 1970s when Nice Girls Didn’t and there was supposed to be at least the pretence of waiting for marriage, a man who could get dates but not sex, or couldn’t even get dates, could console himself that Nice Girls Didn’t and it was just bad luck that he didn’t have the good job or whatever to be able to afford marriage.
Now that sex outside of marriage is normal, and Nice Girls Do and do a lot more than vanilla missionary sex, a guy who can’t get a date doesn’t have that sop to his self-esteem. Now that everyone is supposed to be having sex when they turn fourteen*, what’s your excuse to be eighteen and a virgin who can’t even get a kiss?
*No I know everyone is not, but the blather about ‘we have to let minors have access to contraception and abortions without the consent or knowledge of their parents or else terrible bad things will happen’ sure makes it sound as if everyone is having sex at fourteen.
I meant to consider this point yesterday. We haven’t had a significant war in a while, one that could serve to skew the sex ration. Perhaps that results in more men being left out, though it seems it should make things more even unless one sex had more chance of being content sexless, or…
Wait, what? Why that imbalance?
I read Douthat semi-regularly and I think that in general he’s too ready to believe what the past said about itself. There are some things where it hasn’t gone from “doesn’t happen” to “happens” but from “happens but we say it shouldn’t” to “happens and we say it’s OK.” It might happen more. But how much more? High-status aggressive men who sleep with lots of women aren’t a new invention, at a minimum.
@RandyM
I don’t know why the imbalance; my intuition would be mostly “male divorcees with younger women”. There are also more men born than women (105 to 100), which likely accounts for some of it.
Hmm… if the pool of men is those ages 15-60 and the pool of women is those ages 15-55, then that ratio makes sense, I suppose.
We might also have to consider how vigorously one is searching; presumably younger people are looking for romantic companionship more than older people, on the basis that they have more reasons to do so (family formation, economic support).
That accounts for all of it if we assume that 2/3 women are not single. The singles pool is going to enrich in men as pairs drop out, provided the death rates are the same. I suspect that some of it is women marrying older men, but I don’t think we should discount raw birthrate in an age when we aren’t finding new and exciting ways to kill off our young men.
My random thoughts:
1. As with all things the inceldome thing is a combination of factors beyond the control of the individual male plus factors that are theroetically within the control of the individual male but are very difficult to act upon without some degree of collective will power.
2. It should be emphasized strongly that the kinds of ‘self improvements’ that people insist incel’s perform to improve their chances of getting women should not be advocated for on the grounds it will improve their chances of partnership. (The fact that it probably will is irrelevant)
Better life routines, more musculature (I am going to be a bit unfair and assume the typical incel has either too much fat and/or too little muscle) , higher activity levels; these things will generally raise a male’s self esteem and quality of life regardless of whether they die a virgin or not.
3. A lot of anecdotes are getting thrown around and very little data. For example, incels and the women that despise them are accusing the other of having standards that are too high. Almost no one as far as i can tell has bothered to provide data to support their claims. I say almost because there is a bit of data that suggests women have a higher probability of being in a sexual relationship between the ages of 18-25.
4. “You’re not entitled to sex” — This is a very frustrating statement to me because I simultaneously agree with it and yet I can barely restrain myself from hold the people who say it in absolute contempt.
Personally, I don’t believe in rights of any kind and I do not believe that anyone is entitled to anything (I’m partly frustrated because people who say that ‘Sex is not a right’ often but not always believe that people (mostly women) have rights to a laundry list of arbitrary goodies (In an absolute or a social sense) — This view of entitlement[s] seems to come from a position of which groups you sympathize with and which you hold in contempt. However there are nevertheless consequences to supporting social systems which create extreme amounts of inequality.
If for example a market economy naturally produces a working class operating at the margins for whom wages tend not to increase; it is generally agreed by progressives that having some hedging mechanism (which at a bare minimum could be a strong social norm for charity, and in other cases a welfare state) is valuable/necessary if for no other reason then creating a mass of persons that will threaten the existence of the otherwise wealth-generating system.
I see a similar argument to be made for modern sexual relationships. If modern technology plus modern social liberal sexual norms produce a system where a significant portion of the population (The majority of whom let me remind you are men of fighting age who often have nothing to lose) are alienated from nearly all social interaction; this threatens the stability of the system. So it is worth addressing with more than condescension if for no other reason than to keep the system working.
I strongly disagree with #2.
It may be true that working out more is a good idea, even if it doesn’t attract women, because it will make me healthier.
But as someone who is currently NOT working out, I’ve already presumably run the cost/benefit analysis in my head, and concluded that the health benefits alone don’t justify the time expense and physical discomfort of working out.
Therefore, the other general benefits are irrelevant. If you want to convince me to work out, you need to convince me that it will help solve my immediate and most pressing problem. Particularly if there are other approaches to my immediate and most pressing problem that will demand similar resources (i.e., every second and dollar I spend on working out is a second and dollar I’m NOT spending practicing approaches, etc.)
It’s like suggesting that a poor person looking for a job should read more Shakespeare. Like, okay, maybe reading Shakespeare is good advice in general and we’d all benefit from being well-read. But man, the guy has bigger problems at the moment. So unless that advice is of the form of “Read Shakespeare so that you can pass an Intro English class in Community College and get a degree and make more money,” it strikes me as very bad advice indeed.
Our disagreement comes from where on the cost benefit analysis personal health falls.
There are certain approaches to improving health that are extremely costly and I wouldn’t advocate for. And perception of cost is also a function of how the method is integrated into the person’s lifestyle; so doing these things with the support and participation of other people helps.
I wouldn’t tell someone to go to the Gym for 2+ hours a day or something. [unless they could do it with other people] — But low hanging fruit like changing sleeping patterns, developing a personal hygiene habits, reducing the amount of sugar in your diet; they’re difficult to start at first but have zero cost to maintain once they become habitual.
Okay, yeah, obviously.
But my point is, a recommendation of “start working out to improve your health” is hardly new or groundbreaking or uncommon. Everyone has already heard this. And if you’re making that recommendation to a sedentary person, they’ve presumably already done the cost benefit analysis in their head and came out on the negative side of it.
So you’re going to have to offer them some sort of additional benefit… and if you readily concede that your advice will not solve what they deem to be their most urgent and pressing problem, it shouldn’t be any surprise whatsoever that they don’t take it.
@Matt
I’m not so sure. Scott’s talked about how a doctor recommending that you stop smoking is actually pretty effective at getting people to stop relative to baseline. I suspect that much the same would be the case with working out.
The key word there being doctor, thus making it a recommendation from authority. I’m just struggling to see this as an effective conversation:
Guy: How do I get a girlfriend?
Other guy: You should work out.
Guy: That will help me get a girlfriend.
Other guy: No, but you’ll be healthier, and health is very important.
Like, how is that helpful?
@Matt M
The way you’ve written the “advisor” script isn’t how I would think about the advice. It would be more like “Not directly it won’t get you a girlfriend, but you’ll be healthier. Healthier people are often more attractive. You’ll also build confidence, and confident people tend to be more attractive. You’ll gain satisfaction from seeing progress along one axis of your life, which can help break through mental blocks or mental health issues which are whispering that you’re hopeless. It will also open more environments to socializing (e.g. sporty environments) which expands your potential pool. No, working out won’t directly get you a girlfriend (unless you meet someone at the gym) but it might help make you a happier, healthier person. At which point you might care somewhat less about your girlfriend status. Besides potentially making you happier in the interim period, being more satisfied with your single status may help you to exhibit fewer signs of desperation, which also tends to make you more attractive.”
Personally, I think the most destructive advice that is widely disseminated is “always be yourself” because many people unfortunately interpret that as “your worst habits, vices, quirks, hygiene, and oddities are ‘yourself’ so be true to those.” Better advice, of the nature bean is suggesting, is “always be striving to be an improved version of yourself” both for inherent and instrumental reasons.
The biggest problem with telling incels “do X and you will get a gf” is that, for a lot of them, they’ve already been told this, and it turned out not to work, and they feel cheated. It was a different “X” but that’s irrelevant to the pattern-matching they are doing.
Make it more socially acceptable for parents to arrange marriages or at least help with the process when their children can’t find mates themselves.
I don’t know how much of this happens in the Indian overseas diaspora.
Re 2:
I think there’s an important distinction between “nobody is willing to have sex/be intimate with me, and I’m really upset about that” and “the fact that nobody is willing to have sex/be intimate with me is a reflection of how horrible women are”. The latter is disgustingly common from the little I’ve seen of incels, and I think is toxic enough to require serious attention. As far as I can figure, it’s the perspective that “you aren’t entitled to sex” is directed at. I don’t think anybody is trying to say “you have no right to want sex”, they’re saying that you can’t look down on other people for their choice not to have sex with you. I don’t think it’s a solution to help them, but it’s an important response to their discourse. I think it makes sense to do it in parallel with actually helping, but I think it’s pretty problematic to only help without pointing out that a lot of their discourse is horrible.
I agree with the sentiment but question the sincerity of the feminists who voice it here.
Intersectional feminism normally has zero problem with labelling sexual preferences as problematic. If a man doesn’t want to date a woman because of her weight, race, sexual history, or even the fact that she was once a he then he’s a bigoted asshole. There is a very narrow range of acceptable sexual preferences and the rest are a sign of conscious or unconscious bigotry.
Women shouldn’t be coerced into dating ugly and unpleasant men, that should be obvious to everyone. But it should be equally obvious that coercing men and women into dating a laundry list of so-called oppressed groups is equally wrong.
I agree that this sort of thing shows up in rhetoric, but in actual Blue social circles — or even among full-blown social justice activists — that rhetoric seems to be honored more in the breach than the observance.
The problem of course is that the, for lack of a better term, “toxic” incels don’t have meatspace blue social circles, and just get the nasty Twitter rhetoric.
I don’t think Nabil’s description of feminists even necessarily holds a contradiction. It seems to me totally possible to both hold “You should not categorically remove someone from the dating pool because of weight, race, sexual history, or trans-status” and “You cannot be compelled to date any particular individual”.
What I’ve actually seen in practice among social justice aligned people is “We, as a society, should reduce the stigma that makes certain superficial characteristics undesirable”, without necessarily compelling or coercing any specific individual into dating any other specific individual. Like, a very Leftist trans-woman I know lamenting that she had men who would flirt and go on dates with her, knowing she was trans, but those men would refuse to be seen in public with her, refuse to be in any pictures with her, and refuse to introduce her to their friends because the *friends* thought that dating someone trans was nasty.
This is actually the exact kind of debate I see among social-justice type people on facebook. “So I don’t wanna tell anyone they can’t have preferences, because we all have preferences, but our preferences are influenced by society’s oppressive standards. How do we change society’s standards without telling individuals they can’t have their preferences?”
@mdet
But doesn’t that mean that a person then has to lie if they aren’t attracted to overweight/black/promiscuous/trans people? Because if they honestly state that their reason not to date an individual is categorical, they are then seen as creating oppressive standards, aren’t they?
I am not willing to believe that SJ people in general are very good at separating categorical reasons not to date people that are merely based on stigma vs those that are based personal preference.
In fact, given that people internalize social norms, I don’t even think that this distinction clearly exists.
I have an admittedly cynical view, but that selective enforcement seems more like a feature than a bug.
In my very blue circle, the main time when accusations of bigotry for sexual preferences get pulled out is to attempt to remove competition by other women. If any man lower than you on the progressive stack prefers women with traits that you lack, he’s a bigot and needs to be called out.
Race produces the clearest examples of naked self-interest. White feminists rail against the racism of white men dating Asian women. Black feminists rail against the racism and colorism of black men dating white or lighter-skinned black women respectively. Etc, etc.
The thing that makes it less amusing is that it’s relatively easy to get caught in the crossfire. If a woman gets salty enough about you choosing another woman over her she has the option to threaten your career and social standing potentially years down the line.
because the *friends* thought that dating someone trans was nasty
Put it down to my cynicism, but I don’t think the “friends” were the problem so much as the guys themselves; it sounds parallel to the “fat/ugly girl who is good enough to fuck but you don’t want to be seen in public with her, because she’s low-status and you don’t want other people to think that she is as good as you can get and you can’t do better”.
Guys who like to date trans women but don’t want to be seen as a boyfriend are not guys who seriously mean “oh honey, I’m perfectly okay with this, but my friends on the other hand…” They are “I’ve got a fetish for chicks with a dick but society in general thinks that kind of preference is low-status so I’m not going to have people thinking I can’t get a real woman”.
You are just restating mdet’s point in different words.
The claim is that there are a bunch of fat/ugly/trans/whatever people who would be happily getting it on in mutually fulfilling relationships if not for concerns about status. Nobody is being asked to ignore their own preferences; they are being asked to stop reinforcing social norms that say some of those preferences are objectively better than others. If you politely turn down a fat girl, nobody will bat an eye; if you spend a lot of time talking about how fat people are inherently repulsive and undateable, people will object.
if you don’t want to be seen in public with the fat girl you are banging on the down low because you’re afraid of what other people will think, that’s bad. One part of the solution involves you sucking it up and not caring what other people think; the other part involves other people learning to keep their opinions to themselves.
Edit: As Fion says below: “shouting about those preferences may indicate that you’re being a bit of a dick”.
@Iain
Of course, it can also be the other way around: that the incel is getting ignored by some because of status concerns.
If you are in the situation we are talking about — where somebody will have sex with you but not introduce you to their friends because of status concerns — you are by definition not an incel.
Also: to the extent that incels can’t find love because they are (say) fat, they are already the direct beneficiaries of attempts to reduce status concerns around dating fat people.
This is super common from the higher status male, lower status female perspective, but does it ever happen the other way? I feel like males see sex as the ultimate validation while females see public relationships as the ultimate validation.
While I’d prefer a super hot woman be very publicly into me, I’d certainly happily settle for “sex but I’m not allowed to tell anyone.”
I agree with Iain & fion.
I also agree that it’s difficult, if not impossible, to change “society’s” standards without changing any individual’s standards. No one really wants to change their own preferences, so the only thing that really ends up happening is shaming people who proclaim out loud “People like X are undesirable”. Occasionally someone may call out an individual for dating / marrying the “wrong” person, as Nabil says, but I’ve never seen anyone do this without criticism and pushback.
Sarcasm on:
But where have all the GOOD men gone?! If Jane can’t get a date (with a suitably attractive, suitably educated, suitably healthy) young man, it’s time we “have a conversation.” And don’t you worry, we have no problem laying out the laundry list of social problems that contribute to this problem of Jane being single. The first of which is obviously porn. Porn just makes men have too high standards and makes them have unrealistic expectations in bed.
Sarcasm off.
Obviously there’s a huge difference in how these issues are treated in the media, and the incels (being redpill adjacent) are aware of it. I don’t see how anyone would respond to the cultural criticism with anything other than a “Yeah, right.”
I think I probably count as an intersectional feminist, albeit an atypical one because I read SSC… But I don’t think refusal to date women because of their race, weight, sexual history etc. makes you a bigoted asshole and I *think* most of my fellow feminists would agree with me.
But we’re sweeping some stuff under the rug with the word “refuse”. Having a preference for X over Y doesn’t mean “will never choose Y under any circumstances”. If you’re in the “never under any circumstances” camp then you’re probably a bit bigoted; but if you just have certain preferences then feminists should leave you alone.
(Of course, shouting about those preferences may indicate that you’re being a bit of a dick, and that may sometimes be what’s provoking the feminists. There’s lots of people that I have a total lack of attraction towards, but I tend to keep that to myself.)
Would you say that, for example, a gold-star lesbian who will never have sex with a man “under any circumstances” is bigoted against men? Is she being a dick by not keeping that preference to herself?
I would be very surprised and a bit concerned if you said yes in either case. Yet you seem entirely comfortable applying the same standard to straight men that you would rightly consider abhorrent if applied to LGB people.
@Nabil ad Dajjal
I think there’s a difference between sexual preference and sexuality. But don’t think I’m using that as a way of weaselling out of admitting any anti-straight-man bigotry on my part.
A straight man who will never have sex with a man under any circumstances is also not bigoted against men, and he is not being a dick if he proudly proclaims his heterosexuality.
A black lesbian who will never have sex with a white person under any circumstances probably is a bit of a bigot.
I don’t want to imply that you’re dishonest or weasely, and if I have I apologise. You seem like a very upright and interesting person.
But I don’t think that your distinction between sexuality and sexual preferences is had any basis in reality.
A lot of self-proclaimed lesbians still have sex with men and enjoy it. It’s actually a recurring controversy in the lesbian community: if these women are considered “real lesbians,” then it implies (to use your terminology) that lesbian sexuality is nothing more than a sexual preference.
If it turns out that a higher proportion of lesbians seek out sex with men than, say, white men seek out sex with black women* the does that mean that race is a sexuality and gender just a sexual preference? It seems ridiculous but that’s the logic of your categorization scheme.
*For the record I actually find black women very attractive. That doesn’t mean that I can’t be a racist, obviously, but I think it helps to clarify where the frustration is coming from. Someone who presumes to tell me what to do can go straight to hell even if it was what I was doing anyway.
@Nabil ad Dajjal
Don’t worry – I didn’t take any such implication from you. Good of you to clarify just in case, though. 🙂
I’ll confess that I don’t actually know that many lesbians, but I do know lots of gay men who, when you discuss sexuality with them, say that they’re actually bisexual with a preference for men. They use “gay” because, for whatever reasons, they find it a useful label. I would guess that this is the same for some lesbians. Perhaps they feel more affinity to the lesbian community than to the bisexual community, or perhaps they have experienced not-being-taken-seriously when they call themselves bisexual (“it’s just a phase”, “she hasn’t met the right man yet”, “she’s curious and experimenting” etc.).
To be honest, the way I personally view sexuality is more as a preference, but I’m pansexual, so I probably just don’t really understand what it feels like to be monosexual. I do have many straight friends, though, who insist that they feel absolutely no attraction whatsoever to anybody of the same sex as them. This seems kind of weird to me, but I tend to trust them.
@fion
I’ve seen people argue that bi people have very low status in the LGBT community. That may play a role as well.
Yeah, redpill is a terribly unproductive model of courtship if you aren’t getting results. (I don’t think it’s great if you are getting results, but I have to admit that I don’t have any first hand experience.)
