Open Thread 113.25

A very interesting development over at the New York Times is that they are now seriously addressing possible racial IQ differences. When my own Dutch (center-left) newspaper discussed this topic a while back, the ‘debate’ was cringe worthy, with almost exclusively idiotic arguments from the anti side and no one (daring to) take the other side to keep them honest. In contrast, the NYT piece actually mostly sticks to scientific fact:
– Race is not wholly socially constructed, but ethnic groups share genes
– Geneticists do distinguish between ‘geographic ancestry groupings’, although not the ones that many lay people/organizations use and call ‘race’
– Genes strongly influence various traits, including intelligence (or at least, educational attainment)
In general, the article appeals mostly to uncertainty and doubt to provide a counter-argument to white supremacists, which is a big improvement over telling falsehoods. I was a bit amazed to not see the argument made that outcomes are usually determined by an interplay of genes and circumstance, perhaps coupled with an exaggeration of the evidence for the importance of circumstance. After all, the easiest way to resolve the dissonance resulting from the facts not matching an absolute claim is weaken the claim slightly to accommodate a biased reading of the facts, rather than requiring total denial. A claim that the reasons for disparities between ethnic groups is mostly circumstance can then be used to defend the idea that the gap in outcomes is mostly due to racism, that it can be resolved by fighting racism; and other popular beliefs among the left. Furthermore, appealing to the importance of circumstance can also be used (even without exaggerating the facts) to reject white supremacy and such (for example, by arguing that the gap in genetic ability between ethnic groups is so small that the idea that the groups cannot coexist in society is silly, that black people are not destined to be far more criminal, etc).
—
The same author also wrote an interesting companion piece about scientists shying away from the public debate. I like this piece for arguing that the result is that white supremacists are left without educated push back, both from scientists themselves, but also from lay people who want to debate white supremacists. However, I would personally go much further: by refusing to engage when the facts aren’t clear, the scientists are contribution to a radicalization of society, where people on both sides are more likely to adopt extremist positions and to believe that science supports these extremist conclusions.
Furthermore, I would argue that this is likely to be an issue especially because of blue tribe taboos, where anything but total denial is often considered to be (extremely) morally wrong. The result is then that even merely expressing uncertainty is considered racist and condemned. Moderate & reasonable people, who generally have a tendency to not want to get hauled in front of a firing squad, but who often don’t want to lie either, then usually avoid speaking out at all. Ironically, white supremacists might get more substantive push back if academia had more Charles Murray’s or Murray-lite’s and people would be more tolerant of such opinions. Right now, many people who want answers are prone to turn to radical sources, as the moderate sources are lacking. The black high school student from the article is an example of a person who had trouble finding moderate sources.
PS. Interestingly, the person who set off the debate about racial IQ differences in my country, that I referred to at the beginning of the comment, is a black person as well.
Has anyone tried to study IQ or income or some other outcome measure, distinguishing among different sub-Saharan groups? Africa seems to have a lot of racial diversity–Ethiopians and Somali don’t look much like West Africans. It wouldn’t give you a perfect nature vs nurture test, since different sub population would have cultural as well as genetic differences, but they should all be about as much affected by prejudice in America or Europe.
Do you mean the IQ or outcomes of sub-Saharan groups that live in the West? Your comment is a bit unclear.
If so, a major issue is that the selection effect may be far different.
I believe there has been some study of outcomes for the Igbo and that they do well.
I read that piece a while ago. It is fairly mediocre.
That simply reflects on the writer’s constraints, as you mentioned. The fact is that Murray and company are actually the center of the debate when you boil it down, and there are white (and asian) supremacists to the X of him and deniers to the Y of him.
Its clear that genes are important to intelligence difference in humans, so far as any social science study can be clear (in other words if you deny this you also deny all other studies from psychology and sociology, etc). It is also clear that these are not evenly distributed among all populations (again see above; if you think rape or war can cause PTSD, you believe something with less evidence than what I just said).
I think this discussion is important, but only because other people insist that it is not. I would prefer to judge other factors than race, but Harvard obviously disagrees, many others obviously disagree. The problem is that people like me are asked by forces to align myself with Harvard or Hitler, and I cannot in good conscience do that.
