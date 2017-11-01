Postmodernism For Rationalists (my attempt)

EDIT: Been told by people I trust that this is not a good explanation. Retracted.
I.
Some of the Seattleites put together a Postmodernism For Rationalists presentation that’s been sparking a lot of discussion. It’s not quite the way I would have explained things. I’m no expert in postmodernism, and can’t give anything more than a very simple introduction to one of many facets of the movement. But I am an expert in explaining things to rationalists. So it’s worth a try.
Last week, I went over the evidence for and against a European Dark Age. Most people on both sides agreed on some facts in favor, like:
1. The fall of Rome was associated with a decline in wealth and population in Western Europe.
2. The fall of Rome was associated with a loss of capacity for things like urban living and large-scale infrastructure in Western Europe.
3. The intellectual output of the period included less literature and philosophy of lasting value than periods before and after
And on some facts against, like:
4. A lot of the worst-looking trends actually started before the fall of Rome, and were getting better by the time Rome finally collapsed.
5. Any collapse was relatively circumscribed both geographically (didn’t extend to the Islamic world) and temporally (didn’t last into High Middle Ages)
6. Few people thought the world was flat, the Church mostly didn’t persecute scientists, and there were lots of knowledgeable and cultured people.
So was there really a Dark Age? This question is meaningless insofar as there’s no objective criteria for what a Dark Age is. Even if there were (for example, historians decided that any century in which economic activity contracted by greater than 10% was a Dark Age) those objective criteria would themselves be subjective (why didn’t the historians decide 5%?). Any assessment would have to combine objective historical facts with subjective beliefs about what metrics were important.
And these subjective metrics will inevitably include political agendas. For example:
A. New Atheists might want to say there was a Dark Age, because it supports a narrative of religion crushing progress.
B. Classicists might want to say there was a Dark Age, because it makes Greece and Rome look extra good if their fall destroyed everything.
C. Conservatives might want to say there was a Dark Age, because it reminds us that civilization is fragile and needs to be protected from barbarism.
But:
D. Catholics might want to deny there was a Dark Age, because they were ascendant during that period and it would be pretty embarassing.
E. Multiculturalists might want to deny there was a Dark Age, because a Dark Age would imply that some cultures and time periods are better and more civilized, while others are superstitious and barbarous.
F. Whigs might want to deny there was a Dark Age, because it hurts their narrative of ever-improving human progress.
Postmodernism is the belief that thinking about agendas A through F is at least as important as thinking about facts 1 through 6.
A postmodernist will be less interested in recalculating the GDP per capita of Carolingian France for the twentieth time, and more interested in investigating how all of the historians who invented the idea of Dark Ages were atheists who emphasized all of the most sensational examples of the Church screwing things up in order to fit their agenda. They focus less on objective facts than on how politically-motivated people choose to weave those facts together to tell one story rather than another. Then they explain how many of the stories and concepts we unquestioningly believe come from processes like this.
In the Dark Age debate, they’d probably just notice that lots of the people defending the Dark Age’s existence are atheists – which wouldn’t be too interesting. More creative postmodernist scholarship finds cases where there isn’t yet much debate, and explains why it might be in the interest of society as a whole (or rich capitalists, or white males, or whoever else they think controls society) to tell only that side of the story. For example everyone knows “the Roman Empire fell in 476 AD” even though it clearly didn’t; the Roman Empire survived until 1453 AD, but after 476 we arbitrarily switch to calling it “Byzantium”. Maybe that’s because our civilization has a line of descent that passes through Charlemagne, who was personally interested in having Rome be gone so he could be Holy Roman Emperor? Maybe it’s because the West is pretty proud of being the heirs to Rome, Russia is pretty proud of being the heirs to Byzantium, and the West doesn’t want to have to share its patrimony with dirty Commies? I don’t know. But this seems like the sort of question a postmodernist scholar would look into.
Postmodernists don’t necessarily deny the existence of objective facts. But they find them hard to pin down. It would be tempting to say “It’s a matter of opinion whether the fall of Rome started a Dark Age, but it’s an objective fact that the Roman Empire fell in 476 AD.” But we just saw otherwise. Even a more careful statement like “the Western Roman Empire fell in 476 AD” is iffy; barbarians deposed Emperor-claimant Romulus Augustulus in that year, but an equally legitimate claimant, Julius Nepos, ruled some Roman territories until 480. The date of the Western Roman Empire’s fall implicitly depends on whether you support Augustulus’ or Nepos’ claim to the throne.
Maybe there’s still an objective fact like “Romulus Augustulus, who claimed to be Roman Emperor, was deposed in 476 AD”. I can’t think of anyone annoying enough to dispute that, or any non-ridiculous argument against. But post-modernists would draw the boundary of ‘objectivity’ at “how annoying and ridiculous it would be to argue” rather than as a fundamental feature of the world. This doesn’t deny objective reality as a generator for these kinds of statements. It just urges extreme wariness about claims that any particular human statement captures it perfectly.
In practice, practically all of us are postmodernists sometimes. Last week I asked about why New Atheism failed as a cultural movement. Some people blamed certain facts about New Atheists, like:
1. New Atheists are often annoying socially inept people
2. New Atheists often repeat stuff to people who already know it, the equivalent of telling everyone incessantly that the world is round
3. New Atheists had trouble with accusations of sexism, racism, and harassment.
But other people pointed out that these “facts” were negotiable. New Atheists are annoying and socially inept only if our type specimen is a teenager posting “CHECKMATE FUNDIES” on r/atheism, rather than the suave and charismatic Christopher Hitchens sorts. New Atheists often repeated stuff everyone already knew, but no more than global warming activists, Trump #Resistance members, and other groups who are still in good standing. New Atheists had trouble with accusations of sexism etc, but were they worse than others, or did the accusations just stick to them better?
These questions inspired a second range of explanations for New Atheism’s decline: it was no longer useful to people in power. For example, the Democratic coalition kept New Atheism around to embarrass GW Bush style fundamentalists on the opposite side. But by the late 2000s, the evangelical Christians were no longer such an important political force, and Muslims had become a key part of the Democrats’ strategy. New Atheism switched from being convenient to the Powers That Be on the left, to being inconvenient – so the Powers arranged to have it crushed.
(these aren’t literal Powers any more than there’s a Council Of Males taking actions enforcing the patriarchy; it’s just a shorthand for what happens when people organize to protect their own interests)
In these explanations, everything else is downstream of the Powers’ decision to crush New Atheism. New Atheism was inconvenient, therefore the Powers arranged for coverage to focus on its most annoying members. New Atheism was inconvenient, therefore the Powers arranged to have the sexism and harassment allegations against it stick.
If this sounds paranoid to you, keep in mind that something similar is a pretty standard explanation of why the Harvey Weinsten assault stories came out now rather than twenty years ago. Weinstein was a Power, or at least a friend of the Powers, so he was untouchable. Then he became weaker, and we learned he was terrible. There was an objective reality – he really did assault lots of people. But the way the rest of us understood it was filtered by his social position and by the media industry’s interests.
And if this still sounds paranoid to you, fine – lots of postmodernist theories sound pretty paranoid. The point is that this isn’t just about college professors who think history books were written by the patriarchy. It’s something everybody does on every point in the spectrum. Trump supporters who say the rest of us are deluded by the liberal media are making a postmodernist claim – this is why there are so many articles calling Trump our “first postmodern president“. I myself think like a post-modernist every time I see a new study come out saying that priming implicit-associated stereotype-threatened ego-depleting power poses has proven that plumbers are racist. I don’t react with “I guess that proves plumbers are racist”. I react with “Huh, apparently the Two Minutes’ Hate is being directed at plumbers today, I wonder why the Powers are angry at them.” The information content is boring; only the signals it carries about who’s in power and what they want are worth examining.
This way of thinking makes its way into all the other stuff we call “postmodernist” – postmodernist art, postmodernist literature, postmodernist architecture, etc. For example, postmodern literature sometimes uses unreliable narrators, transforming a text from an objective records (albeit of fictional events) into a heavily filtered account where we have to consider what our source is trying to make us believe. This is one of my favorite examples of a similar technique.
II.
Optimistically, postmodernism isn’t necessarily opposed to rationality: rationality says to believe what is true, and it’s true that people are often trying to manipulate us. Hopelessly optimistically, both groups are engaged in the same project of overcoming bias, just taking different perspectives.
But pessimistically, there’s a risk that postmodernism collapses into people ignoring any facts they disagree with, arguing that facts are just mutable products of hostile power structures trying to perpetuate themselves. And by “pessimistically there’s a risk”, I mean “this has obviously been going on for decades”. Again, I’m not just complaining about lefty professors here. The guiding narrative of Breitbart – that Cultural Marxists have taken over society and are indoctrinating everyone with their own concepts and language in order to make it impossible to think outside their boxes – is postmodernist as hell.
This leads to the classic freshman-philosophy critique of postmodernism: “Postmodernism says nothing is objectively true and it’s all just opinion. But in that case, postmodernism isn’t objectively true and it’s just your opinion.” Make this a little more sophisticated, and we can get an at-least-sophomore-level critique: “Postmodernism says that facts have enough degrees of freedom that they often get reframed to support the powerful. But there are bucketloads of degrees of freedom in how to use and apply postmodernism; it’s inevitably going to itself be twisted to support the powerful.” Whether “the powerful” are cultural Marxists, or far-right media, or whatever, gets left as an exercise for the reader.
(cf. the Less Wrong Sequences, Knowing About Biases Can Hurt People)
I don’t know if the postmodernists have a good solution to this problem (I think I know what their bad solution is, but I’ll stay quiet lest I strawman a movement I’m not qualified to speak for). But the rationalist solution is some combination of The Fallacy of Gray and The Lens That Sees Its Flaws. Yes, everything potentially contains elements of subjectivity, but not everything contains exactly the same level of subjectivity; there’s still some real way in which Breitbart News is worse than BBC. And although our perceptual and cognitive apparatus is biased, it has some non-zero connection to objective reality that we can bootstrap from to reach reflective equilibrium.
