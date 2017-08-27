OT83: Slippery Slopen Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Comments of the week are Douglas Knight on how “eclipse season occurs like clockwork, about every half of a solar year”, and . on how ant colonies sometimes settle wars through ritual combat.
2. I’ve been getting a lot of questions about whether I still endorse my old post “You Are Still Crying Wolf” in light of recent events. I’m not up for causing more controversy right now, so I’ll hide this here instead of writing a full post, but the short answer is: yes. If this ever changes, I’ll put it on my Mistakes page – if you don’t see it there, I still endorse it. I don’t think anything has changed significantly since I wrote it. Trump continues to condemn white nationalism; his opponents continue to condemn his condemnations as insincere or not good enough. White nationalism continues to be a tiny movement with a low-four-digit number of organized adherents, smaller than eg the Satanists; people continue to act as if it’s a gigantic and important social force. I don’t want to get drawn into another ten thousand words on this, but you can probably piece together where I’m coming from from some of the following: this estimate of about 500 people at the Charlottesville rally; this estimate of about 1100 people at a recent Satanic rally, this poll showing more blacks and Latinos agree with the white supremacist movement than whites do (probably a polling error based on random noise; my point is that the real level of support is literally unmeasurably low), the constant Obama-era claims that Obama’s half-hearted condemnations of Islamic terrorism proved he was a secret Muslim, (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10), and this analysis of Trump’s completely unprincipled and stupid way of deciding what opinions to have on things. I continue to think crying wolf is a major danger, with the worst-case scenario being a sort of repeat of the War On Terror, where rampant fear of terrorism (even in the general absence of any real threat) transformed our society and our politics for the worse in various ways. And as always, I continue to believe that Trump is a terrible person and a terrible President, and that any attention we focus away from his gaffes should be redirected to all the terrible laws and policies he’s promoting.
3. I’m trying to stay off Twitter and seriously limit my exposure to Facebook for a while, so if you send me any messages over those platforms, I might not see them.
So, here is a question which I wonder if the community can help me with:
How does one sharpen up one’s ability to continue to have a conversation with someone over a long period? (and by ‘someone’ I mean one’s romantic partner or someone you’d be interested in romantically empartnering)
I am not great at sustaining a conversation with someone when there are no third parties around to do more than their fair share of the burden of conversation, and, while I do have a bit of Andrew Hunter’s problem from a few threads back, I am perhaps a bit more hopeful in that regard. Even when explicitly asked ‘what are your thoughts?’, quite often the answer will just be ‘no thoughts, my brain was just replaying a tune’ or something similar. People who have started from a position of being bad at this, and have improved: how did you do it?
I sort of had the opposite problem as a kid – I’d go on about anything I found interesting, without any regard for what the other person thought of it. I was a horrible bore sometimes, I’m sure. What helped me was a better understanding of when they do or don’t care, and acting on it. It also helps to have other outlets – if I have a really funny D&D story, I won’t tell my wife(who’s never played), I’ll drop a Facebook message to a gamer buddy. It releases the tension of wanting to share a cool experience with someone, without boring those who aren’t interested.
The part of this that’d apply to you, I think, is trying to really understand people as best you can(note: this is really hard). If you have a better sense of what they’ll find interesting, you can go off semi-randomly and still be entertaining. For example, there are friends where I can start talking about the tune that was in my head, what I think of the drummer on that track, and turn that into a 10-minute discussion. Often, “nothing” is code for “I think I’d be embarrassed if I said what I was thinking out loud”, so figuring out when it’ll be embarrassing and when it’ll be safe lets you turn a lot of “nothing” into conversational hooks.
If you want to talk but have trouble generating topics, keep a notepad of topics, assorted little things that popped into your head during the day. When you see that romantic partner and need conversational topics, check your list. The right potential romantic partner will probably find this “endearing” rather than “dealbreaker-weird.”
You might be better served by developing listening skills. Great listeners are valued in conversation since most people seem to like to talk, and active listening is a skill that is weakly associated with men but seems highly sought in romantic partners. You do not need to generate your own topics if you are willing to encourage someone else to take the conversational lead. Asking good questions can sustain conversation.
You need two things, a stalling tactic and a PRTG (pseudo-random thought generator). My stalling tactics are work topics or recent reading, whatever’s more incomprehensible to the person I’m talking to. My random thought generator is mentally going through my day. So if somebody asks me what’s on my mind, if something not too dull is on my mind, great. Otherwise I talk about some obscure programming difficulty while mentally replaying what I did that day. At some point, I remember something interesting I did/thought or some part of the sequence reminds me of a decent topic to talk about, and I apologize for boring them with coding troubles and segue into that. It starts out awkward and forced, but naturally gets easier (honestly, every response should probably just be talk to a lot of people, especially people you like talking to, and keep practicing), and sometimes the stalling tactic is basically unnecessary since it only takes a couple seconds to get a thought.
