Open Thread 100.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever.
Meta
I’m a (pretty entry level) software engineer interested in ways to earn extra income on occasional evenings and weekends. Ideally it would be something that gets me away from a computer. I’m currently experimenting with Postmates and Rover (although the pay is abysmal, it does generate _something_ and gets me outside/moving around). Do you have any other ideas? What are your profitable side-projects/side-gigs?
When I was in college, I was a banquet waiter and bartender. It was event work, so the scheduling was flexible (people who took jobs frequently got called first, but you could refuse any job) and almost all evenings and weekends.
Find a temp agency that places banquet waiters, show up in black and whites and fill out an application.
How about tutoring/homework help? I hear SAT prep pays well.
If you want something away from a computer, I suggest some kind of yard work or home repair. Read the neighborhood to see what services people would pay for. People need lawns mowed, gardens watered, leaves raked, snow shoveled, and bushes trimmed. People need maintenance for hinges, doors, cabinets, sinks, showers. If you need something more consistent, plain old cleaning is something no one likes doing themselves. People need carpets vacuumed, laundry done, dusting, organization, bathrooms cleaned, dishes washed, and all sorts of things.
It’s physical, you set your own hours, and you can make whatever people are willing to pay.
How close to the Solar system could a “dark” object on the order of as massive as the Sun be without us having already detected it?
Also what’s the epistemic status of the claim that almost all dark matter is at the edge of galaxies?
I’m interested in this, too. More generally, is there a good formula or rule of thumb to say how far away we could expect dark objects of various sizes to be detected? I mean, it’s clear that some object the size of a car is a lot less likely to be seen at a given range than some object the size of the Earth, but I don’t really have an intuition for what the relationship is.
xkcd put together a good survey of possible unobserved planets a while ago. Here it is. Whether or not you can observe a planet is a function of both its distance from the Sun and its size. The xkcd chart seems to have a lower bound on the distance of about 10 AU from Earth. I don’t know if his methodology is based just on visible observations or on things that could be discovered through gravitational influence alone. So I don’t know how useful this is.
It is pretty unlikely that most dark matter is at the edge of the universe. See Wikipedia. It is generally well-agreed that dark matter distribution drops off with distance from galactic center. This isn’t a super-advanced calculation either — the whole point of dark matter is that it explains galactic rotation curve anomalies, so to get the distribution you just have to calculate the rotation anomaly at each radius.
EDIT: extra thought – Since both Neptune and Pluto were discovered through their gravitational influence those both give you upper bounds on size / distance
“The visible disk of the Milky Way Galaxy is embedded in a much larger, roughly spherical halo of dark matter. The dark matter density drops off with distance from the galactic center.”
I don’t understand this. It makes it sound like dark matter is most dense at the galactic center and least dense in that huge halo. So if you had a starship with reliable cryonics and wanted to study clumps of dark matter, you’d head coreward for your science project?
Yes, definitely. I have heard some suggestion that the dark matter distribution grows to a cusp not far from the center then dips somewhat at the actual center.
This paper fits the data to a couple of distribution models, both of which peak at the center. The best fit model has the “core radius” at 9 or 10 kiloparsecs, where the dark matter density is at 25% of its maximum. Our solar system is estimated to be 7.5 – 8.5 kiloparsecs from the galactic center (Wikipedia)
EDIT: One caveat: if you are just trying to get dark matter to strike some detector it helps to have it going fast. The really important variable is not exactly density, but density times velocity. Dark matter velocity should also decrease with distance from the center (or at least not increase; the details depend on the matter distribution, both dark and normal)
In any case, you’ll want to balance your trip between moving fast and going where there’s more dark matter.
Dark matter doesn’t clump into structures like ordinary matter, because it can’t lose its angular momentum and energy efficiently via the electromagnetic interaction, friction, and other processes like ordinary matter can. Rather, dark matter sort of swims around in a diffuse halo of ever-moving particles. Sort of like being in a shaken snow-globe. If you are picturing a possible planet or star of dark matter it can’t happen. The density of dark matter is indeed higher closer to the center of the galaxy, but it is still just a diffuse bunch tiny particles swimming randomly.
So hydrogen atoms were only clumped into spheres by gravity because they lost their angular momentum and energy efficiently by electromagnetic interaction?
So how do we know that all dark matter is a diffuse halo of individual massive particles? Are you just assuming that because of Occam’s Razor (it being simpler for there to be only 4 forces in the universe than 3 only baryons interact with, X only dark matter interacts with, and gravity)?
There was a discussion about this a couple of weeks ago. I had a chat with my colleague who specializes in dark matter since then.
We don’t know for certain that there isn’t dark chemistry, or dark electromagnetism. Self-interacting dark matter, even strongly-interacting, is a current trend in dark matter theory.
We also don’t know for certain that there isn’t small-scale structure in dark matter. The only techniques we have for observing its location do not have enough resolution to pick out something like a dark star.
On the other hand, I believe the dark matter halos around galaxies tend to be largely spherical, even when the galaxy is flat. That suggests that whatever mechanism allows galaxies to form (and planets to clump, we believe), does not happen for dark matter.
Also, most dark matter is not clumped around galaxies but spread between galaxies in long homogenous-looking tendrils, (or bridges) (or filaments), suggesting again that dark matter does not tend to clump up.
“On the other hand, I believe the dark matter halos around galaxies tend to be largely spherical, even when the galaxy is flat. ”
But shouldn’t a dark matter sphere flatten out, just like ordinary matter, if it spins around?
Dark matter halos rotate much less than the luminous part of spiral galaxies and hence are much less flattened.
Hydrogen atoms: On a fundamental level, yes, but maybe a more intuitive way to think about it is that if you bring two hydrogen atoms near enough together, they can form molecular hydrogen via an electromagnetic bond, and then be bound together. Or, not so much with pure hydrogen, but if you bring atoms of, say, metals together they can form a lattice through chemical bonds, which are ultimately a result of the electromagnetic interaction. Dark matter doesn’t participate in the electromagnetic interaction so it can’t form these bonds. Two dark matter particles have no way to ‘stick’ together so it can’t form clumps.
How do we know about the halo: The halo model is the best fit to the data. For example the rotational velocity of parts of a galaxy as a function of the distance from the center depend on the mass enclosed by their orbit (in the limit of a circular orbit) and that then gives us an estimate of the mass as a function of radius from the center of the galaxy. What comes out is this diffuse halo picture. We also have a limit on the possible presence of large dark objects because if they were out there we should see their presence via eclipsing other objects or even temporarily brightening them through gravitational microlensing and we don’t.
It’s not actually true that Pluto was discovered because of its gravitational influence on the other planets, which is negligible. Tombaugh discovered Pluto during a systematic search of moving objects in the night sky. Its orbit did not follow any previously predicted path, although it was later noticed that it was, by chance, on some of Lowell’s earlier photographic plates (among others), where it had been overlooked.
This is a common mistake: Two planets are associated with discovery by their gravitational influence on other planets, Neptune was one of those, and also the second-to-last planet to be discovered. So it’s natural to think of Pluto as the other one.
The problem being that the other such planet was Vulcan.
Ah, I only read the first paragraph under the “Discovery” section of Wikipedia. It looks like they didn’t predict its position based on gravitational influence, but they did have reason to thing something else was out there, hence the systematic search.
I’m not sure there’s any consensus about whether and how dark matter particles interact with each other. Neutrinos don’t form “objects”. The other qualities that dark matter needs would seem to argue more against such interactions than for it. There would need to be analogues of forces (e.g. the strong and weak nuclear forces, and electromagnetism) to allow for what might be called “dark chemistry”.
Even supposing that there is such chemistry, it’s still a requirement that “dark electromagnetism” (or whatever) can’t be “normal” electromagnetism. That doesn’t mean that light would just go through a “dark object” as if nothing were there — there would at least be some lensing from the gravity. There might also be some attenuation; I’m not sure. But it wouldn’t reflect light like a normal object because it can’t directly interact with the electromagnetic field.
So unless the theoretical sun-sized dark object was close enough to have detectable gravitational effects, it could be otherwise undetectable and there is good reason to expect that it would be
It’s not directly relevant to your questions, but you may be interested in the theory that Gould’s Belt was ignited by a clump of dark matter passing through. Gould’s Belt is a ring of young (50 million year old) stars circling the sun at a radius of about a thousand light years.
Depends what you mean by “dark”. “An object made of dark matter” is different to “an object that is dark”. Jupiter would qualify for the latter, but I get the impression you’re interested in the former?
As others have said, most experts do not believe in any “dark” chemistry. In other words, most dark matter models assume it is not self-interacting. If it *is* self-interacting, it is only weakly so. This means that compact objects like “dark” planets or “dark” stars probably don’t exist.
(It’s actually kind of the other way around. Compact non-luminous objects can be identified by the way they lens the light from behind them. There used to be a theory that all the dark matter was actually conventional matter that was clumped into things like black holes, neutron stars and Jupiters. Lensing experiments disprove this. To get the right amount of dark matter for cosmological and galactic purposes you need far more compact objects than we observe.)
So the leading candidates for dark matter are particles that aren’t in the standard model. These particles would not interact with electromagnetism at all, and would interact weakly with the weak force. They wouldn’t self-interact much, if at all.
I’m not an expert on this (it sounds like the so-called core/cusp problem) but I think it is very controversial.
Naval Gazing continues discussion of Main Guns today.
For Friday, we have a heavy overhaul of my post about Life aboard Iowa.
Today also marks 6 months for Naval Gazing at Obormot.
Were all the guns in a single house/turret fired at the same time, or one at a time?
Also, were auto-loaders ever experimented with in WWII or late in the era of battleships?
Still unclear what our norms are on this kind of thing, but can I ask for a quick bit of courtship advice? There are a handful of people here whose input I’d be interested in.
Quick version: have recently been flirting with a girl I met through a friend, saw her out in town last weekend and we flirted and danced together, took down her number and we’ve texted her a little since then. I just asked her if she’s doing anything this weekend and she said that a (female) friend of hers from home is visiting her—she’s from another country—and that they’re going to a bar for dancing on Saturday and I’m welcome to join them.
Being invited out to a bar with her seems superficially like a good sign, but her friend being there seems to put a less date-y spin on it.
Good sign or bad sign? Friendzoney or unfriendzoney? Should I go or shouldn’t I?
Go to the bar and don’t assume you’ve been friendzoned. Dance with her, have a good time, and ask something like “You want to go out next weekend?”
Maybe she’ll date you, maybe she won’t. If she says no, move on. But don’t go in with negative assumptions.
Characteristic incisiveness.
It could well be a good sign if she wants her friends advice on you. Also if she is going out anyway but wants your company, that’s got to be a point in your favor.
I don’t see a downside on you going an feeling it out. No reason you can’t duck out if it doesn’t work out.
It seems logical that she has to spend time with the friend, who has come such a long way. That she invites you along too suggests that she doesn’t want to be alone with her friend more than she wants to have you present, which is a good sign.
She may also want to get her friend’s opinion on you, which can be positive if you make a good impression.
Also, given that they are going dancing, you will probably get opportunities to dance 1-on-1 with your prospect, which gives opportunities for ‘more than friendly dancing’ and other non-friendzoney things.
Is the friend female?
Yes, the friend is female—edited to mention that.
By the way, they’re Dutch. Any particular tips for picking up Dutch women? At least now I can impress them with my knowledge of fierljeppen.
Lift with your legs, not your back.
I chuckled harder than I should have at this.
@James
Don’t compliment her too much, especially about her looks. Also don’t overdo it with chivalry.
Be relatively direct. Less hinting, more bluntness. Be ready to deal with rudeness yourself. Don’t assume she is playing 3D-chess, most often, what she says is what she means.
Don’t impress by buying costly things for her. Go for thoughtful more than expense. Offer to pay for the first date, but accept an offer to split the bill.
Learn a few Dutch words and a few facts about Holland. We are a small country with relatively little cultural influence, so you are expected to be very ignorant and a small effort will be hugely appreciated. No need to learn too much, just enough to get her to explain things to you. This tactic can probably save you many times if you don’t know what to talk about.
Sounds like my ideal date!
It’s not a bad sign since if she wasn’t interested she would have just said no, and she’s certainly not going to tell her friend to do something else while she goes on a date with you if she was interested.
I probably wouldn’t go. I’d just wait for another time to take her out alone so you can progress things and get to know each other better. Also I’m a terrible dancer.
Think less, flirt more. Be OK with no, but want a yes.
You gotta go after the things you want, while you’re still in your prime.
(Am I taking this advice with the girl I’m currently into? No, of course not, but I have the defense that i’m moving in a few weeks.)
It may also be that she likes you well enough but wouldn’t mind a second opinion from her friend.
I once went on a second date with somebody who had several friends of both sexes around as well. I found the “date” pretty boring, but we ended up in a fun relationship for a few months.
So yeah, definitely go, try and enjoy yourself. Act like a nice, friendly person, ask her out. Being ok with the possibility of being “friendzoned” sends a good signal that might make such an eventuality less likely.
I think you’re over-thinking this. She’s a girl here on study abroad or whatever and she’s flirting with you, which is a positive sign. She’s asking to go dancing with you, which is a positive sign. You’re just not a freakin’ Casanova or else she would’ve met up with you this week to tear your clothes off. But that’s okay, most of us aren’t like that.
Also, if she thought you were garbage, she wouldn’t be answering your texts.
Just go out and have fun and don’t get sucked into being an emotional tampon if that’s not what you want. And if that’s what you want, then we might need to have a different discussion.
Oh, and since you’re dancing, don’t be afraid to escalate your kino. If you’re hover-handing her, you’ll look like an idiot.
Kino was escalated pretty well last time I saw her—she was, like, grinding on me—so I think no need to worry about hover-handing. I mean, she was drunk, and I know I wasn’t the only one she was doing it with, so I’m not reading too much into that, but it bodes well. I guess the next level of escalation would be a kiss; we shall see.
I think you’re right about overthinking. I’m not sure why but I just wanted to get some more eyes on the situation last night because it felt a bit unfamiliar so I wondered if there was something obvious I was missing, and because I really like this girl and don’t want to screw it up. I’m feeling a bit more relaxed about it today.
Maybe I just wanted to cement my reputation as ‘clueless guy incapable of reading even the broadest signals’ after my finest hour ‘girl invited me to her yoga class and said she could come back to mine for tea afterwards, help SSC what shall I do?????’
Anyway, it’s tonight, not Saturday as I said, so you can all look forward to an update tomorrow.
I think you might have better luck listening to a magic 8-ball than your inner dialogue. 🙂
Yes. You’re still in the running but haven’t closed the sale. Given that you’ve only had one meeting, this is a fine place to be in.
Good sign – if she didn’t want anything to do with you, this would be the perfect chance to say “Oh I’m so sorry, I’d love to meet up, but I have a visitor from back home I have to look after for the next week or two”. That she asked you to go out with her and her friend (and possibly a few more friends) is a good sign that she’s interested in meeting you socially.
How it goes from there depends on how you act. Go out with the gang, have a good time, don’t worry about “is this a date?” but it does give you a chance to continue with “Had a great time Saturday, love to do it again, would you like to [insert invitation of your choice]?”
And for heaven’s sake, forget all nonsense about the friendzone. If she likes you enough to think of you as a friend, is that a bad thing? Have you so many friends that you could do without one more?
Deiseach giving dating advice!? This I thought I’d never see. Whatever has come over you?
But the advice is sound. You’re right that it would be a perfect excuse to ditch me if she wished, so it’s a good sign as she didn’t.
It’s not that I wouldn’t like to be friends with her! I’d enjoy that plenty—I’d just prefer her as a lover. Nor would I resent her if she chose to be merely friends with me. Asking if it seemed friendzone-y was just my way of asking about whether it seemed like she had already made up her mind on which she preferred. (In this case, inconclusive, but sometimes there are definitely clear indicators.)
Oh, I got all the theory, just no practice 🙂
Basically it’s “If I were interested in this romance fol-de-rol, what would I like?” and mostly it’s “Women are not mysterious creatures from beyond the moon, they’re people and act like that, both good and bad, so being treated like a person would be nice”.
As for the rest of it, I don’t think she has her mind made up yet; asking you to a social occasion with her friend is a way of seeing what you’re like in a “going out to have fun” way that isn’t as pressured as a real date. If she has a good time she’ll be open to “yeah, I’d like to do this again on a one-to-one basis”.
Good luck!
(Now get off my lawn, you crazy romantic kids!)
Nah, women are mysterious creatures from beyond the moon. But men are fun guys from Yuggoth.
Of course, we all know that the Tuskegee syphilis experiment was a horrible crime against humanity, which resulted in ethics commissions that disallow almost everything; except… men are still being infected with STDs in trials.
At Chapel Hill, they’ve been infecting test subjects with gonorrhea since the 90’s. This happens by inserting a catheter in the uretra and injecting the gonorrhea. The experiments are far more ethical than the Tuskegee experiment, with informed consent, decent pay, no racial element and treatment with antibiotics before the infection gets serious.
Nancy is probably wondering why only men are experimented upon, resulting in less information about the progression of the disease in women. The reason is that women can become infertile, which is considered too serious a complication.
