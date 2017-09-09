OT84: Threadictive Processing

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. New sidebar ad for Relationship Hero, a phone-in help line for social interaction related questions. Liron Shapira – whom many of you probably know from Quixey/CFAR/etc – is a co-founder, which makes me think they’re probably pretty reasonable and above-board.
2. In fact, thanks to everyone who’s emailed me about sidebar ads recently. I’m trying to walk a careful line here, where I’m neither so selective that it looks like I’m endorsing them, nor so unselective that actually bad or scammy companies make it in. If you ever feel like I’m erring on one side or the other, let me know.
3. Several good comments from last week’s thread on developmental genetics vs. evolutionary psychology. See eg Sam Reuben on how different animals implement instincts, TheRadicalModerate on the connectome, and Catherio on how across different individual animals, novel concepts seem to always get encoded in the same brain areas for some reason. Several people also brought up claims that some animals seem innately afraid of eg snakes, or innately susceptible to learning those fears, suggesting that genetics has managed to find a way to connect to the concept “snake” somehow. But it confuses me that this can be true at the same time as eg the experiment where kittens were raised in an artificial environment with no horizontal lines and weren’t able to see horizontal lines when grown up. I know there’s a difference between having a hard-coded concept and having a biased ability to learn a concept, and I know it makes sense that some hard-coded-ish concepts might need data before they “activate”, but it still seems weird to both have “snake” hard-coded enough to produce behavioral consequences, and “horizontal line” so un-hard-coded that you just might not learn it.
(also weird: trap innocent kittens in a freaky bizarro-dimension without horizontal lines and you win a Nobel, but try to give people one fricking questionnaire…)
A friend asked me if I had tattoos. I told her that I didn’t and she asked why. I gave her a couple reasons, all of them true:
– it’s not really my aesthetic
– my cultural (WASP) background frowns on them and I don’t feel like spending weirdness points on this with my family
– I would rather show people what I value by what I say and how I act.
I was a bit embarrassed to admit one of the biggest reasons: I feel like making a permanent decision is a bad idea unless absolutely necessary. Paul Graham says this, implicitly, as advice to “stay upwind“, and more accurately I feel like I’ve made a number of these decisions in the past and now live with suboptimal consequences.
Am I being stupid to be embarrassed of this reason?
(Though I have always sort of wanted one particular tattoo that I can’t figure out the right design for: a representation of the statement “P =? NP” (somehow indication uncertainty) that can be altered by adding ink to either state “P = NP” or “P = !NP”. And I did know someone a while ago who had a lower back tattoo of the Hopcroft-Ullman 7-tuple definition of a Turing machine…it, and her, were really awesome.)
P [thin squiggly lines] NP
The squiggly lines can be made into thicker straight lines, and a slash can be added to make the mathematical not-equal sign.
P [moderately large oval] NP
Where the oval can be filled in with an equal sign or not-equal sign. You could even have “Write answer here” above the oval. 🙂
No, but I wouldn’t be. Learning from mistakes is important. Why would you be embarrassed to have this reason? Perhaps answering that question would help you figure out what’s the actual reason for the embarrassment.
*A* reason to be embarrassed would be that it is a childish thought, as every moment passes and the action or inaction within it modifies our future forever, and there’s nothing we can do about that permanence.
That’s still no reason to spend money you’d be better off spending elsewhere, getting a tattoo that could get infected and kill you, from an artist who may slip or not be as good as their posted art makes them seem.
You can buy hundreds of custom temporary tattoos for under $100 online to see if you really like having the design on a semi-permanent basis.
This seems reasonable. I tend to explain this sort of thing with “if I want the same tattoo for five years, then I’ll get it.”
Not stupid, but perhaps too self-conscious. I have this reason too and wouldn’t think it too embarrassing to admit.
I don’t think you need a reason not to have tattoos, you need a reason to have tattoos.
I’ve commented before that there should be a name for this rationale of going against whichever choice is less reversible. It seems somehow closely related to the sunk cost fallacy, in some sense a mirror image, but I’m not sure. (I use this rationale, for instance, to justify the fact that I reveal very little personal information under this handle — if I ever did, I doubt I’d receive negative consequences in the forseeable future, but once things are revealed they can’t be un-revealed.)
FWIW I have roughly the same reasons for not wanting to get a tattoo.
