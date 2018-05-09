Open Thread 101.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Hello, everyone. Welcome to the first meeting of the SSC SF Book Club. It’s time to talk about the book we chose for May, Incandescence by Greg Egan.
Here is a synopsis from the author’s own website:
Just to kick off discussion, how are the Zak/Roi and Rakesh/Parantham plots connected?
Also, what is Egan alluding to when he talks about “the true nature and motives of the Aloof,” above?
Finally, what did you think of the Splinter-dwellers’ system of social organization? It seemed a bit weird to organize the labor of thousands with no social structure higher than the work-team. Shouldn’t there be a hierarchy there, or maybe hierarchies, to adjudicate higher-level concerns?
<3 Egan. Although Incandescence was one of the novels of his I liked the least, it's still an Egan novel, and those rank (so far) above all other novels I've had the pleasure of reading. He apparently taps into narrative modes and content that I enjoy consistently.
I'm not so sure about the lack of organisation being a strange thing. This is, after all, a completely alien race – while Egan tries to make them palpable, there are constraints, from the plot, what exposition makes sense. If the characters aren't likely to think about the lack of additional hierarchy, it's difficult to observe it, unless you're a visitor from the outside, who would note that it's missing – and that doesn't happen in Incandescence, since the two plot threads don't progress after finally meeting at the end of the book. I can at least imagine it's possible that there are strong social instincts that scale better than the ones we're used to witnessing in humans. Of course, whether something like that is what's going on there, or if Egan only designed the species as much as he had to, I don't know. The species is not the physics of the world, so he may've taken shortcuts. 😉 I wouldn't put it past him.
There are actually a few other short stories by Greg Egan that appear to be set in the same over-all universe: Riding The Crocodile, Glory and Hot Rock, if my own notes (dumped into wikia) can be believed. The Aloof and the Amalgam are touched on in those stories.
Here's a link to Riding The Crocodile, if anyone is interested in Amalgam/Aloof interactions specifically: http://www.gregegan.net/INCANDESCENCE/00/Crocodile.html (nice, it’s even on the Incandescence page on Greg Egan’s site!)
(I should add that I read Incandescence a few years ago, not last month, so I’m kind of weaseling in here because I can. I do really love the book club idea and I might start joining you guys in your reading sometime in the coming months! Always been happy to see your threads.)
I haven’t managed to finish the book yet (hopefully I will tonight, and be able to properly join the discussion tomorrow), but here’s what has stood out so far (about 3/4 through):
I’m really enjoying how the book describes different cultures. The splinter culture bits are pretty standard fare in sci-fi: [sort-of] primitive society making sense of the cosmos. It’s a common genre trope, but it’s very well done – just confusing enough that I feel like I’m making the breakthroughs along with Zak & Roi, but not so confusing that I want to stop reading.
What I really like though is the glimpses of Disk cultures. It’s the first time I’ve seen an author work with [basically] immortal races and give them distinctive cultures (Robert Charles Wilson sort-of does in Darwinia and a few of his other books, but his focus more on humans as the primitive culture). How would a society organize itself with only light-speed travel, but on a galactic scale – especially if hopping to a different system means leaving your friends behind pretty much for good? I think Lahl’s (*ahem*) culture of meeting up every few hundred thousand years to compare travels would be a neat balance of independence and community. Or the “Oceans of every planet” group all traveling together. There was that group Rakesh/Parantham met just before entering the Bulge who were dealing with how to seek out new mathematical knowledge as immortals, but without burnout. There were the tensions between an embodied vs a digital existence.
All great stuff so far!
Arg, forgot about this! I will buy the kindle book tonight, but probably can’t finish the book in time to join the discussion. I’ll try to join in the next book club reading on time though!
Two demerits for Gryffindor!
Did you just merge The Seventh Tower with Harry Potter?
I was just cribbing from Harry Potter. Never heard of The Seventh Tower before.
Are you sure quaelegit is Gryffindor? He seems more Ravenclaw to me.
Most people here would be Ravenclaw or Slytherin.
The connection between the plots bugged me. Chekhov’s Gun where all the actual shooting is done offstage, between acts.
As for the social organization, well, look at bees (they’re about that size, as I understand it): you have the hive, and the various tasks to maintain the hive, but pretty sure absent the queen the workers don’t have much ‘hierarchy’.
I really enjoyed this book, mostly due to getting nerd sniped trying to think of a configuration of masses that would lead to the weights described in the Splinter. It led to suspense that I found similar to a detective novel. I kept wondering if I would be able to figure it out and whether the solution would seem satisfying. The solution revealed about halfway through the book (tidal forces) lived up to my expectations – I was thrilled by how simple it was! Due to my reaction, I found it pretty amusing that this review criticized the book for always explaining everything immediately and thus failing to hold the reader’s interest.
