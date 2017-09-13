Open Thread 84.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Has anyone here tried xylose isomerase for treating fructose malabsorption?
I have no personal experience to share, but here’s an article suggesting its effectiveness: “Oral xylose isomerase decreases breath hydrogen excretion and improves gastrointestinal symptoms in fructose malabsorption – a double-blind, placebo-controlled study” with free full text: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/apt.12057/abstract.
Yes, I’ve seen this and am wondering if anyone has experience with it themselves – the study just tested with free fructose in water, so I’m not sure how much it will help with say, polymer fructose as there is in garlic and onion (which are the main problems for a fructose malabsorbant person if they want to eat at a restaurant). I’m guessing it helps but am interested in anecdotes prior to doing my own testing (I’ve ordered some and it’s on the way).
The new slogan below the masthead. Did I miss something?
He changes it up every so often.
It came from Tumblr.
This sounds like the perfect 1950s horror movie.
Okay, I’m a bit slow, but I finished the Samzdat metis series, and I think the important part can be stated very briefly. (Note I haven’t read any of the books, so this is just a review of Samzdat).
I’m assuming you know the main idea of Seeing Like A State: Modernization destroyed a bunch of illegible value.
But as the SSC review points out, modernization tends to fix its mistakes. Scientific agriculture v1 is a disaster, scientific agriculture v2 is a Green Revolution.
The point of Polanyi is that v2 happened for crop yields, but it never happened for eudaimonia. Old traditions did a bunch of illegible stuff that made people feel good about their lives, modernization v1 bulldozed that, and that’s it.
This makes a ton of sense and is tremendously important. I suspect it speaks to the “why don’t 2010s poor feel 10x richer than the 1900s poor” deal, Yudkowski on the “poverty equilibrium”, and that whole complex of puzzles.
(Though I also don’t rule out the “things always sucked, get over your Golden Age nostalgia” hypothesis. (Okay, strong evidence the Comanche had good lives. Amend it to “things have sucked since the Bronze Age.”))
Now for the parts I don’t consider important. You’ll notice this includes the latter two books. Basically, I consider them attempts to understand the aftermath of the v1 modernization of eudaimonia. It’s an important project, but I’m not convinced they’ve gotten that far on it.
Hoffer’s okay–“people lost their sense of meaning, so they seek in in mass movements” is a reasonable hypothesis. But he seems to make a lot out of movements being selected to avoid concrete success, in order to preserve the frustration that fuels them, and I just don’t see “death by success” being common enough to be a major selection pressure on movements. Movements narrowly defined (e.g. Occupy Wall Street) die mostly for other reasons, and movements broadly defined (e.g. “Social Justice”) achieve concrete subgoals all the time. So the “movements are evolved to keep you frustrated” thing seemed like an attention-grabber that’s not especially true or useful.
Lasch… well, I guess I’d need to get into my feelings on The Last Psychiatrist, because without further reading I can draw no lines between TLP, Lasch, and Samzdat’s thoughts on this. That can wait for another day.
Lastly, the talk of power makes some sense, but what we need is a legible measure of the kind of power that actually matters. Material wealth is a form of power, but evidently not the kind that makes one feel powerful. And I guess I just wonder how we know what we’re after is a form of power at all, if it isn’t any of the types of power we have epistemic knowledge of?
Overall, the sequence had reasonable insights, but not at a great signal:noise ratio.
Consider 3 hypothetical Americans: Aaron (born in 1968), Ben (born in 1987), and Chris (born in 1995).
Hypothesis: given that birthyears are all we know and assuming everything else is “typical” about these three, there is likely a bigger generational gap between Ben and Chris than between Aaron and Ben, despite the age gap between Ben and Chris being well under half that between Aaron and Ben.
Agree/disagree? Anyone relate this to a similar personal example where it was true or untrue? I’ve had many examples of this in my life and found it pretty consistently true. I’m in my early 30s and if I have two coworkers aged 27 and 50, I’m almost always assured to have more in common (and more to talk about) with the older one. (It’s why I know I’m a millennial but I feel like Gen X.)
