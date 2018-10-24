Nominating Oneself For The Short End Of A Tradeoff

I’ve gotten a chance to discuss The Whole City Is Center with a few people now. They remain skeptical of the idea that anyone could “deserve” to have bad things happen to them, based on their personality traits or misdeeds.
These people tend to imagine the pro-desert faction as going around, actively hoping that lazy people (or criminals, or whoever) suffer. I don’t know if this passes an Intellectual Turing Test. When I think of people deserving bad things, I think of them having nominated themselves to get the short end of a tradeoff.
Let me give three examples:
1. Imagine an antidepressant that works better than existing antidepressants, one that consistently provides depressed people real relief. If taken as prescribed, there are few side effects and people do well. If ground up, snorted, and taken at ten times the prescribed dose – something nobody could do by accident, something you have to really be trying to get wrong – it acts as a passable heroin substitute, you can get addicted to it, and it will ruin your life.
The antidepressant is popular and gets prescribed a lot, but a black market springs up, and however hard the government works to control it, a lot of it gets diverted to abusers. Many people get addicted to it and their lives are ruined. So the government bans the antidepressant, and everyone has to go back to using SSRIs instead.
Let’s suppose the government is being good utilitarians here: they calculated out the benefit from the drug treating people’s depression, and the cost from the drug being abused, and they correctly determined the costs outweighed the benefits.
But let’s also suppose that nobody abuses the drug by accident. The difference between proper use and abuse is not subtle. Everybody who knows enough to know anything about the drug at all has heard the warnings. Nobody decides to take ten times the recommended dose of antidepressant, crush it, and snort it, through an innocent mistake. And nobody has just never heard the warnings that drugs are bad and can ruin your life.
Somebody is going to get the short end of the stick. If the drug is banned, depressed people will lose access to relief for their condition. If the drug is permitted, recreational users will continue having the opportunity to destroy their lives. And we’ve posited that the utilitarian calculus says that banning the antidepressant would be better. But I still feel, in some way, that the recreational users have nominated themselves to get the worse end of this tradeoff. Depressed people shouldn’t have to suffer because you see a drug that says very clearly on the bottle “DO NOT TAKE TOO MUCH OF THIS YOU WILL GET ADDICTED AND IT WILL BE TERRIBLE” and you think “I think I shall take too much of this”.
(this story is loosely based on the history of tianeptine in the US)
2. Suppose you’re in a community where some guy is sexually harassing women. You tell him not to and he keeps doing it, because that’s just the kind of guy he is, and it’s unclear if he can even stop himself. Eventually he does it so much that you kick him out of the community.
Then one of his friends comes to you and says “This guy harassed one woman per month, and not even that severely. On the other hand, kicking him out of the community costs him all of his friends, his support network, his living situation, and his job. He is a pretty screwed-up person and it’s unclear he will ever find more friends or another community. The cost to him of not being in this community, is actually greater than the cost of being harassed is to a woman.”
Somebody is going to have their lives made worse. Either the harasser’s life will be worse because he’s kicked out of the community. Or women’s lives are worse because they are being harassed. Even if I completely believe the friend’s calculation that kicking him out will bring more harm on him than keeping him would bring harm to women, I am still comfortable letting him get the short end of the tradeoff.
And this is true even if we are good determinists and agree he only harasses somebody because of an impulse control problem secondary to an underdeveloped frontal lobe, or whatever the biological reason for harassing people might be.
(not going to bring up what this story is loosely based on, but it’s not completely hypothetical either)
3. Sometimes in discussions of basic income, someone expresses concern that some people’s lives might become less meaningful if they didn’t have a job to give them structure and purpose.
And I respond “Okay, so those people can work, basic income doesn’t prohibit you from working, it just means you don’t have to.”
And they object “But maybe these people will choose not to work even though work would make them happier, and they will just suffer and be miserable.”
Again, there’s a tradeoff. Somebody’s going to suffer. If we don’t grant basic income, it will be people stuck in horrible jobs with no other source of income. If we do grant basic income, it will be people who need work to have meaning in their lives, but still refuse to work. Since the latter group has a giant door saying “SOLUTION TO YOUR PROBLEMS” wide open in front of them but refuses to take it, I find myself sympathizing more with the former group. That’s true even if some utilitarian were to tell me that the latter group outnumbers them.