As for the connection between the two plot lines, I’m curious if anyone else failed to make the connection. I was a little dismayed to see Egan make fun of people who think that the Splinter orbits a neutron star or Rakesh visits the Splinter, as I thought both of those things. I had to read some other stuff online to understand that Zak/Roi et al were the original founders of the Aloof, and their timeline was long before the Rakesh/Parantham timeline.
By the way, I’m still confused about what caused them to see the Void vs the Incandescence after the Jolt. I originally thought that the Incandescence was the accretion disk in the plane of the neutron star, and the Void was above / below that plane, but based on the previous paragraph I guess that explanation is out. I think at some point the characters surmised that everything in the direction of the black hole was dark, which would make sense, but then why did they alternate between Incandescence and Void while orbiting? Did anyone else understand this?
Overall 5/5. I found a lot of things uninteresting about the book, but the parts I liked more than made up for it.
Edit: Un-rot13
Please don’t use rot13. People participating in this thread should have read the book.
My theory: It seems clear that the Ark-dwellers and Splinter-dwellers are the same species; both are transparent six-legged arthropods that are sapient and have team-based social instincts but no higher-level organization. I figure the Rakesh/Parantham chapters happen in the distant past, and after Rakesh woke up all or some of the Ark-dwellers, they colonized the rocky bodies of the neutron star’s accretion disk. At some point the neutron star became a black hole, making the accretion disk a much more energetic place, tearing some of the inhabited bodies apart. The Splinter-dwellers are the remote descendants of the Ark-dwellers, living in a fragment of a rocky body the Ark-dwellers settled.
So, the time line:
– transparent arthropods live on a planet
– neutron star comes by; arthropods build arks to hitch ride on neutron star
– arthropods hang out in ark for a long time
– Rakesh/Parantham visit, and “wake up” the ark-dwelling arthropods
– arthropods colonize rocky bodies of the neutron star, and stay for an indeterminate amount of time
– neutron star turns into a black hole, and starts tearing the arthropods’ home planets apart
– arthropods manage to escape the black hole’s accretion disk in the nick of time
Oh, interesting! A reddit comment convinced me that Rakesh/Parantham are much later than Zak/Roi, not earlier.
It’s pretty ambiguous, IMO, but it does seem to suggest that is why the Aloof “calmly and methodically reversed the trajectory of every spore”. (Reddit source)
I do like your idea that Rakesh “woke up” the ark-dwelling arthropods, and in the opposite timeline the fact that you never learn what happens isn’t very satisfying.
The problem I see with the Splinter-first theory is that the Splinter species and the Ark species seem to be the same. In that case, why couldn’t the Ark-dwellers just get the heck out of the way when a neutron star wrecked their planet? The Aloof are wildly advanced. I suppose they could have been the Aloof’s version of the Amish or something, but then why didn’t the rest of the Aloof help them?
And what were the Aloof accomplishing by sending people from the Amalgam chasing after the Ark-dwellers?
Seeking an app or piece of sotware: like a blog, but no one but me can read it. Or a diary, I suppose, but electronic.
I want to take notes on things like dance lessons, therapy sessions, etc, that either aren’t of general interest or are somewhat private. One can do this with a tumblr set to private or the like, but it’s actually really inconvenient to read your own private tumblr (they insist on showing you your dash, etc…)
Why don’t you just use a physical diary?
I can’t speak for Andrew, but I would prefer handwritten diary except they are hard to keep organized, I always run out of space, and written words aren’t searchable.
Mind you, even with these problems a handwritten schedule-book diary/schedule book would probably be an improvement over my current method of neglected google calender + overcrowded phone todo list+ ephemeral notes on random bits of paper that I immediately lose 😛
Easy to lose, hard to index, my handwriting blows, not present in my car as I leave class/session (unless I keep it there which has its own issues.)
I have a physical journal I sometimes use for meditative writing, but it’s not convenient for note taking.
Word document, maybe? Or notepad, even. Any particular organization to it you’d be looking for?
Google Docs or a comparable service?
This is what I use for stuff like this.
Okay, to add: I do use Evernote as well. But that’s for other stuff. Google Docs is for housekeeping like my reading and watching lists and various goalkeeping; Evernote is for saving documents, articles, book excerpts, etc. I wanted Evernote for the latter for tagging and stuff like that.
I have a very competent coworker who seems to use Microsoft OneNote for this (I’m not sure if only for work-related stuff or also personal stuff, but definitely for unrelated projects at work). I have no idea if OneNote has connectivity between different devices though.
This is pretty much what OneNote is meant for – it has connectivity between different devices and mobile and web interfaces.
PS I accidentally reported your comment instead of replying – sorry for the noise.
