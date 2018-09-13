Open Thread 110.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
So there’s the leaked Google video post 2016 election. For all that’s in there, one remark that struck me was when someone said MLK said, “history bends toward justice” and says he thinks it bends toward progress which leads ultimately to justice.
The original context it seems, was, “Let us realize the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
1. Why do people assume there’s an arc, of history or of morality?
2. What do people mean by progress?
3. What do people mean by justice?
“1. Why do people assume there’s an arc, of history or of morality?”
@DragonMilk,
Either deeply held religious faith (which since I’ve never had that it is an opaque reason to me), or wishful thinking.
“2. What do people mean by progress?”
Change for the better.
“3. What do people mean by justice?”
“Justice” is harder, let’s say good is rewarded, evil isn’t rewarded, and fate isn’t arbitrary.
People assume there’s an arc because there exist trends and cycles on longer timescales than the human lifetime.
That, and apophenia.
1. Martin Luther King Jr was a Marxist/socialist from a young age, and believed in the tendency of the rate of profit to fall/production crises to lead to exacerbations of class tensions in capitalism (leading inevitably to its overthrow.) He also believed in a conservative Baptist sense of everyone being judged by God, eventually. The intersection of these worldviews led to his conviction that white supremacy (both counterrevolutionary and evil) in America was doomed in favor of multiracial cooperation.
2./3. Justice in the sense of every human recognizing every other human being has innate dignity, and progress being how far along we are at eliminating of the institutions and ideologies that prevent us from living together in harmony
https://samzdat.com/2018/07/15/footnotes-1/
Well now that all depends on how you care about things doesn’t it?
Slightly less pithily, justice, as far as I can tell, is what we call the process by which a political/perceptual paradigm approaches stability (or at least meta-stability) and consistency (or at least meta-consistency), which may involve it fundamentally changing. While individuals may not agree on the stabilizability of particular paradigms, most people admit that justice can exist even in paradigms that they believe to be unstable when the principles that they identify as axiomatic for that system are sufficiently unviolated.
Slightly less windbaggily, justice, as far as I can tell, is when a society tends to act in ways consistent with what that society broadly agrees are important fundamental principles.
I am probably being a complete idiot, but how does one actually vote for ACC entries?
There’s a link within the public open thread 110 that Scott linked
On this Google form.
Go to Open Thread 110, and click on the link to a Google form to vote.
Thanks all. Insofar as such a thing is possible, I was being even stupider than I had assumed. Well done me.
I’ve been seeing a lot lately contrasting “The California model” with “The Texas model”, and that’s sparked me to question: If, for whatever reason, California and Texas were made independent nations (but with open borders with the United States, like E.U. countries are to each other), what would they do differently than what they do now?
Off the top of my head, I imagine that Texas would ban abortion, but I can’t think of any other changes, and I’d hope that California would adopt Canadian labor law (or better yet German labor law!), but I doubt it.
I actually think not much would change for California or Texas, but I imagine the U.S.A. would have a weaker military without those two big States.
What do you think would be different?
Wait, why would this make a difference? I don’t think California is similar enough to Germany or Canada. The number of illegal immigrants in the California labor force is pretty big, and I think means you can’t just move rules from Germany or Canada to California and expect the same results.
Texas would be very different. Texas has a very small civil rights law compared to the federal regime, and it seems unlikely that an independent Texas would, for example, add a ban on public accommodation discrimination. Looking at recent Texas laws that have been declared unconstitutional – Texas would ban abortion, gay marriage, gay sex, sex toys, and publicly traded companies selling liquor. Looking at the Texas Republican Party platform, Texas would likely mandate prayer in schools and significantly increase religious observance in public spaces.
Addition: TCEQ is one of the most toothless, captured regulatory agencies in existence, while our Supreme Court has damn near abolished class-actions, so I’d expect a *lot* more ambient pollution without the EPA or federal courts.
By far, the largest share of federal government spending goes to entitlements. Without SS, medicare, most medicaid funding, and welfare/SNAP, something would get passed in their place. California’s programs would be a lot more expensive and socialized than Texas’.
What military policy these new countries would pursue would probably depend substantially on the circumstances of their departure, but I think it’s also safe to say that, all else being equal, texas would end up spending more at least initially, though by a much smaller margin than California ended up spending on its welfare state.
I’d guess that CA would probably allow much more immigration, especially of the high-skilled kind.
High-skilled immigrants are an economic threat to millions of existing high-skill workers in CA, and a boon to tens of thousands of businessmen – mostly unsympathetic businessmen like techbro VCs. Plus, they’re almost all white and thus privileged(*) and don’t need CA’s help. Low-skill immigrants threaten no major California interest groups or voting blocs, benefit a broader spectrum of employers, and are already a sympathetic cause célèbre among the people who are going to be running an independent California.
More immigration, yes, but not especially of the high-skilled kind. The question is what sort of clever scheme they’ll come up with to discourage that sort of thing, while keeping the appearance of a broadly pro-immigration policy.
* East Asian + High Skill = Effectively White when counting privilege/oppression scores.
This isn’t the sort of issue where people vote with their pocketbooks. If you’re an existing high-skill worker in CA, you will have friends and coworkers who are high-skill immigrants (and there’s a very good chance you are an immigrant yourself or are the child of one), and will generally have positive associations with them and see them as valuable contributors to society.
And of course employers will have their own ways of getting favorable immigration policy.
(I don’t want to get into a SJ discussion, but I do want to note the very large number of South Asians among CA’s high-skill immigrants.)
The most significant factor for CA will be that it has to replace Social Security, Medicare, Obamacare, etc, etc, with California equivalents. Which will almost certainly be much more generous and inclusive, e.g. “medicare for all”, without accepting the cost constraints and without the Full Faith and Credit of the United States Government behind its promises to pay back the loans it will need to hold things together while they figure it out.
Also, without California, both the USN’s Pacific Fleet the US State Department’s clout in East Asia will be substantially weaker, and CA will not be picking up that slack. Which means China will be pushing its weight around in a big way, and the Pacific Rim trade that California is expecting to be its economic salvation will be less than free in a way that makes it much less profitable to anyone other than China. Prognosis: Hyperinflation
The first order of business in TX will be to make Christianity the official state religion, possibly de jure, definitely de facto, with all that this implies regarding abortion, gay marriage, etc. And, yes, they’ll have to replace the federal safety net programs with something, but they won’t break the bank doing it. On the immigration front, expect a major crackdown on illegal immigration, but if allowed to do that to its own satisfaction TX might be surprisingly welcoming to a fair number of legal Mexican immigrants.
This will probably work out fairly well for Texas as a nation-state, but a sizable minority of Texans at least will suffer for it. And Austin will be a much less pleasant city for people like us to live in, which I will regret insofar as Austin is near the top of my list of places to move right before CA collapses.
