Open Thread 84.5

Naval Gazing:
The Pursuit of the Goeben and Breslau
Series Index
While rebuilding the battleship index in Google Docs, and ran across a mention of Goeben and Breslau, with the statement that I’d get back to it later. So, seeing as it’s now much later, I’m going to do so.
I’ve put together a map to make this easier to follow.
The battlecruiser Goeben (sister ship to Moltke of Jutland) and the light cruiser Breslau formed the German Mediterranean Division, stationed at Pola, the main Austrian naval base. They had been sent in 1912, to project German power into the region, with the wartime mission of disrupting the flow of troops from French North Africa (modern Algeria) to France.
The British Mediterranean fleet, composed of the battlecruisers Inflexible, Indefatigable and Invincible, four armored and four light cruisers and a flotilla of destroyers, was ordered on July 30th to cover the French transports, and on August 2nd, to shadow Goeben while maintaining a watch on the Adriatic in case of a sortie by the Austrians. Admiral Souchon, in command of the German force, had already sortied, but was spotted in Taranto, Italy, by the British consul, who reported the findings to London. The Admiralty ordered Indomitable and Indefatigable sent to Gibraltar to guard against a sortie into the Atlantic, presumably an attempt to return to Germany. Souchon, however, was headed for Bone and Philippeville, embarkation ports in Algeria. On the evening of the 3rd, after having slipped through the Straits of Messina ahead of British searchers, he was informed that the Germans had signed an alliance with Turkey, and he was to head for Constantinople immediately. He ignored these orders, and bombarded the ports (doing very little damage) at dawn on August 4th before heading back to Italy to coal again. Shortly thereafter, Indomitable and Indefatigable sighted Goeben, but the British had not yet entered the war, and they did not engage. Admiral Milne, the British commander, reported the contact, but did not tell the Admiralty (headed by Winston Churchill) that the Germans were heading east, and Churchill continued to believe they would attempt to interfere with the French troop movements.
Both Goeben and the British ships were having boiler problems, reducing Goeben’s speed from 27 to 24 kts, which was still faster than the British ships could manage. The light cruiser Dublin managed to stay with the Germans for a while, until she lost them in a fog. By the next morning, the Germans were safe in the neutral port of Messina, and the British had declared war after the invasion of Belgium. Because of the need to stay well outside Italian territorial waters, Milne was forced to cover both sides of the strait. Inflexible and Indefatigable were placed on the north side of the strait, while the light cruiser Gloucester was sent to cover the south, due to the continued British misunderstanding of the German plan. Indomitable was sent to coal at Bizerte, Tunisia, instead of to Malta, another unfortunate choice.
The Germans had problems, too. The Italian authorities were slow to supply coal, and Souchon had to take coal from German merchant ships in the port. However, he wasn’t able to get enough to allow him to reach Constantinople before the Italians ordered him out of the port entirely on the evening of the 6th. The Ottomans had decided not to join the war yet, and the Austrians (not yet at war with France and unsure of their fleet) were unwilling to help Souchon, making his situation worse. For some reason, Souchon was allowed to decide where to go, and he chose Constantinople, hoping to force the Turk’s hand.
Milne assumed that Souchon would go either west for the Atlantic, or head into the Adriatic, which was already patrolled by a squadron under Admiral Troubridge, composed of the armored cruisers Defence, Black Prince, Warrior, and Duke of Edinburgh (who we met at Jutland) and 8 destroyers. Goeben would have had a massive advantage in a gunnery duel, leading Troubridge to plan a night attack in the entrance to the Adriatic where superior numbers would tell. However, he was under specific orders not to engage a superior force, which had been intended to mean the Austrian fleet.
When Souchon left Messina, he was shadowed by Gloucester (there was a full moon, allowing the chase to continue through the night), who reported when he revealed himself to be headed for the Aegean instead of the Adriatic. Troubridge headed south, hoping to intercept Souchon at dawn, where he could close and use his destroyers to launch a torpedo attack. Unfortunately, only three of his eight destroyers had sufficient coal to keep up with his dash south, and at around 4 AM on the 7th, it had become obvious that he would not reach the intercept in time. He thus applied his orders about not engaging a superior force, and turned back.
Souchon didn’t know he was now safe, and that the battlecruisers were far to the west. He continued to strain towards a rendezvous he had set up with a collier off of Greece. Gloucester briefly engaged Breslau, but neither side inflicted serious damage, even when Goeben fired at long range. Finally, on the afternoon of the 7th, Gloucester, her coal nearly exhausted, broke off at Cape Matapan as the German ships entered the Aegean.
