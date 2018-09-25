The Tails Coming Apart As Metaphor For Life

[Epistemic status: Pretty good, but I make no claim this is original]
A neglected gem from Less Wrong: Why The Tails Come Apart, by commenter Thrasymachus. It explains why even when two variables are strongly correlated, the most extreme value of one will rarely be the most extreme value of the other. Take these graphs of grip strength vs. arm strength and reading score vs. writing score:
In a pinch, the second graph can also serve as a rough map of Afghanistan
Grip strength is strongly correlated with arm strength. But the person with the strongest arm doesn’t have the strongest grip. He’s up there, but a couple of people clearly beat him. Reading and writing scores are even less correlated, and some of the people with the best reading scores aren’t even close to being best at writing.
Thrasymachus gives an intuitive geometric explanation of why this should be; I can’t beat it, so I’ll just copy it outright:
I thought about this last week when I read this article on happiness research.
The summary: if you ask people to “value their lives today on a 0 to 10 scale, with the worst possible life as a 0 and the best possible life as a 10”, you will find that Scandinavian countries are the happiest in the world.
But if you ask people “how much positive emotion do you experience?”, you will find that Latin American countries are the happiest in the world.
If you check where people are the least depressed, you will find Australia starts looking very good.
And if you ask “how meaningful would you rate your life?” you find that African countries are the happiest in the world.
It’s tempting to completely dismiss “happiness” as a concept at all, but that’s not right either. Who’s happier: a millionaire with a loving family who lives in a beautiful mansion in the forest and spends all his time hiking and surfing and playing with his kids? Or a prisoner in a maximum security jail with chronic pain? If we can all agree on the millionaire – and who wouldn’t? – happiness has to at least sort of be a real concept.
The solution is to understand words as hidden inferences – they refer to a multidimensional correlation rather than to a single cohesive property. So for example, we have the word “strength”, which combines grip strength and arm strength (and many other things). These variables really are heavily correlated (see the graph above), so it’s almost always worthwhile to just refer to people as being strong or weak. I can say “Mike Tyson is stronger than an 80 year old woman”, and this is better than having to say “Mike Tyson has higher grip strength, arm strength, leg strength, torso strength, and ten other different kinds of strength than an 80 year old woman.” This is necessary to communicate anything at all and given how nicely all forms of strength correlate there’s no reason not to do it.
But the tails still come apart. If we ask whether Mike Tyson is stronger than some other very impressive strong person, the answer might very well be “He has better arm strength, but worse grip strength”.
Happiness must be the same way. It’s an amalgam between a bunch of correlated properties like your subjective well-being at any given moment, and the amount of positive emotions you feel, and how meaningful your life is, et cetera. And each of those correlated is also an amalgam, and so on to infinity.
And crucially, it’s not an amalgam in the sense of “add subjective well-being, amount of positive emotions, and meaningfulness and divide by three”. It’s an unprincipled conflation of these that just denies they’re different at all.
Think of the way children learn what happiness is. I don’t actually know how children learn things, but I imagine something like this. The child sees the millionaire with the loving family, and her dad says “That guy must be very happy!”. Then she sees the prisoner with chronic pain, and her mom says “That guy must be very sad”. Repeat enough times and the kid has learned “happiness”.
Has she learned that it’s made out of subjective well-being, or out of amount of positive emotion? I don’t know; the learning process doesn’t determine that. But then if you show her a Finn who has lots of subjective well-being but little positive emotion, and a Costa Rican who has lots of positive emotion but little subjective well-being, and you ask which is happier, for some reason she’ll have an opinion. Probably some random variation in initial conditions has caused her to have a model favoring one definition or the other, and it doesn’t matter until you go out to the tails. To tie it to the same kind of graph as in the original post:
And to show how the individual differences work:
I am sorry about this graph, I really am. But imagine that one person, presented with the scatter plot and asked to understand the concept “happiness” from it, draws it as the thick red line (further towards the top right part of the line = more happiness), and a second person trying to the same task generates the thick green line. Ask the first person whether Finland or Costa Rica is happier, and they’ll say Finland: on the red coordinate system, Finland is at 5, but Costa Rica is at 4. Ask the second person, and they’ll say Costa Rica: on the green coordinate system, Costa Rica is at 5, and Finland is at 4 and a half. Did I mention I’m sorry about the graph?
But isn’t the line of best fit (here more or less y = x = the cyan line) the objective correct answer? Only in this metaphor where we’re imagining positive emotion and subjective well-being are both objectively quantifiable, and exactly equally important. In the real world, where we have no idea how to quantify any of this and we’re going off vague impressions, I would hate to be the person tasked with deciding whether the red or green line was more objectively correct.
In most real-world situations Mr. Red and Ms. Green will give the same answers to happiness-related questions. Is Costa Rica happier than North Korea? “Obviously,” the both say in union. If the tails only come apart a little, their answers to 99.9% of happiness-related questions might be the same, so much so that they could never realize they had slightly different concepts of happiness at all.
(is this just reinventing Quine? I’m not sure. If it is, then whatever, my contribution is the ridiculous graphs.)
Perhaps I am also reinventing the model of categorization discussed in How An Algorithm Feels From The Inside, Dissolving Questions About Disease, and The Categories Were Made For Man, Not Man For The Categories.
But I think there’s another interpretation. It’s not just that “quality of life”, “positive emotions”, and “meaningfulness” are three contributors which each give 33% of the activation to our central node of “happiness”. It’s that we got some training data – the prisoner is unhappy, the millionaire is happy – and used it to build a classifier that told us what happiness was. The training data was ambiguous enough that different people built different classifiers. Maybe one person built a classifier that was based entirely on quality-of-life, and a second person built a classifier based entirely around positive emotions. Then we loaded that with all the social valence of the word “happiness”, which we naively expected to transfer across paradigms.
This leads to (to steal words from Taleb) a Mediocristan resembling the training data where the category works fine, vs. an Extremistan where everything comes apart. And nowhere does this become more obvious than in what this blog post has secretly been about the whole time – morality.
The morality of Mediocristan is mostly uncontroversial. It doesn’t matter what moral system you use, because all moral systems were trained on the same set of Mediocristani data and give mostly the same results in this area. Stealing from the poor is bad. Donating to charity is good. A lot of what we mean when we say a moral system sounds plausible is that it best fits our Mediocristani data that we all agree upon. This is a lot like what we mean when we say that “quality of life”, “positive emotions”, and “meaningfulness” are all decent definitions of happiness; they all fit the training data.
