OT109: Opulent Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. The due date for Adversarial Collaboration Contest entries was last week. I now have four entries submitted: TracingWoodgrains + MichaelP, Mark + Mark, Flame7926 + AReader, JohnBuridan + ChristianFlannery. If you submitted an entry and I didn’t get it, please let me know below. If you almost have an entry done and want to beg for more time (no more than a week or so), you can do it below and I might give in. I’ll reserve the first post on this thread for contest discussion.
2. Comment of the week is a reader refining the claim (see eg here) that supposed magical immunity to bullets inspires some warriors to be braver.
3. I’ve unbanned various people whose terms of ban were up or almost up. I know I banned skef a few months ago, but I can’t find the ban in the usual place and so I cannot rescind it. Skef should check if they can comment. If not, they might want to register an alternate account since I can’t figure out how to unban them. Sorry about the inconvenience.
4. Thanks to everyone who’s arranged SSC meetups the past few weeks, including the digital meetup on Throne. As always, you can find upcoming meetups near you on the meetups page. If you hosted or attended a meetup, please comment to let me know how it went.
5. And thanks to everyone who pre-registered for the informal experiment on CO2. Do whatever you’re going to do, and I’ll have another survey up in about a month where you can record your results.
First comment for discussing adversarial collaboration contest.
Second comment for discussing meetups!
We had a Meetup in Tuebingen, Germany on August 15 and it went great. A lot more people than I expected showed up (8 people in total). We’ll be meeting again this week and I’m optimistic that there could be a real Rationalist Community here in the future, additional to the already existing EA group.
Same thing! Got an x-rat meetup group started in Manila (yes, that city) and I have 5 people so far. Optimistic about the unique comparative advantages we have here on the kinds of problems we can solve.
Hi! The Phoenix Meetup went well. We got new folks who weren’t aware of the existing LW community. Private home seemed to work for everyone who showed up. Decided on a quarterly meetup schedule. Planning on a Rationalist Halloween! Any additional data fields desired, @Scott?
Edmonton, Alberta: Group was smaller this time than when we started one last year (three people – two returning including me, one new guy), but I heard from more who were interested, and possibly available if longer notice had been given.
In any case, had a fun conversation and learned some things. We penciled in the 22nd of September as a date for a follow-up.
We met in the upper floor of a local cafe (Garneau Remedy), which is where we had met before as well. Good location with not too much ambient noise up top, we will most likely use it again unless an obviously better suggestion comes up. However I didn’t realize until it was too late that I hadn’t specified the upper floor, so I apologize if anyone tried to attend, wandered the main floor and eventually gave up and left.
Yesterday’s meetup in DC went well! 37 total attendees, including 10 or so newcomers who hadn’t been to one before. Someone traveled >100 miles from Charlottesville and a few came from Baltimore. I also met Garrett Jones, whose book Hive Mind was reviewed on SSC two years ago. There was a lot of food and the weather was great, so we had a nice view of the Washington skyline.
We’re doing a couple more events in September. I think the newcomers all had fun yesterday and will probably be coming back!
We had a great meetup in Durham North Carolina (research triangle region of NC). We had about 15 people attend (up from the 4-7 usual suspects) and had a great conversation. Lots of friendly folks!
Was at the Durham meetup. It was a lot of fun!
We enjoyed our meetup in Tel Aviv, hosted by David Katz. 26 people showed up, about 9 of whom I knew from LessWrong. We had some lightning talks and conversion. Good energies, lots of fun.
Kyiv meetup on August 11th went ok, so yesterday we had another one, and it was fine, too… I rather suspect we shall have a third one, in two weeks. These meetup things just keep happening.
This time we discussed “The Selfish Gene” (in the most general terms), which swalllowed 2.5 hours to everybody’s surprise. Then five Fermi Questions with tea (next time we shall have a competition, but yesterday we were just too tired.) People brought candy and chocolate and apple juice. There were seven of us again, but two people were new (and I was the mod and failed to have them introduce themselves beyond “My name is”.) Next time, I will speak about the very basics of genetics (I hope someday to reach MADS-box genes) and there is interest in having a talk by a real, imported biotechnologist / bioinformaticist / … later on.
My secret plan on having them buy at least one book (which would endear us to my boss, who is neutral to the meetings but might wake up one day) failed again. People are just unused to reading from paper. Still, one of them picked Wilson’s “Letters to a young scientist” from our communal library of several volumes; I will add more old-ish children’s novels, which they would have harder time of looking for on-line.
We’re a kind of undifferentiated LW/SSC crowd, so I don’t know where we will go from here, with 1 translator, 1 botanist and 5 or more programmers, and my aim so far is to keep them want to meet at all.
Our first digital meetup on Throne went nicely with about 13 people discussing interesting topics like our backgrounds, the EA movement, popular web frameworks, Elon Musk, dating, and, because this is an internet meetup, memes and random videos.
The time flew by since everyone was engaged and posting, with lots of upvotes to go around, and our real-time threading supported multiple concurrent conversations. It was a lot of fun! Thanks to everyone who attended, and thanks to Scott for linking to us!
If you’re interested in the next digital meetup (we are considering having another), check the link above.
I’m doing an extremely broad self-improvement project in which I’m trying to become more effective and motivated, less mentally ill, and just overall happier. A lot of it has involved reading books that gave me an explanation of good mental habits I could then implement. (Getting me to the top quintile of conscientiousness and the bottom decile of neuroticism! It’s been going v v well so far.)
Examples include Modern Man In Search of a Soul by C G Jung, Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, 12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson, and Five Elements of Effective Thinking by Edward B Burger and Michael Starbird. Knowingless and The Unit of Caring have also been good blogs for this, but in extremely different ways.
I’m interested in any further recommendations for books or blogs that are useful for mental habits, improved attitudes, instrumental rationality, etc. Audiobooks especially appreciated.
Has this project actually been substantially altering your conscientiousness/neuroticism? If so, that’s an amazing result!
I’m slowly working my way through bewelltuned.com and have found it pretty powerful.
I would be very interested in hearing testimony from anyone who feels that they have mastered one of (or all of) the top-level skills.
Oh man, I’m really enjoying the format of this one so far. Thanks for the link!
have you tried drugs? I don’t mena recreational, but it might be worth trying some variety of adderall if you can get your hands on it.
Can vouch for psilocybin for decreasing neuroticism and increasing openness, through personal experience and that of others in my extended social circles.
You’re probably already aware of this thread from old LW, but I’d like to second the rec for pjeby’s Monoidealism.
It’s not something immediately usable per se, but like nazgulnarsil it dramatically clarified a lot of self-help ideas for me. Nowadays, I can see how The New Trick in this week’s bestseller is just another way of chasing the monoideal state, and this has enabled me to invent my own techniques to do just that.
It’s kinda old, a little on the basic/cliche side and by no means perfect, but the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey might be the kind of thing you’d find helpful as part of a larger mental toolbox, if you haven’t already tried it.
I’ve seen lots of comments about illegal immigration in the last few open threads, and something that I wonder is:
If reduced illegal immigration is the goal, wouldn’t it be easier to reduce the demand rather than the supply?
What I mean is; reward illegal immigrants for turning themselves in (so the reward would have to be great enough to entice), and then jail their American employers.
This would create fear among “job creators”, reducing them hiring illegal immigrants, and without the chance for paid work less would overstay their Visas/cross the border in the first place.
Why wouldn’t this work?
The problem with this is that you’d have to prove the employers knowingly hired illegals.
So you catch an illegal immigrant working somewhere. You go to arrest the employer. Employer says “Hey, he said he was here legally, he even showed me a (perhaps fraudulent) driver’s license and had a social security number. You’re gonna throw me in jail for this?”
If you don’t care about that sort of thing and say “Zero tolerance, it’s your job, employer, to be absolutely sure about these things” then employers will probably simply stop hiring Hispanics at all.
If he’s got the I-9 and you can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he didn’t see a drivers license and social security number, then sure you can’t throw him in jail.
But the USG rarely tries to bring these kind of cases in the first place. Do you think that’s because there are only a tiny number of winnable cases out there?
Basically.
The fact that most business owners are respectable citizens with some amount of local clout, and that they are more likely to be well off and able to afford good lawyers probably dissuades any prosecutors from taking any cases that aren’t airtight.
You would not believe how shitty and fraudulant I-9 verification was for a long time at most companies.
I personally have had my I-9 verification done by having some not-employee contractor working for a “onboarding specialist” contracting firm take a black and white photocopy of my DL and my passport, and then send a low-rez 200dpi B&W actual fax, to a yet a different subcontractor, who turned out to be a boilerroom full of H1B contractors from India who would look at the shitty mess of black and white smears in front of them, and “verify” that the DL and the PP were “valid”, and then fax back the the “verification”.
There are at first glance, at least 5 ways that was illegal. And this was at major tech firms!
If it was up to me, I would retroactively go back ten years, do a 100% compliance audit of every I-9 verification performed since 2008, and extract the full fine for I-9 compliance fraud, per hire, out of every every single last one of every US firm that did that shit.
It seems to have been mostly cleaned up since 2016. (Funny that, right?)
So require businesses to register their contractors with the IRS, and do tax withholding as is done with regular employees. The IRS has a pretty good database and a strong incentive to investigate and correct things that are wrong.
IIRC the IRS has a pretty strong policy of not going after people for any non-tax-related issues. As long as you pay your taxes they’ll leave you alone, which makes people less motivated to try to evade paying when there’s other shadiness involved.
That’s a fair point. However, at the end of the day the government can change IRS policy if there is a compelling reason to do so.
But then the opposition to your plan would consist not only of all the people who want some level of illegal immigration, but also all the people who don’t want to see a more powerful and more intrusive Internal Revenue Service. That’s going to push it over into the realm of political infeasibility.
If you don’t care about political infeasibility and collateral damage, meh, there’s lots of solutions that are mechanically workable, but they’re mostly irrelevant and boring.
I’m not an American and understand that there is no national ID. But doesn’t an employer has to register their employees somewhere to pay income tax?
From what I gather, the three common workarounds for this are:
1. Employers pay cash “under the table” and nobody tells the IRS about it. This is illegal, and the IRS and state tax agencies are actively looking for this. If an employer gets caught, they have to pay back-taxes, interest, and penalty charges and they might face criminal charges for tax fraud. It’s hard to catch, though, since both sides of the transaction want to keep the IRS from finding out.
2. Employers pay the employees as contractors, not as regular employees. There are restrictions on who can be classified as a contractor, but the rules are fuzzy and there’s plenty of room for employers to fudge them without being blatantly illegal. For a contractor, the employer files a form with the IRS saying “I paid $X to [name]”. The employer is supposed to supply the contractor’s TIN (taxpayer ID number — same as a social security number for an individual as opposed to a corporation or partnership), but employers can leave this blank if they certify that the contractor refused to provide a TIN and withhold estimated taxes (28% of the total) from any payments to the contractor.
3. The employee provides the employer with forged documents (usually a driver’s license and a social security card) with a made-up social security number, and the employer withholds taxes and reports wages based on the forged documents. The IRS’s policy when they get tax withholdings for an invalid social security number is to cash the check, shrug, and move on.
How do sectors that hire a lot of illegal immigrants look now? Are they fully dominated by illegal immigrants? Because if they are, suddenly escalating the attacks on their employers could collapse the sector, and in practice punish random business owners who just do what everyone does (which is less politically palatable than punishing random immigrants in the same way, since they don’t vote anyway).
You had me at “punish business owners” (my memories of my private industry jobs are not pleasant).
It appears to be politically impossible to enforce, even in states where nativist sentiment is strong.
Alternative- illegal immigration & legal refugees seeking asylum (two frequently conflated issues) are not even in the top 100 or 200 most pressing problems facing the US right now, and the extreme focus on it is absurd and mostly motivated by nativism (and other bad isms). What problem are we solving here, exactly?
Some double-digit percentage of people disagree with you. You may or may not think they’re right to, but the idea that immigration is at the least somewhere in the top 100 is very, very popular.
Alternatively, you can tell me where in your top 100 is the problem of people getting upset about immigration and wanting to deal with it somehow, if that’s more your jam.
This seems like such a no-brainer, that I’m forced to conclude that it’s not really about reducing illegal immigration after all. Kind of reminds me of refusing to teach safe sex despite the fact that doing so would pretty clearly reduce abortions.
Similarly, in the last thread I alluded to the fact that no one–Democratic or Republican–seems to want to enforce affidavits of support.
“Kind of reminds me of refusing to teach safe sex despite the fact that doing so would pretty clearly reduce abortions.”
It might, but “pretty clearly” is an overstatement. One result of teaching safe sex is that a woman who would have sex anyway uses contraception and doesn’t get pregnant. Another is that a woman who wouldn’t have sex anyway because she feared pregnancy decides it is safe, has sex, and gets pregnant due to contraceptive failure or misunderstanding.
Suppose for the sake of argument that there was great factual uncertainty over whether it would work, you’d still expect to see a significant faction that supported it among those that consider abortion the great moral evil of our time.
Consider nuclear power and global climate change. It may be true that the majority of people concerned about the latter oppose the former but there is a significant and vocal minority that disagrees. Where’s the equivalent for pro-life and sex ed?
Data point—I am pro life and pro teaching people about contraception and “safe” sex.
Indeed. I think it’s also relevant that a whole lot of people who oppose illegal immigration do so because they believe illegal immigrants mostly don’t work productive jobs. Contra South Park, I literally don’t know anyone whose objection to illegal immigrants is “they took our jobs.” Rather, the objections are always either “they collect welfare and don’t pay taxes” or “they’re more prone to be criminals.”
You can object and say these things aren’t true, but until you’ve adequately convinced people they aren’t true, saying your solution is “make it harder for them to work” won’t get any interest at all, for obvious reasons.
Statistically, does this hypothetical women exist? It seems to me we are positing an individual who is both a) smart enough to know they have no information, and should therefore abstain due to unforseeable bad circumstances and b) stupid enough to be unable to absorb any of the taught information beyond “safe sex is possible” and through this grand misunderstanding, gets pregnant.
My bet is that the majority of people fall into the category of those who would have sex anyway (regardless of the dangers of getting pregnant) in the first place. The second largest group is most likely people smart enough to understand the dangers of pregancy, stds, etc. and also be able to absorb and implement information about safe sex. In both of these situations, sex education can only be an improvement.
I’m sceptical that this third hypothetical group even exists on an actual level, much less a statisitcally significant one.
Consider two groups: group A of n women who would’ve had sex even without sex ed, and group B of m women who wouldn’t have. To get the number of reduced pregnancies from A, we multiply n by the success rate of contraception, whereas to get the number of additional pregnancies from B we multiply by the failure rate. Because the success rate is much greater than the failure rate, for sex ed to increase the number of pregnancies we must have m being greater than n by a factor of several. That seems unlikely — as False points out below it seems more plausible that the opposite is true. An arbitrary study on the issue confirms the intuitive view: page 6 shows sex ed halving the frequency of voluntary interruptions to pregnancy.
I can’t believe I’m playing devil’s advocate here, but… I don’t see that that’s such an invalid position? If you want there to be less abortions and also less premarital sex, you’re going to be very reluctant to accept the notion that you can have only one of the two. Especially since you can just as easily point out that if we could somehow put a stop to premarital sex, that would definitely reduce the number of abortions, and then you’d have two things you wanted instead of having one thing you want and one thing you hate slightly less than the alternative.
It’s kind of like when people tell me that I can have either a mercyless capitalist dog-eat-dog world that is murder on the weakest people or complete economic collapse that’s murder on absolutely everyone. Yes, if I accepted that those were my only options, the former is clearly the better one, but I don’t think there’s anything that could convince me to stop looking for a third option, because to me both of those are absolutely awful.
But does teaching safe sex even increase premarital sex? This study claims that students who have had sex education are less likely to have sex “with occasional partners”.
Halting the present flow of migrant labor into the US is trivial.
You just declare that legal or not, anyone working in the US is covered by the full panoply of labor rights, and has the right to sue for back wages and compensation for damages if their pay was below the minimum wage and their working conditions not up to legal minimums. There, done.
This is not done because there is no real political will to stop the flow – US agriculture depends very much on large underclass of exploited labor to function.
Yes, exactly this.
You probably also want government prosecutors to bring a bunch of cases on their own as well, at first. A lot of illegal immigrants don’t know the law and would never think to sue on their own. Once you prime the pump a bit, you can probably get some ambulance chaser lawyers to get in on the action. And then, bingo, you have a free market solution that neither right nor left can object to.
