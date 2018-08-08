Open Thread 107.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to find the lost tomb of Genghis Khan.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomb_of_Genghis_Khan
So, first thing I do is look for the resulting mass grave in the general area. Should find one of slaves, one of warriors, nearby, if the legend is true.
Ironically, a lot of the things supposedly done to hide his grave would make it easier to find. Divert a river? Now there’s a diverted river pointing right to it. Same with planting trees. If they just dumped him into an anonymous hole in the ground, and you’d never find it.
But most likely he’s buried in the Ikh Khorig.
Is there going to be a general announcement of all the meetups? As someone in charge of hosting one scheduled for this Saturday I think posting a list above the fold (so to speak) would help with attendance.
(My guess is that a list will be posted approximately 30 seconds after I post this, but on the off chance that isn’t the plan, I thought I’d bring it up.)
Here’s some flamebait for everyone:
Does the word “literally” remove one layer of metaphor, or all of them at once?
For example, someone says “this social system is literally broken.” Someone might say “oh, so you’re saying the system was physically separated in to multiple pieces?” But another person might see the author’s formulation as correct – he’s saying the system actually does not work at all, like a “broken” machine, as opposed to when people refer to systems as “broken” meaning they’re just really crappy.
One reader interpreted “literally” as removing all metaphor, going back to the definition of “broken” as meaning something has been physically broken in to pieces, whereas the author intended it to pop one item off the stack of metaphors, where we use “broken” metaphorically to refer to a machine that isn’t working.
And, whichever interpretation you support, shouldn’t we have a word that means the other one? Do we?
“Literally” should remove all layers at once. In actual use, it sometimes doesn’t even remove any but just serves as an intensifier – so, in your example, someone would say “the system is literally broken” to mean it’s really messed up as opposed to just a bit messed up.
I think restoring “literally” to its literal sense, or substituting another word in that literal sense, would simply get it back to the start of the same merry detensification treadmill. But, if we could somehow do that, it would be worth another several decades of being able to communicate true facts like “Albert Speer was the literal architect of the Nazi Party.”
So, for both you and WashedOut: Would you consider the sentence: “Since Eru Iluvatar was the one that in the end made Gollum stumble and fall into Mount Doom, the end of Lord of the Rings is literally a Deus Ex Machina.” to be using “literally” incorrectly (since Eru Iluvatar is a literal god, but he didn’t come out of a machine), and if so, how would you rewrite it?
What you want is for the reader to enjoy the double-relevance of Deus Ex Machina in it’s literal meaning (the god part only) and it’s common interpretation as a plot device (the whole phrase). When you add ‘literally’ in front of it, you replace this joy with confusion about 1) your broader point and 2) your understanding of Eru Iluvatar.
I would re-write with simplicity in mind:
I don’t see how it’s confusing, and I don’t think your version communicates the same thing as silver_swift’s version.
Most examples of Deus Ex Machina are not a literal god, they’re merely something equally contrived and unpredictable, like the alien invaders suddenly turning out to be weak to the common cold. So when a Deus Ex Machina does involve a literal god, that’s surprising and worth pointing out.
Your version doesn’t point out the surprise, quite the opposite. Your version implies that Deus Ex Machina is just another name for divine intervention, rather than for any contrived plot device that solves everything.
I don’t think English has this kind of specificity of clause. Saying “literal Deus Ex Machina” is a close to correct as you can get without making it “(literal Deus) Ex Machina” or something.
This is where I’d(were my objectives the same) cover by considering my prose structure – I.E. “Eru was a Deux Ex Machina, with a literal Deux to boot” or similar. It makes it pedantically accurate and amplifies rather than mutes the joke.
I think in reality only the most joyless kind of joykill would care about the use of literally being only half-right in this case, though. If you know the D.E.M. phrase to begin with, his meaning gets communicated and all is well.
How would you handle the videogame Deus Ex, in which your character becomes a literal Deus Ex Machina…
Well, because Eru Iluvatar did not literally intervene in Mount Doom and because neither Eru Iluvatar nor Mount Doom literally exist, under the “remove all levels” interpretation the answer is clearly no.
But the phrase Deus Ex Machina is not a literal claim that a literal deity intervened in the literal world. It is the claim about the dramatic persona of a deity intervening as part of a dramatic production, by referencing the historic convention that such deific characters descend to the stage by way of a crane. The question you need to ask is, if the Lord of the Rings was a Greek play, would Eru Iluvatar’s appearance on stage have been contrived using a crane?
And the answer is unambiguously yes. (Consider, if you will, that in the actual movies, the music and special effects were used as part of the modern convention to signal the same thing.)
This is in contrast to the (more) figurative use of the phrase where any contrived solution to an apparently insoluble situation is used after an author has written themselves into a corner.
‘Literally’ means the word takes on it’s most basic, face-value definition.
After eating a chilli: My mouth is literally on fire -> Incorrect word use for almost all situations.
In your example “this social system is literally broken” this is just poor word choice and poor phrasing. The onus for clarity doesn’t rest with the listener’s choice of which layer of metaphor to remove, it’s on the speaker to speak clearly. They could have said “This social system is in need of repair” or any of a dozen viable alternatives but it seems they just really really wanted to use the word ‘broken’, in which case they didn’t even need to say ‘literally’, but for it’s appeal as a word-amplifier.
Both interpretations are fine. The word “literally” is (or should be) used to indicate that less metaphor is used than the reader/listener might expect, in cases where this results in unclear communication it can be clarified like any other ambiguous sentence in English. Sure, it would be better if we had separate words for those two meanings, but adding words to a language also comes with a cost (it makes the language harder to learn for non-native speakers, for instance) so you have consider whether the benefit of not having to clarify yourself in the rare cases where this is a problem outweighs those costs.
The problem with using literally as an intensifier isn’t that it prevents English from being Lojban, it’s that we already have a shitton of words that function as intensifier and very few words that function as escape characters so turning the latter into the former increases the number of cases where clarification is needed for very little benefit.
I’m not convinced multiple levels of metaphor actually exist. In your example, I would say that “broken” in the sense of “malfunctioning” isn’t a metaphor; it’s one of several meanings of the word. If I say something like, “The elevator is broken,” I don’t expect the listener to imagine the elevator in a thousand pieces, I expect them to understand that it just isn’t working.
Can you supply a clearer example of multiple levels of metaphor?
The term ‘petrified’, as applied to a person or animal.
Layer 0: Physically turned to stone
Layer 1: Immobilised/paralysed, as if turned to stone
Layer 2: Incredibly scared, to the point where they could reasonably exhibit a freeze response.
@johan_larson
I think a major issue with that specific example is that the system often is not completely broken at all, it merely is imperfect to an extent that the person considers unacceptable. So ‘broken’ is then hyperbole. Using ‘literally’ with a hyperbole is irritating because it is a claim that the hyperbole is not actually hyperbole, which is false.
I think the problem is rather that “the social system” is vague. I can think of examples where a broken system could be perfectly literal*, such as “When our vendor relations manager quit and we had no one to find a new supplier, our companies procurement system was broken.” but I don’t know what the social system referenced is supposed to do, much less whether it does it.
*If one accepts the argument Johan makes above and I later repeated below.
I never understood the argument that “literally” can only possibly mean “non-figuratively” – English (and other European languages) has a long history of taking words meaning something like “in a way that conforms to physical reality, in a non metaphorical way” and turn them into intensifiers.
Consider:
“You really did it this time!”
“This is verily the worst thing I’ve ever seen” (“very”, from Old French “verai”, meaning “true”)
“he actually exploded from rage this time”
“he totally played me”
“she absolutely fancies you”
A key insight is: how often do you actually use the words “metaphorically” or “figuratively”? My guess is not a lot, because that the meaning of a given sentence implies a level of metaphor is almost always clear for context – there is almost never an actual need to add a word to explicitely tell the listener that you are talking metaphorically.
Intensifiers, on the other hand, are used extremely often in speech. So often that they’re prime target for semantic meiosis: their meaning tends to lose strength over time, thus the need to regularly come up with new intensifiers – and since the semantic path “non-metaphor” > “intensifier” is well established (like, this isn’t just a quirky trait of the English language, other western European languages also do this), it is neither surprising nor “bad” to see words like “literally” follow that path.
Mostly off topic, I would sign on to a crusade to start pedantically correct people who use f-cking as an intensifier in cases where it doesn’t apply literally, mostly to encourage creativity.
F-cking good idea!
Actually, Aapje, since no one is having sex with my idea, that’s not the correct word. Perhaps you could say “Extremely good idea” or “Cracking good idea.” 🙂
Reminds me of this smart ass-comic.
I like the question, but I object to the example. “Break” can literally mean to render non-functional; it may once have been a metaphorical meaning but I think it can refer to systems now in literal ways. In the same way, you aren’t being literal if you object to someone saying “The mother is bonding with the child” because bond now can literally mean an emotional connection; you are being a materialist.
I think. Or is every abstraction a metaphor, even if the words are being used in their standard fashion?
(I looked up four or five word definitions to double check my intuition while making this post, so I could be barking up the wrong tree, but not for spacing out)
I think if we’re using “metaphor” in the George Lakoff sense, “broken” is a metaphor even if the dictionary says that to render nonfunctional is a definition of it.
I think the problem with this question is, to put perhaps too fine a point on it, that it uses a literalist approach to language.
As others have pointed, literal is now frequently used as an intensifier, along with pointing out that language changes over time.
But the real issue is that all language is contextual, and attempting to evaluate sentences in isolation of their context is usually a mistake. Thus asking “does the word literal remove one layer or all layers of metaphorical meaning?” is to presume that there is some constant, correct use of this word. This is plainly false. The meaning will depend on the context in which it is used, what meaning the speaker could reasonably presume their intended audience to perceive.
This isn’t to say that words can’t be used incorrectly. They can; however, the line between correct and incorrect is not bright, solid and thin, but rather, wide, gray and fading to translucent.
There is no objective, timeless definition of “literally”. It’s just a collection of syllables that we use to convey meaning to each other. A use of the word “literally” is correct if it conveys the intended meaning to the listener, and incorrect if the listener is genuinely confused. It is rarely the case that using “literally” in a figurative manner is genuinely confusing. Indeed, while I’m sure that it’s happened, I literally can’t think of a single example off the top of my head where I’ve had difficulty discerning the intended meaning, and I’ve had this argument literally billions of times. (See what I did there?)
