Does Age Bring Wisdom?

[Related: Can It Be Wrong To Crystallize Patterns?]
I.
I turn 33 today. I can only hope that age brings wisdom.
We’ve been talking recently about the high-level frames and heuristics that organize other concepts. They’re hard to transmit, and you have to rediscover them on your own, sometimes with the help of lots of different explanations and viewpoints (or one very good one). They’re not obviously apparent when you’re missing them; if you’re not ready for them, they just sounds like platitudes and boring things you’ve already internalized.
Wisdom seems like the accumulation of those, or changes in higher-level heuristics you get once you’ve had enough of those. I look back on myself now vs. ten years ago and notice I’ve become more cynical, more mellow, and more prone to believing things are complicated. For example:
1. Less excitement about radical utopian plans to fix everything in society at once
2. Less belief that I’m special and can change the world
3. Less trust in any specific system, more resignation to the idea that anything useful requires a grab bag of intuitions, heuristics, and almost-unteachable skills.
4. More willingness to assume that other people are competent in aggregate in certain ways, eg that academic fields aren’t making incredibly stupid mistakes or pointlessly circlejerking in ways I can easily detect.
5. More willingness to believe that power (as in “power structures” or “speak truth to power”) matters and infects everything.
6. More belief in Chesterton’s Fence.
7. More concern that I’m wrong about everything, even the things I’m right about, on the grounds that I’m missing important other paradigms that think about things completely differently.
8. Less hope that everyone would just get along if they understood each other a little better.
9. Less hope that anybody cares about truth (even though ten years ago I would have admitted that nobody cares about truth).
All these seem like convincing insights. But most of them are in the direction of elite opinion. There’s an innocent explanation for this: intellectual elites are pretty wise, so as I grow wiser I converge to their position. But the non-innocent explanation is that I’m not getting wiser, I’m just getting better socialized. Maybe in medieval Europe, the older I grew, the more I would realize that the Pope was right about everything.
I’m pretty embarassed by Parable On Obsolete Ideologies, which I wrote eight years ago. It’s not just that it’s badly written, or that it uses an ill-advised Nazi analogy. It’s that it’s an impassioned plea to jettison everything about religion immediately, because institutions don’t matter and only raw truth-seeking is important. If I imagine myself entering that debate today, I’d be more likely to take the opposite side. But when I read Parable, there’s…nothing really wrong with it. It’s a good argument for what it argues for. I don’t have much to say against it. Ask me what changed my mind, and I’ll shrug, tell you that I guess my priorities shifted. But I can’t help noticing that eight years ago, New Atheism was really popular, and now it’s really unpopular. Or that eight years ago I was in a place where having Richard Dawkins style hyperrationalism was a useful brand, and now I’m (for some reason) in a place where having James C. Scott style intellectual conservativism is a useful brand. A lot of the “wisdom” I’ve “gained” with age is the kind of wisdom that helps me channel James C. Scott instead of Richard Dawkins; how sure am I that this is the right path?
Sometimes I can almost feel this happening. First I believe something is true, and say so. Then I realize it’s considered low-status and cringeworthy. Then I make a principled decision to avoid saying it – or say it only in a very careful way – in order to protect my reputation and ability to participate in society. Then when other people say it, I start looking down on them for being bad at public relations. Then I start looking down on them just for being low-status or cringeworthy. Finally the idea of “low-status” and “bad and wrong” have merged so fully in my mind that the idea seems terrible and ridiculous to me, and I only remember it’s true if I force myself to explicitly consider the question. And even then, it’s in a condescending way, where I feel like the people who say it’s true deserve low status for not being smart enough to remember not to say it. This is endemic, and I try to quash it when I notice it, but I don’t know how many times it’s slipped my notice all the way to the point where I can no longer remember the truth of the original statement.
