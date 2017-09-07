How Do We Get Breasts Out Of Bayes Theorem?

[Epistemic status: I guess instincts clearly exist, so take this post more as an expression of confusion than as a claim that they don’t.]
Predictive processing isn’t necessarily blank-slatist. But its focus on building concepts out of attempts to generate/predict sense data poses a problem for theories of innate knowledge. PP is more comfortable with deviations from a blank slate that involve the rules of cognition than with those that involve the contents of cognition.
For example, the theory shouldn’t mind the existence of genes for IQ. If the brain works on Bayesian math, some brains might be able to do the calculations more effectively than others. It shouldn’t even mind claims like “girls are more emotional than boys” – that’s just a question of how different hormones affect the Bayesian weighting of logical vs. emotional input.
But evolutionary psychologists make claims like “Men have been evolutionarily programmed to like women with big breasts, because those are a sign of fertility.” Forget for a second whether this is politically correct, or cross-culturally replicable, or anything like that. From a neurological point of view, how could this possibly work?
In Clark’s version of PP, infants laboriously construct all their priors out of sensory evidence. Object permanence takes months. Sensory coordination – the belief that eg the auditory and visual streams describe the same world, so that the same object might be both visible and producing sound – is not assumed. Clark even flirts with the possibility that some really basic assumptions might be learned:
Plausibly, it is only because the world we encounter must be parsed for action and intervention that we encounter, in experience, a relatively unambiguous determinate world at all. Subtract the need for action and the broadly Bayesian framework can seem quite at odds with the phenomenal facts about conscious perceptual experience: our world, it might be said, does not look as if it is encoded in an intertwined set of probability density distributions. Instead, it looks unitary and, on a clear day, unambiguous…biological systems, as mentioned earlier, may be informed by a variety of learned or innate “hyperpriors” concerning the general nature of the world. One such hyperprior might be that the world is usually in one determinate state or another.
I realize he’s not coming out and saying that maybe babies see the world as a probability distribution over hypotheses and only gradually “figure out” that a determinate world is more pragmatic. But he’s sure coming closer to saying that than anybody else I know.
In any case, we work up from these sorts of deep hyperpriors to testing out new models and ideas. Presumably we eventually gain concepts like “breast” after a lot of trial-and-error in which we learn that they generate successful predictions about the sensory world.
In this model, the evolutionary psychological theory seems like a confusion of levels. How do our genes reach out and grab this particular high-level category in the brain, “breast”, to let us know that we’re programmed to find it attractive?
To a first approximation, all a gene does is code for a protein. How, exactly, do you design a protein that makes men find big-breasted women attractive? I mean, I can sort of imagine that if you know what neurons carry the concept of “breast”, you can sort of wire them up to whatever region of the hypothalamus handles sexual attraction, so that whenever you see breasts you feel attraction. But number one, are you sure there’s a specific set of neurons that carry the concept “breast”? And number two, how do you get those neurons (and no others) to express a certain gene?
And if you want to posit an entire complicated breast-locating system made up of hundreds of genes, remember that we only have about 20,000 genes total. Most of these are already involved in doing things like making the walls of lysosomes flexible enough or something really boring like that. Really it’s a miracle that a mere 20,000 genes can make a human at all. So how many of these precious resources do you want to take up constructing some kind of weird Rube-Goldbergesque breast-related brain circuit?
The only excuse I can think of for the evo psych perspective is that it obviously works sometimes. Animals do have instincts; it can’t be learning all the way down.
Sometimes when we really understand those instincts, they do look like weird Rube Goldberg contraptions made of brain circuits. The classic example is baby gulls demanding food from their mother. Adult gulls have a red dot on their beaks, and the baby bird algorithm seems to be “The first thing you see with a red dot is your mother; demand food from her.” Maybe “red dot” is primitive enough that it’s easier to specify genetically than “thing that looks like a mother bird”?
The clearest example I can think of where animals clearly have an instinctive understanding of a high level concept is sex/gender – a few gay humans and penguins aside, Nature seems pretty good at keeping its creatures heterosexual. But this is one of the rare cases where evolution might really want to devote some big fraction of the 20,000 genes it has to work with to building a Rube Goldberg circuit.
Also, maybe we shouldn’t set those few gender-nonconforming humans aside. Remember, autistic people have some kind of impairment in top-down prior-based processing relative to the bottom-up evidence-based kind, and they’re about eight times more likely to be trans than the general population. It sure looks like there’s some kind of process in which people have to infer their gender. And even though evolution seems to be shouting some really loud hints, maybe if you weigh streams of evidence in unusual ways you can end up somewhere unexpected. Evolution may be able to bias the process or control its downstream effects, but it doesn’t seem able to literally hard-code it.
Someone once asked me how to distinguish between good and bad evolutionary psychology. One heuristic might be to have a strong prior against any claim in which genes can just reach into the level of already-formed concepts and tweak them around, unless there’s a really strong reason for evolution to go through a lot of trouble to make it happen.
There is a theory, put forth by the manga/anime “Prison School”, that the precursors to humans crawled on four limbs, making their buttocks highly visible (and one can imagine evolving the ability to judge mate fitness based on the appearance of someone’s buttocks), and then, after humans started walking on two legs, females developed larger breasts to appeal to the same brain-circuitry that used to judge buttocks. “Boobs are fake butts”.
Overdramatic anime video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKHUgJ5suIA
This hypothesis was also offered in Desmond Morris’ “The Naked Ape” (1967).
First, I think it’s entirely possible that “men like big boobs” is culturally determined; there has been some suggestion (and it’s entirely possible that this work has been done with an agenda in mind so take it with a pinch of salt) that in societies where female breasts are on display, they are not treated as sexually attractive in the same way; the way that men walking around bare-chested in our society is considered normal (for a certain set of circumstances) and not considered likely to drive women into frothing fits of lust because of the context. (And let me inform you, in the correct context, women can find men’s naked chests every bit as provocative).
Secondly, I think it’s entirely possible that this comes out of breast-feeding – you know, the primitive way babies were fed before the invention of formula? Large breasts are more generally milk-filled breasts, and (A) a woman with a plentiful supply of milk will be able to ensure her infant does not die of starvation at an early and vulnerable period (B) large breasts will clearly be a signal of fertility since the woman has big breasts due to lactating, hence she has successfully reproduced.
Children of women with plentiful milk supplies surviving over those whose mothers cannot feed them will, given a long enough time, find big breasts attractive because it means survival. (Small-breasted females will trigger the ‘risk of starvation because not enough milk produced’ model). The same selection pressures that give us the peacock’s tail will then give us human females who have fat deposits in their mammary glands so that they emulate milk-filled breasts, even when the females are not lactating.
Males will find these sexually attractive (with a bit of social pressure along the same lines as the ‘rats in lingerie’ experiment) et voilá, we end up a couple of hundred thousand years down the line inventing cosmetic plastic surgery to give ourselves bigger boobs than nature provided! (Heterosexual women, being in the possession of breasts themselves, will not find them sexually stimulating for the same reason heterosexual men do not go “oh, he’s got a nice penis” and find it sexually stimulating).
Scott understands the evolutionary pressures, but he’s wondering about the mechanism. How you pre program a concept like ‘breast’ into 20,000 genes? The whole human genome is barely enough data to make a blurry jpeg of a breast.
Hang on. Human haploid genome : 3×10^9 base-pairs.
A base-pair has the coding content of 2 bits, so the coding potential is about 700 megabytes. Exactly how sharp do you need the detail on this breast image?
Okay, so you only counted the proteins, which are about 1-2% of the genome. That’s still probably enough capacity for most of the purposes pictures of breasts are used for.
> Large breasts are more generally milk-filled breasts,
This is untrue, even though all mammals lactate, most mammals do not have the same large deposits of fatty tissue around their nipples as human women do.
Although the reverse is true; lactating increases breast size.
FTR, I wasn’t endorsing Morris’ hypothesis–only providing an old citation. I also find it rather unconvincing–it seems to me to confuse “breasts” with “breasts as displayed in modern Western fashion”.
The milk theory seems quite wrong to me. 1) I was not breast-fed, I *LOVE* female breasts in terms of getting turned on by them. 2) Clothed breasts are very exciting too. 3) Any hint at all that men with large or small breasted mothers have any difference in how attracted THEY are to female breasts?
Interesting. What if we take the genes-can-encode-attraction-to-breasts idea to its logical conclusion, despite the 20,000 genes limitation? We can hypothesize that:
1. lots of different genes influence the polygenic “attraction-to-breasts” trait
2. those same genes also influence thousands of other different cognitive processes.
In other words, to mix creature metaphors, what if the genes that are supposed to encode “attraction-to-breasts” in the relevant neurons are also supposed to encode “red dot = mother” in its respective neurons?
It could be that the reason evolutionary psych seems to attract so much bunk research is that all of our evolved brain-process traits are connected to each other. This would mean that isolating particular genetically-determined cognitive traits is extremely difficult, so the data might be so unclear that it’s easy to support more or less any hypothesis.
let’s edit this comment up a notch
here goes: it’s probably likely that “big breasts” is lumped in with all the rest of “mate selection” where evolution does have a strong reason to devote genes to. Also, of course evolution can’t hard-code things in, there are mutations.
Seems a bit of a stretch. Considering that men are also disproportionately attracted to butts, and certain waist-hip ratios or whatever, and women are disproportionately attracted to certain chest size/proportions (and butts), i’m not sure i buy the idea that those attractions are partly based on non-sex-related learned behavior like infants nursing.
Seems testable: do men who weren’t breast fed more often turn out gay or at least, less interested in breasts?
My guess would be that we (most of us) have hard coded gender categories, including a sexual identity and a sexual preference. Something turns us (again: heterosexual men) on to women – and anything we associate with women (including breasts or hip-to-waist ratio) will trigger this. (Btw, another thing that appears hard coded by evolution, is our liking for sugar and fat)
The question is how flexible these mechanisms are. Different cultures present and emphasize gender identities differently, it would be interesting to see to what degree this affects what is perceived as attractive. Again, this should be possible to get some data on.
Maybe evolution spent a lot of genes to encode a high-level concept of “opposite gender”. Seems like the kind of thing that may be worth spending a lot of its limited budget on.
Then the low-level characteristics like breasts and waist ratios become attractive in men because they are used to infer opposite gender.
In communities with a lot of trans people, I’ve noticed a lot of diversity in what straight men consider to be an appropriate target of their sexuality. Only people with estrogen-dominant hormone systems; only people with vaginas, but if you otherwise look like a man that is awesome; only people assigned female at birth who look like girls; only femboys, trans women, and feminine-presenting cis women; only interested in people who identify as women whatever they look like; etc etc. I think it is probably somewhat unlikely that there exists a “only interested in assigned-female-at-birth people” gene.
That seems like variation in where to draw the line on the edges. The target group is clearly cis women, and different men have different disqualifying factors. That suggests there’s *something* that says “put positive attraction weight on these features that women usually have that men don’t”, but it doesn’t always get the weights the same.
