Contra Askell On Moral Offsets

I.
Philosopher Amanda Askell questions the practice of moral offsetting.
Offsetting is where you compensate for a bad thing by doing a good thing, then consider yourself even. For example, an environmentalist takes a carbon-belching plane flight, then pays to clean up the same amount of carbon she released.
This can be pretty attractive. If you’re really environmentalist, but also really want to take a vacation to Europe, you could be pretty miserable not knowing whether your vacation is worth the cost to the planet. But if you can calculate that it would take about $70 to clean up more carbon than you release, that’s such a small addition to the overall cost of the trip that you can sigh with relief and take the flight guilt-free.
Or use offsets instead of becoming vegetarian. An typical person’s meat consumption averages 0.3 cows and 40 chickens per year. Animal Charity Evaluators believes that donating to a top animal charity this many animals’ lives for less than $5; others note this number is totally wrong and made up. But it’s hard to believe charities could be less cost-effective than just literally buying the animals; this would fix a year’s meat consumption offset price at around $500. Would I pay between $5 and $500 a year not to have to be a vegetarian? You bet.
Askell is uncomfortable with this concept for the same reasons I was when I first heard about it. Can we kill an enemy, then offset it with enough money to save somebody else’s life? Smash other people’s property, then give someone else enough money to buy different property? Can Bill Gates nuke entire cities for fun, then build better cities somewhere else?
She concludes:
There are a few different things that the harm-based ethicist could say in response to this, however. First, they could point out that as the immorality of the action increases, it becomes far less likely that performing this action and morally offsetting is the best option available, even out of those options that actualists would deem morally relevant. Second, it is very harmful to undermine social norms where people don’t behave immorally and compensate for it (imagine how terrible it would be to live in a world where this was acceptable). Third, it is – in expectation – bad to become the kind of person who offsets their moral harms. Such a person will usually have a much worse expected impact on the world than someone who strives to be as moral as they can be.
I think that these are compelling reasons to think that, in the actual world, we are – at best – morally permitted to offset trivial immoral actions, but that more serious immoral actions are almost always not the sorts of things we can morally offset. But I also think that the fact that these arguments all depend on contingent features of the world should be concerning to those who defend harm-based views in ethics.
I think Askell gets the right answer here – you can offset carbon emissions but not city-nuking. And I think her reasoning sort of touches on some of the important considerations. But I also think there’s a much more elegant theory that gives clear answers to these kinds of questions, and which relieves some of my previous doubts about the offsetting idea.
II.
Everything below is taken from vague concepts philosophers talk about all the time, but which I can’t find a single good online explanation of. I neither deserve credit for anything good about the ideas, nor can avoid blame for any mistakes or confusions in the phrasing. That having been said: consider the distinction between axiology, morality, and law.
Axiology is the study of what’s good. If you want to get all reductive, think of it as comparing the values of world-states. A world-state where everybody is happy seems better than a world-state where everybody is sad. A world-state with lots of beautiful art is better than a world-state containing only featureless concrete cubes. Maybe some people think a world-state full of people living in harmony with nature is better than a world-state full of gleaming domed cities, and other people believe the opposite; when they debate the point, they’re debating axiology.
Morality is the study of what the right thing to do is. If someone says “don’t murder”, they’re making a moral commandment. If someone says “Pirating music is wrong”, they’re making a moral claim. Maybe some people believe you should pull the lever on the trolley problem, and other people believe you shouldn’t; when they debate the point, they’re debating morality.
(this definition elides a complicated distinction between individual conscience and social pressure; fixing that would be really hard and I’m going to keep eliding it)
Law is – oh, come on, you know this one. If someone says “Don’t go above the speed limit, there’s a cop car behind that corner”, that’s law. If someone says “my state doesn’t allow recreational marijuana, but it will next year”, that’s law too. Maybe some people believe that zoning restrictions should ban skyscrapers in historic areas, and other people believe they shouldn’t; when they debate the point, they’re debating law.
These three concepts are pretty similar; they’re all about some vague sense of what is or isn’t desirable. But most societies stop short of making them exactly the same. Only the purest act-utilitarianesque consequentialists say that axiology exactly equals morality, and I’m not sure there is anybody quite that pure. And only the harshest of Puritans try to legislate the state law to be exactly identical to the moral one. To bridge the whole distance – to directly connect axiology to law and make it illegal to do anything other than the most utility-maximizing action at any given time – is such a mind-bogglingly bad idea that I don’t think anyone’s even considered it in all of human history.
These concepts stay separate because they each make different compromises between goodness, implementation, and coordination.
One example: axiology can’t distinguish between murdering your annoying neighbor vs. not donating money to save a child dying of parasitic worms in Uganda. To axiology, they’re both just one life snuffed out of the world before its time. If you forced it to draw some distinction, it would probably decide that saving the child dying of parasitic worms was more important, since they have a longer potential future lifespan.
But morality absolutely draws this distinction: it says not-murdering is obligatory, but donating money to Uganda is supererogatory. Even utilitarians who deny this distinction in principle will use it in everyday life: if their friend was considering not donating money, they would be a little upset; if their friend was considering murder, they would be horrified. If they themselves forgot to donate money, they’d feel a little bad; if they committed murder in the heat of passion, they’d feel awful.
Another example: Donating 10% of your income to charity is a moral rule. Axiology says “Why not donate all of it?”, Law says “You won’t get in trouble even if you don’t donate any of it”, but at the moral level we set a clear and practical rule that meshes with our motivational system and makes the donation happen.
Another example: “Don’t have sex with someone who isn’t mature enough to consent” is a good moral rule. But it doesn’t make a good legal rule; we don’t trust police officers and judges to fairly determine whether someone’s mature enough in each individual case. A society which enshrined this rule in law would be one where you were afraid to have sex with anyone at all – because no matter what your partner’s maturity level, some police officer might say your partner seemed immature to them and drag you away. On the other hand, elites could have sex with arbitrarily young people, expecting police and judges to take their side.
So the state replaces this moral rule with the legal rule “don’t have sex with anyone below age 18”. Everyone knows this rule doesn’t perfectly capture reality – there’s no significant difference between 17.99-year-olds and 18.01-year-olds. It’s a useful hack that waters down the moral rule in order to make it more implementable. Realistically it gets things wrong sometimes; sometimes it will incorrectly tell people not to have sex with perfectly mature 17.99-year-olds, and other times it will incorrectly excuse sex with immature 18.01-year-olds. But this beats the alternative, where police have the power to break up any relationship they don’t like, and where everyone has to argue with everybody else about whether their relationships are okay or not.