I was under the impression that these kind of studies were banned, so this was new information for me.
There are also other studies where people are infected on purpose, including with the Zika-virus, noroviruses, flu-viruses (experimentee report), tubercolosis, dengue, malaria, typhus, parasitic worms and shigella (one of the major causes of diarrhea).
Well, I’m speechless.
I mean, as long as everyone involved knows they’re being infected, agreed to it, and has access to a cure, this doesn’t seem like a big deal. The problem with the Tuskegee experiment wasn’t that it was an STD, it was leaving people infected without their knowledge for decades.
Not just that, but leaving them infected after a good cure had been discovered.
That question didn’t occur to me, but it’s reasonable.
As a general thing, even women who definitely want to be sterilized have trouble getting the procedure.
We talked about it not too long ago, but I sometimes have a tendency to assume that I can pick up conversations that the other person has already forgotten about or considers resolved 🙂
Studies find that young women have pretty high rates of regret.
I can see why a doctor would be hesitant for young women.
The high rate for relatively young women is still 20%– it seems a little presumptuous to override a request when regret is at that level.
It does seem like a hard call– how pleased are the women who aren’t regretful?
If a woman has several years of wanting to be sterilized, would that lower the odds of regret?
How about freezing eggs just in case?
I think that this is a pretty high level, especially given that “the women who are the most vulnerable to regret, who disproportionally experience it, are also more likely to experience deep regret.”
On the other hand, some women experience severe downsides to hormonal contraception, so it may be a large quality of life improvement.
The link shows that regret strongly declines with age, so it should. Perhaps the best protocol is to have a clear age minimum, where circumstances can result in lowering that age.
IVF can be done after sterilization without having to freeze eggs.
Is there any way to make a reliably-reversible version of tubal ligation? If we had such a thing, it seems like it would solve this problem nicely–accept that 20% of women will deeply regret it and they’ll come back into the office for the hour-long outpatient procedure that turns their fertility back on.
@albatross11
Anecdata, but I think we have that already. The problems are is that tubal ligation reversal is major surgery (similar incision as a c-section), that the tubal ligation protocols are not necessarily thought out with reversibility in mind (some methods are much more reversible than others), and that the risk of ectopic pregnancy is higher due to scarring. (Zl jvsr unq unq ghony yvtngvba orsber jr zrg, naq unq vg erirefrq fubegyl nsgre jr jrer zneevrq; guvf vf onfrq ba gur erfrnepu jr qvq.)
Aapje, by saying “still,” you imply that the Tuskegee experiment infected people. It did not, although the Guatemala experiment did. MrApophenia says that “it was leaving people infected without their knowledge,” I’m not sure what that means, but the subjects knew that they were infected. Some subjects were deceived into thinking that they had been treated but not cured, which may be what he means.
The Tuskegee experiment did four bad things which I order chronologically, which I believe is also in order of increasing severity. First, it got participation (ie, monitoring) by promising treatment that it never delivered. Supposedly this was not an intentional deceit, they just ran out of money. Second, it got participation in a spinal tap by claiming it was treatment, very clearly deceit. This was worse because the spinal tap was painful and less likely to be useful to the patient than routine monitoring. So it falsely claimed to treat the subjects, but I don’t think that it claimed to have cured them. This may have discouraged the subjects from seeking further treatment, but they were so poor, it probably had no effect. Third, it intervened to discourage other people from treating the subjects, such as the military. Fourth, as Nancy says, it failed to treat with penicillin after its development. It’s hard to pin down exactly when it should have used it, but I think by 1960 it was cheap and known to work with advanced syphilis.
Oops, thanks for the correction about them infecting people at Tuskegee. I didn’t read up on it again, thinking that my recollection was correct. Classic mistake.
However, as for your other claims, Wikipedia says that:
and:
The statement about 1947 is technically true, ie, a lie. Compare the wikipedia entry on syphilis:
I’m sick of block quotes without explanation. It just confirms what I said and if you disagree, you should elaborate.
According the the CDC link below, the efficacy of penicillin for syphilis was discovered in 1945, and by 1947, Rapid Treatment Centers were opened specifically to get penicillin to people with syphilis.
But only for new cases. It took a lot longer to figure out that penicillin worked for advanced syphilis, as I said in my first comment.
I am not an expert on the Tuskegee experiment – just did more reading on this. Here is the CDC’s summary:
https://www.cdc.gov/tuskegee/timeline.htm
You are right that they didn’t intentionally infect people.
However, it is also not true that the participants knew they had syphilis; this information appears to have been actively hidden from them, according to this.
And according to same, penicillin was the preferred treatment for syphilis as early as 1947; the study continued into the 70s.
Could you be more specific about “actively hidden”?
“The panel found that the men had agreed freely to be examined and treated. However, there was no evidence that researchers had informed them of the study or its real purpose. In fact, the men had been misled and had not been given all the facts required to provide informed consent.”
It says they were told they were being treated for “bad blood,” a general catchall for basically feeling sick.
It sounds like that was the standard diagnosis. If these doctors were doing exactly the same thing as all other doctors in the area, that’s not hidden at all. Maybe it’s not, but it sure sounds to me like the CDC is grasping at straws.
Presumably the military generally informed patients of their conditions as the reason for treatments. And just as presumably the research program didn’t just encourage the military not to treat, but also not to say anything. Do you disagree, or would that not count?
Dude, the official name of the study was the Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male. It’s not like these were some backwoods town doctors who were just using their normal, folksy jargon. They knew exactly what they were doing.
They also went around to other doctors in the region and specifically told them to make sure that if any of these patients came to them, that they not be treated for syphilis. (Same link.)
Also, from one of the actual participants:
“So I went over, and they told me I had bad blood,” Pollard remembered. “And that’s what they’ve been telling me ever since. They come around from time to time and check me over and they say, ‘Charlie, you’ve got bad blood.’ ”
In the book, Herman Shaw, a farmer, recounted hearing about the study as a kind of health care program. “People said you could get free medicine for yourself and things of that kind, and they would have a meeting at Salmon Chapel at a certain date.” So he went.
Initially, when the study began, treatment for syphilis was not effective, often dangerous and fatal. But even after penicillin was discovered and used as a treatment for the disease, the men in the Tuskegee study were not offered the antibiotic.
“All I knew was that they just kept saying I had the bad blood — they never mentioned syphilis to me. Not even once,” said Pollard, who added: “They been doctoring me off and on ever since then. And they gave me a blood tonic.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/retropolis/wp/2017/05/16/youve-got-bad-blood-the-horror-of-the-tuskegee-syphilis-experiment/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.e85ae25635ce
Skef, you presume wrong. My main concern with this topic is the license that so many feel to make up whatever they want about it. Also, that would not count as what MrApophenia was referring to in that source.
The book Bad Blood seems to treat the choice of the phrase “bad blood” as a bad choice, but an innocent accident. It quotes In the Shadow of the Plantation (1934), which seems to say that it was a fairly precise term, but that it wasn’t commonly known to be an STD. On the other hand, the book Bad Blood suggests that the beginning of the program (for which records are scanty) had a lot more deceit about treatment than has been recorded, at least deceit by omission and implication.
That was my third point in my original comment.
Perhaps the situation can be best described as the doctors starting in a situation where being honest didn’t have much benefit to the patients, but then justifying their dishonestly to themselves beyond all reason, in part because they wanted to continue their study and in part because being honest would expose their lying.
So they reasoned away the inconvenient facts, which was relatively easy, since the facts gradually became more inconvenient. So just like a lobster being slowly cooked, they gradually shifted their norms in a way that they might not have if you’d presented them with a different group of patients and suggested to lie to them and not give them good treatment.
Aapje: +1
The important lesson here for most of us is that this is a common human failing. We started doing something, the situation or our understanding of it has changed, and we now know or should know that what we’re doing is wrong. But it’s just continuing what we did before, so it seems okay….
My prior is high that people who would agree to such an experiment are poor at making decisions and/or mentally ill.
According to at least one doctor who was interviewed by my newspaper, the risks of such studies are below the risks that many people normally take. Unfortunately, they didn’t quantify it.
These studies also tend to be fairly convenient, where one is being paid for very little actual effort. So if you can work/study/etc remotely, you can do so during the experiment.
It seems that the test subjects are commonly students who want to easily earn a decent amount of money.
One general comment, along the lines of the noticing-the-skulls discussion earlier on this blog:
If a totalitarian dictatorship ever arises in the US, it won’t have guys in black uniforms goose-stepping and giving Heil-Hitlers. We have massive cultural antibodies to that stuff, enough so that we’re not going to get that particular infection again. It might still arise, but it won’t look like the Nazis.
Similarly, the medical community has massive cultural and institutional antibodies to a rerun of the Tuskegee experiments. They may screw up in horrible unethical ways, but it won’t look like that screw-up, because that’s exactly the thing they’re looking for.
You might have gotten this from Scott’s Influenza of Evil post a while back, where he makes the exact same point.
I probably read it at some point, but wasn’t specifically remembering it.
I’ve observed that Europe has heavy cultural antibodies to Nazis, but they’re very specific: if you have a literal swastika and call yourself a Nazi, people will be up in arms about you, but pretty much anything else is fair game as long as you’re not in the outgroup. Censorship, surveillance, ignoring anti-Semitism is all fine as long as you do it in the name of fighting Nazis instead of being Nazis.
At a more general level, I think both the left and the right have antibodies against Nazis, but those antibodies trigger off different things, and both sets of antibodies are set up to favor that side’s political philosophy.
In general, the left ‘s antibodies are set off from militarism, nationalism, and racism, while the right’s antibodies are set off from authoritarian or totalitarian governments and socialism (using a fairly broad definition of the word socialism).
Once upon a time, a normal mode of transport in marshlands was pole vaulting. To make marshlands suitable for agriculture, a system of drainage ditches and channels is used to lower the water level. Drainage causes the peat to shrink, so you have keep to keep draining, to keep up with the sinking land. This makes cross-country travel by foot, for instance to hunt, into a challenge. One way to cross the many waterways is to bring along a pole with a flat round plate on one end. This end is placed into the ditch or channel, where the flat plate keeps the pole from sinking (too deeply) into the mud. Then one vaults across.
Areas where this used to be very common include The Fens, a coastal plain in eastern England, and The Netherlands. During the Eighty Years’ War, in the late 1500’s, a Spanish diplomat recorded the use of pole vaulting by messengers to pass through their lines, in the north of The Netherlands. Poles were not just used to cross waterways in the past, we have relief sculptures from ancient Egypt showing them used to scale enemy walls.
The first known pole vaulting competition was as part of the Irish Tailteann Games in 1829 BC. At this point the goal was to jump a large distance, rather than reach a certain height. It later became popular in Britain, where the goal became to jump over a high obstacle, rather than jump a large distance. This formed the basis for the Olympic sport. The development of flexible poles resulted in a different technique than what was used for stiff poles. I’m sure that we are all familiar with the swing-technique of Olympic pole vaulting.
In (the north of) The Netherlands, we have competitions for a far more traditional form of pole vaulting. This sport is called fierljeppen in the Frisian language. This word is very close to English, as it literally means far (fier) leaping (ljeppen). A competition jump consists of:
– a sprint to the pole, which is already in the water and which leans against a jetty
– grabbing the pole and swinging the legs forward, pushing the pole forward through momentum
– climbing to get as high as possible
– pushing yourself away from the pole, for some extra distance
– landing in sand, resulting in a mark that is measured just like for the long jump
The trick to jumping a long distance is to prevent the pole from going forward too fast, to allow enough time to climb the pole. With the modern 13.25 meter carbon poles, the record jump is a bit over 22 meters.
Of course, it is better to just look at a video.
Wow. I usually don’t like watching video, I prefer a transcript. But that was a great watch and needed to be seen.
Should that be AD? I don’t believe we have very detailed information on events in Ireland in the second millennium BC.
Suppose you have zoning regs that enforce traditional suburban development: single-family homes with yards, shopping areas, occasional office parks and (well-separated) industrial areas. Who does this pattern of settlement serve poorly?
I think the main problem is transportation. It’s hard to get around suburbia without a car; public transit really isn’t competitive. So anyone who can’t drive — the young, the old, the very poor — struggle in the suburbs.
Anyone else?
Anyone who doesn’t already own property in the hypothesized area, is probably the most negatively impacted group.
People who enjoy living in close proximity to restaurants, bars, related entertainment.
People who do not require a large residence and would prefer to spend their money on other investments, or to just spend it period.
And I’m sure many others.
-Car oriented infrastructure is more expensive to maintain so it’s bad for tax payers long term.
-More cars also mean more emissions which if a county still uses leaded gasoline is bad for brain development, can be bad for smog, and can be bad with climate change (unless you think the positives outweigh negatives there, don’t want to derail the discussion).
-Cars are more dangerous than mass transit or walking, more accidents->more deaths
-lower density reduces tax revenue (combine this with higher maintenance and that’s real bad for city governments)
-(a bit more speculative) large chains tend to dominate suburban development rather than local small businesses. This is a harm to small business owners, but also to overall economic equality
-suburban lawns compete with agriculture for water resources so bad for farmers (and consumers of food)
You didn’t ask for who benefits so I won’t list those.
“Suburbia” is underspecified, even saying all SFHs with yards.
Is this like my relatives in Irvine? They live in a development of such homes in nested culdesacs: the first thing that’s not a house is multiple miles away.
Is this like Wallingford in Seattle? We have long streets full of such houses, and every few streets there are some shops, and a high street you can (if lucky) live reasonable near to. So in principle you don’t need a long drive to do anything at all…but you are still stuck doing so if you want to get to the cool part of town.
Is it more like Portland? Rural Texas? How about small town Massachusetts? All of these have vastly different little details of zoning, and they matter.
The other key criterion is the logistics of jobs: how far does the typical resident have to travel to get to work, and how does he do so? Are there bottlenecks in this?
Well Armed Sheep also gets points for noticing my immediate mental response: the unseen people who don’t live there. (But if we’re talking Seattle, they might still work here, which makes it bad for them and bad for the people who do live here.)
There are lots of interesting (and uninteresting) things to ponder about the relationship between one’s views on immigration and one’s views on land use policy. But one interesting one might be, how do anti-growth urban leftists feel about permissive immigration policies?
In land use, the impulse behind the pro-regulation side’s thinking is that it is right and legitimate to privilege existing stakeholders’ preferences in ways that harm potential future stakeholders.
That same line of argument is obviously deployed in favor of immigration restrictionism. I would guess though that most of the same people who protest deregulatory zoning decisions on the ground that they will displace an existing poor community are not big restrictionists on immigration.
I’ll edit to note that I think in both cases the deregulatory impulse is the correct one, precisely because I don’t think it is reasonable to prohibit potential future residents from engaging in voluntary trade with existing residents.
Humorously, I can find large stretches of a major American city which were built up in a style that looks like suburbia. Single family homes, sprawling neighborhoods, artery roads that connect to highways leading to a bustling downtown area miles away. A large industrial area was also a good distance from housing areas and from downtown.
Since it was built up between 1900 and 1950, it doesn’t have all the features of suburbia. But it had many of the features. Politically, these areas were not suburbs. They were part of the urban center, even though they were sprawling SFH neighborhoods that were long distances from jobs and city-center.
Peak population for the core city was in the 60s, before a new layer of suburban-stule sprawl started.
A combination of forces (ranging from tax differentials to riots and a crime wave) emptied out the suburb-style neighborhoods if the core city. This coincided with a wave of post-1950 building of surrounding suburban cities.
The population of the Metro Area is now a little more than 2x the population of mid-20th Century. The population of the core city is less than half the level of that time, leading to huge swathes of empty, suburban-style SFH neighborhoods.
This sequence happened to the city of Detroit during the 20th Century.
There are still good parts and bad parts of Detroit. A regrowth of the Downtown area seems to be happening. High-rise buildings that stood empty for years are now being converted to housing. Lots if improvements are being done to the Woodward corridor in the Downtown area.
However, the sprawling partly-empty SFH tracts are pretty much the same. And the tax/school/personal-safety reasons that drove the original move to the suburbs are still mostly in place. Those forces push against any desire for suburbanites to move back into those suburb-style neighborhoods.
Basically, the politics of the area, and the preferences of the people, seem to be in favor of most people living in suburb-style neighborhoods. But the legacy (political and cultural) seems to favor such neighborhoods as separate political entities, instead of as parts of the political entity that is the core city.
Newer* suburban developments are often designed on a “quiet street” model, the archetype of which is the cul-de-sac. This often leads to mega-block subdevelopments that connect to arterials in two to four places, specifically designed so that there is no benefit to “cutting through” (frequent stop signs, speed bumps, indirect paths, etc.). Much of the area outside of DC is like this.
This is close to the worst case for people who commute to jobs, which every house excepting retirees and people working from home will have at least one of. All businesses are elsewhere, and getting to them when other people are also trying to get to them is a huge pain.
* As in post 1960s or so.
As I get older the more appreciative I become of cars. Part of it is I suppose that I can more easily afford one. But part of it is that I can see the difference between people mass transit bound and those who have the freedom to go where they wish. I think the auto has done more for freedom in the world than any other invention. And the car has also added greatly to the prosperity of the world, by allowing much more flexibility for commuting and moving to new cities.