Perhaps it’d be worth looking into any correlations between the backgrounds of the men who have similar weighting profiles.
For a specific example, I’d probably count myself as part of Ozy’s second group, but there are several distinct factors that code to me as “feminine” – breasts aren’t so much on the list, but faces are (half-Asian, so that’s apparently stereotypical), as are voices, personalities (I believe I can understand the “brony” impulse), and
handcuffsscents.
There are distinct qualia associated with each of these, even if each of them contributes to the single category of “person I’d want to date”.
Permit me to inform you, jeff, that “infants nursing” come about as a direct result of “sex-related behaviour”.
What I find “a bit of a stretch” is that reproduction is treated as distinct from sexual attraction here, but I suppose that is because of the modern culture where sex is for pleasure in the main and very much divorced from “sex makes babies” unless and until a decision to have a baby is made by the parents. So moderns looking at this will automatically think in terms of “what makes me horny” and not “what makes me horny and gets us a baby in nine months time”. In our evolutionary history the two were intertwined.
Also I don’t think that nursing is a learned behavior. WHO recommends breastfeeding within 1 hour of birth; not a lot of time to watch other infants nurse and decide to try it out. My personal experience is that newborns catch their breath and then immediately start smashing their face into anything that looks like a dark-skin-tone-circle against a relatively-light-skin-tone background.
There’s also the rooting reflex in newborns, which causes them to try to suck on anything that brushes their cheek. This reflex goes away relatively quickly, so it appears babies do learn what breasts look like. I didn’t realize newborns had a visual cue reflex like the one you describe, though.
Let’s not talk about men and breasts, because that’s going to attract comments we don’t need.
Let’s talk instead about peahens, which are attracted to those peacocks with the giant feather displays.
I don’t necessarily believe that there’s something in the peahen’s brain that connects “big feathers” to “sexually attractive”. Evolution can do some wacky things when it’s motivated by deciding who gets to reproduce, but as Scott says, it’s not clear how evolution is going to find a “big feathers” neural cluster.
On the other hand, I think the peahen’s brain has learned that “big feathers” implies “successful and healthy”. And I do believe that “successful and healthy” is connected to “sexually attractive” in the peahen’s mind. That sounds like exactly the sort of thing that evolution would do.
I somehow feel like it’s not a coincidence that a peacock with its feathers spread really strongly reminds me of those creepy Google deep dream images. Abstract away what you’re really looking at – it’s an arc of vivid constrasting colored concentric circle patterns. I’ll bet there is a pretty low-level feature detector that goes off when it sees something like that.
One theory of peacock signalling is that they are signalling a large encumbrance. But a better theory is that they are signalling freedom from parasites by exhibiting a large canvas on which to paint simple patterns in bright colors, in which small errors might be easily visible.
A peacock with big healthy feathers is less malnourished and disease-ridden than a peacock with shrivelled, mangy, tiny feathers. A woman with big fat knockers is better-fed and less diseased. ‘small errors easily visible’- well put. But maybe a little negative? ‘Small triumphs, easily grasped’, not to go full Richard Blade.
When we go back to long skirts and full veils guys will trigger off ankles again.
Newborn babies prefer to look at faces than at other things: surely this must be innate?
There’s a region in the brain specifically responsible for face recognition. How do you encode that in a gene?
The more I learn about interactions between genes, the amount of interactions, genes regulating other genes almost at random through random chemical attractions that turn out to be statistically significant, generic neural structures with a few slight nudges that evolved to just happen to make them settle into the right chaotic attractor … the more I feel that genes are like some string that, by miracle, cryptographically hashes into a valid program. Okay, it’s not like that, not at all. There is order and specific functions and changing one gene doesn’t flip all the outcome measures by 50%. But it’s closer to that than the worst human-made self-modifying spaghetti code we’ve ever made. So it wouldn’t be a gene encoding facial recognition, it would be some gene, or more likely system of genes, that is promoted at the right place at the right time(due to other genes, which you would never guess were even involved in brain development at all), to start a Rube Goldberg chain of events that ends with pushing a developing part of the brain towards an attractor that ends with it being easily wired to recognize faces.
Also:
What we describe as “the gene for X” doesn’t mean that the gene is a mechanism that does X, just that the gene is a necessary part, a weak point if you will, in a much larger process that does X. For instance, the SRY gene might be called “the gene for maleness” – if it’s present (due to a Y chromosome, or a mutation that copied it to an X chromosome, in which case we get an XX male) – it triggers an extremely complicated process that ends up with the person developing as male (of course, any part of the process can fail at any point if there’s lack of a necessary gene or an external influence – see, intersex and trans people). But there are other necessary genes, like the gene coding for the androgen receptor, which, if absent can lead to someone having an SRY gene still developing completely female. Neither of these genes contain any information for building a male body, much less a blueprint. That’s done by a poorly understood, complex mechanism that involves much of the human genome at some point. What they are is on-off switches, choke points in development – we can call them “genes for maleness” but that doesn’t mean they actually give any implementation details about how to build a male body. (And note, that sex is one of the easiest cases – we have SRY because it’s adaptive to have a genetic male/female switch to balance out sexes among children, and we have AR so a cell equipped with mechanisms to develop either male or female could receive hormonal instructions which way to go. For face recognition, there’s no need for either of these. So any genes that change facial recognition will be random mutations in the machinery with a lot of side effects, not a conveniently evolved on/off switch)
I like the metaphor with hashes. Mutation&Selection is basically a huge brute force algorithm.
Thanks for this comment! Honestly, I learn more information put better, clearer and more concisely on here than half the official material I have to wade through.
What Amy says, but also that there is hardly ever “a” gene for something, almost everything is highly polygenic, meaning outcome depends on a number of genes interacting (among themselves and with the environment) in interesting ways.
Think of Legos, there are a lot fewer than 20K pieces, but you can build a lot of different structures with them.
That would imply that each protein has a role in all sorts of different systems in various parts of the body. Is this the case?
Yes, it is.
Maybe not each and every protein, but moonlighting proteins definitly exist.
That’s the tip of the iceberg.
There is no single gene for an elephants trunk. How do you encode a zebras stripes in genetics, how do you encode for a brain that will be interested in high fat high carb food but find most common environment poisons to taste terrible? how do you encode the desire to drink fresh water but an aversion to drinking salt water?
how do you encode a fear of heights while looking down but not up? how is that even encoded?
how do you encode immune cells to move towards infection sites rather than away from them?
how do you program a single cell to divide in such a manner that you fairly reliably end up with separate fingers with the bones on the inside?
We have examples of people and animals in which some steps are broken so we have small clues at certain steps that will leave someone with, say, no natural fear of heights who will lean all the way out a window without any part of their brain screaming “Nooo!” or people born with merged fingers but there’s countless incredibly intricate processes that tend to yield quire reliable results.
There are answers to some of these questions but most of biology, trying to extract what’s encoded from the gene is about a billion times harder than working out how this circuit worked with some vital parts disconnected from the circuit:
https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg15621085-000-creatures-from-primordial-silicon-let-darwinism-loose-in-an-electronics-lab-and-just-watch-what-it-creates-a-lean-mean-machine-that-nobody-understands-clive-davidson-reports/
When your eyes manage to work thanks to a set of incredibly intricate nerve growths that somehow manage to yield a functioning image capture and processing system…. the fact that part of your brain matter is particularly good at picking up info about your own species from the captured images is not the most remarkable part of the whole process.
there’s countless incredibly intricate processes that tend to yield quite reliable results.
Going off at a tangent, but this is part of why I’m so blasé about AI existential threat: the assumption from the engineering side seems to be “well, of course once we get hardware/code advanced enough, it’ll just happen that working intelligence will spring forth cleanly like Athena from the head of Zeus” and I can’t help imagining the hollow-eyed biologists looking up from their maps of protein structures and going “Will it? Will it really?”
That’s the terrifying thing though: that incredible intricacy is almost certainly some local maximum reached by little more than a hill climbing genetic algorithm running massively parallel for a few billion years without even vaguely intelligent guidance.
If which hints that if a researcher makes some unusually good assumptions then sets their experiment on a similar search it’s entirely imaginable that they could hit on a might more optimal sollution.
My background is computing but I’m working in biology and while biology astounds me that doesn’t mean it always finds the best sollutions. Gm crops can be given much improved pathways etc.
I think I should clarify, understanding the designs and networks that evolve is like trying to un-mix tea and milk.
Looking at an evolved system and trying to figure out how it works is a nightmare but that doesn’t mean we can’t engineer a developing system nor use the same mechanisms to pull the same trick but faster.
@Murphy, I suspect you already know this, but I’d like to point out it’s a bit unfair to characterize natural selection as a hill-climbing algorithm, since genetic drift adds stochastic elements that will, in the long run, allow it to escape some local optima in favor of further, better ones.
Everything I know, I know from Sid Meier:
By ensuring that all of the various feature-detectors needed to recognize faces all project to a common area. So you don’t grow a “face-detector”. Instead, you grow a region that’s uniquely hooked up to other regions so that the likelihood of detecting faces is extremely high.
Maybe it’s because the moving shape of the human mouth appears to sync up with the modulating auditory input of the voices the baby is hearing, and the baby uses this observation to form its initial hyperparameters?
Sticking with the topic of breasts: are there any psychological traits or disorders that impair an infant’s ability to recognize them and/or to instinctively latch on once the recognition happens?
Human babies have some instincts but are often taught by their parents how to latch properly. (This is part of the reason breastfeeding failure is so common these days– many parents don’t know how to teach their babies to latch.) Intellectually and developmentally disabled babies and babies with low birth weight often have more trouble. The sucking and rooting reflexes might not be present if the baby is premature or has severe neurological damage.
I don’t know about disorders, but I do know that it’s often quite a pain to get nursing to work out. I was quite surprised by that with my kids, particularly my first–my wife had a “lactation consultant”[1] spend quite a bit of time with her, and there were all kinds of common problems and proposed solutions floating around. Now, successfully nursing is absolutely on the critical path, evolution-wise–if you can’t get it to work, you die/lose your offspring. And yet, it’s not all that easy to get to work. (But then, childbirth is even worse.)
[1] This was always some nurse who’d also breastfed in the past, and probably involved some moderately complicated training and certification, but I’m pretty sure that the same role has been played by moms, older sisters, and older female friends since there have been people. And this makes me wonder if the reason you have complicated advice in books and lactation consultants to get this to work now is because we used to almost always live in close-enough communities that it was pretty-much never a problem for a new mom to find some other woman who’d breastfed in the past and could help her out.
I think it is entirely resonable that once humanity develops the ability to pass stuff down memetically (i.e. other people helping you learn how to do stuff) that genetic mechanisms helping transmit that info, or even just making it simple enough that you stumble upon it randomly, begin to wither. I hypothesize a certain amount of “genetic energy” that has to be economically used: once we have the technology for glasses we don’t have to kill of people who are smart who are also near-sighted, it becomes worth the genetic energy to keep the smart because people who make glasses will help with survival. Or put another way, the “environment” for which we must be “fittest” includes all the other humans helping us, which is a moving target itself as human technology improves.