The further we go toward the tails, the more extreme the divergences become. Utilitarianism agrees that we should give to charity and shouldn’t steal from the poor, because Utility, but take it far enough to the tails and we should tile the universe with rats on heroin. Religious morality agrees that we should give to charity and shouldn’t steal from the poor, because God, but take it far enough to the tails and we should spend all our time in giant cubes made of semiprecious stones singing songs of praise. Deontology agrees that we should give to charity and shouldn’t steal from the poor, because Rules, but take it far enough to the tails and we all have to be libertarians.
I have to admit, I don’t know if the tails coming apart is even the right metaphor anymore. People with great grip strength still had pretty good arm strength. But I doubt these moral systems form an ellipse; converting the mass of the universe into nervous tissue experiencing euphoria isn’t just the second-best outcome from a religious perspective, it’s completely abominable. I don’t know how to describe this mathematically, but the terrain looks less like tails coming apart and more like the Bay Area transit system:
Mediocristan is like the route from Balboa Park to West Oakland, where it doesn’t matter what line you’re on because they’re all going to the same place. Then suddenly you enter Extremistan, where if you took the Red Line you’ll end up in Richmond, and if you took the Green Line you’ll end up in Warm Springs, on totally opposite sides of the map.
Our innate moral classifier has been trained on the Balboa Park – West Oakland route. Some of us think morality means “follow the Red Line”, and others think “follow the Green Line”, but it doesn’t matter, because we all agree on the same route.
When people talk about how we should arrange the world after the Singularity when we’re all omnipotent, suddenly we’re way past West Oakland, and everyone’s moral intuitions hopelessly diverge.
But it’s even worse than that, because even within myself, my moral intuitions are something like “Do the thing which follows the Red Line, and the Green Line, and the Yellow Line…you know, that thing!” And so when I’m faced with something that perfectly follows the Red Line, but goes the opposite directions as the Green Line, it seems repugnant even to me, as does the opposite tactic of following the Green Line. As long as creating and destroying people is hard, utilitarianism works fine, but make it easier, and suddenly your Standard Utilitarian Path diverges into Pronatal Total Utilitarianism vs. Antinatalist Utilitarianism and they both seem awful. If our degree of moral repugnance is the degree to which we’re violating our moral principles, and my moral principle is “Follow both the Red Line and the Green Line”, then after passing West Oakland I either have to end up in Richmond (and feel awful because of how distant I am from Green), or in Warm Springs (and feel awful because of how distant I am from Red).
This is why I feel like figuring out a morality that can survive transhuman scenarios is harder than just finding the Real Moral System That We Actually Use. There’s a potentially impossible conceptual problem here, of figuring out what to do with the fact that any moral rule followed to infinity will diverge from large parts of what we mean by morality.
This is only a problem for ethical subjectivists like myself, who think that we’re doing something that has to do with what our conception of morality is. If you’re an ethical naturalist, by all means, just do the thing that’s actually ethical.
When Lovecraft wrote that “we live on a placid island of ignorance in the midst of black seas of infinity, and it was not meant that we should voyage far”, I interpret him as talking about the region from Balboa Park to West Oakland on the map above. Go outside of it and your concepts break down and you don’t know what to do. He was right about the island, but exactly wrong about its causes – the most merciful thing in the world is how so far we have managed to stay in the area where the human mind can correlate its contents.
right up until the transit map, it looks like a job for principal component analysis.
I mean, not really? If you’re doing PCA, you’re assuming that your coordinates are on comparable scales. And Scott’s point is that they usually aren’t.
Say more words? I don’t think anything about PCA requires your inputs to have similar variance or magnitudes.
True, that was more ambiguous than it could have been. By “comparable scale”, I didn’t mean “comparable variance”, I meant “comparable dimensionality”. Part of Scott’s argument about happiness seems to be “when discussing the concept of ‘happiness’, some people will weight ‘subjective well-being’ more heavily, and others will weight ‘positive emotion’ more heavily”.
If you did PCA on that raw data and used the first component as a joint happiness score, you’re assuming that “subjective well-being” and “positive emotion” as measured have comparable dimensionality.
This might be redundant with SystematizedLoser, but PCA tells you what single measure captures as much variance across multiple measures as possible. That makes it a great data reduction technique, but it can’t solve the ultimate problem that we don’t know whether positive emotions or subjective well-being are more important to “happiness.” If you have an understanding of happiness where positive emotions are irrelevant and subjective well-being is everything (maybe you’re a Vulcan philosopher), the best single measure of happiness from a measure of subjective well-being and positive emotion is one that loads 100% on subjective well-being. If you think only positive emotions matter (you’re a hedonist), you would pick a measure that loads 100% of positive emotions.
PCA would be a solution if you thought there really was some fundamental concept called happiness, and you could get at it by asking about subjective well-being, or positive emotions, or a sense of meaning, and some of those descriptions of the thing called happiness resonate more in some cultures than others, so they aren’t perfectly correlated despite measuring the same thing. Then you’d basically want to grab the common variance of all those measures, call that happiness, and dump the rest of the variance as being cultural resonance and idiosyncrasy.
I don’t think that’s true; the eigenvalues that you get in the middle of PCA tell you the scale.
i wasn’t so much worried about computing exact values, as using the terminology of principal components to think about what’s being discussed. if you’re super concerned about computing some things, there’s a lot written about scaling / scale-invariant / whatever variations on PCA.
so, very hand-wavily applying a bit of the terminology of PCA:
we can look at the strength chart, and quickly say “it makes sense to talk about ‘strength’ without always breaking it down into two (or more!) subcomponents, because the first principal component of this strength data captures 98% of the variation. we’ll call it strength. we’ll perhaps call the second component ‘popeye’, and then we’re all done.”
for the happiness discussion, we can boil it down to some statements like “there’s disagreement about the direction of the first principal component” and maybe “if the first principal component accounts for 99.9% of the variation, then their answers to 99.9% of happiness-related questions will be the same, so that they could never realize they had slightly different concepts of happiness at all”
and about the final transit-map/lovecraft bit, maybe we could say “human moral systems seem to hang out in a nice little linearized region of morality space, but maybe morality space is horrifyingly nonlinear outside of that region.”
(i’m not particularly endorsing any of these statements, and i’m certainly not suggesting that they’re better than what’s been written. just… noting that there may be some more concise terminology available for the subject.)