Souchon met his collier on the 9th, while the British were distracted by miscommunications about the situation with Austria. It wasn’t until midnight on the 8th that Milne took the battlecruisers west, and he still thought it was all an elaborate feint, and took station off the entrance to the Aegean until the early hours of the 10th, when Souchon, alerted by the increase in radio traffic, set off again at dawn after coaling for 24 hours. (Yes, coaling was that hard.)
By the time he reached the entrance to the Dardanelles, columns of smoke from the British were visible on the horizon. Souchon, uncertain of how the Turks would respond, requested a pilot, and the Turks decided to allow him through. The British were denied entrance, and the pursuit was over.
To avoid the legal complications inherent in then-neutral Turkey allowing the ships to pass into the Black Sea, they were officially transferred to the Turkish Navy on August 16th, and renamed Yavuz Sultan Selim and Midilli respectively, although they retained their German crews. Souchon was made commander-in-chief of the Ottoman Navy.
The gift of the two ships did much to swing Turkish public opinion in favor of the Central Powers, particularly after the British seized two ships building for Turkey and paid for by public subscription. On October 29th, Souchon, under the guise of taking his ships to sea (and with the concurrence of some Turkish officials), raided the Russian coast. Goeben (I’m going to continue to use the German names) bombarded Sebastopol, while Breslau bombarded the grain port of Novorossiysk. Damage was fairly minimal, but it did force the Ottomans into the war a few days later.
There was a short battle off Cape Sarych on November 18th, where Goeben engaged five Russian pre-dreadnoughts. The results were inconclusive, and Goeben took a hit which killed 13 men and damaged one of her secondary guns, while doing light damage to one of the Russian ships. Goeben struck two mines on December 26th, which was only partially repaired during the war, due to the absence of drydocks that would fit her. She bombarded Allied positions at Gallipoli, which brought her into brief contact with allied battleships. May 10th saw another inconclusive encounter between Goeben and the Russian fleet, while the new Russian dreadnought Imperatritsa Ekaterina Velikaya engaged the ship on January 8th, 1916 with no results on either side. A coal shortage limited operations in 1917, until the armistice with the Russians late in the year.
On January 20th, 1918, Goeben and Breslau sortied again, this time into the Aegean. They sunk a pair of British monitors (coastal bombardment ships), and were preparing to attack the base of the pre-dreadnought covering force when they ran into a minefield. Breslau sank, while Goeben took three hits. She was beached just outside the Dardanelles, and crippled for the rest of the war.
Goeben was originally to have been transferred as a prize to the RN, but the Turks held onto her. She was in bad shape, but a new floating dock was purchased, and she was finally repaired in 1930. She remained in service until 1950, undergoing further refits. The Turks offered to sell her to the West German government in 1963, but the Germans declined, probably because of her poor material condition. She was towed to the breakers in 1973, the last dreadnought outside of the United States.
Hey bean, what’s the most elaborate (large? expensive?) warship that never saw any action of consequence?
The Swedes had the Vasa, which sank on its maiden voyage, but that was a long time ago. Anything more recent? I’m thinking there may have been something commissioned for WWII that was essentially sent directly to retirement after V-J Day.
I’d nominate Shinano. Originally intended to be a third Yamato-class battleship (the biggest battleships ever made), then it was converted to be a carrier partway through construction, then it was sunk by a submarine ten days after commissioning (the largest ship ever sunk by a submarine), without ever launching a plane.
If we disqualify Shinano (sometimes ships last 5 minutes in combat, sometimes they last for 5 wars), then the obvious winner is Vanguard, a British battleship commissioned in 1946, who never fired her guns in anger.
Or every ballistic missile submarine ever built, if you want to look at it a certain way. (And thank goodness, too.)
Do we know if the Ptolemaic Forty was ever in combat?
I’m partial to beleester’s answer, but you have the whole bayern class of battleships, two of which were finished just after jutland, spent their career sitting at kiel, sortied once to attacka convoy that didn’t exist, then were scuttled at scappa flow.
More proof that German battlecruisers could punch well above their weight class. It only took one of them to bring down the Ottoman Empire (which you seem to have misspelled several times here).
Oops. And outside the edit window, too.
I’m not entirely sure they wouldn’t have entered the war anyway, but I also don’t feel like improving my predictions on this matter. I have enough on my plate right now.
