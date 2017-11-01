Open Thread 87.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Have fun visiting your dead kin, everyone!
I don’t get it.
All Saints Day.
Now I get the reference but, since I’ve only heard of All Saints Day (a lot) but never understood the first thing of what it’s about, I still don’t get the joke. But I’m OK with that.
Oh. So, it wasn’t a joke at all?
So there’s been some talk lately about the possibility of another Constitutional Convention. (Economist, Esquire).
Questions:
1- Have you heard about this possibility?
2- What do you think the odds are of it happening?
3- What do you think it’s “black swan” potential is?
For myself, obviously the answer to the first is yes. As to the answer to the second, I figured it was pretty low, but the Economist (linked above) quoted both supporters and opponents as giving it even odds before 2020.
As to the answer to the third. I’m reminded of the calling of the Estates General as a means of figuring out how to keep France from going bankrupt, but which ended up being the first step towards the eventual revolution. There are some interesting parallels (for example the convention is all about proposing the Balanced Budget Amendment). I neither want to make too much of these parallels, but things are headed in an interesting direction even without the possible complication of a convention. (If you’re interested in a deeper dive, I wrote about it in my blog.)
1. No.
2. 5%
3. Negligible.
Isn’t it kind of a contradiction to say the black swan potential is negligible? The point is that it’s a major event and we wouldn’t see it coming, right?
That sounds like a bad line of reasoning. You think that there are non-negligible chance of major events coming from literally everything because definitionally a black swan is one we don’t see coming?
What are the odds of a black swan event coming from you brushing your teeth this evening? How about tomorrow morning?
I think they weren’t asking about the chances of a black swan event, those are always negligible. I thought they were asking for casual unsupported speculation about the sorts of big important things that could happen. So I interpreted your “negligible” as “if this happens, its unexpected effects will be minor.” Or something like that. Discounting the possibility that if we had a convention, something big and important could happen there.
Ah, I was reporting the odds that I was predicting for a black swan happening. If they meant “what are the effects of a black swan,” then I misanswered the question.
1) Yes
2) I think it is highly unlikely. You need 34 states to call the convention. There are currently 25 states where the Republicans control all of the legislature plus have the Governor, and another 2 states where the Republicans have veto proof majorities in the legislature and a Democratic Governor. So there would have to be some sort of bipartisan interest in the idea and I can’t see that happening in today’s partisan atmosphere.
3) Even if a con-con managed to happen, I don’t think it would lead anywhere. For ratification of any amendments that came out of it there’d have to be 38 states (by either state law or by plebiscite). That seems even more far-fetched.
And I don’t think a repeat of the original constitutional convention where they threw out the then existing ratification formula is likely either. There aren’t any George Washington figures with the army behind him to make it stick.
re: 2-The Economist is saying that there are 27 states who’ve passed the resolution, and there are seven Republican controlled states which haven’t, but who are going to consider the resolution in the next couple of years. Thus the estimate (by some) that there’s a 50-50 chance of having the convention by 2020.
Hmm. The implication of that article seems to be that when Article V says ” on the application of the legislatures of two thirds of the several states” it means the governor has no role regardless of state law. I seem to vaguely recall that the Bush v Gore court held otherwise with respect to article II, section 1, clause 2: “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors …”
Of course if it is a political question then the ball is in Congress’ court how to interpret that line.
Bah. All you need is a simple majority in congress and one state legislature of the same party willing to temporarily carve itself up into tiny pieces. President doesn’t even get a say. And then they get whatever they want in the convention, too! Easy-peasy.
The founders were lousy security analysts.
The relevant clause is: “but no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State”. It is separated by a semicolon from the next clause, which means that “without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress” does not apply.
The US Constitution forbids dividing a state up without a Constitutional Amendment.
The “or Parts of states” sub-clause may be a loophole allowing a minimum of two states to spawn an unlimited number of new states across their borders (with consent of Congress). I do not know.
According to heritage.org I am wrong and you are right:
Well, you are right by the letter, and that’s not nothing. (That “nor” with the semicolon … ugh.)
This is why I love SSC. I hadn’t heard of this loophole. Interesting…
As above, despite the language in the Constitution that says “Consent of the Legislatures” the precedent has been to follow the state constitutions regarding the procedure for passing a law. See for example, Massachusetts consent for separating Maine: http://archives.lib.state.ma.us/bitstream/handle/2452/110233/1819acts0162.txt?sequence=1&isAllowed=y
Note that it was “Approved by the Governor, February 25th, 1820.”
OK, so in practice, Congress, plus one state legislature and its governor (assuming there isn’t something pertinent in the constitution itself).
I guess the only counter-argument that could happen is if an opposition-party state decided to also split itself in sub-states, and then sued Congress for not allowing the split.
Or, even a single citizen of the original state that is politically aligned with Congress could sue under the 14th amendment (“nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”) for any disparity between persons within the state that would result from the breakup.
The first option may tie things up long enough for a change in government. The second option may very well kibosh the whole thing.
It is a lot easier to change many state constitutions than it is to change the US Constitution. In California, all it takes is a simple majority at referendum, so several constitutional amendments are proposed every year and at least a couple usually make it through.
That’s true. But every state but one has two legislative bodies, and they all have a governor that has to sign bills to make them law unless they are overridden by a supermajority.
I guess that’s really the problem with this whole idea. Any kind of really hardball would run into the populous’ deep seated conservationism about how American government is “supposed” to work.
1. No.
2. Eventually? Pretty decent, I think. Soon? Pretty low.
3.
Please explain the quoted term.People will definitely say it was inevitable if it happens. They always do. Whether it’s a major event or not, it really depends what changes they make. I mean, if they merely updated it to the de facto state of matters, they would be cutting their own throat, but conservatives always do.
The term “black swan” comes from the book of the same name by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Basically it’s an event which is judged to have a low probability before it happens, it happens despite that and consequently has a major impact. In retrospect lots of explanations are provided for why it was actually inevitable. The French Revolution was definitely a black swan. I think it remains to be seen whether the election of Trump qualifies…
Thanks.
1) Yes, but not with these specifics
2) 2%
3) If it happens, I think that a large group of people will be predicting it with high probability at least a year in advance. I think we’ll see the idea mentioned and debated on every news network > a year in advance.
1. Yes.
2. I have no reliable information so I’m using the 1/N heuristic to say that it has a 50% chance of happening.
3. If it happens that would in itself constitute a sort of Black Swan. It’s always been theoretically possible but two centuries have gone by without it happening a second time.
Why does N=2?
It can either happen or not happen.
The 1/N heuristic looks crazy but it usually beats more complex models when uncertainty is high. E.g. in the 2016 election it beat everyone including Nate Silver. I don’t bet on politics but if I was forced to bet I would give it 1:1 odds.
If you use binomial with n=230 and p=1/230, since we’ve had one- and n=230 because we’re assuming our time is “unprivileged” and thus roughly halfway between the start and end of the USA, you’d get a chance of 0 conventions in next 230 years at 36.7%.
But I think that’s a silly way to make an estimate.
2- I say pretty low. as soon as it started to gain momentum and seemed possible, there is a good chance congress would step in and remedy whatever grievances. The threat of having one should be enough, therefore I think the odds of it actually happening are low.
The bipartisan issue would have to be something that is taking away power from the federal government and giving it to the states, otherwise the typical route to amendments would be easier. I.e. it needs to be something federal senators and congressmen would not propose.
1. I have heard about this possibility continuously for as long as I have been paying attention to politics. There’s always someone saying “ConCon going to happen Real Soon Now”. It’s a different someone every few years. I probably haven’t heard of the specific someone that you just heard make the claim, but (see #2) I don’t pay much attention to specific claims of this sort.
2. 200+ years and it hasn’t happened yet. More to the point, 33 questions that reached the point of requiring changes to the Constitution, and they never went the ConCon approach. That approach would require strong bipartisan support to do something of unprecedented risk and uncertainty, where simply proposing an amendment to fix whatever it is you think ails the republic only requires strong bipartisan support to do a specific known thing. So, I’m going to go with <2% chance of a ConCon to deal with the Trumpocalypse.
3. I do not see any meaningful distinction between this and question #2. Perhaps you could elaborate.
This country might benefit from a Constitutional Convention, but there’s no way we trust each other enough to hold one.
I don’t see Trump doing anything that’s likely to provoke a CC– if there’s that much sentiment against him, it should be possible to impeach him.
Also, I have no idea how to restructure the constitution in a way which would protect the country against a highly persuasive charlatan.
I don’t know about restructuring the text of the Constitution, but you might do it by changing the interpretations that had been made. If, for example, the requirement for a declaration of war was taken seriously, a president could not do it without congressional approval. Various other provisions, if taken seriously, could restrict the president’s power in other ways.
You will note that, however persuasive Trump might be, he has so far failed to get large parts of his immigration policy past the courts.
For this specific case, just having a popular vote rather than the Electoral College would have been enough. I don’t know whether this would improve the odds in general.
Having a moderately weak presidency also limits the damage a bad president can do.
Elaboration: One scenario is ConCon happens, but for the very narrow purpose of formally proposing the Balanced Budget Amendment, that’s all that happens and the BBA never comes close to the 38 it needs for ratification. That’s question 2.
Question 3, imagines a possibility where the two sides use the opportunity of the convention to blow the whole structure of government wide open, and it becomes some flash point for an airing of all the grievances, and from there metastasizes in an unexpected fashion.
History of the Iowa, Part 2 is up at Naval Gazing. I believe comment mirroring is still broken.
Actually… bizarrely… further testing reveals that it seems to work for some SSC posts but not others. (Try it with this one, for example.)
I’m continuing to look into the cause!
Right. Comment mirroring is now working, at least on that post.
Comment mirroring is now working.
What was the problem? Two evils conspired to produce this glitch: lack of foresight and website bloat.
The library I use to parse a retrieved web page had a constant in it, MAX_FILE_SIZE (meant, no doubt, to prevent undue load on one’s web server, or hanging server processes, that might be caused by attempting to retrieve and parse a giant remote web page that some malicious person placed there as an attack). If a retrieved page is found to be larger than MAX_FILE_SIZE, parsing is not attempted.
This library was last updated in 2014. MAX_FILE_SIZE was set to a very generous 600 kilobytes. After all (thought the fellow who wrote this parsing library), what madman would create a webpage where the HTML—just the HTML—would exceed 600K in size?!
Clearly, our man has never read SlateStarCodex. This page, for example, is over 800K. (That’s just the page, now; we’re not counting the 9 stylesheet files, the 12 Javascript files, or the 120 image files that make up the webpage as a whole.)
These are the sad times in which we live.
P.S. I increased MAX_FILE_SIZE tenfold, and now all is well. After all—what madman would create a webpage where the HTML, by itself, would exceed 6 MB in size?!
Hello all, I’m looking to purchase a not crazy expensive desktop PC that will comfortably run games like the Witcher 3 and Fallout 4. (In addition to performing simple tasks like web browsing, of course.) Can anyone offer some guidance in terms of good choices here? Many thanks in advance.
(Also, I personally don’t need to have really spectacular maxed-out graphics to enjoy a game, so as long as games like the ones mentioned above can run smoothly on relatively low graphics settings I’m quite content. So I’d rather not pay a big premium for top of the line graphics if possible.)
If you are looking to build your own, Logical Increments is a great site that recommends parts for any budget. They even have pages with specific recommendations for Fallout 4 and The Witcher 3.
If you’d rather purchase an already built PC, you can at least take their recommendations and look for that Processor/Graphics Card on another site.
According to their guide to The Witcher (which seems to be the more demanding game), the Very Good tier is Smooth on a lower resolution and Playable on a higher one. So, for graphics card you’d want a RX570 or above, or a GTX 1060 or above. For a processor you’d want a R51400 or above, or an i5 or better.
The ‘Powersearch’ option on Newegg can help you find a pre-built PC that matches those criteria. Here is a quick search, possibly those PCs are even more than you’d need (though that does help future proof them a bit).
Wow, that’s a great site.
I would avoid Radeon GPUs and go with a GTX 1060 or preferably 1070 (6 or 8BG vram), manufactured by a Gigabyte or MSI. You should be able to afford a good GPU since the cost of memory and storage are so cheap now.
If you go down the route of ordering parts from a parts-selector website and giving them to a builder (or building it yourself), make sure the parts are compatible with the motherboard. If there is nothing built into the website that checks it at states compatibility explicitly, check it yourself.
I was able to get one by looking for good deals on refurbished computers from NewEgg. Have had very good luck with a well-performing PC and no technical issues with it so far.
Well, I’m busy as fuck, but I wanted to re-post my post from the last thread. Unfortunately it got deleted. Understandable, mind. So hopefully people from the last thread, like Iain and Shakeddown, will remember well enough to carry on the conversation, and maybe I’ll be less busy in a few hours.
The gist of it being: I think right now “””the left””” has a big problem where people I like on it are unable to address certain arguments because they might end up being wrong, and if so they would be screwed, so to speak. Well, they could lie about it, but they’re honest people. Example given was Current Affairs.
(If mods read this post and have access to my previous post, maybe you could do me a solid and throw it my way?)
One of the examples you used, if I remember correctly, was “Obama is the real racist”, implying that Obama is at least more racist than [insert suspect group here]. I don’t see that as fitting in to the “unable” (or really afraid) “to address” category.
Well, the crux of that claim is probably either some type of “soft bigotry of low expectations” or “racism against white people = racism”. Both of those arguments (though not particularly applicable to Obama himself, I’d argue) are tough to address for “”the left””; very often I see those arguments laughed off, or even used as “example of bad argument” or just automatically ridiculous, but the fact that a lot of people feel those arguments to be valid suggests that they can’t be on-their-face wrong and the implication that they are seems to suggest a fear of addressing the argument.
I certainly don’t think your last step here holds up in most individual cases. Grant, for the sake of argument, that a person would be persuaded in the process of arguing. Even then, their dismissal could just be due to their bubble/groupthink.
Maybe you don’t feel that there are arguments of any quality at the far end of current social justice advocates. I think there are*, and “the fact that a lot of people feel those arguments to be valid” probably means next to nothing to most social conservatives.
I think a stronger case for something like your point could be made at the group level.
* I want to set aside the quality question here, also for the sake of argument, or in this case in the hope of avoiding tangential argument.
An example I’ve seen in real discussions with smart people involves crime rates by race.
Blacks have a *much* higher crime rate (both committing crimes and being victims of crimes) than whites. For murders, which is the crime for which we probably have the best data, blacks commit murder[1] at about eight times the rate of whites.