I find all three of these situations joining the increasingly numerous ranks of problems where my intuitions differ from utilitarianism. What should I do?
One option is to dismiss them as misfirings of the heuristic “expose people to the consequences of their actions so that they are incentivized to make the right action”. I’ve tried to avoid that escape by specifying in each example that even when they’re properly exposed and incentivized the calculus still comes out on the side of making the tradeoff in their favor. But maybe this is kind of like saying “Imagine you could silence this one incorrect person without any knock-on effects on free speech anywhere else and all the consequences would be positive, would you do it?” In the thought experiment, maybe yes; in the real world this either never happens, or never happens with 100% certainty, or never happens in a way that’s comfortably outside whatever Schelling fence you’ve built for yourself. I’m not sure I find that convincing because in real life we don’t treat “force people to bear the consequences of their action” as a 100% sacred principle that we never violate.
Another option is to dismiss them as people “revealing their true preferences”, eg if the harasser doesn’t stop harassing women, he must not want to be in the community too much. But I think this operates on a really sketchy idea of revealed preference, similar to the Caplanian one where if you abuse drugs that just means you like drugs so there’s no problem. Most of these situations feel like times when that simplified version of preferences breaks down.
A friend reframes the second situation in terms of the cost of having law at all. It’s important to be able to make rules like “don’t sexually harass people”, and adding a clause saying “…but we’ll only enforce these when utilitarianism says it’s correct” makes them less credible and creates the opportunity for a lot of corruption. I can see this as a very strong answer to the second scenario (which might be the strongest), although I’m not sure it applies much to the first or third.
I could be convinced that my desire to let people who make bad choices nominate themselves for the short end of tradeoffs is just the utilitarian justifications (about it incentivizing behavior, or it revealing people’s true preferences) crystallized into a moral principle. I’m not sure if I hold this moral principle or not. I’m reluctant to accept the ban-antidepressant, tolerate-harasser, and repeal-basic-income solutions, but I’m also not sure what justification I have for not doing so except “Here’s a totally new moral principle I’m going to tack onto the side of my existing system”.
But I hope people at least find this a more sympathetic way of understanding when people talk about “desert” than a caricatured story where some people just need to suffer because they’re bad.
Scott, the dilemma you are describing is one of the classic criticisms of utilitarianism, sometimes called “The magistrate and the mob”.
I don’t think it’s the same as that at all.
I think my answer to the overall problem here is basically to gesture in the general direction of Ozy’s recent post on Silicon Valley Liberalism.
Narrowing down on specific cases, though: the reason that my instinct in 1 is to not ban the drug is because I don’t actually trust regulators to do bans in a net-positive-utility way, even if in a spherical-cow thought experiment banning the drug could potentially improve things. (And, indeed, when I run the relevant thought experiment as a pure thing without taking into account concerns of knock-on effects, I find myself endorsing banning the drug.)
And then the UBI case… I think my answer there is just, very straightforwardly, that I don’t expect the negative utility of the people who suffer in absence of jobs and who nonetheless choose not to get a job when on UBI to be anywhere near as great as the positive utility of the people who suffer under current having-a-job-is-basically-mandatory conditions and are freed from that. If someone were to convincingly argue that my expectations on that front were wrong, I might change my mind about the goodness of UBI; and, in the thought-experiment world where it in fact is the case that UBI produces net negative utility, I’m inclined against UBI for exactly that reason.
“Here’s a totally new moral principle I’m going to tack onto the side of my existing system”.
What could be more utilitarian than adding principles to utilitarianism that make it work better?
To be a bit less flippant, why would we expect the most effective rules for maximising the happiness of organisms that are an accumulation of many different evolutionary paths, strategies, and selection pressures to be simple?
I don’t know the name for it, but there has to be a fallacy that describes our desire to oversimplify complex systems, and expect there to be a reachable state of perfection. Taking as our first axiom that such states are inherently unstable seems like it resolves this whole discussion.
Couldn’t agree more. Absent a very naïve kind of moral realism, why should we expect the moral system we would feel most comfortable endorsing to be simple, elegant or readily expressible? I quite understand that it would be incredibly helpful from an AI risk point of view if we could come up with a comprehensible system everyone could broadly endorse, but the project strikes me as utterly hopeless.