As of 2015, the Federal Government collects about $400 billion in taxes (income, payroll, excises, etc) from California. If an independent CA were to simply clone the US tax code as an add-on to CA’s existing state taxes, that would go a long way towards covering that, especially (as seems likely) if CA doesn’t try to come close to matching US per-capita military spending. Not all the way, though: single-payer alone has been estimated at anywhere from $200 billion to $400 billion, and California gets about $100 billion/year in federal grants (mostly for education, medicaid, TANF, and transportation infrastructure) that would need to be replaced (although I think the Medicaid portion of this is double-counted with the single-payer estimate). Single-payer would replace Medicare, Medicaid, and the ACA, but that still leaves Social Security as well as a bunch of small-to-medium programs like Pell Grants, agricultural subsidies, and student loans.
California would have serious water issues as an independent nation.
Maybe it would kick them into getting desalination up and running in earnest.
Both of them would have better government than the current United States, both would crack down hard on illegal immigration (Texas first and faster), both would establish some sort of welfare state, but one that is much leaner and less corrupt than the US welfare state, and all these things would create pressures on the remaining US state to become a better government.
I assume the open borders within the US policy would not last, particularly for businesses and money. Such freedom of movement creates a “race to the top” (or bottom based on your POV) which causes capital to flee poorly governed areas. This is why the Ds/Rs always try to impose their worst ideas at the federal level (there is no escaping them). A well government California or Texas would cause such emigration, particularly capital emigration that conflict would soon occur.
It’s open mic night here at the Larson
CrazyCreative Missions Bar and Grill. What missions should the rest of us choose to accept?
Find the fastest / most effective way to fund mass production of carbon nanotubes, in terms of finding an application with a favorable rate of return.
Nano-sponge: the only personal skin care product that exfoliates, refoliates, anti-oxidizes, cleanses your liver, realigns your chakras, and fights pet odor.
Can we put it on the blockchain?
Formulate a plan to achieve maximal fame in minimal time. The catch is that it isn’t for you, but a random person chosen from your nation after you submit the plan.
edit: Oh, and with 1 or fewer casualties. Let’s do hard mode, people.
Assuming you are essentially an ordinary person, you could declare war on graffiti. Learn where it gets put and how to clean it off. Then spend your free time — you’re an ordinary person, so you have quite a bit of it — removing it. Document your efforts with pictures and video. Spread the word through social media and traditional media too, when possible. Appear at city council meetings with copious documentation of all the vile graffiti the city is content to leave all over. Cultivate an air of eccentric indignation and wear odd easily-recognized attire, like a pink stahlhelm.
Within a year or two you should be known locally as a colorful, somewhat useful local character.
Actually I think you’d become infamous because people would accuse you of racism.
Reminds me of the Berlin granny who declared war on right-wing graffiti. “Minimal time” is something else, though. She’s been doing this for 30 years before getting a conviction and some sort of fame.
Isn’t the answer to that question always “shoot the American president”?
Is there anyone that trying to assassinate has a higher fame pay off for?
Not than the trying to shoot the current President mind. I don’t think you can top that. Just a generic President.
Killing the American president gets you infamy, not fame. In any case, I doubt the typical person could assassinate the president these days. There’s an awful lot of security.
You don’t need to succeed to get the infamy.
Reagan got shot by a random crazy person who wanted to impress Jodie Foster. Even the best security has limits if someone is going to step out in public all the time.
Maybe you wanted to enjoy that fame somewhere other than a federal prison?
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to devise a strategy allowing a non-nuclear nation to deter other nations from nuking its cities. (You don’t necessarily need to defend against conventional attacks.) Your budget is $20 million per year of protection, and allying yourself with another nation that has nuclear weapons is not allowed.
I’m tempted to say “spend ninety-five percent of it on ballistic missile research and the rest on aluminum tubes; let the other countries fill in the blanks”. But that’s as likely to provoke attack as it is to deter it.
Really, if this was possible for twenty million a year, countries like North Korea would be doing it instead of pursuing nuclear weapons, and countries like South Korea would be doing it instead of pursuing strategic alliances. The best strategy by the letter of the question is probably to be Switzerland and just stay out of any conflicts that might end with you getting nuked, but that probably violates its spirit.
Spend the money on developing fusion cuisines between your local food and that of the most likely hostile neighbors and then seed your best cooks with money to start up restaurants in those countries steadily bringing you good will among the populace of those nations.
Endow research universities in my major cities and (once they’re up and running) generously fund research grants and fellowships for highly academically qualified grad students. Actively recruit students from the US, Russia, and China for the fellowships, and skew the fellowships’ academic criteria to favor things that correlate with upper-class (which correlates with politically-connected) families. As long as they’re in school, these students are hostages against their home countries’ nukes.
After writing that up, I looked up the budget for UC Berkeley and found that it’s a lot more than $20 million ($2.8 billion total). I could fudge and say that most of the money for the schools comes from tuition, but realistically it would take pretty big subsidies to build schools with strong enough academic and research lure enough international students to form an effective population of human shields.
Develop horrifying biological weapons housed in undisclosed locations far away from strategic nuclear targets. No one ever said mutually assured destruction was limited to bombs.
During the War, Britain had a stockpile of anthrax-laced animal feed, to be airdropped onto the Third Reich if things ever got desperate. Livestock would have eaten the feed, than humans the livestock, resulting in widespread casualties and heavy disruption of the German food supply.
Due to the durability of anthrax spores, making the affected area safe again would have required a vast decontamination program. Clean-up of the <2km^2 Gruinard Island where tests were conducted required 260 tonnes of formaldehyde.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Vegetarian
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gruinard_Island
You and your garage band are sent back in time to the Medieval era, and ushered in front of the court of some king. What song from the last 50 years do you play to impress everyone?
You are transported back in time. You can choose how far, but at least 100 years. You’ve been granted an audience with ten locals, and you have one hour to convince them that you really are a time traveler. If you succeed, they’ll offer you a sinecure in the hope that you’ll invent things, and if you fail, they’ll… do whatever it is people in that time and place do to crazy people, which we assume is probably not very nice.
(Fine print: You take nothing with you, not even clothes. The locals you’re talking to are reasonably bright and educated and open-minded, for that time and place. Your flux capacitor’s resolution is 10 square miles and 10 years.)
I feel as though the less far back the easier. My first thought was to go and talk to Einstein before he published general relativity. (I know enough about general relativity to convince him I’m from the future.) But then I realised your question makes it pretty much impossible to target a specific person.
So this is hard. I can’t tell them something that they, specifically, know about because I don’t know who ‘they’ are; I can’t predict some future event and be proven right because I’ve only got an hour; I can’t find a particular event that will be happening during that hour to predict, because it could be any time in 10 years; and I can’t show them some piece of future technology.
Ok, I think I’m going to need to milk the “reasonably bright and educated and open-minded” for all it’s worth. Obviously at lest one of the ten will be well-versed in modern mathematics! I go back to about 1820 having studied all the mathematical proofs from the 19th century I can. First, I show them a Mobius strip and several of the cool tricks you can do with it. Then I make several mathematical statements and say I can prove them and that as yet, none of them have been proven. I say that I am not a great mathematician, but each one of these theorems would take a great mathematician to discover the proof of. I can prove any of them; your choice, thus demonstrating that I must be from the future, because not even the greatest mathematician of today could prove any (let alone all) of these.
