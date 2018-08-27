Elegy For John McCain

Say a prayer for John McCain
Who passes from his earthly pain
His eyes are shut upon his brow
He warmongers to angels now
Beyond the sky, where sorrows cease
He rails against the Prince of Peace.
The Holy Spirit, full of love
McCain denounces as “a dove”
All of the weak and the cowardly policies
Heaven pursues that let sin subsist still
Six thousand years of detente with the darkness
In hippie cliches about “choice” and “free will”
All the fifth-columnists, communists, peaceniks
Since ur-commie Lucifer fell from the dawn
John McCain pounds them, he trounces, denounces them
Hounds them and counsels them: cease and begone
All of the saints and the hosts of the angels
Run to their weapons of lightning and flame
Their swords made of sunbeams and sighs of the martyrs,
Their gossamer banners of God’s awesome Name,
Their heavenly helmets and holy habergeons,
Whose breastplates are bright with the light of the dawn;
The Archangel Michael in malachite armor
Blows blasts on his trumpet and beckons them on
Reader, should your weather be
Meteors falling lazily
Or if your neighborhood should seem
A John of Patmos fever dream
Then say a prayer for John McCain
Now passed beyond all earthly pain
Not death, with all the peace it brings
Could end his love of bombing things
Is the change in meter some sort of a deliberate poetic trick that I am too ignorant to comprehend ? Because I do find it jarring.
Also, to be perfectly fair, if YHVH is the Lord, then compared to him it is McCain who looks like a peacenik 🙂
Compare with The Shooting of Dan McGrew and The Cremation of Sam McGee (link, link) both by McCain’s favorite poet. One he apparently memorized after learning it when it was tapped out, in Morse code, by another P.O.W. in the same block of cells as McCain when he was held for years in Vietnam.
I’m guessing it’s a take-off on some other famous elegy?
Slow clap.
I eventually decided there were two McCains I had known. 90s McCain was the guiding force of his own institution, and the man whose energy meant that his initiative and his interests drove the subject of every conversation on his campaign bus. And then there was 00’s and 10’s McCain, who seemed crass and diminished… who, to name just two examples, sung “bomb Iran” into a camera and put the full strength of his political brand behind giving Sarah Palin a national platform and a heartbeat away from the Presidency.
I feel like 90s McCain would approve of your elegy. At any rate, he did like ballads.
https://www.weeklystandard.com/andrew-ferguson/reagan-mccain-and-sam-mcgee
McCain’s choice of Palin as VP was an intentionally-fatal, calculated response to the GOP machinery who rejected McCain’s first choice: Lieberman. Most people gloss over this widely-known point in order to maintain their “McCain as Demon” narrative.
McCain was a problematic and complex person. It’s disappointing to see so many supposedly intelligent and thoughtful people treating him in such a black and white manner, ala Trump.
“McCain wasn’t just a horseman of the apocalypse brought to life via cold war demonology, he also wanted to make Joe Lieberman vice president!” is a less compelling argument than you think.
I don’t mean to make him a one-dimensional demon.
Read the link I posted, and you’ll see it doesn’t just say that he liked ballads. He also memorized one that he learned from having it tapped out to him in Morse code by another American in the P.O.W. camp in Vietnam where McCain voluntarily spent 4 extra years of his life rather than get out ahead of men with fewer connections than he had. But I do think his politics changed circa 2000–maybe he outsourced the job of living up to his own brand to his staff?–and by 2008 or even sooner, seemed like a new person. Not that my points are worth anything, but I don’t plan to give late-life McCain any points for gesturing ineffectually at a VP candidate that wouldn’t have been embarrassing.
My read on Palin was that she was very much not “intentionally fatal” but rather was a deliberate and calculated risk the point of which was to increase the odds of winning, like a 4th quarter Hail Mary pass in a football game, or like a soccer or hockey team that is down pulling their goalie so they can field extra offense. McCain (rightly, if you ask me) realized that an enthusiasm gap more-or-less guaranteed he’d lose in 2008, although he was likely to lose by a respectably small margin. His/his campaign’s reasoning was, better to risk a total blow-out for a chance at an outright win than to go down to a certain, narrow, defeat. So they deliberately picked a barely-just-maybe-okay-only-arguably-qualified female candidate with meat-for-the-base-right positions, hoping McCain could edgelord his way via lots of incredulous coverage to exciting his base without losing too many moderates. It was a calculated risk. Whether his handlers chose it, or he did, I’m not in any position to judge the man’s own internal monologue–I can only appraise the political institution… and the institution made some terrible choices.
This is great.
Like most people’s views of McCain, yours is just as simplistic. But I’m sure it felt good checking all the “correct” boxes in your critique. Well done.