A final example: axiology tells us a world without alcohol would be better than our current world: ending alcoholism could avert millions of deaths, illnesses, crimes, and abusive relationships. Morality only tells us that we should be careful drinking and stop if we find ourselves becoming alcoholic or ruining our relationships. And the law protests that it tried banning alcohol once, but it turned out to be unenforceable and gave too many new opportunities to organized crime, so it’s going to stay out of this one except to say you shouldn’t drink and drive.
So fundamentally, what is the difference between axiology, morality, and law?
Axiology is just our beliefs about what is good. If you defy axiology, you make the world worse.
At least from a rule-utilitarianesque perspective, morality is an attempt to triage the infinite demands of axiology, in order to make them implementable by specific people living in specific communities. It makes assumptions like “people have limited ability to predict the outcome of their actions”, “people are only going to do a certain amount and then get tired”, and “people do better with bright-line rules than with vague gradients of goodness”. It also admits that it’s important that everyone living in a community is on at least kind of the same page morally, both in order to create social pressure to follow the rules, and in order to build the social trust that allows the community to keep functioning. If you defy morality, you still make the world worse. And you feel guilty. And you betray the social trust that lets your community function smoothly. And you get ostracized as a bad person.
Law is an attempt to formalize the complicated demands of morality, in order to make them implementable by a state with police officers and law courts. It makes assumptions like “people’s vague intuitive moral judgments can sometimes give different results on the same case”, “sometimes police officers and legislators are corrupt or wrong”, and “we need to balance the benefits of laws against the cost of enforcing them”. It also tries to avert civil disorder or civil war by assuring everybody that it’s in their best interests to appeal to a fair universal law code rather than try to solve their disagreements directly. If you defy law, you still get all the problems with defying axiology and morality. And you make your country less peaceful and stable. And you go to jail.
In a healthy situation, each of these systems reinforces and promotes the other. Morality helps you implement axiology from your limited human perspective, but also helps prevent you from feeling guilty for not being God and not being able to save everybody. The law helps enforce the most important moral and axiological rules but also leaves people free enough to use their own best judgment on how to pursue the others. And axiology and morality help resolve disputes about what the law should be, and then lend the support of the community, the church, and the individual conscience in keeping people law-abiding.
In these healthy situations, the universally-agreed priority is that law trumps morality, and morality trumps axiology. First, because you can’t keep your obligations to your community from jail, and you can’t work to make the world a better place when you’re a universally-loathed social outcast. But also, because you can’t work to build strong communities and relationships in the middle of a civil war, and you can’t work to make the world a better place from within a low-trust defect-defect equilibrium. But also, because in a just society, axiology wants you to be moral (because morality is just a more-effective implementation of axiology), and morality wants you to be law-abiding (because law is just a more-effective way of coordinating morality). So first you do your legal duty, then your moral duty, and then if you have energy left over, you try to make the world a better place.
(Katja Grace has some really good writing on this kind of stuff here)
In unhealthy situations, you can get all sorts of weird conflicts. Most “moral dilemmas” are philosophers trying to create perverse situations where axiology and morality give opposite answers. For example, the fat man version of the trolley problem sets axiology (“it’s obviously better to have a world where one person dies than a world where five people die”) against morality (“it’s a useful rule that people generally shouldn’t push other people to their deaths”). And when morality and state law disagree, you get various acts of civil disobedience, from people hiding Jews from the Nazis all the way down to Kentucky clerks refusing to perform gay marriages.
I don’t have any special insight into these. My intuition (most authoritative source! is never wrong!) says that we should be very careful reversing the usual law-trumps-morality-trumps-axiology order, since the whole point of having more than one system is that we expect the systems to disagree and we want to suppress those disagreements in order to solve important implementation and coordination problems. But I also can’t deny that for enough gain, I’d reverse the order in a heartbeat. If someone told me that by breaking a promise to my friend (morality) I could cure all cancer forever (axiology), then f@$k my friend, and f@$k whatever social trust or community cohesion would be lost by the transaction.
III.
With this framework, we can propose a clearer answer to the moral offsetting problem: you can offset axiology, but not morality.
Emitting carbon doesn’t violate any moral law at all (in the stricter sense of morality used above). It does make the world a worse place. But there’s no unspoken social agreement not to do it, it doesn’t violate any codes, nobody’s going to lose trust in you because of it, you’re not making the community any less cohesive. If you make the world a worse place, it’s perfectly fine to compensate by making the world a better place. So pay to clean up some carbon, or donate to help children in Uganda with parasitic worms, or whatever.
Eating meat doesn’t violate any moral laws either. Again, it makes the world a worse place. But there aren’t any bonds of trust between humans and animals, nobody’s expecting you not to eat meat, there aren’t any written or unwritten codes saying you shouldn’t. So eat the meat and offset it by making the world better in some other way.
(the strongest counterargument I can think of here is that you’re not betraying animals, but you might be betraying your fellow animals-rights-activists! That is, if they’re working to establish a social norm against meat-eating, the sort of thing where being spotted with a cheeseburger on your plate produces the same level of horror as being spotted holding a bloody knife above a dead body, then your meat-eating is interfering with their ability to establish that norm, and this is a problem that requires more than just offsetting the cost of the meat involved)
Murdering someone does violate a moral law. The problem with murder isn’t just that it creates a world in which one extra person is dead. If that’s all we cared about, murdering would be no worse than failing to donate money to cure tropical diseases, which also kills people.
(and the problem isn’t just that it has some knock-on effects in terms of making people afraid of crime, or decreasing the level of social trust by 23.5 social-trustons, or whatever. If that were all, you could do what 90% of you are probably already thinking – “Just as we’re offsetting the murder by donating enough money to hospitals to save one extra life, couldn’t we offset the social costs by donating enough money to community centers to create 23.5 extra social-trustons?” There’s probably something like that which would work, but along with everything else we’re crossing a Schelling fence, breaking rules, and weakening the whole moral edifice. The cost isn’t infinite, but it’s pretty hard to calculate. If we’re positing some ridiculous offset that obviously outweighs any possible cost – maybe go back to the example of curing all cancer forever – then whatever, go ahead. If it’s anything less than that, be careful. I like the metaphor of these three systems being on three separate tiers – rather than two Morality Points being worth one Axiology Point, or whatever – exactly because we don’t really know how to interconvert them)
This is more precise than Askell’s claim that we can offset “trivial immoral actions” but not “more serious” ones. For example, suppose I built an entire power plan that emitted one million tons of carbon per year. Sounds pretty serious! But if I offset that with environmental donations or projects that prevented 1.1 million tons of carbon somewhere else, I can’t imagine anyone having a problem with it.