I try to choose as accessible proofs as possible, for example the impossibility of squaring the circle, doubling the cube and trisecting the angle. Perhaps also that e is transcendental or that the reals are uncountable. I can tell them about quaternions, Stokes’s theorem, Green’s theorem. Not all of this, obviously, because we don’t have time, but their choice. And it will require a little revision beforehand to find which of these can be proven most quickly and understandably. In my last five minutes I promise them that I’m worth taking the risk – that I know far more mathematical and scientific truths that revolutionise their society, not to mention many natural disasters that I have memorised the time and location of. (I’ll probably keep quiet about the wars, though. No need to scare them when time is short…) Imagine what an opportunity could be wasted if you turned me away just because I had so little time and equipment with which to prove myself!
As for location, I think I’ll go for Cambridge, UK. I already know the city and the language, and assuming I’m successful in my one-hour hearing, I’ll want to be able to talk and work with some of the great mathematicians, scientists and engineers of the time. I am not a genius myself, so I’ll need to use my knowledge to guide the real geniuses in the right direction and help them make their discoveries faster.
Your mission is to create a top level post in an open thread that gets the most replies, without mentioning gender or race.
Why, I would simply create a thread whose structure begins with “Your mission is…” and elicit ideas from other posters to find possible solutions to a hypothetical problem or conundrum.
Ozy noted on Tumblr that they actually are very moved by abstract art. I am very unimpressed with modern art, and most of the essays trying to tell me why, objectively, I shouldn’t scoff at it, are equally unconvincing.
I’m curious about at what point people think a particular music genre has gone up its own ass, and how much music education plays a role in that. There are certain classical music pieces that I very much appreciate because I have played them myself, and yet still my eyes glaze over when listening to similar pieces by the same composer. Sometimes I wonder if giving people at concerts sheet music can better help them keep up with a piece of music, and the advent of Youtube videos that basically do this seems to agree.
So here’s my example of a more esoteric classical music piece I very much enjoy, but I have classical music training:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_j6qC1a_5CA
Anyone wanna submit theirs for other genres? (I’m particularly curious if this is even possible for pop music.)
I’m tremendously fond of Bruce Pollock’s abstract art.
Yeah, that stuff is pretty cool. Not sure about the “Block Group” ones, though.
Nice example, Nancy. I would have said I dislike abstract art too, but it is true that I enjoyed those pictures. I guess what I don’t like is abstract art that is anything more than a cool design. I didn’t read the writing on the link, because it is the design that is cool, not what the artist has to say about it.
Is it right to call this stuff art? Sure, it is aesthetically pleasing, but for me art should express something. What does this express?
Delight.
Does enjoyment of color and pattern count as something to express?
Meh. Not really.
Ok, maybe I should say something more. I just figure that this argument applies to way too much. My curtains have a preety cool pattern on them. Are they art? What about some random nice looking cloud?
In my experience, sheet music makes listening much more enjoyable. But I might just be weird.
You are not that weird– I have exactly the same experience. I wish all concert programs included follow-along scores (piano reductions would be fine in the case of orchestral music).
I’ve found the same thing. Pieces that first sounded chaotic grew on me as I started playing them, but if I listen to something else that is objectively similar, it’ll sound awful to me. However, I think there is still a cut-off point where I find it has lost all musicality.
I think there are 2 related aspects that I view this in.
One is the general principle of more complex music. Pop songs (and old folk songs) have catchy, repetition-filled melodies that anybody can “get into”. Classical Romantic music has more complex themes, where often (at least in my case) the first few listens feel like just listening to some random classical music, before the patterns get built in my head and I begin to appreciate the beauty of it. It’s one of those classic sugary short-term reward vs long-term satisfaction situations.
The other part is that people who get deep into music just get bored. If you study music enough, eventually the standard of music building blocks become like only using two chords and the white keys would be to an intermediate musician. You seek novelty. It’s a sort of hedonic treadmill, where only weirder and weirder stuff will satisfy you.
I’m happy that I haven’t gotten bored of “normal” music.
Sheet music wouldn’t help me at concerts. I would just go “Yep, that’s what they’re playing, and it sounds like shit”.
Per a long-running thread in the previous OT, a straw proposal, which turns into at least three:
Open carry is no longer prosecuted. Rather, it is treated as an aggravating circumstance in the event of a violent crime, meaning it will result in a larger penalty by default. (Choose whatever penalty increase you think is interesting.)
DUI is no longer prosecuted. Rather, it is treated as an aggravating circumstance in the event of another moving violation.
Immigration that is not via current legal channels is no longer prosecuted. Rather, it is treated as an aggravating circumstance in the event of another crime (violent, fraud, embezzlement, conspiracy to commit, etc.).
How ought these differ? Suppose all three were implemented anyway. How would people likely respond? (I’m interested in ye olde unintended consequences here.)
Your example of open carry confuses the heck out of me because open carry is already legal without a license in most (31) states and all but a handful allow open carry with a license. It’s “not prosecuted” because for the most part it’s entirely legal.
I’m sick of arguing about immigration so I’m going to sit that part of the debate out.
Well, the easy counter to your point about open carry is that it’s still illegal in 19 states, and that there still exist people who would like to make it illegal in more places, as well as concealed carry, and even ownership. So, the idea in that case is to never prosecute it anywhere, but instead come down extra hard on, say, a robbery where a firearm is used.
The straw proposal is more about getting law enforcement further out of the business of prevention, and shifting those resources toward punishment. Or alternately, implementing prevention more through deterrence.
It’s an interesting tradeoff to me, in general. I’m aware of research that suggests limits to the power of deterrence. Meanwhile, there are definite drawbacks to outlawing acts that could lead to harm. Firearms is especially curious, since there’s an element of intent – someone who carries but has no intent is utterly unlikely to cause harm. Likewise, someone who enters a country but has no intent to take advantage of its welfare system or its spirit of public trust is utterly unlikely to deprive anyone of resources.
So this is me exploring the framework.
I think a better analogy would be “unlicensed possession of a firearm is no longer a crime, but an aggravating circumstance, etc.”
I’m not saying I’d support that, but it intrigues me, and I’d like to see an analysis of the results.
Yeah, also I think most felonies get higher penalties if they’re done with a firearm, so I think we may be implementing your scheme already.
1. What Nabil ad Dajjal said above.
2. We get a hell of a lot more car accidents involving drunk drivers I bet. I think making DUI not a crime is a pretty terrible idea. Making it an aggravating circumstances will make it harder to crack down on people DUI.
3. No comment.
Re drunk driving, I agree. We’re going to get a whole lot more tipsy drivers who think they can drive home without an accident. Some of them are totally wrong, and they crash. Some of them might’ve been able to drive in most circumstances, but they got into some circumstances where they couldn’t, and they crash. And a lot of them couldn’t tell in advance, because alcohol is well known to suppress your ability to make calculations such as this.
DUI: there’s an interesting distinction I think you and Evan are hinting at here, then. A test exists which yields objective measurement of BAC (right?), and there’s widely accepted correlation between BAC and probability of an accident (right?). And so the increased probability of harm is taken as justifying LE putting resources into prevention vs. post mortem deterrence.