It’s about agency, I think. If someone of sound mind, knowing the consequences of their actions, chooses to do something, even if it looks like a terrible choice from the outside–well, that’s their right. They’re presumed to be maximizing utility using a different function than you do.
1) I think “They’re presumed to be maximizing utility using a different function than you do.” demands more philosophical explanation
2) Drug addicts have only limited agency when it comes to their addiction.
Yes, but only once they’re addicts. What’s at issue is the act of taking the drug for the first few times that turns them into addicts, when there is not yet a factor that diminishes their agency with respect to that act.
@Scott
I’ve hammered on this drum before, so feel free to ignore, but…
I think you’re coming to the point where you need to reckon with Plato.
It sounds to me like your utilitarianism isn’t really comparative; in many of these cases, A is “better” than B, but C, which requires B, is better than A. A world where depressed people can get the best treatment, and women aren’t sexually harassed, and people can self-actualize because they’re liberated from their janitorial duties is a *good* world, and by affirming world A we move away from world C.
So, what IS world C?
If you resist the siren song of repugnant conclusions (and I think you do), I think you’ll find that C is Plato’s Republic, but with Scott Alexander as its philosopher-king. If that’s the case, then your utilitarianism should really be understood as a moral pull in the direction of world C, and the problem disappears; this approach is utilitarian because it more closely resembles the one you’d respond with were you in world C.
This isn’t necessarily strictly true, but I think it’s useful to illustrate the real point: if a more-or-less utilitarian framework can be assumed, the thing you think you identify as “good” isn’t what you think it is; it’s more complicated, and certainly less articulable. If you interrogate your conception of the “good” rather than searching through details, implications, and justifications, I think you’ll find a more satisfying answer.
I’m very tickled that you’ve rediscovered and adopted the same reasoning that many Christian thinkers (C.S. Lewis, for example) have used to defend the concept of Hell.
It can’t be exactly the same. There’s no tradeoff involved in the case of Hell, since God, being omnipotent could presumably just send everyone straight to heaven.
Lewis’s view as I remember is it that essentially people send themselves to hell. From the (fantasically readable even if like me you’re solidly atheist) The Great Divorce
There are only two kinds of people in the end: those who say to God, “Thy will be done,” and those to whom God says, in the end, “Thy will be done.” All that are in Hell, choose it.
Presumably here ‘a world with true free will’ is the good thing, and the tradeoff is at the cost of those who choose badly.
I guess there is a bit more honesty in Jehova’s Witnesses’ approach: Hell is the place where the _remains_ of those who chose not to accept eternal life from hands of God (and so got their chosen option of death-means-death and oblivion) are destroyed.
Of course, Lewis tries to paint a milder Hell than most denominations do, so one could assume that the inhabitants there do not actively regret that they did not have the option of being obliterated.
That doesn’t solve the problem because there is no reason why an omnipotent, benevolent god should make it so that they can do that. God is responsible for there being a tradeoff in the first place.
This is very, very different from the situation Scott discusses here.
DavidS’s explanation addressed this, actually, where he mentions “free will.” With free will in the picture, your phrase “make it so that they can do that” falls apart. Even omnipotence doesn’t make logically contradictory things possible, and “free will” without the possibility of rejection sounds pretty self-contradictory to me.
No, free will doesn’t solve this at all. It’s not about their having an internal ability to choose, it’s about the world being such that the tradeoff is even there in the first place. There is no good reason for there to be an ugly trade-off in which some people can nominate themselves for the short end. You could make everything the same and just remove hell from the equation – and an omnipotent and benevolent god would.
Exactly. Thanks for adding this explanation.
In this account (not necessarily mine, by the way– I’m just saying it’s a common account), “free will” is seen in the same kind of light as tianeptine or UBI in Scott’s examples, except that the trade-off isn’t just practical matter: it’s a logical necessity.
Without some kind of “free will” (or “responsibility” if you prefer– as with Scott’s examples it probably works even if you insist on determinism), the Universal-Value-O-Meter probably just sits at zero, because nothing interesting (in the sense of moral choices) is happening. Does free will send the Universal-Value-O-Meter to a net positive? Quite plausibly, yes; and even if it doesn’t, Scott’s aside on more people suffering with UBI suggests that it could still be justified in his framework.