“right up until X, it looks like a job for Y” is sort of a theme of this post isn’t it?
I don’t understand this. The point about divergent tails is they are in the same ballpark (the guy with the strongest grip also scores very highly on arm strength and vice versa) whereas the desired end results for moral systems can be, and in fact are, diametrically opposite to each other. So how is the one a metaphor for the other?
It isn’t. Scott says as much:
Divergent tails are behavior of a system in the limit as the correlation coefficient approaches (but does not equal) one.
The process of tail-divergence produces noticeable, but subtle, results whereby you get different answers to the same question (‘who is the strongest man alive’) depending on which of two strongly correlated measures you use. Whether you use grip strength or arm strength as your metric, whoever you name as strongest man will still be really strong in the eyes of other people who measure differently.
The mess of diametrically opposite ‘optimal’ results for different morality systems is an example of the same system in action, as the correlation coefficient approaches (but does not equal) zero.
The same process generates far more conspicuous results when used on uncorrelated moral precepts that just happen to produce compatible results over a small region of linear morality-space. For instance, ‘the moral thing to do is whatever God said to do in the Bible’ versus ‘the moral thing to do is to maximize the amount of pleasure being experienced, integrated from the present into the infinite future.’ These rules produce comparable results over a simple space of simple morality questions, but then diverge very rapidly outside of it.
It’s as if we had two people who answered “who is the strongest man” by picking Mike Tyson (“strongest physical muscles and most personal fighting skill”) and Fred Rogers (“strongest conscience and empathy”). Totally divergent results; the two men could not be less alike.
So the connection is in the similar underlying process that produces results in two cases that are different but analogous, in that the difference in results between the cases can be easily explained and predicted by what’s going on inside the process.
Are they though? The bulk of many/most? moral systems have a sort of meaty common core that looks pretty similar, (treat other people with respect/tell the truth/work hard/ etc). It’s only when you push these to the ends that they start to diverge
I tend to say that words are fuzzy collections of related concepts, rather than hidden inferences, but I think we are gesturing at the same underlying idea in either case. Certainly, I think that we learn what words mean via repeated associations rather than via a clear-cut articulation or expression of what they mean. However, I don’t think framing people’s divergent views on morality and happiness as a matter of what parameters people fixate on in their discovery of the words “happiness” or “good.”
This is interesting, possibly useful, and as of the transit map, quite possibly transitions from essay on moral intuitions into performance art.
-Scott Alexander
A decent argument for conservatism when exploring the space of morality: “Don’t get carried away, kid.”
Yeah, that’s my takeaway too. Stay in the ellipsis. If your morality is making you think that you might want to destroy the entire universe to prevent suffering, or put the world’s population on drugs, don’t do that. Stick with things that are broadly agreed to be good, by at least a few moral systems (even if a couple disagree — unanimity isn’t always possible). This makes sense because you can’t attain perfect certainty that your moral system is the right one or will work when you get to extreme cases.
This is a very good heuristic for almost anyone who lacks the power to actually implement such choices. That is to say, everyone now alive.
It’s problematic IF you like to think about AI singularities, existential risk, theology, fantasy novels, and other scenarios devised by the brain. Scenarios where a being actually has the power to reshape the known world according to their desires, and where nothing, not even random friction and bad luck, can stop them.
Because then you actually have to answer the question.
Suppose you’re a demiurge responsible for designing an afterlife. Now, Even Bigger God help you, you actually have to decide:
“So, suppose we give everyone who is, on balance, nice, a harp, and make them sing hymns inside big cubes made out of semi-precious stones. Meanwhile they’ll be watching the people who were, on balance, naughty writhe in a lake of eternal fire. Is this a better or worse thing to do for everyone than putting all the brave people in an eternal feast hall, while all the cowardly people rot in eternal darkness? Or maybe I should just remake reality as perfect consciousnesses sitting on lotus thrones where everyone shares perfect knowledge and equanimity about all things? Or maybe everyone should just sort of… cease when they die, you know, to raise the stakes?
…
At this point, which afterlife you design will depend heavily on which things you value highest, and you may be assured that there will be a long line in the Celestial Complaints Department from all the now-dead souls that think you got it wrong. Well, except in the world where everyone just sort of ceases. There you have a solid 0 1-star ratings out of 0 ratings total!
Forget the demiurge–imagine you’re a liberal politician who has to decide whether to cut a deal with your conservative counterpart to fund education by agreeing not to fund abortion. (Or imagine you’re a conservative politician forced to fund abortion in order to make a deal that brings jobs to your state…) Of course, in this case you’re dealing with people with *different moral priors*, even outside polarized systems like ours where ‘owning the libs’/’sticking it to the bigots’ is a major goal.
My model of morality is as follows:
The first analogy (oval) is the distribution from which we, for each value, draw a value for
1. How important something is
2. A sense of whether we feel it is instrumental (we have a prior it’s good, unsure why), or if it’s a terminal good.
For example, let’s go with the value of ‘protecting your tribe’.
Even if you think sticking with your tribe is super important, you might do this because you feel culture has objective value (typical of learned lived experience of folks in non-atomized societies), or because you instrumentally feel it’s a chesterton fence of some kind.
How strongly you feel about a value, terminal or instrumental, the more resources you’re willing to put into arguing for it when everyone’s values are more-or-less aligned.
The more you feel it’s a terminal goal, the more you’re comfortable taking it to the extreme logical conclusion.
The more you feel it’s an instrumental goal, the more you’re willing to compromise and feel less strongly about it in light of new information.
The more we think about morality and come up with ‘new ways of thinking about things’, the more we distill out the strong, terminal goals that we have.
1) Isn’t happiness research just a total mess at the moment? Should we maybe wait at least a little while until they figure out what they’re doing, before we draw broad philosophical conclusions?
2) On TCWMFMNMFTC, since it’s come up again, and since it seems to inform a lot of your thinking. BLEGG/RUBE’ing a cluster of correlated properties is a cognitive error which we do a lot. Is Pluto a planet? Well, it has properties X,Y,Z and lacks P,Q,R; the line can be drawn any number of ways; none is strictly “better” than any other, so stop caring. But that solution is unavailable when it matters whether something is BLEGG or RUBE. For example, “personhood” is a cluster of usually correlated properties (being conscious, intelligent, made of meat, animate, etc) which nonetheless have edge cases (comatose humans, severely handicapped humans, sufficiently intelligent AI, early fetuses). But because personhood matters, we can’t just decompose it and say “a fetus is animate human meat, but not intelligent or conscious; draw the ‘person’ line however you want.” We need the correct answer to the moral question, and the moral question hinges on whether we have a person or nonperson (BLEGG or RUBE).