And what about number 9 on the list? Believing nobody cares about truth is cynicism, which seems sort of like wisdom. But traumatize someone enough and they’ll reliably pick up some new cognitive styles; it’s much easier to give someone hypervigilance than it is to cure them. Imagine someone reading enough newspapers that they hear all of the worst and scariest things, and maybe start thinking that the country is 50% Nazis and 50% violent antifa. Is the resulting pessimism and paranoia really wisdom? Or is it just a more stable, more thermodynamically-preferred state than innocence?
And if I accept my intellectual changes as “gaining wisdom”, shouldn’t I also believe that old people are wiser than I am? And old people mostly seem to go around being really conservative and saying that everything was better in the old days and the youth are corrupt and Facebook is going to be the death of us. I could model this as two different processes – a real wisdom-related process that ends exactly where I am now, plus a false rose-colored-glasses-related process that ends with your crotchety great-uncle talking about how things have been going downhill since the war – but that’s a lot of special pleading. I remember when I was twenty, I thought the only reason adults were less utopian than I was, was because of their hidebound rose-colored self-serving biases. Pretty big coincidence that I was wrong then, but I’m right about everyone older than me now.
There’s one more possibility that bothers me even worse than the socialization or traumatization theory. I’m going to use science-y sounding terms just as an example, but I don’t actually think it’s this in particular – we know that the genes for liberal-conservative differences are mostly NMDA receptors in the brain. And we know that NMDA receptor function changes with aging. It would be pretty awkward if everything we thought was “gaining wisdom with age” was just “brain receptors consistently functioning differently with age”. If we were to find that were true – and furthermore, that the young version was intact and the older version was just the result of some kind of decay or oxidation or something – could I trust those results? Intuitively, going back to earlier habits of mind would feel inherently regressive, like going back to drawing on the wall with crayons. But I don’t have any proof.
Wisdom is like that.
Happy Birthday
About old people becoming more conservative, isn’t it more that they stay in place as society becomes more liberal? 538 had an article on how judges become more liberal as they age, for example.
Although interestingly, one of the theories they suggest to explain this is social pressure from their press/society.
“Sometimes I can almost feel this happening. First I believe something is true, and say so. Then I realize it’s considered low-status and cringeworthy. Then I make a principled decision to avoid saying it – or say it only in a very careful way – in order to protect my reputation and ability to participate in society. Then when other people say it, I start looking down on them for being bad at public relations. Then I start looking down on them just for being low-status or cringeworthy. Finally the idea of “low-status” and “bad and wrong” have merged so fully in my mind that the idea seems terrible and ridiculous to me, and I only remember it’s true if I force myself to explicitly consider the question. And even then, it’s in a condescending way, where I feel like the people who say it’s true deserve low status for not being smart enough to remember not to say it. This is endemic, and I try to quash it when I notice it, but I don’t know how many times it’s slipped my notice all the way to the point where I can no longer remember the truth of the original statement.”
The way you write the above paragraph makes me feel like it’s meant to be one of those shared experiences other people can relate to, but I have never experienced anything like this. I don’t know if you’re weird or I am.
I’ve certainly changed opinions on a lot of things as I’ve aged, but I can’t think of one where I can’t point to a specific piece of information I was previously missing that caused the change.
If you want another data point: I very much recognize the experience.
I recognise this, or at least something similar too.
I expect most people don’t though (although maybe most people on here will)
It sounds a lot like the sort of phenomenon that people have been chiding DrBeat for talking about too emphatically.
Maybe that’s how neurotypicals feel.
Happy birthday, Scott!
This sort of bias worries me too, but I’m a little more optimistic about my prospects as I age. A lot of old people certainly go around being really conservative and complaining about Facebook, but a lot of young people also go around being young Earth creationists – Peter Singer is 71, but doesn’t seem to have deteriorated into a crotchety old great-uncle. I think part of the problem here might be sampling bias. Most relatively young people are probably going to spend the majority of their time in intellectual contexts talking with people around the same age, so disproportionately few examples in their model of “old people” will come from those within their ideological bubble, and thus when I think “old person” I imagine something roughly like the median 70-year-old, who is probably much closer intellectually to the median 30-year-old in 1987 than they are to the median 30-year-old I know.
