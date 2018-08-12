OT108: Opangolin Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Comments of the week are everything by sclmlw on cancer research (see eg this thread) and Cerastes on why we should make humans cold-blooded.
2. Since the Meetup Times And Places thread was posted, meetups have been added in Moscow, Columbus, Sacramento, Berkeley, San Jose (CA), and Portland (OR). Details have been changed for Boston, St. Louis and Wellington. If you’re in any of those cities and interested in attending, please go back and check the new information.
3. I’m interested in reports from meetups that have already happened. In fact, if you organized a meetup, please keep track of how many people attended, since I might survey people on that later.
The ’80s were way ahead of you on the cold-blooded thing.
I think you mean the ’70s.
Who doesn’t remember Saturday Night Poikilothermy?
+1 poikilothermy
I’ve been on a writing binge lately, so I’ve turned my old passive Twitter account into a daily flash fiction and humor outlet, Fics and Quips. The above is today’s post.
(I’m shamelessly self-promoting here just once in hopes of attracting a handful of first followers in my target audience. From there, I would rather grow or die on merit, via likes and retweets. I strive for high quality/filler ratio; by keeping months of potential posts in the queue and writing more each week than I’ll ever share, I make sure I can always choose from my best. Thanks!)
This looks interesting; followed! If people have heard of @ASmallFiction, this reminded me of their style and I’d expect enjoyment of one to correlate well with that of the other.
Thanks! And nice catch — I was very much inspired by @ASmallFiction. My tonal concept is ASF meets SSC.
I don’t know that any other crowd could get my jokes half as reliably, and I like to dip into some pretty hard sci-fi.
Salt Lake City Meetup went great. We had 11 people there. Going forward our plan is to meet on the second Saturday of the month, every other month at 3 PM. So the next meet up is 10/13 (then 12/8 and so on)
If anyone isn’t on the list and wants more info email me at wearenotsaved [at] gmail
Poll: What do people think of recurring things in the Open Threads, like Johan Larson’s “your mission…” games or dndnrsn’s Biblical criticism series?
Good? Bad? Take up too much screen real estate? Screen real estate is a meaningless concept and this is pointlessly lashing out at people who do a service by starting interesting discussion?
Does anyone have a better way of handling this?
It’d be nice to have the “hide” button at the top of long comments. As it is right now, it takes several seconds to scroll to the bottom of long posts to click to hide it. I’ve several times noticed myself becoming annoyed. (I’m probably on a somewhat short fuse for a person in my mid-thirties, but I bet most people younger than me are on short fuses also.) I really appreciate people who, implicitly recognizing this, make a small parent thread and then nest the full comment underneath it.
I like the presence of the “mission” threads and the math puzzle threads. They’re especially likely to be free of sniping, trolling, cwing, and etc.
This userscript may or may not be useful.
As someone who writes effort posts, and has grudgingly had to accept that there are some benighted people who don’t think Biblical scholarship is the most interesting thing ever, having the hide button on the top seems like the best solution. I habitually collapse threads about subjects I don’t care about/can’t understand and having the button at the top would make that more convenient.
EDIT: The recurring threads, effort post threads, etc tend in general to be CW-free. I was half-expecting my Biblical scholarship stuff to attract CW-type argument, but what debate/discussion there has been is placid and not CW-related. I think that things like this are good, because it can’t be all CW all the time.
Might be nice if there were a way to collapse a whole three from one of its child/grandchild posts down it, too. Clicking the parent up arrow a few times to get to the top then clicking hide is a tiny bit unwieldy.
Edit: shoulda looked at deffi’s link before moaning. Thanks, deffi!
+1 A second hide button in the top right would be great
So long as it stays contained under a single parent post I have no problem even if I don’t have any interest at all in the actual topic.
I assumed that this is why you have these open threads in the first place! I don't read most of these, but they don't bother me any. But yodelyak's idea about the hide button is a good one regardless.
Good.
Good. Hide button at the top of posts might be nice, but it’s not that big a deal.
+1
+2
If these threads are small, they are unlikely to bother anybody. If they are large, they obviously appeal to a lot of people. Hard to come up with a rationale for shutting them down, I would think.
I personally don’t often read them, but I think it’s good they exist.
I think they’re very good things. Reliable, high-quality discussions are excellent, and they tend to be low-CW, which is always good. Moving the hide button to the top is not a bad idea, but I definitely fall into “screen real estate doesn’t matter”.
But at the same time, I’m the originator of recurring things in open threads, so I might be biased.
I tend to find recurring games slightly irritating, but am happy to just collapse them since other people seems to like them.
Effortposts like the biblical criticism stuff seem like a different thing, somehow—I’m not interested in them, either, but I’m glad that effortposts happen here.
Screen real estate is not a meaningless concept. Though it would become a lot more expendable if collapsed threads stayed that way, for instance.
I don’t mind them per se, but what I think we REALLY need is a ‘hide everything except top level comments’ feature.
That would be a massively helpful feature. In most open thread, there are two discussion I’m interested, three I’m not–and every time I reload, I have to re-hide all the uninteresting things.
Also, not sure if it’s an issue with my browser, but shouldn’t comments just stay hidden rather than reverting every reload/post?
+1
Good. I’m also in favor of more CW-free open threads.
I like ’em. Some of them aren’t interesting, but as far as conserving screen real estate goes, that ship sailed about the time open threads started growing past ~200 posts.
Agree with Yodelyak that relocating the hide button might be useful.
Some good, some bad, but all quite easy to ignore if they don’t interest me, so I don’t see that any particular action is necessary here.
I like them, and find them easy to hide.
Good. I’d like to 3rd or 4th or whatever the idea that more high quality stuff is a good dilution of the CW stuff we often get.
Another vote in favour of the current recurring content. Haven’t read a word of dndnrsn’s recent posts (no offense), but they cause me no trouble. +1 to having the hide button at the top of the post. +1 to having an additional CW-free thread in the cycle.
I enjoy the effort posts that I read and lament the fact that I don’t have time to hang around here enough to read them all. I’m even falling behind on Naval Gazing.
Speaking of effort posts; I suspect that my hangup on exercise, metabolism, diet etc matches beans hangup on battleships pretty good, and I could write a series that would essentially answer Scotts request for a weight-management guideline. I’ve been holding off on that because I won’t have time to hang around in the following debate. Post-and-run effort posting seems simply impolite. Do you guys want such a series anyway?
That would be interesting, although it does seem like the sort of thing that would result in debate. Maybe appoint a second?
An exercise post is likely to be timeless content–you can write it this week, and then post it in a week, when you have a little time to respond to comments. So, whatever you thought was the amount of time you could budget in a week to writing posts, if you cut the frequency of your posts in half, you should be able to put about as much time to responding to comments as you do to drafting posts.
+1. And I would love that series.
+1 for post-and-run
I’d rather we have the content than not, and would encourage you to post even if you only get back once in a while. There were a couple of Naval Gazings posted when I didn’t have time for more than an occasional one-line response, and they went reasonably well. That said, I think that yodelyak’s suggestion of basically writing them with one week’s time, then posting them and using the time the next week for debate is a good one if that works.
I’m not interested in weight management per se. Maintaining health and fitness do interest me, but one of my minor frustrations is that much of the content labelled as about health/fitness turns out to be only about weight loss, and too much of the rest is about being a not-quite-competive athlete.
Now what would interest me would be a series on improving from wherever you are, and/or preserving more fitness as one ages, that wasn’t all about weight.
It also seems to me that there are a lot of partisans of various diets and exercise programs, who seem almost as commited as (other?) culture warriors. You might get more debate than you’d expect.
A data driven, research-oriented discussion of these topics would be fascinating, and would tend to need updating occassionally as new research appeared.
Good. I look forward to some of the recurring things.
I actually prefer scrolling to hitting “expand” buttons all the time. But maybe my preference isn’t typical.
I like them, but I also think that moving around the Hide button would make things easier.
I like those threads, but a hide button at the top seems like a good idea.
Even better would be a “Go to end” button that takes you to the latest post without having to scroll through the previous ones.
I mostly ignore them but I’m glad they exist. I agree with all the other people that say a top hide button or a top “go to start of next top-level comment” button would be great.
I’m in favor of them. SSC is like one of the old salons, a semi-self-curated congregation devoted to intellectual discussion of myriad topics. It’s really cool that we have the biblical-scholar-guy and the music-theory-guy and the battleships-history-and-aesthetics-guy and the your-mission-should-you-choose-to-accept-it guy, etc.
The thing you want to avoid is turning SSC into a platform, rather than a club. I would dislike it if the OT’s turned into a collection of piggyback blogs and columns. But, I would dislike it even more if the OT’s turned into a recurring rehash of the same stalemated topics. The effortposts at least won’t go stale in that same way, and furthermore, they redemonstrate how deep and broad are this community’s intellectual pursuits.
Moreover, bean as my witness, to the extent that these recurring posts turn into established features, they can successfully transition into independent projects. That, too, is a success.
I agree that the hide button needs to be at the top of the post, but that’s not simply related to long effortposts of this kind.
Well said. I agree 100% with this. But in terms of being a platform instead of a club, I think we have a pretty good balance. Besides Naval Gazing, we only have Johan doing a post every thread, and dndnrsn doing his biblical stuff every few weeks. And there’s a good mix of people asking random questions, one-off effortposts, and other stuff which makes these delightful.
Multiple times each thread, which is what likely has a great deal to do with this being brought to the fore.
The Your Mission threads are usually one per OT, although I have doubled up a few times, and I sometimes start threads about other stuff too, like the one about the BLAT store in this OT.
I checked OT 107.75 as an example. Johan made 5 top-level posts. The first was a classic “your mission”, the next one an interesting history item, the third a competition vaguely in the line of “your mission” but not in that framework, the fourth a current-affairs item, and the last another “your mission”, but about a somewhat more concrete topic than usual. Nobody replied to that one.
I guess I’m not seeing a specific problem/solution here. All of them except the first “your mission” are fairly generic posts of the sort that make up a lot of the content of the OTs (the second “your mission” was on asteroid surveillance, and could easily have been asked in a different format). Somebody wants to know about something, and asks a question, or shares a fact they just found out. Or just has a good conversation starter. I’ll agree that Johan is very prolific, and it might be a good idea for him to limit himself to, say, no more than three topics in an OT or keep out of the top 10 entirely, but his stuff is high enough quality I certainly want him to stay around.
I didn’t say I had a problem with it, I was merely noting that classifying it as “one per OT” is incorrect. As you note, it was 3 “mission” format posts in one OT topic, not one.
As to why I think it may have prompted the inquiry, it’s because it is noticeable and slightly out of step with the normal flow of the comments section. A second more important reason is that that asking a “weird mission question” is low effort. “Effort Posts”, tautologically, require a great deal of effort. It’s the kind of thing that can overwhelm any comments section. I think low effort posts have to be kept below a certain threshold, or almost any comment section goes to hell.
Personally, I don’t care for them, but I don’t begrudge anyone who does. I just click hide and move on. Although, I suppose that, like all slightly inconvenient things, each tiny irritation can add up.
The ultimate in low effort posts is “Have you heard about $latest outrage$ by $opposing tribe$? How dare they!” Obviously, thinking up “your mission”s is a lot less work than, say, writing a couple thousand words a week on naval matters, but coming up with ones that routinely draw interest and aren’t just stupid isn’t trivial either. And one of the reasons I’m so strongly in favor of this kind of stuff is that, on the days I’m a little bit too annoyed with you or Brad over the latest CW thing, I find myself in a friendly discussion with you of how best to get large quantities of yak’s milk on the moon or whatever the day’s challenge is.
@bean:
I think you completely misread my posts here. Possibly I should have made clear in the first one that I’m not bothered by the posts.
@HBC
I didn’t. Some of this is threads of thought from earlier that latched onto a convenient post. Some of it is that I do think we have a disagreement over the good/bad of posts like johan’s, and I was defending things that don’t actively make matters worse, and provide buffer around controversial issues.
The only one that bugged me a little was the recurring trivia thread, because it resulted in a big block of rot13 that definitely wasn’t “interesting discussion” (since it was just people giving their guesses or saying “I got X out of y”).
Maybe make a norm that recurring posters (who are “established” enough that people will come to the thread looking for their content) wait a day to post on new open threads? That way they are still able to post but they aren’t taking up valuable top of the thread real estate, giving new topics time and space to get started.
That’s not a bad idea, although I see several issues with this implementation. The biggest one is when the clock starts. Scott is rather irregular in posting OTs, and while I’d be onboard with an agreement not to post Naval Gazing announcements until Thursday, that might still put me at the top occasionally. But I also don’t want to have to wait forever. It might be easier to simply wait until there’s a certain number of top-level posts in the thread. Say, agree to keep Naval Gazing, Your Mission, and Biblical Scholarship out of the top 6 or 10.
The other issue is how we handle irregular posts by established posters. Let’s say I decided to write up my experience switching from concerta to modafinil (which isn’t a bad idea, actually) and post it in an OT. Am I obligated to respect the delay in posting it? On one hand, it’s a lot more likely to get read than the same post at the same point in the thread by a new poster, so not getting a top spot isn’t likely to be as destructive to discussion. On the other, it has no connection to my usual work, and might well be of interest to people who don’t follow me because I’m just “the battleship guy”.
I don’t mind your announcements near the top because they are just announcements. I might have minded when you had full length effort posts, if they were every thread and always at or near the first post (but I enjoyed yours so I’m not the best person to ask).
Irregular posts by frequent posters are fine wherever. The point would be to reserve the top for a variety of fresh content / new topics, rather than have the top of thread be dominated by the same recurring conversation for several threads in a row.
And I agree it would be better if the open threads were on a more regular schedule. I thought Scott offered someone money to make that happen?
I had thought of the short announcement/long post distinction, but I think we’d be best served by making all recurring posts play under the same rules. If nothing else, I have in the past spawned fairly substantial discussion threads with those (although they’re pretty rare these days).
In terms of time/heading, I don’t think we need to go for a full day. In this thread (which I know is a bit busier than usual because it’s a whole-number), we got to 10 at 1:11 after the first post went up. We crossed 20 in under 4 hours. The current total is 33, and we’re less than 24 hours in. That makes me think that we’d be better served by a numerical limit than a time one, particularly with the chaotic release schedule.
Edit: It might also be a good idea to try to apply the same rule to CW topics. Not necessarily “no CW discussion at all” in the top 10, but at least try to avoid CW-heavy posts in the top 10.
I loved the trivia but definitely agree that there should be a norm of not just replying with scores/rot 13 answers. Commentary on the questions/subject would obviously be fine.
I really like this idea, with the “not in the top 10” distinction. I like the idea of that being customary both for recurring features, and for culture-war topics.
Other-topic posts by regular recurring posters (bean on mood-managing drugs), and sporadic effort-posts, do not in my opinion need a limit. I find that posts with an effort-post early on tend to have better discussions.
Maybe the comments should be sorted the opposite way?
Very in favor of them. I’m always impressed by how people around here are smart and knowledgeable in such a wide variety of ways beyond the political and culture war-y, and these are the best and most consistent way to bring out that knowledge.
Support the Hide button on top and also to make the Hide button active if you’re not logged in.
I fixed the problem with the Hide button. It’s now active even if you’re not logged in.
I really like them – well, the biblical one anyway. Something I’d like would be an “index” post of the ancestor posts of a series across different threads whenever one of these series gets big enough, so I can see if I’ve missed any instalments.
He’s done that at least once. And there’s a poorly-maintained effort post index floating around, although I don’t have the link to hand right now.
Good, but if you’re worried, I could throw up some low-effort political bait to balance things out.
Ha ha ha.
Im admittedly not a fan. For the most part, open threads are , to me, a place to go further with ideas presented initially in Scott’s posts , and of course other similar thoughts by readers that grow the discourse. The “games” as I like to call them are entertaining, but not why I come to SSC
I was wondering if we’d ever get someone who said they didn’t like them. At last, someone has done so!
Hey, I was trying to be nice. Too nice I guess. I really didn’t care for the trivia, and how it clogged up the top level of seemingly every open thread for awhile there, and stopped just sort of openly complaining about it on multiple occasions.
Also, thinking about it more, I’m probably being too kind to your posts because I like them. More objectively, I think you’re getting to the point where Naval Gazing is enough of its own thing that any reader who is interested in it knows where to find you. Maybe get Scott to put you on the blogroll, and you would only post occasionally when you’ve got a big new feature, instead of plugging every post here? Up to Scott of course.
(and of course this would only apply to naval gazing, not your other contributions as a general commenter here).
I’ve actually been thinking along similar lines. One of the metrics I used to defend those posts was that I was getting substantial commenting here, but it’s been a couple months since I got enough comments here to be worth the minor hassle of editing my post there to mirror them. I’ll probably ask again about people actually using it next OT.
Naval Gazing looks at the Falklands War again, this time covering the approach of the carrier group and the defenders.
Also, a reminder that I’m hosting a meetup at Iowa on the afternoon of September 8th. All SSCers are welcome.
And as has become traditional, Naval Gazing is doing its own open thread. The rules are similar to here, except that the culture war ban is continuous.
I’m a math major, I’m interested in neuro: I’d love to apply math to neuroscience! Different kinds of math can be used in different subfields of neuroscience: ML, statistics, information theory, computational geometry are unsurprising, but also graph theory (connectomics), riemannian geometry (via perceptual manifolds among other things), contact geometry (which I understand nothing about, but it pops up as a mathematical model of V1’s columnar structure), topology (Topological Data Analysis), and even algebraic geometry (say https://arxiv.org/pdf/1212.4201.pdf , again I did not read this article)! At this rate, category theoretical neuroscience should become a thing anytime soon (cf applied CT’s emergence in recent years).
Now I’d be glad if beautiful math turned out to be the perfect way to achieve important breakthroughs in neuroscience. But I’d be very depressed if I had to delude myself into believing that what I was working on was valuable and useful in addition to being formally entertaining (I am not accusing anyone specifically of doing this, but I suspect it has to happen). I have trouble forming an opinion on these different uses of math: for example I see some brilliant people embracing network science or TDA, but I also come across skepticism regarding a few central concepts (e.g. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9555547 ).
Here’s what I’m asking: insiders, do you have any specific caveats? Apart from the usual suspects, which areas of math do you feel are still underrated and will become major tools in the future? Any reasons to be skeptical of the unreasonable effectiveness of sophisticated mathematics in neuro as opposed to in physics?
I’m not an expert, but I studied maths and I do follow neuroscience a litte, so I’ve come across a few grand mathematical theories of the brain. To me they never seemed to amount to much. Too high level, too abstract. I think an understanding of the brain has to be build up from an understanding of low level circuitry and that seems to be an empirical endeavour. If the nitty-gritty details are abstracted away you are left with some description that doesn’t amount to much understanding.
A bit like if an alien would try to understand a bunch of pictures from normal human life. Sure, it would be able to describe the relationship of pixels with some high level mathematical theory, but the real content is only accessible by building a hierarchical model of the patterns contained in the data.
Also, maths theories of the brain seem to have a strong element of “look at my 11-dimensional, fractal, free energy formulation of the critical brain” going, which might not reflect well on other practitioners of the field. As a recovering pure mathematician myself, I would recommend to not neglect the parts of maths that are already used in neuroscience and other empirical sciences right now, like stats, diff. equations etc.
Possibly relevant, probably interesting: Elephant brain neurology very different from human
I double majored in physics and mathematics as an undergraduate and in graduate school do biophysics research so I’m not totally clueless on this topic. But I’m also not a neuroscientist so I could be off.
I’d say math is much, much more useful in biology than the average biologist probably thinks, but biology doesn’t advance nearly as easily from new math as physics does.
My recommendation is to study neuroscience in and of itself with a strong focus on making sure you understand the experimental limits in play as well. In biology, we’re often forced to measure closely related systems or proxies for the system we’re really interested in or our measurement technique has a lot of inference issues to deal with etc. And since unlike particle physics, we’re not packing known models with parameters good to over 10 digits of precision or forming large collaborations doing really expensive heavily vetted work to the tune of a billion dollars for a single project there are a lot of issues.
Make sure you also understand well-tested mathematical models in the field as well. This tends to be a lot less efficient than it could be compared to learning math or physics because biologists do not have a well-settled pedagogy for how to mix biology and mathematics. I don’t know exactly how it goes in neuroscience, but just in general that’s been my impression of the other biological fields I know.
If you try taking some advanced mathematics and using it to model something in neuroscience that looks sort of similar, you’re very unlikely to accomplish something useful for neuroscience although you may do some sweet math. (A) Your model will be much more wrong than mathematical models used in most of physics and (B) You are probably not smart enough even if it theoretically could work out. There’s nothing wrong with you as far as (B) goes; I’m not smart enough either and no one else apparently has been yet.
From the opposite vector : I am a neurologist (more specifically, an epileptologist) with an interest in mathematics.
There are a lot of promising avenues! I was recently at a conference where someone presented a fascinating graph-theoretic approach to modeling seizure generation, and they are by no means the only group applying graph theory to epilepsy.
The trick is that basic-science neurology will have to catch up to math. We know an awful lot about seizures, but, there is a vastly-larger amount that we have yet to figure out. Broad acceptance of the abnormal-network pathophysiology of epilepsy has only been achieved within the past 10-15 years, we have just gotten the idea that glia and interneurons play important roles in epilepsy, and we are only beginning to understand how seizures are regulated by very long interictal cycles. There is not a consensus as to how even to categorize and describe the various types of seizures and epilepsies!
So, at least in my chosen subfield, we have much left to explore before we can really begin to apply these precise tools.
I do research in applied topology, and this is a problem that I run into a lot. A lot of what we do is work of the formally entertaining but not particularly useful sort. That’s how a lot of translational work from pure math to applied fields ends up. But I think that’s how a lot of scientific research ends up being in general.
What it seems like you want to do is learn the math that will be the future of neuroscience so that you can do neuroscience work with it. It’s hard to predict what fields of mathematics will be useful in neuroscience. On the other hand, for a number of the fields you listed, you don’t need a lot of depth in order to be useful in applications. For instance, you can learn enough about topological data analysis to know what sorts of things it might be able to do in a few weeks of study, assuming reasonable mathematical background. (If you’ve taken enough algebraic topology, cut that down to a few days.) I’ve seen a few bits of TDA-influenced research in neuroscience that are very well motivated and seem illuminating. But I’ve also seen a lot that seems like they just dumped a data set into an algorithm and it spit out a paper.
I think the task of applying math to neuroscience will be much easier from the perspective of a neuroscientist who knows enough about math to understand which tools might be useful in a given situation than it will be from the perspective of a mathematician who has one specialized hammer to attack all neuroscience problems.
So when reading the comments on SSC (in particular the open threads), I often find myself wanting to skip an entire subthread that has taken a direction that I am not interested in.
This often involves a lot of scrolling (in particular on handheld devices) and a good chance to accidently miss the end of the subthread, also scrolling past the next one.
Fortunately, the Gods of Web Technologies have endowed us with userscripts, which make it fairly easy to add the relevant navigation buttons. Here’s my attempt: https://github.com/deffi/ssc-comment-navigation
Is it possible to use/download this on an android phone?
Yes, I use it with Firefox on Android (with Greasemonkey as userscript manager). Not sure if userscripts can be used with other Android browsers, though.
I think I may be insufficiently knowledgable about tech to use this. It gave me some code and I had no idea what to do.
You will need a userscript manager, which is an add-on for your browser. The userscript manager will recognize the file as a userscript (by its extension, .user.js) and offer to install it instead of displaying it.
If no userscript manager is available for your browser, I’m not sure whether it is possible to install userscripts at all.
What is the difference between your buttons and the existing ones that do the same thing? Did you not notice them, next to the reply link? or perhaps you using an ad-blocker that blocks the github script that supplies them?
I have to admit that I never noticed the existing buttons before seeing them mentioned in this open thread – I guess they had been blocked by my mental clutter filter.
So I guess the main difference is that my buttons are more conveniently located and larger, which makes them easier to hit – in particular on handheld devices.
Also, the mechanism is slightly different – the “hide” button hides the subthread while my “skip” button scrolls past the subthread. Each mechanisms has its advantages and disadvantages – notably, when skipping multiple threads using my buttons, the skip button will always be in the same position on the screen.
Very handy, thanks!
Is there a meaningful difference between a Nazi and a white nationalist?
Background: I discovered a few days ago that facebook friend of mine seems to have switched over from being left fringe to right fringe over the course of the past five years since I last interacted with her IRL, and I went down a whole rabbit hole looking at her facebook. I had previously thought it important to differentiate between Nazi-ism and White Nationalism because Nazi-ism was a historical ideology with philosophical underpinnings that aren’t necessarily essential to being a White Supremecist (or White Nationalist. Are these terms meaningfully different?), but looking through her posts and her facebook friends’ posts, I began to question that assumption.
“White nationalist” is still a useful description with a reasonably well understood definition, and doesn’t immediately short-circuit an otherwise productive debate.
I was gonna go in more depth, but that’s basically the problem.
I know Godwin himself said it was okay to violate Godwin’s Law with regard to the alt-right in general, but ultimately “Nazi” is a more subjective, less concrete and also more derogatory term (it’s often used as an expletive, “fascist” has similar problems); whereas White Supremacist is simply descriptive, and any derogatory connotation comes from the fact that the ideology of White Supremacy is abhorrent and not because of the memetic quality of the word “Nazi”
I’m not sure the distinction between White Supremacy and White Nationalism is terribly useful.
White Supremacists seem to use White Nationalism as a motte and bailey to cynically defend White Nationalism.
Also the word “Nationalist” is connotative with the word “Nazi”
Ok. Followup: do these groups commonly self identify as different groups? Like would a White Nationalists clarify “No, I am a White Nationalist not a nazi I believe x y z” ? Looking at her facebook friends’ posts it seemed like there was a lot of bleed over between alt-right, white supremacist, and white nationalist content. Like, she did have two nonwhite friends who seemed to post alt-right stuff (who I presume are not White Supremecists), but the Venn Diagram seems like three very bunched up circles.
Are you sure that the appearance of the venn diagram is not because all the circles are far from your normal experience? Distinguishing nuance at a distance is not easy.
Worthless evidence: the white nationalist main character in “Betrayed” makes it clear that he doesn’t want any truck with nazis, whom his father(?) fought against, and who clearly are opposed to Truth, Justice and The American Way.
I expect the different groups think of themselves as very different (after all, groups tend to emphasize their differences). People on the left often lump everything together, and the terms are mainly used to signal group membership, rather than having any particular meaning. One possible set of (simplistic) definitions could be:
White nationalism – races are better off living separately, or at least maintaining their own identity and culture (when this opinion is held by white person, there’s also black nationalism, and probably others).
White supremacy – whites are better than others, either with WN or with whites having the right to subdue others.
Fascism – authoritarian, collectivist philosophy with some economic (but little political) freedom
Nazism – fascism plus WS (or at least WN)
In theory, you could be a libertarian white nationalist, but not a libertarian nazi. Or you could be a fascist but believe in equal rights for all citizens.
I think both Nazis and white nationalists are sufficiently committed to the “never punch right” strategy, as well as lacking any sort of pretense about caring what sort of labels the mainstream puts on them, to not bother correcting people who might make an incorrect distinction in this regard.
I think the term “Nazi” is almost always used for its emotional impact, rather than as an actual descriptive term. So you call your opponents Nazis to demonize them, or someone trying to show how hardcore and out-there he is calls himself a Nazi. I mean, if you meet someone who wants to invade Mexico and Canada and throw out or murder all the nonwhites in the new “greater America,” yeah, call that dude a Nazi. But that’s never the way it seems to be used in practice.
A white guy who dislikes nonwhites is a bigot, but hardly any bigots are Nazis–for example, hardly any express any desire to mass-murder their least favorite ethnic groups. Similarly, a white guy who’s convinced that whites are superior to nonwhites is going to have to do some intellectual contortions to deal with Jewish[1] and Asian test scores, but he’s probably not actually planning to sent anyone to a death camp.
I think a bit of historical perspective helps, here. Probably the mainstream view of the world in 1918 in the Anglosphere (and most or all of Europe) was something we’d currently call white supremacist. And their ideas led to some really ugly policies, sometimes with massive body counts (colonialism and associated wars). But those guys weren’t remotely Nazis.
I’ve also seen people who self-identify as both libertarian and white-nationalist online. This seems internally consistent–you could imagine a white ethnostate that was run on libertarian laws, assuming you can have a more-or-less libertarian state with immigration laws.
[1] Assuming he doesn’t class Jews as whites–most of those folks think of Jews as separate, for what I suspect are mostly historical reasons.
@albatross11
So, by your count, all those card carrying members of the actual Nazi party back then shouldn’t be called Nazis unless they’re also full on pro war and genocide? Do they have to act towards that goal or are opinions sufficient?
Are we talking about “Nazi” as in historical national socialism, or as in neo-Nazis? The former, as a historical phenomenon, is separate from white nationalism. In the latter case, the difference between self-proclaimed neo-Nazis and self-proclaimed white nationalists seems to be pretty minor at most.
As I wrote below in response to DeWitt, if someone does due dilligance to emulate historical Nazi-ism, I might just call them a Nazi. But yeah, at least in the sampling I got from my fb friend’s fb friends (which could, obviously, be totally unrepresentative), they seem like they might be a homogenous group of people.
Then again, it could be like with Leninists, Trotskyists, and Stalinists where they look similar from outside the group but once they get powerful enough for breathing room the differences rather than the similarities in their ideologies become more important to how they view one another.
As a side note on whether to call a group of people who self identify as Nazis but weren’t 20th Century German Nazis, there was the German American Nazi movement in the US that was disavowed by Nazi Germany but seems pretty Nazi to me. FDR and Laguardia, it seems, also thought it was pretty Nazi.
Well, what characterizes their FB posting?
