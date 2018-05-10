Links 5/18: Snorri URL-uson

The ancient Persian calendar may be the most metal of all calendars, with months like “Month Of Wolf Killing”, “Month Of The Nameless God”, and “The Terrible One”. (h/t squareallworthy)
A Bayesian analysis of antidepressant efficacy.
funeral-disease on how old names are vs. how old we think they are. People with what we think of “old person names” like Mildred and Gladys are in their 90s or 100s by now; ordinary 70 year olds are more likely to have names like Carol or Sandra that we think of as 40-ish. Our idea of how old names are seems to be 20 or 30 years behind the time – why did they get set in stone a generation ago?
MIT and the private sector invest $50 million into an effort they say will produce a working fusion plant within 15 years.
Washington Post: How Twelve Experts Would End Inequality If They Ran America.
In my post on the Dark Ages, I hacked together some really simple graphs showing that western European cultural production plummeted during the 500 – 1000 AD period. Now Anatoly Karlin, Emil Kierkegaard, and Gwern have the much better and more complete version.
You’ve heard of Pig Latin and Dog Latin, but did you know there was also Botanical Latin?
Latest social psych effect to get questioned: the Pygmalion effect, where telling teachers that certain students are smart really increases the students’ performance. In retrospect, this was always kind of dumb.
A Cellular Basis Of Human Intelligence: “Here, we find that high IQ scores and large temporal cortical thickness associate with larger, more complex dendrites of human pyramidal neurons…these findings provide the first evidence that human intelligence is associated with neuronal complexity…”.
Daily Nous shows a 2011 survey on Who Philosophers Are Less Willing To Hire. Expected bias against conservatives is certainly there, but did you know that 20% of philosophers were be unwilling to hire transgender people? The prejudice against transgender people in philosophy was almost as strong as the prejudice against Republicans. I am seriously shocked by this.
Blogger at the World Bank is extremely unimpressed with GiveDirectly’s analysis of the impact of their cash transfer program; when spillover effects are treated correctly it is not clear it had any positive impact. And GiveWell (which is not the same organization as GiveDirectly, but does help fund them) responds, mostly saying they are waiting for a better study this November which should help clarify the issue.
The FAA has banned flight sharing apps (aka “Uber for planes”), but Congress is considering overruling them and permitting the service.
Learning Others’ Political Views Reduces The Ability To Assess And Use Their Expertise In Nonpolitical Domains -ie if you learn your plumber disagrees with you about politics, you’re less likely to trust his plumbing.
Japan Has Found A Semi-Infinite Deposite Of Rare Earth Minerals. Good news for business which will now be able to make high-tech components without having to beg China, bad news for mathematicians who are going to have to come up with a theory of what “semi-infinite” means.
One Step For Animals is a charity and associated shiny professional-looking website that makes the “eat less chicken for animal rights” argument.
I still think most of those predictive text jokes are fake, but the fake predictive text interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson is a work of art regardless of its authenticity.
Is Alex Tabarrok The Most Honest Economist In Academia?. “The libertarian went looking for the reason for entrepreneurial decline. The answer went against everything he believed. He published the results anyway.” In a functional society, this story would have all the oomph of “man adopts puppy, does not drown it”. Tabarrok’s own commentary here.
And the winner of the 2018 European Tree Of The Year award is…a cork tree in Alentejo, Portugal! Read more about it here, or browse the archive of past winners and finalists.
SB 827, the bill that would force cities to allow high-density housing near transit stops, is dead, through proponents are cautiously optimistic that maybe one day something like it might eventually get some support, or something.
Potential Reporting Bias In Neuroimaging Studies Of Sex Differences. Studies of brain sex differences are more likely to be published if they do show such differences. Doubt that grand political narratives are involved here beyond the tendency for every field to have a bias towards reporting positive results.
Researchers claim (study, popular article) that a Southeast Asian tribe which subsists off pearl diving has evolved anatomical adaptations that make them better at holding their breath.
A claim that the Iraqi elections have been tainted by fake sex tapes intended to discredit female candidates. Not sure if this is true since I can’t find it on a reputable site and a lot of the people involved are blaming Israel (which is kind of a red flag for Middle Eastern fake news). If so, would disconfirm my prediction that fake video software isn’t going to be geopolitically important. Sort of related: the CIA considered making a fake Saddam gay sex tape.
Wikipedia had a sudden transition between a pre-2007 period of rapid growth and a post-2007 period of slow decline. Why? Everything useful already written? Bad decisions about community norms? Or “a more general set of social dynamics at work that we do not think existing research explains in a satisfying way”?
Federal prison system cracks down on…prisoners ordering books. [Update: Feds cancel policy after outrage]
The average American thinks the average company makes a 36% profit – it actually makes about 8%. The AEI speculates that a lot “raise the minimum wage, the companies can just take the losses out of the buckets of cash the greedy owners are hoarding for themselves” type of arguments come from this misunderstanding.
Yet another California secession movement has started gathering signatures for the ballot.
Friend of the blog Sarah Constantin has started the Longevity Research Institute, an anti-aging nonprofit. Currently they’re focusing on mouse studies of promising anti-aging agents. They also have a blog with Sarah’s assessment of some existing longevity strategies.