On the other hand, consider spitting in a stranger’s face. In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t so serious – certainly not as serious as emitting a million tons of carbon. But I would feel uncomfortable offsetting this with a donation to my local Prevent Others From Spitting In Strangers’ Face fund, even if the fund worked.
Askell gave a talk where she used the example of giving your sister a paper cut, and then offsetting that by devoting your entire life to helping the world and working for justice and saving literally thousands of people. Pretty much everyone agrees that’s okay. I guess I agree it’s okay. Heck, I guess I would agree that murdering someone in order to cure cancer forever would be okay. But now we’re just getting into the thing where you bulldoze through moral uncertainty by making the numbers so big that it’s impossible to be uncertain about them. Sure. You can do that. I’d be less happy about giving my sister a paper cut, and then offsetting by preventing one paper cut somewhere else. But that seems to be the best analogy to the “emit one ton of carbon, prevent one ton of carbon” offsetting we’ve been talking about elsewhere.
I realize all this is sort of hand-wavy – more of a “here’s one possible way we could look at these things” rather than “here’s something I have a lot of evidence is true”. But everyone – you, me, Amanda Askell, society – seems to want a system that tells us to offset carbon but not murder, and when we find such a system I think it’s worth taking it seriously.
No Scott, that’s consequentialism, not utilitarianism. Utilitarianism is a specific type of consequentialism. Please stop confusing the two.
Edit:
As your parenthesized bit below notes, isn’t that really only rule-consequentialist morality? I mean, as a rule-consequentialist you might claim that this is basically what e.g. deontologists are actually doing under the hood, but they’d presumably deny it.
Edit: Also, the following is pure nitpicking irrelevant to the actual point, which I’d normally avoid, but since in this case it’s a common misconception, I feel like I should point out that in most of the US the age of consent is lower than 18.
Edit: Anyway now that I’m done nitpicking and have actually read the rest, this is a good post. 🙂
The main problem with your first point is that I never hear people called “act consequentialists”, although the term would make sense.
I’ve changed it to “act-utilitarianesque consequentialists”, so I hope you’re happy.
Seems to me that the people claiming that not eating meat leads to a better world are wrong, right down the line. If someone becomes a vegetarian, those 3 cows, and 40 chickens wouldn’t be killed ; in fact they wouldn’t be born. All of them were born and raised to sell — to non-vegetarians. If the number of vegetarians increases, fewer cows and chickens will be raised for food. So, the result of being a vegetarian isn’t saving the lives of 3 cows and 40 chickens; it results in 3 cows and 40 chickens never having lived at all. A cow is usually slaughtered for meat I believe at 6 months, or maybe a year, so becoming a vegetarian eliminates 1 1/2 to 3 years of cow existance from earth. If cows, on the whole prefer to exist, then you’ve done a bad thing by becoming a vegetarian. If vegetarians cared about the happiness of cows and chickens they would be pushing for humane treatment of animals raised for food, not for vegetarianism or ‘lab grown meat’.
This has been looked into, and the general consensus is that animals suffer so terribly in factory farms that it would be better for them not to exist.
Perhaps so, but it still means that vegetarianism is suboptimal if you can find and eat any humanely-raised meat at all. So, while vegetarianism may be holier than being a factory-farm brute like me (questionable; next para), being a free-range carnivore would certainly be even holier. Indeed, if you could find util-positive meat, utilitarianism would suggest replacing as much of your food as possible with it.
But what if you can’t find any util-positive meat? Even in this case, vegetarianism is problematic. As you mention in the OP, there is a risk that becoming vegetarian might succeed in locking in a social norm against meat-eating, which might be catastrophic for animal utility in the long run if it gets locked in. So one might want to avoid it even if one cannot find a single humanely-raised chicken.
The number of factors on which farmed animals differ from one another makes me suspicious of the EA claim that the answer in all cases resolves to “life not worth living; should be prevented”. For example, animals raised for meat have quite different lives than e.g. egg-laying chickens or dairy cows. Laws differ wildly for different kinds of animals. Laws differ between countries — for example I’ve never seen a response to this article which argues that farm standards in the UK are quite different from those in the US, such that analyses of factory farm animal welfare conducted using US data aren’t very relevant to Brits deciding whether to go vegan. Even within a country there are a variety of more-demanding assurance schemes that farms may optionally adhere to, which seem not uncommon; every upscale burger restaurant seems to boast of how high-welfare its beef is.
When I’ve seen EA folk discussing footage showing poor conditions in factory farms, the context tends to be “how can we use this to convert more people to veganism?” with very little discussion of “how representative is this of the typical factory farm; how prevalent actually are these kinds of conditions?” After all, it’s not like we’re without competing footage — a quick search for “broiler farm” on YouTube produces lots of videos of chicken farms that aren’t obviously horrifying. And (as described in more detail in the article I linked) the data suggests that (at least in my country) most farms do seem to follow regulations correctly, and the conditions in the shocking footage you’ve seen would represent a breach of these regulations.
So perhaps the answer is that if the US tightened up its welfare standards, its meat industry could become positive-utility just as the UK’s is.
If your goal is to prevent the sorts of abuses prevalent in factory farms, and you’re not going to take over the state/country/world and make people vegetarian/vegan by fiat, then arguing that veganism is the solution to the problem of factory farms will not get you what you want. Assuming that what you want, what you really really want is animals to stop suffering.
There are many other humane ways to raise meat animals, ways that if done properly contribute to biodiversity and don’t pollute any more than the sorts of intensive farming and shipping technologies need to feed, say, Chicago in Jan, Feb and March.
Even for those who assign little or no value to preventing cow and chicken suffering, there are other important ways in which vegetarians benefit the world. For example, the threat of global warming could be reduced by not eating meat.
Vegetarianism is more efficient than non-vegetarianism, in that you can theoretically keep yourself fully nourished with fewer inputs under vegetarianism than while including meat. This is just trophic levels in action. However, this is true of literally every consumer decision we make, and it’s relatively rare that those who argue for a moral obligation to vegetarianism on this basis will also say we must live like mendicants in all other ways. Thus, I’m inclined to think this is not their real argument.