It’s kind of difficult to define national socialism (or, more generally, fascism) because as a movement the cart followed the horse – unlike, say, Marxism, where there was all sorts of theorizing prior to actually getting any sort of power in any way, the German national socialists and the Italian fascists often came up with their ideological writing, etc, concurrent with seeking power, attempting to seize power, or seizing power, and sometimes after, even. There were plenty of elements that got jettisoned – the anti-capitalist elements in both fascist movements got largely removed, as in both cases they reached power due to conservatives essentially bringing them in, hoping they could use them to head off communism. The ideology was often rather incoherent, and there was generally an elevation of action over theorizing.
Yes, and this holds even more true once you leave the US.
Ok. That seems like a useful rubric. That was actually something I used to bring up when I made the case for delineating: stuff like the Golden Dawn in Greece. Could you give me some foreign groups who would fit the category Nazi but not White Nationalist or White Nationalist but not Nazi? I recall reading about Arab Nazis around the time Israel got started, but I don’t know anything contemporary.
Most any of the far right movements in Europe, if you do go far enough into the right, would count as some manner of Nazi rather than white nationalist. White nationalism is a very American phenomenon, where most white people either don’t know the extent of their ancestry or are some mix of five ethnicities. Europe doesn’t only have many more people of ‘pure’ descent, whatever that is, it has many more white people nearby people consider enemies, I.E., far right people in the UK get upset over eastern European immigrants, Greek far right folks will yell at Germans, Hungarian far right people… Yell at most anyone, to the point that white natonalist doesn’t really hold up.
Thanks. This was a good explanation. On the other side of things, it seens like there are Indian Nazis top., and they are not White Supremecist.
I think Nazi is best left as a historical term. I suppose for some groups that go all in on Nazi imagery neo-Nazi is apt, but in that case the neo ought to be retained rather than routinely dropped. And it should be applied only where swastikas, Nazi salutes, Heil Hitler, etc. are present not every random skinhead group that occasionally says nice things about the Nazis. Most of these groups are more influenced by an indigenous American tradition dating back to at least the aftermath of the Civil War than anything to do with Germany.
I think 1488 is more popular as a signalling device than you may be giving credit.
Curiously “it’s okay to be white” and “It’s okay to be anti-war” as facebook overlays are a good indicator of whether someone will also post a lot of White Supremecist/antisemitic/pro-nazi material.
Many WNs think the 88 is stopping them from 14ing, though, and want to disavow/distance themselves from 88.
This was a more defensible position before Charlottesville. Spencer was trying to rebrand WN as “alt-right” in order to get away from KKK/Nazi stuff, so you would think the first rule of alt-right would be “no Nazis, no KKK” but I guess PR is hard. It’s more difficult to take such people at face value now.
If you don’t want to be associated with the ’88, you can’t be doing Roman salutes as Spencer’s crew is wont to do.
For some reason it’s really hard to separate white nationalism from antisemitism. The Teutonic-Zionist alliance is apparently broken forever.
Also, the whole entire point of UTR was “stop punching right.”
As far as I can tell, a whole lot of the more hardcore white nationalist crowd hates Spencer because he is, in fact, still trying to “play the game” and does seem to possess some modicum of concern for how he is regarded in the mainstream media.
Whereas, most people who would openly identify as Nazi or WN are quite well beyond caring about that sort of thing…
OK, color me confused. 1488?
I think HBC is wrong and this is not well-known as a signaling device outside neo-Nazi prison gangs and circles that’re Very Concerned About White Supremacy, along with weirdos like me that read about this stuff for fun, but it’s a neo-Nazi shibboleth.
88 is a substitution code – H is the 8th letter of the alphabet, so 88 == HH == “Hail Hitler”. (You also see 18 == AH == “Adolf Hitler” sometimes.) 14 is shorthand for the “Fourteen Words”, a slogan that I can’t remember verbatim but approximates something like “we must protect the future of our race”.
@Nornagest:
I wasn’t saying it was particularly popular outside of neo-Nazi circles (plus the chans, for trolling purposes if nothing else). Just that using 1488 as a signaling device is more popular than Swastikas, etc, and more acceptable to people who are Nazi-curious.
I’m also thinking that the subset of White Supremacists who stand against both the non-White and the Nazis is small. So when you see White Supremacists online, the chance that they haven’t absorbed the neo-Nazi message seems small to me.
But I don’t hang out on the Daily Stormer nor do I track Richard Spencer all that well. I do know that Spencer has tried to clean up the image of White Supremacy but somehow managed to be filmed accepting the Nazi salute from theoretical White Supremacists. I’ll just say that this doesn’t conflict with my priors.
She and many of her facebook friends call themselves Nazis. They share nazi facebook memes and talk about things that are or are not “NS”. It occurs to me though that they obsessively hate jews, which doesn’t strike me as essential to being a White Supremecist.
Not to put too fine a point on it, but there are no Nazi Facebook memes because Facebook didn’t exist when the Nazi party did. I can call myself a Roman Patrician but it doesn’t mean everyone else needs to or should consider me one.
If their ideology is focused on Jews rather than Blacks (or Muslims or Hispanics), then neo-Nazi is probably fair. I don’t see how anyone that’s lived their whole life in America, as of 2018 could accurately be described as a plain old Nazi.
If a modern-day American calls himself a Nazi, shouldn’t we do so too? The American Nazi Party is right over there:
http://www.americannaziparty.com/
Again, what if I called myself the Emperor?
I guess because we consider Nazi a pejorative you’re more willing to grant it to whoever wants to claim it, but I still think that there are downsides to acquiescence.
Given that the actual, historical Nazi party has been gone for a half-century, it’s that all that clear to me that the “neo” part can’t always be implied when you hear “Nazi”.
There are many people who are obsessed with “race purity” who hate many of the same people that the historical Nazis did and consciously evoke Nazi imagery and symbolism. The most efficient appellation is going to stick.
@johan_larson:
I agree, but then, how many members does that “American Nazi Party” actually have ? 2 ? 10 ? Maybe as many as 100 ?
@Brad I see where your coming from, but if I take that reasoning further than there can’t be Christiam Facebook memes because Facebook didn’t exist when Christ did—and I can’t be Buddhist because I wasn’t alive when the Buddha was.
I think we may be running into that ship paradox. When to say the ship is new and when to say the ship is the old ship with some parts changed is subjective, but I think I lean towards HealBearCub’s stance of using the closest label that sticks (I hope I am correctly interpreting him here).
Well with the Nazis it wasn’t a ship that was slowly refitted over time, like most(?) but especially US political parties, but one that was set on fire and then some
kooky cosplayersjackasses half a world away built a new ship that, at best, includes a couple prominently-displayed pieces of wreckage (of questionable provenance, to boot) and gave it the same name.
The weird thing is, the Nazis of 1940 were scary bastards in charge of the arguably most powerful/most advanced nation in Europe. Modern neo-Nazis, at least in the US, are powerless nutcases anywhere except in a prison (where white supremacist gangs are a serious matter[1]). Nobody takes them or their policy ideas seriously, and they’re nowhere near power. They’re used as a kind of bogeyman and everyone to the right of Chairman Mao is labeled as a Nazi by their opponents, but the actual Nazis here and now have zero power and zero prospects to get it[2].
[1] Mass-incarceration pays off for mankind once again.
[2] Though to be fair, the real Adolph Hitler was a zero with zero prospects to get power on a couple occasions, too, so it’s not like this is a guarantee that such people will never gain power. But it’s sure not the way to bet.
I realize that I’m not going to be able to do anything about it one way or the other. I’m not delusional.
That said it’s my opinion that there’s more to nazism (for worse, not better) than race purity obsessions and on the other hand plain old American racism is plenty evil enough, we don’t need to search for foreign referents to express our disgust.
During the ’30s, the KKK and their ilk were strongly anti-Nazi. They were almost as rabidly anti-Catholic as they were rabidly racist, already didn’t trust Germans because of the Great War, and the Nazis having begun in Catholic areas of Germany just made them doubly suspect.
Nowadays in America Catholics and Protestants are allies, most intra-white ethnic distinctions have become irrelevant, and the local scum look back to the Nazis and think, hey, they hated all the same people we do. So there’s a modern fusion between these ethnonationalist movements, even though historically they were at odds.
This…makes a lot of sense. This makes a whole, whole bunch of sense. This fits with my general sense that if the White Might wing gained power it would fragment into different interest groups.
Despite your misgivings, I think I’m still on board with the distinction you’ve given:
That’s an important distinction! It’s a lot like the difference between calling yourself socialist and calling yourself Marxist. You might dislike socialism, you might disagree with it, you might have very good reasons to push back against it, but the fact is that only one subset of it is popularly known for producing a giant mountain of skulls, and it’s not really fair to tar them all with the same brush.
Now, a lot of erstwhile Marxists are just in it for shock value and aren’t actually shooting for recognizably Marxist goals, but if someone insists on identifying as one I think it’s fair to treat them as one. Same goes for (neo-)Nazis.
(A lot of white nationalists will swear up and down that they aren’t white supremacists, too, but unlike above I don’t think that’s a worthwhile distinction — if you want ethnic cleansing, quibbling over whether you believe in some kind of abstract superiority doesn’t buy us much.)
Yeah. Thanks for this—especially the White Nationalist/White Supremecist bit; that was a good delineation.
I guess I can look at historical nazi-ism and see that it was not a monolithic movement (it was almost very accepting of male homosexuality for example), but that makes me think that if someone identifies as a (neo)nazi and attempts to emulate historical nazi figures then it is reasonable to call them a nazi.
After all, I identify as Buddhist; I attempt to emulate historical Buddhist figures; and if someone said to me “you’re not really Buddhist because Buddhism was a historical philosphy that was present in fifth century BCE india”, I would probably laugh at them.
National socialism wasn’t accepting of male homosexuality. There was a place for it in the SA early on, but the supposedly-rife homosexuality, along with general debauchery, got used against them. In the SS (which defined itself as sober and professional versus the beer-hall brawlers of the SA) Himmler made repeated attempts to purge homosexuality, and homosexuals were not treated well by the regime, to say the least.
Yeah it was the SA I was referring to. My supposition was that if Röhm had won the power struggle, they might have been more tolerant of male homosexuality. In retrospect maybe not. Maybe they would have been more like thr Catholic Church and remained intolerant despite many members beint homosexual.
Nazism also involves things like a certain conception of gender roles, militarism, autocracy, opposition to organised religion, certain economic policies etc.
Nazis were also more Germanic supremacists than White supremacists. They were just as racist against the Slavs as against Africans.
Huuuuuuh. That seems consistent with what I saw. Maybe I stumbled into a Nazi clique and there are separate White Nationalist cliques and they don’t hang out with each other? Or maybe I didn’t look into it enough and if I did enough poking around I would see that some of her friends are White Nationalist, some are Nazi, and some straddle both camps.
Stop discussing labels and start discussing policy proposals.
What do you mean?
I would rather not discuss white nationalist or Nazi policy proposals, thanks.
The policy proposals should be the labels. Everything else is presentation, which is often a function of the tastes and technology of the day.
It’s at least plausible that belvarine wants to discuss policy proposals for opposing Nazis, white nationalists, and white supremacists.
I read it as “differentiate them by their policy proposals, not by what label you can affix to them (or what label they assign themselves)”, not as a request for an argument in favor of their policies.
We should start by understanding someone’s beliefs, and *then* apply a label, rather than starting with a label they or someone else has applied and then trying to infer policy positions.
Yeah. I am kinda curious about this with the woman in questioj. Like I said in the original post, when I knew her she was left–fringe, and I can kinda see how the transformatioj would happen, but I woild like to know what her veliefs are, what her peers’ beliefs are, and what the different perspectives are within her community.
There are three problems:
1) I don’t really know how to broach the subject without giving offense and thus triggering defensiveness.
2) When I knew her she didn’t think or communicate clearly and I don’t expect that has improved.
3) I get sort of a delayed horror after looking into this when I realize that these are real people and they believe what they believe.
I’m not sure exactly what it says about me, but this is always a little surprising to me. I literally can’t remember a time that I didn’t know that the capacity of fellow humans to be horrible was nothing surprising and indeed relatively common place. Humans, indeed frequently the same humans, can also be incredibly awesome.
It’s not at all unusual for:
a. Some commonly-held set of beliefs to be genuinely awful.
b. Those beliefs to be held and put into practice by otherwise perfectly decent, even admirable, people.
Observing this in your own society is sometimes hard, thanks to having grown up in your own society and so not seeing the monstrous bits in it as monstrous. But reading stuff written 100+ years ago by otherwise admirable and impressive and decent people is a good way to have it snap into focus. Watch as an otherwise deep and insightful thinker tosses off a bit of casual anti-Semitism, or as a wonderful writer with genuine empathy for his nonwhite characters writes colonialism-justifying propaganda, or as a favorable character in a novel written in the early 1800s goes off to his extensive West Indies sugar plantations to set things aright.
This, very much. Even just knowing a little history will do it. You don’t even have to read the original thoughts.
+1
It’s enough for me to know that the Nazi’s hated (and killed) my grandmothers family who didn’t escape Europe, and that the white supremacists hate my sons because of who their mother is, I don’t really feel a need to discover what ideas seperate the factions just as it’s enough to know that the Khmer Rouge would kill me for living in a city and wearing glasses, I just want them powerless.
Plumber:
Okay, but those are very different sorts of beliefs. If Alice wants to murder you and your whole family, while Bob dislikes your kids on principle and will probably refuse to hire them or associate with them, both are indeed bad people and not at all people you want getting power. But they’re also extremely different *levels* of bad.
Also, since those terms are all routinely weaponized in political debates, it’s useful to have some kind of actual definition for them. A bunch of people have called Charles Murray a Nazi, for example–and while you may agree or disagree with his ideas, there’s no way he’s a Nazi by any kind of sensible definition. Similarly, rhetoric about “systems of white supremacy” works best on people who don’t actually have a clear definition of what that would look like.
Real world history has this one example among many that’s kind of famous where Bob is what Alice looked like not even a decade ago, so don’t blame people for being a little sensitive to all this.
Every horrible regime ever has had people who were kinda nasty/distasteful but not obviously monstrous, who morphed into excellent torturers or prison-camp guards or whatever. It’s still worth distinguishing between the generically nasty/distasteful people and the ones actually calling for mass-murder or ethnic cleansing or whatever.
I don’t think the two categories are particularly close. Most of the people the Nazis wanted to kill were white. And a white nationalist could have almost any views on economic or political systems.
This.
Yeah, that was actually what made me question my views the most. By that I mean that this was core to my reasoning that delineation was important, and then I did a facebook dive of a whole bunch of people who identified as some mix of White Nationalist, White Supremecist, Nazi (I respect quibbles on whether this is legit, but they don’t use the prefix “neo”), or Alt-Right and it sure looks like in a practical sociological are-these-basically-the-same-tribe sense there is incredible overlap. Like it seems like my effete philosophical theory might just not usefully map to reality.
The enemy of my enemy is my friend. In the contemporary United States, white nationalists have very few friends and many enemies. Nazis have even fewer friends and more enemies, and now that Communism is Mostly Dead, their enemies list strongly overlaps that of the white nationalists.
Since the white nationalists are going to be accused of being Nazis no matter what, and that accusation will stick no matter what, there’s not much reason for them to turn away any actual Nazis who want to hang out with them.
Yeah, but if the White Nationalists also hate those who are Jewish, you start to wonder what the practical difference is.
The exact same difference as between a Nazi and, say, Flemish nationalist, as the Flemish are a subset of white people. In my mind “white nationalist” usually means “white American nationalist” and white white supremacists exist, the media tends to overblow it. They are usually white separatists, wanting some kind of a secession.
The Nazis weren’t white nationalists. Most of the people killed by the Nazis were Slavs (who are obviously white) and Ashkenazi Jews (who are white, although many white nationalists would dispute that). So from the perspective of a reasonable white nationalist, the Nazis are about as terrible as it gets.
Unfortunately, many white nationalists are fairly low on the reasonableness spectrum, so in practice you get quite a bit of crossover between white nationalists and neo-Nazis.
Similarly, Nazis are usually the go-to exemplar of the evils of eugenics, but they did their level best to wipe out the highest-performing population in Europe.
Sort of related:
It’s not that uncommon to see people transition from one extreme directly to its opposite extreme skipping over any of the central territory. It’s not even that uncommon to find people who occupy this weird in between area where you can’t nail down if they are extremist left or extremist right, but they are certainly extremist something.
I think this makes sense from a meme infection point of view. Some people are just particularly vulnerable to the extremism sort of infection.
Meanwhile, there is a somewhat different phenomenon. Suppose there is some issue that isn’t currently central to the culture wars. Each side is more likely to lean towards a different position, but since it isn’t on the front pages, you generally find most people position to be only slightly to their side of center. Then something happens to push the issue to the front center of the culture war, and the same people who held largely centralist position feverishly dart to the extremes.
Which again, makes sense from a meme infection point of view.
Does that change anything to start thinking of despicable people as being simply infected by a mental virus that makes them despicable?
I agree with this as a mechanism.
As to the short distance from left to right extremism, this is so commonplace an observation that there is an actual name for it: Horseshoe Theory.
Tangential to a discussion about U.S. Immigration policy that generated a lot of heat in the last fractional OpenThread…
I recently saw a story in CNN which tried to explain the sequence of legal decisions, federal laws, and Dept-of-Justice decisions which led to the shocking images of children separated from parents into other detention facilities.
The story includes a court case from 1997, and a law passed in 2008. It includes a discussion of similaraites and differences with GW-Bush-era, and Obama-era policies.
One small thing about the article: the upswing in families crossing the border together is tracked with data from 2012, 2014, and then 2018… However, no numbers are given for children held by the Office of Refugee Resettlement during those years. I would like to see better data for that.
It appears that the Federal system is in a grind: there are large number of famliies [1] crossing the border, more than was typical under earlier Presidents. Policies and systems for dealing with that problem were barely noticeable when the number was small. They are much more noticeable now.
There is a court decision (and supporting law) against imprisoning the children with the parents, but there is no easy way to give the children a “least restrictive” option…and whatever community they have is a community that has no reason to trust the officers of the United States Government.
[1] If a Federal Officer finds a 30-something-year-old couple with a handful of teenage girls, and the couple claims that they are all memers of his family…how do they prove the relationship?
If the couple is actually ferrying young women to their new pimps, how would that be distinguished from a scenario which is a real family traveling together?
Shouldn’t the officials have some way of trying to figure out whether to separate pseudo-families and keep real-families together, rather than simply treat all such apparent-family-groups in the same way?
Would it be legal to keep real-families together while detaining them?
(Whether or not that’s the case, I think it should be.)
No longer than 30 days, as decided by a lawsuit brought against the Obama administration, as it involves detaining the children.
Which doesn’t mean you can’t do something like electronically monitor the parents.
Your last point about pseudo-families and human trafficking is key, and seems to be largely ignored by most of the clickbait controversy-building media outlets. One man’s “breaking up families” is another man’s “rescuing human trafficking victims.”
There’s been a news article going around right-wing social media indicating a bunch of “Abolish ICE” protestors in Oakland actively protesting a sting that supposedly saved multiple young girls who were being sold into prostitution. I haven’t verified, but that sort of thing does happen and needs to be addressed somehow.
And any time I hear the phrase, “human trafficking”, I know someone is trying to con thing. There is a motte out there somewhere, and the people trying to storm it are doing righteous good work, but it’s rarely newsworthy when there’s this great big bailey full of people trying to further marginalize sex workers and now justify breaking up actual families.
In the rare case where someone actually does try to engage in sex trafficking by way of bogus asylum claims, which is right up there with robbing donut shops next door to police stations in terms of Stupid Criminal Trick, if our border patrol agents can’t sort that out with an interview and an occasional DNA test, our border security is done for.
+1
It’s frankly absurd and borderline bad faith to suggest that Abolish ICE protestors are opposed to rescuing innocent victims of sex slavery. Trump’s zero tolerance policy isn’t necessary to enforce human trafficking laws and the costs far outweigh the benefits.
It’s more “look how confused these people are” than bad faith. All of the “Abolish ICE!” protests/rhetoric came about after the child separation brouhaha, even though ICE has nothing to do with that policy. ICE does internal deportations, but it’s Border Patrol who detains groups of people crossing the border and then hands the children over to Health and Human Services.
I am NOT suggesting that opposition to ICE = opposition to rescuing victims of child-rape.
I AM suggestion that opposition to ICE = opposition to ICE even in rare cases where ICE is preventing child rape.
Because that seems to have been a thing that did, actually happen. Now we can justify it in many ways. We can suspect that the charges in that particular incident were overblown. We can claim the protestors had no idea what was going on (although surely the responsibility for knowing what you’re actually protesting lies with the protestor). We can claim that they protested 500 raids and this was the only one where ICE was actually doing something decent so it wasn’t statistically representative, etc.
See this distinction is crucial, but the example is being given as the central example, as if it is the motivation.
I really don’t want to get into a conversation about Q, but something something quacks like a duck.
DNA testing seems like the obvious solution here.
“They’re adopted.”
followed soon by
“How dare you not honor blended families and the family styles of other cultures, you literal piece of trash! ICE hates families!”
Then ask for adoption paperwork.
I don’t think the lefties would mount a serious defense of people taking checks to “adopt” thirty kids and immigrate with them. They aren’t THAT gullible.
The left believes that it’s a horrendous burden for even poor Americans to obtain a single government-issue ID. There’s no chance they’re going to support a demand that illegal immigrants be carrying valid adoption paperwork.
This is a mis-characterization of the opposition to poll station ID checks. The left opposes the reality of how all such policies have been enforced, not the theory of it.
In other consequentialism, asking for adoption paperwork only leads to an uptick in the market for falsifying paperwork.
When the government wants to verify the validity of a marriage and have reasons to be suspicious, they separate the couple and interview them separately. It’s not a perfect method, but it works most of the time.
I don’t see why something very similar could work on families, related or adopted. If they are a front for trafficking, their stories are likely to diverge pretty quickly.
Reasonable, with two caveats.
If you only have one adult and pre-verbal children, it doesn’t work.
And you need honest people doing the interviews so that small differences in answers aren’t considered evidence of not being a family.
My understanding is that they’ve taken DNA samples, and that in nearly all cases, there’s not really a lot of question about whether the kids are theirs. I’m sure somewhere, there’s a coyote who got caught with ten 16-year-olds crossing the border to work and claimed to be their dad in some kind of Hail Mary play to get away without jail time, but that’s not remotely the normal situation.
DNA testing seems like the obvious solution here.
And five minutes after it’s announced that the border guards are going to DNA test, the first lawyers will gallop up claiming it’s assault and unconstitutional and I don’t know what else to prevent it happening. Anything that smacks of not taking the bare word of the people illegally crossing the border is going to be called racism and terrorism and every bad word you like.
They’ve taken DNA tests of the detainees and their kids. And from what I’ve heard, getting those detainees any legal representation at all is not so easy–they sure as hell don’t have money to pay for it, and a lot of them are from very poor and backward parts of Guatemala / El Salvador / Honduras and don’t even speak Spanish, but rather some local Indian language.
I’m surprised the protesting lobby haven’t jumped on this already; after all, if the people can’t even speak a mutually comprehensible language, how can they possibly give consent for a DNA sample to be taken from them and their children?
All I can find online is law about paternity tests and court-orders for the same, but that little does seem to indicate that you can refuse such (even if it will run the risk of you being held in contempt of court).
Oh no, it’s a 4chan family! Make sure they all have the same surname and frog picture on their passports?
As to not create another parent thread, I’m going to put this thought here.
For those who are making the claim that immigrants are doing something illegal, therefore (whatever bad things) are justified …
The Trump administrations actions have been ruled to be illegal, and the children were ordered returned to their parents roughly immediately.
a) I think this pretty much invalidates the “but they are illegal” argument in terms of justifying this particular action.
b) If you object to the various protests being performed against the administration (which are exceedingly mild), I think you are fairly hoist on your own petard.
The Boulder meetup was great. 11 people showed up, had some fun conversations. Planning to host meetups on a regular basis.
Seconding this; the Boulder meetup was indeed great! 🙂 Thank you again corticalcircuitry for hosting! I’m looking forward to the next one.
Replying to johan_larson on OT90:
The cheapest Amazon Kindle is $80. So if your Kindle can last at least 3 months without getting lost, stolen, or broken, then the cost per day amortized over the life of Kindle drops below $1. With a Kindle, you can read all the public domain books you want for free from Project Gutenberg, Standard Ebooks, and Feedbooks (and also, depending on where you live and how much you respect copyright law, Project Gutenberg Australia, Roy Glashan’s Library, Project Gutenberg Canada, and Faded Page), on top of modern books that have been released under copyright terms allowing anyone to distribute free digital copies, such as the Baen CDs, the works of Cory Doctorow, and Peter Watt’s backlist. If you don’t have internet, you can go the library; book files are small, and a monthly library trip should suffice to keep you supplied. Granted, you could do the same thing for free by simply installing Sumatra PDF instead (assuming you already have a computer), but reading on a computer screen is a pain; the Kindle offers a reading experience which is competitive with real books.
Anyone know of any good takes on Mad Max: Fury Road?
the good take on Fury Road is that it’s great. What more do you need to know?
I thought so myself, but I always appreciate intelligent and perceptive commentary on the themes, symbolism, context, et cetera, of a work of art.
Well, as with any work of fiction, you can discuss its themes, symbolism, etc. ad infinitum — regardless of whether any of that stuff is actually present in the work. I think that the most interesting aspect of Fury Road is that it’s a pure, unadulterated tour de force. It’s a really cool accomplishment in terms of aesthetics, pacing, and tension. There’s no need to also treat it as some sort of a philosophy textbook; and, in fact, doing so would detract from its accomplishments.
Movies with Mikey is a good series, and includes an episode about Mad Max: Fury Road.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fh_eIReMeNw
https://freddiemovies.tumblr.com/post/171871151154/mad-maxfury-road-and-backdoor-patriarchy
For my money, the most feminist/progressive* thing about that movie is how Max and Furiosa don’t kiss or fall in love at the end—they just share a nod of mutual respect and part ways. The climactic kiss is the boring cliche that action movies would lead us to expect, and I really like how Fury Road avoids it completely.
I like it partly for not suggesting that male and female leads must automatically fall in love after their adventure—I’m not very often one to talk about objectification, but I think there is a trace of it in this crappy trope, or of ‘treating women as prizes to be won’, or whatever. But primarily I just like it as a strike against hoary, crappy old cliches and bad storytelling.
*using—rarely for SSC!—a positive sense of ‘progressive’ here!
Agreed.
Curiously enough, they released a Mad Max videogame around the same time as Fury Road came out, that was based in the Mad Max universe but not based on Fury Road specifically.
Without getting into too many spoilers… the game notably did not avoid horrible love story cliches…
This is a great take. Thank you for sharing it.
Have you read the comic books? There’s some good stuff in there. It’s not a take exactly, but it’s pretty great.
Then there’s the whiny man child take that got popular when the movie released. How dare you have a female lead who takes up significant screen time? I couldn’t believe myself when they were accusing the directors of making a ‘feminist’ movie.Like bro, did you watch the same movie I did?
I think those people are right about it being a feminist movie but wrong about it being a bad thing. And I say this as someone who is constantly distressed by otherwise-fine Hollywood stuff being distorted by its leftie, progressive, identity-politics-y slant. For me it’s a rare example of a work of art that clearly comes from an extremely strong position without being spoiled by that. I’ve thought about it a lot and I don’t really know how he pulled it off—what the difference is that keeps it from being spoiled, like other movies/shows, by its overt messaging. (Thoughts, anyone? I’d love to know.)
But I think it’s pretty clearly feminist. It’s set in a literal patriarchy, descended from our own, where the entire world has been wrecked by the rapacity and aggression of men. (“Who killed the world!?”)
What are you on about? _Fury Road_ was promoted as a feminist movie.
As far as I can tell, most of the “whiny man child take” was in fact manufactured by the film’s boosters. The rest of it consisted of one whiny article from ReturnOfKings.
I agree that the themes of the movie were feminist, but in a not-derailing way. A good example of how you can have a strong message without beating anyone over the head with it. Even when it involves fairly simple good/evil distinctions and a cartoonish villain.
Some of this is a bit chicken and egg – there were some dumb feminist takes too (“Why wasn’t it called Furiosa Road? PATRIARCHY, obviously”) and it’s sometimes hard to tell who was reacting to who (and sometimes nobody is actually reacting to the actual movie).
youkaiyume.tumblr.com
tons of fanart and fanfiction and fury road related stuff
This is not really a take on the movie, but rather a thought exercise relating to it: What if Immortan Joe, chose me to be one of his wives?
Now the seemingly obvious answer to this question is simply that Cheedo is replaced with Lillian and the plot otherwise remains identical. It would be so simple and easy were it not for the fact that i’m infertile, and what’s more i’m infertile in a way that would be noticed after a couple of months at most. This is a problem, because as much as it sucks to be the wife of an unattractive, violent, abusive man, it’s still much better than the scrabbling, desperate existence of the proles at the base of the Citadel. Since being infertile is a disqualifier for being in being Joe’s harem, they’ll send me back downstairs as soon as they find out, and i really don’t want to go back downstairs. So what do?
Well since it’s basically inevitable that they will find out before long, i have little to lose by taking the initiative and coming clean to Immortan Joe, telling him directly and honestly that i’m infertile and can’t bear his children. However while i have his attention, i can make him an offer and show that i can still be of use to him. His son Rictus Erectus, though possessed of a boyish mind has a man’s body and presumably a man’s appetites as well. Rictus may benefit from having a woman at his side who would always be available to satisfy him. A strong and healthy woman who will never become inconveniently burdened with child, who can keep an eye on him when Joe is occupied with important matters, and most importantly one who is intelligent enough to understand that all power in the Citadel flows from Joe, that everyone’s life, safety, and prosperity are solely dependent on him, and as a consequence of that understanding will be and remain utterly loyal. To fill that role, i present myself.