C.S. Lewis (who’s a bit radical in this regard) tends to see Hell as a very direct expression of free will: it’s simply the state of consciously rejecting God. Other Christian writers see it as a natural consequence– rather than an artificial punishment– of behavior that amounts to culpable rejection. But this distinction doesn’t make much difference for the argument here. Even John Lennon couldn’t seem to imagine a world where Heaven exists and Hell doesn’t.
I’m not sure that I could consciously reject God, assuming I was convinced that He was a). real, and b). all-loving. I couldn’t even consciously reject believing that the sky is blue (and no, pretending like I believe that it’s really green with pink polka dots doesn’t count).
Maybe John Lennon couldn’t, but ancient Jews certainly could. In ancient Judaism, there’s no Hell, only Sheol, which is sort of a holding place for shades of the dead, regardless of their goodness or wickedness. Heaven does exist, but may or may not be inaccessible to all but a few especially spiritual people (I’m not 100% clear on this, admittedly).
That said, I’m not even sure if the concept of “free will” is coherent under Christianity. Can God (who is omniscient, and the creator of humans) predict, with perfect accuracy, each action that any human would take throughout that human’s life ?
I think it is a mistake to link the concept of deserving to the concept of free will. Well, perhaps when discussing religion not. But in all other cases this implies a sense of cosmic justice that is not appropriate to human affairs.
People often mean a gazillion different things when they talk about deserving, but I think the common ground is *predictable* consequences are just, deserved and serves them well either from natural law or social agreement.
So we see these videos that some stupid drunk college student tries an unsafe stunt with fire and gets some burns and people say “well, what did he expect?” with strong undertones of “serves him right”. And I think it is not even about saying that “people who mispredict should suffer” but “people who mispredict MAY suffer, and that is okay”. That is, if he is lucky and does not get burnt, people will typically not say “too bad he should be burnt”, just don’t mind if he gets unlucky and gets burnt.
I think this logic really predicts how people generally think about deserts. If we had unlimited resources, nobody cares if some people are lazy and do not work. But having limited resources, saying lazy people deserve to go hungry means they MAY go hungry, and that is okay. They do not MUST go hungry, they may have just hit the lottery and that is okay. But in a world of scarce resources not working predictably leads to bad consequences and it is their predictability that makes others turn the cold shoulder. “What did he expect?”
This isn’t really about free will and cosmic justice. Ability to predict consequences does not require free will.
Initial Thoughts:
1. My intuition says that in almost any real world situation, banning the drug would be negative utility.
2. Direct utilities might be comparable, but secondary effects clearly favor kicking the guy out. (As Scott pointed out, keeping that sort of person in the group means adopting an exploitable policy.)
3. Basic income is a complicated issue, but let’s assume we have robots to do all the work that nobody wants to do. Then once again, I can’t really think of a reasonable situation where implementing basic income lowers utility.
So, on the one hand, I feel conflicted about all of these examples. But on the other hand, that could just be because my perception of the utilities involved differs from Scott’s insistence that “no, really, that choice is the one with higher utility”.
This seems like fighting the hypothetical to me. You’re sidestepping the point Scott was trying to make instead of engaging with it.
Yes, but it’s difficult for me not to fight the hypothetical here. These examples are meant to appeal to people’s moral intuition. I know that my moral intuition tells me not to ban the drug here, but with these particular examples, I can’t really tell why. Maybe it’s because my moral intuition thinks that people who carelessly become addicted to drugs have nominated themselves for to get the short end of a tradeoff. Then again, maybe it’s just because my intuition can’t reconcile Scott’s claims about expected utility with the story presented.
Huh, interesting.
My intuition is that there’s a big weight on “not screwing over a minority even if the average wellbeing would be improved by that”. This is the sort of calculation hospitals have to actually do with QALY etc, but I think it’s better to have some “helping the most screwed over” even if the calculations don’t make sense.
And I guess my intuition says there’s a small extra weight on “letting people make their own mistakes”. I think this is often abused — e.g. if you print a 15 page list of warnings on something, I think everyone knows most humans won’t read that, and in practice, that doesn’t absolve you of responsibility towards people who don’t read it. But I might think it more urgent to fence off a hard-to-see cliffside danger, than to fence off a cliff that says “no diving, shallow water” that people ignore. If people just ALWAYS ignore it, then that’s who humans are and we need to prioritise our safety spending appropriately, but there’s also a place for “people can learn to take responsibility for themselves given an opportunity” and I’m not sure where the trade off is.