I don’t think the common lefty twitter response – to make sure that these losers understand they don’t have the right to be loved or accepted – is likely to work. Of course the IMHO correct response – that you have a better change of being loved and accepted if you work the problem than if you don’t – may not work either. Maybe the solution is the right nootropics. (Now that I think about it, not really kidding).
Even the second isn’t right; any number of “alpha jerks” look down on women who refuse to have sex with them. It’s a nasty sort of self-confidence, but it beats no self-confidence at all. But in fact I think a lot of these incels have been told something along the lines of “How dare a disgusting toad like you want sex? Gross!”
What do you mean the second one isn’t right? “can’t” was the wrong word there, I meant “shouldn’t”. Yeah, I’m sure plenty of alpha jerks do that, and they’re also being assholes. It’s of a different sort I think, looking down on individual women instead of women as a whole (which plenty of incels do), but it’s also very problematic.
That’s horrible, I totally agree with you. Anyone who says that should absolutely stop now. If that’s part of the set of people described by J Mann’s point 2, then that’s definitely something to weed out. My goal though was to justify part 2 as part of the conversation, and I do think it has an important place as a response to people who legitimately think they’re entitled to women’s bodies. I’ve seen incels advocate laws that would provide them sex. Perhaps that’s an extreme fringe (though I sort of doubt it since the incel groups we’re discussing are already an extreme fringe), but it’s an important thing to keep in mind. Yes, everyone has the right to want intimacy, to strive for intimacy, and to be upset if they fail to receive it, but no, you don’t get to demand other people’s bodies from them and when conversation gets to that point it needs to be emphatically shut down.
I mean looking down on (particular) women who don’t want to have sex with them is probably healthier for the incels than internalizing the idea that they’re unfuckable. Unless they’re literally elephant-whales with incurable halitosis. As for “problematic”, I don’t think someone else’s internal state is really something that can be reasonably subject to moral judgement, only the actions they take based on it.
The incel “movement” seems to be a bunch of nasty people with terrible ideas, but going from that to “the people treating them like shit aren’t doing anything wrong” isn’t right either.
@The Nybbler
I’m not referring to incels looking down on particular women, I was saying that about “alpha jerks”. With incels I was specifically taking issue with the fact that they often look down on women as a group, and I think that’s really dangerous.
“problematic” doesn’t have to be a moral judgement. I sortof agree with you that actions matter more, but what I’m saying is a widespread belief that “women are horrible because they won’t have sex with me” is really dangerous whether or not every individual acts on that belief. I think I agree that we shouldn’t pass moral judgement on people who believe that without acting, but we can try to take action against that belief. In terms of discourse in society being in part a war between ideas, fighting against that idea has merit if it’s possible to make it less common.
We probably shouldn’t pass moral judgment on people who are privately racist but capable of somehow not acting on it at all. We should, however, spend time as a society trying to educate against racism so that racism becomes less common, even as a privately held belief.
I never said that, I tried to say the opposite. We shouldn’t be treating them like shit. That said, when they frequently hold dangerous beliefs, I think some of the time we could be spending ‘helping’ them should be spent trying to educate/fight away those beliefs.
If you know an “incel” personally, or if you are one, option 1. is the only humane choice. It works, demonstrably, and frankly it’s solid life advice that a lot of regular guys could use too. Some of the more bitter guys are resistant but ultimately you can’t force someone to change. The best thing that you can do is to give them actionable, useful advice.
People who talk about sexbots, prostitution, or “government issued girlfriends” are usually flogging an ideological dead horse. Usually they’re libertarians trying to make a satire of statist justifications for taxation or conscription that nobody else gets. They’re not serious suggestions and anyone who makes them deserves a smack.
People who take these guys as an excuse to rail about supposed male entitlement were covered well in Scott’s ‘Radicalizing the Romanceless’ a few years back. It’s all of the ideologically-driven inhumanity of the second group married to a sort of childlike cruelty.
I don’t think incel per se is a societal problem, although it is likely a symptom of wider problems with our dating culture. A lot of these guys would likely still have trouble courting women in a traditional society but they would have much more support from their families and communities. Loneliness is lethal and in the modern world romantic attachments are all many men have.
I have nothing to add other than seconding all of this. Incel guys are failing due to personality limitations and high standards. They should do things within their own power to improve themselves and lower their standards. That means getting to the gym, getting a haircut, and dressing well.
This comes from a guy that could probably be described as “incel” when younger.
My trigger point is when people confuse personality limitations with dating with personality flaws as an individual. If women choose not to have sex, it doesn’t have anything to do with you as a person. I feel if we remove the sex from the picture and look at a different aspect of life, this will be intuitive: you might be a real crappy interviewer and find it hard or impossible to find gainful employment due to your poor interviewing skills. This might not map AT ALL to your actual job skills, and has absolutely NOTHING to do with your actual worth as a person.
Returning to traditional values is trying to put the genie back in the bottle: it’s not going to happen. The best you can do is stay inside relatively conservative communities, but even those are exposed to external influences.
And, yeah, the idea that libertarians want to force people to have sex? Or provide government hookers? Come on.
There is a novel, The Rainbow Cadenza, by a libertarian along these lines.
It’s quite amusing, however, to see how quickly some people will flip from supporting economic redistribution to libertarian arguments when it comes to sexual redistribution.
It’s almost as if ideological positions tend to align with self-interest rather than logical consistency.
“It’s almost as if ideological positions tend to align with self-interest rather than logical consistency.”
Or possibly people think women differ from property in an important way.
I’m not sure that that’s the best way of framing it, though. You could easily formulate a reasonable traditional monogamy-based ‘sex redistributionism’ in which men at the upper end of the attractiveness scale are not allowed to monopolise more than one woman (which I think is a core incel complaint?), meaning that those other women must choose between a less attractive partner or no partner, but are, crucially, still free to choose. This would not eliminate the incel problem, but it would presumably mitigate it.
Or, if, as I’m sure some libertarians will argue, economic redistributionism entails the obligation on the wealthy to provide a service of giving away money to those who have less, and sexual redistributionism entails the obligation on the attractive to provide a service of giving away sex/intimacy to the less attractive, then either both (the wealthy and the attractive) or neither are being treated as property. If, of course, there are serious differences in, say, fungibility between sex and money, which there are, then you can argue that they are serious enough to break the analogy, but I don’t think that you can declare the analogy broken without making that argument.
No, the government wouldn’t seize or redistribute the woman, just her sexual labor, in the same way the government seizes and redistributes economic labor in the case of taxation or martial labor in the case of conscription.
@Winter Shaker
Fungibility would indeed be my argument. Money is our most universal exchange. If you want to give a good or a service to somebody, you could do that, or you could give money. And if you owe somebody something, you can pay them in money.
So if some people are advantaged and others are disadvantaged, and we want to do something about that, we redistribute money from one group to the other. We do not force them to have sex, or bake a cake, or build a house for somebody else; we force them to give money.
I would engage with a libertarian who used “we should force sexy people to give money to unsexy people” as an example argument, but not if they used “we should force sexy people to give sex to unsexy people”.
EDIT: @Conrad Honcho, I think my point responds to you as well.
That example seems ill chosen.
@fion and with regards to conscription / the draft? Your own soldiering is not fungible.
@Conrad Honcho
Oops. Sorry, I missed that. I’m opposed to conscription anyway, though. Except perhaps in cases of existential crisis.
@Aapje
Haha, I knew exactly what that link was going to be without clicking on it. I’m not sure whether you’re making a serious point or just an amusing observation.
If the former, I would argue that it’s a different discussion. We were talking about using forced labour as a means of redistribution and comparing it to taxation as a means of redistribution. In that example, some people were offering a service in exchange for money, some people tried to take up that offer of service and provide some money, and then all of a sudden it wasn’t on offer any more.
You’re not wrong – but I think a prohibition on prostitution prevents this from really “working.”
We require people with lots of food to give money to people with no food because then those people can use the money to get the food they need.
So long as the unsexy are not allowed to use money to get what they need, giving money to them is virtually useless.
@Matt M
Well obviously prostitution should be legalised. I thought that was a given. 😉
There is a famous classical account of just such a scheme. I discuss it in the webbed draft of one of my current writing projects.
@DavidFriedman
Fascinating. Thanks for sharing!
@fion
Semi-serious, semi-anticipating what seemed inevitable.
That depends on how you frame it. The bakery did offer to make cakes for money, but did they offer to make gay wedding cakes for money?
Furthermore, it seems to me that a sale is not necessarily just about exchanging a good/service for money. I’ve given away and sold things for an extra low price to people because I liked them. The same for services. For me, the good feeling that I got from making a trade/gift to a specific person was part of the transaction. I would not be happy if I were be forced to treat a person that I liked the same as someone I didn’t.
You can (simplistically) frame sex the same way: the base transaction is two people providing a service that gives the other an orgasm, but there is extra benefit to having sex with someone who is pretty, nice, etc. This is not strictly necessary for the base transaction, you can get an orgasm with an ugly, nasty, etc person as well.
Let’s say that a person greatly dislikes having sex with a pro-gay marriage person. Is this not very similar to the feeling that the baker had when forced to bake a cake for a gay wedding?
Is there truly a fundamental difference or is the difference more subjective, where you have upsides and downsides to forcing people? Do people decide what is appropriate based on whether the downsides outweigh the upsides for the situation at hand or are they truly principled?
Call me a cynic, but I strongly question many of the ‘principles’ that people claim to uphold, as it seems that people often start by deciding how they feel and then they later scrounge around for a principle that they can use to defend their position.
@fion
Neither sexbots nor prostitution would require thinking that women are similar to property, and that’s not even getting into redistributive social technology such as (non-serial) monogamy.
But your willingness to jump to such a conclusion parallels libertarian arguments that taxation is a form of slavery.
I doubt you would consider “Or possibly people think citizens differ from property in an important way” a good faith response to economic redistribution.
It is ridiculous that in the United States (and I would have to imagine in many other countries as well) enormous amounts of time and energy are devoted to instructing indifferent students in subjects like ancient history, trigonometry, chemistry, American literature, et cetera, that will mostly have virtually no relevance to most of their lives (see: the Case Against Education), while they receive no clear and formal instruction in the process of successfully courting a mate.
Relevant to your 3: here’s an article in Jacobite by an evolutionary psychologist that offers a much more informed and useful take on this than Hanson did.
Oh also: an interesting and relevant article offering some (slightly humorous, but also serious) recommendations on preventing school shootings by incels.
Oh man. Government-approved and government-mandated courtship rituals. Not looking forward to that.
To be clear, I wasn’t necessarily saying that the government should be doing the educating. (And actually I think hard core libertarians/ancaps have some interesting arguments against government run education in general.) But I don’t see that it would be such a bad thing either. Like, a high school dance/prom is implicitly a “government-approved courtship ritual”, and people seem to enjoy those a lot.
If it’s anything like government-approved and -mandated health education as it currently exists, it’ll probably be horribly inept and out of touch. But on the other hand, it’ll probably be hilariously inept and out of touch.
If anything, you’re looking backward to it!
(Quoted in full, because Tumblr is slow tonight):
That’s a really well written piece, thanks!
I know more than a little about WWII, and not just about battleships, and I don’t think that’s quite right. Yes, the government and various other organizations did attempt to provide some females around the fighting men. But they weren’t girlfriends as we’d understand it. The girl you danced with at the USO (or whoever was organizing the local soldier’s dance) might well have been going to a dance every weekend with a different soldier. And no, she probably wasn’t sleeping with each of them. This was the era before antibiotics, and the biggest public health problem in the rear areas was VD, so that sort of thing was discouraged. And I think the difference between “spend a voluntary, non-sexual evening with a man who is serving his country” and “we’re going to draft you to be the girlfriend of this random guy” is pretty obvious.
I think the view of the WACs is too cynical. They (and other women auxiliaries) didn’t generally go to places that had no civilian women around. The WAVES at least never deployed outside of CONUS and Hawaii. Nurses did go overseas, but I don’t think there’s any way you could say they were there simply as girlfriends. On hospital ships (which is what I know about offhand) the grunt work was done by male pharmacists’s mates under the supervision of the female nurses. If “providing girlfriends” was an objective, then I suspect they’d have used female orderlies.
@bean, that’s a very useful elaboration, but I don’t think it’s as distinct as you’re implying. To a large extent, “spend a voluntary, non-sexual evening with a man who is serving his country” is “volunteer to step out with him for the evening,” or to update the 1940’s language, “be his girlfriend for an evening.”
True, it was inside CONUS+Hawaii, but it was still a very sizeable something.
@Evan
There’s a couple of key differences. Girlfriend in a modern context brings a bunch of baggage that simply doesn’t apply to a USO dance. At closest, it’s a well-chaperoned blind date with a random soldier. Sure, maybe you get the scrawny, ugly guy with bad breath. But there’s also the chance of getting to spend the evening with that hunky sergeant. And I suspect they switched partners throughout the evening, so you may have to put up with the ugly guys to dance with the cute ones. At very most, if you’re going to do something more with a guy, it’s your choice, and you can decide you aren’t going to seek out the scrawny guy at the next dance.
CONUS+Hawaii was the reach of the WAVES. I don’t know about the WACs specifically (their wiki article is a lot worse), but I do know that dances as described were quite common in the UK for US forces stationed there. Also, remember that the alternative for the girls participating was probably no boys at all, because everyone was in uniform. I don’t really want to learn the details of any incel proposal, but I can’t really see how it could be anything other than a forced redistribution of girls to those of lower attractiveness, which is pretty different from girls getting to enter the lottery when they have limited choices.
Very interesting post, psmith, though I take note of bean’s comments on it as well.
1. psmith’s linked article is great.
2. With Title IX and mandatory sexual harassment training for incoming fresh
menpersons at universities, the government is already in the courtship ritual instruction business. It’s mostly incoherent and in the negative (“here’s a list of 500 things not to do!”) but the government and schools are already all over this.
Bad courtship instruction pushed by malevolent actors is almost certainly worse than none at all. (waves in the general direction of “Untitled”)
Great; if the government’s providing incoherent negative courtship instruction, there shouldn’t be so many objections to its providing somewhat-coherent positive instruction too, right?
What Evan said; I think it’s unfortunate that young men, in particular, are provided with lots of clear messaging about what not to do, but only noisy and confused messaging about what to actively do. It should hardly be a surprise that there’s a non-trivial subgroup of incel men given that no one clearly explains the rules of courtship.
My problem with this argument is that it proves too much. Everyone seems to have their own favorite topic, and I keep hearing arguments that schools are organized wrong because they teach so much useless material, but they don’t cover the one really important thing the debater cares about at the moment. This applies at all middle school and all levels above that. There are so many useful skills that someone thinks should be taught in school that they really can’t all fit into any school agenda.
Well, it seems like there are two arguments here, but I still think that both are correct:
1. Schools teach useless material; they should teach useful material instead.
This can easily be true even if there are more useful things school could choose to teach than they can actually teach at once. (Like, if you’re arguing that someone has a diet composed of bad foods, and point out more possible combinations of healthy foods than they could actually eat, it doesn’t mean that their diet isn’t bad.) As long as they teach something useful after basic algebra and reading comprehension, it would be an improvement.
(And actually I even think that apprenticeships, part-time jobs and simple free time could well be superior substitutes for the “education” that many students receive.)
2. Courtship in particular is a very important thing.
While maybe you take an outside view that makes you skeptical of this, from the inside view I don’t think that it’s at all unreasonable to say that achieving their mating goals is one of the most important things to young people. (I feel like I could have phrased that better but hopefully the point is clear.)
A part time job doing various types of construction or even customer service may be quite educational, but a part time job in Food service, janatorial, or in the vastly dwindling manufacturing realm vs school? Im not sure about that. Do you mind divulging if this opinion was at all based on your own school days?
Well, I think that there are all the cliched things like showing up to work on time, following directions, working with co-workers, et cetera, that one learns with even a menial job. Learning those would probably be more useful to low-IQ, unmotivated students than endless fruitless attempts to get them to understand Shakespeare or calculus. Additionally, they would be making money, which would be good for both them and the taxpayer.
And I think that many high-IQ students would benefit from work experience as well. I knew a fair amount of kids in high school who wanted to go into fields like finance or medicine, and I feel like they probably would have learned a lot more useful stuff by spending some time in some capacity actually observing what professionals in the field do relative to most of their actual studies. I hear a lot of people give advice like “make sure you get good grades”, but I very rarely hear people say “make sure you remember what you learned in your classes.”
As far as if my own school days influence(d) my opinion, sure, of course, but equally or more significant would be books like the Case Against Education, Coming Apart and the Bell Curve that present more rigorous evidence on the relevant issues.
“clear and formal instruction in the process of successfully courting a mate.”
I wonder if courtship might be one of those anti-inductive things? (Not sure if I’m using that term right.) As in, if you had clear and formal instruction in it then the nature of it would change such that your instruction was useless. “Oh look, he’s doing the formal-instruction-method of trying to hit on me. What a loser!”
Yep.
If so, that seems like an important thing to include in the instructions:
“(Some|most) people don’t like being asked out the same way as everyone else; it’s still okay to ask them out, but they’ll probably say no if you don’t get creative.”
Hmm, maybe, but I don’t think so. For instance, I think that if boys were explicitly told at age 13 that upper-body strength is demonstrably attractive to women, and thus that developing it is a major part of their physical education, women would still find upper-body strength attractive.
I think this works better in a gender-reversed sense. If women were told that certain waist-to-hip ratios seem to be more attractive, men would probably still find it attractive.
But if women are attracted to guys who are “just different” and “have enough confidence to go off-script,” then teaching guys a literal script might in fact backfire as suggested above. Unless there is some sort of societal compulsion that mitigates the element of choice and instead says, for both parties, “You will do X and upon completing it you will be married to Y.” The most literal version would be something like arranged marriages. The less literal version would be some version of socially enforced cultural expectations. Both have problems because they only work by mitigating pure-preference choices.
Let me channel my inner left-wing tweetstormer:
“Why should anyone help them? They’re a terrorist movement responsible for two mass killings. They need to be destroyed and the earth they grew from salted so they can never spring up again.”
