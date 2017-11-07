Concept-Shaped Holes Can Be Impossible To Notice

I.
When I wrote about my experiences doing psychotherapy with people, one commenter wondered if I might be schizoid:
There are a lot of schizoid people in the rationalist community from what I can tell. The basis of schizoid is not all the big bad symptoms you might read about. There are high functioning people with personality disorders all the time who are complex, polite and philosophical.
You will never see this description because mental health industries center entirely around people Failing At Life, aka “low-functioning”. As many radicals have noted, mental health tends to constitute itself mostly around “can’t hold a job” or “can’t hold a marriage”.
The only thing you need to be schizoid is to dislike contact with other egos, and to shave off the experience of those other egos ruthlessly before they can reach the fantasy world you retreat to.
It doesn’t mean you’re evil. It doesn’t mean you stalk people and plan to harm them. It doesn’t mean you’re over-reactive or even bizarrely delusional. You could call it a form of delusion, but really the basic descriptions of perception like top-down processing and culture could all be called delusional thinking if you want to be properly pointed about it. It’s schizoid. It’s often quite gentle. And I’ve noticed from interacting with various people in high IQ communities that if you have sufficiently high enough intelligence, despite the inherent defined tendency to retreat from reality, you can in fact become aware you have a personality disorder.
Anyway, my guess based on projection (I’ve never met you) is that people aren’t being emotional around you because you can’t be reached by them emotionally, and they know that on some level.
I feel like I experience emotions and genuine human connection. You would think that ‘not experiencing emotions or having genuine human connection’ is hard to miss. But then I think of the stories in What Human Experiences Are You Missing Without Realizing It?
In the first, Francis Galton discovered that some people didn’t have visual imagination. They couldn’t see anything in their “mind’s eye”, they couldn’t generate internal images. None of these people knew there was anything “wrong” with them. They just assumed that everyone who talked about having an imagination was being metaphorical, just using a really florid poetic way of describing that they remembered what something looked like.
In the second, a user on Quora described their experience with anosmia – not having a sense of smell. They didn’t realize there was anything wrong until college. Until then, “I teased my sister about her stinky feet. I held my nose when I ate Brussels sprouts. In gardens, I bent down and took a whiff of the roses.” Though they didn’t say so explicitly, it sounds like they thought smell was just a metaphorical way of saying something was disgusting or delightful.
And in the third – well, this is awkward – I went years without realizing I didn’t have any emotions. I was getting treated for obsessive-compulsive disorder with high dose SSRIs. When these work well they dull your depression and anxiety; when they work less well, they dull all your emotions. For me they worked less well, but I never realized it until I came off them after five years and was suddenly overwhelmed by emotions I’d almost forgotten it was possible to have. In the interim, I’d understood that getting a birthday present was a positive and desirable event, and said it made me “happy”, without realizing something was missing. This was particularly inexcusable since I’d felt the full range of emotions before I started the drugs, but I guess the hypothesis “I have stopped feeling emotions” is a hard one to consider and collect evidence for.
So if someone says I’m incapable of genuine human relationships – well, I should stress that I think my relationships are genuine. But if they weren’t, maybe I wouldn’t notice. There would be something I was capable of, I would call that “genuine human relationships” since it was my only schema for the concept, and I would never have anything else to compare it to.
II.
This post isn’t about relationships. This post is about ideas.
In high school I took a sociology class, and the teacher talked about how modern society was atomized and there were no real community bonds and so on. And I thought this was dumb. I didn’t live in an atomized society! My family knew our next-door neighbors, and we’d even been over at their house once for dinner. There was a Community Center a few blocks away, and when I was a kid I would go there a couple of times a year for some kind of Neighborhood Art Night. Sometimes my mother volunteered at my school, and my dad was too busy to volunteer but probably would have if he could. We weren’t devoid of community at all.
And then three things happened. Number one, I read some good anthropology about primitive and medieval societies, which actually described pre-atomized life and the way that there was barely even an individual identity and the community determined everything you ever did. Number two, I spent a little time in an honest-to-goodness Third World village and saw a little of what life was like there. And number three, I got involved in some good subcultures – including Bay Area rationality – which were slightly but noticeably less atomized than the neighborhood where I grew up. I realized that I’d mistaken the existent-but-weak forms of community in my suburban neighborhood for the really-strong forms of community that people complaining about atomization say we’re missing, because I had so little experience with the latter I couldn’t even imagine them.
This is a similar error as the SSRI/emotions problem. People talk about emotions/community. I have something sort of similar occupying that space. So I reasonably assume it’s the same thing everyone is talking about.
I think I’ve figured out the whole “atomization” thing. But I’m not sure. What if there’s some real non-atomized community that even second-hand anthropology plus some good subcultures can’t point to? Am I just making the same mistake as I did as a high schooler, only one level higher?
Some of these same sociologists worry about advertising and consumerism. They think capitalism turn people into perfect consumers who overwork themselves at jobs they don’t like to buy products they don’t need. They think people’s entire identities revolve around brands and consumption.
And once again, I think: “Good thing this isn’t happening to me.” I don’t really watch TV and I tune out online ads. I buy things occasionally, usually things that I need or things that I occasionally enjoy. But I don’t own much “clutter”. And I don’t care about brands, except ones that really signal high quality.
Is this the same kind of mistake as “I met the neighbors once, so I’m not atomized”? I don’t know!
Either understanding “consumerism” was so easy for me that I got it immediately and effortlessly, and I live a charmed life that has prevented me from ever encountering that problem.
Or I have only a superficial fascimile of understanding it, and when I actually understand it, it’ll seem profound and important, the same way “atomization” did.
When I see other people making a big deal out of seemingly-minor problems, I’m in this weird superposition between thinking I’ve avoided them so easily I missed their existence, or fallen into them so thoroughly I’m like the fish who can’t see water.
And when I see other people struggling to understand seemingly-obvious concepts, I’m in this weird superposition between thinking I’m so far beyond them that I did it effortlessly, or so far beneath them that I haven’t even realized there’s a problem.
III.
Last week, some people proposed it was useless to steelman/understand post-modernism. It was just people being stupid or having garbled thinking. Maybe.There are some post-modernists whom even the other post-modernists say are probably just pulling it out of their asses.
But how would we know? There are concepts nobody gets on the first reading, concepts you have to have explained to you again and again until finally one of the explanations clicks and you can reconstruct it out of loose pieces in your own head.