It’s important to distinguish between genuine confusion and simulated confusion. The examples in this thread are all simulated — nobody actually thinks, for example, that “the social system is literally broken” implies that it’s shattered into tiny pieces. People just get pedantic and play dumb because they don’t like the word choice.
An example of genuine confusion would be if I’d said “literally dozens of times” above. Billions is obvious hyperbole. Dozens is small enough to be plausibly true, but large enough to be plausibly exaggerated.
In the wild, though, most people deliberately exaggerate their hyperbole to make it clear.
The evolving meaning makes it difficult to use the original one – if you mean literally literally, you have to add vocal or written stress to the word or there’s a risk your audience will understand it to mean intensely. I’ll grant this pretty much only damages attempts to seem smart through wordplay, but still.
We’ve lost “beg the question” and “inflammable,” which have now been rendered all but unusable to pedants such as me. I won’t die on that hill myself, but I can’t blame people for attempting to defend literally.
For what purpose do you wish to retain “inflammable”? Perhaps for comedic purposes?
More to the point, what language can be made into a solid, fixed in some state and unchanging? Perhaps Latin would suit, but the audience would be limited.
Has “begging the question” actually been lost?
Granted: people use “begs the question” for “raises the question” all the time. But I’m having a hard time imagining a situation where that’s ambiguous. If you are using the original, petitio principii sense, you will say “this begs the question” or “you are begging the question”, full stop. If you mean it in the sense of raising the question, then you will follow “this begs the question” with an actual question.
To the extent that there’s a problem, it’s that many people don’t recognize the original definition. But that’s orthogonal to the newer usage. Imagine a world where nobody ever said “begs” instead of “raises”. It’s not like everybody would magically be imbued with a understanding of logical fallacies. They would still stare at you blankly when you said “this begs the question”. The only difference is that in one universe they’re thinking “What question?”, and in the other universe they’re just thinking “What?”
There are other words that are much more ambiguous. If I say that the American government sanctions an activity, do they support or prohibit it? Nobody ever seems to get angry about the word “sanction”, though. A cynic might conclude that the objection is less about precision, and more about seizing the opportunity to feel smugly superior.
IMHO, I think “begs the question” should be retired. You can’t reasonably assume your audience will be familiar with the original meaning, and if you use it for the contemporary meaning, you will offend pedants.
I agree that it’s not a substantial loss, but I can understand why people with attachments to particular meanings advocate for them.
I tried to connote that smug superiority was a major factor, although I think people have a certain natural preference for particular usages as well.
I don’t mourn “beg the question” (despite my pedantically prescriptivist stance on words like “literally” and “decimate”), since it’s a sloppy and misleading translation from Greek to Latin to English. The original Greek phrase meant “asking for the initial thing”, which got translated into medieval scholarly Latin as a phrase meaning “assuming the principle”. But the word (“petitio”) used for “assuming” was one that had changed between Classical Latin and Medieval Latin, and it got translated into English based on the Classical meaning (“begging” or “requesting”) rather than the intended Medieval meaning (“assuming”).
It doesn’t help that Aristotle was thinking of the thesis of an argument as coming first (the claimed principle whose truth was to be examined) when he wrote the initial Greek phrase, whereas most modern English-speakers think of it as coming at the end (as a conclusion being reached after an open-ended inquiry into a subject).
So we wound up with an English phrase that sounds like it means something fundamentally different (but still applicable in similar contexts) from what was intended, and it’s not too surprising that the meaning the words imply took over from the meaning the phrase was originally intended to denote.
I don’t think the language loses much by retreating from the sloppy translation and using a better one (like “assuming the conclusion”) or using another English phrase that fits the concept (like “circular reasoning”). I still recommend against using “begging the question” in the vernacular sense of the phrase, both because it’s ambiguous and because using it contrary to its original intended meaning is jarring to those who know what it’s supposed to mean and signals either a knowledge gap or a certain degree of carelessness with technical terminology.
My company Instacart is hiring across nearly every position, especially Engineering (like mad in San Francisco and Toronto but we’ll consider remote people too). We’re working to be the world leader in online groceries and I’d love to have more SSC readers on the team.
For you Machine Learning folks, we have some really interesting datasets.
🥕Instacart Careers Page🥕
🥕Full Sortable List of Openings🥕
Kudos to you, good sir.
Instacart is one of the few companies whose product I consider life-changing. Very satisfied customer here, myself!
A Lockean Theory of Digital Property.
If you rented a piece of commercial real estate for several years and put a lot of work and resources into making it a successful business, including improvements to the property, building up a customer base in the neighborhood, etc. and then the landlord repossessed it in the middle of the night without warning and threw all your stuff in the garbage, you would have some kind of legitimate legal complaint (or so it seems to me; I’m no lawyer). Not because renting the property for a long time made it “yours” but that using it for a long time, enhancing its value, mixing your labor with it, essentially, entitled you to a reasonable assumption of either continued ability to rent, or, at least, significant warning of being kicked out+possibly some compensation depending on the terms of the original contract.
One of the problems with social media is that it’s really hard to compete with free and free usually means the service promises little, if anything to the user, who is really there to bring in advertising dollars. Unfortunately, however, such services have become not only the way much of the world communicates ideas, but also how many people make a living. Given that so much value is now created in this ether space nowadays, it seems like maybe the legal system needs to catch up in terms of, e.g. if I spend a zillion hours creating content for youtube and building up a channel etc. and they delete my channel overnight, possibly even deleting the videos I may not have all backed up, they have harmed me in a tangible way beyond just, “you’re no longer welcome to use our service.”
In Spain, landlords (or people who want to buy somebody else’s apartment) sometimes resort to what is called “real estate harassment”).
People can get really angry when they perceive that something that belongs to them or should belong to them is being used by somebody badly. Plenty of landlords consider that squatters’ rights should be eliminated, because they violate what they perceive as their natural property rights.
Internet platforms are different from real estate property, in the sense that they don’t something that could be used by somebody else. But a squatter can destroy the reputation of a platform , which is their most valuable allure to users. I don’t think the presence of Alex Jones did anything to destroy YouTube’s reputation (they should get rid of child pornography first; Alex Jones is not the bottom of YouTube).
My point is, if you want to defend the right to remain on a platform based on squatters ‘ rights, a lot of people would say, “Let’s also get rid of squatters’ rights).
But are these the same people?
I feel like the “Alex Jones must not be silenced!” people and the “The homeless have every right to occupy unused buildings” people are very different and distinct groups…
Well, I belong to the group of people who think that Youtube has the right to kick out Alex Jones*, and squatters should never be allowed either property or tenancy rights. I don’t know where that places me in the political spectrum, but I guess I am not unique. Some other people who also defend property rights probably think the same.
Although you are mostly right; people who defend Alex Jones are right-wing, and people who defend squatters will be left-wing.
*EDIT: The fact that I think they should have a right to kick Alex Jones out of their platform does not mean I think they should have done so. But they should have the right to change their views on what is or isn’t acceptable, inform users, give them time to adapt their content, and kick out non-compliant users.
@Matt M
I agree that these probably aren’t the same people, though in my case, it sort of is. I won’t claim advocating for the homeless is one of my chief political concerns and I am also a believer in very strong property rights (and free speech norms), yet I also believe property rights have to be about more than just “the guy who owned it signed a piece of paper and now I own it until I sign a piece of paper, even if that means leaving this dilapidated house vacant on a prime piece of real estate for centuries.”
Yes, the latter sets off my libertarian “slippery slope” alarms, but I think the other bullet is even harder to bite, as it results in basically no one owning anything since, if you go back far enough, someone probably stole or conquered something somewhere along the line.
Or maybe back up your goddamn videos.
Getting back to my earlier point about these companies engaging in fraud…
If they have stated rules, and you are obeying the stated rules, you have no reason to suspect that your content will be instantly deleted. Especially on a “first offense.”
In terms of standard escalation of force, deleting someone’s 10-year video library on a first offense of “hate speech” seems fairly similar to shooting a jaywalker.
Yes, also the ToS are often very vaguely defined with a very unilateral appeals process (if any) should someone decide you’re in violation of them. It’s not as simple as “so long as I don’t say cocksucker, cunt, fuck, motherfucker, piss, shit, or tits, I’m within the ToS.”
“Don’t say anything hateful,” is a lot vaguer, perhaps intentionally so.
Also, if you have your account disabled, they do not provide any evidence of why they disabled an account except for a vague reference to a sub-category of their Terms and Conditions. It would also help if they actually had the staff to review account appeals or perhaps a phone/email contact number.
It would be fraud if they had made a legally binding promise that if you obey certain rules, they are not going to delete your videos. Most likely they haven’t made any promise whatsoever, and furthermore probably say in the ToS that they maintain the right to delete accounts at their discretion (or with some vague set of justifications).
Even if they did make a contract like that, I wouldn’t be surprised if a court found there was not enough mutual consideration for it to be enforceable.
I don’t know about that. “Split the profits that third parties pay us after we engage in the coordinated action herein specified” seems like a pretty standard form of mutual consideration.
As I’ve mentioned elsewhere in the thread, this was not a first offense. Alex Jones had already been warned multiple times. There’s no reasonable case here for fraud.
Also back up your videos because maybe a server fire at their facility destroys them all. (Almost certainly not possible with a company like youtube, but the principal is the same, right?)
That said, I don’t understand why youtube would delete videos at all, barring stuff that is literally illegal to possess due to revenge or child p0rn laws or perhaps court orders. If they ‘delete’ a channel all they really have to do is stop publishing it to the web, and they could easily archive it for the content owner – even a temporary archive.
They’re one Twitter campaign away from losing a lot of revenue because suddenly people have decided hosting Alex Jones makes you adjacent to Adolf Hitler. Between that and cutting the guy loose, the monetary choice is obvious.
I feel like you didn’t understand me. They can cut him loose (stop making his videos available at their website) without deleting anything. Right?
Keeping the videos on their servers in case Alex Jones wants them ‘back’ (he should have his own copies, of course, and not need that) answers the original posters objections.
Not sure. Maybe? I guess so.
I suspect that they’re not in danger of losing much revenue at all. Where is everybody boycotting them going to go?
No, I think it’s more that the owners and managers are simply executing their principles. Which wouldn’t bother me so much if conservative owners executing their principles wasn’t treated differently.
In Google’s case, at least, these executives are the same people who have no issue rolling over for the Chinese government and helping them mass censor their internet. Unclear to me principles beyond money are present.