Well, except business owners. Which is where the plan falls down in practice.
This seems like one of those ‘great ideas in theory’ but horrific in Bastiat unseen terms.
The basic theory seems to be assume criminality on the part of fraud victim.
The actual illegal immigrant employment paradigm involves identity theft, where an illegal immigrant uses the social security number of an actual citizen.
They may take out loans, rent property, etc in someones name. The victim has her credit ruined with no plausible way to correct the record.
The obvious solution is national ID cards, which specify citizen or legal resident. Only way to get an ID card is to pay taxes and pay a fee to have identity verified. Fee waived for under 50k household income.
ID determines voter eligibility, kill two birds with one stone.
For a long time, the American public has had a superstitious fear of a national database of citizens. Of course, databases are necessary, but we can’t call them that or link them together. So the IRS has one database, OPM has another, the various DMVs have another 52 or so, social security has one, each of the 3 big credit bureaus has another, voter registrations are a separate thing handled locally, and so forth.
So we’re in this weird position where the average middle class drone is tracked more closely than ever, but it’s trivially easy for the bad guys to commit identity fraud. And there’s a lot of “Brazil” (the movie)-like situations where having the same first name, last name as a bad actor can get you in a lot of grief. For example, if you’re trying to fly on a plane. But hey, at least we didn’t cross-correlate the databases. Only the three-letter agencies are allowed to do that.
And obviously we can’t use drivers licenses or social security numbers to validate that people don’t vote more than once. You would be an extra double Hitler for even suggesting the idea.
If the “fraud victim” is a business that is treating its employees illegally badly I can’t muster too much sympathy for it, and tend to be dubious about whether it is actually a victim of fraud, since breaking the law in your treatment of employees is much more appealing if you know they can’t fight back.
Wait, are you giving these people green cards when they file their cases?
If not, then they won’t be suing their employers, because even crap jobs in the US are better than what they’d have after you deport them. And if you do offer them green cards, that’s a very valuable consideration in exchange for their accusing someone else of wrongdoing, which has problems discussed crossthread and not really improved by the accusation being made in civil rather than criminal court.
In theory, you only have to find one guy who is disgruntled and thinks “I want a big bonus and a trip back home to see my family.” Being paid a legal rate would probably at least triple the income of most of those guys.
The bigger obstacle is probably the language barrier and skepticism that we would hold up our end of the deal. But if we publicly did so a few times, I think the floodgates would open.
One guy wins one lawsuit for his back pay, etc, which isn’t going to break the average employer’s bank. You aren’t going to get a class-action suit out of it because the class wants to keep a low profile and keep their jobs. And you aren’t going to get bignum punitive damages out of it because trial by jury.
What kind of reward are we talking about? Cash? People make a lot more money in the US than whatever country they are from, so it would have to be a substantial sum. Multiply that by the 10 million illegal immigrants and add in the terrible incentives you are setting up, and it’s a recipe for disaster.
By the same token, why can’t we end the war on drugs by rewarding drug purchasers for turning themselves in and then jailing their dealers?
If you offer people a reward for accusing other people of committing crimes, you will get lots of false accusations. At minimum, this is noise clogging your judicial system. And every false positive is an innocent man wrongfully imprisoned. And unlike most victims of mass incarceration, a generally sympathetic innocent man, so what’s the motive for a prosecutor to bring this sort of case again?
If this nonetheless does lead to a significant number of prosecutions, the obvious response is that legitimate businessmen stop hiring anyone that might turn out to be an illegal immigrant. Which leaves the other sort of businessmen. The legitimate businesses still need e.g. janitors, and those are now more expensive and troublesome than they used to be. But look, here’s a service that advertises cheap janitorial services – looks like they get people to work minimum wage, tack on 20%, and do all the paperwork! Our lawyers have talked to their lawyers, and everything checks out!
The janitorial service pays 40% of minimum wage, and takes a 200% markup. Nobody ever complains or rats them out, because 40% of minimum wage is still better than they’d get in Guatemala, and because if they do complain their family in Guatemala will be tortured to death. The service’s paperwork checks out because some of that 200% markup goes to unethical lawyers and some of it goes to bribes. And if the Feds ever do manage to make a case against them, the managers disappear and retire in style someplace with no extradition while some of their younger colleagues start over under a new name (but with the same network including the Guatemalan torturers).
The legitimate businesses don’t even have the option of hiring legal janitors because, hey, nice business you’ve got there, shame if something happened to it, like a dozen illegal immigrants swearing that you hired them as janitors without even checking their papers. The illegal immigrants no longer have the option of doing mostly-honest work, and even some of the legal immigrants and first-generation citizens find themselves being frozen out of opportunities.
But if you persevere, and if you don’t mind the collateral damage, you could substantially reduce illegal immigration by this strategy. Let’s not.
There are lots of cases where the government offers people a reward for accusing other people of committing crimes. Any kind of medical malpractice suit. Accusations about breach of contract. Any kind of OSHA complaint. And so on. Are you in favor of dismantling these systems? If not, why is immigration any different?
Yes, obviously we don’t want to make companies responsible for cases where someone had a fake ID that looked real. But we can make them responsible for at least scanning the ID and verifying that it comes up in some government database. Then the government can take it from there.
A shell company isn’t a magic cloak of invincibility that will protect you from all prosecution. Even in Chicago. So the government brings a RICO case and takes down your crime scheme, same as it took down the Mafia.
The government can and should dismiss cases where there is no hard evidence. This is no different than any other crime. In fact, it’s much easier than most other crimes. Unlike selling drugs or illegal gambling, or whatever, agriculture takes place out in the open. It should be easy for the feds to get detailed pictures of employers hiring illegals.
My theory is that there’s no real political will to reduce illegal immigratiion.
Demonize and harass immigrants, especially those either illegal or non-white or both – sure.
Stage lots and lots of political theater to show leaders at work addressing the voters’ concerns – sure.
But actually finding Americans willing to do the jobs currently done by illegals? Or dealing with not being able to find anyone to do those jobs? Or paying a whole lot more to make Americans willing? Not so much. If the work can be outsourced elsewhere, that’s not a problem. But much of what illegals are reputed to do in the US needs to be done in locations where it’s wanted.
Okay. I’m not sure what’s going on, but my comments don’t seem to be appearing properly. If this is on my end and I’ve accidentally posted the same thing three times, I sincerely apologize. Otherwise…is there a length limit? I think that might be the issue.
There’s a filter. It has a problem with some bad language, and some things seem like bad language. You are probably inadvertently triggering it.
Hmm… Damn it. I was really excited about this, too. Well, if it’s the filter, I have no idea what’s setting it off. The thing that made me think it was the length was that when I first posted it, it worked. Then I went to fix the formatting — I’d copy-pasted it from OpenOffice with standard formatting, meaning indents rather than extra lines between paragraphs — and when I did that it disappeared.
Well, if you guys aren’t seeing tons of accidental multiposts then I guess I’ll keep trying to figure it out.
Okay, splitting it worked. I think it was the length. Welp. Hope you guys enjoy it!
I saw a comment of yours a few minutes ago. It was the second comment and seemed to be a long story involving a serpent, although I didn’t read it yet. It’s now disappeared and I didn’t delete it. Did you delete it?
I’d split the story into two parts, and posted them both as top-level comments. Somebody asked me to put the second part into a reply so that collapsing the first would collapse both — whereupon I realized I should have done that in the first place for organizational reasons, and I wanted to comply with the request too. So it’s in a reply now.
You have accepted a one-year posting to a community that is small, poor and remote, with harsh weather and no local radio, television or internet service. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to avoid going stir-crazy in this environment. How will you do this?
The old fashioned way. You see, when a man and woman love each other very much…
The advice I got from a pulp & paper engineer who had spent most of his career in small towns in the middle of big forests was to have enough kids that you had no time for anything else.
If I can bring along a library of books, some cards, a chess set, maybe some supplies for doing sketches, it shouldn’t be too hard, I lived like that for years.
How harsh are we talking? If Antarctica, bring a *lot* of books and buckle down to get better at meditation.
If anything else… it’ll be *possible* to enjoy the outdoors, and along with 3-ish TB of media and an interesting puzzle or two, that’s really all I think I’ll need.
If you’re at Amundsen Station, it’s typically because you’re doing research (or support), and you’ll be plenty occupied. If for some reason you’re just there because of the Larson project, you’re still likely to have plenty to do, courtesy of the accommodations already there, even if you deliberately avoid the internet.
By “Antarctica” I mean “somewhere where going outside is sufficiently dangerous as to be discouraged when not necessary for a good chunk of the time you’re there,” as most stations in Antarctica would seem to violate the “no radio/internet” stipulation. Alternatively, literally somewhere in the middle of Antarctica (and not a station).
This question has been answered (on the Internet) some number of times. I once saw a post by woman, who as a child was sent to N.W. Territory of Canada. Her father was a meteorologist working for the Canadian government. She mentioned that her family, were the only folks in an area the size of the American state of South Dakota. Apparently, the area had once supported a sizeable Inuit population (thousands), but they had been evacuated by the Canadian government. The family was completely isolated for six months (except by radio).
Was it hard? Yes, it was very cold outside. However, the Canadian government provided more than enough fuel to last the winter. They always had power and heat. Books, videos, music, etc. more than sufficed as diversions.
I’ll obviously have to try to befriend the few locals.
Since they’re poor, I’ll have to research what poor people look for in friendships.
As Worf said unto Q, “Die”.
Well, you’ll definitely need to make some friends while you’re there. That’s the most important part of not going stir-crazy – getting out of the house sometimes. Maybe start a board game club? Scrabble? Poker?
Also, even if you don’t have internet access, if you bring a computer with a nice big hard drive you can probably pack enough entertainment to last a year. Bring along Minecraft or Dwarf Fortress and build the Taj Mahal out of adamantine. Or start writing a novel – I have a bunch of ideas kicking around that I’ve never bothered to put in the time to expand, and now I’ve got plenty of time and no distractions.
Lastly, don’t forget to write home regularly. Your friends/family will miss you. This goes double if you have a spouse and you couldn’t persuade her to accept a job working for Johan Larson’s Weird Missions, Inc.
I don’t really understand the concept of “stir-craziness.” You adapt.
I’m still adapting to an environment where time is a precious resource and not an overabundance to be gotten rid of.
How might you make this question more challenging?
Just crank up the volume on the isolation and duration.
You have accepted a one-way trip to Mars. Alone. You will receive periodic shipments of supplies, but you will never return to Earth. After you have cataloged every red-brown rock in sight and faithfully reported same to Earth, how will you keep from going stir-crazy?
I think I could live pretty contentedly for the remainder of my life. I’m very strongly reading- and math- inclined, and given a time-delayed internet link to Earth I could:
(1) Get access to the full corpus of human knowledge, and read interesting books / blog posts for years on end
(2) Think about interesting puzzles; I have yet to encounter a state of mind in which I’m not ready to ponder some interesting question or puzzle, and there’s enough good stuff out there to keep anyone happy through the years.
(3) Engage in online human interaction on medium timescales, like commenting on SSC, engaging with people on Reddit, talking in bursts to friends, or writing effortposts to a blog. Being not particularly meatspace-oriented in the first place, I think this would more than suffice to fill my desire for other minds; I already derive something like 90% of my intellectual interaction quota from words on screens anyway.
Overall, I wouldn’t be surprised if the trip was actually a hedonic improvement; the social costs might well be offset by the lack of otherwise anxiety-provoking concerns like financial issues, drama, administrative obligations, etc. EA considerations aside, if this was actually offered to me I’d have to think about it.
That said, I could be underestimating the difficulty here? I see lots of people assuming that solitary existences for any moderately long duration of time would rapidly induce insanity if not strenuously combated, which confuses me; I’d assign at least 60% odds to the hypothesis that I could be locked in a featureless white room for a decade with no notable psychological impact upon release.
Solitary confinement has both physiological and psychological effects. The issue is difficult to study, because prisoners subjected to it often have mental health problems before being confined and studies with healthy volunteers tend to be much shorter than real terms of confinement.
Sounds easier to avoid going stir-crazy there than in a lot of other environments. I’m already trying to learn Japanese, so I’d just bring grammar dictionaries, the Remembering The Kanji books by Heisig, some English-Japanese and Japanese dictionaries, and loads and loads of manga. Plus, you didn’t say no electricity, so I could bring a scanner and a laptop, and dump volumes of scanlated manga on the internet when the year is up.
A known-successful pattern for this is:
— make frequent excuses for parties where you can all get together, drink, sing, play stupid games, etc
— create an informal lending library out of all books possessed by all members of the community
— have tinkering equipment on hand (of whatever mechanical/hobbyish type suits your fancy) and tinker a lot
source: my father, who spent a year at South Pole Station in the mid-sixties.
1. Build a rudimentary gym and get absolutely shredded
2. Bring several basic musical instruments and start a local ‘jam night’
3. Practice cooking with the constraints of sourcing local/cheap ingredients
4. Bring an mp3 voice recorder and interview the townsfolk, create a documentary about the community.
Bring an ereader full of a couple of hundred of the books that “I was going to get around to reading”, 20 reams of good writing paper, a couple of good pens, and about a quart of fountain pen ink.
And a full weight set and an adjustable bench.
Done.
I’ve known US military servicemen posted to very remote one year postings in Alaska who solved this exact problem exactly this way, only they had to do it with paper books instead of a Kindle. Worked pretty well for them.
Easy. Most of my hobbies can be done indoors and without other people.
I’ll need:
A violin
Seven juggling balls
Three juggling clubs
A computer with all my favourite music on it, and maybe a couple of dozen films I’ve not seen
A pull-up bar
About thirty novels
A book of crossword puzzles
Drawing pencils and paper
I’ll play, juggle, read, dance, draw, watch films, practice calisthenics… if I have time, maybe I’ll try to write some stories. Assuming the weather isn’t so harsh that you can’t go outdoors, I’ll also go for long walks/runs.
The Serpent’s Chains
Once upon a time, in a valley through which a river flowed, there lived a tribe of people. They were strong and hardy and cunning; but they lived in fear and without a home, for every night a great serpent emerged from its cave in the hills and set upon the people, devouring as many as it could catch.
Now the people used swords and clubs and arrows, but no weapon could pierce the serpent’s scales, for it was old and cunning. And the people despaired, for the suffering inflicted by the beast was great.
But great also was the wisdom of the elders of the people; and so they devised a plan to end the tyranny of the serpent. They planted a pole by the river, and prepared great chains of strong wrought-iron. When evening came the men of the tribe fell upon the serpent, and though many were devoured, they seized the serpent’s body and held it to the pole. And then came the women of the tribe; and they bound the serpent with the chains, so tightly and so heavily that its form could scarcely be seen behind them.
And so the beast was defeated.
The people of the tribe rejoiced, for no longer would they be hunted; and now they could live and work and eat and bear children without moving from place to place. They cut down trees and built of them strong houses; and around the river, in the shadow of the serpent’s chains, there grew a village.
Now the men told their sons of the pole and the chains; but they did not speak of the serpent, for the sting of its fangs and the grief of its victims still haunted their minds. They said only that the pole and its chains were a monument to victory, and must never be disturbed.
(continued in post below)
(continued from post above)
Sons became fathers, and fathers became grandfathers. When five generations had passed, the village was a grand thriving city, and the people grew healthy and fat and happy upon the prosperity it brought them.
One day an illness struck the city.
The people came to the doctors and the healers and the scribes, and they complained of sores and pustules. The healers applied their medicines to no avail, but the doctors and the scribes saw that the sores grew upon the throat; and they sent out men to examine the water supply.
When the men went out to see the river, they came upon the pole and its chains; and they saw that from the chains there dripped a noxious poison which corrupted the water.
And so they went to the city chancellor and his advisors, and said: “The monument to victory, which our fathers erected in the day of the birth of our city, now drips poison upon the river, and the people fall ill from its corruption. What shall we do?”
And there ensued a great debate, for none knew why the great monument would bring destruction, until the chancellor’s chief advisor stood and said to those assembled:
“Our fathers hated us, and they built these chains as a monument to our ruin. For they knew that chains bring forth poison, and in their malice they planted the seeds of our suffering; lying to us, saying ‘do not disturb the chains, for they are a monument to victory’. Come, let us destroy the monument, and our tribulations will be ended.”