And there are concept-shaped holes you don’t notice that you have. You can talk to an anosmic person about smell for years on end, and they’re still not going to realize they’ve got a big hole where that concept should be. You can give high-school me an entire class about atomization, and he can ace the relevant test, and he’s still not going to know what atomization is.
Put these together, and you have cause for concern. If you learn about something, and it seems trivial and boring, but lots of other people think it’s interesting and important – well, it could be so far beneath you that you’d internalized all its lessons already. Or it could be so far beyond you that you’re not even thinking on the same level as the people who talk about it.
I’m looking back on my book review of After Virtue, a seminal philosophy book which won a bunch of awards and recognition from important philosophers. My review was that it seemed very confused. It kept claiming to have an important insight, but every time it said it was going to reveal the important insight, it actually said a bunch of platitudes and unrelated tangents. This is a huge red flag. Which makes more sense – that I was the lone genius able to see that the emperor had no clothes and Alastair McIntyre is really dumb? Or that he’s saying something really hard to understand, and I haven’t understood it yet?
Maybe there are fields doing the intellectual equivalent of gaslighting, insisting they have really profound points when they’re just vapor. But err on the side of caution here. Most of us have some hard-won battles, like mine understanding atomization. Where after a lot of intellectual work, a concept that seemed stupid suddenly opens up and becomes important. Sometimes it’s about anarchism, or reactionary philosophy, or privilege, or religion as benevolent community-building institution. Erring too hard on the side of “that’s dumb, they’re probably just gaslighting” closes off those areas to you forever.
I don’t think it’s always worth delving deep into a seemingly-meaningless field to discover the hidden meaning. That rarely works – if you had the concepts you’d need to understand it right now, you would have done so already. But I think it’s worth leaving the possibility open, so that later if something clicks you’re not too embarrassed to return to it.
The url for ‘Privilege’ is broken- looks like maybe it was meant to go to ‘Fearful Symmetry’?
Always nice to hear from you, Scott- you’ve filled in more of the concept-holes for me than I can count.
Great read. Strong contender for best post of the year, I think.
This feels more like a problem stating post. The post that leads up to a really great post in a couple of months when Scott has figured out all this mess for us.
Yes.
Actually I’ve changed my mind. His finally paragraph was quite good and good enough to be final.
The problem with this approach, as you have described it, is that it’s totally unfalsifiable. If it is a priori impossible for me to comprehend postmodernism, or religion, or reactionary philosophy, etc.; then what’s the point of trying ? If I can’t ever distinguish between a world where postmodernism (etc.) is a profound philosophy with powerful applications, and a world where it’s just mumbo-jumbo; then I might as well pretend I live in whichever world is easier for me to compute.
Note that anosmia is not like that. It is pretty trivial to devise an experiment that will convince an anosmic person that you have a superpower — i.e. the sense of smell — that the anosmic person does not. You do this by applying your superpower to objects in the world that both you and the anosmic person can readily perceive.
I understand that you’re trying to encourage intellectual humility, and I agree, it’s a good habit to cultivate (and it is by no means easy). But the experiment requires both people to participate. Alice the anosmic person has to keep an open mind, but Oscar the osmic has to actually posses a sensory organ that Alice does not, and be willing and able to demonstrate it. If he can’t or won’t do so, that doesn’t mean that he’s being deliberately deceitful; but at some point, Alice will get pretty tired of hearing, “you’ve just got to try harder to believe in my power”. At some point, enough is enough and it’s time to move on.
Thanks for this, I was thinking about it but didn’t come to enough of a conclusion to fit it into the main post.
What falsifiable test could I have used to figure out I wasn’t understanding atomization? You could ask me and a wise person who did understand to evaluate whether a certain community was vs. wasn’t atomized. But I already know atomization-proponents claimed my community was atomized; maybe we would have given the same answers. In order to figure out exactly what questions to ask and what things atomization could predict, you would have to understand atomization already.
Back when I agreed with the New Atheists that religion was just people being dumb and wrong, what falsifiable test could have convinced me it was actually a potentially-benevolent community-building institution in a way I didn’t currently understand, and that I needed to study sociology further in order to get this? Is it a test I could design even if I didn’t already understand the benevolent-religion theory?
For atomization, I think you could construct some objective measures. How many of your neighbors do you know the name of? How many of them have you ever shared a meal with? For how many do you know how many children they have? The names of their children?
If your answers to these questions are consistently much smaller than the answers given by someone in another community and it’s reasonably clear he is telling the truth, that’s good evidence that your community is more atomized than his.
I’m not sure I would have been convinced by most versions of this in high school Scott’s position– I think I would have said something like, “We just aren’t that close with our neighbors, but I have plenty of other friends, so I don’t get why that says anything about my existential status as an individual in the modern world.”
It sounds like what persuaded him was actually seeing it (village), or at least reading detailed narrative accounts of what it was like (middle ages) because that was the only way he could be persuaded that what he had experienced wasn’t the same as the phenomenon being described. So I don’t know how you would design that for yourself. Maybe, if the textbook mentioned that medieval Europe was less atomized, you could go read about medieval Europe and then get there a little faster. And he might have the idea to do it because he was reading a claim in a book that other people thought made sense but seemed silly, which is often a good place to poke around.
But I don’t know why it would occur to anyone to ask other people to describe how it feels to smell something over and over unless they already suspected it was something interestingly different from their own experience
I think the questions you’re asking here (and some parts of the original post) invert the burden of proof. If I believe there is such a thing as social atomization, and I want to convince others, it’s ultimately my job to recognize this is potentially an easy concept to misunderstand and define the relevant tests myself. Those who aren’t already convinced can’t be expected to know a priori when it is or isn’t worth their while to try to Get Out Of The Car
I can’t answer your questions (at least, not better than DavidFriedman did, above). But the answers weren’t really my point. Rather, my point was that if you made a good-faith effort to ask the right questions, seek out the right evidence, and thoroughly investigate the problem; and if, after doing so, you’d still found nothing — then you would’ve been justified in dismissing atomization/religion/whatever as insignificant.
Now, in your specific case, you would’ve been wrong; but your conclusion still would’ve been justified. At some point, you’ve got to dismiss a claim for which you have no compelling evidence. You can’t go through life investigating everything ad infinitum just because there’s a small chance you could’ve missed something at some point. You’ll never get anything done that way.