I expect most postmodernists would consider this hopelessly naive. But I don’t know what the alternative is.
The steelman of postmodernism I got from reading the Postmodernism For Rationalists thing was something like “find five thousand ways to spell THEORY OF MIND and you’ll get there”
I don’t understand. Clarification?
Hi — I made this 🙂
Honored to be on SSC!
For some context, these slides were made for a talk I gave at Seattle’s weekly rationality meetup, and as several commenters on lesserwrong have noticed, there’s a bunch of missing context which I filled in during the presentation (unfortunately it was not recorded). To any readers in the area, you’re welcome to join us any time! It’s a great community with some awesome and genuine people.
Furthermore, I feel compelled to say that I consider the content on my site to be several orders of magnitude better than these slides. Have a taste 😉
Hey there. Here’s a cheeky ask: can you tell me what I was supposed to appreciate in Metaphors We Live By?
I went into it with high hopes, and was on-board with (but not exactly blown away by) the first three-quarters or so, in a cousin-of-Sapir-Worph stories-we-use-to-make-sense-of-things-inevitably-impact-how-we-reason-about-them sort of way. But then it gets onto “the human conceptual system is intrinsically metaphorical”, which it doesn’t even explain as a statement, let alone make a coherent case for.
I’m happy to accept I probably picked it up with the wrong set of expectations, and probably didn’t get as much out of it as I could because of this. What was I supposed to get out of it?
Well, in the strict sense what you’d appreciate is necessarily yours 😉 but I’ll say what I appreciated. For me, it presented a perspective on linguistics (I cheekily call it empiricist neostructuralism) I hadn’t encountered before, one that I find instrumentally utile for empathizing with others who might have different ways of conceptualizing the world. Lakoff’s framework was also useful for introspective purposes because it allowed me to see, in many ways, the degree to which my mental models depend on foundational metaphors to function; how I approached highly abstract concepts like “Love” and “Time” became suddenly less mystifying.
I know this probably still sounds wishy-washy. Maybe this is a more concrete example.
If you don’t mind me asking, where is that first example of Postmodern architecture from?
It’s the Museum of Pop Culture. A convenient cultural reference for us Seattleites!
Typo thread:
“and getting better” -> “and were getting better”
“would have combine” -> “would have to combine”
“he really did assaulted lots of people” -> “he really did assault lots of people”.
Very much liked the explanation, but was surprised to see not even a mention of Protestants (who at one time, maybe still, outnumbered atheists). Catholic Dark Ages were followed by Protestant Enlightenment.
Right — it’s not uncommon for atheistic anti-Christian propaganda to be derived from Protestant anti-Catholic propaganda. The Spanish Inquisition is another example.
You are off for several centuries. Scott argues that there was a period of European history that was quite dark, and though it coincides with the rise of catholic faith, he cuts it by the high middle ages (that’s around the eleventh century). Luther wouldn’t come till the sixteenth century, so linking the end of the Dark Ages to the rise of the protestant faith is quite far fetched.
Leo (I assume) wasn’t endorsing ‘Catholic Dark Ages were followed by Protestant Englightenment’, he was presenting in capsule form a Protestant-friendly Dark Ages narrative.
Also, while the point about Whigs being unfavourably disposed towards Dark Age narratives ought to be true in principle, in practice Whigs lap them up, which is weird and interesting.
@JohnofSalisbury
As much as the Enlightenment (as if it’s all one seamless event) can be seen as looking forward, a lot of it was about rebelling against the orthodoxy of the day by looking back to what was seen as the scientific and political golden age of Ancient Greece and Ancient Rome. Some classical liberals/whigs were taking inspiration from Rome in one way or another. You can see this in the American case with the Roman Republic as a model for the ideal of government, and use of Greco-Roman symbolism and architecture in government buildings.
Arguably a pre-modern (or early modern if you follow the medieval-modern periodisation) example of postmodernism there. There’s no objective link between protestanism and enlightenment (indeed, most of the early protestant churches were more hostile to scholarship than much of the Catholic church at the time) – the main proto-protestant intellectual, Erasmus, notably remained Catholic for example. So this is just an assertion that Europe was dark until protestants brought the light – I can’t think who might have thought that was a narrative worth spreading…
Except that prior to the Enlightenment there was no “Catholicism”, only Christianity. It could be argued that Christian Dark Ages were followed by Protestant Enlightenment, but that’s a different thing.
The Orthodox would like a word with that. Many of them don’t even draw a distinction between Protestant and Catholic – they’re all Catholic to them!
Technically the Orthodox hold that we are the unchanged Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church, and both Protestants and the Latins are simply schismatics and/or heretics.
Of course that depends on whose side of the narrative you follow, and if the institution of the Papacy was present in the primitive church or not, and if we ought to take Saint Pope Gregory 1’s statement, “In every age there have been those who considered the claims of a single bishop to supreme authority to be a sure identification of the corruption of the church, and perhaps even the work of the Antichrist.” as a condemnation of the notion that there is one Bishop who has universal authority, or as an opposition of the Ecumenical Patriarch’s exercising authority that was the Pope’s alone. A debate that to my knowledge has been raging since roughly 500 AD. Suggesting that maybe post-modernism may not be particularly recent.
One of my favorite applications of meta-postmodernism (that is, noticing the political motivations behind the decision on where to apply postmodernism) is empathizing with people whose political opinions seem absurd to me. That is, I can look at the different affects I ascribe to “things that are objective facts” and “propaganda”/”the narrative the enemy is trying to push” and imagine how I would feel about the issue if they got swapped.
And an extra-nice thing is that this makes a pretty effective argument in favor of niceness and empathy, which is extra effective in circles where postmodernism is philosophically influential (read: leftist/liberal spaces).
I do this too, but you have to be careful not to turn people into characters. as explained here: https://www.vox.com/2016/4/21/11451378/smug-american-liberalism
You seem to be calling “postmodernism” what in my circles would be called “critical studies”. I know “postmodernism” as “that which came after Modernism”. Modernism, you’ll recall, was a quite well-defined trend in art, literature, architecture etc.; at some point people grew tired of it, but what came after wasn’t so easy to define, so a hodgepodge of Modernism-rejecting attitudes and techniques (irony, meta, pop, collage, reader-response, perspectivism…) was called, noncommittally, “after Modernism”, and the name stuck. Accordingly, the humanities people I know use “postmodernism” to describe this 20th-century trend in art, literature, architecture etc., and also a mode of relating to it (e.g. deconstruction of texts), known for analyses that refuse to bow down to authorial intention. That is, I think of “postmodernism” as referring primarily to matters of aesthetics and creation, of what used to be called “the human spirit”. I would not try to do a “postmodern” analysis of such a mundane thing as “the Dark Ages”; only of things like “Oscar Niemeyer’s Eye Museum” or “William S. Burrough’s Naked Lunch“.
I think postmodernism is used by practicioners (I tend to self-define academically as post-modernist, but can’t really speak for others’ views on the term) as after the thinking that defined the modernist style, not the actual style. I’d characterise this thinking as a belief that it is possible to make changes that have clear outcomes and that there is a concordant need to consider how to make the best outcomes. Now I put that down on a screen, it suggests what I am using postmodernism against is perhaps proto-rationalism, although rationalism at least tends to avoid the erroneous assumptions that doom modernism.
Can you elaborate on what you take the erroneous assumptions of modernism to be?
I think “critical studies” is related to “Critical Theory”. Critical Theory is a sociological theory that was created by german sociologists like Horkheimer and Adorno shortly before the Nazis took power in Germany, and it was developed while they where in exile in the USA. It is related to “postmodern theory” insofar as both theories have their roots in the European humanities that where really influenced by Marx. From this, they both derive a deep skepticism of contemporary culture and contemporary life. They also both have a tendency for convoluted language and broad claims that are not really based on anything. Because of this, from afar “postmodern theory” and Critical Theory look quite similar from afar.
What one should also keep in mind is that postmodern can have two meanings. There is art historical postmodernism, which is what you describe, and there is “postmodern philosophy”, of which deconstruction of texts is a part. “Postmodern philosophy” is also often called post-structuralism, which is a better term because there is no danger of mixing it up with art historical things. Post-structuralism was developed in the 80s in France, and has its roots in linguistics and cultural studies. In short, it’s about making meaningful statements creak by doing weird things with the semantics. From this, a theory is developed that claims to show that all statements are heavily dependent on context (which is what Scott did here with statements about New Atheism and the Dark Age).
There is a postmodern movement in art and literature as well as one in philosophy, social science and other “knowledge disciplines.” They’re connected in various ways by shared assumptions but not necessarily the same movements. Your impression isn’t wrong, it’s just not exhaustive.
Some preliminary remarks:
Postmodernism isn’t a belief; it’s more of a socio-cultural-historical gestalt. Reducing it to a belief or a system of beliefs would be inaccurate because pomo in art isn’t the same as pomo in literature, pomo in philosophy etc. However, I would grant that those who’ve studied postwar continental philosophy place a greater emphasis on questions of hermeneutics and (particularly Foucault) structural power and political motivation than empiricists who focus on questions of fact (of what is the case). But even the notion of facticity can be genealogically deconstructed, which is where things get fun!
Postmodern meta-epistemology, as I like to call it, is compatible with rationality (and rationalism, and empiricism, etc). It just contends that “truth” is an unstable concept that depends on a language game to mean, which means there is no ultimate guarantor of what truth per se is. I myself am a huge fan of empiricism and disagree with postmodern theorists who consider it intellectually bankrupt. Which leads into another point: postmodernists come in all shapes and sizes, just like Satanists 🙂
David Chapman agrees! See replies to Twitter thread.
Yes, I’d say this is accurate. I don’t think people should touch postmodern theory without some grounding in classical and modern philosophy, as it is a historicist tradition and liable to be radically misinterpreted by those barging through the doors, so to speak, sans any prior context.