I sometimes hear people in finance use “option value” or “optionality” in a similar way, to refer to the idea that locking in a choice has a cost – you lose the “optionality.” I don’t know if I’ve seen this spread much beyond finance circles though.
In finance you formally learn to value having choice in the context of financial options, then generalize it to the real options of a corporation. At which point it’s natural to generalize the terminology to other things in your life.
The inherent value of options is what bugs me about the idea of “too much choice is a bad thing” from the Nudge crowd. Also, yuck.
I am confused why that would be embarrassing, it seems by far the most obvious reason. Getting tattoos just seems to be reducing flexibility; it seems to be a way of locking oneself into something, you know? Seems a bit contrary to keeping one’s identity small. 🙂 (I guess maybe a lot of people would not consider this obvious seeing as they see “identity” as something to be generally embraced rather than generally avoided…)
No, it’s a perfectly good reason. I think most people have an experience of “Look, I did something I thought was cool a while back and now I wish I hadn’t because it was dumb, not cool”. Though granted, if the friend has tattoos herself, you may want to leave out the “it was a stupid decision” part 🙂
Don’t make unnecessary permanent decisions unless you want to signal that something is more important to you than the opportunity cost of making the decision.
If people were raised since birth exposed to optical illusions (especially those with physical form), would they fail to see the illusion and instead see the reality?
(Ducking out of the visible open thread before it gets too verbose)
Edit to add: These both being true (if true) just indicates that snake shape (innate) versus horizontal lines (learned) are differentially encoded. It seems plausible that the horizontal lines would be a topological (landscape oriented/personal movement oriented) coding, while the snake shape would be something which moves (and thus demands reactive response) coding.
It also seems plausible that few particular shapes are hardcoded unless absolutely necessary. Lines aren’t typically found in nature outside of slate (and similar rock) deposits. Do the blind geometers have an easy time dealing with lines?
(really ducking out of the visible open thread now)
Betty and I are hosting another meetup. Sunday September 24th, starting at 2:00, running through dinner time.
3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA 95117.
Do we know that relationship advice is something that benefits a lot from expertise?
Suppose someone has a problem with an existing or potential relationship. Maybe almost all such problems are such that good advice will be given by random well-socialized people (e.g. /r/Relationship_Advice, though that’s self-selected and not quite random). Or maybe almost all such problems are such that an expert who’s unusually socially adept, who’s done it a thousand times etc. will probably give a much better advice. Do we know one way or the other?
(I’m not trying to dismiss the newly linked sidebar advertiser, for all I know they’re really valuable. I can also think of more reasons to go with a paid service: assured response, quality of attention etc. I’m only wondering about the likely quality of the advice from a random intelligent socialized person vs a relationship expert).
The weird thing about relationships in my experience is that while I’m confident one can get “better” at them through learning (that is, it’s not all “are you naturally suave or agreeable,” but also “are you willing to examine how you date or act in a relationship to do better”), my experience is that relationship advice is also the last advice anyone ever takes (yes, I think getting people to take advice they don’t want to hear is probably hard in any area, but seems especially hard in relationships).
It’s just such an emotionally fraught area, that even if you can see exactly what your awkward friend is doing wrong and envision a simple fix for him, it’s nevertheless extremely unlikely he will actually attempt, much less succeed at implementing, the seemingly simple “fix.” And then of course there’s the whole “why can’t my friend see that he/she is terrible for him??” situation where your friend will always choose the object of infatuation over even an old friend (even if you’re not making ultimatums but simply advising against the dictates of his/her libido).
Of course, I am not a professional relationship advice giver, so for all I know there exist helpful tips that are easier to absorb and/or strategies for getting people to absorb them. But boy does it seem hard.
Huh. I had a lot of thoughts similar to the horizontal line thing and the snake thing, and to me it doesn’t seem surprising.
It’s clear the brain can be primed to recognise all sorts of weirdly specific stuff (snakes, red dots on mothers, insects-counting-to-two, horizontal-lines, etc, etc, etc).
It’s also clear there’s lots of things the brain only learns when exposed to, and sometimes only in formative stages (eg. children raised without tonal languages, children raised without language at all, children raised without adults to copy, etc).
So it sounds like, the brain is grown in a way which can already recognise, or is especially designed to recognise, weirdly specific stuff. But some of them already exist, and some of them need some extra connections to be formed by practice, and can fail to develop if they don’t get it. And sometimes, it’s important the region works immediately (eg. spotting mother, avoiding predators) because the child benefits much more from getting it right first time, and if not, they may survive.