You eventually updated on empirical evidence, didn’t you?
Sure, it would have been impractical for your high school to organize a trip to a Third World village, but your teacher could have provided you with reading material about life in pre-modern societies or contemporary societies in the Third World, or ethno-cultural enclaves like the Amish or the Haredim. It was their job to convince you of their claim and they failed at it.
This is a disagreement over values, not over empirical facts. Any theist can provide you with a list of benefits of religion, any atheist can provide you with a list of harms of religion. How do you weight to compute whether religion is a net benefit or harm them is subjective.
“What do you think atomization is”
“Well I think it is x y and z”
“Actually it’s more like W R and S”
the problem is figuring out that you have a problem, which you seem to get already.
I’ve pointed out a number of times that the SSC crowd seems to be too charitable, especially on the subreddit (which has a rule saying to be charitable, but no rule telling people where to stop). As Scott himself has pointed out in the past, it’s hard to direct advice only at people who need it. Some people do need to be more charitable, just like some people need to stop harassing women. Some people, though, and especially the ones who don’t need it, listen to the advice and end up being too charitable, just like some nerds hear “everything I say to a woman can be harassment”.
This is also a case of Geek social fallacy #1. It is not wrong to say “postmodernists are speaking nonsense” just because that smells of making postmodernists into the outgroup. You do not have to be accepting of everyone.
Indeed. We should aim for the most charitable explanation that is still accurate, not sacrifice accuracy to become more charitable.
For example:
– ‘Humans desire to murder others’ is false and uncharitable to humans
– ‘Human never desire to murder others’ is false and overly charitable to humans
– ‘Humans sometimes desire to murder others’ is true and charitable enough to humans
Scott, that anosmia story made no sense when you quoted it the first time, and it still makes no sense. I wish you wouldn’t cite it quite so credulously.
(How do you not notice that you’re not smelling things? The person claims they yelled “gross” when someone farted—but how the heck would they know, if they had no sense of smell? Did the idea of testing their sense of smell—and there are many absolutely trivial and obvious tests that can be run—not occur to them, before they reached their conclusion about having no sense of smell? Did they really decide that they had no sense of smell based only on not being able to describe, in words what things smell like? What the heck kind of reasoning is that?! It’s a non sequitur! What does the one have to do with the other? I can’t describe what smells are like either, except in terms of each other! How else would you do it?! I can tell you that I certainly do have a sense of smell! No, the whole story stinks, and using it as an example of anything, much less any idea so grand as the one in this post, is very, very silly.)
“No, the whole story stinks.”
I feel like saying this ought to make you more sympathetic to the possibility that someone would say farts smell gross even if they couldn’t literally smell them.
Well, there usually is a sound when someone farts. I’m quite sure that it is in fact possible to fake being able to smell, as in most cases there would be visual or auditory cues. And, well, conducting a hypothesis test is not going to be the first thought for many, many prople. Not being able to describe smells even in terms of each other might be inconclusive in and of itself, but enough to raise the person’s suspicions.
I don’t think that the story stinks per se, however it does describe a quite exotic situation, so it probably shouldn’t be given much weight without proofs.
Farts are often audible.
But I agree that not having the vocabulary to describe smells doesn’t imply you can’t smell. Almost everyone lacks that vocabulary. And if I thought I was anosmic I’d do blind tests. My daughter seemed to have no sense of smell when she was very young (never spontaneously commented on pleasant or unpleasant smells), and we did do tests and they seemed to confirm that, but then she suddenly acquired one at the age of six.
“The person claims they yelled “gross” when someone farted”
if you grow up and everyone yelled “gross” when someone sneezed and failed to cover their mouth with their hand would you assume that you had a missing sense that was allowing them to perceive something extra horrible or would you just go with assuming that’s what people say when someone sneezes?
I mean it’s not nice when someone disturbs the local slood field like that and I guess someone might just make up some justification about it being unsanitary or something as that would also apply… when the real reason is that everyone else is feeling the wibble in the slood field and they’re not.
Kids are good at slotting almost any observation into their worldview.
Without digging too deeply, the wikipedia article on anosmia basically seems to back up that this is a common experience
(although I admit that 1. I can’t read the citation for this claim and 2. the citation for a similar claim further up in the wikipedia page was a BBC news article which made no such claim (I’ve removed the citation))
I think it might prove insightful for you to look into the linguistics literature about how congenitally blind people handle vision-related cognitive metaphors (like “look into” or “insightful”). (Spoiler: they do it really, really well.)
How do you not notice that you’re not smelling things?
I mean, clearly the person did notice, once they got to adulthood.
Yeah, the description of how they found out might be a little… Flowery…
But it maps pretty well to what my friend with anosmia experienced.
He didn’t realize until he was in his mid-twenties.
He’s always had really peculiar culinary tastes. So no one was all that surprised by his discovery.
He managed to figure out he rated food by texture and not taste a couple of years before he realized he was anosmic, but we just figured he was being weird. (I mean, he was being weird, but now we know why he’s weird)
I once came up with the idea of “political anosmics” – people who on a physical level had a sense of smell, but who had decided that the sense of smell was Socially Constructed and therefore Had To Go, seeing as all of this smell-talk tended to get used to express one’s disdain for the lower classes and foreigners and suchlike, and were therefore determined to think and act as if smell didn’t exist.
I wrote a post about this on – I think it was LJ – and an actual literal anosmic friend said that given the sheer vagueness of what nosmics have to say about smell, there were times he could believe it was all made up.
As an anosmic person I can confirm that it’s very easy to go decades not realizing everyone is doing something you are not. When people say things like “That smells delicious!” you just chalk it up to personal preference and ignore it. It’s not until you start asking very specific questions that you realize something is happening beyond your senses.
Just last week there was a chili cook-off at work. Everyone walked into the building and commented on how amazing it smelled. I obviously didn’t notice anything. Now that I have the knowledge that I don’t smell anything, this fact gets raised to a conscious level, but before I realized it, I sort ignored all these comments.
However, a counter point would be that a lack of smell came with other symptoms that were noticeable but confusing until I learned about this sensory issue. I had a lot of trouble with food and eating right. Very similar to Avoidant/Resistant Food Intake disorder. Since my issue started before that diagnosis was invented, I was just weird with food. After learning that I didn’t have smell and how that affects appetite and taste, a whole lot of my past made a lot more sense and I was able to make the needed changes to make eating an easier situation.