Yeah, along the lines of bean’s suggestion, I feel like Ismail Enver Pasha was entirely capable of destroying his country without any foreign help.
Well, we’ve had a Star Wars thread and a Star Trek thread, so how about a Stargate thread?
I watched a lot of Stargate SG1 before I ever saw the original trilogy or much Star Trek, so maybe it’s personal bias, but it’s always seemed to me to be a stronger series. I was rarely disappointed by a Stargate episode (well, until Universe) the way I was many Voyager and Enterprise episodes. Not to make this a vs. thread or anything; I like all three, and I’ve hardly watched any Stargate in years, but I rewatch Star Wars and Star Trek regularly.
So what do you guys think of Stargate?
Stargate was pretty wonderful. Not sure about the later spinoffs though, just saw SG1 and some reviews of Atlantis.
Red Dwarf was also better than Star Trek.
You only say that because you’re toast obsessed.
The plots were often absurd, but the series was still mostly fun. I thought the main cast was better in Atlantis, but the villains were even sillier, making the Atlantis vs. SG1 comparison pretty much even. I actually liked Universe a lot, though there were certainly some weak episodes.
I’ve only seen a few scattered episodes, and never really understood what the fuss was.
Someone want to take a stab at explaining what was awesome about the series?
I find it hard to articulate exactly, but for me at least, SG1 scratched the itch for interesting/fun ensemble cast + mid-to-high concept sci-fi that had previously been covered by Star Trek in it’s various iterations.
Stargate at its best shared one feature I really liked about Star Trek at its best, and very few other SF series – depicting military officers as competent professionals who got the job done (or sometimes not) with a minimum of personal drama. Because if I want the personal drama, if I want to see someone not getting the job done because that would require spending ten minutes not arguing with their girlfriend or their ex-wife or whatever, there’s entire TV series devoted to that and you’ll note that I’m not watching any of them.
Stargate at its worst had a mythology that was pretty clearly being made up as they went along, and took itself too seriously for me to let them get away with that.
I’m curious to know what you found disappointing about Universe.
Me, I was never a big Stargate fan (had seen a smattering of SG-1 and none of Atlantis; knew nothing about the lore except that there’s a race called the “Goueauouaouaeoua’oueaold” and another called the “Asgard”), but I thought that season 1 was some of the best tv science fiction I’ve seen. Particularly the stuff in the middle, after they get on the ship but before other alien species show up, when the show’s focus was on character tension and trying to survive on a dying ship. I seem to recall it getting less good after that, though, and I don’t remember a single thing about season 2. And Robert Carlyle is great.
I was a fan of SG-1 but “meh” on Atlantis and agree heartily with your assessment of Universe.
Alright, three’s a trend! this just means I get to bring up babylon 5 next open thread!
do it!
Is that what you want?
What I want is irrelevant.
Indeed.
Let me wave a big red flag of warning before anyone thinking of seeing the movie “Alien:Covenant”. (I’m going to go ahead and spoil the ending, since Ridley Scott isn’t around right now, which means I can’t literally piss in his shoes.)
Ridley Scott did a lot right in this film. It looks great, there are appealing characters, and the action really moves. And through artful choices in characters, dialogue, and gear, the film respectfully references earlier films in the franchise. I was ready to give it an A- until a revolting twist ending made it a tragedy. As such, C-, unless you like your entertainment black as tar.
(Spoilers! Final warning!)
In the final minutes of the film, after all the action is done, the heroine of the piece is about to re-enter cryo-sleep. A chance comment reveals that she has been betrayed by the android on the ship. At that point, it’s too late to do anything about it; she is already in the pod and going under. It is strongly implied that she is going to end up a xenomorph-incubator with the rest of the colonists aboard the ship.
This is the woman who managed to escape a planet with an entire ecology based on the Engineers’ bioweapons. She faced two (TWO!) xenomorphs on the way out, in close combat even, and beat them both. She had paid her dues; she earned her victory through heroic action. But the director threw all of that in the scrap-bucket for shock-value.
I’m done with this franchise. There are only two Alien films.
We already know that all of them save Newt die prior to Aliens, so what’s surprising about that ending?
The ship in A:C isn’t headed for LV-426. It is going to Origae-6. I see no reason to believe it is the one that carried Newt and her parents.
Okay then. I may be wrong, or the android may have redirected them.
I have not seen the film, just going on what I’ve heard about the prequels a couple of years ago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JTnztV5oJQ
Peter Thiel mentions someone named Loughlin (sp?) who was a tenured professor who investigated scientists ripping off the government and had his career wrecked for it. A fast search doesn’t turn up who it might have been.