For maintaining a conversation, rather than starting it up smoothly, complimenting whatever they just said can be a pretty good strategy when you’re not sure what to say next. Just saying something like “that’s an interesting take, I’ve never thought of it that way *pause as if reexamining your worldview, (or actually reexamine it)* ” is not a bad way to get people to keep talking.
I stopped reading at “PRTG” to google what that meant, didn’t find anything, guessed that it meant “pseudo-random topic generator”, and was partway through writing a complaint that people shouldn’t use single-use acronyms when I read a bit more and realised to sort of explained it later on – though still, “pseudo” is not something people can get from what you read unless phrases like “pseudo-random” are close to the front of their brain already.
I don’t want to take this out on you so much since it’s not a big deal here, but this is something that really, really, gets to me – people using uncommon (or entirely unique even) acronyms. We’re all fast typists, what’s the point? I see this pretty often without many complaints from people, am I in the minority for finding this annoying? I suppose I understand the appeal of talking in a way only people in some ingroup will understand (for that purpose alone rather than the precision that jargon can bring), but if that’s what’s subconsciously going on I think we can agree it’s something to be avoided. Sorry for the rant, I hope this doesn’t come across as mean. I do mean it as more general point, not specifically a dig at you, no offence is intended.
About your strategy for conversation – I think it’s a good one and I’m going to adopt it but with the notebook approach. I actually found myself today thinking “gosh I wish there was someone around for me to have a conversation with about this thing I’m witnessing, I hope I don’t forget it before I next have a skype call with my long-distance partner!” I *do* forget most of the time though. The fact that we’re not having the experiences together is something my brain is not prepared for. It genuinely thinks it has nothing to talk about when in reality there are loads of things, if only I could prod the mental pathways to them.
Sorry, I agonized over it for a minute, but decided I thought PRNG was well-known enough that people would get that it was a play on that. (edited the original post)
I don’t mind unknown acronyms, but I think you are in the majority on that.
There’s at least two of us.:-)
> PRTG
Pseudo Radioisotope Thermal Generator?
Already edited in response to a previous gripe. Pseudo-random thought generator.
Have a child together. Having a child with someone will create a vast set of joys/concerns/coordination problems that you share and often find interesting to talk about.
Are you also of the “get a dog” school of dating advice?
A) Ask some questions about her life or interests, follow up a bit using active listening, continue in that vein if the topic seems interesting. If it’s not interesting (be honest here), find some angle on it that interests you or ties back to your interests, and talk about that. See if she engages with that or gets bored.
B) Just start talking about things you like or thoughts you have. Not the weirdest ones, at least initially, but you don’t have to stick to your mental list of totally safe socially approved small talk topics. It’s better not to, actually. See if she engages with that or gets bored.
Repeat some combination of A and B until it’s clear whether you have enough in common that it’s worth trying to date (or continue dating). You don’t need to have identical interests, and you won’t, but you don’t want to end up spending thousands of hours together with someone whose every interest bores you and vice versa. This is much more important than physical attraction, shared social group, or whatever else you’re considering important.
Do you agree with Trump’s claim that there were “fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville riots? How does that claim affect your view that Trump is not a racist?
It seems plausible that there were one or two people there whose primary motivation was actually the preservation of history, or free speech, or something equally reasonable. Obviously most of the march was using it as a cover story, but any group that big will have a misguided dolt or two who got dragged along by friends, or someone who showed up randomly that believed the cover story.
(This doesn’t excuse very much, of course – showing up cluelessly is one thing, but when the Nazi chants come out, that’s when you GTFO. But they probably do exist.)
To be honest, I’m a bit surprised how there’s near-zero coverage of the pro-statues side outside of the actual white supremacists. I heard on the Tom Woods podcast that in New Orleans there was a non-radical anti-demolition organization that was actually led by a black woman, you’d think the contrarian-sphere in general would’ve picked up on that more than once.
You just don’t say that there are “fine people” in a crowd of KKK and Nazis, unless you are a racist or Nazi. Even a racist like Sessions knows not to say it out loud.
Refusing to cooperate with what you “just don’t do” seems to be one of Trump’s major schticks though, so I don’t think his intentions can be read via that line of reasoning. I wouldn’t be surprised if he said it *because* it’s what you “just don’t” say.
Or more likely, he wanted to criticise both sides and complimenting them both too was a clumsy way of making sure he wasn’t solely dishing out criticism, since criticism is usually better received if it’s paired with praise.
His personality type is described as having a, when less than fully healthy, psychological trait of poking people to see how they respond.