To what extent is this general principle applied toward other harmful acts?
Obviously common with other substances- DUI when on muscle relaxants, or getting fired for operating heavy machinery, etc.
Beyond substance abuse, though, you could look at how security clearances are denied/revoked due to engaging in behavior that indicates a susceptibility to bribery or extortion.
Hmm… what else?
The FDA forbids the use of many drugs OTC due to correlated side-effects, many of which have never been causatively linked, or because of avoidable side-effects that are dangerous and that many people would not adequately avoid without a doctor’s monitoring (not saying I always agree, but that’s, I think, the stated purpose).
Basically there’s a link here to what’s sometimes disparaged as “the nanny state”, where a government shapes behavior in ways that are intended to be better off for the person behaving.
I think Evan’s point that alcohol suppresses judgement is very important too. It’s not just that there’s an objective measure of what we want. Some people probably can drive better on a higher BAC than others. But alcohol suppresses judgement, so way too many people who have enough conscientiousness before drinking and who wouldn’t drink too much knowing it’s illegal will get drunk and then change their minds if driving drunk isn’t illegal.
I wonder about the drunk driving one. I don’t know the exact statistics, but the police are not stopping a lot of random people and checking them, so I would expect that most DUIs were people who were violating some other traffic law that led to the stop. And obviously substantial numbers of people still do drive drunk; to the extent that there’s been a reduction, I would expect it to have more to do with the reduced social acceptability of that sort of thing than the DUI laws. Though perhaps the laws have contributed to the reduced social acceptability.
I agree, that they probably are violating some other law or driving vaguely recklessly but that doesn’t mean it would be easy to punish them for that. It could be hard to punish people for being a little swervy on the road. It’s hard to prove, and it’s easily open to accusations of police discretion being used unfairly. It’s relatively fair and ironclad to be like “yep, this guy was x BAC % over the legal limit”.
Also, I’ve talked to people who told me they didn’t give a flip about the social acceptability of driving under the influence. But they did care about the odds of getting caught.
I doubt social acceptability has much to do with it, because it’s hard for anyone who knows you to observe unless you’re not only wasted but acting out somewhat.
Where I’ve lived the police also do things like set up blockades on New Years and talk to each drive who passes. They smell alcohol? You’re probably getting a breathalyzer test. And people still drive drunk right after midnight.
My impression is that it is not hard to “prove” (that is get it to hold up in traffic court) that someone was weaving. Just the cop showing up to the court date and stating that it happened gets you there most of the time. They don’t bother because without some other charge to add in like DUI its a tiny fine and a hassle and the arresting officer will miss the court date often enough that you just give them a warning and look for a drunk you can nail.
As (or if) the surveillance state becomes more intrusive, there’s less reason to have crimes that are “victimless” still be considered crimes. If you could catch every moving violation, or even every driver that started weaving a bit too much and seemed drunk, you wouldn’t need to have as low a BAC limit.
If you can reliably prevent minors from gambling online, then online poker doesn’t need to be illegal (since that was the justification for making it illegal in the US).
Austin meetup report:
Highly successful. We had about 25 people (compared to last year’s 32, but it was significantly hotter), more than half new to the group, and most people stayed for our whole 3 hours. Scott Aaronson came for about 1.5-2 hours. I gave away at least 16 of my 20 fidget spinners, which seemed popular. Many people indicated an interest in returning, and some of them came to our following group meal. We used playing cards to randomize groups twice, which I liked as I got to meet many new people.
Trying not to decide whether you’re talking about the weather, the mood, or the attendees.
I’ve noticed that US Presidents tend to have short last names. Since Eisenhower, there have been no Presidents with names over seven letters. I was surprised that last names are shorter on average than I thought, with the average lengths 5 to 7 letters. But even with that statistic, it is still true that Presidents’ last names are shorter than average. I think longer last names take up too much space in one’s brain to generate enthusiasm for the average voter.
I think it would require a top-notch politician to make it to President with longer than 7 letters. And I wonder if a 2 letter or 3 letter name would give a candidate an extra bump in the polls. Are there any possible candidates with 2 or 3 letters? And does this trend occur in other democracies?
I don’t think 2 or 3 letters would help. My guess is that it’s mainly about syllables. Most Presidents seem to have 1 or 2 syllable names. Obama was pushing it with 3.
Here’s a thing which I call The Alarm Paradox. Most likely other people have though of it before with a different name.
The moral of the story: Everything worked fine when the villagers could see the threat with their own eyes. In the beginning, whenever the boy sounded the alarm, the villagers could see that he was right because there was a wolf there for them to fight off. With the new wolf, however, that changed. Each time the boy warned of a coming catastrophe, the villagers acted to prevent that catastrophe. But for some catastrophes, preventing them means that you have no way of knowing whether or not they would have happened without your intervention. This was exactly the case for the new wolf. It took very few alarms before the villagers were lulled into a false sense of complacency.
This probably applies in many situations: A manager is told by an employee that the company’s software has a major security bug that needs to be patched ASAP. She assigns a team working overtime to the problem, and soon the bug is fixed. If this happens many more times, however, she may begin to wonder if these “major security bugs” are really as important as her employees make them out to be.
When I was just out of high school I was working in food service. I can’t say much good about my brief experience in that industry, but one thing going for it is you meet a lot of interesting people. One guy I worked with was a former crackhead who also was a former bike thief. (Ostensibly former. Maybe current on both accounts; neither would come as a shock.) His name was Kimmy and he didn’t have a lot of teeth.
One day I asked Kimmy what was the best kind of bike lock to prevent theft.
“Oh, they can clip anything. Soon as some newer stronger one come out, they find a way to clip it, just watch.” He nodded and kept mopping or running around. He had sort of a manic energy that I liked.
I had just bought a new bike after my old one was stolen — it was my sole mode of transportation, and the bastards who took it left nothing behind but the fancy U-lock I bought for it, its closure bar pruned like a rose stem. A little dismayed by Kimmy’s answer, I probed further: “So what’s the least worst bike lock?”
“Chains.” He held up his fists and made them tremble. “Thick ones. Sum’ real loud. People take bikes don’t wanna draw attention to they selves.”
He made a circular motion with his arms, like he was tying a scarf around an Easter Island head. “Run it all through the tires and the frame and shit.”
So that same day I replaced my bike lock with about six feet of somewhat heavy chain, secured by a sturdy padlock, and I used this to lock up my bike just as he said.
It worked like a charm and I had bikes for years after that, and never had one stolen.
Enough time passed for me to grow accustomed to mishearing noises and sort of hallucinating my bike was being stolen, but like phantom phone vibration I eventually learned to calm down and relax. My bike was always there waiting for me, draped in the length of chain where I left it.
In that time I uprooted myself again, I went to school, I got married, and my wife and I worked and lived in various parts of the state and then eventually moved across the country. I secured my bike, then our bikes, that way the whole time.
We’d been in our new apartment on the other side of the country for less than a week. One night around 9:30 or 10 while I was lying awake, I heard the familiar sound of the chains rattling and reflected on how it sounded — just like the real thing, I thought. I closed my eyes and waited for the sound to stop, as it always did. Then I went back to whatever else I was doing or thinking about. But wait, hadn’t I also heard a truck squealing out of the driveway of the building right after? I’m not such an unlucky person that those two sounds would be meaningfully connected in my life, right??