Related-ish: anti-aging researcher Aubrey de Grey discovered a new lower-bound in a decades-old unsolved math problem in his spare time.
NPR: When Teens Cyberbully Themselves. “Researchers found that 9 percent of the teens had bullied themselves online”. Also: “She set up ghost accounts on Instagram and posted mean comments about herself, saying things like, ‘I think you’re creepy and gay’ and ‘Don’t sit next to me again,’…She said these things because she feared being mocked by her peers [and] thought their teasing wouldn’t be so bad if she beat them to the punch”.
VC firm Bessemer’s anti-portfolio lists all their worst mistakes and missed opportunities, eg investing in Facebook. “Jeremy Levine spent a weekend at a corporate retreat in the summer of 2004 dodging persistent Harvard undergrad Eduardo Saverin’s rabid pitch. Finally, cornered in a lunch line, Jeremy delivered some sage advice ‘Kid, haven’t you heard of Friendster? Move on. It’s over!'”
Alyssa Vance: Massachusetts transit authority takes bold step of firing contractor that went way behind schedule and over budget for their mass transit project; puts fear of God into other contractors who agree to complete project for less than original cost.
Iowa passes “most restrictive in the US” anti-abortion law outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected (usually six weeks, plausibly before many people know they’re pregnant). Likely (and desired by legislators) result is Supreme Court challenge that tests/redefines boundaries of Roe v. Wade.
Hotel Concierge, everyone’s favorite Tumblr cultural commentator who is definitely not secretly The Last Psychiatrist, has another magnum opus out – Shame And Society. My favorite excerpt: “Make no mistake, the performative sadness is not consequent to the pursuit of hedonism; it is a justification.” Deserves a lot closer reading and more discussion than I probably have the time and energy to give it.
Pharma’s Broken Business Model – pharma’s rate of return on research has been steadily declining for the past (at least) twenty-five years, so that it’s now lower than the cost of capital and will be negative by 2020. “Pharma as we know it will shrink out of existence, and no, there is nothing we can do to stop it.”
Liberalism Of The Month for May is Ordoliberalism, an economic philosophy that dominated post-war Germany and “emphasizes the need for the state to ensure that the free market produces results close to its theoretical potential”. That sounds pretty attractive to me, but for some reason it seems to get bogged down in stuff about trade unionism that doesn’t seem to clearly follow.
Trends in the share of population who are not having sex.
QZ has a big article out on how an economic reanalysis shows the consensus was wrong and China was taking our manufacturing jobs all along (with automation having a much smaller role). Still haven’t gotten a chance to look into it in depth, curious what the economists here think.
Is Kanye West’s newfound support for Donald Trump a performance art piece? I know nothing about the music scene and have no intuitions in this area, so somebody else is going to have to tell me if this is at all plausible.
AskReddit: some meteor flashes can look like the entire sky just switches color to become white or green for a few seconds.
The New York Times wedding section covered friend of the blog Patri Friedman’s wedding to Brit Benjamin.
You don’t need as many people to die of suffocation as you’d think, just for the biggest-spleened pearl divers to convert their pearl wealth into extra wives.
Come on Scott, sexual selection is a much better explanation.
I wondered whether it could just be individuals with small spleens consistently moving away to other parts of the island, but it’s hard to tell how isolated this community is.
There was a remarkable amount of incorrect ideas packed into Scott’s summary of the study (though I’m glad he included it–it’s a cool finding that more people should know about). The Bajau are spread throughout coastal SE Asia, and are not a ‘Filipino Tribe’. The population included in the paper were from Kalimantan (Indonesian Borneo). They are also not ‘pearl divers’, but use breath-hold diving to spear fish or collect sea cucumbers, though I’m sure there are some individuals that pearl dive in some areas. I think the confusion probably came from a past study showing that Japanese pearl divers have spleens that contract harder than normal spleens, increasing oxygen availability on dives (*edit: and the Filipino origin of the Bajau, but they’ve been making the rounds in SE Asia for hundreds if not thousands of years–they aren’t called ‘the Sea Nomads’ for nothing!).
It looks like Scott edited out the more broadly incorrect point that the Bajau had to be suffocating underwater for selection to be taking place. I would also push back on Alraune’s point that this has to be mediated by ‘extra wives’. In resource-strapped settings, an adaptation like this would almost certainly lead to greater acquisition of valuable food resources that through a variety of ways could convert to more reproductive success. It means being able to support more kids, and provide them with enough protein so they don’t grow up stunted. It means greater status that could lead to finding a higher status partner to have children with, which probably means mixing of the spleen gene with a lot of other favorable genetic material. Some of those pathways are mediated by sexual selection, but they don’t necessarily have to be, and sexual selection does not just mean ‘more wives’. These divers are frequently referenced as spending 60% of their 8 hour ‘working days’ underwater. Being able to stay down even just 10% longer could mean a huge difference in terms of what resources they’d be able to acquire.
Sure, but A. “more wives” is a much faster form of selection than “marginally less disease deaths due to better food supply” and B. the Bajau do generally allow polygamy, both historically and currently.
Come on, Scott, that wasn’t even subtle this time!
I’m sure many here have seen it, but gwern’s essay on inclusion and deletion policies on Wikipedia is worth a read. His thesis on the decline is right up front:
I vote to rename April “The Terrible One” from now on.