Honestly, calling Trump a Nazi gives him too much credit. I don’t think he has an ideology that consistent.
Trump is a master persuader, and I believe his goal was to persuade marchers to disassociate from the racists/Nazis. Telling someone: “You are racists scum. Stop associating with Nazis.” is probably less effective than telling them: “You might be a good person. Please stop associating with Nazis.” Trump decided to prioritize reducing the number of future Nazis over winning virtue signaling points.
I would agree. So much of left wing belief revolves around saying what you think everyone else believes. Actually believing or thinking out your stance is unnecessary.
i.e. logic supporting your beliefs is secondary to being an accepted member of the group. So virtue signaling is the most important thing. As an individualist libertarian, virtue signaling and it’s completely vapid worthlessness makes my skin crawl.
I want to agree (the Master Persuader model of Trump helped me win a few bets last year) but I also am not sure whether or why Trump would care about there being more or fewer Nazis in the future. And since Nazis seem to support him and he undoubtedly notices that, your hypothesis would make even less sense.
Or stupid, or just plain ignorant, or if you are trying to win the support of racists, or to reward the racists who have already supported you in the past, or trying to distract people from something, or signaling your immunity to accusations of racism, just off the top of my head. There’s lots of reasons to defend a group of mostly-racists, not just being a racist yourself.
I suspect you haven’t really thought this through, don’t really understand how the game of
thronespolitics is played, and are just looking for an excuse to label Trump a racist because you think that’s an instant checkmate.
I think the point is that it wasn’t a “crowd of Nazis,” it was an anti-crushing-the-culture-of-former-enemies rally that got taken over by white supremacists.
Of course I don’t agree with it. I’ve grown up in modern Blue Tribe culture. I know that if I agree with it, everyone I know will hate me and I’ll never be able to show my face in polite society again. The commenter above me gets this exactly right.
But if I didn’t know that, I might answer the same way as if you asked me whether there might ever be good people in Hamas, or in the Chinese Communist Party during Mao, or in the IDF, or in the Mafia. I would default to my belief that goodness doesn’t clearly and evenly divide along political lines. I would remember stories like the one about how a black guy befriended KKK members and has so far convinced over 200 of them to leave the organization, and so there was apparently some fundamental decency lurking in those people. I would think about how many people join organizations without really understanding them, or how many people get raised with really weird beliefs and have trouble shaking them off. I would think about how many incredibly bizarre beliefs I hold that most people throughout history would think are evil. And then I would just roll my eyes at you.
Trump isn’t a part of modern Blue Tribe culture, and so he doesn’t realize that all decent enlightened people have to admit that Hamas has some good-but-misled people in it, but only a Nazi bigot could believe that a protest against removing a Confederate statue could have the same. So instead of doing the correct thing and pointing out that they are all inhuman vermin who have no redeeming qualities and can only be met with violence, he foolishly applied the cultural norms suitable for someone like Hamas in this situation. Oops!
But on a more fundamental level, I just hate this question and this whole class of questions. Defend this thing Trump did, or else he’s a Nazi! Okay, now defend this thing Trump did, or else he’s a Nazi! Oh yeah, then defend this thing Trump did or else he’s a Nazi! I think many people do weird and horrible things for reasons other than them being Nazis, but if you ask me to justify a couple hundred of them on an individual basis, they’re all going to come off as me being mealy-mouthed, and saying it’s just a weird coincidence, and making excuses (see the Atlantis metaphor on the original Wolf post). Finally you’ll conclude that he’s a Nazi. And probably by that point you’ll add that I’m biased in favor of him and also a Nazi.
All I can say is that this is how individual and cultural differences work. I think George Washington, Pericles, Ron Paul, and King Abdullah of Jordan are neither Nazis nor monsters, but I’m sure you could find a hundred statements by each which are so foreign to either of our moral systems that I couldn’t defend them, and I’d look Soft On Evil if I even tried. I think it’s hard for some people to conceive of a culture that treats pro-Confederate-statue protesters with the same level of grace that it treats Hamas members, and that it’s definitely hard for them to conceive of a really different worldview, that would cause non-monster people to do things that only monsters would do from within ours. And that’s not even taking into account different mind-designs (I’m not allowed to say this officially, but unofficially Trump is an obvious narcissist and narcissists choose their words and actions in ways very different from the rest of us), and the fact that Trump is a monster in certain ways which just aren’t the exact same ways people are accusing him of being one.
If you just lack that fundamental understanding that people really thinking different from you is possible, then every time someone does something you wouldn’t, you’re going to interpret it as you + secretly evil. And then you’re going to ask me to defend it, and since I don’t have the superpower to instantly understand every other worldview and mind-design and inject that understanding directly into your brain, I’m just going to be able to come up with some kind of pathetic “Eh, maybe it’s not what it seems”. And I’ll lose status for having to defend the indefensible, and you won’t be convinced.