I could easily be convinced that Google’s executives are far more sympathetic to the political goals of the Chinese Communist Party than those of Alex Jones.
Hell, I’m not convinced that I’M not far more sympathetic to the goals of the Chinese Communist Party than I am to those of Alex Jones.
A smart way to back up a digital portfolio would be a good idea. When Amazon shut down their product forums, I was either not paying attention or it wasn’t announced. I had some stuff I would have saved if I had known, but I don’t know that Amazon owed me any particular notice.
I don’t see this happening, because the difference is one of motive. A landlord repossessing your decade of hard work does so because he can make more money; Youtube loses money if it removes a channel with a certain amount of views, but does so because of public opinion more than anything else. Why laws that go against the court of public opinion would be impopular should be obvious.
Moreover, is this really such a big deal? Really? Video hosting is hardly the hallmark of digital technology, and setting up a place to dump your own kooky material about Barack Obama being the devil is trivially easy. Being kicked out of your home overnight by a landlord deprives you of a place to live, and living space is a scarce thing; digital space is functionally infinite, and it’s all very easy to set up your own.
DeWitt I don’t think there were mass calls for deplatforming shortly before the multiple independently owned companies did what they did. (Welcome to be proven wrong here)
At leas not beyond the level of unpopularity that was standard.
And the thing for which the deplatforming was said to occur seems to me to be something that could be solved with a libel lawsuit.
The target in question may have been deserving, but this occurrence sets a precedent that social media companies may effectively purge someone from all of what are effectively public spaces in an informally coordinated fashion at will.
But as long as one side of this debate worships what they consider to be free enterprise and the other side thinks that the companies are on the right side of history, expect little to be done about it.
I’d respond, but your comment seems cut off at the end. Did it come out okay, or do you need a moment?
No that last sentence was unnecessary.
Okay.
Agreed that there were no mass calls for deplatforming anyone before it also happened, but said event still happened not because Google thought they might make more money using the real estate otherwise, or because of some development plans, but sheerly because for popularity and PR reasons. Removing any other channel with many views loses rather than gains them money.
Agreed about the precedent. Agreed that nothing is likely to be done about it anywhere in the near future. I’m not sure what we do disagree on; the one point I made you don’t mention is that it is really, really, really easy for any one person to publish their videos in this day and age. The IT’S ONLY CENSORSHIP WHEN THE GOVERNMENT DOES IT crowd is dumb, but so are the people who want to insist there is no way to get some videos out there beyond falling in line with Google.
DeWitt,
The problem isn’t a technical inability to host videos, it’s the ability to reach a potential audience.
It’s trivially easy for extremists to host content on the web and allow like-minded people to view it. People far, far, far to the right of Alex Jones are still doing that.
The value of Facebook/Twitter/Youtube is that it helps you reach new viewers. It helps you expand your audience. It is how most people go about finding content, both existing content they know about and specifically want to see, and new content they might like to try and give a chance to.
Youtube basically is, de facto, a search engine for videos. Would you make the same claim if Google search started de-indexing unpopular web pages? That it’s no big deal, because those pages do still exist and people can still get to them by typing the address into their URL bar?
I don’t know how many people find new content on Youtube. Do they? Most of the time I’ve been on there it’s because of outside links, I.E. someone on SSC or Reddit or God knows where else links me something to watch. The amount of people on Youtube who don’t know who Alex Jones is but stumble upon him through elsewhere is likely minimal, though I’m very much interested in statistics on the matter.
De-indexing is another degree of separation away from the earlier landlord example: Google doesn’t host whatever webpages you search there. Them not wanting to host someone on their own servers isn’t quite the same as spending time and effort to make sure places they’re unaffiliated with don’t show up.
Which, you know, is exactly what they’re doing in China, so Google being in it for the money is hardly a secret anywhere.
DeWitt: I find new content via Youtube. I watch some comedy videos from comedians I liked, Youtube makes suggestions that amount to “These comedians are watched by people who watch the comedians you have watched” and I learn about a new comedian and I might buy his book or album or pay to watch his show.
I’m not saying Youtube owes that guy a platform from a first principles point of view, but I think the DMCA does put a burden on Youtube to be content-neutral.
I’m no expert at all on US law. I don’t think you should force a baker to give the gays their cake, I also don’t think you should force Youtube to host Alex Jones.
@Matt M:
A few questions:
1. Do you have a right to write an editorial in the New York Times? Or are they denying you a potential audience by refusing to host your content?
2. Suppose that Alex Jones had, instead of getting removed, simply had all his videos moved to the last page of search results. After all, he’s a crazy conspiracy guy and Google can reasonably assume that most users are looking for more reliable sources. Is that okay because he’s still got access, or is it censorship because Google isn’t giving him enough publicity?
3. Another user, Sammy the Spammer, runs a Youtube channel where he advertises cheap Viagra and herbal supplements. Does YouTube also owe him an audience?
Demanding equal access to an audience leads you to some weird places. Doubly so when a website’s main value is in how they filter content.
A couple of points:
a) This didn’t come out of nowhere. Alex Jones has been warned before.
b) The number of people on YouTube who stumble onto Alex Jones by happenstance is actually shockingly high. It’s a consequence of the YouTube recommendation algorithm: the algorithm wants high traffic and long watch times, which rewards sensationalist trash. Innocuous searches are typically only a few “Up Next” clicks away from conspiracy-mongering. (More on this.)
(A better solution than banning Alex Jones would have been to improve the recommendation algorithm, but either way Google is clearly within their right to decline to host Infowars.)
beleester,
I typed out a long and detailed response but I think I hit a banned word and it got deleted. Sorry 🙁
TLDR version:
The main problem I have here is that these companies stated policies, as well as revealed preferences through their observed behavior, would indicate that they desire to be open forums that are politically neutral.
The recent actions they have taken seem incredibly counter-intuitive to that goal.
As a hardcore libertarian myself, I would be okay with the legal existence of say, racially segregated restaurants. Would I would NOT be okay with is a restaurant that has a big sign saying “OPEN TO ALL” but then secretly refuses to seat black people.
I think the social media giants are pulling a bait and switch here. They advertise and promote themselves as open platforms, welcoming to all viewpoints and ideologies. And rather than come out in the open and just say “Actually, we changed our minds, no more evil right-wingers” they maintain that veneer while continuing to silence right-wingers. This is incredibly dishonest, and should be denounced by all sides.
Further, they advertise that their platforms are customizeable, in the sense that you can control what content you see and what content you don’t. But the “shadowbanning” as you describe has already taken over. Making Infowars difficult to find for random people is one thing, but making Infowars difficult to find for people who specifically elected to receive updates and content from Infowars strikes me as heavy-handed censorship.
The problem is that they claim to be different from the New York Times in that they provide neutral hosting, and you can decide for yourself what you want to see and hear. But more and more they are proving that no, what they intend to do is provide you with what they think you should see and hear regardless of the choices you make.
“People want real news and not conspiracy theories” is a matter of opinion. Even if it’s generally true at the population level, it would seem to not apply to any specific individual who chose to follow Infowars and block the NYT. They are telling you exactly what they want. You can refuse to give it to them if you’d like, but then you’re just another heavily curated first-party media source, and not an open platform of any kind.
Well, I don’t follow news about Youtube et al. closely, but I’ve heard more about Youtube taking down various videos for political reasons than about Youtube claiming to be open and neutral. Then again, I don’t know what the Youtube user interface says (e.g. the options for specifying what you want to watch you talk about) — I’ve never used it for anything other than watching specific videos.
Btw much of this comes down to when a statement should be considered legally binding. I don’t know what the law says about this, nor what it should say. I prefer to err on the side that it’s only legally binding if it’s somehow explicitly marked as such (except some specific situations such as product labels which should be binding) — I’d rather not be legally liable for the truth of everything I say in conversation or write on the internet. It can be argued that company communications should be binding by default, though allowing lawsuits based on vague phrases like “open content” by company execs would be another addition to an already ultra-litigious culture. In any case, one should always have both the option to state something in a legally binding way and in a non-binding way.
I don’t think this is quite right.
Youtube doesn’t do this thinking they will lose money. They do it because they think that this will gain them money long-term. They worry that being associated with Alex Jones will cost them more money than the ad-revenue he brings in.
This isn’t some altruistic “for the good of society,” move. This is pure, cold, profit-motive.
Agreed.
I don’t see this happening, because the difference is one of motive. A landlord repossessing your decade of hard work does so because he can make more money;
A landlord would also be losing your rent if they kick you out. They may or may not recoop that value.
Moreover, is this really such a big deal? Really?
I think this answers its own question – whichever group did the platforming ground work obviously thought it was a big deal.
Being kicked out of your home overnight by a landlord deprives you of a place to live, and living space is a scarce thing
Are there no hotels? No RVs for sale? No camping areas? No bridges under which to squat?
This move is clearly against the concept of free expression of thought, and I find morally indefensible.
How free should expression of thought be? The government prosecuting someone like Alex Jones, agreed, indefensible. The same banning him from speaking in public, again, indefensible. Keeping him from asking questions of public officials or what have you, not something they should do. If the place he lives in has only the one cable company and they pulled his internet access, I’d even agree that’s a move they shouldn’t make.
But Youtube? Youtube is part of a corporation and has no monopoly beyond everyone already being there. There are a thousand and then some ways to release your material beyond it. Banning Alex Jones from it strikes me as ‘not in my house’ levels of being against freedom of expression, and while I’d have preferred for him not to be blocked, I don’t think it’s indefensible.
Actually, libel and defamation laws set legitimate limits on what Alex Jones can say about individuals.
I definitely can’t agree that deleting the videos which you don’t have backed up is a harm to you. Unlike physical property, digital information can be freely copied – you gave YouTube a copy, you still have your own copy, you can each delete your own copy without harming the other. YouTube never promised to be a backup service (and they’d be a pretty crappy one, since they compress the video).
I’m also uncertain if “not having your source of income” is something we try to protect anywhere else. When you get fired, your employer doesn’t have to give you 30 days to find another job, even though you certainly mixed your labor with the company, and even though transitioning between jobs can take a lot of time and effort. If your landlord doesn’t renew your lease, he has to give you time to move out, but he doesn’t have to compensate you for anything else. If your restaurant is called “Joe’s on Tenth Street” and now you have to redo all your signs because you moved to Eighth Street, or if you lose money because Eighth Street gets less traffic, the landlord doesn’t owe you money for that.