This is also a good lens to use to look at hypocrisy. When two groups are arguing about axiology, it’s common for one group to say to the other “but you’re a hypocrite, because you don’t fully apply that in your morality”; ditto for arguments about morality and accusations about law. In the other direction, it’s possible to believe that something would make a good law but not a good moral precept (and thus, not worth following until the law is passed), or a good moral precept without being true of axiology (less clear about this one… I think that there’s a general moral precept that the right way to promote moral precepts is to follow them).
So, when accused of hypocrisy, it should be OK to say “you’re mixing up the levels there; in asking my [morality] to reflect my [axiology] perfectly, you’re actually being a hypocrite yourself, because you don’t do that.”
Of course, the real world doesn’t fall into such clean boxes. Zealots actually do want their axiological principles to be applied morally, and people can be zealots to a greater or lesser degree; in practice, it can be hard to say exactly when they become hypocrites.
Ooh! You just gave me an idea. What about legal offsets? Wherein you break a law but then rectify this by preventing further lawbreaking, or supporting other cases of law enforcement.
Actually, now that I think about this further, I am certain I did not just invent this concept. Governments have been doing this for centuries. For example, in the classic formulation of the prisoner’s dilemma, one criminal is offered the chance to reduce his own sentence by revealing information that would incriminate his confederate. Or just plea bargains in general. Or cities that used to reward civic leaders with special privileges, such as the right to park illegally or in handicap spots.
Now that I am aware that this concept exists, I can probably find many other examples.
This doesn’t seem like it really counts, because to the degree that these practices are codified in law or executed by those with the legal authority to do so, they are wholly legal in themselves, not a tradeoff to increase the total law-abiding-ness, or whatever. I would describe this kind of thing more as an edge case in the law meant to optimize axiology via legal methods.
Other examples of this in action would be conscription (take an innocent person and send them off to fight and perhaps die against their will), or pardons.
I, for one, support any moral framework that lets me become Batman
The moral framework is the easy part.
It’s the Billionaire part that is harder.
This nicely aligns with the joke I’ve always used to try to point to the way I’ve addressed this, which seems to line up with this without ever being explicit…
The joke goes, “Offsets are great; I think we should use them more, and in more areas of life. I would never cheat on my partner; I’d feel so guilty. But if I meet someone who is regularly cheating on their partner, I might consider paying them not to on one occasion when they otherwise would. That way I could have one guilt-free night for myself.” Axiology versus morality sort of gets at this. But I think I still prefer the joke for making the point, because axiology and morality are much more entangled than it’s easy to explore (and always in different ways for different people).
The distinction between axiology and morality never made sense to me before, because I always basically defined the correct morality as “do whatever axiology says”. Obviously I didn’t actually do this in real life but I chalked that up to my being a hypocrite.
It’d be interesting if this got me to adopt a new moral system, but I’m not sure that’s actually going to happen. In particular, my intuitions still say that the answer to “should you do thing X which would make the world better but is also kind of psychologically unrealistic?” is “yes, duh”. And the standards I hold other people to, in practice, I don’t think of as being based on morality, but on something closer to (though obviously not identical to) law.
Hayek has an interesting take on it: that our sense of morality is evolved, in both the biological and social senses of evolved, and thus can’t be converted to a set of explicit principles. Which is why when confronted with scenarios like “kill one healthy person to use their organs to save five lives” we say “that’s wrong, you need a better moral system.” Or, conversely, if a moral system says “never treat others as means, only as ends” and we have Scott’s “paper cut to cure cancer” scenario then we do the paper cut.
This post puts forth a reasonable-sounding proposal, but I can’t get on board with it because as somewhat of a consequentialist utilitarian myself, I’ve never been able to get onboard with moral offsets in the first place.
I mean yes, if someone chooses to do action A which results in a 10-utilon increase in addition to doing action B which results in a 10-utilon decrease, then we could say that their choice “comes out even” and is neither moral nor immoral. But if we define the “right choice” to be the best choice out of the obvious available ones, then it is never the right choice to do both actions A and B rather than doing action A and just not doing action B.
That for me has always been the way I justify the fact that offsetting murder with donating enough money to save a life is always inexcusable: you could instead have refrained from murdering that person while still donating that same money. And yes, by the same logic, burning fossil fuels while at the same time donating to environmental causes is also inexcusable (although, of course, it is obviously less so if your share in damaging the environment results in less harm than is done by murdering one person). The only inherent difference between these comes from the effects that come directly from breaking the law (decrease in social-trustons suggested in the post), which is obviously significant but in my opinion a bit superficial to the main discussion.
There is also the separate matter of judging someone’s moral character, which I believe is based in part on to what extent they go out of their way to violate societal norms rather than rote adherence to “default behavior” in their society, but that’s a complicated side debate. Still, I certainly think much worse of someone’s character if they’re a murderer as opposed to a gas-guzzler (even if they guzzle enough gas to do as much harm as murdering someone) for this reason, and that is probably the intuition that leads people to view the former as obviously on a different moral ballpark from the latter. Maybe that’s close to being equivalent to what is being argued in the post, but I do think it’s important to distinguish judgment of character from judgment of actions.
I thought you were going somewhere different with “moral character”. In my view, moral character is sometimes demonstrated by breaching commonly-held moral precepts, not by keeping them, if you feel they are wrong. I guess that could just be a meta-precept, but when you need to add epicycles like that, it makes me question the model.
Your idea of “moral character” seems completely compatible with the aspect of it that I suggested: in terms of character, you get extra credit if your right action goes against societal norms and extra demerits if your wrong action goes against societal norms.
Well, but I’m a professional assassin, and that’s how I GET the money.
I get paid to kill questionable to evil people, and I spend part of my fee on saving orphans and puppies. No one pays decent money to kill innocent people you know. Well, except sometimes when a husband wants to kill his wife. I don’t take those contracts. When a wife wants to kill her husband, it’s Ok because Patriarchy or whatever.
Note, this has been an example intended to be somewhat humorous. Really there isn’t enough contract killing out there *in the first world* to make a living killing people. It’s too hard to get away with, and most people just aren’t willing to pay enough. That, and I’m not enough of a sociopath to kill someone who’s not a direct threat.