Per the discussion in the last OT, it seems the report button often doesn’t do anything, so don’t worry about it 🙂
If you use a Mac and iOS mobile device, I’m a big fan of “Bear”: a note taking and writing app which occupies a nice spot between the “insufficient features” of a text file or word document, and the “too many features” of Evernote and the other heavy hitters. It syncs between phone and computer as well, which is handy for adding/editing notes on the go.
I really like Evernote for this kind of thing.
I use Evernote for in-the-moment note-taking and some journaling, and a private WordPress for long-form journaling.
Evernote very much feels like a productivity/note-taking app (with a mildly ugly interface), but it has a lot of potentially useful features. With the paid version of Evernote, you can download notes and work offline; it also has options for taking pictures and inserting them into the note, embedding a Google Document, et cetera. The free version is limited to installation on two devices but you can use the in-browser version as much as you want AFAIK. It’s more like a word processing program than like a blog, in that it doesn’t organize the documents primarily by date (I usually resort to manually typing the date in an entry; there’s probably a more convenient way but I haven’t found it yet) and does seem to lend itself to editing/updating documents rather than making specific entries. There is an official app that’s pretty good but it does count towards the 2-device limit for the free version. The categories/tagging/search are excellent. TL;DR a lot of great functionality but doesn’t “feel” like a blog or journal, UX isn’t great, and free version is missing some features.
WordPress feels like it’s meant for more collected/serious writing. The interface encourages users to write and publish a post without expecting to update it, which could be good or bad depending on your needs — it is focused on making discrete blog/journal entries. You can give other people access to the whole blog if you want to, and I’m pretty sure you can also give people access to specific categories (e.g. sharing every post in your “scheduling” category with your partner, housemates, family’s accounts). The tagging/categorization is less intuitive than Evernote, and search is good. There’s an app (can’t vouch for its quality). The writing space itself is a great experience — it’s less like typing into a Word document than like using Medium’s text editor — so that’s a plus for WordPress if you find writing easier/more pleasant with a better text editor.
Also, have you tried using a password-protected tumblr instead of a private tumblr? That shouldn’t redirect you to your dash — once you’ve entered the password you can see the blog in the normal view. Not sure if the search function works, although tbf if you need a good search function you shouldn’t use Tumblr.
Evernote is definitely overkill, but seems like absolutely what I’m looking for (and generally useful elsewhere in my life too.) Thanks all.
I use a personal wiki for this. It works wonderfully.
Personally, I just throw random files wherever and use a really good search utility. I never go back to my own work in sequence, and I have a good verbal memory so I can pretty easily recall unique words that I’ve typed in any given file.
If you’re on Linux, Recoll does fantastic full-text search. I don’t what’s out there for Windows and Mac.
Naval Gazing begins to look at the most recent naval war, the Falklands.
I am looking forward to reading the rest of this series!
I realize this is a naval blog, but I hope we at least get a mention of the only combat mission of the Vulcan!
How could I leave that out? Leaving aside the bit where it’s a powerful argument for the aircraft carrier (how many Harrier sorties was each equivalent to, anyway?), it’s a really neat story.
You know, Marvel is an anti-democratic setting.
The United States has superheroes and their technology almost never makes it to the government, let alone the public. Wakanda (and Latveria in the comics) shows that a small country can outmatch the US both in military terms (perhaps not relevant because of nukes) and tech level citizens can access. No one else having access to Iron Man tech or Pym particles is usually explained by showing a reason not to trust the government with such power. Fair enough! But so long as Wakanda (and Latveria, when it exists) is known to the world, it’s a demonstrable fact that it all works out if a superhero is the government.
The ironic thing is that the more “realistic” superheros(brilliant billionaires) is actually more unrealistic than the magic based ones. There’s no way that government couldn’t figure out how to make an Iron Man suit. Tony Stark might be smart but there are plenty of smart guys in the US and the government has far more resources.
this is especially true because Stane DID figure out how to make such a suit in ironman 1.
Definitely. It’s especially egregious when the US Air Force actually owns at least a couple of Stark armors (Iron Patriot and at least one War Machine) and can’t afford to reverse engineer them for a production run of F22 Raptor quantity.
Revealing that 90% of Wakanda’s population is not farmers but lives in an invisible city of super-science would also lead to much black supremacist rhetoric when the US is so incompetent at super-science and Latveria can’t be cited as a counterpoint.
…initial plans for 750, but scaled back to 183 because they’re too expensive? That does sound like what the Air Force would do with an Iron Man suit.
Exactly, man. I think a realistic number would be “much less than a thousand, but much more than ‘only I and my best friend can have them, nyah nyah’.”
My impression is that (as in the real world) the true technological limitation lies not in producing the armors, but powering them.