Humans have a hard time with babies compared to a lot of other mammals. Baby heads are really big so they get born way more immature than other mammals, and we can get away with that because our big heads come along with the ability to care for babies in way more complex ways that smaller headed mammals that just rely on biology for everything, or at least for many more things than we do.
Training babies how to latch is more about making sure the nursing doesn’t discomfort the mother than making sure the baby gets fed, afaik.
A hungry infant can be temporarily soothed by sucking on a fingertip. I’m not familiar with studies about whether or not infants exhibit suckling responses to abstract pictures of breasts–they’ve probably been done, though.But shape and texture is clearly a part of the suckling reflex.
Also, newborns have been known to crawl on their mothers belly towards her breasts.
Setting aside cases where the baby has issues with rooting in the first place, babies will actually seek to latch onto anything that you poke them in the cheek with. They don’t actually need to recognize what they’re sucking on as a breast. This is, in fact, why pacifiers work.
This seems like such an incredibly basic challenge to the evopsych/modular mind/etc view that I’m sure there must be a standard response to it. I can’t believe that nobody’s ever thought about this before.
How much design detail can you get from a single gene? How does it scale as the number of genes increases? How do we know?
Presumably everyone agrees that the non-brain parts of us are encoded in genes? There’s an awful lot of design detail there, too. So I really don’t feel this is much of a challenge for evopsych.
There’s also the matter that animals do have instincts which include all sorts of “mental” traits. And that with brains that are (seemingly) far less complex than ours. How do you encode “build a spider web” in genes? How, for that matter, do you encode mating instincts in spiders? And yet obviously instincts for building webs and mating are coded in there somehow.
It’s certainly a challenge to any specific claims that a human behaviour is more genetic than learned, absent evidence from twin studies.
We know humans learn lots of things we can’t possibly have needed in the ancestral environment, so we can’t ignore the possibility of learned behaviour in anything humans do, even if we think we have a story for how it might have evolved. Knowing instincts exist but not how they work is not evidence that instincts are responsible for any particular thing.
We’re not completely encoded by our genes– the pattern of small blood vessels develops in a sensible way rather than being encoded in detail.
The same challenge works for absolutely any complicated evolved thing–not just behavior, but the functioning of organs, the complex structures of the body, etc.
Yes, it does! So there seem to be two possibilities. One is that the argument “20K genes can’t code much complexity” is wrong. Perhaps it vastly understates how sophisticated each protein actually is, or it ignores that proteins actually form building blocks for a much wider variety of more complex mechanisms, somewhat like Lego bricks, as someone analogised them to elsewhere in the thread. Or maybe both of these.
Alternatively, perhaps we’re vastly overestimating how complex most organs, behaviours, etc. are. Maybe far more behaviour is learned rather than innate than we might otherwise expect; maybe organs are complex in the same sense that the Mandelbrot set is “complex”, i.e. it isn’t, it just looks like it if you don’t understand how it’s created.
But in either case, some claim or other is quite wrong. Exciting!
Discussion of either of these possibilities in this other thread would be interesting and greatly appreciated.
Another relevant thread, which responds to this objection.
Honestly, the correct response is to admit that the genes can’t be coding a gazillion-and-one innate modules, and that we should probably look for simple learning algorithms that can pick up the Evolutionarily Right Thing with only a slight bias.
I’m on board with this comment. The complexity of bunches of other inherited things is astonishing, binocular vision producing depth perception, recognizing objects in our visual fields under all sorts of variations of coloring, distance, orientation, lighting conditions (including speckled lighting). ATP-ADP cycle. The process of Mitosis and Meiosis making reliably very good copies for millions of generations. Insulin. An immune system that adapts to new threats. Healing of tissues (the ones that heal anyway). Temperature and pressure regulation in bodies. By comparison to the structure of a working wing, is having the ability to feel sexually, uhm, titillated by the slightest suggestion of breasts all that much of a burden on a system?
The genetic code has to include fundamentals of the body plan so it can build the body. The sexual attraction code could be using a subroutine with a pointer to the “body plan” section of the genome. That would make it possible to encourage the neurons to build up attraction to MOTAS based on the right body plan without having to hard-code each specific body plan in the attraction function. Then we’ve reduced the task to “recognize members of own species from sensory data”.
I don’t think this actually makes sense. Yes, there is a body plan but it’s in genes, and we don’t look at somebody and associate it with a set of genes. It seems basically impossible to me that a section of our genes could be coded to interpret another section of our genes and build a model of the traits those genes encode out of neurons.* Whereas the idea of two small clusters of built-in models of traits, one of which gets hooked up to sexual attraction by puberty, seems plausible.
*ETA: some explanation of the intuition behind this. Genes are a programming language based on a really weird niche in chemistry. We can encode a human with 20,000 of them because the stuff involved in DNA is one of the best possible spaces in chemistry for building living things. (or at least one of the best places that was simple enough to find by random chance given a few billion years) A huge portion of the work of building a person is just finding that convenient self-replicating quirk in the laws of physics. And converting a section of DNA into neurons would mean building a gene interpreter (read: chemistry compiler?) in genes, which doesn’t even seem remotely possible.
Unfortunately for this theory, biological organisms don’t build themselves the way human engineers build things. They build themselves from the inside out, in a highly localized and decentralized fashion, which requires a peculiar sort of “blueprint” that doesn’t actually include anything resembling a drawing of the finished object.
You get lots of instructions like, “If you are a developing Type TG678L1 cell and between 40% and 60% of your immediately adjacent environment is either Type TG678L1 or Type TG612X9 cells with the rest amniotic fluid, produce another Type TG678L1 cell at the edge of the amniotic-fluid zone”, which when implemented across a fetus result in a pair of breasts, but that’s not terribly helpful for a separate, “When the following pattern of retinal cells is activated, perceive sexual arousal” routine.
Being heterosexual (or any sexual actually) sort of needs to be composed of more basic instincts to do with things like how male and female bodies are shaped, and how breasts and other sexual characteristics look and so on. The high level understanding that someone is a particular sex is composed of lower level cues, and it must be these cues that are attractive and not simply the knowledge of sex itself. The high level conception is meaningless without these things, because it’s simply the sum of those parts, and you can’t use it as a hyperprior to train in the other stuff because it has no meaning at all without its components. Scientifically we can say that sex is about chromosomes and that gender is about social labels, but humans don’t come with hyperpriors about these things, and then learn they should like breasts because they like women. “Woman” and “man” have no pre-existing meaning to the senses other than the average characteristics that cause us to construct these categories in the first place, so it’s very much the other way round.
To the senses women and men are are about certain shapes, bodyparts, and behaviors. Boobs aren’t attractive because they are attached to women. Women are attractive because they have boobs (along with other attractive qualities; let’s not get too sexist here!)
As an aside for Westerners: a lot of men find womens’ shaved legs quite attractive (say, in a short skirt or dress). But obviously, shaving your legs is cultural, not something that’s inherent. My WAG is that there’s some kind of program set up for finding things sexually attractive, and that this program gets linked up to finding particular signals attractive (shaved legs, long flowing hair, big breasts, the right hip/waist ratio, etc.) in most people. And when that linking process gets messed up or hijacked, you get various fetishes[1]. Maybe homosexuality just has to do with the initial steps in creating that linkage between signals and sexual attraction, or maybe there’s some more fundamental thing that determines how that linkage will be defined.
I claim no deep knowledge about this, it’s just my intuition.
[1] And how functional that is depends on social context. If the linkage is toward finding lots of black leather sexy, you can probably manage a pretty good sex life in modern US society, but probably not so well in Amish society. If the linkage is toward finding children sexy, you’re probably not going to do too well anywhere in US society.
I think this is precisely what’s at question in Scott’s post. If the brain does have some things encoded, and if PP is true, then it is entirely possible that there is a higher-level “woman” and “man” categories against which individuals are tested.
My own introspection suggests it is not the category of “women” to which I am attracted (I am a heterosexual male). It is a subclass of (generally) women that are attractive, and they tend to be young (at least as young as me), smooth, female shaped (as opposed to lumpy potato shaped), with pleasant features, breasts are nice, hips are nice, eyelashes, hair on the head, etc etc all the things we associate with attractive. Further, as an heterosexual male I introspected to answer the question of certain of the newer genders, “Are they guys with boobs or chicks with dicks?” My own introspective answer is “chicks with dicks.” Despite my neocortex knowing they are “really” guys and they are lacking that one particular sexual marker (a vagina) that supposedly makes the whole game work in evolutionary terms, a man who gets boobs, smooths his skin, emphasizes hips over waist, uses mascara, grows a full head of hair, etc. is sexually attractive. I mention this to emphasize the point that what we are attracted to is not “things that if I screw will make copies of my genes come out.” They are rather a set of markers collected over millions of years (obviously starting long before we were humans and probably even before we were mammals) as marking, statistically speaking, good prospects for reproduction, WITHOUT US EVER HAVING TO HAVE A CONSCIOUS CLUE ABOUT REPRODUCTION. My own introspection that attraction is almost completely determined in non-neo-cortical mechanisms is that makeup, shaving, and plastic surgery all work on us. Sexual attraction is almost cartoonishly simple, certainly simple enough to work even long before we got smart.
@acrimonymous
But those higher level concepts will be composed of lower level ones like “women generally have breasts”, and then you have to have an idea of what an average breast looks like and so on. They’re not anything more than the sum of their parts in other words.
TurtlesBoobies all the way down etc.
EDIT:
@albatross
There are definitely cultural components to fetishes, but unlike high level things like leather and shoes that work on a Pavlovian method, some things are near universal and are not considered fetishes such as attraction to boobs and butts (in different ratios true), so there must be some kind of highly embedded criteria for what an attractive boobbutt looks like (or attractive male body parts too) in order for it to be so robust and resistant to cultural drift.
It’s a little off-topic, but since the comments so far all seem to be about it in the first place: A youtube personality named Lindybeige did a quite good video on “Why do Women have Breasts?”
And it’s actually a bit more of a paradox than it seems at first glance. The two primary arguments:
and
Are actually insufficient. No other mammals have permanent breasts. In normal mammals, females get pregnant, develop breasts, use breasts to feed said children, and then the breasts go away.
Meanwhile, while breastfeeding females are generally not very fertile. So in reality breasts should be very unsexy because they are a very strong sign of low fertility.
So why do women have permanent breasts, and why do men find them sexy? It’s a complicated question. Lloyd (Lindybeige) in the video does a very good job of stepping through some possibilities of how it developed.
He also expounds on some of the issues Scott brought up, in terms of being limited in how much genes should be able to efficiently encode instincts. Up until some point, proto-human men generally should have found breasts to be a turn off because it conveys negative information about a potential woman’s fertility. When they became permanent, men should have found breasts to be nothing because they present little useful information (about fertility – healthiness and overall fitness could be a different story). Instead they’re obsessed with something that basically provides no information. Lindybeige posits a more parsimonious mutation that shifted from the old model to this sub-optimal new model.