This anxiety roused me up out of bed and over to the front door to peek out and make sure my bike (and my wife’s) were both still there as I had come to expect. But this time they weren’t. Just two U-shaped pieces of cut chain.
That was my alarm paradox.
Is this what happens with vaccinations? People have forgotten how bad measles or tetanus actually is. Or personal hygiene like washing hands to avoid infectious diseases, which we tend to dismiss in times where plague epidemics do not occur.
So, I have an interesting dilemma that’s a bit philosophical and a bit medical.
Long-term, my girlfriend wants to have kids, and I’m becoming increasingly onboard with the idea. But there’s a bit of a complication. I have a genetic skin condition that has a 50% chance of passing on to any offspring.
It’s quite rare and frustratingly, nobody seems to give a single crap about it, because it’s “fortunately” not life-threatening or harmful to health in general. What it does is make me highly perceptible to getting quite large/painful giant red lumps (call them boils, cysts, carbuncles, whatever – they come in all shapes and sizes and consistencies) every so often. And I mean really big and really painful. I get them somewhat randomly – sometimes twice in two months, sometimes maybe a year between. On average, I’d say I average a big nasty one every six months or so, which causes about one week of really intense pain almost all the time (they’re usually located on my back, neck, or rear end, such that it’s almost impossible to sit down or move without aggravating them) followed by another week of drainage which is sort of off and on painful (but comes with a feeling of relief that the worst is over).
According to Google, there is no treatment and there is no cure. The entire internet has very little information on this whatsoever. As far as I can tell, the medical establishment doesn’t give a shit – because it’s “just pain” and it’s not “chronic” in the sense that I don’t have the pain literally all the time. I’ve seen several dermatologists, most of which ignored everything I said, misdiagnosed me, then gave up when their standard “cystic acne” treatment didn’t work. At my mother’s request, I even suffered through a year long course of Accutane, which did nothing long-term.
As a teenager, this was a very troublesome issue for me. I was embarrassed by it and during the worst of it, often had, not really suicidal ideations (never formed a plan or anything) but a whole lot of “I wish I’d never been born” type thoughts. I’ve learned to cope a little bit better as I got older, accepting it as just a part of life, and trying to avoid the “why me” sort of thoughts by maintaining perspective that everyone has problems and pain in their lives, and many are born into various sorts of circumstances far worse than my own.
All that said, the prospect of passing this on to my child horrifies me. My own father didn’t know he had this, but I do. My girlfriend wants two kids, which would put the odds of getting two children without this disease at 25%. Despite the fact that on the net of things, I’m glad I was born, I still can’t imagine myself being responsible for someone being born into the world with this condition. It doesn’t manifest itself until puberty – and I imagine myself having a child and spending their whole first 12 years of life in complete dread of the moment when they say “Daddy it hurts” and I have nothing to tell them other than “It’s about to get a lot worse” and “Get used to it because you’ll be dealing with this for the next 30 years.”
So one option is to go for it anyway, take my chances, hope the kids eventually feel how I do (that on net, it’s still worth being alive), etc.
Aside from that, what all other options are there? I’ve heard adoption is often costly and messy – that actually getting a white infant is incredibly complicated, and then there are risks of the birth parents returning and demanding custody. I suppose artificial insemination is also an option, but there’s also stories of that going poorly – I think it was here on SSC we discussed the story of the white couple who ended up with a black baby. Even putting the race stuff aside, I’m skeptical of sperm banks. Somehow, it seems like they all promise you tall, blonde, super-athlete, doctor sperm. And yet somehow, my perception is that most men who donate sperm aren’t… well… that.
And then there’s the question of – what am I having kids for if not to pass on my genes? Like many here, I believe heritability is a pretty big thing. That genetics explain a whole lot. Generally, the reason I want to have kids is to preserve my culture and values for future generations. Can I be confident in that happening if my own genetics aren’t involved?
I’m really not sure what to do about any of this.
Lots of stuff is going to hurt your kids, at least you’re prepared for this one.
Most of the other stuff won’t be directly caused by me though.
As horrible as this sounds, it may be that my primary concern here is probably my own guilt, moreso than the kid’s pain.
It seems you should also take into account the probability that there will be a better treatment for this condition in 10-15 years than there was when you were a kid (yes, you say nobody cares about it, but it might not take specific research on your condition to result in better treatment options as a side effect of future medical breakthroughs).
TBH, not to downplay your problem, but I am related (by marriage) to a family where everyone has like a fifty-fifty chance of developing Huntington’s Disease when they reach middle age. I feel like something like that might be enough to give one pause about having children (barring the case where you can e.g. select the embryos you know don’t have it). Your case doesn’t sound, to my subjective judgment, like it should.
I don’t get why you’d care about the kid being white but you don’t about it being yours. After all, being related to you and being of the same race seem like the same thing at different scales. And the difference between your genetics and average white genetics are probably greater than between average white and average black when it comes to academic success if that’s what you care about.
You seem to have achieved happiness, I would thus not discontinue the brand of your progeniture, your children can do so if they want to, or we might even already be editing genes by the time they become parents making the whole dilemma moot.
There are cultural implications of mixed-race families that I don’t care to deal with.
Assuming I go down this route, I’d probably want to keep it as secret as possible.
Putting aside the question of inheritable conditions, you might want to question some of the assumptions here.
Why? What is so valuable about your values and culture, specifically? Even if your own genetics are involved, how can you guarantee you will pass these things on in the first place? Many families have a dynamic of “My parent was a huge ***** of ****, I’m going to do the exact opposite of what they did.” If this is your major reason for wanting kids, why don’t you instead become a teacher? You can reach more people and potentially pass your values on to people who will be more receptive to them.
When you began to think about your child inhereiting your condition, you were thinking about them as individuals with their own subjective experiences of life. This is quite laudable, in my opinion. Will my children suffer? What will they think and feel, and how can I, personally, help them? Is it ethical to create a life knowing it will have specific challenges with potentially no solutions? These questions are at least attempting to struggle with the weight of what it actually means to have children. However, “I want to pass on my genes because that is cool for me” is the opposite of this, and ignores the potentiality of a human life to instead regard it as a genetic and cultural vessel for its parents.
I think you were on the right track thinking about your hypothetical children as people, but you lost the humanist bent when you brought up the genetic component.
This doesn’t look constructive.
Personally, I think this is something everyone should ask themselves. I find it very constructive to critically question my own assumptions and ideas.
And what did you find out? Are your values valuable?
Not all of them. I’ve found that I have some persistent, stubborn beliefs that are actually very detrimental to my day-to-day life, to say nothing of their philosophical ramifications. It’s been helpful for me to acknowledge them and work towards managing and, hopefully someday, replacing them.
But surely you treasure your metavalue of optimizing you beliefscape as otherwise you wouldn’t hold it?
Yes, because it is constructive.
Alright, presumably this is how everyone feels about their terminal values, so what’s the point of exhorting someone to question whether they should be preserved?