Ah, Plato’s critique of the Sophists. But the proper relativist (relativism is not postmodernism btw) would agree with the freshman’s second sentence and claim that using the logic of relativism to critique itself affirms it rather than invalidates it. And that it doesn’t fall into the swamp like idealist philosophies.
A general hope (I use the word deliberately) in postmodern theory is that by studying rhetoric and the mechanics of hermeneutics one can identify and nullify the techniques of the powerful. Those in power can, of course, co-opt these techniques and evolve their strategies in turn. Your fellow Scott at Dilbert tries very hard to inhabit Trumpian epistemology 😉
Ugh, it’s so frustrating to see people mischaracterize Yudkowsky’s point. He wasn’t saying that Bayesian reasoning was the only valid way to reason, he was saying that ways of reasoning were valid in proportion to how well they would match the output of an idealized Bayesian reasoner. It’s a yardstick, not a blueprint.
A little confusing because he does also advocate using explicit Bayesian reasoning in many cases, perhaps even more than is wise. But his absolutist-sounding statements are not supposed to be taken as practical guides.
Yeah. I can’t speak for Eliezer, but I will say that many do interpret (you would argue falsely) his LW-era absolutist statements as more blueprint than yardstick.
#pomomode: cf. Death of the Author, Derrida’s slippage
I think we’d agree he could’ve been clearer with his rhetoric. Or might you say his readers ought to have paid closer attention? Both? 🙂
Does an ideal Bayesian reasoner include an ideal theorem-generator? Can it operate without one?
An ideal Bayesian reasoner, being ideal, can just update over all possible theorems. Hence the ideal version only being a yardstick.
Is a yardstick useful? If so, for what?
Not only the “idealized Bayesian reasoner” is ill-defined (you still need to specify a hypothesis class and a prior over it, and no, Solomonoff induction does not solve this problem), but there seems to be no agreed method of assessing how close an actual reasoner is to the alleged ideal.
Hence EY’s claim sounds vacuous: it’s not like there is anyone with basic scientific literacy who seriously criticizes Bayes’ theorem, or probability theory in general. The disagreement is about how useful are Bayesian techniques in practice, with most people taking the position that Bayesian techniques are a tool in the toolbox of statistics.
So what are they supposed to be taken as? Philosophical navel gazing?
Quite..the context is that he is teaching the reader stuff they can use. Either his claim is intended to support “Bayes is the one way to rule them all” or it is irrelevant.
Yeah, unless you can reverse this statement (thereby implying that “idealized” is doing ALL of the work), it still just maps to “Bayesian reasoning is the best reasoning”.
This is “not even wrong,” by the way.
I can you give a problem, say a missing data problem, right now and ask “what is the Bayesian yardstick I should compare against,” and I will be met with silence.
—
To be completely specific: I have a regression with features X, and a repeated outcome Y1, …, Yt.
Yi for i=1,…,t is missing monotonically at random, X is always observed. I want to learn the parameters of the regression model E[Yt | X; beta] because I want to predict Yt from X. Or, if you like, I want to update my degrees of belief about beta.
What’s the Bayesian yardstick, and why is it a yardstick?
This is not a contrived problem, this is literally the type of stuff anyone doing regression problems with repeated outcomes in practice would come up against. There’s nothing special about this, I just happened to be thinking about a slightly fancier version of this problem today.
I don’t get the question. Isn’t the regression model just a model? The yardstick is not for how well you update your model but how well the model does compared to what’s possible. It’s like the thermodynamic optimal heat engine, it’s not telling you how to build an actual engine in practice.
If that doesn’t seem useful, it’s more of a philosophical point than a practical one. Yudkowsky was laying out a philosophy.
The language games point could be fleshed out more. This post talks about postmodernism as Foucault, but there’s also postmodernism as Derrida to consider.
But the proper relativist (relativism is not postmodernism btw) would agree with the freshman’s second sentence and claim that using the logic of relativism to critique itself affirms it rather than invalidates it.
You could, I suppose, become a total nihilist, but the every actual person using postmodernist arguments makes specific claims, often towards specific goals. And postmodernist arguments invalidate those claims as much as any. So, all you have to do is wait for the supposed nihilist to start making specific claims.
There’s a certain two-word phrase about people trying to manipulate us via narratives that would be useful to be able to say in discussing this topic.
Bad faith? Virtue signalling? I’m drawing a blank as to what you’re referring to.
I’m not referring to either of those, because as you’ve demonstrated, we can say them.
Rot13(snxr arjf) I guess?
Thanks.
How can I read this?
Rot13 is a basic Caesarean cypher for English text which works by rotating the alphabet 13 letters in either direction. If you google rot13 or just go to rot13.com, you’ll find something that will decrypt it for you.
Go to rot13.com
(It’s a cipher which replaces each letter by the letter 13 places along in the alphabet- therefore, encipherment and decipherment are the same. It is used in various places on the Internet to hide spoilers, answers to puzzles, and the like).
There is also a chrome plugin and then you can select the text, right-mouse click and then select an option from the menu, to convert it to readable text in situ.
The fun thing about that is that it itself is a product of a narrative that’s used to manipulate us. Remember the “reality-based community” stuff during the Bush era? And, for that matter, the New Atheist stuff during the Bush era? And “reality has a liberal bias”, and concern over lies on talk radio, “Faux News”… and, of course, Trump got his start in politics as a birther.
“Epistemic closure” was another popular one for a little while.
http://www.juliansanchez.com/2010/03/26/frum-cocktail-parties-and-the-threat-of-doubt
While I was still reading the earlier parts of this essay, I was feeling a little dismayed because it seemed to vaguely describe the way that I process and argue things. That is, I follow an instinct of shying away from trying to nail down hard facts (because the real world is far too complicated for any one person to understand all the facts, and the facts we do hear depend an awful lot on who we’re hearing them from) and towards analyzing the (sub)conscious biases behind other people’s bad arguments. This is a lot of what I was trying to describe when talking about my constant feeling of epistemic helplessness. So am I effectively a postmodernist?
Then I realized at the same time that a lot of the bad arguments I’m arguing against are postmodernist in nature, as described in the essay, and that I’ve always been a stickler for the importance of finding the objective facts without any agenda in mind (while somehow sliding out of any obligation to nail down those facts with any certainty myself). So that seems ironic. And then I got to the part of the essay which addresses exactly this.
So I guess that makes me, and probably a lot of us, a postmodernist one meta-level up or something. Which isn’t incoherent in itself, but where does it end?
A less charitable interpretation would be that this is merely an “isolated demand for rigor”.
Relatedly, isn’t it easy to use these mental tools to simply win arguments/signal intelligence without advancing truth? It seems to me that the source of an argument is only interesting after you’ve established the factual claims.
[As opposed to sources of factual claims, where who is speaking is one of the best sources of truthfulness]
Postmodernism has been around for decades. I think its fair to say that most of us (on multiple sides of arguments) have postmodernist outlooks and/or use postmodernism a lot of the time (at least as this essay describes postmodernism).
This is a nice theoretical explanation of what post-modernism *could* be as a critical style, if practiced with honesty and humility.
In practice, I fear Chip Morningstar’s How To Deconstruct Almost Anything from a quarter-century ago is still both more descriptive and more predictive. It’s “My politics trump your facts” all the way down, an obsession with imputed power relationships over all else. Entire academic fields have been rotted out by it – reduced to self-parodies emptied of insight and riddled with arid Marxist cant.
I am personally especially offended by the way postmodernism has ruined cultural anthropology. When you insist that everything a culture presents or believes about itself has to be analyzed in terms of political cui bono, you effectively destroy the possibility of learning anything about or from that culture that isn’t circumscribed by a political narrative.
This isn’t a merely theoretical point for me. I have watched postmodern anthropologists descend on a subculture I am deeply invested in and spit out analyses that ignore, caricature, or deny every important thing I know about it. I’ve not seen this just once but on *both* of the two occasions I’ve been watching when the postmodernist anthropologists landed in my subculture and I was there to evaluate.
I have also watched postmodern literary critics equally misconstrue and then damage, through their influence on publishing, the genre of science fiction.
These creatures are a blight. They traduce and uglify everything they touch.
Yeah, I saw the title and thought, “what I’m going to read about here is not postmodernism, but a Scott Alexander steelman of postmodernism”, and what I got was a steelman of some small aspect of postmodernism. What we need is a field guide for dealing with postmodernism as it is encountered in the wild.
David Chapman likes to write about Heidegger (who is not a postmodernist as such but could be construed as an ancestral proto-postmodernism and is generally beloved by postmodernist authors) as interpreted by Dreyfus. I’ve read some of Dreyfus’s stuff and it’s not bad – in particular, it’s remarkably clear and comprehensible. “It’s actually possible to translate continental philosophy into English!” I thought. Then one day I looked Dreyfus up on Wikipedia, and encountered the term “Dreydegger”, implying that a lot of people thing that what Dreyfus presents as Heidegger’s thoughts would better be described as particular to Dreyfus. Shrug. Possibly “Dreydegger” is a far better philosopher than Heidegger.
Chip Morningstar’s essay is a good one. What’s interesting about the Morningstar essay is that on a quick breezy reading of the middle and the end he’s quite dismissive of the subject matter of the piece, but looking at some of the paragraphs towards the middle, it’s clear he’s utterly fascinated by it. Some of the fascination is train-wreck fascination, but still…
Could you give some examples of aspects that were misrepresented and ignored? (I’m not doubting you at all, I’m just trying to follow my own suggestion to anchor narratives in actual events).
Random thought that just crossed my mind: people have a tendency to believe that one aspect of social life rules supreme, and they find it hard to believe that others have different priorities. For example, to an atheistic capitalist, it’s hard to grasp that some people really, deeply believe in God, and that they really find money or power irrelevant, or just an unfortunate necessity. One of the important functions of anthropology is to remind people that, yes, different times and places were different in important ways. It’s ironic that postmodernists, who should be sensitive to the importance of overarching narratives, seem to want to retroactively impose their own narrative on all others… (am I completely off-base here?)