I blame the internet and cell phones.
Do you think this is because extrinsic factors led to Aaron’s and Ben’s generations having more similarities than Ben’s and Chris’s? Or are 30-somethings always more like their older colleagues than 20-somethings?
My personal feeling is more the latter. And I think that has a lot to do with actually starting a career, and raising a family. I have more in common with my older colleagues because we have kids, we have similar goals, we have similar frustrations, despite being from very different generations.
Both, but I think you overly discount the former. For instance, when I was 21 I felt closer generationally to 30-something grad students than to freshman undergrads. Again, I blame cell phones and the internet. People born in the mid 90s grew up up with those things in a way people born just a few years earlier did not.
I just think this is an availability heuristic at work until proven otherwise. You may be discounting the rather vast differences between Aaron’s and Ben’s generations. You may also be discounting the possibility that, in 2007, 30-somethings born in the mid 70’s would have made the exact same calculations regarding your generation.
Its been pointed out to me that age feels logarithmic — the older you are, the less difference a year makes. This probably doesn’t explain all of it but I think it a large part.
Another possible explanation is that you and the 50 year old are in the same life stage (e.g. married, home owning) whereas the 27 year old is still living a young/renter/single life.
See my other comment.
Strong disagree. In fact, I feel the exact opposite. I’m 32 and relate more closely to my 25 year old co-workers than to the 40+ crowd (who would characterize both me and them as “millennials”)
It probably has a lot to do with life situations. I relate to the younger crowd because I’m still single. Perhaps if you’re married with kids, you relate to the older crowd.
I’m looking at the same question farther back. I think I may have had more in common with my parents than my kids do with me. Two examples:
When I was growing up, it was still taken for granted that sex outside of marriage was on the whole bad and not all that common, although it obviously occurred, and that there was something wrong with a woman who engaged in casual sex (less true of a man). I was just a little too young, or perhaps socially retarded, to pick up on the full scale acceptance of non-marital sex, including casual sex. But it’s part of the world my children grew up in.
I grew up before the internet and personal computers. In my kids’ culture, it is normal not only to have friends whose realspace identity you don’t know but to have norms against revealing your realspace identity or information that implies it, except to close friends. That’s the instantiation of a pattern I discussed in print when my younger son was three, possibly earlier, but I was discussing it as a possible future consequence of computer networks and public key encryption, not as a part of the actual rules of the society I was living in.
There are probably other differences, but those are the ones that strike me.
What kind of a social/cultural force is the military in the US today?
I’ve read books like Gleick’s The Information and Isaacson’s The Innovators the past few years and Hodges’ Alan Turing: The Enigma more recently. It seems the twentieth century had a lot of the following things: the military funding important research with wide applications and implications in society; smart, capable people working in, with, or at the behest of the military; and positive regard for the role of the military. I point to things like computing, information science, and, uh, applied physics for the first; Vannevar Bush, Grace Hopper, and any of the scientists involved in the Manhattan project or Los Alamos for the second; and leaders like MacArthur for the third*.
So where is all that today? Is the military pursuing cutting edge research and employing great minds, or are those all working elsewhere? Are there Vannevar Bush figures writing seminal articles in The Atlantic that I’m just not aware of? Do we have anything like a contemporary MacArthur? I don’t know remotely enough about twentieth century history to have well-formed opinions about this, so I’m interested in hearing anyone weigh in more about that too.
*Disclaimer that I know very little about MacArthur, but it seems he was very well regarded and influential at the time.
Re: MacArthur. We also don’t have any conflicts like WWII in which a MacArthur like figure would ride to prominence. Maybe it would be more apt to compare to famous military figure from the Vietnam era? (I can’t think of a good example but I don’t know much about the Vietnam war)
Also I don’t know that MacArthur is a good example of “positive regard for the military” after 1950 or so (when did Truman fire him?)
Colin Powell seems highly regarded and respected. Patreaus was until he was caught boinking some reporter or something.