All I can do is ask you to remember all those people using Obama’s poor condemnations of terrorism as proof that he was secretly pro-terrorist. Which is more likely: that the one person you hate the most happens to hold an incredibly evil position that almost nobody does (and that he’s shown no other large-scale signs of in his life outside weird ambiguous statement-making) but which would be incredibly useful to your political side in tarring him with the worst accusation with which one can possibly tar someone? Or that you don’t really understand other people that well, and sometimes they say things that would be awkward or bad in your ontology?
I’m not going to answer these kinds of “WELL HOW DO YOU EXPLAIN TRUMP SAYING X?” questions further on an individual basis, and any time someone asks me to I’m going to link them back here.
I completely agree with everything you say in this comment, but I think it’s worth insisting on one specific point you make, namely that people who seriously think Trump is a white supremacist because of a few ambiguous statements he made are essentially committing the base rate fallacy. There are really very few white supremacists and this should inform the inferences we make based on what Trump says.
I think it might also be that they genuinely believe the base rate is way higher than it is, “white supremacy is everwhere” and all.
White supremacy and racism mean entirely different things based on the tribe they originate from (http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/politicsandpolicy/antiracism-norms-and-immigration/).
If you believe, as many do, that 20-40% of the US population is generally somewhere between implicitly and actively racist, then it becomes much easier to believe 2-5% of the population are secret, hidden, white supremacists. With more growing daily.
Whereas red tribe generally views white supremacy to be something that requires people to say “I hate black people.”
Well said Scott.
Is there any specific behavior that would push him over the line into racist/fascist/etc territory? I would think if so, something would have qualified by now.
It doesn’t. Trump is not a racist, he’s a power-focused and hungry person who believes in playing groups against each other for the benefit of himself and his immediate family/friends, and he doesn’t care about the externalities.
You know, I used to think that, but then why do his family and friends get so little benefit? Which of them benefitted from his Charlottesville remarks? My guess is he’s just dumb and narcissistic – see the “this analysis” link in the main post above.
The version I read of his remarks, it seemed like he had the mistaken impression that the pro-statue side was bigger/broader than it actually was – maybe he heard the name “Unite the Right” and thought it was actually accurate? So he seemed to me to be thinking it was more like the crowd at a typical Trump rally, just with a higher percentage of baddies making the rest look bad. If that was his thinking, it’s obviously totally wrong, but not racist.
How far does the crying wolf (about Trump and his supporters’ alleged racism) go? Is it possible that Trump, and economic nationalism, could be less racist than previous GOP presidents and their platforms?
According to a common narrative, Nixon and Republicans since won the votes of Southern segregationists and used their support to push a pro-business agenda that didn’t benefit these voters. If economic nationalism actually helps a lot of the “Angry White Men” who elected Trump, Trump doesn’t need to rely on racism to hold their support.
This narrative is demonstrably false. As I have discussed before, the south didn’t go republican in the 70s. The southern congressional delegation was almost entirely democratic until the 90s. While it’s true that republican presidents won in the south in this period, that’s because they won everywhere, winning an average of more than 40 states per election from 68 to 88. Despite this, the share of southerners voting for republican presidents was consistently lower than of the rest of the country.
As for economic issues, if you are a white guy with no college degree, what economic benefits do the democrats offer you? Not the subsidies to higher education, you didn’t go, and if you do try, you or your kids will be actively discriminated against in applying. Not the means tested welfare state, you, as a rule, make too much money to qualify for most of it, and if you don’t you probably will soon. Not regulation, you’re far more likely than any other demographic to work in the sort of brown industries the democrats openly brag about trying to regulate out of existence. Even if you don’t work in those industries, you probably know people who do. The democrats do want to tax you to pay for those things though, and to lecture you about how privileged you are, when not calling you a bunch of racist hicks.
White men without a college degree are, far and way, the most republican demographic in the country. That doesn’t happen because of trickery, it’s because the democrats offer this group almost nothing besides condescension.
You clearly know more than I do about southern electoral politics, so maybe I used a bad example. I am thinking specifically of the Lee Atwater tape, where he says that “cutting taxes” in 1980 had the same political meaning that the n-word did in 1954 to some voters. And Reagan’s tax cuts did not benefit white men without college degrees as much as they benefited higher earners.
The interesting thing to me is that Trump/Bannon economic nationalism seems to offer more to these non-college-educated white men than the economic policies of GWB and Paul Ryan, or anything else coming out of the establishment GOP, let alone the Democrats.