This is a bare fact, not a moral claim. And I don’t think there’s any doubt at all about the basic correctness that blacks commit a lot more crimes than whites per capita. (The exact numbers from the official statistics might be off from various forms of bias, but that won’t change the big picture.) But I’ve seen smart, well-intentioned people push back *really hard* on a statement of this fact. It seems to me that for many people, bringing this fact up in public is morally offensive, and for some, believing it or taking it seriously is morally offensive.
This strikes me as a pretty effective way to sabotage your internal discussions. How can you have a meaningful discussion about race, crime, law enforcement, police abuse, etc., when you can’t state the most basic facts without giving offense and maybe getting piled on? It looks to me, as an outsider, like a *lot* of SJW-type internal debate and discussion is crippled by this kind of thing. Knowing basic facts about the topic you’re discussing, and stating them openly, is a minimal first step toward thinking clearly about the topic and maybe making some progress toward it.
You can see areas where something like this happens on the right, particularly w.r.t. respecting the troops, but it looks to me like a much less powerful and important phenomenon. (But I’m a lot more likely to talk with people on the SJW side of the world, so maybe I’m getting a biased sample.)
[1] You can find a ton of official data on homicide here. These statistics are based on people being arrested/charged, not on convictions, and there’s obviously no way to know for certain that everyone charged (or convicted) is guilty. Also, about 1/3 of murders go unsolved. So this is the best data available, but it’s still imperfect.
@albatross11
Is this a response to my post?
It’s a response to anonYEmous’s post, above. It looks to me like a major failure in SJW sort of discussions is that some facts are toxic. (That is, bringing those facts up in a neutral way is likely to get you attacked/denounced.) I think this is true of many political movements, but SJWs seem to me to have a bigger problem of this kind than most other movements.
IMO, the trouble is that race has no business being entangled with the rest in a factual discussion. The only connection race has to them is narrative-driven. So when you bring in “bare facts” about race, it just causes everyone to circle the wagons around their favored narrative.
It depends on what the rest of the discussion is about. If the discussion is about the extent to which the police or the criminal justice system is racist against black people, the rates at which black people commit crime are relevant.
Some on the right have the same problem according to this article that I read the same day you originally posted this topic: http://www.nationalreview.com/g-file/453210/trump-republican-snowflake-caucus-loyalty-not-agenda-important-trump
I wonder how much of this is that the people could address the arguments to their own satisfaction, but feel that they would lose or outrage their audience in the process. An alternative is that their issue is that the talking point offends their morality, and they don’t see the need to defend this morality (since it is held a priori), just assert it.
Is the author of that piece living in the smae universe as the rest of us?
Donald Trump never criticized by republicans? What is he smoking and why isn’t he sharing?
Did you read the entire article?
It’s about current criticism, not what happened after many critics started making good after the election.
The two examples I remember were “Obama is the real racist” and “BLM is a terrorist group”. In any context other than this one, you are correct, in that I would probably not engage with those arguments.
But it’s not because they’re intellectually challenging. It’s because — from a left-wing viewpoint — they’re transparently ridiculous. (You yourself admit, in your reply to Skef, that the case for Obama being the real racist is “not particularly applicable to Obama himself, I’d argue”.) In both cases, it looks like a right-wing person read a surface-level description of what left-wing people don’t like, found a left-wing thing that looks (if you squint) vaguely similar to that surface-level description, and proudly announced “Checkmate, leftists!” If I were not convinced of your good faith in this conversation, I would be inclined to think the arguments were disingenuous.
Attempting a vague parallel: it’s as if an anti-death-penalty activist found “thou shalt not kill” in the Ten Commandments and concluded that pro-death-penalty Christians must be avoiding engagement with his new powerful argument. Sadly for our activist friend, he’s not telling the Christians anything they don’t already know. If you are Christian, pro-death-penalty, and remotely thoughtful, then you’ve probably thought this stuff through before, and you have come up with answers that are more sophisticated than the activist’s challenge. That doesn’t, of course, mean your answers are right — there are certainly Christians who see the question differently. But instead of assuming that your ideological enemies are intellectual cowards who are afraid of being proven wrong, you’ll get a lot farther by assuming that your argument just isn’t compelling from where they’re standing.
A Jane Austen Kind of Guy claims that Austen is primarily read by women and it’s considered weird for a man to like her books, then criticizes this state of affairs. But is the claim accurate?
“But the strangeness, the effrontery, of a heterosexual man who reads Jane Austen is so obvious, so much a commonplace, that the dean could take it for granted as the unstated premise of her question.”
Huh? Is that really a thing? Asking for a friend.
Jane Austen wrote novels about women in domestic environments, and as such tends to be thought of as a women’s author. A man who enjoys Austen is, I would say, odder than a man who cooks but less odd than a man who knits.
Jane Austen seems to be unusually popular among fans of written science fiction, male and female, which I take to reflect the fact that she writes with unusual wit and clarity an exploration of a culture and a species roughly as alien to us as most of those in SF. So reading Jane Austen should, for a heterosexual male, be considered no weirder than reading science fiction. For what little that is worth.
For what it’s worth, Kipling seems to have been a Jane Austen fan, and wrote a short story about male Austen fans in the trenches in WWI.
Similarly on “weird claims about Austen novels”, I was just talking to a friend from elementary school and she classifies P&P as a teen romance novel, in the same bin as “Twilight”…
So people have all sorts of weird ideas.
(Mind you, I think the “Austen is for women” is probably a more common sentiment, but that doesn’t mean you should pay attention to either suggestion. If you’re a guy who likes Austen, read Austen and ignore the haters :P)
It’s news to me. I’m a man, and when I was reading Emma and talking about it to people (my family, friends at university) nobody seemed to think it odd.
I read P&P in high school and was quite surprised to have enjoyed it very much. I can’t say I bring it up all the time, but I think I have mentioned likely it over the years and can’t remember any kind of extreme pushback.
Women probably do get more out of Austen than I do. It doesn’t follow that I don’t get anything out of Austen.
In the US, at least, reading itself is primarily done by women. Last stat I saw was 65 vs 45, and that was for all ages- I believe it’s even more dramatic for young women vs young men.
Anecdotally, the fact that I read regularly at all makes me an outlier for my gender in most of my peer group- nearly all of the women I know read regularly, and few of the men do (and those that do, read almost entirely scifi or fantasy).
The movie “Sideways” has an interesting moral problem.
Jack and Miles are friends on a trip to the California wine country before Jack’s upcoming wedding. During the trip Jack wants to play the field a little, and encourages Miles to do the same. Jack promptly begins a sexual relationship with Stephanie, and Miles rather more reluctantly does the same with Maya, her friend. Jack has never before met these women; Miles knows Maya slightly from earlier trips.
Some time later (a day? a couple of days?), Miles lets it slip to Maya that Jack is soon to be married. Maya get very angry at Miles, insisting that he should have told Stephanie that Jack was in no position to enter a long-term relationship with her.
The question is whether Maya is right about that. Jack is Miles’s friend, and as such Miles should be willing to keep small confidences for Jack. Since Jack is not married, his desire for a quick hookup is a fairly minor matter, so Miles has a duty to Jack to keep his secret. Miles is not really friends with Stephanie, so he does not have a duty to warn her that is nearly strong enough to overcome the duty to Jack. Stephanie is, to be sure, Maya’s friend, but your lover’s friend is a fairly distant relationship, so I think the same applies. Accordingly, I think Maya’s was wrong to get angry at Miles in the film.
I haven’t seen the movie, but I think much depends here on exactly what Jack has led Stephanie to believe. If Jack has in fact created the impression that he could be available for more than just a quick hookup, then he’s in the wrong and at least in my subculture there exists no duty to help your friend obtain pleasure through deceiving strangers in a way that will cause them grief.
If, on the other hand, Jack has been honest and forthcoming about only wanting a short-term hookup, then it’s unreasonable of Stephanie to expect anything more from him. (I can envision any number of women who might still be upset because they feel it’s immoral for a man to sleep around right before his marriage, but you don’t mention that issue so perhaps the women in the film don’t consider it a problem.)
I don’t have the movie in front of me, but I’m pretty sure Jack was not up-front with Stephanie about his intentions. She believed he would be her boyfriend when he just wanted a short fling before married life.
Then I will repeat my statement that in my own subculture, if my friend wants to have fun in a way that I can reasonably expect will cause grief to a stranger, I have no duty to help my friend accomplish this. Indeed, many would say I have some duty to help the stranger avoid him!
Jack’s a dirtbag by starting a relationship under false pretenses, and by playing along Miles is taking on some of his dirtbaggery. While there’s some conflict of morals – not playing along with dirtbaggery versus keeping a confidence – there’s no reason for Maya (who is Stephanie’s friend, not Jack’s) to care about it, and she has every reason to be angry. Jack has abused his friendship by placing Miles in a no-win situation.
Do you think Miles should have told Stephanie?
No; Miles doesn’t really know Stephanie. But he should have tried to get Jack to tell Stephanie, and if he wouldn’t he should have told (not “let slip to”) Maya. This could cost him his friendship with Jack of course.
We can probe the issue by tweaking the parameters a bit.
Miles didn’t lie to Stephanie about Jack’s intentions. He just didn’t tell her. It’s pretty standard moral reasoning to consider acts of commission worse than acts of omission, so the case against Miles would be stronger if he had actually lied. I would condemn Miles if he had actually lied.
Similarly, the case against Miles would be stronger if the stakes for Stephanie were higher. In the film, Jack’s deception means she is headed for heartbreak. But if Jack had lied about his HIV status rather than his marriage plans, then she would be in actual physical danger. This would make Miles’s duty to her stronger. If HIV had been the issue, I would believe Miles definitely should have told Stephanie.
Also, suppose we removed the friendship between Jack and Miles. In that case both Jack and Stephanie would be strangers to Miles. But suppose Miles had heard Jack talking about his upcoming marriage and then overheard him chatting up Stephanie. Would it then be right to tell Stephanie? Morally speaking I think telling her would be the better thing to do. I myself probably wouldn’t, because Jack and Stephanie’s sex lives are not my problem, and deception in romantic matters is simply the sad way of the world.
What? Jack’s not being married yet is entirely inconsequential. Either he is in a monogamous relationship with his fiancée, in which case what he’s doing is just as grave a matter as it would be if they were married, and the question arises whether Miles doesn’t have a duty to Jack’s fiancée (or even to Jack himself) to prevent him from pursuing his immoral intentions. Or Jack is in an open relationship with his financée, in which case the fact that it’s an open engagement and not an open marriage is irrelevant.
We don’t know what the sexual arrangement is between Jack and his fiancee. But generally speaking, marriage include an expectation of sexual exclusivity but engagement does not. Some couples do it differently, but those are the defaults in our culture as I understand the matter.
That really hasn’t been the case, at least for as long as I’ve been alive.
The normal relationship progression is something like casual dating -> boyfriend & girlfriend -> fiancees -> married couple -> divorcees. By the time you’re past casual dating you’re explicitly monogamous.
An easy way to check that: Imagine it’s a month before your wedding (assuming a traditional sort of exclusive relationship), and you find out your fiancee has been sleeping around with other guys. My guess is, this is going to be a huge issue for you, almost certainly enough so that you’ll no longer want to go through with the wedding. If she’s willing to betray and deceive you a month before the wedding, you should probably be worried she’ll do the same despite any marriage vows she takes.
“Our Culture”, in the sense of SSC and the Rationalist Diaspora, is not entirely clear on whether marriage includes an expectation of sexual exclusivity or whether that’s just a bit of archaic language in the ceremony that nobody in Blue Tribe takes seriously unless they add a special “and we really mean it no kidding” to their wedding vows. So it’s possible that there is some miscommunication going on here.
What fraction of Blue-Tribe people do you think would be okay with finding out their fiance was sleeping with someone else a month before the wedding. I’m guessing it’s a small enough fraction to be lost in the lizardman constant. Open relationships/polyamory exist, but they’re extremely rare outside some specific small cultural circles.
Ours is one of those specific cultural circles, and it often doesn’t realize how small it is.
I think those types, and poly in general, are more gray than blue. I suppose that’s a fuzzy boundary, but my heuristic is that if it is far more common in SF than NYC than it is a gray rather than blue thing.
It’s true that poly communities often overestimate their size and acceptance, but I’ve never talked to anyone that would inflate them as far as “coterminous with Blue Tribe”. The most extravagant claims I’ve ever heard are along the lines of “only about a third of people are naturally unhappy outside monogamous relationships, the rest are naturally poly or could go either way”, and — while I think that’s a serious overestimate — it’s an estimate of the culture’s potential acceptance, not its current, which everyone knows is a lot narrower. And it still admits that 1/3.
I’ve also been to a couple of poly marriages, and neither one used the traditional vows. For what I imagine to be obvious reasons.
I have never heard this sentiment before.
Well, not so baldly stated, at least. There is a trope that a man’s bachelor party is his last time being free, anything goes before the vows, etc., but I’ve never heard this implied in person, and the man taking advantage of this prerogative in fiction is generally portrayed as a bit of a sleezeball.
As Nabil says, “going steady” is usually a precursor to engagement and has always implied fidelity, at least B.T. (before tender)
Might be different if the marriage itself is open, but in that case I don’t know how to salvage your messes and don’t care to try.
Yeah, I think I got that one wrong. Cheating on a girlfriend or a fiance is less bad than cheating on a wife, but it’s still a bad thing, unless the relationship is explicitly open.
I mean, you’re probably not be breaking an explicit promise made before legal and clerical witnesses, but you are breaking widely known societal conventions and expectations fairly held by the other party. I guess one could go with the autism defense of being blind to such things, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.
I would guess in most cases you are also breaking an explicit promise made to your fiance. My impression is that most couples have a “are we exclusive now?” talk at some point in the relationship.
Yeah. I wasn’t logged in to comment last night, but after going through the rigamarole I came back here to express my bafflement that the fact that Jack is cheating on his fiancé was just being waved away. Jack is a shitbag for that fact alone, and I’d probably start extracting myself from a friendship where somebody expected me to cover for him doing that.
Well, my thinking that Miles is in the clear rests on four points:
1. Small Wrong. Jack is cheating on his fiance, not his wife.
2. No Active Participation. Miles does not lie for Jack. He just doesn’t tell anyone.
3. No Real Harm. Stephanie will be unhappy when she finds out what Jack has done, but she has suffered no concrete loss.
4. Duty of Friendship. Friends should be able to count on each other to some extent. Miles and Jack are friends. Miles and Stephanie are not.
Change any of those factors, and things start looking very different for Miles.