Will the dread sovereign of the Citadel go for it? Well the odds aren’t great, aside from my delivery, much is going to depend on factors outside my control. However, it’s the best move i have on hand, and i’m definitely getting sent downstairs anyway if i don’t try it, so i might as well. If he does goes for it though? Well, while i would not in any sense be free, being with Rictus does mean not being locked up in the vault. Moreover his intellectually gifted brother Corpus Colossus might very well enjoy having another intelligent person around with whom to converse. Indeed it’s possible that with time i might be able to parley my judgement and intellect into a small measure of influence. Really the greatest risk is Rictus Erectus himself. While laying with such an exquisitely well chiselled specimen of manhood is not exactly the most odious of duties, his lack of maturity could very well result in his hurting or even killing me, whether accidentally or maliciously. He must be handled with exceedingly great care. If i do manage to handle him however, i may very buy myself the best life afforded to any woman in the region.
If all this goes well (a big if, mind), it actually open up an interesting possibility. Should one of Joe’s wives succeed in bearing him his perfect heir, then i could very delicately put it to him that perhaps they are not the ones best suited to raising the child. After all their loyalty to him is questionable at best, since they are ungrateful and don’t appreciate all he does for them. Perhaps then, it would be wise the boy to be raised by a woman whose loyalties he is more certain of, preferably one with the intellect and cunning to properly sharpen the boy’s mind. Not that i would suggest myself for this, far from it, this must be Immortan Joe’s decision. All i’m doing by suggesting it is looking after his interests, not my own. But should he in his great wisdom see that i am the best choice? Then i would have no complaints about my future as the Queen Mother of the Wasteland.
I would have only just started laying the groundwork for this plan when the events of Fury Road happen. Pretty much exactly the same too, since Furiosa should be smart enough to realize that she could not take me with them. Not just because i would be much harder to retrieve without being noticed, but because by then i’d be sufficiently aligned with Immortan Joe as to immediately betray them all to him. This means that unlike damn near everyone else in the Citadel, i would not be having a good day at the end of the movie. Instead, along with Corpus Colossus, i’d be a remnant of the old regime desperately trying to bargain a position in the new one and precious little to do it with. Fortunately, the wives should still be at least somewhat sympathetic towards me given our similar circumstances, so i may be able to retain an advisory position with the new leaders. Not as good as my prior plans, but good enough given the circumstances.
No comment other than that I love the insanity of how carefully worked out this is.
You’re a terrifying woman. Also, you need to pitch this to George Miller as a spin-off series. I’d buy every season on blu-ray.
The Editing of Mad Max Fury Road (aka “Mad Max Center Framed”)
Non-dialogue planting and payoff in Mad Max Fury Road
Regardless of the CW analyses of the film, it holds up on the strength of how its aesthetics tell the story.
I liked Matt Collville not on themes or symbolism, but on the technical details and the complementary role of practical and digital effects.
[On the other hand, that sounds like a prediction that Valerian would be a good movie.]
Thanks for this link, great read.
I really disliked Mad Max: Fury Road.
The protagonist of the story is clearly Imperator Furiosa. She sets everything in motion by stealing the truck and the princesses at the beginning. All of the important decisions are made by her, and she has a huge amount of screen time. But her motivations are really unclear. She is a commander with a lot of privileges, and has spent nearly her entire life in this society. Yet she chooses to go renegade. Why?
Sure, slavery is bad, and stuff, and we can fill in our own early 21st-century morality. But what’s Furiosa’s story? Is there an underground movement to end slavery? Who’s in it? What are their beliefs? And for that matter, who is Furiosa really? Does she have any regrets in life? Does she have any hobbies or any friends?
This stuff is basic exposition. Filmmaking 101. And we get almost none of it. Instead we get an emotionless female protagonist. She kind of reminds me of Rey from that Star Wars movie. I honestly can’t remember her facial expression changing at any time in the movie– I’m sure there must be one, if you single-step through the movie or something, but I can’t recall it.
Max is the title character, but he’s a minor character at best. Max at least gets a backstory– a dead wife and kids. But it’s a forgettable one, and the movie only spends a minute or two on it. Really any random Joe could have been captured by the War Boys at the beginning and given the filmmakers the opportunity to show off the Big Bad’s cool lair. Max is not a very heroic or likeable character, either. He spends most of the movie chained up. When he finally does get free, he wants to abandon the women Furiosa is trying to save. Max isn’t a hero. He’s not even an antihero. He’s just… an unremarkable guy with a minor part in this movie. Boring.
The villains in the movie get a lot more character development than the good guys. Immortan Joe shows a lot of emotion when one of his wives almost dies. The weird religious cult gets a lot of screen time. The motivations of the bad guys are clear.
The last half of the movie just felt really contrived. OK, the promised land which Furiosa was driving towards doesn’t exist. That’s pretty strange — you would think she would have at least scouted the area she was going to before trying to pull off this plan. Or paid someone to go look. It’s a sad ending for the story, but… wait, there’s a bag of seeds? Which is the magic McGuffin that will Save Civilization? OK, nobody mentioned that before, but I guess let’s go with it. And now we’re going to drive all the way back to the starting location? This… is going to be another hour of Folsom Street Parade, isn’t it? Honestly, the ending was so contrived, they could have just written “and then an anvil fell on the bad guy. The end” and it would have made more sense.
I know a bunch of people liked this movie for the CGI. But if you want over-the-top, non-stop CGI ultraviolence, you should just watch Hardcore Henry or Crank instead. Those movies have something this one doesn’t– creativity and a sense of playfulness.
A pangolin is a ________ wearing scale armor.
Which adorable mammal goes in the blank?
I feel like some kind of pokemon is probably the closest fit.
Echidna, I’m thinking.
Anteater?
Anteater, yes.
Let’s go for a mixture of phylogenic proximity and physiological similarity: a pangolin is an aardwolf wearing scale armor. Both are ferae that feed primarily on termites.
If we forget phylogeny and go for closer physiological similarity, then anteater has already been suggested, but there’s another similar possibility: the aardvark.
The aardvark sure is a funny-looking animal. That snout; that nose; those ears. It joins the platypus in the category of animals that were assembled from spare parts.
Heh, nice. An aardwolf weighs 15-33 pounds, whereas the Indian pangolin and Cape pangolin average in the high 20s. So the armor-producing aardwolves could just shave their fur to wear armor.
Same deal if the correct answer is the adorable anteater. The aardvark is the only one that’s already bald, but they start at ~88 pounds for adults, which is barely right for giant pangolins.
Aarmor.
… yes.
anteater
Obviously, pangolins are armadillos who prefer the lorica squamata to the lorica segmentata.
Now we just need to secure funding to develop the chain mail armadillo.
armaildillo
I wish to report gbdub’s comment for its supreme excellence 🙂
It’s all fun and games now, but if you catch an armadillo and a pangolin hanging around outside your house with a tortoise, a scorpion, and a wild donkey…
Board game thread: what’s your favourite board game right now?
I’m gonna say Pandemic. It plays quickly without feeling “thin” and that it is a cooperative game significantly reduces the chance of someone being a gloater, sore loser, etc. The different roles you can have interact and ensure that there’s a decent amount of deployability. The rules are easy enough to explain that a first-time player won’t be confused.
EDIT: How in the world did this just post as not a new post, above older posts? Is something wacky going on?
Defenders of the Realm is basically Pandemic with fantasy miniatures instead of disease cubes. I have a group that really enjoys it; however we usually role-play instead if we get more than three of us in the room.
It depends on the occasion:
If I’m with 2-4 other mathematically inclined people, I have difficulty playing anything other than Hanabi. Cooperative game where you don’t get to see your hand, and everyone else has to use limited resources to communicate. Very high on the complexity of gameplay to complexity of rules ratio, nearing Go levels.
Captain Sonar is probably my favorite 6-8 player game. Real time team battleship! Pits the group into two teams, and the various roles have different difficulty levels, making it pretty newbie friendly despite the frenetic pacing.
If I want to engine build, probably terraforming mars, because the flavor works so well into the mechanics.
Is Hanabi that complex? I found that after a couple plays, the clues become basically A) play this B) discard this C) 5. And it generally not to difficult to differentiate between them. Maybe your group always changes what strategy they use, but as a cooperative game, consistency is often more useful even if not optimal.
There’s some additional strategy as when there’s only a few tiles left as you can get a better sense of what your hand contains, but by definition, the games mostly over at that point.
It’s been a couple years since I played so I don’t remember specifics, but I remember you can do some neat things with negative information and layering clues. One important thing to grok when learning Hanabi is that when you get, e.g. a “this one is a 5” clue is that it also tells you “the other 4 cards are NOT 5s”. Especially when you factor in the context of the game state you can get a decent amount of clever clues as a result. It does require a solid chunk of being on the same wavelength, though.
There’ll be a good share of A, B, & C, of course, but IME the game does a good job of making the game pretty much incompleteable using *only* those clues. 1-for-1 clue-discard cycles only serve to stall and burn cards so are a good way to survive to the end but yield a poor score (sometimes a stall is strategically called for, so there’s some depth even to this).
Damnation, now I need to find a group to play this with again.
Hanabi can be played at various successively-complex levels. If you’re only playing with 5 suits, it’s too easy and you can win even with pretty inefficient clue-giving. Adding in the rainbow suit (usually played with 1 of each rank) requires much deeper skill/coordination. Direct clues of type B are pretty inefficient, but once in a while necessary.
Some people play Hanabi as a memory game. It’s much deeper as a logic game, and when I play we always let people ask for information that they’ve forgotten.
Ditto. It’s also fair game to ask someone what they currently know about their hand before giving a clue.
Hanabi done well eventually has all players agreeing on a convention for handling the pieces in your position. For instance, you’re encouraged to order them from first drawn to last, to put gaps between pieces according to how much you’ve been told about them, etc. This can be either a fascinating study on how such conventions develop, or a road to dull straitjacketing of game strategy, depending on your proclivities.
Probably Terraforming Mars as the most satisfying engine building game I’ve played in a very long time. It’s pretty heavy though so for sub hour games I’m enjoying Imhotep as a great little worker placement game where your workers are blocks and you’re building real pyramids with them.
Ballancing between Twilight Struggle and Scythe.
Twilight Struggle is a card-driven game that can be described as “the cold war in a box” – two players representing the US and the Soviet Union try to gain influence on the board though more or less violent means, counter their opponent, advance in the space race, all while trying to avoid starting a nuclear war. Extremely confrontational, extremely tense, and pretty deep – think chess meets poker, basically.
Scythe is a mid-weight eurogame with 4X-ish type mechanism – eXplore, eXploit, eXpend, eXterminate – except with the exterminate part toned down to very soft and occasional confrontation. Absolutely gorgeous production, set in central european country in an alternative 1920s inspired by the Polish-Soviet war, with mechs instead of tanks.
Runner ups: Raiders of the North Sea, Rising Sun, the King is Dead, Viticulture, Russian Railroads.
RoboRally is my favorite board game of all time. My wife got me the newest edition for my birthday, so we’ve been playing a lot of it. My 4-year-old can actually enjoys playing and can piece together a five-move turn with a little bit of help, and he loves the robots and lasers.
After role-playing our way through to a legendary victory in Pandemic: Legacy in 2016 (all of 2016, one month per month), I’m pretty much done with Pandemic for the forseeable future. But it was, truly, legendary.
These days, having a lot of fun with Scythe every other week. See machine interface’s description, in particular about production values (and one of our group got the kickstarter version, which is even better in that regard).
30 to 40 years after I first played them my favorites are still Dungeon! , Risk, and Castle Risk.
Good times.
I played Scotland Yard this week for the first time in 30 years and was pleasantly surprised, because, unlike you, I think that games have come a long way in that time.
I enjoy Pandemic and recommend it to rookies, but it has the particular failure mode of shared-knowledge cooperative games: an experienced player can end up “playing” the other players. I play a *lot* of Pandemic on my phone, and need to consciously dial myself back to make sure I’m not running roughshod over the other players.
I think at the moment, Betrayal at House on the Hill is up there. A fair amount of variance, different gameplay loops within a game, because the traitor is decided late I find that there are rarely hard feelings, and it being procedural means that I don’t fall into habits (I’ve played a *lot* of Pandemic). With the unknown motivations of the traitor, and that there’s a real person implementing them, I find that each player’s opinion matters more — the optimal play is less obvious.
EDIT: I typeset this using a couple of TeX macros out of force of habit; I’m tickled pink that they processed.
I quite like Betrayal at the House on Haunted Hill. The cooperative-explorers-turn-adversarial dynamic is quite fun. It isn’t particularly susceptible to advanced strategies or careful calculations, with the benefits and costs that come with that.
I had some good success dealing with the shared-knowledge cooperative game problem in Pandemic by simply requiring the less experienced players to not communicate what they have. The experts could still offer overall suggestions for what to focus on, but that way at least the player’s own move belonged to the player again.
Another peeve I had about Pandemic when it first came out was how difficulty varied in inverse proportion to the number of players, in a way that does not appear intended. With four players, it’s a really tough struggle to get those cures before the deck runs out. With two players, you’re sloughing cards left and right, and the bottleneck is how quickly you can traverse the map to synthesize the cure that’s already put together for you. It was enough to make me uninclined to play again, even after expansions came out (which, FAIK, fixed this problem).
That said, I played Legacy Season 1, and enjoyed it enough that I’ll likely play Season 2 when we manage to get the group back together.
Season 2 is definitely fabulous. I was worried it might be mostly a rehash of the mechanisms we had seen in Season 1, but it was not, and the twists in the story were breathtaking.
Looking forward to Season 3 (next year! sob) and hoping they can figure out how to extend it even further.
Definitely Sentinels of the Multiverse. Great cooperative card game to play with friends. It’s available on Tabletop Simulator as well.
I’ve played it on the computer (and I can definitely recommend it there), but I feel like there would be too much bookkeeping if I tried to play it on the tabletop. So much of the game is how the different hero powers interact with each other – you make one attack, another power buffs its damage, an ongoing power triggers, one of the villain’s ongoing cards triggers in response, and so on, and so on. And a lot depends on exact wording – whether it says “All non-hero targets” or “All targets” and so on. I can’t imagine trying to keep track of all that by hand.
My answer is 1830: Railroads and Robber Barons. 4-8 hour game about trading shares in railway companies in which the only element of chance is the player initial seating order. It’s not for everybody but man is it good! : )
I’ve probably got more enjoyment out of the Game of Thrones board game than any other. It’s kind of like Diplomacy, but with far more rules and a lot more going on. Means it has less diplomacy than Diplomacy, but it still has enough for me, and I enjoy all the bells and whistles.
It has a few solid advantages over Diplomacy as an in-person game. Notably, bounded game length and a (usual) lack of player elimination. I’ve also noticed more fluid alliances, too, but YMMV for both games. My speculation is that this is because you can Support without precommitting where or to whom, a la Walder “Late Lord” Frey.
It’s a heavier game but the GoT license buys enough player interest to get people to try it out. New players in Diplomacy generally either don’t know what they’re in for or are masochistic enough to play despite Diplomacy (in)famously being “the game of hurt feelings and ruined friendships”.
Long-turn Diplomacy is still best for proper Diplomacy, but I agree that GoT is quite good for a quick fix and some extra moving parts to keep it fresh.
Currently, it’d be High Frontier. It’s a solar system travel and colonisation game where you have to slap together a rocket from theoretical future technology patents and use them to survey and industrialize planets and asteroids around the solar system using in-situ-resource-utilisation. Any game whose manual’s latter half is entirely taken up by in-depth scientific descriptions of all its individual systems is a winner in my books, no matter how much it tries to obscure its own mechanics through scattered and rather thick explanations. Its map of Hohmann transfers and Lagrangians is also quite cute.
But I’ll always have a fondness for Galaxy Trucker, with its cynical corporate styled manual and frenetic shipbuilding rife with problems and unwanted explosions.
I love High Frontier. I hate playing it, but I love the game. It has hands down my favourite board of any game.
Playing it isn’t so bad when you have a semblance of what you are supposed to do. Believe me, I had to watch a few videos to even understand the entire point of the game. The manual and its three completely separate yet still included game revisions didn’t help me in that matter at all.
I should write a quick’n’dirty guide and explanation to playing High Frontier, including the most prevalent “solitaire” singleplayer version.
Having a lot of fun with Star Wars: Rebellion and the Rise of the Empire expansion.
I’m not huge on board games, so it could just be I like it because Star Wars.
I’ve only played Pandemic twice but I did not enjoy it. I am clearly in the minority among my boardgaming peers, but I don’t consider it a multiplayer game at all, let a lone a cooperative game. The group can share all of their information and make all of their decisions together – it’s a one player game that has convinced gamers to collaborate on it in groups.
In my opinion, Hanabi is everything that a cooperative game should be. Though obviously not everyone wants their games to be logic puzzles.
My all-time favorite game is Agricola by a significant margin. Lately I’ve also been enjoying Terra Mystica (also on the logic-puzzle side of games), and two-player Dominion (particularly playing online, especially back on the Isotropic website) is always great.
I wasted a lot of time playing Dominion on Isotropic, back in the day.
I’ve recently gotten into Eldritch Horror (the base game – there are apparently half a dozen expansions). It takes a long time to set up, which is a pain, but the gameplay is surprisingly fast-paced once you get everything in its proper place. I enjoy the atmospherics and there is excellent replayability even without getting to the expansions. I have had enough fun that I am considering the expansions even before exhausting the original.
Definitely Gaia Project.
It’s Terra Mystica with a lot of the rougher parts filed off and a board that changes every time. It’s our most common game night play.
I have several favorites, depending on the group dynamics. For co-op, I’d recommend Flash Point over Pandemic. For a quick two-player game, Star Realms (try the app on your phone to get a sense of it). For a tightly tuned asymmetric (one vs. many) game that’s also pretty quick to set up, try Beneath Nexus.
For that usual epic multi-player competitive experience, I strongly recommend Terraforming Mars and Scythe. I’m a huge TM nerd who owns all three expansions so far, and I’m dying to get and play the campaign expansion to the latter.
My personal favorite is Clank! In! Space!. I describe it as a deck builder combined with a dungeon crawl / heist. It plays on a modular customizable board simulating the main baddie’s spaceship, and is chock full of humorous SF references in the cards.
These are a few among dozens of board games I could recommend. Fortunately, enough of our DC SSC meetup crowd is into board games that we even have a few pure gaming meetups on the side.
I have a unique situation where we play board games during the hour-lunch break, which in practice means we can only play games that complete in 30 mins or less (since we eat first). Games that zip by at 10-15 mins are every better, since we can do two rounds.
So far, the favorite has been Kingdomino.
My group plays Azul every game night. It’s our new thing, after Splendor and (briefly) Century Spice Road.
We’ve burned out on Pandemic but we now play Pandemic Iberia.
Gloomhaven, too.
I recently got in to Not Alone, and am looking forward to getting more opportunities to play it. It’s an asymmetrical bluffing game where most of the players are explorers crashed on an alien planet, and one plays as the creature hunting them. Each round the Survivors each secretly choose what location to go to, and the Creature chooses where to try to catch them. Each location gives different benefits if the Survivors can get there safely, which the Survivors use to try to keep from getting caught long enough to win before the Creature wins by catching them enough times.
The gameplay is really fun, and all the mechanics do a good job being simple and elegant while also connecting really flavorfully to what they represent.
I’m thinking about taking coq10. Any recommendations for brand and dosage? Other supplements to go with it?
Also, have people found Consumer Lab to be worth the money?
Ive taken it, never noticed a huge effect or a difference between brands. I focus more on getting high quality B Vitamins in my system now, esp. in regards to B12
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to raise the fertility rate of your country to the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.
Change the norm so that most middle and upper class women have children before going to college. Overall, holding constant the number of kids they have, they spend the same amount of time in the workplace, but now they take time off to have and raise kids starting around 18 rather then at age 27-35. We could do this by letting young families get government backed loans to help finance families, and by giving admission preferences in colleges to mothers.
This may seem a little bit off topic, but how much credit to you give to federal, state, and local governments for changing norms around smoking? Can you think of anything else of equal or greater cultural significance where you’d give U.S. government entities most or all the credit?
Who else would I have to give credit for. The government did require anti-smoking messages in primary school health education textbooks as well as various posters etc. Its not like parents from a smoking culture somehow instilled a non-smoking culture in their kids did they?
The same parents that found out they’d been poisoning themselves for decades?
I’m sure I’m not the only person whose family members (parents and one grandparent) entirely stopped smoking right around the time their first kid was born to avoid second hand smoke + giving us a bad example.
Now that still requires people to know how awfully bad smoking is in the first place, but that part (the research and communication aimed at adults) is where I’d give credit, rather than the ham-handed attempts aimed at kids.
Otherwise you end up having to explain how the even more aggressive anti-drug messages in schools couldn’t get cannabis usage below cigarette usage.
I’m from Singapore. Cannabis usage is lower than Cigarette usage.
Most of the smokers I know didn’t stop smoking just because they had kids. I’ve only personally known two people who’ve seriously tried to quit smoking. One took to vaping and the other took to gum. Both are academics. You may not be the only person whose family members stopped smoking because of children or something, but I’m willing to bet that this is pretty rare population-wide.
Ok, I know nothing about the Singapore situation and how they dealt with tobacco. I know you can get executed for having 500g of cannabis leaves on you, so it’s a pretty different dynamic. For Canada though:
And this is before legalization, which is pretty impressive, considering many 12th graders can legally buy cigarettes.
You can estimate how many people quit smoking (in general, not just because of kids) by looking for decreases in usage relative to the death rate.
Shitty CDC graph (https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/data_statistics/tables/trends/cig_smoking/index.htm), but the table shows that the pre-90s rate in smoker decrease is pretty high (0.67% per year average, compared to a death rate of 0.8% annually), so it’s not just dead smokers being replaced by better-educated-in-primary-school nonsmoking young adults (I mean it technically could be but that’d assume a not-very-realistic age breakdown of smoking habits).
Wikipedia has a shitty citation for there being 47 million ex-smokers vs 46 million active smokers, so people willfully quitting is too big a factor to ignore here.
Hollywood. Seriously, I think not representing cigarettes as cool in movies and tv has done more to drop smoking than all the health warning and taxes
It’s hard for me to understand how we were able to crack down so hard on smoking. There are few things in this world we hammered home to this extent. The warning labels alone would not be tolerated on almost anything else. And it was something people of all social groups enjoyed regularly and were often addicted to – it wasn’t an easy thing or abstract issue to address.
I give the government tons of credit, but I do feel like society deserves credit for tolerating it. Not at all because I object to it, but because we usually don’t seem to like to hear hard truths from the government, mess with social norms, or go after big businesses like that. I don’t know much about the history of activism in this area, but it certainly happened pretty quickly after the effects were known. And we made it shameful and expensive fairly quickly, which usually provokes a lot of resistance.
I am also amazed at its effectiveness. I’ve never been a smoker, but I’m not stupid enough to dismiss addiction. It’s hard to quit. My dad’s parents quit late in life upon realizing the harms – my grandfather refused to wear a seatbelt most of his life, so he wasn’t generally compliant. But he stopped. My mom’s mother struggled to do so, but once I was born, she quit. And she had very high anxiety, so that seems like it would be really tough. I suppose smoking was so widespread that a lot of people were not truly addicted, even if they had some physical dependency, and so there were a lot of people who could kind of take it or leave it. And I think it was fairly intuitive for people that inhaling smoke was not good for you, whereas other warnings may seem silly. That being said, my dad’s parents smoked despite a son with severe asthma, and my mom’s mom despite having a son with only one lung. They didn’t make a connection between smoke and the exacerbation of breathing difficulties.
Whoever deserves the credit, I think overall it has improved countless lives.
I don’t think people DID overcome their addiction, for the most part. It’s just that between the time that the war on smoking kicked off and the it mostly completed successfully, most of the hold-out died of old age or illness.
That is, in the areas where the war on smoking HAS been successful. I live in a rural town in the midwest, and I work at a casino that allows smoking, and I can tell you that the practice is still alive and well out here.
Very little. My experience is that major employers went from more than tolerating smoking, to banning it in the workplace, almost overnight, and they all did it at once. Being addicted to cigarettes led to standing outdoors in winter, shivering, getting your fix as fast as possible. Lots and lots of people found that extremely unpleasant, and quit.
It’s possible there was government influence on the employers – but I blame their facilities departments colluding on removing a perk in order to save money. Much the same as the more recent fad for Facebook style open offices, except there the savings involves using less space per worker. Other reasons are given – demonstrably inaccurate in the open office case – most likely accurate re smoking. But that’s what it looks like to me, based on living through the transition.
My impression (which could be totally wrong since I’ve never read even the slightest history of the topic, just puff pieces) is that the campaign against smoking is behind vaccines and sewers as a great triumph for public health but not behind much else.
And bizarrely this was managed without an amendment outright banning smoking like when some U.S. citizens tried to get rid of alcohol.
It might be worth taking another shot at cutting alcohol consumption by treating it like the government treats smoking. Pictures of livers with cirrhosis on all bottles of alcohol, etc. I like alcohol and I don’t think the the circumstances are right but I probably wouldn’t have thought it’d work for tobacco either, and the benefits would be really big.
The thing about tobacco which made it easier to socially discredit than drinking is that it stinks. Literally. Smoke smells bad, butts smell bad, smokers smell bad, any area used by smokers smells bad. And gets covered by sticky (and stinky) yellow film as well. Alcohol doesn’t have that, except for people who abuse it in already-taboo ways.
Alcohol is unhealthy when abused. Cigarettes are unhealthy when used as directed.
I think, even if that were possible, it’d have other undesirable effects. Women who’re having children at age 18 would have to be having them either with four-years-older men, or with men their own age who’re going off to college and thus probably not available for childcare and emotional support. If the former, there’d be huge imbalances in the relationship; if the latter, both parents would have four years less emotional maturity, leading to less stable relationships.
Also, I don’t think having a toddler or even preschooler at home is conducive to good studying.
When I was in college, I speculated about a related problem: women’s fertility is at their best at a time when having children is sure to derail any career they may want to have. My solution at the time was an alternate culture, where children are raised by their grandparents. Young women have babies, hand them to their own mothers (possibly after spending some time nursing them), and then are completely out of the family thing until the first of their daughters presents them with a child.
That’s more suitable for sci fi than as a reasonable direction for e.g. North Americans to move. Which worked fine for me, because sci fi was what I was interested in at the time 😉
I’ve thought about a milder version– children are mostly raised by their grandparents, but the parents are more like junior parents or elder siblings.
I’d be interested in a sci-fi story set in that culture!
I don’t think most real-life women would be interested in living there, though. @Nancy Lebovitz’s milder version sounds more plausible to me, and also bears some similarity to the patriarchy discussion in the last open thread.
If you live in extended families, with kids and parents and grandparents under one roof, it works just fine to have the parents out working while the grandparents do the day-to-day childcare.
Unless the grandparents die, which they are much more likely to have done.
And that’s not counting health issues. Kids are tiring. I’m convinced that the reason people in their early twenties are well adapted to staying up all night is because babies require it.
Combining this suggestion with Bryan Caplan’s “The Case against Education”:
– Stop subsidizing any education after grade 11.
– Normalize grade skipping as the thing smarter kids do to not get bored (instead of AP/extracurriculars).
– Pay parents for each year skipped once the student graduates, a substantial fraction of the cost that was not spent on the extra years of schooling.
– Make this information visible on the diploma (+/- N years). To the extent that employers used higher-ed degrees as a filter for intelligence/conscientiousness/conformity, this can replace it.
If Caplan’s right about the contribution of signaling to the education premium this gives smart but non-academically-inclined children a way to permanently enter the workforce at age 16-18, skipping tertiary education entirely. No starting debt load and a longer time horizon for their career means that the (pecuniary and opportunity) cost of having children would be lower, so we’d expect some uptick in fertility rates. Being socialized with older kids and years spent at work instead of school might also speed up emotional maturity (which might make people more likely to have kids?).
I like this idea. I don’t think we need to push the average mother’s age at first birth down to 18. Just moving it back to 25 for the distinct subcultures where it is currently beyond 30 should be sufficient to bring the overall rate to replacement.
If worse comes to worse and it doesn’t change the fertility rate, shaving four to seven or more years of wasteful signaling for our brightest citizens can’t help but have other positive impacts.
My guess is that this results in a rat-race of schools softballing the grading for many kids to inflate the numbers, and rich parents bribes the schools to let their kids skip grades without acing the tests…exactly what is happening now.
James Miller:
I think this might work if we could do it, but changing the norm is a lot harder than changing a few government loan policies.
I do not think this works unless you change how “college” operates. I cannot imagine trying to go back to school even part-time with kids and a career, let alone full-time.
If we can hand-wave norms, we should hand-wave college as something only losers do: going to college is a strong signal that you are a lazy idiot that couldn’t rise by your own merits, like an honest electrician/janitor/book-keeper/etc. A signal of low, rather than high, quality.
“Obviously high quality workers are willing to work hard for low wages and take advantage of the ample free education employers are willing to pay for. Only a low-quality worker would spend his OWN money to try to make himself look smarter. “
I can see a couple ways to do this, which would not require too many dictatorial powers or anything:
a. Establish a mommy-track at college, designed to work well with the demands on a young mother. That is, lighter class load, free daycare during school hours, more schedule flexibility, etc.
The goal here is to make it workable for a woman to get pregnant and have a kid while in college, without wrecking her education. If I were going to try to actually implement this somewhere, I’d try a college with a fairly religious student body. (Maybe BYU?)
b. Push toward more online classes with highly-flexible schedules–so the young mother can do her classwork while her parents or husband/boyfriend/baby daddy are watching the kid. In general, the more flexibility is available, the better this will work w.r.t. the need for a young mom to be watching her baby, nursing, caring for a sick kid, etc.
c. Support for young married students. You can imagine a university having family-friendly dorms, for example. That plus some good daycare and a free student clinic that can handle sick kids would be a big benefit. (Again, you can imagine this working well at a university with a pretty religious student body and outlook.)
All of these are good ideas. In addition (and in the tradition of using massive force in perhaps inappropriate ways, as in the “your mission threads”) what if we made mothers a socially and legally protected class for employment? What if Buzzfeed was running stories about how only 10% of women at Silicon Valley firms have children (and Scott was writing exposes about how the number is even lower in advertising), and HR departments counseled companies to hire some mothers to protect against class action suits?
