Open Thread 82.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, or the SSC Discord server.
I have an old project, long abandoned, to produce computer programs to teach economics. It looks as though it is being revived as open source.
http://daviddfriedman.blogspot.com/2017/08/reviving-living-paper-project.html
This National Review article touches on some ideas we’ve discussed:
(asterisks added to get this past the filters…)
I think the fact that this is the case for most people is the ultimate source of a nontrivial fraction of humanity’s problems.
This idea’s been operating in the background for me for a while, but I’ve never seen it verbalized until right now.
I think one of the goals of rationalism should be to get people to behave opposite of that statement, since ideally, to believe something IS just to accept the conclusion itself. People not wanting to accept themselves as the type of person who believes something often leads to people refusing to adopt beliefs that are probably true (for example atheism). And conversely, accepting oneself as the ‘type of person who believes something’ often leads to people taking party lines, and taking on beliefs that are probably not true because they fit the image of someone who believes the first thing (for example I don’t really see any reason that people’s beliefs about marijuana legalization should be correlated with their beliefs about the death penalty, but they definitely are). A lot of babies are thrown out with the bathwater because of that phenomenon.
I guess what we should try to promote is the concept of actually thinking for yourself, or something like that.
I think that these can both follow quite naturally from a high level of general belief in the efficacy of punishment in achieving an orderly society. I think that belief is almost certainly tragically mistaken in the case of cannabis legalisation (I am agnostic on the death penalty – it’s one of those things where I instinctively don’t like it, but realise that my instinct is not really backed up by a deep understanding of the stats) … but I don’t think there’s anything logically incoherent about the two beliefs correlating.
But:
1. Changing your beliefs does change you as a person. Facts are facts are facts, but humans are comprised of reactions. One would expect a certain belief to exert a particular limited range of effects on its believer – nothing else would make sense.
2. What would it look like if one of the effects of belief-in-rationalism was to be the type or person who eschewed anything that smacked of tribalism, whether that was good or bad? Maybe, in being a rationalist, you have to accept that this is the type of person that you are.
3. Even if you’re right that this is a very bad thing, mere reversed stupidity is not intelligence.
I don’t think this is the case. Many ideas have logical consequences, and working those out is nontrivial. For a belief which is foundational to purported systematic belief systems (like religions or ideologies), the onus is (in a weak way) on the new believer to show that all those purported consequences don’t follow, whether because they depend on other beliefs the new believer doesn’t share, or because the arguments for them aren’t valid. For someone who has a hard time working that out, or confidence that they do share most or all of those other beliefs already, or confidence that the arguments are actually valid, accepting all of it is not so irrational. So I definitely don’t approve of this “I’m the sort of person who would accept all of this” reasoning, but I do think there’s okay reasons for conversions of this sort, and that that may lead to someone “taking the party line” even if they should really evaluate how you get from A (which they accept) to Z.
I recommend the Matt Lewis link, and it connects to here, about conservatives being able to choose who they include in their movement, and that they can and should disassociate themselves from white supremicists.
Supposed proofs resolving the P versus NP problem pop up every few years or so, and to my knowledge they’ve always proposed P != NP. Has there been a seriously considered proof attempt of the other case, P = NP?
I played around with trying a while ago, and based on previous work which generalized (possibly a subset, I cannot recall precisely) NP problems to graph analysis, came to the conclusion that the problem might be solvable if network graphs could be translated into a canonical form (that is, such that any network graph could be trivially compared for equality to any equivalent network graph), as, IIRC, that was the major NP component remaining in the previous team’s work. I made zero progress on that problem, however, and suspect matrices are inadequate as a mathematical expression for the purpose of solving that particular problem.
I recently completed a 10 day silent meditation retreat and wrote about my experience here: http://danfrank.ca/reflections-on-a-10-day-silent-meditation-retreat/
It was really difficult, stimulated intense feelings, but ultimately, not very impactful.
A lot of people in the SCC community are interested in meditation. In fact, the positive endorsements on here (and other adjacent websites) played a big role in giving me confidence to experiment with it. So now that I’ve dabbled with the practice, I’m happy to answer any questions anyone has either about experimenting with meditation, or going on a retreat.
Has the recent market power study been discussed here? [Link
Pro-paper description
Counterpoints by Marginal Revolution [1] [2]; Robin Hansen; and Karl Smith
Noah Smith defends the paper and responds to some criticisms here
the original paper argues that large increases in markups on the price of goods represent an increase in the market power of firms, almost to monopoly levels. This is then pointed to as a potential source of many modern economic ailments, particularly declining wages. The critics argument can be distilled down into the data not fully supporting accusations of monopoly conditions, and instead at worst markets are in monopolistic competition. There’s obviously a lot more to both sides, but you’re better off reading the above links to get the full picture.
My economics knowledge is limited to teaching a high school class on it, so I don’t have much to add from that perspective. I will say that the paper seems intuitively accurate, given how many markets seem to have become dominated by a few super firms with very large market shares, and the seeming inability of anti-trust or competition regulators to do anything in the anglo saxon world that limits these mega firms. What are your thoughts?