Now I think in practice, since nobody is going to bother rounding up these losers and sending them to Gitmo to be waterboarded, this amounts to option 2. Sure it’s “mean” but the nice options amount to giving in to terrorist demands, so meanness is justified here.
(I’ll also note that most feminists don’t bother distinguishing incels from the rest of the manosphere, for much the same reason that we don’t bother distinguishing Stalinists from Trotskyites. It’s not outgroup homogeneity bias so much as that the differences are irrelevant.)
How is giving someone advice on fitness, fashion, or flirting giving in to a terrorist’s demands?
I think you may be stuck down the rabbit hole of social activism if you think that the only possible remedies are on the policy level. What about personal responsibility?
One of the biggest problems these guys have is their external locus of control. They feel helpless and don’t think that anything they do could possibly fix their situation. You’re like the mirror image of an incel: you agree with all of their premises but come to the conclusion that they’re dangerous sub-humans. Those premises are wrong and therefore so are you and they.
There’s a huge difference between giving into the unreasonable demands of terrorists and changing the Conditions Of Society so that people don’t feel motivated to become terrorists who make unreasonable demands in the first place.
Couldn’t the exact same thing be said about islamic terrorism and how it supposedly is caused by Islamophobia? “We shouldn’t do anything to make life easier for muslims. That would be giving in to them. The appropriate reaction is to be as Islamophobic as possible until the attacks stop.”
No, because leftists like Muslims and hate incels.
(Remember to assume that all incels are white. Don’t think about the possibility that a male Muslim might be willing to kill himself not because mean white people drive him to terrorism but because he can’t get laid and feels certain that those who die for Islam get a mansion in Paradise with 72 virgins. That would be Islamophobic!)
Le Maistre Chat:
Bashing the outgroup != advancing the conversation. Less like that, please.
Perhaps the leftists might be slightly more sympathetic to the plight of American incels if we swapped the color palette.
Thanks. FWIW, I agree with you that a lot of what seems to be the incel worldview is really counterproductive and harmful to themselves and others.
That said,
(1) it seems to me that bullying some kid because some other kid killed people smacks of group punishment. I don’t hold the Dallas shootings against Black Lives Matter, or the Family Resources Council attack against whatever group shares that losers beliefs.
(2) More importantly, I don’t think shaming these guys would work. Frankly, it would be good for them to change their model of courtship and move on, so if I thought yelling at them would work, I would support it as in their interest as well as everyone else. Instead, I bet it feed their sense of victimization and also has a problem because the model used by their critics (that their error is entitlement to women as property) doesn’t meet incels’ model of their own mentality, so they’re likely to tune it out.
Looks like your point flew over a lot of heads.
You list 3 possibilities, but I think you’re leaving out another big possibliity:
4) Incels get prescribed hormones that lower their sex drive.
We have drugs that would alleviate their suffering; why shouldn’t we use them?
Finasteride lowers sex drive. People are prescribed finasteride all the time for male pattern baldness. People are prescribed psychiatric drugs all the time for other conditions. It doesn’t seem outlandish to me. It seems like we could treat incels so easily if we were just willing to prescribe them the drugs.
Drugs have a pretty good likelihood of having negative side effects and depending on the specific drugs can be quite expensive. While for extreme circumstances I would say OK maybe an attempt can be made to see results, first should definitely be to try approaches that aren’t messing with the complex system of human body chemistry. OP’s approach one, get more fit and develop more social skills, actually has known beneficial side effects so unless there’s strong evidence a person can’t do that or the problems persist after doing that, drugs shouldn’t really be a serious suggestion.
The problem of incels has very little to do with sex drives. Unless you have a drug that permanently raises their self-esteem, it’s not going to work.
Cocaine? It’s not permanent, but you can just keep taking it, as the record industry proves.
Frankly this is a terrible idea. Im sorry, but unlike treating depression, schizophrenia, etc.. a valid sex drive is not an evolutionary trait that is vastly out of step or mis-aligned with the modern world as I look at it. Sex has many positive benefits and in the case of mood disorders, can help alleviate symptoms. Why in the world would you suppress that?
Palliative care is supposed to be the last thing you turn to, not the first.
It’s not just a desire for sex. It’s a desire for the social status and self-esteem that comes with being able to say “I have a girlfriend” or “I love someone who loves me back.” Those sounds like really basic things because they are. It’s easy to mock them as unimportant when you have them met.
Yeah, it’s definitely weird to me that comments such as “Poor people who can’t afford food need to just accept that they are not entitled to anyone else’s food, and if they can’t get their own food – they will starve to death and they will deserve it.” are considered evil and immoral and beyond the pale – but if you replace “food” with “sex” suddenly that’s the exact right attitude to have and the only problem we have with society is that too many people disagree with it…
c/sex/companionship/
I’m just spitballing here, but I suspect the crucial difference is that you don’t need to rape anyone to redistribute food.
No, but you do need to steal from them. Which is also normally immoral but magically stops becoming so if the government is involved.
No, but you generally do need to either enslave farmers or offer them money. And in the latter case, more money than your social safety net would provide if they did basically the same things except not produce and distribute food to people they don’t otherwise feel like feeding.
Money is a claim on society’s finite resources. You exchange it for goods and services. If we redistribute your money — say, to buy food for the starving — you now have a slightly smaller claim on those goods and services.
Sex is an intimate physical activity between two people. If we redistribute sex, you are now required to penetrate or be penetrated by a stranger against your will.
Emotional companionship, which is the thing that the sympathetic brand of incels actually want, is even more intimate than that. If we redistribute emotional companionship, you are now required to — convincingly fake long-term affection for somebody you don’t actually like, I guess? Not exactly sure how this is supposed to work.
It’s so weird that people have different opinions on the redistribution of these essentially identical commodities!
I deleted my last post because it was needlessly dickish and Iain said it much better.
Also, would you rather never have food or never have sex?
And if we redistribute food, you are now required to plow and plant and reap a field against your will?
Once upon a time, people believed that we did. People who put as little thought into that matter as you did to this one, said “Obviously people won’t work the fields without whips and chains being involved, so since we need food I guess we are just going to have to have slavery as well”. Eventually, they put some thought into finding a better and it turned out slavery wasn’t inevitable after all.
But if you’re uncomfortable with food as an analogy, what about health care? Which I am told is an absolute human right that only the most monstrous of societies would fail to provide to absolutely everyone. But which cannot be commoditized, which requires an intimate one-on-one interaction between a doctor and a patient, some of whom will be as odious to deal with as any ill-socialized incel.
Education seems similar, and we’ve recently had the discussion about how having to accommodate a few particularly obnoxious students can degrade the process for everyone else. But, universal human right, must be made available to everyone.
And yet I am told that there are enlightened societies that have managed to redistribute food and health care and education so that even the odious get their share, and if they are doing it by enslaving farmers or doctors or teachers they are doing a fair job of keeping that out of view. So I can’t help but think you might be a bit hasty with your judgement that anyone who suggests redistribution of sex must be openly advocating rape.
What are the Mormons doing about this? They have a high marriage rate compared to the rest of us. They must be doing something right.
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2015/05/22/mormons-more-likely-to-marry-have-more-children-than-other-u-s-religious-groups/
I’m guessing they live in a culture that puts much more emphasis on marriage, and less on sex. They also probably have stronger family units that support (and push) young singles into matches.
This. The Mormons don’t have any secret tricks; they just apply a lot of social pressure to people to get married young and start pumping out babies.
My girlfriend’s family is all Mormon — her mother was the only one of the six kids to leave the church. She has thirty-something first cousins, including multiple families with eight kids, and a lot of those cousins are already married and pumping out babies of their own.
If your goal is just to maximize the number of marriages, the Mormons are doing pretty well. If you want to maximize human happiness, it’s a little less clear. One of the aunts spent years in an abusive marriage, finally managed to get a divorce, and is now estranged from her six sons (because it is a wife’s duty to obey her husband). Another aunt, who would clearly have been happier as a career woman with 1.5 kids, swore after two kids that she was done but just gave birth to her sixth kid last year. One cousin is mildly autistic and soul-crushed by reaching her mid twenties without being able to find a man and start a family like a good Mormon.
If you fit into the Mormon box, or can cram yourself into the Mormon box, it seems pretty nice. That doesn’t necessarily make it a good model for society at large.
I suspect one of the interesting problems we run into as a society is that there’s a strategy for life happiness that works pretty well for most people (probably something like “marry, have kids, buy a house, have a full-time job, maybe join a church or get involved in Scouts or something”), but it works really badly for a smallish subset of people.
It seems like, as a society, we have had many decades of weakening the push toward that strategy, and sometimes actively attacking it as bad/evil/wrongheaded. And we’ve had a consistent undermining of a lot of the legal and social pressures/structures that re-enforced it. And that’s probably made life better for the smallish subset of people who would have been miserable following that strategy, but at the cost of a lot of people who would have been happy following that strategy ending up unhappy.
“It” is ambiguous here. Do you mean that people have attacked the strategy as bad/evil/wrongheaded, or attacked the push towards the strategy?
At most, I think we have moved from a society where that strategy is socially mandated to a society where it is socially encouraged. The number of people who argue that marriages, kids, and jobs are actively bad is negligible.
The real change has been a shift in the ability of women to access that strategy. “Many decades” ago, women were mostly expected to stay at home and take care of the kids. In a lot of Mormon families, that’s still the case. If that’s what you’re talking about, then I dispute its description as “a strategy for life happiness that works pretty well for most people”. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that my list of unhappy Mormons was three women.
Iain:
It seems like there used to be a lot more social pressure and support pushing people toward that life strategy. And now there’s much less, and that leads to both:
a. Fewer people for whom the strategy would have made them miserable ending up following it.
b. Fewer people for whom the strategy would have made them happy ending up following it.
I have zero interest in forcing anyone into my favored strategy for life satisfaction. But it sure seems plausible that (b) has done more harm than (a) has done good. That seems like it’s ultimately an empirical question.
Some parts of the breakdown of social pressure/support for the traditional happiness strategy seem like unambiguously bad things. For example, the huge increase in single mothers raising their kids without the fathers around seems pretty awful overall.
It looks to me like as social pressure/support toward a particular standard of how to live decreased in the US, people on the high end of intelligence, education, and income did better–the ones who wanted a traditional life mostly managed to get it, and the ones who would have been miserable in a traditional life found something different that suited them better. But the people at the low end of intelligence, education, and income mostly did worse–thus the Coming Apart phenomenon.
Mormon checking in. I think “no secret tricks” is a fair summary, but also “just a lot of social pressure” is under-selling what’s going on in several ways.
It’s important to remember that the Mormons aren’t just a culture but a highly structured church that meets three hours every week to (among other things) discuss topics from a unified curriculum. They also have a top-down leadership that is very active, constantly sending out talks and broadcasts and essays and magazines that are widely read and listened to.
And in all of this they talk about marriage incessantly. About how important it is and how great, and how much fun, and how happy it is, but also about how to be a good husband and a good wife and how to be a good parent and how terrible abuse is and how tragic divorce is. For a while it was common for church leaders at the highest level to encourage, over the pulpit, married couples to set aside regular time to go on “date night” and to engage in “continuing courtship.” You can call that “social pressure” but it’s more than just southern grandmas asking questions at Thanksgiving.
As Subject4056 points out, there are “singles wards” which are whole congregations specially organized for and populated by young single adults. You go to church and do all your church social activities with other single adults. The point is to get you meeting people and married, and everyone knows this. It’s also not rare; there’s at least one singles ward in pretty much every place there’s enough church members for it.
There are also, I believe, large effects from already having a culture with happy, stable marriages. I see a lot of general anxiety about marriage and divorce in my non-Mormon friends. My Mormon friends by and large simply assume that most marriages will be mostly happy, as long as they put in effort. And I think largely they are correct — they grew up surrounded by evidence for it. Even my Mormon friends who had experienced divorce as a kid were pretty rosy on the possibility of happy, stable marriage. And those kids who aren’t born Mormon go to church every week surrounded by other adult role models with happy marriages.
When I was in a singles ward the Bishop would give spiels to the men about how important it was to go on dates with the women, and to kiss them, but we could also see day to day how much he and his wife loved each other and how happy they were with each other. That kind of thing is powerful. (In the year and a half I was in that ward about 20% of the members met and got married, myself included)
So yeah, there’s no secret sauce besides using the huge infrastructure of the church to talk about marriage constantly to encourage people to form and maintain happy marriages. (I expect they actually are happy too, but that’s a separate question)
To any male incels, join up with Mormonism! The demographics are in your favor right now with the female-male percentages being 56% to 44%. And as above shows you’ll still be able to read SSC! Disclaimer though, this probably only helps the “wants a real relationship” incel and not so much the “I just need to get laid” type.
But that actually does make me curious, does the Mormon church right now worry about people joining for such less-than-spiritual reasons? Or does it seem that there are sufficient hurdles to joining that there isn’t a significant problem with insincere conversions? Or maybe even is there a “fake it til you make it” attitude that initially bad reasons to join will grow into real faith?
I’m having trouble imagining a minister commiserating with his fellows and saying, “People keep joining my congregation, but they’re not really believers. They’re just there for a chance to get laid. I don’t know what to do with these scoundrels.”
It sounds like one of those good problems to have.
Purely anecdotal, but I work with more than one young, male, mormons who seem to me to be attractive, athletic, nice guys with degrees from great schools who have elite level jobs – and who seem to be struggling to find mormon females to date.
I can’t speak for Mormons (I’m a Catholic), but I think it’s pretty common for people to start coming to a church largely for the social interactions (meeting other single people, meeting other young families) and to find themselves becoming more involved over time for deeper reasons.
@christhenottopher
We welcome everyone, but there are definitely barriers to entry. It’s not like you can walk in and find Mormon girls desperate to marry you.
The first one is baptism, which requires sitting through lessons with missionaries, and then sitting in an interview with a missionary about your commitment to certain religious principles and practices, including giving up alcohol, tobacco, tea, and coffee, paying a tithe, and going to church every week.
In my post above I left off discussion of the concept of temple marriage, which is huge. Marriage in a temple (as opposed to in a chapel or elsewhere) is seen as the ultimate goal for a variety of reasons. Being allowed in the temple requires passing additional barriers including more interviews, being a member of the church for at least a year, and receiving the priesthood for men (which is easier and less of a commitment than becoming a Catholic priest or full-time pastor; basically every active Mormon man does it)
And in the course of all this there’s the unofficial barrier of being involved. Being an active Mormon of the kind Mormon girls will want to marry is a significant commitment in time and energy. But you don’t have to act like a Chad, and that’s a huge plus.
And you do have to actually date. I got married in a singles ward, but only after I forced myself to start asking girls out even when it was awkward.
Again, the only secret sauce is a huge amounts of effort and commitment. I suppose you might say the secret sauce is self-selection.
So yes, incels, join up with Mormonism! It will take as much or more effort as “hit the gym, get a haircut, etc.” but it works pretty darn well.
While on the whole Mormonism’s retention numbers are good, this masks the gender imbalance – many more men leave the church than do women. This imbalance and the taboo against out-of-group partnerships make it a lot easier for (observant) Mormon men to find dates.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/283733702_Increasing_Sex_Ratio_Imbalance_Among_Utah_Mormons_Sources_and_Implications
The church also facilitates meeting eligible partners through “singles ward”, which is basically an extra hour or so after normal church services in which the single members of the congregation are expected to mingle. If you’re observant, single, and not meeting anyone, your bishop will know about it, and in theory try to get you back on the path to marriage.
I’m not incel, but I know a lot of them because I participate in the chan and twitter subcultures where they’re common. Inceldom has almost nothing to do with sex. Nothing. For the vast majority it’s about touch starvation, loneliness, and self image. Here’s a sad thread where a bunch of incels talk about what they’d like to do with a gf. A lot of incels outright admit the idea of sex terrifies them and they just want a woman who is nice to them to cuddle and watch anime with.
Unfortunately there are incentives on both sides for people to publicly behave as if inceldom is about benis in bagina and nothing else. On the social justice side, because it makes incels less sympathetic and easier to mock and denigrate. On the incel side, because it’s less humiliating and more socially acceptable for a male to talk about sexual frustration than to talk about how he wants someone to hold him and run her fingers through his hair and tell him he is loved.
It’s weird to me that so many people apparently genuinely believe that the incel phenomenon is about fucking, like that guy above suggesting that using finasteride to eliminate sex drive might help. It wouldn’t do anything.
Thank you. Almost everything that has been said about incels here has been almost totally incorrect, missing the point to the extent that a literal 5 second glance at any of their communities would show that they’re wildly wrong. Particularly the idea that they have extremely high standards and blame everyone else for their failures, when almost the defining feature is absolute desperation, the belief that they’re so totally, absolutely unlovable that they want literally any affection from literally anyone. It worries me to see people immediately take the surface level obviously bullshit culture war take that perfectly conforms to Jezebel strawmen seriously.
How does that square with the part where they idolize mass murderer Elliot Rodger? I get that they aren’t a monolith, but according to one observer they’ve recently taken a very dark turn.
Is there actually main hangout of theirs where they view him in a favourable light? /r9k/ mostly mocked him endlessly.
And if it is true that they’ve taken a dark turn recently, I would suggest that it was via the process of the media painting them as terrible misanthropes instead of self hating loners which in turn has actually attracted terrible misanthropes to them.
There’s a popular perception that redpill is radicalizing incels – that greater proportions of them are beginning to believe not only that they are miserable, but that society is organized in a way that unfairly impacts them.
I haven’t seen a good systematic way to measure this – like the dispute some time ago regarding ethics in gaming journalism and/or oppressing women, you can pick various postings that reflect one side or the other.
To the extent that incels believe either (a) that their life is doomed to incurable misery or (b) it’s society’s fault, I suspect those ideas are harmful to them. I’d love to have some kind of philosophical evangalization program, or to invent a useful medication – maybe someone will come up with one or both.
The Daily Beast’s “Sympathy for Incels” article did just casually toss off in their interview with an incel Youtuber that there are pretty common references to “going ER” as an option of last resort. The interviewee suggests that’s just blowing off steam and not meant to be taken seriously, but there’s only so many mass shootings that can come out of a very small, insular community before theoretically-joking references like that stop being plausible as jokes.