The flaw there is that acts never just have one consequence. You’re not burning oil just to increase carbon so you can later offset it, you’re burning it to do something of value – driving to work at an orphanage, flying to Europe for a better historical understanding, or even just making plastic toys for your kids to play with all use oil and produce carbon, which is bad, but the good effects offset them. If you can *also* cancel out the bad side effects, while retaining the good primary effects, that’s even better.
I’m kind of shocked that you believe in political authority. Is this an examined view? If you haven’t read Michael Huemer on the subject, I highly recommend (the first half of) The Problem of Political Authority.
IMO there is no reason to think that law ever trumps morality, let alone that it almost always does. The right relationship of law and morality is that something *should* be illegal only if it is morally permissible to enforce the obligation not to do it. Whether something *is* illegal is often of practical importance, but not moral importance, except to the extent that it is indicative of a coordination equilibrium.
You can argue for a long time about the subtleties of the moral right to first use of force. But you can also just kind of avoid the issue, and say “obeying the currently constituted government is a Schelling point that aids greatly in coordination across the whole of society, and when this coordination breaks down the failure modes can be extremely bad (viz. civil war, genocide), so obeying is good in and of itself over and above whatever moral valence the acts commanded have”.
IMO this kind of argument is basically sufficient to establish that obeying the existing government is a positive duty outside of extreme situations. Of course, you can have all kinds of interesting arguments about what constitutes an extreme situation, including some plausible ones that the current US qualifies. But once you’re making those arguments at all, you’ve broken the Schelling point and you’re back to a war of all against all in terms of who has the moral right to break the law in pursuit of their personal objectives. (You can extend this into the argument concerning who or what entity should rule; regardless of abstract moral rights, supporting the entity that does actually rule is a Schelling point that’s good at avoiding civil wars.)
Typically, at this point, anarchists will claim that there could be a better equilibrium without any entity that we’d now recognize as a government (and that avoids claiming authority as a moral right). Examining the actual plausibility of this claim is a matter of complex historical/sociological analysis that easily gets derailed into fights over details (and/or throwing around “you just need to read my 800-page tome about how it could work in principle!”, which is pretty useless in a debate context), but you can bypass it entirely just by noting that there’s not a plausible path from the current world to Anarchotopia that doesn’t run through civil wars, and therefore any agitation for Anarchotopia is pretty bad in most reasonable axiological estimations.
There is no reason to think that failing to obey government authority will, in general, lead to the collapse of civilization. Almost everyone breaks the speed limit and yet we are still here. If this seems like a plausible concern in a particular case, then, great, you have a reason (other than political authority) to obey in that case.
It’s correct that in most cases, any one particular act of disobedience will not lead to a catastrophic social breakdown (particularly in cases where disobedience doesn’t really map to an IPD defection, e.g. the widespread social norm that the real speed limit is 5-10MPH over the posted one, in the US). But any one act of disobedience is still entropic; it erodes the strength of the Schelling point “obey constituted authority”, which tends to increase the likelihood of more law violations in the future, which further erode the norm, repeat until machetes. This is a pretty standard tragedy of the commons/distributed prisoners’ dilemma phenomenon, and we generally don’t have any trouble condemning defection in those games as an immoral act in other realms.
(There also exists a converse obligation on the part of the existing government to lessen this dynamic on their own end, a la the standard advice for military commanders “don’t give orders that you know won’t be obeyed”. This is one plausible ground for an argument that the current situation in the US is indeed extreme enough to undermine this kind of logic; following a “three felonies a day” train of reasoning, actually strictly abiding by all directives of the government is an untenable burden, so no one does it, and the value of that Schelling point is largely negated. In practice, we seem to resolve this by maintaining a loose collective idea of which governmental directives are actually serious enough to care about, and which aren’t, and basically ignoring all of the latter. But this unspoken equilibrium is of course much weaker than actually being able to use the letter of the law for your coordination point, and I strongly condemn the current US government for diluting its authority in this way.)
This kind of Schelling point can be seen in similar terms as the rules in rule utilitarianism. Of course, you can just say “don’t break the law if it seems likely to lead to a breakdown in social order, but don’t feel constrained otherwise”. But people in general are not trustworthy to predict what acts will have an unacceptable cost in social cohesion, particularly when they have ulterior motives. Making everyone follow the same law is a way of making sure the equilibrium is actually preserved, at the expense of some personal freedom on the part of those who can actually make the utility calculation correctly. In a non-pathological situation (i.e. not the one we have now), obeying the law is not an unreasonable burden on anyone, and so the trade-off is worth it.
Have you read http://www.daviddfriedman.com/Academic/Property/Property.html ? If not, read it and see whether it resolves your objection.
I think there is some sense of “cumulative-ness” where offsets work. For example, emitting carbon is not in and of itself bad, because otherwise you would be doing something wrong every time you exhale.
Similarly, eating meat cannot be bad, otherwise all carnivores are innately evil. Or if you were stranded on an island, hunting to survive isn’t wrong.
But cumulatively, we can say that emitting so much carbon that it changes the climate, or eating so much meat that we need a cruel infrastructure to support it, is wrong. But in this cumulative case, the offset works, because we are interested in reducing the total.
In contrast, offsets don’t work in the case where a single act is wrong.
I don’t see how you could claim that under most types of vegetarianism, eating meat is wrong, without also claiming that a single act of eating meat is wrong as well. Eating meat is supposed to be wrong because it violates the rights of the individual animal, not just because of the collective effect of lots of meat-eaters on lots of animals.
There are many arguments give for why eating meat is bad. Whomever one is arguing with tends to shift around until they find one you are unwilling or unable to argue with.
“Similarly, eating meat cannot be bad, otherwise all carnivores are innately evil.”
Killing and eating humans can’t be wrong, otherwise think of how evil lions would be!
Killing and eating humans is a perfectly valid fulfillment of a lion’s telos, and so it is not wrong for a lion.
Killing and eating humans is a really bad violation of a human’s telos, and so it is indeed wrong for a human.
By this argument, killing and eating other animals is a part of humans’ telos with impeccable pedigree, and so it isn’t wrong.
To simplify what Mr. Ruckus says[1], lions who hunt and kill Humans are hunted with a LOT more aggression than lions who only hunt other non-humans. Which means that it might not be morally wrong for a lion, but it’s a really bad idea.
Humans who kill and eat other humans are pretty much treated the same way.
I agree this kind of layered model is helpful, especially with resolving some of our conflicting intuitions over the disturbing answers utilitarianism sometimes gives to thought experiments, e.g. the “fat man trolley problem variant” you mention.