I would agree that a missing concept doesn’t exist in a vacuum and that real concepts leave their marks on our lives, but it is very easy to construct an idea of existence that just normalizes those marks.
If you learn about something, and it seems trivial and boring, but lots of other people think it’s interesting and important – well, it could be so far beneath you that you’d internalized all its lessons already. Or it could be so far beyond you that you’re not even thinking on the same level as the people who talk about it.
I “got” this concept after years of doing yoga. At first, statements like “move with your breath”, “long spine,” “stand straight,” “clear your mind” sounded like “nothings.” Almost verbal tics that yoga teachers sprinkle into their classes. Then at some point I started getting hints of what those words might refer to and they have moved from “obvious stuff I tune out” to “concepts I am not sure I understand 1%, 10%, or 100%”
Overall I started to tune into cliches more through these experience. Went from “it’s annoying that people say X all the time” to “do I understand what X is really about? It is probably important since it’s mentioned all the time.”
Schizoids do arguments best:
Some people seem to think that building a wall is really stupid. I think it’s kind of cool.
Some people think that allowing in refugees as a response to the death of Alan Kurdi was a good idea. I think it was crazy.
In these cases, it’s not really concept-shaped holes that are the problem – it’s refusal to engage with arguments for emotional reasons. Either side could be right, but their arguments aren’t good.
I think that’s the kind of thing that I notice – wilful ignorance of arguments. We just withdraw and ignore.
I’m less convinced that “concept-shaped holes” are a general intellectual problem, once you remove the emotional/identity element. If you are operating with a reasonable level of humility, surely you’ll just say “I don’t understand this.”
If something is in my conceptual dark-zone I tend to just get bored and stop reading about it. I can’t think of a time when I’ve read something and thought “this is so stupid” without it somehow relating to emotion/identity.
An example:
I’ve been reading on blogs for about a decade how the discrepancy between y chromosome and mitochondrial mutation demonstrates the inevitability of intra-social male competition. And, I’ve been saying for about a decade, couldn’t it be evidence of inter-social competition, instead.
Anyway, a few months ago I decided to go and read the original paper. Very much in my conceptual dark zone, however, at the end of it the author says something like “this might be caused by scenarios like Genghis Khan having lots of women”. So, I think I was right.
But over all those years no-one ever acknowledged that might have a point, and I think there was only once when anyone actually bothered to disagree.
So, the intra-social competition people may be right, but their arguments are bad because of wilful ignorance.
I don’t understand what you are talking about. Do you have any non-culture war examples to use instead?
What I’m trying to say is that the feeling of “Hmmm… this guy is making a really stupid argument” or “this argument is really weak” only occurs in culture war/identity type situations.
Another example – I used to think that government debt was a serious problem. I used to get really angry at people who would propose more government spending. What idiots, I thought.
Then someone told me that government debt was the same as net private sector savings, and I realised that I was just reacting emotionally to the word “debt” rather than having any understanding of what was going on.
I don’t think it was a conceptual black hole. It wasn’t that I was incapable of understanding the ins-and-outs of macroeconomics, because I’m still incapable of understanding that, and I don’t feel the same way anymore. It was because I had an emotional reaction.
And I’ve never had that sense of “hmmm… what a dumb argument” with something like maths, where I have plenty of conceptual black holes, but no emotional investment.
I think you’re right. Most of my strong responses to things (not just culture-war type things) are due to issues that directly affect my ego/sense of self. The emotional response is actually very helpful, because when I do notice a strongly negative response to something, I try to recognize it as a red flag. I then stop, take a breath, try to figure out why that is eliciting that response, and try to work out a rational solution instead of lashing out or dismissing it out of hand. I’ve not been as successful with the positive responses, because they feel good, and I’m not an ascetic.
By the way, I can definitely see how some people could have a sense of “hmmm… what a dumb argument” with something like math, if the mathemathical concept being discussed goes against something tied to their ego. I don’t know enough about math to think of a real example, but you definitely see it in medicine where people get violently emotional when their pet theories get discussed critically.
I think I get what you’re saying…
For many years I thought that people who are into “spirituality” and magick and Tarot and Hare-Krishna and all that are all deluded morons.
Then I began to suspect that they have all found more or less different ways of tapping into some interesting bugs in our mental hardware that enables them, at the very least, to enter very interesting states of mind. Reading the book that you recommended (“Mastering the Core Teachings of the Buddha”) confirmed that suspicion.
I still think that many of the esoteric traditions have blatant failure modes that lead to believing all kinds of bullshit when you’re not carefully distinguishing what’s real, and what’s metaphor, and what’s just a useful mental shortcut, and that many followers don’t get that and thus effectively are deluded morons, but I’m no longer quite as sure.
On the other hand, there are some concepts that are held deeply by large groups of people, and that are fundamentally incompatible with those held by others. Either there is Eternal Life in the traditional Christian sense, or there is Reincarnation in the traditional Hindu sense, or neither, but not both. (It also bears remembering that theology was considered the most noble of the academic disciplines for hundreds of years.) Either Communism leads to a worker’s paradise, and Capitalism is evil, or Capitalism is the only way to prosperity, and Communism is evil, or neither, but not both. Both propositions are or were defended by smart people, so if you see some smart person proposing something that seems obviously dumb (or at least fatally flawed), and you see others enthusiastically agreeing, it’s not a priori clear that you’re the one in the wrong.
There’s a difference between “they are really experiencing altered mental states” and “their claims about the world are true”. It’s possible to be deluded morons in the second sense and not in the first. Furthermore, I suspect that most people who call them deluded morons intend that second sense.
Oh, totally. The thing is this, for example: when a practitioner of magick talks about “traveling to the astral realm”, is he making claims about the “real world”, or just his internal state of mind, and does he even care? The skeptic may be quick to assume the first, and dismiss the statement as bullshit, when in fact it accurately describes an unusual mental state, and that’s all it was meant to do.
Most people are not explicitly stating “I’m speaking metaphorically, of course”, or “this is obviously all in the head”, or “take this as an analogy”, or “I’m exaggerating for dramatic effect, take this with a grain of salt”, or “I’m being literally literal here, seriously” when talking about philosophical or spiritual matters, and that may cause some misunderstandings.