For whatever reason, my reply keeps getting eaten. I’m not sure what I’ve done wrong (maybe there are some bad no-no words, ironic considering the focus of this discussion). I’ll try to sum up as succinctly as possible and avoid any bad-speak.
Could you go into more detail about why you “think this discussion is important, but only because other people insist that it is not”? From my perspective there are many topics that are taboo in most circles, and this field changes constantly (no one was talking about communism 5 years ago, and it was still basically taboo even on the left). What makes this specific topic so important?
Who do you think is forcing you to choose between “Hitler or Harvard”, and why? Is this choice presented to most people, or only you and people like you, specifically?
Reading ancient philosophy, many of their debates seem fundamentally confused to me. They debate things that are based on premises that don’t seem to actually mean anything and never notice it(for example, their physics centered around the essence of things, whereas scientists today for the most part don’t really think in that way). Obviously it’s hard to know what exactly it is that we don’t know, but what are some concepts that we use in our premises that people in the future might see as nonsensical?
This is how Daniel Dennett sees many debates about the mind.
While I see objective vs subjective as important concepts, it’s often not well defined and I could see our conception as being wrong.
If Virtual Reality becomes prominent, they might see our conception of real vs fake as inherently dismissive.
Psychiatry seems have a rather strange premise in the sense that they primarily judge mental illness by the ability to function in society. This means not only that what is seen as a mental illness changes over time, as society changes, but it also means that mismatches between people’s behavior and what is expected of them is blamed on people, even when it seems more reasonable to blame society.
An example is how nowadays a lot of people are diagnosed with and treated for ADHD. The fact that the youngest children in a class get diagnosed substantially more suggests that even merely children who mature slower or seem to mature slower than others get diagnosed. In general, it seems to me that people just differ where they are on the lethargy-energetic spectrum. Then because modern education and jobs require more lethargy, people who are somewhat further on one side of that spectrum are called mentally ill.
Another example is that being gay was for a long time considered a mental illness for clashing with was considered normal behavior in the past.
So, bombings. Out of curiosity, does anyone here think that the probability of “false flag” is greater than 1%? I don’t.
On another CW topic, caravans. The asylum caravan our of Honduras is coming up through Mexico, and I fully expect a few families who present convincing-enough evidence of persecution to be allowed across and most of the rest to get off the train (often literally) in Mexico and either stay there or go home. This is what happens every time a caravan goes through. As far as I can tell, nobody who is willing to admit that this is generally the case is getting much airtime. This seems to me to be an especially egregious case of politics being a mind-killer; very little effort is being made to understand exactly what happens when these caravans set out or what they accomplish. This fact makes me strongly doubt the accuracy of political reporting generally, and is one of the reasons I harbor a LOT of doubt over the “no-go-zone” stories that have come out of Europe in response to the [migrant/refugee] crisis, and “political movement reporting” generally.
If it happened six months ago, I think the probability of false flag would be very low. The fact that it is just before an election, combined with the fact that none of the bombs seem to have gone off, raises it–I think above 1%, although still less likely than the straightforward interpretation.
If it turns out that they were not supposed to go off, that would raise it a good deal more.
The caravans are disturbing to me because they obviously engage in photo ops then get on buses/trains. There are no humans on Earth that can keep the pace they are keeping. Indeed, 1000 Aragorns could not do this; 1000 Legolases could not do this; even with fresh horses for all the people and supplies this caravan would be proceeding at a breakneck pace.
I’m not sure I want to put a number on it, but there’s some things about this that don’t quite add up for me.
– The targets are all right-wing boogeymen, but there’s nothing tying them together except that they’re right-wing boogeymen. I’d expect anyone who was pissed off enough to send letter bombs to have something specific they were pissed off about, in which case we might see bombs being sent to Clinton campaign figures or Obama administration staffers or media offices or George Soros. All at once is a stretch. (On the other hand, there might be a conspiracy theory I don’t know about that implicates all these people.)
– The devices look like time bombs: the one good image I’ve seen shows a digital clock strapped to a capped pipe with electrical tape. Why would you send time bombs in the mail? If the target opened the package before the timer hit zero, they’d call the cops and evacuate. If they didn’t get around to it, chances are they aren’t even there. It’s only dangerous to the intended target (or, more likely, their staff) within a span of a minute or two, and there’s days’ worth of uncertainty in when they get there. (Another option is that the image is a press mockup, and these were conventional letter bombs.)
