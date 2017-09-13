Classified Thread 3: Semper Classifiedelis

This is the…monthly? bimonthly? occasional?…classified thread. Post advertisements, personals, and any interesting success stories from the last thread. Also:
1. Iacta_Procul, who posted about some of her life/mental health problems on the subreddit a few weeks ago, and who lots of people said they wanted a way to help, has decided to quit her dead-end job and try to start a math tutoring company. She has a Masters in math and offers to tutor any non-statistics undergrad mathematics, or any necessary test prep for the SAT/ACT/GRE/GMAT (including English/vocabulary/non-math sections). If you’re interested, contact her on Wyzant.
2. Isak – who doesn’t comment here much but is pretty active on Rationalist Tumblr Discord – is homeless right now, having trouble getting his disability check, and asking for some money to help stay afloat and get his life back on track. See his Fundly campaign page for more information.
3. An old friend of mine is looking for AI/data science people in North Carolina who he can ask questions about the opportunities there. If that describes you, email me at scott [at] shireroth [dot] org and I can get you in touch.
Can anybody suggest use cases for a crowdfunding platform where backers create a pool of money, to be taken by whichever creator is first able to deliver a satisfactory product or occurrence? This is for a project related to my studies.
Some that I’ve already thought about are Open Source software, fan art, and community organizing.
This is cough a tiny bit larger in scope than the others, but you’ve basically described X Prize.
And there was the Longitude Act leading to multiple rewards paid mainly for improvements to time keeping hardware.
I guess in the modern days Open Hardware development is just as plausible a target as Open Source Software.
There’s also the Millennium Prize Problems in mathematics.
Thinking at the smaller scale, a lot of question-answering sites like Quora and StackExchange have “bounty” systems that let users offer a reward for helpful answers.
In between those extremes it’s harder to come up with examples. You mentioned open source and fan art, which are both excellent ideas. Anything that would normally be copyrighted falls into this category, really– writing, video, podcasts, translations, music, etc. Educational materials might be a particularly cool application.
The “occurrence” category is a little weirder and could get creepy fast, depending on what kind of occurrence you have in mind. It’s also harder to reward fairly– how do you verify who made something happen? One possible workaround would be to offer to donate the pool of money to a relevant nonprofit instead.
Everything can get creepy fast… Literal Genie staisfaction of constraints can ruin everything.
For many events it is easy to verify who made something happen, if there are multiple visible technical roles to coordinate or some special equipment to provide, the organiser can make this structure provable.
And if there is nothing traceable needed for organisation — why exactly this group of people ready to pay real money for something to happen needs an external entity?
Maybe you are being too specific. Software (and hardware development) bounties could be reasonably (this is worse, but may require lower bounty to be appealing) just escrow-source: there would be a legal obligation to either continue selling with a specified acceptable price formula, or release the source in case of discontinuation.
Art could be comissioned as fully original with different limitation than being inside some universe. After all, companies have used bounties for original art for advertisements, this sometimes works.
Generally, if you want to enumerate less-obvious use cases, I would recommend searching for historical examples of bounties, and look at any kind of statistics classified by sectors of economy — for every kind of possibly paid activity, check if it has scalable benefits and whether there could be a bounty put on it.
For example, if there are multiple sports centers in an area, a group could offer a bounty to the first sports center to offer some specific set of less common activities/equipment (I guess acceptance would require a legal commitment to offer month passes in the next three years below some specific price, adjusted by officially published inflation level).
Of course, in some case — for example, with Open Source software — bounties create interesting incentive situations in term of short-term features vs. long-term maintenance.
Is there anyone here by any chance from Trieste, Italy ?
I’m looking to make irl friends.
As a software engineer, I am interested in back end, infrastructure, and devops work, primarily remote though locally flexible and interested in travel.