And so the smiths and the craftsmen brought hammers and chisels, and they began to strike the chains. When they had loosened the women and the children came forth and pulled upon them, saying: “Down with the chains! Down with the chains!”
When the chains fell away, the people looked; and they beheld the great and ancient serpent, with poison dripping from his jaws. And the serpent fell upon the people and devoured them.
And now the grand thriving city on the river in the valley is no more; for the serpent never dies, and his wrath is everlasting.
Chesterton’s fence.
And as with most Chesterton’s fences, the blame here lies squarely with the idiots that didn’t bother to put a note on the fence telling people what it is for.
I don’t know what point Kestrellius has with the story, but to me the clear lesson is “Don’t tell someone to not do a thing without also making clear why they shouldn’t do the thing”.
Is the reference to a “monument to victory” a reference to relatively-recent events?
I think I get the point, but geeeeenerally around these parts you’d use that story as a hook before a more grounded essay on what you were actually trying to say.
I don’t think so? I just needed a name for it other than “that thing where we tied up the snake”. I’m curious what you’re referencing — quick Googling didn’t turn anything up.
I am planning to elaborate, probably (I’m not sure I’m brave enough for politics), but first I wanted to wait a little while — I was curious to see what people would make of it without any further explanation. The point seems super obvious to me…but I came up with the thing, and that tends to skew one’s impression a bit.
I can see two points. One being Chesterton’s Fence, and two being “If you seal evil in a can, and have to leave the can lying around, for crying out loud, at least mark it clearly!”
I also see this point: “That a system has serious problems is not a reason to destroy it, when there are even bigger problems that the system solves.”
If they’d implemented a rule to only use water from upstream of the chains…
Any helpful tips on how to tell which chains are being used to bind serpents and which aren’t?
The ones dripping poison probably have something venomous bound therein.
I went to the SSC meeting in Houston (Agora Coffeehouse). It was quite interesting. Thanks to all the folks who put this together.
On Monday, August 16th I worked some emergency overtime and consequently I was still in San Francisco after 6PM, and since the SSC/Less Wrong meetup at 855 Brannan Street was only a couple of blocks from my work I decided to drop in and check it out.
Because my wife and sons were waiting for me I didn’t stay long, but I got a brief impression:
Cool seeming people, all younger and mostly better looking than me.
I only really stay in The City in the evenings anymore for overtime and Union meetings, but if I was young and single I can think of far worse places to be.
I’m told the meetups are every Monday around 6:15PM, so if your inclined it seems good to check out.
The end of the US as the world’s dominant military superpower within most of our lifetimes- most likely due to budget reasons, yes? Does anyone think otherwise? Our enormous military budget is driven by projecting power & dominance far away from the continental US- military installations in South Korea, Japan, Germany, Eastern Europe, Africa, Afghanistan and who knows where else. We have a more powerful military force stationed in, say, South Korea than most countries on Earth are able to field even in defense of their homeland. (Apparently three of the wealthiest countries on Earth could barely field one battalion in between them in case of invasion.
Probably not breaking news that the US faces huge budget shortfalls over coming decades with an aging population & increasing Social Security/Medicare spending on their needs, plus declining population growth (and a homegrown nativist movement intent on preventing bringing in talented foreigners to make up for the low birth rate). The Democrat’s opposition to military over social spending is well-known- the Trump phenomena has shown the populist right sentiment among the average working person is basically the same. Political will to cut spending for the elderly is basically nonexistent. Most importantly, unrestrained deficit spending will likely spike bond financing rates soon- making servicing the debt much more expensive.
With all of these budgetary headwinds, does anyone think the US won’t start to gradually cut back on overseas bases & force projection? Given the choice between financing Social Security and, say, bases in Asia, I think only neoconservatives & the National Review crowd would choose the latter. I foresee a slow decline in American power projection over the next few decades, overseas base closings, less aircraft carriers being built & put out to sea. Less money to stay on the cutting edge of weapons tech (railguns, lasers etc.) All the while, a rising China slowly fills the gaps- it becomes their carriers patrolling the Red Sea and keeping oil shipments safe instead of us, and so on.
Am I missing something? Why wouldn’t this state of affairs come about, given US budget issues & the lack of political will to cut benefits- especially for the elderly, the main driver of entitlements?
Yes, that’s odd, isn’t it? Basically, they are free-riding on the US. And gambling that nobody will try to invade, in a post-nuclear world.
I don’t agree with Trump on many things, but one thing I do agree with is that Western Europe should contribute something to its own defense, rather than asking us to pick up (almost) the entire bill.
Democrats can be hawks too, and often are. Bill Clinton took us to war in Serbia. Obama intervened in Libya. Hillary was talking about intervening in Syria. Nearly all Democrats opposed the war in Iraq, but most were at least ambivalent about Afghanistan– including Obama.
I was just thinking about this the other day. It really does seem like the sun is setting on our empire. But maybe it’s for the better. It doesn’t seem to have brought anyone happiness in a long while. Intervene somewhere, get used as a punching bag for both right and left. Why bother?
The last intervention that really seemed to go well was the Korean war. And that was the 1950s.
Well, China has its own problems with an aging population. But they do have a pretty big population with a lot of smart people. I guess time will tell.
The EU spends about $230B on defense (at current exchange rates). China spends about $145B and Russia about $70B.
What’s the issue again?
The complete political inefficiency of those armies. For example, in Spain, soldiers are old and fat.
Greece is one of the countries that spends enough GDP. But they include pensions in that expenditure. And then they spend all their forces trying to defend themselves from their supposed NATO ally, Turkey (and thus Greece would be pretty useless against another enemy).
And then there are stories, such as the ones told by Elliot Ackerman (I couldn’t find a story in English that wasn’t behind a paywall), where US soldiers were not rescued by NATO allies because of political orders not to enter hot zones, thus leaving injured soldiers in the hot zones.
To clarify; I don’t think the problem is money. I think we already are spending too much money for the results we are getting. The ways to solve European armed forces’ inefficiencies are through political will, not by spending more money (although budgets will have to be increased, we have to make sure we don’t just spend money to duplicate what other armies have). This isn’t going to happen, though, as war is very unpopular, and most governments prefer to pretend we don’t have armies in Afghanistan.
I think you’re thinking of Italian forces in the marshland of Iraq. Rory Stewart was openly critical in his memoir.
Fair.
Why? You said it, the problem isn’t money.
It would be more correct to say that the issue isn’t JUST money. Money absolutely plays a role. And I think the part that so many people miss is that you have to look at the difference in spending, as magnified by the amount of time that difference has been going on, and how it’s been spent.
Even a “modest” 50 billion USD spending gap per year turns into over two and a half trillion dollars over five or six decades. Now think in terms of large capital projects spread over 10-20 years. This is why you get a situation where the US spends “only” 2-2.5x what the EU does per year, but has over an order of magnitude more combat power if push came to shove.
Now, yes, when it comes to things like manpower issues and training readiness, there are issues that go beyond money. But I think it’s wrong to say “the issue isn’t money”. The really bad part is that the gap is so severe that it’s not something you can simply fix by saying “Ok, we’ll spend 100B more a year.”.
I sat down once and started to work out how much it would cost the UK to acquire proportional combat power to the US (proportional in terms of both GDP and population), and ignoring issues of force projection like lots of heavy lift aircraft, carrier power, etc. I gave up part-way through because it was clear that it was simply a politically impractical task. Basically, it looked like they would need to double or triple their military budget and -hold- it there for -decades- just to close the gap. I am pretty confident that the same holds true for the EU.
A major issue is that for the most part, each country wants to have their own fully able army. So there are lots of small, inefficient, not very capable units.
However, this is understandable as unlike in the US, there is not a true EU polity. France is not going to want to be prevented from intervening by Germany, nor will Germany want to sacrifice their soldiers’ lives on a mission that they themselves don’t believe in.
@Trofim_Lysenko
Why is the US the correct place to look for a gap rather than China or Russia, or even China and Russia?
This is probably too subtle for Trump, but there’s a reason the US doesn’t usually push on this question- yes, we wind up paying the cost of military defense.
And in return, we get a bunch of rich countries that are our potential competitors to voluntarily stop having armies that are any threat to us, and instead cede military dominance over the globe, and thank us for the trouble.
I agree, if likely for different reasons. And I’m sure the US’ attempts at squeezing a little more money out of the states it has bases in are nice. But on the whole? It may reek of tinfoil a little, but I think a Europe able to take care of its own defence isn’t in the US’ interest, and that one reason more bases in Europe aren’t closed is because the US benefits by Europe remaining dependent.
The reason for why it benefits the US seems rather clear: for as long as Europe doesn’t foot its own defence bill, it has to keep acting the part of the good vassal state. There’s some minor nitpicking at the margins, but the EU follows suit with the US’ foreign policy far more than I think is good for it. I’m not sure there’s any numbers to run, but the exchange rate the US gets here doesn’t seem all that bad.
Disagree for the simple reason that the US Military does not cost that much, and on net probably buys us more GDP than it costs.
Yes the US military is huge, but we’re a large country with an overpowered GDP. Defense costs as a percentage of GDP are high compared to the post-Cold War Western World, but relatively low by global and historical averages. Even granting the World Bank’s methodology, military spending as a percent of GDP has averaged less than 4% since the end of the Cold War. That’s a lot of money, but it’s not enough to close the budget deficit, not enough to pay for Medicare-for-all, and would barely be enough to pay for Scandinavian-style free college. Any plausible gradual cuts would be a drop in the bucket.
It’s worth noting that the military is not a pure cost, a fair portion of the total is investment. Most obviously, the Defense Department funds a large portion of scientific research in the US, with huge spillover effects (i.e. GPS). The Army Corps of Engineers is included in military spending even though they mostly build civilian transportation infrastructure. The Navy led all but eliminated Somali piracy on a key shipping route, conservatively worth several billion dollars each year. Also, those foreign bases are heavily subsidized by the locals. It’s not cheaper to post a serviceman overseas, but the host governments in rich countries defray the additional cost.
There are places we could cut. Falling behind on new disruptive technology is always a risk, though if anything our spending overreacts to that risk. Reducing the stock of nuclear weapons while modernizing the warheads we keep could buy the same deterrence at lower cost. We could tweak the funding formulas and ask for a greater contribution from host governments. So there are ways to reduce spending, or at least reduce spending growth, while buying the same protection.
The US Military costs ~$700B per year. That’s about $2,000 per person. That’s meaningful, for sure, but at the end of the day it’s a manageable amount. With some foresight and planning, we can keep the growth of military spending to less than GDP growth.
I’m happy to flesh out any of these points if unclear.
Considering that having a US base in their territory is an insurance policy against their neighbour (on the premise that the US would intervene) I am pretty sure some nations would be happy to pay for the entire cost of the base.
Also, about cutting costs. If cutting costs really became a priority for Congress (although it never is) couldn’t they close some of the bases? I have heard that plenty of bases are completely unnecessary from a military standpoint and are there to provide employment in economically deprived areas. The same for plenty of military contractors.
Agreed. Qatar in particular is a touchy issue at the moment. But every 21st century president has pushed to get our allies to pick up more of the cost. Some have been gentler than others. But these discussions are constant, and productive. Note my link below on Japan increasing its contribution in 2015. I wouldn’t be surprised if South Korea offered to increase their contributions in exchange for trade concessions.
Yes. Struggling to find specific citations, but DoD has estimated about 10-20% of US bases are unnecessary and can be closed. We keep asking Congress for permission, they keep saying no.
(One example from last year)
That’s probably less true for defense contractors. It’s true that Congress has instructed the DoD to buy some items we didn’t request (notably more M1A2 Abrams), but we ended up using them. There’s also a very plausible argument for keeping production lines open as an insurance policy against future conflict. So you could get some savings from squeezing the contractors, but not nearly 20%, probably not even 10%.
I guess I’m saying that general budget belt-tightening will lead to gradual cuts over time. $700 billion becomes $650 billion, then $600 five years later etc. If you’re casting around some extra money in your budget, that base in faroff Asia looks like a good place to cut. Plus I feel like the populist right has joined the left recently in being opposed to foreign wars (another Trump phenomena that is poorly understood/discussed)- if the majority of the population feels that way, what’s the point of defending South Korea or Japan (or Montenegro, as Trump famously said recently)? It’s actually more dangerous to have the troops in harm’s way without the willingness to take casualties. Just seems like the public attitude is shifting away from willingness to fight & die overseas- we could lose 1000 soldiers overnight in a bad battle in WW2, now even one death is headline news & endlessly dissected. Public willingness to tolerate casualties is definitely a thing.
Those unnecessary domestic military bases are basically a type of social spending, whether people frame it that way or not. Their Congresspeople actively advocate and horsetrade for those unnecessary, government-subsidized local job creators, especially in poorer & rural Red states. The military has been or always contained elements of the now-popular Federal Jobs Guarantee- public sector jobs for the poor & uneducated. So, tough place to cut
Totally wrong. People dramatically underestimate how much the military has changed since ending the draft. Only a quarter or so of each year’s 18-year-old cohort even meet the current qualifications. To enlist you have to finish high school, pass an IQ test, pass a drug test, and meet pretty strict physical requirements. To get promoted past E-4 you’ll need a college degree; if you don’t get one you can’t stay longer than 8 years or so.
Even on the civilian and contract sides the qualifications are strict. The reason these bases are hard to cut is they’re by-and-large good jobs, held by intelligent, politically engaged people. Cutting welfare was easy by comparison.
Challenge. That link talks about sustaining operations in the Baltics. Expeditionary operations are an order of magnitude more challenging than defending one’s own territory. The British, French, and German armies are designed to be supplied in Germany. Supplying them in the Baltics, down a single road and rail line that would be immediately attacked, is a very different problem. The author notes that the French army is overstretched with its current internal anti-terror mission, that is a real problem. It’s a little odd that the successor to Napoleon’s army is barely able to occupy its own capital. But Britain and Germany could easily repel any plausible Russian attack on their own territory.
And note the issue of host governments defraying the cost of having US bases in their territory. We don’t make a profit from this, but they pick up the additional costs, and revise the formula when asked. See:
– Popular coverage (LA Times)
– RAND Corp study
– Popular coverage of Japan increasing its contribution in 2015
I mean, power projection is a basic function of modern militaries. The US is capable of projecting extreme force into most corners of the Earth- three of the richest countries in the world can’t go a few hundred miles to the East? I would certainly hope that they could do the bare minimum and protect their homelands, but I think this issue of mobilizing troops to go the US equivalent of a few states over is showing atrophied basic skills in the face of the superpower protecting them for decades. I say this as a guy who would like an assertive, muscular EU to protect certain core Western values (including from the US at times, such as now)
You’ve seized on the one nightmare scenario in Europe: defending the Baltic states while routing all supplies down one railroad and four lanes of road. When you assume away US support and just look at what the Europeans could do on their own, it’s not much. All granted.
To send troops to Lithuania in a conflict situation, you have to assume the land connection through the Suwalki Gap is severed. Even if it’s not, it’s one railroad (that’s on the Soviet gauge, not the German) and four lanes of road. European armies weren’t built with overseas deployment in mind, when they do travel they tend to use US airlift/sealift. Any conflict in the Baltics without US support would be a nightmare, European forces would have to spend all of their time defending their supply route. This problem goes away if NATO counter-attacks Kaliningrad and reestablishes a land connection, but the plans for countering an asymmetric “little green men” attack can’t assume that.
So there’s projecting power, and there’s projecting power. Given time, reasonable logistics, or US support, the Europeans would be fine. It is possible that you could loose all three at once, which is why people are nervous. But that’s a very different problem than “Europe could barely send three brigades anywhere.”
See:
– https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-building-up-military-base-in-kaliningrad-near-suwalki-gap-2018-7
– https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2016/06/20/this-tiny-stretch-of-countryside-is-all-that-separates-baltic-states-from-russian-envelopment/?utm_term=.17eb08cab0be
It really isn’t. there are only about a half dozen or so countries in the world that have a military capable of meaningful power projection. The vast majority of countries are organized around the principle of defending their territory against their immediate neighbors and maybe contributing a very small proportion of their to an international coalition where someone else will do the logistics.
That’s mostly accurate. The NATO campaign against Gaddafi is a good example. It was almost entirely dependent on US ISR assets. On the first day of combat, there were something like 112 tomahawk missiles launched, and IIRC, 106 of them were from US ships, which is not all that bad an assessment of the ratio of US ability to project strength to the british.