Suburbs exist for a reason. People want to have more space and being dependent on a car is worth getting this extra space. Actually I live in the city myself, because I want the flexibility of using buses too, but I can understand the desire to live in a less congested area, while being close enough to the city to find work. Yes of course there are disadvantages to suburbs, but there are plenty of advantages also.
Oh yeah. I grew up in the suburbs, and still prefer it. I moved to downtown Toronto for work, and find I don’t like it. Keeping a car in the city is expensive, and getting around is a pain.
Just as a quick note, suburbs exist because some people like the space…and the government subsidizes the crap out of them. These suburban neighborhoods aren’t fully paying for the infrastructure that supports them (otherwise we wouldn’t have trillion dollar funding gaps for maintenance in the US). And when you look at maps of where local government tax receipts come from (and local government does most maintenance work), really dense and often poor neighborhoods give you a lot more revenue than the ‘burbs. So yeah a lot of people like the suburbs when you are pretty much paying them to live there.
Which neighborhoods do pay themselves for all their infrastructure???
Denser ones.
Ultimately, the infrastructure has to be paid for. The more this is done at levels higher than the local level, the more this will represent subsidies from denser types of development (that have been typical for cities for ever really) to lower density developments (the awkward middle ground density between the truly rural and the truly urban).
Also a thing to note, many of the denser neighborhoods are poorer neighborhoods on a per person (though not an overall) basis. Consider the link I shared where the only location that could actually pay off it’s infrastructure (paid off a 30 year investment in 13.8 years) had the lowest average property tax, indicating a lower income neighborhood. The location with the highest average property tax (indicating the wealthiest residents) had the most roads per square foot of living space, and still could not pay off a 30 investment in a 30 year time frame. The only options without raising density are to let the infrastructure decay (which will over time drive out residents leading to a cycle of population loss->lower tax revenues->more decaying infrastructure->population loss), raise the taxes in the lower density areas (which will be super unpopular, but potentially more feasible for the places just shy of sustainability than for the places that need to more than double their taxes and therefore risk losing residents by doing so), or have the taxes from the poor areas subsidize the rich ones (politically probably easiest given that the rich tend to vote more in the US and doesn’t involve actually increasing taxes, but pretty crappy thing to do morally).
Isn’t it the case in general that denser areas subsidize the less dense areas? Why focus on the urbs subsidizing the suburbs, rather than the suburbs subsidizing the rural areas?
This really depends on what you call “infrastructure”.
If you assume all property taxes go to roads, you can get that results: if you assume that police, trash pickup, schools, etc have a cost that is basically per-resident, you get the much more plausible result that poor, dense areas cost more than they pay, and wealthy suburbs cost less.
Your first cited example is the home mortgage interest deduction, which has nothing to do with infrastructure. And is of vastly more value to the owner of a Manhattan townhouse than a split-level in a Long Island suburb. And which neatly matches the deductability of commercial mortage interest as a business expense, with nearly 1:1 impact on rents. Tax policy is to a first order indifferent to one’s choice of housing, not a subsidy of one market over another.
Then you move on to the interstate highways. To the extent they are used by suburban commuters, this would count as a subsidy of the suburbs. To the extent they are used by trucks bringing e.g. food into NYC, they would constitute a subsidy for the city.
So it looks to me like you’re stacking the deck a bit there.
Tax policy is to a first order indifferent to one’s choice of housing
No, the fact that imputed rents are not taxed is a strong subsidy to home owners, and renters tend to be in denser areas.
Also, the government subsidizes daydreaming by not taxing the imputed ticket price for the movie you just watched in your head.
Very much hyperbole there. Pretty much no mass transit system in the US pays more than half its operating costs with the fare box. And of course the fare box pays 0% for the capital costs. Yeah, roads are mostly paid for by taxes instead of by gas taxes, so most of the capital costs are paid for by the government. So drivers pay 100% of their operating costs and a minority of capital costs, which is obviously a lot more than mass transit riders.
Chris, you had several links there. I don’t know if they are mostly related to roads, but I don’t really want to look at all of them. As John said, the first one on the mortgage deduction is pretty irrelevant to suburbs, which doesn’t make me want to look further. Please let me know if you have actual points.
I’d like to see all subsidies decrease to zero, but it makes sense to to decrease the biggest ones first.
You’re comparing two different figures. The capital costs of roads are a whole lot more than the capital costs of mass transit. I’m pretty sure that’s even the case per-person once you have a sufficiently large number of people.
As someone who grew up in the suburbs of a city with pretty good public transport (the suburbs are long “fingers” along transit corridors.), and who has lived in European cities that are even more connected, this seems just like a wrong idea about why to like suburbs. Quiet is good, but Cars? Cars should be limited wherever possible.
Train lines within 10 min walk and bus stops every 5 min walk allow for the easy development of periodic strip malls, community centres, etc. Which means you can let your kids out from a young age to do things independently.
Cars still exist, but they’re used for different purposes than work commutes. And the Suburbs can be far enough out of the city to be essentially separate regions of the country.
The nested cul de sac plan without so much as a corner store (Why? Who plans a suburb without small shops or churches?!) sounds like some kind of private hell.
How big a problem being carless in suburbia is depends where you want to get to. At my stage of life, I don’t have time or money to frequent restaurants.
I grew up in the suburbs, and we had a small shopping center a block away with a drugstore, butcher, bakery, etc. It used to have a supermarket as well, but when I was about 6 the supermarket moved to a larger location that was almost a mile away. As I got older I would ride my bicycle to the library.
Most adults had jobs that were not within walking distance, though.
We plan to visit my mother there this summer, and there’s a historical re-creation site I’d like to visit, which would be a 20-minute drive if we could fit everyone in one car (we can’t), but relying on public transportation, will be more like an hour and a half, including significant walking. 🙁
Most likely major business that show a preference for locating in Central Business Districts. Employees tend to have maximum acceptable commutes and there is also maximum accepted travel for visiting executives. Higher-density areas put you in place with more potential employees, and also put you closer to airports so your sales team can fly out to Europe or Singapore or whatever on a direct flight. Big Finance comes to mind., but in Illinois even places like Caterpillar have relocated some functions to Chicago to better reach the global market.
Some businesses also need to locate closely to certain infrastructure to be competitive. Ports come to mind, but also major railways.
Honestly I hear more about new manufacturing popping up in (relative) middle of nowhere places, though. Possibly in part because the environmental regulations and real estate is a lot cheaper out there.
In terms of residents, suburban homes with large lots are a pricey mode of development. Under-served people are going to be people with poor credit that cannot afford large loans or otherwise cannot afford housing. However, this will be counter-balanced by some suburbs turning into slums, so they’ll become affordable AT SOME LEVEL.
Transit is a feature in the suburbs, not a bug. Travelling in cities is an abhorrent nightmare that I wouldn’t wish upon Hitler. Suburban travel is easy, reliable, and point-to-point. Certain people are disadvantaged but getting a used car is not super expensive. The problem with suburbs is over-expensive housing, not transportation. Older folks do have different communities they can move into in the suburbs: my neighbors are moving into such a community.
Suburbs kind of suck for the environment compared to well-run clean cities, and they suck for water usage if everyone wants to keep a green lawn. Lawns are becoming at least slightly less popular, though. Several of my neighbors have replaced their front lawns with wild flower beds.
I wouldn’t want to move out of the suburbs. Though I would like more street-car suburbs, as opposed to big, curvy street subdivisions suburbs.
Obviously, DINKs and young people are going to prefer cities for the obvious reasons. They want to drink, they want to eat, and they want to screw. Cities are designed for that. Suburbs are not.
The main issues for being near the CBD these days are mostly around bandwidth. It’s a serious bottleneck at most medium sized firms, even ones that are not reliant on the internet to function.
Recently our city had a plan to relocate as much business as possible to a satellite CBD in our city to reduce congestion while transport upgrades were made, but our slow net infrastructure meant most moved back within 3 years.
An Econ 101 question I was somewhat stumped on:
“How do manufacturing costs affect which industries would be most impacted by the removal of the patent system?”
My handwave was “If you remove patents, short term effects are gonna be dictated by entry costs”. But the phrasing of the question (which I forgot) seems like it was asking about long-term effects, which I drew a blank on.
(Background: this question was from someone cold PMing people at 1AM on an online Pokemon battle simulator asking for help with their microeconomics. I’d have said this was a tremendously stupid strategy, but it worked.)
If manufacturing costs are high compared to R&D costs, then you’re less likely to be affected by removal of the patent system. Because even if someone copies your product (so they pay nothing to invent the thing), they’re still paying as much as you are to produce it, so they haven’t really saved much money in the grand scheme of things.
(Simple example: Jewelry is expensive, not because it’s hard to design a wedding ring, but because gold and jewels are expensive.)
I think your answer is thinking along the same lines, but it’s not just entry costs, it’s any costs you have besides R&D.
That seems (obviously) correct, thanks everyone.
Disclaimer: Not an Economics professor.
If patent costs are larger relative to manufacturing costs, then the removal of the patent system will have a larger effect on the total cost structure. The opposite is true if patent costs are smaller relative to manufacturing costs.
Thus, the industries most impacted would be those with relatively high patent costs and relatively low manufacturing costs, such as pharmaceuticals, which can be produced very cheaply if not for IP. By contrast, industries with relatively low patent costs and relatively high patent costs, such as commodities, will be impacted the least.
If this is an econ 101 question, I think it’s getting at the difference between a monopoly and a competitive market. When a patent is active, the manufacturer restricts quantity to charge a monopoly price. If the patent is abolished, the price will fall to the competitive price, and since it’s econ 101 that means the perfectly competitive price which is where price equals cost of producing an additional unit. So after patents are abolished, industries with lower manufacturing costs see a greater fall in price and a greater increase in quantity supplied, all else equal.
Yeah, but he did mention short-term and long-term costs. You only mention short-term costs. Presumably if patents are abolished, there will be fewer inventions because of less upside benefits. One kind of inventions are factory time savers, so it is possible that manufacturing costs would be higher without patents in the long run.
A more subtle but I suspect more accurate effect of no patents is that inventors would instead keep their inventions secret, and maybe try to design them so they are more difficult to reverse engineer. In that case, more shops would spend more time working on reverse engineering the better inventions in the marketplace, which would cost more, but probably result in the inventions being in the public domain a little faster. Over all, it is very difficult to determine whether no patents would increase or decrease costs in the long run.
I personally think that patent law should be a bit weaker, but not disappear totally. But this is based on no data, so I have low confidence in this.
To get to the perfectly competitive price, you need new entrants to the market, which you typically call long-term in an econ 101 class.
You’re not wrong, but you’re going outside what I think is the scope of an econ 101 homework question.
There was some spirited discussion of the spat between Sam Harris and Ezra Klein on here a few weeks ago. Everyone might be sick to death of it by now, but in case anyone isn’t I just finished a long article on it.
Excerpt:
Maybe we’ve talked about this to death. But it does look like Klein is suggesting here that our arguments should be about getting people to think a certain way instead of looking for the truth. Albatross wrote a great comment about the futility of ignoring the truth some time ago here.
This is something that has been on my mind for a while, after noticing just how much much of the modern left is obsessed with smearing people who seek the truth in certain topics. They seem to display a sort of epistemic hubris, a core belief that now they’ve awakened to the correct way of thinking about certain things, and it’s just a matter of coercing everyone else into going along. There’s no need to scrutinize this correct way of thinking about certain things by testing them for their truth value.
Of course, it’s also possible that people like Harris who insist on seeking and telling the truth and see free speech as a bedrock value are also engaging in epistemic hubris; who’s to say that honest good faith discussion is the best – or even particularly good – way to create human flourishing? Maybe it’s the case that having a belief that you’re sure is correct and then violently enforcing it on everyone else is how to make the world a better place?
But then that makes me want to look at history to try to collect some empirical evidence on which one seems preferable to me. Unfortunately, history never offers us double-blind trials with strict controls, but what little research I’ve done makes me lean toward Harris’s position rather than Klein’s.
But then that raises the question of the biases of those who wrote those historical narratives – even without getting into any complex details, wouldn’t those who engage in speech by writing things down have a tendency to be biased pro free speech than against it?
I get the sense that Scott’s Mistake vs. Conflict Theory post kinda gets to this; one thing I’ve struggled with is the very real possibility that someone whose model of the world is sufficiently mistaken could win but then end up in a situation so much worse than if they had lost that they’d be wishing they could go back in time and surrender. A conflict theorist would implicitly have to believe that their model of the world is at least not that mistaken, or that their opponents’ model is more mistaken. That latter part matters quite a bit, I think – it’s impossible to make perfect measurements, but if you believe that your opponents are likely to err in a worse direction or in greater magnitude than you, it still makes sense to push your own erroneous model.
That gets back to the whole epistemic hubris issue; how reasonable is it to be to be confident in one’s own model being superior if one doesn’t subject one’s models to real scrutiny? Which then gets back to – is scrutiny really the best – or even good – way to figure out how correct our models are?
I think it’s more subtle than that. Klein might admit that the truth, on its own, is a good thing and should be sought after.
But he fears those truths will be taken, used as evidence for falsehoods that “look” like these truths, and used as a weapon by either open conflict theorists on the other side, or stealth conflict theorists masquerading as mistake theorists.
History shows that versions of these ideas with shoddy epistemic support have caused great harm to his in groups, so he’s not wrong to predict these ideas, even if true and fairly moderate, will also cause harm via being twisted and inflated into agitprop.
I think that’s the most generous possible reading of klein, and probably what he would say himself, and I still think it’s awful. It still boils down to saying people shouldn’t say things that are true, that the people should actively be shamed if they do say them, because saying them might have political consequences he dislikes.
@Michael Handy
History has also shown that banning true beliefs that are inconvenient to certain ingroups has been used to oppress people. See the gulags, for example.
Klein’s position is inherently predicated on his beliefs being dominant and it is thus a strongly (small c) conservative position.
But it does look like Klein is suggesting here that our arguments should be about getting people to think a certain way instead of looking for the truth.
I’m not much on Klein’s side, but I actually think that is a key goal (and correctly so) in many cases. “There’s no useful answer if you’re asking the wrong question,” to quote a former manager. In many cases, arguments often need to be “you are asking the wrong question.”
To take something you and I know a lot about, what’s the right answer to “did the 2017 tax bill raise or lower taxes?” In most cases, a useful discussion starts with “what are you trying to explain?” not “what are expected 2019 tax revenues to the federal government?”
It sure seems like there’s an important difference between:
a. I want you to think about the problem in a more productive way so you do better at getting to the truth and making sense of it.
b. I want you to make sure you come to the socially-beneficial answers so you do better at making society function the way it should.
An example of (a) would be pointing out that “black/white” is really a messy way to categorize people, and that you’d be better off using DNA tests or something. (When this is done honestly instead of as an isolated demand for rigor.)
An example of (b) would be summed up in the phrase, spoken to Murray by a colleague after he published _The Bell Curve_, that “No good can come of discussing this in public.”
To be clear: this is actually the core of Ezra Klein’s argument. People on Harris’s side of the argument keep trying to characterize Klein as anti-empiricism, but it’s a misreading of what he says. Klein doesn’t think empiricism is bad; he thinks Harris is doing empiricism wrong. See, for example:
Harris rejects the opinions of a variety of experts because he thinks they’re saying politically correct things in bad faith. Klein disagrees. That’s not an argument about social benefit; it’s an argument about a better way to find the truth.
I’m not going to try to argue Harris’ side, but it makes sense to note that there’s one set of positions you can hold on this cluster of issues that leads to much better social and career outcomes than the other. Your chances of getting no-platformed or deluged with hate mail or having places like Vox run hit pieces on you goes *way* up when you’re on one side, relative to the other. It would be pretty surprising if that didn’t affect what people were willing to say.
Imagine you are some public intellectual at the prominence of, say, Steven Pinker, and you have come to the conclusion that Murray is substantially right in his views on the black/white IQ difference. Would you say so in public? Or would you prudently decide that you’d not poke that particular beehive with a stick to see what happens?
It seems to me that while we have that process going on, it is somewhat harder to know what to make of various peoples’ expressed views on the subject. And that breaks a part of the process by which both scientists and laymen find out what reality looks like.
Imagine if, due to changes at the top of the EPA and NOAA and various funding agencies, it were to become a lot worse career move to study human-caused global warming, and still worse to publicize any findings that showed human-caused global warming to the public. How would you expect that to impact how much scientists and the public knew about human-caused global warming?
Anyone else watching The Terror on AMC? It’s probably my favorite show on TV at the moment (though it is only going to be 10 episodes).
It’s an adaptation of Dan Simmons’ pseudo-historical novel, and tells the story of the lost Franklin expedition to find the Northwest passage in the 1840s. Only in this gothic-horror flavored spin, they are (in addition to the usual arctic dangers) being attacked by a supernatural bear-like creature. Someone described it as a slow-burn mashup of Master and Commander and The Thing, and that feels about right.