Personal Success vs Evolutionary Success
I personally believe that an individual should pursue personal success but not evolutionary success. Evolution does not have any purpose, hence it is not a game individuals should try to win. An individual should not be a slave to other people, societies, cultures or reproduction.
Fellow SSCers, what do you think?
…and yet you favor eugenics.
Somewhere in your head is a clutch pedal that’s squashed down as hard to the floor as it’ll go.
I support eugenics because it is a social responsibility and it makes it more likely that future humans will contain enough rational, STEM-loving people I like. It has nothing to do with spreading my own genes which I’m not interested in at all.
So my positions are:
1.I don’t want to reproduce.
2.I don’t want seducers to reproduce a lot, either. Instead I prefer that future humans should share my preferences without being my close relatives.
The benefits of such a eugenics program, if they come to fruition, would not be felt by you personally, but by your descendants. Oh, wait…
I won’t have any descendants. My support for eugenics is just a consequence of me caring a bit about humanity.
This doesn’t make a lick of sense. Evolution applies to species, not individuals – you couldn’t play that game even if you wanted to.
An individual can do no thing other than what their genes and environment dictate. Every exhortation of “I don’t play the evolutionary game, I work for personal success!” is just another instance of evolution playing itself like a drum.
Even if your claim was “I am going to try and win the evolutionary game!” that claim, its confused basis, and every action flowing therefrom would be slave to gene-environment interactions.
I mean…
I would agree that there are no good arguments for pursuing evolutionary success. If you’re achieving your personal goals and someone tries to convince you you aren’t really winning, because evolution, then ignore them.
That said, if you feel internally motivated to reproduce, there’s no real argument against that (except insofar as it clashes with other desires).
I agree that I should act for my objectives, not those of my genes–that’s one reason I have not tried to donate to a sperm bank. But understanding the objectives of the genes is useful in understanding the characteristics of the organisms they build.
I read opinion pieces like What Betsy Davos Gets Wrong About Sexual Assault (by Elizabeth Adetiba, in The Nation) or Don’t Weaken Title IX Campus Sex Assault Policies (by Jon Krakauer and Laura L. Dunnaug, Aug. 3, 2017, New York Times Op-Ed), and I get rather disturbed by the way they attempt to frame this issue as protecting “victims” vs. protecting “rapists”.
The question at hand is whether the “preponderance of evidence” (i.e. >50% certainty) in favour of guilt should be the standard for expelling a student who has been accused of rape. By the very terms of the question, in a hair over 50% of cases that land on this border, the accused will be guilty, while in a hair under 50% of such cases, he will be innocent. Arguments that suggest that policy in this matter would predominantly affect “victims” and “rapists” do worse than beg the question—they beg something that is explicitly not in question, which can’t help but hopelessly befuddle the point.
Even reserving the term “victim” for victims of rape in this context appears rather biased: surely an innocent student who is expelled by such a university policy is likewise a victim, of the accuser or society.
I don’t think that’s right. If we assume the accuracy of the final step in the adjudication process is 50%, we still need to know the distribution in the pool of people subject to the final adjudication step in order to determine the ultimate false positive and false negative rates.
Also, it isn’t just people that land exactly on the border, it’s anyone in the gap between “preponderance of evidence” and “clear and convincing” (or other mooted standard).
I don’t follow. If our pool of people is those for whom we have determined there is a 50% chance that they are guilty, we should expect the distribution in that pool to be 50% innocent, 50% guilty, ± whatever margin of error there was on our prediction. That’s what 50% means.
All true, but isn’t this sleight of hand common to all “tough on crime” rhetoric?
Taking a totally agnostic stance on the facts of the question, I think that you’re misunderstanding the hypothesis.
Let’s take 500 software objects, call them OpaqueBalls. OpaqueBalls have a hidden variable in them, isRotten. isRotten is true or false, but you can’t observe it in any useful way. You want to get rid of the OpaqueBalls that have isRotten=true, and keep the ones that have isRotten=false.
