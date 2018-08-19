THE JOYFUL REDUCTION OF UNCERTAINTY

Open Thread 108.5

Posted on August 19, 2018 by Scott Alexander

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.

  1. robirahman says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    There will be a Slate Star Codex meetup in Washington, DC on Saturday, August 25th. We’ll be at the Clara Barton apartments, 616 E Street Northwest at 7pm, either in the 2nd floor clubroom or the rooftop lounge. For more information, check the google group.