Here. This one was the less horrible trainwreck.
Coding Freedom: a review
The worse one was a bunch of face-to-face conversations with a different anthropologist whose eagerness to impose her own political hobbyhorses on what she was studying was far *more* cringe-inducing.
I suppose that’s ironic – aren’t they supposed to be super aware of that sort of thing?
Politicised academics might claim the trappings of postmodernism, and their underpinning rejections of earlier certanties might well fit as postmodernist – note postmodernist does not imply all postmodernists will accept it, but once they start imposing their own dogma then they are clearly modernist at best. Foucault famously didn’t offer solutions (perhaps wisely – I would be a lot less comfortable with hm if he had I suspect) and seems to have enjoyed baiting French Marxist philosophers as something of a hobby, because he was aware that analysising the problem and proposing the solution are two different processes, and either might be unduly influenced by beliefs – and that the desire to promote beliefs is a major issue with missionising ideologies such as Christianity or Marxism. As I’d hold the deliberately cautious (and inpeneterable at times) Foucault up as the model of postmodernism, I would suggest that those presumably self-labelled postmodernist anthropologists you have met are failing to fully live up to the label they adopt. Have you tried winding them up about this – should be good for a laugh because left-wing postmodernists have such good senses of humour in my experience…
I’ve read that piece a few times now, and I can never remember why I don’t pay it more attention, and then I get to this line:
> using a literary version of the same cheap trick that Kurt Gödel used to try to frighten mathematicians back in the thirties.
This “cheap trick” is basically inventing the idea of a computer program before computers (that’s how Scott Aaronson has characterized it), something which a computer scientist or programmer might be interested in. It doesn’t do wonders for his credibility, particularly when he claims to be dissecting ideas whose proponents claim hold deep insights but which look to an outside observer to be obscured by jargon and complicated ways of talking about simple ideas.
Can you elaborate on how it’s basically like inventing the idea of computer programs?
How familiar are you with logic? This paper gives some explanation, but the short version is that a particular statement being provable is equivalent to a particular computer program halting.
So they’re Marxists with the serial numbers filed off. Got it.
Hmmm, I tried to reply to this, but the comment filter might have eaten it. Possibly I mentioned a certain bad word to do with members of a defunct political party.
Anyway: normally I’d say, “grrr, those people seeing Marxists everywhere, they really need to get their outgroup homogeneity bias under control”, but if you look at the biographies of a lot of what for want of a better term I’ll call the founders of postmodernism, a lot of them were at least Marx admirers, even if they couldn’t bring themselves to be orthodox Marxists. It’s as if a bunch of people had noticed in the late 40s, 50s and 60s that Marxism had gone terribly wrong somehow but had learned the wrong lessons from that going-wrong.
It’s really hard to overstate how massively influential marxism was in the middle of the century. And it’s understandable why. Imagine if the US government today decided to dedicate itself to making american baseball the most popular sport in the world; that it spent tens of billions of dollars setting up amateur baseball leagues in countries all around the world, promoted baseball scholarship in universities, conducted a global propaganda effort to convince people of the virtues of playing baseball. Is there any doubt that the popularity of baseball would increase?
That’s what the USSR did with Marxism. They made it into an aggressively evangelical church backed by the full power of the soviet state. On top of that, Marxism could create at least the appearance of seriously impressive achievements. Marxists had seemed to go from a band of
terroristsfreedom fighters to leaders of the second most powerful state in the world in 25 years, to transform a feudal society into an industrial colossus, to go toe to toe with Hitler and the might of his Panzers and win where France and Britain collapsed in weeks, to reach space before even the vaunted United States could tread there. Granted, none of these achievements actually happened that way. All successes were massively exaggerated, failures covered up, the immense human costs badly concealed, but it was enough to create at the appearance of progress.
As a result, people believed. See, for example WEB Dubois eulogy for Stalin. That man was a true believer, no ifs ands or buts. And his statements were, if a little effusive, not that unusual. It might not always have been Stalin, but it’s hard to find a single mid-century intellectual to the left of Buckley who didn’t at one point or another heap lavish praise on some part of the communist movement, and as a result everyone else had to take them seriously.
I find it strange that you take baseball as an example. Why not use the real world example of the USA making free-market fundamentalism into an aggressively evangelical church backed by the full power of the mightiest nation the world has ever known?
Because I wanted a neutral example and because the idea that the US evangelizes is democracy, not free-market fundamentalism.
This is essentially what people mean by “Cultural Marxism.” When Derrida and friends could no longer sell Marxist economics in the face of the failures and horrors of the Soviet Union, they switched from money/capital imbalances as the source of oppression to power imbalances based on cultural constructs surrounding race, gender, etc.
We’ve been through this before in open threads, and yes, no one calls themselves a Cultural Marxist. It’s basically a snarl-word shorthand for the behavior of various political enemies. Compare with “The Patriarchy.” There is no Council of Males imposing patriarchal oppression. But “The Patriarchy” is a useful shorthand for various behaviors and attitudes of the political enemies of some critics of society. So, “Cultural Marxism” exists about as much as The Patriarchy or the Dark Ages.
Yes, “Cultural Maxism” is basically the history of critical theory as presented by various youtube conspiracy-theory channels.
Critical Theory itself is a mesh of conspiracy theories.
No.
ETA: Marxists are high modernists, what with their nasty belief in the comprehensibility and perfectibility of Man via science. Like, learn a book.
Looking at how it’s used, it’s obvious that the phrase “cultural marxism” doesn’t refer to the whole of marxism, only certain aspects of it.
This happens. Complex concepts get worn down into simplified symbolic communication aids. That’s how language tends to work, even if it is annoying to those with specialized knowledge.
He didn’t say “Cultural Marxists,” he said “Marxists.” Also in the way of understanding “Cultural Marxists” that actually makes sense, i.e. “we should judge all art and culture based on whether it advanced the cause of the proletarian revolution” he’s *still* wrong. That’s just a particularly ruthless form of modernism.
Right, I got confused about what post this was in reply to. I think the point still stands, though, if weaker.
Marxism has premises that it claims are empirical facts frex; society has cycles that lead from feudalism to capitalism to a dictatorship of the proletariat to true communism, the malleability of man, etc.
If you deny this and point out counter evidence you don’t get a classical / modern argument about where you made an error – you get denounced as an enemy of the people and your work is bourgeoisie science (like anyone in the USSR who denied Lysenkoism), hence discredited because you are not of the people.
It’s a subset of “arguments against the motive of the speaker” type arguments except with a single specific permitted motive – “enemy of the people”. This was also the introduction of a system where this type of argument is supposed to be accepted as a valid form of reasoning.
Postmodernism has a broader set of motives you’re allowed to use to discredit the speaker (you can call the speaker racist or sexist or Islamophobic or homophobic, etc.) but it’s the same structure of argument.
I didn’t say it was communism with the serial numbers filed off – was referring specifically to the Marxist style of argumentation.
Sartre called Foucault, ‘the last barricade the bourgeoisie can still erect against Marx.’
The underlying problem seems to be that in order to make decisions in a hopelessly complex world, we necessarily have to boil down a gazillion facts to a few narratives, which are – by necessity – inaccurate approximations (for a fun exercise, take some of the statements that are rated “half-true” by Politifact, and think about how they would have to be phrased to warrant an unconditional “true” rating, even assuming the best of intentions and in-depth knowledge). Replacing a strangely shaped cloud of data points by a representative vector, so to speak. However, if you don’t choose your representative vector carefully, not only do you throw away a lot of detail, but you’re left with something that’s orthogonal to reality – a superstition, a conspiracy theory.
To avoid that, it’s necessary to connect your narrative back to reality – ask, “is that really a good approximation of what’s happening? What observable predictions does my narrative make? To what degree is my narrative compatible with the competing ones, and what explains the differences?” And that just doesn’t happen when people move away from the object level to the postmodern, political level, where all narratives are just power plays.
Could it be possible to find a quantitative degree of the quality of a narrative, a measure for the amount of inconvenient facts that had to be swept under the rug, in the same sense that you can characterize a random variable by an average AND a standard deviation, or a signal by its signal-to-noise ratio, or a statistical result by its p-value?
Myself, I’m a postpostmodernist: by now, I have the same attitude towards things like A-F as postmodernists have towards things like 1-6.
I can make a reasonable argument that Breitbart News and the BBC are as bad as each other. They both manipulate their output to suit their biases, in different ways, and convince particular groups of people.
If you really take postmodernism seriously then favouring one complicated issue over another just means that you have been recruited to a particular power structure. The issue may or may not be true reflection of reality – and postmodernism doesn’t seem to me to have the tools to unpick issues.
My complaint with regards to mainstream media vs. Breitbart is that Breitbart knows it’s biased and admits its bias. CNN is blind to its own biases.
Assume on the same day an unarmed black man is shot by police and a pretty white girl is raped and murdered by an illegal Mexican. CNN spends 24/7 coverage on the shooting and ignores the rape while Breitbart runs WAR IN EUROPE headlines about the rape and ignores the shooting. Who exactly is the lying propagandists in this scenario?
Does knowing you have and admitting you have some bias equate to being better? As an absurd comparison is saying “Yeah, I’m a racist if you knew the (insert ethnic slur) that I know you would be racist to” actually better than “locks car doors as he drives through black neighborhoods but reads the NYTs so isn’t a racist”?
In terms of imparting information to others, yes, being aware of one’s own biases is very important. Also, being aware of the bias of those imparting information to you is very important.
There are people who think CNN is unbiased. This is a problem, because they’re not critically evaluating what CNN is telling them. No one, including Breitbart, thinks Breitbart is unbiased.
Also I think you’re conflating different types of biases. One for “things I care about and don’t care about” and “things I like and don’t like.”
You are leaping from “admitting X” to “accurately assessing and admitting X” or “enabling accurate assessment of X”. “There are people who think CNN is unbiased” isn’t automatically worse than “there are people who reject outright what Brietbart says because they are known to be biased”.