Elixir > Ruby > Python > Perl > Bash
https://rickhull.github.io/resume
https://github.com/RickHull
Contact me at gmail dot com
[TL;DR – Seeking platonic meetups irl in the Bay Area]
Advertising in this thread has been working out surprisingly well given that I usually get here late. So, count me as a satisfied participant! Nonetheless, I hope actually catching this thread in time will mean I can properly fill up my calendar. So, here’s the same ad as last time:
I am Sine Salvatorem from Tumblr and, while I rarely comment here, I’ve met Scott a few times, been linked in his links posts four times (that I recall), have read every post on this blog, attended meetups, and generally kept up with SSC. I also have a blog that random people at parties recognise me from, so that’s nice.
This is sort of a personals ad, but not a very date-y one. I just really really like hanging out with new people; ideally one-on-one. The degree to which meeting people to spend time with is quality-of-life improving for me is pretty huge, so I’m willing to go out of my way to do so, if anyone in the SF Bay Area would like to meet up with me (I can mostly transport myself).
I am open to hanging out with pretty much anyone in a wide variety of settings. Thus far, I’ve found cafes, restaurants, and individual people’s houses to be the nicest sensory environments. I’m OK with having long winded conversations about abstruse topics (ask me about what amateur maths or linguistics I’m working on this week) or with coworking most of the time and not really saying much. I am also cool with actually going on dates with people who want to do going-on-dates, but it should be noted that I’m a lesbian.
If you are at all interested in hanging out with a random blogger individually, please feel free to contact me! I am actually super open to being contacted and it’s hard to mess up when saying hello to me. I can be contacted via:
-Tumblr as sinesalvatorem
–Facebook as Alison St
-Email as alison[dot]streete[at]gmail.com
-OkCupid as sinesalvatorem
(Facebook and Tumblr work way better than the other two, since I check them every day instead of once a week.)
Oooh, I’m getting in early!
Hello, everyone! Basically the same add from last time: I am a freelance editor specializing primarily in fantasy and science fiction, but good for most types of fiction (the more of a genre I’ve read, the better I am; no sex scenes please, I’d be utterly useless, and I don’t read mysteries by desperately trying to solve them ahead of the detective, so I can critique all other aspects of your mystery but not that one; that said, I have no problems at all with stuff that doesn’t quite fit in any genre, or is generally strange – I enjoyed Unsong) and occasionally interesting non-fiction. My previous work includes fantasy, light romance, the variety of not-quite-fantasy where the geography and history are invented but no magic is present, superheroes, urban fantasy (you may be noticing a pattern here), military sci-fi, mysteries (usually fantasy mysteries), and “interesting nonfiction” (mostly my father’s books, that’s how I got started). Not all of this is published, but for some representative samples: Harald (see note about how I got started), Cantata (a really early one which I firmly recommend on its own merits), and Curveball (web serial superhero fiction, some of the editing I have done is in visible comments, though not all).
My own website is here. My prices are, according to my advisers, unreasonably low, but it seemed like a good idea while I work on developing a clientele. (I might be better at editing than marketing.) I realize random online people may not be the most credible, so I have an offer to do five pages free, so you can get an idea of what you’re gonna be paying for: worst-case scenario, you still have the five pages. (And for anyone high-scrupulosity: I won’t be offended if you try and then end up deciding getting edited isn’t for you.) Contact info is on the website, and – that should be it! Ask if you have any questions.
Need a ruby expert? I’m a freelancer looking for new clients. While most of my expertise is in ruby, I can do the usual full-stack stuff (html/css/js/ops).
I’ve also been playing with elixir recently, which I really enjoy. Would be interested in a more junior role working with phoenix/elixir/erlang.
Available for up to ten hours per week. Rate is negotiable and depends on project specifics, but as a rough range expect something around $100-150/h.
Contact is my username @ gmail.
A mad scientist currently doing corporate data wrangling looking for a job in an English-speaking (preferrably, I can learn another language yet) country. You can see my resume at linkedin here. To complement my mostly-IT resume, I’ve studied chemistry, biology, physics, math, some geology… Looking for a job or an advice on what kind of a job an IT-leaning polymath can find. If you want to get in touch, you can either send me a message on linkedin, or mail me at nitrat [at] mail [dot] ru