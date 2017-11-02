Non-Expert Explanation

SSC’s review of postmodernism got very mixed reviews. Some of them made a good point: why should I be trying this at all? I’m not a postmodernist, I’m not a philosophy professor, surely someone much more qualified has already written a blog-post-length explanation of postmodernism.
This is all true. My only excuse is that trying to figure out complicated concepts requires a different approach than trying to teach simple ones.
Some knowledge is easy to transfer. “What is the thyroid?” Some expert should write an explanation, anyone interested can read it, and nobody else should ever worry about it again.
Other knowledge is near-impossible to transfer. What about social skills? There are books on social skills. But you can’t just read one and instantly become as charismatic as the author. At best they can hint at areas worth exploring.
There are lots of books about social skills, and there should be lots of them – I don’t know which social skills book is the best, but it doesn’t obsolete all the others. Maybe it’s because you need a kind of triangulation – one person’s views on social skills give you one perspective, another person’s views on social skills give you another perspective, and after reading enough different books you can sort of make out the shape of the territory in question. Maybe it’s about different people having different problems and deficiencies, but our language is imprecise enough that they all get called “Social Skills” and it won’t help unless you stumble across the one solving your specific issue. Or maybe it’s about different people’s minds working in different ways, so that you can only make sense of a book by someone who thinks like you – whose mind groups things into the same concepts as yours, so that you can import them over directly. There are some Social Skills For Autistic People books out there, and the autistic people I know say they’re much more helpful than the generic-brand. Autism is a well-circumscribed thing; how many less-well-circumscribed groups are out there with similar needs?
Complicated ideas are like this too. I remember reading a mathematician talking about how there were two different-but-equivalent formulations of some high-level mathematical concept – let’s say an algebraic one vs. a geometric one. He’d always learned it as the algebraic one and had only the slipperiest grasp on it. Then one day he read a textbook presenting the equivalent geometric version, and it made perfect sense; he really understood it, could mentally manipulate it, could think creatively with it and make progress. He wondered why everybody didn’t teach the geometric version first. Another mathematician responded that he had the same story – except that for him, he’d learned the geometric version first, hated it, and only really been able to make progress once he learned the algebraic version. Then a third mathematician chimed in, said that both the geometric and algebraic version had confused her, but that in some obscure textbook she was able to find a third equivalent formulation she thought was better than either.
My own version of this experience was reading Eliezer Yudkowsky’s A Human’s Guide To Words, which caused a bunch of high-level philosophical ideas to slip neatly into place for me. Last week David Chapman wrote about what was clearly the same thing, even centering around the same key example of whether Pluto is a planet. A Gender Studies major I know claims (I can’t confirm) that the same thing is a major part of queer theory too. But Chapman’s version and queer theory don’t make a lot of sense to me; I was able to understand the former only because I already knew what he was talking about, and I have to take any statements about the latter on pure faith. On the other hand, nobody else seems to have found Guide To Words as important as I did; I don’t see paeans to it all over, nobody’s offering Eliezer any Nobel Prizes. It was a perfect fit for where my mind was at that moment – but there are probably a hundred other versions equally objectively good, some of which don’t even realize they’re versions of the same thing.
To carry on the analogy to social skills: even after reading the best, most perfect-fit social skills book in the world, it’s still not going to be enough. People need to ask questions. Both in my psychiatrist role and my community-member role, I have to answer (and sometimes ask) a lot of “Hey, is this socially acceptable? What’s the best way to behave here?” type questions.
And questioning requires mental fit at least as much as straight information-transfer does. Speaking of having poor social skills, I remember what I used to be like in college. A professor would say something that didn’t make any sense to me. I at least had the social skills to avoid saying “that doesn’t make any sense”, so I would raise my hand and ask the professor “Excuse me, I don’t understand what Aristotle meant when he said everything had a telos. Do snails have telos? Do air molecules? Does a random rock?” The professor would mumble something kind of meaningless that didn’t answer the question, and again being too polite to say so, I would say “I’m not quite sure what you meant by that ‘only specific things have a telos’. Which specific things are you talking about? How would we figure out which ones?” And then so on, until I became more and more exasperated with the professor seemingly giving irrelevant responses or completely misunderstanding my questions, and the professor started thinking I was some sort of hostile troll trying to embarrass him. I quickly learned that there were some professors, tutors, and fellow students who would immediately understand what I was asking and answer as best they could, and others who would go through the motions of answering while leaving me even more confused than before.
