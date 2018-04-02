Are The Amish Unhappy? Super Happy? Just Meh?

I.
The average levels of life satisfaction [among the Amish] was 4.4; just above the neutral point…the Amish fall lower than members of many other groups. In a study of more than 13 thousand college students from 31 nations, for example, only students from Kenya (whose average life satisfaction was 4.0) scored lower than the Amish (Diener & Diener, 1995).
Sounds like Amish people are quite unhappy. This came as a surprise to me, since I’d heard from Jonah Lehrer and Business Insider that the average Amish person is as happy as the average non-Amish billionaire, proving once and for all that community and old-fashioned values are more important than money:
As an illustration of the striking disconnect between money and happiness, the average life satisfaction of Forbes magazine’s 400 richest Americans was 5.8 on a 7-point scale. Yet the average life satisfaction of the Pennsylvania Amish is also 5.8, despite the fact that their average annual salary is several billion dollars lower.
I actually care about getting this one right. There’s a lot of discussion over whether modern society produces ennui, meaninglessness, atomization, etc – and whether our material wealth has really brought us happiness. The data tend to support a story where more modern and developed countries are happier, but not without some ambiguity and contradiction (a few Latin American countries seem to do better than much richer European ones). But there’s always a concern that the least-developed countries today – like sub-Saharan Africa – are places that have absorbed the worst parts of modernity – like totalitarianism, pollution, and slums – but not the good parts like iPhones and not-dying-of-cholera. The Amish are about as close as we can get to surveying 1700s-Europe. If we can figure out how happy they are, maybe it would tell us something new about the good life.
Unfortunately, we can’t. This field is full of conflicting data, shifting methods, unreplicated surveys, and – and I didn’t even realize this was a problem it was possible for a field to have – is super-confusing because everyone involved is named Diener. I tried to get the above-cited Diener & Diener 1995, but carelessly bought Diener, Diener & Diener 1995 instead. Cowen’s source is a book by Robert Biswas-Diener, who is comparing a study by Diener & Diener to a study by Biswas-Diener, Vittersø, & Diener, the last of which was do-able only because:
It was both coincidental, and helpful, that my surname — Diener — is also a relatively common Amish surname. This curious point of contact allowed me to introduce myself and my project.
Sure. Whatever.
The Marginal Revolution excerpt comes from Biswas-Diener, Vittersø, & Diener (after this: BDVD). This study was part of the authors’ project to prove that most people are happy. In a previous paper, they had determined that most people in modern societies are happy; in this one, they look at three different traditional societies (Amish, Inughuit Eskimos, and Maasai) to see if they are mostly happy was well. On a 1 – 7 scale, they find:
They don’t formally compare these to the modern societies numbers in the paper. The Biswas-Diener book linked by MR does compare them, finding the Amish are lower than every modern society except Kenya, but there are two important caveats.
First, the Biswas-Diener book compares the survey of Amish (mean age 44) to the Diener & Diener survey of college students in modern society. If college students are happier than 44-year-olds (they are), that’s a potential confounder.
Second, the book notes that the Amish’s self-reported total happiness is lower than their self-reported happiness with any individual facet of their lives. Just look at the table above – their romantic life is a 6.1, their health is a 5.7, their attractiveness is a 5.1 (those beards, right?) – but the two totals, self-satisfaction and life-satisfaction – are 4.2 and 4.4 respectively. It seems like they’re averaging a bunch of numbers and getting an average lower than any of the individual inputs. This is especially bad since modern people tend to do the opposite; report an average happiness higher than their happiness with any individual part of their lives. Biswas-Diener guesses that modern people like to present themselves well (the “have a Facebook feed full of spectacular parties and meticulously-prepared plates of food even when your life is falling apart” effect), and traditional societies are more likely to value humility and treat pride as a sin. As far as I know, there are no studies that have ever measured a non-Amish society using this exact breakdown.