I’m not sure I understand your line of reasoning.
Are you saying that because questioning my values is a terminal value for me, I should’t need to question my terminal value of questioning my values?
But as I said earlier, I arrived at this value of questioning my values by questioning my values and realizing the process was constructive. I’m more than happy to question whether or not its valuable to question ones values. In fact, we’re doing it right now! You’re questioning my terminal values by asking whether or not its justified to question other people’s terminal values.
The very foundation of being a rationalist as an ideology is predicated on the idea that people have unconcious biases and thought processes that lead to mistaken or irrational beliefs and opinions and that this should be (to choose a word completely at random) overcome. I’m not sure its constructive for you to suggest that we should suddenly stop doing this at the point where it overlaps with people’s terminal values.
Who said anything about guarantee? It’s much more likely that a typical person would be able to influence his own kids than the kids of other people, which is 100% of who would inherit the future if he doesn’t have his own kids.
I used the phrase “guarantee” because Matt M’s ethical conundrum is between the chance (50%) that his children will suffer and the utility of passing on his values (probabllity unknown).
I agree with you that he has a higher chance of influencing his own kids, but I’m not convinced that is true only if they are his kids genetically.
Can you select embryos or sperm that don’t have this? I’m guessing probably not – lack of research probably means lack of test development – but that would be the get out of jail free card. Especially sperm selection.
Extreme lack of research. I don’t even have an official diagnosis, because no dermatologist I’ve ever seen bothered to look into it. What I have is a sticky note with a couple latin words written on it that I got from a Nurse Practitioner who said “I saw a guy like you once, he got so angry and refused to leave until I found something new he hadn’t been treated for before. I found this in a medical index and it seemed to satisfy him, maybe it’s what you have too.” And when I googled it, it was a far better match for my symptoms than any of the common stuff dermatologists had always incorrectly tried to diagnose me with before.
Some questions:
(1) Is there any possible way to genetically screen for this, either your sperm or the embryo (going the IVF route)?Saw this has been asked above already.
(2) Does it manifest only in males?
(3) Do you have any brothers who you would be okay with donating sperm, and who would acquiesce to such a request?
2. From what I’ve read, it can occur in either gender, although in my personal case, I got it from my father, who got it from his father. I know my sister doesn’t have it. Unsure about aunts and uncles (my father is not on good terms with the rest of his family)
3. No, just the one sister. I have male first cousins on my mom’s side. I had never considered that. I’m sure my mom would be delighted to know that I’m carrying on her genes at least.
If you want to have kids, have kids. If you give it to one of them you will probably feel guilty about it, especially during outbreaks. If you are a decent parent you kid probably isn’t going to hate you for it, and you should be going in with a good idea how to approach and take care of it as best it can be.
When I was in my 20s I found out that my parents had been sort of covering up (just by not talking about it) somewhat significant mental issues. Anorexia in one person, a mental institution stay for at least one, possible bi-polar in another. I was annoyed at having gone through depression and some suicidal thoughts/actions as a teenager without knowing this, but I wasn’t mad at the idea that they gave it to me.
See, I feel like this is different though.
My understanding with mental health is that it’s somewhat heritable in a certain way, but nobody really knows exactly how or to what extent.
In this case, it is considered absolutely certain that it’s a specific gene mutation that is dominant and therefore 50% chance of passing it on.
If it’s not something you hate your parent(s) for, or wish you hadn’t been born over, then why assume your kid(s) would feel differently?
Well, it would be unfair to hate my parents for something they didn’t know about. In my case I *would* know about it. That might change the entire perception.
How do you recognize and deal with sophistic posts/sophists? Do you engage them? Try to refute them on things you know to be false or misleading?
I’ve come across numerous political/historical/economics posts by sophists. They’ll usually have some facts that they cherry pick or exaggerate to support a narrative, bring up a lot of strawmen and other fallacies. They can be fairly convincing if I don’t know anything about the subject or don’t critically think about what they say. Most times I’ll give the poster the benefit of the doubt, but if I see a pattern or certain words or phrases that trip my sophist-dar, then I tend to engage or just write them off completely.
Here’s a comment from the Marginal Revolution blog about China. It contains some kernels of truth, i.e. China graduates a lot of STEM majors. China is doing great work in some fields of biotechnology and has leads in some fields. Regulatory burdens can slow down economic growth and harm innovation. He seems to be painting a portrait of a dynamic, soon to be dominant in tech, economics and human capital China, compared to a stupid, lazy, sclerotic USA.
However, there are facts that counter his narrative. For example, more Chinese students choose to come study and work in the US than the reverse. While not exclusive to China, there’s a lot of fraud in their research due to poor incentives. There have been numerous scandals wrt food production in China, that could be reduced with better regulation.
This isn’t to say that his narrative won’t happen. The economic and quality of life growth in China over the past 20+ years has been amazing. China is a large country that is spending a lot on research and will continue to contribute to the world. However, the US also spends a lot on research and still has a lot of innovation in technology and management. It’s not like the US is standing still while China races ahead.
Maybe you can clarify what you mean by “sophistic”? It sounds at the beginning like you’re talking about people not arguing in good faith, but the example you give sounds rather more like someone arguing in good faith but failing to grasp nuance.
Just to play devil’s advocate, why do you think the linked comment is sophistry? He seems to have relatively medium strength arguments overall. Do you simply disagree with his view, or do you see a certain line of argumentation that is inherently dishonest?
As far as cherry picking evidence, are you not guilty of the same thing? You claim that more Chinese people coming over to the U.S. to study than the reverse is a sign that the U.S.’s STEM programs are better. However, one could argue that this actually shows that China is more dominate; i.e., that Chinese STEM majors have a mastery of both the English and Chinese languages (arguably the two most important lingua francas), whereas American students can not survive in a Chinese-language environment. From this perspective, the imbalance makes sense in favor of the Chinese, because not only are they better linguists and international citizens, but they also have the opportunity to learn science from both countries.
@Odovacer,
In my case please just call me on it.
I learn more that way.
I have heuristics for recognizing liars, idiots, and the willfully ignorant. I have other heuristics for recognizing those likely to be well informed, competent, and interested in getting at the truth. Neither set are infallible, but they help me reduce the noise to signal ratio.
I almost never engage with people I believe to be most likely “liars, idiots, and/or willfully ignorant”. I will sometimes engage with those whose ignorance seems likely to a result of insufficient experience, education and/or input.
Actually, that’s not quite true. If I’m in a sufficiently bad mood, I may play a game of “bait the trolls” or similar, and/or show off for a possible audience. But it’s not generally very satisfying, so I have to be in a pretty bad mood, not to be able to think of half a dozen rather more fun things I could be doing instead.
I think your usage of “sophists” implies something similar to my “liars, idiots, and/or willfully ignorant”.