In Russia, pregnant women are a protected category. I have heard stories of a factory announcing downsizing and then lots of women getting pregnant. As there are 18 months of parental leave at 40 % of the salary and 18 more months of unpaid leave, mothers cannot be fired or downsized during the 36 months after that period.
This does lead to all kinds of perverse incentives, so I am not sure it’s a good idea (and I have to note that this doesn’t help Russian fertility much, anyway).
Nonono, it should be Caltech!
Clearly.
Just imagine… Caltech – except with babies*!!!
Also, what do people think about the effect of people just like, regularly seeing babies around a campus?
Hangin’. with their moms ‘n dads.
Who are your friends.
(I actually could sorta see it going either way.)
* You can’t un-see!
This seems to tradeoff against the industries that actually want college education: the research fields. So you’d have to pair this with encouraging more specialized classes before college. Kids getting sorted into STEM vs. humanities tracks in middle school and such, in order to render college irrelevant. Undergraduate research is shifted to high school level, and college undergrads are doing master’s/doctorate level research.
Hrm. I would not oppose the abolishing of post-grad.
My country is the US.
I think a ban on all effective forms of birth control (latex condoms, the pill, IUDs, Norplant, etc) would do it, but I don’t have any way of accomplishing that; that genie is NOT going back in the bottle. Selective immigration from high-fertility countries would work for a long time; this is basically fertility-shredding but it’s a large world.
One issue is we’re stuck in a positive feedback loop. As people have less children, we invest more effort in them. Which makes them more expensive (in both money and time). Which makes people have less children. But if I knew how to break that I’d deserve a Nobel Prize. Make me dictator and I could pull down some of the laws involved — no more prosecution/lawsuits if your children get hurt because you’re not supervising them super-closely, great reductions in regulations for childcare providers, loosened restrictions on teen labor, etc. But I couldn’t fight the social forces behind those laws.
So, fertility-shredding by selective immigration of high-fertility people it is.
My country is the US (1.84 children/woman). I start by annexing Mexico with its 112 million citizens and 2.21 children/woman.
I move to Rwanda and join the military, upon which the Dutch state will revoke my passport and my country now has an above-replacement fertility.
+1 for innovative solutions.
My first thought was “move to Ireland, stay there five years, apply for citizenship”, but from johan_larson’s link it looks like it’s below 2.1 too.
Or make your country a really terrible place, an impoverished and war-torn land run by steely-eyed kleptocrats, just like a lot of high-birth-rate countries in the world today. Then hope like hell the arrow of causality points the right way.
War-torn isn’t really the issue anymore, but being impoverished doesn’t seem to help Eastern Europe one whit.
Serbia: war-torn, 1.62 children per woman
Ukraine: war-torn, 1.557 children per woman
Romania: run by kleptocrats, 1.54 children per woman
Moldova: even poorer, 1.23 children per woman
(second lowest fertility in the world, after Taiwan)
Source: http://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/total-fertility-rate/
Those nations all had (save perhaps Moldova) a semi recent past of better economic prospects, at least when communism was actually working for them, plus the effects of communist family planning being ingrained in the culture, and you have the stage set for a lower fertility rate. Perhaps also being somewhat close to the more prosperous nations of Western Europe has a bleed off effect? Vs. say African and Asian nations that are surrounded by countries also in the same situation as they are
Well in that case, I consider myself a citizen of the world, so…
@Scott, why is the timestamp on johan_larson’s parent comment pushed into the future so it’s always at the bottom of the thread?
Let’s just invest heavily into artificial wombs, then we don’t need to worry about the social/political angle and instead just grow as many children as we want.
I think you’ll find that the real bottleneck is willingness to raise children. The personal costs of pregnancy and labor are substantial, but I bet they aren’t definitive.
Ah, but growing more babies artificially is something the government can do at a whim, rather than messing around with nasty and controversial social engineering plans.
Admittedly, the original challenge was about increasing the birth rate, not about getting more adults.
Mission accomplished! (Israel)
Introduce hefty university fees (not currently existing in my country), but make university free for parents. Also, introduce free daycare (financed by the university fees).
You could also make the size of pensions dependent on the number of kids. That would re-introduce an old incentive to have more kids. And it would make sense, as at least in my country, these are the people who are actually paying the pensions.
The university fee idea would probably work better if we make it scale with number of kids: Get a large discount on the first child, and make it so every subsequent child still gives a benefit up to 6-7. And make it retroactive: If someone doesn’t manage to get married before university, we definitely want to encourage them to have as many kids as possible, so give them a refund.
Only if those fees are % of tuition-funding income rather than lump sum, or in practice this just means rich people attend university with no kids, at which point they will pressure the board with even more money to drop the policy so they don’t have to mingle with the poors.
Maybe it’s time to reconsider the model of two parents working and the kids in daycare. Perhaps we should reconsider the job of homemaker, by making it more attractive. This might be done by providing proper pensions for people who spend their lives raising children, keeping house, and caring for elderly relatives. All of that is work too. Presumably most people signing up for this would be women, but if men want to do it, I see no reason they couldn’t.
Alternately, re-institute the draft. All thirty-year-olds serve two years, unless they are raising at least two children.
Make that five years.
Ban pets, so that people can stop artificially satisfying their childbearing instinct.
+1
ETA: I mean, I don’t know if anyone has data on this, but when a single friend of mine gets a pet, that says to me “now has a credible signal that is a loving, generous type”… and when friends who are a couple get a pet, that says, “probably not having any (more) kids”.
https://www.google.com/search?q=pets+substitute+children
Lots of people seem to agree.
Im all for it. Luv me some dawgs
Spain has a fertility rate of 1.34, so you would need to do something radical to get it to 2. I would start by giving all Sahrawi refugees Spanish citizenship. This wouldn’t increase the fertility rate that much (although they have 4 kids per woman, there doesn’t seem to be more than a half million of them, vs. Spain’s 46 million). Anyways, this would correct a historical wrong, and maybe help a bit.
The reasons why the fertility is so low in Spain are mainly economic. In Spain, women don’t have children until they are married, have a stable job and own their house (at least have a mortgage). So you would have to make sure all these things happen earlier.
The reasons for late marriages are mainly the lack of stable jobs and difficulty in acquiring a house. So I would massively deregulate the housing market in Spain (Spain is #123 in the speed of getting a building permit according to the World Bank). The objective is to have a massive amount of housing built, and the market prices of housing to go way down.
After and during the recession, Spanish housing prices did not go down as they did in America. In the US, repossesed houses went for sale – so prices had to go down, sometimes massively, so banks could get liquidity. In Spain, banks preferred to have real estate on their books, and pretend that the value of their assets covers their liabilities. This was allowed to maintain stability of the banking system – although the EU is now forcing Spanish banks to get rid of housing, so they acquire liquidity. Banks mostly prefer to sell their housing stocks to the international so-called scavenger funds – because those funds can buy all the houses at once at a massive discount, making the process of getting rid of the housing easier for the banks. This unfortunately does not lower market prices for new families.
So I would make a rule where repossesed housing has to be brought to an auction within 30 days of reposession by the bank. Each separate unit of housing has to be brought separately to the market (no lumping of massive blocks of apartments so only investment funds like BlackRock can buy them; each apartment has to be sold separately, so families can get this discount; of course, funds can still outbid them, but then the banks get more liquidity, so credit becomes easier, win-win). Auctions would be publicly announced and retail investors should be allowed to participate.
Also, deregulate the job market a bit more. Deregulate business creation – Spain is #86 at starting a business. Deregulate most licensing requirements – taxis, etc.
Does the fertility rate vary much between different regions in Spain?
Kind of – it ranges between 1% and 1.5%. Before checking the data, my intuition was that fertility in the country would correlate negatively with poverty and unemployment, but that doesn’t seem to be the case:
Fertility by region: https://datosmacro.expansion.com/demografia/natalidad/espana-comunidades-autonomas
Unemployment by region:
https://datosmacro.expansion.com/paro-epa/espana-comunidades-autonomas
Surprisingly, the regions with the worst unemployment rates have average-looking (for Spain) fertility rates. The region with the worst fertility rate has decent (again, for Spain) unemployment. And the places with the best fertility are generally the richer regions, but also include some of the poorer ones. So I can’t find any clear pattern.
I would expect migration to be a huge confounder, as a lot of young people (myself included) have moved abroad in the last decade.
Well, Murcia is poor, but Catalonia and Navarre are rich. Navarre is also very religious.
And, out of the regions with below average fecundity, only the Balearic Islands have a GDP per capita that is higher than the average in Spain.
I don’t know why Murcia stands out.
EDIT: yes, emigration will change those figures. I expect fertility to lower more, because of the big quantity of young people who had to leave. An improvement in the economy (and cheap, affordable housing) may make some of the people who moved abroad come back.
My impression of Spain was that people build houses and worry about permits later. Maybe that wasn’t as typical as I thought.
Eh, no. Not typical at all. Corruption is more typical, but you still wouldn’t build a house without a permit.
In fact, in can get you in a lot of trouble. In Spain, even houses that were built more than sixty years ago on the coastline can be torn down, because they break urbanistic rules about coast land use (we have a very restrictive law on the use of coastal land).
I’ll difficulty-boost this: without increasing the proportion of children that do not live with the same two parents at 3 months and age 16.
My solution: change the tax and benefit system as follows.
1) For any means-tested benefit, the single highest earner’s income is excluded up to the household median income in calculating availability of benefits.
2) Second incomes for households above 2x the household median are taxed punitively-say a 15% surcharges–to pay for the above benefits.
The goal of the above is to make 2-income families worse off relative to one-income families, while making 2-parent families better off relative to single-parent families.
To boost the impact, get rid of anti-discrimination law related to gender, pregnancy and marital status. And allow people to apply for debt forgiveness for college loans based on their own income–if they have no personal income, they can get their loans forgiven over 20 years, with the cost split between their college and the government.
The goal here is to make home-making as a career relatively more attractive.
I don’t think this incentivizes home-making as a career. It simply punishes many of the alternatives. Humans being what they are, they’ll find workarounds. I expect the law of unintended consequences to show up here.
In the US today, it’s bloody hard for most households to live on a single income. I don’t anticipate employers paying more, or providing more security than they presently do. (Having two incomes also helps when one of you gets laid off – normal and somewhat random in the gig-economy.)
Folks living on two below-twice-median incomes aren’t affected by the change, unless your tax changes are designed to be revenue neutral, which you didn’t specify.Folks living on two below-median incomes *might* be able to replace one of their incomes with means tested benefits – but probably not, unless it’s very low indeed.
People with two very high incomes will collude with their employers to avoid taxes. I’d expect to find deals that misassign income to the already higher earning spouse. Some of them will probably even be legal.
A few folks who actually wanted to have a single income family may find this makes it possible. Even if they do, there’s no incentive for them to have (more) children.
Lots of women who don’t want to be homemakers, and do want to marry, strongly consider emigrating. A few decide to take on a ne’er do well low income toy boy or toy girl, who otherwise might have preferred to marry someone with more similar abilities/values to their own.
A few entrepreneurs get their start as pseudo-homemakers, taking no income whatsoever and living on their higher earning spouse. Ditto for a few ultimately successful artists. They probably don’t have kids, since they have two full time jobs, one of which simply doesn’t pay.
Talking of not paying, a lot of women who don’t want to be homemakers become full time volunteers, contributing less to their households than when they were working. When conflicts develop, they threaten to move out and get a job.
Interesting living arrangements develop, such as not-legally-married bed partners living next door to each other, in residences that just happen to have connecting doors, and not really enough space in either residence 😉 With or without children. Many of these residences are badly converted single family homes.
My country is the Sam Francisco Bay Area, and the fastest way I think to raise the fertility rate would be to provide subsidized housing for parents, startimg woth new parents, something like University Village link text in quality and lica
To expand on the answer, speaking as a non-college educated American adult, the biggest impediment to having more children is the cost of housing in my area, so attractive subsidized family sized housing would indeed incentivise larger families, also anything that makes the non-collegiate majority more hopeful about their economic prospects is likely to engender more births, so marked preferences for entrance into trades apprenticeship programs of median income trades (electricians, plumbers, et cetera) for parents will be an incentive for more births.
Changing people with no children into parents is harder than encouraging people from one and two children households to have more children, and the way to do that is by giving them larger homes and hope.
It’s no accident that the U.S. birthrate dropped after the 2008 economic crash and hasn’t recovered, while at the same time the percentage of 20 something Americans trying to get a college diploma has never been higher (certainly higher than in my youth), young people simply don’t see options beyond college as allowing them to avoid being among those of those living in tents on the sidewalks, vacant lots, and near the highways (which I see more and more of every month in Berkeley, Oakland, and San Francisco).
Taxing away more above median incomes so they don’t bid up housing so much, allowing the non-college educated majority to afford family sized housing that doesn’t require crippling commutes could help.
Discouraging industries that require college for many of their available jobs may also help, the big thing is to reduce the “college premium” which likely will increase birthrates, but paradoxically making college cheaper may help, as my mother gave birth to me at 21 when she was a college student (and reports that when she carried me to her child psychology class the professor objected to my presence), she felt more free to do that because rent was cheaper relative to wages, and college was free in California back then, so debt and less worry about being demoted to the “mommy track” back then (also more women were just assumed to be about to be mothers and they just wasn’t the opportunities to be promoted if they delayed children anyway).
If I remember correctly the highest median hourly wage for non-farm, non-supervisor men was in February of 1973 (adjusted for inflation, just before the oil embargo, and the end of the draft), so it was simply easier for working class families to live on one income.
The U.S. birthrate is at 1.87 (so not that far from the 2.1 asked for in the question) but it’s lower in high cost areas like San Francisco, as women wait longer to have their first child:
link text
If you want to quickly increase birthrates in the U.S.A., instead of restoring a mid 20th century economy, it would probably be quicker to just fast track immigration of 20-something couples from high birthrate countries, you could also guarantee citizenship to foreigners who marry and have children with Americans, and restoring 1970’s style “Aid to Families with Dependent Children” welfare will likely increase birthrates as well.
Thee are two general ways to aproach this. One is to reduce opportunities for women to be educated, or to survive as anything but housewives/mothers. The other is to make it easier for women/people to have children and still have other things they personally want.
Related to this is the question of who you want producing the children. If you don’t care, then bring in immigrants from wherever you can find that has the highest birthrate available. Incentivize your own poor people to have tons of kids. Give them a “baby bonus” that more than supports the child. Give them a no questions asked larger than needed welfare increase that lasts e.g. till the child reaches reproductive age. Make education free, so they’ll expect their children to have propects of living better than the parents.
I say specifically to incentivize the poor, because it’s cheaper. If I’m living below the poverty line, and having a baby will get me subsidized to e.g. just at the poverty line, I’ll be happy, and it’s relatively cheap. If I’m part of a dual income couple each making $200K, then its going to cost a lot more to provide for the child in the style we’ll wish to do so. (Full time individual care taker, private school, Harvard/Yale/Stanford, etc. etc.) But give us anything less than that, and either our lifestyle drops drastically, or we neglect the child by our own standards. Basically, you probably can’t afford to pay us enough – or you can get 10 poor children for the price of one of ours.
Note also that the level of incentives needed will vary. If someone really wants a child, and regrets that they just can’t make it work financially, then all you need to do is make it possible, and convince them you won’t take back the subsidy right after they have the baby. If someone doesn’t like children, and takes a traditionally male attitude towards child rearing (someone else should do it) then you may not be able to ever pay them enough.
Note also that part of the “subsidy” is the amount of assistance – and its reliability – they can expect to receive from other household members. Babies are a lot of work, especially if it’s on top of other economic activity, and not many US families can currently afford to have a non-employed adult member.
Australia – the home of novel ideas that probably won’t work
Make Motherhood Great Again – A campaign to promote the heroism and sacrifice of motherhood as an inspirational ideal, and to re-establish the sacred dyad of mother and child.
Some very rough notes:
-Need to solve the Childish Men Problem, get young men to want to accept more responsibility in their early 20’s
-Need more heroes/idols for young women to look up to, celebrating femininity and maternal virtues
-Adopt a bunch of economic reforms that makes home-making financially viable
-Something something less exposure to porn for young men something something
We already basically have this, one issue is that a single kid gets you into the club, which ends up being all a bunch of people have. I think roughly half of all women have either 0 or 1 child in their lifetimes (some projection there) and almost 75% have 0, 1 or 2 kids. I don’t think you get very far trying to make motherhood sound wonderful, once people have a kid they reap most of the status benefits and will find out it isn’t all roses either.
Just for the hell of it, subsidize telecommuting or give a significant tax break for it, especially full time telecommuting.
This is partly to free up time, but it’s also to make it so people don’t have to move for their work. If people can continue to live near their families and friends, there would be more shared child care.
1. Eliminate all subsidies for higher education. Create an exit-test for high school akin to the Bar Exam, but with publicly reported scores.
2. Eliminate all subsidies for elder care. Greatly reduce public pension systems
3. Kill off zoning regulations to expand housing.
I have now done many things. First I have drastically reduced the two biggest costs for young people, housing and education. Second I have signaled that if you get old the government is literally going to let you die in the streets if you are penniless; better invest in those kiddies. Third my publicly available test score and re-assertion of the high school as a place of importance (where people generally cannot be anonymous unlike in college) will result in a higher-trust society because people know everyone in their high school, and it will, for 90%+ of people be the last place they can form friends and a peer group.
This is not a good mission. You can make the poorest people reproduce mostly by just monetary incentives, but you do not get a very high IQ generation out of it. The key would be making high IQ women reproduce.
nameless1:
That’s a different challenge, though.
The obvious place to try to create incentives for more kids from the government is with either benefits or taxes. So here are some ideas:
a. Make your income tax rate scale down with the square of the number of kids you have, so that a family with lots of kids could expect to pay very little in taxes.
b. Provide universal pre-K–it’s not really going to raise the kids’ IQ or keep them out of prison, but it will make it a lot cheaper to have kids if preschool/daycare turns out to be free.
c. Extend the school year to 12 months, with all break time (including summer) optional, but still with supervision of kids provided. Make aftercare and precare free, so parents with jobs can get free care for their kids during work hours.
d. Give women an extra boost on graduate work/tenure for having kids.
e. Decrease student loan debt by some sizeable chunk per child you have–if you want to tie this to some social engineering goals, you can make only people who graduated with a degree and are married eligible for this benefit.
f. Pursue policies that lead to affordable family formation (Steve Sailer’s term). Good schools, safe neighborhoods, affordable houses–bend civil rights/civil liberties goals and local rule/zoning around the goal of making sure the schools are good and the neighborhoods safe and the houses affordable.
I’m not sure this would work, but it’s the sort of thing that you could imagine helping some.
The trouble is that you have to look at the attitudes that are on display by some people who are proud to be child-free, that children are just not worth the bother. You can dangle all the economic carrots you like in front of their noses, but the kind of person who makes jokes about “not having a kid means I can sleep in on Saturday” is going to weigh up “some extra money versus having to be a damn adult and put a small screaming human’s needs first before my own” will choose the “no money, can stay in bed till one p.m.” option instead. Yeah, yeah: just jokes, just kidding, but the fact that she thinks this is a topic for humour that will be acceptable and won’t be condemned is indicative of the general mood – yeah, kids are kind of a drag, aren’t they?
Deiseach:
No policy change is going to convince the hardcore “don’t want a kid ever” people to have kids, and that’s a good thing–raising kids is damned hard work, and it’s unlikely you’ll be a great parent if you never wanted kids in the first place.
What we can reasonably expect to do with this kind of policy (assuming arguendo that it’s what we actually want to do) is:
a. Get a few people who were going to have 2 kids to have 3-4 kids instead.
b. Get people to have their kids a little earlier, which decreases the chances that they’ll end up not in a position to have kids when they hit the end of their fertility period. (As an extreme example, a woman who dies of cancer at 39 and planned to wait to have kids till she turned 40 never has a child; convincing her to have a child at 25 instead means that kid gets born.)
c. Convince people who were right on the fence[1] to go ahead and have a kid or two.
The US isn’t all that far below replacement TFR anyway (I think 2.1 or so is replacement), so it’s not like we’re facing an intractable goal–just getting a smallish fraction of women to go ahead and have an extra kid sometime in their lives will be enough.
[1] I don’t know how many such people there are, but there must be some.
@nameless1,
That’s easy!
Greatly expand the H1B visa program (or something similar), while allowing those with those visas ro switch employers.
Institute a “Work Aptitude Test” (or whatever bogus label you can think of) to qualify for the visa that just happens to correlate with IQ tests, alow those workers to bring their spouses and allow them to stay when they have “anchor babies”.
Yeah their kids will likely “regress to the mean” but you’re still likely to get higher IQ people born in the U.S.A.that way.
Meanwhile jail Americans who hire immigrants who haven’t passed the “Work Aptitude Test’, find those Americans by rewarding those immigrants who report the Americans who hired them.
Since income often correlates with IQ provide no additional social welfare benefits to low income folks who have more kids, meanwhile greatly increase the tax deductions of having children for high income Americans.
The trick here is facilitate trade between possible future children and their potential parents. Higher-income children will be able to offer their parents more money, and this is probably a good-enough proxy for IQ.
A basic form of the scheme:
When you give birth to a child, you get a claim to some fixed percentage of their tax payments. But you’re required to sell that claim to an accredited financial institution before your child’s first birthday (or maybe before birth, or w/e… the point is, early), in exchange for cash up front. (If you don’t require this, wealthy parents are likely to consider it shameful to ‘sell their child’s future’. Also adverse selection). The accredited institutions are private-sector profit-maximizing entities.
Working out all the details is probably a book-length project, and framing it in a way that would make it politically acceptable isn’t something I’ll even pretend to attempt. But I actually do think the core idea is sound.
As long as we only care about winning the game and not actually getting more children – how about hacking the statistic? In that case, we could make it so that any women without plans to marry and have children are automatically considered to be legally male. Or an even more hardcore option: citizens are legally male by default, and only become legally female once they are pregnant.
Another way to technically achieve the goal would be to grant automatic citizenship to any married couple that shows up, provided they are in an appropriate age range, she’s pregnant, and they don’t already have other children. If we want to get extra-dystopian, threaten to kick them out if they don’t meet certain fertility targets every few years.
In that case, we could make it so that any women without plans to marry and have children are automatically considered to be legally male.
To which I say BRING IT ON. You do not want me reproducing my genes, bud! And what, you never heard of the Albanian sworn virgins? At the risk of sounding like John Sidles, truly there is nothing new under the sun!
What you need to do is overcome about forty years worth of sex education and every kind of education telling girls DON’T GET PREGNANT. WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T GET PREGNANT. WE KNOW YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE SEX AND WE CAN’T STOP YOU, BUT FOR THE LOVE OF HEAVEN NO BABIES! HAVING A BABY WILL RUIN YOUR LIFE! FOREVER! NO GOING BACK! MISERY DESPAIR AND HELL ON EARTH!!!!!
Is it any surprise five to ten years of “having a baby at your age is the total end and ruin of your life” dinned into them means that women are not popping out sprogs the moment they turn eighteen?
Well, as long as we’re switching from rules-hacking to practical concerns… Is raising the fertility rate a). a good idea in general, and b). still a good idea if it comes at the expense of the future well-being of the children thus conceived ? Very few 18-year-olds can adequately raise a child, both in terms of financing the child’s development, and in terms of providing moral/educational/etc. support.
On the other hand, if you happen to be the kind of girl who wants to get a formal education (and then a decent career), then giving birth at 18 really could ruin your future goals. Note that I said “if”; plenty of women don’t want that; still, which state of affairs should we encourage ? Increased fertility rate, or increased average scientific/technical/economic literacy among the population ?
The problem with a fertility rate below replacement level is that you get an inverted population pyramid, with lots of old people who have to be supported by a relatively small number of young working people. This is really hard on the young.
You can cover for this to some extent by immigration, but the more of that you do, the less effective cultural assimilation of the newcomers will be, and the more the culture is going to change in the direction of the newcomers’ original cultures. I expect many people are OK with a bit of that, but few are OK with a lot of it.
@johan_larson:
I think that technological advances help offset at least some of these problems. In the past, a young person working alone could feed himself, plus maybe his wife and child. With modern farming methods, he can feed a small village.
Increased fertility rate, or increased average scientific/technical/economic literacy among the population ?
That is your problem, is it not? Have a literate population that year-on-year is declining because nobody is having kids because it’s too expensive in time, money, and convenience, leaving the replacement births to be the illiterate poorer parents who don’t have flashy careers that require working sixty to eighty hour weeks for ten years to get anywhere, or decide you really do need to have more babies from the upper middle class and so reduce the number of ‘went to college for four years and then spent fifteen years getting to the point in my career where I could afford to hire a full-time nanny to look after the baby’ mothers?
I’m also going to ask what about the population explosion worry that was certainly quoted in the 70s as to why people were choosing to be child-free or have only one/two children instead of three/four like their parents’ generation. Is that still applicable or not?
johan:
It also matters a lot what the source population’s default culture looks like. If it’s not so dissimilar from current US culture (UK) or at least more-or-less compatible (Mexico), then it’s probably less of a big deal than if it’s wildly different (China) or deeply incompatible (Afghanistan).
@Deiseach:
Why do we “need to have more babies from the upper middle class”, or any class for that matter ? I understand about the replacement birth rate, but what is your desired population density ?
Deiseach, it would be interesting to have a propaganda campaign about how to have children relatively young without giving up on your dreams. There are women who manage that, and perhaps they could create a curriculum.
Nancy, I think it would be interesting but very difficult. There’s a lot of congratulation about the reduction in teen pregnancies; turning that around to say “well sex ed classes should maybe also say that having a baby when you’re eighteen is not the end of the world” is going to take as much effort as the turning circle of a supercarrier oil tanker and maybe not be as successful.
And now I’m seeing something that looks like the bastard lovechild of Nimitz and Seawise Giant.
And now I’m seeing something that looks like the bastard lovechild of Nimitz and Seawise Giant.
And this is what happens when your brain is trying to think “what name of big floaty thing?” Yes, obviously I meant supertanker 🙂
Even less excuse for this since years ago I made the acquaintance of someone who worked on a supertanker!
I still maintain that having a child at 18 is a very bad idea. People at 18 do not have the maturity, stability, and most of all income to properly raise a child. Yes, obviously some of them will manage it just fine, but I’m speaking about the mean, not the outliers.
You might argue, “in the past, people were having children at 18 and they were just fine, something something moral decay”, but our current society is quite different from that of our agrarian ancestors. You might argue, “well then, society should go back to an agrarian lifestyle anyway”, but that’s a separate topic.
I see no reason an 18 year old (or at least a fair proportion of them) should not have the maturity to raise a child. We have not evolved to mature slower since the Industrial Revolution. In 1970, about 38% of first births were under age 20… in the United States.
@The Nybbler:
I think part of the reason is that formal education takes longer. Yes yes, I know, cost disease and whatnot, but the fact is that nowadays we have more to learn. Our ancestors did not need to use linear algebra in their daily work; we often do.
That said, maturity aside, it is the financial concerns that are IMO the most pressing. Children are expensive, especially when you consider the fact that one (or, ideally, both) of the parents would have to quit or suspend their job in order to fully dedicate themselves to raising the child. Where is the money going to come from ? Most people don’t have rich relatives…
Not immediately clear to me this is true. We have more to learn nowadays that isn’t so easily taught in situ, while you can dump a kid on a farm from the age they can walk and watch them learn, but not clear to me that we have more to learn than our ancestors.
I think the idea that a child needs to have at least one parent around at all times and that things will go very very wrong if they don’t is one modernism that likely causes more damage than it does good.
@DeWitt:
You think linear algebra is exactly as easy as arithmetic ?
Well, firstly, the newborn child needs its mother around for quite a while, because that’s where breast milk comes from. Yes, artificial substitutes do exist, but research indicates they are still not as good. During that period, having the father at home could be helpful as well, because the child demands 24/7 care (besides just feeding), and people do need to sleep sometimes. Things get easier as children get older, but still, studies indicate that parental care is one of the deciding factors (though not the only one, of course) that affects the child’s future prospects.
Not ten percent of people in any country end up learning linear algebra. It’s not clear to me that modern jobs require more knowledge than the ins and outs of subsistence farming.
Yeah, I admit to being no expert on the matter of childrearing and just what might be more or less beneficial. I do know that more oldtimey sorts of labour didn’t require separation of parent and child the way work does now; it may be beneficial to further allow people to work from home. Ideally, we’d have ways that people’s work environments would be more child friendly in and of themselves, but I don’t see that going over well in a free market environment.
Breastfeeding babies do need their mothers around for a while. If you want to avoid formula altogether, depending on the reason, you need at least a year of breastfeeding per child. (If the reason is something like water or food insecurity, you need more. If the reason is ‘benefits’, you don’t necessarily need more.)
But that does not mean they need their mothers around 100% of the time, let alone that mothers and babies need to stay home by themselves all the time.
Babies can eat expressed breast milk (though pumping is a tremendous hassle), so mothers can do other stuff. Babies don’t nurse all day long, so mothers can do other stuff. Babies nurse more quickly and less frequently as they go up in age (from 20 mins every 2 hours as newborns to 5 mins two or three times per day at a year), so mothers can do other stuff. Everything else but breastfeeding can be done by someone else.
And just in case you’re thinking ‘but we WANT mothers to be the only people doing that, we don’t WANT them to do other stuff’ – as primary caregivers and household managers in large families, mothers will have to do plenty of other stuff even if they don’t work for pay. And if people want big families to come back in fashion, communities (and the stuff that needs doing for that) will also come back in fashion.
Props for exploiting the rules, but how does this raise the fertility rate statistic ?
On the other hand, if you’re willing to be extra-dystopian, why not forcibly harvest eggs and sperm from your citizens ? This way, you could just IVF your way to victory. Cloning would be even better, but it doesn’t quite work yet, so IVF would have to do.
Fertility rate is measured in children born/woman. I’m trying to inflate the statistic by reducing the denominator, removing women that don’t contribute to fertility.
And yeah, the ‘dystopian’ option is pretty mild, considering the ideas that come up around here. Should have just labeled it as ‘slightly less nice’.