It would be interesting to think about a system that does compensate people for those sorts of Lockean losses – it doesn’t strike me as unworkable – but such a system would have much bigger worries than Alex Jones.
I can maybe agree with a notice period – it takes time and effort to move between web hosts just like it does to move between homes, and it’s a nice thing to not wreck someone’s business if they’re not actually doing something illegal that needs to be gone right this minute – but I’m not sure what harms there would be to remedy beyond that.
Though I can’t seem to articulate why exactly, this comparison feels wrong.
The things that holds the built up value is Jones’ brand and content. He is still legally protected by trademark and copyright law, and as others have pointed out, he gave the platforms digital copies of his content – there’s no expectation for them to need to preserve a copy.
At the moment Facebook et al are being wishy-washy in trying to claim to be a platform and not responsible for any of the content they serve, and also defending their rights to remove content or suspend users they don’t agree with. It would be more interesting to make the argument that they’re monopolists, and should have a common carrier status with the duty to provide the platform for all.
What? Of course there is. Because they do it for literally everyone else. And they publicly proclaim they do not engage in politically motivated censorship.
Why shouldn’t he expect them to provide the same service to him as they do to left-leaning pundits?
‘It’ lies. ‘It’ wants to make money. It doesn’t not want to make money. Alex Jones is a liability for a website that wants to make money, because hosting him means you are in danger of getting some hysteric people on twitter call you the new devil.
You can tell me a better world would see an Alex Jones remain hosted(and hopefully ignored); I’d agree with you. But requiring of companies that they provide service when other alternatives are very clearly available is a worse alternative than telling Alex Jones to spend a day or two setting up a website of his own.
Okay, I concede your second paragraph.
But as to the first, isn’t it literally illegal for corporations to blatantly lie to the public? And don’t most people consider that to be a proper and just restriction of corporate activity?
If we found out that a company that complied with all “equal opportunity” postings and notifications was secretly refusing to hire black people, the public would be outraged. Literally nobody would be standing up to argue “It’s their right to hire whoever they want – and besides, who cares if they lied about being equal opportunity, that’s just what companies do!”
Yes. And when horse meat is sold as beef, or it turns out your savings plan leaves you with all of 2k in savings after three decades, a lot of people get upset, because clearly they didn’t get what they asked for.
In this case? Alex Jones is a complete nutcase. Many of the people that get tossed aside are similar, or far enough from the Overton window that people just don’t care. You could, maybe, get some to admit it doesn’t count as being equal in judgment, but people generally care about the vague concept of safety a whole lot more than they do freedom.
So uh, yeah. I don’t think we disagree. Google does what it does because of the almighty dollar, the public doesn’t really care because these are the least sympathetic victims around, principled proponents of corporate honesty go ignored because very few people who care enough about that are around.
And yet, he has millions of devoted followers who would disagree with this declarative statement of subjective opinion.
Lots of people in power think Trump is a complete nutcase too. Should he be banned as well? Sean Hannity? Tucker Carlson? Ron Paul?
Is there any particular standard here other than “Some powerful people on the left don’t like them?” Should there be?
Not really.
Yes.
What are you going to do about it? Google wants its money, Facebook wants its money, inertia keeps both afloat, people not wanting to look for other video providers or social media networks outweighs whatever outrage they might have.
As-is, there is no major media outlet with no political affiliation. I’m not sure such a thing could exist, because whatever side gets dumb and angry first is going to drive them towards the other in a jiffy. If you have a solution for this problem I’ll be very impressed, but this just seems to be the way things are for now.
My solution is simple. Go back to what they basically were before. I’m old enough to remember when Twitter and FB (not sure about Youtube) provided content in a very simple manner. A big chronological dump of all posts made by friends and pages you chose to follow. That was it. No fancy algorithms to determine, among those posts, which you supposedly want to see and which you supposedly don’t. You were treated like an adult, capable of making your own decisions in that regard.
Now clearly, they made this change because they thought it would increase interaction and thus increase ad revenue. Perhaps, in and of itself, it did. But to the extent that it has dealt long-term damage to the brand… I think these companies are doomed to crash and burn. I personally shorted a decent bit of FB stock as soon as I saw the Zuckerberg hearings.
The one clear advantage they have is network effects. They are popular because… they are popular. The more people they chase away, both literally themselves through banning, and secondarily through people who choose to leave because their favorite pages were deleted or they themselves no longer feel welcome, the more of their competitive edge they lose.
Increases in per-user engagement will mean nothing when their userbase starts to fall darmatically, as I predict, it will.
And as far as this goes, I’m going to… continue to denounce them and their business practices on any remaining public forum that will allow me to do so.
And hopefully make some money on their inevitable decline.
Okay. Then it turns out some skinheads are using your platform to hang out, or even just your local entirely harmless gun enthusiasts or people who don’t want any Syrians in their neighborhood. People get angry, a lot of people get angry, I can’t believe Facebook would support such people oh my gosh, the works.
I don’t think a politically colorless social network is really possible. The closest I can think of is 4chan, where everyone is allowed to post anything. Anything else is going to run into the issue Scott has mentioned here before that your movement will be approximately entirely ‘witches’ and a couple principled people who want to be left alone. The potential for outrage or the very simple effect of people from X affiliation not wanting to see Y all day looks to be much stronger than any wish for moderators who are even-handed.
Agreed that Facebook probably isn’t going to last particularly much longer, though. I’ll be glad to see it gone.
“Agreed that Facebook probably isn’t going to last particularly much longer, though.”
Sounds like you found free money lying on the street, shorting Facebook. Congratulations!
It won’t be totally free from controversy, to be sure. That said, for any business whose primary value proposition resides in network effects, and therefore has to appeal to a mass-market audience including ideological opposites, I think a platform of principled neutrality would actually be less controversial, on net, than their current platform of active intervention which appears to be partisan in nature, but which many also think “doesn’t go far enough.”
Right now, nobody is satisfied with what they’re doing. The right thinks it’s a coordinated campaign against them to harm them politically, and the left doesn’t understand why further measures haven’t been taken.
I mean, I don’t remember 2007, when Facebook was basically operating in this manner, being a hive of wretched skinheads. Possibly because I didn’t choose to follow any skinheads.
I’m arguing against the specific idea of YouTube deleting the digital copies of a video as comparable to destroying someone’s property.
But yes, I’d agree that their doing so could be considered politically motivated censorship.
My impression is that the purpose of adverse possession (squatters rights), as well as eminent domain, etc., is to ensure that the fixed and limited resource of land is used productively. In the case of adverse possession, if the landowner is so absentee that he fails to take action against open and notorious possession of his property, well, it isn’t very valuable to him. So much so that the new possessor, having taken possession and conducted such improvements as are appropriate for his use, has a claim to the land.
This does not translate to a infinite virtual world.
As an aside, if you value certainty of tenancy so little that your rental agreement doesn’t take it into account by, for example, providing just compensation for eviction under good behavior, then it is not entirely clear that you can later claim to be injured by it.
Adverse possession also serves a purpose of handling uncontested honest mistakes about ownership that get discovered only after the mistake has been relied upon for an extended period of time.
For example, there was an episode of the sitcom “That ’70s Show” where Bob discovered that his lot was about 10 feet wider than he thought it was and the actual property line ran through his neighbor Red’s garage. In the show, Bob asserted ownership of “his” wall of Red’s garage, moved Red’s stuff off that wall, and started storing some his own stuff there. But most viewers’ intuitions would probably be to sympathize with Red’s view that Bob was behaving unreasonably. Especially since it seems that both Bob and Red believed Red’s garage to lie entirely within Red’s lot (and Red in particular relied on that belief, while Bob did not rely on a belief that he owned one wall of Red’s garage) when they bought their respective properties.
Adverse possession deals with situations like this by providing a mechanism for adjusting legal title to match the common understanding that everyone had been relying on: Red had been “openly and notoriously” using “Bob’s” wall to store his (Red’s) tools as if it were his own property for many years, and Bob had known Red was using the property thus (although not that he (Bob) had legal title to it) and raised no objection, so Red has a claim to the full garage and the land underneath it under adverse possession.
A few jurisdictions target Adverse Possession narrowly to this type of situation and exclude your “squatters vs. inattentive absentee landlord” scenario by imposing a requirement that the “squatter” be using the property in good faith based on a sincere belief that the “squatter” had title to the land.
You could extend the idea a bit by also considering “submarine” claims, where the legal title-holder knows he own a piece of land and that somebody else mistakenly themselves to have a claim to it and is taking action relying on that belief, and waits until the trespasser has committed themselves firmly to the mistake before raising objections. For example, if Bob had known where the real property line was and knew that Red was planning on building a garage extension across the property line based on Red’s mistaken belief of where the property line was, it would be poor form for Bob to wait until Red had already built the garage before informing Red of the mistake and demanding compensation. Although I don’t think real Adverse Possession laws are designed with this kind of scenario in mind: most submarine claims scenarios seem like they’d play themselves out long before the Adverse Possession statute of limitations (in the US, anywhere from 5 to 30 years, depending on the state) runs out. I think the attitude here is that it’s mostly on Red to do his due diligence before building, although Bob’s choice to intentionally let the damage compound might reduce Red’s liability if Bob’s damage claim goes to court.
Back to the point you’re responding to, though, I’m having trouble thinking of a clear analogy in the context of digital forums for my original late-discovered mistake scenario. There are some analogies to the submarine claims scenario, but that’s messy even in the real property domain.
Has YouTube had a history of removing content in the past for apparently what seem externally arbitrary reasons? Does YouTube regularly make decisions to do things like de-monetize videos without apparently clear rhyme or reason?
The whole idea that YouTube has been, up until now, some bastion of perfectly free expression, that they haven’t set up the expectation that will remove people as they see fit, is false.
Kevin Drum has what appears to me to be the correct answer, which is that net neutrality is the proper forum for addressing these concerns.
An appealing mystery: the flying boat Hawaii Clipper left Guam on July 28, 1938 bound for Manila. It never arrived, and no wreckage was ever found.
I’m not really seeing the mystery – it almost certainly crashed at sea, probably due to adverse weather, mechanical failure, pilot error or a combination of the above.
It took over a year, with modern search techniques and equipment, to locate the first piece of wreckage from MH-370, and we’ve still only found 20 pieces altogether; I’m not at all surprised that, in 1938, no wreckage was recovered from something half the length and a tenth the tonnage of a Boeing 777.