I hear it’s the cruelest month.
The philosophy bias numbers seem unbelievable. Is it possible some people were answering along the lines of eg “Even though I strongly believe trans people should be treated as equals, I’m sure I have a shameful unconscious bias against them, so I’ll tick yes”?
Looking at it further, the data is from 2011, which is like a century ago in Culture War years. I bet the trans numbers would be lower now.
Speaking as a professor of philosophy (FWIW), I suspect that, if the numbers are correct, Schilling’s explanation is the right one: people are using “trans* philosopher” as a proxy for “super left-wing, critical theory type philosopher.”
Do you think the republican numbers are right?
Also plausible is, “Even though I strongly believe trans people should be treated as equals, I believe they have a much higher rate of Drama, and in particular the sort of Drama that results in my having long meetings with my HR and Legal departments.”
Though, of course, admitting that this is at all a factor in your own hiring decisions could also result in long meetings with HR and legal. How thoroughly anonymized was that survey data?
I’m more surprised by the bias against atheists. Another survey on philosophical convergence put philosophers as 90% atheist (and the most convergent live issue in philosophy).
The QZ article about manufacturing doesn’t make sense. It says that a lot of the boom in manufacturing is because “statisticians assume the difference in value between the two models is just the difference in their prices” so “if the 2017 processor costs twice as much as the 2016 one does, then selling one 2017 processor counts as selling two of the 2016 versions in the statisticians’ books.”
The obvious problem with this is that the price of manufactures has gone down, especially in computer sectors. Therefore, the fact that statisticians control for price should mean that the official statistics are understating, not overstating, the physical quantity of manufactured goods we are producing.
The article is correct that a lot of manufacturing improvements have been in computers, but that’s to be expected given how many more computers people use now, and it’s unclear why computer manufacturing is less valuable than other types of manufacturing.
They’re controlling for price, but they’re also controlling for How Good Stuff Is (which is what they should be doing!) and the article-quoted study suggests that they’re doing the latter wrong.
A) the “manufacturing output” that people say is higher than ever is actually based on the estimated value of stuff being made
B) macroeconomic statisticians don’t actually know how much value is added by Better Computers, so they guessed a number
C) they guessed wrong
D) if you use a different (lower) number, US manufacturing output crashes
E) that number is within the margin of error on the one they did use
F) and there’s a big knee in the curve right where we started having everything made in China.
To add onto this, the BEA uses a general output-input price index measure to create a value-add measure. So if you sell computers for $400 billion and have $100 billion in inputs, your value-add is $300 billion.
A specific problem is the $100 billion input side. US companies are sourcing a LOT of stuff from foreign nations these days, and under-estimating how cheap they are compared to the US. So that $100 billion in inputs is really more like $150 billion, so the value-add isn’t $300 billion, it’s $250 billion. It means US manufacturing is way, way, way, way less productive than we think it is.
Computers isn’t manufacturing. It’s a sub-set of manufacturing. That’s the point.
Other manufacturers are screaming that they are losing to China, and you are saying “no, actually, you’re doing fine! Look at how many computers we are making!”
That’s like saying the steel industry is doing AWESOME because Apple reported record profits this quarter. It makes absolutely no sense.
” if you learn your plumber disagrees with you about politics, you’re less likely to trust his plumbing.”
Makes perfect sense. If plumber belongs to enemy tribe, I’m concerned that he will either intentionally mistreat me, or unintentionally allow his biases to lessen the quality of work he does. That doesn’t necessarily have to be true 100% of time for me not to take the risk if there are plenty of plumbers to choose from.
You might be concerned about that, but is there any evidence this kind of thing actually happens any significant percentage of the time?
1. In a world where there is an infinite supply of plumbers, even an infinitely small risk is easily avoided, and its rational to do so. So you’re not worried about a 80% here, but rather 5%.
2. When dealing with tradesman, one if typically in some sort information asymmetry. The plumber (or mechanic, ac repairman) may be inventing problems to pad the bill. One must trust the tradesman, and there is less trust between tribes than there is in a tribe.
3. Today’s tribal warfare is about moral values. Culture wars are fought over what is an isn’t wrong. Both are slowly coming around to the idea that pocking the other tribe with a sharp stick in the eye isn’t wrong. One does not want to be the eye in this situation, and the louder the other person is at advertising their tribal membership, the more likely they are to engage in stick pocking.
Add to all this semi conscious biases, where the person doesn’t make an active decision, and rising above a low threshold becomes very easy.
Like, a survey, even? Anything?
Randy, you’re talking to the wrong guy. Talk to the people in the original study who already display the behavior you’re upset about.
It would take quite a while to survey the infinite supply of plumbers.
What if they’re only semi-infinite?
But that would involve going over there, and I’m only upset enough to question people who suggest it here.
To me it depends on what the area of expertise is.
For some reason, I feel like I’d trust left-wing skilled manual laborers more (plumbers, auto mechanics, etc.) but I’d trust right-wing white-collar workers more. I’d also trust conservative food service, hospitality, and grocery store people more.
I want my arborists, artists, designers, and academic researchers to be consciously centrist like me.
Huh. Can you unpack this a little more? I have basically none of these intuitions.