Nothing iron-clad (what is in this topic?) but very interesting and thought provoking. He also has quite a good sense of humor. I highly recommend watching it.
As for how babies identify it and know what to look for? That’s probably up to the mother. Babies seek being on their chests, and naturally suckle. Mom should take care of the rest. It’s remarkable how many baby mammals (read: pretty much all of them) can be fed with a bottle.
I was thinking of this video when I read the title. It’s a fairly compelling explanation.
Re: breasts
Haven’t seen the video yet, but my first instinct when reading this was that women have permanent breasts to incentivize men to stick around.
A lot of animals make it really obvious when they’re ovulating, which lets them copulate only when it won’t be a waste of energy. Once that’s done, the males scram and find some more females.
Animals that need bipaternal care tend to be different. By hiding when they are most fertile, the females force the males to stay for the entire cycle if they want to reproduce. And if they aren’t going to be maximizing the number of offspring, they might as well maximize the survival of these.
So if permanent breasts in humans are related to hidden ovulation, then I guess breasts are a con???
Ahhh, I don’t know. I tried to look up if baboons, which supposedly also have hidden ovulation, have permanent breasts. It turns out that gelada baboons have sexual swellings on their chest that correspond to sexual receptivity and fertility – the opposite of the video’s point. And there’s a bunch of variation in primates in general, with some showing obvious signs and others not changing at all.
Eh, I’ll watch the video and think about this harder when I’m more awake.
No other mammals have permanent breasts
Yup. Human females are also different in that we’re in permanent oestrus (more complicated than that, but the dumb version is that we’re up to mate anytime, anyplace, anywhere rather than being in season/heat at a particular time of the year). So we’re basically signalling via large permanent breasts that we’re lactating (and thus while not fertile now we have been successfully fertile) while we’re also available for mating anyway.
Human sexuality is very confusing! 🙂
The question may be posed incorrectly or in a way that does not attract a good answer.
When we say “men are attracted to breasts”, we are thinking about the kind of breasts men are attracted to. I, for one, do not find the sagging breasts of many hunter-gatherer women to be attractive at all. On the other hand, the young adult women of hunter-gatherer tribes often have non-sagging breasts, which I find just as attractive as western women’s “breasts,” by which I mean my image of non-sagging breasts, which I, and, I think, many others, seem to assume is the average for women.
I think it is possible that modern men’s attraction to “breasts” is really an attraction to youthfulness and sexual inexperience.
EDIT: Another possibility is that, as breasts are fatty deposits, their status signals whether or not the environment is good for mating.
You can address most of the objections by assuming that there is a strong imprinting component to human (visual) sexual attraction.
Since human males, unlike those of other primates, don’t get turned on by some kind of strong signal of estrus, evolution must have hacked together a system of visual attraction in the space of just a few million years. Well, as already pointed out, it hardly seems likely that this would include low-level genetic programming to allow specifically for recognition of breasts.
But it could include a system of gradual imprinting that was triggered by various environmental cues. Humans would learn what MAS looked like over time because they had various reference models walking around together with some kind of internal genetic bias to favor ones of the appropriate gender.
In this context, of course men would develop an attraction to breasts, because they’d grow up in some tribal environment where a lot of women had them (and this would apply even if we assume some environment where breasts are solely due to current milk production, not yet evolved in the direction of being larger).
This would also be one explanation for various paraphilias.
There’s actually a fair amount of complexity, and not a little oddness to the topic of breasts, as Lindybeige expounds in the following video. This is from the point of view of “why do women have (permanent) breasts?” But it touches on the topic of why men like breasts too.
According to Lindy (this is just him tossing some ideas around and suggesting an alternative hypothesis) it’s untenable because in the deep ancestral environment (not quite human yet), breasts would be a sign of lactation, but the lactation period at that time during which females kept their breasts (around 2 years) would have been a period of relative infertility (natural contraception to space out having babies), so if there was any evol psych pressure, it would be to be turned off by breasts.
He postulates an overlap between the development of “secret ovulation” (nothing like the chimp’s pink bum signalling ovulation) and the development of breasts. How secret ovulation developed isn’t clear, but secretly ovulating mutant females who had a mutation for keeping their breasts after child-rearing would have a cuckolding advantage because their providing mate would be unconcerned (“she’s got breasts=infertile”), and they could shag the band’s “rock star” behind the cave while secretly fertile.
At first, it would be touch and go whether the mutant females’ cuckoldry would succeed because the breasts would still be a turn-off, but at some point, which Lindy calls Big Bang, there would be a race on for men to avoid cuckoldry, by being turned on by breasts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcrxNBlqrbM
Gentlemen, I would just like to remind you mildly that sexual attraction is not a one-way street: women are involved the same way as men. It’s not all and only about what men find attractive.
What are the benefits to women of having permanent breasts? Because women can find them inconvenient and wish they were flatter-chested or didn’t have them at all. Attracting a mate is one thing, but they have to have functions beyond merely that, and I do think you are overlooking the “nurturing an infant” factor. If successful mate selection is about ensuring the spread and survival of your genes, and finding strong genes to combine with them for that success, then having infants which result from that combination survive infancy is a strong part of all that.
You can be banging the alpha and every other male in the troop and getting pregnant year on year, but if the babies never survive infancy, you are not being reproductively successful. And neither are the males which mate with you.
The video itself goes into a lot more detail than that. Breasts maintaining functionality is actually one of his primary points. The permanent breasts are sub-optimal, but still functional.
Larger breasts don’t directly correlate with more milk (and if they did that’d be wasteful, babies only need so much) and they tend to interfere with the ability to easily feed babies. So you have some very strong counteracting forces that prevent breast sizes from becoming as absurd as a peacock’s tail.
I think it’s common for women to accumulate fat on their breasts and hips, and both of those are also very common signals of attractiveness for men. So you could imagine bigger breasts/hips –> healthier, better fed, more likely to succeed at having kids. (I think obesity was basically never a health problem until modern times.)
The other thing that’s important to remember here is that men and women have really different evolutionary strategies w.r.t. sex. Sex for a woman is a big investment–there’s a substantial chance she’ll end up having a kid, which is somewhat risky for her and which she can only realistically do a few times in her life because of the cost of caring for the kid. Sex for a man, absent some kind of marriage or pair-bond, costs nothing. (Except the cost of convincing the woman / not getting a spear in the back from an outraged husband.)
So my guess is that breasts and hips and other such signals probably are more about signaling “I’m a good choice to pair-bond with” than “I’m a good choice for a quick one-night-stand.” Women don’t really have to advertise so hard for that second choice.
Honestly, if I really had to guess at why human females have such prominent breasts and, on top of those, a nonstop estrus cycle, I’d have to guess this:
At one point, our population bottlenecked in some natural disaster or another. There really wasn’t much more than a minimum breeding population of humans left. The resultant need to rebuild our numbers exerted a selection pressure for individuals who could spend more time and energy on reproduction, without worrying about silly old things like “appropriate mating seasons”.
So our females mutated to have their bodies treat all the time as mating season (compared to other mammals, which really can’t get pregnant and don’t bother mating quite so often), which then also created regular periods. But which also may have saved the species. Since they were now spending a lot of time on having children (more than they’d like, but natural selection laughs at our likes), the same genes might have coded for large, active nursing features.
This is why I’ve always been fond of that supervolcano/population bottleneck idea (although I gather it’s not favoured) – if it were true, it would explain a lot about is in one fell swoop.
Was there a fast population increase after the bottleneck, or a slow recovery? Either one is possible depending on the environment.
It could have been an extended period of grimly hanging on if everything is wrecked or a Heinleinian pioneer extravaganza of open land with no competitors. Or some mixture.
Huh. Good question. But lots of things seem inbuilt. The obvious vision things like edge detection and dividing the world into objects. The baby bird’s red dot algorithm is an interesting example: even “look for the red dot” is hard to design genes for to describe a system of neurons which do it, built out of subcomponents also built out of neurons. But that clearly works somehow. And there’s also a system for “recognising creatures, and telling this particular creature apart from all the others”.
Peacocks liking giant feathery tails is somewhat more complicated than that, but it feels like the same sort of thing, SOMEHOW, even if we don’t know how.
Presumably the theory of the mind is less-blank-slatey than it sounded, in some ways, even if it still is in others. That sounds quite promising, in that using existing evidence, we make some specific conclusions about the different parts of the theory, rather than “it can explain anything with enough metaphors”.
I think Scott is basically right here.
Simpler rules should be easier to encode and more flexible.
circuit 1: determine what patterns in sense data most differentiates the sexes
circuit 2: determine what others around you consider to be attractive traits
circuit 3: some very deep level rules about detection of disease (i.e. dripping pus etc) as well as the ability to learn what is associated with disease
These would generally be a pretty effective set of rules that would explain both the conformity in what is attractive and the ways in which it can vary pretty radically across cultures.
iterating between 2 and 3 will tend to bring society towards an equilibrium that favours healthy body types).
Iterating between 1 and 2 will tend to lead to an exaggeration of gender/health indicating physical traits such as breasts (because on average they are interpreted in a culture that values them) but none of them need to be hard coded because you can just learn that from the surrounding culture.
So basically evolutionary psychologists have it half right, those traits did evolve to signal but not because we have innate tendency to value those particular traits just because culture is part of the evolutionary environment. Additionally, as a trait becomes more selected for, it becomes a more easily learned signal of attractiveness and gender so in turn becomes more selected for (breasts are a pretty reliable sign of gender in modern humans).
There appear to be many innate behaviours that seem pretty complex and high level; e.g. young birds that have never seen an insect in their life show clear avoidance of brightly coloured (yellow-black-red) insects, but don’t fret about brown insects or red and yellow berries. Just specifically coloured insects, with legs and heads and all. Sounds pretty complex, but is nevertheless a well established innate behaviour. Any theory of how mind works needs to somehow take these complex instincts in account. On the other hand, female great tits preference for male great tit song is learned, they can be trained to prefer blue tit song (and blue tit males as mates).
I don’t know if it’s been studied whether peahen have an innate or learned preference for big tails (would be easy to test), but in some domesticated populations it seems to have been lost (evolutionarily or culturally? Again, easy to test). I’d like to know which proportion of the known sexual and dietary preferences in animals are learned and how many they are born with…
Not an answer, but two remarks:
The bayesian, multi-level, top-down and bottom-up processing stuff is more or less a description of the cortex. The innate pattern recognition (like snake detection, etc.) happens in older parts of the brain afaik.
Framing the information content of our genome as “20,000 genes” may be somewhat misleading. These genes are used to create proteins via rna, but >98% of all produced rna is not used to create proteins. Instead they have a multitude of other functions in the cell. And that’s just one example how there may be many ways to functionally change the genome without touching any genes.