That said, I don’t think too highly of the views of 3-years-ago me, and even a significantly lowered rate of change in my future opinions would suggest I’ve got several more iterations of this to go; it’s not clear to me how (or if) this sort of forced epistemic uncertainty should be combated. Perhaps one could do careful self-surveys on a variety of topics annually, and track their opinions over time to see what’s more and less stable?
Happy birthday, Scott.
Scott, sometimes you display the most regrettable ageism.
(A very popular sort of ageism, in our society. Sadly. But that’s no excuse to jump on the bandwagon.)
First: no, they don’t. Second: to the extent that they do, why are you so sure they’re wrong?
As to the first: ask my grandmother if “everything was better in the old days”. She’ll look at you like you’re an idiot.
As to the second: are you really prepared to defend the claim that Facebook won’t be the death of us? Shall I dig up your “Lies, Damn Lies, and Facebook” post series? (How many of those were there? 4? 5?) And all the hand-wringing lately about how Facebook (and other social media) contributed to our current political situation/climate…
Perhaps you could’ve picked a better example of something that “old people” “go around saying” and that is so laughably wrong that you can casually, without much reflection, write off the possibility that they’re right.
The quote you got hung up on is just an illustration for “people are getting more conservative as they age”. I don’t think you should take it too literal.
I mean, the whole post is about how he doesn’t know whether they are right.
My first impulse was that Scott’s probably right and you’re over-reacting… then I tried to model how my grandparents would / would have answered the question, and remembered that all the talking about decades past tends to be about how much the Great Depression / lack of ubiquitous cars and air conditioning sucked. I did hear a couple of old ladies complaining about video games and people not getting their parents’ permission before marrying, and a couple old men saying racist things. I wonder if it’s a bubble thing: those old ladies were in the sort of setting I’d normally avoid, while the old people I’d more consistently interact with are more of the “you don’t know how good you have it” variety.
Happy Birthday.
I don’t know about wisdom, but what 58 years on this planet has taught me is perspective.
In my experience things are rarely as good or bad as the conventional wisdom suggests.
I am 44 and looking back at when I was 33 I cannot help noticing how naive I have been back then. I’ve also grew much more conservative. I can only guess what kind of person I’ll become at 55 or 66 if the trend continues. Sometimes I console myself that I’m getting wiser, but it may also be that I am, as I grow older and any change becomes ever more painful, getting trained to avoid change. I’ve just returned from Silicon Valley back to Europe. At 33 I would be pleased to go there, meet people, have interesting conversations. Now I’m mostly complaining about jetlag. Next time I’ll probably invent excuses to avoid such trip.
The desire for intellectual consistency then makes me say things like “travelling is bad” and “in the ancestral environment people were not supposed to leave their group”. And one can easily imagine how that can morph into, say, anti-immigration argument.
Another example: I worry a lot about nuclear weapons these days. I can give a coherent argument for why they are the most important problem right now: They are the endgame of every doomsday scenario. Whether you worry about AI, economic inequality, bioengineering or nanotechnology it always ends in the same way. The problem disrupts the society, social chaos ensues, nuclear weapons end up in the wrong hands, one missile is fired, with all the defence systems on hair-trigger alert the chain reaction happens, the end. However, it may also be that I am just replaying the fears from 80’s, returning to my childhood as old people tend to do.
Happy birthday!
And don’t let worrying too much about being wrong or not taking into account all aspects or something keep you from taking up a stance on things you feel strongly about. Richard Dawkins wasn’t all wrong, you know. He wasn’t completely correct either, but he put his weight on the scale on the side where it was needed at the time.