@MrApophenia – thanks, that Daily Beast article was really informative.
Do you believe that participants on anorexic forums are correct about their impression of how fat or thin they are?
Thanks, that thread is really interesting. FWIW the lovey-dovey, intimacy fantasies you noted do seem to be balanced pretty evenly with more straightforward sex and even ultraviolent rape.
I’ll buy that a large part of the angst seems to be about sex or relationships as a form of “validation,” proving one’s “worthiness” (as one guy’s sig put it). There’s still a pretty ugly narcissism about that whole way of constructing relationships, though– the assumption that it would be the job of a just universe to provide you with a romantic partner who’d love you just the way you are with no need for you to change or improve. Who’d fill all your emotional holes by properly recognizing your current hidden awesomeness, not by demanding that you grow or give in any way. (Even the elaborate gestures of self-loathing in that thread feel pretty indulgent and ego-defensive: it’s certainly easier to angrily despair than to consider doing any work to fix yourself.)
Weirdly, the whole thing feels a bit Disney-princess when examined more closely, and probably not unrelated to various women’s self-regarding romance-novel fantasies where the sexy, high-status hunk tenderly removes the glasses from the sensitive ugly duckling girl, instantly revealing the beauty that’s been there all along (and then they snuggle). It’s still a pretty messed-up and infantile model for relating to others/to the world/to oneself, though. Demolishing that model in the broader culture would probably be my #1 candidate for fixing the incel problem.
I readily agree with your viewpoint here. I hate to say it also, but it would seem to me that the type of fantasy-based media consumed by these groups does little to help their cause either.
I’m a little bemused by the notion that women have it so easy on the dating market and have all the advantages over these poor guys, because come on, there are such things as female incels and have been, as long and as much as male incels.
Janis Ian’s At Seventeen was the ugly/socially awkward girl’s song of the 70s and the lyrics seem to be equally applicable:
Sure, some answers on that thread are things like
but others are
and
which don’t exactly cause pangs of sympathy for me at least.
Have there been any demographic studies of “incels”? I wonder if there’s anything common to their backgrounds that’s unusual in the backgrounds of others.
I would be very interested in this as well. Namely conservative vs whatever else family background…
As mentioned in the other thread, academia is unlikely to touch this subject with a ten-foot pole, and if they did, the culture war would likely color its results.
Anecdotally, however, my substantial professional experience in working with young adults suggests that the single largest predictor would be absent fathers. Traditionally, young men learn appropriate sexual behavior from older male role models. Given the rise of single mother households, female domination of primary education, and entryism into formerly male spaces, it should not be surprising that a greater number of men are left to learn how to achieve sexual success on their own, with some failing completely.
Similarly, men with fathers who navigated very different (typically patriarchal) sexual marketplaces (e.g. East or South Asian immigrants) are often provided inadequate or improper strategies for the modern sexual marketplace in Western societies, and thus run a higher risk of failing to pick this up on their own and end up as incels.
How does the presence of a father help? The father in a traditional monogamous relationship has presumably done the courtship work long before the son is aware of such things (or indeed even born). A dysfunctional single-mother family with a series of boyfriends actually provides more role models — at least for the son to obtain similarly-dysfunctional relationships, which I believe is a common outcome.
By providing a role model of how to interact with a woman in a relationship. It’s unlikely my son watching me interact with my wife is going to learn unsuccessful behavior. My wife and I respect each other and care for each other in mutually supportive ways. I do manly stuff around the house (as my mother called them, “hairy leg jobs”) like take out the trash, deal with the lawn, knock down the wasp nests, crawl through the attic, fix things that break. Oh and go to work to support the family. And my wife does traditional female things like cooking and cleaning and childcare. Neither of us is abusive to the other, nor is either of us obsequious towards the other. If the lesson on how to act my son receives by watching his parents is “do useful masculine things while being neither mean to nor fawning towards the woman” he’ll be halfway along the successful courtship path before he even realizes he wants a girlfriend.
It seems to me the thrust of the government / culture approved instruction for young men is mainly about avoiding being the bad type of man (the rapist, abuser, harasser, etc). This leaves them paranoid, without useful positive instruction, and then extremely suspicious of women and the institutions because as they observe the world they see men who behave exactly in the ways they were told was The Worst Things You Can Do have high levels of sexual/romantic success.
@Conrad Honcho
That’s all great for the steady state of two people in a monogamous relationship, but it does nothing to provide a role model for how to get into such a relationship in the first place. Getting a job and doing chores is not going to get him a date.
@Conrad Honcho: that’s about how to *stay* in a relationship, not about how to *enter* one.
And I’m saying they’re very closely related. “Be the sort of guy who’s gainfully employed or has good employment prospects, is competent in masculine things, bathes after performing them, and is neither abusive towards nor subservient to his love interest” gets you halfway towards getting a girlfriend/wife. A young man without a male role model around doesn’t get that instruction. He’s starting at the origin without even a unit vector.
@Nybbler
I dunno. On my first date with my wife she was running 20 minutes late so I was hanging out with her roommate. Their landline phone “rang” but made no noise. The roommate told me it was broken. So I took it apart and fixed it (the wire on the ringer had come loose). Oh, and then I changed the filter in their air handler, because they didn’t know those needed to be changed and had never done so. Basic man stuff but it was impressive to her.
And the first thing her mom asked when she told her she met a guy was “does he have a job?”
isn’t just a template for committed monogamous men, but a template for how to become a committed monogamous man. It means he is going to be a confident Boy Scout doing car work and wood-working on the side and isn’t just going to put women on a pedestal, which is indeed half-way to where he needs to be.
EDIT: Conrad ninja’d me.
“Be the sort of guy who’s gainfully employed or has good employment prospects, is competent in masculine things, bathes after performing them, and is neither abusive towards nor subservient to his love interest” gets you halfway towards getting a girlfriend/wife
Halfway isn’t all the way there. And the incels watch as the Henrys with no job prospects get more.
It’s vastly harder to get into a relationship than to maintain one. Like getting a job, you need to be much more impressive when you are hired than you do to keep the job.
I went through the painfully cliché phase of “why do women like jerks?” in my 20s. When I acted to women like my father acted to my mother. Like I act now to my wife. When you are in your 30s and dating a more mature group of people, it will pay off, but it can be tough to wait that out while watching the Henrys in your 20s.
(My BIL is a Henry. Drug-using, jobless, layabout slob. Has a girlfriend. I would point out to any incels observing him ruefully that his girlfriend has no teeth, and it’s not because they got knocked out playing polo. The Henrys gets lots of women but you don’t want those women. That last sentence works whether it is normative or descriptive.)
If you are asking why women like jerks, it generally means that you need to be more jerkish. Some guys interpret behavior as “jerkish” when the default person or interested woman interprets it as something entirely different.
Sort of like the introverted job seeker not asking for more money, because that’s “greedy,” when no normal person would think that.
Obviously the internet hates that line of advice, but it’s only meant for certain guys who need to hear that message. And to give women credit, the WOMEN in the lives of these unassertive men generally recognize the flaw: I had a friend who was extremely unsuccessful with women, and his mother told him “you need to be an asshole.” He was way, way, way too nice. And is still way, way, way too nice.
One of my friends told me basically the same thing one day.
It does not mean that all men or men in general need to be more jerkish. There are plenty of men out there that are absolute assholes and need to be a lot nicer.
I did get over the “women like jerks” stuff; I described it as cliché. And there was not just the women in my life desiring more mature things; it was also me becoming more mature and desiring more mature things. If I had gotten my dream girl in my 20s I would have fucked it up royally because I had immature ideas about relationships. (But doesn’t everyone in their 20s? Part of having relationships is working all those things out.)
Yes, this is the “All Debates are Bravery Debates” thing where it’s good Atlas Shrugged exists because some people are complete doormats and need to hear “it’s okay to be selfish.” People who are assholes don’t need to hear that. Maybe they need a little more A Christmas Carol. Some guys do need to be told they’re too nice. Not Henry though.
I’m saying “halfway there is better than none” and people keep responding “but halfway isn’t all the way!” I know it’s not. All I’m saying is it’s better than none. I was halfway there at the beginning of college. I went on a few dates in high school but did not have a girlfriend. Then when I got to college I went the other half way there: I hit the gym, bought trendy clothes at the mall, found a homosexual to style my hair, and hung out with guys who occasionally got laid, and then shockingly enough I got laid too.
Strongly disagree. Relationships are hard work, and it’s easy to take a partner for granted, or fall into destructive habits, etc. For many/most people, a lifetime includes several started relationships and 0-1 maintained one.
@Education Hero:
I wonder how much that just has to do with the language used to talk about it. “Incel” isn’t a term I had heard of before the thread in which it was discussed, and my underlying gut feeling was (and still is) that normalizing this term, even unpacked as “the involuntarily celibate”, is probably a bad idea, though I’m not sure I can explain exactly why. In the past it seems like we’ve managed to talk about guys who chronically strike out with the ladies without it being controversial.
Anyway, your anecdote fits the hypothesis I had formed in my head when I asked the question.
Graph, dunno the underlying data:
https://twitter.com/lymanstoneky/status/992105680000749570
And because fuck it
https://twitter.com/ekp/status/991817194987114496
Talking to men, apparently dating suddenly becomes easy once you hit your 30’s. And it suddenly becomes difficult for women.
Likewise, dating is apparently relatively easy for men in New York City, but is, I guess, difficult for women.
So, setting aside the much more general problem that it is against gender norms for men to complain – including about the fact that it is against gender norms for them to complain – if you are in this boat, there are two simple steps you can take.
First, ensure you aren’t living in an area with 10% more men than women. Small shifts in the dating pools can have major effects on the dating market. Because men and women apparently have different preferences for where they live, I expect this particular problem to get worse, not better, over time.
Second, and here is where the real problem comes in: Women, on average, tend to prefer dating men who are the same age or older, whereas men, on average, tend to prefer dating women who are the same age or younger. A 20 year old woman has about 15 years spread of people she prefers to date, pretty much all of whom would equally prefer to date her; a 20 year old man has, effectively, a 5 year spread, and only a 3 year spread of mutual attraction. So a 20 year old woman will generally have five times as many potential suitors as a 20 year old man has potential interests. (I offer no evidence for this except to gesture emphatically at society and conclude anyone who disagrees is an alien who hasn’t interacted with our society.)
From a feminist framework, the argument is that it is sexist or ageist or whatever that women are only considered attractive when they are young. This is, indeed, part of the problem. The other part of the problem is that men are only considered attractive when they are experienced. (This is commonly framed as “maturity”)
This is true, however I do see growing numbers of older women/younger men pairing up, and not a cougar stalking type scenario…
The other part of the problem is that men are only considered attractive when they are experienced. (This is commonly framed as “maturity”)
Or even “stopped whining about what women owed him, grew the hell up and started thinking about how to interact with other people instead of expecting them to share his interests and if they didn’t care about 17th century toadstools but liked pop music and sports and reading about the Kardashians then they were idiots and he let them know he thought they were idiots”.
For some of the incel boys, time really is the only solution. If they never learn “so what do I want with a girlfriend – what can I do for her, not frame this in what can she do for me and what kind of social status that will give me”, then they will always be boys even if they’re forty years old.
Okay that was sharp and mean, but I’m so thankful right now that not alone have I never been interested in this nonsense, I have always been too ugly to attract any interest – how the hell worse would my life have been had I been conventionally attractive and had to fend off the kind of “but you haaaave to give me a chaaaance, you owe that to me!” kind of attention?
Yes, yes, they should “grow the hell up.” It would have been nice, though, if the feminist instruction they received on how to do this were not completely backwards from reality. How they were told to behave in their formative years was counterproductive. It’s like they were raised wrong, as a joke.
Erm, partly. But I’m in my early 30s. I now have a nice car, some great clothes, a suit, a Facebook that shows me doing lots of interesting things on vacations, muscles, etc.
It doesn’t matter what my personality is, 30-year old ADBG is playing on easy mode, 18-22 year old ADBG is playing on Nightmare difficulty. He doesn’t have money, his body hasn’t started filling out, he doesn’t know much about clothes, etc.
For the people who are recommending option one, I mostly agree, but with the caveat that this is much harder than it used to be.
1. Social atomization means it is harder to just “go to the gym” because you don’t know anyone there. People have fewer and weaker personal relationships. There is less incentive to get a haircut. There are fewer people in day to day life to comfortably practice talking to.
2. Single moms, deadbeat dads, and divorce combined with a female supermajority of K-12 teachers means more boys growing up with zero male role models. Male only spaces and clubs are basically dead. Worse, the boys that do have fathers often have absentee fathers that never care to provide any discipline. The problem incels face is not women-trouble specifically, but incredible feelings of worthlessness and loneliness. They need an older male figure for guidance, frequent goals to work towards, and praise for accomplishments. The closest thing I can think of is a high school coach or drill sergeant.
You’re only going to get a few takers for Option 1. And most of them are going to get even more blackpilled once they get in shape, cut their hair, improve their grooming in general, and find themselves still alone.
This is because they lack the skills to do anything about it and are no longer in a situation where it’s possible for them to learn. They don’t know how to ask a woman on a date without being painfully awkward, nor to do any of the follow-on, and they’re not teenagers any more: most women are not going to put up with fumbling advances.
It sounds like you’re endorsing a critical period hypothesis for the acquisition of courtship skills in adolescence. Maybe there’s a tiny kernel of truth there, but I think that’s much too pessimistic. More likely, if you notice that most of the poorly groomed out-of-shape virgins who manage to get their act together later in life still fail to find girlfriends, it’s because they also had and continue to have psychological problems getting in their way. (After all, plenty of poorly groomed out-of-shape people do manage to find mates.)
In other words, it’s survivorship bias: The guys who didn’t have those psychological problems started dating in adolescence because that’s the earliest they were able to, but if they had been prevented from doing so until later in adulthood for some reason, they’d still figure it out without all that much more difficulty and awkwardness than a typical teenager.
Of course, this explanation isn’t much comfort to those of us who can’t find love due to psychological problems.
Not a critical period in the biological sense but in a social one. If the only way to learn to play baseball at a higher level than beginner is to actually play baseball, and nobody will play baseball with a beginner over the age of 20, then if you’re over 20 and haven’t played baseball, you aren’t going to. Even if you’re physically capable of learning.
I’m not sure how you’d distinguish this from survivorship bias, which implies that some people are just innately unable to participate in courtship. I imagine one distinction might be the presence of well-groomed in-shape virgins (who don’t want to be) during adolescence. But I doubt anyone’s done the study.
Either way’s a black pill.
This is probably the best advice. The cards you were dealt are shit, so you have to play better.
This is basically just telling them they are fit only to be culled from the population. Pretty nasty. FWIW, there is a right to sex – it’s called “marital debt”.
This may alleviate some symptoms, but won’t cure the disease.
So long as those values are indissolubility of monogamous marriage and legal punishments for fornication and adultery (especially severe for the latter), which I would expect from Christendom, rather than the Islamic tradition of converting incels into jihadis. But overall, this is just whining at power to do something about it. Ineffective.
Well, how realistic are we talking here? As far as I’m aware, the sexbots haven’t managed to clamber up the near slope of the Uncanny Valley yet, and yet there are still presumably some takers. Assuming that the craft of … I want to say ‘sexbotology’ here, but maybe the industry has a less silly term … doesn’t stall out, eventually at the margin there are going to be an increasing number of guys for whom a shapely and somewhat responsive droid is a more attractive prospect than the best human partner they could get.
I’m using the proper definition of celibacy in this context – lacking in marriage. A futuristic sexbot may provide companionship and sex, but it can’t provide the full goods of marriage… unless we’re talking literal androids with functional babymakers.
I suspect very few incels are married.
Tangentially relevant: Female celibacy rate is apparently zero.
That’s not a good conclusion to draw from what was presented. Error bars are too large.
That seems a bit of a mess; various graphs and nobody defining what do they mean by celibacy: do they mean “never marrried (but has been/is currently sexually active)” or do they mean “not having sex now (but did at least once in past)” or “never, ever had sex”? Because if some of your respondents are answering “not married but I’m banging hot studs/chicks every weekend” and some are answering “never even had a kiss under the June moon”, you are going to get weird results where “there are no female celibates”. Also, it’s entirely possible some people think “celibate? you mean, like a nun? I’m not a nun, I’ll put down ‘no’ for that one” even if they otherwise fit whatever criteria you’re using.
I mean – I’m one of the non-existent female celibates! Female! Unmarried and never been married! Alive and typing this right now!
If I understand correctly, they mean people who answered “zero” when asked how many times they had sex in the past 12 months.
So they are saying no women at all answered “yes, I have not had sex at all in the past twelve months”?
That would be a very strange answer and I see why it’s puzzling. I don’t have an answer save that I’d like to know more about the population they were sampling to see what the disparity could be.
The number of women surveyed for each age group seems to be ~20. It doesn’t seem that puzzling that none of those would be celibate, if the actual rate is a couple of percent. The number of surveyed people is too low to accurately see incidence rates that small.
Also, there may be a correlation between celibacy and the willingness to take this survey.
@Deiseach
The rates were only zero for the sampled women who were aged 22-40 in 2014 and 2016. If I’m not mistaken, you are too old to be part of that group.
If I’m not mistaken, you are too old to be part of that group.
Aapje, a gentleman never comments on a lady’s age 😉 I suppose the fact that “not even living in the same country much less took the survey” might also have something to do with it!
@Deiseach
The twitter statistics guy tried to figure out whether incel theory is consistent with the data, in part by looking whether male celibacy is going up and female celibacy is going down. He specifically noted that the youngest generation reported no celibacy, although as I said, he also noted that the error bars are very large.
As someone who has “gotten through it” I’d strongly lean towards 1, with a bit of a caveat.
I think “You can overcome this” is generally right, but that there are three main “levers” one can pull, and depending on an individuals circumstance, you might need to pull all three fairly hard.
1. Make yourself more attractive. This is the conventional “hit the gym, practice talking to people, etc.” advice. While it might not “solve” the problem – it certainly can’t hut.
2. Lower your standards. Every incel already thinks they’ve done this – but there’s always room to do more of it. And I mean actively lower your standards. Which is less “Sure, I’d be willing to sleep with an ugly person if they came on to me,” and more “Actively pursue ugly people.”