To address TCWMFMNMFTC directly: let’s say you explained it in full to a trans man. Afterwards, he asks “so, are you saying I’m a man?” You say… well, sure, because we can draw the categories that way, and that seems best for his mental health. He comes back with, “It get that you’re saying I should be considered a man, but do you think I’m really a man?” You say… um, well, the point is that gender is a social construct, so there’s no “really” about it, so I guess no? And the trans man says “then you’re wrong, I know I’m really a man, I have since I was a child, and that matters; sincere thanks for your support on the causes I care about, but your metaphysics are wrong.”
Bringing it back to happiness and this post: you say the variables that we conflate into happiness converge for a while, then they come apart at the tails, and there’s no fact of the matter of which variable is best to judge by. Because people usually think happiness matters, they might come back at you and say “sure, but one of the tails (or some particular combination thereof) must be actual happiness, which is it?” And you say… well, happiness is a social construct, so whatever you want! And they say “but one understanding has to be true, and we have to maximize that one! It’s a profound moral duty!” (Even if they’re not utilitarians, this probably holds; most people think happiness is good.)
Is that what you’re trying to guard against when you say you’re an “ethical subjectivist”? Those “naturalists” from the previous paragraph should just “do the thing that’s actually ethical” to them, based on whatever subjective understanding of happiness they have? And if so… not being an ethical naturalist yourself, what do you yourself do when you run into corner cases, and how can doing it not reflect an underlying naturalist view of some kind or another? Or are you both at the same time?
+1
It is easy to assume that “the moral question hinges on whether we have a person or nonperson (BLEGG or RUBE)” but not so obvious that that’s actually right.
Indeed, often there are multiple moral questions and there’s no particular reason why they should hinge on the exact same things. Suppose X is kinda-person-ish. We might want to decide: is it OK to kill X? should I take any notice of X’s welfare and preferences? should I give approximately the same weight to those as I do to a typical person’s? if I am trying to construct some sort of consensus morality, should I pay attention to what X approves of and disapproves of? — and we might reasonably find that different aspects of personhood matter to different extents for different questions.
It seems like your hypothetical involving a trans man is incomplete. Hypothetical-Scott explains his position to Hypothetical-Trans-Guy, HTG says “am I a man?”, HS says “sure”, HTG says “no, but am I really a man?”, HS says “well, that’s kinda an ill-posed question”, and HTG says “bah, I just know I’m really a man, so you’re wrong” — so far so good, I guess, but what are you inferring from this hypothetical exchange? I mean, do you really want to endorse a principle that when someone feels that they just know something, that guarantees that their metaphysics around the thing is right? Because I don’t think that ends well: e.g., I bet it would be easy to find advocates of multiple mutually-incompatible religions who just know that their god is real and their religion’s claims are true. On the other hand, if that’s not where you’re going, then what is the point of that conversation? What does it tell us, other than that sometimes one hypothetical person may not like what another hypothetical person says?
(I largely agree with Scott-as-I-understand-him on this, but to the question “am I really a man?” I would be inclined to say “yes, sure”, and I would only start giving answers of the sort you ascribe to Hypothetical-Scott once the other party makes it explicit that he’s not just asking “am I a man?” but asking about the underlying metaphysics. Because I’m happy to say that a person’s deepest-seated convictions are a reliable guide to — indeed, constitutive of — their gender identity, but not to the truth of hairy metaphysical questions.)
As for the final question, of what to do when faced with this sort of thing, I can’t speak for Scott but (1) by definition these unusual tails-coming-apart situations rarely arise in real life, but (2) if they do then I react by feeling extremely uncertain not only about what one should actually do but about what I think should be done. In some cases, I think there actually is no fact of the matter as to what I think is right, though of course I could pick an answer and then there would be, and of course in a given case I have to pick something to do. (The latter doesn’t imply that I really approve of whichever action I end up taking; alas, sometimes I do things that I myself disapprove of.)
But we can. We should!
It doesn’t, though. It really doesn’t.
Like, the whole point of all the stuff that Scott is citing is that these things you’re saying are mistakes. They are bad reasoning. We know that it’s nonsensical to think in this way.
This hypothetical trans man would, of course, be wrong. The correct response is to say: “I acknowledge that you have this deeply felt sense of ‘really being a man’. However, a deeply felt sense of the world ‘really’ being some way, has absolutely no need to correspond to that alleged state of affairs even being a coherent description of the world, much less an actual one. Our brains fool us. Please re-read ‘A Human’s Guide to Words’ until you understand this. I will, in any case, continue to support your efforts toward acceptance and fair treatment, but of course I can’t agree with your metaphysical claims, which are very confused.”
Let’s say that, in 1820s South Carolina, someone chooses to define “person” to include nobody with African descent—that is, to not include black humans. Are they wrong? Their usage coincides with common usage. It’s certainly not a useless definition, or an irrational one—it helps them grow quite a bit of cotton.
If you want to say that the word “person” is a word just like any other, and that Eliezer’s guide applies to it, has the slaveowner slipped up in their picture of the world? Their definition is useful to them, and socially agreed upon. If they are wrong, why?
To me, they’ve slipped up (big-time) because their definition of “person” as excluding black humans is incorrect. Clearly, you disagree. So come up with a different answer.
And before you just shout “read the sequences!” again, note that Eliezer might even agree with me when he considers questions like “what is a person?” (See my comment below.) I’ve read the sequences, and your condescending tone in assuming that I haven’t is less than appreciated. So drop the appeals to authority, and don’t merely tell me I’m wrong. Tell me why you disagree, not just that you disagree. Unless you start doing some actual thinking and arguing of your own, you’re dead weight to this comment thread.
Whether the slaveowner has slipped up in their picture of the world, and whether they are somehow “wrong” to define “person” as “human who is not black”, are two different questions.
Has the slaveowner slipped up in their picture of the world? I don’t know, what is it you’re claiming they believe? What inaccurate factual beliefs do you say they have? Tell me, and I’ll tell you whether those beliefs are wrong or not.