Also, mental hacking may well lead into real-world effects; because we don’t live in pure objectivity, our lives are lived subjectively. I doubt magic can really make people levitate or become immortal. But suppose a believer makes a ritual to get a job or pass an exam—it’s entirely conceivable that the ritual will subconsciously predispose them to n take actions conductive to succees (like interviewing with confidence, or studying longer). If this is correct, then the magic ritual worked.
I’ve come to believe this. Specifically that “taking things literally” is simply not the norm, and neither is making a sharp distinction between our experiences and the external world.
> I don’t think it’s always worth delving deep into a seemingly-meaningless field to discover the hidden meaning.
One thing I like about the state of modern culture is that it’s losing patience with people who think they have something to say, but can’t be bothered to learn how to explain themselves. Does this or that guy have something to say, despite obscuring it with useless jargon and poorly focused streams of thought? I don’t care, l2write or GTFO.
If it’s useful and true, someone else will say it better (edit: like Scott!). Because useful and true things are independent of any one person. a^ + b^ = c^ is true regardless of who worked it out first. The mechanics of the front-kick are governed by anatomy and physics, and it doesn’t matter if it was passed down to you through tradition from some venerated ancient founder of a martial art, or if you learnt it while training for cage fighting.
Of course if I pick up the same insight from some popular source instead of directly from, say, Hegel or whoever, I won’t be able to claim to have read Hegel and sound intellectual and cultured…
congratulations, following your guidance we kill all the nonverbal autistics
(you could build models of *why* the person is being hard to understand & then be kind to them if they are one of the neurotypes which tends to be both useful and hard to understand)
Do they tend to have a lot of profound wisdom to share? Maybe they do but we’re just not listening right?
How is ignoring someone who’s making a public statement because they don’t express themselves in a comprehensible manner even remotely equivalent to killing someone?
@fluffy mu
@incurian they tend to be better at building enduring structures (physical and logical) than sounding profound, which is related to why neurotypicals tend to evaluate them as “not explaining themselves”
IME rationalists are *unusually* bad at this
How do you jump from “ignoring their opinions” straight to “killing” ? I think you need to be more explicit there in Step 2.
I suspect I’m moderately schizoid, never been diagnosed, but it fits more than any other described disorder. However, I don’t characterize it as an aversion to contact with other egos. To me it just feels like having a Dunbar number that is an order of magnitude smaller than everyone else. I do have room in my life for other people, but clearly not as many as most.
Isn’t that basically just introversion? It’s not that you dislike people, it’s just that dealing with people tends to sap mental energy, unlike an extrovert who can feed off social interaction. As such, you have to ration social interactions, which leads to a small number of close friends.
Some of the examples show more discrete “holes” than others (e.g. anosmia), but all can be framed in terms of we humans each evaluating degrees of some quality according to our own personal Overton windows, so to speak. As we grow older and live more experiences, our “personal Overton windows” gets wider and wider, hence we gain perspective. (A classic example that certainly applies to me as I’ve spent different periods of my life in different geographic areas: one person’s idea of “hot” or “cold” is usually based on the typical temperature range of the region they’re used to and may change dramatically after spending time in a different climate. Altogether their “Overton temperature range” — sorry for butchering the original term named after Overton — will widen, and so will their standard for what qualifies as both “hot” and “cold”.)
I think there’s an application here to Theory of Drama as well: we often don’t realize that other people’s personal ranges are quite different, and are surprised when criticisms of being too X are rebuffed by “No, doing this other thing A would be too X; I’m clearly not as X-ish as someone who does A, so how dare you call me X?” (Here A is something we might view as so beyond the pale that we aren’t even considering it in this context, while our adversary’s experience compels them to see it differently.)
On the note of things we kind of assume are metaphors:
As a teen I never got the “overwhelmed with emotion” or “the rage took over” thing. Nobody in my family ever just shut down from feelings, I never became incapacitated with too much emotion.
Until I started dating someone who could actually be incapacitated by emotions alone I’d always sort of assumed it was just an intensity modifier, like saying something is “blindingly colourful” even though it doesn’t literally blind anyone.
I suspect it’s somewhat genetic because I can think of no reasonably close blood relations who i’ve ever seen or heard of falling into an emotional heap, I’m quite certain I do experience a reasonably normal deck of human emotions but they’re not the only thing carrying me along day to day. I feel angry at people who piss me off. I feel sad and cry at funerals regardless of whether I really want to etc but if something needs to be done I’ve never felt like emotions are some kind of roadblock that overwhelm all faculties nor something that just takes the keys and takes over.
And I think it’s one of those issues that a fair fraction of the population fall on one side or the other. It seems to run in families where it can be noticeable that quite a few members of a family appear to be operating with no moderator between their emotions and the outside world. Nothing in their head has the keys except their feelings.
Radical faith?
Concept-shaped holes can perhaps be impossible to notice… but I expect that concept-shaped roadblocks can also be impossible to notice. Or at least very difficult to recognise in most cases.
If you have a concept-shaped roadblock you may become aware of it but be unwilling to consider anything that undermines it. Confirmation bias, social peer pressure, letting go of perceived benefits, cherry picking, and so on.
I’d argue that the pursuit of rationality and the pursuit of spirituality can both be holes and roadblocks at the same time, but not both to a single person at the same time. Perhaps a ‘balanced’ person could form a ‘balanced’ view about rationality and spirituality, but then ‘balance’ may become a hole or roadblock too. And so it goes…
I mean, isn’t this the basis of tribes? This seems obvious.
At risk of falling into the trap, this seems like a conceptual error. Mental Health Industries focus on people Failing At Life in the same way that restaurants focus on hungry people and plumbers focus on people who have plumbing problems. This is why every entry in the DSM includes the necessary condition “…and it’s maladaptive.”
I found this really, really fascinating. You went into a black-and-white room, and came back out again. But instead of the experience of color, you lost and regained the experience of emotion.