Also worth noting that flying boats are generally designed to operate from minimal sea-states and a Martin M-130 would be unlikely to cope well with the open Pacific, even if it did manage to ditch.
Yes, that’s the likely explanation. But it’s weird and compelling that a huge aircraft can just without a trace.
Keep in mind that this was before modern search technology. No radar, limited ability to use airplanes to look for debris, and no real-time flight tracking. And there’s never been any reason to use modern methodology because it wasn’t Amelia Earhart.
To be fair, we didn’t need modern technology to find Amelia Earhart’s crash site – a British party found that on Nikumaroro in 1940. We just needed modern forensic anthropology to satisfy ourselves that the bones and artifacts were, in fact, Earhart’s.
Last I checked, there still wasn’t a consensus that the remains in question actually were hers. In fact, based on the wiki article, it looks very much like someone reading various junk and native habitation into something they want to find. If the Electra is there, they shouldn’t have had this much trouble producing pieces that are unambiguously from it, and not from one of the seven zillion airplanes lost in the South Pacific during WWII.
@johan_larson
Not really, the ocean is big, many parts are very lightly traveled and crashed planes are very hard to spot because parts of it sink to the bottom and parts float away in a very spread out way.
Also, was it intentional that you left out disappear from that sentence?
Yes, it was.
How long until it is the case (if it isn’t already) that every aircraft that takes flight is tracked by satellite from take off to landing in real time? Or narrow it to those leaving from or en route to a western nation.
They probably already are, but the Three Letter Agencies (of Russia, the US, and China at the least) aren’t forthcoming with details.
It appears the open answer for airliners (not necessarily all aircraft) is “very soon”. Assuming the airliners don’t shut off their ADS-B transponders, which apparently MH-370 did.
It heavily depends. Most large commercial aircraft are in constant contact with communications satellites while over the ocean. This is how they get wi-fi, which is pretty much mandatory now. Over land, they may use terrestrial towers instead of satellites, although I think satellite all the time is winning. If you’re flying a Cessna, not so much. But this requires a cooperative aircraft, which MH370 wasn’t. The pilot shut down the system.
That makes sense, though I’ll admit it implies a broader meaning to satellite than I was envisioning. Is there a move to track them visually? I expect the answer is no until we get more of the MH370 type of situation; in general we can rely on pilots wanting to stay alive and thus choosing to remain in contact.
There is not, and I doubt there will be. While there’s some possibility of using IR to track high-altitude jets (the US did it during the Cold War, but I don’t know the parameters they were looking at), visual is not a good choice for large-area search like this. It’s much easier to fit a transponder the pilot can’t turn off.
In at least ten and not more than fifty years (p>0.90) someone will put up an orbital MTI radar satellite constellation that can track every non-stealthy manned aircraft on the globe. Until then, tracking non-cooperative targets in remote areas is hard, and you’re not getting full coverage.
Tracking cooperative targets, e.g. via ADS-B, is much easier. The FAA’s goal is for almost all US civil aircraft to be so equipped by 2020, and for the exceptions to be disallowed from operating within thirty miles of the thirty largest commercial airports (plus some other restrictions). The rest of the world will take a bit longer. That still leaves:
Vintage aircraft with no electrical systems, which can still operate in remote areas and make special arrangements for e.g. air shows in populated areas,
Bush pilots, rural weekend pilots, and the like, who can live with the no-ADS flight restrictions and don’t want to pay ~$5000 for more fancy electronics,
People flying transoceanic flights where there is no ground station in LOS, who don’t want to be paying ~$20,000 for a minimal satellite datalink, and are satisfied with checking in every half-hour or so via old-fashioned HF radio, and
People who deliberately turn off the fancy electronics, or the entire electrical system.
And since someone is going to ask, that last option will remain on the table even for first-world commercial airline flights, because MH-370 is a once-in-a-lifetime rarity while commercial airline flights diverting due to on-board electrical fires happens roughly once a day. Electrical fire was one of the leading, and credible, theories in the early MH-370 investigation. Turning off electronics until the smoke stops getting worse and then landing at the nearest airport almost always works, but if you start adding electronics that can’t be turned off…
TL,DR: You can’t stop suicidal airline pilots(*) from killing all their passengers. Trying to make it so they can’t even disappear before killing everyone, saves no lives and requires taking away one of the tools non-suicidal pilots have used to save many lives. Or you can spend a hundred billion dollars on fancy satellites.
* Including in this context the remote sysops for hypothetical “unpiloted” airliners
Whoa, really? I know there are a lot of instruments in a lot of planes, but but I was under the impression that electronics had a bit more reliability, at least on the high end. Is this due to cost cutting in poorer countries, environmental flukes (ie, lightning strikes) or technology not being as advanced as I though?
Part of the question in an assumption that satellite coverage is trending upwards and those that are in orbit are basically always on. Eventually it seems likely that most of the globe will be monitored by someone. But maybe that’s just google earth making it seem like a smaller world than it is.
I read a book on the early days of Pan Am, and it was fairly incredible what they did with incredibly primitive aircraft. It’s not really surprising that they lost a few. As Fitzroy points out, the flying boats were designed to operate from calm waters, and even a ditching probably wouldn’t have been survivable. Six months earlier, Samoan Clipper went down when gas fumes caused it to explode in mid-air, taking with it Ed Musick, who had flown the first trans-Pacific route for Pan Am.
Yes, it’s a wonder any pilots from the early days of aviation survived. All three Martin M-130 flying boats were lost: one vanished over the Pacific, one crashed into a mountain, and one broke up on landing.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to detonate a thermonuclear device on a uninhabited island in the Pacific of my choosing.
You are allowed whatever political or financial resources you like, but are graded on how little you use–very few points if you begin the game in the nuclear forces of a current power, many if you start as a random nobody with a bit of seed capital.
Question. Does it have to be
a)Thermonuclear (ie. A Tellar Ulam device or other multi stage equivalent. Throwing together a Tall Boy won’t cut it, nor will alternate fusion bomb mechanisms)
b)Are we graded on bomb Yield?
Some partial credit for fission, but part of the difficulty here is working out the details of Teller Ulam (or stealing a working one, of course.) If you have an alternate design for a working pure fusion bomb and this comment thread is really what you want to burn that on, sure, go nuts; enjoy being black bagged by some security service.
Yield is irrelevant, but you’re being judged by God [1], not me: zero points for staging a fake or fizzle and talking it up
[1] in more ways than one, I suppose.
Tallboy was a very big conventional bomb, not a nuclear one. You’re thinking of Little Boy.
You are quite right, and I blame the thread talking about hitting times square with one.
*Assuming the Russians use keys for their ballistic missile submarines*
Start out with US$10m.
Bribe a Russian submarine captain & senior officers to nuke the island.
I heard that, during the 90s*, a soviet submarine was sold for spare parts, and it left port on its own towards some place in Africa. Why not just buy an entire submarine?
*It may be harder now, though.
That won’t work. Unless the Russians have dramatically overhauled their guidance systems in the last few decades (unlikely), the crew can’t arbitrarily target a chosen point. And stealing a warhead won’t work well, either. They’re designed to not go off unless they see the full flight profile. The US standard is that even one of the national labs shouldn’t be able to set one of ours off without the code. The Russians probably aren’t that good, but there are some safety mechanisms. Also, the bit where the crew is declared enemies of all mankind might give them pause.
You will also need an intelligence service that can put you in touch with a sub crew without the KGB noticing, let you negotiate with them without the KGB noticing (or the KGB just sending you a fake sub crew), and who is powerful and ruthless enough that the crew is more afraid of double crossing you than Putin. I’m not sure that service exists.
(Or a much more detailed plan for how you do the bribing.)
The government of Canada could do this. Canada does not have nuclear weapons, but it does have a well-established nuclear program for power generation, domestic uranium mines for the fissionables, incidental tritium production in the CANDU reactors for the fusion reaction, and the general engineering know-how that comes with being a first-world state. It’s also so firmly a US ally that going nuclear is unlikely to trigger more than a formal protest, since it wouldn’t change the strategic balance at all. That means Canada could do this openly, saving all sorts of money.
Take some money, and launch a new search near Tybee Island. Not sure what that will cost, but it gets me a bomb to study and a bunch of nuclear material. I’ll need to source some tritium, but that’s probably just a matter of money.
I think you’re about to get a visit from some nice men from the US Navy.
1. Why the USN? It wasn’t their bomb. USAF, maybe. NNSA is more likely.
2. I’m nowhere near the first person to think of this, and this isn’t my first time mentioning “going hunting” for it. I actually suspect that any salvage effort in the area would draw some attention, which is the weak spot in my plan.
I start as a real estate developer with approximately $2M. Through my obnoxious behavior I keep myself in the public eye for decades, and eventually run for and attain the Presidency of the United States. I clearly demonstrate my disdain towards the other governments of the world, and eventually get into a spat with Russia which provides me with an excuse to withdraw from the relevant Test Ban Treaties. Then I set off a nuke just to prove I mean business.
Your island, please?
That would explain a lot.
…Christ. Everyone offering answers to this question should never be put in charge of anything secure. If you gave them an AI in a box, it’d ask for the ROT13 decoding of Bcra obk, and we’d all be fucked.
Ok, I am Melon Eusk, Billionaire Adventurer.
I have decided that I am going to blow up a not yet identified Pacific island currently people-less but soon to be occupied by my arch rival, Britchard Ranson. And only an H-Bomb will do.
A quick study shows that the whole thing is pretty trivial and that the cost and technical difficulty of alternate designs like Layer Cake or a boosted “classical super” vs Tellar-Ulam is negligible compared to getting sufficient fissile material and non fissile fuel. And I have plenty of engineers and experience with precision fabrication. I can probably spread the manufacture around enough that only a dozen or so people will need to know.
The problem there of course is that if I start the easiest methods, I’ll be introduced to some nice men driving black vans with interesting conversation topics.
So I need to
a) Acquire Enough Uranium for the initial stage, I’m miserly, so I’ll save time and effort by making a “clean bomb” and using a lead tamper in exchange for yield.
b)Enrich fuel
a) Is easy enough, I go to certain areas of Arizona and Washington and declare that my new experimental tunneling business, The Mining Company (motto: Mine, it’s all MINE!”) will be making Ultraloop test tunnels there. I’ll even take away the excess dirt for free.