It definitely is. And not just skills, but organization, funding, manpower, everything. The British managed to deploy a full division for the invasion of iraq, doing a lot of their own logistics. They probably couldn’t do that today, and they’re ahead of almost everyone else.
I could swear I have heard, from many people who claim to understand economics better than I, that the United States Government faces zero budgetary constraints and can buy literally anything that exists or can be made at any price, because it can print and/or borrow as much money as it needs with no consequences. Of course, the US Government is run by Evil Meanies and so won’t buy things like decent health care for their people even though they could totally do so at any price and without consequence, but surely Evil Meanies will recognize the need for a powerful army? Right?
OK, sarcasm off. Three percent of GDP one way or another isn’t going to break the US government or the US economy. And the US government is for a variety of reasons not going to willingly surrender its superpower status even in the threat of fiscal apocalypse. Everything else will be cut first. If you’re facing any sort of apocalypse, that’s when you especially want a strong army at your back.
So, for the US government to stop being the world’s superpower, either A: someone richer than the United States has to make a bid for that status, or B: the fiscal apocalypse has to actually happen, or C: some other sort of apocalypse or black swan event has to happen.
For A, China is the usual suspect, but such a bid would be out of character for the Middle Kingdom and is mostly a projection of American fears rather than Chinese policies. However, that’s not a sure thing and it does stay on the table.
For B, I consider fiscal apocalypse to be likely but not certain, and maybe it doesn’t happen. If it does happen, then we have to ask who goes first? Breaking this down, I see four major possibilities in no particular order:
B1. The fiscal apocalypse happens in the US first, and the US military disintegrates for lack of funding.
B2. The fiscal apocalypse happens in Europe and/or Asia first, in which case lots of wealth flees to the relative stability of the US.
B3. The fiscal apocalypse threatens the US first, whereupon the US decides to use its supremely powerful military to demand tribute to prop up its economy.
B4. The fiscal apocalypse threatens the US first, whereupon Europe and/or Asia decide that a reverse Marshall Plan is better than facing an expansionist Russia/China/whatever without US help.
For C, Reply hazy, try again later. The bit with the United States Army against the Paperclip-Maximizing Killbot Apocalypse is fun to think about, but let’s make sure it’s Lee Adama and not Zapp Brannigan in command. Either way, I want a really cool big spaceship first.
I think you’re reading too much into the report. It’s specifically looking at their ability to place armored forces in the Baltics. This is as much a matter of force design as it is of raw strength. If they were to get invaded, they could probably do somewhat better because the logistics problems are a lot easier. And if they wanted to put more armor into the Baltics at short notice, they could at the cost of some capabilities elsewhere that are probably less than you’d think.
That said, China is no more immune to the laws of economics than the Soviets were before them, and I suspect that their economy is going to implode before ours does.
I mean, the EU is supposed to be a quasi-political unit, and all of the mentioned countries are NATO members, along with the Baltics countries who would be invaded in this scenario. A Russian invasion of the Baltics is literally the single most likely threat Europe/NATO faces right now, it’s hundreds of times more likely than whatever option 2 would be. It’s a pretty damning statement about Europe’s military & frankly political weakness.
On the plus side, as US power declines hopefully this will motivate the EU (the world’s largest economy!) to grow a spine and enhance their capabilities, possibly allied with but outside of a NATO framework. Unifying commands so that they’re not 30+ separate militaries would be a huge step. I say this as an American who’s rooting for a strong Europe (I already support the direction they’re going on tech regulation, multinational corporate taxes, Iran, Israel etc.)
Not sure that’s true, I’d say a Turkish Brushfire war/chaos/NATO leaving is a far more likely flashpoint.
I think meaningful change in this direction is extremely unlikely. It’s an incredibly touchy subject popliticall, and the different perceptions of national interest in the EU are enormous. Can you imagine german politicians signing up for sending german troops to fight post colonial wars in francophone africa? Because I can’t, and france will never agree to a military unification that doesn’t offer them reasonable assurances that that is what is on offer. There will be perpetual noises made about european military cooperation, but they will be sound and fury signifying nothing.
That article says one battalion each, not altogether, and even that’s not small thing. Armored/combined arms battalions and brigades are both very expensive and generate tremendous logistical demands (volume & weight) as they move away from their support areas; these are the crown jewels of land warfare, equivalent to a capital ship at sea. One tank company costs somewhere between $50-100 million dollars, weighs about 1,000 tons, and can consume 10,000 gallons of fuel per day when attacking — about what your local gas station has in its reservoir. Anything reasonably defined as a “combined arms battalion” will be twice that, at least. Also, your armored soldiers require specific long-term training to be effective at all — you can shove a paratrooper into a truck to go fight in Lithuania or your cooks for that matter without much fuss but you can’t do that with a tank or self-propelled artillery.
The US has one armored brigade available on short notice in Europe and could probably get two more over in a month or two. According to that article Germany, France, and England combined are about the same. Perhaps they ought to be doing more, but they’re about up to par with the US in that theater and capability right now.
You’re right about the difference between power projection and sustainment at distance vs. fighting a defensive war closer to home, but I don’t think he’s reading too much into the report. If anything, the report doesn’t fully cover the weaknesses of the EU militaries if faced with a no-shit force-on-force war (as opposed to the occasional peacekeeping deployment in penny packets).
For one thing, most EU nations have miniscule (and in some cases no) reserve munitions stockpiles for their militaries, to include not just bombs and missiles but naval gun rounds, tank rounds, artillery rounds, and so on. The UK hasn’t had the capability to produce Challenger main gun rounds for over a decade, and what (very) few modern rounds it does have are produced by a single small factory in Belgium. Can you say single point of failure boys and girls? That sort of story is repeated again and again.
For another, because the assumption has been for a very long time that these nations will never actually need to mobilize their entire military for defense of their homeland, they haven’t worried about operational readiness levels. A good mini-portrait of Germany’s current state from a recent Financial Times article:
Indeed. There has been a lot of cutting corners on munitions and reserve components (and repairs), to preserve unit size at the cost of not actually being able to use those units.
Depending on your definition of “dominant” then I do agree. our lifetimes is probably a decent good minimum for the chinese military achieve anything comparable to the global reach that the US has.
“Soon” is doing a lot of work in this paragraph. there’s a lot of ruin in a nation. We have no real idea what sort of debt load the US can carry before it starts having problems. Other countries tend to run into trouble around 100% of GDP, but they aren’t the world’s reserve currency. that status gives the US a lot more room to run, and while I wouldn’t want to put out a number, “further than you think” is probably a pretty good answer in the absence of a competing currency, and it’s unlikely than any currency can come to compete in less than the timeframe above.
Not so much missing things as (A) understating the power of inertia and interest group pressure in keeping up US force projection, (B) overstating the difficulty of other countries (all of whom have similar issues with aging populations) assembling a similar level of power, and (C) understating the carrying capacity of the US government. US advantages will almost certainly diminish, but absent a very large catastrophe I don’t think they’ll be topped in the next few decades.
Because you can slash the US military budget to a truly huge degree and still be the world’s largest military. If the US halved their military budget, they’d still be first and be spending about 30% more than China.
Additionally, a lot (though certainly not all) of those overseas bases will NOT want the US troops leaving and China becoming locally dominant. And everyone other than the Chinese spends less than 50% what the Chinese do.
If the US military is smart, it will move away from big fancy (but extremely explodable) toys and lots of personnel toward a leaner but still high-tech and effective military. That said, I think pretty much every service would object to the things that would be effective but cheap actually being done. And, of course, there’s lots and lots of patronage to be concerned about. Given the US military’s historical tendency to prevail in spite of itself, I’d be worried.
Is the movement primarily intent on preventing the immigration of talented foreigners, or of foreigners that not only lack talent, but also represent a net cost?
The article you link to discusses the ability to deploy fully armored units to the baltics, not any units at all for homeland defense, and seems to think that combined them they could field a brigade (one battalion each) in reasonably short order, eventually reinforcing to a division (one brigade each) after a couple of months (though France would apparently likely have trouble keeping their brigade going for the long term). Not terribly impressive, but not “one battalion between them.”
Scott recently put up another post on the subject of “effective altruism.” My knowledge of this project is limited, but I have a reservation about it based on my highly limited knowledge. I’d be interested to hear any reactions. (I’m confident, incidentally, that none of this is novel, except to the extent that it’s really dumb, so I’m not in any way claiming that all these smart EA people have missed an obvious point. I’m just not steeped in the discussion and curious how this is addressed.)
The reservation is that, if the bottom-line goal of the movement is to maximize the efficacy of charitable donations, there would seem to be much more room to improve by (a) increasing and maximizing the total sum of eleemosynary dollars given rather than (b) working to funnel existing donations to marginally more effective recipients. Yet my casual impression is that the overriding focus of the movement seems to be to work hard on (b), while (a) is relegated to a secondary consideration (or perhaps sometimes ignored altogether).
The amount of charitable giving is obviously not a fixed, zero-sum amount. And figuring out how to increase the actual amount of such giving seems to have a much higher up-side than shuffling existing donations around among beneficiaries. So why shouldn’t the focus here be on working much more on altering societal conditions in a manner that facilitates voluntary charitable giving? There are some obvious variables to work with. The biggest one is simple economic growth. I haven’t done any historical research but it would not surprise me if the quantum of charitable giving has been highly correlated with individual wealth in the society. Indeed, I would not be surprised if this applied on an individual level, i.e., that, other things being equal, wealthier individuals within a society are ceteris paribus likely to give more dollars than poorer people. If true, wouldn’t this suggest that EA should focus much more heavily on advocating policies that facilitate economic growth rather than devoting it’s limited resources to evaluating which charity offers a marginally bigger bang for your buck? There is obviously a lot of room for controversy over which economic policies are best suited to maximizing economic growth, but there’s probably little reasonable question that there was a significant relationship between the unprecedented explosion of wealth that coincided with a period of greater free markets and free trade and emphasis on individual liberty and individual responsibility (i.e., less government role in seeing to the needs of individuals). Should EA be working along these lines, to advocate market policies that aim to maximize growth, if the end goal here is to maximize the effect of charitable giving, and the welfare of the needy?
On the other side of the coin, I would expect that there are some cultures that produce more charitable donation even holding wealth constant. Why not focus hard on instilling cultural mores that are better conducive to charitable giving? I have heard, for example, that Christian societies tend to be unusually charitable. If so, then that would seem to supply a powerful argument for scaling up cultural support for Christianity and reducing a cultural attitude stigmatizing that worldview as dogmatic and ignorant.
Also, human psychology being what it is, it would not surprise me if the quantum of charitable giving increased where it was focused on “local” recipients, with locality being defined by some combination of geographic proximity and sameness of community. I have the impression, for example, that there was a lot more per capita charitable giving in the United States per dollar of wealth during a period when local communities routinely took care of the needs of those within their own groups. The local Jewish community, for example, might view itself as having primary responsibility for helping needy Jews within the local community, and similarly for other social groups. My unstudied impression is that the per capita amount of charitable giving was much higher per dollar of total wealth back when these informal institutions prevailed. Should EA become more focused on restoring this sort of “federalist” approach to charity, delegating primary roles to geographically or conceptually “local” communities in the first instance as a means to increase charitable giving?
The foregoing particular examples are obviously tentative and subject to disagreement, but I guess the basic point is just to ask whether too heavy a focus on what I would view as a casual outsider as the primary focus of EA, the allocation of moneys among charitable recipients, really ought to be made secondary, with a substantially greater focus on increasing the amount of charity.
One answer to that could be that it’s just a different project from EA, and asking EA to do that wouldn’t be to improve EA but rather to abandon it. But if the real goal here is to improve the effectiveness of charity and maximize the welfare of charity recipients, then couldn’t such an answer be subject to a meta “EEA” argument, to the effect that EA’s own premises demand that its work should be devoted to those projects that would produce the maximal amount of utility for charity recipients? If so, then it might be hard to justify continued work on an EA project if there was an alternative enterprise with a better expected payoff.
A large focus in Effective Altruism is “Earning to give.” It is strongly encouraged by 80,000 Hours, an EA charity, so EA is thinking about the general topic of increasing giving quantities, although not to the extreme that you’re advocating.
Regarding local charity: I don’t think anyone doubts that people are in general willing to give more to local communities. However, donations to poorer regions are assumed – and calculated – to be worth more than the value lost by giving locally. For example, perhaps people are willing to donate twice as much to local charities, but that same money goes ten times as far in Africa than it does in the local communities. Then it would make sense to encourage donations to African charities. I don’t have sources on hand for the actual numbers, but I have seen estimates before and they work out this way. I could definitely be persuaded this weren’t the case though.
That’s a fair point about locality, except it would seem you would want to supplement that analysis with an argument why the differential could not better be redressed by encouraging greater local charitable giving by the non-poor within those African communities rather than abandoning the locality principle altogether. But like you, I could definitely be persuaded by a contrary view on this empirical question.
Frankly, I’m doubtful that there are significant numbers of people in those African communities who are both wealthy enough to provide donations and plausibly persuaded to donate.
I’ve often said that the hard part of getting institutions to innovate isn’t getting them to try new things, they try new things every day. the trouble is getting them to stop doing old things that don’t work anymore. United could set up Shuttle, GM could set up Saturn, but having an innovative subsidy doesn’t do them a whole lot of good if they can’t use its success to reform the other 90% of their business .
Scott wrote a post addressing a sort-of-adjacent topic, here:
http://slatestarcodex.com/2015/09/22/beware-systemic-change/
It isn’t directly about your question, but I think the answer he gives there is the same one I would give to your posts: there are already a lot of groups trying very hard to persuade people of all possible political goals; all generally-accepted methods of improving economic growth (other than, as gbear says, ‘earning to give’) are currently political. Similarly with regards to changing culture; we’re in the middle of a culture war right now. On the other hand, trying seriously to find out which charity is the most effective is something that there’s very limited resources being spent on, outside EA; they therefore have a competitive advantage at it.
Moreover, they can get support from both sides of political/cultural issues, since ‘cure malaria’ is comparatively under-politicized. If they started saying ‘the best way to improve the welfare of the poor is to encourage immigration’, then even if that was true, nobody who was strongly opposed to it would give them money.
So, in other words, I think the answer boils down to ‘they’re focusing on their competitive advantages.’
Hope this helps!
It is helpful. I actually think these are kind of hard issues. As a matter of principle I’m ordinarily sympathetic to arguments from comparative advantage. But there seems to be some degree of tension between that angle of response and the (I think) standard EA line that there is a simple hierarchy of benefit among charitable recipients. The argument that hey, we’re all doing important work here and we’re just focusing on a particular piece of the puzzle seems in tension with the idea that donations to charity shouldn’t just go to a wide variety of beneficiaries, each advancing its own parochial comparative advantage. If EA proponents were really somehow uniquely well suited to advance the allocation question relative to anyone else then maybe there would be a stronger argument. But if what’s going on is really just that this is under-evaluated then I worry that the answer may be that we should leave it under-evaluated while we devote our energies to the aspects of the problem with a larger expected payoff for the time invested. Again — I do think these questions are difficult and it’s entirely possible I’m coming at this all wrong.
My impression (possibly wrong) from reading your post is that you’re underestimating the differential in effectiveness that’s out there. If cost-benefit analyses revealed that Charity A is 5% more effective at getting utils per dollar than Charity B, this is very much a reasonable criticism, but the actual numbers are more like 50,000%; a middle-class effective altruist who takes the Giving What We Can pledge could easily have more impact than a multi-millionaire who gives their entire fortune away to something with a poor altruistic return on investment.
Re: local charity norms, I think this is a reasonable point, and if one were structuring a set of social norms from the ground up it might well make sense to have community members work to support their neighbors, relying on a better knowledge base of which interventions are most needed in the area. But effective altruists are currently a vanishingly small minority of almost any geographic population, so the rationale for actions taken is much less of a deontological “do that which is best universalized” and more “which actions create the most marginal good in the world, conditional on its current state?” And relative to that perspective, $100 to improve the local library’s selection of Russian literature is pretty dismal compared to keeping an entire school’s worth of children in subsaharan Africa free of schistosomiasis for the next year.
Structural Engineering
After some discussion about an energy storage device that @Nancy Lebovitz posted back in 108.5, I did a quick series of analyses on how it would behave under certain loads. After I posted those, some people expressed interest in an effortpost series on structural engineering.