Super cast, gorgeous production. Highly recommended. Warning: the first double episode is a bit slow. But the last couple (5 and 6) are the best yet and well worth the setup.
Depression. Asking for advice on drugs. I don’t trust my doctor.
I’m currently on mirtazapine, but I plan to ask for a switch. The specific decision I want to make is whether to ask my doctor for a MAOI if I’m atypical or a TCA if I’m melancholic. I don’t want to ask for ECT yet, because that’s extremely expensive for the state (I live in Norway, so my medicine is basically free for me, but I also don’t want to waste resources unnecessarily).
• Which subtype am I? My doctor didn’t specify. (See below for details.)
• I’m trying to prevent my future self from killing itself, so I don’t want to ask for a TCA that I can overdose fatally on. How many times above daily dosage of TCA do I need to take in order to kill myself? If TCA is unlikely fatal if I take a 30-day supply in one go, then I could just ask the apothecary for a 30-day supply each time I go there, so I never have enough to actually kill myself.
If I go to Wikipedia’s list of 5 subtypes of depression (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Major_depressive_disorder#DSM-IV-TR_and_ICD-10_criteria), I’m left wondering whether I have melancholic or atypical depression, because I seem to have a mix of symptoms.
I very clearly have hypersomnia (before I started mirtazapine, I guess I slept maybe 11 hours on average, now I sleep 12 hours on average) and leaden paralysis, which seem to be atypical features, but I also very clearly have “guilt that is excessive”. And I think my mood is usually worse in the mornings. I don’t think I have psychomotor agitation or retardation, given that I don’t feel agitated and I can run to the bus if I’m late.
The deciding factor seems to be whether my mood improves in response to positive events. I know I can enjoy and feel positivity when I’m doing something I enjoy, like playing osu, but I often have to force myself to play osu due to low interest, and after I stop playing osu, my mood is usually back to what it was before. Does this count as mood reactivity? Also, if the world was cured of all torture-like experiences tomorrow, I think my mood would improve for a long time, but I haven’t heard any similarly positive news, so I don’t know whether my mood improves just when the positive news are positive enough.
That sucks. Do you trust any doctors? You could try to find a different one. I’ve been in treatment for depression for over 20 years now, and nothing has helped much, and I’ve had some pretty unpleasant experiences with drug side effects, but I’ve always felt pretty trusting of the doctors and therapists I’ve worked with. They never made false promises, it’s just that depression is really hard to treat (in some cases), and as far as I can tell, the only solution, from a patient’s perspective, is to be patient and keep trying different things.
On behalf of the universe, I officially grant you permission to stop giving a shit about how much your treatment is costing your government. Seriously. You were dealt a bad hand in suffering from depression, but you were dealt a good hand in having free access to treatment, and leveraging one’s good luck to the max is how one overcomes bad luck.
On the other hand, maybe you are rationalizing an aversion to trying ECT that stems from something else, such as fear of memory loss? For what it’s worth, I’ve already tried ECT, and my ability to recall that period of my life isn’t that bad, although it sort of feels like trying to remember something from ten years ago, even though I did it much more recently than that. I haven’t noticed any difference in my memory from before or after the time I was undergoing it, and that is consistent with what my doctors told me. I started to feel much better a couple weeks into it, but then regressed back to where I started before the treatment was even over. I still recommend trying it, though, if your doctor thinks it’s called for. It’s not a waste to try approved treatments that don’t end up working, because trying them is the only way to find out whether or not they’ll work for you.
I hadn’t even heard of the melancholic/atypical distinction until pretty recently. It’s really old though, so I imagine I would have if it were all that important. Anyway, even if you knew 100% that you belonged in one cluster or the other, that still wouldn’t guarantee that any given treatment would or wouldn’t work, so just make your best guess; if approaching it that way doesn’t work, you can always try the opposite approach later.
Have you had a sleep study? Perhaps your depression is being aggravated by an undiagnosed sleep disorder. (That was the case for me, and I never had to sleep nearly as much as you.)
Being able to run to catch a bus occasionally is a pretty low bar to clear. I’d say that if you feel you have leaden paralysis, that probably counts as evidence of at least mild psychomotor retardation, unless there’s some clearcut distinction between those symptoms that I’m unaware of.
Anyway, best of luck to you. If you haven’t already seen them, Scott has written some pretty comprehensive lists of things to try:
Things That Sometimes Help If You Have Depression
SSRIs: Much More Than You Wanted To Know
Here’s a lit review on atypical depression from Sarah Constantine:
Atypical & Treatment-Resistant Depression
I recently started using nicotine patches after reading Gwern’s post on nicotine. Early results seem promising. A few days ago I stumbled across this from Eliezer. (Scroll to the end for the part about his sleep disorder.) I’ve also never been able to stick to a consistent sleep schedule, despite trying most of the same remedies, but now I’m trying his suggestion of low-dose melatonin 5-7 hours before bedtime. Too early to say whether it’s helping.
I quit my job yesterday!
Well, I gave notice. I leave end of May. Packing up the house and driving east to home in MA, then to a new job in ~mumble, not official yet~.
So…yeah.
Good luck with the job and the dating!
Did you have enough of Google or enough of Seattle?
Well, if you end up in Western MA that will make three readers in this area.
Good luck with job, dating, moving, etc…
Are you in Western MA? What part?
Ironically, I’m from Northampton, but that’s not where I’m going. (Though I am going on vacation with my family on the Cape.)
Springfield. Northampton is a half-hour north.
I don’t live in western MA but I know a bit of that area through family there. Beautiful country.
Woot Western Mass! (I live in Boston but grew up outside Springfield.) Good luck, Andrew!
Yeah, I’m only going to MA for vacation; I’m going to be working somewhere else (two possible cities.) 🙁
Well, enjoy the probably lower taxes and certainly better paved roads, then 🙂
If you want to have an SSC meetup in Boston while you’re around, I’ll buy you a ‘Gansett.
I’m also in Western MA. I work at Smith College.
Yes, you were the third reader I was counting.
Congrats! How do you feel?
Congrats and good luck!
Congratulations!
What route are you taking? If you take I-90, there’s a minuteman silo in South Dakota that you’d probably enjoy. I didn’t find out about it until too late to tour it when I last drove through there, but you should have plenty of time.
Also, I’m likely to be in the Boston/Lowell area this summer, although I don’t have a date yet. Interested in getting together?
I’ve managed to confuse everyone unintentionally: I’m driving to MA to see my family, then leaving the state to work in a new city (two possibilities right now, in last stages of negotiations.)
My current route expectation is rather indirect: I’m going to drive south probably as far as LA (yes, will try to visit the Iowa if I can find dogsitting), maybe San Diego, then cross the southern US. I intend to hit up as many great barbeque locations as I can, do a bit of hiking, see my various friends in DC and Durham…I have flexibility.
And yeah, if you’re in Boston sometime in the vague range of late june/early july, would love to meet up. Or if I cross your path somewhere in the middle of the country.
Midway is really, really good. Might even be better than Iowa if it had 16″ guns.
I suspect late July/August is more likely.
OKC has three interstates, so it shouldn’t be too terribly hard to arrange that. Keep me posted. I have enough space to put you up for the night if you want.
OK, if you’re crossing the southern US and looking for barbecue, do not miss Scott’s Barbecue in Lexington TN. It’s maybe 20 minutes off I-40. Get vinegar slaw with your barbecue.
I’m admittedly prejudiced–when I was a carpenter, I always bought barbecue there to celebrate getting paid for a contract–but it’s the best barbecue I’ve ever had. (West Tennessee, whole hog style–I always got “plenty of fat and plenty of ends.)
Congrats! Hope the new environment and the new job suit you better.
I’m hoping to make a move in the next month, too. Hottest job market in over a decade. Stupid not to make these major moves now: I’ll be in my 40s next time a job market this good comes around.
Congratulations and good luck!
Congratulations! Best of luck with whatever comes next.
Over on the enlightenment thread, I invited our guest Mr. Vinay Gupta to participate in some friendly sparring so that we could better comprehend how his enlightened views might translate into a useful understanding of the world. Although I was pleasantly surprised by his decision to share past sparring footage, he seemed hesitant to accept my proposal despite my willingness to concede extreme handicaps, and he has stopped posting in the thread.
I feel that it would provide a valuable educational experience if we could arrange such a sparring session to take place at a future SSC meetup, but I would like to ask for additional input before I take further steps to reach out to him. Thoughts from Aapje (who followed and participated in the thread) as well as our proprietor Scott Alexander would be particularly appreciated.
Him ghosting suggests he is no longer interested.
You can try mailing him on the address I gave, sending him a link to a video of yours, and offering again to meet up in SV.
If so, I would suggest that each of you bring a second, or to have a mutually trusted person present, to intervene if necessary and to make a video. Also make it clear that if a deal is made, correspondence about the deal will be made public if he doesn’t show up.
Of course, if he doesn’t want to anymore, then he will probably just not respond to your mail.
Thank you for your continued input and thoughtful advice.
As stated, I’d hope for the sparring session to take place at an SSC meetup, to maximize its educational value, so that should address the need for filming and intervention.
This may be unpleasant to a substantial number of people who would visit an SSC meetup, who would probably feel upset for being made party to such a thing. It thus seems a very bad idea.
Make a video and let people decide for themselves whether to watch, don’t force it on people.
My mistake for not clarifying, but I assumed that we would meet at the meetup and then go to an appropriate nearby location such as a park, with an open invitation to attendees interesting in watching.
The idea here is that a live attendance, with the opportunity for QAs with demonstrations, would provide greater educational value than a video.
Oh wow you meant actual sparring. I hadn’t been following the thread so I thought you were talking about setting up a debate. I think that’d be really entertaining to see at a rationality meetup lol.
I watched the spar video and it definitely looks like an easygoing spar session. I’m not super experienced but I do have a little basic training. I don’t know if it’s some special style, but the thing that bothers me is Vinay stomping a lot in his footwork and putting weight back on the heel a lot so he doesn’t look light on his feet. The hands down basically the whole time is also bothering me a lot, but I don’t know if that’s just my bias from my limited kickboxing-style striking knowledge. The strikes look thrown just from the arm where I’d be more used to putting full body rotation into it, but that could be a style thing too. I will say that he does look pretty loose and relaxed.
Hands down can give an advantage by making it hard to see the attack coming. A few MMA fighters use that style. I do think you need to be fast to make it work, though.
Hands down requires better distance management (which speed certainly helps achieve) than the opponent.
Keeping your hands low also makes it easier to defend takedowns.
Also depends on the intended outcome, for points scoring many quick, but light, strikes can dominate over blows that would be objectively better in a fight.
Yeah, the biggest problem I saw in that video is that Gupta doesn’t move his body with his strikes. No hip movement, not even much shoulder movement. You can be very fast that way (because you’re not moving very much weight), but you can’t do any real damage (because you’re not moving very much weight). Can work for eye rakes or something like that but not for much else. And that’s not just a style thing; different styles prefer different types of body movement (lots of twisting and coiling motions in kung fu; kenpo uses a lot of linear motion from the hips; Korean arts usually use deep stances and move from the legs), but all striking arts do it in some way.
It’s obviously a light-contact sparring session, though, so it’s impossible to tell how much of this would carry over to something more serious. Doing it even in light sparring is at minimum a bad habit by my lights, though.
He does look like he has a good sense of timing, for what it’s worth.
Agreed. There’s definitely hints of a point-fighting striking background in there, just not enough to substantiate all of his claims.
Fixed that for you.
As far as I can tell, this is because his upper-body movements do not coordinate well with his lower body, so he ends up having to take heavy steps to maintain his balance.
I know for a fact that there has been at least one Rationalist Fight Club.
I’m thinking Scott does not want the reputation as “the psychologist who uses his blog to arrange fist fights.”
My expectation is that there will be very little punching and a lot of wrestling, given historic precedent.
I’ll take the correction under advisement, but I think “fist fight” is a generic term for an impromptu fight between two individuals. There’s a recent movie that illustrates the point but obscures googling for the terms use more generally.
However, he did ask for adversarial collaborations, and I suppose this qualifies under a loose interpretation.
Indeed, I was hoping that this would be an adversarial collaboration to pursue greater cultural understanding of enlightenment as well as martial arts.
Either we would discover that enlightenment does offer covert martial benefits (leading us to take Mr. Gupta’s other claims more seriously), or we would debunk his martial claims as mere bullshido (calling into question other claims that Mr. Gupta has been unwilling or unable to substantiate).
Ouch.
Since the significant handicaps I proposed for myself included refraining from striking, absolutely.
My Plan A would entail shooting for a very low-amplitude double (perhaps during one of his haphazard stance shifts) into side mount, gift wrap to take the back (untrained grapplers hand-fight poorly), and then apply a very gentle rear naked choke until he submits or loses consciousness.
This would preclude any serious risk of harm, except perhaps to me in the improbable event that Mr. Gupta’s martial claims prove true.
What I expected. This is also why I suggested a second, because one can misjudge (un)consciousness.
With significant experience and a willingness to err on the side of caution, this is a fairly trivial consideration.
For context, MMA or BJJ practice occasionally (only occasionally because people submit) includes people getting choked out, and intervention by an instructor or other student is virtually never necessary and only happens with beginners or complete jerks. It’s a little bit different in competition because people don’t want to run the risk of giving up advantageous positions until they’ve been declared the winner, but I’m confident that would not be a concern here. Even in self-defense situations, releasing the hold immediately when they stop struggling provides a very comfortable margin of safety unless significant pre-existing health conditions are in play.
But yes, having a neutral referee and/or seconds wouldn’t hurt.
Well you should consider the way your potential opponent has handled themselves, and the fact that you should assume your superiority.
Indeed, hence my significant concessions to ensure his safety.
And if my pattern-matching has failed and I have misjudged my potential opponent entirely, I would like to think that I would immediately concede my error when that becomes apparent.
That would be why I proposed friendly sparring, rather than an actual fight. I would not voluntarily agree to the latter except as part of an organized combat sport.
I don’t think this would be a useful exercise as I think any further attempts to contact him to arrange anything like this would only be seen by him as yet more racism, chimpanzee behaviour, white privilege, mockery of his tradition/heritage/ethnicity and the like.
He backed himself into a corner with the whole Gurkha Warrior Guru bit and had to keep going with the “I’ll kick your ass, I’ll kick my own ass” rhetoric since it was plainly unthinkable for him to step back from his claims as he seems to genuinely believe he was being attacked by racism/racists and so he had to RARRRR! to scare us off, so I think the least embarrassing thing all round is to let this quietly die until and unless he participates again on here and only if he starts up with the “white racist chimpanzees inferior shit culture” stuff.
As a Real Asian (TM), I should have immunity to accusations of white privilege.
But point taken.
Ah, but were you the right kind of Real Asian? 🙂
He seemed to have a pretty low opinion of everything that was outside of his own particular tradition, and how much of that was him “I’ve fallen into this trap but I’m damned if I back down now” and how much was him genuinely going “Buddhism is shit and Buddhists are idiots, and I don’t just mean the Western wannabes” I have no idea.
(Though I did notice that when he got his ego stroked by a more emollient approach from more diplomatic responses asking his opinion about certain groups, he was suddenly all “oh yeah, great guys, I was with them/know them” about even Filthy White Fake Traditions).
Yeah, there’s definitely enough Poe’s Law going on here that it’s difficult to tell what is serious and what is merely obfuscation.
But that’s what some martial adversarial collaboration would help to illuminate!
>61. Disgruntled rebel fighters attempt to crash airship into king.
>62. Ambitious rebel fighters attempt to crash moon into king.
>63. Philosophical rebel fighters attempt to crash king into himself.
Reading Gupta was bad. Biggest internet BAD ASS of all time.
It was the Navy Seal copypasta enlightened guru version.
Tiny little quibble with the enlightenment thread:
Scott says:
I’d just like to point out that pain is not low bandwidth. Pain has a massive dedicated fibre-channel link directly to your cortex and can blot out all other senses including vision without breaking a sweat. It’s just that if you’re lucky it never uses much of that bandwidth
Pain is surprisingly unspecific and vague, if you pay attention to it. It gets your attention, but carries very little information.
Low bandwidth, high gain.
The Panalysts, a new comedy video series from LoadingReadyRun, asks an interesting question. If you could give every child in the world a present, but every one of them got the same thing, what would you give them?
I suspect the boringly correct answer is cash, $WHATEVER_THE_BUDGET_ALLOWS in US currency.
For maximum comedy value, go with Jamie Hyneman’s answer and pick C4. Give the kid a blasting cap, a simple fuse with a 5-minute countdown, and as much C4 is the budget allows.
So, this is everyone in the world, correct? In that case, not everyone will know how to use income.
Clearly, the present should comply with modern environmental standards of renewable resources.
This isn’t just for rich kids in America, so the present should also have a useful function. Preferable related to some of the most useful functions, such as staying warm and cooking food.
Obviously, give every person in the world a lump of coal for christmas.
Quiz time.
What is the minimum number of countries you pass through if you travel by land from Libya to South Africa? (Assume you can traverse every land border, and include Libya and South Africa in your count.)
Ooh, that’s a hard one.
Urer’f na nggrzcg ng qbvat vg va frira fgrcf.