Is the slaveowner “wrong” to define “person” as “human who is not black”? Depending on his factual beliefs and his values, this definition might not be useful (due to not matching his factual beliefs, or not reflecting his values). In this case, though, I doubt that that’s the case.
A different answer to what? Anyway, definitions can’t be “correct” or “incorrect” in a vacuum. Please read the Sequences again.
Definitely not. (See my response.)
I’ll bite that bullet. This is morality working as intended. You might as well complain that legs are fundamentally flawed because they allow both predators to chase prey and prey to run from predators.
This is what the rest of Eliezer’s “Guide To Words” is about – especially “Replace The Symbol With The Substance”. If you haven’t read it, you’ll probably find it addresses your concerns. If you have, can you clarify exactly why you don’t think his solution is good enough?
Link:
Replace the Symbol with the Substance
Yup! Read the whole thing already. So thoroughly, in fact, that I know he agrees with me—or at least, that his arguments there aren’t entirely defeating to my point here. “Replace the Symbol with the Substance” argues we should “play taboo” with our concepts to get down to the reality of a thing, not getting caught in our preconception of “a bat” or “a ball.” But…
In a comment on his post Disputing Definitions, he says—considering, specifically, the contention that “Abortion is murder because it’s evil to kill a poor defenseless baby”—
So, from Eliezer himself, direct appearance in the utility function (more generally to include non-utilitarians, “being a morally important category”) is a known case where definitions might actually matter. He admits you can’t “play taboo” in those cases.
Do you think I’m misinterpreting Eliezer? Or do you think he was wrong to say that?
You are definitely misinterpreting Eliezer. Reading what you quoted as saying that “definitions matter” is missing the point entirely.
Eliezer is not saying that it makes sense to have a category boundary appear in your utility function, and he is definitely not saying that just because an alleged category appears in your utility function, that this therefore guarantees that this alleged category corresponds to some actual cluster in thingspace.
All he’s saying is that his proposed argument-dissolving technique of creating new and distinct words to refer to different things, will not in fact solve certain kinds of actual arguments that people have. That is all.
Sure, that’s a reasonable interpretation. But even that seriously weakens his argument! Disputes over categories in your utility functions are still candidates to be meaningful disputes, despite all the arguments he offers in the sequences. (Somewhat surprisingly, as far as I can tell, he never deals with them directly.)
Let’s trace the argument back a bit: there were arguments over whether there are any unheard sounds, and Eliezer’s argument-dissolving technique showed that the argument was silly, since it revolved around the definition of “sound”, which doesn’t actually matter.
Now consider the abortion debate. In large part, it turns on whether there are unborn persons, and if so, which unborn entities are persons. Is this argument also silly? It clearly revolves around the definition of “person”; but given the choice, I’d say that “it matters what is or is not a person” before I’d say “the abortion debate is really over nothing at all.”
If you want to maintain that there are no wrong definitions, you need to say that either the abortion debate is silly, or that it is not really disputing a definition. Which route do you want to take? Neither seems very tenable to me.
Definitely not. The correct set of categories that should “appear in your utility functions” (broadly speaking) is “none of them”. This is a big part of the point that Eliezer was trying to make.
Yes, extremely. (Fortunately—or unfortunately, depending on one’s perspective—the abortion debate does not actually turn on this.)
Why not both?
The abortion debate, as it is usually (and totally inaccurately) represented in spaces like this (and as, for example, you have represented it right here in this thread), is extremely silly.
The abortion debate, as it actually is, is not really disputing a definition.
I strongly doubt that North-Korea is the most unhappy country, because I think that a major component of happiness is the norm that society sets and the extent to which people can meet this norm.
The most unhappy societies are probably not merely poor societies, but societies where the norm has become unattainable for many.
Ultimately, North-Korea seems like a fairly ordered and stable society with norms that are attainable for most people, where happiness is probably at the low end, but not bottom of the pack. I’d expect a country like Burundi to be there.
I don’t see how this can be possible, outside of a temporary shock.
A social class where the members by and large cannot attain “the norm” just means that that social class has a different norm. There is no “the” norm. Spartan helots weren’t even allowed to try to participate in Spartan Greek culture. Did that mean they were all unhappy because they couldn’t attain “the norm”? No, it meant they aspired to helot norms.
I do think that the most unhappy societies are experiencing problems that reduce the opportunities compared to the past.
In which case the USA’s going to be unhappy for a while, as we have nowhere to go but down.
So, I’m confused why this all doesn’t just boil down to “Don’t do prediction outside your training data.” It seems like the whole bit with tails coming apart and Talebian Mediocristan is beside the point.
You started with the premise:
Fair enough. This is due to conditional expectations, and the link you included explains it fairly well. Paraphrasing, even though the expected value of X2 is highest for the most extreme observed value of X1, if you’re sample size is large enough and your correlation low enough, you’ll tend to have at least a few observations with slightly-lower-but-still high values of X1, and by chance, one of these will “draw” an X2 value that’s more extreme than the single observation you had for your most-extreme X1.
(This phenomena goes away if you have high correlations or low sample sizes. Heck, it’s probably not hard to write down an equation for the N and r you’d need to have a 50/50 chance of the “tails separating” assuming you’ve got a bivariate Gaussian. But I digress.)
It’s important to note that this phenomena relies on linear correlation between factors.
So anyhow, from here you make an analogy to words like “Happiness”, noting that words are really summaries of a wide range of concepts. The analogy to correlation here is what has me confused, I think. Your Special Plot shows how two people might view Happiness as a function of two concepts (which we all agree are related to Happiness), but that since those folks use slightly different functions, they come to different assessments of which country is the Happiest, and this is the “tails coming apart.”
You don’t say it explicitly, but the two functions you’ve used a linear combinations of the two factors, and under those conditions, the analogy makes sense. But then you move into “classifiers,” which encompass all sorts of functions, and then you move on to the metro map. By the time you transition into morality, it seems like the thing we’re worried about is using a model trained on one set of data to extrapolate outside of it, which, yeah, is a known problem and can produce very poor results. You don’t need conditional expectation and Gaussians to make that point. I think the metro map is an entirely different phenomena from “tails come apart” and I don’t see what one tells us about the other.
Am I missing something? Correlation’s got nothing to do with second half of the post. Or maybe that was the point?