3. Have some patience. “It gets better.” It is factually true that generally speaking, older women are less concerned with looks and charisma and are more concerned with intelligence, personality, economics, etc. than younger ones. The things that make you “boring” at 20 might make you considered a catch at 30.
I think 2 is 100% backwards by the way.
If we need any societal changes, it’s less “teach these people that they aren’t so entitled” and more “teach these people that not having sex doesn’t make them some subhuman swine.”
Improving the culture to not be so rough on these guys is probably a very good idea.
I would like to add a thought to this discussion partly in response to multiple sub-threads:
There has been a lot of talk about how more “traditional” cultures (both ours in the past, and others in the present) handle this problem better, but I rarely see attempts to generalize about what’s going on in those cultures vs what’s going on with ours. It seems like getting at the general underlying phenomenon might help in thinking about what we might do, as opposed to just adverting to this or that particular strategy.
I take the common thread to be: When some effort (perhaps by third parties) is put into identifying pairs that are basically compatible, and the members of the pair face social pressure to enter a relationship, they often eventually get to a point where they have a strong meaningful relationship — perhaps as strong on average as relationships that start out with passion.
What seems to characterize the contemporary U.S. and many other western countries is the combination of: 1) not much pressure when it comes to particular couples (even if there is still quite a bit of pressure on people to couple generally), and 2) a media landscape saturated with depictions of very attractive (in all senses) people of both genders, which both partly satisfies sexual needs and implicitly sets an unrealistic standard. The result is an environment in which “settling” seems like failure, and many people who would eventually wind up in happy relationships either on their own initiative, or as a result of external pressure, don’t even attempt one.
Heterosexuality — that is, the sexual dichotomy that characterizes the vast majority of potentially compatible couples — complicates this dynamic because on average straight men and women 1) find different kinds characteristics attractive or not, and 2) often take the different preferences of the opposite gender very personally. If attraction in both genders was primarily driven by physical characteristics, for example, “settling” could be more symmetric. But at least in our culture, the average preferences of the opposite sex have become extremely moralized. The failure to be self-perceived as attractive by the opposite standards develops into anger about those standards and the view that Things Shouldn’t Be That Way.
I don’t have anything particularly helpful to suggest in response to the underlying problem right now, but this is the issue in a nutshell as I see it.
I think this is generally right on all points (and makes me sympathetic to feminist complaints about depictions of women as unrealistically beautiful, esp via photographic effects).
Sexual differences complicate it, but don’t necessarily make it worse; it’s possible for both parties to convince themselves that they are getting a good deal if the rate of exchange is a bit fuzzy, even if that makes “fair” sorting a bit more difficult. It helps that there are multiple factors involved, even if they aren’t uncorrelated, and people value them slightly differently. Not to say some people don’t have it all, but in the middle most people should be able to be satisfied on some criteria, though of course human nature and our culture can increase the dissatisfaction.
True, although surely women are also presented with images of men that are unrealistic.
I don’t think it’s just the media landscape.
Suppose you are hiring a woman for a position where she will be very visible to your customers—reception clerk at a hotel, for example. There is an obvious incentive to prefer an attractive woman. If everyone is doing that, high visibility positions will be selectively occupied by more attractive than average women, creating the illusion of a higher level of average female attractiveness than actually exists.
1. Reduce the stigma on masturbation
2. Legalize prostitution
Are the incels really afraid of masturbation?
No – but its still low status.
I don’t see how you could possibly make it high status. It’s trivially easy and does nothing for anyone else. It’s like making eating free donuts high status. Maybe you don’t think too poorly of the guy who takes a free crispy creme every day, but it’s hard to think well of it.
Neutral status would be an upgrade.
1. ‘Stigma on masturbation’ — This feels conceptually unsound. I can’t help but assume that pretty much everyone knows that masturbation is almost a universal at least for males and particularly those that don’t have partners.
The stigma is more indirect, partnership is understood as being more of an accomplishment (and is generally regarded as being more fulfilling) and it naturally follows that there’s going to be a stigma around the sort of person that can *only* rely on masturbation. The only way to elevate masturbation is to somehow make it as socially and mentally elevating as the experience and capacity for actual partnerships which seems less plausible then fat acceptance.
2. Elliot Rodger’s father claims that he actually offered to take him [the would-be shooter] to a Brothel, and Elliot was supposedly disgusted by the idea. As others have pointed out the Inceldom =/= orgasm deprivation. It’s more psychological than
This is also why people that advocate drugging people into becoming disinterested in sex are risking throwing gasoline on a fire. (unless the idea is to solve the incel problem by drugging people into becoming suicidal rather than homicidal) Self confidence and Sex drive often go together.
It seems to me there is a difference between what will work on an individual level and what will work on a societal level.
At an individual level, the idea of getting in shape, getting some good clothing, learning a little “game,” etc. is probably a good idea and will rescue a lot of guys who otherwise would have been incel. But none of this will change the fact that there is a shortage of young women; nor will it change the female hypergamy instinct. As a result, there will always be a lot of young men who will never ever find a young woman to be their girlfriend/wife.
It’s kind of like advising a PhD student to start working immediately on publications; to network aggressively; to choose sexy, trendy topics for his work, etc. It’s good advice but it won’t fix the basic problem that there are too many PhD’s chasing too few academic jobs.
I fully believe in the core of 2) insomuch as no-one has a right to sex or an obligation to provide it. I don’t think it would achieve anything positive by going out to their forums and shoving that in their faces though, but if it comes to a vote on whether there should be a “right to sex” I’m happy to be known to be on the “no” side. But 2) doesn’t exclude some form of 1) – if there are things you can do that make it more likely you’ll get consensual sex, by all means do them.
3) I’m pessimistic about – traditional values won’t suddenly bring back all the factory jobs.
My real suggestion is 5) though (because 4 is already taken in another post):
There are different kinds of relationships, all of which I’d assume are basic human needs – community, friendship, really close friendship and (reminder that asexuals exist, but I concede that most of us are not) romantic and sexual relationships. Recognise that you’re optimising for overall happiness, and the best way to do that is not to focus exclusively on one potential contributing factor over which you have limited control in the first place. (Though perhaps don’t word it quite like this if you’re talking to the general public.)
If you’re not gay then might not be able to satisfy your sexual desires with other men. But that doesn’t mean you can’t be friends, even close friends with other men, and if there’s something society can do it’s perhaps push back against the idea that close non-sexual friendships can’t exist between men or that hugging another man “makes you gay”. If we can somehow achieve this then there might be an almost limitless supply of cuddle for men. I’m happy to be corrected if this is wrong but I think I read somewhere online that touching and hugging among men was absolutely normal until around Victorian times.
If someone has neither close friends nor any luck with dating, I’d advise working on the friends thing first. Not only in the sense of 1) but as a terminal value of its own – even married people are allowed to have friends! At the very least, you won’t be completely lonely in your search for true love or whatever. At best, it’ll improve your mood and social life to the point where you’ll be in a much better place than even Dan Savage could coach you to.
It’s interesting to look at the actual numbers as context for this discussion:
I don’t have access to the full article to see how it breaks down by age, though.
paper
raw data
Under 25, 50% more men are sexless (1y or 5y, same ratios). 25-35, it’s about equal. 35-55, 50% more women are sexless. 55-65, 3x.
@Iain
It seems extremely obvious that much of the long term sexlessness is at advanced age and mostly among women, who tend to outlive men, of course. Presumably the (very) elderly also tend to have lower libidos and also don’t suffer from status loss or an inability to have children due to a lack of partner, so many might not care that much.
The solutions for the elderly who do want sex also seems fundamentally different in many cases than for younger people.
What’s the standard procedure, when designing a medical test, to determine the right tradeoff between sensitivity and specificity (where I’m picturing a tradeoff involved in choosing the threshold for a positive test or something similar)? This seems like an incredibly hard thing to do, especially because remotely rare diseases will lead even small deviations from perfect specificity to create high false positive rates. On the other hand, false negatives seem like they’d be incredibly dangerous. I’d imagine there’s some sort of standard for how to strike this balance, and there seem enough medically-informed people who hang out around here that I figure people might have insight.
Epistemic status : professionally interested and partially-informed, but I don’t know if there is a standard industry line. Others may, and if so I am interested to read their responses.
It depends on what you want to do with the test! If you are screening for a disease (testing a broad population for it without a high degree of suspicion for any particular individual), then you generally want your test to be highly-sensitive – or, better yet, you want your diagnostic likelihood ratio for negative results to be low. If you are looking to confirm your suspicion of a disease, you may want a different set of characteristics. Moreover, one must also consider the rates of harm and benefits in patients who receive treatment for the target illness. The goal of medicine is to provide optimal care, and this is not synonymous with optimal classification procedures. There’s a good description thereof in A primer on receiver operating characteristic analysis and diagnostic efficiency statistics for pediatric psychology: we are ready to ROC. J Pediatr Psychol. 2014 :
(For another description of that important principle – albeit in the venue of test interpretation rather than test design – see The threshold approach to clinical decision making. N Engl J Med. 1980.)
Now, “A primer on…” describes the use of Cohen’s kappa to optimize these thresholds, but that’s not the only way.
One good (and very prevalent) way is to use a receiver operator curve, which is a plot of true-positive rate vs. false-positive rate. Receiver Operating Characteristic (ROC) Curve Analysis for Medical Diagnostic Test Evaluation. Caspian J Intern Med. 2013 briefly describes how to use the ROC to find an optimal cut off :
Another good way to optimize is to maximize your Matthews correlation coefficient (MCC). A worked example I have on hand : Mammillary body changes and seizure outcome after laser interstitial thermal therapy of the mesial temporal lobe. Epil Research 2018. The researchers demonstrated that if you take a patient with hippocampal seizures, and you ablate their hippocampus such that the mammillary body shrinks, the degree of shrinkage is correlated with the probability of seizure freedom.
If we want to build a binary classification scheme out of those results (mammillary body shrinkage of at least ___% is associated with seizure freedom), we can graph the MCC as a function of our threshold. MCC seems to maximize at ~20% in mammillary body volume reduction, which corresponds to a sensitivity of 0.92 and a specificity of 0.88.
Edit : less wall-of-text-y ; clarity
Very good info, so I’ll just add 2 cents:
– Never use the Youden index as it implicitly declares sensitivity and specificity to be equally important, and that’s almost never the case.
– pAUC is often preferable to AUC in these cases as for practical reasons only a small range of FPR is of interest.
Cool, thanks! More tests than I had realized existed, though not surprising I guess. I’m somewhat (but not really…) surprised that it sounds like there isn’t a single test that’s considered the standard to use. I guess context will determine what’s best, but it sounds like from your answer at least that there isn’t an answer to which test to use when? Whatever maximizes patient outcomes though…
The point about the intent of the test determining how sensitive it needs to be/how non-specific it can get away with being makes a lot of sense, but means that I didn’t get the “this much sensitivity and this much specificity is what we require” answer I was hoping for. I guess it’s just more complicated thank that would allow…
Unfortunately.
Mammograms (as you mention below) are good example. They are first-line in the appropriately-selected patient – for instance, screening for breast cancer in a 65 y.o woman. In contrast, a screening mammogram would be grossly inappropriate in a 30 y.o woman. But, if a 30 y.o woman detects some kind of breast lump on a self-exam, a mammogram might be helpful.
(Note : I have nothing to do with testing for breast cancer. If someone knows better than I, CMWIW.)
You should check out The threshold approach to clinical decision making. N Engl J Med. 1980. (Let me know if you have trouble with a paywall.) It’s a very good explanation of how to handle medical testing. I really think it might make things more clear.
I would also encourage you to think of likelihood ratios instead of sensitivity and specificity. Whenever we perform any kind of medical test, we must start with our pre-test probability (mathematically speaking, our priors, and medically speaking, our clinical suspicion) and allow the test’s results to update/modify/refine that to a post-test probability. Likelihood ratios are how to do that updating in a precise way. They are medical Bayesianism.
Likelihood ratios are calculated from sensitivity and specificity. Knowing how they are calculated can show you why a test with near-perfect sensitivity can still suck if it has really bad specificity.
Likelihood ratios in diagnostic testing – wikipedia
Likelihood Ratios and Diagnostic Tests (Bayes’ Theorem) – StatsDirect
rahien.din’s message has a lot of info, but I felt like it left out (or buried) the primary design factor.
It’s fairly rare for there to be a condition that can’t be diagnosed with a pretty degree of accuracy. If the person is available to be tested, there is generally a set of tests that can be run (possibly multiple times) to arrive at a highly reliable conclusion.
The kind of trade-off you ask about is therefore mostly a matter of “front-line” tests. And therefore the simple answer is: bias towards false positives, and follow up positive results with a more expensive and definitive test or tests. As long as the first test isn’t wildly inaccurate, you want to avoid false negatives as much as possible and funnel the positives into a more definitive test.
Ahh fair that makes sense. I think vaguely the motivation for this question in the first place was the fact that I’ve started hearing a decent amount of discussion about how over-testing people is bad because of negative outcomes (especially financial) associated with false positives. I think I hear it mostly with regards to mammograms, but the logic seems to be “when a disease is rare enough, our imperfectly specific tests will always lose to Bayes’ Theorem”. Mammograms are obviously ~front-line, so I guess that means their goal is to be highly sensitive at the cost of specificity that other tests (biopsies?) will handle, but the fact that false positives are bad enough to justify sometimes simply not using the test it seems to imply that the tradeoff between sensitivity and specificity is really important, even at the front lines.
I believe the conventional wisdom is that the primary issue with “over-testing” is that it is difficult (and stressful for the “patient”) not to treat a disease once it is identified, and more testing leads to more disease identification prior to any symptoms. Some conditions are good to catch “early”, but others may be counter-productive to treat before they develop into something worse.
So more testing leads to more treatment, which leads to more complications from treatment.
I take it y’all are familiar with the criticism of female characters being illustrated so that, while facing the viewer, they manage to show him both their butt and breasts?
Well, here’s a children’s book about Goatee and Pismo, two real-life pet goats from California who learned to surf.
With most other mammals, the T&A usually line up anyway. Seems having the female turn around and look at the male attempted to be amorous is less objectifying all told.
Well, that’s… distracting. I suppose they have an excuse in that goat udders always look vaguely obscene in real life (cow udders don’t, for some reason), but that shade of pink looks like it belongs on a baboon.
Yeah I agree that was a poor color choice.
Re cows: the prominent veins width size of my wrist that lead to the udders wig me out a bit. (This might just be dairy cows.)
What is the minimum number of national borders you must cross to travel by land from Buenos Aires to Ottawa? Assume all land and river borders are traversible.
I get 11, two ways.
V trg gra obeqref, ryrira angvbaf. Ner lbh njner gung Netragvan unf n obeqre jvgu Oenmvy?
Ab, lbh’er evtug, V jnf guvaxvat “ahzore bs pbhagevrf” orpnhfr gung’f jung cerivbhf dhrfgvbaf nfxrq sbe.
And I missed that border.
I was able to get 10.
Netragvan -> Oenmvy -> Pbybzovn -> Cnanzn -> Pbfgn Evpn -> Avpnenthn -> Ubaqhenf -> Thngrznyn -> Zrkvpb -> HFN -> Pnanqn
Fun fact: if you want to do this, you’ll have to go off-road.
Are the crocodiles as bad as they say?
That gap seems like some sort of failure of civilization. How did we manage to draw roads all up and down North and South America, but not through that bit?
Environmentalists don’t like the idea, the locals don’t like the idea, and it apparently helps keep diseases (like foot-and-mouth disease in cattle) from spreading.
I guess 11, get 11 but have one wrong
Pnanqn
Rfgnqbf Havqbf
Zrkvpb
Thngrznyn
Ubaqhenf
Avpnenthn
Pbfgn Evpn
Cnanzn
Pbyhzovn
Rphnqbe Creh, Puvyr (frireny nygreangvirf-Oenmvy,Hehthnl)
Netragvan
1. Netragvan-Oenmvy
2. Oenmvy-Pbybzovn
3. Pbybzovn-Cnanzn
4. Cnanzn-Pbfgn Evpn
5. Pbfgn Evpn-Avpnenthn
6. Avpnenthn-Ubaqhenf
7. Ubaqhenf-Thngrznyn
8. Thngrznyn-Zrkvpb
9. Zrkvpb-HF
10. HF-Pnanqn
Reminder: a week from today we’ll start discussing Greg Egan’s novel, Incandescence.
I bought a copy for this, so it had better be good 😉
Ditto, though reading the first three chapters last night certainly piqued my interest.
Thanks! I recommended Diaspora to somebody about a year back, but actually haven’t read any other Egan, so I’ll be glad to joint in.
I adore his short story anthology Axiomatic, and Terranesia is also a lot of fun.
I’ll try to join if the library has it or if I can overcome my stinginess to buy the $12 kindle version 😛
@johan_larson – how much do we need to have read, and do I need to have rot13 working?
Thanks!
You should have read the whole book. The discussion will be fully open. We will write freely about everything in the book, including potential spoilers.
Are there any people here who would be unafraid entering [let’s say: alone and at night] a haunted house, or an abandoned mine that’s rumored to be haunted, etc.?
I have an entirely materialistic worldview, and I am about as certain as I am of anything that ghosts, spirits, etc. aren’t real– but you could never, ever, ever get me to walk alone into a house purported to be haunted, at night, for more than maybe a minute or so. I think my behavior is mostly normal in this regard, and yet one occasionally sees videos taken by people (including believers in the paranormal!) who do seem willing to do these things… so I thought I might as well ask around, and see how other people think.
If it’s daylight or the site’s occupied, it barely registers most of the time, although I might think about it if the building creaks late at night when I’m alone or trying to get to sleep. It becomes a lot more salient if it’s dark and abandoned, particularly if it’s also overgrown and decaying, but we’re still not talking terrifying — it’s pleasantly scary to me, like a roller coaster.
Relevant to your interests
I wouldn’t be worried about the haunting. But an abandoned mine is just plain physically dangerous, and an abandoned house also, especially at night when it’s harder to see structural damage. So you wouldn’t see me going in without a good reason (and good light).