Yvoln, Punq, Prageny Nsevpna Erchoyvp, QE Pbatb, Mnzovn, Obgfjnan, Fbhgu Nsevpn
V guvax V’ir orra bcgvzvfgvp urer, fb zl npghny thrff vf rvtug, nffhzvat nccebkvzngryl bar bs gur obeqref V’ir fhttrfgrq vf abg n erny bar.
EDIT: Bx, V’z npghnyyl ernyyl cebhq bs guvf bar. Gheaf bhg Mnzovn naq Obgfjnan funer n obeqre bs nobhg bar uhaqerq zrgref. Fb zl frira jnf pbeerpg. Ubjrire, gurer vf n zber frafvoyr frira gung qbrfa’g erdhver mbbzvat dhvgr fb sne va ba gur znc gb irevsl…
Actually hold up. Johan Larson specified land borders. The second to last step the two counties do not touch on land but are divided by the Mnzormv Evire. Of course going by that would also cut off a Mnzovn -> Mvzonojr route, but would not cut off any other part of your route (which could instead go through Mnzovn -> Zbmnzovdhr).
EDIT: We could allow the Mnzovn -> Mvzonojr option by specifying that you must be able to travel by car across borders without using a boat or flight capably vehicle. But there’s no bridge between Mnzovn -> Obgfjnan, just a ferry crossing.
Answer two: walk from the Libyan embassy onto the streets of Pretoria.
Oh wait we’re not counting embassies? Dang. OK then.
Frira.
Yvoln -> Punq
Punq -> Prageny Nsevpn Erchoyvp
Prageny Nsevpna Erchoyvp -> Qrzbpengvp Erchoyvp bs gur Pbatb
Qrzbpengvp Erchoyvp bs gur Pbatb -> Natbyn
Natbyn -> Anzvovn
Anzvovn -> Fbhgu Nsevpn
A valid path with fewer steps exists.
Can you post it in rot13? I’ve been able to equal christhenottopher’s seven steps in a number of ways, but I haven’t been able to beat it.
Yvoln gb Fhqna gb Xraln gb Gnamnavn gb Zbmnzovdhr gb Fbhgu Nsevpn
@johan_larson, you forgot gung Fbhgu Fhqna vf abj vaqrcraqrag, zrnavat Fhqna ab ybatre obeqref Xraln. Once you adjust for that, your path works out to the same seven steps.
Darn it. I even checked a map.
I am tempted to say something very unkind about the inhabitants of south and central Africa.
Has anyone seen this article on the Toronto attack?
I hadn’t heard the term before reading the article. Do other people know about this? Does the article give a reasonable summary? Is this community a big one or is it just a tiny group? Is there a benign side to it or is it all pretty grim?
Best I can tell what’s going on is,
a) the involuntarily celibate are roughly the same group who never marry,
b) not marrying is more of an option now than it used to be,
c) the portion of the population that never married is up significantly, from single to double digits,
d) the internet makes it possible for scattered groups to unite as never before, and
e) some who go unmatched are REALLY angry about it.
I’m guessing most of the angry men in this group are not very desirable mates who in earlier times have been pushed hard by their parents to marry someone, anyone, and would have found a woman who was under similar pressure from her parents, or who would simply have been married without her consent.
Your (c) might be more useful if broken out by sex, since I assume in the past it was more common for women to marry, but men still might have had high rates of lifetime unmarriedness due to polygyny having once been much more prevalent.
Though you could probably make a good case that it’s not relevant to look at the past several thousand years, say, and instead only talk about the past hundred or so (i.e. since the 2nd industrial revolution) or even the past half-century, in which today’s typical lifestyle (go to college, get a job, get married, both spouses work, low birthrate, etc.) evolved. In that case I would definitely believe that unmarriedness is way up across the board.
I would dispute A)
People who are traditionally in the “never married” group are a various mix of weirdos but include a great number of people who would be fine settling down with the mousy, nerdy 5 out of 10 if their friends or family matched them up and coerced them into going on a blind date. They have probably been too withdrawn/passive/socially anxious in life, but could imagine what might have been if they’d only thought of something charming to say at the right moment
Incels see any surrender to life without 10 out of 10 Stacies as “cope” and beneath contempt, and any recommendations from their parents about changing their attitudes as irrelevant and outdated in a modern hypergamous world. They believe they have been doomed from birth by 2mm deviations of bone structure, and all the charisma or charm in the world couldn’t offset genetics
It’s pretty grim and yet the article makes it seem still worse.
A side point, not relating to incels per se: the article sorta makes the kind of mistake it criticises, in that it mixes up ‘Red Pill’ and MRAs. My impression is that there is a lot more variety inside the manosphere than people outside of it realise (outgroup homogeneity bias?), and that these two groups do not get on well with each other. One way I’ve seen it put which makes sense to me is that MRA types want to fix the system and Redpill types want to game the system. What the article describes as the typical response to seeing through feminism—’to hit the gym, get jacked, take up the paleo diet, become a “pick-up artist”, and take advantage of women as much as possible’—is much more redpillish than MRAish, I think.
(This nonsensical clause also rubbed me up the wrong way: ‘But while misogyny is inherently violent….’)
As for incels: ‘it makes violence seem like the only solution’: on the contrary, my impression from glancing around their subreddit a few times was that the overwhelming mood was of despair at there being no solution, none whatsoever. It’s a miserable pit of despair, self-pity, resentment and bitterness, which I’m definitely not naturally sympathetic to. An attitude of aspiration and self-improvement is much more my speed. (I probably had about as little luck with women as a typical one of them in my early-to-mid-twenties, and I certainly felt some despair around that time, but things got better for me when I realised I could work on making them better and did so.)
But I’m reluctant to prescribe this pick-yourself-up-bucko attitude to men whose situation may well be enough worse than mine that there really isn’t anything that they can do, reluctant to condemn hopeless men for noticing how hopeless their situation is. (God knows there are some men out there who have it this bad.)
They’re hateful and bitter but my hunch is generally not violent per se. (Then again, it only takes one.)
And this line doesn’t ring true to me, exactly: ‘They are also obsessed with the idea that women should have sex with them – that they’re entitled to it.’
The part I’ve never understood about the incel community is the idea that a life without regular nookie is worthless.
It may be a little easier to understand if you think of it as not just the nookie but also all the things that are attached to it: affection, human warmth, sympathy. Living without any of those is certainly bleak, especially if there’s no end in sight.
One of their most heartbreaking bits of jargon is ‘khhv’, for ‘kissless, handholdless virgin’. ‘Handholdless’ is just so sad there, I think.
(Re: end in sight: I’m not sure I actually get much more sex than I used to when I felt most depressed about it; I just feel it less acutely because I’m more optimistic about my future prospects.)
People have talked a lot about the “bowling alone” phenomenon, in which we’ve all become way, way more atomized. I wonder how much this plays into the incel thing, both making it more common (because fewer social ties means fewer chances to meet women you might conceivably get together with) and making it more painful (because you don’t get the consolation of strong male/male friendships and fellowship and community that gives you a place in the world despite not having a wife or girlfriend.
One response to the “bowling alone” argument I’ve heard is that as soon as we did become more atomized, we invented new ways to be connected: sure, everyone shifted to video games, but then they started creating MMOs, team games, etc. But there’s something to be said for relationships in meatspace; there’s only so much affection, human warmth, and sympathy one can receive through a screen.
ETA: Come to think of it, I know exactly where I read this response: gwern’s essay The Melancholy of Subculture Society. He opens with a discussion of the Bowling Alone thesis.
They’re using “sex” as a proxy for emotional intimacy. A life without anything other than the most superficial relationships with other people is indeed worthless.
Source: was one for a while way back when, back when they were a lot more sympathetic and a lot were women
Come to think of it, it’s actually a lot like the whole metis vs. legibility thing; their complaints sound horrible and insane from the outside because they’re not really sure what’s wrong themselves; they don’t have the language to describe it.
I think the best way to put it is that they’re using “sex” to refer to wantedness. It feels unreasonable demanding that someone love you or give you affection, and they don’t hang around the kind of people who will tell you about the importance of community – but however common it actually is the meme that people have meaningless one-night-stands all the time is plenty common, so that’s what they demand. Except of course they end up in these online communities, which leads to lost-purpose syndrome, which leads to all this bizzare shit.
They didn’t come up with that; it’s pushed by our culture. Try saying that gays should simply be celibate or that polys should stick to just one partner to get a taste for how strongly we push it.
Because life without regular nookie sucks, particularly as a young guy. Worthless? That’s going a LITTLE far, but it definitely sucks.
I think it’s not just sex, it’s the whole girlfriend package, and sex is simply the most obvious thing: “Chad who is a horrible guy is drowning in pussy even though he treats women badly, I’m a normal guy and can’t even get one date much less anything more”.
I think it also has a lot to do with the way the culture maps sexual experience onto status/identity/maturity: if you assume that inability to get your preferred flavor of sex also means you’re low-status, empty, and undeveloped as a person, that makes it something more serious than simply forgoing a pleasure.
I’m sure ubiquitous porn and the pervasive sexualization of consumer/media culture don’t help either.
Back when I was in this boat, media that actively presented sexual and romantic situations used to make me feel so jealous I’d literally get angry. I tried to actively solicit recommendations for media that did not include any romantic or sexual sub-plots.
There… uh… isn’t much. I watched a lot of Top Gear, I guess…
I tried to actively solicit recommendations for media that did not include any romantic or sexual sub-plots.
There… uh… isn’t much.
As an aromantic asexual, tell me about it.
It’s bad enough for someone like me who isn’t interested in the whole damn “but you have to be part of a couple!” thing to get the constant messaging of “Love is what makes us human” and the rest of it; I can’t imagine how frustrated, angry and virulently envious I’d be if I bought into those messages and was unable to get the thing society tells me I should be getting, everyone else is getting, it’s easy, let’s laugh at the losers who can’t get it, you deserve this thing…
I also did enjoy Married With Children, one of the few successful mainstream American media productions to portray “love and marriage” as life-destroying misery. Al Bundy (and Marcy’s husbands) always did a good job of making me feel better about my own situation!
What’s weird is that so much of pre-18th-century Western narrative is either silent on the experience of successfully intimate heterosexual relationships, or regards them as inconsequential, or is clear that they’re actually kind of a bad thing. There are lots and lots of characters whose sex life isn’t much considered because they’re getting on with more important things; a fair number of marriages important for social/economic but clearly not emotional or sexual reasons; the odd courtly-love plot or posturing sonnet sequence where unattainability of the beloved is kind of the point; and then lots of miserable marriages and tragically doomed infatuations, where that drive is acknowledged but definitely not regarded as something a sensible person should pamper or obsess over.
Really, the hothouse expectation of sexual/romantic fulfillment as a central part of what makes you human is something we moderns inflict on ourselves; I’ve always found it bizarre that so many of our stories seem to revolve obsessively around that one tiny facet of experience. Scott has made fun of earlier eras for believing that novel-reading could drive you insane, but it kind of makes sense to me.
Off the top of my head, it seems like a lot of Jane Austen novels feature marriages that didn’t turn out so well, but in _Persuasion_, the admiral and his wife seem to have an extremely good marriage that’s lasted many years.
I wonder if we would be better off if we as a society put more of an emphasis on getting married, even if it isn’t for love. Megan McArdle had an article about Utah, and how they manage to solve some hard issues of social support, and one of the things the social workers there were keen on was promoting marriage.
Well, I’m not sure if incels as a community would tend to put it this way, but I think in addition to what others have said it’s worth clarifying that it isn’t just being deprived of sensory pleasures of the physical act of love that is the issue for them. It’s that being able to successfully court and sleep with women is a, if not indeed the, prime marker of male social status. Being the “omega male
” (Houellebecq was writing about this in the Elementary Particles long before the manosphere, incidentally), the lowest valued member of a group, is no doubt a painful and humiliating experience.
People are responding to your comment focusing on things like status and emotional intimacy, but another factor could be that they really want to have children, and they are upset because they know they will die childless.
Like you, I’ve only glanced at the subreddit a few times, but honestly it can’t be as bad as they think it is. I’ve never personally met someone who I could say was a hopeless case. Sure, some unfortunate looking guys who weren’t the brightest, or bravest, or funniest, or… okay again it can get pretty bad.
But not being able to land a date ever with anyone? I have trouble believing it. Far more likely they never found a good teacher. Worse still they fell in with this crowd that will reinforce every fear they have. Worse even still it’s socially acceptable to mock that crowd an tell them they really are as hopeless as they believe. Confirmation of their worldview will be everywhere they look.
If you Google up all the memes they’ve produced that go with the caption “The difference between Chad and non-Chad (Incel) is literally a few millimetres of bone” with pictures of how they look now vs. their photoshops of what they wish they looked like to get women, it’s shocking how many of the “before” pics of these guys are totally regular, dateable guys.
Like, you’d kind of get incels as a thing if it really was all 400 pound unshaven unibrow ogres, but it’s like, skinny guys who think their Asian eyes have made them invisible to any blonde white woman on the planet
skinny guys who think their Asian eyes have made them invisible to any blonde white woman on the planet
I think that’s also part of the problem; from the little I’ve seen, the self-proclaimed incels seem to have a particular type of woman they want and they won’t settle for/aren’t interested in any other woman who might be more attainable. Some do have the blonde cheerleader popular high-status type in mind and if they can’t get a girl like that, this proves all women are evil heartless bitches or something. Meanwhile, the “regular, dateable” girls are not on the radar because they don’t match up to the standards of “I want a 10” that (some of) these guys have.
I was struck by an excerpt quoted from Elliot Rodger I saw somewhere about how he literally ran home and cried in his room because a (black, I think?) guy boasted about how early an age he lost his virginity. It doesn’t seem to have occurred to Rodger that maybe the guy was lying or trying to wind him up, no, he went on a rant about how this ugly horrible guy could get a girlfriend at age (fourteen or whatever) and meanwhile he, who was rich, talented, handsome and of aristocratic lineage, was still ignored and despised by women.
It was both very sad and very evidently immaturity at work there. Being in such a mindset that you automatically think the worst and believe tall tales to be the truth – that’s something very hard to live with, but also something that you do need to grow out of as you become an adult.
It’s not like it’s impossible for an asian guy to get a blonde. I attended one of those weddings not too long ago actually. Going off the stats you have to limit yourself to a smaller pool of potential mates, and that means you’ll have to work harder. Maybe so much harder you decide it’s not worth it. That’s me in a nutshell, I have my fetishes (or had, being married I’m no longer allowed such things), but it seems ridiculous to stick so strictly to them you’re willing to strangle your romantic options. Epicanthal folds are incredibly sexy to me, but not worth trading off on ease of conversation for.
Still whatever you decide is worth it the point is you have options. You have agency. This despair business is unwarranted.
Traditionally, father figures taught boys how to navigate the sexual marketplace. The fatherlessness epidemic has taken that away, leading to a wide variety of toxic male dating behaviors.
Elliot Rodger’s parents were divorced and his father was frequently absent even when Elliot spent time at his father’s house.
An obvious parallel in nature can be found in elephants.
I’m inclined to guess that incels have abusive fathers rather than absent fathers, but I’m hoping some actual information shows up.
A lot of these descriptions of incels sounds like people with serious problems with depression. I’m skeptical about how much that comes down to parenting outside of horrible abusive stuff, but I don’t know enough to be entitled to much of an opinion.
Are they incels because they’re depressed or depressed because they’re incels?
And, shockingly (sarcasm), the six different therapists he had on a constant basis since his teenage years don’t seem to have been a sufficient substitute!
The Men’s rights Reddit voted on the issues that they want to have addressed.
The top issues were:
– Ending sentencing disparities between men and women
– Creating a presumption of shared custody
– Better support for male victims of domestic violence
– Better mental health support for men, especially to reduce suicide
– Having ‘made to penetrate’ counted as rape in official statistics
These all got between +190 and +200.
Ending involuntary celibacy (incel) got -113.
Educating young men in pick-up artistry (also known as ‘the game’) got -148
Three of those things (custody disputes, domestic violence, male rape) are incompatible with celibacy. So I think it’s pretty clear that incels and MRAs are not the same group, and are likely not heavily overlapping groups.
The point would be that, as far as mainstream media characterization goes, it doesn’t matter. There are two groups of people: Feminists and women-hating pathetic, loser, Nazis. And if you ain’t the former, you’re the latter.
Just to join in with the chorus:
Incels are really depressing but not particularly scary, even following the attack. They’re the romantic equivalent of the relentless self-destructive pessimism of guys like Kevin C. Everything is doomed and hopeless.
The “Manosphere” did sort of include incels and their marginally-less-angsty cousins the voluntarily celibate MGTOW. The core insight of the Red Pill is how fucked up relationship norms are today, but how everyone reacted is what differentiates them:
The Dads, literally in most cases, had their lives destroyed in the insanity of modern divorce courts or watched it happen to their friends and family. They became MRAs and want to reform the law and culture.
The Cads, or at least dorky wannabe cads, saw the obvious truth that “alpha” dipshits could pull girls much more easily than “beta” normies and decided to figure out what they were doing right. They became PUAs and want to rack up as high of a notch count as possible before fleeing to Eastern Europe or East Asia in search of a good wife.