The intent of this series is to give a qualitative overview of how the structures in our built environment function, and what considerations go into their design. I may give some equations from time to time, but for the most part I will avoid them whenever possible, since I want to keep this accessible to people who are not mathematically inclined.
For example, I’m not going to try to teach how to calculate forces from, say, wind, but I do want people to understand that doubling wind speed will impose about four times the force on a building, and to be able to visualize how that force is carried by the building. One critical piece of feedback that I ask for as we go is how I’m doing on that front.
For some background on me, I am a structural engineer in government service and work in major civil works–dams, navigation locks, some flood control, and bridges necessary to service these. My organization is no longer doing new start megaprojects in these areas, but there is plenty of work in inspecting and maintaining the existing infrastructure, as well as major incremental improvements, primarily for environmental purposes. I am still very junior, with about four years of true design experience.
Nothing that I say is official policy from my organization, and I am doing this on my own time. I will avoid commenting on current work or whether particular things the government is doing are “good” ideas–I want to avoid political or culture-war-type controversy directly related to my job, more or less. The biggest reason is that I have a responsibility as a member of the civil service to not undercut my superiors, both permanent employees and political leaders, nor to bring scandal. Also, though I’m publishing pseudonymously, unmasking me would be trivial.
I bring this up, however, because my intent is to give an understanding of structural engineering as a field, with as wide a view of the field as I can. However, the nature of my day-to-day work does mean that my experience is sort of oddball compared to what the “average” structural engineer does, primarily because of the economics of the projects I work on (I’ll explain what I mean by this in the overview of structural engineering). I also want people to know what lens I view the world through, so they can correct for biases that I may have. One rule of bureaucracy is “Where you stand depends on where you sit,” and I would be remiss to not let people know where I sit.
I plan on covering several topics. I’m going to start with a quick overview of “What is structural engineering?” I’m then going to cover basic statics and mechanics. These topics will probably not be interesting to engineers, but most of the rest of the series will be incomprehensible to non-engineers if I don’t cover them. I plan to then discuss building codes in general, including some topics outside of structural engineering. I’m still thinking through the order of the next topics, but they will be material-specific design (steel, concrete, maybe a little timber), and extreme load events (wind and seismic).
I don’t have a specific timeline for posting, but I want to try to stay on a once-a-week timeline to avoid losing interest and drifting off. I will generally post once I have the next topic complete, however. Today, I’ll post one more threaded under this one, since it’s already done.
What is Structural Engineering?
There are a couple of ways to define structural engineering. One way that I like to tell people when they ask is “Structural engineers design things that are big, stand up from the ground, and don’t move.” For getting people to visualize the job, this doesn’t do a bad job. Bridges, the structural elements of buildings, dams (concrete dams, specifically), towers, oil derricks, etc.
More formally, the International Building Code, used throughout the US, requires that the structural engineer provide “a complete load path capable of transferring loads from their point of origin to the load-resisting elements.”
There are a few things to unpack here. The first is “loads”. These are any forces that may be imposed on a structure. This is everything from the permanent weight of the structure (dead loads), you and the chair you’re sitting in resting on the floor (examples of live load), wind, snow, earthquakes, etc.
The other thing is “load path.” This is a continuous and identifiable collection of structural members that transfer the loads from where they are placed on the structure down to the foundation, and ultimately into the ground where they become the geotechnical engineer’s problem. These structural members must ultimately be positioned and proportioned so that they do not fail.
Note that I said the load path must be continuous and identifiable. For example, you and your chair are (probably) sitting on a floor. Your weight is placed on the floor diaphragm. That weight is transferred to one or more floor beams, the beams land on girders, the girders transfer the weight to columns, the columns down to footings, and the footings to the ground. The continuous part is pretty obvious, but the identifiable requirement can be a little more subtle. A structural engineer should be able to figure out which members will receive a particular load and how much of it.
This is rarely a problem in today’s buildings, both because of the formal requirements for a definite load path and because of the economics of the design process. However, older buildings may not meet this requirement. Structures that have been designed via traditional methods (by this I mean built using tradition, rather designed with mathematical analysis) may not have an obvious load path, especially for lateral loads. Obviously something is carrying the load, since the building hasn’t blown over yet, and we can sometimes you can make a pretty good guess as to which members are being loaded up, but there may not be enough information about the structure or its construction to determine in what proportion they’re carrying the load. This can make analysis difficult, since if you don’t know how much load an element is carrying it’s tough to say if it’s capable of carrying it.
I’ve mentioned the economics of structural engineering a few times so far. The biggest overriding economic concern is one that is shared by all civil engineers: You Get One (1) Bite At The Apple. You do not get to test your product in service and iterate on the design. While you do iterate during the design process, individual elements and products are certainly tested, and for very large projects you can conduct scale-model wind tunnel tests, the whole completed structural assembly will never be tested together (except by the people using it). Nobody has ever built a complete full-size Applebee’s and put it on a shake table.
Compare this to airplanes, where you can put it in a frame and crank on it until the wings break off, and you have a testing program using the first couple completed, or to cars where crash testing is performed. And once those are done you’re constructing many nearly-identical copies.
This means that designs need to be more conservative. It also is often more economical in total to build more conservatively, because you don’t get to amortize the design cost over a large number of products. If an engineer working for GM making $250,000 a year spends a whole year to shave $.50 off of the build cost of a car that has 1,000,000 produced per year, he’s saved GM twice his salary. If I find a way to save $.50 on one of my designs, I’ve saved the taxpayer…$.50. Hopefully I didn’t take more than twenty seconds on it, or it was a net loss. This is also why I said above that economics drives you to have easily-identifiable load paths when doing a design, because that makes the design much more tractable to analyze and requires less of the engineer’s time.
Another consideration is that labor costs have grown dramatically, so more complex designs that require more labor to build are often less economical than designs that are simpler and just use more material. It has also turned out that more complicated designs can be more prone to failure. For example, it used to be common to save steel in bridges by using the lightest steel section (call them “I-beams” until I can explain proper terms later) for a particular member, then welding reinforcing plates (cover plates) on it to strengthen it where required. Nowadays, we would just use a bigger steel section for the whole member, not only because the cost of the welder’s labor will completely blow the steel savings out of the water, but also because it turns out that cover plates are extremely prone to fatigue and severely limit the service life of the bridge.
To wrap up, I’ll list the general design process. I’ll cover individual parts in more detail in further posts, and it’s worth noting that there is some iteration between various parts.
For a design, the structural engineer has to:
1) Decide what materials and structural system will be used
2) Decide what loads will be placed on a structure and what load cases will be used.
3) Construct a mathematical model appropriate to the materials and loads (This can be as simple as hand calculations, or an extensive finite element model.)
4) Use the model to determine loads at all points.
5) Proportion members.
6) Detail reinforcing steel or steel connections, as appropriate
7) Finalize construction documents.
Next time: statics!
A poem you might enjoy–it uses your field as its metaphor.
A very good poem!
I have always enjoyed that one. However, there is a point of order I have to raise regarding the metaphor. While we do know a lot more about what a structure can withstand, there is still a lot more uncertainty about what it will be subjected to; our best guesses about what “The Big One” will be are only statistical.
Thank you. I look forward to following this series.
A question this fascinating post inspires, which might be out of scope but would be interesting to address if in scope:
Why *aren’t* more building designs standardized like vehicle designs, so that the kind of design efforts you describe can be amortized/multiplied over many instance of a building?
Is it site specificity (lot size/shape, climate, geotechnical variation)? Customer preference for distinctness? Both? Something else?
And: are there illuminating classes of exceptions historically or presently? Prefab housing? Soviet-era standard apartment block designs?
Mostly site specificity and owner needs. There are significant prefabricated buildings available, and they do get used extensively. I don’t know the statistics, but it wouldn’t surprise me to find out that most buildings constructed (by raw number) are prefabricated to a single design in exactly the way you mean. These do tend to fall into two groups, though: 1) small shed-type structures like you purchase in a box at Home Depot, or 2) more extensible prefabricated designs. This second group would include things like what you can get from the Metal Building Manufacturer’s Association, or prefabricated precast concrete buildings. This would also include something like a Quonset hut, which once you pick a width, can be of any length you desire. However, even with a prefab building you may still have a fair bit of individualized effort.
I’m going to get into this in more detail in my posts on building codes and extreme loads, but one other thing that we have to contend with in structural engineering is that we don’t know for sure what we’re designing for. In many fields, the operator will be extensively trained and will have a detailed manual that tells them the maximum conditions under which the product can be operated. For a crane, there are maximum wind speeds and maximum loads that are tabulated, and if they are exceeded, the operator will simply pack up and not do that thing. Or for a plane, there are maximum airspeed and G-limits that the pilot is trained to not exceed. A building just has to take whatever God deigns to throw at it. We do have some statistical analysis tools that we can use to try to divine His wrath, but at the end of the day they do have some uncertainty.
To use an example from my job recently, we elected to use a prefabricated metal building to cover some equipment. We specified the dimensions, and the contractor selected a manufacturer. However, the dimensions of the building were an odd size, because it had to fit between a parking lot and two existing structures–I’d have to look at the drawings to be sure, but it was something like 29’×31′ C/L to C/L of the columns. It was also a pavilion-type structure, in that it didn’t require sidewalls, because we only needed to keep the rain off. Except that we needed at least two sidewalls because one of the structures it needed to fit between was a channel with water in it, and it developed waves that occasionally surged over the wall and into the space where this building was sitting. So they had to design for the regular wind in the area (to a level of uncertainty), the earthquake (ditto), and this stupid wave crashing into the top level of the structure.
And that wave is pretty uncertain. I found out about it because halfway through the design one of the people who work on site told me that occasionally a wave breaks over the wall and splashes into the area where we needed these valves, and that it had bucked a prefabricated structure already there (acting as a garage). After discussions with the hydraulic engineer, we did our best guess as to the force from this wave, and put it in the building specifications.
The building manufacturer gave us the calculations for a building design meeting these requirements, and delivered the building to the site. However, that was just a building shell. We still needed to provide platforms to reach all of the equipment inside. That was also put on the contractor, but they had to engage the services of a structural engineer to design a bespoke platform system to reach all of the equipment inside the building. The locations and heights (some as high as 10′) was all driven by the process this structure was designed for, and could not be changed. By the time structural engineers were involved, it was basically “Figure out how to reach this stuff.” The platform structural engineering firm retained by the contractor had to figure this out (though that was painful enough that I’m rethinking farming that out to a private A/E firm in my next project, and may keep it in my shop).
This is somewhat outside the norm, but not to the extent that it can be disregarded when thinking about buildings in general. Prefab structures can be great for one-story buildings that are merely keeping the rain out. But when you start getting to two-story structures, especially ones that have specific floor plan requirements, it can still require individual attention from both the building designer and the person designing the guts of the building.
I wish I could answer some of your other questions, but I haven’t done much other than specify prefab buildings here in the US. I can’t intelligently speak to requirements or construction standards in other countries, or even prefab standards within the US in other than “customer” terms.
Civil/Geotechnical Engineer here. Enjoyed this post and looking forward to the chapter on earthquake actions!
Side question: do ‘simply supported’ beams actually exist outside of modelling software?
I want to say that I love these two posts and will be following the series. I want to know more about this topic and this looks like a good presentation. Thumbs up.
Thanks for doing this. The second post in particular had some interesting insights in what separates the construction of
targetsstructures from the stuff I’m more familiar with.
It’s very easy to forget the differing economics for civil works compared to other fields. This is one reason that Elon Musk putting his name on the Hyperloop has soured me on his genius across fields–soured isn’t quite the right word, because the Hyperloop proposal is when I heard of him, but I think it captures it. Aside from the sand-poundingly stupid idea that a bridge would be cheaper than at-grade construction, the proposal seems to think that it’s proposing to build about 25,000 bridges 100 feet long, instead of what it is actually proposing, which is one bridge 350 miles long.
Now, I’m being a little hyperbolic because the real situation is somewhat between those two extremes. You’re going to have to give individual attention to each pier, because each one is going to have individualized footing and top of concrete elevations. You can’t use literally identical spans because you’ll have to dodge around existing infrastructure and poor ground conditions. However, you can get economies of scale by having similar pier concrete outlines and reinforcement details for similar-sized piers, as well as making use of precast post-tensioned sections. (I mean, even in regular buildings we generally pick standardized sections if at all possible.) It’ll probably be closer to my way of thinking than his, though.
Just remember that your stuff either flees the area or cowers inside of my stuff during a major hurricane.
Hey. We survived the typhoon without any help from your stuff.
According to your link, Typhoon Cobra had a max windspeed of 100 mph. Nowhere in the US are we allowed to design buildings for that low of a windspeed, including the West Coast that doesn’t get hurricanes.
Let me suggest first of all that this is great, but it would be much better if you blog it yourself (and perhaps crosspost here). Makes it more googleable and improves discovery. I’d also happily subscribe to your RSS feed, whereas unfortunately I’m likely to miss many comments that you post here.
Medium and Tumblr are easy, though I hesitate to recommend hiding things in their walled garden.
I did consider that, but I’ve got two issues: 1) I’m doing this because it seems to be interesting to people here, and I’m less concerned with a general audience and 2) I don’t think that I’ll continue this beyond the relatively straitened limits I’ve discussed covering. If I get 15 blog-level posts I’ll be surprised.
One severe limit that we have here is that equations are more or less unintelligible over a relatively low complexity, which a blog of my own would alleviate. However, the limitation will make it interesting, because I’d like to see if I can engage people without the ability to post complex equations or use anything more than very basic arithmetic to explain what I do.
This part will also help me in my job. On my last really big project, which was helping fish pass around a dam, we were working with fish biologists who will operate the final product. We sent an interim set of plans to them for comment to ensure that we aren’t doing anything that will scare fish or make it too difficult to do their jobs. After a few rounds of back-and-forth, where they asked us questions that were clearly indicated in the plan set, I realized with creeping horror, “Holy dogshit, these guys can’t read a set of construction drawings.”* I had to learn how to explain things, and help them understand what’s going on. If I can do that same thing here, that’s a victory for my day job.
I do realize that I’m trading on the goodwill of @Scott Alexander here, since I’m basically running a small time limited blog on his back, and with the audience that he developed. If those of us doing effortposts are exceeding his tolerance for this, I’ll cheerfully find another platform and link here.
One question I will ask about following the posts here: are you using Bakkot’s autocollapser found at https://slatestarcodex.com/2017/04/09/ot73-i-lik-the-thred/#comment-486219 ? Because that makes it so much easier to follow the comments, since it’s immediately apparent what is new and it’s easy to scan through for things that interest you.
* I want to emphasize that this is not a slam against them. I would fail just as miserably at their job as they would at mine. If you had me out there handling fish at a passage facility after partway through the first day, you’d have CatCube standing in the middle of a pile of dead salmon with a “dog watching Jeopardy” look on his face and saying in a haunted voice “I don’t know what just happened.” Being able to take a set of two-dimensional drawings that include cross sections in two axes and visualize the final product in three dimensions is a skill that both requires a natural aptitude and practice to develop. People who don’t work with construction drawings on a day-to-day basis are going to be behind on that, and that’s not a poor reflection on them.
Seeking recommendations: Does anyone know of a good source for very basic nutrition information? I’m not looking for diets or edge theories, just something one step beyond the nutritional labels. For example: according to the Stanford blood center, iron is absorbed better if you consume it along with vitamin C, and worse with (calcium, I think – something in milk). The only reason I know this is that if you don’t have enough iron to donate blood, the blood center gives you a print-out on How To Get Your Iron Levels Up. But that’s fairly basic and only for iron. Anyone know where I can find more of that kind of thing, ideally in more detail and for more vitamins and minerals? Information on what the rarer ones do would also be nice. I have no idea at all what Vitamin K does, except for interfering with some medications.
Examine.com? Here’s a link to the section on their Iron page discussing vitamin C interaction.
Hi. I’m looking for help finding a therapist.
I live California, south bay area, and am suffering from what is or resembles an uncomfortable mixture of ADD, depression, and anxiety, all feeding off each other and making each other worse. My psychiatrist thinks that therapy will help, and I’m looking for recommendations.
(I have tried one therapist already. I may go back; she wasn’t catastrophic, but I did not feel that the therapeutic alliance was working out. She thought that I might be suffering from scrupulosity, as well as everything else, which seems entirely plausible given my support for EA and my hide-in-a-corner reaction to the social justice movement.)