And continuing on the social skills analogy even further: at some point you have to go to a party, try out what you know, and totally humiliate yourself. The intellectual version is something like steelmanning – you try to construct the position you’re trying to understand as best you can, then see if it sounds right to people who know about it.
One of the great things about the old Less Wrong was that it was a community built for this kind of thing. A bunch of people with a certain worldview and way-of-thinking explained some curated hard-to-understand knowledge to other people who also shared their worldview and way-of-thinking. Then they discussed it among themselves, questioned it back and forth, agreed or disagreed with it, and absorbed it in a social way. This is also what I’m trying to do with SSC. The knowledge itself may or may not be original – I think at a certain level of complexity “originality” becomes hard to monitor (what percent of the 10,000 psychology books that have been published are truly “original”?). But it’s packaged slightly differently than what’s come before, and it’s well-targeted at a community of people who have the right mental fit to absorb it and then refine it among themselves.
Some of the academics I know say similar things about their own field. It’s not just that you have to read lots of books, although you do. It’s the experience of working with an advisor and other grad students, of coming up with theories and having them be shot down. Two stories I’ve heard from multiple grad student friends: “I spent two months working on something really cool, and in the first thirty seconds of presenting it to my advisor she came up with a simple proof it could never work” and “I spent two months working on something really cool, and in the first thirty seconds of presenting it to my advisor, she said ‘Oh yeah, that’s Smith’s Lemma, very exciting when it was published forty years ago.'” But eventually you come out of it not just with book learning, but with the thought-patterns and methods of a field baked into your brain, a strong sense of what is or isn’t interesting, can or can’t be done.
The spiritual traditions seem to endorse some similar process. They have some complicated thing you’re supposed to ‘get’ – enlightenment, gnosis, whatever. They make a big deal of how it’s useless to communicate in words. But they also make a big deal of reading the scriptures, of having teachers, of the importance of back-and-forth conversations with teachers beyond just reading books and listening to lectures. So you read lots of sutras, and you do lots of meditation, and you talk to your guru a lot, and then suddenly (at least in some traditions), it makes sense. You see a falling leaf, or you hear a raindrop, or someone hits you with their stick, or something else that’s never the same for two different people, and you get it. I know the suddenness aspect is exaggerated, I know there are some traditions that say it’s not like this at all, but they all share this view of a knowledge which can’t be mass produced through traditional educational methods.
Maybe this is on my mind because of the recent post on Kolmogorov complicity. Some people asked – why can’t people just figure out what’s taboo, either believe it quietly or reject it openly, and then shut up about it? And part of the answer has to be that the process of coming to understand a field at all has to involve this pattern of back-and-forth questioning, approaching from multiple sides, devil-advocating, etc. Lots of the process will look the same whether you end out ultimately rejecting or accepting a truth; you’ve got to go through the same steps just to understand what you’re considering.
The Internet seems like an increasingly hostile place for this sort of thing. I can’t remember how many times I’ve read an essay I really liked and appreciated only to see somebody mocking it for “reinventing the wheel”. Oddly enough, none of these people ever point out who said the thing first, or what its standard name is. Maybe they think it’s too obvious to mention? Or, if someone screws up, or asks a stupid question, it gets screenshotted and goes viral all over Twitter as “Look what this stupid person said now!” I will admit being complicit in this – I get really nervous whenever someone posts something unsophisticated in the comments here or on the subreddit, because I’m worried it will go viral as an example of “what those people at Slate Star Codex believe”. I’m not even talking about offensive things here! Just stupid ones!
There’s an awkward tension between blogs and comments as “something some random person has typed into a box on the Internet” vs. “strong claim to authority and of being worthy to educate everyone else”. Offline it’s easier to distinguish these sorts of things – tone of voice, what kind of situation you’re in, whether you preface it awkwardly with “This is stupid, but…”, whether you’re just talking to your equally-stoned friend. On the Internet, having a blog gives this aura of “Hey, I’m going to educate you about things using my superior knowledge”. I try to fight that with epistemic status tags explaining when things are tentative or just me looking for feedback, but I guess maybe these are sometimes hard to believe. Sometimes they just earn more anonymous hate: “If you’re admitting you’re too stupid to have an opinion on this, you must be really stupid to give it anyway!”
This is a shame. The authoritative-lecture format works for facts, but isn’t enough when you’ve got any subject more complicated than thyroid anatomy. Collaborative truth-seeking where people are throwing out ideas, trying to reconstruct arguments themselves, asking questions, and arguing – these are more promising, but they leave you open to accusations of reinventing the wheel, arrogantly dabbling in fields you don’t understand, or being too insular. When some of the topics involved are taboo, add the sins of “just asking questions” or “thinking it’s my job to educate you”. But unless you’re such a good lecturer that everybody will understand you on the first try, this is a necessary part of communicating hard things.