Regarding 4: remember that for hundreds of year, Theology was the noblest of academic disciplines. Also remember that the people at the top are probably better than their competitors at something, but it may not be the thing that ought to be required in that position. (Or do you think that 45 is a particularly sharp thinker on policy issues?)
Regarding the NMDA receptor thing, and the worries that your younger self had the “intact” intuitions, you might consider that turning more conservative and cautious with age may very well be an evolutionary feature, not a bug, and that it takes all sort of risk-taking styles in a complex society, but it’s for good reasons we don’t let 20-year-olds run the show.
Again, don’t worry too much, and don’t stop caring about the truth. You’re doing fine, much better than most everyone else, you’re making an impact, and we need you.
Have you considered that you’re still mostly the same guy, but you’ve just immersed yourself in a different culture?
There’s college kids who do drunken jello shots off women’s breasts in Cancun during spring break, and then fly back to their dad’s law firm. They’re still the same person, but they have a wild side and a conservative side. The environment modulates their behavior.
Can you model your 25 year old self’s brain, and ask him to read this post? What does he think about it? Maybe he would have had the exact same reaction. “Yeah, I guess I can’t argue with it.”
He might also have said that this post was appropriate for the world he was living in, while your post is appropriate for yours.
I am 36 and while I have seen some of the same, call ’em, heuristics, I think I reached the opposite motivation. The first half of the article seems to have a “why bother” vibe to it. Like, people don’t care about the truth, so why search and speak it? But I think the more interesting idea is “ok, how do you make them care when they don’t care?”
I was roaming the Blue Mosque in Istanbul last week, reading some of the educational information about Islam and Mohamed that’s posted in the courtyard, and it occured to me that “what is a prophet but someone who sees a version of the truth that others don’t and can speak it in a way that makes enough people care?” I don’t know a ton about Mohamed or Buddha but just living in the West I know enough about the life of Jesus that it was something like “he saw and spoke what he believed to be radical truths, it resonated with a lot of people, but a lot of other people didn’t like it and made life difficult for him.”
That sounds like a day at the office to me 🙂 My point is that seeing the world as it is doesn’t have to be the beginning of the end, it could be the end of the beginning, the “now what” stage. How do you go from being an elevated thinker to an elevated doer, once you recognize that wise thoughts themselves don’t change the world?
I think that’s really important. In Judaism there’s a concept of “Tzadikim Nistarim”
I think that’s an incredibly encouraging concept, it speaks to the power and relevance of an individual striving. If you think of anyone in history who’s done anything worth remembering, they have done it with understanding but transcending all the “reasons not to” that you mention in your writing.
Just below the surface, there are likewise lots of people working to make things happen which is what moves the world forward. The world needs the best and brightest to act.
Thank you “xyzelement” for this erudite & hope-inducing comment … note that the mathematics community, too, appreciates and celebrates its lamed vavniks. 🙂
My impression is that aging is likely to bring more experience (which is generally good) but also more temperance (which is good for most things, but bad for shooting for the stars which is often needed even if it’s unrealistic).
But it’s very very hard to untangle that from changes due to the society you’re immersed in.
And a Nietzsche quote on that:
First of all – happy birthday! (and I just realized you’re younger than me)
Second:
I think there could be selection effect. Not all people get wiser as they age and many hit a ceiling at some time. Maybe those are the ones most likely to make their opinions heard (I mean, it’s hardly the case that the wisest are the loudest among the younger population either). And the really wise ones stay silent because their wisdom has become impossible to communicate?
It reminds me of the quote from Julian Barnes’ Staring at the Sun:
Lol … in regard to this particular “rambling vs laconic” Barnes quote … “Thrice the brindled cat hath mew’d” … the Barnes-cat having previously mew’d here and here on SSC. 🙂
Oldsters who irrepressibly ramble, yet still possess plenty of creative mental marbles (as most folks appreciate, including me), include Ursula LeGuin … Wendell Berry … and John Luther Adams.