I’d like to dispute point 3. No real harm done to Stephanie – you have no idea whether or not that’s the case. Getting someone to trust you and breaking that trust is painful. I can easily envisage situations for Stephanie where it could do real harm to her. For instance, having recently decided to get back into dating after a relationship gone bad. This sort of trust-breaking could damage her self confidence, her ability to trust her own judgement etc for some time to come, and may have repercussions in other parts of her life too. It might not, but please don’t discount the possibility. Also, is there no harm done to the fiance? I’m not sure that wanting to get married is all that commonly found together with being okay with your partner sleeping around…
4 – I think one should be able to count on friends to tell you when you’re being an idiot. I guess given 1 (which has been covered above) you don’t think he is doing much wrong but plenty of others disagree. I think Miles ought to have taken Jack to task. It’s kind of a weird conversation to have with Stephanie though, and she might well not have believed him if he did.
@Rosemary7391
I think Miles did try to persuade Jack not to sleep around. Miles wanted to spend the trip touring vineyards and playing golf.
It wasn’t the question on the table. But yeah, Jack’s probably a shitbag for that, though we might imagine a case where both agreed they’d have “one last fling” (pretty sure I’ve seen that as a movie plot setup). IIRC it wasn’t the case in _Sideways_.
This. Miles has no obligations to Stephanie, but does have an obligation to Jack to knock his head between his ears until he sees how much of a shitbag he’d have to be to go through with it. (Barring open relationship shenanigans, but one can infer this is not the case due to the whole “this is my last chance to play the field” thing – if it was an open relationship it would presumably continue into marriage).
I’ve been trying to find a fictional story I read about (I think it was used as an example in a post here, which is why I’m asking here, but I’ve struck out trying to find it again).
In the story, a man is accused of some heinous crime, and his peers and loved ones abandon him. He is eventually able to provide ironclad proof of his innocence and is acquitted, but he finds himself unable to enjoy his freedom knowing that everyone close to him found it entirely plausible that he would do the crime.
Does this ring a bell for anyone?
Kinda sounds like Gone Girl.
The protagonist there has other and far more substantial reasons for not being able to enjoy his freedom.
In Partial Defense of Hardcore Isolationism (comment 1/2):
Possibly controversial proposition: From the perspective of maximizing the welfare of US citizens, a foreign policy very, very close to isolationism is correct. Furthermore, almost all the wars the US has fought, even ones commonly thought of as “good wars”, have done almost nothing to benefit US citizens. Additionally, current US security commitments/alliances in Europe, the Middle East and East Asia do not make US citizens more secure and in virtually no way benefit the material interests of US citizens.
In case the bolded text above didn’t make it clear, note that I’m not making a claim about whether US wars have been net moral positives when considering the lives and interests of non-Americans. A more ambitious claim along those lines actually doesn’t sound totally implausible to me, but it would take more effort to defend and I think this is probably surprising enough for many people anyway.
Consider the following wars: the American Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War 1, World War 2, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the Iraq War. Can any of these wars be said to be defensive wars where the enemy government/military the US defeated wanted to and plausibly could conquer and occupy the US’ North American continental homeland?
American Civil War: It is not at all evident to me that the secession of the CSA posed any threat to the material security of the US population of the remaining northern/western states. (And if it did pose a threat, a defensive war would have been much, much more cost-effective than “pre-emptively” invading the CSA.) Politicians of the time like Abraham Lincoln and later historians like James McPherson cite the US’s primary war aim of “saving the union” as if it was self-evidently a huge moral positive. I have almost never seen any even half-way decent argument to substantiate this assertion. It seems completely false to say that “America” can only exist as long as it refuses to abandon its sovereignty over any territory, no matter what the cost; for instance, “France” did not cease to exist once it stopped ruling Algeria.
Spanish-American War: The idea that Spain posed a threat to America circa 1898 seems to me about the equivalent of saying that an octogenarian in a nursing home poses a threat to a 17 year old body-builder who beats her up and steals her wallet. Possession of the Philippines and Puerto Rico and semi-possession of Cuba did not make US citizens any safer. The Philippines in particular clearly turned out to be much more trouble than it was worth in terms of the cost of “pacifying” it.
World War 1: If Imperial Germany had won the war and dominated/semi-dominated continental Europe afterwards, it would have posed no threat to the safety of American citizens. Germany had serious territorial/sphere of influence designs in Europe and in various colonial areas in Eurasia, not on the US’ North American homeland. The Zimmerman Telegram was only produced in response to the US’ obvious consideration of entering the war on the Entente side, to which it had already given massive material aid. In any case, the Mexican government had no interest in the proposal and would have posed a laughable threat if it. Even if Germany had wanted to invade the US for some reason (apparently there were some obscure war plans made for this purpose) it seems like this would be an Augean logistical challenge that would easily become prohibitively expensive in the face of even moderate US naval forces. I mean, just look at how difficult it was for Germany to fight a land war against an effectively contiguous neighbor, France; imagine if Germany had had to safely transport all the necessary men and equipment across the Atlantic to fight the war first. (And of course Germany would also be extremely vulnerable to an opportunistic attack by much closer British, French or Russian forces if it tried to do this.)
World War 2: I expect that this will be the most controversial case—I think either Christopher Hitchens or Victor Davis Hanson said something like “if you needed to pick one principle around which to organize American political society, it would be that World War 2 was worth fighting.” Remember again that at the moment I’m only making a claim about the security of US citizens, not the overall moral value of the war(s). (Also, I will be using some euphemisms to avoid accidentally triggering any filters, not for any substantive reasons.) While the goals of the Axis Powers were contingent and varied, I think I’m on pretty safe ground in saying that neither Imperial Japan nor totalitarian Germany sought to achieve the Man in the High Castle scenario of conquest and occupation of the North American continent as a proximate geopolitical goal. At the very least, it’s not like US policy makers in the FDR administration did everything possible to avoid conflict with Germany and Japan and then at the very last minute were reluctantly forced to go to war to defend the American homeland as enemy forces prepared to invade California and Virginia.
First, consider Imperial Japan. I think it would be fair to summarize Japan’s goals as acquiring colonial territories and resources in East Asia to become a regional hegemon, and driving out European colonialists/subjugating Asian natives as necessary. I think Japan thus only sought conflict with the US to the degree that the US sought to interfere with Japanese aggression in East Asia. The attack on Pearl Harbor was largely a response to the provocation of the oil embargo and the fact that the Japanese high command believed (wrongly though plausibly AFAIK) that the US would enter the war anyway if/when Japan attacked British colonies. If the US government had not imposed an embargo on crucial war materials, and had withdrawn from the Phillipines and made an unequivocal public declaration that it would not go to war with Japan to protect European colonies in East Asia, I find it extremely unlikely that Japan would have attacked the US.
(Part 2/2)
And even if Japan had actually wanted to invade the US homeland for some bizarre reason, it seems again like it would be a massively difficult, expensive and uncertain undertaking. The US war/industrial machine OTL pretty quickly overwhelmed the Japanese one while playing offense; it seems like under any remotely plausible scenario, it would be near impossible for Japan to attain consistent naval and air superiority sufficient enough to ensure safe transport for an invasion force to cross from Hawaii to California. And then that invasion force would have to be able to overwhelm American forces playing defense, which seems unlikely given how well American forces did on offense against Japanese ones OTL and how poorly Japanese land forces did vis a vis Soviet ones in ~1939.
And of course Britain and the USSR would have to be totally neutralized, and Japanese possessions, most notably China, would have to be not too costly to pacify/occupy…and it seems like this would be such a huge gamble for such uncertain reward that even say a 20% estimate of failure seems like it’d be enough to scuttle it.
This all leaves me just the tiniest bit skeptical about the conventional wisdom that Imperial Japan was one of the absolute greatest threats to America’s security in history and that there was just no option except for war.
Turning to Europe, I think Germany’s main geopolitical aims from 1933 onward can be reasonably inferred from the German dictator’s published biography and unpublished second book as invading and conquering contiguous land territories in Eastern Europe to acquire land and resources and destroying the USSR. Maybe, if that was successful, after that Germany would fight France/Britain, and, if that was successful, maybe go on to make further global conquests. It’s important to remember that WW2 didn’t begin with a German invasion of France or Britain; it began with a German invasion of Poland, which was met by a declaration of war from Britain and France. If Britain and France had not declared war on Germany in 1939, would Germany have eventually declared war on them, if it was victorious against the USSR? It’s a fair possibility, but I don’t see it as being as completely obvious as smug neoconservatives who say “appeasement failed!” believe. (I guess this is something I should research more, and if people really challenge this perhaps I will, but I have larger points that I want to make. If nothing else, Pat Buchanan wrote an ok book called “[you-know-who], Churchill and the Unnecessary War” where he cited more evidence to make the claim that the German leadership didn’t want to fight a war with the British Empire.)
So overall, I don’t see it as obvious that the German dictator wanted to fight a war with Britain and France, except as an instrumental goal to secure Germany’s western flank in preparation for an invasion of the USSR. Thus, I see it as definitely not obvious that Germany would have tried to invade the western hemisphere at some point. If nothing else, it’s not like German policymakers were spending every day since 1933 arguing about the best way to invade America once the time was right, or always making big speeches about how America is the most hated traditional enemy of Germany, and so it was just completely obvious that Germany was going to try to conquer North America at the soonest possible opportunity. The alleged threat to America from Germany was pretty long-term, contingent on total German victory against the UK and USSR first and at least non-trivially conjectural.
And again, even if Germany had wanted to invade America, for reasons like the ones outlined above it seems like it would have been really, really difficult. Germany didn’t even manage to pull off a successful seaborne invasion of Britain in 1940-1941 or landborne invasion of the USSR in ~1941-1943; invading the US would be like doing both of those things at once. Perhaps you could protest that Germany would have more time and resources to prepare relative to 1940 and 1941 OTL, but so would the US relative to the UK and USSR. All in all, an invasion of the US homeland again seems like it would be a gigantic gamble on Germany’s part that it would need to have really strong motivations for not obviously evidenced in the historical record.
And if the US developed atomic weapons first, as it did historically, or even just not super far behind, this seems like it’d pretty much be the proverbial last nail in the coffin of any plans to breach “fortress America.”
One final point I want to add here is that World War 2 is frequently cited as the best and most obvious historical case of a war that was necessary to protect America’s security.
The Korean War/the Vietnam War/the Cold War: None of the wars America fought against Communism actually made American citizens safer, as far as I can tell. If the US hadn’t fought in the Korean War, perhaps Communists would have overrun South Korea and then Japan. That would have been bad, or really bad, for people who live there; I think it would have made virtually no difference in the safety of American citizens. Likewise with the Vietnam War. Particularly given a nuclear deterrent, it’s very difficult to imagine a Red Dawn style Communist invasion of the American homeland having any chance of success.
The Gulf Wars: Saddam Hussein’s regime posed no threat to America’s security. Even if it had had WMD, it would not have posed a threat to America, which is very far away from Iraq and also has some WMD. I feel like this is obvious enough that the burden of proof should be on anyone who claims that it did pose a threat to America.
The “War on Terror”: The US, rather than other random countries like Brazil, Japan or Vietnam, is targeted by Islamic terrorists because it uses its power, particularly its military power, to shape Middle Eastern politics. For instance, the 1998 Al-Qaeda fatwa preceding the 9/11 attacks did not list America’s freedom or MTV or whatever as the reason for jihad; it instead listed America’s leading role in the first Gulf War, support for Israel and military deployments in the Arabian Peninsula. And no matter what the cause of jihadist terrorism, if it’s really so incredibly important to prevent, it’s easily (compared to a war at least) counteracted by a stringent ban on Muslim immigration. (See Western vs. Eastern Europe right now.) I’m not saying that’s the kind of thing I support; I’m saying if you justify American wars in ME/NA only on the basis “we need to fight terrorism so it doesn’t threaten America” this would be a much simpler and more effective solution.
And similar logic applies to American foreign policy today. If Russia invaded ALL the Baltic states and Ukraine and Poland, it would not pose any threat to American security. If China became a regional hegemon in East Asia, it would not pose any threat to American security. And so and so forth.
In closing, my point isn’t that these wars or policies were necessarily immoral; just that they didn’t materially protect Americans from harm. I think this is a very important point that is shockingly infrequently mentioned in discourse around American history and foreign policy. Favoring American wars isn’t hard-headed pursuit of national self-interest, it’s altruism.
And similar logic applies to American foreign policy today. If Russia invaded ALL the Baltic states and Ukraine and Poland, it would not pose any threat to American security. If China became a regional hegemon in East Asia, it would not pose any threat to American security. And so and so forth.
[I’m putting aside the Jacksonian side of my foreign-policy logic and going full Hamiltonian for this discussion, and so the following arguments aren’t my true thinking on this.]
Right now, American citizens (and just about everyone in the world) benefit from a relatively stable, relatively peaceful (admittedly imperfect) international order that doesn’t allow states to benefit from invading their neighbors. Without the US, that falls apart. Europe isn’t willing to pay for it, and Russia and China have territorial ambitions, so if we don’t do it, no one will. Yes, they’re free-riding, but there’s no quick fix, and we’re still better off.
As soon as it becomes obvious (because China grabs Taiwan or Russia grabs some former part of the Soviet Union) that superior military power means you can do whatever you want, it becomes an arms race. Everyone has to military buildup and form alliances, less they get crushed under someone else’s heel, and you’re once again one stray archduke away from another chain reaction of military escalations, only with nuclear weapons added to the mix. Even if the US should somehow come out of that without taking a direct hit, we’re in for a world of radioactive particles and glow-in-the-dark starving refugees (and we better hope there are no biological weapons being tossed around). And given the way human jealousy works, we’d end up getting a couple of city-busters tossed our way because we’re too smug, or too prosperous, or whatever.
Right now, the international norm of ‘you can’t just annex that territory just because it was one claimed by someone of your ethnicity or religion’ has led to a draw down in military force around the world, which has meant resources can be devoted to improving people’s lives. The dirty secret of trade is that having other people that are well off enough to produce surplus stuff to trade with us makes our lives better. We’re not better off if everyone else is poor, we’re better off if everyone else is rich.
Right now, we’re having all kinds of issues because Mexico is a poor state on the verge of serious problems. Yes, they can’t invade and conquer Texas, much less the US as a whole. That’s not to say that Mexico’s problems aren’t a threat to Americans along the border. And you can’t talk about threats to America without including threats to any Americans; as soon as you’re willing to write off Americans, it’s just a matter of time before you’re facing a war with no allies. I mean, Alaska was once Russian territory, and those “Alaskan separatists” are heavily armed, and it’s not worth a nuclear war…
This kind of thing is the best argument I’ve seen for Desert Storm. When I say it, people look at me as though I’m crazy.