Information without accuracy will often be indistinguishable from noise, and worse false accuracy is the worst type of information (NNT paraphrase).
IF Brietbart is admitting bias in an attempt to overcome it and be transparent that is almost certainly better than pretending to be without bias, but if they are simply doing so to contrast themselves against CNN as a marketing ploy then they are likely as bad, and potentially worse.
There’s something to this that, to me, looks very similar to one line of reasoning I’ve observed people who subscribe to postmodernism use to reject empiricism and rationality. The argument being that people who claim to pursue empiricism and rationality are, in fact, just as biased as anyone else, and as such the conclusions they draw using what they believe to be empiricism and rationality are just as irrational and lacking in evidence as the conclusions that anyone else draws. And postmodernists (we) might be no better at empiricism and rationality too, but at least they (we) admit that we’re biased, and so they’re (we’re) better.
I think there’s something to this argument, but, at the same time, I think reality really does exist, and different degrees of bias and abuse do exist. In this example, I think Breitbart is better than BBC in the way that they’re upfront about their biases. But I also think Breitbart tends to twist and sensationalize things in a way that is more extreme and more consistently extreme than BBC, and so on net they’re worse (I think the competition between Breitbart and Vox might be a lot closer). But of course I would think that, because I’m a leftist.
@Conrad Honcho
This is precisely why I prefer the British press model to the American.
@baconbacon
from a purely moral point of view, being doing something bad and admitting it seems better, almost by definition, than doing something bad and lying about it.
From a practical point of view, the question would seem to be does the pretense of objectivity do more good or harm than its absence. I can certainly a CS Lewis type argument. Objectivity (Christianity in Lewis’ case) might not be true, but the pretense encourages good behavior and without it things would be worse.
I don’t buy this argument, however. I think it’s a recipe for creating a journalistic community that defends its own at the expense of truth and everyone else, which is arguably what we have now. I’d much rather our watchdogs be mutually suspicious of one another and be able to get ahead by tearing the prideful down, not scratching their back.
I can make a reasonable argument that any piece of information prepared by anyone, including myself, is biased in some way.
I would be happy to bet that an independent fact checking committee of 4 left leaning people, 4 centre leaning people and 4 right leaning people would, if they scored the output of both channels on a daily basis, decide that the BBC had been slightly biased and that Breitbart had been significantly biased.
The BBC in the UK is regularly accused of both left-wing and right-wing bias – which implies it is not too bad at its job.
The fact that there are accusations of bias in a particular direction doesn’t mean much without knowing who’s doing the complaining. If Hillary Clinton criticizes National Review for right-wing bias, but the John Birch Society complains that NR is a bunch of left-wing c*ckservatives, NR is being critiqued for both left- and right-wing bias. But because the starting points of the critiquers are not equivalent, we shouldn’t use the existence of the critique as evidence that NR is a centrist publication.
Also, here’s a criticism of postmodernism that I hope reaches sophomore level: “So, you’re telling me that all narratives are essentially about the self-interests, in particular the power, of the group propagating them. If you actually believe and live by this postmodernist narrative, you’ve admitted you’re a selfish, opportunistic bullshitter; why would I believe anything else you’re telling me? And if you don’t believe it and yet propagate it, you’ve proven to be a selfish, opportunistic bullshitter; why would I believe anything else you say?”
(To which the proper answer is probably, “it doesn’t matter if you believe me when there’s power to be grabbed.”)
The justification is going to be something in the vein of “since everything is power-grabbing, to be good is not to avoid manipulating our sense of reality for power-purposes but to do it in service of underprivileged groups.”
Isn’t that what Jordan Peterson is always saying? That post-modernism by itself doesn’t lead to any value structure, and you need to add (cultural) Marxism to tell you who should have more power?
I don’t know what Jordan Peterson says, but it’s true that postmodernity is virtually by definition a state without a privileged moral order. This is why social justice ideology isn’t exactly postmodernist as it contains significant modernist elements (e.g a grand narrative).
Shockingly, people often aren’t consistent. Postmodernism-inspired ideas are often used more as a tool than as a coherent worldview.
Jordan Peterson:
https://www.youtube.com/user/JordanPetersonVideos
He’s got several videos on PostModernism there. Some mix other issues in, and I can’t find the *really* good one I watched on Monday. Might have been on a different computer.
He comes at it from a completely different perspective than Our Host, and is more in line with the history of POMO that I am familiar with.
Indeed. This is a better introductiuon than the one linked, or perhaps would be a good “appetizer” to it, as a way to explain how to interpret what it says.
Because the fact that postmodernists don’t really care about truth (in a sense – they’re more interested in social relations) can be quite hard to fully appreciate. Part of it is, if I use myself as an example, simply disbelief due to indignation. It used to be my firm impression that to be an academic, a researcher, an intellectual – is synonymous with only caring about truth and accuracy. Even touching tawdry politics or letting it influence your beliefs was just not done, it’d be like breaking your sacred vows. And then reading about people doing just that felt like reading about priests praising Satan, a combination of blind hypocrisy, adolescent edgelording and plain, cartoonish bizarro-world evil.
Let’s just say I’ve grown more cynical. Not everybody aims for rationally uncovering physical truths. And things make better sense since I’ve understood that what sounds like denying truth is more like ignoring it.
From the article I linked a few open threads ago on this topic:
So part of the dislike of postmodernism and related ideas stem from this misunderstanding of how overlapping the two “magisteria” are – somewhat, but less than you’d assume.
But I think another part of it isn’t a misunderstanding at all. Further:
Instead it’s a very real (but perhaps partly subconscious) understanding that people are deliberately undermining the status of science and knowledge by focusing exclusively on the social consequences of factual claims instead of what evidence supports them. And this perhaps reminds science-y-rationalist-types (nerds, basically) about unpleasant experiences they’ve had where what they’ve said has been evaluated not based on its logical and rational validity but on its emotional consequences for others. For some (yes, including me) this can be frustrating and quite infuriating. And – and this is important – academia/research/intellectual culture is seen as a place where other social norms are supposed to be dominant. To see that kind of (in their/our minds) anti-intellectual attitude flow from inside the protective walls of a university feels like a betrayal by people who should be allies.
The intellectual content of postmodernism can definitely be salvaged, and recently I’ve been able to appreciate its insights more. But the attitude is still off-putting in a way I can’t quite shake, and I’m probably not alone in that.
I certainly went through a similar transformation in the direction of cynicism, but more with regard to the atheist/skeptic community as I came to perceive that many of its members seemed more concerned with emotional consequences than with uncovering the bare facts (which is the very cornerstone of the skeptical creed). And I don’t claim that these individuals’ emotional priorities are necessarily misplaced. But there needs to exist some space that prioritizes getting down to the hard, cold facts over everything else, and where else could that be found if not in the skeptic community? (This was before I discovered the rationalist community, which does on some level fill this role.)
No mention here of Bulverism?
Quick remark, the trouble is postmodernism is not really a thing. Postmodernism is a bunch of attacks against modernist ideas, that usually work by thinking hard about epistemology of X and discovering that the praxis in X strongly effects the results. The trouble is, that to the best of my knowledge nobody succeeded in giving a good account how to rebuild a philosophical system that can serve a similar role as the grand narratives of modernity, because postmodernist flavored attacks are really good at attacking grand narratives. (If that is important.)
The problem with that is, that nobody gets a good answer for the question: “What is postmodernism?” because postmodernism is not really a thing in a strong enough sense to tie together the answers into something coherent, but on the other hand there is enough similarity that people try to answer that question and confuse anybody who tries to understand postmodernism as a thing. It is a lot better to think about postmodernism as a bunch of different theories that were build after WWII and therefore just understand it as an historical label.
Why would we want to build a coherent narrative? The narrative itself is an artifact of modernism, or of precursor ideologies, and reflects the choices of the people who create and maintain it. The need for a narrative is a need created by those producing the narrative.
And that my friends is (very simple) postmodernism in action – challenging the assumptions behind a thesis on the basis that the thesis does not reflect an objective fact but simply the requirements of a (changing) group of people. It also happens to be something I believe, but it makes a fun example.
Because action is required continually. “Your soil line in 100 years old, you probably want to get that replaced”- well isn’t that convenient Mr Plumber, who stands to benefit from my replacing pipes! A legitimate post-modernist critique, but so is the “crap, my basement is filled with crap” response some time later.
Semi-Serious question, isn’t that a narrative?
So where does this little piece of insight lead us?
That does explain a certain thing that annoys me about the new right (whatever we call them this minute). Despite being a bit of a lefty, I’ve always had a certain aversion to post-modernist fluffiness. It just felt like bullshit and a way to avoid engaging in rational argument.
The the right started this habit of never answering the argument, always attacking the source. At first I though it was just a rhetorical trick, but not it seems like a core ideological tenet.
I don’t think it counts as ideology unless you are willing to apply it to yourself or an ally…otherwise it is just partizanship and as old as the hills.
All the fun political intrigue stories have main players that are self aware that everything they’re doing is just a power play. Sometimes there’s a goal behind it, but sometimes it stands alone (what Ribbonfarm would call sociopathic).
You mean like you just did?
With regards to the notion of paranoia, there’s what I think is a really interesting critique from within the postmodern tradition, by Eve Sedgwick.
It’s naturally also very postmodern and non-rationalist in approach and advances more ideas about how our practices when approaching of critique affect us than how effective they are at approaching the truth. So your mileage may vary. But for me it really usefully highlights the value of genuinely “reparative” approaches to thinking, as opposed to paranoid ones that get bogged down in proving how fucked we are rather than trying to fix it. It can also be pretty funny:
Parts of that critique – especially pages 141-142[1] remind me of the tragedy of Kurt Gödel – he had an obsessive (paranoid?) fear of being poisoned, and in the end starved himself to death. The silly thing won’t let me copy-and-paste, but there’s a bit about how being paranoid about everything makes it impossible to predict – and therefore successfully oppose – anything specific, and that said failures of prediction cause people to double down on the paranoia.