In particular, I wonder if folks would be more comfortable embracing these kinds of conclusions if they could label them “axiological, but definitely not moral”, instead of feeling the need to amend utilitarianism with all sorts of qualifiers to make it produce what they feel are the right answers.
The difference between morality and what you call axiology is that morality deals in the personal sphere of direct actions that effect people/things, while axiology is more abstract and indirect. So, people are more willing to hand wave and “offset” the latter. Its human nature to feel less concern for the more abstract, removed, and less immediate. But what is currently under axiology can be converted into morality given time and circumstances. Future generations will probably not be OK with just offsetting carbon emissions, and absolute personal/community reductions may become a moral imperative.
Probably more of a subcomponent of what distinguishes morality from axiology than an alternative theory, but: when people can engage in directed utility reduction, (BillGates can order a hit on anyone for the price of one assassin plus one malaria offset) this gives them a lot of bargaining power in the way that being able to engage in diffuse utility reduction (Bill Gates invests in a factory that pumps CO2 into the air, leading to one hundred excess deaths) can’t.
(Something like this might explain some of the apparent paradoxes involving things becoming Your Problem, folk-morally speaking, by interacting with them; IDK.)
Daniel Dennett hsa a discussion that is complementary to the one you have in part II, about how one of the principal functions of moral rules is to cut short the never-ending demands of axiology. You can debate the trolley problem for far longer than is productive, but at some point in the heat of the situtation you must actually make a decision, and when making decisions it’s useful to have conversation-stoppers like “but that would be murder”.
(Chapter 17 of Darwin’s Dangerous Idea, especially section 3.)
It might be interesting to compare your analysis with his.
I would see this as a good argument against that moral rule. There are many cases where you could find a twelve year old and twenty year old where the twelve year old would blow away the twenty year old on virtually any test of maturity you could find: be it academic intelligence, social intelligence, or which person you’d want to babysit your kid. Yet, few would argue that it is, then, morally less wrong to have sex with the twelve year old than the twenty year old. Indeed, if one doesn’t have any hangups about premarital sex in general, few would argue that it is wrong at all to have sex with someone over 18 who is “immature” unless the immaturity was so great as to become outright retardation.
Attempts at universally consistent moral systems are always floundering on things like this, which is why I have little time for them. Having sex with children is wrong because I don’t like it. All those objections, about maturity and consent and parental authority and the like, they matter, but they are not applicable in all cases, and don’t need to be. Because I don’t like it in all cases, you see?
I think maybe then we’re placing the boundary between morality and axiology in a different place.
You might say something like “Axiologically, a world where you have sex with the very-mature twelve year old is better than a world where you have sex with the immature twenty year old. But I find it personally useful/virtuous to maintain a heuristic distinction that applies to me and that I’ll tell my conscience to enforce.”
It seems to me that other people would draw the distinction differently, and say that in the absence of any law they would be okay dating a hypothetical completely-mature seventeen year old. In that case, the relevant distinction is morality/law.
It’s not that relevant to the rest of the essay, but …
That seems very confused. When you buy meat, you do buy the animals, more or less. What does that have to do with anything? If you buy animals to keep them out of the mouths of other meat-eaters, the market will adjust and produce more meat in future years. Or are you proposing to keep a zoo to compensate for the animals that you killed? But now you are in population ethics: do a good life and a bad life cancel out? That sounds like an absurd coincidence.
(Incidentally, I doubt I would find it hard to believe that these charities are less cost-effective than your proposal, if I could make sense of it. Probably even if it were nonsense.)
I think when it comes to deciding the cases in which offsetting is appropriate, I notice something immediately which seems to make it easier to decide between them; perhaps this is only because I’m unfamiliar with the moral philosophies which are relevant. This factor is the ability to turn the harm into a commodity. On the one, hand carbon emitted is simply carbon emitted, and the idea is that the less of it the better; one cannot distinguish between this or that molecule, and I think in general local and temporal effects (more carbon here or there, emit now vs later) are pretty easy to convert. On the opposite end, I think most people consider humans to be impossible to convert; if you save one here and kill another there, then imagine reversing that outcome, it’s easy to distinguish between the cases. Again, not being familiar with utility calculus may be the only reason I can’t intuitively grasp a way to convert one person to another, or into carbon or utils, but as it stands I consider the distinction somewhat fundamental; if we don’t value more complex systems, such as ourselves, because they are complex, I don’t think there’s even a motivation to construct morality. For that reason, the animal rights/meat one falls closer to the fence, because being less complex animal lives feel a bit closer to commodities. I’d even differentiate between cows (mammals, fairly close to us) and chickens (vicious idiot raptors, probably at least capable of pain in some capacity).
This way of thinking naturally treats information and complexity as being worth preserving, or worth being delicate with at least. One of the more intuitive moral ideas to me is that the past is worth preserving, largely because I’ve seen what a wealth of information small physical details can disclose about the remotest events under clever scrutiny, ie. not just the words in a book, but the physical reality of the book itself (to be clear, this discloses information about its manufacture and use, which makes up part of the data against which to test historical hypotheses). So, I am disgusted when I hear of someone defacing or obliterating some well preserved artifact from the past. What this comes back to is the doing of something which can’t be undone, the culture lost will certainly be “offset” in short order, but it can’t actually be replaced, and some information is lost.
This philosophy mostly just encodes an intuitive understanding; to go back to an above example, while it’s arguable that cows are indeed more complex than chickens, the basis for this just substitutes evolutionary proximity to humans for an actual measure of intelligence. Cephalopods also seem fairly intelligent in a more alien way, and if we wanted this mode of thinking to decide real cases and make prescriptions (say, which animals should we or should we not eat), we might need to find some way of finding their equivalent place in the mammalian scale of intelligence. All that being said, while this may not even qualify as a coherent philosophy, I think it is a MUCH easier way to understand moral intuition around offsetting.
One last thought: what is perhaps more worth preserving than any individual animal life is the ecosystem that they help compose, because this is identifiable as a complex system. This is NOT a system which excludes humans, because the animals we’re considering are domesticated, but a factory farm is still not the ‘natural’ place or ecosystem for a cow. This makes it inefficient. The conclusion of this line thinking would probably have policy decisions made on aesthetic grounds, and that may seem unwise or irrelevant; however, I mentioned before that without certain preferences towards complex states I see no impetus to create a moral system of any kind. Thus, I believe morality really is generated by and beholden to aesthetics. And what this means is that while the suffering of conscious individuals is probably a good proxy for our real objective in setting morality, the actual goal which morality should strive for is the health of the system which those individuals compose. We care what ‘kind of’ world we are creating, what it ‘looks like’.