OpaqueBalls have a method on them called evidenceOfRottenness.
If OpaqueBalls have isRotten=false, then evidenceOfRottenness has an 80% chance of being 0, a 10% chance of being 1, a 5% chance of being 2, and a 5% chance of being 3
If OpaqueBalls have isRotten=true, then evidenceOfRottenness has a 50% chance of being 0, a 10% chance of being 1, a 10% chance of being 2, a 10% chance of being 3, a 10% chance of being 4, and a 10% chance of being 5.
You badly want to retain all OpaqueBalls that are not rotten, and badly want to dispose of all OpaqueBalls that are rotten. But you are willing to live with a low false-positive and false-negative rate, because you live in the real world.
Let’s say you have 500 OpaqueBalls, and 250 of them are rotten and 250 of them are not rotten. Okay, so maybe in that circumstance you get rid of any OpaqueBalls that have a 4 or 5 evidenceOfRottenness. That gets rid of 20% of the rotten OpaqueBalls and 0% of the non-rotten ones, and you’re left with 250 non-rotten balls and 200 rotten ones. Or maybe you get rid of all the ones with evidence 2 or higher. That gets rid of 10% of the non-rotten balls (leaving you with 225 of them), and clears out 40% of the rotten balls (leaving you with 150 of them).
But let’s say that you know that your overall population of OpaqueBalls is 90% rotten.
Now let’s say that you apply a heuristic of “any non-0 evidenceOfRottenness is enough to throw it out.” You throw out 20% of the non-Rotten OpaqueBalls (but that’s only 10 of them), and in return you get to dispose of 50% of the rotten ones (and that’s 225 of them).
That’s the claim. OpaqueBalls are accusations of rape. Rottenness is the hidden truth of whether or not a rape really did happen. The people who are arguing for an expansive reading of the evidence here believe that accusations of rape are overwhelmingly true, even if there is not evidence that they are true. So they say that in a cohort of people expelled for rape, a small minority (like 10 of 235) will be falsely accused, while a very large percentage of them (like 225 of 235) will be people who really are rapists, but for whom overwhelming evidence of their crime does not exist.
Again, I am making no claims about the underlying truth or falseness of this model: just that this is the model that people like Adetiba, Krakauer, and Dunnaug believe.
I have a prediction about this comment that hashes to CDC7B2BAC9BAD8D55729212250DD6CE4 in MD5.
Can someone explain to me the logic of the political positioning of “medicare for all” bills?
This seems weird to me because I don’t see “medicare” thought of as some amazing and magical program. Most people I know consider it good that it exists, but also see it as an endless bureaucratic nightmare. Why would you want to attach your socialized medicine bill to the medicare “brand” (for lack of a better word)?
I know that a lot of people wish that health care was cheaper, but are there really a lot of 40 year olds out there saying “Boy, I sure wish I was on medicare!”?
Because “medicare for all” sounds way less scary than “socialized medicine” or “single-payer healthcare”.
It’s also rhetorically useful for reminding people that the US already does a lot of “government healthcare”.
Does it? Single-payer doesn’t sound that scary imo. “Socialized” kinda does (to the extent that “socialism” does, which seems to be getting less so every day).
The point is, are they really so uncreative that they can’t come up with some new euphemism? Like “guaranteed health-care for all” or something? You can describe the concept without referring to medicare specifically.
Not quite forty yet, but boy, I sure wish I was on medicare!
If you work for a very large employer, or especially if you work for a government, you may not realize quite how crappy things have gotten in the small and medium business market, never mind the individual one.
Medicare doesn’t have a network of doctors. I don’t know of any private insurance that doesn’t make a distinction between in-network and out of network, and even finding one with any out of network coverage at all is getting tough and expensive. Then there’s Medicare’s trivial hospital deductible. Try finding that in a private plan.
The only really bad thing about Medicare as compared to private plans I’m familiar with is the coinsurance for part B (20% of the Medicare-approved amount).