I’m interested in reading more about this. Can you point to places where you discussed this more at length and/or to articles which defend that view? I’ve always been suspicious of this narrative, because I also noticed that the shift of the South toward the GOP occurred pretty late, but I’d like to read more.
For what it’s worth, I largely agree with the rest of what you say, but that’s another topic.
A quick look through Wikipedia articles on the elections says that of the 11 ex-Confederate states in 6 elections(so 66 total decisions), Republicans won 49, Democrats 12, and George Wallace(a former Democrat running as a third party anti-civil-rights candidate) 5. That’s 74% to Republicans. Of the 300 total state decisions in those same 6 elections, Republicans won 241, or 80%. Now, a fair bit of that is probably regionalism – Carter won his native Georgia in 1980 despite getting thumped nationally, for example, and he did run up the score down south in 1976 in part for the same reason.
Congressional data is harder to pull good stats from, but for example, this is what Texas looked like in the 70s – almost solid blue. It doesn’t turn majority-red until the 2004 election, despite having a Texan Republican in the White House at the time, and a House that had been majority-red for a decade.
Isn’t that exactly what you would expect from executing a successful regional political strategy?
soru, I’m not following your argument here – can you elaborate?
The Republican position of ‘you are not racist, you simply have a preference for lower taxes’ is obviously vastly more attractive to its target audience than the alternatives. But most people don’t change their vote per-election, they pick it once in a lifetime and stick with it. The few exceptions cause most of the uncertainty in elections, and so get all the attention.
But to take a state from being definitely blue into the zone of uncertainty and then beyond it to definitely red, you can’t just run a charismatic, competent and scandal-free candidate. You need to capture new core voters who will reliably turn out for every subsequent election, because they agree with your parties fundamental principles. And then you still need to wait for the opposing base to die off. This takes generational timescales, so a change made in the 60s will bear fruit in the 90s at the earliest.
@1soru1
This is a plausible argument for some sort of southern strategy, but not “the southern strategy.” “The southern strategy” is defined as winning over those old voters with coded racist rhetoric in the 70s, not adopting new arguments that appealed to a new generation of southern voters that arose in the 90s. It also doesn’t explain why. if this rhetoric was tailored for southerners, it was even more efficacious in the non-southern parts of the country, and led to the largest string of presidential electoral victories in history. If the rhetoric works everywhere, how can you call it a southern strategy?
I think the first half is more effectively accomplished by mentally redefining anything you do receive as “not welfare”, but it’s the back half that’s key – “one day, I’ll be well off too, so why would I want to hurt my future self?”. Which requires a certain amount of ignorance about recent growth in median wages.
Being more likely than other demographics to work in a coal mine would explain higher relative support, but not really higher absolute levels of support. That would require that these groups are more likely to work in brown industries than other industries, not more likely than other people. That’s only true for a super narrow definition of “these groups”.
You’ve also tried “they know people in these industries” in the past, and that’s true, but they likely know a lot of people, including some people on food stamps. It doesn’t really explain why “coal miner” is such a political touchstone – I think it’s symbolic rather than materialistic, which I guess is a metonym for the whole argument about whether Trump supporters neglect their material interests.
@ Cassander,
I feel obligated to point out that Clegg was explicitly reffering to “the common narrative” not objective fact. Clegg’s description of the narrative is accurate regardless of whether the narrative itself is true.
@clegg
Lee Atwater, in his famous tape, is extremely misquoted. what he actually says after the famous quote is this this:
Now, you can say that he’s full of shit, or you can take him at his word. What you (the royal you, I mean, not accusing you of doing this Clegg) can’t do is say that he’s obviously telling the truth in paragraph before this one, and openly lying in this one.
throughout the period in question, republican support in the south builds slowly. throughout the same period, the salience of racial issues declines in the south. This makes it very hard to make a case that the republicans have gotten ahead by exploiting racial issues. If anything, the evidence runs the other way, that republicans only succeeded as race became less important.
@Philippe Lemoine
there was an extensive thread about it several months ago, with the voting data from wikipedia. As I recall, the share of the southern presidential vote that was republican (southern defined as the confederate states+west virginia and kentucky) was lower than the rest of the country in 68, 76, 80, and 84. in 88 it was tied, and in 92 and 96, southern voters were both more republican and more democratic, because of the 10 states ross perot did worst in, all 10 were southern. Note, it’s important to compare the southern totals not to the national total, but to the totals of the non southern states, other wise you artificially lower the average of the other states. If a candidate gets 45% in every southern state and 50% in every other state, republicans did 5% worse in the south, but only 3% worse than the national average, and this small difference was enough to dramatically alter the picture for closer elections.