What?!
I’ve always thought, and said, that “A Human’s Guide to Words” is brilliant and incredibly valuable. I’ve even cited it as such in comments on this very blog! (And I know several other people who feel this way!)
I guess “people on SSC like the LW Sequences” is not the sort of world-spanning praise I would expect if it were really as good as I thought.
Why not?
People who really like it, come to SSC.
(I mean, I also say this elsewhere…)
What were you expecting, exactly?
FWIW, my own impression of A Human’s Guide to Words is that it’s an easily accessible, well worded, and even entertaining digest of an “Intro to Philosophy” class. Nothing in it is original or even particularly earth-shattering, but the way it’s presented still makes it useful.
Yudkowsky’s “A Human’s Guide To Words” initially had a heavy influence on my understanding of words and reality-grounded intuitions. Eventually, I started investigating neural networks, found this blog post, and was fascinated by the idea that the semantics of words can be described usefully as vectors in a vector space. It took a bit longer for me to figure out that this was the same thing as what Yudkowsky was getting at in “Neural Categories”.
The reason I’m writing this is that, as it turns out, what Yudkowsky was talking about originated back in the 70s, and exists now as something called “distributional semantics”. So, in a way, he was reinventing a decades-old wheel, but I don’t think anyone noticed, as the term has never been mentioned on Less Wrong, to my knowledge. At this point, it’s a rather sophisticated and well-developed field. I’d recommend looking at the paper “Mathematical foundations for a compositional distributional model of meaning” for a recent influential take on the subject. In the long run, it was these more sophisticated, developed theories that impacted my thinking, but I don’t think I would have cared as much without Eliezer’s initial essays. Even in their undeveloped state, they’re grasping at something important. All the better if I can recognize that, and go on to read more developed commentaries.
I think this is post is a good example of how “re-inventing the wheel” can be a compliment (or at least isn’t necessarily an insult). And when people find something unorginal, instead of being smug it can be more useful to point out the previous work in good faith, “hey, have you seen [earlier thing] and the work other people have developed from it?”
(incidentally, this reminds me of a complaint I’ve heard a few time that people in [newer field A] have all of these new discoveries that are actually exactly the same as what [field B] was working on 30 years ago. This is certaintly a good reason for people in fields A and B to talk — maybe field B is correct and field A can get a lot of benefit from their work, or maybe it’s not as similar as field B thinks and they can learn something.)
Agreed. I think it’s also important to point out the difference in priorities. The people developing distributional semantics have specific pragmatic goals, such as machine translation and NLP. Yudkowski developed his idea with every-day usage as a tool to clarify thinking in mind. This is a perspective that doesn’t really get any air-time among the mathematicians and linguists working in the field, but it gives philosophical weight to the theory that it wouldn’t have otherwise.
Everybody has a reason why they care about a specific subject. If two people make the same thing for totally different reasons, that can hugely impact how we assess the importance and utility of that thing.
A Human’s Guide to Words is definitely great. Obviously not original, as Eliezer himself admits, but a great summary of the matter.
So, here’s one of the things that really bugs me about all this postmodern/critical whatever/etc style stuff. This stuff to me all looks like it was written by people who at some point learned the lesson that the map is not the territory, but for some reason decided that therefore they need to confuse the two even harder. Seriously, you look at it, and you can see these bits where they clearly recognize that the map is not the territory, but then in the bulk of it they go getting them mixed up even more than people normally do. It’s maddening.
Disclaimer: not a pomo/crit theory expert of any sort.
My attempt at a critical theory response:
People tend to accept that the map is not the territory, however everyone is trying to convince everyone else that their map IS the territory, or at least the best representation thereof.
Even in hard sciences like physics human understanding of physical reality(let’s just assume materialism) is a matter of numerous scientists assembling an incredibly detailed map out of innumerable experiments, shaped by theory and filling in the blanks with extrapolation. You can walk the contours of a country and map them with your eyes and hands. You’ll never have more than a series of ever improving maps when it comes to properties at the quantum level.
At least with the hard sciences it’s reasonable to assume the existence of a fixed territory(assuming non-locality, measured constants are constant over time, etc). We’re blind people running their hands over a gigantic diamond and describing it to each other.