For whatever reason, the miniaturized Arc Reactors are so far beyond current technology that Tony Stark is the only living person (after the deaths of Howard Stark and the Vankos) who understands them. This actually seems somewhat reasonable given that the Arc Reactors are the only piece of the Iron Man technology (prior to Extremis) that we currently couldn’t even try to make in the real world.
The American government is still portrayed as sufficiently resourceful to produce S.H.I.E.L.D. technology such as helicarriers and quinjets, so it’s no slouch.
Falls pretty naturally out of the fact that the formula needs global threats which can be solved by a superhero punching those threats in the face, I think. There are ways you can do that without relying on superpowers — you could reskin most James Bond movies as superhero movies, for example, and Wonder Woman and the first Captain America basically are reskinned Bond movies — but only if the villain’s evil scheme stays pretty mundane. Once you start dealing with powers that are threats in themselves, there’s really no way to make the plot work without baking in some level of elitism.
And that’s a fact that hasn’t escaped most of the writers of non-mainstream superhero stories, at least since the Eighties or so. Warren Ellis has almost made a career of it.
Yeah, that’s spot-on. There’s nothing wrong with accepting if X (where X can = “powers that are threats in themselves”), then elitism is just. It’s just a problem when it escapes the writers’s notice (as it apparently does in mainstream superhero comics).
I think a slightly more specific point would be that Marvel is anti-bureaucratic and we can point to more than just the above examples for that. SHIELD? Infiltrated by Hydra. The Avengers, an informal group of super heroes who are doing fine until governments want to put bureaucratic rules and procedures on them. Wakanda is not just a monarchy, but one where even their R&D department and military are flat enough in organization that department heads are mostly doing grunt work (such as fighting and making actual engineering designs) rather than paperwork (like personnel management). Screw peer reviewed papers in Marvel; real science is done by self-experimentation!
Of course, story writing wise this makes a lot of sense. People connect better to individuals than faceless organizations, and nothing is more fun killing than paperwork. But the net effect is that in the MCU, any type of large, procedure bound organization is at best incompetent and at worst a tool for evil forces. I would say this works better than the anti-democracy take since it’s not like bureaucratic non-democracies like China are super powered in this universe.
Heh, that’s an interesting point about China. Of course you could say that China’s government fails because it isn’t led by superheroes. As Aristotle says in the Politics, equality of political power is the most just government only because men are roughly equal. If there were heroes, them monopolizing power would be just.
I don’t think they’d let the writers touch “What about China?” with a ten-foot pole, though, because they don’t want to look racist for having black and white tech geniuses and wizards but hardly any Asian supers to introduce.
Not to mention any bad mouthing of China’s government could prevent releases from being allowed in one of the biggest movie markets available now! But I think the anti-bureaucracy point still stands. Hydra is led by a super powered individual, but the organization wants to install a Nazi-like and very bureaucratic regime on the whole world. Hence it’s evil.
Marvel is fine with either democracy or not (the Avengers work mostly through democratic consensus until the Civil War), but it implicitly hates anything that has a real org chart.
Yes. This is one of those times where PC is good business sense.
Apparently something they’ve done to pander to the Chinese market is film scenes with a Chinese civilian character who’s basically reduced to an extra in other cuts of the film. So I guess Chinese people are like the humans in Godzilla movies, powerlessly reacting to the power around them.
No, I’m going to have to push back on that. Small-group direct democracy or consensus is not the same thing as representative government by universal suffrage, and the latter is demonstrably a failure to its people in Marvel.
Oh I don’t disagree that Marvel shows representative democracy to be a failure, just that it’s failure is part of a broader failure mode best captured by a heading of “large, many layered, hierarchical, rule-bound organizations” I use the term bureaucracy for. Representative democracy’s problem in the MCU is not so much the voting, but the red tape.
Sure. It’s an ironclad diseconomy of scale.
This goes to Max Weber’s types of authority. Rational-legal-bureaucratic authority is demonstrably not rational in such a world. Wakanda has traditional authority by superhero, and that works for them. I’m not sure if appointing a first-generation superhero like Tony Stark or Hank Pym King of the United States would fit the definition of charismatic authority, and democratic governments small enough to not fail would be yet another thing.
I think marvel is going to really regret going with a one-off civil war movie. They could have had it play out over a whole phase after infinity war and made the whole thing just so much more interesting by dealing with exactly questions like these.
There was a run on the Ultimates [An alternate, “more realistic/adult” version of the Avengers] , where IIRC the government was using the team and had many people in iron man armor and Giant-men as well. Other countries took note and formed their own super team with powered humans.
OK, that’s cool. Is this the same Ultimates that established Samuel L. Fury and the NotAvengers being under SHIELD authority? (Whereas the ’60s comics established that Nick Fury looked like David Hasselhoff with gray temples and the Avengers were a superhero club with democratic bylaws that answered to no one.)