Your philosophy there is quite coherent, and only really needs some better examination of complexity and difficulty to reproduce in order to be a highly powerful tool for explaining moral intuitions about precious things (from people to priceless works of art) as well as predicting and perhaps commanding them. I think it’s some excellent work so far, and I’d like to see how far it can be pushed.
The ecosystem argument is extremely interesting, by the way, and has far more reach than just factory farming. It supports nature preservation, of course, but also all sorts of traditional human ways of life. I believe it deserves some real attention. The idea that aesthetics guide morality is not unique, incidentally, but I’d simply note that aesthetic questions are questions about what is or is not good. Morality is a slightly abstracted form of goodness, which I believe is one of the points Scott was trying to bring up with his axiology.
Good post. I think one of the things making a difference between carbon offsets and murder offsets is that the air is not a moral agent. When you dump a bunch of carbon, but offset it by buying a bunch of carbon sinks, you have a net neutral impact on moral agents. When you kill a person, and then save someone else, you have still killed the person, and saved someone else. You can never make right what you did to the person it was done to. And even in axiological sense this is bad, because you can choose who you kill and who you save, which means you can make world-worsening trades that provide personal benefit. For example, killing off your competition so you can drive up your prices, and use a fraction of the increased profits to save starving African kids; sure, the net living people is the same, but all your customers have to pay more. You get enough of that and you’re straight into cyberpunk corporate dystopias. And that’s before counting the destruction of social trust you mentioned.
There’s also a game-theoretic difference between the examples. If you offset the carbon you produce, nobody really ends up worse overall. But if you murder someone, then even after offsetting the result will be worse at least for the murdered party.
If it were considered perfectly OK to murder someone as long as you have the resources to offset the death of one person, you could go to person A and tell him “I’ll murder you unless you pay me $1000”. He considers paying better than death, so you lose nothing. Repeat with person B and so on. Enabling this blackmail would cause obvious harm even if nobody actually died. Thus you’d at the very least need to consider what restrictions you’d have in place to prevent similar issues.
I can think of cases where causing deaths could perhaps be reasonably offset. For example, suppose that you like driving and speeding while drunk, and sometimes run over a kid. If you city has lots of traffic accidents that kill children daily, I think improving the traffic environment to reduce deaths could offset the deaths you personally cause. This would be the case especially if pretty much every person could say that they expect themselves and their families to be safer overall due to your actions. If you only improved the situation in the poorest minority neighborhoods (assuming there’s low-hanging fruit for safety work there, allowing saving lives at the cheapest price) but killed people in more well-off neighborhoods then the people in those neighborhoods would have more reason to morally condemn you.
So, I’d suggest an alternative rule to distinguish your “good” examples from “bad” ones: whether any particular person ends up worse overall when you consider both the “bad” act and the offsetting “good” one. In my above drunk-driving example some do end up worse – but the victims’ expected chances were overall better, even if they did end up unlucky in the end.
There are codes saying that you shouldn’t. These codes just aren’t shared by all people. But they’re shared by a significant number of people.
And in the general case, there’s a gradation from “codes shared by everyone” to “codes shared by a lot of people” to “codes shared by a significant…” all the way down to codes not shared by many people at all.
Also, I’m not convinced that denying offsets is compatible with utilitarianism and EA. If you buy everything that Scott is saying here, then how can you say that someone who fails to donate is wrong?
I suggest a simpler framework for the offsets which I think offers more explanatory power: Are the individuals/consequences fungible?
Murder is bad even if you save someone else first because the two humans are not identical, and it makes a difference which is alive and which isn’t (e.g. they have different loved ones, different effects on the world, different personalities, different jobs, different preferred charities, etc.). Killing one teleporter-produced duplicate within seconds of teleportation to save another may be acceptable, because they’re both effectively the same person at that point. Whether cows or fish or oysters are fungible intra- or inter-specifically is going to be contentious, though I suspect most people would see oysters are fungible, and thus killing 6 oysters to save 6 is neutral. CO2 offsets are perfectly fine because the atmosphere doesn’t care *which* CO2 molecules are in the atmosphere, just that there’s a certain number/concentration of them.
IMHO, you can even “black box” the actual action in this view and just ask “would anyone/anything change if I swapped A for B?” For CO2, the answer is no, for people, the answer is yes, so CO2 offsets are fine but murder offsets aren’t. Time adds a wrinkle – even if you can reproduce a city down to the level of individual atoms, you don’t get to nuke it unless you do so fast enough that nobody notices, otherwise the lag causes harm.
The distinction between morality and law (as defined here) seems a bit more diffuse than the distinction between either and axiology, in that each of the former refers to coordination by social sanction, just at differing levels of severity/formality. Possibly we could distinguish more finely between these, where (the governing logic of) “Twitter campaigns to get someone fired” are somewhere between (the governing logic of) “agreeing that a thing is immoral” and (the governing logic of) “summons to court,” though of course the more levels you distinguish between the fuzzier the difference between any two will be.
(I’m not quite sure how to phrase the following thought, but: something something interesting to do with the fact that in the Western European Middle Ages cultural consensus about morality was more like a unique Schelling point set by committees of academics/bureaucrats and law was more built on a folk-theoretic patchwork with little central coordination (or at least all of that relative to today.) So some aspects of how to apply or think about the morality/law difference may be quite culturally/historically specific, rather than just flowing from the nature of the difficulties of implementing an axiology among agents like us.)
I think Scott intends morality to be rules for yourself, completely unenforced. But it is certainly true that there are different degrees of formality of external enforcement. I think formality is a more relevant distinction than severity.
I would like you to expand on the parenthetical. I think Scott is saying that morality and law are contingent, which seems quite compatible with decentralization.
To my mind, one aspect of the sorts of harms that offsets make a certain intuitive sense for, such as emitting carbon, is that they’re fungible. When you book your flight on Pollution Airways, you’re not harming any single specific person; it’s just increasing the diffuse cloud of risk that everyone on the planet shares. So if you emit $70 worth of carbon, and then pay $70 plus transaction costs for scrubbing carbon, everything comes out even in the end (assuming your payment is used effectively, anyway).