(Final aside: The “mediocristan”/”extremistan” bit was also confusing to me, since Taleb generally means “Gaussians” when he talks about “mediocristan” and things like power law distributions when he talks about “extremistan”. Nothing in this post is in “extremistan” as far as I can tell. If you want to complain about extrapolating beyond your data, that’s fine, but that’s a different problem than confusing a Gaussian for a power law. Or maybe that was the point??)
+1
+3 vs undead
I don’t think “conditional expectations” are a sufficient explanation for this, nor do I think sample size is really relevant.
The phenomenon arises from this interaction:
– There is residual variation in trait Y after accounting for the correlation with trait X
– More extreme values (of X or Y, before or after accounting for correlation) are less common than less extreme values.
Treating Y as the variable for which we’re trying to achieve a high target, the first bullet point of this model tells us that your Y value is the sum of (1) the value predicted by the correlation with your known X value; plus (2) chance. The second bullet point tells us two things: (甲) it’s easier to have lower X values than higher X values; and (乙) it’s easier to have lower chance values than higher chance values. Those effects point in opposite directions. The coming apart of the tails occurs when effect 甲 dominates effect 乙 within the range of Y you’re interested in.
So the effect is determined by the shape of the distributions in question (both the distribution of Y conditional on X, and the unconditioned distribution of X), and is not an artifact of sample size. As sample size approaches infinity, the coming apart of the tails will not go away.
Ahh. I meant if your sample size is particularly low, and your correlation is particular high, your observation with the largest value of X1 will likely also have the largest value for X2 as well. As for the “shape of the distribution”, I was assuming a bivariate Gaussian. It seemed like this is the type of thing Scott was talking about, but I found the post confusing, so maybe this was incorrect.
I agree that Scott’s use of “Mediocristan” and “Extremistan” has essentially nothing to do with Taleb’s. (He does kinda indicate that by saying only that he’s stealing the words.)
Because you can’t follow this rule if you live any but the most constrained, banal (and short) of lives.
You will end up navigating an environment you’re not familiar with or didn’t experience in childhood. Behavior that was a nonevent or at least not openly acknowledged when you got your training data becomes scandalous in your old age. Or the reverse becomes true. Or both at the same time.
Since most of our training data are the result of unexamined assumptions about the world we adopt from ourselves or uncritically from others, we cannot adapt except by recognizing which parts of our morality and behaviors can or cannot be extrapolated into the new environment.
The way you labled the graphs it looks like you are implying that according to both Christian Teachings and Hedonic Utilitarianism that the Holocaust is “a little bit good”.
I think it implies no more than that by either standard there could be other things even worse. Which is fairly clearly true, though hopefully such things are extraordinarily rare.
(The dashed line is meant to sketch the boundary of things we have experience of, not of good things.)
The point is above an axis labeled “how good is this” which implies that it has positive goodness.
At least in my field, it’s customary to always draw axes at the bottom and right edges of the plot even when they span both positive and negative values.
Utilitarian perspective: Which is worse? 17 million people being tortured and murdered, or 4.7 billion people being tortured endlessly?
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but I’m pretty sure in utilitarianism there is no such thing as a “zero point” where actions magically turn from bad to good. There are only “less good” and “more good” actions.
Technically I think it might be the case that the only good action is the one that maximizes utility and all other actions are bad. But this leaves us in a tricky situation where every action a human has ever committed has been morally wrong. This because maximizing utility probably requires more and more sacrifice so that you can only achieve maximization in the limit?
He put it at the bottom. I think it’s clear what he’s going for.
That said I imagine some medieval, or shortly afterward, Christian thinkers might have been OK with it, assuming they had all resisted conversion–remember Martin Luther? “Kill them all and let God sort them out?” (granted those were Cathars)
Words (moralities, whatever) are Pareto surfaces?
And your project is navigating the seams between those Pareto surfaces.
Incidentally, if you’re going to use Bay Area transportation infrastructure to illustrate agreements that can go in opposite directions, you really should be using the stretch of 80 East/580 West that runs north along the Bay near Berkeley.
You can only have one moral absolute, because any absolute will eventually consume all other principles. Whenever any secondary principle comes into conflict with your absolute – and it always will somewhere along the line – you’ll have to abandon it. The classic example of this is Kant’s example of aiding a murderer to avoid lying.
Absolutes feel really good, especially to younger people – teenagers are stereotypically fond of absolutist ideologies(whether that means Ayn Rand, terrorism, religious extremism, violent street protests, or anything else), but as the issues with absolutes become more obvious, they usually get abandoned. But absolutes are a mess in practice, and as soon as it comes time to stop talking about them and start implementing them, you usually either “sell out” or murder a few zillion people.
So tl;dr, don’t follow the red line or the green line, because both are kind of dumb. Pick a mixture, which will look in practice like the yellow line. Yes, a bunch of people on the internet will think you’re unprincipled and/or The Man. But you’ll be avoiding idiocy.
I’m kind of doing a devil’s advocate here, but I do think it’s worth clarifying something here. It is certainly possible the prisoner is happier. Perhaps he recently converted to religion and is finally at peace, after a life of strife and turmoil. He considers his pain (and his imprisonment) a just and fitting punishment for his sins. He is content to serve his penance, in the meantime, doing what he can to atone (writing apology letters to his victims, helping other prisoners learn to read, donating his commissary funds to other prisoners, whatever). And perhaps the millionaire is Richard Corey. Seemingly surrounded by all the circumstances that would normally create happiness, but ultimately so troubled by inner turmoil such that he sees the only way out as a bullet in his head.
I think we can accept that happiness correlates with things like freedom and wealth and the presence of loved ones. But there are always outliers, on both ends of the spectrum (people in shitty circumstances who are still happy, as well as people in great circumstances who are miserable).
And honestly, the longer I’ve lived and the more I’ve interacted with people in much better and much worse circumstances than myself, the more convinced I am that the correlation is pretty damn weak. There are a lot of people living in poverty who are happier than me. And a lot of people much richer and more comfortable than I who are miserable wretches.
This isn’t just a logical possibility either. How was happier: Epictetus (crippled slave) or Domitian (Roman emperor)?
Best post I’ve read, here or anywhere, for a long time. Really excellent work, Scott; really excellent work.
It doesn’t stop with specific words of specific moral valence.
You can share all the same moral valence, but all the words and concepts that merge together to form coherent moral concepts can also be different, and result in a dramatic difference in practical morality.
Or you can get disagreements like whether or not Pluto is a planet.