Third, as far as I can tell, the Diener & Diener paper doesn’t actually show Kenyans having the lowest life satisfaction, or Kenyans having a life satisfaction of 4.0:
This is the male table. There’s another one for women, but it’s very similar, and neither the male table, the female table, nor the average of the two tables matches the claim that Kenya is 4.0 or that nobody else is less than 4.4. My guess is all the Dieners share preliminary data with each other, and Biswas-Diener is going off some older or unpublished version of this, but I’m not sure and I might just be missing something.
The public version of Diener & Diener does generally backs up the claim that 4.4 is kind of on the lowish side. But on the other hand, the Maasai number of 5.4 would be the highest one on the whole chart (tied with Finland), which would suggest there’s no clear traditional vs. modern society dichotomy.
So the result of this comparison seems to be “The Amish are above neutral happiness, but less happy than almost any modern society. On the other hand, the Maasai are more happy than almost any modern society. However, a lot of this could be about self-presentation, and the data for modern societies are kind of unclear.”
II.
What about the “Amish are as happy as billionaires” claim?
The billionaire numbers come from Diener’s Happiness Of The Very Wealthy and seem to check out. It finds billionaires are happier, though not vastly happier, than everyone else. Billionaires have an average happiness of 5.8 – remember, the highest national sample above was Finland at 5.4.
This time, the Amish numbers come from Diener and Seligman’s Beyond Money: Toward An Economy Of Well-Being, which presents this graph:
It doesn’t explain where the table comes from, but the use of the same three traditional societies (Maasai, Inughuit, and Amish) suggest the BDVD paper above (which shares one of its Dieners with the Beyond Money paper). But its numbers for all three groups are very different, and its headline result – the one about Pennsylvania Amish as happy as billionaires – isn’t in the BDVD paper at all and has no citation.
The only clue to this discrepancy is that the Beyond Money paper cites the BDVD paper as “manuscript submitted for publication”. Perhaps the peer reviewers made comments which caused BDVD to drop their Pennsylvania Amish result and analyze some of the other results differently? In any case, since the Amish = billionaires data seems to have been quietly dropped by the authors, we probably shouldn’t put much stock in it.
Does this mean we should default to the “Amish less happy than anyone else except Kenyans” data? I say no. If the study authors got data consistent with “Amish are as happy as billionaires”, and later on it got changed to “Amish less happy than anyone”, plus they changed the Kenyan stuff around too, then I really don’t care about the “correction”, this research isn’t rigorous enough, or fixed enough, to convince me of anything.
All of this is from long before the replication crisis started improving methodologies, and I don’t trust it enough to consider it worth trying to smush everything together into a coherent whole. Sweep the billionaires/Kenyans issue under the rug, and there are still too many questions. Is there really a gulf between Pennsylvania Amish and Illinois Amish as vast as that between Swedes and Calcutta slum-dwellers? Are the Maasai really so much happier than modern societies, even as the Amish are so much less happy? Is there really an entire scientific field where everyone is named “Diener”? We just don’t know.
You touched on a question that needs to be addressed more fully: is self-reported happiness reliable?
How can we be sure some groups aren’t prone to overstating or understating their level of happiness? I lie about my happiness every day, as I’m sure many commenters here do. Most people say “fine” in response to “how are you?” like an involuntary muscular reflex. It’s just the socially acceptable thing to.
My own preconceptions suggest that Christian religious communities might overstate their happiness (due to prosperity doctrines, etc), as might people in unconventional relationships (I’ve heard lesbians complain about the pressure to be seen as “perfect lesbians”, lest they let the side down, or something). Do we have a way of controlling for honesty?
From the paper called BDVD above:
This seems really weak. All of their independent constraints but one are “different ways of asking people if they’re happy give similar results”, but that doesn’t preclude consistent lying at all.
The friends one is interesting, but also not really compelling at all. As MawBTS said, many people lie about their happiness every day. I certainly do, and I’d confidently predict that the vast majority of my friends think I’m happier than I actually am (with the exception of the few I complain to the most).
The “people usually say they’re happier than their average happiness” is a really interesting bit though. It seems possible that maybe psych experiments are fun or something and the question is biased just by being asked, but it also seems like a fairly plausible phenomenon in general. It sortof feels like it might be based in pessimism than anything else though, with people underestimating their own baselines (or am I just a pessimist?).