@pdbarnlsey says:
Quite the opposite. the average person sees very strong growth in his wages as he ages. Most americans will spend time in the top 20% of income, and an even higher share of white people. Income is strongly correlated with age for obvious reasons. even if you’re right that median incomes are stagnating (and I think that can be disputed) that doesn’t meant that everyone in the country is making the same amount they were 20 years ago.
I do not believe that is mathematically correct. If you work in fossil fuels, you’re overwhelmingly more likely to vote republican, let’s say 90% compared to 50/50 for every other industry.. if group A is 20% fossil fuel workers, it will vote 58% republican, compared to 54% if only 10%.
Well I didn’t try to explain that, but the issue can be both material and symbolic. miners famously live in mining towns, where the industry sustains not just those working in it, but indirectly everyone else. that makes the material issue important even to those whose job isn’t coal miner.
That said, I think the better example is the keystone pipeline. that was a project that rather visibly through thousands of construction workers under a bus driven by the environmental lobby. Whatever the merits of the particular pipeline, it made it absolutely clear where democratic priorities lay, and it wasn’t with the blue collar welders.
So in the comments on the recent post on EA, Scott mentioned that there wasn’t much focus put on causes with payoffs more than 100 years in the future, because of the huge expected step change from the singularity. That got me thinking on how focused we should be on global warming as a problem, if the singularity is expected within the next 100 years, which is usually the time frame for when the really bad outcomes from catastrophic GW are predicted. Any thoughts?
The singularity is dumb and won’t happen.
But trying to figure out what will pay off 100 years from now is still next-to-impossible because of the confluence of many smaller changes.
(Edit: All irony from my username aside. It’s a cool concept to noodle about. But it won’t actually happen.)
There seem to be many smart people with relevant expertise on both the “it will happen” and “it won’t happen” sides of the singularity question. Is this a semantics problem? Why don’t you think it will happen?
My impression is lots of things from global warming can still get really bad within the next 100 years. At the very least lots of people will die and we’ll lose cool things like Venice. As for the really bad outcomes, I would guess we’re not going to activate any feedback loops that turn our planet into Venus II before that time, but I’d hate to have to stake civilization on it.
My problem with the “things will get really bad within 100 years, therefore we must do X” line of reasoning is that very few people are promoting steps that will actually change the rate of warming to the point of “in 100 years, things won’t get as bad”.
(For instance, people invested in climate change continue (for the most part) to refuse to push for more nuclear power plants.)
Secondly, there’s quite a bit of room between “lose civilization” and “lots of people die.” And we *are* going to lose Venice, no matter what we do, short of a large seawall and constantly running pumps.
One of the best parts about rationality as I’ve seen it has been the willingness of invested people to talk about possible policy answers in terms of pros and cons. I think it’s also one of the weaknesses – SSC commentators and rationalists seem to me to lean to the logic (rather than emotional) side rather heavily, to the point of not understanding emotional reactions to things.
On the other hand, there is a tendency for some groups of people to reflexively use emotional responses even when the average “reasonable man” would not. Identity activists, esp on the left, get criticized heavily for this, but so do religious sort and agitprops of all stripes.
In a recent example, ESPN changed out sportscast announcers because of concerns that people would react emotionally and negatively to the name of this sportscaster. My initial response was to think that ESPN’s PR response should have been along the lines of “If you’re so hysterical you can’t tell the difference between an ethnically Korean in sports today and a Virginian military leader who’s been dead for more than a century, you’ve got problems that we can’t help.”
On reflection, 1) there’s a reason I’m not in PR 2) even if I was, that’s not charitable and 3) assuming that “emotional overreaction to things” is a state that some people are more likely to fall into than others, what responsibilities do rational people have in dealing with the irrational?
Among the more satisfying answers I’ve seen have been “ignore them” and “punch them until they stop being irrational/awake enough to say stupid things” but I doubt that these will actually “work” in the sense of making people rational. Plus, I’m generally in favor of less punching.
Thoughts?
This is the second reference I’ve seen to the ESPN thing. Everything I know about it was in your reference. Why didn’t Robert Lee just start going by Bob Lee? Have them change his lower third, have people refer to him on-air as Bob, etc. From a PR perspective, removing the guy seems like a huge blunder.
I’m also disgusted at how Robert E. Lee’s memory has been treated. He was one of the most admirable and inspiring Americans in history.
Probably because his name is *Robert*, not ‘Bob’. Some people are particular about this.
And in the south, Robert L. Lastname is pretty common. Before the rise of the ctrl-left, few people would have gotten any traction by claiming that being named ‘Robert Lee’ was a huge crime against humanity.
As an answer to the question ‘is Trump racist’, “You Are Still Crying Wolf” is unimpeachable.
There are, however, other questions that could have been asked. Ones like ‘does Trump bring any level of moral seriousness and credibility to opposing white nationalism?’.