You know I was initially going to say that, but then I thought “wait a minute, that doesn’t explain why a Korean would be afraid of the fan, there’s nothing that could happen there!” If a really stretch, maybe a room that is sealed off enough to count for the fan death fear is sealed off enough for carbon monoxide poisoning to be an issue? Or maybe poorly insulated electrical wires could be a more legitimate aspect of the fear? But I have no such fear and have slept in rooms with closed doors and fans on a lot. So there’s clearly some cultural aspect to the fear that goes beyond the reasonable-ish “old creaky houses could cause accidents.”
So here’s the half-baked idea I’m considering. Westerners are worried about malevolent intelligences in general and Korean are worried about health problems in general. I’m reminded of when I lived with a South Korean roommate for half of a year he was always super worried about health issues. He also introduced me to the idea that drinking cold water causes headaches (which as far as I can tell is completely wrong, still doesn’t happen to me), he always wore gloves on mass transit, and was worried about germs generally. On the other hand he never talked about being worried about safety from other people, whereas American horror stories are almost all “this evil sentient thing is trying to murder you!” Even if you know ghosts are fake, maybe as a westerner we grow up afraid of potential malevolent actors going after us in general? Whereas a Korean would be afraid for their health even knowing that fan death is complete BS?
China, Japan, and Korea have lots of ghost stories.
True, though I don’t really know the ratio of “ghost is scary” to “ghost is benevolent/neutral” type stories compared to the West. Maybe it’s the same and they’d be just as freaked out spending the night in a haunted house? Not really sure on that. I still think that the evil being aspect of the building is important to the root of most fears about it rather than the safety of the construction.
Very entertaining ghost stories.
I’m more or less the same (don’t believe* in supernatural but would not willingly explored a haunted place alone in the dark).
For me at least, it’s just like scary movies and TV shows. No, I don’t believe in dark creatures that stalk you as a second shadow and then eat you, but the Dr. Who episode “Silence in Library” still kept me up with the lights on all night. Also had to give up after two episodes of Stranger Things 🙁
(Oddly, the one “scary movie” that didn’t bother me too much was 1408. I saw a small part of it before watching the whole thing, but I don’t think that partial knowledge of the plot was what made the difference.)
* I mean, I haven’t thought about it deeply, so maybe I believe in it at some subconscious level, whatever.
This strikes me as general fear of the unknown.
You know there aren’t spirits, but you don’t know what *could* be in there.
What helps me with fear of the unknown is worst case planning. Think about the worst thing that could possibly be in the house, and have a plan to deal with it.
Yeah, leaving aside obvious safety issues as mentioned by other posters- I don’t care. No issues at all. I’m an arachnophobe, so I understand irrational terror, but darkness just doesn’t get me that way. Maybe it’s from years of having terrible eyesight and preferring to sleep in pitch-blackness anyway? Maybe it’s from camping far from other humans? Maybe just a general childhood spent in the sticks? *shrugs*
EDIT- Ghosts don’t enter into it. I’m an atheist and very materialistic, and seem to (upon introspection) believe that “in my bones”. Not bragging, just can’t feel the haunted-house-scariness. It’s like asking someone with no sense of smell if smelling manure bothers them- of course not, they can’t smell!
Please point me to a good essay that explain transhumanism, in the sense that motivates being why AI safety is such an important topic. Let me explain what I don’t understand about this.
So Scott and Eliezer explain that if the AI researchers succeed to make AI more intelligent than the top humans, then they’ll be able to make even more intelligent AIs. This will then spiral into a superintelligence that is so much better than humans in everything we do that we have no chance to outcompete or control it in any way. I’m fine with this part. People debate how many years into the future this is, or whether it’s even possible at all, but that’s not the part I want to discuss here.
The argument goes that the goals of the superintelligence will be very different from the goal of humans. This is because we can’t describe our human values well enough to teach the AI the right goal function. The new world that the superintelligence creates will then not be what us humans want, so this is considered a bad thing. If that is so, then I’m siding with the superintelligence. My problem is that I don’t understand what these human values are that Scott and Eliezer seem to care about, the ones that they believe a superintelligence wouldn’t respect, and I’d like an essay that tries to explain them to me.
There’s this image painted about the paperclip maximizer. The AI is told to make paperclips. Being smart, the AI wouldn’t just copy our paperclip factories and slightly improve the assembly line process to make paperclips faster. No, it instead plays the long game and becomes a god, spreads all across the universe, uses its tremendous intelligence to turn all the stars as raw materials available for his use, and in the end makes paperclips. At the same time, the AI doesn’t care about the life and wellbeing of the humans of Earth, so it turns them to slaves to assist him in rising to power, then abandon them to extinction once we are no longer useful to him. He does this not because he intrinsically wants to cause suffering to humans, but because this is the most efficient way to achieve its long-term goals. But all this doesn’t sound that terrible to me. Wait, hear me out.
Some people take a luddite view where all technological progress of civilization is bad, we should never make self-driving cars that make all the truck drivers unemployed, and all humans should spend their day ploughing fields to produce wheat, earning their food with the sweat of their own brow. I don’t agree with this position, but one can at least make some internally consistent arguments for it, and if this was what you believed, then I understood why you didn’t like the superintelligence taking over. But this is definitely not what Scott and Eliezer say.
Scott and Eliezer do want progress in technology. They want us humans to become the gods ourselves if this uncaring universe doesn’t have one, spread in the universe, reshape it in our image, and use all the stars as raw materials for our long-term goals, or at least share them with other intelligent aliens that we meet or create. On route to this, they might also enhance the intelligence of humans using a combination of biological technology or applying the right incentives to selection. As far as I understand, they want exactly the same future that they claim the paperclip maximizer AI would create. There’s the small point I mentioned about enslaving all humans to assist you in rising to power and then abandoning them to their extinction once they’re no longer needed. But the problem is, I’m not convinced that humans wouldn’t do this. Humans have done war and slavery so much that I don’t see a guarantee that it won’t happen again. Such bad things could happen in many ways. A powerful but mad dictator could commit genocide to further his political agenda. Or we could avoid dictators, but fall into some trap where we can’t coordinate towards our goals, and even though all individual actors are benevolent and wouldn’t want to enslave humans, the system that emerges in uncaring and doesn’t share our values in the way Scott calls Moloch’s work. Or perhaps the humans that are biologically enhanced will no longer be able to empathize with other humans, and won’t treat them as real people, and will only use them as tools for the goals of their group.
What I’d really like to know is, what are these human values that really distinguish the scenario where the AI becomes god and turns all the stars to paperclips from the scenario when humanity becomes god and turns all the stars to cat videos. You could argue that we humans intrinsically value the life of intelligent beings, and will spread intelligence everywhere. But I don’t think this is a difference, because the argument about the AI says that intelligence is the weapon that lets the AI become all-powerful, and the AI knows this, so it will also spread intelligence everywhere to be able to achieve its goals. I’m quite sure the difference is not some stupid bigoted value like where the humans have pink furry skin and the AIs have green scaly skin, and green scaly lizardman don’t count as real people, so it’s intrinsically more valuable to spread human intelligence than lizardman intelligence. So what is the difference really?
I call these real human values “transhumanist” only because Scott seems to call them that in “http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/07/30/meditations-on-moloch/” , but I could be wrong in that. So if I misunderstand that, then ignore the “transhumanist” terminology please and try to answer my question about human values that an AI might not share.
Yudkowski has a bunch of long posts on his idea of human values, which he calls “coherent extrapolated volition,” or CEV for short.
The gist of CEV is that it’s the sort of thing that we would want if we were the people we wish that we were. If we were more morally upright then we would want the things that we should want and if we were smarter then we would know how to get them. The idea is circular and not terribly original but it’s a good discussion prompt.
The big problem is that Yudkowski has a massive ego. Since he’s the smartest and most morally upright human in history [citation needed], clearly humanity’s CEV will look more like his personal values than anything that people actually value today. There will be no faith or fidelity, no sense of purity or purpose, just smug hedonism and endless meaningless games.
> The big problem is that Yudkowski has a massive ego.
This is likely. But I’m asking on this forum because Scott seems to care about this too, which is why I’m pointing to the part of “http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/07/30/meditations-on-moloch/” where he says he’s a transhumanist. So it’s certainly not only Eliezer who has an idea about this.
Update: thanks for the CEV part though, I can look that up at least.
The person I wish I were is probably much worse than who I am.
The big problem is that Yudkowski has a massive ego. Since he’s the smartest and most morally upright human in history [citation needed]
I believe we have a challenger for the crown in Mr Vinay Gupta who seems to be certain he and his are the only, solely, truly and really enlightened humans what are also smart and can think gooder on this planet out of every culture and era. Clash of the Titans ahoy! 😀
Whatever my opinion of the guy, I don’t think there’s any call to bring him up here.
I get that you don’t like him, but is there a reason you’re mispelling his name? A number of his critics do this and I don’t know why.
My bad, I keep forgetting to Google the guy’s name before writing anything about him.
His last name is spelled in a non-standard way for how it’s pronounced, I don’t even try to remember how to spell his first name, and using his initials is a shibboleth for his admirers. So there’s really no good option besides copy-pasting the damn thing every single time.
Anyway the point isn’t to convey disrespect. I can do that just fine without misspelling his name. It’s because his name is unusually hard to remember.
-sky is the Russian or Ukrainian transliteration (as in “Nikolai Ivanovich Lobachevsky”), -ski is the Polish one (as in “J. Michael Straczynski”). They’re both suffixes that mean “from the region” or “the estate of”, roughly equivalent to the German “von”.
Does it have the same aristocratic connotation as a nobiliary particle like von? Or just the same literal meaning?
Originally, yes, but at some point in the early modern period it started being used by people outside the nobility. The implication’s a lot weaker in Polish (or presumably Russian, though I know less about that) now than it is in German.
I’m going to have to remember “Eliezer von Yudkow.” 🙂
If that lets me call our gracious host “Doctor von Scott”, I’m for it.
…human survival?
I care about the survival of intelligent beings. Whether the linage starts with, say, the daughter of my brother or a program in a computer, those are clearly not the final forms. The beings in the future will look different, and I don’t care about their skin color. Survival is survival in either case.
A superintelligent being would be the best way for this, because it’s less likely to make stupid mistakes like killing everyone on Earth with nuclear missiles before there are enough people outside Earth, or destroying civilization through global warming. I don’t know what the best path is for that superintelligent being, but I don’t intrisically care whether it starts with making biologically engineered humans or with AI computer software.
Most people do not agree with this. I don’t care about “intelligent beings” in the abstract. I care about intelligent beings that either share continuity with my in-group and/or share my values.
Is a world where the only intelligent being is a paperclipper something that doesn’t bother you in the slightest?
> I care about intelligent beings that either share continuity with my in-group and/or share my values.
Right, and then we’re back at my original question. What are your values? The important ones, the ones you care so strongly about that you would like future humans to keep.
Other than self-preservation and eventually becoming god and reshaping the universe in your image, which I expect the paperclip AI will follow as well.
Do you want me to just list everything that people value?
Other people and our relations to them
Aesthetics(art, literature, movies, etc.)
Happiness
Truth
Autonomy
Security
Do you not care about any of these things?
What if the superintelligent being concluded that the surest path to survival was to kill everyone else on earth with nuclear weapons?
Okay, so it sounds like your concern is that after the point where we know enough to make an unaligned superintelligent AGI, but before we figure out how to make an aligned one, we might accidentally go extinct and fail to spawn an intergalactic civilization, because of human foibles. So we should just build a superintelligent AGI as soon as possible and let that be our legacy.
Honestly, I’d rather we nuke ourselves than spawn a ruthlessly expansionist superintelligence that kills not only us, but any other weaker life form it encounters in the universe. But if we put that aside for the moment, there’s a compromise solution: As soon as we know how, we make a superintelligent paperclip maximizer or whatever, but we put it on a timer, so that it won’t activate for, say, 100 years, and in the meantime we can turn it off or extend the deadline whenever we want. Then we deposit it someplace relatively safe, like the Moon or Mars.
This way, if we figure out AI alignment, we can shut off the paperclip maximizer before it activates, and everybody wins; if we nuke ourselves, too bad, but at least we pass on the torch to the paperclip maximizer.
> But if we put that aside for the moment, there’s a compromise solution: As soon as we know how, we make a superintelligent paperclip maximizer or whatever, but we put it on a timer, so that it won’t activate for, say, 100 years, and in the meantime we can turn it off or extend the deadline whenever we want. Then we deposit it someplace relatively safe, like the Moon or Mars.
I don’t think that can work, at least not in the timescale before we colonize exoplanets, for two reasons.
1. Even a superintelligent paperclip AI needs some resources to start to ascend to power. Just like any dictator, it would probably start by taking over some industrial countries, and using its existing infrastructure to start manufacturing whatever it needs to start to expand. Like, you know, become president of the U.S., make the armed forces build rockets for asteroid mining, or whatever. If you put an inert superintelligence of the Mars, and then the humans civilization dies out before it can expand to places other than Earth, then the superintelligence won’t have a civilization to take advantage of, and will eventually die too.
2. I think the AI safety people are worried that we’ll cross the intelligence threshold so suddenly that we won’t know where to stop. There won’t be a point when we have an AI that we’re sure is powerful enough, but it can’t yet become powerful.
Do you really? If so that’s a very different value system from mine and I think most people’s. I don’t consider intelligence a terminal value, just an instrumental value – an enormously important instrumental value, but still just instrumental. The only terminal value is the well-being of conscious creatures.
And this distinction is key here. If we build a real paperclipper that takes over the universe, it would likely be extremely intelligent, far more intelligent than all of humanity combined by any sensible measure, but it might not be conscious. Even if it were conscious, it might not be happy. Even if it were happy, it probably wouldn’t be super duper happy.
Or abstractly put, optimizing for the number of paperclips is very different from optimizing for the well-being of conscious creatures, and this is why we want to avoid it.
It’s actually also very different from optimizing for intelligence. A paperclipper would presumably just make itself as smart as it needs to and then focus on making paperclips. If you don’t care about consciousness at all and just want to have intelligent beings, you shouldn’t waste so much time making paperclips, you should create lots of other beings like you, or alternatively turn the universe into lots of CPUs for yourself rather than into paperclips.
> it might not be conscious
I don’t understand what consciousness could mean here. If, when you say you care about consciousness more than about intelligence, you mean that you want to encourage vegeterianism because eating meat will make the unintelligent but conscious chickens suffer, I could understand that. But I can’t imagine what an intelligent but unconscious successful paperclip maximizer AI would look like. I don’t believe that philosophical zombies who behave intelligently but lack a soul can exist.
> it might not be happy
I definitely don’t buy this one. If you were saying that the enslaved humans weren’t happy under his rule, I could understand that. A human living today can be very unhappy because he lives in an unstable country where a mugger could slit his throat on the street any day, or because he has a terminal illness with no hope for a cure, or because he can’t earn enough to feed his children, or because to earn enough he has to work 80 hours a day and has no time for recreation and pursuing his own happiness. A successful paperclip AI can’t be unhappy in any of those ways. If it can only work on meaningful intellectual tasks like designing warp drives and paperclip assembly lines for 40 hours a week, and needs to relax and watch TV series the rest of the time, then it knows that and will allocate adequate resources to provide that recreation time for himself.
Okay, so the core of the disagreement here is that you think a superintelligent machine is necessarily conscious and very happy. If you ever try to discuss this topic somwhere in the future, I would suggest starting from there, because up until now I’ve been rather confused as to why you think a paperclipper scenario could be an okay outcome.
So… I think you’re wrong about how you think about a) the link between consciousness and intelligence and b) the link between consciousness and human-like emotions.
I agree with you about the non-existence of philosophical zombies, but for reasons that don’t tell me anything about artificial intelligence. Afaik, a philosophical zombie generally refers to someone who is just like a human, claims to be conscious, but isn’t. That strikes me as implausible because we actually notice that we are conscious, so I don’t see why any being would be mistaken about being conscious.
But that doesn’t mean an intelligent AI needs to be conscious. I think an unconscious AI might be possible, and such an AI would be aware that it isn’t conscious. So the argument against philosophical zombies doesn’t apply. Do you think there is a different argument for why an intelligent AI must be conscious?
Please stop me if I’m ascribing false beliefs to you in this paragraph. It seems to me like you imagine intelligence as this complicated thing that we haven’t yet figured out how to program, but once we do, the thing we created will be conscious and it will, therefore, have feelings of stuff like stress and satisfaction.
This is, I think, false. I’ll taboo the term intelligence for myself here – what AI people are trying to get into AI is effective general problem-solving capability. Right now we have the effective very-narrow problem-solving capability (e.g. in a pocket calculator) and effective kinda-narrow problem-solving capability (in AlphaZero). We’ll keep making it more general and at some point reach something that we would describe as AGI.
Throughout that process, consciousness may or may not gradually evolve. There is something which our brains do that makes us conscious. We both agree that it’s not about biology, so it must be the ‘process’ of thinking – something I could call an algorithm. Maybe this algorithm is essential for achieving generality and so AI people will also stumble across it. Or maybe it’s something more exotic that evolution dug up to have an effective punishment mechanism, and we’ll find a different (better?) way to achieve generality. I’d assign something like 40% to the first smart AI being conscious.
But more importantly, even if the AI is conscious, it doesn’t then start to do something about its well being. Humans do something about their own well-being, but that’s because we were designed by evolution and evolution rewards us for doing something about our well-being (at least in the ancestral environment). If an AI becomes conscious, no magic happens. It doesn’t give it any additional agency it didn’t have before. Like, suppose for a moment that we create an AI and it is suffering. If that AI is a paperclipper, then I think that, as a matter of computer science, it is just a fact that it won’t do anything to mitigate its own suffering, even though I’ll totally grant you that it could. If its utility function rewards paper clips, then it is perfectly allowed for it to suffer, for it to realize that it’s suffering, to have the opportunity to make itself happy instead, but to still continue suffering indefinitely.
If you disagree with that, then you have to provide me a reason why it would.