Do you have any intuitions about what ideology you’d trust more in a particular, non-political job? I don’t think I do.
I don’t think so. Certainly none that I can untangle from cultural stereotypes — there are professions that I associate more with Red or Blue Tribe, but I don’t think that’d correlate well with trust, at least once I actually met the person.
Well…’s comments re: food service, hospitality, and grocery suggest that there’s a purity heuristic involved, but I don’t think I share it.
On the other hand, the issue might not be fear of defection, or not only that.
I think the culture wars also include the idea that the other side is less intelligent and less conscientious, so people might be concerned that the plumbers on the other side are likely to be worse plumbers.
Nitpick: It was the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) that cancelled the contracts, not the City of Boston. The MBTA has commuter rail operations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island; and has subway operations in Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, and Quincy. The personality of the MBTA, as an entity, is very different from the cities it serves. Sure they’re all run by puritans, but the MBTA is run by the angrier puritans.
A rare positive follow-up to one of those links: last week the Washington Post started sniffing at that Injustice Today story on the BOP book restrictions and the federal prisons named abruptly reversed those policies.
Typically, this means the author is choosing from the top 3 words the Markov model spits out, which still gives them quite a bit of creative control.
I refuse to believe that anyone who writes as poorly as Hotel Concierge could pass the MCAT, much less get through medical school.
He has to be making a deliberate effort to be that unclear. And that’s a shame because he has a few good points buried under the obscurationist prose. His form is strangling the life out of his function.
I think this might be the first time anyone has ever suggested doctors are good writers.
I’ve noticed that the longer I practice, the lower the quality of my non-medical writing.
I’ve never noticed particularly poor quality writing from doctors, not unless you mean handwriting.
Ah, I was going to make that complaint, but didn’t because I was afraid the error was on this end.
One of the reasons SSC is great is because it is written to be understood, rather than to impress.
In case anyone thinks I’m being unfair or missing the point, here is the entire substantive part of the post stripped of pop culture references and postmodernist duckspeak:
(This is my rather loose paraphrase, not a direct quote.)
Add a few choice examples, some snappy neologisms, and this could still fit on a single 8″ x 11″ sheet of paper.
What are your thoughts on the writings of Hunter S. Thompson?
I like some of the Hotel Concierge essays I’ve read, but they seem to have gotten increasingly hard to follow for me. Thank you for making this latest one actually readable and even readable within ~1 minute. If anyone’s up for creating a similar Cliffs Notes version of the rest of his essays, I’d be very appreciative.
What do people want? Authors generally want to be read, readers generally want to feel a connection to the writing (or the writer). I follow basketball and do some low level analytics for fun, I wrote 20 page playoff preview this year and posted it. It got 2 recs (likes), poking fun at the Nets management or noting how Al Horford has a plus minus of -240 will get between 10-30 recs.
The factual substance doesn’t matter to the broad readership (on that site), the numbers could be cherry picked or flat out wrong (intentionally or unintentionally) and being right or wrong in the past has little (to no) influence on popularity.
Few people look for reading about facts or understanding vs reading for comfort and familiarity.
How was that measured? Is it a correlational study?
Researchers claim that a Eastern European ethnic group of Middle Eastern origin which subsists off doing smart stuff evolved cognitive adaptations that make them better at doing smart stuff. Imagine how many people have to die of … losing Talmudic debates? to produce that much evolution in that short of a time period. Or maybe they just failed to attract mates within their group and moved to some other group.
I’ve always suspected there was a Talmudic Thunderdome hidden away somewhere. Two men enter, one rabbi leaves.
I want to believe this. Would it count as a Jewish conspiracy theory, though?
If you’re curious about Aubrey de Grey’s new lower bound for the Hadwiger-Nelson problem, I recommend you skip the smooth-talking popsci journalist article and read one of these instead: Gil Kalai’s short blog entry https://gilkalai.wordpress.com/2018/04/10/aubrey-de-grey-the-chromatic-number-of-the-plane-is-at-least-5/ , Scott Aaronson’s short blog entry https://www.scottaaronson.com/blog/?p=3697 , David Madore’s blog entry http://www.madore.org/~david/weblog/d.2018-04-11.2507.html .
For quite a while I’ve been of the opinion that it’s better to eat your meat in the form of chickens or, ideally, turkey than pigs or cows. The number of individual chickens hurts by my eating them is obviously higher but given how quickly they grow to edibility compared to cows the number of animal-days of suffering that go into my diet is roughly the same either way and I’m inclined to eat the stupider animal all things being equal, and with the health and environmental considerations favoring poultry consumption they clearly aren’t.
Plus from what I understand chicken is the most environmentally friendly meat (more chicken per square meter in the factory farm, I guess.)
The site linked disagrees.
Huh, I didn’t think it did.
So the environmental arguments are much more against eating red meat than against eating birds. I was fairly impressed at the site for admitting that but not so impressed that I was willing to take their conclusions without them addressing the evidence I’d already gathered on the issue.
You’re right. I just skimmed it and interpreted the list of five facts as the basis of an argument that not eating chicken is better than not eating red meat, but actually it’s taking as read that chicken is morally worse than red meat and using the five facts to argue for its advocacy approach. I.e. the intended audience is vegans who want to effectively reduce animal suffering, not a general audience.