(Also, in terms of sources that have informed my thinking here, see George Kennan’s lectures on American foreign policy from 1900-1950 (and writings more broadly) and Pat Buchanan’s book “A Republic not an Empire.” And specifically on WW2 decision making, Ian Kershaw’s “Fateful Choices.”)
I can confirm that there is basically no way that either Germany or Japan could have mounted a direct invasion of the US from across the ocean. However, I think you’re missing a couple of things:
1. Direct invasion isn’t necessarily the only way of projecting power. The Germans operated U-boats off of our coast quite successfully. I can’t say exactly how many people they killed doing so without more research than I want now, but it would have been a lot easier if they’d occupied Britain. The Japanese built submarine aircraft carriers to attack us, and even shelled California once.
2. You seem to be ignoring the bit where we cut ourselves entirely out of international trade. That generates a lot of value. (If you doubt this, I’ll point you to David Friedman to defend.) How much poorer would we be in a world where we had to deal with the Germans and Japanese c WW2 instead of the governments we replaced them with? How does that compare to the lost lives? I’m totally serious on this one.
3. What about Canada or Mexico? What happens when the Germans are done conquering Europe, and decide that they want to come after us? Do we let them have bases right next to us? Before WWI, dealing with a German incursion into the Caribbean was a major concern of US naval planning. And if we’re willing to do anything other than fight in direct defense in case of invasion, why not stop them well overseas? At best, you can make a case for the Monroe Doctrine, and not going to the other side of the world.
Very good point. If they conquered England and France they would have inherited the legal right to various colonies in the Caribbean. Would we have denied them that right under the Monroe doctrine?, because the colonies would have been in no position to defend themselves.
Very much appreciated; if I could still edit the comments, I would be tempted to cut out the paragraphs where I explained why I thought Germany and/or Japan couldn’t invade the US and just edit in: “Bean confirms that there is basically no way a direct invasion across the ocean could have happened.”
A fair point, but I think my core argument still stands. First, in actual history, the German and Japanese uses of such power against America you cite were only in response to the US projecting power in various ways meant to combat the German and Japanese states.
So I think it would be…putting the cart before the horse or whatever to interpret the causality as “German U-Boats attacked American shipping/the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, which is why we needed to go to war with Germany/Japan.”
Second, the reciprocal would seem to be true—other powers can/could use their naval and air capabilities to impose costs on America, but America could in retaliation use its capabilities to impose costs on them. An attack short of an invasion still runs the risk of escalating into a larger conflict with America’s industrial might, which as OTL shows is not very fun for whoever is on the other side. I defer to your expertise here, but it seems to me that defense would be easier than offense— it’d be significantly easier for, say, the US to deploy, resupply, equip, etc. naval and air forces off the coast of California than it would be for Japan to do the same for its own forces, because it would be much closer to US industrial and transportation hubs than Japanese ones.
Thus, it seems to me that, e.g. unless America was planning to attack Japan already, Japan would need a really strong motive—one much stronger than any I see in actual history— to attack the American homeland, whether through an invasion or some other means, because the risks would be so high.
(First and foremost, I nervously await a possible judgement by David Friedman of my arguments.)
Yeah, I’ve thought about this argument before (I actually used to make it myself against libertarian isolationists), but I don’t think it ultimately holds up. I may do more research and try to put some plausible numbers on this, but for now here are my thoughts about why this doesn’t seem to hold up.
1. Even if points 2 and 3 were false: I don’t disagree that international trade produces a lot of extra well-being; but I think that most of the gains in well-being are captured by poor people in developing countries like China that are not America. I think even a relatively autarkic America would still be a pretty rich country.
I also feel like in real life the US has been trading a lot more with other countries since the 1950s. (I did a quick search on FRED and found an increase in gross imports as a share of GDP from ~2.5% in the 1950s to ~12.5% from 2000-present, and an increase in gross exports from ~3-5% in the 50s to ~10-13% from 2000-present, so that seems to confirm my intuitions.) I think the widely distributed effects of better consumer goods and rich people having more money to (at least potentially) pay in taxes for redistributive programs probably outweigh the costs detailed by e.g. Autor et. al. in terms of job dislocation for low-skilled (my God, I hate that term) workers. (This is just in terms of America, as per OP, obviously when you include effects on other countries it’s vastly more positive.)
However, I feel like this is a really close call for a minor overall benefit, not a SLAM DUNK TOTAL VICTORY FOR SHARED AMERICAN PROSPERITY THAT WE MUST STOP AT NOTHING TO DEFEND. (Not that I think that you were saying it was, to be clear.)
2. Even if point 3 is false: I think that it’s not at all obvious that US non-intervention would lead to much less international trade. The northern and southern states “traded” a lot before the Civil War, I think the US had pretty typical trade relations with both Germany and Japan before WW2 (enough so with the latter that an embargo was a real threat), etc. I don’t see what non-US countries that acquired regional hegemonies would gain from not trading with the US.
And there’s also an obvious immediate sense in which US foreign policy impedes trade, e.g. US sanctions on Russia, Iran, Cuba and Iraq that prevent(ed) people in the US from trading with people in those countries.
3. Even if trade does provide a great fiscal boon, and (some) war is necessary to maintain trade, fighting wars and maintaining a high quality standing army are also really expensive, in addition to the cost in lives. Some people might say that the cost in lives has infinite fiscal value; I would admit that we tend to place prices on QALYs all the time, and this is actually a totally fair thing to do. However, even when doing that I think war still has a pretty steep hill to climb.
I probably should follow in the virtuous example of Scott Alexander (e.g. “Military Strikes…Foreigners” post) and actually try to research and evaluate the trade-off quantitatively here. However, I am a tired and hateful (i.e. worthy of hate, not full of hate) sinner against Epistemic Virtue, and I will just kinda pull some intuitions out of my ass.
America spends a lot of money on medical care that probably does not generate a ton of QALYs. America is also a pretty rich country that would need to be a lot poorer before people started frequently dying/dying much younger from things like communicable diseases, hunger and exposure that are prevalent in very poor countries. Thus, I feel like the war—>trade—>prosperity—>better lives syllogism would have to be unbelievably strong for this to hold up.
(To TL;DR the trade thing:
Even if trade produces value, war creates costs that take a bite out of that.
After you take the direct costs bite out, you need to take a bite out when considering that there would be at least some trade without war that would also produce value.
And then after that, you need to take a bite out of what little remains to account for the fact that a lot of trade’s value goes to non-Americans.)
I will try to respond in more detail to point 3 tomorrow, because I have a lot of thoughts on it. Suffice it to say for now that:
1) If the US gets a nuclear arsenal, it obliviates ($#@ you spell check, that is totally a word) these concerns, even if Axis forces are stationed on US borders.
2) I don’t think that actual history suggests that either Germany or Japan really wanted to do this kind of thing.
3) I don’t think that even if Axis powers had bases really near America and wanted to invade America, they would be able to waltz in—even to arduously trek in— and invade and conquer America. (German forces were also really close to the totally unprepared USSR and to Britain and Japanese forces were really close to China.)
4) If there was an actual clear and present danger to American citizens, I agree that defensive military actions in cooperation with America’s neighbors would have made American citizens safer. I think that the way WW2—again, held up as the shining example of a great danger to American security— played out in actual history, the US was like 17 steps away from that moment at the most dangerous moment.
4b) On the grounds of American material interests and security, I think the “why not stop them overseas?” argument fails to hold up because unless you have perfect certainty that they will pose a threat (and how often do you have perfect certainty about anything that big in geopolitics?) you risk fighting an unnecessary war. (I have more to say about this but I need to pry myself away from a screen so my brain can shut down and sleep.)
I think you were after obviates.
What is the path to the US having an nuclear arsenal without having entered WWII?
It seems reasonable to me that if the Nazis, the Soviets, and/or the Japanese developed atomic bombs, the US would do so as well.
If the US stayed out, do you think the Japanese and the Nazis would have ended up fighting each other?
The Japanese, then. The Soviets are presumably in no position to build one (with the Germans everywhere and all) and the German nuclear program made their tank engineering look sensible.
Probably not. They’re too far from each other’s heartlands. Neither can do much for or to the other, and they’re both likely to be busy closer to home.
I’m going to slightly change my arguments here. 1 and 3 were me groping towards something John got a lot closer to. (2 was me frantically trying to justify my intuition that this was a really bad idea.)
Basically, my biggest reservation on this boils down to time course. If you went back in time and won the 1936 or 1940 election on a platform of strict isolationism, the US would be OK for a while. But this does not end in a good place. The military and the economy will suffer, while the other side gets stronger. It’s possible to be isolationist and maintain a strong military (Switzerland), but I don’t think this applies to the US. We have a rather disturbing tendency to assume that the oceans will protect us, and cuts would follow. We’d still be OK in 1939, but I’m not nearly as certain in 1949. The US would be a very rich prize, and we’d have chosen a course that would look like utter weakness to our enemies. Eventually, they’d come for us. We’d probably be able to drive them off the first time, but by isolating ourselves and handing them most of humanity, we’d eventually lose. Better to win the war by actually defeating them, hopefully early.
Re trade, being able to take action if your nationals are too badly abused is an important part of doing international investment and trade. When you’re small, you’re either riding the coattails of the big boys who set the standards or you just don’t have enough chips to be worth much. The US is very rich, and needs that leverage to avoid getting beaten up. Neither the Nazis or the Japanese are likely to respect weakness.
Nukes are not magic, particularly not in the 1940s and early 50s. First, you need delivery systems, and you cancelled the B-29 as unnecessary to defending the US. Also, we have no bases to deploy it from. Second, they’re expensive, and not as destructive as you expect. The peace held in that era IRL because the Soviets couldn’t afford another war yet, and we didn’t want one. That only changed in 1950 or so. And if we can only bomb Canada and the Germans can go after New York, this does not end well for us.
Leaving aside how much of that failure had to do with being distracted with other people (such as the US, and no, I don’t want to re-hash the ‘who won WWII, the US or the USSR’ thing), those invasions had a pretty strong impact on the welfare of the inhabitants of those countries.
I think it might be useful to separate out foreign policy and trade policy, and deal with them separately. There’s a little overlap, but I think arguments about whether or not we should have an interventionist foreign policy with a lot of bombs and invasions and assisted coups and such can stand on their own, in almost any trade regime.
Except wasn’t/isn’t a lot of U.S. intervention due to trade? For an egregious example, US interventions in Guatemala to protect the interests of the United Fruit Company. (There’s a particular story that the US backed a coup in the 1950s at the request of the UFCO whose CEO was was brother of the head of the CIA.)
You’re answering the wrong question. The question isn’t whether, in 1939, that was their goal. The question is whether that was their likely outcome. Their goal in 1939 was open-ended. There was no specific plan for what to do after having conquered all of their immediate neighbors and enemies, on how to live in peace and prosperity within their borders. And given the ridiculously optimistic nature of their economic planning, as compared to actual outcomes, any such plan would have been a ridiculous fantasy. So, given the lack of any realistic plan for 1949 or 1959, what would they have likely done in 1949 or 1959?
It is the nature of conquerors to conquer. It is the nature of conquerors who are finding peace to be less prosperous than they had imagined, to imagine that conquering a rich neighbor might make things better. And it is the nature of conquerors to look upon nations which do not fight, as weak and easily conquered.
And by 1949 or 1959, an Axis that had assimilated essentially the rest of the world, would have had such vastly greater human, material, and industrial resources that a United States without allies could not have defeated them. Not even with nuclear weapons, which in any event would not have been a US monopoly nor a demonstrably terrifying deterrent.
Also, “Remember again that at the moment I’m only making a claim about the security of US citizens”. No; you were explicitly making a claim about the welfare of US citizens. Welfare is about more than security, and it is not in the interest of US citizens to go to bed every night knowing themselves to be selfish cowards who never lifted a finger to stop Nazi tyranny from engulfing the whole of the (rest of the) world. Not even if they are such effectively selfish cowards that the beds they have trouble sleeping in are entirely secure, which they won’t be.
A good general rule is that if your political philosophy leads you to believe, with the full knowledge of hindsight, that you shouldn’t be fighting to the utmost against literal murderous Nazis, your political philosophy needs reworking.
I genuinely appreciate that you took the time to read my comment and write a considered reply; I have a lot of thoughts about the points you raised, but I need to sleep and then do stuff, so please be aware that I am leaving this comment as a placeholder until I can respond later, not shamefully running away from defending my arguments from critique. (To make a topical reference: “I shall return!”)
There is no moral universe where the WW2 is worth fighting and the Cold War wasn’t. The communists were even more monstrously murderous than the Nazis, had a more ambitious agenda, controlled more people and resources, and they had nuclear weapons.
I wanted to post this on the SOME PRELIMINARY RESPONSES TO RESPONSES TO THE ANTI-REACTIONARY FAQ page but the comments section is closed so I thought I’d post it here instead.
“Let me ask a stronger version of that question: between about the sixties and the eighties, crime, divorce, suicide, abortion, promiscuity, drug use, STDs, and unhappiness were all trending upwards. Between the eighties and the present, all of those things have been trending downwards. Why?”
The only factor that makes Millennials a truly distinct generation although not as distinct or as real in a sense a generational category as Baby Boomers is their historically low level of trust https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2014/03/17/the-real-reason-why-millennials-dont-trust-others/?utm_term=.f5b771425ab1
There’s this idea/pledge I’ve heard a few times. Someone says that they encourage all feedback. They don’t care whether it’s constructive or destructive. They make it clear that they will accept any feedback without getting angry or shooting the messenger. Basically it’s their responsibility that the feedback is handled well. Not the responsibility of the person giving the feedback. I think this thing has a name, but I can’t seem to find it (if anyone knows that would be great).
I’m curious if anyone here has tried this and what their experiences are. Did you run into cases where you ended up not being able to handle feedback well?
Personally I thought I’d be able to handle any feedback, but I recently ran into a case where I had a difficult time. Now I feel like it would be very difficult for most people to guarantee that they handle any criticism well.
Psychologically pretty much everyone has areas of sensitivity (various enneagram authors try to generalize some of these sensitivities to types as “childhood wounds”). You aren’t always aware of these sensitive areas until they’re triggered. But once they’re triggered your initial reponse is a childish response. It takes time, effort, and practice to develop childish responses into adult responses.
I’m curious whether you think your inability to handle feedback is because the feedback was related to such a childish “wound” or sensitive area?
I haven’t made such a pledge and never will. But I did become very angry at feedback when the person providing said feedback didn’t open themselves to reciprocal feedback (and a whole bunch of other people piled on – seeing my initial opening to feedback as indicating that I needed it and that the other person was correct).