Don’t misunderstand me – I’m not claiming that you can’t build an AI that cares about its own happiness. In fact, I’m over 99% sure that you can. Pick any mind you want, human-like, animal-like, conscious or unconscious, whatever. It’s possible to build that mind. But it’s probably really really hard, and it doesn’t happen automatically. As for this discussion, I think that by calling this AI we’re talking about a paperclipper, we’ve pretty much ruled out that it is the kind of mind that cares about its own happiness. A Paperclipper by definition cares only about making paperclips. Somthing that cares about its own happiness wouldn’t just make paperclips.
So for the paperclipper scenario to be ethically okay, it would have to just happen to be really happy despite not doing anything about its happiness. That strikes me as very unlikely, and again, even if it were the case it would only be a fraction of the happiness that minds which have actually been optimized to experience happiness could experience.
As an aside, I am a vegetarian and would encourage others not to eat meat to prevent animal suffering.
Imagine two intelligent beings. One of them is an ordinary, 100 IQ human who values ice cream and cat videos and so on. The other is a robot that only values paperclips. It’s only got an IQ of 105 so it’s never going to personally have an intelligence explosion and tile the universe with anything, but it’d really like to. Also, for the sake of making them more equivalent, it’s only got about fifty years of life left before unavoidably dying due to some kind of hardware failure.
If they’re both trapped in a burning building and there’s only time for one of them, would you rather save the robot because it’s more intelligent? Is it at least obvious why many people would rather save the human? If so, extrapolate from there as to why we would prefer to tile the universe with humans and cat videos rather than paperclipper instances and assembly lines.
> If they’re both trapped in a burning building and there’s only time for one of them
Asimov has a short story “Kid brother” about this. It’s an interesting thought experiment, but I don’t think it’s relevant to the question I asked.
Suppose that a close relative of yours and a brilliant leading rocket scientist is trapped in a burning a building, and you can save one. The scientist might be important for the future of humanity because his inventions will allow us to colonize other planets saving humanity when Earth becomes toast. But the difference isn’t so obvious that I would know that humanity would definitely be doomed if the scientist dies in the building. (This is a thought experiment – in practical emergency situations you never get such clean tradeoffs.) If you asked me this, I’d answer that I’d save the close relative. This is for a purely selfish reason: while the scientist might help humanity in the long term, my family is likely to help me later when I’m in trouble, so it helps me personally more to save a family member.
But you can’t extrapolate from that to more than a few generations into the future. I already don’t care about what life my dead great-grandparents lived, nor about more distant relatives that I never meet. If a third cousin of mine got in a burning building, then him being my third cousin wouldn’t do him any favors. I don’t particularly care much what happens with my blood relatives who’ll be born generations after my death either. So in the far future, I’d prefer people in general to colonize other planets more than my distant future relatives to survive in particular.
In fact, I already care more about the happiness of personal friends I’ve made at work (who aren’t related to me by blood) than of my third cousins. While in practice there are very few people of color in Hungary in my social class, I hope you’ll still believe me if I say that I don’t care much about the skin color of people I meet at work. If I met an AI with IQ 105 at my next job, I’d judge him on his behavior rather than what hardware he’s made of. If he behaved in a way that seems to clash with my values and habits, then I wouldn’t befriend them because of that, but then I also don’t vote for human politicians who advertise political values I don’t agree with. I don’t care whether someone got created from a biological process or not, and won’t prefer humans just because I share some of their genetic information.
So yes, I might save the robot from the fire if he’s similar enough to humans that this is even a valid question.
Good old New England values.
No, really, it’s basically the Lovecraft insight: alien intelligences must have values and goals orthogonal to ours, so don’t make any non-human intelligences and be scared of any that are already out there.
How this extends to human outgroups is left as an exercise for
Lovecraftthe reader.
Regarding the post/fiction – https://slatestarcodex.com/2017/11/09/ars-longa-vita-brevis/
Upfront critique- I did not find this story to be that good.
The characters are fairly flat and uninteresting. The setting was not rich or compelling.
The central messages of gradually increasing burdens of knowledge learning and reduced knowledge creation was not relatable, realistic, or at least led to much discussion.
And there’s just way too many “why didn’t they” moments in the plot itself.
However, two footnotes? additions? fanfictions? could patch up quite a few of the holes, though possibly further weakening the central messages.
1-
When talking about alchemy, one generally associates it with lead to gold (or changing one thing to another in general), elixir of life, proto-chemistry, between science and magic.
There also is another concept introduced with alchemy, that while generally not that well-known, well until the popularity of a certain anime, artificial biological beings – homunculus.
Not only will it serve as a general purpose explanation for the weirdness (and rigid limitations) of the tower alchemists’ nature, it also helps solve some of issues that weren’t really even brought up like recruitment.
Though now it also prompts some other questions (ie. why don’t they just create millions of them to speed it up), the issues I thought of could be answered without introducing new concepts (ie. they already reached the limit of where marginalbenefit(alchemist) = cost(additional overhead))
It also enriches the setting and/or as a possible AI stand-in.
2.
A sort of expanded ending I came up in my head that introduces two important ideas.
A chambermaid descends from the tower to find the general waving his sword and yelling at the alchemist.
After some frantic shrieks and rushed explanations, the maid sighs and tells off the alchemist for not being truthful.
“The alchemists locked in the tower are indeed smart. So smart that they can’t even feed themselves and I need to pour food down their throats when they are unconscious like some kind of mother bird.”
This establishes two things – one, regarding the questions “why don’t they do *this* to be more productive”, answers -“well, maybe they already have”.
Everything they could do to optimize finding the equation, while still allowing enough stability to allow the thousand year search, they already implemented.
Not only will that include not dealing with eating, cleaning and everything else, but it’ll also mean they’ll probably be speaking some optimized high density no ambiguity language that doesn’t even have the word king or possibly not even illness.
The second is that it really pushes a motive in why this all occurred in the first place.
Though the alchemist in the story that speaks to the general isn’t one of the alchemists in the tower, he still places something regarding them – PRIDE.
Rather than just state that they couldn’t do it or it’s not worth it, he wants to boast about how important their work is, how vital it is, how much energy has been devoted to it, how close they are to getting it.
An intelligent solution would be to pretend to be one of those in the tower, do some fake diagnostics on the heir and then say that they are unable to cure it with the medicines they have available, but are working on one that could work – though probably wouldn’t be ready in time.
But he’s not meant to be some super-capable HR person. He’s someone who was meant to be dedicated to this awesome project that can’t be spared a second – but failed in entrance exam and had to work as a spokesperson for.
I’m not seeing the hide comment button or the up arrows to quickly navigate to parent posts, what’s up with that?
I see them. Must be wrong on your end.
There was some discussion at the end of 100.5 from people who were having trouble with Bakkot’s javascript enhancements not loading. Could be that?
I was the one who asked about this in the other thread. I’m glad it’s not just me, although we do seem to be in a minority. Can you load this webpage?
https://bakkot.github.io/SlateStarComments/ssc.js
If not, then your problem is probably the same as mine, but I don’t have a solution.
@Fahundo. It seems to be working again for me. I didn’t change anything.
Just had an IRL discussion in which I argued against what I think I’m correct in calling the “strong AI”* view; that consciousness is entirely algorithmic and any implementation of such an algorithm is just as conscious as any other. This was a first for me, as I would usually argue in favour of it. I think it’s safe to say I lost the argument.
I’m aware this is probably quite a strong AI-heavy crowd, but what do you think are the best arguments against it? I’m pretty agnostic on the issue, but I definitely find it easier to argue in favour of it than against. (Which, in itself, makes me think that maybe it’s right…) But perhaps I’m just not well-versed enough in the “against” arguments.
Grateful for comments and pointing-in-the-right-direction in terms of the literature.
*Wikipedia informs me it is also known as the “computational theory of mind”.
I’ll give the typical philosopher’s response: it depends on what you mean by “consciousness”. If you just mean perception (the ability to take in information from the environment), then it can be algorithmic, sure (but may not be necessarily algorithmic). If by consciousness you mean “has qualia” or “phenomenal experience” or any of those other philosophical terms, then you need to specify what properties you take qualia (or whatever) to have and how algorithms can have those properties.
Of interest might be Sydney Shoemaker’s Functionalism and Qualia.
Imagine a chatbot that simply implements a lookup table:
if messageHistory=="Hi there":
respond("Hi yourself")
else if messageHistory== ["Hi there", "What's on your mind?"]
respond("Nothing, I'm bored")
else if...
With a big enough lookup table, you could get a chatbot whose performance is indistinguishable from human. Sure, eventually you’ll reach the end of the table and the conversation will stop, but humans stop when they die of old age, so if we make a ridiculously large table that can hold 150 years of conversation, it’s now at least as capable of holding conversation as a human. Sure the database would be the size of a galaxy, but this is a hypothetical, we get to make galaxy-sized databases.
There is obviously some kind of consciousness-ish quality that a human has and this chatbot lacks, despite the fact that they outwardly act the same. Different things are happening in their “minds”. Essentially, I think that lookup tables prove P-zombies are a coherent concept. You can implement an algorithm which performs identically the outputs of a human, but if the word “conscious” is to mean anything like what we generally use it for, one must admit the chatbot is at least differently conscious than the human, and I would argue less conscious.
But maybe I’ve missed what you meant about implementations of conscious algorithms, if so, could you explain a bit more?
Yeah but who wrote the lookup table?
I wouldn’t call the table itself “conscious” but I would call any process able to generate such a table with non-negligible probability “conscious”, much like I don’t call a telephone or a book conscious but I do call the people I talk to on the phone or who wrote the book conscious.
At that point, what do you even mean by consciousness? Does a process feel pain? Does a process feel happiness? Can a process love?
The problem with the p zombies concept is that it’s not just saying that something can have the appearance of a conscious being while being unconscious. That seems true enough. It also claims that something can have the exact same physical structure, down to the molecules, of a conscious being without being conscious. That is incoherent.
I agree with Urstoff and Ninety-Three.
My own contribution: I used to agree with Dennett, Hofstadter, etc. Then I investigated the question “What does it mean for a physical system to ‘implement’ an algorithm?” That changed my mind. Spoiler: The natural ways to define implementation yield the result that almost any system, including the rocks beneath your feet, implements almost every algorithm. As far as I can tell the only way to avoid this result is to put some sort of complexity limit in there: “The mapping between states of the physical system and states of the algorithm must be describable in less than 1000 lines of Javascript.” But (A) this is a sign that we are at a dead end, and (B) depending on what complexity bound you use, it could very well turn out that most AI would not be conscious even though they are simulating a human brain exactly. If the human brain sim is on a virtual machine in silicon, that’s extra steps for the mapping to explain…
Check out http://www.consc.net/papers/rock.html for a slice of the literature on this issue.
I don’t think this works.
The algorithm of human consciousness may be implemented in the brain, but it is wired into an entire human body. It receives inputs from the environment — signals from your eyes to your visual cortex, for example — and produces outputs that affect the environment around it.
Even if you can produces some elaborate mapping between my brain and the rocks beneath my feet, there’s no way to argue that the rocks beneath my feet are receiving input and producing output in any meaningful way. Your link goes into this: Putnam’s argument about rocks implementing all algorithms is only true for inputless finite-state automata. In the context of the recent-ish SSC posts about perceptual control theory, that’s a huge gap. If brains really do work by attempting to minimize predictive error, then the tight causal loop between input and output is probably really important.
The question should not be whether the mapping between the physical system and the state of the algorithm is simple. The question should be whether the algorithm’s outputs influence its outputs in the right ways to keep it running.
You can run a copy of Firefox without an internet connection, but it won’t browse the web. You can run a copy of a human brain without inputs and outputs, but it might not be conscious. That doesn’t mean Firefox isn’t algorithmic. I don’t see why the same isn’t true for consciousness.
The biggest piece of the argument I see is the free will aspect.
Algorithms are inherently deterministic. Consciousness often implies a kind of awareness and decision making.
While neither is completely for or against free will, it’ll be a debate on its own to untangle it.
And people tend to have strong opinions regarding free will.
The second is the whole “wisdom as a group/emergent intelligence” thing.
The whole Chinese gym, nation, etc. thought experiments.
If so, are countries conscious (more conscious?)? systems like capitalism?
If they do agree that they are, then the values people place on consciousness probably don’t match up with their definition of it.
People might not like breaking up a nation or a system, but not in the same way as killing a living being.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nondeterministic_algorithm
I don’t know about strong arguments, but I defended one from James Ross that there must be immaterial aspects to the mind in an earlier thread. The discussion starts here, and I do link to Ross’s paper when I bring it up.
ETA: I see now that soreff left a response after my last one which I did not respond to. Draw your own conclusions as to who had the better of the discussion.
Is effective altruism even theoretically possible?
Effective altruism in a nutshell is the idea that people who hope to be genuinely altruistic should be more attentive to the actual effects of their purportedly altruistic acts, so as to make sure those acts aren’t unintentionally suboptimal (or mostly in the service of other non-altruistic goals), but that they are instead doing the most to advance their genuinely altruistic values.
Most effective altruists seem to be motivated to alleviate suffering (human and sometimes animal suffering). Such people consider an altruistic act most effective when it alleviates more suffering than any of its alternatives, and they consider a main goal of effective altruism to identify which acts are and are not like that.
Such altruists are typically not interested in picking favorites among sufferers — sufferers in a far away land who you will never meet, and sufferers next door who will thank you personally for your help, are considered equal or at least very similar.
The same goes for sufferers distant in time. The suffering of someone alive today is no more or less suffering than that of someone not yet born, and the prevention or alleviation of either is a blessing. I’m sure there’s some debate over whether currently suffering people deserve some higher weighting in our evaluations over future people, but I doubt there are many effective altruists who think the suffering of future people ought not to be included in their calculations at all.
Something about this was troubling to me, but it just was sort of a vague itch in the back of my mind until I recently read G.E. Moore’s Principia Ethica. Moore takes a stand that seems at least very harmonious with ethical altruism:
But he goes on to say:
Moore raises the hope that perhaps as the effects of our actions echo into the future, they become muted and difficult to distinguish from any other actions we might have taken. (“The effects of any individual action seem, after a sufficient space of time, to be found only in trifling modifications spread over a very wide area, whereas its immediate effects consist in some prominent modification of a comparatively narrow area.”) But Moore was writing before the widespread knowledge of chaos theory, which showed us that small changes in the initial conditions of some systems can cause enormous differences in a later state. That history is such a system strikes me as likely.
This suggests that effective altruism, of the sort that gives weight to future effects as well as immediate effects, might not be possible.
I would be very interested in reading the thoughts of SSC readers on this conundrum.
Chaos theory doesn’t really make any sense from a chemical or a biological perspective. If you push a single molecule in a random dimension, statistical mechanics tells you that there is essentially no change on the macroscopic scale. The equilibrium states maintained by homeostasis are less absolute than those in chemistry but it’s still pretty much the same story. Small perturbations don’t amplify throughout the system; they’re quashed unless they exceed a critical threshold.
Given that we live in a world of chemistry and biology, I don’t think there’s much to fear from butterflies flapping their wings. Small acts don’t account for much unless they’re at a critical point.
That said, I do think that EAs and utilitarians generally don’t have enough intellectual humility. The further you are removed from the beneficiaries of your charity in time and space, the less effective you’ll be for the simple reason that you can’t check if your charity is actually doing any good. If you volunteer at a local homeless shelter or a soup kitchen you can see with your own eyes what the people you’re helping need and which of those needs are still unmet. If you send a check to some foundation working on the other side of the world, the absolute best that you can do is pray that whoever collected, analyzed and reported the data didn’t miss anything important.
So how does a tiny nerve impulse result in a punch being thrown, or a gun being fired? Living systems are not in equilibrium. Homesostasis is not equilibrium: thermogenysis is supposed to keep yo out of equlibirum.
I’m going to ignore your example and substitute one which I think illustrates your point more strongly: a single photon absorbed by a retinal rod cell can result in activation of neurons, to the point that humans can consciously perceive as few as 100 photons.
I don’t see this or your original example as contradicting what I said, because amplifying the signal from one or a hundred subatomic particles into a behavior relies on unbelievably precise control of exactly the sort of critical thresholds I mentioned.
A hundred UV photons which are absorbed by the DNA and create as many lesions is well within the ability of normal DNA damage repair processes to handle; it takes an incalculably high number of such lesions over a lifetime to cause noticable health problems. A biological system which couldn’t handle that kind of perturbation would never have survived into the present. The fact that the human eye can pick up the same number of photons in the visible range isn’t a sign of how powerful the photons are, but of how extraordinarily light-sensitive the rod cells has evolved to become compared to every other cell type in the body.
You’ve got chaos theory backwards. Gases are chaotic, but we just don’t care about the microstate.
Hey, here’s another intermittent long post on poetry. This time, I’m talking about the villanelle.
The basic form is thus: 5 tercets and a quatrain, with 2 refrains alternating throughout, both of which are included in the first and last stanzas. The rhyme scheme (with A’ and A” for the refrains) is:
A’bA” abA’ abA” abA’ abA” abA’A”
The most famous villanelles these days are probably One Art and Do Not Go Gentle.
The history of the form is interesting. It claims roots in French and Italian peasant songs of the 16th century. It’s basically a myth), however, that the poetic form we know today was established then. Rather, the term “villanelle” referred broadly to songs or lyrics with no standard form. Strand and Boland theorize these villanelles were round songs sung to accompany farm labor, like sea shanties or African American call-and-response songs. The 1680 Dictionnaire Francois defines “villanelle” to mean an improvised peasant song. César-Pierre Richelet, the dictionary’s author, describes the villanelle as “a pious or flirtatious song, amorous and pastoral… the type of verse that can be composed only by being sung.” This improvisational aspect seems a little at odds with a work song; were the refrains of the villanelle originally meant to keep time with the performers’ work, or were they a consequence of improvising (i.e. repeating lines to give yourself time to compose new ones), or both? Further complicating the issue is Ronald McFarland’s argument that the Italian equivalent, the “villanella,” was never a real folk song, but a courtly affectation about as genuinely pastoral as Virgil’s Eclogues. This could be an issue, though, of the folk songs being a lost oral tradition, leaving only the written imitations to history.