All the words are like this. Words and concepts are qualia; we cannot effectively share our internal experience of them. All communication goes through two layers of very lossy interpretation. Which isn’t to say we can’t improve our guesses at a true meaning, by getting to know somebody; many (most?) people seem to experience this “naturally”, others do not, still others (introverts) seem to experience it and also find it rather uncomfortable to have a stranger’s mind emulation running in their skull. But even with improvement, all you can accomplish is to reduce the lossiness, not remove it, and it requires your brain to notice there is a conceptual disagreement to resolve.
Disagreements about politics and morality just tend to involve society as a whole, I think.
This problem seems pretty simple to understand, if nearly impossible to solve.
Human morality diverges outside the ellipse because there are exactly two feedback loops for morality: introspection and examining the consequences.
Morality is convergent inside the ellipse because examining the consequences is a noise dampening feedback loop. People can very easily agree which things are good and which things are bad when staring right at them. (Note that this doesn’t say anything about what causes good or bad things, I.E policy, which is still pretty messed up.)
Outside the ellipse, all we have to go on is introspection. This is a noise amplifying feedback loop, because the further out you go, all you can base your new judgment on is old judgments, and every scrap of noise will multiply. And because values are fragile, its almost guaranteed that no two people will ever agree on what the ultimate good looks like.
Essentially, morality outside the ellipse is google deep dream where everyone is using slightly different training sets, due to different life experiences. Every interpretation and moral judgment is assumed to be correct, and used to form the next interpretation. This continues until someone is pretty sure that dogs form the basis of morality.
Its not all hopeless though. You can usually reason your way back from the end state to make some sort of claim about the current world, which allows you to use the noise dampening feedback loop.
Also, Scott and Lou Keep need to compare notes. I’m pretty sure the stuff Lou is writing about is relevant here. I’m only pretty sure, because Scott seems a little confused, and Lou might have actual moral objections to writing in a style that I find clear.
You seem to be interpreting the graphs as a view of a single human’s moral arc of understanding?
A person isn’t on the “extreme end” of anything; there is no center, and to everyone it appears they are in the center. It is other people who take some aspect of morality too far, or not far enough. Insofar as anybody is in the tails of anything, they are in the tails of where the average of beliefs from people who all think they are in the center happens to be centered, right now. There’s little special about that spot. It’s been centered in other spots before now. It will be centered in a different spot tomorrow.
I don’t think I am? I view each axis as a single human’s moral understanding. I think I conveyed that badly.
I guess I could explain it by saying that none of those axis are actually straight. Every time someone marks an event on their graph (a moral judgment), the axis bends as every judgment, past and future, gets affected. (or you can view it as the plane warping around a straight axis. The analogy works better if the axis moves.)
Judgments within the ellipse are about directly observable things though, so they will usually maintain a similar ordering and magnitude. This prevents the parts of the axis that measures those things from moving too much.
No such restrictions are placed on the parts of the axis that measure things outside the ellipse. Its free to stretch, zig zag, make loops, be totally undefined, or even contradictory.
Particularly having been primed to think Talebially (i.e., minimizing risk of ruin >> maximizing expected value), this is an excellent deontology steelman.
Eh, I don’t think the cutesy labels and affected grammar do much to strengthen the argument. I’d say something more like
Put out a few more words and you highlight a strong similarity between options 2 and 3. The religious morality being described here is deontology, with a particular rule set.
You see the phenomenon of “tails coming apart”, or regression towards the mean, as it’s usually called, with a single variable measured twice as well, as long as there’s some random measurement error. You get the regression effect whenever there’s an imperfect correlation between any two sets of data.
Oooh, I hadn’t made that connection, thanks!
I was thinking recently about the Kavanaugh accusations and this Reddit thread on how old women were when they first experienced unwanted sexualized attention (answer: even younger and sketchier than your already low expectations) and it occurred to me that sexual crimes and misdeeds are so hard for society to handle in a way that seems fair and just to all parties not just because of the he-said-she-said aspect, the frequent lack of dispositive physical evidence aspect, nor even just because of the “people are uniquely uncomfortable about sex” aspect (though this relates to my idea below), but also because of the fact that so much of sexual behaviour and norms surrounding sexual behaviour occupy somewhere closer to West Oakland, as opposed to Balboa Park on your map: that is, sexuality itself is definitely on the well-worn track of normal, unproblematic human behaviour, but it’s located somewhere on the edges of where intuitions begin to strongly diverge and cracks in the facade of general social consensus begin to appear.
Or to put it slightly differently, maybe it’s that normal sexuality is closer to the end of the overlapping lines than most other “normal” activity. So “violent rape, by an adult, of a child and/or obviously physically resisting and/or drugged victim” is Balboa Park: everyone agrees it’s wrong and you can get a lot less bad than that and still everyone will agree it’s wrong. But the problem is “mutually enjoyable sex between consenting adults” isn’t located at Civic Center or Powell St. It’s closer to West Oakland where, if you get more ambiguous than that, intuitions start to sharply diverge. Like, is slapping my adolescent niece’s butt through her clothes appropriate behaviour for an uncle who has a playful, amicable relationship with her? It seems not appropriate to me, but I can conceive of someone who wouldn’t think it so. Is a nineteen-year old boy having consensual sex with a sixteen-year old girl okay? It seems okay to me, if a bit on the border, yet I can conceive of someone who reasonably disagrees.
And, on the one hand, there seems to be widespread agreement of those reading things like the Reddit thread that most of this behaviour is creepy and definitely not okay, but if such behaviour is as common as this thread makes it seem (may not be representative due to tendency for those with worse experiences to report) then clearly there is a lot of breakdown, at the edges, of what constitutes acceptable sexual behaviour, this probably owing to the fact that even normal sex, especially at the stage of “first sexual encounter” as opposed to “married couple having sex for the 500th time,” is already kind of at the questionable end of normal behaviour: (stereotype warning! your intuitions may vary) women tend to prefer men take the lead in sexual advances with themselves either allowing or rejecting each additional advance: has the passion of that last kiss given me implicit permission to see how she reacts if I put my hand down her pants? It’s a pretty ambiguous business to begin with and doesn’t need to stray very far before it gets into diverging tails territory.
That’s a really good point.
I’d also state that
1. A lot of these issues turn into zero-sum games where more rights for women come at men’s expense and vice versa (look at evidence standards involving rape)
2. views differ widely on what’s OK and not OK: a feminist, a Christian conservative, and an MRA are going to give you really different answers.