I was going to propose something along this line. The cortex might be fully plastic, but the lizard parts of the brain have a bunch of hard coded logic. As infants, when we’re busy molding the cortex, the lizard parts are triggering on the various things they’ve been programmed for and all of that gets folded into the final models.
If you wanted to test such a theory (in the most unethical way possible), raise a child in a completely sterile environment and see how they respond to those stimuli when released.
It’s not just sexual attraction (which seems to be distracting a lot of the commenters), there are a lot of other human instincts that seem innate. I’ve had this exact same question about spiders– how can people have an instinctive fear of them, when the concepts themselves are part of a learned framework that is probably different in each individual? (My concept of spider, for example, is faintly connected to my concept of water spouts.)
In the 19th century, many scientists (Samuel Butler, for instance) thought that memory and genetics must be the same mechanism, because of this interaction. The fall of Lamarckian thinking and discovery of DNA pretty much ended this speculation, but the discovery of DNA methylation (and the Lamarckian passing of fear responses to children in mice) seems to have reopened the case a bit.
In fruit flies and C. elegans, we have good evidence that certain mating behaviors are caused by hard-coded arrangements of neurons, even though there are only about 300 neurons to account for (see this answer, for example) but it is quite a jump from these small systems we understand to a human brain capable of representing any concept somehow linking those concepts up with such innate structures. My own guess would be that there is more information coded in “junk” DNA than just those 20,000 protein creating genes that is guiding the development of the embryo in such a way as to put these instincts in the right place in the brain to get attached to the relevant concepts when they come around, and that this process often goes a little wrong (where people get odd -phobias or -philias).
Do we have an innate fear of spiders? Or is it learnt? A lot of things that seem innate may just be learnt early.
There is good evidence that primates have an innate snake detector and I would be surprised if the same isn’t true for spiders.
Cat-owned SSC readers already appreciate that cats possess an immensely strong and seemingly innate fear of cucumbers.
I never knew about this and this is fantastic.
Quite amusing, but, alternate hypothesis: Cats maintain a mental map of their immediate surroundings, and are alarmed by something mysteriously appearing right behind them while they are eating. Unlike cucumber-aversion, this offers obvious evolutionary advantages for a non-apex ambush predator.
Yeah, looking at that, there’s the “jump into the air and skedaddle” case that seems to happen where someone put the cucumber behind them while they were eating — easily explained by pure startlement, could presumably duplicate with any object — and the “watch with suspicion, approach slowly, bat with paws while recoiling away after” case, that happens other times — which is a pretty obvious “investigate this possibly-dangerous possibly-edible thing” program, and I’ve seen cats do it with every class of object as well.
Of course, the video is still hilarious, but many things cats do are hilarious.
Anybody have a cat they’re willing to scare and a variety of cylindrical, green, and green cylindrical things in order to test @John Schilling’s hypothesis?
The simultaneous activation of multiple startle reflexes in cats — including fears of (1) unexpected objects, (2) being stalked, (3) snakelike shapes, and (4) reptilian colors — plausibly accounts for the remarkable intensity of feline cucumber-fear.
Many SSC readers (including me) will be empathically discomfited at the idea of excessive experimental testing of this hypothesis upon one’s own cat. Such experiments may not be illegal, yet surely they are morally wrong. Because yes, cats *do* have feelings (don’t they?). 🙂
After all, WWBD (what would the basilisk do)? Terrify cats in perpetuity? Definitely not cool! 🙁
For psychotherapeutic applications of simultaneous startle stimuli, see (e.g.) Gallagher et al. 😉
Phobias of spiders (and other evolutionarily relevant fears, like snakes, heights, social disapproval, enclosed spaces) are classically conditioned more quickly than phobias of evolutionarily irrelevant fears (like cars, guns, cigarettes, toxic substances under the sink).
Some theories posit that human’s eyesight developed to the quality it is (we have very good eyes, all things considered) so we could better spot snakes.
Or, I suppose the more causal statement would be that all the proto-humans that had bad eyesight got killed by snakes.
It’s funny how perceptions of the bible, and other religious texts, seem to start out so often as perfect truth, then turns to ridiculous, arbitrary philosophical anecdotes, and then wraps back around to being potentially deep, historic metaphors.
My impression is that the sexual importance of breasts varies from culture to culture. There could be a simpler(?) genetic system which tells people to be attracted to what their culture says is sexy.
You’re underselling the instincts of animals. I think the animal world provides us with enough examples of extremely complex sexual selection systems that are obviously not learned, so that we can dismiss the “how could genes possibly do this” objection out of hand.
Just look at the bowerbird. Somehow there are genes that code for proteins that make them build elaborate mating nests, fill them with colored objects, and then perform a mating dance whenever a female comes to look. The females in turn have the ability to judge how good the nest and the colored objects and the dance are. Different species of bowerbird build different styles of nest. This is high-level stuff, I’d say even higher than breasts which are relatively simple to judge. And clearly not built up Bayesianely from nothing.
Something interesting in this area would be to look at how developmental paths differ. Gazelles can walk a minute after being born. It takes a human a year! Perhaps you could argue that we have sacrificed instincts for greater learning ability? (Nietzsche would love this) Here’s a paper in this vein: Extraordinary intelligence and the care of infants. Longer helplessness = higher INT.
Also: spider webs, beaver dams, ant and termite colonies, wasp and bee hives, bee dances, all bee behavior, the various finely honed hunting strategies of marine vs avian vs quadrupedal predators, you can really go on and on with examples of animals with tiny brains being born knowing how to do amazing things without being taught them.
What about those wasps that lay eggs in spiders brains and similar species. Does the wasp learn that spiders would make good hosts for their eggs? Or do they have some hardware-level coding for recognizing their prey species? And the spider behavior has interesting implications.
Consider the simple question I expounded upon in the thread about the book – how is a hatchling snake instantly and immediately able to both use *all* modes of locomotion known to it (across WAY WAAAAY more degrees of freedom than any human body) and process the sensory world well enough to navigate and even accurately strike prey and predators? And it even works if prematurely removed from their eggs (within limits, of course, usually only a few days).
Do men in societies where women are routinely topless give much of a damn about breasts?
In one of Robert Sapolsky’s lectures he talks about the mechanics behind instincts and mentions chicks pecking at the ground, the instinct sets up the behaviour by making them peck at their own toes, after some trial and error the chicks find that pecking at food hurts less and tastes better. So it seems instincts only need to point you in the right direction with some hack and then let the individual figure things out via trial and error and external cues.
I dunno Scott, I think you’re way off. I don’t know why you think genetics can carry enough information to build a breast, but not enough information to find one. These are several orders of magnitude differences in complexity. Exactly how it’s able to do carry this much information is a huge mystery, I agree, but given what it can already do I think we should accept that this is possible.
Further, there are so many complex behaviors that appear to be innate. Humans, rodents, and prey birds all seem to have innate fear responses to hawk-shaped shadows. Spiders build complex webs with no chance to learn them. Bees have complex parasite-fighting behaviors which seem to depend on a small number of genes. Drosophila males have courtship behaviors that seem to depend on a single gene! Evolution seems to have no problem cramming in ever more weird crap into our code.
How is building a breast complex? Hypothetically, you could just have estrogen-activated genes in the nipple which secrete signaling proteins to diffuse outwards to cause hypertrophy in the adipose and connective tissue, and signals growth in the associated glands and activates their milk producing genes. That’s like 6 genes, maybe 12. The diffusion alone will produce the “dome” shape, collagen will remodel to accommodate excessive strain, and the pattern of blood vessels and ducts is just physics plus remodeling to relieve mechanical stress.
I strongly recommend D’Arcy Thompsons’ “On Growth and Form”. It’s over a century old, but it explains how exceedingly simple physics (e.g. surface tension, pipe flow) and/or simple mechanisms like growth gradients can produce remarkably complex and intricate biological structures.
In the hilarious MythBusters episode Do Larger Breasts Equal Bigger Tips?
The twist is that larger breasts stimulate larger tips even more strongly from female customers than from males.
Hmmmm … perhaps primates in general are socially wired to treat nursing females with special consideration? Plausibly, this behavior would be a conserved evolutionary trait.
There is evidence too, that these predilections are not breast-specific. On the tiny outer islands of the equatorial Pacific, even today women’s breasts are bared … it’s simply too hot-and-humid to wear clothing above the waist. The thought-provoking result is that high-school-age males eroticize women’s knees and thighs (which are hidden by traditional island garb).
These hormonally-charged equatorial males experience “Women’s Tennis Magazine” as supremely erotic … library copies are adorned with ball-point-pen comments like “WOW!” written on the naked shapely legs of players.
Needless to say, present-day neuroscience is not obviously close to providing neuron-level explanations of these effects. We have only a medical maxim / “clinical pearl” to this effect: “Whatever physicians push down in one place, will pop up in another place.”
The solution, I imagine, would be to say that there are many given characteristics which cause a judgment of “feminine,” and then of those, the “hard-to-get” ones are especially eroticized. There are different systems for the gender-judgment than there are for the sexual appeal-judgment, and so you see some discrepancy. Nobody, I think, would posit that those Pacific islanders don’t see breasts as a feminine feature. They’re obviously a feminine feature. They would only say that they aren’t an especially sexy feature.
A more interesting study would be whether or not those women experience the same levels of erotic stimulation from their breasts as women in breast-hiding cultures do, and whether they experience more from their knees and thighs. That, along with a study of foreplay in the region, would tell us a lot about human sexuality.
Dammit! The first time I’ve ever thought I had a “gotcha” comment – but what about animals, Scott? WHAT ABOUT ANIMALS?? – you went and addressed it in the next paragraph. I’ll get you next time.
Seriously: I actually DO think that you’re kind of brushing aside the fact that most animals appear to be born knowing that a “determinate world is more pragmatic”. Anyone who has ever watched a puppy or kitten grow up from birth can attest to how quickly they’re able to successfully navigate the world – in particular, the predictive processing argument for how motor skills develop seems dubious for these guys, who are born with it in a way that humans aren’t.
If human babies “see the world as a probability distribution over hypotheses and only gradually “figure out” that a determinate world is more pragmatic,” shouldn’t that be reflected somewhat in the animal kingdom as well? I’m not against the idea that there is something so utterly different between mankind and animals that the division is more biblical than evolutionary, but doesn’t that need to be addressed before we can really embrace the predictive processing model?
Isn’t it known that humans are born way earlier, developmentally, than animals are? (Something something high encephalization skull size something.) And there are definitely things that human infants basically can’t learn before a certain age, and when they reach that age seem to learn automatically.
I’d be very sympathetic to the hypothesis that most of this is innate rather than learned, but the development process creating the structure for the innate instinct simply happens outside the womb in humans.
That’s an interesting point – I didn’t know that, and it explains a lot – but doesn’t it still argue against the predictive processing model? If extra development – motor skills, processing of sights and sounds, cognition, whatever – is happening in the womb for other members of the animal kingdom, then it isn’t happening through predictive processing, right? PP necessarily requires exposure to the outside world.
