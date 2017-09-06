Open Thread 83.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Anyone here play EVE at all? I’ve been considering getting back into it if I can join a decent null corp. Sadly EVE is still the only MMO with a decent non-raiding endgame even 5 years after I started it.
Overcoming unfriendly AI through strength aka how we can avoid the Hobbesian natural condition
I used to believe that efforts to make AI friendly are wasted because no efforts to ban unfriendly AI can ensure that such things don’t appear at all and just one single unfriendly AI is sufficient to destroy the world.
However recently after a discussion on another board I have changed my mind. I currently believe that it might be possible to use a lot of friendly AI to deal with an occasional unfriendly one just like it is possible for normal armed groups aka militaries to curb an occasional lunatic one (ISIS) and it is possible for a group of normal people (the police) to deal with an occasional serial killer. Just like exterminationist coups against humanity by small cabals of murderous lunatics are really hard to pull off, UFAI coups and rampages can be stopped if we have enough power on our side. Hence research into friendly AI is very useful.
I would like to criticize the Dark Forest theory as well. If there are indeed enough alien civilizations I believe DF is very unlikely because there is no such thing as a “chain of suspicion”. Human communication used to be really slow to the point that ancient history should have contained Dark Forests (i.e. The speed of horses is roughly analogous to light speed). However most human tribes did not try to exterminate every other tribe they could find simply for existing. The same should apply to aliens. Civilizations should have some healthy distrust of other civilizations they aren’t familiar with. However they shouldn’t try to exterminate others simply for existing. That kind of hypernazi behavior if discovered can induce retaliation. Furthermore sufficiently advanced civilizations will probably agree to some basic principles such as no extermination and together annihilate any DF/hypernazi lunatic civilizations just like how we deal with ISIS and serial killers so that they can be reasonably safe. I think it is still a bad idea to contact aliens who might be stronger than us but the Dark Forest is unlikely to actually exist.
Interesting article from siderea on gender and domesticity. I don’t agree with the interpretation, but it was worth a read.
My comment as it might eventually be allowed to appear on that page is:
This presents an interesting view, and I enjoyed reading it.
I’d like to gloss over the disparity between women and men for a moment, and say that I think housework *is* good for people, and they lose something when they eventually have to give it up. I think part of it is valuing self-sufficiency, which you mentioned. But another part of it seems like a disagreement about what constitutes a whole person.
Like, in intellectual circles, people tend to get reduced to a brain in a jar, thoughts are what a person really is and everything else is supporting those. You seem to be treating the real core of a person as the things they want to do. But I would say my thoughts/words are part of me and I’m responsible for keeping my mind in order and minding my manners, my body is a part of me and both using it for my own enjoyment and also fueling it and maintaining some baseline level of hygiene are important aspects of being human, and my environment is part of my life, keeping it maintained and getting comfort out of it are both important for a person.
Certainly, the capability to manage all of that does diminish as you age, and there will eventually be trade-offs where you give up one aspect of your life to focus on one that’s more rewarding. But you wouldn’t go on dialysis while your kidneys still worked and I wouldn’t outsource my housework until I could no longer manage it myself.
The trend where women do a bunch of stuff for men and that gets ignored is a real problem, but I think framing taking care of yourself (a skill I see in decline in the social circles I interact with) in more economic terms, instead of more in virtue and obligation terms seems unhelpful.