The last sentence of the article explicitly uses the word “sustenance” to describe what these reparative approaches are after; possibly the author would find the idea of pure paranoia leading to starvation quite apt.
[1] That’s book page numbers, the article starts on page 123…
Aw, Scott, your such a spoilsport. You are taking the whole fun out of hating the Hated Outgroup.
Actually, no. I had a good laugh at your list of scientists persecuted by the Church as evidence against scientists being persecuted by the Church.
Clearly, the Church did persecute scientists. Just… not specifically because they were scientists.
Sorry for bringing this up, slightly inappropriately to the thread, but it didn’t seem to be stated explicitly before.
In itself a good example of the instability of meaning and the following indeterminacy of (verbal) facts: does the truth of “the church persecuted scientists” require persecution of scientists qua scientists? There’s wiggle room here and it’s exactly the kind of wiggle room in which political narratives live.
Or at least, not explicitly because they were scientists.
Al Capone was not actually persecuted just for tax evasion.
Some fraction of the people serving time in prison in the United States for murder, on account of their being reliably known to have actually killed people without just cause, are Jewish. Also some fraction of the people who were convicted on sketchy evidence and may not actually be guilty. The same is true in Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, whatever your favored exemplar for good and just government in the real world may be. Is it thus A: reasonable and B: meaningful to say that all these governments, and all the rest, “persecute Jews”?
The phrase, “persecute [group]”, is useful if and only if it is understood to be shorthand for “persecute [group] for the reason of being [group]”, and the principle of intellectual charity suggests that it should be read as such unless there is strong evidence that it is meant otherwise.
Also, Scott did explicitly say “the Church mostly didn’t persecute scientists”
I’m not convinced by that, actually. In the previous discussion someone pointed out that scientists may have been predisposed to exibit traits which would put them at risk of persecution. If group A (scientists) has a large overlap with group B (awkward gits who won’t accept things on faith), and the church persecutes group B, I think it’s still a reasonable claim.
Conversely, if the church were to persecute basically everyone except the extremely devout, in which scientists were underrepresented, then I think it would be reasonable to say that scientists were persecuted. Your example is a bit extreme and I would say rather contrived; murder is frowned on in most polite societies. However I accept that things are different in America. So if some random subgroup murdered people at the same rates but due to collusion etc. just basically never got sent to prison, but were themselves very active in sending other groups there. It might be reasonable to say that they were persecuting each of these other groups.
Sure. And evidence for that would be an analysis of how likely scientists were to be persecuted, vs non-scientists. I’m not asking for it (I think it would be hard to do), it’s just an observation. The fact is that a list of people the church persecuted is never going to be good evidence that the church ‘mostly’ didn’t persecute these people (regardless of the claimed reason as Alethenous notes) – if anything it’s evidence that it totally did.
Come on, ‘da Evil Church oppressed Science!™ has been the subject of interminable debates, online and not, academic and not. At the end of the day, most of its “examples” turned out not to be examples (i.e. Bruno); since as I detailed two of the guys in the Kolmogorov post were not scientists by any means and another doesn’t seem to have been imprisoned, to this day I failed to bump into the names of more than 3 (proto)scientists whom the Church viciously persecuted. In 2000 years.
Since modern Science developed in Christian Europe, I just don’t see how a 3-names-list “if anything it’s evidence that it totally did” or that “(scientists) has a large overlap with” (condemned by Church), other than in the most literal sense that there has been a non-zero number of scientists hunted down by the Church for whatever reason. In which case John Schilling’s comment is spot on.
If you think Giordano Bruno was a scientist in any recognisable sense of the term, I have a large island off the west coast of Ireland that you may be interested in purchasing. Everyone agrees Hy-Brasil is very desirable property!
My qualifications: Philosophy professor, but not a specialist in post-modernism or critical theory.
A few scattered points in reply:
– There are lots of different views in the general postmodernist area, and hard to say exactly what is and isn’t postmodernist (and hard to distinguish critical theory from post-structuralism from post-modernism from…) That said, there are absolutely a large number of post-modernists (broadly construed) who think that there are no objective facts. At the very least, post-modernism is characterized by an INDIFFERENCE to objective fact as the guiding light of inquiry.
– Examining people’s motives when you hear their testimony is not “thinking like a postmodernist.” That’s just good old fashioned critical thinking. We are looking for evidence that is an indicator of the truth. If someone tells me that P not because P is true, he knows this, and wants to share his knowledge, but rather because he wants me to believe P to further some nefarious political end, I ought not believe P. That’s because his testimony is insensitive to the truth, and only sensitive to his political ends. As rationalists, we look for evidence that is sensitive to the truth. A post-modernist, on the other hand, is indifferent to truth. A post-modernist examines testimony not in order to determine WHETHER that testimony is an indicator of truth, but instead presumes that it is not an indicator of truth (“What is truth anyway?”) and seeks only to explain the testimony in terms of the (typically violent or oppressive) political ends that could have motivated it.
-The “freshman” objection to post-modernism is better than you think. The problem is not that postmodernism is UNTRUE by its own lights. It’s that it’s INCOHERENT. If claims are only true or false relative to some framework or perspective, then it is that framework or perspective that explains the truth or falsity of the claim. The concern that arises when you apply postmodernism to itself is not that it renders the postmodernist’s key claims UNTRUE, but that the postmodernist’s key claims are UNEXPLAINED, unless we can interpret them in light of some framework. But them to explain our framework, we need to make claims about that framework, which are themselves incoherent unless explained by some further framework. This kicks off a vicious regress; postmodernism commits itself to an infinite series of frameworks-about-frameworks. The only way to end the regress is to say that there are objective facts about what is true relative to what frameworks. But once objective facts of this kind are admitted, why not accept other kinds of objective facts?
-I don’t think I did a very good job of explaining that last argument. I’m trying to give a one-paragraph summary of a book by Paul Boghossian, “Fear of Knowledge.” That book is highly, highly recommended.
-“Tetralogue: I’m Right, You’re Wrong” by Timothy Williamson comes only slightly less highly recommended.
– Foucault-influenced critical theorists are activists through and through. Language is not used to represent objective matters of fact, but instead is seen simply as a tool to promote political ends. Critical theorists do not only adapt this as a descriptive truth in their theorizing, but as a normative truth that governs their own use of language. A critical theorist makes claims not because they believe them to be true (“What is truth anyway?”) but in order to get you to go along with their political agenda. The Marx quote “The point is not to analyze the world, the point is to change it” is popular and representative. See this great Jon Haidt talk for more.
-Something I wrote on the subject a couple years ago.
Well put, thanks!
As I usually understand things, isn’t this a problem for all philosophy? You can always step back and ask for another layer of justification, question another layer of presumptions and concepts. Eventually you hit some point where you just can’t be having with these questions anymore, throw your hands up, and say that’s just the way it seems to you — this is called an “intuition”. Of course, intuitions largely just help you find points for amicable social agreement or disagreement. They don’t necessarily or indefeasibly point at objective facts.
The trouble is that as you peel off more and more layers of presumptions, concepts, and useful hypotheses, you actually have less and less of a framework left to be reasoning from. So it looks like attempting to “regress deductively upward” from everyday conclusions (theorems, if we’re mathematicians) to necessary foundational truths (structures and axioms, if we’re mathematicians) can’t really work, at least not for substantive philosophy.
So really, we need another way entirely to do the job.
Sometimes it is like listening to a child attempt to explain away the missing cookie. All sorts of fantastic things might be said. And our ability to suspend disbelief, even in meaning, for a time, might itself be mistaken for all sort of metaphysical nonsense, if one did not note the context that we were speaking to a child that just stole a cookie.
Except the Eastern Roman Empire was speaking the wrong language. If the language spoken doesn’t matter, then the Roman Empire survived until 1922 AD, because from 1453 until 1922 there was still an empire with a capital in Constantinople with similar territorial extent ruled by someone whose title was the Sultan of Rome (Rum).
Some interesting points here and in the discussion. Many have pointed out how diverse the category of postmodernism is, but one point that hasn’t been made (and perhaps is too rarely recognized) is that surely one contributing factor is how diverse modernism is. The postmodernists themselves are bad at recognizing this (probably outgroup homogeneity bias) and so it definitely doesn’t come out in their writings, but one of the big reasons I tend to see myself as more of a modernist than as a postmodernist is because most of what I think is valuable in postmodernist criticism of modernism is already present in modernist criticisms of one another. Since postmodernism is a reaction against modernism, and different postmodernists all had different parts of modernism that they were reacting to (and weren’t necessarily even aware of the bits of modernism they weren’t reacting to), different postmodernists end up in very different places.
I think I’ve grown both more and less postmodern over the years.
On the one hand, I don’t so much disbelieve in the existence or importance of facts as I have completely despaired of ever learning what most of them are.* Everyone thinks that they have the objective truth, and everyone can bombard me with cherry-picked but absolutely accurate facts that, taken in and of themselves, do in fact seem to conclusively prove the person’s point… and then the next person comes along with their own prejudices and their own store of facts that prove them to be right. So yeah, I assume that everyone who I get information from is biased. At least if I figure out why they’re biased in the way they are, I can understand something about their personal experience, and that is at least a sort of data point.
At the same time, I have only gotten less and less convinced that there is any sort of top-down flow of biases and narratives. A sideways flow, sure, that I can believe – people tend to believe that which they get told a lot by their peers. But part of that is also that for someone to be a “peer,” they need a more or less similar life experience to yours, and so you’re already halfway to believing them. The narratives that take root isn’t the ones that get spouted on television, it’s the ones that make visceral sense to people – and just as I don’t credit information-givers with being anything less than completely biased, I also don’t credit the Powers That Be (whether they are a literal conspiracy or just random powerful people acting in their individual self-interest) with having a clue how to speak to the masses in a way that will actually work. If they were that smart, they wouldn’t be spending so much time falling flat on their faces.