Yes, this still argues against the hypothesis that most of these behaviors are learned via PP rather than innate. Really, the fact of many animals very obviously having complex instinctive behaviors from the moment of birth/hatching makes that point succinctly; in humans the picture is merely complicated by being born at an earlier developmental stage.
Personally, I don’t follow Scott in saying that PP is some kind of grand unified theory of brain architecture; it’s an elegant model for sensory perception and even some higher-order reason, and to some degree for motor systems where it basically duplicates the insights of PCT, but there are obviously many areas that it doesn’t trivially cover.
You probably don’t. But a collection of genes/proteins that ends up building a system more likely to find big breasts attractive seems more likely to successfully reproduce than collection which doesn’t.
The same way you get “a gene” that encodes for (say) eye color to only express in the iris. (Which is not to say that I understand that process, only that this is no special objection to PP)
Did you know that frogs have a small and very specialized part of their nervous system which handles flycatching? It tracks any small, black object that crosses their field of vision, and then causes the tongue to dart out and snap it up. The frog has no real control over this. You can feed the frog lead pellets by flicking them in front of it, and it will keep on eating them until it dies.
Did you know that mice have fairly ironed-out social circuits? There are specific parts of the brain that have simplistic functionality that sums to “go hang out with other mice,” and when stimulated, the mice go hang out with other mice. There’s something similar in their brains for mating rituals.
Did you know that humans have not one, but two dedicated areas in the brain for language? Actually, you probably did. But do you see the pattern going on here?
Our existing studies of brains and brain architecture show that there are some areas of the brains of different animals which are pre-programmed to handle certain tasks. The fact that PP doesn’t account for this isn’t a failure of those studies, but a failure of PP. As mentioned in the main essay, it’s trivially obvious that animals have instincts, and quite elaborate ones at that. For most of them, it’s probably not too difficult to create with a limited set of genes, because all that’s needed is the construction of one coherent and fairly particular system, which is something we already know that bodies are extremely good at doing. (The power of genes in expressing traits with such little data is still terrifyingly impressive, and we don’t have a great grasp of how it’s done, but it’s not a surprise any longer that it happens.) How crazy is a frog-tongue circuit, when we have working eyeballs and visual interpretation systems? Not very.
The question here, I think, is how it is that humans will have what I’ll call “soft preferences.” The frog example and the mouse example exhibit highly particular and totally irresistible brain functions, where there’s basically no question about how an input will connect with an output. Humans who are attracted to women find breasts attractive, but this doesn’t mean there’s an instinct to instantly grab them or something silly. There’s not even a simple condition of mind where, upon then seeing breasts, the human will grab them. You could take someone at peak state of arousal, put them in front of an attractive person, insist that they not touch (let’s say, with some reward for it), and despite very much wanting to, the aroused individual could keep their hands to themselves. (They could also give into temptation, but the point is, it’s not a done deal either way.) As such, the desire for breasts is a “soft preference,” where it provides a heavy weight on how decisions are made, but is not considered the only weight in relevant circumstances. (Humans do, for reference, have hard preferences as well. Consider the desire for breath: in a situation where breath is needed, humans simply lose control such that they can take a breath. It’s possible to train away things like the drowning instinct, but you basically can’t hold your breath until you die. Doing it until you pass out is already a remarkable “accomplishment.”)
Soft preferences, then, indicate that what we’re encoding for in the case of breasts or whatever else is a general tendency to associate. Certain concepts or structures are inherently weighted to associate nicely with other concepts or structures, such as “breast” with “feminine” with “sexually desirable” (again, in the case of those attracted to women – is there a term for that? Gynosexual? It seems there ought to be). So, how is this possible? Gynosexuals aren’t born with the proposition “breasts are associated with femininity, which is associated with sexual desirability” in our minds, so that they can make careful judgments based on it. But what they do have is a highly developed visual processing system, a highly developed gender categorization system, and a working sex drive, all of which are capable of “talking” to one another. The visual processing system, which we already know has extremely high competence in identifying particular visual tropes (e.g. the extreme ability to pick out eyes or faces), is able to positively identify breasts through visual data, and passes on the information about the visualized object (because object distinction is another powerful feature of the visual processing system) to the gender categorization system. The gender categorization system takes that piece of evidence, and adds it to its judgment of masculinity/femininity/neutrality on the visualized object. If the femininity is high, or the sex drive is active for some other reason, this judgment is passed on to the sex drive, which then forms some certain desires based on that. And yet, at any stage in the process, when the main learning and thinking systems receive this data (as we know they do: we know the things we see, the judgments we make about gender, and how aroused we are), they are not bound to them. They can alter and adjust whichever piece of data they choose on the highest level, and determine outcomes that way. For example: “that looks like a breast, but it’s just a painting of one,” or “that person looks feminine, but I know they are/identify with being a man” or “no, we’re not going to make sexual advances in public, bad sex drive.” All of these fairly regimented systems are organized such that the Bayesian learning can go on in tandem: in fact, what is being Bayesed up isn’t so much the real world as it is our built-in systems of judgment. Clearly, there’s no contradiction in saying that there’s instincts and also PP-style learning, unless you’re an Analytic philosopher who insists that we perceive the outside world directly, which is a ridiculous proposition. The Analytics are strong on other fronts, but this is yet another issue that they should have just listened to Kant about.
So in summary: there’s no contradiction in the first place, except for the one generated by an inane predicate of a certain school of philosophy. So long as what you’re learning from and about are your own sensory interpretation systems, there’s no problem with some of those having more structure and determination than others and with them talking to one another independent of the central learning processes. (It’s also possible for this same framework to take place within a judgment system, which is why it takes a while for babies to “learn to see:” the limited Bayesian judgment systems that operate within the visual system take a little while to get properly coordinated with the built-in equipment.) All of this information is perfectly compatible, and the resulting model is viable and fits nicely with reality.
Very nice
“Did you know that frogs have a small and very specialized part of their nervous system which handles flycatching? It tracks any small, black object that crosses their field of vision, and then causes the tongue to dart out and snap it up.”
Would that select for light-colored insects? Do frogs position themselves so that insects are silhouetted against sunlight? Do insects get selected to be dark– I think most flying insects are dark*– because frog risk is better than not getting the extra heat?
*I’ve spent my life in a temperate climate, if that matters.
I really hope this link works; Google links always make me a little nervous. These are the criteria for the reflex. I can’t answer all your questions, having not been there when frogs were evolving this reflex, but this touches on most of the points.
Frogs can also perform “background subtraction”, regardless of the color of the bug. Photoreceptors eventually accomodate to light levels, and if your eyes don’t keep moving (they always are), your vision will just fade out. Frogs don’t make these rapid eye movements, and thus can just sit there and let the world “fade out”, but any moving object will suddenly appear as the only visible thing in the world. Makes targeting really easy and more dependent upon movement than color.
Has anyone tried to write computer code or even simple human language instruction to determine the minimum number of steps to create an accurate model of the brain? Nevermind not knowing where in the genome “breasts are hot” is, 20,000 seems like a low number just for making sure the axons in the hippocampus leading to the frontal cortex have the right kind and number of neurotransmitters, and so on.
I like this question. I sort of touched on it in a different reply and I hope somebody who’s more expert in this stuff will chime in and correct all of my half-baked intuitions.
I think the basic idea is that DNA is one of the best self-replicating configurations in chemistry that’s simple enough to find by random chance given a few billion years. And a lot of our biology is the configuration that requires the least DNA to accurately encode. So DNA is a quirk in a specific area of the properties of chemistry, and most functional biology is a quirk in how DNA self-replicates. Most of the information in biology is encoded not directly in genes, but in the chemical properties that make our specific type of biology the easiest thing to describe in that system. Unless we invoke some sort of creator, it feels like an anthropic principle argument, which bothers me, but it seems mostly unavoidable to me.
Follow-up: has there ever been any serious work done on what alien, non-DNA-based biologies could possibly exist? Do we know of simpler-than-DNA self-replicating chemicals that might theoretically be programmed into life? Or more complicated ones the could be programmed into other life?
Yes, I did notice that your response above kind of makes my question silly, or at least a gross simplification; the fact that the instructions themselves are three dimensional, reactive objects means that genes aren’t directly analogous to lines of code.
However, at the same time it does highlight that our intuitions about what is possible to encode there may not be entirely reliable, and the fact that various animal instincts including visual pattern recognition really do seem innate means it isn’t outside the realm of possibility for humans to associate certain shapes (to be refined through experience, of course) with the arousal systems.
You need to break this into three pieces:
1) What do you need to encode to create a brainstem and limbic system? (Answer is likely to be a lot of highly idiosyncratic things evolved over billions of years.)
2) What do you need to encode to create a neocortical column? (Answer is likely to be a fairly small set of specific things that evolved a couple of hundred million years ago.)
3) What do you need to encode the projections between the two, and the inter-cortical projections? (Answer is likely to be a fairly small set of things that evolved over a few tens of millions of years.)
Human behavior lies in how the various regions learn given the input from projections from other regions, and from projections from the brainstem and limbic system.
As a person in the possession of breasts since the age of eleven, I am sitting back with
popcorna packet of Jacob’s Mikado biscuits to listen to you guys (and I do mean guys) discuss this one.
Can we get a follow-up post on “How do we get trim and appealing male backsides out of Bayes Theorem?” in the interests of thoroughness, completion, equality, diversity and non-gender/orientation presumption? 🙂
It seems like the men should be trying harder (in evolutionary terms) to attract women than the other way around, given the difference in investments for sex.
Rather, men should be trying harder to attract any woman, and women should be trying harder to attract a particularly good man. Which is pretty much what we see.
… commences to practice female-attracting moon-walking and tenor-singing behaviors.
`Cuz this stuff definitely ain’t easy to learn! 🙂
The neurons and genes that regulate — also the Bayesian logic (if any) that justifies — the conceiving, performing, and appreciating of beyond-natural male-performed female-attracting human behaviors like these won’t be easy to characterize, eh?
I’ve been trying to get them out of the gym, not Bayes Theorem. Am I doing it wrong?
I don’t know much about male backsides (aside from the one I’m sitting on now, which seems comfortable enough) but I’m pretty sure a Bayesian study of the male phallus would also satisfy all of your requirements, with the added benefits of a more easily quantifiable dataset (two simple numeric values, AFAIC) and more enthusiastic participation across a broader group of study subjects.
One thing I’ve noticed is that men are almost universally focused on body parts, whereas women seem all over the place. Some women are interested in chests and butts and genitals as erotic objects and many others (I would say most) are fairly indifferent, outside of some mediating context.
It’s worth remembering that the number “20,000 genes” is the count for how many protein-coding genes we have. However, brain structure and instinctive behavior is an area where I would expect that a lot of complexity is coded by regulatory regions.
Yup. It’s all in laying down the specific combination of protein markers that will cause a specific set of axonal projections to sniff out where it’s going. I suspect that that constrains what gets learned–and what’s able to be learned–a lot more than your intuition would say it would.