What a difference five years of popularity makes.
I’m not referring to the object-level beliefs; even if you still credit Libya as a success and remain neutral on the Syria counterfactual, Iraq was surely an objective disaster. I wholeheartedly agree the 70% of the country that supported it deserve nothing but everlasting scorn unto their graves, give or take an SSC 2016 Presidential endorsement.
I’m referring to the ongoing substitution of nuance and challenges to the audience (I myself am not a fan of McCain or military intervention!) with “the same hot take you can find on Twitter, but with more and longer words.”
Seal claps all around.
But was it obvious ahead of time it would be a disaster?
My recollection of my thoughts at the time was that Iraq was obviously going to be a huge disaster, which made it seem foolish. However, if the strategic objective was to disrupt stability in the Middle East, then it was destined from the start to be a smashing success.
Yes, it was. I mean, maybe not to most of the country; I don’t know just what everyone knew. But to the White House? They had more than enough information to foresee this.
(I do think there was enough information out there to determine that the war was not in fact justified (not in a consequentialist sense but in a laws-of-war sense and also a is-the-stated-casus-belli-true sense), but that’s a different question, I suppose.)
You know, in this age where Donald freaking Trump has become president, I get the impression that people have forgotten just what was so awful about Bush. Which of course was not just one thing but several things, but I want to focus on one thing — he cut the negative feedback loop. He shot the messenger. You never, ever do this. It predictably leads to disaster. Maybe you get lucky and avoid serious disaster — at least if you’re a term-limited president; in the long run if you keep it up disaster will come eventually. Thankfully Bush was merely president rather than dictator, so he couldn’t go causing a Great American Famine or anything like that.
The information was there. The White House was warned by people within the government. The warnings were ignored. Infamously, moving away for a moment from the war’s outcome to its justification, the CIA did not find that Iraq had any WMDs until the White House started meddling and pushing things towards their preferred conclusion. Again — altering information to suit your preferred conclusion is cutting the feedback loop with the outside world; if what you see does not depend on what is there, then you are blind, and acting blindly, and this will predictably lead to disaster.
Let’s not forget that the White House made no preparations, no plans, for what would be done once the war was won. I don’t think that was public knowledge at the time, I don’t think we can blame people for not imagining that the government would fuck up so badly as to make zero plans for what to do once the war was over, just imagining things would turn out well. But that is what they did. That is astonishingly negligent.
Bush was living in fantasyland; he cut the negative feedback loop. Eternal scorn on him for that.
If a clod be washed away by the sea, [America] is the less?
Oh wow.
Clicks, man. They fuck people up.
I’m hoping there’s at least a little nuance here.
In his style, McCain was a great, high-minded, virtuous, heroic, and noble person. In terms of content, it’s hard to overlook all of the war and death he caused. This is legitimately difficult to reconcile and I think we should be uncomfortable about this.
The way I chose to express these emotions was through a poem that in style was high-minded, virtuous, heroic and noble (a traditional elegy about him rising to heaven and inspiring the angels), but whose content was about war and death.
I guess this didn’t come through that well. My inability to resist posting things I think are clever might have led me more astray than usual.
It’s definitely clever. Maybe good satire? But not terribly charitable.
I appreciate this analysis from a “what would my English teacher point out that we’d all missed when discussing it” perspective, and I definitely see it now that it’s pointed out. My initial reaction was more of “oh a high-minded tribu–nevermind, that was just to set up the one-two punch of making fun of him” and I think other people are having a similar experience.
As clever as the poem is and as much as I like it, I have to admit you are right. It has the substance of a hot take even if it’s more highbrow.
I was interested to see Mark Steyn say (quoting a column he wrote during the 2008 primaries):
It makes McCain sound rather like Trump!
(ETA: I mean in the matter of appealing the voters on tone rather than substance, not as far as any particular issue.)
Putting “deus vult” in your joke elegy for John McCain is a bit much if you ask me.
So in the poem, McCain wants to destroy Hell? Without too many spoilers, this reminds me of some protagonists from a novel of Scott’s…
I think some of the early commenters are mistaking this poem as overly-negative on McCain. Sure, there are some jokes about McCain’s reputation for extreme hawkish-ness, but isn’t bombing Hell actually a good thing?
If bombing Hell is a good thing, it seems God has something wrong that McCain had right.
I’m pretty sure that’s not the idea. The layers here though… if bombing Hell would work, why couldn’t you bomb your way to peace and freedom?
Nothing wrong with a hot take every now and then.
I’m not an American so I had to read McCain’s Wikipedia page to get an idea of him, and it seems he was rather fond of bipartisan agreements and generally maintaining a dialogue with the other party? This looks like another noble characteristic, though I’m not saying it compensates for the death and destruction.