And sometimes, there are some connections which are only filled in later. And it wouldn’t take much for the brain to grow with them already in place, but there’s no pressure to do so since either (a) the flexibility of recognising slightly different horizontals in different circumstances is useful or (b) MOST offspring have exposure to language, horizontals, etc, and the exceptions are generally doomed anyway, so having that improvement never really makes a difference.
What’s the point of being an voracious reader if you are going to forget of what you read?
Setting aside fiction books, I’d bet that most people read non fiction books primarily because of the information they hope to get from them. Obviously it’s important to readers that a book should be well written, but if “The better Angels of our Nature” had been written with entirely made up facts (basically a mockumentary in book form), far fewer people would have consumed it. However, if you read the actual book, the final result after a month is very similar: You learned very little about the world.
Last week an article adressing this topic was posted on HackerNews (a forum for programmers) whose point was basically that “Yes, you are going to forget most of the facts you read but you read it for the way it changes your perspective on the world”. In the discussion everybody agreed with that argument, and the one person who expressed doubt in the usefulness of reading was downvoted to oblivion.
To me, this seems like the classical case where the obvious conclusion (i.e reading non fiction books the way most people read them is a bad use of your time) is the correct one, but extremely unpopular because agreeing with it would invalidate a huge chunk of our past and our values.
The argument for why reading books is actually worth your time was already made by Paul Graham in one of his essays:
“What use is it to read all these books if I remember so little from them? […] Reading and experience train your model of the world. And even if you forget the experience or what you read, its effect on your model of the world persists. Your mind is like a compiled program you’ve lost the source of. It works, but you don’t know why.
The place to look for what I learned from Villehardouin’s chronicle [of the medieval crusades] is not what I remember from it, but my mental models of the crusades, Venice, medieval culture, siege warfare, and so on. Which doesn’t mean I couldn’t have read more attentively, but at least the harvest of reading is not so miserably small as it might seem.”
This seems reasonable enough, but the comparison with a compiled program is very apt because it also reveals two important problems:
Sure, you have used some facts to synthesize a particular map of a particular territory, but if you forget those facts you are unable to build a map for a differnt territory ( reuse some part of the program for another purpose). For example, one of the reasons Pinker cites for the decline in violence is the rise of the modern nation
state with the monopoly on the use of force. You may only remember that the world has gotten better but not why, and if you were thinking about the benefits of anarchism, you would not be able to include the effect of the modern nation state in that consideration. Seeing that creativity is to a large part the ability to link not obviously related things together, this really bothers me.
More importantly, if all you essentially remember is the conclusion or the compiled program, how are you going to change it?
Somebody comes along and claims that the world is getting worse (climate change, increased political polarization, more divorces, more depression). An ideal critical reader would evaluate those facts in the context of what he already knows, and either throw out the argument (“the increased polarization is only a local minimum, we haven’t had a civil war in decades”) or synthesize a new model (Most aspects are getting better, but some are not). However, I can’t do that if I don’t recall the building stones of my models!
Essentially and sadly, it seems that my model of the world is thus basically a mix of how often repeated, how recent and how convincing a particular conclusion was.
Edit: Graham’s essay: http://www.paulgraham.com/know.html
New sidebar ad for Relationship Hero, a phone-in help line for social interaction related questions.
Look, if I was able to pick up the phone and call someone to talk to them myself, I wouldn’t need social interaction advice! 🙂
But it does sound helpful, so good luck with that one.
Something that I just read and is annoying the heck out of me:
At first blush, I was irritated that this was evidence of lying, but on second thoughts I am prepared to concede that our lot in government are so useless, they really genuinely made a mistake and got their sums wrong. In the Department of Finance, yes.
The thing is, the sugar tax is a moral tax to deal with the obesity epidemic/crisis/apocalypse arrggh save us we are going to crushed beneath the bulk flabby mass of fat people just like in Katamari Damacy.
Fine, just like the smoking ban which was for health reasons and most people are fairly happy with it. So why the “we’re gonna raise millions in revenue from this!” sell? Presumably in order to sugarcoat (heh) the pill to get people to accept it with less grumbling and make it look less like the nanny state.
And either they deliberately lied in order to make the prospect as attractive as possible (if we’re getting this extra money, your taxes might go down a teeny bit) or they were so incompetent they got the figures wrong. Neither is an appealing thought, particularly with the national budget coming up soon – hey, lads in the Department, make sure ye have new batteries in the calculators when totting that up, all right?