I’m not sure people don’t recalibrate their happiness scale in comparison to the ones they live with. So you’d get that a 9-happy Kenian is much happier than a 3-happy Kenian, and that’d give the same results using any metrics, but that still wouldn’t allow you to say that a 5-happy Kenian and a 5-happy American are on the same level (or not).
Yeah, I’m slightly horrified at the thought of someone asking around my friends about me and concluding that I’m A-OK tip-top perfectly content.
Thanks.
Perception by friends would be a good method, but a friend can’t look inside your head, they can only go by your outwards social cues.
“I remember more good experiences than bad” sounds like a very different proposition to “I am happy”. It seems like you could have lots of positive experiences, rate the domain of your life as positive, and yet still be unhappy. There’s a cultural stereotype that Jews are prone to “kvetching”, despite Ashkenazi Jews being wealthier as a group than the average American.
But maybe all of those factors together get us pretty close to the truth. I don’t know. It doesn’t cast a question mark over the finding, but it probably should at least cast an asterisk.
> But maybe all of those factors together get us pretty close to the truth.
That’s a really strong maybe. Many bad data points don’t in general give a good data point once you average. I don’t see why it should here.
There has been research that when a person is depressed they’re more prone to remember negative memories and have a harder time remembering times when they were happy. So “person X can remember more positive things than negative” might be a way to test if they are actually happy.
Even without deliberate lying, people from different cultures might respond differently when you ask them to rate their happiness on a 7 point scale, as they might have different preconceptions about what neutral, maximum and minimum happiness should be.
Or the same people might give very different answers depending on how the question is asked, which could explain why the results are all over the place.
> Not only did our respondents report positive levels of subjective well-being on broad interview items, but their friends also overwhelmingly thought that they were happy.
Wouldn’t people who care about being seen as happy care even more about their friends seeing them as happy?
> Although these findings do not conclusively prove that people actually experience a preponderance of happiness, they are certainly suggestive in this regard.
Well no. Just because you have many data points that are crappy doesn’t mean you can average them to get a good data point. Cultural differences exist and will influence answers (even translating a simple word like “happy” is difficult), I don’t see how anything meaningful can be derived from data as this.
Different cultures will certainly have different definitions of “life satisfaction.” Which is different from happiness even though all the above articles reference happiness.
“Satisfaction: fulfillment of one’s wishes, expectations, or needs, or the pleasure derived from this”
So there are six ways to interpret “satisfaction” just by definition. And that’s before we get into translations. Also note that this definition probably doesn’t reflect the ennui of modern life, in which “everything is amazing and no one is happy.”
Furthermore, you’d expect that the overstating/understating is different in different cultures.
As you say, “Most people say “fine” in response to “how are you?” like an involuntary muscular reflex. It’s just the socially acceptable thing to.” because that’s true in USA and some other cultures, but there are many cultures where a question “how are you?” is likely to be answered with “ah, I’m dead tired and just want to pass out” or “all my bones hurt in this weather” and that would be socially acceptable (and, in relation to that, it wouldn’t be socially acceptable to ask “how are you?” if you aren’t close enough to discuss how they’re *actually* feeling), and that would likely be correlated with the tendency to publicly overstate/understate your happiness level.
Alternatively, the field might consider introducing terms such as “level of *expressed* happiness” and contrast it with some indirect measures (perhaps measurements of some hormones/chemicals in a blood test? Tests of involuntary facial expressions or answers to “what would you do in situation X” questions?) of “underlying happiness”.
I hear about a lot of what’s essentially religious bullying in Amish communities, possibly in response to the regular contact with the modern world.
An author list of “neener, neener, neener” would be good for an April 1st paper.
It’s a shame that research into this question has been so shoddy. It would be very interesting to know whether or not the Amish way of life differs from our “English” way of life in terms of happiness, and if so whether they’re doing better or worse.
That said, I’m not sure that it matters. Whether or not the Amish way of life brings individual happiness, it is enormously adaptive. If the Old Order Amish were a nation, they would come in somewhere in the top three worldwide in terms of fertility with an incredible 6-7 births per woman. After accounting for defection, their population still doubles in size roughly every twenty years.