I had no idea people even thought about breasts at all until some point in Jr High / High School (I forget when exactly) when it became impossible not to notice that my classmates would not shut up about them. And hip-towaist-ratio didn’t register for much longer (true, people would not lie about liking big butts, but I took it to mean “some people like fat”, and since other people were blatantly insulting toward fat people, it just struck me as individual preference.)
I never had depth perception, and was rather sheltered. I knew that it wasn’t uncommon for women to have notable breasts, but it’s not an aspect I thought about unless it was brought to my attention more directly. The Mighty Morphing Power Rangers action figures might have helped, not just because I had no idea the yellow ranger was a boy (named Boy) in Zyuuranger, but also because all of the Pink Ranger toys I could find had the exact same body as the others. And the Planeteers were pretty flat. Toys are relevant because depth perception is not a requirement for getting the idea.
The insistence that male=mammaphilic idea still irritates me. But I suppose almost every male stereotype I come across bothers me; it’s just that this one is like spider-webs in a disheveled old house. Then, as you have had enough of the face full of web and try to leave, you discover that, while you were inside, a spider decided the front door would be an excellent place for a new web. … umm, if it matters, I hid my gender when I first got to the internet, and was constantly mistaken for female for, like, 3-4 years, at least. Maybe I should try and ask someone who’d remember what that was about…
Quick thought re: phenotype space possible with 20k genes. I think you are using a bit of a simplistic model of what neurons and neuronal connections are possible with those 20k genes. First, even if we assume that genes can only be on or off, which obviously isn’t true, and phenotype is only a function of whether those genes are on or off, then you have a phenotype space of 2^20k. Then allow for continuous distribution of coding gene expression, which can change in variable ways to extracellular signaling. Also consider noncoding RNA, which makes up, if I recall correctly, a much larger amount of the human genome than coding RNA, and which is transcribed but not translated but that plays a role in phenotype, like miRNA (and, as an interesting aside, someone told me once, not sure if it’s true, that non-coding RNA expressed in the brain showed some of the greatest rates of change since chimps). What you have is a large possible cellular phenotype space for a given fixed human genome. Not saying that this means that breast neurons that have a special encoded increase in synapse-forming potential with some sexual pleasure neurons in the hypothalamus is true. But as I see it, it certainly is possible with the human genome.
I think that all the stuff about being “embodied” that you seem to dismiss as meaningless has the answer here…
Someone said something like this, but I think you can compare this to any non-behavioral trait. Growing an eye or exactly five fingers is just as complicated a thing to be controlled by genes as preference for breasts, and pretty much all of Scott’s objections apply to it. If 20000 genes is not enough to have some of them that make breasts attractive, how in the world is 20000 genes enough to grow fingers, in quantities of exactly 5 on each hand?
I think you missed the point. It wasn’t that 20k isn’t enough for any of these things, it was that the supply of genes is limited, and if we had sets encoding all of the things evopsych says we’re hardwired for, we’d run out given any reasonable assumption for how many genes it takes to put something in the brain. Our assumption should be that most things are learned, with a very small core of innate knowledge that’s very important to survival and reproduction.
I do think talking about big breasts was probably a bad choice, since later in the piece he comes right out and says:
And that Rube Goldberg circuit probably assigns a weight to large breasts, which could probably be tweaked without using a whole lot of extra genes.
But in general, I think the point – doubting a concept that could conceivably be learned is actually built into the brain by genes – stands.
ETA: Also, nobody I know of still supports anything Lemarckian, so I don’t see how we can fail to accept that physical attributes are built-in. But everybody agrees we can learn things. So there’s a difference in that evopsych stuff could be genes or learned and we can argue sometimes that it wouldn’t fit in genes. With anatomy we have no choice but to accept that evolution found a way to make room for it in the space it had available. So the objection can’t be made in both situations.
I wonder if there is a problem with people conflating or arguing about different kinds of “learning.” At first I thought Scott was back to the nature vs. nurture argument, but after thinking about it some more, maybe I’m wrong. Maybe there are things learned by the brain that could not not be learned–they aren’t encoded but they aren’t “nurture” either.
> Our assumption should be that most things are learned, with a very small core of innate knowledge that’s very important to survival and reproduction.
But why should this be our assumption? You can talk about the limited information space in the genome all you like, but the same limited space manages to correctly code for the entire human body in its dizzying unimaginable complexity. I would make a guess that by human means, actually encoding complete instructions to build a human would run in the terabytes or higher, not the ~1GiB that we apparently actually have. Therefore, making the standard assumption that all the relevant data is in fact in the genome alone, there already must be some mechanism in place to encode this information with astounding efficiency; there’s no reason to assume that this mechanism can’t encode complex innate instincts as well.
Hard to say since neither of us actually quantified how extensive a “very small core” is.
And obviously, the mechanism can encode complex innate instincts, attraction to the opposite sex is right there.
But FWIW, based on catherio’s comment I’d significantly increase the amount I expect DNA does to encode associations with concepts. (small numbers, and the differences between concepts aren’t *that* distinct/precise, but still really interesting)
Another objection to hard-coded breast attraction, besides the limited encoding space, is the limited time we would have had to evolve it. I think evolution probably *could* hack together a hard-coded attraction to breasts, given enough selection pressure and enough time, even with a limited number of genes; but we are talking about a situation where we only had a few hundred thousand generations of primate evolution, with relatively small numbers of offspring as well as a whole lot of other evolutionary work in progress.
Why would there have been enough time to evolve breasts, but not an attraction to them? It’s much more likely that breasts coevolved with the preference, than breasts evolving first and preference later. How would sexual selection ever take off, if preferences were that much slower to evolve than the physical traits they select for?
So what evolved was re-pointing sexual preference towards breasts?
Remember that Predictive Processing is an incomplete model insofar as it fails to account for valence. We also have some fairly direct evidence from rats and people that something vaguely like time-difference reinforcement learning operates on sensory rewards.
Ok, so what does that matter? Remember, in TD-RL, the brain doesn’t just learn which states have which rewards, and it mostly doesn’t learn the exact causes of rewards. It also learns to associate some secondary value with strong predictors of eventual sensory reward.
So, for instance, with regards to sex, the brain doesn’t just learn “wet things rubbing on penises is rewarding”. It learns “strong predictors of upcoming sex-acts are also somewhat rewarding.”
The big cross-cultural question then becomes: in which environments are which bodily features strong predictors that actual sex will soon take place? So if you live in some African country where women display their breasts all the time, we’d predict right now (retrodict?) that you don’t find breasts very attractive. In fact, maybe if what women cover up there is thighs, you’re really attracted to any hint of thigh.
There’s definitely a joke in here somewhere about full-body veils and sexy ankles. Or actually, the whole original point of veils was that once they kinda started happening, hair became considered extremely sexy.
The right learning algorithm, coupled to the right embodied cues, can replace a whole hell of a lot of instinct. And sure, you may want to yell NO FUCK NO THAT’S NOT EMBODIED, but I think it’s pretty uncontroversial to suppose that basic sensory rewards are embodied. Feel hungry, hungry bad, eat food, food tastes good, food makes full, feel better. See girl/boy, be 14, have heard vague rumors about penises and vaginas something something, hormones forcing a lot of heavy breathing and feelings down there, try it out, feels good, figure out how to do this more often.
We’re still left with the question of how the body knows to release those hormones, but honestly, that could be some very, very simple visual filtering (as for faces). The embodiment of reward will more-or-less take it from there.
The slate isn’t totally blank, but it only needs some vague smears of chalk on it to get the picture started.
The problem with this theory is that, if my middle/high school experience is any guide, in a great number of boys the breast obsession begins well before any actual sexual experience.
Saving the cultural-conditioning hypothesis isn’t hard (and given the example of the Pacific islanders, it seems we must); you just have to assume a lot of internalizing social cues and cultural presentations. But this then raises the question of how the arousal circuitry gets tied in with some big cultural gestalt of The Most Female-Coded Body Parts; that seems to require a different class of mechanism than just another iteration of Bayesian learning.
It could go either way. Breasts are an innate arousal cue, but with enough negative reinforcement (breasts with no sexy time) (assuming breast feeding doesn’t count because the sex drive hasn’t kicked in then) this cue is disregarded, or in cultures with breasts uncovered this isn’t ever linked to the arousal systems.
Alternative hypothesis: admitting the idea of congenital neurological variation between human groups, gene/culture coevolution, and so on, is it possible that the Pacific Islanders don’t have an innate breast/arousal connection that Westerners do? (This seems on the face of it to be pretty unlikely but not impossible.)
Any studies on Pacific Islanders adopted in infancy and raised in the West? Admittedly, that’d be a weird damn study to do…
I don’t think adoption is required here, as raised in a western culture is going to have enough social cues/pressure to learn something.
If traits were coded on specific and complex combinations of 20,000 genes, then that’s different, but as I understand it (in my limited way) genes are known to be more “linear” than that.
If gene A coded for trait A and so on, that’s one thing, but if genes ordered A, B, C… coded for some different set of traits than genes ordered B, A, C… then that would be another matter entirely, and allow us to have a colossal amount of highly specified inbuilt traits. It would also make geneticists shoot themselves, I imagine.
Oh, you reminded me of one of the coolest things I learned in genetics! Now, maybe someone will correct me if I’m wrong, but from what I understood and remember, the DNA strands for antibodies can be spliced differently before being translated. So gene “ABCDEFG” might be cut into “ABEFG” sometimes, and other times “ACDEG” and so on. (Each letter here probably representing a codon, and not a single base, but idk). Basically, few long complicated genes encoding for a vast number of antibodies, which allows receptors for the chemicals of a multitude of pathogens to be preprogrammed efficiently.
Except it wouldn’t be just one gene, but also the gene that codes for the splicer protein/proteins that determine how it is put together. And these proteins can be up or down regulated based on what antibodies are needed at any time and to make specific, rather than general antibodies (or maybe antibody distribution ratios?). It’s all fabulously complicated.
Recall the photos in the recent post about Surfing Uncertainty, how very vague images of the spots are able to be resolved readily into dalmations and cows.
Breasts, and even female shapes in general, aren’t that complicated to abstract. Paired, symmetrical, plump. Put a couple dots in an infinity symbol and you could probably arouse guys. So it isn’t so absurd, once you grant that any preferences more complicated than strictly chemicals are possible to hard code, breasts could be one of them.
Math is boobs
Our first approximation was wrong. This is true for some genes, and they were the easiest genes to identify. 1 gene = 1 protein seemed reasonable for a while, but the whole god damn thing is a mess beyond that.
I think it’s a mistake to assume that an “instinct for liking large breasts” would have to manifest in the form of knowledge that’s coded in from infancy. Compare our “instinct for being afraid of snakes.” Humans or monkeys don’t have an unlearned fear of snakes, but we have a predisposition to being much more inclined to learn to fear snakes than things like rabbits or flowers. So most of the instincts we have for finding various things sexually attractive probably take the form of extra weighting in the learning process, rather than hard-coded knowledge or behaviors.