The same is not true if you murder Alice but save Bob’s life. For one thing, their lives are not commensurable in the same way; it is not clear that “kill Alice” + “save Bob” cancels to zero in the same way that “add 70 carbon” + “remove 70 carbon” would. Saving Bob’s life is a good thing, but it’s a different good thing. (For that matter, it seems to me that offsets probably need to be specific to the harm in question; you can’t emit carbon and then balance it by donating malaria nets, for example.)
There’s also a much tighter causal coupling between “you shoot Alice” → “Alice dies”, as opposed to “you emit a bunch of carbon” → “lung disease rates rise slightly” → “Alice’s lung disorder gets slightly worse” → “Alice dies”. The second one can happen unintentionally and unnoticeably; it’s an externality of what you actually wanted to do, which was to go on vacation. In a practical sense, it’s harder for humans to track that generalized sort of harm, so allowing people to pay offsets to counteract it is better than nothing; that way you can mitigate the downstream harm while still getting to do the primary thing you wanted to do. Killing someone does not share that property… you just have to not do that in the first place.
This seems like an outstandingly elaborate answer to a very simple question.
Q. Why is it that, generally speaking, you’re not allowed to pay for killing one person’s life for killing another?
A. Because people’s lives are not fungible goods.
Seriously, most of the stupid problems that utilitarianism gets itself into can be answered by some variant of this. One person’s life can’t be replaced by another person’s life, but carbon dioxide molecules certainly can be replaced by other carbon dioxide molecules. Adding and then removing ten dollars from someone’s bank account balance doesn’t change anything, apart from the transaction records. Rebuilding a city doesn’t result in the same city that was destroyed. This is all fairly simple and obvious, if you don’t try and predicate an entire moral system on trying to make everything mathematically replaceable from the outset.
Axiology has absolutely nothing to do with this, by the way, unless you predicate it by saying “utilitarian axiology.” I think that it’s good to not treat people’s lives as if they can be replaced without loss by other lives. That’s completely in agreement with banning the moral offset of murder. Only utilitarians have this problem. (Hardline deontologists have a different problem, it’s worth noting, and I’m not quite in favor of that, but that doesn’t make this any less of a silly issue to have.)
Isn’t the whole rationalist community supposed to be all about not mistaking the map for the territory? If so, then why does everyone mistake the moral map of utilitarianism for the territory of seriously difficult choices?
Edit: a lot of people are making this same point. I’m glad to see that there’s a lot of folks coming to the immediate fungibility conclusion, and would like to push more people to examine how this affects utilitarianism itself. Namely: if a utile is a measure of happiness, is happiness fungible? Can we say that the happiness of a cruel person in living a cruel life is totally replaceable by the happiness of a kind person in living a kind life? The answer to this is typically to make the utile a measure of pleasure. In this case, is pleasure the one thing we seek in life? I don’t believe that’s true for most people, and the people who do seek pleasure above all else tend to lead wretched and unenviable lives. With this put together, are we comfortable in saying that the basic premise of utilitarianism even works?
This falls apart in the animal case. Animals aren’t exactly fungible either – I mean, all cows look the same to me, but I assume Cow #1604931 considers itself very non-fungible with all the other cows, and if you’re a farmer or a pet owner they all have different personalities. But it seems like moral offsetting is okay here.
Or: suppose I set myself a rule that I would donate $1000 to save African children each year. One year I’m running low on money, so I decide to skip my commitment and pay $2000 the next year. This seems legit (if I trust myself to comply), even though it would probably go to different African children and children aren’t fungible.
On the other hand, I wouldn’t feel comfortable vandalizing a mailbox and then paying for some kind of vandalism prevention scheme for other mailboxes, even though all mailboxes are basically fungible.
And in cases where morality (or law) says the offset is fine, I would feel a lot less bad about it. There’s a community pool nearby only open to members; membership costs either some number of hours of community service, or some fixed cost that I think pays for workers to do that amount. If only the community service was allowed, I wouldn’t feel comfortable sneaking into the pool and paying the workers under the table, but since society’s explicitly said that’s okay, I do feel comfortable with it.
Every time I read philosophical arguments about ethics, there seems to be a very complicated process of first rationalising intuition into an internally consistent model, then changing behaviour and intuition based on that model, and repeating the process every time a roadblock is hit.
This seems to be a good way of achieving precise beliefs, but is it a good way of achieving accuracy? A meta-ethical model which relies on a community tangling out inconsistencies doesn’t seem to be using any heuristic for good other than intuition, which is what everyone was already doing, and it seems inevitable that one person would discover different inconsistencies to another and thus make different changes to their behaviour and intuition, eventually ending up with a different set of morality entirely. Does aiming for consistency really do anything other that finding the next step of a random walk through ethics?
Askell puts it like this:
GOOD: I don’t work late and make it to the game tonight, fulfilling my promise.
OFFSET: I work late and miss the game, but take you out to dinner.
BAD: I work late and miss the game, and don’t take you out to dinner
For morality (as opposed to axiology) I’m having trouble seeing the OFFSET as NEUTRAL, since by including another moral GOOD as a component of the OFFSET, a position better than the original GOOD is revealed:
GOOD: I promise to make the game, and I take you out to dinner.
NEUTRAL: I promised to make it to the game, and I keep my promise.
OFFSET: I work late and miss the game, and take you out to dinner to make up for it.
BAD: I work late and miss the game, and don’t take you out to dinner.
Or in the animal examples:
GOOD: I don’t eat meat and I give to effective animal charities
NEUTRAL: I don’t eat meat
OFFSET: I eat meat, but give to effective animal charities
BAD: I eat meat and don’t give to effective animal charities
I’m likely missing something, but reframing these examples this way makes it clear to me that the OFFSET position is not morally neutral, because it necessarily requires the creation of an even better moral GOOD (that may have not been contemplated until the need for it to offset an immoral act arose, but it was still possible all along). I don’t know if the new NEUTRAL is better than the OFFSET – I tend to doubt it as perfect offset is unlikely as in the case of the yoghurt example – but it’s definitely worse than the new GOOD.
Thanks for the read as always!
Only where all other things are equal. If a million homicidal maniacs tried to massacre everyone else in the world, the world in which they succeed and are happy is worse than one in which they are all stopped at the cost of every other life in the world except a million people, all of whom are sad over the slaughter.
So the claim
leaves out the crucial point that the worlds are “where five people die” and “where one person dies, and another one becomes a murderer.” “Obviously better” is a bit strong a claim for that.