Refining might be harder, I’ll probably have to hide the refinery it in one of my Faraday Car Factories, and move the car assembly line outside. The share price is gonna take a tumble, but it’s worth it to see that bearded bastard fry.
b) Is more difficult. Centrifuges are out. I probably have the supply chains and ability to procure the materials from my aerospace projects, but the USA and other actors are already wary of my “hit anything in the world with several tonnes of rocket” capability, so it’s best not to tempt fate.
There are two other ways, A giant mass spectrometer, which is easy and barely works and is a bit obvious. Thermal Diffusion, which is hard and inefficient. And Gaseous Diffusion, which is easy and inefficient. I’m trying the latter.
Gaseous diffusion requires some rare materials, but less exotic ones than centrifuges and all ones that are used in some for for aerospace and high tech engineering. The reason that Islamic State didn’t have 30 of these plants up and running is that you need several kilometers of open, covered space to allow the diffusion to work, and even the USA can see things if all it takes is a mk1 eyeball on the ISS to notice it.
If only I had several kilometers of tunnel dug under auspices of a high tech project…
So, after a year or so I’ve got the several kilos of Enriched uranium, safely underground in an area with high natural radioactivity, and a good deal more unenriched to serve as casing and possibly tamper.
Some issues remain. Fusion fuel. I’m probably going to have to go with pure Deuterium. All the other choices scream Ï AM MAKING A NUCLEAR BOMB PLEASE ARREST ME. Deuterium is also that, but is probably explainable as some kind of experimental rocket fuel. A tritrium sparkplug would be nice but not essential
Priming explosives will be hard to come by, but perhaps could be disguised as some mining material or explosive bolts for spacecraft.
I’m going to have to give some staff involved in assembly really big bonuses, and probably a holiday after they and their families were my guests in my underground lair.
Finally, I need to deliver the assembled bomb. Luckily, my Hawk X-treme rocket is undergoing its third test flight soon.
While I like the framing story, there are issues. First, I don’t think you fully understand the issues with gaseous diffusion. Particularly if you’re mining reasonably high-grade uranium, someone will be watching.
This isn’t true. You can breed tritium by bombarding lithium, and you don’t need that much. Thermonuclear weapons produce most of their tritium from lithium in the detonation. D-D fusion is really inefficient, so that’s not the way to go for fusion.
True about lithium bombardment. I hadn’t thought of that.
As for Gaseous Diffusion, I can mine Pitchblende if I absolutely have to. And I’m not mining it, I’m simply digging a tunnel though some abandoned wasteland. That said, the issues with handling Uranium Hexaflouride are non-trivial.
I’m honestly confused why more people don’t go for breeding plutonium over isotope separation. Chemical separation is comparatively easy and honestly standing up a power reactor for breeding might be easier than gas diffusion?
Find an Aleutian biker with a fetish for glass knives.
I had no idea there was more than one Pacific to choose from.
In 1950, USS Missouri ran hard aground in Hampton Roads. A heroic salvage effort freed her.
I’ve tossed this scenario around in a few circles recently and have been startled at how rare a combination it seems to be:
Name a work of entertainment that takes place more than ten years in the future, is not dystopian, and does not involve interplanetary space travel.
My inspiration for the question is Scott Westerfeld’s YA sci-fi novel Extras, which comes in the aftermath of a dystopian trilogy and features a city centered around a “reputation economy” and sometimes-extreme body modification. It’s a unique society without enough going wrong to be truly dystopian. I’m looking for similarly neutral or optimistic takes on the future that don’t rely on leaving the planet as a cure-all.
Back to the Future seems like the most famous example here; the future is a perfectly fine place. Where the second movie is dystopian, it is more in the present than the future.
Accelerando, by Charles Stross – ranges from the present day to a few thousand years into the future, and while it takes us through some really weird societies, they’re not really dystopian.
The Diamond Age, by Neil Stephenson – a few hundred (?) years in the future, and is mostly about a little girl with the best education modern nanotech can provide. Also notable for an early fake-out – it starts off by following around a stereotypical cyberpunk protagonist (augged-up street punk living a life of crime), but then he gets executed and the narrative moves elsewhere.
Dennou Coil – anime best described as “Cyberpunk meets Studio Ghibli.” Set in a world that’s much like our own but with ubiquitous AR technology, features a group of children solving mysteries in cyberspace.
Sword Art Online – love it or hate it, it’s definitely a near-future setting that’s not a dystopia.
Accelerando involves interplanetary travel.
Down and Out in the Magic Kingdom by Doctorow more or less qualifies, I think.
Misspent Youth by Hamilton edges near dystopia but doesn’t get there, I think. I also don’t think it’s very good.
Infomocracy qualifies, but I also don’t think is very good.
Accelerando doesn’t qualify because space travel, but I think Halting State and Rule 34 both would.
It depends on what you’d define as a dystopia. I think there’s certainly an interesting and important place in storytelling for societies which come uncomfortably close to the line between merely imperfect societies and actual obvious dystopias.
One work that skirts close to the line but otherwise meets your criteria is Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. When compared to the original manga and film, which is much closer to the typical 80s-envisioned cyberpunk dystopia, the world (or at least the future Japan) of Stand Alone Complex seems much more pleasant to live in, and further seems a natural outgrowth of human society (good and bad) extrapolated from current conditions based on the technological development postulated by the worldbuilding. The question is whether the flaws in a society built around the cybernetic technology depicted in that and similar works are inherently dystopian in nature. An important piece of evidence to consider is the protagonists: while Public Security Section 9 is sometimes called on to enforce policies that can be seen as dystopian, more often they are the tool used by the government to crack down on dystopian uses of technology, sometimes by other branches of the government. My view is that an inherently dystopian society wouldn’t have a check on that use as part of society; stories with dystopias have the resistance against dystopia be external to society or rogue elements of society.
Yeah, “what counts as dystopia” was my big question too. Cyberpunk especially seems to fall on this, especially if the story follows poor people. Baltimore in The Wire might be plausibly described as “dystopian” but I don’t think it would rate for typical SF. So are the poor in your cyberpunk future worse off than Bubbles and his friends? Is that enough to make it a dystopia?
I was thinking of Neuromancer. Case’s life at the beginning is pretty shitty, but he’s a broke drug addict. How bad do things have to be – especially for broke drug addicts – before you start calling it a dystopia?
The Wheel of Time
The one I read most recently is John Scalzi’s Head On, the sequel to Lock In, both of which take place at least 25 years in the future. There’s been a global pandemic, but the society depicted is far from dystopian.
There’s a ton. Like a literal ton. A very incomplete list. I’m leaving out anything with explicit supernatural elements in addition to technological ones. I’m also leaving out things that don’t explicitly make mention of being in the future when it was written.
Big Hero Six
Patlabor
Astro Boy
Chobits
2001: A Space Odyssey
A Scanner Darkly
The A-Team (2010)
Inception
Click
Summer Wars
Snowcrash and Diamond Age
Blade Runner
Minority Report
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan novels
Stranger in a Strange Land
… in Death series
Contact
The Martian
The Dead Past
Franchise
The Moon is a Harsh Mistress
The early Robot series by Asimov
Alien Nation
V
Most Black Mirror episodes
Century City
The State
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
War of the Worlds
Assassin’s Creed
Nearly everything by Tom Clancy
Call of Duty games
Perfect Dark
Uplink
The Old Grey Hare
Sealab 2020
I’m sure I’m leaving a lot out.
It looks like you missed “and does not involve interplanetary space travel”.
Aren’t some of those dystopian?
How about Earth and Kiln People by David Brin? Things aren’t super great, but they’re not IMHO dystopias.
Does Batman Beyond count? I suppose there’s at least as much interplanetary space travel as in the present day DCAU, but I can’t recall any space travel actually affecting the characters.
The majority of the post-apocalypse genre. The point of dystopia is that a strict societal hierarchy is in place, such that there are some supporters who see it as utopia. So a destroyed future doesn’t apply.
So HG Wells’ The Time Machine may well apply, as well.
How I Met Your Mother, if you count the frame story. 😉
Scott, some of the links in your blogroll do not work as they should.
Scott, are you going to answer the question you posed about your site traffic in the last open thread? I’m curious what the real answer is.
Was in discussion with another epi geek type and got to talking about ’emerging diseases’ as a moving target – the disease either emerges into being widespread and common place, or it dies back. There have been multiple diseases in the last few decades which appeared to be on the edge of causing wide spread devastation, but never lived up to the promise. (Nipah, nearly all avian influenzas) On the other hand, there are also multiple diseases that have expanded their impact far beyond the suppositions of earlier times. Type II diabetes, for example, is far more common than I think anyone in the 1920s imagined it would be. HIV’s global impact was likewise shocking. And due to the experience with scrapie, no one expected BSE to have the impact it did (although nvCJD has, it appears, been broadly oversold.)
Speculation time – propose a disease either now known (such as diabetes) or related to one now known (BSE) or with a transmission mechanism similar to a disease now known (HIV) that is currently quite rare but will, in forty or fifty years time, be a major medical concern such that lay people have a relatively accurate working knowledge of it.
(extra points if it’s not a human disease, double the bonus if it’s not a mammal disease, triple for a non *animal* disease.)
I’m going to go with good old plague, Y. pestis. We’ve seen an increase in incidence of insect issues (particularly bedbugs, but also termites) due to more international travel and the banning of all the good persistent insecticides. Add in a few mutations to make Y. pestis more virulent, antibiotic resistant, and bypass immunization, and the Black Death could be back at it.
I don’t have a specific disease in mind, but something tick-borne. I fear we’ve lost the capability to do proper eradication campaigns.
Any chance staph gets worse? Or something nastier develop resistance the way MRSA has?
Let’s go for the triple.
Here in the UK, we’ve had a sequence of tree diseases make national headlines and get themselves into folks’ memories – Dutch Elm Disease, Ash Dieback and so on. So I’ll propose a disease that attacks and wipes out Norway Spruce plantations, which would have quite significant effects in Europe (I’m not sure what kind of conifers you have in the US).
Article on FT: “Isolationism is the wrong charge to level at Donald Trump”.
I also think that isolationism is the wrong word for Trump’s foreign policies. I see it as the US being as meddlesome as it always has been, just with different priorities. So, the White House doesn’t value climate change prevention anymore, nor do they value European allies that much. But Trump is not isolationist.