* Technically, I actually have one rule of thumb that I believe in – if the facts reported are confusing, contradictory and does not lend themselves to any particular interpretation, I assume that they’re mostly accurate. This is because my observation of my own life – which is, after all, the only thing that I can directly perceive – is that reality is boring and pointless. If a story is not boring and pointless, then I assume that someone has massaged the facts to turn them into a better narrative, and so the story is not to be trusted.
This has one obvious problem with it – it means that the only information I trust is the kind that is useless. For information to be useful, it would have to point the way to one particular course of action, and as stated, I distrust all information that seems to point the way to one particular course of action. The only information I trust enough to act on it, is the information that can’t be meaningfully acted on.
And the really annoying thing? I can’t help but notice that I, a notoriously lazy person, have somehow ended up with a philosophy which consistently tells me to do nothing. It’s almost like I had some sort of implicit bias or something… :p
What I’m confused about is how we decide “support the powerful” is bad in the first place. In the original Postmodernism For Rationalists document, we’re continuously asked to look at context, but then the author comes out and decides that different uses of post-modernism can be better or worse, and that the worst uses support “greed is good” neoliberalism and movements like social justice and the alt-right. Surely the context matters there too.
Author of the PPT here. You’re correct, context matters – it always matters. None of my statements in the presentation are context-free. That being said, a couple clarifications:
1. “Greed is good” was added for humor and to show that, even if grand narratives no longer exist, capital still binds us together (as a sort of lowest-common-denominator narrative). I doubt that very many in favor of neoliberal economics ground their positions in postmodern theory. In fact, I characterize Clinton’s 2016 campaign as distinctly Modern both in terms of rhetoric and policy.
2. That different uses of postmodern theory can be better or worse is not a position found in the theories themselves; they can be used to justify any ethical position. However, it’s within my purview as a subject (with a subjective opinion) to point at certain ways postmodern tactics are used in practice and call them distasteful. I would prefer if identitarians spent more time understanding where their techniques came from instead of using them to justify their preexisting, unexamined ethical positions.
Also in my opinion, supporting the powerful isn’t necessarily or inherently bad. For instance, if the powerful increase the commons and create policies encouraging prosociality, better health outcomes, etc I’m 100% for it. But do keep in mind that “the powerful” tends to be a broad catch-all phrase with many degrees of interpretive freedom.
@richwu
I’m happy with this response.
Post-modernism seems to have two aspects: analysis of motivation over analysis of provided facts, which is what Scott discusses, and large social rewards for taking down large targets, which is the unspoken underlay of critical theory, Breitbart, Occupy Democrats, and so-called insight porn in the vein of SSC/Less Wrong/Ribbonfarm.
To me, these two aspects make up a system for grinding down trust in social institutions, destroying meaning, and breaking apart consensus, by means of isolated demands for rigour against anything large enough to rise to the top of the heap. An obsession with finding lies prevents anyone from finding much truth at all.
SCOTT! You were the Chosen One! It was said that you would destroy the disingenuous Motte-and-Bailey Strategy for defending the wild and fantastical by equating it with the obvious, not join in! Bring balance to the Discourse, not leave it in darkness!
Postmodern shmadern.
There is nothing new under the sun. (“What is truth?” Pilate said, and went and washed his hands.)
I wonder what they *do* teach them at these schools.
I don’t see why the freshman-level critique is so bad. For me it always came down to mathematical-logical reasoning. It’s a proof by contradiction. Assume p is true, then use that to prove that p is false. Therefore p is not true.
As in, postmodernism makes the claim that every viewpoint is motivated by people’s political ideologies and cannot be believed. If I assume postmodernism to be true, that means that postmodernism is motivated by people’s political ideologies and cannot be believed. Therefore we have just proved postmodernism false, or at least cast extreme doubt on it. Q.E.D., no?
Therefore we have just proved postmodernism false, or at least cast extreme doubt on it
I think the rejoinder there is that postmodernism is the mirror that looks at itself; that there is no solid ground, no objective point of view, everything is shifting and contingent. So there is no proving or disproving, by showing that postmodernism is subjective and ideologically motivated, you have accepted their theory as valid.
I disagree for the same mathematical reason that if I suppose that the sum of two positive numbers is negative to prove that the sum of two positive numbers must be positive, I didn’t actually accept that the sum of two positive numbers is negative – I used it to prove the opposite.
Or maybe you’re saying that the mere acceptance that someone’s view of the world can be untrue is itself postmodern? I don’t think postmodernists can really lay claim to that. Quite contrary, they’re always saying that different ways of viewing the world are equally valid (see Scott’s previous mentions about the sun glinting off the horns of the sky ox: http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/11/03/all-in-all-another-brick-in-the-motte/ )
The whole mirror-that-looks-at-itself line of thinking reminds me a lot of some arguments I’ve seen about the nature of god, i.e. that he’s the creator that doesn’t need a creator. In both cases, this pieces of special pleading never seems adequately explained, at least from my point of view as an atheist. I wonder how much this plays into many peoples’ observations that current movements that use a postmodern framework look extremely similar to religions at their core.
Wishing not to sound like a court toady to the Rightful Caliph, but wow. This is the first explanation of post-modernism and the bases on which it operates that makes sense to me; I suppose my problem was reading post-modernism explanations and that only gets three sentences in before they’re invoking Derrida (another guy I was willing to defenestrate because I’d only read his fanboys; reading an actual bit of Derrida showed me that he was intelligent and there was thought going on there, even if I wasn’t getting it).
Also with regard to point D, it’s not that it’s embarassing. I’m getting sort of proud of us, all things considered; yes, there was stupid crap going on but I invite you to look out your window at all the stupid crap going on today as well. The Church was one of the few, if not the only, trans-national and beyond-borders entities still surviving as well as providing structure and leadership and holding things together – when the Empire moved East to Byzantium and more or less abandoned Rome to be a provincial town, the fact that it was the seat of the Papacy meant that the Pope got landed with ‘okay so you’re the government now’ (it’s not down to coincidence that in 452 AD it was Pope Leo I who was sent out to negogiate with Attila the Hun not to sack Rome), it’s to do with point A. That makes me want to say “I’d like to drop you into the middle of a ruined economy and crashed civilisation, in a warzone, exacerbated by sporadic outbreaks of plague and famine, and see how freakin’ much scientific and technical progress you got done, smart-ass!” You magically go back in time and strangle Christianity in its cradle while leaving paganism the dead shell of itself that even Emperor Julian could not revive, you are still not going to get rocket ships to Mars by the 8th century, guys!
The persistence of the roman church makes the whole “end of the Roman Empire”-thing even muddier. The Church was an important part of the administration in the late empire.
How can anyone argue that a state ceased to exists, when it’s civilian administration still exists, and even expands? Yes the roman military stopped to exist in the west and were replaced by barbarian warlords, but it’s not like this wasn’t the case in big parts of the empire before some point in the late 5th century.
The social justice left can be explained psychologically by seeing its members as being cardinally defined – individuated from one group, validated through another – by a belief that one is against racism, sexism etc. Once it looks like one’s original classification of injustice has been widely accepted, it becomes necessary to broaden the classification or have one’s identity subsumed by the mob. Or worse, Mum and Dad. (See also: ‘I liked them before they sold out’.)
Theorists (po-mo, post-structuralist, critical et al) at the far end of the spectrum can be explained in the same way. The idea that I might not be giving you the truth, the whole truth is trivially true (or ‘true’) and didn’t take long for the rest of academy to accept. But if I claim the rate of change of velocity of falling objects – and even the idea that they fall – is nothing but a kind of cultural bullying . . . then I’ve got a defining soapbox to stand on.
Now . . . to where do rationalists migrate when it looks like everyone agrees with them? That’s an interest question.
The one-liner for postmodernism that I learned in college and have found useful ever since is, “Postmodernism problematizes the relationship between the signifier and the signified.” If you hate “problematizes”, you can replace with “draws attention to the complexities of”.
I think this is a more abstract starting point than, “understand the social forces giving rise to _”, which is what I take Scott to be saying above. Social force is a big way the relationship between signifier and signified gets complicated. The suspicious study on racist plumbers is a good example: the apparent meaning (signified) of the study (signifier) is that plumbers are racist, but the relationship is complicated by social forces.
But postmodern art explores a bunch of ways that visual signifiers (images) have complex relationships to whatever they’re supposed to be images of. There’s lots of room for social forces to affect that, but you don’t have to take the “social forces” lens. You could use, e.g., a cognitive psychology lens. Or, postmodern study of speech and language explores a bunch of ways that written or spoken signifiers (words, writing) have complex relationships to whatever they’re supposed to mean. Again lots of ways for social forces to affect that, but also other angles.
Ironic as this might be, I get the impression that exactly what “postmodernism” is and what its positions are could be too hard to define to be able to say anything meaningful about it, if even possible.
Anyway, I might be pedantic, and surely it can be framed as the same Catholic agenda that I seem to share with Tim O’Neill, but while I think this post is fairer about history I still don’t buy “the Church mostly didn’t persecute scientists” (emphasis mine).
i) Any specific suggestion of “Church persecuting scientists” I ever saw, here included, points to after the Dark Ages, during the High or Late Middle Ages or the Renaissance.
ii) Even then, so far in two thousands years of history I’ve seen the names of maybe 3 proto-scientists that got whacked: Cecco d’Ascoli, possibly Pietro d’Abano and finally Galileo, and only the last one looks at least apparently as “persecuting scientists” rather than persecuting heretics (apparently since you know, the reaction to heliocentrism by churchmen went from “Cool!” in Copernicus’s time to “Now that’s enough!” a century later only when Galileo 1. showed how lay people may dabble in biblical interpretation during Counter Reformation using heliocentrism 2. even then he got a slap on the wrist until he included an insult to his generous benefactor Pope Urban VIII in his Big Heliocentric Book). As I remarked, the Kolmogorov post suggests that the Church might have accidentally created honey pots for scientists, but not only the number of victims seems rather low, it also somehow likened it to the Soviets actually condemning entire fields of study, proscribing thousands of scientists and even sending some to their deaths in prison or gulags for their scientific positions.