The Sads are younger guys who either can’t or won’t learn game. They know that the MRAs aren’t going to succeed at reforming the culture and they “know” that they aren’t going to become PUAs. So either voluntarily or not they’re out of the game and sharply aware of that fact.
[Edit: thanks to Conrad Honcho for the suggestion on maintaining the rhyme.]
Adjacent, and just because I like the rhyming thing you’ve got going, there’s also the Trads: yes the culture is awful and the MRAs will fail because no one has or will ever have sympathy for men so instead identify a good woman, get married, have kids, and don’t get divorced.
ETA: should have called the incels “Sads.”
What lessons could non-manosphere/redpill/PUA/MRA people learn from that world, in terms of statements of fact that are either:
a. Verifiably true
b. Consistent with available evidence and plausible
Since so much of that world is hated by all right-thinking people, I assume that any good ideas they have are hard to see / little known by the outside….
Hmmm. I would say the most useful thing for a young woman to learn is the existence of The Wall. You see pieces occasionally in the MSM about women over 30 wondering “where have all the good men gone?” With the lack of self awareness these sorts of articles exhibit, it seems that male mating preferences is not a widely understood meme.
@Conrad Honcho
Hmm. When was the last time it was memetically common knowledge in the mainstream that males are interested in young/pretty/fertile, low-maintenance, non-bitchy females?
Even beyond that, advice as simple as “The way you successfully attracted the men you considered desirable in your teens/twenties will likely not work to attract men you consider desirable in your thirties” would go a long way.
@Matt M
Needs a punchier phrasing.
And that men aren’t going to shamed out of these preferences en masse in time for you to attract one, even if you hashtag 40 is the new 20, fat acceptance, child-free, if you can’t handle me at my worst, and ban-bossy…
Men and women are different, have always been different, will always be different, and enjoy being different. Trying to make them the same will end both tragically and hilariously.
This does not mean women cannot tie their own shoes or whatever other unfortunate implication people want to take from the above statement.
To add, in general people seem bad at acknowledging that the things you like about yourself may not be the things other people like about you, and the qualities that make you admirable or respectable to the general public may be neutral values for your desirability to a mate. If an ambitious woman devotes her time, say, to starting a business, then that’s great for her, and I applaud her effort. But the reward for her effort is the business itself, not anything else. If she thinks it ought to make her more attractive to an ambitious man, it may make her more attractive to some, but it’s sort of like a guy growing out his hair because he likes long-haired women. And if she developed her ambition and diligence at the expense of other qualities (because it’s hard to develop all qualities simultaneously), men may pass her by not because they dislike her ambition but because they dislike the lack of some other quality they do prefer. Needless to say men make the same mistake, and I’ve been quite guilty of this myself: in high school I seemed to think girls ought to like me for being a smarter student than others, not realizing I already got the reward for that (good grades), and otherwise I was a neurotic dullard who didn’t get they preferred a guy who was fun and friendly.
That’s a good point powerfuller.
Not really a manosphere insight, but I do think it’s concerning overall that young people, especially women, are given the impression that work/careers are meant to be fulfilling, or that one should be attempting to derive life satisfaction from work. This is almost certainly setting one’s self up for failure as the vast, vast majority of jobs are tedious, boring, meaningless, etc.
ADBG:
I’d propose a friendly amendment: In many areas (physical, mental, emotional, interests, etc.), men and women are drawn from different distributions with some overlap.
In some, the overlap is small–very few women are as strong as the average man of the same age.
In some, the overlap is substantial–plenty of women like consequence-free sex in their 20s, just not as many women as men.
Understanding that the differences are real and either innate in biology or so deeply rooted in culture that they’re very hard to change, that’s the insight that’s needed by non-manosphere types. But recognizing that we’re talking about overlapping distributions instead of categorical statements prevents the common errors people fall into with this kind of insight.
Seems like a variation on Apex fallacy.
No real disagreement from me. Don’t want to get too deep into culture war territory, but couching it in this language, while more accurate, doesn’t make it any easier to duck criticisms of whatever -ism is in the news these days.
Seriously. You need a job you don’t absolutely hate. The “meaning” from your job is the paycheck. Paying the mortgage is quite meaningful to me.
Expecting your career to give your life meaning is setting you up for a world of hurt. There’s also no shame in wanting to be a stay-at-home parent, either mother or father.
@Conrad Honcho
Isn’t this dissatisfaction the reason why many women quit the rat race to become mothers, once they realize that being a cog in the capitalist machine is not actually making them happy?
And isn’t this the same reason why men have/had the midlife crisis?
Women who take on part of the male gender role get the same issues as men, which ought to be unsurprising, yet so many people seem surprised by it.
One can argue that this is the irony of the lack of concern with the problems of men. The result is that women (also) get lied to about how nice the male role is, so they get hurt, just like men.
It’s not intended as armor against people accusing you of taboo/evil beliefs. It’s based on the errors I see consistently in two groups.
a. Muggle-realists talking about group differences as though they were absolute. (“Obama can’t actually be extremely smart, because….”)
b. Anti-muggle-realists talking about how their one counterexample disproves some claim of group differences. (“My cousin Jane is six feet tall, and my uncle Bob is five feet six, so it’s clearly wrong that men are taller than women.”)
I don’t know how you’d phrase it to dodge the Inquisition. Probably turn the whole discussion into some abstract thing about evolutionary strategies or biology and hope the dull-witted Inquisitioners get confused and go away.
I would suggest that women are biologically inclined to find/want deep fufillment in their daily activities, because the survival of the species rests on most women finding deep satisfaction in taking care of children.
When this satisfaction doesn’t materialize I more…errr…secular jobs, it makes women more disappointed than it does comperable men.
@keranih
Do men naturally want less fulfillment or do we tell them over and over again that they can’t have it and don’t deserve it?
@Aapje
As with most gendered behaviors, why not both?
Culture tends to reinforce biological tendencies in both the short-term (encouraging certain behaviors) and in the long-term (natural selection will favor those who integrate smoothly into cultural hierarchies).
Why do you say that “alpha dipshits could pull girls much more easily than beta normies” is an “obvious truth”?
Or, probably a better question — how are you defining “alpha” and “beta” such that alpha will include most people who pull girls easily?
My mental model is that “being outgoing” does obviously translate into having more relationships of every kind, not just romantic. And being a reckless, risk-taking person correlates with having a lot of casual sex, because casual sex is risky. So while “outgoing risk-takers” will end up getting laid the most, its wrong to translate this to “being a dipshit automatically pulls girls”.
Your take?
Because it’s verifiable by casual observation.
I’m going to put this really plainly because it’s something a lot of people have trouble with.
I’m not talking about confident outgoing guys with a good sense of humor. I’m talking about, for one striking example from my college days, violent drug dealers who just got out on parole.
There are men who are, by any sane assessment, evil losers yet who demonstrably do much better than pretty much any decent guy you know. They don’t have jobs, they don’t have cars, they may not even have homes… but they have girlfriends and side chicks to cheat on those girlfriends with.
That’s what an alpha is, fundamentally. He has nothing, literally nothing, to offer but no shortage of takers.
When you don’t understand what women are actually attracted to, and that the beta provider strategy is mostly designed to make you attractive to women’s fathers, it just seems like the world has gone crazy. It’s not crazy, if anything a return to savagery is perfectly natural. It’s just harder for us domesticated men to go feral.
Yes, the term “incel” and the surrounding ideas are frequently mentioned, often ironically/mockingly, on the corners of Twitter and 4chan that I peruse. Indeed, it was pretty weird to see terminology I was used to seeing in more esoteric internet fora used in MSM publications.
Speaking as someone who has never experienced romantic love and most likely never will, I find the “incel” position to be utterly delusional. I’m unloved and it’s nobody’s fault but my own, and the same is true for them. Regardless of whether they endorse violence against “normies” or just quietly seethe, they are all utterly despicable and deserving of all the scorn and mockery that’s been sent their way lately.
I believe all that to be true… so why do I feel insulted when I see that scorn and mockery? I’m self-aware, I know they don’t mean me, and yet it still hurts.
No, they do mean you. They don’t distinguish between those who are upset about being unloved and those who just are. If anything, they want you to be upset about it, because they agree with the basic premise that it is, in fact, a measure of your worth as a human being in general, and as a man specifically.
I’m not quite sure how to phrase this appropriately, but respectfully I think you’re being too hard on yourself. To be clear: I do think that it is best thought of as nobody’s fault, including yours. (Assuming that you’re a heterosexual man) it seems to me that women select mates based on a bunch of factors like height, confidence, success in their field, physical fitness, social proof/status, aggression/dominance and general practical competence. If you lack these traits, many/most of which I imagine as per Turkheimer’s First Law of Behavioral Genetics are at least partly heritable, I don’t think it’s really best described as “your fault,” even if you could do things to improve on some of them.
I mean, I think this was kind of the point of “Radicalizing the Romanceless”: personal virtue doesn’t explain much if any of the variation in success in the mating market.
You (generic you, not just specific you) didn’t choose your genes or the mentoring you received at a formative age in courtship (or lack thereof.) So please don’t beat yourself up over this, fam.
I definitely know that feeling, and I think to some extent maybe it’s because attacking men for being unsuccessful with women is sort of an epistemic superweapon.
I have a vague conceptualization I have been developing, which loosely amounts to “A lot of what gets coded as sexism is artistic laziness”.
Waif-fu is feminist when it is new – it becomes sexism when it is a lazy crutch to avoid writing good female characters.
Pondering this, it is entirely possible for a lazy writer to apparently do a better job writing men than women, not because the writer makes them any more inherently interesting, but because there is a wider pool of archetypes and tropes to draw upon.
The same sort of principle might apply to art, and thus to other forms of entertainment – try to think of ten distinct cartoon tropes for male characters, then try to think of ten distinct cartoon tropes for female characters.
Not certain where this concept leads, but thought I would share it.
Yes, it’s a nice insight that I noted in the discussion of The Expanse (?) last thread. I think it irritates me just as shoddy writing.
I roll my eyes just as hard at old corny tropes (i.e. bulletproof macho action heroes) as at new ones, but I that’s less salient, because I assume everyone else is also rolling their eyes at them so I don’t bother complaining about it.
I think my takeaway from that thread was this:
Inverting the sex of a trope or archetype seems like progress to a certain kind of mindset. Likewise, shoving new races into cultural archetypes can look like progress.
And in the sense of expanding the availability of archetypes, maybe it is?
But at another level, if the issue is lazy writing rather than the limited number of archetypes available to lazy writers when writing about specific groups of people, then this just obscures the problem rather than corrects it.
Yeah, and this is where different critics talk past each other.
I want good writing. I’m not offended by social-justice-y themes, as long as the message doesn’t swamp the story. But I care a lot about the writing being good, the characters feeling like real people with real human motivations, the situation making sense, etc.
There are other people who are mainly engaging in cultural criticisms: they don’t care so much about the quality of the story or the characters or the writing, but they care a lot about the cultural impact of the story. Butt-kicking babes, black female hackers, positively-portrayed gay male couples, those are the important part, and if the story and characters make sense, that would be nice, too.
I find the cultural criticism interesting to the extent that they’re actually pointing out weaknesses in writing and story and such. If all your book’s female characters are cardboard, I don’t want to read your book because it’s probably crap. But I don’t care much about the cultural critique outside of that.
The position you are describing deserves more respect than you give it. You’re under no obligation to care about seeing a positive portrayal of gay couples, but you should acknowledge that some young gay people legitimately care very deeply about it. For a lot of people, seeing yourself on screen can mean a lot. This snippet from a review of “Love, Simon” is a good example:
It’s not that plot or writing don’t matter. It’s that there’s a separate axis — call it “emotional validation” — along which people can measure movies. Just like you can have great acting but a crappy plot, movies can be poorly written but nevertheless emotionally validating.
It is good to expand the set of people who have access to emotionally validating movies. Ideally, those movies would also be good in other ways — but ceteris paribus, a world in which both gay and straight teenagers have access to mediocre sappy teen romance is better than a world where only straight teens do.
Iain:
Fair enough. I’m mainly thinking in terms of what I want to read, not the existence of any works at all that appeal to others.
Iain: I’m sympathetic to that view, though I do think, like most things, it can go too far. While having “heroes that look like you” for emotional validation and has a certain appeal, I worry that we might overemphasize into “ONLY people that share your gender/race/orientation can be your heroes”.
Like, it shouldn’t be problematic if your little white kid wants to wear a Moana or T’Challa costume. Or if your little black kid wants to be just like Albert Einstein when he grows up. Or if your boy idolizes Amelia Earhart. If your kid can appreciate and be inspired by a hero from another culture or identity, isn’t that a GOOD thing?
In other words, I think having a diversity of stories from a variety of perspectives is all to the good, but people of all identities should be actively encouraged to explore that diversity rather than pigeonhole themselves into subgenres based on their gender or skin color.
Admittedly this bothers me much less when it comes to love stories – certainly to the extent that fantasy or titillation are even a little bit a part of that (which of course they are).
Absolutely. Nobody should have to pigeonhole themselves. All I’m saying is that it’s nice if the diversity on screen reflects the diversity of the people watching it.
I don’t think any of this should be controversial, except maybe to the subset of people who think passing the Bechdel test is unjustifiable pandering to SJWs.
Of course, given globalization and increasing wealth and influence of China & India, this will shortly mean that Asians should have no fears of making it in Hollywood.
(This is not an argument. This is an observation based on the fact that many major films count on making money in the foreign markets)
(edit: Actually, it’s not even a relevant observation, since you said “diversity” rather than “proportionality” or whatever. But… I think it will be interesting to note how things change as that market drives sales more)
Are you speaking, in aggregate, of all media, or within specific movies/shows?
Because I feel like it’s inconsistent when Friends gets criticized for a lack of diversity, but Tyler Perry doesn’t.
I also feel like nobody ever thinks to criticize “disproportionate representation” when it goes the other way. The Wire wasn’t really “about” gay people specifically (the way Tyler Perry films are about black people specifically), but it definitely had a disproportionately high amount of gay characters.
At the risk of replying to myself, let me clarify here. I think the “media should be as diverse as the people watching it!” argument has multiple forms.
Weak form: If X% of the population resides in Y demographic, then X% of all media characters, in aggregate, should reside in Y demographic
(It’s okay if the cast of “Vikings” is all white men, so long as there are enough shows about black women also out there to balance things out)
Semi-strong form: If X% of the population depicted in a given time/location in a piece of media resides in Y demographic, then X% of characters in that piece of media should reside in Y demographic.
(It’s okay if the cast of “Vikings” is all white, because there weren’t any black Vikings, but it probably should be ~50% female, because there were ~50% women in their society)
Strong form: If X% of the population resides in Y demographic, then X% of media characters, in every individual piece of media, should reside in Y demographic – regardless of the time/place depicted.
(Why can’t there be black female Vikings? This is already a fictional account, so who cares!)
What about the reactionary form? If group X has been under represented then they should be over represented in the near future.
I think I was one of the most social justice sympathetic people in the last thread (tied with dndrsn?), so I will say that I fully endorse Iain’s comment that a lot of people underestimate the “emotional validation” axis of entertainment media. And it doesn’t even have to be a race / gender thing. Just hearing that a movie or tv show is set in the city I live in is enough to pique my interest and make me want to know more. Scrubs was a hilarious tv show no matter who you were, but I’ve heard doctors and people who work in hospitals got a special kick out of seeing situations and experiences that they relate to personally. (Possibly related to “cultural appropriation”, people also get especially upset when you portray something near and dear to them and do it WRONG, even if the show is otherwise well written and acted). This is just a human thing in my opinion, not special social justice pleading.
I also endorsed the “weak form” diversity standard. The strong form is ridiculous, although it *can* make good business sense sometimes. I see the “Friends get criticized for no diversity but Tyler Perry doesn’t” as being “IF there are few-to-no black shows on tv, then the least you could do is give us a spot in the white tv shows”
When friends debuted, Fresh Prince of Bel Air had been on for several seasons, to pick one well known example.
Few to no black TV shows hasn’t been a valid complaint for some time, I think.
Not represented in a certain genre, or a show being set in a setting where one would expect a group and finding it conspicuously absent, may be, depending.
I also think the “a lot of sexism might just be bad writing” is a point that the diversity critics are aware of. “Women characters are poorly written” isn’t sexism in the sense that male writers hate women, it’s sexism in the “systemic sexism” sense where most writers are and have been male, which means they’re more likely to have an easier time writing other men, and also previous generations of male writers have more male archetypes to pull from. Therefore having more well-written women means getting more women into Hollywood at the Producer, Director, and Writer levels, not just casting some token “badass female character” in your action movie. Your mileage may vary on *why* there are fewer women in these roles, and whether “systemic sexism” is a good term for that why, but I think it’s reasonable to say “Men and women each do more / better writing about themselves, so lack of women creators leads to lack of women characters, especially well written ones”. Ditto for race.
I fully agree that currently, with thousands of tv shows on hundreds of channels and streaming services, we’re doing a much better job at creating shows targeted at smaller demographics.