My main gripe, though, is the deception. This is a moral intervention disguised as neutral revenue raising. EDIT: And if the figures need to be revised downward because the “speculative approximations” were wrong, then maybe people are not drinking as much sugary drinks as estimated, and maybe that’s not the main driver of the OBESITY EPIDEMIC and maybe all this is only scare-mongering.
Because there is a very large incentive to sugarcoat the pill there, too, for other worthy causes and inflate figures to scare people straight and because the greater good and the end justifies the means and it’s too important to let a little thing like literal adherence to the truth stand in the way (see the inflated estimations of women dying from illegal abortion when trying to get legalised abortion in the US*. Or the whole argument over the infamous ‘hockey stick’ in the climate change debates).
I wish governments wouldn’t lie to their people on stuff like this. It only results in the public then adopting an attitude to the next scare campaign of “crying wolf” and “sky is falling”, which is not what you want when the wolf really is in the sheepfold. Better to be upfront about “yeah we’re not going to make money on this but it’s a matter of public health” (as with the smoking ban).
*’How many deaths were we talking about when abortion was illegal? In NARAL (National Association for Repeal of Abortion Laws) we generally emphasized the drama of the individual case, not the mass statistics, but when we spoke of the latter it was always 5,000 to 10,000 a year. I confess that I knew the figures were totally false. But in the “morality” of our revolution, it was a useful figure, widely accepted, so why go out of our way to correct it with honest statistics?’ The official figures of maternal death due to illegal abortion before abortion was legalised was 160. Dr Nathanson estimates the actual figure to be around 500 maternal deaths per year. (Bernard Nathanson, Richard Ostling. Aborting America. Pinnacle Books. New York 1979.)
Nothing messes up the initiative to [give more speeding tickets, raise the taxes on cigarettes, raise the taxes on sugary drinks…] for the purpose of discouraging [speeding, smoking, drinking sugary drinks…] like people actually [driving slower, smoking less, drinking fewer sugary drinks…].
Here’s a random social interaction related question, apologies if it sounds a little weird or ridiculous as stated.
What is the most effective choice of words to use when asking someone out? By “most effective”, I mean (1) making it unambiguous or at least strongly suggestive of interest in a date so that the person on the receiving end won’t just assume it’s no more than a friendly invitation to hang out; (2) coming across as sincere and not a cliche line the asker throws out to people they’re at least mildly attracted to every week; and (3) not coming across as too headstrong or pressuring.
Any differences between what is best to say in writing (if this is ever advisable at all) versus what to say in person?
I suppose a very direct “Would you like to go out on a date with me?” is probably effective in the ways I mentioned above (though it comes close to violating (2)), but (a) it seems like something that comes out of the blue and could really startle an unsuspecting object of romantic interest, leading to some very cringing awkwardness especially if said in person; and (b)… well, never mind (b), which I ascribe to my own weird hang-ups.
Yes, I’m probably overthinking this. But evidently I’m going to have to learn this skill one way or another if I don’t want to stay single forever.
I myself have only awakened to this fairly recently, but I think this is a really crucial point:
Asking someone out is not primarily a verbal action. You really need to go through a whole non-verbal flirting social dance first to make it work. Putting it in words should only be the bow on top of an already sealed deal – so the words themselves don’t really matter.
(I am assuming you are a guy intending to ask a girl out.) I understand this is super difficult for an introvert to pull off (it sure is for me) but by far the most effective way to go about it is to approach the girl in a way that communicates your interest just by posture and attitude. You approach her tactfully but unambiguously signalling that you find her attractive and are romantically interested in her. Smiling, looking right into her eyes and being a touch shameless about your intentions. (It’s a deliberate test of your confidence and social skills.) She should get the message and signal back – either that she is open to your advances (smiling, turning to you, “opening up” etc.) or that she is not interested (not smiling, turning away, crossing her arms)* You then have a meaningless conversation during which this exchange of plausibly-deniable signals continues (which is the actual process of asking a girl out and what the general population calls flirting – which was a huge revelation for me) and if she still looks open by the end, you conclude with something very simple like: So – would you like to go for a drink on Friday? (Which should by now be something she’s expecting from you.)