Saw an interesting article the other day that contended that, from an ethical standpoint, bivalves ought to be considered “vegan”. While technically animals, e.g. scallops and oysters lack a brain or central nervous system, are almost definitely not “sentient” for any reasonable definition, and probably have no capacity for a pain sensation. So they are basically meat plants. Plus farming them is often a net positive environmentally, since their food source is basically “random crap floating in the water”.
Yeah, I should really look into eating more of those.
Were you reading Sentientist/Diana Fleischman?
“it’s better to eat your meat in the form of chickens”
but what about the PUDDING
Tabarrok’s response to that piece about him: https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2018/04/economic-research-biased-partisanship.html
I stopped eating chicken for the reasons outlined in the one step for animals article a few years ago.
One thing I’ve wondered though is whether a focus on moving more meat consumption from factory to free range farming is actually ethical on this view? Selective breeding and feed techniques for chickens used in factory farms seem to have greatly increased meat yield per chicken since the 1950s (there’s a lot of numbers in the paper, but if I’m reading it correctly mass increases by 5 to 6 times and the percentage of mass that is converted into meat increases by 10-20 percentage points) https://doi.org/10.1093/ps/82.10.1509
I would like people to stop eating chicken entirely, but how do you weigh the life of 7 chickens bred in free range conditions versus 1 in factory farms.
The move to stop killing male chicks in egg farms seems like an unambigously good thing though.
Higher.
What happens to them if they aren’t killed immediately?
There’s a belief that the factory farmed bird’s existence is net negative. It would be better for them to not exist at all, than to exist in a factory farm.
If there is a way to raise a food animal such that its existence has positive utility, then needing more of them is a feature, not a bug.
Thanks for your plug of One Step for Animals, especially linking right to the About page. Sadly, it took me several decades to recognize and accept the five facts listed there.
What is a “compassionate diet”?
The way we breed, raise, slaughter, and consume plantlife and fungi makes the meat industrial complex look like a natural wildlife conservatory. Plants and fungi are not inert. They feel, sense, react, and communicate. Some even can solve problems. (But of course they don’t have cut fuzzy wuzzy wittle faces, so…)
A diet that gets a book deal.
I’m glad we’re finally making progress on decreasing the amount of time that fusion will be perpetually in the future. It used to be 50 years, now we’re down to 15. What a world!
There’s a good reason classical fusion has always been far in the future.
It depends on who you’re lying to. If you’re researching fusion power, and the research is expected to cost billions of dollars, then you lie to the investors that they’ll see their money back in fifteen years. At the same time, you still lie to politicians that fusion power is fifty years in the future, or else they’ll ignore the actions they should do to reduce global warming, believing we can all just fix it in fifteen years and we won’t get anything too bad until that.
Your always lying as no one has more than a vague idea on what is going to change over 15 years. Best guess is that some advances will occur, if these happen to largely benefit fusion then people who invested in fusion will be filthy rich(er).
The reason you lie to politicians isn’t because of global warming, its because they are looking at a legacy project. 15 years is to far away to get them reelected, 5 years is to soon (if it doesn’t come true its ammo against them in the next campaign), a generation or two out and you can paint the picture of them being seen as a visionary while never actually being threatened with being wrong. You can even goose the numbers, 5 years ago we said 50 years, but now its 40 because we have made so much progress, another round of funding for the project that has always been 40 years in the future.
Twenty years ago I kept saying I’d retire in in 50 years, but now I say I’ll retire in 30 years! What a world!
Not sure if I’m missing a joke or your intent here, but I think wanda is referring to the running joke that fusion will always be 20 or 50 years away. So the news would mean that we’re finally moving the needle.
Well the joke I’m trying to make is that the estimates people make about achieving practical fusion bear no relation to how close we actually are. So the only actual progress that’s been made here is a change in the fictional narrative we’ve decided to build around fusion research.
I would argue that only one of those estimates is a function of time.
I’m still taking the over on fusion.
Profit margin is a ridiculous metric to relate in any way to wage and the argument that because the general public doesn’t have a good estimate of the magnitude of the median company’s profit margin, popular views on minimum wage should be discounted is absolutely absurd.
What must real world profit margins be in order to justify an increase in minimum wage? Actually believing that there is an answer to that question is mind blowing and some how making the leap to arguing that because the average person can’t guess what a typical price margin is means that a collective push to raise minimum wages is incredibly. Such a broken framework.
“What must real world profit margins be in order to justify an increase in minimum wage? ”
Are you actually saying that it doesn’t matter what the numbers are because it feels wrong because, well, good luck with your feelings bro, people got lots of feelings, they got feelings about non-white people and non-conforming gender expression in the restrooms, if we run things on feelings you’ll like it less than what we got now.
No, he’s suggesting that ensuring the profitability of a business is not the job of the average worker and that the fight for wage justice is not dependent on the profitability of capital.
Wouldn’t substituting capital for labor be more attractive in low-margin industries facing rising wages? A maximum ethical profit margin seems like a dubious concept, but there still might be practical considerations with respect to profit margins.
Except the real minimum wage is always $0. Business profitability isn’t the job of the average worker, but providing a living wage isn’t the job of the average business owner. Businesses aren’t charities.