On the one hand I agree that it is good if people get validation.
On the other hand, the demand can get quite absurd if the character has to match on multiple dimensions, needs to match a specific wish-fulfillment scenario, has to be present in many cultural artifacts & the people are merely demanding, not willing to put in the hard work to create things themselves and/or respect that the amount of content depends on the size of the market.
Yeah, almost-exclusively black shows have been a regular thing on TV since the 80s. Almost-exclusively black TV networks have been in place since the late 90s!
I think someone who wanted to, with a mid-range cable or satellite package, could easily consume an entire day’s worth of television watching 90+% black characters. (Without cheating with DVD, Netflix, on-demand, etc. Just channel surfing)
And just to clarify, I personally don’t have any real problem with the weak form argument, aside from that I think people get a little tricky when it comes to drawing the boundaries sometimes.
Like, should all American media look to represent the diversity of the American population? Or the global population? Do other countries have similar obligations or no? And what counts as diversity? Race and gender only? Religion for Jews and Muslims probably, but for everyone? Churchgoing Christians are underrepresented in American media by a huge amount… does anyone have a problem with that?
Edit: Getting back to the classic Friends example, none of the main characters were religious. Based on pure numbers, that’s a far greater affront to being “representative of the population” than the fact that none of them were black.
Part of that may be that many existing female tropes are considered less acceptable than they once were; “the innocent in danger” is a female trope, but open to culture-warry criticism if not subverted. It’s kind of hard to invent new tropes to replace old ones.
Also, I think a similar dynamic (i.e. laziness seen as bigotry) can play out in interpersonal conflict: if somebody angry at another uses a racist/sexist/etc. slur, sometimes it’s indicative of bigotry, but other times I think it indicates little more than, “I want to say the most hurtful thing I can, and slurs are easier to use than a more personally-tailored insult.” A lot of misogyny is little more than misanthropy directed at a female target.
On the “Lazy insults default to slurs” thing – yep.
On the other hand, I think lazy thinking might generally tend towards bias, so there might be overlap going back the other direction.
When there’s some media panic about some kind of hateful grafiti or something (some jackass spray-painted a swastika on someone else’s locker in a high school, say), it seems like the probability is around 90% that it’s a personal dispute where the jackass in question thought that painting a swastika on the locker of his Jewish ex-girlfriend or romantic rival would be especially hurtful. And about 5% that the target of the hateful grafiti did it themselves for attention.
Indeed. I also think this largely explains the “teenagers shouting racial slurs on xbox live” phenomenon. Most 13 year olds are not deeply committed to the ethos of national socialism.* They just want to yell the most offensive thing they can think of at someone who is annoying them – and society has taught them that racial and sexual and gender-based slurs are, in fact, the most offensive words that exist.
*Citation needed
An alternative interpretation: feminism, or at least a part of it, is less a coherent philosophy than a grievance engine that is incentivized to discover ways to get offended at things no matter what happens.
Thank you for your insightful contribution.
I have just learned that today (27th April) is being billed as Dynamic Range Day, a day to highlight the campaign to bring an end to the Loudness War, which is what you get when Moloch devours the detail and subtlety of recorded music because everyone has to optimise for maximum punchiness from the first seconds in order to get their songs played on the radio.
Glad to hear someone is doing something about it. SSC commenter James, I think this may be of interest if you’re not already aware?
Definitely, but I fear it’s a lost cause. Moloch gonna Moloch, special day or not.
Having said that, not all of it is necessarily Moloch—some of it is just a rational response to changing listening habits. The days of eighties yuppies listening in their living room on conspicuous-consumption ‘home entertainment systems’ are gone. Nowadays the typical listening environment for your album is probably either laptop speakers or earbuds on a bus, neither of which are conducive to lots of dynamic range, so it makes some sense to mix for that. I’m the kind of listener who sits down and listens carefully to music in my bedroom on decent speakers, but—as much as it distresses me—I have to confess I’m a freakish minority on this one nowadays.
Some artists (Nine Inch Nails?) have taken to releasing two mixes of their albums, one with dynamic range for dweebs like me and one without for the normies. I’d welcome this if it catches on, but it doesn’t seem very likely, as the expense of mixing twice probably can’t be justified in purely financial (rather than artistic) terms.
Yeah, I’ll admit that I spend a lot less time just listening to music (as opposed to having music on while doing something else) than I used to when I was younger, with the effect that I’m listening on an iPod or a car stereo much more often that on a decent set of speakers. Part of that is having a job that I’m terribly inefficient at, so that I just plain have less spare time overall, though part is also getting into the language-learning-as-a-hobby community. And I’ve probably had my powers of concentration broken by the internet as well, since it’s so easy to just fire up YouTube. I can’t remember when I last just sat down and listened to a whole album. But I am very keen on the idea of a ‘radio / car stereo mix’ and an ‘audiophile’ mix being released for each track, if that can ever become the norm. If the overly-compressed mix is understood to be intended only for noisy environments, then it might not even represent that much of an additional expense, since you can sacrifice some quality that no one is going to hear over a car engine / pub chatter anyway. Presumably today’s loud mixes still need to optimise for both loudness and other audio qualities.
On the other hand, algorithms can shut down the arms race. A music player app can analyze each track and adjust its volume separately.
Youtube and maybe Spotify are either doing this or planning to do it soon. It depends how good the algorithms are, but I fear it will just become a slightly different Molochian battle to see who can game the algorithm the best. Might still be a net improvement.
If it’s the same thing as ReplayGain scanners/filetags I can confirm it works out pretty well.
I was thinking of Apple’s “Sound Check” feature introduced in 2002.
Wide dynamic ranges make for poor listening in public / in the car / anywhere at all noisy – which is most of where I listen anymore. I have a bunch of classical tracks with beautiful dynamics that I just can’t listen to because I constantly have to switch from “cranked way up, because the pianissimo is impossible to hear” to “crap crap crap turn it down the forte is blowing out my ears”.
I don’t think the actual mixing expense would be that bad – I suspect an automatic filter to go from the “audiophile mix” to a compressed and up-shifted dynamic range would be pretty simple to implement.
And no one buys physical discs anymore so the distribution costs wouldn’t be bad either.
I’m in two minds. Yes, I think you could probably get most of the way there with a cheap and quick automatic compression process, but I feel like labels would still consider that version the real/primary version, since it’s the one that’ll get played on radio and whatever has replaced radio, so I doubt they’d be satisfied with a cheap-and-quick, pretty-much-good-enough fix for it.
Meanwhile, this bifurcation is sorta de facto happening with vinyl, where mixes for vinyl generally have a lot more dynamic range than their digital counterparts because they know people buying them care about music and they can infer that they people listening to them are doing so at home (you can’t play a record in your car). I’m sorta ambivalent about this: I’m glad that there’s a way to get hold of the good mixes, but I’m annoyed that it’s given fallacious fuel to people who claim that vinyl intrinsically sounds better than digital. “No, digital sampling can do anything that analogue recording can, that record just sounds better because they mixed it properly because they guessed you’re the kind of consumer who’d want it to be mixed properly” is kind of a hard sell for the average non-audio-geek.
I’ve found that https://www.foobar2000.org/components/view/foo_abx comparing vinyl input vs. 24bit/96khz FLAC rips of that vinyl input instantly proves the point
North and South Korea to sign a treaty formally ending the Korean war, and committing to total denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
I did not see this coming. Did you? If you did, go ahead and take a victory lap but also, please explain.
I didn’t see that coming either. Part of me thinks this is just words, with a few minor real concessions, like stopping leafleting. Note that there isn’t a peace treaty yet, just a promise to negotiate one. But it could be huge. Based on John’s comments, anything on denuclearization from the Norks is really big. I’m not even going to speculate on why this is happening now, but if it works out, then I can’t really see a downside.
I’d say it’s especially promising given the upcoming summit between Trump and Kim, too. If that goes well, I’d raise the odds of long-term changes considerably.
I’m going to speculate on one possible part of the reason:
China’s decision to abolish term limits for its glorious leader (and enshrine his ideas into their constitution) lends significant legitimacy to North Korea’s similar regime.
I’ll be interested in seeing how much freedom (especially of movement) comes to the regular North Koreans, and on what time table.
No, I didn’t see it coming.
This is surprising, but I’m still skeptical about how important this new set of talks is. The initial “ceasing by May 1 this year all hostile acts” and then specifies only the South Korean loudspeakers and leaflets, kind of seems like a win for the North without actually having credibly signed any concessions on their end. Maybe something will come of these talks, but I remain cautiously pessimistic until there’s pen to paper and inspectors in the North.
Do keep in mind that the United States, Russia, Britain, France, and China signed a treaty committing to the denuclearization of the entire Earth. In 1968.
If there aren’t specific target numbers, dates, and enforcement mechanisms, it’s just feel-good PR. If there’s any hope for it being more than that, it will have to wait on Kim-Trump. But it certainly makes sense for both Koreas to set the stage for Kim-Trump such that peace and denuclearization are seen as a done deal except for Trump.
Maybe saw it a little bit.
Didn’t we just move the Doomsday clock to 5 min. past midnight or whatever like a week ago?
I agree with Bean and John, nothing has actually happened yet and even if peace treaty is signed, what matters are the terms, not that a treaty was signed.
That said, I foresee a rapid shift in narrative from “Trump is actively destroying america by threatening war and undermining our allies” to “Trump just tweets all day nothing he did had anything to do with this.”
Talk is always cheap, and it’s cheaper than usual when it’s the North Koreans talking.
Still, better than the alternative.
Right. My response to the “Who cares? It’s meaningless without proof they’re going to live up to it!” my question becomes: “Then why hasn’t any other group of political figures gotten this far before?”
Note: If your answer to that question is “Because political figures in the past weren’t interested in meaningless PR victories with no real enforceability” then I am going to laugh in your face.
As BBA notes below, the answer is they have gotten this far before. I’m not impressed yet. That being said, on the flip side this does at least show that the media’s fear mongering about Trump’s tweets look super overblown. North Korea is a known entity with known sides and relatively straightforward relations, it’s bad but pretty stable. It’s Syria that will wind up killing us all (assuming anything does).
There is nothing new under the sun.
Lots of people are making the point that talk is cheap and North Korea is not exactly trustworthy.
Be that as it may, I think it goes too far in dismissing the rapid change in messaging from North Korea. A few months ago was all missile launches and threatening. Talk is cheap, but unprecedented and historic public commitments on a world stage are themselves actions, especially formally ending the Korean War which has been in existence a long time. They strongly signal that North Korea wants something and is willing to make amends and negotiate peacefully.
There is now pressure to follow through, both internal psychological pressure on Dear Leader because humans desire internal consistency leading to thoughts following actions, and reputation pressure to appear trustworthy enough for future deals. Even if it is not in good faith, enough steps this big could make the mask into the real thing.
An interesting note on the obituary of Gustav Born
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/989770232242683905.html
I’ve seen a lot of headlines about how Finland is abandoning its basic income experiment because it has “failed.”
Has anyone analyzed this extensively? My gut instinct is that this is one of those things where the media headlines are all mostly wrong and that eventually Scott will do an explainer showing that this isn’t really the case – but I’m getting impatient and can’t wait! Has anyone else already done this?
No, they planned to do it for two years and stopped after one year because politics. No analysis has been done to determine if it succeeded or failed.
I’ve sometimes observed that it seems like morality has flipped around in the last few decades: what once were personal or lifestyle choices have come to seem like moral imperatives, and what once were moral imperatives have come to seem like personal choices. Vegetarianism is sometimes spoken of like a moral imperative now, appealing for instance to animal suffering. Same with intolerance, in the specific way it’s employed nowadays. Most sexual sins are no longer considered bad, though, and I don’t think our culture regards pride as the greatest vice anymore. Wrath’s still in the doghouse, though.
My question is, assuming I have a point here, what would the seven deadly sins look like today? Here’s a canonical list (we’ll set aside vainglory and acedia):
1. Lust
2. Gluttony
3. Greed
4. Sloth
5. Wrath
6. Envy
7. Pride
And a related question: what would the seven virtues look like? Here’s a canonical list again—you’ll note each virtue corresponds to a vice above:
1. Chastity
2. Temperance
3. Charity
4. Diligence
5. Patience
6. Kindness
7. Humility
I’m not making any assumptions about what precisely the opposites of our age’s vices are, so feel free to compile separate lists.
Modern vices (for men, particularly white men; aside from the first, women would have a separate list)
1) Racism
2) Misogyny
3) Continence (sexual)
4) Promiscuity
5) Recklessness (willingness to take risks)
6) Cowardice (refusal to take risks)
7) Pride
There are no virtues.
politechuckle.jpg
Under this framework, the primary virtue is deference.
Virtues:
1. Strength.
2. Tolerance.
3. Justice.
4. Inclusion.
5. Diversity.
6. License.
7. Self-acceptance.
Sins:
1. Weakness.
2. Bigotry.
3. Inequality.
4. Elitism.
5. Homogeneity.
6. Self-denial.
7. Shaming.
Strength–Weakness: This is well-exemplified by how people who apologize are treated versus people who double down are treated. Strength is clearly admired and respected, and weakness is despised – viewed as an invitation to dogpile on the poor sod. Common in non-Christian cultures and religions.
Tolerance–Bigotry: Here bigotry is the umbrella term for all manner of isms and phobias – racism, sexism, homophobia, islamophobia, transphobia, etc. Tolerance here is not merely accepting that certain things and people are different – and perhaps negative in impact – without complaint, but also insisting that they are at least as good as one’s own traits, and should not be repressed.
Justice–Inequality: Equality (usually of outcome) is assumed to be the only just arrangement. All other results are clearly unjust.
Elitism–Inclusion: Excluding and separating people from just about anything on the basis of just about anything is seldom tolerated. Even, and perhaps particularly, when there is good reason for such separations or segregations.
Diversity–Homogeneity: Diversity is our greatest strength. It is implied that homogeneity is a weakness. It certainly seems that increasing religious and ethnic diversity is something the priesthood is highly interested and engaged in actually doing.
License–Self-denial: Not doing what you want, particularly without an external power forcing you to do otherwise, is treated with incomprehension and revulsion. Autodiscipline is particularly maligned.
Self-acceptance–Shaming: Even the most vile and wretched should not see themselves as anything but completely acceptable people, and should not be shamed for being somehow bad and unwilling to change for the better – excepting violations of other virtues.
Virtues and vices lists, and you even explained each pair—this is a good response. 😀
I think you hit the nail on the head with tolerance–bigotry, which was what I was referring to by “intolerance, in the specific way it’s employed nowadays.” Same with diversity and inclusion, and with justice and self-acceptance to a lesser extent (I’m not sure you should call it justice exactly, although certainly it’s sometime framed as if justice just is, say, equality of outcome). Strength–weakness and License–Self-denial I’ll have to think about.
Haidt’s moral foundations might provide an interesting angle on this, which only occurred to me after I wrote my post. Loyalty–betrayal doesn’t seem to have a place in your list, for instance—if you’ve got our society right, that’s very revealing.
Shame as a modern “sin” is silly. Shame is near all-time civilizational highs of popularity. You used to be a pariah to friends and family, or maybe your community, for your impulsive moments. Now the entire world is trying to figure out what you ever did wrong on the internet the instant you achieve notoriety
Disagree. If we can reasonably map “lust” to “asking out a coworker” or “having sex with a drunk person” then it’s still very near the top of sins that will get you in a whole lot of trouble with polite society (even if legally permissible, as many of the other are and always have been)
I could have been more specific, I just didn’t want to get into the weeds. But consider that homosexuality, BDSM, and sex before marriage have become much more acceptable, as well as open marriages and polyamory, and hookup culture is widespread now. And it seems to me the wave of interest in whether asking out a coworker is wrong is due to the #MeToo movement, which makes it pretty recent. In general I won’t disagree that a lot of the old sexual sins are still considered bad, but I think the terms have changed a lot.
Well yeah, I don’t disagree there.
My general point here is that saying “sexual sins are no longer a big deal” is, IMO, incorrect. The correct statement would be something like “what counts as a sexual sin has changed significantly.”
Gay sex used to be taboo, but now isn’t, sure.
And kissing a girl without getting her to sign a contract first used to be acceptable, but now isn’t.
Fair enough, you’re right about what the correct statement would have been.
Humility is overrated as a virtue. Depending on what you mean by it, I’m not really sure I consider it a virtue. Take an Olympic gold winner for instance. In a world of seven billion people, they are the best at their given sport. There is nothing wrong with them saying it. The only problem is if they start talking down to others. But as long as they aren’t a jerk, there is nothing wrong with thinking highly of yourself because of it.
One thing humility teaches us is that, when determining how we should act, it’s best not to start with “well, how should an Olympic gold winner act?”
Just to make Jaskologist’s excellent point a bit more fleshed out and explicit, very few people are Olympic Gold Medalists. Almost no one is in fact. Dido with top CEOs, the most famous artists, best in field people of all sorts. And you know what even they still need humility in fields outside their specialty. A top-of-their-field computer scientist probably has a lot of general intelligence, but I still trust a Tanzanian farmer more on how to run a farm in his country than I’d trust that comp sci guy.