When I imagine an isolationist US, I think of something like this:
1. Stop meddling into other countries’ affairs. Take all soldiers in hot zones back home. Let other countries solve their own problems. Also stop with extra-territorial sanctions. Foreign companies’ trade partners are nobody’s business. Don’t accept refugees or inmigrants either. People should stay in their own country.
2. Get out of all trade agreements (NAFTA, WTO). Get out of all mutual defence agreements (NATO, Japan, South Korea).
3. Close jails in foreign territories (drop all Guantanamo prisoners somewhere in the EU, and let them deal with it, instead of complaining about the US). Also close all foreign bases (if you are not going to fight wars in other countries, why do you need foreign bases).
4. Make sure the dollar stops being the money used as reserve currencies by foreign governments; all USD should stay in the US.
Of course, this will never happen. But this is what isolationism involves. Trump is not isolationist; he does like to bully allies, and has a tendency to prefer bilateral trade deals to multi-partner deals.
This strategy makes a lot of sense if you want to bully your partners instead of getting a deal you consider less beneficial; EU nominal GDP is 17.3 trillion USD vs the US’ 19.3 USD. The only individual country that can deal with the US in more or less equal terms is China, with its 14 trillion $ nominal GDP. The US could probably get better deals with the EU’s countries via bilateral deals (this isn’t possible, of course, because the EU knows this so the block negotiates deals together). TPP signatories (excluding the US) have a nominal GDP of 11,3 trillion $. It is much harder to deal with them as a group, than it is to deal with them separately.
So, whatever he is, Trump is not isolationist. He does want deals – just on what he considers better terms. He does want America to be respected as a global power and he does want to influence world politics – just on his terms.
FYI – I got paywall’d by the link
OK, here is a gift link (can only be opened three times, though).
The excerpt basically summarizes the point of the article.
Does the exact wording really matter? Really? Or is this the same sorts of debate where people very vigorously decide on whether or not X is really a socialist, Y is really a racist, and Z is really sexist? Getting hung up on words seems much more likely to cause confusion than debating specific policy might.
I think that words matter.
In sexual violence cases, for example, a lot of victims who feel uncomfortable but can’t really put a finger on it, get a platform once they realize that there is a term for what happened to them, that there are others who have suffered from it, and they are not alone, and what happened to them was wrong.
For example, there is stealthing (the practice of removing a condom when the agreement was to use a condom; this puts the women at risk to get STD and pregnancy); date rape; spousal rape; reproductive coercion (making a hole in a condom; pretending to consume the pill). All of these things happened before there was a term for them, but victims did not feel empowered to talk about them, because they couldn’t explain what was wrong with what happened with them.
Words have power; they can give platforms to people. Yes, it is important to use the right term. I don’t agree with The Donald’s foreign policies – but for me they are an example of America as usual. The Donald at least does not go around toppling democraticallly elected governments (Mossadegh’s Iran, Allende’s Chile). Obama did not close Guantanamo either, nor did he take troups out of Afghanistan. What difference does it make who is in the White House to an afghani person?
Imperialism or neo-colonialism are better terms, although they don’t exactly fit either. But isolationism is a worse term.
Mercantilism is also a good term.
Fair. It’s the fighting over is this one thing X so a person can be beat over the head with that cudgel I’m tired of; your explanation seems a lot more sensible, for those who care about describing reality more than hurting the other side. Okay.
There’s also a question of relative vs absolute isolationism.
Donald Trump is not a hardline isolationist. Granted. But I think it’s fair to say that he’s more isolationist than other presidents. Just looking at your own examples, Donald Trump is less open to refugees and immigrants, more prone to leaving international agreements, and more concerned about current accounts deficits than other presidents.
It’s like asking whether Obama was a realist. (In the IR sense, not the generic sense.) He was more of a realist than George W. Bush; he was less of a realist than, say, Stephen Walt.
Is Obama a realist? Is Trump an isolationist? In the real world, people don’t often fit perfectly into nice categories. Moreover, the question is a dead-end unless it’s connected to some sort of consequence: once we decide whether Trump is an isolationist, what next? What conclusion are we going to draw? Depending on the context, either answer might be appropriate; without context, I frankly don’t think it matters.
Okay… but unless you specifically declare a relative comparison, it’s still pretty dishonest to use the word as if it were an absolute.
Bernie Sanders is a libertarian as compared to Lenin, I suppose. And yet, if I wrote a bunch of articles about Bernie’s “shocking and brazen libertarianism” a lot of people would probably think I was delusional. And rightly so.
First, I don’t even think we have evidence that this is actually happening. The FT article just quotes a bunch of headlines without linking to the articles in question. Even if you think that readers are complete idiots, it’s not obvious to me that there’s any basis for this complaint.
That’s because Bernie Sanders is a US senator. In the absence of any context, statements about his ideology are going to be taken in comparison to other senators. As president, the natural point of comparison for Trump is other presidents.
Trump is not isolationist. He is very willing to impose extraterritorial sanctions*, create a “space force”, talk to North Korea, go on a tariff war with the EU and China.
These are not isolationist policies. These are mercantilist policies, that come from the idea that you need to have a trade surplus in order to function as a country. Mercantilist views are what brought us colonialism; they have failed, and they are wrong, but still popular.
Trump’s military views are not isolationist. If anything, they are expansionist. Space force? His views on Middle East affairs are not isolationist either. He is not pro not-interfering. He is pro Saudi (he supported them against Qatar, although his stance seems to have changed) and pro Israel (moving the embassy to Jerusalem).
*He is very willing to meddle into other countries’ affairs, even when they do it outside the US, without directly affecting the US.
EDIT: I think that Tokugawa shogunate Japan was isolationist. Franco’s Spain was also isolationist, although less so. Ming dinasty China was also isolationist. One thing all these countries have in common is that they don’t go around moving embassies, going to summits, doing air strikes, making extraterritorial sanctions or otherwise meddling in other countries affairs.
Trump is no more or less isolationist than other US Presidents. He just doesn’t care about US allies that much, and he imagines that the US can still go around imposing sanctions and going on trade wars or real wars without allies. His White House seems to be very willing to go to war with Iran. That is not isolationist.
In fact, I think that the US being militarily more isolationist would be a good thing. The US stopping all those sanctions and just letting other countries trade with each other is a good thing.
@ana53924:
I … did you read my post? Your response is completely non-responsive to my point. “Donald Trump is not a hardline isolationist” was literally my second sentence; I don’t need a list of examples of ways that he could be more isolationist.
My point is that Trump is meaningfully closer to isolationism than previous presidents, and that should be obvious to you just by reading your own criteria for isolationism: “Don’t accept refugees or immigrants either. Get out of all trade agreements (NAFTA, WTO). Get out of all mutual defence agreements (NATO, Japan, South Korea).”
It’s a spectrum, not a binary.
I think he counter-balances his isolationism in trade and military deals by being more aggressive in his trade wars and other types of meddling.
Imperial Britain was not isolationist. They were aggressively mercantilist and imperialist. That is the reason they forced isolationist China to trade.
Imperial Britain did try to make trade deals that were made to create a trade surplus.
I think that Trump is quite close in ideology to Imperial Britain in his foreign policies.
Imperial Britain’s “trade wars” were actual wars, fought to expand trade.
Trump’s “trade wars” are increased tariffs on foreign goods. They are a retreat from commitments imposed by membership in NATO and the WTO — that is to say, exactly the kind of thing you listed as a sign of isolationism.
Equivocating between the two kinds of trade war is not useful.
Trump’s desire to retreat from NATO or NAFTA does not come from a desire not to intervene militarily or not to trade, though. It comes from the desire to have America First.
His reasons are not isolationist, but mercantilist. His reasons to dislike NATO are not that he doesn’t want to intervene, but that he doesn’t want to intervene unless he chooses to.
I don’t think everything is comparative. You could say an average woman is ugly because she is not as pretty as Jennifer Lawrence (or whoever you think is the prettiest). But she is not ugly; just normal, and average.
You can’t call somebody isolationist because they are less globalist than you would like. There are reasons we use words, and we give those words definitions.
Yes, reforging the World Order in your own image is the exact opposite of isolationism.
People that are too invested in the current world order just see Trump backing away from their institutions. Because they can’t imagine engaging with the world any other way, they fail to see the concomitant stepping forward elsewhere.
Isolationism is (almost?) always a straw man. I don’t think anyone has ever applied it to themselves; people use it to tar others who they consider to be not sufficiently or appropriately interventionist in foreign policy. There are plenty of ways to engage in foreign policy without using military intervention, but for a surprisingly common mindset, this doesn’t count. Switzerland is neutral, not isolationist.
Regarding lab-grown meat –
From what I am aware, the technology and processes to produce it commercially are now pretty far in and though still futuristic it is not fantastiful anymore.
Though it is interesting to think about how humans/society will deal with animal-produced meat following the introduction of commercially viable lab-grown meat, my question isn’t with that but what comes “after”.
Should we start thinking about the next foodstuff that is to become “synthetic”? Is there a limit to what should be lab-grown?
Assuming FUTURE tech, not present. I’m not forbidding economic or technological limiting arguments, but should be prefaced with an prediction/assumption that technology/economics won’t reach there rather than a default of that it hasn’t.
Although there is still quite a bit of disagreement regarding plant suffering and consciousness, isn’t simply not eating anything alive a better moral standing?
It might be a slippery slope argument that these will come into place, but shouldn’t humans start sliding down that slope?
Is the moral argument even necessary?
If lab grown meat (or plant matter) can progress technologically to the point of being indistinguishable to the human palette as well as cheaper to produce, it would presumably dominate the market, regardless of moral considerations.
And the explanation for the markets of organic food and lab-grown gems?
Plus the moral argument may be needed to push science to get to that point.
Gen 1 SMeat: Tastes and smells a little like despair, and is expensive to boot. Not terribly popular with anyone except vegans.
Gen 2 SMeat, now with patented FlavorKarma: About as good as most meats, and slightly cheaper. Popular with the upper classes briefly before becoming a more middle class thing; the lower classes avoid it as suspicious.
Gen 3 SMeat, now with Flavafusions: A flavor bukakke in your mouth. Optimized to taste ridiculously good, with wide varieties of unusual flavors, such as Dorito Cool Ranch. Meat is pretty much replaced, except by the sort of wealthy idiot who drinks 300 year old wine that matured 275 years ago.