I’m going to hazard a guess that most actual hedonic utilitarians consider it pretty abominable as well. That, rather like physicists and Schroedinger’s Cat, they use the thought experiment to say “…and so clearly we have some more understanding to do here” while being misunderstood as saying “…and this is how things really work!”.
Meanwhile, most Christians are actually kind of uncomfortable with the nonbelievers-cast-into-the-pit aspect, or at least with the set of eternal pit-dwellers limited to basically Adolf Hitler and Ted Bundy. Hence all the attempts to retcon in a purgatory or limbo or wholly unsavable souls being just regretfully extinguished. At which point, the hedonistic utilitarians start asking about free will and diversity of experiences in Heaven and maybe if this is how the universe actually works it could be the good-parts version of the infinite-wireheading scenario.
So I’m not convinced we have really departed from the split-tails metaphor, though it’s clearly not a neat ellipse.
Great article!
I tend to think of virtue ethics as creating a robust set of categories for flourishing while living in Mediocristan and have essentially thought so for years. Even the best proponents of Aristotelian models of virtue seem to say as much. You see this in MacIntyre (who deserts you in the outer darkness in Extremistan), Catholic Bioethics (which in Extremistan turns deontological making rules based upon “Human Dignity”), and Hursthouse (who essentially lets the “virtuous agent” decide what’s right in Extremistan). Generally, virtue ethics builds in utilitarianism under the guise of Prudence, which is the “Queen of All Virtues,” and in moral action theory gets called “Double-effect.” Unfortunately, it seems that virtuous agents can differ about to what extent they should concern themselves with their personal virtue vs. the common good.
I like the transit line analogy, but I also think we fail to recognize how often we switch among ethical systems in daily life. We tend to explain our actions using whatever system will justify our actions in the present. [Here I would use a stellar example, but I can’t think of one right now.] “No, I can’t give to your kid’s can drive. (I only give to third world countries for EA reasons (plus I’m stingy)).” I have definitely done this – used utilitarianism to justify my vices. Generally, though, I don’t find my tripartite moral system bugging out.
But how should we reason about Extremistan? I currently believe that we should actively avoid plunging everyone into Extremistan. I see driving willfully to Extremistan as moral violence on the scale of causing a world war. If we take society to Fremont, how can we not expect to make Miltonian mistakes, unleashing multidimensional pandemonium?
I don’t know if this is quite relevant, but an interesting result from a math class I once took is that as the number of dimensions increases, the volume of the unit sphere goes to zero. (I’ll provide the intuition for this in a response post.) Relevantly, this means that two random vectors in the very-high-dimension unit sphere are probably orthogonal.
So morally, that means that when we have few dimensions, which I guess would correspond to capabilities available or something (I’m open to suggestions on this part of the analogy), two actions will be kinda similar. But if you have many dimensions, actions tend to be extreme and incomparable to each other. This may be related to why your analogy starts to break down in the Glorious Posthuman Future, with heroin-tiling and worship-maximizing both looking terrible under any moral systems but the one that produced them. In a two-dimensional space, the angle between two vectors with similar magnitude and all-positive coefficients will usually be pretty small, but in a high-dimensional one, they’ll almost certainly be nearly orthogonal.
This is a bit stream-of-consciousness, but does it make sense?
A hopefully intuitive explanation of my claim that the unit n-sphere dwindles to nothing as its dimensionality increases…
Okay, first some terminology:
* Sphere — The shape carved out by all points within a certain distance of a center point
* Unit sphere — A sphere with radius 1
* Unit n-sphere — A sphere with radius 1 in n dimensions
* Cube — The simplest shape made up of orthogonal (right) angles and equally-long lines
* Unit cube — A cube where all edges have length 1
* Unit n-cube — An n-dimensional cube with all sides having length one
So let’s do a couple examples of volume. The unit 3-sphere is the sort of sphere you’re most familiar with. As you may recall, the volume of a (3-, though they don’t usually specify that) sphere with radius r is (4/3)*π*r^3. so for the unit 3-sphere, it would have volume (4/3)*pi.
Now, a circle with radius 1 can be considered a unit 2-sphere. It has area (the 2-dimensional analogue of volume) given by the formula π*r^2, so the unit 2-sphere has volume π. We want to find out what happens to the volume of the unit n-sphere as n goes to infinity.
Unit n-cubes are easier to deal with. The volume of a cube is the product of the lengths of an edge in each dimension, so the volume of the unit 3-cube (the usual sort of cube with edge length 1) is 1*1*1=1. Clearly, this works the same way for any n, so even as n increases without bound, the volume of the unit n-cube remains a steady 1.
Here’s another thing to look at for the unit n-cube, though. How far apart do the opposite corners get? Well, let’s start with the unit 2-cube, better known as a square, with sides of length 1. By the Pythagorean theorem, the opposite corners are sqrt(1^2 + 1^2) = sqrt(2) apart. But the Pythagorean theorem is a specific case of the general formula for finding the distance between two points in n-dimensional space, which is sqrt((b1-a1)^2+(b2-a2)^2+…+(bn-an)^2). We can imagine that one corner of our unit n-cube is at (0,0,0…,0), and the opposite one is at (1,1,1,…,1). In this case, the general distance formula will show that the corners are sqrt(n) apart, so as n goes to infinity, these opposite corners fly infinitely far apart!
Back to the unit sphere. As n goes to infinity, how far apart do the furthest-apart points get? Well, the definition of a sphere with radius r is all points within r of a center. For a unit sphere, therefore, no point can be more than 1 away from the center, so no two points can be more than distance 2 away from each other.
Okay, enough math. We have one shape, the unit n-cube, where the points are really super far away from each other, but the volume is only 1. We have another shape, the unit n-sphere, where all the points are super close together. Intuitively, if the points have to be infinitely far apart just to preserve volume of 1, what do you think would happen to the volume if the points didn’t move apart at all?
This is incidentally why the Repugnant Conclusion objection to Utilitarianism never moved me. The only scenario where it’s relevant is one where we are able to mass produce humans, and where doing so is the most cost-effective way to increase utility. Given that such a situation does not currently exist, and is not likely to exist for the foreseeable future, i don’t see how the Repugnant Conclusion is at all a relevant objection to Utilitarianism. Moral systems are tools, what’s important is how well they work for our real world needs, not how well they work for all conceivable needs.