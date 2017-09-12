Toward A Predictive Theory Of Depression

[Epistemic status: Total wild speculation]
I.
The predictive processing model offers compelling accounts of autism and schizophrenia. But Surfing Uncertainty and related sources I’ve read are pretty quiet about depression. Is there a possible PP angle here?
Chekroud (2015) has a paper trying to apply the model to depression. It’s scholarly enough, and I found it helpful in figuring out some aspects of the theory I hadn’t yet understood, but it’s pretty unambitious. The overall thesis is something like “Predictive processing says high-level beliefs shape our low-level perceptions and actions, so maybe depressed people have some high-level depressing beliefs.” Don’t get me wrong, CBT orthodoxy is great and has cured millions of patients – but in the end, this is just CBT orthodoxy with a neat new coat of Bayesian paint.
There’s something more interesting in Section 7.10 of Surfing Uncertainty, “Escape From The Darkened Room”. It asks: if the brain works to minimize prediction error, isn’t its best strategy to sit in a dark room and do nothing forever? After all, then it can predict its sense-data pretty much perfectly – it’ll always just stay “darkened room”.
Section 7.10 gives a kind of hand-wave-y answer here, saying that of course organisms have some drives, and probably it makes sense for them to desire novelty and explore new options, and so on. Overall this isn’t too different from PCT’s idea of “intrinsic error”, and as long as we remember that it’s not really predicting anything in particular it seems like a fair response.
But I notice that this whole “sit in a dark room and never leave” thing sounds a lot like what depressed people say they wish they could do (and how the most severe cases of depression actually end up). Might there be a connection? Either a decrease in the mysterious intrinsic-error-style factors that counterbalance the dark room scenario, or an increase in the salience of prediction error that makes failures less tolerable?
(also, there’s one way to end all prediction error forever, and it’s something depressed people think about a lot)
II.
Corlett, Fritch, and Fletcher claim that an amphetamine-induced mania-like state may involve pathologically high confidence in neural predictions. I don’t remember if they took the obvious next step and claimed that depression was the opposite, but that sounds like another fruitful avenue to explore. So: what if depression is pathologically low confidence in neural predictions?
Chekroud’s theory of depression as high-level-depressing-beliefs bothers me because there are so many features of depression that aren’t cognitive or emotional or related to any of these higher-level functions at all. Depressed people move more slowly, in a characteristic pattern called “psychomotor retardation”. They display perceptual abnormalities. They’re more likely to get sick. There are lots of results like this.
Depression has to be about something more than just beliefs; it has to be something fundamental to the nervous system. And low confidence in neural predictions would do it. Since neural predictions are the basic unit of thought, encoding not just perception but also motivation, reward, and even movement – globally low confidence levels would have devastating effects on a whole host of processes.
Perceptually, they would make sense-data look less clear and distinct. Depressed people describe the world as gray, washed-out, losing its contrast. This is not metaphorical. You can do psychophysical studies on color perception in depressed people, you can stick electrodes on their eyeballs, and all of this will tell you that depressed people literally see the world in washed-out shades of gray. Descriptions of their sensory experience sound intuitively like the sensory experience you would get if all your sense organs were underconfident in their judgments.
Mechanically, they would make motor movements less forceful. Remember, in PP movements are “active inferences” – the body predicts that the limb it wants to move is somewhere else, then counts on the motor system’s drive toward minimizing prediction error to do the rest. If you predictions are underconfident, your movements are insufficiently forceful and you get the psychomotor retardation that all the pathologists describe in depressed people. And what’s the closest analog to depressive psychomotor retardation? Parkinsonian bradyphrenia. What causes Parkinsonian bradyphrenia? We know the answer to this one – insufficient dopamine, where dopamine is known to encode the confidence level of motor predictions.
Motivationally – well, I’m less certain, I still haven’t found a good predictive processing account of motivation I understand on an intuitive level. But if we draw the analogy to perceptual control theory, some motivations (like hunger) are probably a kind of “intrinsic error” that can be modeled as higher-level processes feeding reference points to lower-level control systems. If we imagine the processes predicting eg hunger, then predicting with low confidence sure sounds like the sort of thing where you should be less hungry. If they’re predicting “you should get out of bed”, then predicting that with low confidence sure sounds like the sort of thing where you don’t feel a lot of motivation to get out of bed.