I take it by “destructive” you mean a frank assessment of someone’s flaws and weaknesses? Outside of some possibly apocryphal stories from the military, I’ve never heard of anyone been given destructive criticism in the context of professional life.
I regularly ask for feedback from my supervisors, the repeated problem I get is that it isn’t frank or ‘cutting’ enough, they tend to focus on superficialities that don’t invoke individual character.
I’m curious about your logic btw. You’ve gone from “I think I can handle it” —> “I can’t handle it” —-> “Well I guess most people wouldn’t be able to handle it.” I agree with your conclusion, just curious what made you think your were ‘stronger’ initially?
There are times when you end up taking some feedback that seems (and maybe is) incredibly nasty and unfair. And you nod, accept the feedback calmy, and go scream/cry/get drunk/curse at the world in private, later, out of sight of the people giving you the feedback. If you’re in a position where you face the public, and your organization does any controversial things, makes unpopular tradeoffs, or just flat screws up, you will experience exactly this, and you just have to take the feedback, and try as hard as you can to distill the useful parts out and filter out most of the the nastiness.
Sounds like Crocker’s Rules.
I’ve been thinking a lot about the recent posts on the (supposed?) failure of New Atheism, which inevitably ties into the question of how New Atheism went from being a core part of the progressive movement to being, essentially, booted out of it. I have two ideas I want to share, first about just what went wrong, and second about why that happened and how it’s still relevant today.
Let’s start back when we all got along so well. The idea we all had back then was simple. Women and men were equal and functionally identical; the only reason to believe otherwise was lingering religious indoctrination. We would get rid of religion, and equality would inevitably follow. Atheism and feminism were two sides of the same cause. It made sense.
The problem was, as it turned out, that it was in many ways wrong. There was, I still maintain, no reasonable way of foreseeing that. The inherent differences between men and women were hidden beneath the artificial differences laid down by tradition, many of which in fact ran directly contrary to actual biology. Before peeling away the artificial, there was no way of knowing what the organic even looked like.
But yes, it became (or should have become) increasingly obvious that our assumption was wrong. The sort of environment that men found most natural was an environment that women found actively unpleasant. Sexuality is the obvious example – it appears that women do not in fact enjoy having men sniffing around them 24/7, implicitly begging and cajoling and blustering for a chance to inseminate them with their genetic material; it’s not that they don’t ever want sex, but the sheer mindless relentlessness of the male libido tends to end up annoying them – but it’s far from the only one. Women tend to want to be given their turn to speak in an orderly and respectful fashion, not to have to shout the current speaker down before they can have their say. They have a higher tendency for depression and anxiety and just generally cause to feel like shit a lot of the time, so they’re not going to be entirely on board with yet another Carl Sagan-esque reverie about how the universe is beautiful and wonderful and perfect.
You get the idea. Just treating women the same as men did not lead to them being as happy as men. It turned out that they wanted not something as simple as equal treatment, but the more complicated equal consideration. This would have been an excellent time, then, for both atheists and feminists to show some of all that scientific rigour they claimed to have, to say, “it was a bold new experiment, but it didn’t entirely succeed; let’s take what we learned from it and device a new one.” This… did not happen. Instead, both sides remained confident that their initial assumptions had been 100% correct, and that the reason why a post-sexism utopia had not manifested was that the other side had fiendishly sabotaged their efforts. Cue the schism that makes them bitter enemies to this day.
I do blame the feminists first and foremost, here. They were the ones who was in the best position to note that they weren’t happy, and to examine why. Instead, they decided to demonise their male peers for acting in exactly the way they had always told them they ought to act. The sheer stubborn wrongheadedness it takes to convince yourself that men coddle and protect and nurture each other, or that men would absolutely hate it if women were constantly shoving their sexuality in their faces, is mindboggling. Just for starters, you have to dismiss every single man who comes forward with his Lived Experience to tell you that, er… no. Just… no.
But at the same time, the atheists were riding on a wave of hubris that is hard to excuse. They built the moral justification for their crusade very much on how non-sexist they were, on how the women would be so much better off in the world they were building, on how they stood against nasty, chauvinistic religion in protection of the ladies fair. You’d think it would have occurred to them to check, every so often, how much those women they claimed to champion were actually enjoying the world they were building. Okay, not “them.” “Us.” I was part of that too – I spent the aughts yelling a lot at social conservatives for their supposed misogyny, and it didn’t occur to me, either, to actually ask some women what they wanted rather than just assuming that I knew what they ought to want. One of the most frustrating parts of the current state of affairs, for me, is that in some ways I’m getting exactly what I earned when I was younger and dumber! Regardless, while I wish they’d had more self-awareness about it, I can’t entirely fault the feminists for eventually getting fed up with the atheists constantly talking themselves up as being the benefactors of women, while at the same time those women were conspicuously failing to benefit.
As for why New Atheism has lost its approval rating? That one’s easy. The feminists walked away with our moral justification. If you’re a bookish guy and a bunch of women are hanging out with you in preference to the traditionally masculine guys, you’re a gentleman and a scholar and probably the future of the nation. If you’re a bookish guy who women shun like the plague, you’re just a dweeb and no one will take your seriously – and if you insist on still proclaiming that you’re the future of the nation, you’re a dweeb with ideas above your station, and people will actively despise you. We never admitted to ourselves just how completely we owed our success to the approval of women. When we lost that, rightly or wrongly, we lost everything.
The second thing I want to propose is that the reason why both sides were so adamant about not admitting that they had been mistaken is that this was part of their shared DNA right from the start – which is an important point, because that’s what keeps tripping our whole society up to this day. New Atheism and Third Wave Feminism were both born out of the nineties and aughts, when the world was floating in a daze of happy relativism, where everything and nothing was true all at once and nothing could be or needed to be done. If you think progressives today are fanatical about finding fault with everything, try to remember that they got their start in a time when the very idea of progress seemed to be dead, where we were told that everything was as good as it was ever going to get… and never mind that this sense of apathy was allowing things to actively keep getting worse, with all the progress achieved over the course of the twentieth century getting gradually eroded because no one was bothering to maintain it.
What I’m saying is that there was great utility, back then, in stating the obvious – or, more accurately, in stating things that were held to be obvious in theory but which were going neglected in practice. New Atheists pointed out that we considered ourselves modern and rational, but that religion was steadily creeping into our governments and our schools. Feminists pointed out that we considered ourselves gender-equal, but that women somehow had ended up getting less than half of the pie. Everyone pointed out that we were supposed to be heading for something different than what we seemed to be heading for, and that we ought to wake up and do something about that.
Really, so many things make sense when you realise that New Atheism and its brother-and-sister movements on the left wasn’t a revolution, but a reformation – a call to return to the values we still more or less held but had gotten increasingly lax about.
The problem with a movement that is all about reaffirming what is obviously true in the face of muddled thinking, though, is that it gets caught wrong-footed when it runs into the possibility that the things it is reaffirming might not be entirely true after all. When you’re used to fighting sophistry, it’s very easy to confuse valid criticism for just another smokescreen that you need to shout at until it goes away, and to see indications of practical obstacles as enemy propaganda that is trying to make you veer from your righteous course.
Case in point – it couldn’t be that women and men were actually different. We all knew that men and women were the same, because that was what we’d known back before religion deceitfully crept back in and confused everything, and we couldn’t possibly have been wrong about that. So someone had to have betrayed the cause, and it certainly wasn’t us. No, it was those damn atheist men lying about how they were in fact treating women exactly as they themselves would like women to treat them! Or it was those damn feminist women who had gotten back into bed with religion on the sly! The only alternative was that our starting assumptions had been wrong, and to suggest that was HERESY!
… so that, basically, is why I think we’re in the mess we’re in.
I feel like I should end this on some sort of hopeful note, but I’m afraid I can’t think of one. The feminists are continuing to double down on their assumption of absolute certainty, and while atheists (being the side that lost the most in the schism and has therefore had the more reason to reflect on what went wrong) have done a somewhat better job at re-examining themselves, they’re still proving (from my perspective) frustratingly unwilling to take their new theories to their logical conclusion. They tend to agree, now, that biological differences between the genders exist, but only rarely do I hear one flirt with the idea that maybe female preferences should be given greater consideration. “Men and women are different… and it just so happens that men are better at making decisions and running the world, so step aside and let us do that” tends to be the refrain. I don’t see that sentiment bringing any women – with their all-important ability to provide moral sanction – back into the fold anytime soon.
To be honest, I think that our generation has simply done what it could. Our uncompromising determination to get things moving again got things out of the rut they were in when we came of age, stopped everything from decaying back into the Dark Ages… and now we need a new generation that’s willing to sit down and negotiate, to offer the other side half of what they want, to consider that perhaps questioning your own assumptions isn’t treason. We may be incapable of doing that, because our entire upbringing taught us to fear compromise as a certain route to stagnation. We need younger people to rebel against us in turn and in doing so build on our accomplishments.
Whether the next generation is up to the challenge is another question. To be honest, I can’t say that anything I’ve seen of it fills me with confidence.
There may have been no reliable way of forseeing what the differences were but there was never any good reason to believe that there were none, at least for anyone who believed in Darwinian evolution. It implies that we are as if optimized for extended reproductive success. Men and women differ precisely in their role in reproduction. Hence it is a priori unlikely, although not impossible, that the same distribution of characteristics was optimal for both.
Yes, but it seemed reasonable to believe, at the time, that what differences existed were negligable and vastly less important than both individual variety and social conformity. After all, survival and reproduction work in very different ways now than they did back during the bulk of our evolution, and yet we seem to have adapted to it. That in itself seemed to suggest that we weren’t ruled by our primal instincts anymore. And yes, like I said, I do think that it’s become more clear that the truth is more complicated and less blank-slate-y, but I maintain that the theory made sense at the time.
Let’s remember, also, that we had a vested interest in believing that biology could be overruled by intellect, since the superiority of intellect over more fuzzy and uncivilised influences was one of our main ideals. Once you start thinking that maybe people should do what feels natural to them even if it is not logically optimal, you’re only one step away from considering that perhaps religious/supernatural/superstitious beliefs are a natural part of how the human brain works and that trying to stomp them out is futile – and that was definitely not a notion we were in any mood to entertain.
For the record, one of the reasons why I’m considerably less anti-religious these days (even though I am more atheistic than ever) is that I’ve come to think that that’s exactly the case – that being perfectly rational is unnatural and therefore unsustainable, so the best we can hope for is curbing the worst excesses of irrationality.
You seem to be making an appeal to nature here. “Natural” is not necessarily good. “Natural” is murdering each other for resources and shitting in the woods. Civilization is largely about the suppression or redirection of “natural” things.
It does no such thing. Evolution is a greedy, contingent and iterated process with substantial random elements. It might arrive at a local maximum, but it will not optimize for much of anything.
I think part of the issue with feminism is that women’s interests are already getting disproportionately favorable consideration in spite of less representation.
In the sense that there is no reasonable way of foreseeing that the old fence you encounter across your path might be keeping you away from the dangerously short-tempered bull or the abandoned minefield, perhaps.
When the majority of humanity did in fact foresee a thing, it strikes me as exceedingly arrogant to assert that it could not have been “reasonably” foreseen. As David Friedman notes, it could have been foreseen on the grounds of evolutionary biology. It could have been foreseen from social or psychiatric study, or from history, or from simply observing human behavior in the real world, or by reading the warnings of all the people who were saying “I foresee bad things if you do this and here’s why!”
Most of whom were in some sense religious, but only because about 90% of Western Civilization was at least softly religious – and it was definitely not the case that all of their arguments were based in religion. Against all of this foresight, there was only the hypothesis that the obvious differences were 100% due to archaic religious traditions, and the arrogance to assume that this hypothesis was itself so obvious that it needed no proof and anyone holding it up to critical examination must be the Enemy.
Feminism, or more precisely the subset of feminism you are referring to, very nearly defined itself by ridiculing a broad class of useful foresight. And then went on to ally itself with similar movements with similar tastes. Is it any wonder that they all blundered into a minefield of fallacies they were ill-prepared to deal with?
I would say you (plural) are getting exactly what you (plural) asked for and what you (plural) deserve, good and hard.
My only complaint is that my nieces and my kids are going to have to live with the increasing amounts of increasingly toxic fallout of this idiocy. (And I’m using idiot in the ancient and archaic sense: a political and civic sense formed excessively from the own-self’s immediate desires.)
This is an odd assumption.
I’m also not sure what your metric for success is going to be now that you aren’t all seated together at tabula rasa. (Boy, that was a stretch…) Is a society with only 40% of $[influential position] being held by women still unforgivably sexist when women might have some legitimate differences in interest, let alone ability?
I don’t think New Atheism was ever really a core part of the progressive movement. It certainly enjoyed more acceptance a decade or so ago, but it was never very big: remember, most progressives are Christian, and most of those that aren’t fall into the vague spiritual-but-not-religious category.
But it did fit better into the narrative. American progressivism at the time saw itself as the underdog, fighting against an overwhelmingly powerful Religious Right edifice as embodied in George W. Bush. (Who was never really a Religious Rightist, but he did suck up to them more than average for a Republican president, so whatever.) There was still an *ism angle to it, but it wasn’t embedded in the elaborate social theories that’ve since become popular; rather, it was just sort of generally assumed that American racism and sexism and homophobia were all rooted in religious traditionalism. Fundies were the enemy. And the New Atheists hated, hated, hated fundies.
Your average rank-and-file Democrats — probably Episcopalian or cultural Catholic or something like that — saw themselves as hewing to an enlightened Christianity, not like the dark millennialist superstitions they saw across the aisle. They wouldn’t exactly like the Dawkinses of the world, but they could ally with them under the banners of e.g. the “reality-based community”, and they were perfectly happy to sit back and watch them go.
When Barack Obama got elected and the Religious Right started losing ground, though, cracks started appearing in that narrative, and it became necessary to craft a new one.
So the House intelligence committee is publicizing that Russians bought a bunch of political ads on Facebook and Instagram. Some of them were anti-Clinton (including one of Satan arm wrestling Jesus, with the claim that Clinton will only win if Satan wins at arm wrestling) or generically conservative (pro-cops, pro-gun) while others were anti-Trump or pro-BLM.
I’m still trying to figure out why it matters if Russian citizens pay to comment on US politics or release information that the DNC or RNC want kept hidden. The latter is a public service if transparency is of value, and while I can see the authors of the Federalist worrying about the latter, trying to make a crime out of it seems a wild overreaction. So much of politics is culture war, and can you imagine the spectacle of USG telling Facebook and Instagram that they have to ban ads touching on cultural issues from everyone but US citizens?
Or am I foolish to even bring up the possibility of USG applying a general principle, and all they care about is punishing Russia, hereditary enemy of the English-speaking Empire?