(There’s also a lot of “allow people autonomy to make their own choices even if they seem bad” because the people imposing the choices may not know as much as they think they do.)
[1] with the caveat that “banning it” may not be he best solution anyway
I’m not sure this is a usual concept of desert: specifically, I think the last case is very unlike the others. Intuitively, at least for most people in modern societies, we think of sexual harassment and drug abuse as being personal failings with more or less of a moral overtone (especially the former). Whereas ‘not getting a job because you can survive without one even though in the long run it would make you happier’ seems to me to at least potentially be a far more fundamental aspect of humans being bad at making certain trade-offs. This is relevant both for sheer numbers/utility and for how we think about desert.
It’s less like ‘a few will deliberately abuse this drug’ and more like discussions of whether we should sell foods that people compulsively want to eat and are bad for them because in a few limited circumstances or tiny quantities those sort of food groups are actually good.
I feel there’s some distinction here: we would clamp down on sexual harassment even if the utility calculation was heavily skewed in favour of allowing it, because it feels like a direct imposition of one person on another. But for all sorts of other things – noise pollution, various behaviour some find obnoxious, but also providing facilities that are sometimes/often/usually/almost always misused – we have to feel our way through and I don’t think we can apply the same sort of absolute principles.
Someone ‘choosing the short end of a trade-off’ is definitely part of that, but we consider other things as well. Including whether those ‘nominating themselves for the short end’ are largely disadvantaged in other ways, for various reasons around social capital, education and impulse control (e.g. I frequently see the argument that liberalisation is like this on drink, drugs, sexual liberty, gambling… in the UK people also argue that e.g. zero hour contracts and payday loans even if they have some beneficial use are in practice largely harmful and especially to the most vulnerable).
Isn’t this just a basic biological thing? People have a strong inbuilt desire to see certain people who have transgressed certain societally contingent norms being punished for it. This makes the majority of people happier by boosting their sense of “justice” and “fairness” (which is just codeword for “unclean person has been quarantined, society is now cleaned of their impurity”). From a utilitarian point of view, this can be defended on the grounds that it actually does make everyone happier to keep such a principle in place (you know there will be a massive outcry otherwise and that’s not going to increase net happiness).
I’m afraid I think you are typical-minding many – probably the majority – of desert theorists. I think most people really do occasionally delight in the pain of others who they don’t think deserve it; actively wishing suffering on those who do seems almost inevitable given that.
At the very least, I can speak for my younger self. I am now firmly with Clint Eastwood in the “deserve’s got nothing to do with it” camp, and would not send Hitler to Hell, but for as long as I endorsed desert I certainly did view the suffering of those who deserved it as desirable, not merely necessary.
Perhaps you mean only to speak of those with a fairly sophisticated view of desert, rather than the mass of naïve desertophiles. In that case, the claim is more plausible, though I still have my doubts – doubts, to be clear, about your cohort: I believe you are more atypically nice than you realize, not that you are mischaracterizing your own position.
I think the case about UBI is also about inter-personal and inter-type utility comparison. The case about drugs… well, also like that a bit, I guess.
Giving a person who doesn’t have realistic options a way to improve physical safety and comfort — versus something vague and abstract about meaning (where we didn’t even take away the option to use the old way, just stopped enforcing it)…
It might be, by the way, that some people (me included — and likely you included, judging from some of the posts) _know_ that popular external ideas of comfort in life do not actually match the real internal preferences (neither the near-mode nor the far-mode ones), so the value of being away «bad» options is naturally deemed negative (they would take away quite a few good options too in the process anyway), and the value of giving more options is considered qute significant.
Are we also on a different side of the paradox of choice from the majority?
(In the harassment case it is a safety-safety tradeoff, and you assumed that burden-of-proof questions are clear, so it is a question of long-term norm drift — you shun the harasser because this specific community wants to avoid slowly phasing out the activities that are made less safe by the thought of possible harassment. I find this is a different kind of tradeoff, in a way.)
I don’t know how to put it in a way that does not come across in a bad way… but as someone struggling with mental health, I don’t trust my preferences. Preferences are predictions of what things gonna be good for me, and this isn’t working well for me. Don’t respect my preferences: do what is good for me.