As we know now, dark triad spam-bots have been vituperatively and pervasively slandering the world’s elder-voices … an effective response is to listen to these rambling elder-voices even more attentively. 🙂
Scott, I’m curious what you make of terror management theory. I haven’t researched it much myself, but some of my psychology friends are really into it. The Tl;dr as far as my understanding is that a lot of human cognition is based around fear of death, and that one of the biggest ways we manage that terror is by binding ourselves to our cultural values and identity.
I wonder of there are parallel processes occurring as we age–we gain new information which causes us to be wiser and less revolutionary, which may make us more conservative or more liberal, depending on our starting position. But with age comes increased mortality salience, so we become concerned with the preservation of traditional values so that something we are ego-bonded to will survive us.
(I think the former process may also be largely contingent as having openness to experience as a strong personality trait.)
An alternative hypothesis (that ‘makes sense’ of the change in NMDA receptors amongst other things and processes) is that people in their teens and twenties are the descendants of other people who ‘successfully’ established their social status and found mates. People in their thirties and later are also the descendants of other people – but those who ‘successfully’ nurtured and protected their children and grandchildren. And that change is ‘enabled’ by changes to receptors in the brain and amplified by culture. Individuals may differ but populations display evolutionary themes.
So wisdom is perhaps finding your place in the world and then conserving it. Just as other troop or herd animals do…
So, the subconscious, glacially-slow, nigh-undetectable by introspection, and yet obvious from the outside view, shift of preferences and incentives with age.
It’s driving me crazy too. E.g. I’ve long known that with age, I’d acquire a strange urge to “settle down”. And when it happened, I found it perfectly easy to justify as having less slack in how I treat my body, and needing a more stable lifestyle to maintain productivity. GAAAAAH
Please, everyone, share your data points. I beg you. I’m 28, what else is waiting for me?
Another explanation for that – one I was expecting you to give – is that as you grow older you grow more powerful / gain status, so “keep things mostly as they are” seems like a better deal than “let’s overturn everything and rebuild society from scratch”, and your mind comes up with more rationalizations for the status quo.
Maybe in the antebellum south, the more slaves you owned, the more you would realize that slavery is not so bad an institution after all.
The two effects could work together; to get a better idea of which one is stronger you’d have to look for the opinions of people who are young-but-privileged, or old-but-powerless.
I am middle aged and probably the best thing about aging has been that my emotions are duller now. When I have a problem at work, I am less likely to freak out about it and more likely to sleep well, knowing that in all likelihood I will find a way to muddle through. Even having less intense positive emotions has been constructive since I am less likely to engage in destructive behavior just for some thrill.
When I was young, a mildly unpleasant incident felt like the end of the world, so to speak. That feeling was pretty much counter-productive.
So to the extent that wisdom means exercising good judgment, I would say that my wisdom has improved with age because my judgment is less clouded by intense emotions.
First of all, happy birthday Scott!
Secondly, I will join some other commenters in saying that I’m not really on board with your blanket characterization of old people being “really conservative”, thinking the old days were better, etc. The closest sense in which I observe such a thing to be true is in my observation that older people seem less accepting of very modern ideas and developments than younger people are. For instance, an elderly person is more likely to express concern over the fact that nowadays people are spending more time looking at their phones than interacting with each other. This is not exactly in the sense of “things were better in the good old days” (I’m sure they mostly recognize the benefits of having the internet in one’s pocket too), but in the sense of feeling apprehension about some of the dangers of new lifestyles and reluctance to adopt them. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve begun to notice some of this in myself as well. My theory is that this comes down to a feature of our brain development, where we are more flexible to new behaviors and ideas when we are younger, so our brains get molded during our youth but then become more rigid and resistant to accepting new things. We don’t become more conservative as we age, so much as we become more set in our ways while the world around us continues to innovate.
