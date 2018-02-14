Even More Search Terms That Led People To This Blog

[Previously in series: Search Terms That Have Led People To This Blog and More Search Terms That Have Led People To This Blog. Content warning: profanity, rape, and other unfiltered access to the consciousness of the Internet]
Sometimes I look at what search terms lead people to SSC. Sometimes it’s the things you would think – “slate star codex”, “rationality”, the names of medications I’ve written about.
Other times it’s a little weirder:
why is my sister so pretty
I mentioned this query last post, probably based on this article, and the onslaught hasn’t stopped.
my sis is so pretty
Sometimes I can pretend it’s just people happy for their family members’ good qualities…
my sister is really pretty
…many people, very very happy…
my sister is so sexy what to do
…and other times, not so much.
sweet sister so pretty
You can stop any time now.
how we attract our sister for sex
NO, REALLY, YOU CAN STOP ANY TIME NOW.
sister aroused by my touch
ANNNNNY TIME NOW.
www.my sister pic sex.com
…frick.
the fate of a cruel snake re arrange ssc answer
Other times people really seem to think I have an article on something but I have no idea what they mean.
what is the hormone responsible for soliloquising?
Other times I just have no idea.
hivemind ape and young girl army experiment
Garrett Jones, what exactly are you doing over at GMU?
Glasgow coma scale
I got a lot of these from people looking for this.
glassco coma scale
Some of the spellings were very creative
glass go coma scale
glascov coma scale
glasco comma scale
glawcow coma scale
glasscoma scale
glascoma score
glassma coma scale
glascow comma scale
glosvow coma scale
glass cow coma scale
glass comma scale
…
slate satr codex
slate star xodex
slate static codex
slate star cosex
slate star cpdex
str slate codex
sstar slate codex
astark star codex
slate state kodaks
…
delay cool condom codex
???
slate star codex of hate
?!?
i canot talret anything
You’re probably looking for the Slate Star Codex Of Hate
rapist linked to prostate cancer
which star sign is most likely to be a rapist
scott alexander the gay guy’s biography
Versus…
scott alexander is no gay
Versus…
fuck scott alexander endless
criticize the statement “you can see atoms”
It’s really dumb
fnord soros fnord
…did someone just try to see the fnords by typing it into Google? That’s great.
considered armed and dangerous for cow pox
i am polynesian and so is my husband both with brown eyes however our son has blue eyes how
if hundreds of americans die tragically today, it’ll be on account of sarcastic cocksucker citizens
unreasonable autism cures
It makes me so happy when our medical system is set up to satisfy someone’s needs this perfectly
whale…. medical cartel hoax . borax
I don’t know what conspiracy this person thinks connects all these things, but they should probably put some fnords in there if they want results.
victory lotto forecast for tomorrow tuesday 11-07-17
Nice try.
using secret pyramid to hit 3 digit lottery
was rene descartes racist
what is going on here? how can just the opinion of 1068 people always determine the opinion of the entire population, no matter how large it is? is statistics broken? is 1068 just a magical number?
It’s because of [fnord] the medical cartel, whales, and borax [/fnord].
there are many things i want to say but do not know how to say. hope you will understand
I am [person’s real name removed] iwant to join illumenatic member want can i do or who can help me in order direct me
Find a member of the medical cartel and say the code word “whale”. They’ll do the rest.
i want to join illuminati brotherhood church in uganda, south africa and kenya post comments on usa blogger
Find a whale and say the code word “medical cartel”. What happens next is up to you.
is fentanyl being used for population reduction by the illuminati
No, that’s what the borax is for
jews hate alcoholics anonymous
can i get a s sample ogre biscuit factory dimension
what decisions might the police make base on crime
One would hope all of them.
why is aa mostly bullshit
Looks like we’ve got a Jew here.
list of human experiences
1. Birth
2. Eating
3. Sleeping
4. Being attracted to your sister
5. Misspelling “Glasgow Coma Scale”
6. Using secret pyramid to hit 3 digit lottery
[…]
how can we deal with cactus person?
now if we can prove the electoral college was seeded with purely partisan voters for trump, and illegal, then we can have a new vote
[164/777] …and as these documents clearly prove, Putin sent the files to Trump through the medical cartel, hidden in envelopes marked “WHALE BORAX”.
islamists deport murderous racists
Well, that was a wild garden path of a four-word sentence
bigotry xxx yup to video
…
creators of remote neural monitoring are gay designing an ass weapon
massage with bombastic words of wishing good lucky to all people doing matriculant
how to start a zombie story
ZOMBIE. STORIES. ARE. SUPER. DONE.
100 statements about albion’s seed: four british folkways in america that almost killed my hamster
give directly illuminati
how to summon abraham lincoln
you are my pleasant gustatory sensation
i hate polyamory
polyamory people are ugly
are all polyamorous people ugly
why are polyamorous people ugly
polyamory aspies
polyamory is sick
polyamorists tend to be narcissists
Versus…
good looking polyamorous
pics of women who are polyamory
versailles ohio alien military genetics
A clone of Louis XIV spliced with whale DNA by aliens is being stored in a secret base disguised as a borax mine beneath Columbus by the medical cartel.
many people agree that there should be “some sort” of restraint considering abortion
I think regardless of our beliefs on this issue, we can agree those “quotation marks” are creepy.
what is cost disease by elephant
victim to organ harvesting yankee bob found murdered
If I were a beneficiary of black market organ harvesting, I would be pretty concerned about the possibility that my new organs came from someone named “Yankee Bob”.
explain d theories of truth n d best one dat suits d saying if u can’t beat dem, join dem using events in university as a case study
you r destiny, you r fate, is the gift that god bestowed me. you so different that i had been before. anh is something special that i must keep. i hope time will help me answer everything. time will help me keep you.
I think this person has too much of the hormone responsible for soliloquizing.
satanic company (that public likes)
Apple. Trust me on this one.
Posting about all the search terms that led one here: the new Google bombing?
People in the train are now looking at me weirdly.
That is not a coincidence! See one in a lab coat? That’s the medical cartel, say “whale” to him now. See one who is actually a whale? Tell it “medical cartel” before calling for help to push him back in the ocean.
Similarly, although I’m up past my bedtime, I’m glad I read these now instead of at work tomorrow…
I find these MUCH more amusing than the insults list. 😛
I think my favorite is “How to Summon Abraham Lincoln” for the long callback.
Okay, Scott wrote about how Abraham Lincoln did summoning, but how can we go about summoning Abraham Lincoln!? The hapless voters of America wait for an answer!