Cal in Nazism, fascism, white nationalism, white identity politics, or whatever, there has, post-WWII, been a bipartisan concensus that there was something there that needed opposing. Now that’s a 1.5-partisan consensus, because Trump clearly does not hold that position. If only becuase that is a political view, and Trump doesn’t really have political views in the conventional sense.
How that will play out remains to be seen. The judiciary are still opposed, but Trump has the power of pardon and a demonstrated will to use it. Numbers of supporters may not be large, and smaller than counter-protestors. But the media/internet footprint inherently required to bring out those larger numbers is immense. Which risks a backlash, if only in the form of posts like this saying ‘the threat is small, why bother?’.
A lot of things are only impossible because people act to prevent them happening.
“I’m trying to stay off Twitter and seriously limit my exposure to Facebook for a while, so if you send me any messages over those platforms, I might not see them.”
So, as a left-leaning type who is also a civil libertarian who cares about things like free speech (grey tribe, I suppose), I can’t held but notice that quite a number of people who I appreciated from this angle have reduced their social media intake lately, particularly since Charlottesville. Freddie DeBoer – admittedly after pulling a dick move – closed down his account and announced he was going into mental health treatment. Angela Nagle got put on more-or-less a blacklist. Some Tumblr-style liberals I know are absolutely furious at the ACLU “defending nazis.” Heterodox Academy’s recent blogs seem to be about politically navigating “free speech” waters in the post-Charlottesville era. This has coincided with SJW clickbait mongers on the right getting a similar boost – further polarizing the issue. And all that isn’t even getting into Google/Youtube crackdowns or antifa boosting.
Not to overread Scott’s pretty justified idea to reduce social media intake, but I’m a little despondent. It actually seemed like the left was moving on from the old witch hunts and search for heretics, but…it’s back in full-force. Someone tell me I’m wrong?
My read was not that Scott is cutting back on those things because of fears of being doxxed, but because social media all tend to crescendo toward “The Sky Is Falling!” and he’s tired of it.
Something is wrong around the ant colonies link.
Edit: Nevermind, no it’s not. Still, it’s very confusing-looking. Any chance you could write that in a less confusing way? Thank you!
I’ve started picking up freelance ghost writing gigs on Reddit, in the $15 per 1000 words range, and made a few hundred dollars so far.
The people I’ve worked for seem honest, and willing to pay in steps. So far, so good, and I don’t particularly care if I get stood up for pay once or twice, since I’m losing nothing but spare time.
• Is there anything I should be doing to protect myself identity-wise or legally?
• Should I be worrying about committing libel/slander? Should I avoid writing on some topics, like, say, medical or legal topics?
• Are there some magic words that I should be using to stop people from holding me responsible for what I write?
• Is PayPal’s lack of anonymity something I should care about? Should I be using some other payment system, or using cryptocurrency?
I’m not so worried about doxxing, since don’t have a reputation in real life. I don’t have close friends or a romantic partner, and the only public reputation I have is with a crappy minimum wage job, so even if I have some bright future I’m cynical and embittered enough that if someone threatened to dox me, I’d literally say “do your worst.”
Long story short… I don’t have much of a web presence, so above all: am I just being paranoid?
Stay away from topics that require genuine expertise – if you’re writing on how to avoid plane crashes, step back, but if you’re writing on how evil Kim Jong-Un is, then go for it. If a sector is heavily regulated(medicine, finance, law, etc.) then tread carefully, and see what sort of disclaimers people who write about it professionally always throw in. If it’s something everyone natters about nonstop, you’re probably fine.
As for avoiding your real name, you can probably register an official business name for at most a few hundred bucks if you really want to, and starting a Paypal account with a name like that might be doable? I’ve never tried.
Just looked into it, PayPal does let you change your account to a business account. Thanks for the tip.
My brother did this for a while, writing English papers and stuff like that for college undergrads who had more money than they had inclination to do their homework. It struck me as immoral, but he’s my brother so I was inclined to be struck by it some way or another. So all that is to say, you might want to avoid doing people’s work for them when it’s expected they will be the ones doing it.
What kind of ghost-writing are you doing?
So far, I’ve been writing how-to guides about “beer money” sites, my experiences with anxiety, advertising copy, and emails that pitch search engine optimization to the recipient.
I don’t personally have a problem with ghostwriting humanities essays, and I don’t have an academic reputation at stake. That’s one of the few things I’m not afraid of, actually. I doubt that the college would punish anyone besides the person who bought the essay.
I’d certainly think twice about writing a STEM paper–nobody wants to think that their heart surgeon paid for his academic work to be done by someone else!–but college STEM courses give out busywork sometimes too.