If choosing happiness over unhappiness is a no-brainer, then what do you call choosing life over death? The Amish and Old Order Mennonites are thriving while we are dying out. Clearly they’re doing something right.
This doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, likely because I don’t share this concept of equating life or death with the reproductive success of my tribe. One day I’m going to die. I’d like any progeny that I leave behind to lead happy and successful lives, but I don’t view their success through the lens of my own reproductive success or failure.
That’s kinda the point. If there is value in leaving progeny behind so they can lead happy and successful lives, then there is value in your progeny leaving progeny behind to lead happy and successful lives, and for your progeny’s progeny to leave behind progeny…etc.
“Garbage In, Garbage Out”.
As long as you’re just asking people questions, cultural differences regarding how to answer the question will give you meaningless answers. You might be able to get a better comparison if you were able to ask people who had lived in more than one culture to give their opinion on how their happiness was in each, but good luck getting any meaningful data there either…
You’d also face a problem of separating why someone switched cultures. I moved from Canada to the US because I like many aspects of life here more. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t have moved. So almost by definition people who have switched cultures voluntarily are going to find the new culture preferable.
You’d almost need to find people who have switched cultures involuntarily. Something like DACA children who are repatriated involuntarily or something.
What are you really measuring when you are asking people if they’re happy ? One answer is, “well, there’s a Happiness Score that applies to every person in the world, and we’re trying to get an estimate of the Happiness Score in a population”. The problem is, reality is not a simple computer program. There may not be a global “Happiness Score” at all; what one person means by “happiness” might be completely different from what another person means by the same word. When you are trying to compare people’s behaviours across radically different cultures, you are dealing with a whole bunch of orthogonal variables, not a nice single scalar value.
Alternatively, think of it this way. Let’s say the research is correct, and the Amish are much happier than members of modern societies. Then why are you, at this very moment, writing Internet blog posts on a computer — as opposed to, say, milking a cow or raising a barn ? Why aren’t you Amish, or some Amish-equivalent ? If you offer this choice to an average person — become Amish or keep using the Internet and all of the other fruits of the modern society — what do you think he would choose ? You might object that the average person doesn’t know any better, but in that case, how come all the Rationalists aren’t joining the Amish en masse ?
I am not a sociologist, but my guess is that the answer has something to do with my first paragraph; and a lot of things to do with the sheer amount of technological power that a modern person can wield at will. It’s the same reason why most people consider wireheading repugnant — despite the fact that, in terms of expected utility, it is always the best possible option.
People get used to almost anything life throws at them, good or bad, and recalibrate their happiness. Even when the results replicate, you’ll get a person who’s had 3 kids die during birth reporting a happiness score that’s the same as someone whose biggest complaint is having the smallest yacht in the marina.
Let’s assume these comparisons are meaningful (big assumption). Now, what you do with these results. Is the best way to make Fresno CA homeless (score: 2.9) happier to 1) send them to a Calcutta slum (score: 4.6), or 2) simulate the Calcutta slum environment for them in Fresno?
Why stop at 4.6? Let’s shoot for the top! If the numbers mean anything, 50% of the Fresno homeless would choose to become Amish in PA (score 5.8) and the other 50% would choose to be billionaires (score: 5.8).
Also, I’ve also always had a problem taking an ordinal scale (1-5) and averaging it to get decimal points. Is the distance between 1 and 2 the same as the distance between 2 and 3?
In summary: Research based on self-reported happiness is good for an article in Business Insider or similar clickbait site. It tells us little more than “people get used to things and recalibrate,” and it does not operationalize.
Besides the concerns with self-reported happiness noted above, I wonder if there’s been any attempt to measure variance in happiness – not variance between people, but within one person’s life?
What’s better, to be kind of content throughout your life, or to have periods of anguish and ecstasy? Is the answer to this question itself culture-dependant?
How much do different interviewers affect responses to happiness questions? One way to get people to take your interview, for example, is to be charming (i.e., to make them momentarily happy in your presence).