Actually, what I am much more interested in lately, and would love to see a thorough discussion on, is how idealism/radicalism versus pragmatism/incrementalism is correlated with age. Or to put it more concretely, why were so many of my younger friends passionate supporters of Bernie Sanders in 2016 (even with his crotchety old guy aesthetic!) while more of my older friends stood behind Hillary Clinton? This ties in with your changing attitudes towards utopianism as well. I suspect it has a lot to do with perspective gained from experience, both in that (1) things can get much more dire than younger people fully understand; and (2) there tend to be a lot of complicated hidden mechanisms that dampen radical change, and most pushes for revolution are less likely to work than younger people realize. (This is not to imply that the pragmatism/incrementalism route is always better, because there are also disadvantages to being jaded and discouraged to the point of having one’s mind closed to radical new ideas.)
Happy birthday. Just started commenting but I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and find it inspiring and interesting. So, thanks.
Some thoughts and experiences related to this post. I’m a similar age, and have been through a similar process – although much less rigouress a process.
First. I’m pretty sure that a lot of this is proper learning from experiences where things have seemed obvious or clear and you believed them quite strongly, and then it turns out you’d missed things. That’s certainly been quite a big part of my experience – it’s often been I thought I knew what I was doing or understood someting and then it truned out that i didn’t. Likewise, and possibly more influentially, it’s often become clear that clever people in senior positions don’t have much of a clue (I note this and recent post about how do I know it’s not me – but for less complicated ideas soemtimes it’s clear).
Second. As someone says above, we need to distinguish between individual people changing their views as they get older, and the centre grounds shifting as younger people are more liberal than their predecessors. My feeling is that for economic issues people’s individual views probably do shift rightwards as they get older, but for social issues it’s seems likely that it’s the centre ground that’s moving. Although for today’s more exterme identity politics left youfs that might change.
Third. I think it’s worth distinguising between types of people and how their views might change. People who are properly interested in politics, for example, are – I would exepct – much more likely top have big changes in their views, than those that aren’t. See ex-trotskists now in the Tory party or at least Blairite in the UK. I expect that the people interested in politics changes are likely to be relatively more driven by learning from experience and reflective thought than people just slowly change their views over time from, for example, a bit left to a bit right of centre. Or left to a bit left less left, right to a bit less right etc.
Fourth. I think three probably applies to the rationalist community. Not necessarilly in terms of political views, but certainly in terms of beoming more sceptical, less sure, more cynical etc. That’s not to say the NDMA receptor thing isn’t going on too. Just that it’ll be both learing and biolgical changes, no doubt in a complex circular kind of way, but that people that think about things a lot will have relatuvely more influence from the learning and thinking stuff.
Funny, I’ll be 33 in less than a month. I thought of trying to make a similar list (now vs 10 years ago).
1. The birth of consciousness about power and politics, and how it affects everything.
2. A much heigthened understanding of subtext – how people say things with hidden meaning, sometimes even hidden to themselves.
3. Due to 1 & 2, a greater understanding of self-image and self-deceit.
4. Due to 1-3, loss of belief that I am a good person, and how that actually makes me a better person than I was before this understanding. Also, a much greater ability to see what really motivates people, and how that is dissonant of what they say or even believe actually motivates them.
5. Due to all of the above, a much diminished hope in mankind’s future in general, and a move from very leftwing political thinking to a more centrist political alignment (yes, Chesterton’s fence).
6. I have fully understood that I am going to die.
7. Due to 6, I have started meditating intensely, having kept a meditation practice for 8 years now, with several months spent in solitary retreat. And I hate meditating, as I find it very unpleasurable, very time consuming, and a very difficult thing to do in general.
8. Due to 7, I live in a condition that is close to a permanent low-grade acid-trip. This makes my sensory perception very different from how it was 10 years ago.
9. I am less sure that there is such a thing as truth, and more focused on usefulness — applicability and expectable outcomes — and self-consistency — even at the expense of usefulness.
10. I have drastically cut down the number of activities I engage in, and the number of people I engage with. I still somehow read this blog from time to time.