@scott at this point in the chain of reasoning you can taboo “consumerism” and figure it out
you are older now and have a more solid epistemic foundation than you did as a teenager
waiting for the Scott post on how left-identitarianism is a product of capitalist ideology, which it absolutely is
(and right-identitarianism is Waluigi)
This is a good post on intellectual humility, but as pointed out, there is the possibility that some maps people construct have very little to do with the territory they claim it to describe. There is absolutely nothing wrong with New Atheists challenging a worldview that doesn’t hold up to scrutiny, for instance; and pointing out that a lot of people do not take the Bible literally is a weird way to frame that particular discussion, seeing as the points made by New Atheists are directed to the fraction of people who do. Now, failing to respect other people, have proper manners and not devolve into binary good-evil thinking are obvious issues, but unrelated to that matter.
An actual issue I have with a lot of modern philosophy is its obscurantism. As pointed out by minds wiser that mine is, Orwell found clear thinking and clear writing to be of utmost importance. A lot of post-modernist literature is famous of its difficulty to read and digest; Foucault and Butler, for example, not to mention some earlier philosophers.
I’m no expert on philosophy, but if I may ask: why the heck would someone want to write text that’s hard to understand? What are their motivations for that? Why exactly are the points made by the aforementioned writers of the sort that cannot be formulated in a clear, concise manner; and if they can, why aren’t they? I believe this alone is enough to alienate plenty of people from such literature, which I find to be a huge loss with few benefits.
So if I am to remain humble – as I will – I will also expect that people posing the ideas I can’t yet understand will do their best to say what they are saying as clearly as they ever can.
I have long suspected that philosophers are those with reasonable intellectual faculties but not the rigour to be scientists, the talent to thrive in the arts or whatever extra chromosome it takes to do serious math. Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately) with philosophy they’ve come across a discipline whose rabbit holes are either four inches deep or infinitely long, and have to go on pretending they’ve come up with something important and/or useful until physics or biology demonstrate that the problem was empirical all along.
Well, I suppose it’s possible, but I wouldn’t dismiss an entire field without being very well acquainted with it. If you see no point for dat fence…
That is to say, there’s a remarkable amount of remarkable philosophy out there, and from time to time it happens so that people more familiar with science than philosophy stumble upon philosophical concepts and start discussing them almost as if all the work ahead of them hadn’t been done already. That’s what happened in this blog just recently.
Now, that isn’t really a problem in my opinion. I have a blog myself where I have mentioned the importance of doing philosophy and preserving the right to philosophize no matter what one’s level of education or intelligence. After all, it is the process, not the results, which matters when doing philosophy. But I do think it gets troublesome if we a) claim to be among the first to stumble upon the ideas under discussion or b) claim that philosophers don’t have this or that enough so they just do nonsense. Not claiming that you said that, but not quite far from it either.
My original question remains: why be obscure unless the thought process itself is muddled? If it is, doesn’t one have the responsibility to clear it up a bit before publishing? Now, that may very well be due to deceiving or pretentious intentions, but I’m willing to err on the side of caution here. But that does trouble me.
EDIT: I ended up reading about deconstruction on Wikipedia and found something interesting – a computer scientist’s text on deconstruction.
Here’s a passage:
“Contrast this situation with that of academia. Professors of Literature or History or Cultural Studies in their professional life find themselves communicating principally with other professors of Literature or History or Cultural Studies. They also, of course, communicate with students, but students don’t really count. Graduate students are studying to be professors themselves and so are already part of the in-crowd. Undergraduate students rarely get a chance to close the feedback loop, especially at the so called “better schools” (I once spoke with a Harvard professor who told me that it is quite easy to get a Harvard undergraduate degree without ever once encountering a tenured member of the faculty inside a classroom; I don’t know if this is actually true but it’s a delightful piece of slander regardless). They publish in peer reviewed journals, which are not only edited by their peers but published for and mainly read by their peers (if they are read at all). Decisions about their career advancement, tenure, promotion, and so on are made by committees of their fellows. They are supervised by deans and other academic officials who themselves used to be professors of Literature or History or Cultural Studies. They rarely have any reason to talk to anybody but themselves — occasionally a Professor of Literature will collaborate with a Professor of History, but in academic circles this sort of interdisciplinary work is still considered sufficiently daring and risquÝ as to be newsworthy.
What you have is rather like birds on the Galapagos islands — an isolated population with unique selective pressures resulting in evolutionary divergence from the mainland population. There’s no reason you should be able to understand what these academics are saying because, for several generations, comprehensibility to outsiders has not been one of the selective criteria to which they’ve been subjected. What’s more, it’s not particularly important that they even be terribly comprehensible to each other, since the quality of academic work, particularly in the humanities, is judged primarily on the basis of politics and cleverness. In fact, one of the beliefs that seems to be characteristic of the postmodernist mind set is the idea that politics and cleverness are the basis for all judgments about quality or truth, regardless of the subject matter or who is making the judgment. A work need not be right, clear, original, or connected to anything outside the group. Indeed, it looks to me like the vast bulk of literary criticism that is published has other works of literary criticism as its principal subject, with the occasional reference to the odd work of actual literature tossed in for flavoring from time to time.”
https://www.info.ucl.ac.be/~pvr/decon.html
That might have something to do with what I’m concerned about here.
Too well acquainted with, unfortunately. But to be fair to that entire field, it does sometimes serve the practical purpose of allowing one to feel a certain companionship of thought . . .
Regards obscurantism in philosophy, I’m not sure that’s the precise problem. Parse Derrida and you’ll find him full of pop psychology, none of it especially obscure; no more so than Nietzsche, anyway. What philosophy has appeared to want to be, since about Schopenhauer, is significant. And there’s a fine art to getting significance just so, as anyone who’s tried their hand at poetry (and, likely, failed) will recognise.
Chomsky made the point that the problem with so-called ‘theory’ is not that it’s wrong but that there’s nothing in it that couldn’t be explained to a bright twelve-year-old. (In fact I’m not sure he used the word ‘bright’.) Scott’s post, I’m assuming, is contra that — or at least open to the possibility of there being something more than the apparent sum of the parts.
I’m sympathetic to the possibility of missing the point with regard to certain ways of seeing, here and elsewhere. Equally, I’m sympathetic to the possibility that members of the critical studies faculty are taking part in a costly signalling ritual, where the cost is appearing silly to everyone outside the faculty. But actually, I think I’m just kind of impressed they’ve managed to make a go of it for so long.
It’s not weird at all if e.g. you don’t interpret the Bible the way fundamentalists do and New Atheists still insist that what they’re saying applies to you and to all other Christians. Which has indeed happened to me.