With famous anthropologists, for example, it often seems as if they manage to impress their personalities on the tribes they study. The Yanomamo were the “fierce people” around Napoleon Chagnon, who is a fierce person in general. I bet he’d be a helluva Pop Warner football coach at getting his kids to play fierce.
How much has the field of happiness research actually accomplished over the decades? I’m a big fan of most kinds of social science research, but happiness studies don’t give me a warm feeling like I’ve actually learned anything from them.
The percentage of Amish who drop out when given a chance to before adult baptism appears to have dropped over the generations. Harpending and Cochran speculated in 2014 that as those less satisfied leave, the Amish have been evolving to become “plainer” (i.e., more satisfied with the Amish life):
http://takimag.com/article/race_of_the_amish_steve_sailer/print#axzz5BHqRM5nD
That’s the “boiling off” effect, right?
Also worth tossing into the “Are happiness measures reliable?” pileon: are we sure that happiness even exists as a substantive part of the universal human experience? The concept as it’s being used in these studies, i.e. as an ongoing interior feeling of “deep contentment or pleasure,” and incidentally a rating of subjective life success, certainly feels very Modern Commercial West to me in itself. I can’t see why we would expect this to be a thing that people in non-modern and/or non-Western cultural milieus would feel or reliably report, much less reliably report in comparison with us.
Case in point: The historical-usage section of the Oxford English Dictionary lists “happy” meaning only “fortunate, lucky” as regards objective exterior circumstances, well through the 16th century. After that, you start seeing it used to report feelings of subjective pleasure in response to specific conditions or states (marriage, living in a particular country), but the first listing they give that approximates the sense in these studies is from 1785, and is an Enlightenment thinker, William Paley, specifically trying to establish happiness as a construct: “In strictness, any condition, in which the amount or aggregate of pleasure exceeds that of pain,..may be denominated happy.”
These are just dictionary examples, so I’d expect our current usage to have been emerging since quite a bit before that, cf. Declaration of Independence. But still, trying to find a word that expresses what we mean by “happiness” even back before the mid-17th century is pretty tough. There’s contentment, but that has more to do with resignation to circumstances, and lacks the aspirational demand-more spirit of present-day American happiness. Cheerfulness captures that smiley, feeley quality of our happiness, but is also supposed to be more an act of the will than a natural response to circumstances (you can, and indeed should, work to bear suffering “cheerfully,” and that doesn’t make the cheer fake or anything). Being pleased or taking pleasure is clearly situational. “Joyfulness” is, again, a response to a situation. Being “satisfied” conveys willingness to accept the current situation, but doesn’t have a particularly strong affective component. So really, was anyone happy at all back in 1710? Is there anyone in Shakespeare who’s clearly feeling or expressing the Diener version of “happiness”? Is there in Homer?
Asking about “happiness” across cultures feels to me like doing a cross-cultural survey of the subjective “spiciness” of people’s diet: there may be some core of common biology as regards stress hormones/ heat receptors, but it’s filtered through so many layers of cultural and individual framing that what you get on the 7-point scale at the end will be effectively meaningless.
How useful is self-reported happiness anyway? Everybody understands by know that asking people questions is biased towards what the subject considers the expected answer and it is better to observe actions. Are there typical things happy people do? Smile? Laugh? That could be measured? Or something more biological – serotonine levels, pupil dilatation?
Please consider the opposite end from happiness depression. Asking people “are you sad?” is NOT a good way to diagnose depressions for the well known reasons. If people say well I guess I am not sad, but observing them you see they have insomnia, little appetite, low energy, little interest in non-mandatory activities, you would still suspect they may be depressed.