I mean, I know you’re a socialist and that’s the framework you’re coming from, but if businesses are forced to pay employees $15/hr, they’re not going to hire employees who don’t provide at least $15/hr in value.
“the fight for wage justice is not dependent on the profitability of capital.”
That’s funny, I invariably see people framing the Fight For Wage Justice in terms of “businesses make SO MUCH MONEY they can totally afford to pay higher wages” or “how can businesses justify their workers needing public assistance when they make SO MUCH MONEY”, which suggests that the profitability of capital actually matters quite a bit to this discussion and the Fight For Wage Justice depends quite closely on the profitability of capital.
Although it’s true that I occasionally see someone suggest that if a Fair Wage would put a business into bankruptcy then the business is obviously unable to compete and deserves to fail, which is a surprisingly capitalist position for people who are generally avowed socialists.
The workers are powerless? Or it is inconsequential to the worker if they are fired? Or what?
Businesses that have low profit margins are more likely to fire people and reduce scope when there is an increase to minimal wage.
Do you disagree with that statement? Is it an absurd statement?
Do you think that is a statement (or its reversal) that is so rarely considered by people as to be meaningless?
And as for your question – more than 0 if they do not expect an equal rise in profits and do not cut costs.
Your average Joe seems to think that companies have a huge profit margin, therefore a substantial increase in wages could be easily absorbed (and the only reason not to do so is greed). Although it wasn’t covered here, I’d suspect people also underestimate the percentage of the average company’s revenue that goes to payroll and benefits.
So no, the precise percentage of profit margin doesn’t really matter, but it’s absolutely relevant whether a minimum wage increase would result in merely “lower profits for fatcat investors” or “half the country’s businesses become insolvent”. The only thing absurd is your assumption that this has no effect on people’s opinion about what constitutes a reasonable wage.
This also came up in the healthcare debate, with many people I talked to convinced that the for-profit nature of insurance companies and some providers was the major driver of healthcare cost, when in fact profit is a relatively small fraction of the overall cost.
Uhhhh, I think you need to expand on your viewpoint here. Companies need to make profits to pay wages. Companies that do not make profits go out of business and then the wage is zero. Money doesn’t grow on trees.
On a skim, it doesn’t look like funeral-disease controlled for age among the respondents. My hypothesis has always been that a person’s own name-age stereotypes are calcified for that person during their childhood. So it’s not like the impressions of these names were written in stone 20 years ago for everyone, it’s that most of the people surveyed were in the name-age stereotype critical period about 20 years ago. Easy to test. I’d put up some money for an MTurk experiment if someone else wants to run it. (Or, sorry if I missed it and they did include this in their original analysis.)
Some speculation that shaped my views:
http://www.babynamewizard.com/archives/2010/4/the-generational-sweet-spot-or-why-your-parents-have-such-bad-taste
TV Tropes says the same about the broader phenomenon- writers tend to use cultural references from their own youth, which was probably a few decades ago.
re that Filipino tribe which subsists off pearl diving. Probably no one died of suffocation. Males who could hold their breath longer could stay down longer. Males who could stay down longer found more pearls. Males who found more pearls traded the extra pearls for a wife, or another wife, or more informal/ unofficial mating opportunities, or extra calories or micronutrients for their wives or kids. Wives who got extra calories or micro-nutrients were more likely to be fertile/have a successful pregnancy/have a healthy baby/have more milk. Kids who got extra calories or micro-nutrients were more likely to fight off and survive early childhood challenges.
The trial GiveWell is keeping an eye on (https://www.socialscienceregistry.org/trials/505) has been pushed back quite a few times since inception, does anyone know why?
It is at least worth considering that if giving people money is shown to make lives better, then people and institutions interested in making lives better might want to give people money. And they might look for sources of money from which to draw funds to give people. So a forward thinking pool of money might have an incentive to denigrate such a study as early in the process as possible. It’s easier to catch a snowball than an avalanche.
Note that this logic applies regardless of the quality of the study. There are a wide variety of other reasons someone might push back on the study, but those would tend to be dependent on the quality of the study so we can’t, in advance, know how much there would be. But there should be ‘some’ pushback regardless of quality.
MBTA: What’s going to be funny is about three years from now when costs go up, features go down, more money is needed, but they can’t fire all the contractors again because reasons.
It’s also very funny seeing her so happy about how all the new bids came in so low, like it means that the previous contractor was obviously featherbedding and running up needless expenses, and the work definitely shouldn’t have cost so much. Like, holy shit you guys, people have rational responses to incentives, call the fucking presses.
Please join me in enjoying the music of Endon and Pharmakon.
Gwern newsletter and SSC Links post on the same day? Work can wait.
Also, re: HC: I don’t think they are TLP; they are too familiar with LW-adjacent stuff, and at least compared to the drunken sloppyness of the TLP blog the presentation is too neat (no double em-dashes!) HC has also mentioned working in the ER before (of course, People Might Lie on the Internet).
1. The biggest complaint about the Human Accomplishment dataset post was that Human Accomplishment in itself was not a neutral source, and that new post at Unz is hardly going to convince anyone who thought that, myself included.