Anyone know?
Bob Laughlin
Hello SSC community,
I arrived at the tail end of the classifieds thread, and the beginning of this one…so I posted the same thing in both. I hope that’s not a problem
My name is William Dooling, I’m the guy that wrote Synchronicity, which I shared on a previous classified thread, and which seemed to get a pretty good reception around here*
Anyhow, I’ll announce, here, the completion of another creative project, this one is a bit more interactive.
I have recently created a text-based adventure game, in the manner of the old fantasy games that were popular in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. It was created using ADRIFT, a tool for creating interactive fiction (if you don’t know about that, I suggest you check it out here: http://www.adrift.co/
There’s a link to the game on my website, here: http://www.theodidactus.com/tingalan/
you can download the game as a windows executable file here:
(your computer might think it’s a virus)
You can download the game as an “adventure pack” that runs off the ADRIFT engine here
and you can get the adrift engine itself here
The above links will always go to the most recent version of the game, and I intend to update it quite a bit over the next day or so, as people find more problems with the game that my playtesting crew missed. It’s a pretty big game, and it’s designed to be very difficult (and more than a little confusing).
The game has an old-school manual, here which I suggest you take a look at even if you have no intention of playing the game, because I’m really happy with how it turned out.
If you have any questions about the mechanics, or if you find any bugs, please write me at Theodidactus@gmail.com and I’ll try to get back to you as quickly as I can.
Good luck out there, stay sane, and don’t get eaten…
* who am I kidding, you guys gave some of the nicest compliments I’ve ever received.
I’ve been binge-reading Fancyclopedia lately, with a focus on the First Fandom era. It interests me how much continuity there’s been since the early days, and how “fandom” grew from such humble beginnings. In particular, although now there are cons and online communities (and earlier, there were clubs and fanzines) for just about any kind of media imaginable, there don’t seem to have been any kind of “fan communities” before the 1930s and pulp science-fiction magazines got the ball rolling, and for a long time it was localized to that particular group.
The first Worldcon, in 1939, featured a number of luminaries of the nascent genre, a screening of Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, and the invention of what was many years later named cosplay. Isaac Asimov and Ray Bradbury were there – as fans; they’d both just started writing, that’s how long ago it was. And of course, no gathering of young nerds would be complete without heated internecine fighting over trivial matters. As this is the culture-war-free thread, I don’t know if it’s appropriate to get into the Futurians/New Fandom feud, even if the culture war in question has been over since before most of us were born. Suffice it to say, one of the main combatants wrote a book about it called The Immortal Storm, which I’m told is every bit as overdramatic as the title suggests, and one reviewer says it makes the outbreak of WW2 feel like an anticlimax. (If anyone’s interested, I can say something about it in 84.75 – or even here if there’s no objection.)
On the other hand, the con fit into a single ballroom and only had 120 in attendance. There was no charge for the main programming, although the banquet cost $1 to attend, a princely sum very few could afford in those days. And aside from those pioneering cosplayers (Forrest Ackerman and Myrtle Douglas), business attire was the standard dress code.
Browsing through the wiki, and the old fanzines and con memorabilia linked from it, is a fine way to waste an hour or twelve. I may be posting some tidbits I find here in the future.
Hi SSC, I’m curious if anyone knows of any online evaluation that would help me get at what my political ideology is. I keep hearing things like social conservative, paleocon, neo-liberal, libertarian, etc and I’m interested to know what group I would most align with. I’m in the USA by the way. All I’ve really been able to find are things that show which political party you should join, which isn’t really what I’m after. America: land of the two-party system where everyone’s a single issue voter because the two major parties clumsily group people who actually have strong differences of opinion on a lot of issues.
Contrary to popular narrative, this is a complicated topic. Rather than finding a quiz telling you which club to join I think you’d be better off trying to articulate your beliefs yourself and then find a like minded group of people.
To that end; What exactly do you believe? alternately, what do you think most other people get wrong?
If you need a quiz to tell you what your ideology is, you almost certainly haven’t done enough research/study to justify holding the opinions you do. The proper order is study, then form opinions, not form opinions then study.
What exactly are your political beliefs?
Who’s interested in a Star Trek thread next Sunday for the premiere?
Came across some good nominative determinism today: “We Need to Know More About Government Searches of Travelers’ Electronic Devices” by Carrie DeCell.