On the one hand, all thus mushy, purposefully ambiguous gesture-and-tone stuff is pretty difficult to read, especially early on – On the other hand, the whole process flows quite naturally and doesn’t really have any single stress point where you suddenly hit the other person in the face with a major question. And there is usually also no humiliating rejection – you either get shut down early on by her body language and you back out before outwardly committing (plausible deniability both ways!) or, if she rejects the actual question (“I sorry, but I’m really busy this Friday.”) you can just say “Perhaps some other time then.” and graciously depart. Since it was just the conclusion of an extended conversation, it doesn’t seem like such a shoot-down.
*This description of signalling is super simplified and in a way naive – these are just the most common and cliché examples, you sort of need to learn how to read people through practice.
also weird: trap innocent kittens in a freaky bizarro-dimension without horizontal lines and you win a Nobel, but try to give people one fricking questionnaire…
Ah, but plainly they made sure the kittens signed the consent forms in pen, not pencil!
A “policy” idea for effective altruism: Combine the functions of charities and retirement care
Should solve: Terrible retirement home conditions and people’s unwillingness to part with money they might later desperately need for themselves
The idea: People pledge (contract, actually) to donate, say 10% of their lifetime income to a given charity+care institution (CCI). The CCI spends some of this on malaria blankets and some on running a retirement home for its contributors to live in once they become unable to take care of themselves.
That way the contributors know they are doing something helpful with their money while at the same time “insuring” themselves against old-age poverty (or, optionally, consequences of other disabilities as well). There will be somebody to “repay” them their altruism when they need it. The CCI is competing for contributions from healthy, fully functional adults seeking to defend their own interests which should positively align incentives as far as conditions for the elderly are concerned.
I think this arrangement could be a way to make the 10% pledge a viable option for the middle class. It’s not just charity – it’s also an investment in a more secure old age. (There are tons of details to iron out but this is the gist.)
David H. Hubel and Torsten N. Wiesel won the physiology Nobel prize in 1981 for the kitten vision experiment. Do you think you would have had trouble with the IRB or other similar regulation bodies if you tried your experiment around that time?
Update: meh, forget that. That’s not the actually important difference. The difference is doing the experiment on cats versus humans. Humans have personality rights that limit how you can use sensitive data you gather from them. It’s not filling the questionnaire itself that matters, but how you will publish the data you gather from them, whether it’s from the questionnaire or any other way. This is an especially difficult problem for patients in a psychiatric hospital, and you’ve already explained why in “Determining Consent” (“http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/04/04/determining-consent/”). Kittens don’t have personality rights, and if I raise kittens, I am allowed to publish videos of them on Youtube whether the kittens like that or not.
“I know it makes sense that some hard-coded-ish concepts might need data before they “activate”, but it still seems weird to both have “snake” hard-coded enough to produce behavioral consequences, and “horizontal line” so un-hard-coded that you just might not learn it.”
It’s best not to stress over it.
Biology is a series of hack-jobs.
I find this a useful comparison:
https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg15621085-000-creatures-from-primordial-silicon-let-darwinism-loose-in-an-electronics-lab-and-just-watch-what-it-creates-a-lean-mean-machine-that-nobody-understands-clive-davidson-reports/
Evolve a physical circuit in a lab and it can become dependent on basically anything in the lab during evolution. Normal temperature ranges. Faint radio noise, air currents, magnetic fields from other equipment. Take it away from some of those that it happens to have developed a dependency on for something and the circuit stops working.
Biology will take advantage of basically any implicit constraint available during evolution.
How often does a kitten grow up without ever seeing vertical lines? probably almost never. Might as well take advantage of that for the auto-vision training system.
If a slight built in advantage for spotting snakes which are trying to stay camouflaged can yield dividends during evolution and can be managed in some way through baby steps then a general snake recognition and avoidance system the organism may have.
Question for biologists/neuroscientists:
I know that for color vision the different types of photoreceptors have compounds that absorb at different wavelengths. However I don’t know how it forms a coherent color signal. How does the brain ‘know’ that the cone firing is a green one or a red one? That has to be hardwired somehow. Do the different color cones have separate networks that go to a different bundle in the optic nerve or something?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opponent_process
I don’t fully understand what’s going on, but it seems that a certain (ganglion?) cell is connected to various rods/cones in a certain area of the retina.
The signals from the rods and/or cones is then processed in one of three ways:
Brightness sums rods and all three cones.
Redness subtracts green from red.
Yellowness subtracts blue from a sum of red and green.
These are the signals that go to the brain.