Foreign nationals are prohibited from contributing financially to any US political campaign, including making “independent expenditures” which advocate for election or defeat of an identifiable candidate. Also from that page, court rulings clarified that
So it appears that a genuinely anti-Clinton or anti-Trump ad would be illegal, but generic pro-cops or pro-BLM ads wouldn’t be.
And cats may be prohibited from going about unbelled, but so what?
The only law that matters to the Russian government, or its agents in Russia, is Russian law, and I’m pretty sure that Russian law is OK with Russian government agents meddling in foreign elections. US law (which is OK with US government agents meddling in e.g. Russian elections) matters only to the extent that it means Russia will have to pay extra if it needs agents to be standing on US soil when they do their meddling.
Saying that it is against the law for foreign nationals to meddle in US elections, is akin to saying that it is against the law for Germany to invade Poland. I mean, there’s a Pact and everything, which the Germans even signed. Aside from whining about it and saying “that’s illegal”, is there a credible plan to either A: stop it or B: live with it?
It does, of course, matter if you can prove that American citizens assisted the foreign power in their interference with the election. The American law may not apply to the foreign agents in Russia, but it would apply to, say, members of an American political campaign who coordinated with those foreign agents.
What if one of the campaigns hired a group of lawyers, who cut checks to a political research firm, who paid a British spy, who paid Russian assets including current members of the Russian intelligence apparatus who then fed them political damaging (although factually dubious at best) information about the opposing campaign? And then the chairmen of that campaign, while testifying to the Senate Intelligence Committee about the source of the information claimed to not know who paid for the information, while sitting next to the lawyer who cut the check for the information? Would that be “frowned upon?”
Though it may technically be against the law, I don’t see a foreign government as inherently different than any other interest group. To the extent that there is such a thing as “the interest of the United States,” the objectives of any political actor (Heritage Action, Russia, Exxon-Mobile, Joe the Plumber, Planned Parenthood, etc. etc.) will align with it in some ways and not align in others. So Russia buying political ads just doesn’t seem like a big deal to me. To a large degree I think the hand wringing about Russia / social media is a red herring.
However, I DO think that many of Russia’s actions are hugely problematic independent of their status as an “adversary.” Suppose Planned Parenthood had a cyber operations division that illegally accessed the internal campaign infrastructure of a pro-life politician, discovering that they paid for their mistress to have an abortion. Further, suppose that PP took that information to that politician’s opponent to coordinate the maximally effective rollout while simultaneously probing technical election infrastructure for vulnerabilities.
The issue would not be that Planned Parenthood had an interest in the election. The issue would be espionage / other criminality on the part of PP and conspiracy on the part of the benefiting campaign.
And absent coordination, we would STILL view the fact that PP’s criminality swung the election as hugely problematic, even if the politician who benefited wasn’t to blame.
I think most politicians and campaigns would totally go along with that disclosure, as long as they could keep some kind of plausible deniability about the source (“it was a leak from a concerned citizen”). I definitely don’t think the Trump campaign was some kind of outlier here.
Wha’d’you mean “we”, white man?
I would have absolutely no heartburn about PP doing exactly that, and I’m on the opposite side of the culture war divide from them!
They don’t care about general principles or Russia at all, it’s Trump they want to punish.
In the case of “releas[ing] information that the DNC or RNC want kept hidden,” my understanding is that the crime is less the release of the information than the illegal means used to acquire it. If an entirely domestic organization hacks their political opponents and releases the information, that’s still a crime.
The fact that it was a crime committed as part of a broader effort by a foreign power to influence the election adds another layer to it, of course.
I do love the idea that the Russians bought an election with 150 grand in facebook adds. I should hire them to run my campaign for president. I’d pay 300 grand if they throw in a money-back guarantee!
Absolute truth is indeed a public service. The biased release of not-fully-contextualized information is less so the more biased or uncontextualized the release. And the release of genuine disinformation is not a service at all.
I have no idea where the Russian releases all fall, but it’s unlikely they are all absolute, truly contextualized truth.
Absolute truth is indeed a public service. The biased release of not-fully-contextualized information is less so the more biased or uncontextualized the release. And the release of genuine disinformation is not a service at all.
Agreed. But as I recall, the DNC doesn’t claim the embarrassing emails were genuine disinformation, but that it’s a crime and a threat to the electoral process to release information they want hidden from the voters.
No doubt the hacker was very biased, and ideally the RNC should have been hacked too, but what if the facts on the ground were that Debbie What-Shername had much worse cybersecurity than her GOP equivalent?
That would certainly be convenient for Republicans, but there’s no particular reason to believe that it is true, and pretty good circumstantial evidence against it.
Not necessarily. If everyone has skeletons in the closet (and they’re politicians—of course they do), having the power to selectively show you skeletons is quite dangerous.
A non-representative sample of the truth can be more epistemically damaging than no information. Given the motives of the Russians on this one (which seem to be “damage American discourse”), it’s hard for me to imagine that’s not the case.
There is lots of legroom between finding something concerning and wanting to ban that thing.
A clear pattern is emerging: Russia spent a non-trivial amount of time and money during the recent election deliberately amping up hyper-partisan rhetoric, on both sides of the aisle. The fact that these ads were on both sides is important. Russia didn’t put out those ads because they actually believe that Trump/Clinton/Sanders are all simultaneously the Antichrist/Messiah. They didn’t release the DNC’s emails because they care deeply about informing the American voter. The most plausible explanation is that they were trying to throw a wrench in the machinery of American discourse: it’s in Russia’s best interests if America is a house divided, and they pursued those interests savvily.
Being cynically whipped up into a partisan hatefest by a geopolitical rival is not in America’s interest. (If anybody’s going to whip Americans up into a partisan hatefest, it should be Real Americans!) Set aside the question of solutions; the first step is to acknowledge that it is happening, and figure out the scope of the attack. That appears to be what the House Intelligence Committee is doing.
Actually this is convincingly disputed, unless I’ missing a couple orders of magnitude.
But the rest of your post is well taken, and although the House committee may be trying to get to the bare facts, its darkly amusing that the fact of the influence may be more influential in the real goal (ie, stirring up partisanship) than the actual influence itself. See “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street“
The money spent on Facebook ads is only one part of it. The hacking infrastructure used to acquire the leaked material isn’t cheap either.
That the Russians hacked the DNC/Podesta emails is by no means proven.
I’m not saying they didn’t do it. But I would be shocked if they did, not because it’s not something Putin would like to do, but because it would be the first time WikiLeaks has told a lie.
Yes, this. I believe the hacker was biased, but not a Russian at a computer terminal saying “We’re in” as a satisfied Putin pets his cat in the middle of the room.
We actually do know, with a pretty high degree of confidence. (Here’s the report much of that twitter thread is based on.)
The phishing email that was used to hack Podesta’s account was included in the dump. It included a “Change Password” link that went to a fake gmail login, via a bit.ly link. The bit.ly account associated with that link was also used to create equivalent links for ~1800 other targets in 2015 alone. Who were these targets?
Quoting Matt Tait’s summary:
There is lots of publicly available evidence pointing at Russia. The US intelligence community has concluded that it was Russia. There really isn’t much doubt that Russia was behind this.
It’s most likely that _several_ groups hacked the Podesta emails, so it can be true that Wikileaks did not get the emails from a Russian source but the emails were hacked by the Russians also.
I know of a company which was a military contractor (and thus something of a high-value target). At one point they had security experts in and found out that no less than five groups (three believed to be Russian and two Chinese, I think) had pwn3d them. If you’re a high value and vulnerable target you will be hacked multiple times.
Iain: do we also know why
Wikileaks started lying?
N/m, belief updated by Nybbler.
That the “intelligence community” says Russia did it is not a point in favor of Russia having done it. How much trust do you put in the intelligence community?
On a matter where I can go out and evaluate a bunch of evidence pointing in the same direction with my own eyes? US intelligence agencies are fallible, but not so fallible that their agreement should count against a claim.
C’mon. You are engaging in blatantly motivated reasoning. Would you treat a statement from the intelligence community as disproof in any context where you liked their conclusion?
@ Le Maistre Chat
You’d have to ask Assange why, but it is pretty clear that the Wikileaks agenda has shifted over the years. Here’s an old thread about it. See also here, here, and this deliciously ironic tweet.
Note:My first attempt at posting this apparently hit the spam/banned word filter, so I’m trying it again without my footnotes, as they’re the most likely area to have a problem.
(I mentioned in the comments on the links post that I’d put this in this open thread. I’ve put my more parenthetical and digressive asides in numbered footnotes.)
Kevin Drum at Mother Jones had another recent piece on the predicted wave of automation-driven unemployment, and Rod Dreher engages with it in a recent post of his own. In his final paragraph, he asks:
(Emphasis in original)
Not too many other mainstream[1] conservative writers seem to have engaged with this issue, though I must note that Andrew Stuttaford at National Review has written a fair bit, like this, and engaged with the same Drum piece here.
There was quite a bit of comment and discussion at Dreher’s. Yes, many of the commenters dismissed the issue, but not in the ways one might think. I didn’t see any “AI is nonsense because robots can’t have souls” religious-based objections (though there was one “God will always provide for His people”). And pretty much the only ‘Luddite Fallacy, Lump of Labor, machines always create more human jobs as an absolute law of nature’-type argument I saw was by a left-leaning commentor (somewhat unfairly, IMO) snarking that we all know that the “conservative response” to technological unemployment will be to deny the very possibility, insist that the unemployed are just lazy and make bad decisions and that they all need to just pull themselves up and get jobs.[2] In fact, the primary objections mostly are about predictions of the future in general; that predictions of powerful new technologies coming soon and of impending major misfortunes are both overblown, with comparisons to flying cars and the Y2K bug. That, at least by implication, the great majority of jobs human beings do today will still be performed by human beings fifty or a hundred years from now.
But a number did engage, and there were some interesting ideas tossed about. Most seemed willing to engage with the idea of a UBI. One person coined a useful additional acronym, UBIHC: universal basic income and health care. The only case I saw of someone condemning UBI as “socialism” was actually someone reporting what other people they talked to said about it. Though, plenty of people had the usual “idle hands”/”dignity of work” concerns about it.
A few highlights I found notable:
•The “Kiryas Joel Option”: A number of people pointed to Hasidic communities which already see significant “welfare” usage, and where the men generally don’t work; they spend their time studying the Torah instead. The idea is that a UBI would let Christians follow suit, that people will fill their time and find purpose and dignity, in the absense of work, in religion and religious activity. That one of the biggest obstacles to forming “Benedict Option” communities is the concern about employment and supporting a family: needing to live where the jobs are, rather than with like-minded Christians, concerns that one can’t be “consciously counter-cultural” without risking getting fired for being a “hater”, and so on, and that UBI would eliminate that. Another asked “Should a deeply Catholic family, neither of whom work, and have nothing better to do be allowed to have 18 kids? How would you propose preventing that?”
The main objection mostly seemed to be concerns about the U in UBI(HC): “when the government provides those things at will, they can also put the squeeze at will on people who need them (i.e., most everybody.) Say, recalcitrant social malefactors like orthodox Christians?” That it might not be truly “universal”, but instead things like “oppose gay marriage? No Basic income for you!” While I’m not totally confident about that, I do suspect that if “getting bigots fired” no longer suffices as a way to hurt said “bigots”, the sort of people who do that presently will go looking for new ways to strike at the “deplorables”.
•Redistributing Jobs: People did mention the establishment of the 40-hour week, and thus some proposed another such change, such as to a 30-hour or 20-hour work week. And lowering retirement ages, or making them mandatory. But there was another one someone raised, which I thought was intriguing, particularly given the possible effects on the “two-income trap”. That was to “redistribute” on a household basis, by heavily taxing “second incomes”. It was noted that one could expect this to push women in particular out of the workforce[3], which at least some conservatives and traditionalists would consider a benefit, but would make it unpopular and politically difficult[4]. And another pointed out that this same incentive system would also significantly discourage working women from marrying or cohabitating, and that this negative effect on marriage might well predominate instead.
•Reject the Molochian Exchange: There were a number who mentioned Solzhenitsyn’s calls for “simple, local, de-centralized, agrarian, zero-growth economies” and the writings of E.F. Schumacher. “The economy was made to serve humans, not humans to serve the economy” and such. A lot about buying land and growing one’s own food and such. In short, taking a page from the Amish and choosing as a community or a nation not to use these technologies, even if it makes us poorer in the aggregate. Though, none of them engaged with the basic Moloch problem, the whole “if we don’t use these technologies, we’ll be outcompeted by and at the mercy of those (perhaps the Chinese) who do” issue. Nor did anyone drop the phrase “Butlerian Jihad,” but I did detect a certain understandable opposition to “a machine-attitude as much as the machines.”
•Deindustrialization and Right-Wing Primitivism: Related to the above were a few that fit with something of a trend in the right-wing circles I frequent[5]. Besides the one commenting about how one “North Korean EMP” would put everyone back to work, a few individuals argued that because of energy, resource, and environmental limitiations we will not only not have a lasting wave of mass automation, but will, not as a choice like above but by necessity undergo “deindustrialization” and technological reversion:
So, what is the conservative/traditionalist/right-wing response to mass technological unemployment? Religious communities funded by UBI spending their time in prayer and having huge families, like some Hasidic communities of the present? Incentives to “redistribute” work and push women out of the workforce? Reject these technologies in the name of human flourishing? Count on warfare, disaster, or some other collapse to knock us back centuries? Just tell folks to “get a job, you lazy bum”? Or something else?
Let’s see if this works for the footnotes:
[1]Outside the mainstream, there’s Moldbug’s “The Dire Problem and the Virtual Option,” and, of course, Nick Land.
[2]Another left-leaning commenter similarly held that the “right” response for conservatives in this scenario is simply to surrender and admit the left is correct.
[3]Because, being agnostic on the causes (how much is deep cultural programming, how much is biology), the statistics show that “househusbands” are rare, and that wives making more than their husbands tends to be bad for the stability and reported happiness of marriages.
[4]Though there was mention of women being “thrown out of the workplace to make room for men” in the Great Depression.
[5]For example, in Rod’s “The Reformation At 500“, he quotes Carl Trueman, who says, as part of one passage, “Given the choice, I would rather live today, with analgesics, antibiotics, and easy access to education, than in the thirteenth—or indeed any earlier—century.” And the fifth comment responds to this with:
In short, I’m seeing more folks on the Right who consider antibiotics and medicine that works, the ability to put objects into space, radio, electricity, and the whole past two centuries of technological progress being lost for all time as a price worth paying to stop the Left. (And if one takes Scott’s “technological determinism” arguments seriously, is that not the only viable path for the Right?)