Most people who are trolling are trolling to get you to expend more effort than them. If someone sticks around and advances an argument for more than a couple lines, its 99% probably not sophistry. There’s orders of magnitude more people on the internet that believe in weird and incomplete notions of things than there are wannabe puppet masters trying to maliciously engineer internet discussions
This article arguing that the many, many attempts to take out Trump are fundamentally similar to the sort of coup our (US) intelligence community has previously engineered in other nations is fairly convincing to me. Or, even if the particulars are not correct, it feels extremely obvious to me (but seemingly not to most, which is why I post this) that the DC establishment and media are, not to mince words, “out to get” Trump any way they can, and that the particulars of the various scandals they’ve tried to stick to him are ultimately irrelevant, since they aren’t the root motivation.
More generally, maybe someone can steelman for me the case that Trump is so uniquely horrible as president as to warrant daily headlines like “How Do We Rebuild Norms Of Reality After Watching Past Two Years In ‘Shocked Horror?'” or “the main consequence was to make life more difficult for the grownups trying to mitigate the damage of the Child Who Sits on the Nuclear Throne.”
Whereas so far as I can tell the NYTimes oped was about how Trump is not being bellicose enough for the “adults” in the GOP. After two years I feel much more convinced than before the election that we’re less likely to get into more unnecessary wars with Trump than we would have been with a continuation of the foreign policy status quo (albeit probably more bellicose than Obama) under President Clinton. For example, Trump has expressed much more public skepticism about e.g. the value of US intervention in Syria.
tl;dr, there are plenty of problems to point to with Trump, but the reaction to him in the establishment media/DC mainstream seems so out of proportion to those as to need alternative explanation. If you disagree, can you explain either why the reaction to Trump isn’t as overblown as it seems to me and/or why he is a lot more dangerous than he seems to me?
So I heard today that unemployment is down, inflation is down (despite tariffs), and the stock market is up. Also there’s some sort of hissy fit about hurricane death numbers.
I don’t think you need the intelligence community pulling off a coup; that’s just ripped from _Homeland Season 6_. Trump’s a crude and crass outsider who defeated the Democratic establishment’s darling… not much more to it. They hated Reagan almost as much.
Did they really? I mean, I was a little kid during his presidency so I wouldn’t remember much personally, but was it really even close to this extreme? That is not my impression, though I could be wrong.
It doesn’t seem a stretch to me. I recall what they said about Bush/Romney and they were insiders that happened to not think raising taxes was a brilliant idea.
Personally, I see this as part of a continuum.
Every election, the set of people who aren’t reconciled to the democratic outcome seems to get larger, and the range of behaviour *not* shunned by everyone as off-the-wall gets broader. I know people who are still claiming that Bush stole the “hanging chad” election, and was never a legitimate president – but most people regarded them as pretty much off the wall, even among those who supported his opponent. With Obama, we have the Birthers, and those who claimed he was Islamic. With Trump, half the Democrats I know (*not* a representative sample) act like the only reason they don’t think he’s Satan incarnate is because they don’t believe in Christian mythology.
There’s been a similar progression in statements from various grades of supposedly “fair” media. The sorts of things that used to be said only by a newsletters for committed radicals, run off in the basement on a mimeograph, and maybe the odd self-published book, is now coming out of media outlets are neither generally recognized as mostly fantasy (National Enquirer and its ilk) or not recognized at all. Once again you can see a progression from Bush to Obama to Trump.
The case of Trump is made more complex by his attacks on specific media outlets, such as the New York Times, and sometimes on media in general. People who feel attacked hit back. I’d expect similar behaviour from e.g. Fox News, if major political figures started calling it “Faux News” and excluding its reporters from news conferences.
Add to this Trump’s self presentation as an outsider. People who feel attacked lash out. Lots of people feel attacked by Trump. Many of them are career pols or beltway bureaucrats. (The rest are probably immigrants, Mexicans, Muslims, and citizens of allied nations being pressed for ever more concessions.)
What I don’t see is any more of a concerted attack than there was on Obama. Lots of pissed off people bad mouthing him to anyone who will listen – sure. Lots of politicians and would be politiicans openly planning to obstruct everything he does, even if the specific thing is innocent – sure, and much the same with Obama, and before. (Current US politiicans don’t compromise, AFAICT.) Ever more effective (and more shameless) opposition with every election – yep. The odd wingnut arrested for making threats, or even attempting to carry them out – yes again, and possibly more each election. Foreign agents sticking their spoon in the stew – quite obviously, this time, but probably not all that new, though maybe ever more effectively. Political partisans doing anything they can to discredit him, with ever less regard for truth – yes again.
Now personally, I’d dance on Trump’s grave – provided only that Pence pre-deceased him – and was merely somewhat disappointed with Obama. So I probably find it easier to notice “absurd” opposition to Obama than I do to Trump. But I don’t think that means I’m wrong in seeing a continuum here, and one that also included Bush.
Maybe it is just as simple as, due to the “Crying Wolf” effect, all rhetoric in politics tending to rise at least one, if not several steps above what a seemingly reasonable reaction would be.
For example, if standard operating procedure for both parties is to call any president of the opposing party, no matter how unremarkable, “a disaster for the nation,” then there isn’t much room left, rhetorically, if someone comes along who is both not of your tribe and also more so than average.
That is, because nobody saved a “10 of 10” on the outrage scale for a genuinely unusual president, even a slightly unusual president results in an unhinged-seeming “11 of 10.”
On some level I can understand the strong incentive for actual politicians to do this; I find it a bit more perplexing when people like Eliezer join in.
To your original “steelman” question I think David Frum has a pretty good summary here:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2018/10/building-an-autocracy/568282/
tl;dr: we are trading short-term gains for tremendous long-term dangers, and though Trump has not gone full Orban on us, he clearly would if he were smarter and our institutional checks were less strong; and he has worn down those checks enough, by setting a precedent of getting away with Big Lies and extreme corruption, that they will be much less effective against a future, smarter Orbanist.
If you don’t think Orban’s regime is actually terrible this will not be so persuasive, of course, and I imagine some on here probably don’t; but for those that do, that’s the strong case as I understand it. On a scale of generations institutional quality really matters to sustainable prosperity and growth, and Trumpism degrades our institutional quality more than the alternatives.
His steelman doesnt appear all that strong on review.
For instance, he says something silly like this:
It seems quite clear to me that democracy is currently fragile because of all of the trends that preceded Trump/Brexit/Morawiecki/Orban, and they are simply a reaction of a subset of voters to the previous failure of democracy. I feel like embedded in this is some sort of conceit that 50 years of a rotating Bush/Clinton/Obama/Boehner consensus would strengthen democracy. To me it seems far from it. Those people were unable to effectively wield power abroad and unable to form consensus at home.
Simply false as far as I can tell. He is a potion of Clinton’s philandering and Obama’s lack of transparency. He just gets called out more.
Rhetorically I would agree, but in practice there is yet to be evidence that he has launched a war to avenge his father or used law enforcement/IRS resources to investigate political opponents, or really enriched himself significantly. Maybe one day we will see, right now he’s just a talker on this.
Pure idiocy. Its not just the lies that matter, its how much the lies matter that matters. “Keep your doctor”, “WMD in Iraq” even if these are only 1 like they are worth a million fabrications about a steel plant, or the size of a crowd. And those lies were repeated and AMPLIFIED by the media. Its really not possible for him to catch up to either without lying us into a war, or lying us into a major social policy change.