Yep. They even had a few panels where the characters talked about who would play them in a movie.
As a fan of Worm I’m legally obligated to never shut up about it. This is one of the topics that I think it does the absolute best – giving an actual reason that super advance tech isn’t in everyone’s hands (being able to make and maintain it is a power itself), and they have a system of bureaucracy explicitly designed to try and stop capes from running the government (spoiler: juvpu gheaf bhg gb abg jbex irel jryy). Having what amounts to just relatively smart and well-off people being able to make scifi technology without it having any impact on society is really jarring to me, and stops me from liking most superhero media.
Worm is pretty unique in how it locks down the super-science, but all superhero settings do have their own soft limits to keep things at least reasonably normal. Even if they do all boil down to ‘the author said so’. Most of the time it seems to follow the logic: Prototyping is easy, mass production is hard; which seems a little backwards to me but then I’m not a freeze ray engineer. Also used is the idea that its not economical to use super-science in most cases when compared to current tech. Again, seems backwards but its very much author fiat whether or not its true.
Marvel will also use the idea that the government is suppressing it (for nefarious reasons) and that people don’t share their discoveries with the world (for noble reasons), but I’m not really familiar with many other settings to say how common these trope are.
You can often appeal to rarity of materials as well.
True, especially if the author is willing to use fictional materials.
Is there a word for this – where “meta” considerations that lead to powers being kept small-scale (your superhero is less super if everyone can build a suit, a world where arcane power is available such as it would be if there were significant numbers of 5th level wizards running around) create a world with weird implications or stuff that has to be explained away?
“Genre constraints” or “genre conventions” is the usual term for it.
TVTropes also has “Reed Richards is Useless” and “Cut Lex Luthor a Check” for the specific case of superpowered individuals completely failing to change the world. Also “Superman Stays out of Gotham” for keeping different power levels of super in different parts of the setting.
As beleester says. Superhero fics stop being superhero fics if everyone has power armour or magic and just start being sci-fi or fantasy stories. The fact that the world is normal(ish) outside of the main characters is one of the main foundations of superhero stories.
Even in fantasy stories, though, there’s a huge tendency to never have magic really affect the world. Settings where magical stuff, etc, is taken to its logical conclusion are usually thought of as a bit goofy – Discworld, the Planescape and Spelljammer settings back in AD&D, etc – even though Discworld, with its golems used to power industrial machinery, is more logical than a medieval setting with some magical powers shoved in without changing the setting.
Sci-fi doesn’t suffer this problem, I suppose because imagining the effects of these things on the world is a part of sci-fi.
I think there are some good stories to be written in a world where superpowers exist, but those who have them are well integrated into our society. The modestly powered are respected professionals, doing what few others can, and the highly powered are big wheels in industry, government or the military, top-tier celebrities every one. And of course there are well-funded government departments for identifying the talented, cultivating their powers, and (alas) bringing down those who go rogue.
I want to say that Astro City by Kurt Busiek is kind of an example of that. But I’ve only a few issues of it.
In the spirit of the science fiction theme does anyone know of a good science fiction book, TV or movie series where the scale makes any sense?
That’s something that’s been bugging me more and more lately. I’m starting to get sick of interstellar wars fought between armies smaller than those seen in the bronze age, interstellar civilizations with population densities similar to those of desert nomads, and interstellar travel where the distances seem less daunting than those involved in a cross-country road trip.
Please no Culture.
There’s the Orion’s Arm setting. It’s mostly an encyclopedia-esque project with stories set in it, but mostly avoids underestimating scale.
If you’re willing to reach way back, the Lensman series has galaxy-sized conflicts fought by galaxy-sized forces. It even spends some time discussing how to coordinate very large space fleets and make them work together.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lensman_series
Galactic Patrol is the place to start the series, if you want to try it. But the battles get bigger as the series progresses.
IIRC, the US Navy was even inspired by the computer that Civilization uses to coordinate huge numbers of starships.
Claims have been made to that effect, but AIUI they’re not true. The basic concept of integrating information on a plot like that goes back at least 3 decades before Smith ever wrote the work in question, and the shape of the CIC was mostly set by practical considerations. The major innovation of vertical plotting boards was British, copied by the Americans when one of their carriers spent time in a yard here. Also, it appears that Campbell or his source exaggerated the contribution, although I don’t have a copy of the cited work. Convergent evolution, no more.
Count to a Trillion can get a little silly but it deals with massive scale, of time and space, better than probably anything else I’ve read.
Warhammer 40K? Cranking things up to absurd scales is kind of its main schtick. Hive cities are massive arcologies crawling with billions of humans, and each of those cities is just a drop in the bucket of the Imperium as a whole. Warships are so big that you can get lost in the lower decks and never get seen again. The Imperial Guard considers the loss of a million soldiers to be an average Tuesday.