I’m hesitant to take “low self-confidence” as a gimme – it seems relying too much on a trick of the English language. But I think there really is a connection. Suppose that you’re taking a higher-level math class and you’re really bad at it. No matter how hard you study, you always find the material a bit confusing and are unsure whether you’re applying the concepts correctly. Eventually you start feeling kind of like a loser, you decide the math class isn’t for you, and you move on to something else where you’re more talented. Your low confidence in your beliefs (eg answers to test questions) and actions (eg problem-solving strategies) create general low self-confidence and feelings of worthlessness. Eventually you decide math isn’t for you and decide to drop the class.
If you have global low confidence, the world feels like a math class you don’t understand that you can’t escape from. This feeling might be totally false – you might be getting everything right – but you still feel that way. And there’s no equivalent to dropping out of the math class – except committing suicide, which is how far too many depressed people end up.
One complicating factor – how do we explain depressed people’s frequent certainty that they’ll fail? A proper Bayesian, barred from having confident beliefs about anything, will be maximally uncertain about whether she’ll fail or succeed – but some depressed people have really strong opinions on this issue. I’m not really sure about this, and admit it’s a point against this theory. I can only appeal to the math class example again – if there was a math class where I just had no confidence about anything I thought or said, I would probably be pretty sure I’d fail there too.
(just so I’m not totally just-so-storying here, here’s a study of depressed people’s probability calibration, which shows that – yup – they’re underconfident!)
This could tie into the “increased salience of prediction error” theory in Part I. If for some reason the brain became “overly conservative” – if it assigned very high cost to a failed prediction relative to the benefit of a successful prediction – then it would naturally lower its confidence levels in everything, the same way a very conservative better who can’t stand losing money is going to make smaller bets.
III.
But why would low confidence cause sadness?
Well, what, really, is emotion?
Imagine the world’s most successful entrepreneur. Every company they found becomes a multibillion-dollar success. Every stock they pick shoots up and never stops. Heck, even their personal life is like this. Every vacation they take ends out picture-perfect and creates memories that last a lifetime; every date they go on leads to passionate soul-burning love that never ends badly.
And imagine your job is to advise this entrepreneur. The only advice worth giving would be “do more stuff”. Clearly all the stuff they’re doing works, so aim higher, work harder, run for President. Another way of saying this is “be more self-confident” – if they’re doubting whether or not to start a new project, remind them that 100% of the things they’ve ever done have been successful, odds are pretty good this new one will too, and they should stop wasting their time second-guessing themselves.
Now imagine the world’s most unsuccessful entrepreneur. Every company they make flounders and dies. Every stock they pick crashes the next day. Their vacations always get rained-out, their dates always end up with the other person leaving halfway through and sticking them with the bill.
What if your job is advising this guy? If they’re thinking of starting a new company, your advice is “Be really careful – you should know it’ll probably go badly”. If they’re thinking of going on a date, you should warn them against it unless they’re really sure. A good global suggestion might be to aim lower, go for low-risk-low-reward steady payoffs, and wait on anything risky until they’ve figured themselves out a little bit more.
Corlett, Frith and Fletcher linked mania to increased confidence. But mania looks a lot like being happy. And you’re happy when you succeed a lot. And when you succeed a lot, maybe having increased confidence is the way to go. If happiness were a sort of global filter that affected all your thought processes and said “These are good times, you should press really hard to exploit your apparent excellence and not worry too much about risk”, that would be pretty evolutionarily useful. Likewise, if sadness were a way of saying “Things are going pretty badly, maybe be less confidence and don’t start any new projects”, that would be useful too.
Depression isn’t normal sadness. But if normal sadness lowers neural confidence a little, maybe depression is the pathological result of biological processes that lower neural confidence. To give a total fake example which I’m not saying is what actually happens, if you run out of whatever neurotransmitter you use to signal high confidence, that would give you permanent pathological low confidence and might look like depression.