My main problems, in terms of how they actually express themselves, are ‘not doing things’, ‘stressing’, and ‘being unhappy’. Naturally, not doing things make me stressful and unhappy, stress makes me not do things and be unhappy, and unhappiness makes me not do things and stress out, and this problem has been going on for years and doesn’t seem inclined to go away on its own.
My only preferences for therapy styles are that I prefer things that work and are not soul-destroying. I presume that anyone who is recommending a therapist finds that their therapist’s style works and is not soul-destroying, so I think in practice I have no preferences.
Any recommendations would be greatly appreciated. Very, very greatly appreciated.
Try Reflect! It’s a Bay Area service that matches you with three therapists based on a questionnaire you fill out, and the initial matching is free. One of the therapists it matched me with was actually a rationalist, so I think their matching is probably pretty good 🙂
Who is this therapist who is a rationalist and taking new patients? I know a lot of people who would be interested in this.
There is this guy with a blog…
😛
More general, but this might be relevant.
This is an post about how vote-counting works in Spain. I am writing this because I was pretty confused about how voting works in the US (why did they use punch cards for paper ballots in FL?), and I would like somebody to tell me how it compares (how did vote-counting work before the electronic ballot? who counted the votes?).
Voting in Spain is by paper ballot. The ballot forms look like this, and you put them in an envelope. There are two ways to vote: by mail or in person, in the Electoral Table where you are registered (this can be an embassy). When you vote by mail, you have to fill a form in a Post Office. Then they will send you a form to your temporary address, which you take to the Post Office. You put the envelope with your ballot in a bigger envelope, and the post office employee confirms your identity, puts the form that indicates your identity in the big envelope, and sends it. This is completely free, but it can only be done up to 4 days before an election (asking for the forms has to be done 10 days or so before the election; this is approximate, and they give you the deadlines for every election).
The day of the election is usually on a Sunday, although it can be any day. It is just more convenient this way. Voting places are open between 9.00 and 20.00. There are going to be three people who are going to be manning the table, and they are selected by a random lottery among the people with an education. So, in the morning before the tables open, 3 people (the chair and two other people), have to come, as well as their substitutes. The substitutes are then released, once the table is seated.
Each party can send two representatives, and an inspector (the “apoderado” can go to different polling places). Usually, this means that, in most of Spain, two parties send their representatives (except for municipal elections, where the two party system breaks and people don’t vote for their party so faithfully). Parties with few voters in the town usually don’t bother sending representatives; exceptions are made for very contested elections, such as the last Catalan one, where nationalist from all over Spain sent their representatives to check everything is OK.
So, once all representatives and the Electoral Table members are seated, the polling places open. Each voter has to show official ID (expired ID is OK, as long as it’s the original one). Then the members of the ET check that they are on the list, and tick their name. The ballot box is covered, to avoid “pucherazos”, which is when one voter throws in several envelopes. They check that there is only one envelope, and then allow you to put it in the ballot box, which are usually transparent.
When the polling places close, the postman brings the mail vote. The ET opens the big envelope, checks that they have not voted in person, and are on the register, and then puts the vote in the ballot box. Then the ET members vote, and the counting of the votes starts. The ballot box is opened, and each envelope is opened, and votes are counted, as well as the null ones (putting more than one ballot, or none, or defacing it). The party representatives can ask to examine disputed votes during the counting. At the end of the count (there can be a re-count if it is a very disputed election) the members of the ET fill a form, and the party representatives sign it as well. This form is then given to the official government employee, who the carries it to the official government office. This documents will be re-checked within a week, and official results will be published within a week in the official government bulletin, although temporary results are released to the media the same evening.
Fraud does not happen during the voting (not now that they check you put only one envelope in the box). Fraud happens with the inscription of who is in the census*. The most corrupt elections are the municipal ones. While not technically ilegal, there are many ways an election can be skewed. One of the most common ones is to have loyal party members who have a house in the town but only come in weekends or summers while they live in the big city still vote in the small town; this is not ilegal, but can be unfair to locals. Another not illegal way is to bring EU migrants (who can vote in municipal elections) to the town. I have heard plenty of stories where some town had a sudden increase in their electoral census when lots of mostly Romanian voters come there (part of the stories may be due to racism; but I think there may be some true in them).
*In my town, they once caught a 90 year old lady with Alzheimers who had been removed from the census, but whose son still brought her to the polls.
How long did it take the dinosaurs to go extinct after The Meteor hit? Does anyone know?
Not a direct answer, but relevant to the question, are the various claims of Paleocene non-avian dinosaurs, claims of dinosaur fossils dated later than the Cretaceous–Paleogene boundary.
Notably, a number of fragments of dinosaur fossils have been found in different places at layers dated to 40,000 years after the K-Pg boundary. However, because all those fossils are fragmentary, the majority of paleontologists are of the opinion that those are merely naturally unearthed then reburried fossils, and that dinosaurs were already extinct at that point.
A possible almost-exception is the Qinornis, whose fossil was found in a layer dating to 5 million years after the K-Pg boundary. The Qinornis is a bird (so not a non-avian dinosaur), but surprisingly, it is not a neornithine – the only group of birds that were thought to have survived the K-Pg boundary.
I remember hearing that the extinction of dinosaurs was theorized to have happened extremely fast, in most places in the span of two generations, as survival during the immediate aftermath of the Chicxulub impact was closely tied to the ability to seek shelter – apparently the dinosaurs of the late Cretaceous largely lacked the ability to burrow, swim, or dive. Those that did escape immediate extinction then suffered food deprivation, especially as warm-blooded animals.
Some interpretations of the fossil record also tend to show that dinosaur diversity had already been on the decline for the last 10 million years of the Cretaceous (although this is not a settled conclusion), and, the extinction event may then have merely terminated an already fragilized group .
Suppose that you consistently donate $20,000 a year to the Red Cross.
I want to hire you for some project and pay you $20,000. Normally you’d have to pay taxes on this income and only get some fraction of it. But I cleverly say “Why don’t I donate $20,000 to the Red Cross in your name, and then you don’t have to donate anything this year?” It seems like I’ve successfully hired you without anyone paying taxes on your labor.
Maybe this is legal in the sense of “nobody can find out”, but if it was ever done explicitly or somebody did find out, would it be legal?
(attention IRS: I’m not actually planning to do this)
I think this covers what you are asking: https://policy.nd.edu/assets/185204/charitable_contribution_in_lieu_of_comp_or_pymt_for_services_policy_2015.pdf
Yes, that’s what I was wondering, thanks.
Related idea: Certificates of Impact
Here you’re basically trading the certificate of impact of your donation for their completion of the project. (Of course, you need some verifiable and non-duplicable signature of such certificates, so you can’t go pulling this trick on everyone that you’d like to hire who donates to the Red Cross.)
Who would win in a fight, Hunter S. Thompson or Joan Baez?
The masculine physique has a big advantage over the feminine one for no-tech or low-tech violence, so Thompson would probably win. He did have one heck of a drug and alcohol habit though, so Baez might win if the fight happened when Thompson was particularly intoxicated.
Joan Baez being actually alive would I think give her an overwhelming advantage.
If we are imagining both of them to be alive and in their prime, then which one has the most friends? I’m guessing Thompson would bring the biggest army to the fight, but it’s not a sure thing.
Hunter S. Thompson liked guns; he even killed himself with one. Joan Baez is apparently a gun control advocate, which doesn’t mean she doesn’t have guns but probably is less familiar with them. So if they were both alive and were to fight, Thompson would win by bringing a gun to a gunfight.
So, Baez wins by KO in the first round?
If necessary, some of her ballads were fairly depressing and could help move things toward that conclusion.
Imagine a bowling ball resting on a mattress. You set a marble on the mattress, near the bowling ball. The marble is drawn toward the bowling ball.
This is a typical metaphor used to illustrate how mass distorts space-time to create gravity. For a while now I’ve been dissatisfied with this metaphor, because it’s like defining a word using the word itself. The mattress metaphor helps me understand how space-time is distorted by massive objects, but it doesn’t at all help me understand why an “attracting” force like gravity should be produced by the distortions.
Can someone explain why the metaphor is complete? Or provide another metaphor that completes the explanation?
I always had the exact same objection; the only reason the balls are falling is because the fabric got out of the way!
I don’t know if it actually works any better, and to be clear I more likely than not misunderstand what’s actually going on, but I always liked the analogy of drawing a line on some paper and then bending the paper. It’s a straight line, and remains a straight line; you didn’t alter the line at all. But it’s a straight line on bent paper, so you can make it curve in to things or even form a circle. Similarly, if you throw a ball in front of you, it ACTUALLY DOES CONTINUE IN A STRAIGHT LINE – but it continues in a straight line through a coordinate system that’s scrunched up towards the Earth’s center of mass, so it appears to curve and meet the ground. Much like Ms. What’s (I think…) skirt in A Wrinkle In Time.
If you need a visualization of 3D “bent paper,” you could use Jell-O or ideally some more flexible firm gel and somehow draw a line in that and then distort it.
The metaphor is necessarily incomplete because it is in 3 dimensions when you would need to be able to conceive of at least 4 to understand it.
So to make it accurate, what you would imagine is that your Marble-Bowling ball universe is a 2-D universe with no depth (which is what depresses the mattress in this case). In the 2-D universe you do not see the bowling ball sinking, you merely perceive it is an object with a certain circumference, inertia, etc. Then you notice it attracts the marble with some force. This picture illustrates what 2D “gravity” would look like in a 2D world, and thus the 3D mattress representation is solving 2-D gravity.
As far as I can tell, it’s just a bad metaphor. The only thing it illustrates is the idea that massive objects curve spacetime. Past that it’s useless. The way the rubber sheet curves is not the same as the way spacetime curves. In fact, as it’s usually presented, the rubber sheet is meant to represent just space, not spacetime, so the curving of the rubber sheet doesn’t involve time at all. In actuality massive objects curve both space and time together. This is a crucial point, because curvature can imply attraction only if it’s a curvature involving both space and time. This makes the rubber sheet picture ill-suited for illustrating attraction.
I don’t think you will find any convincing argument “from first principles” why gravity should be attractive. A universally repulsive force is what you’d get if you kept regular gravity but ran time in reverse. I don’t think a universe that was just like ours except with repulsive gravity is a crazy idea, though I imagine we have the privilege of not being in that universe for anthropic reasons.
Er, no. If you run time backwards, gravity is -still- attractive. This is one of the critical differences between gravity as a force, and gravity as a bend in space-time.
To see why this is important, consider what would happen to our planet if you ran time backwards for a couple of hours.
Spooky action at a distance. Alternatively, math.
I think it’s a combination of a bad metaphor and a mis-told one.
First of all, it has to be a rubber sheet and not a mattress. Mattresses don’t bend in the right shape. It needs to be pointy, like this, which rubber forms by tension in the surface.
Second, it skips out the concept of “potential”, which, once understood, makes a lot of physics a lot easier. But the example of potential we’re most familiar with is gravitational potential of test masses a small height from the Earth’s surface. High up things have high potential and low down things have low potential, and it’s linear. So if you were to draw a graph of the potential around a massive body it would be the shape of the image I linked to above. This happens to be the shape a rubber sheet forms when you hold it tight and poke it. It is also the shape a rubber sheet takes when you hold it flat and tight and put a bowling ball on it. But the third dimension isn’t a spacial dimension, but “potential”.
Third, I might be wrong about this, but I don’t think it’s general-relativistic. I think it models the potential, not the curvature of spacetime, and the fact that the sheet is, in fact, curved is a confusing coincidence. (If it were modelling curvature of spacetime, then it would work equally well for the pointy wells to be going upwards, or without lab gravity, where the marble just sticks to the sheet and follows the closest things to straight lines it can.)
Unfortunately it takes far more than a two-minute analogy to gain an intuition for gravity. In my experience of teaching people physics, the rubber-sheet-analogy is more unhelpful than helpful. But I’m sure there are some people who found it useful.
It isn’t complete. It isn’t even close to correct, it just sort of feels correct, and conveys the idea of “straight line looks curved”.
Gravity moves space-time coordinates around. From an orbit perspective, you can kind of imagine it as “Car where the wheels on one side are farther apart than the other”. This doesn’t convey “straight line” as well, but does a slightly better job conveying what is happening.
For falling, both analogies fail, because both analogies require relative motion to make sense. For falling, the metaphor is more like pressure; space is squeezing one side of the object more than the other. (Still not right, mind, but close enough.)
Today, Naval Gazing concludes its look at underwater protection.
Also, a reminder to everyone (including non-readers) that you’re invited to the meetup at Iowa on 9/8.
Let’s say you’re a person with a small but significant amount of influence over a large group of people, like a relatively popular YouTube/Twitch personality or… well, Scott, for example. To quantify things, let’s say you have enough influence, if you made announcements well ahead of time and showed up in person, to able to get ~1,000 random people in most major U.S. cities to show up and sorta-try at something for a few hours in the evening or from noon til’ 5 PM on a Saturday.
How much good could you do with that ability, in an EA sort of sense? Seems like if you could get a thousand people to show up and do Habitat for Humanity or something for a few days in a row… well, that would probably do no good at all due to them not being prepared for 1000 people to show up and only being able to get them to put in half an effort for a short time.
How much could you accomplish in a semi-arbitrary goals sort of sense? Not in a johan_larson mission sort of sense but more like Saul Alinsky getting a bunch of guys to fart in a theater for civil rights sort of sense.
… although, how much COULD you accomplish in a Larson mission sort of sense?
What I’m thinking here is, say I’m PewDiePie and the New York Times is telling everyone I’m a neonazi, and I’d wish they’d quit. Couldn’t I just say, “hey fellas, if you’re in the area, I’m going to be showing up at their corporate HQ with a megaphone to demand they make a public retraction and apology; come join me and hold up a sign or something.”
Or, if I want to get a little more dark-side with this; “here’s the home addresses of a couple of executive editors, if you’re with me on this I encourage you to chuck tomatoes and eggs and toilet-paper at their houses until they publicly apologize, I know this is mostly going to make me look like the asshole here but I’m really pissed and at least people will see that a lot of people think they’re doing something wrong by doing this.”
Or- what if he said “okay, I’m 100% committed to damaging this organization as much as I can and I don’t care about the long-term consequences; these people are evil and hate you and everything you like and I want you all to grab a ski mask and a sledgehammer, join up at their corporate headquarters, and we’re going to bust in and smash everything that looks valuable until SWAT shows up and tear-gasses us, and if you have an old car you’re willing to smash in to a utility pole to take out the power, or have a backhoe and a map of where to find the underground network cables that connect them to the Internet, or some other idea for how to disrupt their operations, I’d love to hear from you.”
What if Bernie Sanders did this, asking that everyone figure out where their local Fox affiliate is and see if they can’t smash up the place or ruin the utility access or something?
To be clear; I agree that this is all very silly. But still, it seems like anyone who is in a position to ask more than a couple hundred people to do something and have them actually listen has a not-insignificant amount of power, and I’m wondering if I’m wrong, and/or what it’s going to look like when they realize that. (EDIT: Or, indeed, in the alternate universe where Hunter S. Thompson and Joan Baez declared open war on each-other.)
Bonus question: what if the President did this, but also committed to presidential-pardoning all the participants? Could he do that?
*roflmao*
Fun idea. Lots of fictions could start here. Some of them would be a lot of fun to read – probably also to write.
But the specifics you got into – asking those you influence to do something seriously illegal – isn’t going to end well. Assuming your ‘friends’ aren’t sufficiently powerful/organized/connected to stage a successful revolution or coup, you’ll have the law on your back. In the presidential pardon case, this looks like the most efficient way to trigger an impeachment I’ve ever heard, short of scenarios involving the president personally commiting random assaults with lethal weapons.
It worked for Hitler et al., more or less, but this was a case where they were sufficiently powerful to take over the government.
Also, if you communicate with your friends publically, and there are a lot of them, you can expect opponents to know what you are up to in advance, and do whatever they think appropriate, such as inviting all their friends to turn up and ‘confront’ you and your friends.
Much better to e.g. encourage them to all wear emerald green garters next Tuesday, if you can’t think of anything that’s actually constructive. And as for Habitat for Humanity – letting its organizers know about it far enough in advance might actually make your collected influenceables useful.
This isn’t really relevant to your question, but I think you might be overestimating how easy this is.
Based on the meetup results, I seem to have enough “power” to make about five to ten people show up in most major American cities, for something very easy and safe that the participants want to do anyway.