I know, I know. Preferences are kind of sacrosanct, the whole theory of modernity depends on them. Coercing people for their own good is known to be a slippery slope tiled with moral hazards and all that. Still. They need to be a bit less sacrosanct. “Revealing true preferences” is dodgy for this reason, I think.
In a utopia, we would do what is the objectively best for people. But that requires predictions, and those predictions are fallible. People’s preferences as predictions matter for two reasons 1) they know the details of their situation 2) strong motivation to get the things they predict to be good for them, not bad. On the other end of the scale are experts like doctors who know the general logic how a thing works but not necessarily the details of the situation of an individual person, and their motivation to help may not be so strong, they may have other motivations like professional success through trying out a new method one could write a paper about or something. Our loved ones know the details of our situation pretty well, and usually want us good, this is why we let parents make decisions for kids. I personally know what is good for me, but I do not have a strong motivation to do that, due to the mental health stuff. I don’t think one can formulate a general principle, other than that we should try for the max() of professional expert knowledge, knowledge of the situation, and motivation to the good. The later two is usually what preferences are for. Usually, respect them. But if something is failing, if a person’s preferences lack the predictive power either due to not knowing their own situation, having a totally false theory of expert knowledge, or lack of motivation to the good, then yes preferences should be ignored which really implies something like coercion.
If it was up to me, I would probably create a system that piggy-backs on the existing one where if your 95 years old grandpa is demented, you can become his legal guardian, he is effectively becoming a child in the eyes of law. The same way there would be some kind of an objective test of qualifying for being an adult, not automatically getting adult rights at 18, and people not qualifying would be legally children for life or at least until the condition preventing them from being really functioning adults is properly treated. I would probably not fully qualify and seriously having a guardian would do me good.
Consider the effect over multiple generations. People’s propensity to (a) ignore all rational and obvious warnings and abuse a drug, (b) harass women despite all attempts to prevent it, or (c) choose a lifestyle they find miserable over one they’d find less miserable and never experiment with the other and discover they should switch; that propensity should not be constant between generations. First, there’s the upbringing: there’s a long list of stupid things that parents and schools tell kids not to do, and I’m pretty sure it has some efficacy. Second, there are probably genes that affect things like impulse control, stupidity, and propensity to ignore parents’ warnings about self-destructive behaviors.
If making the stupid choice (and thereby suffering) causes people to have fewer descendants, then this makes the suffering a self-limiting problem—the fraction of people that end up making the stupid choice should go down, and even if the utilities added up for the first generation of people appeared to support banning the stupid choice, eventually the balance will go the other way, and then we get the benefit of the drug summed up over all future generations, which is enormous (unless you strongly expect us all to die soon, in which case I hope you’re working on problems more important than idiots injuring themselves).
Does making the stupid choice cause fewer descendants? (a): I hope so; if it “destroys your life”, it probably makes it more difficult to have and support kids. (If the welfare system setup means that people with “destroyed lives” actually have plenty of leisure and nothing significant preventing them from recklessly getting pregnant / fathering children with those with similarly destroyed lives, and such people actually end up having more kids grow to adulthood, then this is an extremely bad consequence of the welfare system—worse than the taxpayer burden it implies—and it should be burned with fire. I don’t know what welfare systems this currently applies to, but I suspect it has applied to some in the past.) If they already have kids, well, I hope the kids take the parents as an example to not follow; if they don’t, I hope that’s a consequence of general bad judgment on their part that also leads them to be less successful elsewhere and generate fewer grandkids. (b) Almost certainly yes: cutting off desired social connections can only decrease one’s ability to find mates (unless one then spends more time finding new social connections and those happen to be better for finding mates—but for someone whose sex drive seems important to them, their desired community probably ranked highly for that). (c) Eh, maybe somewhat: being miserable is probably not an attractive quality, nor is not having developed and proven competency at some valuable activity.
I strongly, strongly support society being set up in such a way that people who would do self-destructive things despite the best advice of their family, friends, and teachers are allowed to do them, and in which this leads to them having less influence over future generations (either through teaching or genetics). There might be reasons to delay getting there, if a fast transition would cause too many short-term negative consequences and destabilize society, but I think there’s no reason to move away from there.
In all three cases, it sounds like you’re describing an addictive superstimulus. The antidepressant is a pretty typical case of chemically-mediated addiction. The harassment is a socio-sexual addiction. The UBI is, arguably, a socioeconmic addiction (e.g. to vegging out and playing videogames all day instead of working).