Montaigne mentions villanelles in Essay 54, “Of Vain Subtleties,” as popular songs from people without science or writing, but containing “certain artless graces” comparable to the beauty of highbrow poetry. Vauquelin de La Fresnaye expressed the same sentiment in a poem from 1605: “Sans sentir rien de l’Art, comme une villanelle” [unconscious of Art, like a villanelle]. Other references from the time discuss qualities of the accompanying music, not lyrics. Of the 17 known poems published in the Renaissance titled “Villanelle,” “Villanesque,” etc., none share a fixed form. The French poet Joseph Boulmier, in an introduction to a collection of villanelles in 1878, claimed to have combed all the prosody manuals of the 15th and 16th centuries without finding any mentions of a fixed form.
So where did the form come from? Is there an Ur-villanelle on which the modern form is based? Yes, this would be the poem “J’ai perdu ma tourterelle…” by Jean Passerat, written in 1574 and published in 1606. It was a nonce form, and no other poem from that time or earlier is known to share it.
As mentioned above, the lexicographer and prosodist Richelet discussed villanelles, but he gave Passerat no mention. There is a more elaborate description of the villanelle in Richelet’s Dictionnaire de Rimes, but only in editions after that of 1751, long after Richelet’s death. As such, the description must have been added by another lexicographer, Pierre-Charles Berthelin. The entry says the villanelle is “a shepherd’s song,” provides Passerat’s as an example, and describes its form. That description, however, was only of Passerat’s poem in particular, not meant to be of a type. As such, some historians consider Berthelin the man who fixed the form because of this entry, though it might be fairer to say the form was fixed by people misreading it. But nobody seems to have noticed this definition nor written a poem following its example, so I think it seems important to historians in retrospect, but actually influenced nothing.
The second fixed-form villanelle was written by Theodore de Banville in 1845, though he added 2 tercets to Passerat’s model. I’m skeptical it counts as a conscious imitation of the form qua form, however, as it was a parody of the original poem, not an attempt to adapt the same structure to a different context. The poem is written from the perspective of a journal editor lamenting the loss of a favorite writer, Paul Limayrac, with the refrain “J’ay perdu mon Limayrac,” following Passerat’s “I have lost my turtledove.” Though parody can be a useful step in establishing a genre or convention, I don’t think it alone suffices for declaring Passerat’s rhyme scheme a fixed form; if the only sci-fi novels were “The Time Machine” and Time Machine parodies, I doubt “science fiction” would be a more meaningful category than “Time Machine books.” Anyway, it seems that Banville got his inspiration from an 1844 text by Wilhelm Tenint that described Passerat’s poem as the model of a type, not just the example of a genre, though he diverged from Passerat in implying there were no strict limitations on length. Banville eventually included the fixed-form villanelle in his 1872 Petit traite de poesie francaise, which was the text that popularized the form in England via the poets Edmund Gosse and Austin Dobson. Before 1872, the only fixed-form villanelles in known existence were: Passerat’s original, Banville’s parody, another parody by Banville, and another poem by one Philoxene Boyer, written in 1867. So although there are no known villanelles from 1606 to 1845, it’s possible Boyer was influenced by some tradition Banville was not, right? Nope; the two of them were buddies who collaborated on verse.
So the villanelle is basically a 19th century invention based off one nonce form 16th century poem. This is like if some musicologists in 23rd century forgot that “rap” was a multifarious musical genre and decided it referred to “music in which somebody rhythmically talks about spaghetti.”
Gosse and Dobson introduced villanelles to the English in two essays written in 1877 and 1878. Gosse describes the form as “usually wedded to serious or stately expression, and almost demand a vein of pathos,” quite a far cry from bucolic improv, and at odds with Banville and others, who emphasized the form’s naïve and charming aspects. Dobson wrote the first known English villanelle in 1874. Championed in the late 19th century by Oscar Wilde, Swinburne, and others, French forms like the villanelle became associated with artificiality, triviality, effeminacy, exoticism, and decadence. Maybe Gosse was anticipating the counterargument.
The appeal of the villanelle to 19th English writers probably had much to do with the perception of the form as medieval and rustic, as a reaction to the constraints and moralizing of Victorian poetry. It’s somewhat ironic, then, that the license of the original meaning is all but forgotten, and the fixed form is, if anything, more restrictive formally than most Victorian poetry. Perhaps the veneer of rusticity was more liberating than any looser formal constraints would have been. As Amanda French argues, the form probably would never have found appeal with English writers if not for this fictitious antiquity of, as she puts it, “a sweeter long-ago that never existed.”
More ironic, perhaps, is that the form came to fruition mostly in the mid 20th century, in the age of free verse. Maybe that was the appeal; the baggier everything got the more interesting its constraints became by contrast (also, the tendency in contemporary poetry toward more and more absurdly severe constraints). Mostly following the success of “Do not go gentle…” and “One Art,” the last 40 years might be the most productive in the history of this “ancient” form. In another irony, the form is basically absent in contemporary French poetry.
Since 8 of its 19 lines are repetitions, and it contains only 2 rhyme sounds, the villanelle doesn’t offer a lot of room to play around with. On the flip side, if you can nail the two refrains, the rest of the poem almost writes itself. Being so restrictive and repetitive, the form can easily become tedious, so it’s the mark of a good poet to successfully maintain interest and variety through the stanzas.
I think that some forms are better suited to expressing certain ideas and subjects than others (try writing a serious Limerick), and I’m curious what the villanelle is best suited to express. There’s not a lot of space, as contrasted with a fixed form like a sonnet, to develop an idea before one or the other refrains juts back in, forcing the mind to return to the original idea or problem. Because of this, the themes that critics reference most often are obsession and madness. The most famous villanelle on the latter is probably Plath’s. This poem I think is doubly effective for its refrains, and for the alternation between focusing on the relationship (“I dreamed you bewitched me… I fancied you’d return…”) and the intrusive chaos of images (“The stars go waltzing… God topples the sky…”).
“Do not go gentle…” is also a bit unreasonable, though it serves more as exhortation to than declaration of one’s unwillingness to submit to reality. The refrains here really grip the reader as to say, “Don’t give in! This is important. I’ll keep saying it because it’s important.” This poem employs a common structure to the form, which is enumerating various sets of stances or reactions to the main problem (“wise men,” “good men,” “wild men”), etc. Similar, somewhat, is Wilde’s poem, though that feels more like a raw accretion of detail than of perspectives. You might contrast these with “One Art,” where Bishop gradually expands the scope of the problem from the minute, “lost door keys,” to the macro, “two rivers, a continent.” I think the success of the poem has to do with it’s conscious turning away from obsession toward sober acceptance: all things are lost, but the losses discipline the heart. The poem is almost depressingly sane. I hear a similar tone in Robinson’s The House on the Hill, where the refrains feel less like unfiltered, recurrent grief and more like a statement of fact that must be repeated until its reality sinks in for the reader, the same way you view a body at the wake to force yourself to acknowledge the person is truly dead. The shorter lines augment this feeling; there is no use for “poor fancy-play” to elaborate, so it is given no quarter.
I wonder if the modern villanelle suits the “artlessness” and “popularity” of its mythical ancestors. I think successful villanelles tend to employ more prosaic refrains like “There is nothing more to say,” than stately refrains like “Dost though remember Sicily?” Though a highly technical form, the villanelle still feels much looser than a Spenserian stanza or Petrarchan sonnet, and, counter-intuitively, the refrains often feel more spontaneous than a well-developed verse paragraph. It seems Gosse’s assessment has come true, as I don’t know any famous villanelles on light, pleasant subjects. So is the form best for low-diction, high-seriousness topics? I think there’s more to say here, but I need to read more villanelles first.
Finally, the villanelle gave us one of the best uses of poetry in a movie.
Since 8 of its 19 lines are repetitions, and it contains only 2 rhyme sounds, the villanelle doesn’t offer a lot of room to play around with. On the flip side, if you can nail the two refrains, the rest of the poem almost writes itself. Being so restrictive and repetitive, the form can easily become tedious, so it’s the mark of a good poet to successfully maintain interest and variety through the stanzas.
I think that some forms are better suited to expressing certain ideas and subjects than others (try writing a serious Limerick), and I’m curious what the villanelle is best suited to express. There’s not a lot of space, as contrasted with a fixed form like a sonnet, to develop an idea before one or the other refrains juts back in, forcing the mind to return to the original idea or problem. Because of this, the themes that critics reference most often are obsession and madness. The most famous villanelle on the latter is probably Plath’s. This poem I think is doubly effective for its refrains, and for the alternation between focusing on the relationship (“I dreamed you bewitched me… I fancied you’d return…”) and the intrusive chaos of images (“The stars go waltzing… God topples the sky…”).
“Do not go gentle…” is also a bit unreasonable, though it serves more as exhortation to than declaration of one’s unwillingness to submit to reality. The refrains here really grip the reader as to say, “Don’t give in! This is important. I’ll keep saying it because it’s important.” This poem employs a common structure to the form, which is enumerating various sets of stances or reactions to the main problem (“wise men,” “good men,” “wild men”), etc. Similar, somewhat, is Wilde’s poem, though that feels more like a raw accretion of detail than of perspectives. You might contrast these with “One Art,” where Bishop gradually expands the scope of the problem from the minute, “lost door keys,” to the macro, “two rivers, a continent.” I think the success of the poem has to do with it’s conscious turning away from obsession toward sober acceptance: all things are lost, but the losses discipline the heart. The poem is almost depressingly sane. I hear a similar tone in Robinson’s The House on the Hill, where the refrains feel less like unfiltered, recurrent grief and more like a statement of fact that must be repeated until its reality sinks in for the reader, the same way you view a body at the wake to force yourself to acknowledge the person is truly dead. The shorter lines augment this feeling; there is no use for “poor fancy-play” to elaborate, so it is given no quarter.
I wonder if the modern villanelle suits the “artlessness” and “popularity” of its mythical ancestors. I think successful villanelles tend to employ more prosaic refrains like “There is nothing more to say,” than stately refrains like “Dost though remember Sicily?” Though a highly technical form, the villanelle still feels much looser than a Spenserian stanza or Petrarchan sonnet, and, counter-intuitively, the refrains often feel more spontaneous than a well-developed verse paragraph. It seems Gosse’s assessment has come true, as I don’t know any famous villanelles on light, pleasant subjects. So is the form best for low-diction, high-seriousness topics? I think there’s more to say here, but I need to read more villanelles first.
Finally, the villanelle gave us one of the best uses of poetry in a movie.
Since 8 of its 19 lines are repetitions, and it contains only 2 rhyme sounds, the villanelle doesn’t offer a lot of room to play around with. On the flip side, if you can nail the two refrains, the rest of the poem almost writes itself. Being so restrictive and repetitive, the form can easily become tedious, so it’s the mark of a good poet to successfully maintain interest and variety through the stanzas.
I think that some forms are better suited to expressing certain ideas and subjects than others (try writing a serious Limerick), and I’m curious what the villanelle is best suited to express. There’s not a lot of space, as contrasted with a fixed form like a sonnet, to develop an idea before one or the other refrains juts back in, forcing the mind to return to the original idea or problem. Because of this, the themes that critics reference most often are obsession and madness. The most famous villanelle on the latter is probably Plath’s. This poem I think is doubly effective for its refrains, and for the alternation between focusing on the relationship (“I dreamed you bewitched me… I fancied you’d return…”) and the intrusive chaos of images (“The stars go waltzing… God topples the sky…”).
“Do not go gentle…” is also a bit unreasonable, though it serves more as exhortation to than declaration of one’s unwillingness to submit to reality. The refrains here really grip the reader as to say, “Don’t give in! This is important. I’ll keep saying it because it’s important.” This poem employs a common structure to the form, which is enumerating various sets of stances or reactions to the main problem (“wise men,” “good men,” “wild men”), etc. Similar, somewhat, is Wilde’s poem, though that feels more like a raw accretion of detail than of perspectives. You might contrast these with “One Art,” where Bishop gradually expands the scope of the problem from the minute, “lost door keys,” to the macro, “two rivers, a continent.” I think the success of the poem has to do with it’s conscious turning away from obsession toward sober acceptance: all things are lost, but the losses discipline the heart. The poem is almost depressingly sane. I hear a similar tone in Robinson’s The House on the Hill, where the refrains feel less like unfiltered, recurrent grief and more like a statement of fact that must be repeated until its reality sinks in for the reader, the same way you view a body at the wake to force yourself to acknowledge the person is truly dead. The shorter lines augment this feeling; there is no use for “poor fancy-play” to elaborate, so it is given no quarter.
I wonder if the modern villanelle suits the “artlessness” and “popularity” of its mythical ancestors. I think successful villanelles tend to employ more prosaic refrains like “There is nothing more to say,” than stately refrains like “Dost though remember Sicily?” Though a highly technical form, the villanelle still feels much looser than a Spenserian stanza or Petrarchan sonnet, and, counter-intuitively, the refrains often feel more spontaneous than a well-developed verse paragraph. It seems Gosse’s assessment has come true, as I don’t know any famous villanelles on light, pleasant subjects. So is the form best for low-diction, high-seriousness topics? I think there’s more to say here, but I need to read more villanelles first.
Finally, the villanelle gave us one of the best uses of poetry in a movie.
The villanelle is the most restrictive of all sandwich forms.
This is part of what makes it fun to write–the point at which, having gotten the refrains right, the rest of the poem falls into place.
Whoa! Apologies for the repeats. I was having trouble submitting the posts and didn’t see it had gone through twice until just now. I’m not sure why that happened. I’m sorry they’re clogging up the whole thread now. I reported the repeats so maybe Scott will delete them.
It’s ending now, the morning’s first display.
The pastel coat to hide the sky shall fade.
So stand and watch the blinking newborn day.
As clouds coalesce, the crimson fades to gray,
And soon the rainbow morn will be unmade.
It’s ending now, the morning’s first display.
The dawning peacock fire knows the way,
But needs to preen before the path’s arrayed.
So stand and watch the blinking newborn day.
The sun, arisen, sets its track away,
Concealed by clouds from those below in shade.
It’s ending now, the morning’s first display.
And when the day is done the night will say
The other half must have its accolade.
It’s ending now, the morning’s first display.
So stand and watch the blinking newborn day.
(disclaimer: been a few years; had to rewrite rather than remember the first line of the third stanza. Called it “Ending Dawn”.)
Little to add, but nice write-up, thanks.
Any examples of Wildean or Swinburnean villanelles? I love artificiality, triviality, effeminacy, exoticism, and decadence, so such things fall within my interests.
That Plath poem is very good. (I think I’ve said this here before, but it’s got a great title.)
Interested in your “Crying Wolf” article which I’ve referenced in the past. Can’t find it in the internet archive. Not a Trump supporter, although I would hope that good research is available to anyone even if it doesn’t make someone you dislike look even worse. I always say, when you have the truth on your side there is no need to exaggerate and the same is true with everyone claiming Trump is a Nazi. As you point out, he’s super awful but the proliferation of these groups is not what everyone is claiming.
Thanks,
Craig
IVN Contributor
Scott removed it:
But, you can find it here.
I double posted because it disappeared at first, then it came back. :/
Scott removed it:
You can find it on web.archive.org.
Not to gloat, but did anyone notice this recent question on stackexchange? I rest my case that people today think differently about what is virtue and vice. 😛
Question for the attorneys in this forum.
Is it possible for a judge to dismiss charges against a clearly guilty defendant on grounds that amount to “no harm, no foul” or something like that? How much discretion do judges have in these matters?
What you’re asking is basically a tautology, and for that reason the answer is “no.” The phrase “clearly guilty defendant” means, by definition, that there is a criminal statute the elements of which are each satisfied by the defendant. At that point, there is no basis to dismiss the charges. Magnitude of harm is often one such element of various crimes (e.g. damage or theft in excess of $500) and in such cases, a “no harm no foul” ruling would not be dealing with a “clearly guilty defendant.”
What you’re describing is somewhat closer to jury nullification, where a jury refuses to convict a clearly guilty defendant. The jury is, more or less, a black box, so there is more room for them to do so.
The closest judicial equivalent is a very low sentence following a guilty verdict. Except where limited by sentencing statutes, judges typically have quite a lot of discretion at the sentencing phase.
There’s also, in many states, the possibility of deferred judgement (probation before judgement, adjournment contemplating dismissal, probably other terms for it), where the defendant is put on probation and if the terms of the probation are fulfilled, the charges are dismissed without entering a judgement of guilty.
(Maryland managed to mess this up by treating PBJ as a guilty verdict in certain circumstances, which exactly spoils the reason for accepting probation before judgement in the first place)
Sure, you see a lot of this for, e.g., college kids drunk in public or other misdemeanors from an otherwise clean record. But I wouldn’t consider that to be the same thing as dismissing the charges. It’s just an alternate version of a suspended sentence which recognizes the damage that a conviction can do to a person’s record.
Interestingly, most entities requiring a background check have gotten wise to this – often you get demands for information on any arrest not leading to a conviction or any convictions which have been expunged or charges nolle pros’d and are thus not of record.
Geoff Graham asks an interesting question on Twitter:
Depends on the position. For most corporate positions, marathon, hands down. Marathon finishers are largely young, driven, and college-educated.
What am I hiring them for?
I would expect that the Porsche owner is a college graduate; Porsches are expensive, and most non-college careers that would lead to Porsche ownership (e.g. master tradesman, possibly elite salesperson though they usually would have college) wouldn’t lead them to applying for a job in any field I’d be involved in hiring for. There’s the chance that they aren’t college graduates and inherited or were given the Porsche, or bought a really old Porsche, but I’d bet against.
Completing a marathon selects for tenaciousness and willingness to endure pain. That’s positive too, not as positive as past success though.
So I go for the Porsche owner. Unless I find out it’s one of the SUVs.
The twitter poll result is interesting, the marathon winner won hands down.
Knowing nothing else, I’d agree with that actually. College degrees are common enough now the signal isn’t as strong as it was a few decades ago. Successful marathon completion however shows good conscientiousness and good health (which helps prevent lose work due to health issues). The Porsche owner could be a talented worker who made a lot of money, or someone who has trouble controlling their own spending, or someone who makes lower amounts but focuses everything on their car, or heir to a larger fortune. Too many not helpful ways that signal can go so they’re probably the lowest for me.
The first game of SSC diplomacy (see summary here) finished a couple of weeks ago. Anyone interested in another? If you are, fill in this form. Comment below with any questions.