One problem with this theory is the time course. Sure, if you’re eternally successful, you should raise your confidence. But eternally successful people are rarely eternally happy. If we’re thinking of happiness-as-felt-emotion, tt seems more like they’re happy for a few hours after they win an award or make their first million or whatever, then go back down to baseline. I’m not sure it makes sense to start lots of new projects in the hour after you win an award.
One way of resolving this: maybe happiness is the derivative of neural confidence? It’s the feeling of your confidence levels increasing, the same way acceleration is the feeling of your speed increasing?
Of course, that’s three layers of crackpot – its own layer, under the layer of emotions as confidence level, under the layer of depression as change in prediction strategies. Maybe I should dial back my own confidence levels and stop there.
I feel like this should then merge nicely with ketamine’s* activation of the AMPA receptor. Which instantly cures depression and according to the theory increases the weight of bottom up signaling.
But intuitively this theory seems to suggest to me that more dopamine should be the miracle depression cure, which is a little true. But it doesn’t cure it like AMPA activation. Maybe a more clever or less sleepy commenter will come up with a good theory about how it all fits together.
* – actual downstream chemical product but whatever.
Edit – I guess if you have depressing high level beliefs then AMPA activation will dampen those belief’s effects on the rest of your mental processing.
It’s not a bad way to think about it. All models are wrong; some models are useful. This sounds like as good of a conceptual framing of depression as anything else. It gives a vague-but-actionable solution to depression if its true:
Get the person to go out and do things that can reliably turn out as expected. Our world today is often complex, and can be unpredictable. How many people talk about getting out of depression by finding some sort of anchor hobby? They pick up running, for instance, and they discover reliably that they can improve their time and duration by running more. Or weight lifting, where they do a week of workouts, and every week they can add more weight to the bar. Good, positive, predictable result that comes true, and give the person improvement in a physical, measurable attribute that corresponds to power. The kind of things that should increase confidence – whatever deep abyssal pit of a baseline they might be starting at, it should get better.
Much like your hairdryer story; if it works, it works. If the possible strategies to cope with depression suggested by the model are effective, then the model is effective.
Now, apply the model in a different direction. Does depression cure gambling addictions?
If increased predictability improved depression it would also suggest watching movies you’ve already seen, or solitary confinement would improve depression. Not just things like weight lifting and running.
Well, my interpretation isn’t simply satisfying a craving for predictability. You may be un-depressed for the duration of the movie, but once your escapism ends and you return to the real world, all that ‘confidence’ should disappear. and it does. That’s why you throw in another movie.
Global Confidence is probably improved more by becoming more capable. Capability in some way corresponds to confidence in the face of the unknown. Which is what life outside mostly is – unknown.
I wasn’t happy and confident walking into new classes at University because I had already extensively studied the material. I was confident because I thought that, whatever the material, I was generally good at learning it and handling it. My assessment of my capabilities was high. And even if I failed at the start, I had the confidence that I could become more capable. Depressed people seem to feel worthless – they feel like they’ll fail with what they do, and probably more importantly, that they can never improve and eventually not-fail at what they do. They feel stuck. If you suck but you can get better – great! Go get better. But if you suck and you can’t improve, then what’s the point? Better to save the calories.
As an aside – intelligent people are generally more capable in any given task than someone less intelligent (on average). So they shouldn’t be depressed as much. And I recall seeing that there is a modest but present correlation with depression and low IQ. But we all know very intelligent people that nevertheless are depressed. So what’s their story? What’s the confounding personality traits you notice with depressed intelligent people?
I would say a lot of times they’re not just intelligent, but really intelligent. They’re used to succeeding immediately at trying something new. They’re easily discouraged. Whenever they initially fail at something, even though they may have the potential to be extremely good with work. And why bother sticking with something they initially suck at, when there are a dozen things they could be good at with no work? It’s a reasonable approach.
But then what happens when life tosses that kind of person a bunch of failures in a row? Suddenly they suck at a bunch of things they can’t afford to suck at. And while in reality they could improve, they have no practice at improving at things. They may believe they can’t improve at things, so they feel incapable and stuck in that state of impotence.