– The bombs arrived at their destinations, yet none of them went off. Amateur bomb-making is notoriously unreliable, but that’s a pretty low hit rate. And it helps tip the scales of cui bono. (But the bomb-maker could just be spectacularly incompetent, and the time-bombs-in-the-mail thing makes that more likely.)
– And of course the timing’s awfully convenient. (No getting around that, but it’s far from conclusive.)
That all being said, I still think a lone nut is probably our best bet here, knowing only what we do now. If the perpetrator meant for these to kill people, though, he really doesn’t know what he’s doing, which means he’s probably covered his tracks badly. We’ll probably know all about who and why in a week or two; if the perpetrator hasn’t been found by then, my probability of this being a false flag goes up.
It might also be worth mentioning that “false flag” doesn’t necessarily mean a DNC psyop. There are lots of other people out there who’d like to stir shit, and we already know about attempts to forment partisan tension from some of them.
Has anyone ever used “double false flags”? In this case, could a right-wing group send conspicuously inept bombs to “right-wing boogeymen” as you call them, in order to claim it was a false flag operation by whiny democrats who want to play the victim card?
How far does this rabbit hole go? What’s to stop a radical leftist group from creating a false false false flag just to make it seem like its a right-wing group trying to claim its a false flag operation by whiny democrats who want to play the victim card? In this case, the leftist group kills two birds with one stone, delegitimizing the concerns of the democratic party (their true enemy) and also casts the right-wing as exceptionally evil.
Good question. And I’m glad I don’t work in a secret service, where this kind of rabbit hole can supposedly go really deep, and even the ones who dig the hole are never quite sure what level they’re at.
In the absence of good solid facts, the most plausible options are to throw up your hand and refuse to pass judgment on anything that happens, or to become paranoid and choose the narrative that best fits your preconceptions.
So, please, someone reliable find the sender of these bombs (?), and get to the bottom of the affair!
Also on bombings: the UK Guardian is saying (sometimes in a ‘authorities have stated…’ context but without quote marks) that the people targetted are ‘prominent Trump critics’.
Is this something that’s been said by a source and used in other media? Because to me it looks like a fairly heavy-handed attempt to insinuate that the bomber must be a pro-Trump fanatic. Which feels inappropriate at this stage. Presumably there are people who hate both Trump AND Democrats
Purely factually ‘Trump critic’ might be a key identifier for some (Brennan?) but I’m not sure that I’d ‘Trump critic’ would be the go-to term I’d use to describe Obama.
This morning I found myself in the dentist’s office, being subjected to a television presenting a bunch of talking heads discussing some celebrity having worn “blackface” as a Hallowe’en costume, or something like that. It irritated me so much that I asked them to turn off the TV. The dental work was far less unpleasant 🙁
I’m not black. I don’t have personal experience of being black in the USA – or anywhere else. I’m pretty much allied with the blue tribe, and culturally closer to that bubble than the red one. If someone black wants to tell me why they are annoyed by that particular costume choice, I’ll certainly listen politely, on the grounds that I simply can’t know their experience. And there are very few venues where I’ll publically express disgust with blue tribe shibboleths – but this happens to be one of them, and I feel like venting.
I find myself comparing Black Lives Matter with this exhibition of what basically looks like whining to me. And not just whining, but whining on the part of an unusually privileged middle class black guy at that. Black people have a lot of far more significant problems in the USA. Being reminded that – at some time in the past – white performers were hired to pretend to be black, rather than hiring black performers to actually be black – just doesn’t strike me as especially important. (That seemed to be the essence of the offence, according to the rather angry-sounding black talking head.)
One of the worst things about the culture wars, IMO, is that it’s next to impossible to tell one’s supposed allies that they appear to have lost all sense of proportion.
OTOH, damned if I know how the whole thing really feels to someone more directly affected. Maybe it really *is* bad enough to be worth this giant fuss, and I just can’t see it.
But oh dear I’m sick of offended whiners, especially ones combining this with self righteous anger.
And just to head off culture wars at the pass – I’m sure we can all list more self righteous whiners from the other team than we can from our own. That’s human nature, and says precious little about how many actually exist. But maybe it would be better for us all if we thought more about our own team’s absurdities, and less about the other’s.