In the social sciences we’re blind people running our hands over each other and describing what we feel to each other, with all the biases and politics inherent to that process!
There are few people with a specific material interest in one theory of physics winning out over another and ultimately they live or die by experimental evidence. There are also no self-fulfilling theories in the hard sciences, because the statistical correlations and behaviors they are studying are not modified by past experiments(not universally modified, at least).
If you screw up a double slit experiment today, that doesn’t make it harder for your colleague next door to get it right on his own equipment, tomorrow. You’re working with your photons, they’re working with theirs.
If you screw up poverty alleviation programs today, that does make it harder for the next administration to get those right. Social science/government actions modify their whole underlying “universe”.
The territory studied by social sciences is directly altered by the theories and practice of social science. It’s partly why the uncertainty principle has so much metaphoric power in the social sciences. The maps that people use to think about society actually modify the underlying territory of society, thereby obsoleting themselves. Human beings are strange loops, GEB, recursivity, bla bla and so on.
Well…
For what it’s worth, reading about pomo on SSC (and that .pdf of the slides) did make me a little more inclined to take it seriously and value it.
Why are those two things a sin?
SSC may be my favourite rss bookmark, but your postmodernism post has to be roughly my least favourite article here. I have trouble pointing out why that is exactly.
Part of it is not your fault – I’m really not fond of postmodernism, and to this day I have trouble believing that it’s less BS as a philosophy than, say, parapsychology as a science. (EDIT: I just realized I actually prefer parapsychology, as it seems more of a clean, honest mistake, instead of an attempt to muddy the epistemic waters and fake intellectual importance with obscurantist jargon).
But I think a major part of it is the epistemic uncertainty the article left me in. At not point did I feel confidence that you know what you are talking about, that you know the subject matter enough that I can trust your explanations. Perhaps it’s the lack of examples of actual postmodernist stuff, and how your explanation relates to it? (The slideshow you linked to was at least referencing some actual postmodernist works/authors!) There’s a lot different stuff under the word “postmodernism”. Does your explanation fit a large or small part of it? Or any part of it at all? How would I know?
[I’d like to stress that this was unusual. Most of the time I can clearly tell that you know what you’re talking about, including your level of certainly in what you’re talking about, whether it’s established science or speculative stuff. There are a lot of skilled writers on the Internet, but most of them would just hijack my brain if I let their skill with words seduce me; I don’t know any other whom I trust to look for alternative explanations to what he or she prefers to believe as much as you. I guess what I’m saying is, I expect reading this blog to leave me epistemically better off, and that’s rare on the Internet.]
This probably isn’t a very useful comment compared to how many words it contains. I’d blame having woken up too early today, but it’s probably just me. I’m sorry.
I really appreciated your post on postmodernism; I live in Berlin, which is a hotbed of the worst sorts of postmodernist academic thinking, and it helped me remember which parts of the movement are valuable. While I think your post was very charitable to postmodernism as actually practiced, it’s worth remembering that its core insights, which are essentially about motivated reasoning on the level of societies, are worthwhile, even if 95% of what its adherents say is useless.
I liked this post a lot. I think of what I do similarly: explaining ideas commonly-understood in certain fields to a particular, different sort of person. For that, it’s important that blogs are interactive, and that the author is understood to be not necessarily expert.
My explanation of ontological remodeling probably didn’t make sense to you because it is *not at all* about the same thing as “A Human’s Guide to Words.” If you took it as being about language, it would naturally seem like a weird explanation, because it’s about something else!
As it said: “The problem the IAU faced was not one of linguistic ambiguity. It was not a problem with words and definitions. “It’s just a word!” was not a solution. It was a problem of ontology: how do we divide up the world? Once a boundary is chosen and agreed on, sorting out words is usually easy.”
We discussed this further in the comment stream on that post, and more directly in the stream at https://meaningness.com/fluidity-preview/comments#comment-1738
The book (from which the page is extracted) will address the confusion directly.
This might be a crazy idea, but still: could you write an article titled “Rationalism for Postmodernists” ?
The reason I ask is that, even after reading your previous post, I still find it difficult to believe that anyone could truly believe in postmodernism (in the epistemological sense, not the aesthetic sense e.g. melting clocks and such). This mindset comes off as completely solipsistic to me, and thus I keep coming back to the notion that people who profess to believe it are either lying, or hopelessly confused. However, another possible explanation could be that I don’t have a good enough theory of mind to comprehend postmodernists; and an article that tries to explain something I already understand, but from their perspective, might help bridge that gap.
Seconded.