I might be postmodern, but I seriously muse about the lack of a “Communism hates Science” general sentiment at least specular to the one affecting Christendom.
I must say, that’s a really nice post on “post-modern theory”, or I would rather say post-structuralist philosophy, since this protects from confusing art historical post-modernism with philosophical post-modernism.
I think it helps in the understanding of post-structuralism when one considers exactly what parts of it one is looking at. In your post, you are deconstructing the concepts of The Dark Age and The Decline of New Atheism, so you use the aspect where you go to the foundation of a concept and you jiggle the foundations of it until the concept looses its meaning. Also, you use the understanding that historical questions always bring a certain narrative with them, which shapes the answers maybe more than the associated facts.
But in my opinion, one should not mix this thoughts with thoughts about post-modern art without need. The two things go well together in some ways, but they are not necessary for one another. If keep those two things divided, you don’t run into so many traps where your philosophical background or your sense for aesthetics deceives you. For example, pieces of art where random things are combined in random ways fit very well into a post-structuralist word view, but this is modern art and not post-modern art, because it is hardcore abstract art. And thinking about how Trump as a president is constructed by media may give you a warm and fuzzy intellectual feeling, but this is more chasing after 9001 memes and less about understanding something about American politics. It would be much more interesting to look at the relationship between Trump and American narratives, but that is not as much fun.
In this vein, I wouldn’t say that claiming an opposing group is deluded is something post-modern. But seeing that this claim comes from having a strong opinion that necessarily leads you to the conclusion that disagreers might be deluded, and that everyone has some strong opinions like that, this is the post-modern aspect. This is what (at least the sensible) postmodernist mean when they say that everyone lives in their own socially constructed reality.
I feel like you already said everything that needed to be said about postmodernism years ago in your original motte and bailey post.
Actually, Nicholas Shackel originated that.
Scott has written about it more than once. That’s what I meant by original post.
http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/07/07/social-justice-and-words-words-words/
I think this is an incorrect approach to begin with. “Post-modernism” is not an argument or even a methodology, it’s a movement. The single unifying characteristic is that it is a group of people who in some sense reject “modernism,” whose single unifying characteristic is that its members superseded the “pre-modern,” and so on ad infinitum. Because of course none of these groupings are proper rigid conceptual categories, they’re family relationships in which many members during a particular historical time period shared some, but not all, of a set of overlapping assumptions and commitments.
Modernism:
-Human knowledge and capacities grow progressively over time
-Pursuit of some sort of intersubjectively valid “truth” which holds for everyone
-Attempt to perfect or improve society over time
-In politics, commitments to a particular conception of “the good” which the ideal form of government upholds, be it liberal notions of freedom or Marxist notions of equality. Note that liberals, Marxists and fascists are all “moderns” in this sense.
-In ethics, moral absolutism in some sense: either a commitment to moral realism or moral anti-realism
-In aesthetics and literature, commitment to expressivism, which is treating a work as an attempt to express a particular feeling or attitude by the author and judging its success (note that this both doesn’t conform with the rest of what is described as “modernism” vs. the “postmodern” and also that many people are 100% wrong in thinking that this is itself a “postmodern” attitude in conflict with “modernist” conceptions of objective artistic merit being a measurement of technical skill. In fact, that is a “pre-modern” or “classical” view which “modernism” supplanted).
Post-modernism:
– The progress of knowledge is not linear over time
– The best approach to truth, if such is even possible, is in competing subjective narratives
– The progress of society might be impossible and is at least highly suspicious (reaction to fascism, Soviet communism, imperialism, and the failures of liberal democracy)
– In politics, general disaffection with most systematizing views. Some are strange paleo-paleo-conservatives, some are anarchists, some are just generally anti-oppression.
– In ethics, different flavors of moral relativism
– In aesthetics, a belief in the “death of the author” and argument for treating texts as not having a single definite interpretation
I’m positive this list is non-exhaustive but I think it gets my point across. These are convenient labels for movements tied to the ideals of particular historical periods, and should be treated as historical and descriptive labels, not rigid ideological programs.
If relativistic ethics is a hallmark of postmodernism, then it seems to be a tiny, tiny movement, even within academia. The humanities and social sciences are saturated with activist-scholars who seem quite confident in the righteousness of their moral beliefs.
It is very possible to be a moral relativist and have strong moral commitments. The question is, what are your moral principles relative *to*? Alasdair Macintyre, for example, is a virtue ethicist who believes it’s impossible to be moral outside some particular cultural tradition, and therefore inter-tradition moral critique is impossible, but he would feel perfectly comfortable calling out some American or British politician who took a bribe because that’s intra-tradition. Some self-described postmoderns would say that our moral judgments should be based in “the pedagogy of the oppressed” i.e. learning from the subjective experiences of oppressed people and doing what we can to support their empowerment. This is also highly relativistic – to the point of view of a particular group of people at a particular point in time – but doesn’t preclude a sense of righteousness.
But that’s not quite metaethical moral relativism. Rather, that is saying the truth/falsity of (all?) moral judgments are based on facts and experiences about group X, where the specific composition of group X may vary across time. Thus, there are correct moral judgments that apply to all individuals at a particular time. That’s not relativistic in the strong metaethical sense, undercut as it is by its universalism. If pomo is characterized by that fairly weak form of relativism (across time, but not across individuals), then my characterization of the academy doesn’t hold.
Isn’t the rationalist answer to “was there a Dark Ages?” really something like “that depends entirely on your choice of definition, so ignore the phrase ‘Dark Ages’ and just understand the actual things that happened, and once you know all those things, if there is debate on whether the ‘Dark Ages’ happened, then those debates are map debates, not territory debates.”
The funny thing is, this is also the post-structuralist answer.
“define your terms” does seem to undercut much of the pomo impulse, unless it’s commenting on people’s resistance to defining their terms
Poststructuralism recognizes that wether you think that there was a Dark Age depends on what historical narrative you subscribe to (= what you think the Dark Age was). Since which narrative you subscribe to is molded by your beliefs, cultural background etc. (your (implied) definitions), this means the answer to the Dark Age question is only dependent on your definitions. So instead of studying what follows from your narratives, you should study what shapes your narratives and what has shaped all the sources that tell us about the “Dark Age”. The only thing post-structuralists would not agree with in Alex’ post is that they would say you can not know all things that happened in the Dark Age, you can only look at distorted images in your sources, but you can at least admit they don’t tell you what really happened.
And talking about the relationship between maps and territories is something that poststructuralists love to do.
> EDIT: Been told by people I trust that this is not a good explanation. Retracted.
Did this people mention what a good explanation _would_ be? And did you personally find it compelling? Does the Seattle presentation that you linked meet that bar?
Yes, are these “people” comments here? I think this post is a good steelmanning of at least a central part of PoMo.
I think what Scott is outlining above is better described as a kind of ‘realist perspectivism’ rather than ‘post modernism’ in its bolder (and more obscurantist) forms. As I see it you could isolate three threads coming out of post modern and post structuralist writings – two of them compatible with realism/rationalism, one of them not at all. The third (obscurantist) thread being by far the most popular of course.
Of the ‘realist’ threads, one narrow and unpopular one can be seen in the work of Manuel DeLanda and his ‘realist / materialist’ version of Delueze – this is basically an interesting (in its details) meta-theory of life, the universe and everything according to non-linear systems theories, strong emergence and the like with some post modern window dressing drawn from Deleuze thrown in (rhizomes, etc). The second realist tradition is the ‘realist perspectivism’ I mentioned above – and we could say this is a kind of ‘realist version’ of Foucault on historiography that is alert to the role of power, legitimating discourses, etc. For this see someone like Brian Leiter on Marx, Nietzsche and Freud as revealing systemic obstacle to seeing reality ‘as it is’, or maybe even Edward Said on Orientalism (despite his omissions and biases). The third, non realist tradition is the mainstream one. For this see Derrida, Butler, Zizek, et al. For these folks ‘reality’ at its ‘core’ is a seething contradiction – a constitutive abyss that is both ‘productive’ and malleable; ‘Reality’ for us is performed, and needs constantly to be performed to ward off the anxiety of that constitutive nothingness endlessly looming at the end of our struggle for meaning, for closure, etc. Perhaps at their best (i.e not Butler) these are interesting nihilists in Buddhistic or ‘negative theology’ traditions. At their worst they are charlatans, using grandly negative formulations to endorse the usual array of upper middle class liberal obsessions with identity politics and post colonial bullshit.
Can anyone offer me an argument likely to convince me that I should invest any effort in learning about or understanding postmodernism? My current assessment of the EV of that endeavour is decidedly negative.
The best argument, IMO, is that it’s good to occasionally really try to read people/research programs/whatever who are coming at angles very different from your own. Of course, that doesn’t tell you whom among those to read – personal curiosity is probably as good a tiebreaker as anything.
(Also, Scott is hardly the first to use “postmodernism” rather liberally, so often the association gets thrown onto any academic who 1) writes poorly and 2) has noisome political views from the perspective of the person throwing around the label. This is a broad enough net to catch nearly the whole profession when it needs to, so there may be good academics who’ve been thrown into the bucket for the sake of mental shorthands. Bourdieu is often sane and interesting; the same applies to Foucault, though for the same amount of time you could be reading someone with a better writing style and a less sloppy approach to documentation, so don’t count that as too strong an endorsement from an EV perspective.)
FWIW, my general view is that you and the most of the commentariat here significantly underestimate the value of lefty-or-coded-lefty academia, especially the humanities, for boring boo-hiss-outgroup reasons – but that your garbled version of postmodernism here is still far more useful than anything Actual Postmodernism has to offer. So maybe the terms or framing are inaccurate, but that doesn’t make this a bad post IMO.