Humility is good in most cases a human is likely to encounter. The small number of failure examples is not a particularly good counter argument.
All y’all who think there are huge differences between the canonical list and what most people use may need to get out of the bay area more or avoid right wing anger baiting stories. Some of the criteria of what constitutes one of those sins/virtues has changed some (gay and premarital sex were a subset of lust but never the whole thing, and non-consensual sex was always a problem of lust though the definition of non-consensual has expanded some), but the basics are still in place. The only thing on the sins I’d switch out is gluttony for prejudice. Gluttony seems less serious in a world of plenty, and though there is some distaste in it, I wouldn’t call that deadly sin level anymore. Prejudice is primarily about using a person’s ethnic/religious/sexual identity to negatively assess them. And that also makes sense given the rise of super mixed societies that easy travel (and the settlement of the Americas) brought about.
For the virtues, Chastity has declined in importance (still not nothing, but below top virtue status). Mostly justified by easier access to birth control and treatments for many of the STDs associated. In it’s place I’d say Patriotism would replace it. “What?! But don’t you know the leftist media hates patriotism?!” Yes, yes refer to the “get out of the bay area/anger baiting bubble” statement from before. When these sins and virtues were first listed, the idea of loyalty to a country among the populace was pretty much unheard of. At most some loyalty might be expected to the local noble. Patriotism really starts rising in the late 18th century as older social orders broke down and states began seeking larger scale loyalty (mostly so that they could actually raise the military forces needed to survive a French levee en masse from the conservative perspective, and so they could use a levee en masse to overthrow the old order from the left wing perspective). This isn’t gone and it’s definitely stronger than chastity as a virtue.
The so I’d say a broadly accepted list would look like this:
1. Lust (changed a bit on the edges)
2. Prejudice
3. Greed
4. Sloth
5. Wrath
6. Envy
7. Pride
Virtues
1. Patriotism
2. Temperance (some changes on the edges for what counts)
3. Charity
4. Diligence
5. Patience
6. Kindness
7. Humility
Is there a good place to commission relatively-cheap maps online?
I have a lot of existing maps of the Earth circa ~20,000 BC which I would like to combine with some artistic license. Each of them focus on different geographical features (glaciers and ice sheets; meltwater rivers; meltwater lakes; biomes; coastlines) and are all in different map projections. My Photoshop skills just aren’t up to combining them into a single form.
Ideally I’d like to be able to give someone a folder of maps and possibly also some money and get a single map back with permanent ice, seasonal sea ice, meltwater rivers and lakes, coastlines, and biomes like the Mammoth Steppe, Savannah, Sahara desert and various jungles marked.
If you just need someone who can do art, not a geographer, you could always hire an art/design student. There’s probably some starving student who will do it for cheap.
Not exactly sure if this will help, but have you seen cartographer’s guild? It’s amateur, but they may be able to point you in the right direction.
I’d love to see the finished work here, I love maps.
Thanks, it looks like they actually have a mapmaking request forum. I’ll lurk a bit to double-check but it seems like what I wanted.
I would like to share the final product but it runs a risk. If I pay for a map, it would be with my own money and that links my real identity to my pseudonym.
I suppose that’s fair. Personally I don’t think being a commenter here is a big enough deal that anyone should care to overcome even trivial inconveniences to track me down, especially given the rather average person they would find having done so, but I can respect greater caution.
I sort of suspect I’m addicted to the internet. I check it compulsively all day despite not actually enjoying it, and I personally think it legitimately interferes with my work and (probably) relationships. And, as a regular commenter on many sites, the almost physical need for a dopamine fix in the form of responses/upvotes/whatever is just ridiculous.
Does anyone else worry about this for themselves or do they think such a concern is over the top?
It’s a valid concern and I have seen something like this in myself. Not really for the internet itself, but I used to check Youtube and a certain blog compulsively, hoping against hope that there would be something interesting on, despite increasingly scarcer good content I haven’t seen/read.
What do you plan to do about it?
See how fast I respond?
Today I blocked several of my biggest time suck sites at work, and I’m going to probably block this one next (this one is far more interesting and edifying than the others, which were basically just outrage bait where I’d argue in the comments). I will probably try to completely eliminate sites like Reddit and Twitter from my life, and will try as hard as I can to read entire books as a substitute.
The problem is that at this point in my life I simply cannot read books without using Wikipedia as a reference. And, like a true addict, I can’t have just one (site)… last week I googled “red damask” after reading it in The Power Broker. 45 minutes later I hadn’t picked up the book again yet because somehow my train of web surfing had led to me arguing in the comment section of a sports site.
Similarly, I loathe my smartphone, but it’s almost impossible for me to live without one now. I need GPS, my girlfriend gets mad if I don’t respond to texts for hours, etc. And then, once I respond to her text, my mind forgets what I was doing and I log onto Reddit, and then…
The problem, to me, is that the Internet really does offer so much good but necessarily with that comes so much bad. There is no better place to read interesting and unexpected opinions and have weird conversations that I’d never have with the people in my social circle and learn cool stuff and see funny videos. But it’s 99.99% sitting around waiting for something to happen in a way that is compulsive and almost psychologically dangerous.
I can definitely see this. It has similarities to other behavioral addictions, like the intermittent pay-off for repetitive actions.
I have a similar concern about myself. I don’t think it’s over the top.
I have tried with some success to combat it using the following interventions:
1. Arranging a lot of things in meatspace that I must do and that will keep me busy and offline, but that I also consider enjoyable. (This is not tricky to do when you have a wife, kids, house, job, etc.)
2. Channeling my disgust at my internet addiction so that when I do go online, I instinctively navigate on the internet to things I feel are productive (e.g. tips on working out better, learning how to do new things, improving my professional skills, etc.) and not to things I know are not productive (e.g. Imgur, webcomics. For other people this probably includes social media and porn).
3. Cultivating my inner drill sergeant and inviting him into my conscious more. I haven’t quite gotten there yet but when I do he should be popping up frequently to yell at me to get off my computer.
4. I’ve failed at this many times (and am currently failing at it this moment), but don’t keep your computer in your bedroom.
5. Related to #4: if you have a smartphone, get a real alarm clock and banish your phone from your bedroom. In fact, it’s best if you have a tray near your door that you always put your phone in when you come home. Personally, I evade this one by simply not having a smartphone. There’s a decent chance if you think about it you’ll realize you really don’t need one.
6. One more thing that helped was deleting my profiles on various forums if I find I’m spending a lot of time there. SSC has been the sole exception to this over the years because I really do get a lot out of it.
I haven’t tried but have considered the following additional interventions:
– A psilocybin trip with a trip sitter, where the sitter steers the conversation toward me confronting and overcoming my internet addiction. (No idea where I would get shrooms or the time/freedom to do this.)
– Putting my wifi router on a timer so it clicks off every night at 10pm and doesn’t turn on again until after breakfast (or some other time later than that as I deem appropriate).
PS. Tristan Harris of timewellspent.io has a lot of good suggestions about how to configure your phone/computer/etc. so you’re not led to waste time on it. I recommend checking that out.
I do not understand how someone can exist without a smartphone. It’s such an expected norm that it affects every aspect of my life.
It’s a normal enough thing for me to have a friend/coworker/whatever say “hey meet me in 15 minutes at xyz place” by text. If I didn’t have a smartphone with a GPS — if I only had a landline — I feel like I’d have to lead a fundamentally different life with a different job and different friends.
Like Well…, I don’t have a smartphone. It’s a limitation, to be sure, but I get by. If I really need a device on the go, taking a tablet with me works, it’s just not as easily carried as a phone.
And you can’t just look up xyz place on a computer? And xyz is often enough somewhere new you don’t know how to get to? And when you don’t know how to get there and aren’t around a computer, you can’t just ask someone where it is? Don’t you have friends who won’t be dicks to you by telling you to Google it? I have to say, I’ve never once had to not go somewhere, even on short notice, because of my lack of a smartphone.
Also, if you’re meeting up in meatspace all the time with friends/coworkers/etc., that’s good! Do that more instead of going on the internet. My internet addiction is fueled in part by the lack of the kind of social life I had when I was single and childless.
j1000000, you inspired me to write this.
Oh, it’s real. I just tend to conceptualise it—at least in myself—as more to do with attention deficit than addiction to anything.
I quit Facebook (way before it became trendy to do so) for basically this reason. Now the only places I compulsively check are here and Hacker News, but those two are still enough to slow me down plenty.
Somewhat drastic suggestion for your consideration: quit any site with a feed. I also don’t have a smartphone, which I feel helps enormously, though never having had one I can’t compare. Check the Firefox addon Leechblock. (There’s probably something like it for Chrome too.) Anyone who uses StackOverflow: you can use a file with some custom CSS to block the ‘hot network questions’ tab, which for me is a dreadful time sink, right in the place where I need to concentrate on getting something done.
Lately I’ve just been staying off the computer in the evenings after work and finding it works quite well for me, even if it means there are things I can’t do.
See also: http://www.paulgraham.com/addiction.html
Great little essay. Thanks.
I’ve considered something like buying a printer and then only once a day printing out the few interesting things a day that are written on the internet. I had that idea because my brother used to do it when I was growing up.
But that was more than a decade ago and modern internet content is not stationary and stand-alone, it’s interconnected and sprawling. If you want to see the interesting discussions you have to read Twitter threads and comment sections and contextualize them by falling down Wikipedia rabbit holes and keep clicking and clicking…
As someone who spends far more time than he should arguing with people on the internet, I’d say that I think the determining measurement is does your interneting get in the way of other things that you want to do? Are you finding that you are not getting to work, socializing or other types of activity in preference to being on the internet? Because for me, at least, my internet use correlates pretty directly with my work and socialization load. When I’m busy, I’m not on the internet, and feel no compulsion to be, I just drift there pretty instantly when I’m bored and idle.
I highly recommend removing points/upvotes/likes based sites from your life and personally stopped 5 or 6 years ago. I’m still addicted to the internet objectively but it isn’t a powerful skew on my affect anymore
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to write an outline for a novel featuring the following elements:
H.P. Lovecraft
love
craft
Hewlett-Packard
HP Sauce
I don’t even know what HP sauce is, or i would.
It’s a tangy sauce the Brits put on meat: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HP_Sauce .
It’s less weird than Marmite, but more weird than Nutella.
H.P. Lovecraft loves crafting his HP sauce recipes and sharing them online with his Hewlett-Packard.
The rest of it is a Harlequin romance.
Lovecraft didn’t invent HP Sauce.
Or is it an alternate history? Oooh, maybe it’s a secret history, alleging he actually did invent it in the real world.
Man attempts to build a machine that can literally create “craft” love. He is an engineer for Hewlett-Packard and he heavily modifies an experimental 3d printer they are working on, mixing it with arcane knowledge beyond the ken of right thinking men. His experiments fail until he realizes he needs to use HP sauce as the primary building block material, due to eldritch frequencies. He succeeds, but love personified is a horrible being of inscrutable power and origin, and he is devored by his own creation.
OK, so it’s late 1991 and MI6 agent Abner “Abs” Sixpac is alerted by his superiors of a computer security breach matching the MO of America’s most dangerous hacker. He raids a suspect’s hotel room, finding her sitting at a Hewlett Packard desktop while eating a room service steak with HP sauce. He handcuffs her to a chair and does a threatening interrogation. Assan Booti turns out to be a Hewlett Packard employee who says she’s been trying and failing to release data about a conspiracy between the USA and USSR to cover up the existence of extraterrestrials and witchcraft since 1928. She hacked the UK’s Soviet Embassy while vacationing because the impending fall of the USSR could be the one chance to free this information. Also, she finds being handcuffed sexy.
The romantic thriller develops from there.
(I realized that this is sort of like the SSC post “Neutral vs. Conservative” while writing, but I still want to churn it out. And be warned that is rambling and not very thoroughly researched.)
So, a lot of people here have probably heard of Conquest’s Second (?) Law, which states that any institution which is not explicitly rightist will tend to become leftist over time, especially given that Scott has mentioned it in a couple posts.
I want to speculatively posit a sort of inverse law, namely: any political discussion forum on the internet that does not actively censor right-wing opinions will become increasingly dominated by increasingly further right-wing opinions over time. (Right-wing in the sense of culture war issues. Also, this is very speculative and I am very receptive to critical feedback.) To take some semi-random examples:
Consider 4chan’s politics board, /pol/. For better or worse, it is probably one of, if not the, least censored platforms for political discussion on the internet. According to Andrew Anglin’s “A Normie’s Guide to the All-Trite”:
See also this Noahpinion post.
So, today we all know /pol/ as a wretched hive of scum and villainy of the fascist variety. But apparently it wasn’t founded or originally populated by far-right people—that’s just what emerged spontaneously from its unfettered discussions.
There are a lot of J****n P******n/Sam Harris/Geoff Miller/Ben Shapiro type commentators who like to sing hosannas in praise of freedom of speech, and the threat that the cultural left poses to it. And I mean, I agree, but it’s also like—ok, but you do realize that genuine freedom of speech leads to /pol/, right?
Another example: Twitter. It feels like, out of a clear blue sky, this aggressive contingent of fascists/white nationalists emerged on Twitter in 2015 or so, as per Jonathan Weissman’s NYT article. (Going to try to post as few hyperlinks as possible to avoid triggering the spam filter.) They proceeded to have a grand old time throughout the 2016 election cycle rallying behind Trump, making memes, trolling liberal journalists, et cetera.
And it seems like Twitter wasn’t sure exactly what to do, so they ended up censoring a lot of non-mainstream right accounts on an ad hoc basis. Beginning with Milo in July 2016, and then later at various points big name white nationalists like Richard Spencer and Jared Taylor, and pseudonymous accounts like Ricky Vaughn and John Rivers. As a sometime browser of #frogtwitter, I’ve also seen that it’s a pretty regular occurrence for small to medium follower count far-right accounts to get banned for unspecified TOS violations. Additionally, while this is conjectural, some have accused Twitter of shadowbanning users, or quietly using various other means to limit how far their content can spread. While hard to prove definitively, this definitely sounds plausible to me.
So the point being—it seems to me like, without Twitter’s taking of active measures to stop it, political Twitter would become an increasing right-wing dominated space. An illustrative example of this being the aforementioned Ricky Vaughn, who posted prodigiously on day-to-day political events and rapidly increased in followers and influence during the 2016 cycle, famously getting put on some MIT media lab list of top 100 or so Twitter “influencers”. I think that, absent getting banned repeatedly by Twitter, Ricky Vaughn would have continued to swell in influence within Far Right Wing Twitter, which would have continued to increase in influence in Right Wing Twitter, which would have continued to increase in influence in Twitter Twitter.
Another example: YouTube. (Check out e.g. a NYT article comparing YouTube to right-wing talk radio for more on this point.) This was sort of before my time on these parts of the internet, but according to a, possibly incorrect, folk history I’ve picked up, I think what happened was: a long time ago, there was some big controversy about women and video games and journalism or something. A bunch of anti-feminist YouTubers like Sargon of Akkad, who I guess call themselves “skeptics”, rose to prominence and basically argued/bullied the feminists off of YouTube.
But then, starting late 2017, there was some conflict between the skeptics and the all-trite, and it seems like the all-trite YouTube contingent has managed to successfully out-argue/bully a lot of the YouTube skeptics. I think of this as starting with the Kraut and Tea thing, which was summarized in some Mister Metokur videos. Basically, this guy Kraut, who I think made a brand on YouTube by making anti-SJW content, started to attack the all-trite and rayce-realism. His videos were harshly criticized by the Alternative Hypothesis and JF Gariepy, and no doubt he was attacked by lots of random trolls, and he kind of started to lose it, apparently trying to doxx some all-trite people. Basically, the criticism became too much for him to handle, and last I heard he quit YouTube.
So, you have a guy who was pretty successful making YT content attacking cultural leftists from the right, and then he attacked the all-trite, and the all-trite won.
Then you had this new phenomenon of “internet bloodsports” on YouTube beginning in like January of 2018, where people who disagree have an acrimonious, long debate/conversation on a subject. The aforementioned Sargon of Akkad faced off against Richard Spencer in one of these, and it became the #1 stream on YouTube, I think. Sargon was generally considered to have resoundingly lost the debate, and he also debated other all-trite figures like Andrew Anglin, Ryan Faulk and Jared Taylor, not very successfully.
So, Sargon, who was successful at attacking the cultural left, tried to attack the all-trite, but seems to have not done very well, so he went back to mostly criticizing the left. So it seems to me like there’s a pattern of fractal right-wing radicalization in the absence of censorship.
And then there’s maybe a meta point to be made about the SSC comments section itself, but I think this is enough for now.
After delving in to the Out-There-EA/AI safety literature a bit more, I really wish there was more stuff being done in this spirit from a wide variety of perspectives, rather than having so much of current work of “intellectual wonder” concentrated in one question-begging space.
I really do like the spirit, and one depressing mark of the present time is its relative absence. But, man, that crowd is really not struggling with the basics. And when views do turn out to be incompatible, there is still a lot less engagement than you would hope for. EA research support may wind up being a failure mode of the movement by its own standards.