My bad, somehow I assumed the rate was measured per capita, not per woman.
Note that you may also need to conscript women to carry the embryos to term.
You may not have to conscript too hard — some women volunteer to be surrogate mothers even in our current world, so financial incentives may suffice. That said, if you’re going the evil dictator route, conscription is always an option.
Given the thriving trade in using Third World women as surrogates for rich Westerners, let’s go full Ultimate Dictator and say we permit practically unlimited immigration – of women willing to be surrogate mothers. Harvest the ova of the intelligent, college-educated women who can’t afford to take time out to have kids or else their career progression will collapse, fertilise them with carefully selected donor sperm, implant them in the surrogates, and away you go with a booming birth rate of high(er) IQ babies.
We may as well farm out the caretaking to the immigrant women as well; those who have undergone (let us say) five surrogate pregnancies can now be baby-farmers or if that’s too raw a term, wet nurses/foster mothers in the tradition of the upper classes sending the kid off to the country to be nursed, weaned, and raised to early childhood in the healthy air of the countryside before being taken back to the birth family.
Tie citizenship to parenthood: you only get to vote (+ whatever other personal citizenship benefits sweeten that deal) if you, individually, can prove that you’ve been the at-home caretaker of your baby for a full year during its first 16 months of life. (Adoption counts, for those who can’t have their own kids, I’m fine with people wanting to split into 2 half-year stints for 2 kids.) Enough people may want that third kid to just go for it to bring up the average to 2.2. People tend to say that ‘beyond two, it doesn’t really matter anyway’ – they’ll already have had to sort out work/daycare/sick leave/education decisions/savings and lifestyle – so if not enough people want a third, there are probably easy ways to incentivize it.
That should shake up society enough to make people want to have kids early, having staying at home be an expectation would perhaps help re-institute the ‘village’ idea (many experienced child caretakers of all sexes around, less of an expectation of solitary mom + baby in a house while mom’s brain slowly drains out of her ears, less focus on sacrificing lifestyle/community for a single career), and the fact that EVERYONE’s expected to do that will do away with some mommy tracking/hesitancy to hire women.
Over half the population already doesn’t bother to vote, with virtually no restrictions or requirements at all.
I feel like we have a lot of these “How do you incentivize X” discussions and a lot of people say “Tie it to voting” and I just don’t get it. In real life, a whole lot of people simply don’t care about voting. At all. It’s not nearly the incentive you guys seem to think it is…
Hence ‘whatever other citizenship benefits.’ Tie it to being allowed to go to college, to buy a house, to move out of town, to have your own bank account – there’s gotta be some benefit of being a citizen of a country that people would be willing to do something for.
I remember reading that some societies didn’t consider people full adults until they had families of their own.
I’e seen complaints from people (probably mostly Americans) that their parents didn’t consider them adults until they had children.
I don’t think it’s “some societies”.
Something like that is very common. Still usually segregated in ‘woman does kid stuff, men does societal stuff.’ Let’s try ‘doing kid stuff is what GIVES you societal status’ for a change.
Assuming the country is wealthy, and you wanted to encourage the wealthiest to have more offspring, placing a hard limit on max inheritance might help. Do you want to keep the company you built in the family and not cut up and sold of? Better have lots of kids.
Although I doubt there are enough wealthy people to have much of an effect on overall fertility rates.
If I can skip over complicated mechanisms by saying “change the norm”, the change the norm where it becomes normal for you people to have children that will be raised entirely by their biological parents (and at the same time, a bit not normal to raise children who are your own, instead of grandkids)
Man, so many edgy trad “make more women stay at home” proposals. Boring.
Spike the water supply with hormone of choice to make men docile. Revoke maternity leave requirements and replace them with paternity leave benefits. Complete research into artificial wombs and as Bugmaster jokes above, IVF our way to victory. Subsidize retired adults who take part in low-cost-to-free childcare.
(Kudos the proposals that emphasize a gender-neutral approach to who is the homemaker.)
What do you mean, “complete” ? Had anyone even begun such research ?
Didn’t they successfully grow a lamb in one already?
This seems likely to have the opposite effect.
1 Ban abortion.
2 Spike the water supply with some medicine that interacts with birth control pills in a way that makes them ineffective.
3 Profit. (Or at least have a big spike of babies till people figure out what’s going on.)
Making men docile leads to more of them to stay at home to take care of the kids, whereas we don’t know that feminizing women further will have as significant an effect. So it’s a greater increase in homemakers by the numbers.
Remember, we’re IVF-ing our way to victory, so libido is no longer an issue. They just have to want kids, not sex.
Ah, I see; I thought making men docile and IVFing were separate suggestions, not all part of a whole.
How much budget do I have, and what kind of coercive powers can I wield ? If I am a nigh-omnipotent dictator with infinite resources, then instituting death penalty for contraceptive use (as well as abortion, obviously); combined with free child care and financial incentives for mothers; should easily do the trick… But then, if I’m some sort of a godlike being, then I could just snap my virtual fingers and set the fertility rate to whatever value I want. On the other hand, if I’m a random peasant eking out a living through subsistence farming, I probably can’t accomplish much (besides personal survival).
So, where would I hypothetically fall on this spectrum ?
If I am a nigh-omnipotent dictator with infinite resources, then instituting death penalty for contraceptive use (as well as abortion, obviously); combined with free child care and financial incentives for mothers; should easily do the trick…
Romania under Ceaușescu tried something along those lines, didn’t go very well – yes, it made the population boom but the country was in such a deprived state that many of those extra children ended up in orphanages which were genuine horror shows.
To make it work, you have to have an economy sufficiently robust that (a) a single wage-earner can indeed be the breadwinner for a family of six (two parents and four children) (b) the children can be given adequate medical attention from birth, education, etc. (c) you are not at the same time pursuing stupid policies which are going to revert your nation to a state of utter chaos.
Whew, this really depends on a LOT of assumptions.
For example, the easiest and fastest way for my country (United States) to do it is to annex Nigeria. That would immediately bump our combined birth rate over 2.1, plus the baby boom in both places due to the nasty little war.
If we want to restrict it to the 50 states, then the next best way is mass immigration from Africa. No other continent has the birth rate they do, and immigrants tend to have an initial high fertility generation before they start regressing towards the mean. Done in less than a generation.
However, if we want the native population to exceed that birth rate, that’s when we have to start having large societal changes (as if conquest and mass immigration aren’t). We need women to be engaged in the process, so the obvious tactic is government sponsorship of the religious movement most likely to have large numbers of children, the Quiver-full movement. While certainly not every woman would have 18 kids, a strong push in schools for that religion would cause many marginal women to have 1 more child and many others to marry. Should take 1-2 generations of government support to move above replacement.
Done.
Given that any sub-population within the nation reproduces at a rate that is greater than or equal to 2.1 children, all other sub-populations will eventually cease to matter.
The real question is: how do you increase the rate of the specific sub-populations you wish to be represented in the nation in the future. The answer to that is probably a strongly-held culture that’s passed down inter-generationally. So … probably religious groups. In that case, you’re looking at a future dominated possibly by Amish, Catholics, and Mormons.
It’s also possible that high birthrate sub-populations continue to see defections from their ranks, such that they feed low birthrate sub-populations indefinitely. That may cause a yo-yo effect, where we see periods of high versus low birthrate and either worry about overpopulation or underpopulation by turns on internet discussions.
For subgroups, we should probably think in terms of the fraction that boils off[0] vs the fraction that enters/returns. As far as I know, the high-fertility groups in the US are Mormons, Catholics, Amish, and Orthodox Jews.
Mormons and Catholics go looking for converts[1]; Orthodox Jews and (as far as I know) Amish don’t. I’m not sure what would have to happen for an outsider to join the Amish, or how often it happens. (SamChevre would know, maybe he’ll comment?) And while Jews don’t look for converts, conversions *sometimes* happen.
Also, among American Jews, I think Orthodox Jews are high-fertility, whereas Reform/Conservative Jews are low-fertility (roughly reflecting their social class among American whites). So probably you’d want to consider how often someone raised Reform/Conservative or even non-observant joins an Orthodox community. (I really have no idea how common this is or how it works.) I would expect that the inflow/outflow of Orthodox Jews is probably mostly with Reform/Conservative or to people who are non-observant but still think of themselves as Jews.
[0] Greg Cochran likes to point out that “boiling off” can have a big effect over time on an endogamous group (one that almost never marries outside the group). That doesn’t apply to Catholics or Mormons, but it does to Orthodox Jews and Amish. Over time, if 10% of your members leave every generation, you’d expect the remaining part of your population to become increasingly adapted to the religion and its lifestyle and culture. If there’s no inflow, then in terms of evolution, the 10% who leave every generation look exactly like it would if that 10% died off before reproducing every generation.
[1] And also for fallen-away members who want to return. My wife and I teach a baptism class in our parish. My impression is that a lot of people fall away from the Church in their early 20s and then come back when they get married or have a kid–probably largely because they’d like to raise their kid with some values other than those provided by American media culture. There are several couples who I don’t think I ever saw in Mass before they went through our class, but who are now regulars.
I think that virtually everyone has taken the wrong track here. Countries with extended maternity leave acts don’t tend to have above replacement level birth rates, and if it was the monetary cost you would see the lower economic classes having fewer kids not the middle and upper.
The first step is to find a way to diminish or entirely shut up the people who spout off about motherhood being the hardest and or most rewarding thing in the world. Talking about it being difficult has the natural effect of causing women to push it back until they feel ready which in turn makes it actually harder for two reasons. First is that parenthood does result in a loss of sleep, and a fair number of challenges. You know when I was much more able to function just grabbing a few hours of sleep a night? When I was younger. You know when I had more energy to keep up with my kids? When I was younger. Starting younger makes the first kids easier, and makes the post 30 kids easier as well since now you have a ton of experience and know better how to get the kid to sleep through the night or even just to do the whole diaper change and put the kid back down without fully waking up yourself. Secondly tons of people have experience with small children as teenagers and into their early 20s. Younger siblings, cousins, perhaps nephews and nieces, babysitting, having kids closer to that age means you have more functional experience, plus your parents are closer to their experiences with kids and their advice is going to be better informed.
The flip side is people who talk about how special it is to be a mother, most women don’t feel completely fulfilled by having a single baby and taking care of it. When they compare their experiences with one child to the supposed reward of having a baby it seems fairly natural that they would look elsewhere for fulfillment. The combination of anticipation from high expectations plus putting it off for years until they are ‘ready’ leads to a lot of disappointment.
Next you want to address the support and advice that new mothers get. You need to drown out the mothers with 1-2 kids, holding down a career and writing advice columns for the NYT. They are inevitably either ridiculously productive and energetic and unable to emulate for most or misleading people about how their life really goes (either they have way more help, make way more money, or have worse behaved kids or something). If you want advice on parenting you should be turning to home schooling parents with 6 kids, you know PRACTICAL EXPERTS. People who literally have as many hours parenting in by 35 as many ‘experts’ will get in their whole lives. A little back of the envelope calculation tells me that even though my sister started having kids 8 months before I did I have about 5,000 more hours experience than she does being an active parent. If I home school through high school with 2 kids (our 3rd is on the way so it will be even starker)vs her 2 kids by the time my daughter is 18 you will be looking at 15,000-25,000 extra hours depending on how intensely we home school. That will be like 10 extra years of experience with a company, but I bet because homeschooling is fringe you will find people who would prefer her advice on parenting at the end of that period to mine.
This, I think, would be a major point to raising (slowly) the birth rate. People like their kids the most when they are well behaved, and getting your kids to behave takes some skill. The sooner you can get your kids to act in a way that makes you like spending time with them (and also allows you to feel comfortable doing stuff either with them or without them) the more likely you are to have that 2nd and then 3rd kid. The more that people feel sleeping badly is a badge of honor as a parent the less likely they are to have more kids, how many people got their boy scout badges and then went back and earned the same one twice after all?
Sounds like the real solution is to genetically engineer all babies to be easy-peasy to raise.
Parental sleep is an issue? Baby that sleeps on their schedule.
Soothing crying is stressful? Chill baby that doesn’t get upset over as many things.
Misbehavior is annoying? Chill kids that do as they’re told.
It solves troublesome adults in the next generation, too!
Hrm. Maybe the solution is The Matrix, instead…
Fake answer: That second generation would look horrible though.
Semi real answer: The people who want kids that easy already get dogs and forgo them.
Real answer: The sad fact is that most kids will sleep well if you do really basic stuff with them. 90% of parental issues can be solved by making sure the kid sleep, eat and are active at the right levels, none of which is rocket science for otherwise healthy kids.
Can you elaborate? I have zero personal experience, but everything I’ve heard on the subject from every other source says that it’s really, really hard.
EDIT: I see your explanation downthread. I guess I have heard a couple parents talking about “you sleep when the baby does.” I got the impression it’s still not really easy, though.
‘Sleep when the baby sleeps’ can be hard for two reasons, as far as I know.
First, you are a crappy napper. That happens, though I’ve never met a crappy napper who doesn’t suddenly turn into an OK napper if they’re tired enough (or skip their morning coffee). Also, faking a nap (lying down with your eyes closed) is almost as restful as taking a nap. Sure, if you have a baby who sometimes takes long naps and sometimes takes short naps, you might end up with some 10-min naps yourself, but I find that even those are better than no naps.
Second, you prioritize other things instead of sleeping when the baby sleeps. If that’s fun stuff for yourself like reading a book, fair enough. (Brains need feeding too! Sometimes intellectual stimulation or connecting with the wider world is more important.) If that’s chores, I’d say you’re making a mistake. It’s very much possible to do chores when baby’s awake; they don’t need 100% focused attention.
Source: parent of a 1-year-old who loooooves sleeping when baby sleeps.
I want to suggest we find a way to reduce anxiety about parenthood across the board.
So I ask y’all: HOW?
Like… I would love to hear…
Can you think of a time someone dramatically reduced your anxiety about parenting?
Can you think of a time you might have done that for someone else?
Bonus points for stories where someone posting on SlateStarCodex did this for you!
(I know I’m a nobody who has no track record with this community, so here’s hoping at least one person really likes the question!)
I had a moment of clarity when my first was about 6 months old, I thought “how the hell did my mom handle 6 kids?”, it took less than 5 mins to realize I must be doing things wrong and there had to be an easier and maybe even easy way to be a parent.
Then what happened?
Did you start to change what you were doing like crazy?
Start changing bit-by-bit, but a whole lot more chill than before?
Begin an extended period of research?
Something else?
(also, gonna note that if someone is skimming and reads, “I had a moment of clarity when I was 6 months old,” it is amusing.)
I accepted the proposition that you can’t let the kid run your life, you don’t put the baby down when it acts like it wants a nap you put the baby down when you decide it is time for it to sleep. This one action fixed roughly half of the issues we were having, it turns out that kids aren’t so good at anything (duh) and by the time they are acting significantly tired it is to late. They won’t go to sleep easily on their own (at a young age) like that, this extended to other (dumb) things. Like eating, you don’t wait until the baby is crying to feed them, you get an idea of when they need to feed and then do it (this is more important as a stay at home dad as you don’t have the option to feed them almost instantaneously). When they get older you don’t wait until they are tearing around the house to get them some activity.
There were some other things, one was that I stopped (for a short time) drinking coffee right when I got up. I found that bad nights of sleep for my son meant that he usually took an early nap. If I held off on the coffee I could take a nap on those days with him (and those are some high leverage hours of sleep) and then drink some when I woke up and the day was fine.
Yesss… to young kids not being so good at anything.
When our firstborn was an infant and would get sleepy/overtired, my husband would jokingly narrate for him, “Why can’t I operate my hands / arms / legs / eyes?!?! Why aren’t they doing what I expect them to do? Can’t… target.. objects…”
Yeaahhhhh… discovering that you really can make things happen a certain way when you’re a parent, can exert your influence waaay more than you’d imagined… is AMAZING, and does make you want to run around and tell everyone you know who is a parent or who could be a parent someday.
Admittedly, some of those things you’ve mentioned I should be shoring up my weaknesses in… getting the jump on the kiddoes when they need to get some activity, for example. So, thanks.
I find myself unsympathetic to you b/c of the, “it took less than 5 mins to realize” part.
I bet a lot of other people, when they asked the question “How do people handle raising 6 kids when I am going crazy trying to survive caring for one infant?” came to a different conclusion for straightforward reasons.
For example, maybe they just assumed the answer was “badly.”
Like… maybe they didn’t know that a parent being awesome at raising 6 kids was A THING. (You were able to see that up close and know that your mom was For Real Awesome. Presumably not perfect, but awesome.)
Or, or… they tried child-training-ish stuff briefly, but they didn’t know their child had something medical exacerbating the situation… so things went very badly, and they threw out the baby w/ the bathwater. (to use an unfortunate metaphor; here the baby is an idea.)
sort of like… these things are good and valuable, and yet the race is not always to the swift, etc. …nor favor to those with knowledge, but time and chance happen to all.
Oh, I like the mention of self-regulating RE coffee. Yeah, that could well be a key!
I’m assuming that if there are six children, some of the child care gets delegated to the older children.
@Nancy Lebovitz, that is reasonable and forward-looking.
In certain situations interacting with little kids outside the home, my kids are slam-dunk more effective than I am.
Like… when I have outraged a small child by being willing to (oh noes!) thwart said child’s will (!) or withhold some momentary desire…
…that child will often quickly move to punishing me by avoiding me.
BUT after a short time of this, I can whisper to one of my kids to go over and comfort / encourage / initiate play with said pouting-child…
…and the kiddo is almost always able to accept that kindness!
Most 2-4 year-olds I’ve used this on do not catch on to this good cop / bad cop routine!
I think the main cost of having children is free time. It takes soo much time to raise a child.
If I wanted to increase the fertility rate, I would improve availability of child care. The thing we call “school” would be renamed to its correct function, “child care”, and it would be free, and it would be available 24/7 starting at birth. If you want to sleep at night, or do fun things during your day, you can drop your kid off at child care as long as you want. We could raise taxes to pay for it. Perhaps the tax burden could fall more heavily on people who don’t have children.
I don’t actually want to do this, because I think the world has too many people in it already. Global warming scales with population count. I think we should instead consider ways to tolerate population reduction — for example, increasing the retirement age.
Boston meetup went great – I counted 20 people at once (probably the total was more – people came & left). Just hanging around, talking. (I was not an organizer – for those who were there, I was the old guy.)
The venue (Starbucks) was kind of noisy and I think management wasn’t delighted with us (we were blocking the way to the toilets and not buying a lot of stuff).
Nobody collected email addresses, but there’s a mailing list at https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/ssc-boston.
But it was great fun. Maybe next time we can do it someplace quieter?
(Thanks to the organizers!!)
I did not realize how soon this was coming up and missed it – I’m sorry that I did – glad to hear it went well. Can I add myself to the mailing list?
Follow the link.
Let’s talk about cheese. Do you have any favourites to recommend? Have you ever tried making it?
I generally favour hard English- and Dutch-style cheeses (although I also really enjoy some goat cheeses). Some recommendations are Snowdonia’s wax-encased cheddar (they have one that’s infused with whisky which gives it a really interesting complexity) and Oude Rotterdamsche.
Tortillons, which I’ve only seen in Eastern Canada, are a very tasty snack. These are fresh curds that have been stretched/twisted and then soaked in brine.
I tried kunik this last winter and it’s a great dessert cheese. Goes well with a tawny port.
Oh, that looks really good!
I find halloumi cheese fascinating – because it has to be cooked before you eat it, and it has a very unique texture.
Also, Norwegian brown cheese is great – it’s made with caramelized milk, so it’s sweet and salty at the same time. It kinda tastes like salted caramel.
Intriguing!
Correction; it is caramelized milk mixed with whey. I only remembered that it is really tasty.
Unfortunately, it is impossible to find in any supermarket. It seems to be a Norwegian specialty.
Gjetost cheese seems to be pretty available in the US, and I think it’s the sort of cheese you’re describing.
It’s the only non-processed cheese I detest and I know someone for whom it’s the only cheese he likes, so it may be something of an outlier among cheeses.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brunost
I’ve only found a few Snowdonia cheeses around here– their Black Bomber (cheddar in black wax) is excellent.
Prima Donna is an Italian cheese I like a lot– it’s half way between parmesan and Swiss.
Cheesemonger: A Life on the Wedge is by a man who went from not knowing why anyone would care a lot about how something tastes to running the cheese department at the Rainbow Cooperative to learning a lot about cheese.
He’s got a punk background, a respect for excellence, and a strong mistrust of pretension.
This book will introduce you to a lot about cheese.
Belgioioso Ground Asiago is the only mass-produced cheese he recommends, and I’ve found it’s a very good inexpensive parmesan-type cheese.
Snowdonia cheeses are good; the local supermarket seems to have a lot of them.
Favorite cheese: Proper mozzarella.
Have I tried making it? Only ricotta, which is easy and requires no special inputs or equipment.
Lastly, I may be making a mistake letting my wife read this thread. She may want to each each cheese mentioned now…
Cheddar.
Frisian Clove Cheese. Low-fat Gouda-style cheese with cumin and cloves. The cumin and cloves create a very nice taste.
The sharpest and most aged cheddars are always good. I also like nicely aged asiagos and Wischego (Manchego but from Wisconsin) with a lot of umami. I can’t think of any specific ones, but the more aged the better.
Cypress Grove’s “Midnight Moon” is right up your alley. A hard aged goats-milk cheese, produced in Holland for a Californian cheesemaker. Nutty and salty, with a smooth paste flecked with little protein crystals – basically a buttery goat Gouda. We order a big chunk of this cheese for special occasions.
You might also like their soft goat “Humboldt Fog.”
Should you have the good fortune to find it or live near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Stampede cheese from Goat Rodeo is excellent.
Blue, blue, blue. I enjoy gorgonzola piccante, which is popular where I live now, and I’m also fond of Castello blue. As a guilty pleasure (guilty because indulging in a cross between two classic cheeses sort of undermines the cheese snobbery I identify myself with) I get cambozola (camembert crossed with gorgonzola) from time to time.
Congratulations Scott,
It looks like you were cited by the National Review again.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/08/racism-debate-sarah-jeong-academia-cannot-define-words/
This is the first time I’ve read an article at National Review and I didn’t hate it (though it didn’t add much onto Scott’s article). Can I get some opinions on NR?
I could reasonably be accused of being a right-wing moderate. NR seems to do a decent job of arguing for positions I agree with in a way that doesn’t strike me as excessively tribal. Not my favorite publication though; I would probably rate the Atlantic, the Economist, and the Financial Times higher (but maybe just on the basis of greater familiarity?)
This chart seems to like them OK: http://www.allgeneralizationsarefalse.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Media-Bias-Chart_Version-3.1_Watermark-min-2.jpg
Seconded that NR is right-ward and aspires to being reasonable/high-brow in a way that tends to make it moderate.
+1 to both the Atlantic and the Economist as top notch. Dunno re: the FT.
Is it safe to come back to The Economist yet? I dropped them after 2016 due to the US section being consumed by TDS
Edit: In fairness it was probably at a tolerable level for the print edition, especially compared to their peers, but I almost-exclusively used Economist Audio which really enhanced the obnoxiousness of everything being about Trump
Same question as Gobbobobble, but for the Atlantic?
Actually I find myself there fairly often, the writing quality tends to be good and they cover interesting topics, but they’ve always had a streak of battier left mixed in. Right now one of their top stories is about how swim cap designers are contributing to structural racism by not selling caps that keep African American women’s hairstyles sufficiently dry. It is darkly hinted that there is a connection between this and black children being 5.5x as likely to drown.
My complaint about The Atlantic is that they have Frum there, who is aghast at what has happened to his conservatism, and at how uncouth Trump is. He just does not get that stuff like the war he propagandized for is one of the major reasons the Republican base rebelled against the traditional leadership. He also does not seem to get that as bad as Trump is, so far he has significantly less blood on his hands than Frum’s patrons do, and probably less blood than From himself.
I think that’s way worse than the occasional injection of silly idpol left stuff. The Atlantic is generally a good mouthpiece for the American centre-left, and is generally able to extend some charity to people who aren’t intellectual fellow-travellers. That they’ve got a guy who is arguably a really low-level war criminal waxing outraged about how bad the thugs who have taken over his precious, innocent conservatism is? Eyeehhhh…
dndnsrn:
Connor Friedersdorf writes for the Atlantic, and seems to me to be a critic of the SJW movement who engages honestly with them. He strikes me as somewhere between moderate Republican and libertarian, but definitely isn’t a cheerleader for the right, either the Bush/neocon types or the current Trump types.
And now he’s done an article saying… democratic socialism would hurt women and minorities. Conor Friedersdorf… with a salvo against the brocialists? Astonishing!
I thought he was a boring mainstream democrat, maybe a little too sympathetic to the Hated Enemy?
You wasn’t paying attention lately. Now they have things like an openly gay writer advocating that conservatives should accept trans people. They moved into the center in the recent years.
Open any copy and you’ll find advertisements for cruises and mobile scooters. It’s a publication by and for obsequious and geriatric boomers who want to relive the confident unity of post-war, pre-Vietnam America. A complete nonentity, in my opinion.
Its op eds by editorial board can come off as tribal in a way . They may pay lip service to being centrist and attempting to understand differing views, but I have never finished one of those articles without running into an “all Bernie Sanders, etc… policies are terrible” quip. Sanders, like all public policy promoters has good and bad ideas, so NR isnt nearly centrist enough for me
I mean, they are fiscally conservative and uneasy with populism. Exactly what of Bernie’s proposals do you expect them to like?
NR is establishment Republicanism with an intellectual streak. It’s for blue tribe Republicans, basically. There’s an article on there today arguing against the Never Trumpers that considers the lessons of the Ptolemists fading in the face of the Copernicans and casually slips in some legal Latin while also “lamenting” the “low tone” that Trump has brought. Readers of the Atlantic and National Review have a lot more in common outside of politics than NR fans have with Rush Limbaugh listeners.
Our family has pretty complete collections of early 20th century children’s books, including for example Baum’s Oz books, Lofting’s Doctor Dolittle books, and Lang’s Coloured Fairy books.
The literalist definition of “racism” that is advocated by National Review would require that we pass over in silence passages like this one, from the Preface to Lang’s The Brown Fairy Book (1904)
One century and more later, isn’t it still true today, that cultural institutions like National Review still are promulgating Fairy Tales about racism that denialistically “skip the pieces that white people will not like”?
In contrast, an appreciation of the Coloured Fairy books that is a nuanced, universalist, feminist, non-culture-warring, and culturally and cognitively homological — here “homological” is used in Colin McLarty’s sense, see above — is Sarindar Dhaliwal’s warmly humane art-installation the green fair storybook (2009); this work is especially commended to SSC readers as an antidote to the denialist fulminations of National Review.
Also, especially for children and the young-at-heart, Lara Shigahara — already celebrated for her song Cube Land and game Rakuen — has just announced the coming release of her latest project (together with the renowned animator slamacow) … a video show called (provocatively?) Farmer In The Sky. Holy Heinlein, here happens homological heresy! 🙂
I finally caught one of these before I read all the way through it!
“Go away, John”
Congrats! How does it feel to join the club?
Could I get an explanation as to who this guy is and why everyone is telling him to go away? I feel like I’ve missed something. Is this somebody who was banned, or somesuch?
Repeatedly. The original ban was under the handle John Sidles and who knows how many alts (or suspected alts) have been banned since. The ban is unique in that it wasn’t for any particular offense against the 3 Gates, but for pernicious Time Cube-style lojicks that are the perfect nerd-sniping material for SSC.
Is he not IP-bannable?
why come latitude and longitude use two different systems? Like longitude lines all meet at the poles whereas latitude lines are concentric circles that never meet. I mean obviously there’s a North and South Pole, right. But you could have a concentric ring system and still have the poles as long as the biggest circle runs through both. And conversely you could establish arbitrary East and West poles and have the whole lines that meet dealie. Why not use one system?
Because distance from the equator is an important thing to know for all sorts of reasons, whereas distance from [insert your arbitrary East/West pole locations here] is not?
How would you measure it? Latitude is easily determined through star sightings. Longitude with more difficulty with a chronometer or star sightings (lunar distance method). Distance from arbitrary east pole doesn’t work that way.
Right, they’re both natural measures. You mention hard ways to measure longitude, but they’re only hard because you’ve imposed the requirement that a traveler can do it any day. For a city to determine its longitude once and for all, it just has to wait for an eclipse to provide a reference time, as was done by the ancients.
Latitude circle X and longitude circle Y can intersect on two distinct points (most obvious example, 0-0 can refer to the greenwich line at the equator OR its complete opposite), you’d have to refer to front/back to solve the ambiguity.
In our system, valid latitudes range -90 to +90, longitudes from -180 to +180. In the proposed system at latitude -90 or +90, only longitude 0 exists, and for longitude -90 or +90 only latitude 0 exists. So you’d have to have a formula to figure out what is a valid coordinate and what isn’t, instead of simple range checks.
Whether it’s a different system kind of depends on your perspective. Both latitude and longitude measure the angle at the Earth’s centre between a point of interest and a reference plane. The valid ranges of angles are different, of course, because the poles are physically meaningful (but for longitude it’s easy to imagine a system that goes from 0 – 360).
Latitude lines are the starting point and the most intuitive because it is very easy to measure latitude. Greeks have been doing it since at least ~300 BC.
All it takes is an angle measurement from the horizon to the pole star and that’s it. The angle you measure is your angle of latitude, simple as that. Also, if you are traveling north/south an equal change in latitude corresponds to equal distance traveled. Not so with radial circles. I can’t think of any advantage to switching from the current latitude system to a radial one.
The longitude system is not as simple, but it is defined so that changing longitude along lines of constant latitude mimics the motion of the earth as it rotates. This is what made the original method of determining longitude possible by using differences in measurements of the time of noon.
The usefulness of the two systems comes down to the fact that the North / South poles are not arbitrary. The fact that the earth rotates freely picks out a preferred direction in space (and it must, because of physics and the fact that we live in 3 dimensions). Both the longitude system and latitude system are designed to take advantage of the special direction nature has given us. Doing anything else would be adding unwieldy arbitrariness.