Google suggests PewDiePie is about twenty to thirty times more popular than I am, but his popularity might not be as deep – eg it’s hard for me to imagine “PewDiePie meetups” going well. So I question if anyone of the level you’re talking about has the clout you’re talking about.
But maybe the closest example of something like this happening this was G*m*r*a*te, where a few people in a niche cause did go really far in advocating their agenda, sometimes in disruptive or borderline-illegal ways. Empirically, that just starts a giant immune reaction where everyone hates you, hates the entire group you belong to, and hates everybody at all associated with it for years, and you are constantly brought up as an example for why they should never be tolerated or listened to or negotiated with.
I’m sure someone working for a cause the media agreed with could do better, but if they were popular enough for borderline-illegal protests to succeed, they probably wouldn’t need borderline-illegal protests.
The largest ant-related meetup I know of was the one where
Andrew Cardpersons unknown called in bomb threats to stop it. That was about 200 people. I think teenage flash mobs do better.
“Google suggests PewDiePie is about twenty to thirty times more popular than I am, but his popularity might not be as deep”
not sure precisely how you’re calculating this – maybe views? But he has, uh, around 60 million subscribers, which is probably way, way more than you do. Not sure how deep they all are though.
…also your example kind of pisses me off, insofar as it’s mostly just about politics; the group you cite was pre-determined to be hated long before they actually did any of those things (you can tell, since they never actually did any of those things !!!). So maybe it proves that the valence changes depending on political alignment, but what’s the original valence?
Enlightened Area Necromancer Attempts to Revive Dead Argument (1/2):
Many OTs ago, I posted a polemic making a somewhat Devil’s Advocate case for anti-war, isolationist US foreign policy and questioning whether any of the wars fought by the US historically had genuinely protected American citizens from material harm. (My argument is much more nuanced than that, so go read the whole thing if you’re curious.) I don’t have too much to add what I wrote previously, though I do have a little, but I feel that this is such a shocking claim considering the typical rhetoric around war, US history and the American military that I just want to throw it back in the discussion pot and see what people have to say.
To wit: I claim that almost none, and perhaps literally none, of the major wars that the United States has fought were defensive wars of necessity or substantially made American citizens safer. This includes the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War 1, World War 2, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the “War on Terror.” Furthermore, the United States’ security commitments and alliances in Europe, the Middle East and East Asia do not in any substantial way safeguard the citizens of the United States.
(The specifics for each conflict are fleshed out in my original post.)
To be clear, this is not a statement about the morality of US foreign policy or wars. I in fact think that those are debatable as well, but that’s a more complicated question and I think the issue I’ve raised here is controversial and weighty enough without adding more argumentative territory.
Some extra thoughts I had since my original post:
1. I think there is almost constant and extremely misleading conflation of the fact of the personal courage and competence of military personnel and the need for those virtues to be exercised in war. That is to say, the fact that US soldiers demonstrate courage on the battlefield and skill in defeating their enemies does not automatically mean that the wars they fight in are necessary to protect American citizens.
However, many people frankly lack the patience, reflective temperament and detachment to think this through, so political rhetoric in favor of wars tends to emphasize the courage of American soldiers rather than actual logical reasons why wars protect American citizens. For instance, in a speech I believe written (somewhat ironically) by Pat Buchanan, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew said to great applause: “I’d swap the whole damn zoo [i.e. leftist protesters] for the kind of young Americans I saw in Vietnam!”
While in fact I agree that valorous and competent military service in the face of mortal danger is exceptionally praise worthy, this does not in any way demonstrate that this service was necessary to protect American citizens. However, in the minds of many people it sounds as if you’re saying that you don’t believe Americans soldiers are valorous, which gives them an emotional and argumentative log to grab on to in the otherwise empty sea of “reasons why we actually need to be fighting this war in the first place.” Or perhaps the courage that US soldiers display is in fact the justification for war in many people’s minds. For instance, a writer for the New Yorker perceptively said of the Nixon administration’s highly effective POW propaganda campaign, “it was as if the Vietnamese had kidnapped 400 Americans and the US had gone to war to rescue them.”
2. To put it crudely, some people like the “toys” and “great game” of war, which leads them to be sympathetic to excuses for using said equipment. Having had a great interest in military history myself as a child—by, say, 6th or 7th grade I think I could have told you who Belisarius was, which major battles (or campaigns) before Waterloo actually led to Napoleon’s downfall and the strategic consequences of the Inchon landing—I certainly understand this temptation.
War is perhaps the greatest challenge of human potential that a society can face. From engineering to piloting to intelligence gathering to logistics to combat, it demands extreme competence, courage and intelligence. There is something fascinating to many people, myself included, in learning how one side triumphed over the other in such a struggle.
Yet I feel that many at least popular historians tend to focus heavily on such matters without including much critical reflection on the justifications for such wars. For instance, while certainly the story of the US’ war in the Pacific is a fascinating one, shouldn’t one spare some thought as to why the United States had to go to war with Japan before penning hundreds of pages on the strategic logic of leapfrogging? Of course, for most Americans, the answer was and is very simple: they attacked us at Pearl Harbor, so we had to defend ourselves. One might ask, however, why did the Japanese attack Pearl Harbor? Did they want to invade and conquer America, like North Dakota and Nebraska, thus leading them to randomly attack us out of a clear blue sky? Or were there in fact important decisions made by the FDR administration, the consequences of which were not made clear at the time to the American public, that played a role in why the Japanese decided to attack?
Of course, rather than asking such pesky questions, one can always nerd out over the facts and figures of troop deployments on Okinawa or the strengths and weaknesses of the Zero fighter.
I suppose I may be being a bit unfair here, in that of course many even mainstream historians discuss the causes of wars in depth. Yet I still feel rather justifiably peeved that they don’t seem to consider the rather obvious and important question of, “was this war a defensive war that was necessary to protect American citizens?” In many popular films, such as Saving Private Ryan and Flags of Our Fathers, the answer is implicitly or explicitly communicated, without elaboration, to be yes—these wars were necessary to protect our liberties and our safety.
(2/2)
3. John Schilling posted a comment in reply to my original post that I promised to reply to, but I was busy at the time. However, as promised, I have returned!
As I saw it, John made two points:
1) Without US intervention, the Axis would have eventually gained capabilities that would have allowed them to conquer the US, and since “it is the nature of conquerors to keep conquering”, they would have conquered the United States.
2) While I thought I was making a claim about the security of US citizens, I was actually making a claim about the welfare of US citizens, which includes wanting to go to war to stop genocide.
I disagree with these points on many different levels. Firstly, even if we grant totally uncritically point 1 (which I most certainly do not) note that this a speculative, long-term argument for why US citizens were endangered by the Axis powers and why World War 2 was necessary to defend the US. So in the case of World War 2, the poster child for a defensive war that was necessary to protect America, the best argument for a threat that someone can formulate is not a clear, immediate, present threat to Americans, but a speculative one about dangers that would manifest in 10 or 20 years after the war.
Of course, I do not in fact grant point 1. There are two things to consider here: capabilities and intentions. In the original post, I made the case that the Axis powers lacked both the capabilities and the intentions necessary to invade the United States, and I don’t think that anything John wrote convincingly challenged that.
While intention is always somewhat nebulous, I don’t think it’s quite true to say, as the Duke of Wellington did, that “a conqueror is like a cannonball: once launched, he cannot stop.” While certainly some military leaders, like Napoleon, Alexander the Great or Genghis Khan, had simply insatiable appetites for conquest, most countries at most times have been bounded by geography, ideology, practical considerations, and so on, in terms of their appetite for conquest. The US and its allies were themselves conquerors, yet the United States did not try to conquer Indonesia after conquering the Philippines, Britain did not try to conquer Norway after conquering India and France did not try to conquer Portugal after conquering Vietnam. There were many limits on what kind of empires they could, and wanted, to build.
Thus, I do not see it as obvious that, simply because they were aggressive, conquering regimes, Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan would have attempted to invade the North American continent at some point simply because, as the mountain climber said of Mt. Everest, it was there. Again, one could use the same open-ended, speculative logic to say the United States should have gone to war against Britain, because if let unchecked the British Empire would simply continue conquering until it decided to conquer the United States.
Furthermore, if absolutely nothing else, I think that most Americans are probably ignorant of the fact that invading and conquering the US was not actually a serious strategic goal of the Axis powers.
Whatever the intentions of the Axis powers, the question remains of capabilities. Even if the Axis powers had been Hell-bent on conquering the United States, which I don’t see much evidence for, it still seems to me that even moderate investments in naval and aerial defense forces, and later thermonuclear weapons, and defensive alliances with close US neighbors would have made such an invasion prohibitively expensive. John’s reply claimed that victorious Axis empires would have had a huge advantage vis a vis the US, but I don’t think that the actual history of empires suggests that this would be the case. Empire, especially in the modern world, is often at least as much of a burden as it is a benefit. I think what’s ultimately really valuable for projecting power is a homeland of numerous, loyal and high IQ subjects, not far-flung imperial possessions full of restless natives who can turn on you at any moment.
After all, in 1939 Britain and France had huge colonial empires in Africa and Asia, with hundreds of millions of subjects, while Germany had no overseas colonies whatsoever. If empires provided huge “human, material and industrial resources” that were easy to leverage, it should have been easy for the British and French empires to crush Germany, without the aid of the US and USSR.
In any case, the United States is a large country, with abundant natural resources, separated from Germany and Japan by vast oceans. The difficulty that Imperial Japan had in occupying China and that Nazi Germany had in attempting to invade the UK and the USSR does not suggest that it would have been feasible for either nation to invade the mainland US, even if it had completely subjugated all neighboring competitors.
The English channel is ~20-300 miles long. In 1940, the Nazis were not able to achieve sufficient aerial and naval superiority over this body of water to invade the UK. In 1944, despite total aerial and naval superiority and the fact that the vast majority of German forces were deployed on the eastern front, as well as suffering from shortages of motorized transport, even after years of careful preparation the Normandy landings were considered to be a considerable gamble. In 1941, Nazi Germany invaded the USSR, with whose possessions it shared contiguous land borders. Despite the complete advantage of surprise, the invasion was ultimately a total disaster.
By contrast, the distance from New York to London is about 3,450 miles. It simply beggars belief to claim that Nazi Germany could have plausibly secured such extended supply lines in order to invade the United States. Presumably, unlike the USSR, the US would have been fully appraised of a Nazi invasion long before it actually begun, and had time to prepare extensive defenses. In short, such an invasion would have clearly carried a substantial risk of massive, humiliating defeat, which would likely have greatly imperilled the remaining Nazi empire.
Furthermore, while as bean noted early nuclear weapons aren’t magic, within 30 years or so the development of thermonuclear weapons with multiple means of delivery would make it near suicidal to attack the United States.
Regarding the point about “welfare”, there are a lot of opposing points I was going to raise, and perhaps I will later, but I realized that they venture into more complicated issues, and this is long enough already. I think there is a clear difference, regardless of the semantics, between material safety/benefit, the criteria I was evaluating US foreign policy on, and the more abstract notion of “welfare”, pursued through altruism, that you raise.
In addition to Cassander’s excellent responses, I’d add WW2 materially benefited Americans by allowing them to easily take indirect control of the resources of the former empires, which they would not have done if Germany had forced a peace in Europe and Japan created its Co-prosperity Sphere.
Safer, perhaps not, but the population of the US desires things other than safety. The mexican american war, the indian wars, even the war for independence, all brought huge amounts of land into US possession, which was something the population very much desired. On top of that, a substantial part of the reason that the US is so safe is because it’s huge. The effects of a much smaller US are, of course, impossible to predict, but it seems safe to say that the US almost certainly would have ended up more vulnerable.
On top of that, you’ve left out the largest war the US did fight, the Cold War. Communism absolutely did represent a huge threat to the US, and had it not been confronted, it almost certainly would have become a larger war. You can’t talk about korea and vietnam in isolation, as if they were random events unconnected to the larger struggle. Communism did have to be fought, and sometimes fought violently. If it hadn’t been in korea and vietnam, teh alternatives would have been somewhere else or surrender.
Responding to part 2:
Specifically on the point of ww2, You’re absolutely right that in 1939 or 41, or what have you, no one was considering invading the US, but you’re failing to consider the geopolitical outlook that would have resulted from the war.
Let’s assume that the US doesn’t get involved and the axis win. Whether or not they conquer the US, the result is an ideologically hostile empire stretching across most of the Eurasian landmass. the soviet union was able to pose an existential threat to the US and that was with Germany, the UK, france, Japan, and the smaller europeans as allies. The axis empire would have been almost as large in acreage, would have had considerably more people in it, and would likely have ended up just as ideologically hostile. I can see no possibility that we wouldn’t have gotten into a cold war with an enemy that controlled more people, more resources, and which was geographically better positioned to threaten the US than the USSR and which wasn’t wedded to a self destructive economic model, while the US would have had many fewer allies around their periphery. That’s not a good place for the US to be.
I agree that wars against Native Americans and the Mexican-American War materially benefited Americans, which I guess is a minor revision of my original claim, but I think the fact that they were aggressive wars of conquest is still clear and important. This actually raises a distinction that Pat Buchanan’s book A Republic, Not an Empire demonstrated to me: American foreign policy for most of the 19th century was about acquiring minimally populated contiguous land possessions on the North American continent, not, as JQA put it, “going abroad in search of monsters to destroy.” However, that clearly changed with the Spanish-American War.
Perhaps in the long run it made the US less vulnerable, though perhaps not, but at least in the short run US wars against Amerindians and the Mexican-American War were obviously aggressive wars where to the extent that there was a threat to Americans it was a threat primarily created in response to American desire to conquer land.
Well, the “Cold War” is a broad umbrella, so I focused on specific military conflicts. But, nonetheless, while I am anti-communist and am willing to agree that the Cold War broadly speaking might well have been morally justified, I still do not think that “Communism” in any form posed a material threat to the continental United States, especially not in the actual wars that the US fought. Given both the United States’ oceanic borders and nuclear arsenal, I do not believe that a Red Dawn style invasion would ever have occurred, no matter how little the US did internationally to fight Communism.
Additionally, I think the USSR was ultimately defeated more by its own internal contradictions rather than by battlefield loss. Generally I think more dovish commentators like George Kennan turned out to have more accurate assessments of Soviet capabilities and intentions than more hawkish ones.
to the extent that this is true, and it’s at least debatable, that’s largely because (A) we had “monsters” at home to destroy in the shape of various land grabs, and (B) the ability of the country to go abroad was far more limited by geography, demography, and technology. the US population was smaller than the UKs through about 1860 or so. As soon as we got the ability to start hunting monsters, we did so in earnest. to say that conquers are cannon balls is indeed an oversimplification, but a country’s grasp absolutely does grows with its reach.
communism was backed with the force of tens of thousands of nuclear weapon’s. It is arguably the ONLY thing that has threatened the continental united states since the british burned the white house down.
A red dawn style invasion isn’t really the threat that was being fought. It was the threat that the communists would take western europe, then the UK, then canada, and then probably wouldn’t even have to launch a red dawn style invasion because they were such an obviously successful system that by then the US would be riddled with 5th columns.
It absolutely was. But letting it get pulled apart by its internal contradictions was only possible because (A), there was a viable alternative world for states to sign up with that (B) wasn’t allowed to be conquered be conquered out of existence.
In The Screwtape Letters, CS Lewis claims that a certain amount of virtue is necessary to make a really terrible villain (the examples he gives are Atilla’s courage and, uh, the fictional evil Jew Shylock’s asceticism, for some reason). This stuck with me, and really came back to me when Trump was elected, because Trump, quite simply, appears to lack all virtue in the classical sense. That is, he doesn’t possess any character trait I can determine that one should be proud of, or which would ordinarily lead to prosperity or flourishing. He isn’t honest, kind, loyal, brave, modest, temperate, prudent, generous, diligent, or anything else like that. And he seems to prove Lewis’s claim in a negative way, in that his vices undercut each other. He’s too lazy to attempt anything really ambitious and stick to it, too vain and insecure to act decisively in the face of criticism, too self-centered to dedicate himself to any kind of grand cause. He appears to be a perfectly failed human being, and content to sit around tweeting inflammatory things and calling for parades. Also a very large amount of otherwise pedestrian corruption.