The problem with superstimuli is twofold. Firstly, once you have indulged in a superstimulus, it changes your personality — perhaps irrevocably — to want more of the stimulus, to the detriment of whatever your goals were before that. Heroin addiction is an extreme example. But secondly, even before the addiction, the pleasure promised by the stimulus is too intense for some people to resist.
If this is indeed the case, then banning the superstimulus makes sense, even from a Utilitarian point of view. It may not be the case that allowing the stimulus would only cause a few self-selected losers to overindulge in it; rather, it might embolden and even normalize the indulgence, swiftly overwhelming whatever tenuous barriers people have in their minds against dedicating their entire lives to the pursuit of this particular pleasure.
What’s worse, as I said in some previous comments, I can’t even argue that pursuing such superstimuli is irrational; ultimately, I can’t build up a convincing logical argument against wireheading. On an emotional level, I feel that wireheading would be bad — but if I were wireheaded, I would feel nothing but pleasure all the time, so that’s not much of an argument…
If you spend your adult life doing nothing but wireheading (and, I suppose, eating and drinking and such when necessary—or just having an IV drip), then you will eventually die with no children. Meanwhile, those of us who have an “irrational” aversion to wireheading will continue to have children. Some fraction of those may go and wirehead too. To the extent that this “irrational” aversion can be passed on via upbringing or genes, it will be. Suppose it maxes out at a point where 60% of children still end up wireheading. Then couples can have 5 kids each and the population will be stable (or >5 kids for a growing population).
The problem is self-limiting.
That makes perfect sense from the population genomics point of view, but it tells me nothing about whether I should prefer wireheading or not, rationally speaking.
Additionally, we could even sidestep this problem completely, because if wireheading ever becomes technologically feasible, then so would cloning. Even in our current world, sperm/ova donation is pretty much routine (maybe less so for ova).
I’m confused. Didn’t you at some point write a post in defense of psych treatment of attempted suicide? Because it seems, superficially, to be the same kind of situation. There’s a policy — not treating people for attempted suicide — which seems to have some kind of a broadly-distributed upside (people that have carefully considered suicide get to commit it without interruptions, plus we free some amount of funding to be spent on other things), with the downside falling primarily on those who “chose” it. Sure, their choice probably didn’t get the careful deliberation it deserves, and they frequently end up regretting it later, but it seems that excluding choices that people end up regretting is going to eliminate the whole category almost by definition (well, except for the Caplanian kind, but those aren’t the problem).
And, speaking of choices, aren’t pretty much all people demonstrably irrational? I don’t find it even slightly implausible that there’s a tradeoff on which one will choose a short end pretty much for everyone (and if there isn’t already, that’s what thought experiments are for). By this logic, shouldn’t we then enact all these policies at once, leaving everyone uniformly worse off (since, by assumption, the downside of each policy outweighs the upside)?
There is a more general question about the extent to which liberty improves well-being.
For example, many people seem to be poor at estimating the effects of their actions and thus make choices that leave them worse off. A person who underestimates the addictive effect of a drug or medicine, may only realize that their actions resulted in them getting addicted once they are already addicted.
The more you see people as children who lack the ability to see the consequences of their actions, the more often it makes sense to have culture, the government or some other force limit people’s freedom to act, for their own well-being. This is similar to how, if a toddler falls off the stairs, we tend to blame the parents for not taking security measures, rather than argue that the toddler got her just desert and/or chose to fall.
My personal point of view is that people are partially incompetent and thus should partially be protected from their own stupidity. Because people differ in their competence, but the protection can often not be tailored to the person, we cannot help that the protection is too strong for some, but too weak for others.
This is then very similar to the case where you have different groups with different needs, where some have a legitimate desire and would be best off with a liberal policy, but where others have an illegitimate desire and would be best off with an illiberal policy. Ideally you’d differentiate between the groups, but if you can’t, you have to choose to what extent you will accommodate each group.
In the first example, many of the “recreational” users will be heroin addicts desperate for heroin, or a passable substitute. I don’t think you get to count them as “nominating themselves”.
On the other hand, if we are looking at the heroin addicts already out there as a reason to ban a new cheaper drug that becomes a substitute for some of them, is it the main part of the effect calculation? Arguably the main part of the utilitarian tradeoff is new addicts…