Edit: it did. Looks like it was another example I gave of “right-wing primitivism”, possibly the online handle of the fellow whose blog it is on. The page in question is here, and mainly those in the comments who responded to the bit about non-repeatability of the Industrial revolution.
I like Arnold Kling’s take.
I suppose I should read the link before raising questions, but:
1) At what point does unprecedented shade into unimaginable? I don’t think the concern is employment post-singularity, but post automating many more things. We find numerous ways to spend money now without uplifting every person to completely lack all want; I’m not sure that will change.
2) When that does change, what will that abundance do to people? We have people in generational poverty that are cared for through various welfare and charity programs. Does that idleness lead to human flourishing? Is the lack one that would be ameliorated with more goods, or more social/spiritual/intellectual? I’m not saying something must be done, but it probably deserves thinking about.
Yes. My degrees are in electrical and computer engineering, and in college I worked at a robotics laboratory. My daydream was that my robots would help achieve a post-scarcity society, and the first thing I would do is have my robots build a zero-work self-sustaining community for my parish. Then I would direct my robots to build a cathedral of my own design, the world’s first robot-assembled cathedral. I would then invite the pope to come give the first mass at the Cathedral of the Miracle of the Multiplication of Loaves and Fishes.
Anyone else read the Desmet, Ortuño-Ortín and Wacziarg paper “Culture, Ethnicity, and Diversity“? [PDF] (h/t to Garett Jones for highlighting it). They look at both cultural (via the WVS) and ethnic diversity, examining a chi-square index for the correlation between the two, and find that the problems arise when that index is high:
Also, this bit in the conclusion:
So, any thoughts about the controversy around the recent tweets by sociology professor Jessie Daniels of CUNY’s Hunter College (“an internationally recognized expert on Internet manifestations of racism”), as discussed here and here, amongst other places? Note the bit where she blamed the “marriage equality fight” for undemining the “marxist-feminist critique of The Family as an inherently conservative force in society”.
If only it were true, I’d be out there waving a rainbow flag.
Well I believe Richard Spencer called homosexuality the “last stand of white identity” so, there ya go. If you’re gay you’re a racist.
Maybe that explains the haircut.
Since there’s plenty of libertarians here, thoughts on Hans-Hermann Hoppe’s recent speech at the 12th annual Property and Freedom Society conference in September, released online a few weeks ago? The video of which was apparently taken down from YouTube. The Ludwig von Mises Centre has a transcript of it here.
Given that the lower part of the talk makes it extremely clear that these commitments will not be remotely sufficient, one wonders why they, as opposed to the sort of social unity he advocates on other grounds, are necessary.
A recurring dynamic I see (I recall one example in the midst of the Rotherham revelations, and saw another one more recently).
Consider a situation where there are serious charges, of say, serious sexual offenses having been committed against some women or girls. A figure — with, say, far-right political associations — steps forward and makes some comment naming, or in some way alluding to the identities of those accused of committing these offenses; let us call him Odious Outgroup Figure (OOF). So a bunch of people (the BoPs), at least some of whom would normally be pursuing justice for those victims and punishment for the perpetrators, see this, and decline to act. Because however guilty they may be, punishing the named perpetrators would be potentially giving some measure of boost to OOF’s status. And they find that so unacceptable they’re willing to let bad men go free, and deny justice for those they claim to care for, out of hostility to OOF.
I see people frequently wonder about the occurrence and persistence of “untouchability”. Dalits, Burakumin, Cagots, and all that. Isn’t that whole concept strange and kind of ridiculous. Well, I think it becomes a bit more comprehensible when you consider the next part of the above scenario. That is where another person comes along and sees the above situation. And their reaction to the situation is anger — but not at the BoPs, who are willing to see a grand injustice be done. No, it’s at OOF, because it’s entirely his fault for “contaminating” the situation with his presence, thereby “forcing” the BoPs to go hands-off.
I see the similarities, but I am very reluctant to say understanding one means you can understand the other. For example, the caste system in India did not necessarily come about for the same reasons, or operate in the same way, as our Cold Civil War. India’s culture has its own rather distinct and very long history; I wouldn’t presume to summarize it so conveniently neatly.
A better analogy would be to the actual Cold War here in the US, where if in the 1960s a Communist sympathizer came forward and reported a crime committed against masses of young girls, everyone else might refuse to prosecute, for fear they’d be raising the status of the Communist sympathizer.
Pareidolia in action? Justified outrage, or hypersensitivity?
It’s one of those cases where “outrage” might be unjustified for the most rational of us, but is understandable for most. I think the outrage is based not so much on “OMG this reminds me of the Holocaust now I’m traumatized by seeing this dress” but on “How ignorant do you think we are, Clothing Designer? And why would you choose such a tasteless path of inspiration? Don’t you have any appreciation for sensitive topics?” And in that sense, I would agree. It almost comes across as an exercise in “Let’s see how dumb people really are.” I mean, people are dumb, but it’s obnoxious and cynical to sell clothing whose sole purpose seems to be to make a demonstration out of it.
Reminds me of something I saw in an art supply store once. A bunch of cheap Chinese easels being sold under the names of lesser-known and lesser-liked Presidents, e.g. the “Gerald Ford”.
I suspect the same thing going on here. Patches in that position are common. Snowflakes are common. OK, put a snowflake in that position and sell it. The clothing designer knows little of the Holocaust (not being European and probably being quite young) and doesn’t see any problem. No one else does either, because the connection isn’t that obvious, except to someone who has been absolutely soaked in Nazi imagery.
This.
I’m baffled by the assertion that a red snowflake is equatable to a yellow hexagram in the manner suggested. “If you squint real hard you can perceive the unintentional and highly-oblique allusion to the Holocaust!” That’s what we care about? How hard are we supposed to be squinting?
I am wearing a plaid shirt. If I squint really hard it looks like evenly-spaced rectangular grids, which evokes High Modernist city planning, which verges on Lysenkoism, which makes me a famine-apologist. Should I be squinting that hard?
I’m obviously poisoned by knowing what I’m supposed to be seeing, but I don’t think it’s pareidolic to see the Nazi symbolism there.
I’ve been wondering about the history of anti-Semitism and the outside view. For a very long time (at least in Europe) there was a strong consensus that Jews are a problem, and shouldn’t be permitted to integrate into the larger society. My feeling is, so much the worse for the outside view, but I wonder if there’s a good system for identifying when there’s something wrong with the outside view.
Chesterton’s Fence would suggest being very careful about taking anti-Semitism down. On the other hand, and if it matters, Chesterton was an anti-Semite. (Page down to “Given that longing” to get to the discussion of anti-Semitism.)
He wasn’t an extreme anti-Semite– Nazism was starting to form before he died, and he hated Nazi anti-Semitism– but he also felt for a long time that Jews just didn’t fit in England.
So he was anti-Semetic in the same sense that a largish fraction of Americans are anti-Muslim?
Haven’t read it, but my hunch is that’s only true if part of Chesterton’s reasoning was “…and a relatively large portion of Jews seem to partake in an ideology that paints killing all of us, or at least making us submit to their laws instead of our own, as a heroic act.”
Did you read the article?
Personally, I let it slide when Chesterton said Jews were too conformist to want to eat breakfast on the roof. It hurt my feelings because I would be delighted to eat breakfast on the roof– I like heights as long as I’m sure of my footing.
When Chesterton had a character described as a Jew of almost n—– vitality (redacted because of forbidden word but spelled out in the original), I simply admired the efficiency of the insult.
Here was the breaking point for me:
For if the advantage of the ideal to the Jews is to gain the promised land, the advantage to the Gentiles is to get rid of the Jewish problem, and I do not see why we should obtain all their advantage and none of our own. Therefore I would leave as few Jews as possible in other established nations, and to these I would give a special position best described as privilege; some sort of self-governing enclave with special laws and exemptions; for instance, I would certainly excuse them from conscription, which I think a gross injustice in their case. [Footnote: Of course the privileged exile would also lose the rights of a native.] A Jew might be treated as respectfully as a foreign ambassador, but a foreign ambassador is a foreigner. Finally, I would give the same privileged position to all Jews everywhere, as an alternative policy to Zionism, if Zionism failed by the test I have named; the only true and the only tolerable test; if the Jews had not so much failed as peasants as succeeded as capitalists.
I’d been a Chesterton fan for some time, and after I read that, I didn’t read anything of his for a decade or more. What got to me was the utter presumption of relocating people.
I do think it’s a little much to be attacked for being too conformist to eat breakfast on the roof, and also for being so unconformist as to wear unduly bright colors.
I don’t take “man of his time” arguments too seriously. He was trying to be better than his time, and he had a considerable blind spot about Jews.
Ok, today, a criticism of the anti-SJ crowd.
First, the insistence that everything SJ fights for is a lie gets just a little bit old. There are actually problems; racism is very real, and black people experience more of it on average than anyone else. And history matters; highways tended (and still tend) to get constructed through black neighborhoods, and lead poisoning today is a very real artifact of overt racism yesterday.
Second, the correct response to an overstatement is a corrected statement, not an equal but opposite overstatement. The correct response to “Women experience sexism constantly” isn’t “They are imagining the existence of sexism against them” using more complex words. By and large, most of the anti-SJ crowd has no problem acknowledging that sexism against men exists, but agreeing with the enemy that sexism against women is still a thing is apparently beyond the pale. Quit reversing stupidity.
Third, I don’t know when the hell it became cool to be an asshole, but seriously, you lot are familiar with Billy Beck, right? (If not, you should be. He makes fascinating arguments which fail only because they assume everybody shares his political values.). He is an unhappy man who you shouldn’t be emulating. Pissing off your opposition to “prove” they are irrational works on just about everybody and produces no truth value. And at this point, I think the relatively small number of anti-SJ people have probably equaled the raw amount of hate expressed in SJ.
And yes, the SJ movement is full of sociopaths. I personally know three, with maybe a fourth I am currently uncertain of. So is the anti-SJ movement. I think the best criticism of SJ is that it is full of toxic ideas that lend power to sociopathic assholes; the same is true of anti-SJ, for approximately the same reasons. If your argument comes down to “Their movement is full of assholes”, well, so is every movement. Scott has done a pretty good job picking out specific toxic ideas in SJ – the superweapons post being a great example. This is what you should be doing.
Ultimately, I tend towards an egalitarian form of highly specific misanthropy, which is this: Any position which depends on an inequal distribution of assholes is almost certainly false. This is why I tend to take the idea of false rape accusations seriously; in order to assume they aren’t and can’t be an issue, you have to begin by assuming women are less assholish than men, which I don’t think is true. I do think there is a tendency to treat self-identity-oriented harms as more serious, because they are more salient. And, keeping in mind what I just said, I do think men are currently getting a worse societal deal than women, because I think the gender roles historically did a good job of balancing gendered interests, where modern society has systematically reduced or eliminated the negative tradeoffs women made in the previous arrangement while not adjusting either the positive tradeoffs, or the negative tradeoffs men made – or, to put it another way, society has been quashing male privilege without paying much attention to female privilege. (For recursive reasons, in that part of female privilege is having harm against you taken seriously). I also think this situation is reversing, albeit slowly.
So I am with you to a point – that point being where you become the thing you are fighting against. Let’s not have the next century be a pendulum of terribleness, in which Republicans become the masculine-perspective party, and the Democrats become the feminine-perspective party. Maybe, given competing perspectives, the correct solution isn’t whatever extreme we happen to believe in.
I hear a lot of criticism of call-out culture. Maybe the issue isn’t with call-out culture – calling out assholes in our midst seems like a good idea – but rather the broader cultural issue in which “our” assholes are acceptable and “theirs” aren’t.
Hear, hear. Listening to anti-SJWs is very cathartic for the first couple of weeks. After that, you start noticing that it’s just the same biases and prejudices and self-serving rationalisatins only in reverse.
Any position which depends on an inequal distribution of assholes is almost certainly false.
I think that is a good rule of thumb, also.
Maybe the issue isn’t with call-out culture – calling out assholes in our midst seems like a good idea – but rather the broader cultural issue in which “our” assholes are acceptable and “theirs” aren’t.
I think there is a problem with calling out assholes, which is that when you get right down to it, just about everyone is an asshole some of the time – and the people who talk the loudest and therefore become prominent members of any group are almost invariably extreme assholes a lot of the time. (Scott is actually one of the few examples I’ve seen of a talkative non-asshole… and I still wouldn’t be surprised to find out that he had some sort of Deep Dark Secret just waiting to come out) So at a certain point, it all starts looking like anyone is a potential target and the ones who get picked out are just the ones that it’s currently safest to attack.
I don’t have any solutions to the asshole problem, except to just pre-emptively distrust everyone and especially the people who take charge.
That gets into a recursive problem – calling out assholes, as a function, has been coopted by assholes who use it to punish enemies.
The fix is calling out all assholes, not just those on the enemy team – because then we can remove the people abusing the power.
Is it, though? If you want A, and your opponent wants A+5 and you argue for A, then you might get compromised into “A+1”, “A+2”, “A+3”, and so on. If you refuse to compromise your position at A, you run the risk of being painted as unreasonably fundamentalist. I’m not saying this is how it works, but it doesn’t seem obvious to me that what you said is the best strategy.
I don’t know how representative my position is, but my issue is with proportionality: It’s OK to call out assholes, but does being an asshole (or even worse, acting like an asshole) really justify trying to get someone isolated/fired/ousted from their party/etc.? At the same time we’re reducing the state’s punishment (thankfully), we’re revving up the public’s. And the latter is (mostly) unregulated and unbounded.
We aren’t arguing over policy, we are arguing over facts.
Also, I think that approach to negotiation is a major solvent for (as in, it melts) social trust.
I’m not sure how separated these are. If you just mean that we acknowledge that racism against non-white people is a thing that still happens and is bad, then sure, but there is something to be said to not accepting to argue within your opponents’ framework, at least unless it’s very explicitly defined.
That being said, I’d guess the kind of Anti-SJ people you’re talking about are not super represented here, except for maybe the South Park guy.
I’m also not sure how much of that is left.
We aren’t arguing over something on a linear scale like a price, we’re arguing over facts.
I suppose I’m anti-SJ, but not part of the anti-SJ crowd you’re describing. I hate SJ, but I see it as trying to deal with mostly real problems by emotionally abusive means.
If you’re not willing to list SJ sociopaths publicly, would you be willing to email me? I’m nancyl (the usual) panix (another usual character) com. The only SJ sociopath I’m sure of is Requires Hate.
Call-out culture is a problem– it isn’t just identifying assholes, it’s a concerted attack on people’s reputations and motives, sometimes on very little evidence.