I cannot comment on how black people feel about white people costuming as black. But I feel that something important is lost if every aspect of culture is subjected to political correctness. I see Halloween as an example of a “transgressive” holiday – like carnival, the bacchanalia etc., where the normal standards of social decorum are loosened (rather than raised, as in many religious holidays), and you’re allowed to do stuff you normally can’t. In this case, be shocking, be threatening, be offensive. So “yes, by all means, dress up as undead and go around threatening people with tricks if they don’t give you candy, but don’t pretend to be a black person, someone might be offended” sets off my cognitive dissonance sensors.
If nothing else, I agree with you completely here. I think this is a weird pseudo-academic dance people do in order to present an object-level target for their opponents to attack that they aren’t personally invested in. Saying “I am hurt and saddened by you dressing up as a black person” only works if the person you’re talking to gives a fuck, and it really hurts to get run over on, so [cultural anthropology] presents a framework to explain why people are right to be hurt by it.
It’s often safe to transgress the norms of the ingroup in ways that aren’t hurtful, and it’s always safe to transgress the norms of the outgroup. If you transgress a group’s norms hurtfully, you are framing them as the outgroup, and effectively saying, “I am your strategic ally, but I will not make an effort to respect or understand your norms. Fuck off, it’s fun for me.”
There is a norm against dressing as black among black people. I don’t really understand why the violation of this norm is so distressing, and I assume that it’s not enforced for purely rational reasons (and that demanding a rational justification for its perpetuation will be counterproductive). That said, I don’t see a compelling reason to refuse to observe it. If I had a good reason for violating it, I’d endeavor to understand what I’d be doing better, but as of now I have never felt compelled to do so.
On the receiving end, it’s like seeing your best friend show up to a Halloween party dressed as the man your wife cheated on you with and left you for. Is it objectively funny to some people? Maybe. But goddamn, it’s a tasteless kick in the teeth to you, and you thought you were both here to have a good time.
@arlie
What I’d like is some recognition that scapegoating (falsely blaming people for creating problems that they didn’t cause) is:
– often a mistake where people are looking for the cause of a problem they have and want solved, not malice where they want to hurt someone else
– something that humans are prone to in general, not just extremists and certainly not just people on the other side
Secondly, I’d like people to accept that being offended to some extent is necessary to have a functioning and tolerant society. The transgressive holidays that Fluffy Buffalo points to are an example of ways to let people express transgressive feelings and beliefs they do have, or push up against taboos to experiment, while keeping this behavior contained. It’s wrong to treat this as a threat to civilized society outside of this context.
I just read this article:
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/10/why-black-men-relate-brett-kavanaugh/572776/
The article basically argues that black men are sympathizing with Brett Kavanaugh because they see him as a man who was accused and almost punished without justice. That they are accustomed to being accused and, while perhaps it doesn’t go through the courts, punished for things with no chance to defend themselves. And this leads them to sympathize with Kavanaugh.
The journalist argues this is wrong. These black men miss that blocking Kavanaugh dismantles systemic oppression and that it’s unfair that Kavanaugh might not suffer the way they have. It laments that black men instead see it as a situation as analogous to their own.
But their perspective makes perfect sense to me. The article’s argument seems to be that the system that protects men like Kavanaugh also persecutes black men, so by opposing Kavanaugh we hurt that system and thus protect black men. But I think there’s a more direct link: A society primed to believe and act on accusations against men will be a society primed to believe and act on accusations against men at all levels. And for most black men, who are less powerful and important than Kavanaugh, there will not be a powerful community or party invested in their success. Nor is it a realistic goal to create such a community, since there will always be an elite and a non-elite, and most people will always be non-elite. So it’s more useful to demand fair hearings for all. This is both less obviously selfish and makes common cause with the powerful.
Basically, there was never a right that was denied to the elite and simultaneously available to the less powerful. If the powerful do not have free speech, the average worker definitely won’t. So it makes sense to defend any rights the elites have in common with you. It bolsters your own case and encourages certain elites to defend you for the same reasons.
I’m curious on thoughts. Less on Kavanaugh specifically than on which analysis is more correct.