Some ideas are just hard. Or through no fault of the author the ideas are harder to express now, or cultural assumptions or words have changed in a way that obscure the point. Or the author values something like getting their ideas down or working through their ideas or getting the shape of the thing more than being clear and concise, possibly because they haven’t grasped it well enough yet themselves to formulate it clearly and concisely. I have little sympathy either for deliberate obscurantism, but not all difficult writing is deliberate obscurantism.
Unfortunately, if you’ve never encountered the kind of realization that Scott speaks of in Non-Expert Explanations, there’s not much I can say to you here. For obvious reasons, I can’t prove to you in the space of a blog comment that some particular idea is really hard to express.
> It’s not weird at all if e.g. you don’t interpret the Bible the way fundamentalists do and New Atheists still insist that what they’re saying applies to you and to all other Christians.
True, which is why I pointed out that there are obvious issues with New Atheism, including binary good / evil thinking. I haven’t personally witnessed anybody trying to prove to a non-creationist Christian that they’re in fact creationists, but I’m sorry to hear that apparently does happen.
As for obscurantism, I acknowledge that what you’re saying may very well encapsulate all of the obscure writing present in 19th to 20th century philosophy and late social sciences. But I am skeptical that it does. I didn’t imply that all obscure writing is so deliberately, but it seems that obscurantism also has characteristics of fashion of a certain time and of certain academic circles. Do you disagree?
It’s obvious to me that some things are hard to express. The problem with pointing that out is that it’s impossible for someone who doesn’t understand an idea to know whether they should just put more effort in understanding the case or whether the idea is somehow confused. We can’t expect others to entertain our obscure nonsense forever just because they have to account for the possibility that we’re talking about difficult things. Of course it’s a matter of probability for the listener: the more she tries, the more does the pendulum swing one way or another.
What Scott talks about here is the importance not to bash something just because we don’t get it. What I talk about is the importance of not abusing that charitable intentionby means of obscure writing to serve whatever purpose it might.
Maybe this post explains a dilemma I had.
One of my breaking points in graduate school for counseling that made me decide to quit the program was the attitude to transgender people. I’m not trying to troll, this is just an example. A therapist must accept anyone who comes in the door, and I agree with that. A transgender person is a person. Treat them with empathy and humanity, they aren’t evil or wrong or broken. I understand that. It cannot be any other way.
I suspect that in another time it would have been some other idea that would have derailed me. Right now trans is big in psychology. It could have been something else just as easily. Keep that in mind while reading this.
I have a memory. I was a nontraditional student and I’m a lot older. And there just didn’t seem to be any transgender people when I was younger. I get that they must have existed, but been hidden. I understand closet LGBT people in the past existed and had to hide just to survive, in a literal sense. I remember violence toward gay people being acceptable in normal society. But… I never met anyone who was trans. I met people who were gay, either I could tell at the time or in retrospect. But not transgender. I understand the “Different Worlds” thesis and I agree, but… no one? I understand that life was dangerous, in a very literal sense, for trans people in the past. I get it. But.. I mean, I was training to be a therapist. I empathize with people, I get people. And I never met one in all those years?
I can read, I know descriptions exist from the past. Not many, though. And there were cultures in that past that had trans people. That’s scary, not reassuring.
Only once the concept of transgender became commonly accepted in my culture did I meet people who were trans.
Worse, from my point of view, they were people who previously would have been something else. Either gay, or autistic, or just generally weird misfits (I am one, so I know the type). I think that it’s certainly possible, and likely, that some amount of people will be transgender because of genetic predisposition or getting the wrong hormone in utero. But… there are too many trans people for that to make sense. I even had professors decry the teenager who suddenly decides that they are trans and want hormones and surgery. An ethical therapist would never endorse that. Making a decision with lifelong consequences on the basis of what, for that teenager, is a fad, is terrible practice. But… how can you tell who is following a fad and who was just repressed?
Bisexual people exist, and I’ve met lesbians who chose to be lesbian even though they could have chosen to be straight. If it’s a conscious choice for some people, is it unconscious for others? Are some people choosing to be trans? If so, does it matter?
When people come out about their disorders, they seem to have had a sense that there was something different about themselves, but often not a good explanation of what that was… until later… when they read or heard about it. This disturbs me greatly. We know we retroactively change our memories to fit the present. We do it all the time (and I do it, too). How many people latch onto a mental disorder in the present and justify it with their past experience? How many people look for “the answer” to explain their unhappiness?
If you talk to trans people, this all sounds like bullshit. They all have life stories that explain why they are trans. I know I must be wrong and blinkered and perhaps prejudiced by age. Or by being a cisgender male. Or just being stupid and/or ignorant. The reason I am posting this is so that I can be called stupid and ignorant, which would make me feel better. If someone said this about me or my culture, I’d be profoundly insulted to the point of rage. Of course I make my own decisions, so doesn’t everyone else? Maybe I don’t. And they don’t, either.
I am cursed with a good memory. You know how people dig up stories from the past on the internet to show how someone is a big fat hypocrite for saying something the opposite of what they said a few years ago? That’s how I feel every day. I remember what I read and retain it for years. I remember conversations from decades ago. I just have a good memory. When I test it with the internet, I’m usually right. And I notice that the rest of the world does not have a good memory. I think I am unusually tied to the beliefs that I formed when I was young, and naturally stubborn. Maybe this explains my problem.
I think people are far, far more suggestible than even psychologists and postmodern lit-crit types believe. I think that mental disorders are contagious and transmitted by culture. I think “labeling” people really does change some people into the label. For some reason the internet has caused more homogeneity within subcultures than existed before. I think that the real disorders are the ones where people have personalities that are overly suggestible, often because of low self-esteem caused by abuse or simply being low status. People have a need to fit in, and if they can’t have a place in the culture at large they can fit into a subculture by following the rules of that subculture. The smaller the subculture, the more alike the members become.
Now, before saying I’m an asshole for saying trans doesn’t exist… I think it does. In the sense that if it wasn’t trans, it would be something else. So it doesn’t really matter. Like Scott says, if treating it works and makes people happier, do it. My only qualm is that unlike some other issues, trans often means surgery and hormones. If I am right that society suggests disorders and changes its mind about which ones are acceptable at a given time, then pushing people into permanent changes is something we should be very careful about doing. If the autism diagnosis disappears it won’t be a big deal. If trans is found to have no biological basis… or just becomes uncool… think of all the people who were influenced into making permanent physical changes that they have to live with. Not their enablers and cheerleaders, but the clients that bought the idea, must live with the consequences. I don’t think it’s OK to encourage other people to do something so drastic in order to signal my own virtue. In ten years it will just be something else. I will have moved on, if I’m still alive. The client has to live with it.