2. What’s the stuff about trade unionism in ordoliberalism you don’t follow?
3. After just glancing at the titles, how many of the inequality articles are “just do what I think is the best social policy anyway *and* it will also end inequality, in addition to everything else I believe it does?”
4. Re: old names, something I’ve been wondering for some time: in Finland, people often note that the names in birth and death announcements are the same – ie. names for *really* old people tend to also become popular as baby names. Thus, now names like “Eino” and “Helmi” that I’d associate with 70+ people are also popular baby names. Is this also so in English-speaking countries?
On Human Accomplishment
From what I’ve read, Murray just looked up a bunch of encyclopedias, found people with the most references and used that for his data. It makes sense for people to be skeptical.
Say what you want about “Human Accomplishment”, as far as I know nobody ever claimed it was biased against the Dark Ages.
Re: ordoliberalism – I know basically nothing about the philosophy except its Wikipedia page, but I didn’t understand how “state should guide the free market” works out to “have lots of trade unions and give them lots of power”
The datasets it uses may very well be, though. Probably are.
Re: birth/death names, there are some U-shaped naming trends in the US. Here’s a chart of one of the starkest, the name Emma.
http://www.babynamewizard.com/voyager#prefix=emma&sw=both&exact=true
One theory I’ve heard is that grandparent names are associated with actual living old people who look/sound/smell old, but great-grandparent names sound so old as to be classy and have the mystique of the past without ever being associated with actual, physical oldness. So parents pick names from the youngest generation they cannot remember: the one that was dying while they were being born.
Edit: I guess this doesn’t quite square with the Finnish observation: the parents naming the kids would be old enough to remember the generation dying. There doesn’t happen to be a tradition to name babies after the youngest deceased relative? I think such a tradition exists in some cultures.
A fun related piece of information that you can use to troll people (or to just laugh to yourself) is that peoples’ intuitions about profit margins often tend to be inverse from reality. Often the companies being criticized for being the most evil, corrupt, greedy, and profit-seeking are exactly those companies with the _smallest_ profit margins, while those companies that are considered to be the most socially conscious, prestigious, or good have the highest profit margins. For some interesting data points (all these points were taken with about 5 seconds of googling and I may be incorrect on some)
* in Q1 2015, Whole Foods had a profit margin of 4.33%. Compare to Krogers at 1.87%, or the average net margin of grocery stores generally at 1.3%
* Costco’s margins fluctuate around 10%. Walmart’s tend to be around 3%
* Apple’s profit margins are some of the largest in the world, at a whopping 40%
The Costco v Walmart comparison is probably the most useful here. It is (or at least used to be) a talking point amongst policy wonks that Costco is good, Walmart is bad, and Walmart should be more like Costco.
Now, all of this makes sense if you consider it with inverted causality. That is, the model “greedy rich capitalists want a fat profit margin and then they run their companies to generate that”, throw that out. Instead consider it from the perspective that a given kind of business will have a sort of natural profit margin based on fundamentals of that business. Some businesses (like Apple, who sell luxury goods with massive markups that require relatively low staff overheads to make) have gigantic profit margins, which give them the luxury of operating in a more socially conscious fashion (and lets them afford the PR necessary to make sure you know this). Other businesses (like walmart, whose business model consists of making everything as cheap as humanly possible to outcompete competitors) have tiny profit margins, and as such must run incredibly efficiently and don’t have slack in their finances to pay the cost of being socially conscious.
Following this line of reasoning with people who care a great deal about inequality and helping the poor, you can end up at another fun conclusion. One correlation that seems to exist is that an easy way to grow profit margins is to make luxury goods/services for rich people and mark them up super high. Phrased more cynically: if you want to make larger profit margins, ignore your poor customers and cater to your rich customers.
—-
Finally, in defense of peoples’ hilariously wrong intuitions on this subject: I think that a lot of people conflate the idea of profit amount and profit margin. Sometimes this is reasonable, sometimes it is not. Walmart has a razor thin profit margin but through sheer scale they still make billions in profit every year. Under some circumstances, referring to Walmart as having very large profits would be reasonable. For instance, if you were making rhetorical statements about how wealthy their owners must be. On the other hand, in some contexts it is not reasonable. Namely, assuming that there’s a large profit margin from which wealth can be transferred to workers. Walmart may make tons of money but because it’s coming from a very small profit margin on a gigantic amount of things, even a tiny increase in their costs can wipe out their profits. Like, all of them.
Once, while bored at work, I ran the numbers. I don’t have the numbers handy, so I can’t show my work here, and I encourage someone else to double check them. But I computed that if the entire executive of Walmart forewent their pay entirely, and their pay was redistributed to the remaining, low-paid workers of Walmart, this would work out to a raise of about 800 bucks a year, or about 40 cents an hour (assuming full time 2000 hours per year). Phrased another way: giving a blanket raise of 50 cents an hour to every employee of Walmart would eat so far into their profits that their entire executive would stop making money.
As is always the case with statistics, people are learning that you can’t draw a line with only one data point. If you look at the percentage, you miss the absolute number. If you look at the absolute number, you miss the percentage.
There are many evergreen headlines, but “Study Shows Most People are Innumerate” has to be one of the greenest.
Also must pointless to publish if true. (Unless they use simple pictograms to relate the findings)
I wonder if this one will turn out to have been ginned up by literal Russian spies.
