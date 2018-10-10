Open Thread 112.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Why aren’t there more legitimate (or even prestigious) for-profit colleges? Given how bad the labor market for academics is vs. how much people will pay for tuition, surely this would be a good way to make money?
Somebody’s trying, in your neck of the woods, no less–they’re only six years old so I expect it’s going to take some time before they have serious name recognition (I only remembered them because of a vague recollection of a magazine article I read about them a few years ago).
It’s pretty clear that Phoenix, ITT, DeVry and their type have thoroughly screwed the pooch regarding the reputation of for-profit colleges as a whole; a résumé with DeVry on it almost always goes in the trash at most decent places to work. I expect it’s going to take at least a decade before that intution fades among the general public.
On the other hand a well-done for-profit university model could cut through the problem of cost disease and deliver a very good education much more cheaply than the current crop of universities. Minerva seems to be on the right track: make the school insanely hard to get into at first to fast-track your way to a solid reputation. I wonder if a major reason there isn’t more innovation in for-profit education is the worry that sooner or later new regulations are going to come in which, while aimed at ITT and Phoenix, will put any for-profit university out of business.
More cynical answer: given the sheer amount of student loan money available to basically everybody, and the obsession with college degrees, charging $5,000 for a degree won’t bring in significantly more demand for your product than charging $50,000–certainly not ten times more.
Traditional colleges are spending their cost-disease money by hiring armies of administrators and building extravagant facilities (I remember my university’s hot tubs with fondness, though wonder how many grad students they could maintain with that money). For-profit colleges are also doomed to contribute to cost disease, since as long as any student can (and most students will) borrow five figures of guaranteed federal money a year, profits are maximized by charging absurd sums. In other words, it’s a problem similar to that of American healthcare–so long as there’s a sucker willing to pay $100 for a bag of saline, you’re leaving money on the table by charging $50, since you can price-discriminate by offering discounts to everybody else. Since a for-profit college would be bound to maximize profits for practical and (if publically-traded) legal reasons, this means ridiculous tuition bills until the student-loan system changes, because the US Treasury (via naïve eighteen-year-olds) is playing the part of an insurance company that’s willing to pay ten dollars for a Band-Aid.
I imagine because the academics who do it for research won’t get great funding (either from the college or from boards who prefer schools that are nonprofit) and the academics who do it for teaching will have their altruistic sentiments violated. You’d have to be in it mostly for the money, which describes a small percentage of the academics I know – keep in mind that in order to get a PhD, especially in an unfunded (non-STEM) field, you have to forego a large amount of productive working time. A PhD is almost never worth the investment [citations needed, but I’m lazy and it’s anecdotally true].
Also, it seems intuitively likely that the increase in wage for the academics is likely to be marginal, with most of the (increased) money going to the investors/high-level administrators, unless you’re hiring a superstar teacher to pimp your school – but even then, there’s only so much more attractive they can make it.
I have an idea for an online product that should exist and, so far as I know, doesn’t.
You are in the market for a house. The first question the real estate agent asks you, before deciding what houses to show you, is “how much do you want to spend.” But how much I want to spend, on housing or anything else, depends on what I can get for my money. It would make as much sense for me to decide how much I want to spend on dinner before looking at the menu or on groceries before looking at prices.
The reason the agent asked me the question to begin with is that there are too many houses for sale in the South Bay for me to look at them all; he wants to reduce it to a reasonable number. To answer his question I need a menu, not of houses but of house characteristics: square feet of floor area, number of bathrooms, area of lot, … . With such a menu I could decide how much I want to spend and what I can expect for my money, whether it is worth trying for a quarter acre lot, a third bathroom, a fourth bedroom. We can then start looking at houses in the relevant price range.
What I want is a webbed menu. To produce it you take as input real estate information on all houses currently for sale or recently sold. Fit that data with a suitable regression equation. You now have a rough idea of how the price of a house depends on its characteristics—including, of course, its location. You sell access to your site or use it to advertise products or services people looking for housing are likely to buy.
I should probably add, for the benefit of those who have attended meetups at my present house, that I am not actually in the market for another. My son and daughter in law, however, are, and I have been helping them shop.
I should also add that although I still think my idea is a useful one, it is less useful than it would have been when I came up with it twenty some years ago on the search that led us to our present house. The reason is Zillow. It does not provide my menu but it does let me search for houses with specified characteristics, which gets at least part of what I want.
I offer the idea free to any entrepreneur who thinks he can make it work.
I suspect that pricing is not extremely well-correlated with individual features; I suspect that the algorithm will only be able to predict the “price” of an individual requested attribute once more-significantly-correlated features have already been defined.
That said, in a hyper-zoned area like a planned suburb, this may work.
New XCOM expansion is out. I’m having a lot of fun with it. Anyone else?
The mini-campaigns seem to be where XCOM shines, as losing a soldier is still extremely punishing on the strategic layer. The missions on Nightmare also felt a bit harder than most missions in “normal” XCOM, at least for Commander difficulty. All in all, a very nice if humble improvement.
Do you use computer assistants like Alexa or Siri? Do you generally find it helpful?
I’ve been pretty resistant to using computer assistants. I’ve tried a few times in the past, but I don’t find that they have utility for me. In fact, when I upgraded to Windows 10 on my laptop, Cortana had negative utility for me, I used to be able to use the search bar as file explorer and not as a web search.