If you want something less grimdark, Schlock Mercenary’s most recent books involve a series of ancient megastructures and getting to grips with the titanic feats of engineering that they involved. Appropriately enough, one of the books is called “Big, Dumb Objects.” And even in the earlier books, there’s a healthy sense of scale between our tiny mercenary band and the much larger warships that governments like the UNS can throw around.
I love the aesthetic and lore of Warhammer 40K but I never got into the game because it’s the world’s most effective form of male birth control.
I’m not super familiar with Schlock Mercenary. Thanks for the heads up on that one.
No, but I saw a while ago the most egregious example of the opposite of what you’re asking for: Starcrash (as presented on Mystery Science Theatre 3000) – a sci-fi movie presumably intended to ride on the coattails of the first Star Wars movie released the previous year, which is full of talk about events of galaxy-spanning importance, but set in a galaxy that seem to only have about 15 people in it.
Not a whole book, but there’s a bit (in a Resnick novel, I think) where someone wants to conquer the galaxy. Even though his forces can conquer a planet fairly quickly and I think he’s got ftl, he just runs out of lifespan. The galaxy is too big.
On the last thread, a person started a post by saying that he was a physicist and a Christian, and invited questions. I thought about putting in a comment about God, but there were already too many comments on there for him to respond to mine. But then I realized that there are a good many self-identified Christians on SSC, and most of them are otherwise pretty smart. 🙂 So I will put my comments as a top level post here and ask the Christians to tell me why I’m not as smart as I think.
I am an atheist because I believe the existence of God is unlikely, no matter how God is defined. But I think the Christian God is particularly unlikely. I list three reasons below. Well, the last one isn’t about God but about Christianity in general.
1) The Christian God wants us to worship him and follow the ethical dictates of the Bible. He has had only a modicum of success (based on a minority of adherents around the globe), and many of those in the developed world only give token adherence. So why doesn’t he show himself and perform a miracle or two? I imagine he could build up his allegiance to a large majority of the population if he came out of the closet and acted like a God. Since he does not, to me that means God as defined by Christians does not exist.
2) The Christian God is all powerful, all knowing, and all loving. There are millions of people on the globe, now and in the past, that are miserable their entire lives, due to such things as disease, poverty, war, or simply a terrible personality. These two sentences do not compute.
3) A big part of Christianity is about how important it is to have faith, as exemplified by the fable of “doubting Thomas” that I learned in Sunday school so many years ago. In my opinion, faith is a necessary evil, not something to be celebrated. I have faith the ceiling isn’t going to collapse on me, but only because it hasn’t happened before, and because I don’t have time to test the structural integrity of every building I walk into. If I could judge the structural integrity with a glance, I would do so on every ceiling I came across, because faith is a bad thing. Treating faith as a good thing is backwards and irrational behavior.
I feel like your comment is too big to answer, because you’re jumping between Christianity and classical theism. So here are just a few broad strokes:
1) We believe He has and will. The fact that miracles aren’t homogeneous through time seems to be stumbling block for you, and I admit the answer to it is beyond me. 🙂
2) That’s the logical problem of evil, and the consensus of analytic philosophers is that Alvin Plantinga has refuted it.
3) Faith as a good thing is dependent on love. I don’t think you’d be a better person if you used this knowledge power to check on whether your wife is cheating on you every time she’s out of the room. You’re completely right about ceilings, but God is more like a spouse than a ceiling.
Regarding 2) and having just read the Wikipedia article about Plantinga’s free will defense:
It seems a major point of his is that even an omnipotent god can’t create square circles or create humans that have free will yet always choose to act morally.
Now, that’s not how I would have answered if you asked me about omnipotence. One of the preachers in the christian circles I grew up in definitely would’ve insisted that omnipotence actually was the ability to do Everything, logically feasible or not. After all, God is greater than logic. No longer being a christian I naturally default to what I’ve learned when I still was.
And I’m tempted to say “alright, that’s just a weakman position and the actual steelman is the definition that’s logically possible”.
On the other hand I’m pretty sure that the intuitive definition of omnipotence is “the ability to do Everything” and as such just impossible. We can absolutely play the game of slightly redefining words until it fits, but generally speaking that’s dangerous. I’m pretty sure you can use that procedure to get from everywhere to anywhere if you just squint hard enough. Usually I refuse to play the game unless good reasons are presented. Why make the exception here? My go-to argument is “because your observations fit the new model better” when it applies but here it doesn’t.
You’re exactly right that that is a weakman position. It’s nonsense. Don’t listen to that preacher.
If you admit the first definition is nonsensical, how is the second one not at least provisionally better? And your criterion for definitions is too strict anyway. Observation does not let us distinguish between, say, an intuitive definition of infinity and the sort of definitions employed in mathematics today. But the intuitive definition is nonsense and the definitions employed today are not.