So doing something where you are measurably, incontrovertibly increasing in capability could be analogous to low-level observation overriding the negative prediction of being incapable. It forces your brain to reevaluate this model of “I am incapable.” by shoving your face in some evidence of being good at something, and more importantly getting better at something.
These are all vague generalities of course, but depression as an assessment of permanent incapability might be still-better a model. Maybe it’s a mix. Maybe I’m super off-base. Hard to say.
Does (or doesn’t) watching old movies actually help? Does meditation?
http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.2466/pr0.1996.78.2.635
says “A number of previous studies have indicated that pathological gambling is often associated with depression. Equally, a number of theoretical models of pathological gambling have included depression as a key variable.” and “Of 19 pathological gamblers who completed the Beck Depression Inventory, 21% were depressive; by contrast, only 9% of the other subjects were depressive. The Beck scores of pathological gamblers were positively correlated with the severity of their addiction as indicated by the number of DSM–IV-specified symptoms reported.”
which is a point against the idea Scott lays out here, at least as I understand it.
However maybe gambling is somehow also associated with low confidence?
A plurality of my ancestors are from coastal Sweden. When I imagine what they were doing up there, I suspect that summers revolved largely around herring: catching, brining, smoking, pickling. And in the winter, they spent a lot of time sleeping, telling stories, and finding creative ways to eat them. What do you suppose they did it the herring went away? I imagine they put greater effort into finding them. They’d go out further, work harder, maybe even frantically, despite there being no payout. But then, eventually, they’d give up, lose motivation. When morning came around, they’d think about getting up, question the point of it all, and roll over.
This is a simplification of a simplification, but I use something like this with my clients when I’m explaining the impact and functional utility of depression. Our behavior is guided by imperatives that are pretty firmly established, usually. What happens when they don’t result in a payout anymore? Hope do you erase imperatives so you can adopt alternatives? You get depressed. It’s a bit more complicated than all that of course, participating in a modern social context where people are supposed to show up the same way every day, doing the same things, and there’s something wrong with them if it doesn’t work for them.
But the survival advantages of depression and hypomania are pretty obvious when you think about it. It’s the social context that hangs people up.
(If you have a comment I’ll have to respond later, because I’ve got a busy day tomorrow and I’m off to bed.)
The plural of “anecdote” isn’t “data”, but…
I’m in my early 20s. Since about the time I headed off to college, I have moved towards the emotional state of “depression” – worse at college, better since I got out, but still a movement in that direction – and also moved towards a philosophical state of skepticism towards more and more things, starting with the proper rationalist “look at the outside view” and steadily expanding the amount of things I doubt further and further.
I tended not to correlate these things – depression feels like an inevitable consequence of not actually accomplishing things in the real world, and recognizing good arguments to doubt new and exciting things is hard mental work that feels good, like I’m making real philosophical progress – but now I wonder if maybe I ought to.
I think the best way to defeat this is to point out that, yes, the human brain has other drives. Specifically, the drive to eat enough to live, and other such. If you as a brain assume that you will have to experience new things at least some of the time, it makes sense to seek them out and figure them out ahead of time. Sounds reasonable enough.
I haven’t noticed the vision symptom, but the rest of this seems to match my experience of depression pretty well.
This sort of fits well with my model of a major contributor to depression, to the extent that there is such a thin: you want to change something but can’t, and you also can’t stop caring about it.*
If I want to make all the bad things in the news stop happening, I might naively think that I can accomplish that by going out and doing direct action or political advocacy or whatever. In fact, in the ancestral environment I would justifiably expect my actions to have a noticeable effect on the overall goodness or badness of the world reasonably often. In a hyper-Dunbar world, nothing I do makes the amount of bad things on CNN go down, so it starts to feel like nothing I do matters. This is sort of like expecting your limbs to move and then not seeing anything happen if you squint enough. The really nice thing about this theory is that it explains the contrast between the high rates of depression in the modern world and the (allegedly) low rates in hunter-gatherer tribes.