Eating disorders are caused by culture, right? All those magazines and billboards of skinny women. Gender dysphoria looks like an eating disorder to me. Unhappy with your body? Willing to go way to far to fix it? Suicidally depressed otherwise?
You don’t meet the societal norms for your gender? It’s making you unhappy? Here’s a label…
Is gender dysphoria different than body dysmorphia? How? If someone would be happier if we removed an offending leg, should we do it? What if that becomes the next fad? Are we really going to endorse removing body parts? If not, why not? What’s the difference?
OK, so what, people can make their own choices. Except they don’t, really. The most vulnerable people are the most likely to make decisions based on what other people think. People like… therapists.
And that scared the shit out of me. It suddenly seemed completely unethical to push a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, ever. There are plenty of stories of unethical or misguided therapists making people crazy. Is that what is happening?
So I ran. And quit school. I don’t want to make people crazy. Nor do I want to be an enforcer of cultural norms. It’s a tough job, I respect therapists, but it’s not for me.
This is a blog where I can write something like this and have a chance at being understood. Have at ye.
For what it’s worth, I’m pretty blue tribe and I agree with you. I don’t doubt there are actual cases of gender dysphoria, as I remember the concept of the “sex change” surgery being pretty well ensconced in the 80’s, and I fully support peoples right to dress and express sexual norms however they feel. What we see right now seems much more than that, much too faddish and too strongly amplified. I worry that a young person could be railroaded into an irreversible choice simply by being curious or insecure.
The following (of course imperfect) heuristic may help:
If skepticism of the theory is predicted by the theory, you may do well to be skeptical about the theory.
As in: Resistance in psychoanalytic theory is used to explain resistance to psychoanalytic theory; I don’t believe in Chomsky’s manufactured consent because my consent has already been manufactured; and the widely held conclusion that post-structuralism is mostly silly is a sure indication that it’s anything but.
No lecturer will explain to the slow learner that his failure to master perturbation theory is a consequence of perturbation theory; though it might seem like it is at the time.
With atomisation the heuristic breaks down; though I have never heard the term used apolitically (as in, a nasty consequence of civilised living we’d all do well to stop enjoying so much).
Right, it’s not the case that you have difficulty understanding atomization because you’re so atomized — if anything like that is true it’s the exact opposite. I never had any trouble understanding the concept of atomization, because I’ve never had even the tiny scraps of community Scott had.
Basically, anyone using a kafkatrap ought to be ignored (at the very least) until they stop doing that.
Sorry to say it, I don’t have huge insight and long useful dialogue to add, but I just wanted to say that I appreciate this post.
I kind of operate at this level all the time, assuming I am missing some key component of understanding. It’s easy for me to look back at all the “nonsense” past-self dismissed and realize that I still likely have concepts missing and try to just not be a jerk when encountering all foreign ideas by smart and well meaning people.
I feel like this post may do more to explain postmodernism that the postmodernism post did.
I’m in this state ever since I heard about “The map is not the territory”. It seems to be quite a big deal, but I find so incredibly obvious and trivial that I’m asking myself what I’m missing.
It’s still useful to explain and coin terms for things that are incredibly obvious and trivial, just to make sure that 1) you aren’t wrong about how obvious and trivial they are 2) you have the conceptual tools not to forget them. If everyone knows something but no one knows they know it, it’s easy to forget to take it into account.
It’s obvious in theory, but very few people actually keep it in mind in practice. Bringing it to conscious attention encourages people to pay attention to when they see people ‘eating the menu’ (and, hopefully, eventually identify when they themselves are ‘eating the menu’).
Isn’t it a statement of faith rather than an argument?
It would have been good to define schizoid, it sounds like an awful mental illness featured mainly in Jethro Tull songs.
I’m not so sure atomized society is a bad thing. I’ve been on the edge of societies that function as communities living together and it sucks for them. You’re not you, you’re just a part of your family. You’re expected to slave away with zero thanks and then have your money, which is never “yours”, get taken away by endlessly needy relatives. These ungrateful people don’t feel gratitude in the slightest because it is their good fortune to have a relative with a well-paying job. The whole thing is ruled over by the grandparents, who were ruthlessly exploited in their youth in this way and are damn sure not going to waste their opportunity now that they’re of age.
I’ve also seen Americans marry into such communities and then be appalled that they’re now expected to contribute. “A walking ATM” is what they feel like. Hey, you should have known that before you signed up for it. They’ll do awful things like move thousands of miles away just so they can live an atomized existence instead of live within the bonds of a genuine community. On the rare occasion that there is an American who fits in, he’s derided as “been there too long” or “gone native” or other epithets and regarded as a total nutcase.
The whole “advertising and consumerism” thing is the same as the right-wing “we’re losing our morals” fretting and may be dismissed.
A great thing about erring on the side of assuming things are meaningful is that, given enough effort, you can extract real meaning even from nonsense. It doesn’t really matter if the meaning you extract is intended — so long as the insights are useful. (And, “enough effort” is actually not very much.)
Interpreting explicitly-nonsensical statement as though they definitely contain truth is a great way to produce novel true statements, as well: the juxtaposition of a random input and your internal mental state is very likely to be pretty unique, so when you filter total noise by removing every interpretation that isn’t both seemingly-true and interesting, your list of hallucinated signals will have little in common with someone else’s.
Assuming that you have nothing to learn from something seems like a really bad idea, because even if what you’re reading is Not Even Wrong, you’re still going to gain something. And, sorting by what’s most likely to provide useful information is full of danger, because if your sorting mechanism is too similar to other people’s then you risk going along the same path as everyone else, avoiding extremely important ideas from other domains.
Semi-related: I have depression and, before it was treated successfully, had that common feeling of colors being dulled. But I was totally shocked when Scott wrote here that they actually were dulled in many depressed people. It’s such a common metaphor that even I thought it was some kind of metaphor in my own head, and that when colors looked brighter again it just meant I was happier so I could appreciate colors or something. I’m still kind of puzzling over how I managed to mistake my own perception for a metaphor.