I think this response over-interprets “does not compute” as implying a logical contradiction.
If your position is that “the consensus of analytic philosophers” is that, given an omniscient, omnipotent, perfectly good being, someone picking a real or metaphorical apple way back when explains, for example, the Lisbon earthquake, I’d be curious of your evidence for that.
Regarding #2:
Among other things, I don’t really understand how human beings created by an omnipotent God can be said to have “free will.” Every single crime that has ever been committed by a human being is the result of prior causes that human being had no control over. Consider, for instance, the Charles Whitman case: it seems that a brain tumor may have been partially responsible for his homicidal tendencies, and perhaps without the tumor he would not have committed the shooting. Did Whitman of his own “free will” ask for this tumor to develop in his brain?
Of course, as David Pizarro summarized Sam Harris’ position on “free will”, it’s really “tumors all the way down”: even if the tumor was irrelevant, Whitman did not ask for the brain he got, with whichever parts of it spurred him to mass murder. If he had a different brain with different desires in different circumstances, he would have behaved differently; if someone else had the exact same brain with the exact same desires in the exact same circumstances, they would have committed the same crimes.
Presumably, an omnipotent, all-knowing God would know with absolute certainty from the moment of creation what decision Whitman would make long before Whitman made it. It seems puzzling to me then that this God can also be definitively said to be omnibenevolent, since He could have created the universe in such a way that Whitman never existed or where Whitman existed but never committed a mass shooting, which would seem to be strictly morally better. Whitman had no control over God’s decision, so I find it hard to see how then one can say that he had “free will” in his decisions, thus absolving God of responsibility for his actions.
Of course, one can always say as William Cowper (whose poetry I quite like, incidentally) did that “God moves in mysterious ways”, and that we are simply incapable of perceiving how this suffering is actually necessary for this to be the best possible universe. However, it seems to me that one could also say with equal plausibility, or lack thereof, that God is omnimalevolent, and that all the pleasure that exists in the universe that would seem to make it better than the worse imaginable universe is in fact part of an inscrutable plan for this to be the worst possible universe. I see no reason why the former hypothesis should be privileged over the latter one.
(Edit: I hope this doesn’t come off as too combative to LMC or any other Christians reading; I’m glad y’all are here.)
No, that’s not to be presumed. Some Christians put God inside of time, and so if God is to foreknow, that can only mean that He knows fourteen billion or whatever years ago what I’m about to do. Having God inside of time solves some problems but creates numerous others; the general sketch of the alternative is that with God outside of time, all things are known to Him at once, with no before or after to speak of, so that there’s no sense in which God’s having knowledge of the event means temporally prior knowledge.
Re #2: Scott addressed this in his God’s Answer to Job short story, but it always bugged me that God was limited to finite permutations of a perfect universe, even if that number is astronomical. If he’s omnipotent, he shouldn’t be bound by any sort of law.
God can’t make a round square, either, but that doesn’t mean there’s something out there which He can’t make, it just means some things are truly impossible.
The last time He did so, most people weren’t convinced. I bet you that if God came down every single time to do miracles for the benefit of every unbeliever who ever demanded it, plenty would still be unconvinced, keep doing what they do, and otherwise think it’s all some kind of hoax or government conspiracy. Or even simply add these phenomena into normal physics, denying that anything supernatural takes place.
In addition, God doesn’t use (to use Exalted terminology) Charms to compel people to believe in him. It’s all natural mental influence. So far as I know, the freedom of people to choose to believe or not is of high importance to God.
People have made arguments to this effect (including to me), namely, that no amount of sensory evidence of this sort can suffice to convince them God exists. I wouldn’t be too bothered if those arguments were sound: on the one hand arguments from miracles must not work, on the other divine hiddenness is now hardly a problem, because God might as well be hidden.
3) What would a society with no faith look like? How would that affect relationships with others?
If you had an app that would let you take a picture of your food and it would tell you if it had been poisoned or not, how often would you use it? Every time you visited a new restaurant? When you went to a dinner party? Every time your spouse served you a meal?
If you ask a friend to do a favor for you, would you check in with them at every step?
I do think Thomas gets a bad rap, after all we don’t give Mark the title “Ran Away Naked Mark”, and Thomas’ doubts are easily relatable. But from another perspective, Thomas had seen Jesus perform miracles, including the raising of Lazarus, and had been told by 10+ of his closest friends that Jesus too had come back from the dead. He didn’t trust their word. What does it say about his relationship with them?
Hi, I’m looking for what I believe is a SCC defense of the rationalist community. It contains sentences like “when criticised by asking ‘if you are so great why are you not successful’ the community members didn’t respond because they were busy founding startups (Beeminder, …) and non-profits (CFAR, …)”. But for the love of it I can’t figure out the title or google it. I thought it was the craft and the community or something like it, but it wasn’t. Can anybody help?