I’m also sorta convinced that depression is an response that has been adapted to serve the dual purposes of A) getting you to stop doing counterproductive or harmful things and ruminate instead when nothing is working like you expect,
and B) to get you to avoid expending needless energy or expose others to your germs when you’re sick. If depression is a response that can be triggered by either one of these two things, then that explains the weird link with the immune system.
*Consider the two major genres of advice for dealing with depression: “Get out there and do something!” and “Let it go.”
Edit: Some quick anecdotal evidence. I’ve been depressed to varying degrees ever since middle school (I’m 26 now) and the main things that cause flare-ups are:
– things that make me feel helpless (the sexual assault of a close friend, the rise of the surveillance state)
– things related to disease, allergies, or inflammation (mosquito bites, existing near a cat, the common cold)
– learning that one of my major (positive) assumptions about the world was wrong (my disillusionment with higher education, the “arc of the universe” not bending inevitably towards improvement)
– constant, low grade (or higher) shittiness that I’m powerless to stop, including long-term life circumstances (stress at work, [redacted])
As a metaphor for the helplessness/actions that creating the change you expect, take the concept of the grim/noble and dark/bright spectrum:
Doesn’t this rather neatly resolve the paradox that groups that actually suffer very little (stereotypically rich, white people in western democracies) in a global perspective seem to be more depressed? It’s not about the amount of trauma and distress, but about the predictability of modern society. Life is just getting too complex for all but the most dopamine-soaked brains.
I may be typical-minding here, but this is pretty obvious to me. It’s obvious when observing my own reactions to things: happiness occurs when things are improving, not when they’re good. Growing more capable and making your way in the world leads to happiness, not achieving some particular outcome*. Does not everyone feel this way?
(Null Hypothesis mentioned above that depression among the highly intelligent seems unexpectedly common. I’m not sure it has to do with failures as such, can it rather be the sudden disappearance of a structure in which to achieve and climb in a reliable, steady way with constant feedback? I.e. education and finishing it. In that case, such depression should manifest a while after someone has completed their education (and fails to make obvious and tangible progress). Is this what happens?)
It explains why success doesn’t make people happy, it must be success of a steadily increasing scale and/or scope. Maybe that’s a youth thing though (I mean, ambition is seen as a youthful thing) and normal people wind down as they get older to focus on the new generation and get happiness from tranquility. All except a small number of freaks (like business leaders and politicians??) that become unhappy if they can’t keep succeeding in bigger and bigger ways.
*This is part of what makes me think of many versions of utilitarianism as wrongheaded. The idea of a utility function (and by extension things like wirehead Gods on lotus thornes or Heaven) seem to fail to capture our sense of value: we don’t value outcomes or world-states, but processes and changes. We don’t want to the world to achieve some ultimate goal, we want it to keep getting better, keep doing challenging new things successfully.
1. Notice how the word “serotonin” was never mentioned in Scott’s post. That neurotransmitter certainly plays some role in depression, schizophrenia, hallucinations, but does not have a place in predictive processing model.
2. The consequence of low confidence – > dopamine hypothesis of depression is that antipsychotics which are dopamine antagonists should cause depression-like mental states. Is that so?
3. I guess (wildly speculate) the “missing link” between AMPA activation by ketamine metabolite and SSRI action is BDNF, a protein secreted by neurons. It can activate special receptor – TRKB – on the surface of (neuronal) cells, and launch signaling cascades which lead to growth of neurons, formation of new dendrites and other events.
This may translate into PP: it’s not a low confidence that causes depression, but lack of response to prediction error or successful prediction.
4. Related, and even wilder speculation: probably the state itself should not be mixed with emotional reaction to the state. The low BDNF state could be provoked by some external factor, totally unrelated to failure, loss or what is perceived as a cause of depression. Instead, the BDNF deficit could be caused by inflammationion, or administration of the drug that intervenes in signaling at TRK or downstream. It’s at some point in life (at childhood? after some stress?) that brain learns to associate low-BDNF states with badness.
5. The weak spot of glutamate theory of depression is why all the AMPA modulators that were developed in 1990s are not antidepressant drugs now?