Not totally related, but here are two blog posts I wrote on the subject of geographical coordinate systems: Part 1 Part 2
I’ll check them out!
It’s the only system that makes physical and mathematical sense. Most notably, it keeps the directions independent, and consistent with their cardinal uses. If I move due north, my north/south coordinate changes and my east/west doesn’t, and vice-versa. If we did two sets of parallels, moving north/south would also change your east/west coordinate unless you were on the EWquator. That’s really confusing to have to deal with. You’d see similar weirdness with two sets of meridians, although in that case it would be that moving east/west changes your north/south coordinate. And as smocc pointed out, it’s also tied in with how we measured when the systems were being created.
Could there be a coordinate system based on a spiral that goes from one pole to the other?
Not without committing to a specific degree of precision.
Otherwise, going from X separation between successive lines of the spiral to X/2 separation would cause all points to double in “distance-along-spiral” metric.
I believe you can prove that no space-filling curve (of which your spiral suggestion is an example) has a stable coordinate system when you change the precision, but couldn’t find anyone who had bothered to do so.
EDIT:
You can shove a two-dimensional coordinate into a single number, but it stops being meaningful:
– Express Lon/Lat as fractions from 0 to 1.
– Lon: 0.ABCDEFG
– Lat: 0.abcdefg
– Your combined coordinate is 0.AaBbCcDdEeFfGg which is a single number.
This is apparently called geohash, and is based on a z-order curve: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geohash
That’s likely true if you’re only allowed to use 1 coordinate in your coordinate system. But it’s fairly trivially untrue if you’re allowed to use 2, which I’m guessing is what Well had in mind.
Reply to the edit:
That geohashing prevents a set of coordinates that are adjacent in one of the two coordinates from being adjacent in the geohashed number. But I suppose if a pair of coordinates was adjacent to another pair of coordinates in both coordinates, the geohash would also be adjacent, so you make a good point. If a 2 coordinate model is possible, a 1 coordinate model is possible.
But, at last on a flat 2D plane, you can get a 1 coordinate space filling curve that preserves stability/locality/adjacency or whatever. The ones I’ve heard of are Hilbert curves. I’m feeling silly for not thinking of them earlier. I only remembered them when I tried to construct a more rigorous 2 coordinate model. link text
Those are neither spiral like nor on the surface of a sphere, but they do demonstrate that space filling curves are not prevented in principle from having a stable coordinate system when you change the precision.
In short, I think we were both wrong about whether you can do this properly with a 1 coordinate space filling curve. Disclaimer: I don’t have a degree in math.
I’m not smart enough to answer this query!
Probably. Would it be convenient to use? Probably not.
Space filling curves are cool! A spiral is a not-incredibly useful one because the ones that you want are fractal curves of arbitrary degree. They have one very useful property: you get a single, numerical coordinate for any point on the globe, which means that you can write a simple index to do a fast query for “areas nearby this point.”
(Whereas with latitude and longitude, if you have a database with two columns, and you index one of them, then you have to manually go through and say, “Okay, now I’m going to throw out the vast majority of this big stripe of the world” when you’re trying to pare it down to points nearby this point.)
Unfortunately, space-filling curves also have the property that some points that are physically near you in two-space are a long ways from you on the index. But lots of the points that are physically near you are near you on the index as well, reducing the number of queries you have to make in order to query points nearby you.
(So, if this all seems pointless to you: when you go to Google Maps, center it where you are, and then search for “oil change,” the search is supposed to show places that offer an oil change near you, right? Ultimately, there’s a database somewhere that has a column that says “Jiffy Lube,” some other columns that have the hours and photos and so forth, and a coordinate, right? You want to construct a query that basically says, “Find all the places with keywords “oil change” that are within this arbitrary area.” That’s hard to index, and space filling curves are one of the better methods of indexing that query.)
If you do parallel lines/concentric circles for both N/S and E/W, then each non-zero circle for the former will interact with each non-zero circle in the latter twice, meaning two locations on the globe with the same coordinates. And flat maps have very unintuitional curved lines.
If you do pole-based for both N/S and E/W, then you get crazy diagonal and curved lines on the map and a circle which both systems share.
Anyone here work with chaos or nonlinear dynamics for a living? (Yes, this is a hail mary)
Not just at the moment, but I did my MSc and PhD in them, and still do maths for a living. I doubt I can help, but I’d be interested to hear the problem.
Chengdu reporting in here. A few people added my WeChat, but they were all SSC readers (and all Western expats) living in Beijing or Shanghai until the morning of. We had a grand total of two attendees–me, and a Chinese programmer who’d never heard of SSC but was told to go by a friend of his who lives in Hong Kong. Nice chap, but he had literally never heard of SSC–
“So, are you the guy who runs the blog?”
“No…no, I’m not…”
“Oh! So, can you tell me what the blog is about?”
“…I…y’kinda have to read it? It’s about…thinking?”
He said he’d intended to read it but hadn’t had the time because of his busy schedule; I sent him links to some of the more seminal posts. After about forty-five minutes we called it and went our separate ways. (Additional snafu: the Beer Nest 2 was unexpectedly closed–it is supposed to be open on Sundays–so I left a note on the door directing any surprise newcomers to a nearby establishment where we went. Nobody else showed, though.)
Most pathetic SSC meetup of 2018?
I’m just delighted we had a meeting in Chengdu at all. It seems like such an exotic place that it’s fun to know even people there have heard about me – especially since it featured in a recent blog post.
Imagine three different futures for the United States, 30 years from now, based on varying levels of productivity growth:
Scenario 1: Productivity growth continues at the rate it’s been going the last 10 years, 1.2 percent
Scenario 2: The rate from 1948-1973, 2.8 percent.
Scenario 3: Double the rate of scenario 2, 5.6 percent.
What do these scenarios look like and how do they differ from each other?
Eyeballing BLS stats says that your high-productivity-growth scenario involves the average industry growing faster in productivity than almost any industry today does. Computer components averaged 8% productivity growth annually from the 90’s to today, telecoms only averaged 4.
I don’t think the results would be very recognizable to us if this was achieved. You’re talking productivity growth that impact almost all sectors, even very entrenched ones, or a combination of WintelPC-boom in many industries in parallel for that duration, combined with some extreme Baumol’s cost-disease for doctors and other supply-controlled professions.
But say for the sake of argument that some unprecedented technology actually boosts productivity like crazy, and keeps getting applied to new stuff every year. People get better at using it every year. More sectors of the economy are impacted than not. I don’t think that is going to happen soon enough for scenario 3. But if it did we might get that 5.6% growth rate. So what would the United States and the rest of the world look like if such a technology was discovered tomorrow?
I’m thinking easily 50% of production is still old products way more cheaply made. 40% is new products, but iphone new – stuff that could have been there in 2030 without the crazy tech, just more cheaply made. Probably more such things, as the new tech both energizes creativity and enables it by allowing stuff that would have been prohibitively expensive to become marketable. Then, 10% who knows what that directly requires the new tech and is thus difficult to impossible to imagine.
What always get me about the future is virtual reality. In scenario one, I think VR wouldn’t be qualitatively different than what we have now. In scenario three, it would be the kind that connects directly to your brain and allows you to move about in the VR without moving your body. Scenario two would be somewhere in between. But if we had the advanced level of VR, isn’t that what everyone would do, all the time? In that case, over 99% of our spending would be on the shiny new computers that allow us that experience and the energy requirements to sustain it.
Ready player one wasnt a utopia…
Can we post classified ads? I have room for rent in the greater boston area: https://boston.craigslist.org/gbs/abo/d/1-bedroom-in-condo-available/6668170504.html
Would it be possible to run a restaurant (or food-truck or mini-stand) that served exactly one dish? Suppose there was a House of BLAT, where all you could order was BLAT. You could get several BLAT if you wanted, and you could add standard condiments, but the only thing the server would bring you was BLAT. And not extra-large BLAT or southern-fried BLAT or chili-ranch BLAT. Just BLAT.
Possible? For what dish?
The problem I’m seeing with this is that people often want to buy both a food and a drink, and that’s not one thing, it’s two (duh). So, it this place serving just a drink? Or is it a really small one-person shop operating in something like a food court where you can easily enough get a drink at the next stall over?
Boba tea? Though even there, in the real world, you’re usually offered different flavors.
Depending on how loose you are with the “standard condiment” rule, I’ve seen hot dog carts that probably count as this.
Stadium vendors basically do this too. While there are many to choose from, each individual vendor typically only sells one product.
Around here, the hot dog stands all sell three or four kinds of sausage and at least a handful of types of canned drinks.
They do now. In the past it was Hebrew National and only Hebrew National (or whatever they were using as supplier)
A restaurant in DC is kinda relevant, but does offer drinks. There are several single-item food trucks, though they too at least have a self-service drinks cooler.
http://www.mediumrarerestaurant.com/dinner.php
Transaction costs are real, even in a food court. If you want some water it is always easiest to add it to a transaction you’re already undertaking than walking to another stall, waiting in line, and having another interaction.
In Singapore, they do drinks at a separate hawker stall from the food. (Each stall has a dozen or so items, so it doesn’t fulfill Johan’s challenge.) But Singapore rolls all tax into posted prices, so you walk up with exact change, and walk away. That’s a policy I believe should be mandatory worldwide, just because of how nice it is. Also, abolish the penny while we’re at it. Seriously, using cash there was wonderful.
UK does the same.
I think one reason why it’s not done in the US is that there are so many jurisdictions with different tax regimes in which the same products are sold. In the UK, manufacturers will print packaging with the (recommended retail) price on it.
Good point about our sales tax system screwing this up.
This seems like something uniquely suited to restaurants, particularly fast-food places. You’re not buying that many things, so it’s easy to have exact change ready when you get to the counter. And the prices are on a board you see at the counter, instead of being on the objects themselves, or on shelves that you took them off of.
(Of course, I use credit cards almost exclusively, so it’s not that big of a deal to me personally.)
In my country we have a lot of stands which sell only and only corn on the cob. I don’t know if it’s exactly corn on the cob, actually, but it’s kind of slightly roasted. You can ask the guy to roast it it little less or more and you can add salt or not, but that’s all the variation you’ll get.
Are you in the Balkans or Turkey?
In that part of the world, I’ve seen a lot of stands like that, some selling corn on the cob, others selling other things like simit/koulouria (ring-shaped bread coated in sesame seeds, kind of like a bagel but larger diameter and with a very much larger hole) or (in Istanbul) stuffed mussels. If you want something else, you go to a different stand.
In England, I’ve seen vendors selling only caramel-coated peanuts, or only roast chestnuts (the latter is rarer and seasonal).
I think that for your BLAT to be a food product, it has to be something that doesn’t need refrigeration either before or after preparation (the Turkish mussel stands don’t refrigerate the mussels- AFAIK they all operate illegally but are hugely popular). Because if you have refrigeration, then it makes economic sense to use some of that refrigerator space for cold drinks.
On the just-selling-drinks side, I’ve seen vendors selling bottled water on hot days (perhaps the trivial example), or people in crowds at music festivals selling beer from a barrel mounted on their back.
I seem to remember something about people selling tea from samovars mounted on their backs. A Russian thing, maybe? I guess selling beer is the same thing, except cold stuff rather than hot.
Roasted nut stands are an example. They arent super common, but at some fairs in the US, and inside some stores and malls, you can buy freshly made candy roasted nuts (usually almonds) in paper cones, and only that. The carts look like old-school push carts.
Oh, right– there’s someone at a local farmer’s market who sells nothing but water ices.
Nancy,
That reminds me. In Texas there’s a very small chain called Bahama Bucks that, as far as I know, only sells shaved ice. They have like 5,000 different syrup flavors you can put on it, but I think the shaved ice is all they offer (perhaps they offer more, but I’ve never bothered to ask or really look at a menu or anything).
BLAT can be anything durian. That’s economically efficient so that people who don’t want durian don’t have to go to the same food truck as anything involving durian. That’s if you make it legal to sell non-frozen durian in public at all, of course.
Alternatively, what if you had a locavore sort of food truck explicitly offering whatever is cheapest, freshest, and most local that day. You might be able to make that work even without offering drinks.
Lastly, I think you might be able to do this with pad thai. I have no idea what you do about the drink problem though.
But then you would have to eat durian without mangosteen.
Fish and chip shops in the UK do sell other things, like battered sausages and Pukka pies, but the vast majority of orders tend to be X amount of fish + Y amount of chips.
That gets you down to two dishes.
The problem is that Westerners have been spoiled with choice, so it’s often hard to do this without at least a little variation. You have hummus restaurants, but they do offer variations. Any restaurant will also have to serve drinks, so they are not really feasible for your strict limitations and you are left with food-truck or mini-stands.
A classic Dutch snack that is sold from dedicated mini-stands is poffertjes, which are fluffy mini-pancakes. They are normally eaten with butter and powdered sugar.
Another snack that is sold from dedicated mini-stands are stroopwafels.
A traditional Dutch snack sold in winter, especially at outdoor skating rinks is snert, which is a pea soup. It’s a thick stew of green split peas, different cuts of pork, celeriac or stalk celery, onions, leeks, carrots, and often potato. Smoked sausage is typically added as well. However, mini-stands that sell this usually sell more than just this.
A traditional Belgian mini-stand food is french fries.
Cotton candy can be sold from mini-stands.
Basically, the trick is to have a dish with fairly high demand and sell it in a place with many potential customers. However, even if it is viable to only sell one dish, often it is advantageous to sell more.
In Spain, you have vendors that sell churros with liquid chocolate. I would argue this is a single dish, because you would never eat the churros separately.
You can also have stands that offer just pumpkin doughnuts.
This kind of truck is usually only there limited times of the year (during city patron’s days), but are very popular.
Honestly if you’re selling one thing it’s stupid not to have a cooler of beverages, because snacks make people thirsty and an ice chest full of bottled water and soda is cheap, high margin, and non perishable.
For no drinks, the only thing I can think of are temporary farm stands that sell whatever comes out of the field behind them (in Michigan, this was cherries or corn). Sometimes here in Arizona you see fry bread stands. These are all temporary side hustles though, I don’t think you could swing that as permanent primary employment.
If you allow for drinks, there’s those ubiquitous in Southern California little hot dog carts that pop out at night (the flattop hand carts grilling hot dogs, onions, and peppers).
The only place I see single food item stands frequently are places like festivals and fairs where there are multiple food vendors. There you might see a stand selling only fries, or only lemonade, but they are basically piggybacking off the captive audience and the variety provided by the rest of the food court. They’d be less successful stand alone.
What about Cinnabon or Auntie Anne’s, ubiquitous in malls across America (but rarely stand alone)? They sell drinks but their food options are very limited.
For stand alone permanent eateries, the lowest variety I can think of is In N Out.
“Raising Cane’s” is a fast food franchise popular in Texas (not sure how wide their geographic footprint goes) that specializes in chicken fingers. Probably slightly more specialized than In-N-Out, but offers a few side options and drinks.
No we have that in AZ, forgot about them. They have less customization too (good chicken fingers though).
I think the problem is that people associate a meal with, at a minimum, an entree, a side, and a drink. So Cane’s is about as minimalist as you can go and be a place people go for a meal.
You might be able to pull off a one dish meal like pad Thai, paella, or ramen though.
Dunkin’ Donuts seems to do pretty well selling just donuts. There’s a huge range within that category but the core concept is a mono-food store.
Coffee is a key part of their business and always has been (their logo has included a coffee cup since the 1960s).
Coffee is the key part of their business. I don’t drink coffee but love donuts and I’m not sure I have ever seen someone else besides me buy donuts there.
Dunkin’ Donuts sells hash browns and and bagels and heated meat/cheese/egg sandwiches. They *mostly* do donuts.
“Variation within donuts” doesn’t seem in the spirit of the challenge, or certain Italian restaurants would be “all-pasta,” or pizza places and hot pot/shabu-shabu restaurants would qualify. There’s also a Mac’n’Cheese restaurant where you get to pick the cheese type and toppings of choice.
“Extra-large BLAT” is the condition that really kills this – even a drink-only place tends to offer different sizes of drink. Like, unless you’re at “kid’s lemonade stand” scales of business, you probably have different-sized cups in stock.
You could simply remove the customization options. If you sell only 16oz cups of lemonade, or only small vanilla ice cream cones, you’d probably still turn a profit, those are perfectly fine items to sell by themselves, but there’s just not really a reason to do it aside from fulfilling the needs of this challenge.
I’d say it’s not possible because then it’s too easy to get undercut, someone opening up next door and selling either BLAT+ or Cheaper BLAT. Diversification hedges against this.
Diversification also hedges against people’s preferences changing.
Ice cream trucks. Lemonade stands. Udon/Ramen carts.
Plenty of those exist already.
Otherwise, might be possible with small shops in an area that features lots of other mini food carts.
Like in a fair, festival, or food court.
I think this is possible if you lean into it. Make exactly one thing. Make it really well. Probably you’re a food cart or something. Your service should be gruff. The lack of options has to be the pitch: you are the expert on this food, and you know the right way to make it, and you won’t let anybody screw it up. The food is only half your product; the other thing you’re selling is a sense of authenticity.
Your goal is to be the place that hip young professionals brag about being regulars at.
Yes, the “No soup for you!” effect.
i.e. “Where the Hell do you think you are? Do you even know what the house red is?”
Nong’s, one of Portland’s most famous food carts, started that way and is basically still that way. She has a restaurant now that serves other things but the cart is basically just khao man gai (chicken and rice and garlic sauce) and drinks.
I’ve seen this in very high-end as well as very low-end restaurants. On the low end, you’ve got the food trucks that others have discussed. On the high end, you’ve got gourmet restaurants that serve one (albeit usually elaborate and multi-course) meal in a night to everyone that shows up, which is whatever the chef felt like making. Maybe you’ll get the option to modify it for dietary restrictions, maybe not.
I think roast chestnut stands meet this criterion. Their sole product is a fist-sized bag of roasted chestnuts. Here in CA, you can find them outside of grocery stores in the winter months.
Chicago has various Tamale Guys who show up to bars that don’t serve food late at night and sell tamales to drunks. I’ve never had them (though I’ve seen them) so I don’t know if there’s more than one kind of tamale.
As a believer in objective aesthetics, I attempted to come up with a more coherent conception of “subjectivity” in aesthetics.
https://objectivevgaesthetics.wordpress.com/2018/08/07/what-is-aesthetic-subjectivity/
Interesting—it’s quite different to my take on subjectivity/objectivity. I tend to think of ‘objectivity’ as something like ‘invariance across observers’. So someone saying X is true ‘subjectively’ is saying that it seems true for them without making any claims that it would hold for any others, and to say it’s true ‘objectively’ is to say that it holds for them and they expect it to hold true over a certain set of observers. (Of course, the relevant set is context dependent—it could be all possible minds, all humans, English-speaking humans, all well-read 18th century English-speaking humans, ….) The same applies for claims about aesthetic effects/qualities, such as ‘X is good’ or ‘X is beautiful’.
There’s an old Scott post which you’ve probably already seen on this.
I agree that this is good and important work, but I tend to think of it more as the subject matter of the study of art per se (like fields like English literature, or music theory), rather than aesthetics-as-a-branch-of-philosophy, which I tend to think of as bearing the same relation to the study of art as the philosophy of science does to science.
Anyone planning on watching Perseid meteors tonight? How is the weather where you are? And has anyone been motivated enough to go somewhere with better weather? I say this from an area with a ‘mostly cloudy leading into thunderstorms’ disappointment.
I’ve been mildly obsessed with predictive processing since Scott reviewed Surfing Uncertainty, and have been thinking about how it meshes with positive thinking (affirmations, visualization, The Secret, growth mindset, etc). I wrote an article which is too long to post in full here, but here’s the link (the first bit is mostly summarizing Scott’s posts for a general audience, so you could skip to halfway through).
The gist of it is that you might be able to prime yourself to pay more attention to opportunities, but only tiny, incremental ones. Practicing affirmations is like going through life whispering ‘gorilla, gorilla, gorilla’ under your breath. You’ll definitely spot the gorilla, but only if there’s a gorilla playing basketball in the first place. Thinking about gorillas is not going to trigger a tornado to pluck one up from the mists of the Congo and insert it into your weekend pickup game down at the YMCA. And so, there is probably no-one offering you a better job, or a useful side-hustle, or a thrilling romance, or a $20 note laying on the pavement that you just haven’t spotted yet.
Nonetheless, some people swear by this sort of thing. A simple explanation is that they have probably increased their raw optimism by leveraging confirmation bias. The specific requests they make of the universe don’t actually matter, so long as they start paying more attention to positive things that were already happening. That probably makes them a bit more pleasant to be around, slightly more hard-working, more confident, etc. This could become a self-fulfilling prophecy which really does move them (incrementally) towards their actual, gorilla-sized goals.
However, I’m still skeptical. It would be really surprising if a few whispered affirmations or minor physiological cues (e.g. power poses) were enough to brute-force the brain into updating the priors it has built up through decades of careful filtering. The key distinction here seems to be between unconscious beliefs, and unconscious skills. There’s a useful clue in athletics, where visualizing motor patterns actually works really well: are you better off spending an hour in the mirror telling yourself you’re a good tennis player, or by mentally running through specific cues and movements, over and over again?
The upshot, as always, is that hard things are hard. Anything that falls in the passive/beliefs category is unlikely to do much of anything, compared to deliberate practice. It seems like if you want to become more optimistic, you have to fill in boring CBT-style workbooks, or set and achieve a series of goals, or do actual mental contrasting of all the challenges and obstacles, instead of just scrunching up your face and hoping that the good vibes seep into your unconscious.
One area where affirmations might actually be useful: coming up with new ideas, or solving specific, actionable problems that don’t require any change in the external world. That way the gorilla doesn’t need to be real, it just has to be floating around in your head somewhere. Maybe constantly reminding your unconscious to pay more attention to gorilla-shaped ideas helps bring them closer to the surface?
Something that surprised me while I was researching the origins of the positive thinking phenomenon is just how deeply these ideas are entrenched, and how potentially dangerous they are. Think and Grow Rich, which is the progenitor of all this sort of stuff, remains one of the best-selling books of all time, even though it’s a bunch of amazingly audacious lies cut from whole cloth by a professional conman. Tony Robbins, Oprah, Deepak Chopra, The Secret all trace a direct lineage to this same idea; that if you conquer your thoughts, you conquer the world.
There are two things that really disturb me about this. If you’re in control of your destiny, the ugly flipside is that everyone must get what they deserve. A moment’s observation shows this to be untrue, not least because the people making a fortune pushing these sort of ideas are often pretty vile (seriously, read the backstory on Napoleon Hill). The second disturbing thing is that as far as I can tell, most of the good oil is in reducing pessimism rather than increasing optimism. If you go too far above the baseline level, it tips over into narcissism and shonky decision-making. Most people already have an optimism bias; there’s a fine line between the level of self-delusion required to get out of bed in the morning, and just being deluded. It would be interesting to know whether the positive thinking industry has, on balance, perhaps done more harm than good.
Here are my six predictions/observations, from the article:
1: The Law of Attraction/affirmations may be a useful tool for generating ideas, and solving specific creative or intellectual problems.
2: The Law of Attraction/affirmations has little effect, and probably no effect, on external life outcomes.
3: Deliberate practice (e.g. Seligman’s ABCDE model, success spirals) will have a significantly stronger effect on external life outcomes than Law of Attraction-style affirmations.
4: Pessimists will see the strongest benefits from deliberate practice.
5: Going too far above the ‘normal’ optimism level is likely to do more harm than good.
6: No-one who believes in the Law of Attraction will pay the slightest bit of attention to any of the above.
All this is completely speculative. I’m an enthusiastic layperson with no relevant expertise (apart from reading a lot of terrible self-help books!) so I’d be interested in other folk’s thoughts. Also curious which other areas might be interesting to view through the lens of predictive processing?
You might be interested in Brightsided, especially the part about CEOs getting into positive thinking.
Thanks, this looks right up my alley.
I dunno… superficially I think there’s something to be said for the idea that most opportunities require you to actually ask for something, and that there’s a whole class of people out there in the world who lack self-confidence and are afraid to do so.
When I was in business school, our teachers and coaches spent a lot of time in interview training drilling us with “Make it very very clear that you really want the job, including outright asking for it if you’re comfortable with that.” I was really bad at this. My logical brain was worried that this would come across as desperate or arrogant. Surely the fact that I applied for the job and bothered to show up for the interview implies that I want it, yes?
I did terribly in interviews. Until I had one with a very elite firm – well beyond what I ever expected to even get an interview, much less a job with. I went in with a “nothing to lose” attitude and spent every possibly interaction emphasizing two points: “I really want this job” and “I am absolutely qualified to do this.” And I got it.
Anecdotal, sure. N=1 and all that. But that change in attitude really did seem to make all the difference in the world. My steel man of the positive thinking genre is something to the effect of “Most opportunities require you to actually ask for something and a lot of people are either afraid to do this, or aren’t aware that they need to.” The benefit of positive thinking isn’t “As long as you think positive you’ll get the job” so much as it is “In order to get the job, you have to ask for it, and you have to sell the fact that you think you deserve it.”
Possibly this would still fall under the ‘skill’ bracket, in the sense that it sounds like you were taught a specific strategy for interviewing well, but interesting nonetheless. In that particular interview, did you feel like your levels of confidence/audaciousness were intrinsically heightened, or you were basically just executing on a plan/following the right script? (or both? maybe one follows from the other…)
Yeah, that sounds reasonable. Addressing underconfidence/local pessimism (not sure if these are synonymous, but roughly speaking) seems to be the low-hanging fruit. I wonder where the rationalist community falls on the optimism spectrum, compared to the general population? Would be an interesting question for future surveys.
There seems to be a strong norm against anything that verges on self-delusion here (for obvious reasons) but maybe that gets taken too far? I read the second half of Inadequate Equilibria as basically a kind of rah-rah pep talk for believing in oneself, carefully dressed up in suitably rationalist-y language…but it was refreshingly uplifting, and probably something I needed to read.
My steelman of the whole positive-thinking idea is that it’s a useful correction for a lot of people whose default worldview is too pessimistic to lead them to good outcomes. By hacking that from the outside (pushing themselves to try to act a little more optimistic), they move their actual behavior toward a more optimal point.
By that logic, if your default worldview is too sunny, then the positive-thinking mantras and such will make you worse off.
My thought are that those kinds of “affirmations” are typical of people in “management” and “marketing” who’s work is convincing others to believe things.
If you convince yourself that SNAKE OIL BRAND VITAMINS WILL MAKE YOU REACH THE TOP!!! then you’ll probably be slightly better at selling snake oil.
In my line of work though optimists are a liability, I want co-workers who can think of and prepare for the worst that can happen instead.
I highly recommend the book Shop Class as Soulcraft for students and white collar types to introduce the concept that material reality doesn’t change because of one’s personal mental state.
Our next D&D discussion:
How do you get players to enter a dungeon stocked using an Old School random table (original DMG example)?
3.5 completely destroys this play style. XP comes from killing monsters, or double for getting past them non-violently. There’s no incentive for them to not go hunting normal animals for XP, sleep after each encounter with watches in case they get an overnight random encounter, repeat until leveling up, then insinuate that if their DM doesn’t make their Wealth By Level appear by the time they level up she’s a bad DM.
5E doesn’t have the evil WBL rule, so I can try to tempt them with rumors that the dungeon has treasure they can’t get anywhere else, but they still say an underground settlement of hostile sapient beings is too dangerous a way to get XP.
SOOO, it sounds like this play style requires the BECMI/AD&D1 XP rules (1 GP = 1 XP, murder XP should be no more than 25%) to incentivize it. But once you’ve incentivized it, how do you keep players from quitting because it’s too deadly?
1.Reaction rolls. Why are the sapient beings underground automatically hostile? By the B/X rules, as I understand them, without a good reason to attack, there’s only a 2-on-2d6 (so, 1/36) chance of a monster automatically attacking. If the PCs are smart, they can play one faction off against each other. It helps if you ignore the “chaos: evil” morality of some versions, the “always CE” of others, etc. Call me a pinko, but my orcs are morally on par with humans (which is not a compliment).
2. I just give out more XP. It doesn’t have to be XP for killing stuff; getting enemies to run away or negotiating with them or whatever can get you XP too. I don’t bother dividing by number of PCs; that way XP gain is faster, so if a PC bites it, the new guy will catch up more quickly. Yeah, it’s not old school, but whatever; it’s not like gaining levels makes the game less fun. (I find that in general, players are willing to accept something more punishing than games now tend, but old-school 3d6-in-order, roll HP at first level, slow XP progression is a bit much for anyone who wasn’t there the first time)
3. ACKS has a rule I like, where a PC can spend money to no in-game benefit (carousing and so forth is the standard) and this is banked. When they die, the new PC gets 90% of that amount as XP. This simultaneously gives people who would be aghast at starting with a new level 1 PC a way to avoid that, and forces PCs to keep adventuring in a get-money-and-spend-it cycle.
Regarding wealth by level: wasn’t that just supposed to be a rough benchmark and a tool for making PCs above first level? If players aren’t going out and earning that gold, it’s not the GM’s job to have it fall in their laps.
EDIT: Also, there’s other things you can do to get that play style going. Enforcing bookkeeping is one: most games nowadays involve some way to hand wave travel time, ration consumption, hiring NPCs, encumbrance, etc. Forcing players to do that stuff gets them into a certain mindset that I find is conducive to getting them to behave like “professional adventurers” instead of just heroes waiting to be told where the story is happening next.
EDIT 2: What do you want from the game? I’m running something where I bet a lot of the OSR crew would call me a sissy, but what I want is randomization-heavy sandbox play where nobody (including me, the GM) knows what’s going to happen as the game unfolds, there’s no “mandatory story” and there sure isn’t a plot, and the PCs aren’t guaranteed success.
That GP-to-new-character-XP rule is really clever. I’ve read the ACKS sourcebook, but I need to find a group that’s actually willing to play it.