Your description reminds me of the beginning of this putanumonit which has been made ungoogleable through the use of weird old english stuff
[Edited to add]
There was also a SlateStarScratchpad response to the craft and the community post-mortem, which mentioned startups and CFAR and etc, but tumblr’s private now so I can’t search for it.
Thoughts on google duplex (intro/discussion of it I highly recommend at least watching through the second demo)? I know this community is into AI and this seems like a significant step at least on the pretending-to-be-human side.
South Bay Meetup
Just a final reminder they we are having an SSC meetup at our house in San Jose this Saturday, starting at 2:00. Details here.
Let me know if you plan to come so we’ll have a rough estimate of how many to expect.
Apparently, gut microbiome is pretty important for literally everything that’s going on in your body, including your brain. From the Kurzgesagt video I got the idea that it’s a ripe area for optimization, where even marginal improvements can produce great (and self-compounding) results.
So. Anyone here who knows or can figure out how to munchkin the hell out of your gut microbiome?
I am especially curious if it can help with depression. Most of your serotonin is produced in the gut. This is a long shot, but what if you can mess with your diet to increase serotonin production and mimic the effects of SSRI without all the side effects?
Adversarial collaboration; request to the gun control people: (I’m not interested in or qualified for debating this, but would like someone who are to do it for me 🙂 )
One thing that I have never seen discussed in a gun control debate is the difference between “Gun Control” and “Gun Control Legislation“. I would really enjoy it if the topic was included in the adversarial collaboration.
I don’t have any clear thoughts on this, so I’ll just ramble aimlessly about vague impressions:
– From my limited experience with US laws it seems to me that the US has a fetish with enacting laws and never acting on said laws. It seems like people think that the job is done once there is a law on the books and people will magically start to follow it. (this seems endemic to the entire legislative system, not just gun laws.)
– I read things like there are 20 000 firearms laws already in the USA and that 99% of all crimes committed with guns are committed with guns that are already illegal (which both seems factually correct upon cursory investigation).
– Effective gun legislation should probably be a lot simpler, perhaps scrapping some 19 900 laws and making the rest understandable by people without law degrees sounds like a plan to me.
– What made me think about this was Scott caricaturing the ‘if guns are outlawed only outlaws will have guns’ meme in a recent post; My US-based gun-nut friends and acquaintances talk about this meme in terms of lack of enforcement where it is pretty obvious that the people obeying a gun-ban that is not backed up by enforcement will be the people who are law-abiding people and does not commit gun crimes in the first place.
– These people* also cites one reason for voting republican is that the existing gun laws will never be enforced under democrat rule because disparate impact on minority groups. They also tend to want Condi Rice for president.
– In order for a gun law to be enforceable, it should probably be written (or at least checked for sanity) by people who know which end of the gun is the dangerous one and not people who think a barrel shroud is “the shoulder thing which goes up”.
– i.e banning fully automatic weapons is enforceable while banning ‘assault weapons’ is not because there is no such thing as a sensible definition of an assault weapon. (I’m not convinced banning automatic weapons is a great idea though because it’s pretty hard to hit anything when on fully automatic fire so all it does is make the shooter miss more and run out of ammo faster, but that’s an entirely different discussion. Also, full auto weapons has been de-facto banned in the US since prohibition AFAIK, so not really pertinent but whatever.)
*: My gun-nut acquaintances are all armed-forces veterans that I met in various war zones in the early 1990s and thus probably not a representative sample.
I’m one of an apparent minority of people who have the “paradoxical response” to adrafinil. On trying adrafinil 300mg, midway through a waking period, with food, I start to feel sleepy after 30 minutes and can’t stay awake after 2 hours (repeatably). Google tells me that other people have similar responses.
I am diagnosed with ADHD, Asperger’s with no significant impairment, have problems with executive functioning, and ‘can’t sleep good, unspecified’, and when budget allows treating that with generic adderall ir 3x10mg/day, with marginal success. Time and money budget has not yet allowed better testing of amphetamine+-afinil response.
I feel like there’s a lot of information about how I should expect to vary from typical in that, but I can’t find anything like “If you have the so-called paradoxical reaction to monafidil, this is likely what is happening on the biochem scale, and this kind of thing is way more likely to be useful to you.” Getting medical advice from my psychiatrist is very expensive in executive function and affordance, takes a long time, and I’m not very high-confidence in her ability to integrate and provide advice in the 50 minutes every three months or so.
Does the hivemind have any This Is Not Medical Advice about things that are more likely to be of better assistance to someone with these traits? Did someone do a study on exactly this but I wasn’t able to find the search term that names it?