Gen4 SMeat, basically rebranded Gen 2 SMeat as Flavafusions have been linked to spontaneous human combustion in 4% of the population.
My guess is that, within a generation of lab-grown meat being plentiful and cheap, the “killing animals for food is immoral” position will get much, much more popular. (This is equivalent to saying that there are a lot of people right now who only consider eating animals to be morally acceptable because giving it up involves sacrifice, as opposed to just expressing preference.) However, I don’t think “killing plants for food is immoral” will be more than a fringe opinion on the same timescale, or anytime in the future near enough for me to imagine easily.
Yeah, given that plants have evolved specifically to spread by being eaten, the “how dare you use cells for calories” position seems nearly as unlikely.
Point of mild interest: This correction notice might be the most Vox thing ever.
Anyone looked at the study behind this one yet: Women More Likely To Survive Heart Attack If Treated By Female Doctors?
My strong prior is “garden of forking paths”, with a touch of publication bias.
The easy explanation is that younger doctors are taught the relatively more recent realization that heart attacks manifest differently in women and that female doctors are younger on average.
This also explains why male doctors with female colleagues tend to do better, as these female doctors tend to be younger and teach the old dogs new tricks.
Would someone more knowledgeable about Jewish history and theology than me care to comment on Ron Unz’s recent article “Oddities of the Jewish Religion“?
Conservative American Jew here. Some of this is false. Some of it isn’t technically false, but is taking weird one-liners in the Talmud and saying “This is what Jews really believe!” Some of it appears to come from back in the middle ages when the Christians really were out to get the Jews, and trying to argue that we should still do them today would get you laughed out of the room. Some of it is so bizarre that I have no idea where he’s sourcing it from. And the part where he implies that most “traditional religious Jews” practice this stuff is definitely false.
And when he admits that most Jews have never heard even heard of these oddities, let alone ever considered practicing them, but goes on to say, roughly, “Yeah, but what if the Jews really are secretly evil?”, I start to think he’s just grinding his axe.
After that, he starts veering into traditional “The Jews control the media and the banks” claims, and I stopped reading because it’s pretty clear what direction he’s heading.
In the last culture-war free thread, I posted:
By request of keranih, I repost it here.
Who is the fool in that formulation?
I think it’s best understood as “fools’ mate” — that is, they’re both fools.
I don’t read it that way. Fool’s mate in chess occurs when one person is a fool and the other plays exactly the right counter-moves in that situation.
The way I read it is that the PUA is “scoring a win” (the article goes on to say “a lay is a lay”), but they’re scoring an easy win against the “lowest difficulty opponent possible”. To continue with the metaphor, being able to complete the game on super-easy mode doesn’t make you a good player, and doesn’t even count as proper levelling up. (I dislike this terminology a lot personally, but it reflects my biases on how I think a PUA would view the situation.)
That seems to be the usage. Per quick google, this is the in-context use:
“I didn’t even have to run any game to fclose that blonde last night. It was fool’s mate.”
As a C programmer, “fclose” gives me pretty much the opposite connotation than intended.
Terming as “rape” what the PUAs are calling “fool’s mate” denies the women involved their agency. They’re out looking to have sex same as the men are; that’s what makes it so easy. It’s probably not a good thing to have sex you reasonably believe your partner will regret, but it’s not rape. Further, the term implies that while the wiser PUA (who does not engage in “fool’s mate”) knows she will regret it, the fool himself does not.
Roleplaying games thread:
CultureEdition War Edition!
Which D&D edition is the best? Retroclones count as what they are replicating or imitating (eg, if you love Labyrinth Lord, that’s B/X). Which is the worst? Which is the most “crowd-pleasing” (eg, if you’re recommending D&D to someone without knowing what their tastes are, which do you recommend?)
Your choices:
Original (aka 0th edition, 1974)
Holmes Basic (1977)
1st Edition Advanced Dungeons and Dragons (1977-79)
Moldvay Basic/Expert (aka B/X, 1981)
Menzter Basic/Expert/Companion/Master/Immortal (aka BECMI, 1983-85; the 1991 Rules Cyclopediawas similar enough to be considered as one thing)
2nd Edition AD&D (1989)
3rd Edition (2000)
3.5th Edition (2003; different enough from 3rd to be considered a separate thing, I suppose; Pathfinder is more or less a clone of this)
4th Edition (2008)
5th Edition (2014)
I think that B/X probably captures the sweet spot of D&D. It is fairly light on options compared to some of the other versions, it doesn’t have the unified systems of 3rd and later editions, and it’s arbitrary and weird in places. However, the level of simplicity makes it very easy to tinker with, it isn’t as wild and wooly as earlier editions, and it’s fast: character creation is fast and play is fast. This makes it very good for sandbox adventuring, which I think is a very rewarding style of play, and really revelatory if you’re used to the more story-based and often railroad-y style which starts to take root in the mid-80s.
4th Edition is the worst. It plays wildly differently from other versions, it is just as complex as 3rd and 3.5th were (hey, don’t you love it when a session with 4 combats takes 6 hours and leaves little time for anything else? Me neither), and the problem it was supposed to solve (magic-using classes being OP) was a problem caused by that complexity (when generating an encounter takes a long time, it’s part of the incentive to stop using random encounters; when there’s less threat of running into unexpected enemies, magic-using classes can blow all their spells in an encounter then take a nap) which created more problems (giving everyone per-encounter and per-day powers, so everyone is using the same sort of powers as a magic-using class, creates weird questions like “why can I only do my special attack once per day?”). It sacrificed a lot of non-combat options in order to deliver a product based around prepared encounters.
5th Edition does what 4th probably should have. It takes the basic mechanics of 3rd and simplifies it, both for player choice (no longer do you have to learn which feats are good and plan your character in advance; choices are generally one-time and are roughly equivalent) and for speed of play (a lot less number-crunching). My major beef with it is that monsters are still fairly complex in their stat block, so harder to tinker with than B/X or whatever.
I’ve only played 4th edition. 3rd edition looked way to complicated to run. Prior editions were before my time, 5th I haven’t needed yet.
I’m not really interested in debating the relative merits beyond that. I’ll give my evaluation of 4th for the likely minority positive perspective.
4th was tactically interesting and very easy to run after I ignored the advice on skill challenges, treasure parcels, and … basically I ran the game with the character builder and the monster manual. The balance was such that it was easy to know if an encounter would be easy or hard and there was some breathing room.
Due to logistic or personal issues I haven’t played into the teens yet, and I understand it gets complicated quickly after advancing.
The bloat was real, for sure, too. Later on I would take out options, not for balance reasons, but just because expecting someone not in love with spreadsheets to pick an option from a menu of 100’s items is silly.
I have an extensive homebrew version that will probably never be finished let alone played.
The D&D game I enjoyed most was 4th ed. Certainly a matter of GM and setting more than the rules, but the rules mostly didn’t seem to get in the way. So count me as another tentative pro-4th ed vote. I do agree that the later additions to 4th ed were generally making things worse rather than better, so probably good that they gave up and moved on.
And of course no version of D&D can hold a candle to GURPS.
I had the opposite experience with 4th and rules getting in the way – I found myself making decisions based on what the rules were, rather than what my character was trying to do. The mechanics were really dissociated – it felt kind of like playing a board game.
I’ve played 2e and 3.5e. While 3.5e certainly was streamlined compared to 2e, I didn’t think it made a huge difference on my impression overall – which that the core of D&D has always been somewhat bloated and many of its concepts (alignment, levels, characters classes) are simplistic, constricting, and increasingly behind their time, and I’m kinda sad that D&D hasn’t been burried by more modern and flexible systems – something like Chaosium’s Basic Role-Playing system would have been perfectly fine and adaptable to all kinds of fantasy universes (seeing as it could be made to work just as well for games as different as RuneQuest and Stormbringer).
Is it that 3rd and 3.5th were streamlined, or that they were standardized? I would say that 3rd ed was about as complicated as 2nd ed out of the box (with the core books, let’s say) but that it was regular and it made sense. There was a core system that if you knew it you could learn other bits as needed. Whereas, with 2nd, there were different rules for different tasks: stat checks and proficiencies were roll-under, attacks used THAC0 to calculate your to-hit and rolling high was good, saving throws got lower and rolling high was good, etc.
It was also arbitrary and weird. Instead of saying “you will take a penalty for xyz” it would be “you can’t do that”, and I defy anyone to explain what was up with multi-classing vs dual-classing.
I think that the class-level system has its advantages over the BRP system and other such systems. It gives players something to work towards, and it makes it easy to quantify how powerful someone is.
My take is that they were solving different problems. Multi-classing was AD&D’s way of letting old-school players play an old-school style Elf, and dual-classing was its answer for when a player says “I don’t want to be a fighter anymore”. The bizarre racial and stat restrictions were just because AD&D had a terrible habit of “balancing” things with bizarre racial and stat restrictions.
I only ever played 3.5 and 5th, so I can’t really comment on anything else.
5th is definitely a better game than 3.5, though. 3.5 has some terrible power creep in a game where martials are terribly gimped from the get-go. I dislike the feat tax, too, because it is very difficult to do any one thing well without dedicating half your progression to it, and doing something ‘wrong’ is a lot easier in 3.5 than it is in 5th edition.
Also 2nd edition’s worldbuilding will always have a special place in my heart because Planescape and Dark Sun are absolutely excellent, but I’ve never played the actual setting so I couldn’t really comment on that.
2nd ed had some really, really good world building. While by the 90s the rules were really creaking, they were turning out some brilliant setting work.
I will always have a soft spot for 1st edition AD&D, because that’s what most of my formative role-playing was done with. But I’d have to give the win to 3.5e/Pathfinder. It breaks badly if anyone tries to min/max, munchkin, or rules-lawyer it, but I think if you are down to worrying about that you’re pretty much out of luck for a happy role-playing experience generally. Otherwise, it is a reasonably well-integrated system for providing all the rules you’ll ever need without forcing you to use the ones you don’t want.
It may not be the best for inexperienced players due to a somewhat higher climb to the first plateau on the learning curve, but that’s not an issue for anyone in the target audience for your question.
While I personally care a lot about rules, but my experience is that in any group at least one of the players won’t care that much about rules. A system that’s too complicated means that either the GM has to hand-hold, or another of the players has to hand-hold.
I’ve played 2, 3.5, and 5. I like 5 – it’s faster than the others and you can tell any story you want to.