This happened to several of my female relatives. They interpret the “are you sad?” question as “can I say in good conscience my life is so bad that I should complain? No, my life is better than the average and I feel guilty over not being thankful for it” so the answer is no, yet watching them drag themselves through their tasks was an obvious depression suspicion. The female depression denier thinks she does not want to seem ungrateful, the male depression denier thinks he does not want to seem weak. Humanity is such a logical bunch…
So really Scott and other people at the very least turn the depression test on its head and use the opposite as a happiness test! Ask people how many hours they are sleeping (and occasionally check if they are not lying), how many hours they spend on freely chosen hobbies or activities, look at their body composition, watch if they seem to be tired…
ESPECIALLY don’t ask religious people if they are happy! For them not being happy means being ungrateful for God’s blessings – a sin. There is an old Jewish saying if life hurts don’t say it’s bad, it’s bad, say it’s bitter, it’s bitter because G-d does not give you bad medicine, but He may give you bitter medicine. Asking him if he is happy about his life is entirely useless.
Interestingly, the UN’s World Happiness Report doesn’t use measured happiness at all, but instead calls countries happier when they do better at various benchmarks, like real GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.
Whether (only) those variables actually make people happier and by how much the algorithm weighs them, is very questionable, of course.
I take it you haven’t spent much time in Illinois.
(I’m originally from St. Louis, and simply couldn’t resist.)
Possibly worth noting: the Amish (and the Plain world generally) really prize, and work very hard at developing, self-control. I still remember an article in one of the major FUBU Amish magazines (Family Life) on “how to interact with the health-care system if your child is in the hospital.” The two key points: have someone there to translate (adults know English, but children don’t know it as well and their competence will slip under stress) and be clear about pain/discomfort levels vs some objective comparison point, because self-reported pain levels will be much lower than English patients and this will result in less-than-optimal treatment.
This is talking about preschoolers.
In other words: there’s a reason that the response to “Wie gehts?” is “Es geht” and not “fine”.
Even assuming happiness (and/or subjective well being) is the same in non modern societies, we need to remember that the few remaining agricultural, herder and forager societies today are not currently restricted by Malthusian pressures of competing societies encroaching from all sides on their limited space. IOW they gain the benefit of a non zero sum wider environment to flourish in.
Thus we are comparing non Malthusian foragers, herders or farmers to modern society, not the type of society which would have been predominate back in that era. Possibly a significant difference which would prevent us from concluding modernity has no effect on happiness.
I’m just surprised to see research on the Amish conducted by someone other than Donald Kraybill.
Another problem to throw on the pile is translation. A lot of these questions were translated a while ago before we had a good methodology for checking their quality. The results are not always very impressive.
I wrote a paper a while back that found that one of the measures of postmaterialist values (basically when societies start to value things beyond money and survival) had a massive translation error that translated the English “ideas” into “ideology” in Russian and Polish and “spirituality” in Chinese, which led to some very weird time trends:
https://www.nuffield.ox.ac.uk/politics/papers/2011/Jon%20Mellon_working%20paper%202011_08.pdf
On the happiness side, you have real problems with the intensity of the “happy” translation. i.e. are you accidentally asking “are you ecstatic with your life?” in Denmark but “is your life at least acceptable?” in Rwanda.
Even ignoring all the holes people have already poked in this, there’s another one: Blissful ignorance. Most people in comparing happiness assume some kind of base state from which happiness is assessed. If someone has a condition which alters that state (such as an intellectual disability which makes them unable to see why they might want something, or lack of knowledge of a distressing truth, or wireheading), it doesn’t count. So if your wife is cheating on you (and you’re not polygamous), that’s bad because in a state where you knew about it it would make you unhappy, even though it’s being concealed from you so you’re not actually unhappy right now.
Asking whether people with no experience as functioning members of modern society are happy won’t produce a useful answer by this standard, since their answers would be affected by ignorance. You’d have to ask “of someone with experience in both societies, which would he be happier in”.
Whenever I see anything like this, my first reaction is this:
Surveys measure survey-answering behavior. Even if survey taking behavior on other surveys correlate with other things, this is still just a measure of survey-answering.
Just because surveys are easier and cheaper to administer than any other means of inferring “happiness” doesn’t mean that they have validity. Even if these results were perfectly replicable, it would not mean that the survey-answering behavior of one population is the comparable to the survey-answering behavior of another population. Validity and reliability are independent aspects of interpreting research, and often particularly tricky with social science research on large populations.