So, I’ve been thinking a little about The Kolmogorov Option. It sounds incredibly attractive, and, from the individual point of view, is absolutely rational. However, I believe that, in the end, it might constitute a tragedy of the commons. Of course, in the spirit of the original post, I must hasten to point out that the discussion of political science in Stalinist-era USSR has no applications to the modern world whatsoever, so please don’t bring up any.
So, firstly, the Kolmogorov option works really well if you’re studying something totally abstract, like mathematics. But what if your interest lies in genetics, or in “cybernetics” (what we’d call “computer science” today) ? Well, then the Kolmogorov option is not for you, because both of those fields of study have been declared subversive by Stalin. It’s easy to say, “well then you should go study something else”, but what do you do when you’re 20 years into your scientific career, studying particle physics, and the Communist Party decides that particle physics is now Western propaganda, just like genetics ?
Secondly, even pure scientific research does have real-world consequences. Ban genetics, and later down the line you get famine. Each person who chose to toe the party line is responsible, in a tiny way, for all those deaths. Admittedly, if you multiply all those deaths by your own personal contribution factor, you’d probably get a very tiny number that’s not worth worrying about; but because everyone else performs the same calculation and comes to the same conclusion, famine is all but assured.
And finally, the original article says:
These are moving words, and I agree that any individual who does not follow this advice may very well be considered insane. And yet, when we look at the history of the Soviet Union, we see people like Sakharov and Solzhenitsyn, chipping tirelessly away at that iron wall, at great personal cost to themselves. Did they make any appreciable difference ? Would the USSR have lasted even longer without their influence ? I honestly have no idea. However, if your entire population spends all of its time endlessly reinforcing the party line, it seems reasonable to assume that the party line would endure forever (or, at least, until your country is conquered or suffers total economic collapse on its own).
So, in the end, I think the situation looks pretty similar to the traditional Tragedy of the Commons. Each individual is strongly incentivized to act in a certain way; and yet, if everyone does act this way, everyone’s utility is reduced by an amount that is much larger than what their individual losses would’ve been, had they chosen a more cooperative path. I have no idea how to resolve this paradox.
So, I opened up the newspaper this morning to find out that Trump had pardoned Arpaio, and learned something important about myself. I can see someone make crude and hateful comments, I can see them treat our allies with disrespect, I can see them slack off on the most important job in the country, I can see them show all the mental refinement of a concussed slug, and I can still keep my cool. I can strongly disapprove without descending into hatred. What I can’t do, is see them treat the rule of law like so much trash. That’s my tipping point, and it outrages me.
I can’t fully describe how much it infuriates me that he did that. To break sharply with tradition and use the pardon seven months into the presidency, for someone who hadn’t repented or even been sentenced, for the sake of backing up some of his already deplorable policy and rhetoric alike? To treat the law, the most valuable part of any society, that feature which keeps us on this side of violence and destruction, as a simple matter of convenience? There’s no hell deep enough for that reckless disregard for civilization.
I’m still enough in control to not demand ridiculous penalties, of course. Trump is obviously not sane, and there’s nothing worse that he can possibly be sentenced to than being himself. I just want him out of office and every stain of his on our government expunged, and that can’t happen soon enough. I will stay patient as long as I have to, but the fact that this was permitted means that America has much corruption that needs to be excised. There is a long, long road to recovery, here.
As an additional point towards Scott: I think that an action like this is starting to seriously blur the crying-wolf line. I was initially convinced by your argument, but pardoning Arpaio of a deliberate racial hate crime is making it really, really hard to say that Trump isn’t harboring and expressing racist sentiment. The only thing keeping me even close to the side of Trump-is-not-a-racist is the thought that he might not be consistent enough to have a real pattern of hating any given race. I think it’s beyond a shadow of a doubt, now, that his presidency has made things a lot worse for racial minorities (as well as LGBTQ community members), and that’s certainly worth talking openly about. At the very least, your argument needs serious revision.
As an additional point towards myself: I’ve been thinking more and more about FDR lately, and in particular his coercion of the Supreme Court. I appreciate much of FDR’s policy, and think he was a good president, with only a few (admittedly major) blemishes on his record. While keeping much of that sentiment, I think I’ve really turned the corner on the Supreme Court decision, and in order to stay consistent with myself, think it wasn’t a dangerous but justified move so much as an incredibly perilous and totally unjustified move. It’s joining up with the Japanese internment camps as things-I-deplore-about-FDR’s-presidency, and is now a member of things-that-past-presidents-have-done-which-probably-should-have-gotten-them-impeached. It’s a little weird to say that and that I still support a lot of what FDR has done, but hey, that’s meta-level thinking for you.
Thank you, Scott, once again, I am vindicated in my decision to never use tumblr. (Functional programming? <shudder>)