I’d argue the initial thought is the most correct: Seeing that even someone like Kavanaugh can be almost destroyed by an allegation should mobilize you.
However, I don’t know what party that would mobilize you to. Currently both parties are not good on criminal procedure. If you are in college you would obviously select Republicans because Democratic Title IX policies are so hard on the accused, but in a federal court I’m not sure I’d like to be a black man facing a drug crime with Sessions as prosecutor as opposed to Holder/Lynch (not that they actually conduct trials).
@Erusian
This is basically a clash between Social Justice ideology and those who have a different belief.
Those who believe that there is no systemic ill-treatment of men, but who do believe in a system of oppression where white men keep the black man down, don’t believe that black men and white men have a shared & legitimate complaint. From their perspective, black men speaking up for a white man is like chickens speaking in support of a fox.
From that perspective, if there is any ill-treatment of Kavanaugh, it has to be something that is generic to all people, not just men. So black men should then demand to be treated more like Kavanaugh (and thus like everyone else), rather than defending due process for everyone.
The evidence actually suggests that black men will actually be disproportionately be accused and disbelieved. For example, those dragged in front of Title IX courts and convicted seem to be be black far more often than you’d expect based on the number of students who are black.
The article also provides evidence of how false accusations may be far more common for black men.
So, modafinil is finally starting to become affordable in generic form. $40 per month for the 200mg tablets (max normal dose) at many pharmacies with a GoodRx coupon. The prices seem to be still bouncing around at most pharmacies, but there’s been a generic at Costco for around $40 for at least two years. (I’m not clear whether their online pharmacy has it, but the brick-and-mortar stores definitely do.)
I want to propose that patients and doctors should now consider off-label modafinil as a first line treatment for ADHD.
More recent studies tend to show that modafinil’s effect is stronger in people who are starting off from a lower baseline (e.g., lower IQ groups do better), which starts to make modafinil sound as much like a treatment for cognitive handicaps as anything else.
As gwern has pointed out, there was an ADHD trial in children that looked promising, but it was pulled because of a single subject that might have gotten Stevens Johnson Syndrome.
Current ADHD meds aren’t really that good, with widespread concern about “zombification” and growth stunting in kids, tolerance, effects regressing to the mean over years, habit-forming potential when not used as directed, etc. Modafinil studies have not shown much evidence for any of these problems, although there’s a lot of anecdotal evidence for tolerance, and I don’t think there have been a lot of long-term studies yet.
The tiny risk of SJS seems massively outweighed by the benefits of a better treatment for ADHD. SJS is so rare that there’s a case to be made that by making a better ADHD drug an option, even the reduction in accidental deaths from poor focus and impulsive behavior would offset SJS on its own.
Even if modafinil only works roughly as well as the other stimulants (or less!) on average, in the spirit of personalized medicine, it would be really good to have another stimulant on offer, just for those for whom the current meds don’t work well. Modafinil works on totally different systems of the brain than the current ADHD drugs. Anecdotally, 50mg of modafinil once a day works way better for my ADHD than any of the normal stimulants I’ve tried. I also had no problem getting an off-label script from my doctor. Since the drug has a very long half life, sleep deprivation is obviously a concern. But I’ve been able to manage it by sticking to a low dose, skipping days occasionally, and very good sleep hygiene (sleep mask, f.lux, low screen time in the evenings, melatonin every night, etc.) Even with all of that I will occasionally wake up at night and have trouble getting back to bed, but I make sure to make up the sleep debt quickly, and the life-changing improvement to my ADHD is worth it.
No mission this time. Instead, a question.
What is the biggest historical mystery? I’m looking for something we sure wish we knew, and might possibly know, but just don’t know right now.
After repeatedly being rejected/left without answer by Cracked.com and/or Listverse, I abandoned hope to publish elsewhere and started a blog for my historical list articles:
Listicl.blogspot.com
For now there are only 3 articles. One of them you probably know – the one about royal parricides that SSC readers and especially skef helped me correct (if you see language mistakes in the other ones, I’ll be grateful if you tell me). If there are interested readers, I intend to transform my other pitches for Cracked and drafts in articles (the next one will probably be about some dark aspects of Buddhism). Of course, if there are no interested readers, I will take it as one more sign to abandon writing, at least in English.