A lot of the stuff in ACKS past the core mechanics is easy to port. That rule, the rule for assigning XP for gold gotten through other ways than adventuring… Some really clever ideas in there.
The “good reason” was that they had looted a treasure room, and the orcs* inhabiting this underground village all recognized what they were carrying because small kin-based society, Dunbar’s Number etc.
*This was a test campaign where orcs existed… the various “humanoid” stat blocks up to ogre representing one race, at different stages of growth, that would later be called “orco” in Italian and “ogre” in French.
They didn’t clue into the existence of any. Their perception was a hostile underground village where the humanoids segregated their rooms by level (“ogres” and bugbears were too tall for the smaller folk’s ceilings and so didn’t reinforce them), with realistic animals (although I use sapient animals) and the mindless skeletons of humans who predated them.
This I was already doing early in my long-running 3.5 campaign. The big encounter of a flooded stone structure in Graia, Greece was the barrow wight of an antediluvian chief, who rolled “Uncertain, confused” as his reaction and they role-played such a good discussion with the confused man-out-of-time that he became one of the most popular recurring NPCs of the entire 22-level campaign. Always evil, bah!
I wouldn’t think of doing 3d6 in order or rolling HP at first level.
That’s a really cool rule (I’d even go 100%), the problem is getting players to accept death at all. I encourage them to take a henchman so they don’t miss a single round of the fun, try to guide them toward the editions with fastest chargen (if I ever played GURPS, I’d expect the PC I slaved over for so long to have plot armor against all personal weapons)…
The way they put it is that the CR math assumes you always have your WBL, so CR-appropriate encounters become overpowered if PCs ever don’t.
(I don’t much like CR!)
Yeah, I try not to handwave that. Of course rations became somewhat trivial in 3.5 as soon as they got their WBL, because even if you convert “gp” to something like “silver shekel, a laborer’s daily wage”, each PC can afford 99 of them with pocket change and the ox cart to carry them around Level 3.
I’d already doing sandbox play that’s a mix of double-blind content (“nobody including me, the GM knows what’s going to happen”) and carefully-crafted hex contents, with no mandatory story. What more I want is “the PCs aren’t guaranteed success” and to plop a good dungeon crawl into at least one of the hexes.
Much earlier in development, far and away the most popular NPC concept for the MUD I work on was a thousand-year-old draugr — this was before Skyrim came out, and our take is different, but he still dwells in a barrow and looks kind of like anthropomorphic beef jerky — who likes telling stories and hitting on the living. Unfortunately we didn’t have undead support when the time came to implement NPCs for his region, and he kind of fell by the wayside.
As Hamlet would say, poor ghost! Or as Amleth would more accurately say, poor draugr!
1. When I told my players to think of it as being like a “no death run” in a video game, sorta – that trying to keep their guy alive was part of the fun – I think most of them bought it.
2. If success isn’t guaranteed, failure has to be interesting. A problem with much post-80s adventure/campaign design (going from published stuff) is that it’s story-based, and the story is something the players only get to participate in (or, worse, only get to passively see) if they succeed. This creates an incentive to nudge things in the direction of PC success.
3. Sure, they’ve got tons of rations and an oxcart, but the oxcart is an easy target: when a random encounter dragon takes a dislike to them, they can scamper into the brush; the oxcart can’t.
Yeah, I need to remember this.
Now I want an oxcart which is smart enough to run away, and probably powered enough to run away fast.
Do we really need oxen? I like Baba Yaga-style chicken feet.
Or Book of the New Sun destriers….. that’s horses with fangs and built-in armor. At this point, we need enough intelligence for attacking, which is probably more complex than running away.
An oxcart which can protect itself from fire.
An oxcart which can get its own supplies.
How much intelligence can we add while avoiding the risk of fooming?
Yes, but how are we going to afford all that sapient pearwood?
@Nancy:
There are mundane bipeds in D&D that can move 120 feet on their turn. Unless its Intelligence score is 1, you should be able to teach it to charge in self-defense if there’s a lance mounted to the front.
Protection From Fire, Permanent enchantment.
Average human INT is 10. That’s probably what you’d need to keep sellers from exploiting the poor sapient cart. Fooming isn’t possible unless your uplifted monster works its way up to Level 15 as a mage.
So yeah, fireproof wooden cart walking on Megaraptor legs, IQ of 100, with a lance attached.
Possible names: Yaga, Dino, Shopping Cart, Carthorn Leghorn.
The issue is that for non-magical classes – fighters, rogues, etc. – magic items are a pretty big part of their power at high levels. You need ways to counter magical threats, protect yourself from save-or-sucks, reach enemies you can’t reach or strike by mundane means, etc. A hero who’s not at their wealth-by-level is going to end up struggling against “level-appropriate” encounters.
Of course, by the same token that you shouldn’t hand out gold and magic items for free just because they’ve been terrorizing the local wildlife, you shouldn’t throw out CR 16 monsters as random encounters just because they happen to be at that level.
What I’m getting at is, if your players have decided to not go on your dungeon crawl and are trying to hunt dire bears instead, you have a campaign planning problem, not a wealth-by-level problem.
Agreed wholeheartedly.
Treating magic items as fungible with wealth, cheapens magic and is IMO a mistake. Magic should be Literally Priceless. Obtaining it should require delving into deep and haunted crypts in pursuit of rumors that e.g. the only +3 sword in the realm was buried with old King Thragmill centuries past, and if you want/need it, that’s where you have to get one.
This also solves the “how do you get the characters to go into the dungeon?” problem of the OP, because the fighter who wants to be competitive at high levels really does need that sword. Of which there can be only one.
WPL is a reasonable abstraction for generating high-level characters at the outset. But if you’ve got players saying, “I’ve killed 50,000 XP worth of dire bears in your campaign, so I’m 7th level so I should have a WPL of 27,000 gp and a +3 sword is 18,000 gp so you better say one of the dire bears dropped a +3 sword or you’re a meanie cheating DM!”, that’s just wrong. So long as one of the villagers being menaced by the dire bears dropped a hint as to where King Thragmill was buried, the DM has done his part.
In hindsight, I’d have preferred that there never, ever, have been a list of prices for magic items. Give them an XP equivalent, perhaps scaled to the XP used in creating them, for use in high-level character generation, and encourage player and DM alike to think that magic items are of such priceless rarity that they are basically never, ever, bought or sold except under the most extraordinary circumstances. There is no merchant anywhere who has a +3 sword to sell, or can afford to buy one. A king can’t afford to buy one, but he might give you his daughter’s hand in marriage for one.
This does require a bit more effort on the DM’s part, but most of it would overlap with work the DM should be doing anyway, and the rest is just e.g. making sure random minor magic item drops aren’t so utterly useless that the characters would predictably just look for someone to sell them to.
Meh, that depends on whether you’re running a High Magic or Low Magic setting (or something in between). In a medium-to-high Magic setting, magic items are basically integral parts of your character, along with base stats, Skills, Feats, etc. You plan your build accordingly, and that’s pretty much it. For example, it might be actually worthwhile to take an Item Crafting Feat — assuming that your build depends heavily on some specific type of magic item, because this way you can get it for half price.
I agree that for an initial character build, this makes sense. But once you start playing the character, gameplay and campaign objectives should be about more than just optimal career development. We’ve got real life for that.
Builds that depend heavily on some specific type of magic item that the character will need to acquire in the future, should be undertaken only on consultation with the DM. Taking Weapon Focus: Glaive-Guisarme-Voulge at 1st level and complaining about the shortage of +5 Flaming Glaive-Guisarme-Voulges at 15th should not be a winning strategy in any proper RPG.
Absolutely. You can even take a step back and say the existence of a Glaive-Guisarme-Voulge as a distinct weapon to focus in was stupid.
(I will however accept a Glaive Goose Army, Volga.)
I’m just glad Gary Gygax never read Oakeshott, or we’d have ended up with twelve different types of sword with slightly different blade geometry and hilt design, each with its own proficiency, labeled X through XXII in Roman numerals.
@Nornagest: That’s terrifying.
It’s not just a problem for the guy who decided to specialize in Glaive-Guisarme-Voulge, it’s a problem for everyone. If, say, an incorporeal monster shows up, a fighter has exactly two options: Pack a magic sword, or sit there and look pretty while the mage does all the work.
Similar problems exist for regenerators, monsters with DR… etc. etc. Either you beg the DM to not let you encounter any of these monsters, or you beg them to give you an item that will let you be on equal footing.
EDIT: Although it appears that LMC’s game isn’t that high level, so I don’t think this is really relevant for him.
That’s still a problem for fighters more than anyone else: a wizard doesn’t need his +4 shocking burst frost brand, he just needs the DM not to be a stingy bastard about letting him scribe spells, and then he can shrug along, prepare the right spells, and be always useful. A fighter needs his goodies or his ‘good at fighting’ shtick fails in the face of enemies with DR 15/+3 or what have you.
This isn’t as much of a problem when there are threats that the mage has to rely on the others for. Then the DM just needs to mix them appropriately. Preferably in the same encounter, to avoid taking turns on the sidelines. Discouraging splitting the party is an added bonus.
I’m pretty sure magic spears also work against noncorporeal opponents.
Seriously, there’s a world of difference between “a fighter needs a magic weapon”, and “build carefully planned around a specific magic item”. Unless you’re explicitly playing a low-magic game, in which case no random encounters with noncorporeal monsters, a high-level fighter will have had opportunities to acquire magic weapons, and protections, of broadly suitable power.
And really, if you’ve got your heart set on some particular weapon, if you’ve daisy-chained feats and specializations and proficiencies to strongly favor that one weapon above all others, a reasonable DM should see that as a plot hook. It’s just that the plot won’t be “kill lots of Orc bandits, take the accumulated loot to Ye Olde Magick Shoppe”.
Seriously, how are Paladins getting their +5 Holy Avengers these days?
“Build planned around a specific item” is a straw man. All I said was that a hero who’s not at their wealth-by-level will likely struggle against appropriately-leveled encounters, because the CR of a monster encodes some assumptions about what magic items a party of that level will be packing. For instance, the assumption that a fighter who’s high enough level to encounter wraiths and ghosts will have picked up a magic weapon of some sort.
If the only magic sword in the kingdom is at the bottom of Old King Thragmill’s tomb, that assumption may not hold, and the GM needs to adjust accordingly.
@John Schilling:
Once again, I completely disagree. In a Low Magic setting, yes, that is valid. In a regular setting, you just go to the marketplace (mage tower, wherever), find an enchanter, and have him upgrade your sword from +1 to +2. If you have a caster in your party, he might have the requisite Item Creation Feat, so you don’t even need to walk far. In fact, in our own parties, we tend to design characters with this in mind from the very beginning.
Any weapons, magic items, etc. that you find during adventuring are bonus extras. This doesn’t mean that they’re somehow useless — quite the opposite. For example, our melee hitter managed to find an enchanted silver spear early on that was instrumental to our victory on many occasions; my own Wizard found a bunch of scrolls and some enchanted bracers that were likewise quite useful. But our characters were still designed with a specific weapon/armor progression in mind. Basically, we treat WPL as just another form of XP.
But, again, this is all due to the fact that our setting is average-Magic, not Low Magic.
I have one player who is used to 4th Ed – the rest of the players aren’t D&D people – and he keeps endlessly whining about not being able to buy magic items. My reason for not allowing it is simple – that’s high-magic-world stuff, and I want a relatively low magic world. Not because I think magic is dumb or whatever, but because D&D as written is a high-magic world where they never really grapple with the effects of it being a high-magic world.
I might allow every now and then that Duke So-and-So is impecunious and will part with his great-grandfather’s magic gewgaw, but a world where you can walk into the Magic Emporium and buy some potions is a world where magic is doing a lot of other things. Is instantaneous communication possible? What about teleporting? Do magic cures for diseases change the game? What about resurrecting people – what if instead of the same dynasty, it’s the same guy ruling for hundreds of years? What does magic do to the battlefield? Etc.
A setting where those questions get answered would be cool, and I understand there are settings that do that or try to, but the “magic is everywhere and also it’s still a medieval setting” thing is weak.
@dndsrn:
The answer to all those questions depends on whether you’re playing High Magic vs. Standard Magic, and on your setting in general. For example, in most places, your local temple has a staff of clerics who will cure most known diseases… for a price, which an average peasant may not be able to afford. Resurrection is usually super expensive, so while a dynast might be able to afford it, the average merchant definitely cannot. Note that Resurrection doesn’t really help with aging; if you Resurrect someone who died of old age, he’d probably die of the same old age in the next 5 minutes. If you’re looking for immortality, lichdom is the way to go.
If you’re interested about a standard-to-high Magic setting, you can check out Eberron; it details quite well how magic fits into medicine, travel, and overall daily life.
@Bugmaster
That’s still a level of magic that would radically change things.
I mean, for divine magic, let’s say resurrection is only for kings and doesn’t deal with aging. Let’s say healing magic in general is only for the well-off. That still makes a huge difference when merchants and nobles can often be healed of grievous injury or illness, and monarchs can be brought back from the dead from either of those things. No more “King So-and-So died in battle” – as long as there’s a body. Now capturing the enemy leader’s body if you kill them is important. Mutilating bodies so they can’t be raised becomes SOP, including for footmen, in case someone important was in disguise. You can never know, right?
Control of these abilities becomes very important. If established religions are the only ones who can do this, they become even more important players than they were in any historical human society. (Likewise, for arcane magic, if there’s a way to control it someone will try, and they’ll be very powerful)
(Then some random nobody out in the provinces starts healing peasants for free. Sounds pretty destabilizing. What if he starts preaching seditious-sounding stuff?)
This would be very cool, but it’s not the setting generally implied in most fantasy games. They’re very high-magic compared to most fantasy novels, but it’s bolted on to the world most often, instead of changing it.
What I’m getting at is that it seemed like my campaign planning problem started by consenting to run 3.5 when two players said they’d strongly prefer it.
They started at Level 1 in the port of Lavrio, Attica in early Mycenaean times with a hex crawl stocked with
Assorted commoners going about their business
1d4+1 bandits (CR 1/2 each)
Small vipers (CR 1/2)
Small brown bears (black bear stat block, CR2)
Wild boars (CR2)
Nomad lions (CR3)
Solitary centaurs, dryads (CR3)
Werewolf (CR3)
And a 1-in-36 chance of a wolf pack (CR4+)
With untamed regions beyond the Argolid to the south & Delphi to the north having harder wilderness encounters. A silver mine of Lavrio was set up as a starting dungeon, one lair each in Attica, Boeotia and Delphi with plot hooks they bit, and early Mycenaean cities with Palaces & Princesses adventures. The first time they were granted an audience at a palace, they were encouraged to travel with hirelings (which I don’t remember them ever doing until they bought a pentekonter from Danaos, the man who invented them… which was like Level 9, when 3.5 hirelings are useless in combat).
I wanted magic to be as priceless and awe-inspiring as in mythology, so there were 0 magic items for sale and a wanax or wanasse (‘king’, ‘queen’) was someone who could cast 4th level Cleric spells.
“Ear seeker”. That’s the kind of old-school fuckery I remember.
Anyway, I think you could do it in 3.x. Just be playing a low-magic game or another variant where you aren’t doing WBL, and dangle something shiny in front of them. (I’ve even said a game was low-magic and then given out something close to WBL, just to stave off the complaints when I wouldn’t let my players roll up to Ye Olde Magick Shoppe and buy whatever they wanted to optimize their build.)
I have at least one really smart player. I’m sure it would only take one dead character for him to teach the whole party to listen at every door with a hollow cylinder.
At which point an old school DM would decide that some kind of monster had evolved to mimic and replace hollow ear-listening cylinders.
Actually, some kind of spell that replaces some of your supplies with mimics when you’re not looking is just the kind of 80s ridiculousness that I enjoy. I should come up with a dungeon crawl around the lair of a particularly annoying wizard.
I’d play in that. My character would be the eldest child of a large family.
> 3.5 completely destroys this play style. XP comes from killing monsters, or double for getting past them non-violently.
This is a popular misconception.
In 3.5, XP does not come from killing monsters. XP comes from whatever you, the DM, damn well please.
That could be killing monsters. Or, it could be not killing monsters. Or it could be roleplaying, or completing quests, or anything else you like.
“XP comes from killing monsters” is not a rule of the game in 3.5. It’s just a common practice. The DMG gives guidelines and numbers for how to do this, if you choose to do it. But in no way, shape, or form are you obligated to adhere to this practice just because you’re playing 3.5.
(Let me emphasize that I am not merely saying “well, Rule 0 says you can house-rule anything, or change the system to better suit you, etc.”. Of course that’s true, yes. But giving out XP for something other than killing monsters does not constitute house-ruling or modifying the system, because “killing monsters is what gives XP” is not a rule in the first place!)
> insinuate that if their DM doesn’t make their Wealth By Level appear by the time they level up she’s a bad DM
This, too, is based on a misconception, but untangling it would take way more than a comment.
Instead, I’ll offer my own answer to your question. In the custom system/setting I’ve been constructing (which is very, very roughly 3e-derived), you get XP by “buying” it with treasure[1], on a 1-for-1 basis. Combined with a ground-up reconstruction of the XP table, this provides exactly the desired incentive structure.
[1] In fact, what you’re actually buying is training; XP is merely a convenient abstraction for quantifying how that training translates into class levels, etc. There’s a certain organization that provides this service (for very good but complicated in-world reasons); you bring them treasure, which buys you “XP”; they keep track of how much “XP” you have in your “XP account”; and you can then “spend” that XP to purchase class levels (i.e., training in the abilities of whatever class you wish to advance).
I endorse every word of this post.
Mmm. I always get leery of training-based advancement paradigms in D&D. I mean, what’s the reach and power of that organization? If I’m a king going to be at war with a rival kingdom, can I sabotage their training halls and decrease the expected output of that kingdom’s heroes?
How about in my own kingdom? Can I pass laws that only members of registered noble houses can get this training, and levy huge taxes on the rest of my kingdom to pay for it, secure in the knowledge that no peasant rebellions will ever be lead by a peasant hero who is self-taught?
Can I as a prospective adventurer just kidnap a member of the organization, fake their death, keep them in my basement and magically-dominated, and get all the XP for free?
How about cases like fantastically rich efreeti sultans or dragons? Can they thus order their mortal agents leveled at will?
—
These are all addressable questions, of course, but in my own experience as a GM, it’s better to break the connection between economic and adventuring power as much as possible. You just don’t want to dangle the carrot of “If you break the assumptions about how much wealth you’re supposed to have, you gain Unlimited Power.” in front of PCs.
My particular solution sidesteps most of these questions. Note, though, that I believe in strong setting/system synergy, and so the system I’m building is designed to work with the setting I’m building with it. Caveat emptor. That being said:
The idea is not that “training, purchased with material wealth” is how everyone gains levels. No; the overwhelming majority of people gain levels the hard way—years of training, practice, the experience gained on many, many battlefields and campaigns (for combat skills), or the proverbial 10,000 hours of practice (for non-combat skills).
”Training purchased with wealth” is, however, the way that the player characters gain levels.
It’s not just the PCs, of course. It’s… well, read on.
The central conceit of the campaign setting is that there’s a somewhat-mysterious, extraplanar organization of traders. They use their realm-hopping powers to trade goods throughout the inhabited worlds of the multiverse—and, in addition to their primary trading activities, they sponsor adventurers.
You, would-be adventurer and dungeon-delver, can sign a contract with these folks, which gives you access to their cross-realm travel abilities; thenceforth, you bring them treasure / wealth / gold / etc., and they train you (as I described in my previous comment).
So, we can see that Robert Liguori’s questions have obvious answers:
Inapplicable; the rival kingdom’s heroes, just like your heroes and everyone else except a handful of adventurers, got their levels the hard way.
You can do the kidnapping thing but that doesn’t get you any free XP, obviously.
The extraplanar traders have total freedom to accept or reject any would-be adventurers. If they feel that something like this would be unfair or abusive or a bad idea, or they just don’t like it for any reason, then they wouldn’t accept anyone who is an agent of an efreeti sultan or dragon. Then again, it’s not clear that they’d have a problem with it.
(One thing to note is that, as I obliquely mentioned earlier, I reconstructed the XP tables—to bring them in line with expected treasure values. This means that XP costs of each subsequent level now scale much, much faster as you go up in level—exponentially, just like treasure values do. The upshot is that if an ancient dragon wants to have one of his minions leveled to 20th level, he’ll be spending the entirety of his treasure hoard on this—and even that may well not suffice.)
P.S. One obvious question one might ask about the setting I’ve described is this:
Just how, exactly, is it, that these realm-hopping traders have the ability to quickly train people to levels of combat ability / magic power / etc. that would normally take years of training, practice, and experience to master?
That is, indeed, an excellent question, and answering it is related to one of the central mysteries of the setting/campaign. (Of course, players may also choose to ignore it entirely, and that’s fine. The setting is designed to support episodic adventures.)
Anyone here who chooses to use this sort of idea in your campaign will, no doubt, be able to come up with any number of interesting and clever answers of their own.
It’s an interesting idea, but my view of XP was always a bit more realistic.
As your character does whatever it is that he does, he gets better at it. However, there’s a limit to how much you can learn just by doing the same thing over and over. At some point, you need bigger challenges, and to do that you need better skills, and for that you (usually) need to get someone to teach them to you.
Thus, spending XP for level increases is just an abstraction that represents your character finally mastering his current tier of skills, and thus becoming ready for advanced training. For example, a fighter won’t be able to learn the “Spinning Circle of Bladed Death” move before he learns the “Swing the Sword without Stabbing Yourself” move; a wizard won’t be able to learn how to channel lightning through his enemies without learning how to channel a bit of heat into a candle.
Yes, ideally, you would track your character’s progress in a more granular way (e.g. how Wizardry does it), but rolling all of it up into the “level” abstraction does simplify housekeeping.
Hmm. Well, it’s good that you’re thinking about these things. But if you’re keeping in line with almost any of the published spellcasters of 3.5, I think you’re going to have to turn “It’s somewhat mysterious.” into “OK, how many hit dice do these guys have? I’ll just Planar Bind a few of them and ask.”
My own experience as a GM is that NPCs and secrets are fragile, and I rarely try to run campaigns where the structure of the game changes entirely if the Secret Is Discovered or Lord British ends up biting it.
I really do wonder what the end-game of the mercantile assocation can be. There are loads of ways of turning arbitrary high-level character output into cash far more efficient and reliable than delving. If the mercantile organization wanted cash wealth, they should just train up a bunch of wizards, have the wizards make constructs and undead, and start strip-mining the Elemental Plane of Earth.
But if you’re thinking about it and devoted to coming up with an interesting resolution, I’m sure you’ll get a fun and interesting game out of it.
@Robert Liguori:
My currently-on-hiatus long-running (5 active years so far!) 3.5e campaign has 20th-level PCs, and one of the most memorable adventures I’ve run (also 3.5e) had 18th-level PCs, built as *gestalt* characters. So, believe me when I say that I am well and truly aware of just what kind of intense plot-busting firepower high-level D&D player characters, especially when played by clever and experienced players, can bring to bear.
When I say that the question of “how the heck can these guys do this training stuff” is a central mystery, I don’t mean “no one in the campaign setting knows”. That would be silly. You wouldn’t even need to planar bind anyone; the traders in question are just humans, nothing terribly special—a rubber hose would presumably do the trick. Heck, you could ask one of the adventurers who work with them—surely at least one will tell you?
No, what I meant was, “you, the player characters, do not start out knowing this”. (You could try and find out, of course, but the easiest way to do that is by going ahead and signing on as an adventurer with these traders, which—by construction—is what you’re going to do anyway!)
It is absolutely not the case that if anyone finds out the answer, it’ll somehow wreck anything (either in-world, or in the meta sense). The assumption, necessarily, is that some people have found out. The question of why that hasn’t materially changed the state of affairs is also something that’s revealed to the players as the campaign proceeds.
As for your question about why the mysterious traders do things the way they do (instead of mining certain planes for wealth), that, too, is precisely the kind of question I’ll be happy to have the PCs ask! Now, to some extent, it’s answered by common sense (i.e., “why don’t we just mine the Plane of Mineral for gems” is a question you can ask in any D&D setting, and if you assume that the world is coherent, then you can easily answer it yourself). But there do remain genuine puzzlers even after the common-sense part is dispensed with, and figuring out the answers is definitely one avenue that the players are welcome to pursue, if they so choose.
@Robert Liguori:
By the way—
Indeed. But I phrased my description deliberately:
Absolutely nothing at all, in this setup, obliges you to delve dungeons!
If the players decide that they want to set up some sort of entirely “civilian” money-making operation, delving no dungeons and slaying no dragons, and use the proceeds from that to fund their ascent into the rarefied heights of magical and martial power, then I say:
More power to them.
(And the implications of this option—and the implications of the fact that the campaign world contains people clever enough to see those implications—and so on, recursively—are, too, a wholly intended consequence.)
This, in other words, is precisely the feature that allows my system/setting to support a much broader scope of play styles than most other systems and settings.
Play using easy to create characters rules.like in TSR D&D.
“Standard Equipment” is a great innovation of Wizard of the Coast D&D, but otherwise in WD&D it takes way too long to create a character compared to TD&D.
And getting rid of XP for gold was a mistake.
There’s way too much “murder” and not enough “hobo” in later D&D for my tastes.
Ideally I’d like to play something that combines the best of AD&D, B/X, and 5e.
As for 3.5?
Playing a first level Ranger in 3.5 looks like it could be fun, otherwise I don’t know how you can save the bloated mess that it is, though I suppose the “E6” variant tries, but I wouldn’t bother as “Feats” and “Prestige Classes” just aren’t my thing.
Wait, why do you need to use XP to incentivize players to go on dungeon crawls? Presumably when you are putting the game together you will communicate that you want to run a dungeon crawl game, and if they agree that this is what they want to play, they will proceed to make the kinds of characters who are likely to want to go on dungeon delving. If you need to bribe the players into engaging with the premise of the game, then it seems to me like something has gone already gone awry.
If their complaint is that dungeons are too dangerous, then it seems to me that they are simply not interested in doing a classic dungeon crawl, which does by its very nature carry significant risk. You could address that by promising not to put them up against anything they cannot handle, but then that somewhat defeats the point of random table generation. Alternatively, you might perhaps want to sell them on it by doing the dungeon crawl with throwaway characters they have not become personally invested in. Hell don’t even give the characters names, just have them be addressed by their job title (Fighter, Wizard, Rogue, etc) to emphasize their disposability and replaceability.
Yeah, I don’t get it either. If they don’t want to play the game, they don’t have to.
That said, WFRP has a great mechanic for dealing with players who sit around wasting time. Two mechanics, in fact.
The first one is the “Party Tension Meter”, which is a tracker with a limited number of slots (the total number of slots depends on their Party character sheet, but it is always quite finite). Whenever the players waste time by bickering amongst themselves, you can raise the Party Tension Meter. When it gets all the way to the end, really bad things happen… and then it resets. BTW, certain powerful PC abilities will also raise the meter, just by the virtue of being super-scary.
The second mechanic is the story tracker, which you assemble out of puzzle pieces to look something like this:
|>>>>>[]>>>>>[]>>>>>[]>>>>>X
At the beginning of the game, you place a token on the leftmost tracker slot. Whenever the PCs waste time by sitting around, or fail to accomplish an objective, you advance the token. If the PCs ask you, “hey what was that you just did ?”, shrug your shoulders and whistle nonchalantly. Each time the token reaches a keystone spot, the bad guys accomplish one of their major subgoals. Bad things usually ensue. If the token hits the end… well, either the PCs simply lose due to the world (or just the part of the world they happen to be standing on) ending; or they immediately enter into the final confrontation with the horrible demon, who is nearly unbeatable, because his power-ups were not disabled by the PCs in time.
In the game I’m currently playing (5e but pretty non-standard setting), our DM is clearly putting in the work and having things happen behind the scenes, to the point that apparently we’ve not only missed the opportunity to engage in multiple side-quests that might have been to our advantage to get in on, but we’re also suitably scared of “down-time”. Last time we were told we had some available, we gleefully started work on crafting several useful magical items (and my character even started work on an important side-quest) – but before the magical items were even all ready, one of our important allies got attacked and we nearly missed finding out about it before it would have been too late to prevent his death (and preventing his death did not actually come without cost). Now we’re about to have some “down-time” available and the DM finds it all too amusing how little we trust that whatever important plot event needs some time before it ticks is not going to wreck all our hopes. That said, we’re not sure exactly what active moves we can or should make right now, and some members of our party have useful “passive” actions they can take (helping decipher some encoded books with the secrets of the universe inside – a few Int rolls can simulate a fair amount of time sitting around in pretty assured safety working on that).
Also, we level up essentially after big story beats, no XP tracking. It’s not a combat-heavy game, but I’ve played with that method in the past and it seems to work well.
Mmm. In my experience, the WBL rule is a non-aggression pact. You as GM provide out-of-game promises that wealth will scale appropriately enough to keep up with the magic item budget, and the players have the freedom to actually adventure even when the expected return of a given adventure looks negative at first blush.
Plus, having the WBL be an acknowledged out-of-game thing also curtails PCs from engaging in the kind of brilliant fraud only wandering strangers who regularly deal in huge amounts of foreign currency can do. When you look at what any wizard from the lowest levels on can do with the basic illusion spells, to make themselves look like someone important, go into a place, buy something on credit in their name, and walk out with it, or trade magically-adulterated goods for it, you see that just one player willing to optimize for money over the social trust of your campaign world can badly break things.
—
In my own campaigns, I just de-meta-fy it. One recurring character/concept is a homebrew god of economics and trade who has the job of enforcing a great pact which specifies that heroes will be rewarded for their acts of heroism appropriately. In my campaign world, adventurers are a special class of people, and failing to pay them for agreed-upon services brings down all manner of divine misfortune. The adventurers themselves, however, get increasingly-blatant divine intervention to keep their rewards commensurate if things happen to wander in one direction or another. It’s known and accepted that bringing back a dragon haul might mean lean pickings for the next few quests, just as that taking several charity jobs helping poor unfortunates really increases the chance of you stumbling over a brace of magic swords in a random troll barrow, and at the highest-end cases, actual inevitables will be dispatched to adjust your finances personally.