Yea, this isn’t aging well.
A silly lie that runs opposed to all evidence we have.
You might find this semi-hopeful, but I do not. It simply seems to me that he prescribes more people doing what he wants, which is a complex scheme of bilateral unilateralism, that is similar to what we had 1994-2016, but actually working. We can’t have that unless its a different kind of bilateral-unilateralism that, frankly, Frum would hate.
We cannot be caring abroad and at home, as the old way would like, because there isn’t enough money and good will to go around. We could be callous everywhere, but that will be unstable, even if many of us libertarians would like it at least for a while. What we have to do is recognize that there is going to be a tension between, “America for Americans” and “Global World Community” and not pretend that ignoring the former for a few decades (as we did) makes things work well. Particularly not democracies.
Are there any professions that don’t use acronyms as part of their occupational spoken jargon?
Mimes?
I’m thinking maybe classical musicians or ballet dancers or whatever, except when they’re talking about unions and companies and things like that. I can’t think of any acronyms they would use that don’t represent proper nouns.
𝆐𝆑 ?
Teachers? Maybe they use lots around each other? IDK, I have many in my family, plus the obvious going to school thing, and didn’t hear many that normal people don’t know (like SAT/ACT).
It’s pretty much inevitable that every profession experiences some degree of linguistic drift. Heck, this even happens within companies if they’re large enough.
I remember hearing somewhere that I/O psych isn’t respected by other branches of psychologists. (Or something like that.) Can anyone verify one way or another?
After reading How architecture-themed Twitter accounts became a magnet for white nationalism and rereading The Toxoplasma Of Rage, I decided Moloch recently said “YOU KNOW WHAT NOBODY HATES EACH OTHER ABOUT YET? ARCHITECTURE. LET ME FIND SOME STORY THAT WILL MAKE PEOPLE HATE EACH OTHER OVER ARCHITECTURE.”
Interested in thoughts on this report (partially because I read this community as often broadly sympathetic with e.g. Jon Haidt, but also as having lots of people who didn’t like stupid teachers making them do stuff they didn’t want to do at school).
https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2018/09/teens-think-they-shouldnt-have-to-speak-in-front-of-the-class/570061/
Particularly
Group projects are the truly diabolical and cruel thing to assign to students. Speaking in front of people is stressful but at least it only lasts 5 to 10 minutes (at school).
I don’t really see why this is news though. Most children hate pretty much all schoolwork. A lot of schoolwork is pretty pointless long run.
I think there’s a feeling that schools are now more responsive to this sort of thing and that kids feel more entitled to demand their right not to feel stressed.
TBH I think it’s mostly been noticed because The Coddling of the American Mind is on the best-seller lists and it’s just such a neat fit!
I recently Kurt Andersen’s Fantasyland I’m curious whether other people here have read it, and what they think of it. I’d be particularly interested in seeing that response associated with people’s normal position on US politics aka the “culture wars”.
On the face of it, the book looks like it comes straight out of a “blue tribe” homeland, given the specific things it mocks, even while attempting to keep somewhat of a numerical balance in its later examples. It also fails to clearly show where it’s getting some of its claims, leaving this cynic asking whether they are cherry picked and/or outright false. (The anecdotes don’t seem sketchy to me, just the mostly implicit claims that they are representative and statistically common.)
That didn’t stop me from enjoying it. It mocked a lot of groups I don’t think much of, and did it complete with lots of anecdotal examples. Some of the historical anecdotes were unfamiliar to me, which is always fun. And some of the mockery was just plain funny.
But in spite of all these points – and my own generally ‘blue tribe’ attitudes – I suspect that there’s a lot here that rationalists would enjoy, regardless of tribe. Particularly if the rationalists in question are really grey tribers, with pink or pale blue leanings.
If you’re strongly religious, you probably won’t like it. The attitude to religious faith displayed comes straight from talk.religion.atheism or similar more modern forums.
But otherwise, he’s objecting to the gullible, and still more to those who profit from them, whether they are selling bogus patent medicine or confidently announcing the exact date for the end of the world. His thesis is that the US needs a balance between hopeful, optimistic belief and hard nosed, evidence-based rationalism, and that the balance is currently askew.
He dislikes a lot of things I consider to be harmless fun, claiming they contribute to the imbalance. I suspect those more red tinged than I might well agree with him about many of those things, which is part of why I suspect a lot of reddish tribers might also enjoy it.
So I’m curious what other folks who frequent SSC think of this book.
I spent the last week playing Mass Effect Andromeda, and I think it’s crazy under-rated. I’ve been a big fan of the Mass Effect series since the beginning, but I skipped Andromeda because of all the negative reviews. The two things I heard most were there were lots of technical glitches, especially with animations, and that it appeared to have been written by SJWs. After checking out the Battlefield V beta (it sucks), EA Origin enticed me to give Andromeda a try.
While the game has it’s problems, I thought the animations were fine (I understand they were patched shortly after launch), and probably my social circle is a bit hyper sensitive to the SJW thing, because while I could sort of understand the complaint (especially in the first couple hours of the game, though maybe that’s just how long it took for my preconceived notions to wear off) it seemed fine to me, and a lot of the dialogue options were definitely not SJW-friendly. My review follows, and it will have some very minor spoilers (more about gameplay than plot mostly), but the tldr is if you’re a fan of the series you should give this one a chance.
The bad: I hate hate hate hate hate the interface. You have to hold E to interact, no more tapping. It took me hours to get used to. Very frequently it’s hard to target the item or person you want to interact with. Putting mods on your guns is a pain and kind of difficult to figure out. You can only have three skills at a time. There is a “profile” system to allow you to switch between different sets of skills, but switching profiles incurrs a long cool down penalty, making it useless in combat, so hopefully you can predict the skills you’ll need for a particular encounter in advance. I wound up just choosing my favorite three and sticking to them. Several quests have you bouncing all over the map for no reason. You can’t skip the take off and landing cutscenes. The journal and map are atrocious, making pathing and planning very difficult, to the point that I began just doing quests in the order listed instead of bundling them by location. The plot is slightly derivative. The “scourge” is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of.
The good: I like the characters a lot, they have personality (the characters are probably the most important aspect of the series to me, and they got this one right, best in the series). The plot and villains and kind of interesting, and kept me interested throughout, I would really like a sequel to continue it. The combat is pretty fun, not as good as ME3, but better than ME2 imho. I like being able to cherry pick skills from different classes without being siloed into one. The game concept is pretty fun, although imperfectly implemented. The research, planetary development, and strike missions really made it seems like a living and connected area. It’s much less linear than previous games (and not just in the “pick the order you complete each planet” sense). The open worlds are great, they nailed it. Lots of stuff to do, unlike previous games in the series that basically had one main quest line and then lots of boring driving to complete stupid extra quests, and it has fast travel you can unlock across each planet. It feels much more like a Bethesda game than a Bioware game, but not boring like I find most Bethesda games. The ground vehicle is perfect, and not at all frustrating. The protagonist is inexperienced and unsure of him/herself, which I found endearing. There is swearing and nudity where appropriate.
Any fans of the series play it all the way through but hate it?