Krepost’ Ross shall rise again!
>Latest social psych effect to get questioned: the Pygmalion effect, where telling teachers that certain students are smart really increases the students’ performance. In retrospect, this was always kind of dumb.
I completely disagree. If two people get the same poor result in a maths test for example but one has higher expectations then the other the odds are the one with higher expectations will be more disappointed and will be more determined to do better (assuming they care about high school)
Determination of course helps with success.
You’re misreading. The theory is that if teachers are told that a student is smart, then the student will show better outcomes on objectively-neutral tests. It’s not about telling the student that they’re smart; in the theory, they don’t know anyone is saying anything at all about them.
“Semi-infinite” is already a standard piece of mathematical jargon, although it appears that the Japanese deposit is probably not semi-infinite in this sense. The term refers to an object, such as the positive real numbers, which extends in two directions, and is bounded in one direction and unbounded in the other. The prototypical example is the geometric object called a “ray”.
There is even a term “quarter-infinite” which refers for example to a single quadrant of an infinite plane; say the set of all points in the plane whose x– and y-coordinates are both positive. I discussed this and related terms on my blog a few months ago.
Re. too-good-to-be-true predictive text output: the best one I’ve ever seen is Botnik Studio’s Harry Potter, which is now my second-favorite Harry Potter fanfiction. (Disclaimer: I really don’t read Harry Potter fanfic, with, um, the obvious exceptions.) I suppose it’s possible that the witty humans who put it together simply arranged pre-generated sentences, but I suspect they had some input into the word choice as well.
Botnik, unfortunately, did involve quite a bit of human curation. (You can tell because of the long-range coherency, which neither char-RNN nor n-grams can create.) The ‘predictive keyboard’ they’re using is essentially a kind of Mad Libs auto-complete, then they cleaned it up and reorganized for flow: https://www.reddit.com/r/harrypotter/comments/7jd87f/a_bot_wrote_a_new_harry_potter_chapter_using/dr5n8d2/
Maybe not a big deal?
https://www.theverge.com/2018/4/17/17246444/rare-earth-metals-discovery-japan-china-monopoly
The NPR presented explanation for self cyber-bullying seems absurd.
Wouldn’t the far simpler explanation be kids self cyber-bully as a strategy for sympathy/attention from parents/friends/other 3rd parties?
Read the whole article, not just the headline.
In the “Uber For Planes” article, someone presents as obviously stupid the scenario where pilots and passengers can connect via a bulletin board and there’s no regulation but when they do it via an app there’s regulation. What they miss is that if the FAA had their way, the former would be subject to regulation as well; the issue is that:
A) the practice was too well-established by the time the regulatory regime’s power reached a level where banning it was possible, and
B) it’s a lot easier to ban one company from using an app than it is to go to every tiny airport in the country and tear down their bulletin boards, and easier to make the app ban stick than it is to go back to every tiny airport in the country and make sure the boards didn’t get put back up.
It’s similar to reselling physical copies of media; the First Sale Doctrine isn’t some expression of fundamental property rights, it’s an expression of the impossibility of enforcement.
Okay, but you do know that Finnish November is ‘marraskuu’ – month of death, right?
Profit margins are irrelevant by themselves to the question of whether a company can afford to pay its workers more, you also need to know what proportion of expenses minimum wage salaries account for.
I was certain that ordoliberalism had appeared in an old links post, but Googling suggests not.
I don’t find Gwern et alts’ analysis convincing. Charles Murray doesn’t strike me as a perfectly unbiased source on the issue in question, and even if he were using only English reference books to make the data set doesn’t seem like it would work very well. But setting that aside, look at the error bars on Gwern’s graph — they’re huge!
More interesting results from the philosophers study — they are more prejudiced against Republicans than communists, but more against communists than libertarians.
“Profit margins are irrelevant by themselves to the question of whether a company can afford to pay its workers more”
It’s not us you need to say this to, it’s the people who talk about how business are making record profits and therefore we can obviously afford to increase the minimum wage.
I’m very skeptical of the validity of this analysis.
First, this person brings up some significant issues with the methodology. More generally, “unmarried persons from age 22 to 35” seems like a really arbitrary grouping to me, and immediately set off my “statistical malpractice sense.” The data looks a lot more noisy when you break it down into men in their 20s and 30s.
Second, “haven’t had sex in the last year” includes a lot of situations that are very different from the socially awkward virgin types that Lyman seems to assume this is measuring. Active-duty military personnel (and yes, they are included in the GSS sample), for example, are often deployed for a year or longer in places where it is pretty difficult to get laid. Men in various Blue-Collar occupations might live and work for years in remote places where the population has a heavy male skew and there aren’t enough women to go around. And then there are people who, for whatever reason, might decide to just take a break from relationships for a while and focus on other things in their life.
For these reasons, I favor actual virginity statistics, or the closest available proxy, which in the GSS seems to have “haven’t had sex since your 18th birthday,” when measuring this kind of thing. This study examines that statistic for young adults aged 20-24, and finds a significant increase among both men and women.
Aubrey DeGray is one of those people (like Elon Musk and Donald Trump) who must seriously question whether they are a main character in a fictional world.