I want to push back a bit on the “only 20,00 genes” bit of this article. A huge amount of the action happens not at the level of protein-coding, but at the level of gene regulation. An individual can have a SNP outside of the coding region that affects the amount of protein produced by a gene, and produces a phenotype that way. Or maybe the regulatory SNP changes the response to a signalling pathway. Or it only changes expression in one part of the organism, not in others. There’s lots of ways to modulate the effects of a gene without messing with the protein, and people have shown a lot of ways to make complex, emergent phenotypes from pretty basic building blocks.
Additionally, vertebrates have an even “better” variation-generating mechanism in the form of neural crest cells. Most cell populations are pretty deterministic, but for whatever reason this sub-population takes its time to differentiate and as a result is extremely plastic for a long time. Small changes to gene expression in NCCs can therefore have huge impacts on the organism’s phenotype. Facial features and melanocytes, like zebra stripes, are NCC-derived, as are many elements of the peripheral nervous system. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were responsible for some instinctual behaviors as well.
I love this post for both combining two of the best organs into one topic, and for having a title that sounds like a brogrammer manifesto.
Something that has bugged me about popularized evo-psych explanations that I consider relevant here is that they assume a direct hardcoded desire to do exactly whatever the fitness-increasing action would be. But evolution could very plausibly instead develop some kludge that usually ends up causing the desired behavior, at least in the overall environment the behavior originally evolved in. What exactly the new feature is could vary a lot while still achieving the same end result.
For a concrete example, consider how humans avoid sex with close family. This could be achieved in the brain by having a hardcoded concept of “is close family”, ways to determine that, and a negative association from that to sex. And some simple evo-psych explanations seem to assume that this must be how things work. However, we know that this is at least not the only mechanism. Instead, or at least as a significant addition, humans avoid sex with people they spent their early years with (whether those people actually are genetically related or not), and prefer the smell of people who have different immune system genes.
I think this is an important point that gets missed/forgotten too much, but it’s also hard to think of every seemingly unrelated kludge that could produce the right result before talking about the result.
I would go further than this. I would say that, depending on your definition of “kludge”, either evolution is a process composed almost entirely of kludges or evolution is by definition a series of kludges.
The vast, vast majority of people have very little conception of how evolution works. Even smart people! I recall reading some speculative report about humans colonizing Mars, and they had some astrophysicist speculating about changes to the human form after generations on another planet. The changes he was suggesting would cause any biologist to say “No… no, that’s not how it works at all”.
I don’t think the 20,000 number reflects an upper limit on the complexity of the features that can be genetically determined. Protein coding genes, which is what you count to get the 20,000 figure, only make up 1%-2% of our genome. The function of the remaining 98% isn’t understood in depth, but probably plays an important role in turning genes off and on at certain points in development, which is where most complex behaviors are encoded.
Oops, I see someone already made this point.
Instead of thinking about this in terms of genes, it’s better to think in terms of the connectome, which is of course just a bag of various axonal projections that’s been determined genetically. I have no clue how many hox-like genes are involved in controlling projections in brain development, but it’s a safe bet that they’re heavily vertically encoded, i.e., a fairly small number of genes interact to express proteins that say things like “follow the lateral geniculate to V1 road!”, which will be only slightly different than the combination of proteins that drive stuff from the auditory cortex to the various language areas, or any of the other gross neurological wiring.
From an information-theoretic perspective, you can encode a few hundred gross projections with a few tens of genes, and that’s pretty much all you need. So the question really isn’t, “What gene makes big breasts attractive?” Instead, it’s something closer to, “What combination of projections makes it highly likely that the perceptual correlates of big breasts will tickle some hormone-secreting region that will result in attraction?”
As for the specific case of the “big breasts = attraction”, you also have to remember that babies are really, really good at finding nipples. Whether they do that by texture or smell or mouthfeel, it’s pretty likely that everything needed comes pre-encoded in some combination of brainstem and/or limbic system structures. From there, it’s pretty likely that any learned behavior about identifying breasts will find some way of projecting back into the basic “nipples are good!” morphology, and from there things become a lot more plausible. Biasing how strong that connection is with a few sex hormones doesn’t seem very unlikely from there.
The other thing to remember in all of this PP stuff is that, even though the projections are hard-wired, all the learning happens bottom-up. The way you train deep-learning networks is to run the first (bottom) layer unsupervised for a while, then add layers one at a time. So the upper layers basically become the supervision for the lower layers even as they’re doing their own (unsupervised) feature detection. From there, it’s all about what layers you hook to what other layers, which gives you specific behavior.
So the bottom regions of neocortex, which mostly have explicit projections to/from various (genetically determined) brainstem and limbic structures get very specific sets of patterns to do feature detection on, and the inter-cortical projections from those regions to other regions will derive fairly common sets of features, which will ultimately result in certain concepts being roughly encoded in certain specific regions. From there, a projection between the “nipples are good!” and “oh, look, big breasts!” region seems a lot more plausible.
Not to take away from your comment, but one of these things here is not like the others. I would expect taste and smell to be a lot easier to hard code than sight, sound, or feel (excepting temperature) as these two senses are chemical detection, which would work by producing chemical receptor proteins, something DNA already codes for extensively just for internal communication. Sight or sound, on the other hand, have to translate an array of sensory stimulus into nerve impulses which need complex and likely trained brain areas to interpret.
It’s like the difference between a computer program that tries to interpret faces from 2-D images, and one that reads binary signals.
I think that’s mostly right. Instinctive responses are going to rely on a lot less neural circuitry than more complex learned ones. But the question is whether you can roughly hook a region that’s likely to contain a particular learned response back to the instinctive circuitry. The answer to that depends on how likely a particular set of concepts is to reside in a particular cortical region, and that’s a lot more likely than you’d guess.
I’m guessing we don’t innately find (most) sex-linked traits attractive. I’m guessing instead that sexual attraction gets bootstrapped out of some combination of secondary sex characteristics, gender roles, and a very few highly conserved traits that brain development can cue off directly.
It could look something like this (not saying it does, only that this is a plausible sequence): because of how olfactory reception works, it’s possible to have proteins coding specifically for sensitivity to compounds associated with people of the appropriate sex and of reproductive age. Over some critical period, kids’ developing brains learn to associate those pheromones with a certain set of characteristics, some biological and some culture-bound, which couldn’t be coded for directly: these might include wide hips (or broad shoulders), prominent breasts (or muscles), a tendency to wear dresses (or suits). There’s a strong correlation with inferred gender for most people, but it doesn’t map perfectly to gender, explaining how a particular couple might have “chemistry” or an individual might have a “type”. (Might also have something to do with bisexuality.) Probably this happens pretty early. It stays dormant for a while, but during puberty, a switch gets flipped somewhere and suddenly these characteristics start cueing sexual attraction.
This accounts for a lot of the stuff we see about sexuality in the wild: different people like different features in different proportions, and culture matters too. If your culture doesn’t put much emphasis on breasts as a sexual cue you probably won’t grow up to be a breast guy. It even explains fetishes: occasionally, something goes weird in the bootstrapping process, and a seemingly random association forms: to shoes, maybe, or to rubber or feathers.
The same way female peacocks came to like peacocks with big tail feathers?
Which is to say, that those capable of investing energy in a secondary trait generally produced stronger more successful offspring than those that did not, so the peacocks that didn’t like big tails were, over time, outbreeded by those that did.
I don’t really care about this topic, or have a strong opinion about the large-breast-attraction idea, but I think you’re hitting on the relevant fact in the end:
Somehow, the vast majority of humans are heterosexual: they are actually attracted to members of the opposite sex. We can assume that this is at least partly encoded in the genes. 20,000 genes aside (mind you, DNA does more than encode protein-coding genes), *somehow* our DNA manages the feat of reliably making us attracted to the opposite sex. Why wouldn’t it be able to detect breast size, and do something about it?
“One heuristic might be to have a strong prior against any claim in which genes can just reach into the level of already-formed concepts and tweak them around, unless there’s a really strong reason for evolution to go through a lot of trouble to make it happen.”
Trouble? What trouble? If a mutation arises that slightly increases fitness, selection will tend to make it increase.
“And if you want to posit an entire complicated breast-locating system made up of hundreds of genes, remember that we only have about 20,000 genes total. Most of these are already involved in doing things like making the walls of lysosomes flexible enough or something really boring like that.”
You’re probably making a mistake here. It’s not that there are “genes for boring cellular function” and, separately, “genes for more interesting, higher-level stuff.” Humans are cellular organisms: it all operates through cellular biochemistry! If there are genes that do influence human males to be more attracted to breasts than otherwise, they probably operate through a complex combination of these boring cellular functions.
Consider the most recent study (two days old) linking particular genes to intelligence: http://www.biorxiv.org/content/early/2017/09/06/184853.1.full.pdf+html.
VAMP4 is mentioned as a candidate (http://www.genecards.org/cgi-bin/carddisp.pl?gene=VAMP4). Is VAMP4 “a gene for IQ tests”? Potentially yes, in the sense that one variant of it might cause its holders to do better at IQ tests, somehow. But it also has a specific biochemical function: apparently it is “involved in the pathway that functions to remove an inhibitor (probably synaptotagmin-4) of calcium-triggered exocytosis during the maturation of secretory granules.” If it turns out that variation in VAMP4 really does affect IQ, then it must work through some very complex process that involves this biochemical function. But there’s nothing in VAMP4 that makes it inherently devoted to IQ to the exclusion of other funcions. Hell, even fungi have the VAMP4 gene.
This speaks to your “only 20,000 genes” dilemma: these genes are all doing some basic chemical function, at the low level. But *variation in them* can produce variation at higher levels. A gene “for intelligence” doesn’t steal a gene away from “boring cellular chemistry.”
Former neuroscientist here. There’s some primate neuroscience literature on the physical layout of high-level selectivity in the brain that I think can shed some light.
In essence, the spatial layout of high-level concept-selective areas is roughly the same from animal to animal (or person to person); even for concepts that are completely novel, which no monkey in ancestral history would have had to learn.
This implies that genes don’t have a challenge quite as hard as “how the hell do you even code for ‘things that look like snakes'”; it only has to code for the *physical area of the brain* where the “snake” concept reliably ends up.
Marge Livingstone’s lab, results on the spatial consistency of totally novel domain representations, by having a few poor monkeys repeatedly drill a specific weird task all their lives:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/25362472/?i=9&from=Livingstone%20MS%5BAuthor%5D%20AND%20Harvard
Work suggesting that this “proto layout” is present at birth:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/28671063/?i=3&from=Livingstone%20MS%5BAuthor%5D%20AND%20Harvard
It’s probably not only true for monkeys. fMRI results show coarseley similar concept layouts in humans, e.g. Uri Hasson making subjects watch movies in brain scanners showing similar spatial responses:
https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/b75639_74b4709ef98248a1be41e5ea433fdaed.pdf