I guess I’m not nearly old-school enough to understand this question. What are you trying to accomplish ?
Are you trying to stop the PCs from boiling anthills for XP ? Pathfinder has a rule for that, anything that is too far below your level yields 0 XP, no matter how many of it you kill.
Alternatively, are you trying to get them to enter a dangerous dungeon that you’ve devised ? Well, you’ve got to get them some incentive. Maybe a thief stole some of their valuable equipment and/or dignity, and fled into it. Maybe there’s an enticing reward for going in there and retrieving a macguffin. Maybe there’s a unique treasure in there, and on top of that the PCs get some sort of a powerful single-use magic item if they go in there, to help with the inevitable charlie-foxtrot situation (and they get another one of those if they come out after accomplishing their goals). There are really no limits here, seeing as you’re the GM.
Or are you asking how to generate such dungeons to begin with ? Well, once again, you’re the GM, so can’t you just sort of do it ? No one is stopping you from putting down whatever monsters you want in whichever configuration you want.
That said, in our games, we’ve pretty much stopped tracking XP. Instead, after the players complete some major milestone (and thus enter downtime), the GM simply announces, “All of you are now level N+1. If your total acquired GP is below the recommended starting GP for this level, give yourself the extra GP to compensate. You may now trade in and/or upgrade your equipment, and retrain Feats and Spells as per the standard rules”. Under this scheme, killing random goblins is pointless; and so is sitting at the tavern getting into bar fights. It also eliminates a bunch of housekeeping tasks, since it no longer matters who killed what monster when.
Yes, how to generate dungeons that my players will delve into. I had 3 Level 13 PCs with Level 11 cohorts running in a mix of terror and sadness from CR 10 encounters, with part of the Cleric’s plan to minimize the terror being “sleep in a rope trick after every underground encounter.”
This was purely a mechanical issue, because they have fond memories of the new area they opened up at Level 13.
Ok, so first of all, lv 13 with lv 11 cohorts is kind of part of the problem. At that level, your players are not rat slayers for hire; they are major characters within the setting. They should not be going into random dungeons for loot, because they should already be in charge of a medium-sized organization (guild/mercenary outfit/kindom/whatever) that supplies all their daily needs. When they take the field in person, it should be a big deal. They are going out there because something really bad is about to go down, not because the kobolds are getting restless again.
Anyway, in terms of game mechanics, rulebooks usually provide an encounter-building algorithm, where you plug in your players’ levels and classes, and it gives you a budget for monsters, traps, etc. Pathfinder has a detailed writeup on this in the GM guide… Which is totally useless, because it doesn’t take magic — and especially battlefield control — into account. So, what I usually end up doing instead is this:
1). Reflect on how your players fared in previous encounters. Create new encounters accordingly.
2). Give the bad guys some specific goal to accomplish, other than just “kill the PCs”. For example, this could be “complete the ritual”, “escape with the macguffin”, “neutralize the VIP”, etc. This way, combat is not just a statistical showdown, but a tactical affair.
3). Give the bad guys a reasonable mix of units based on what they are. For example, if they’re evil druids, they might have a mix of casters and beasts or elementals; if they’re a mafia-esque assault team, they might have Rogues and Fighters with archery for backup (and maybe a caster or two).
4). Cheat. Only a little, though. Give the bad guys a threshold of acceptable losses, beyound which they will break and run. Give them a place to run to, where reinforcements might be available. Design several reinforcement waves, if needed. If the encounter looks too easy for the PCs, have the bad guys call in backup. If it looks too difficult, forget about the backup and pretend like it didn’t even exist. Naturally, give the PCs some warning, i.e. “the enemy leader fumbles in his saddlebag for a horn”, or “they are retreating down a side passage, but the look on their faces is grim determination, not panic”, or something to that extent.
That’s how it was. Three PCs were a queen’s husband/army commander, plenipotentiary and high priest of Apollo for Attica, and a fourth was high priest of Zeus in Troy. The CR 10 encounters they were having at Level 13-14 were after Plane Shifting (actually Planet Shift in this setting) to rescue the infant princess of Troy who’d been kidnapped by Immortal Koschei and his right-hand Lich. Having planet shifted to Mars to search for her, the next “something really bad” they learned about, the one that made them take the field, was that Martians were losing a war to Mind Flayers, who’d had their spaceship diverted there by Zeus Kosmokrator (the planet Jupiter) when their intended destination had been the Pacific Ocean on Gaia, to search for Cthulhu.
Let me tell you a story about a game I played in once. We “ran in a mix of terror and sadness” from several foes in sequence, and we wished we could have run from more of them. We ran from a battle with fishmen, and we ran from a battle with a tendriculos, and then eventually (when we were down to three surviving characters) we got ambushed by a tiger and my character got killed and I left the game.
Let me tell you why we ran from all those encounters: the encounters were too dangerous and they were going to kill us if we fought them. We knew this because there were several encounters we failed to run from, and characters kept dying or nearly-dying, routinely.
Or, more clearly: the DM was making the fights too difficult.
The DM was following the encounter design rules, more or less. A tendriculos is CR6, and we were four level-five characters at the time. A tiger is CR4, which isn’t unreasonable against three level-five characters. I don’t know about the fishmen encounters but I’d guess they were similar. So my guess is that the DM was thinking: “I’m throwing level-appropriate encounters at them, so it’s not my fault they keep dying or running away!”
But it was, in fact, (mostly) his fault that we kept dying or running away.
Here is a thing that I believe: you can’t send a single monster at an adventuring party.
If you send a single monster at an adventuring party, it’s going to focus all its attacks on one player character, presumably the tank. One of two things will happen. Either (1) the monster fails to hurt the tank, and it dies anticlimactically; or (2) the monster KOs the tank, and now it’s an interesting fight but it just probably killed a player character.
This is less bad if the party has some way to change the monster’s focus; it’s much worse if the monster has Improved Grab (like the tiger, and the tendriculos, and their larger cousin the t-rex) and the unlucky target has no way to escape.
At this point I have to admit that my initial statement was an oversimplification. You totally can send a single monster at an adventuring party, provided you have a way to make sure it spreads the damage out. Maybe it’s got lair actions, maybe it’s got area attacks, maybe it uses hit-and-run tactics. Dragons use all of these. But, if a DM naively says: “oh, the party is level five, so I’ll just pick a CR6 monster and make them fight that!”, they’re going to have a bad time.
Here is another thing that I believe: the challenge rating rules are not absolute. Some adventuring parties are strong, and can handle tougher foes; some adventuring parties are weak, and you’ll need to use weaker foes. The way to identify this is to watch how they fare in battle. If you notice them “fleeing in terror and sadness” from encounters, that means you need to use easier encounters.
That’s true in my games, at any rate. I don’t know your players.
Good luck with it.
The CR rules are intended to quantify how hard an encounter is, including the possibility that the PCs might lose. That’s how I remember them. And there’s plenty of games, including versions of D&D, where encounters aren’t based on PC level at all. PCs choosing to run occasionally is a tactical decision. I agree that if they’re running a lot, that’s a sign that either the CRs are messed up, the GM is doing something weird, or the tables weren’t designed smartly, or the PCs are going somewhere that’s too hard too for them right now.
…Re-reading, I think I might have missed the point here.
It sounds like the actual problem you have is: you want the characters to [have a significant chance to] die, and they don’t want that.
That’s harder to solve.
Yes; they basically didn’t want even a 5% chance of one PC death per fight, because the rez spells available from Level 9-16 cause the target to lose a level.
@Bugmaster
Two things I’ve come to really like in running a retroclone are morale rules (which work better than GM fiat for having enemies retreating or running being an element of play) and unbalanced random tables (which create a mix of easy encounters and hard encounters, instead of Mathematically Proven 4-A-Day Optimal Encounters).
@ing
Were they hard because he played them really deviously, or because the CRs were wonky?
He wasn’t playing the monsters deviously. I think it was just a combination of a poorly optimized party and a tendency to use solo monsters that focused fire on one target.
I dunno, how does Skyrim do it?
My family’s ancestral shield lies there
It is the tomb of a once-time great king
Engravings there clue at the dragon who once destroyed these lands
A cult of demon-worshipping fanatics has taken up residence
If all a dungeon has to offer is monsters and maybe riches.. Yeah, people might take pause. But if your players aren’t into that, they’re not into that, and I don’t think fiddling with the rules will change that.
With ONE HUNDRED MILLION fetch quests?
Pretty much, but it works to illustrate how you can at least offer a token way of dungeons being worth their while.
Really I don’t. It’s not so much that I don’t like a dungeon crawl but generally you do need at least some form of plot to draw in players otherwise they don’t really have a reason to dive into a generic dungeon. Even if it’s just for money it helps to have some narrative weight behind the delve like paying a princess’ random.
I handle this problem by having a declared plot for the campaign. For example my current campaign is Return To The Temple Of Elemental Evil, revised for 5e. The players and I have agreed that their actions will advance that plot. (And I suppose there’s a return tacit agreement that the foes they encounter while trying to advance that plot will be defeatable.)
I used to nod, agree and say “great” about Judith Rich Harris’ metastudy of developmental psychology. These I nod, agree, and say “great” to what is being said here and here… and then I surprisedly realise that it ignores & sometimes directly contradicts Judith Rich Harris’ conclusions.
In all these cases I probably correctly recognise some truthfulness that is simply of different kinds in each. But there is also almost certainly a discord between JRH and the latter two that is of practical importance. I’m reminded of what Minsky said in “Society of Mind,” that thoughts as such are “ambiguous,” being just a part of ongoing natural processes.
Last open thread lithp started a cryptocurrency Q&A topic that got a fair amount of interest but, I suggest, was at the wrong end of the OT cycle to get the questions answered. Following on from this I have two requests:
1. Does lithp or anyone else want to pick up the baton?
2. Can anyone recommend good website sources of news, analysis and speculation w.r.t cryptocurrency markets? By good I mean well-presented, thoughtful/insightful, and as reliable as can reasonably be expected for such a dynamic/unpredictable environment.
I’ll re-ask my questions:
1) How does ETH deal with the oracle problem? For example, suppose Alice wants to write a smart contract that pays Bob some ETH if the price of GOOG is above a certain threshold on a certain date, how does the contract find out the price of GOOG?
2) My gloss on BTC is that it’s more or less failed to deliver on the promise of anonymously buying a cup of coffee, because a) on-chain transaction costs are too high to use BTC for small purchases, and b) off-chain transactions will require trusting a large financial company, which implies no anonymity. Is this essentially correct?
dick: [Not a blockchain expert, but I know a bit about it.]
For #1, it’s a hard problem. In general, for stuff that’s happening off-chain, you have to find a way to get that information onto the chain in a way that you believe is trustworthy. The two ways I’ve seen proposed are:
a. Define some kind of trusted third party who is the source of the information and who will send it into the contract. (A variant is to have a set of N trusted third parties, and accept it if enough of them agree on the information. But this works on the chain–the trusted source of information sends a message to the contract with his claim about the correct value of the external information, and is rewarded for it.)
b. Use a “Schelling auction.”This article explains the idea in some depth. But the quick summary is that we get lots of people to effectively place a bet on what the majority of bettors (perhaps scaled by size of bet) will say is the closing price of Google. As long as there’s not some kind of massive collusion, the best bet to make is the correct closing price.
If you are willing to have trust blockchain (a blockchain run by somewhat-trusted nodes, so that any K/N nodes are assumed to be doing the right thing), you could also have the trusted nodes incorporate externally-available information.
Also, if there is an authoritative source for the information, and that authoritative source issues signed messages containing the information, then your contract could just require that someone provide the signed statement from the authoritative source to get the contract to accept it. But then we’re back to the trusted third party problem, just with an intermediate step.
2. Those are both problems. A more fundamental one with the “anonymous” part of your question is that every transaction in Bitcoin is written in public on the chain, and that’s a fundamental part of how the system works. A given Bitcoin address is at best a pseudonym. If you want anonymity, you have to go through a mix–N addresses send money to the mix, which transfers money back into N new addresses. Assuming your identity is linked to one of the addresses that transferred money in (and everyone got the same money in/out of the mix), an attacker is left knowing you own one or more of the outgoing addresses, but not which one(s).
There are other cryptocurrencies (notably Zcash) that use some clever crypto to get anonymity. But the whole idea of a blockchain is that stuff is happening out in the open, so anonymity isn’t easy to get. (Similarly, Ethereum contracts can’t have any secrets–their state must be known by all miners, and is available by reading the blockchain.)
1) I should’ve been clearer, I’m familiar with how trust works in a decentralized setting, I just don’t get how ethereum contracts access data that isn’t already on the blockchain. Once I’ve picked my trusted third party or group of parties or whatever, how do they provide the answer? If my smart contract says, “pay $1 to joe if GOOG is below a certain amount at market close on Sept. 13,” do I need to know about and specify the identifier of some party who (I hope) will be publishing a new smart contract on Sept 14 that says, “If anyone asks what price GOOG closed at yesterday, tell them $1235”?
I ask because one of the features Ethereum was hyping at launch was the idea of smart contracts that allow traders to hedge by simulating options, and it seems like no one uses it for that and maybe like that’s not pragmatic. (And because searching for “how do ethereum contracts get stock prices” just gets me 18 million websites that are keen to tell me what price ETH is trading at)
2) You’re very right that BTC anonymity isn’t perfect, but that’s not what I’m referring to. My understanding of the lightning network and other proposals to fix BTC’s fundamental scalability problem is that they involve bidirectional trust with a third party, presumably a financial services company, which presumably means no more anonymous than a VISA purchase. But I could be misunderstanding how the off-chain proposals work.
The trouble with the “making humans cold-blooded” thing is that although it purports to be really about turning humans into reptiles (deeply cool), there are in fact cold-blooded mammals that are highly cancer-resistant – naked mole rats, and turning humans into them is likely to have fewer unexpected snags. And although those critters have a certain nerdy charm, they’re not nearly as cool as reptiles, in fact looked at in a certain light they’re kinda embarrassing.
That said, if there’s some dystopian future with vast overpopulation and people being crammed into masses of underground tunnels, then naked mole rat adaptations might be handy. While we’re at it, let’s engineer eusociality into the tunnel-dwelling masses because what could possibly go wrong?
Morlock uprising in three… two… one…
What unusual perks are given to employees in your country?
This mostly applies to permanent workers; some of these perks are not legal requirements, but are very extended:
In Spain, most workers get their annual pay in 13 or 14 payments per year (an extra at Christmas, and another extra for the summer). Maternity leave is 16 weeks and paternity leave is 5 weeks (this applies even when the child was adopted). You get 3 days off for grieving when a close relative dies. Two weeks off after you marry for honeymoon leave. Half a day off on election day*, and the full day if you happen to be called to the electoral table**.
*This is why elections almost always fall on Sundays; if the whole country got a half day off, that would be bad for the economy, and you could just make it a national holiday and be done with it.
**The electoral table is made by a lottery where every citizen who is registered as resident and has the adecuate level of education participates. There are three members, plus three extras who have to come to the electoral table before the vote, and, if the members are present, the extras can leave. The members get a per diem for food, and they have to be there from the opening of the election to the counting of the votes (elections are by paper ballot in Spain; no electronics).
The UK deals with the day-off-on-election-day issue by having voting run from 7 am to 10 pm. Elections are on Thursdays to be as late as possible after Sunday (so priests can’t influence voters from the pulpit) without being on a Friday or Saturday with the inherent risk of people voting after drinking their paycheque…
In my country we have this weird system where my employer gives some fraction of my income to this third party, and then whenever I want to buy certain kinds of goods and services, I can’t pay for it myself – I have to show them my membership card, and then they’ll negotiate with that third-party. Luckily there there was a recent push to reform this system by making there be a fine for not participating in it, but it doesn’t seem to have improved things much.
j o k e s aside though, FSA cards are nice; you pick a percentage of your paycheck to go on to this special debit card, and then that money is exempt from income tax, the catch being that the card only works for medicine-related purchases.
I’m sure there’s retailers who help people cheat just like with food stamps, but…
I hate FSAs, because they are use-or-lose. As a relatively young, healthy individual, I have very few expected medical expenses, and mostly care about making catastrophic expenses small. So FSA is basically useless – my only sure-thing expense is eyeglasses and twice yearly dentistry, so I’d put away enough to cover the after insurance costs of those services (a couple hundred bucks or less). Even a minor miscalculation would result in some chunk of the FSA turning “lose it” and wipe out the tax savings.
Much better for someone in my position is the current trend of high deductible plans with HSAs, the main difference being that HSAs carry over indefinitely. So I can put away enough pre-tax money to cover my yearly out of pocket maximum… once I’ve built up that amount I can let it sit and only replenish what I use yearly (not very much).
I’ve been skeptical for a while about the actual case for banning insider trading, seeing as how the whole point of the market is to aggregate information. The argument against insider trading seems to be mainly that it turns the stock market into a Market For Lemons–anybody buying in without insider knowledge should assume they’re being conned and price their bid accordingly, which means the market is only attractive to sellers who know their stocks are likely to tank, which creates a feedback loop and ends up reducing liquidity. But I’d argue that there’s already a huge information mismatch between individual and institutional traders, due to access to private analyses, and the ban just creates a false sense of transparency. I don’t really know what the consequences would be of removing all restrictions, though–it might dramatically increase volatility with people interpreting every movement as an insider signal.
Annoyingly, I’m now seeing econ people I follow talk about this, but they’re divided along partisan lines because the current high-profile case of insider trading is an American politician. So in the interests of Healing The Divide, I semi-seriously propose a randomized controlled trial–legalize insider trading for 20 stocks for a year, and see what it does to volatility, trading volume, and so on.
I don’t really know what the consequences would be of removing all restrictions, though–it might dramatically increase volatility with people interpreting every movement as an insider signal.
I’m probably totally off the beam here, but my vague understanding from some scandals prior to the ban was that the risk is that people will rig the market for their own profit, either booming shares to artificially inflate the price so they can sell to the suckers, or artificially lowering the price so they can hoover up shares cheaply. A small clique of insiders manipulating companies to raise or lower shares so the market valuation is not the true state of affairs.
The Marconi shares scandal seemed to be more about “politicians using insider info about fat government contracts so they could buy shares at a knock-down price and then make a killing off them later, all aggravated by the guy making the shares available being not alone the managing director but also the brother of one of the politicians and the implication of doing favours later for the businessmen/brokers who gave them the favourable treatment”. That’s another danger – that insider trading can be used as bribery.
But isn’t market manipulation different from insider trading?
My vague idea is that what Elon Musk did with that tweet about going private was not insider trading, but was still market manipulation (and there is a lot of talk about suing him).
Insider trading is just personally benefitting from something that is going to happen anyway (if you know your company is going to be bought, and that will increase the share price, you buy lots of shares).
The bribing risk is real. But, since both activities are illegal (insider trading and bribing), and people still do it, would it make a difference in bribing behaviour? Even if insider trading is legal, bribing will still be illegal.
I think the logic there is that it’s easier to prove insider trading than market manipulation/bribery. My takeaway from my company’s insider trading training is “insider information is a particularly nasty mimetic virus, which will get you if at all possible”, so I plan to never buy their stock. That makes it relatively easy to prosecute. If you leak something to a journalist right before a big hit on the company’s stock to boost the price so you can sell out, that’s both market manipulation and insider trading. But it can be hard to prove you were the source of the leak if you were careful. It’s easy to see that you were doing insider trading, and nail you for that.
IANAL, but: in the United States, the legal basis for insider trading prosecutions is that insider trading is information theft – it’s not about fairness or information symmetry (though Regulation FD is somewhat related and is about fairness).
If you work for company XYZ, come across material non-public information in the course of your work, and then make a profit using that information, you have stolen information that rightfully belongs to your employer. I’m not sure whether any companies have tried compensated their employees by allowing them to insider trade in their stock, or whether such a plan would be legal.
Matt Levine is probably the best writer on the subject for a lay audience.
I’ll second Jon S (no relation) in recommending Matt Levine on this.
Also, in this case, Megan McArdle. It’s hard to make a case for insider trading causing tangible harm to anyone who isn’t already a sucker who needs to be kept away from equities markets for their own good. But the legally actionable sort of insider trading necessarily involves a breach of trust by people with a fiduciary duty to the shareholders, and that damages institutional trust. Looking at the differences between high-trust and low-trust societies, noting that the US is at best a medium-trust society and that it’s easier to move down that ladder than up, I’d say this is a breach of trust that we want to discourage.
Whether it constitutes actual fraud is borderline, but it’s hard to see how someone takes a position involving that sort of fiduciary responsibility without at least implicitly promising not to use it for private gain in a manner that damages trust in the collective institution.
I’m also a fan of Megan McArdle, but I think she misses the mark here:
Trading in the stock over the time frame in question was a zero-sum game – the insiders’ gains (or the losses they avoid) were somebody else’s losses. To the extent that the insider sales depressed the stock price, some marginal buyer only bought the stock because of that depressed price.
Depending on the time scales involved, I believe that usually when insiders cheat, many of the losses get stuck on market makers of the stocks involved. These losses force market makers to widen their spreads slightly in general, and very slightly reduce liquidity for the rest of the world. Of course, this part is all true of informed trading in general, not just illegally-advantaged trading. In most contexts we consider this tradeoff to be a net positive for the market, but to say that there are no losers to insider trading seems baffling to me – there are obviously winners, and it’s zero-sum, so there are losers!
Other people have already made excellent points here, but I’d also like to note that institutional investors actually don’t have much of an advantage over individual investors any more – most hedge funds tend to underperform, especially on a risk-vs-reward scale, the kinds of index funds that most regular people use. Insider trading imperils that symmetry, allowing people with access to the halls of power to screw people without that access in ways they really can’t today.
East Asian markets don’t have laws against insider trading and they seem to have the predicted negative effects, although it’s not the end of the world. It’s not as good as randomization, but I think it’s as good as we’re going to get.
That’s really interesting. What negative effects do you think it has? Higher volatility?
I’m working on a new translation of the Enchiridion, Epictetus’s 2nd century manual of Stoic philosophy, into modern, conversational English, with the intention of making it more readily accessible for the modern reader.
My translation of lesson 40 in the Enchiridion is really different from the prior ones, and I think is a good representation of why a new translation can be important. I think my translation is not only more suited to being understood by modern ears, but also is actually significantly more faithful to the original word choice. I recognize that of course my translation is going to be colored by my current historical biases, but I honestly believe they’re less than the previous ones, at least in this instance.
————
Previously: Women from fourteen years old are flattered by men with the title of mistresses. Therefore, perceiving that they are regarded only as qualified to give men pleasure, they begin to adorn themselves, and in that to place all their hopes. It is worth while, therefore, to try that they may perceive themselves honored only so far as they appear beautiful in their demeanor, and modestly virtuous.
Mine: Women as young as fourteen are catcalled by men. This can give them the impression that the only thing they’re good for is sex, and so they put all their hopes in making themselves look good. Instead, you should compliment women on their behavior and virtue.
———–
I think this is a significantly better translation for a variety of reasons, not least of which is that “καλοῦνται” is clearly “call” in the sense that one calls a dog, and “flatter” is a rather ridiculous translation of it. I think “catcall” gets across the original intention much better. Also, “give men pleasure” is a weird translation of “συγκοιμῶνται” which pretty definitely means “have sex”, and I think is basically an artefact of the most recent public domain translation being made in the 19th century. Even Walton’s 1997 translation translates it as “relationships with men”, which is, well, better? But he combines the first two sentences and leaves out the specific aspect of “calling” (replacing it with “taught to believe that everything they’ll ever get will come from relationships with men”), which I think avoids a very relevant lesson for the modern reader. I also think the fact that catcalling has been around since at least the 2nd century is really interesting and of value for the modern reader to learn
I can’t read Greek, so my opinion is probably worthless, but still:
The original translation says, “It is worth while, therefore, to try that they may perceive themselves…”, whereas your translation says, “Instead, you should compliment women…”. The original translation sounds more general in scope; it lays out the desired state of affairs, i.e. “It would be better if women were X (by implication, men can help accomplish this by doing Y)”. Your translation, on the other hand, is purely prescriptive; it says “men, you should do Y”. I’m not sure which translation is closer to the original, though.
I also like the play on words in the original phrase, “beautiful in their demeanour” — presumably, by contrast with being merely visually appealing. Your translation loses that, as well (though, once again, perhaps this turn of phrase is absent from the Greek original, as well).
From where I sit, catcalling is a negative experience. (= Rude remarks and harassment.) Flattery is positive. I think the distinction matters.
What are the connotations of the Greek term?
I finally read Borges’ The Garden of Forking Paths, having been prompted by Very Bad Wizards. I think I have drawn the opposite conclusion of, well, everyone else.
Spoilers follow.
—
Most interpretations of the story seem to take Ts’ui Pên’s novel as an allegory for (or demonstration of) many worlds. Certainly that is natural – the novel is described as being structured as multiple parallel narratives that branch off from every important human decision. Moreso, Borges’ slant-allusions to real-life texts and events are delightful temptations into that line of thought.
But, I came away with the opposite impression. Consider when Yu Tsun says “‘In all of them,’ I enunciated, with a tremor in my voice. ‘I deeply appreciate and am grateful to you for the restoration of Ts’ui Pên’s garden.'” By the most common interpretations (including Stephen Albert’s) he’s terribly mistaken, but I think he’s correct.
Consider the passage that Albert reads from Ts’ui Pên’s novel, wherein a marching army is subjected to very different pre-battle visions in two different “paths,” but despite this fights and prevails the same in each version :
Consider how Albert misidentifies Yu Tsun as Hsi P’eng, but despite this, the interaction between them proceeds identically :
Furthermore, consider how Albert repeats that in some possibilities, Yu Tsun is his enemy, but in others he is his friend. Just before Yu Tsun shoots him, he declares that he is Albert’s friend. As he repeatedly describes his actions as “heinous” and confesses his “infinite penitence and sickness of the heart” subsequent to the murder, we can trust this declaration. Yu Tsun is both enemy and friend to Stephen Albert.
Then consider that all the important characters are chimerae. Yu Tsun is a Chinese man in the German spy corps. Madden is an Irishman working for the English spy corps. Albert is an English man embracing a Chinese way of life. The labyrinth is both a maze, and a novel. Like the minotaur, they are all syntheses.
The Garden of Forking Paths is not about the many worlds that arise when choices cause universes to bifurcate, for Borges describes an essentially deterministic world. All the important events are absolutely determined : regardless of the ancillary events, the army triumphs, and Albert admits a Chinese man to discuss Ts’ui Pên’s labyrinthine novel. The story is about the illusion of bifurcation – one path bifurcating into two, one person synthesized from two nations, one man being either enemy or friend.
The very idea of bifurcation is the illusion that forms the basis of the labyrinth. The entrance to the maze for those in Yu Tsun’s world is when Ts’ui Pên writes “I leave to various future times, but not to all, my garden of forking paths” and implies that the paths in the garden bifurcate irretrievably. The entrance to the maze for us who read Borges’ story is the very title “The Garden of Forking Paths,” which performs the same suggestion. The real garden exists not in a physical sense as multiple coexisting timelines, but in a mental sense as a multiplicity of coexisting interpretations of the same timeline.
We can then understand Yu Tsun’s decision to carry out the murder of Stephen Albert. At first glance this seems unnecessary or self-serving, as though he assassinated Albert merely to fulfill a duty to his employer. (This would cast his narrative in a very strange light, as though his race to send a message was to add excitement while yet proving ancillary to the overall meaning of the story.)
Borges hints that there is a puzzle within The Garden of Forking Paths :
For one, Borges can’t have intended for his Garden to have time as his subject, because his own rules disqualify “time” for having been used in the text. For two, given that the entire story is focused on dualities/bifurcations/syntheses, the answer to guessing game must be a duality. And we know that Yu Tsun must have correctly guessed the answer to the riddle in order to act so decisively.
One part of the duality is destiny. In a very basic sense, to kill Stephen Albert is Yu Tsun’s destiny – “the culmination” of “[his] race, of [his] uncountable forebears” – and just as the triumph of the army in Ts’ui Pên’s novel, the successful pursuit by Madden, and the Germans’ ultimate defeat, it is determined. Yu Tsun alludes to this very precisely when he says “Whosoever would undertake some atrocious enterprise should act as if it were already accomplished, should impose upon himself a future as irrevocable as the past.” And in an important sense, it satisfies a narrative arc that spans centuries. Both the death of Ts’ui Pên and the death of Stephen Albert are adequately described as “An elderly man living in solitude and devoted to a labyrinth are killed for their name by a stranger.” Meet Ts’ui Pên / Stephen, kill Ts’ui Pên / Stephen.
The other part of the duality is choice, or will. Every important event is presented as a choice. The choice to take all of his meager coins, the choice to board the train, the choice to call out to the children, the choice to announce himself at the gate, the choice to ask to see the letter again. Each of these is completely essential to the execution of his plan and Borges’ execution of his narrative. And to each of these, Yu Tsun’s decision and timing are so essential that the outcome of these choices appears excitingly coincidental.
When Yu Tsun says “The future exists now,” he has realized that his destiny being predetermined does not mean that this choices are meaningless, even though they are both incomprehensible. He has solved the tension within the duality between choice and destiny, and the only natural action is to commence with his plan.
The central allegory, then, is neither the spy chase nor the labyrinth nor the timeline itself. It is Yu Tsun’s moonlit and meditative walk through the countryside. This set of forking paths is also an illusory maze, as it is navigated by simply turning left at each opportunity. And yet there are endless perceived opportunities to deviate from the path. This is the world that Borges so aptly describes as “at once infinite and intimate.” The Garden of Forking Paths is thus transfigured from an unnavigable thicket of multiplying pathways into the other sense of “labyrinth” : a meditative journey between determined points.
Whenever Borges was asked about the meaning of “The Garden of Forking Paths,” he demurred and claimed that it was just a story. I don’t think he was being cagey. I think he was stating the exact and honest truth.