Anyway, what about positive examples? What are the virtues of history’s monsters? What were Hitler’s virtues, or Mao’s, or Stalin’s? I’ve read about Hitler’s early life, and the best I’ve got is that he was legitimately idealistic in the sense of really believing that Germany was doomed and anything was justified to save her. Other than that, he was legitimately brave when necessary and could work hard within the limited sphere of touring Germany giving endless rabblerousing speeches. Then again, Trump can do that. He’s just not one tenth as good at it.
Please, praise monsters for me, or give me an example of a total monster who nevertheless did tons of damage.
Regardless of how you feel about Trump, at the very least you’ve got to admit that he was elected to the highest office in the land, in the face of overwhelming opposition and against all odds. That’s got to count for something. Moreover, he continues to enjoy a reasonably high degree of popularity, despite his enemies’ continuously sustained efforts to undermine that popularity. He has also accomplished a certain number of his stated political goals (however evil those goals might be), though the extent of his accomplishments is certainly arguable.
I’m more of a consequentialist than a virtue ethicist. If your virtue-based model predicts that Trump should utterly fail at his own goals; and observation informs us that Tump is not utterly failing; then perhaps your model is wrong and virtues don’t matter as much as you think they do.
If your virtue-based model predicts that Trump should utterly fail at his own goals; and observation informs us that Tump is not utterly failing; then perhaps your model is wrong and virtues don’t matter as much as you think they do.
That, or perhaps you’ve not properly identified the virtues. I’ve heard a lot of people cite his nativism, for example, and more specifically his protectionism.
Another factor is that he’s being graded on a curve with effectively two points. He doesn’t have to be “virtuous”, per se; just more virtuous, in the eyes of the voters, than the alternative.
Hitler was, by all accounts far more than a rabble rouser, but a brilliant and charismatic speaker. Stalin was one of the greatest bureaucratic manipulators in history. Mao managed to win a 3 decades long multisided civil war and is widely considered one of the greatest insurgent generals in history. That they used their gifts for evil ends doesn’t mean that they didn’t have gifts. Had they not had those gifts, they never would have gotten the power to do all that evil in the first place.
As for trump, as bugmaster says, he did win an election that very few people could win against a field of people who were vastly more experienced in the political arena and against the opposition of much of his own party.
I can’t tell if Lewis is just saying that you can’t be a really successful villain unless you’re competent, or something more profound.
Stalin, Hitler, and Trump are all competent (in different ways!) at getting power, which seems to qualify. I think Trump’s special competence is in getting and holding people’s attention, sort of a very particular type of PR. I agree that doesn’t really match well to “virtue”, but I think the competence framing is probably better than the virtue framing for just this reason.
I suspect that Lewis, given his beliefs, really meant virtue, and reframing as competence wouldn’t have worked for him.
For me, the framing as competence is somewhat a tautology. Let’s say I’m writing a thriller, or an EOTWAWKI story, and require a villain attempting to exterminate the human race. It’s not even going to be worth reading or writing if they don’t have a plausible plan, within their abilities, or close to it. And they certainly aren’t going to succeed – really life super villain – if they aren’t competent to implement whatever method they settle on.
Even the most banal of evil generally requires a lot of people doing the same not-so-good thing, to accomplish anything worse than harming a few people local to them.
@theredsheep: Hitler, Stalin, and Mao all displayed courage, resolve, a strong work ethic, and arguably a genuine concern for the groups they claimed to fight for (though that last one is debatable).
I would say that Trump has some virtues too, although they’re harder to clearly identity. While he may be lazy, weak-willed, and prone to changing his mind, he still displays a certain kind of stubborn resolve and can work very hard when he chooses to. His raw authenticity and emotional earnestness might also be seen as a virtue, even if he lacks any kind of moral, social, or intellectual honesty (assuming you believe he’s at least being genuine about expressing how he feels).
Someone with no virtues would be more like some random dude with anger management issues and poor impulse control who sits around the house all day doing nothing but watching TV and drinking beer, making his wife do everything for him and abusing her to make sure she stays in line. Someone completely devoid of physical or moral courage, who’d constantly insult and yell at people he knows are too timid to fight back, but who’d also suck up to anyone who posed a physical or social threat to him. I can’t imagine someone like that getting very far in life, so while he might make life worse for the people unfortunate enough to be in his immediate social circle, he wouldn’t be able to cause any real harm to the world as a whole.
I think what Lewis overlooked was that a lazy person can nonetheless work very hard at doing the things they want to do, which allows them to be effectively diligent while still being morally slothful. Trump is lazy, but he really-really-really-REALLY wanted to become President and show that he was better than everyone else, so he worked hard at it and succeeded. And as President, he really-really-really-REALLY wants to run around and bellow at people, and somehow that’s working out pretty well for him too.
Also, I suppose that Lewis might have claimed that Trump has the virtue of Conviction? He genuinely believes in himself and in his right to do whatever he wants to, whenever he wants to – he isn’t the sort of wishy-washy small-time sinner that Lewis seems to have despised the most. And certainly I don’t think he’d get away with absolutely freaking everything the way he does, if he didn’t have that one defining virtue.
@theredsheep
I think that Trump’s skills are pretty much the opposite of those appreciated by most people here and certainly are not appreciated by you, evidenced by your claim that traits that lead to “prosperity or flourishing” are being “honest, kind, loyal, modest, temperate, generous, prudent, kind, diligent.” Those skills are good for merely moderate flourishing, while the truly successful tend to not have these traits.
I would argue that some of the most successful create a perception that is at odds with their actual behavior, allowing them to benefit from unearned trust. So they have an aura of honesty, kindness, loyalty, etc; but their actual behavior doesn’t comport with that.
Note that the relative difficulty that SSCers tend to have in dating may often also be attributable to a surplus in the traits you respect; and an unwillingness to cultivate a certain duplicity between signalling and behavior.
Aside from that, Trump is anti-elitist, which many see as a virtuous point of view. I also think that he is quite brave, as he has made many risky choices (like running for president). He is certainly seen as brave by many for standing up to the establishment.
—
As for Hitler: he was also a hard working dictator (although one that made bad choices how to spend his time, micromanaging things that he had no expertise in), was quite ascetic (being a vegetarian, teetotaler and non-smoker at a time where that was abnormal) and he correctly judged the communists to be a huge threat to human well-being before the most damning communist crimes against humanity happened. If he hadn’t committed horrible crimes against humanity himself, he might have been well-regarded for this.
Fellow accounting/finance commenters (and any other interested parties), I’d love to get your opinions on the following tax policy proposal:
Situation: The current approach to corporate financial statements in the United States is to use one set for financial reporting purposes (e.g. SEC filings, raising capital) and another set for tax purposes (e.g. for the IRS). Typically, the financial reporting statements are presented in a manner that overstates the company’s financial position to increase the company’s share prices and access to capital, while tax statements are presented in a manner that understates the company’s financial position to reduce their tax liability.
Proposal: Require businesses to use the same set of statements for both financial reporting and tax reporting. This would reduce the incentive to over- or understate a company’s financial position due to the mutually opposed incentives.
Expected Results:
1. Increased transparency to financial analysts and investors as financial statements would be less optimized to create misleading impressions
2. Increased corporate tax revenue; depending on your opinion of current corporate tax rates, that can be offset with an accompanying rate cut (smaller businesses would disproportionately benefit since they are likely optimizing their statements less)
3. Significantly reduced accounting overhead
I acknowledge that there would be significant rent-seeking pushback against such a proposal, but are there are any other drawbacks (or benefits) that I’ve missed?
If public companies provide different information to the IRS and to the SEC, it’s because the IRS and SEC are asking for different information, or have different accounting standards for calculating it. They aren’t pulling some sort of moustache-twisting fast one; they save that for non-GAAP metrics.
I know next to nothing about accounting or finance, but I’ll ask you the same question that I ask of every would-be reformer: how are you going to actually implement your policy into practice ? Is there some way, politically speaking, of passing the laws that you propose ? If the answer is “no”, then debating the benefits of your policy (or lack thereof) is pointless.
What is the hivemind’s opinion on theta burst stimulation, which appears to be a new variant on transcranial brain stimulation? I’ve heard good things but it is always so hard to separate the temporary excitement around a new approach versus the long term results of an anti-depression treatment.
I had an odd thought earlier today about capitalism. One of the under-rated benefits of capitalism in a democratic society is that it separates out a lot of the ruthless, competitive people who otherwise would be competing for political power directly in the state and its hierarchy, and channels them into private sector competition where they can do less damage through oligarchical competition (while people who are more civic-minded and less accumulative are more likely to go into public sector work).
That doesn’t mean that they have no influence on politics as such (very obviously not), just that it’s less direct than it would be in a system where the “public” and “private” distinction doesn’t exist. A lot of them instead spend their days racking up share value as a form of points scoring by increasing the size and value of the businesses they own – and they fight against other ambitious folks doing the same thing (elite “churn” is good as well).
For similar solutions, see Versailles, parts of the Chinese system, and other cultural attempts by governments at stopping the upper classes from burning everything down for a shiny bauble of power.
The problem, is, once you get a substantial fraction of the elite and wannabe elite competing at something it becomes a pathological status game. Capitalism (and to a lesser extent the Ivory Tower of Academia) clearly was superior as it forced the status game into something productive rather than calligraphy or frilly dresses, but now the game seems to have overcome the actual productivity almost completely.
What are the arguments for and against restricting foreign/non-resident purchasing of residential property?
Secondly, in NZ the new restrictions are softened by allowing foreign buyers of properties over 2.5MM. The idea with the >2.5MM exception is that those properties weren’t going to be purchased by first-home buyers or Kiwis anyway so it shouldn’t affect the market much, and that the purchases will inject foreign money into the economy. Do those ideas have merit?
The best reason I could think of in support of restricting sales to NZ residents, would be to lower demand and thus lower property values, making the property more affordable for the average NZ resident. If you goal is to provide affordable housing to the average person, the market becomes more efficient by restricting it in this way.
In this reasoning, the 2.5 million cut off is logical, since that is outside the range of your typical family dwelling, and you are probably dealing with a lot more luxury vacation homes.
Guy in TN,
Yes that seems reasonable (that it would lower house prices).
The exception for >2.5MM though, wouldn’t purchases above that also raise house prices? It would also encourage developers to build luxury homes instead of more affordable homes.
One argument for the 2.5MM exception, and against restrictions generally, is that the money that flows in from the house purchases will benefit the NZ economy. Is this true?
It’s worth being clear that foreign/non-resident means foreign AND non-resident. It’s not “hard” to become a NZ resident if you have decent demographics and skills, and then, still: live there, buy a house. There is the belief (not sure how true it is – it happens, but how much and which how much impact???) that overseas Chinese are buying and leaving vacant numbers of houses just to have an ownership foothold outside China. That belief makes this type of law popular.
On the one hand, that this is a significant effect sounds unintuitive, racist, and seems likely to be economic self-harm. On the other hand, there really is a huge flow of Chinese money trying to establish foreign assets, real estate is a big deal, and something I read recently said that of the usual suspects (e.g. California, Western Canada, etc) NZ was the fourth most popular destination in absolute, not relative, terms. Problem: NZ is tiny; China isn’t. That this would twist the property market isn’t completely nuts.
I don’t have any thoughts on the 2.5MM threshold, but it’s also relevant that foreign buyers can still build/buy brand new homes.
NZ home prices in Auckland (the major city) seem to be insane by most standards. Normalized by average income (even average regional income) are, I think (may be wrong but if so not by much) worse than Silicon Valley.
I can’t believe no one has brought this up yet: a former American Nuncio has accused Pope Francis of enabling sex abuser Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
The NYT article on said topic framed it as “cultural conservative attacks pope”, and highlighted oddities in his account, as well as his disdain for homosexuality within the church (and belief that it is largely responsible for the sexual abuse scandal). Others have been more supportive of the letter, supporting his claims and applauding his bravery.
What are people’s thoughts on this, especially from people knowledgeable about Catholicism? Can we trust Vigano’s account? And even if we can’t, this seems like a huge event—a church higher-up calling for the Pope himself to resign. What does this portend?
Whispers in the Loggia is a reliable site for inside-baseball on American Catholicism with a good handle on Vatican goings-on as well, and it has a preliminary post on this.
This whole Viganò affair is hard to get a handle on; yes, he’s on the conservative side and yes, he doesn’t like Francis. He appears to have a lot of axes to grind (he got shifted around in his career and looks like he holds some grudges about that) and seems to present himself as a whistleblower, while the view of others is that he’s a loose cannon – from the quick’n’dirty reading up I’ve done that’s the impression I get, anyway.
On the other hand the
Cardinaledit: he renounced the title of cardinal and is now simply Archbishop McCarrick scandal is blowing up quite badly, and is reviving accusations of the ‘lavender mafia’ in the Curia (the supposed cabal of gay clerics who protect each other and promote one another’s causes and favourites). Ironically, in view of the favourable purring the media did over Francis’ “who am I to judge?”, if he knew or suspected McCarrick was gay, Francis might have been inclined to be more lenient rather than booting him out simply for that, and now this scandal of sexual harassment of seminarians (who tend to be young men in their late teens/early twenties) and allegations of grooming a boy where he was the family friend are bursting out, which is going to hit Francis in the way Viganò is doing – accusations that he knew or was informed and did nothing because he favoured McCarrick (who was a liberal and well-regarded by the American media).
On the other other hand, Viganò himself is accused of deliberately covering-up reports of sexual misconduct during his time as Nuncio in America:
I have to say here that the Nienstedt thing is a gay sex scandal not a child sex abuse scandal, though it does involve alleged misconduct with seminarians.
So yeah – very messy all round. Viganò may indeed know where bodies are buried, but on the other hand he is vulnerable to counter-accusations of being involved in a cover-up himself and of settling grudges by making this accusation at this time – if you read his statement, you can see he has a real grudge against Cardinal Bertone (as to who he thinks was responsible for the delays before Pope Benedict sanctioned Cardinal McCarrick in 2009/10):
I would recommend reading the full statement by Viganò; there’s a definite whiff of conspiracy theory going on there (networks of conspirators, ambiguous remarks, lies and deceit, setting traps for our naive and honest hero to fall into) but again, we’re talking Italy/the Vatican and the Curia, there could well be these levels of cabals and conspirators going on, they’ve been doing it for at least five hundred years or even longer so why stop now?
I will also be very interested to see if the media refer to or acknowledge at all his accusations of the homosexual current in the Church ruining everything? EDIT: Yes, the NYT did mention it, so that may or may not work to make him more/less credible as an accuser: if he’s thought to be seeing “gays in the beds” everywhere, he may not be considered reliable.
This might be playing with gasoline when it isn’t even my fire, but the sake of my understanding what’s the rough breakdown of clerical abusers that target men and boys vs those that target women and girls?
As someone that only skims these stories on rare occasion it seems to be overwhelmingly the former, but that could just have to do what’s written about.
Interesting paper about the gender pay gap suggests that a major cause may be non-linearity in pay per hour worked. More specifically, some occupations favor longer work hours, especially those where there is a long-term personal relationship between the worker and the customer. For example, lawyers (especially when the personal reputation or achievements of the lawyer matters as well). In contrast, there are other jobs like pharmacy where people just tend to care about a specific transaction going well, which have a very small gender pay gap.
This also explains why the pay gap is higher in Business and Finance than in Technology and Science, as the latter presumably have fewer jobs that are customer-facing.
(Partial) solutions for this (and also to combat the increasing disparity in earnings between well-educated people who work many hours and the rest of society) may be to:
– create a personal relationship with a group of people and/or branding that group, rather than individuals, so it doesn’t matter as much which person the customer deals with.
– Better sharing of information, perhaps by use of advanced CRM software, so people can easily pick up the work of others.
– have the customer-facing person hand off most of the work to be done by others, having that person pass off the work as their own. Then you have one sociable full-time worker with broad and shallow expertise that handles the customer and (many) others who support that person in a way that can be fairly easily be done part-time. Of course, you can still expect a pay gap between the full-time worker who manages the customers and the rest of the workers & that the former job will be more sought after by men, but there will be fewer of those jobs.
– Commoditize goods and services.
PS. Another interesting find by this researcher is that men are penalized more heavily for career interruptions, which helps to explain why men tend to be very reluctant to take advantage of parental leave when it is available to men: “The wage penalty for men, using our standardized career interruption at six years out, is 45 log points, whereas that for women is 26 log points. Taking any time out appears more harmful for men (26 log points) than for women (11 log points).“