The SJ sociopaths are in real life. I have alluded to them before; one is an emotionally abusive man who alternates between yelling at women who he knows won’t fight back and trying to establish safe spaces, the other two are manipulative women (whose behavior is just as bad in subtle ways, and who rely more on guilt as a means of emotional abuse than anything else – again, only targeting the people in the social group who will always choose “Cooperate”, no matter how many times the other person has defected).
(I really don’t understand the people who insist SJ is an internet only phenomenon. What kind of bubble are they in?)
My arguments for call-out culture rely on the idea that we call out assholes on our own side; right now the toxicity arises because assholes are abusing the function, and nobody is willing to call them out on it.
There’s a tradeoff here.
On one extreme, you have a policy of never calling out your allies on anything–the result is that you accept some pretty nauseating and destructive allies, and one day you find yourself marching alongside guys in Klan robes carrying torches and chanting anti-Semetic slogans when you just didn’t want that statue of General Lee removed from the park.
On the other extreme, you have a policy of calling out your allies on anything problematic they say or do, and one day, you realize that your whole movement has devolved into an endless series of internal witchhunts and denunciations and tearful apologies, and isn’t actually accomplishing anything because it’s spending all its energy eating itself.
You need some middle point to have any kind of cohesive group that functions. You need to be willing to call out (and kick out) the Nazis, violent people, crazies, rapists, etc., so your movement doesn’t become toxic, but you need to be willing to *stop* at some point, so your movement doesn’t become a a race to see who can purge each other first.
Agreed.
Objective norms are a good start. There is a reason Hammurabi is a big deal. When the rules are subjective, assholes win.
“You can argue with me but only if you concede all questions of fact in advance.”
“Also you are obliged to treat me with respect
evenespecially when I’m treating you with open contempt.”
No. I’m touched by your concern but I got sick of playing that game a decade ago. Being the bigger man doesn’t work, it just paints a target on your chest. Ask Mr. Damore how politely disagreeing with SJ excesses works out.
SJ routinely makes claims which are laughably untrue and then uses them to justify heaping abuse on the majority of the country’s populace. Then scolds like you “call out” any “assholes” among the majority who have the temerity to notice.
I am endlessly amused by the fact that everyone assumes I am on the enemy’s side because I insist on sanity.
In case you don’t remember who I am, I have consistently argued against SJ here.
I am just being consistent, and refusing to buy into the tribalist narrative. Kind of like how I argue with leftists even though I am one.
And a target painted on my chest is just a soapbox from which to speak.
If you define “sanity” as not opposing the enemy using the tactics most people see as appropriate for the task, and/or offering the enemy more respect than most people think the enemy deserves, how is it anything but mind-numbingly obvious that most people are going to see this as evidence that you are on the enemy’s side?
Also, if you “insist” that the thing you are asserting is “sanity”, you are accusing everyone who doesn’t agree with you of being insane, which is A: highly insulting and B: likely to be seen as evidence that they aren’t on your side.
I don’t agree with you, and I’ll be explaining why when I’ve had a chance to codify my thoughts. In the meantime, maybe you should rethink how you go about amusing yourself (and whether this sort of amusement is something you want to exhibit in public).
I have seen almost exactly this argument used on the SJW side, in response to people pushing back on some of its excesses.
“Most people” meaning “Everybody who hasn’t already been chased away from our movement because of the tactics we use”? Because most people aren’t exactly on board with those tactics used by either side. It is only the SJW and antiwarriors who think the fight is one to be fought with these tactics.
Which is to say – the thing by which everyone can agree that racism is bad, but the tactics used by SJW are bad?
The same thing applies to your side. They can agree that SJWs are bad, but the tactics used by the anti-SJW warriors are bad.
I have also seen SJWs breathing. Possibly I am supposed to feel bad about doing that because they are doing that?
If you are going to complain about them breathing, yes.
It turns out that even when two groups have symmetric complaints against each other, the situation isn’t necessarily symmetric.
Nybbler –
I don’t care if the situation is symmetric. Just plain doesn’t matter.
If As are going around beating the shit out of anybody who looks like a B, and Bs are going around beating up people who look like an A, I don’t care if A outnumbers B in a way that makes me want to change the distribution of power there – the situation doesn’t get better if Bs convert a bunch of people to their side and suddenly outnumber As.
Which is to say – saying their behavior is worse because they have more power doesn’t actually make me want to give YOU power, if you are just going to be exactly as shitty as they are.
That situation is symmetric. But if it turns out that the A’s are doing violence against anyone who they think is a B, and the B’s are speaking out against the A’s and the A’s are calling their speech “violence” (sound familiar?), then the situation is not symmetric, despite the fact that both sides are complaining the other is doing violence against them. Truth matters.
The Nybbler –
Spoken like a true ingroup member.
See, to them, those violent people are no more part of their movement than you think the guy who drives a truck into an antifa protest crowd is part of yours.
Yes, they are. They promote the idea that “racist” speech is violence, they openly support “no platforming”, and they openly support punching “Nazis”. If they didn’t, one would have to make a determination about whether they were sincere or dissembling, but there’s no need to go that far.
You want to see both sides as the same and the whole thing as a pure tribal conflict, but it’s not. This is the fallacy of balance.
So they are uniquely terrible for saying that certain forms of speech are uniquely terrible?
And acting on that belief by forcibly and violently stopping and retaliating against that speech, as if it were indeed violence.
Again – like driving a truck into protesters?
You are treating anti-fascists as part of SJW – by the same token, it is legitimate for them to treat fascists as part of anti-SJW.
Anti-fascists are probably SJW. It would surprise me if fascists weren’t anti-SJW.
Doesn’t matter in either case, because a subset is not the set.
Sanity:
1. Believing lies which are flatly contradicted by both casual observation and statistics;
2. Arguing using only rhetoric which has been proven to be ineffective;
Yup, clearly an unobjectionable request made with the best of intentions. I withdraw my statement.
FTFY.
I know men whose professional reputations have been seriously marred by spurious accusations of sexism and racism. These guys weren’t exactly heretics either: one who I’ve worked with before is an ardent feminist and anti-racist with the misfortune of looking like a “bro” and having a lower class accent.
It’s hardly an idle threat either: you’re probably sick of hearing it by now but biology has proven that it’s not squeamish about throwing its Nobel laureates and Ivy League deans under the bus.
Standing on a soapbox doesn’t work unless you’re independently wealthy. Otherwise you’re just a ranting hobo wearing a sandwich board.
So your complaint is that the movement is eating itself, therefore you should be free to use the same tactics that are causing it to eat itself, because by eating itself it is proving how dangerous it is?
My complaint is that it’s eating everyone.
If you publicly oppose SJ, you’re punished.
If you privately oppose SJ and are discovered, you’re punished.
If you publicly support SJ and it’s a day ending in y, you’re punished.
There’s a reason why people and comparing these guys to the Red Guards. It’s just smash, smash, smash with no rhyme or reason.
So, when I say “Hey, don’t be like them” and your response is “Their tactics work best so we should adopt them”, I have to ask –
What do they work best for?
Because “smash everything” doesn’t seem like a good tactic to adopt if your goal is defeat a group because they are using “smash everything” tactics.
If a madman is running around punching people in the back of the head at random, there’s a certain moralistic sense in which punching him out is “sinking to his level.”
On a more practical level, if nobody is willing to lay hands on him he’s going to hurt a lot of people, including people you know and care about.
There’s consequences to winning and losing. There are people and things which I want to protect and it’s little consolation if I manage to keep my hands clean in the process of failing.
So, in Europe, there is this thing.
There are fascists, who occasionally do bad things.
Then there are anti-fascists, who respond to those bad things by doing bad things to perceived fascists.
Then there are anti-anti-fascists, who respond to the bad things anti-fascists are doing – most of them to innocent bystanders, because there aren’t actually very many fascists – by doing bad things to perceived anti-fascists.
The chain goes up a few more levels, but is readily dissolved into this:
Both sides going “Those other people are defending terrible people and doing terrible things, let’s punch back and do terrible things to them!”
This is pretty much what I see happening with the anti-SJW side. Knock it off, we don’t need more terrible recursions.
This is one thing I’m very concerned about with regards to “getting racists fired” and what not. The only people concerned about getting fired are middle class people with a job. The owner of the company isn’t worried about getting fired. The hobo isn’t worried about getting fired. When we make employment contingent on not expressing political beliefs then only the wealthy and the desperate can participate in the political discourse. This does not seem like a solution that leans towards optimal outcomes.
If you won’t pay attention to the base case, you’re going to get the recursion. Here in the US we have people who do nothing but speak taboo views, sometimes rudely — Milo (the rudest), Ben Shapiro, Charles Murray, Bret Weinstein, Christina Hoff Sommers, Donald Trump (second rudest), etc. And we have the antifa and SJWs who shut them down and physically attack them. There’s no symmetry there. Complaining about the next level, those who oppose the antifa and the SJWs, is to take the side of the antifa and the SJWs.
Nybbler –
And when you cut down all of the trees, where will you hide?
Seriously – this is exactly the rhetoric used by both sides of this debate, and both sides of the antifa nonsense in Europe.
Except the SJWs would treat the base case as a black man being dragged behind a car in rural Texas, or whatever.
@Thegnskald
You’re paying attention to the form, not the substance. Certainly the SJWs might pick an offense (or make one up) which they claim justifies their actions. But it won’t; there will be no actual connection between that offense and their action. Unless you think some random attack in rural Texas justifies attacks on completely different people who are doing nothing but speak.
As for cutting down the trees… they’re already down; the SJWs chopped them all down to go after the racist and sexist “devil”.
Why did your side drive a truck into a crowd of people who were doing nothing but speaking?
@Thegnskald
You keep trying to find a symmetry which isn’t there by eliding all the details.
Are you saying he instead should have trolled them on Twitter and started using triple parentheses and giving polemical talks at the AmRen conference? That if he did those things he’d still have his job at Google and would have persuaded most of the country to his side, and wouldn’t have become an unemployable pariah? I’m not clear on your point here. In fact, I think the support he’s gotten is entirely due to his politeness and good-faith, rational approach.
What he should have done is stayed anonymous until he had earned Fuck You Money. Then he would absolutely have preserved his career and reputation.
The problem is that he believed all that crap about sanity and dialogues. He wasn’t cynical enough to get that there’s no possible argument he could have made that was more convincing than “you’re fired.”
The way to fight SJ and win, as President Trump demonstrated, is to fight from a position of financial independence and never give an inch of ground. When the public sees SJ rage deflected by your complete inability to give a shit they’ll feel more free to publicly express their unPC opinions. Once that consciousness exists you can start organizing open resistance and drive them out.
As some here may know, my position has long been that he shouldn’t have taken part in those discussions at work at all, despite their being effectively encouraged. That seems to accord with what you’re saying, although you’re putting an idealistic twist on it by saying he should have instead attained great wealth before speaking his mind. But it doesn’t follow, given that he was determined to join the conversation when he did, that being polite and reasonable was the wrong approach.
I do think that once the Eye of Sauron is upon you it’s better to not grovel and apologize, but that isn’t really what this situation was about.
I think I might not have made my position clear:
Polite engagement never works but that doesn’t mean that impolite engagement always works.
SJ is all about speaking power to truth. Power is all they talk about and it’s the only thing they respect. If you want to beat them, you do it by demonstrating that they are powerless over you.
The trick is, they do actually have a fair bit of power. Not enough to unseat a President yet but more than enough to get a CEO or a Nobel laureate fired. So you need to make sure that your powerbase is actually secure going into the fight.
SJWs hate men like Peter Thiel and Donald Trump. But you can’t fire someone from his own company, and their lawyers and private security are good enough to keep them from being sued or punched. Which just leaves them impotently yelling at men who can contemptuously ignore them.
I think your assessment of the situation is accurate but unfocused. What does it mean to “beat them”?
Everyone who on some level opposes SJ doesn’t necessarily share the same objectives when it comes to dealing with SJ.
Which is to say that he should simply accept that he has lost.
To remove them from their positions of power. To leave them unable to implement their policies, and to implement opposing policies. As is being done with the Title IX tribunals.
Oh, OK. So you can’t just oppose SJ and occasionally discuss/debate those issues with people because it’s interesting to you or you find it stimulating or because you feel like you could persuade a few people; no, you have to go to War against the Enemy and all engagement has to be conducted with the goal of Victory, seeing your enemies driven before you, etc.
Anything else means you’ve “lost.” (Lost what?)
In that case, why go through such indirect speech-based routes at all? There are ways to shut people down and prevent them from having a voice or having power. Many of those don’t even mean rendering physical harm, though some do. You’re not opposed to rendering physical harm, are ya, loser? Seriously, it seems like this is where your line of reasoning is headed.
BTW even if we lived in an All Trite utopia where Google basically upheld the values of
Jeff Sessions and Todd AkinRichard Spencer and Jack Donovan, I don’t think it would be appropriate to go into work and discuss politics there. I understand how Damore got lulled into a false sense of security and let his opinions out (it’s happened to me too) but generally you shouldn’t talk politics at work, no matter where you work or who’s in power.
If we lived in the alt-right mirror-image of what we have now, people at work would be able to go on about how the Jews were overrepresented due to their conspirational nature and the Negros and Hispanics were getting promoted too much, and how women really should stay at home and raise white babies instead of doing engineering. And if our mirror-Damore were to say “You know, it turns out that Jews are over-represented because they’re just that much more intelligent on average” and backed it up with studies and charts with circles and arrows, he’d get fired. And presumably you’d be all for that, because after all he spoke politics at work (never mind that everyone on the other side did too).
I don’t think it’s really fair to say one shouldn’t discuss politics at work when the politics in question concern matters of who should be hired and/or promoted, how to judge merit, etc. It’s not like bringing up abortion out of the blue at a dinner party; the discussion of whether he and his coworkers represented sexism in hiring or not directly impacted him, and his points directly impacted a situation in which he held a stake.
Issues of tact aside, if he [Damore] couldn’t bring up relevant facts that bear on the situation without breaching protocol, that seems unreasonable.
I don’t think Damore should have gotten fired. I just think he shouldn’t have talked politics at work*. Ideally I don’t think anyone should. I hate overhearing people’s Trump-bashing from the next cubicle over, for example, even though nobody at my employer would ever be fired for that kind of thing. It shouldn’t be a fireable offense (unless it’s really egregious and obviously violates a clear and explicit code of conduct), but it shouldn’t be encouraged either, and when people do it we should be opposed to it and say “No! Bad!”
*OK, if it’s my lunch break and I have a few really close work buddies who I know and trust really well, and we go somewhere where we’re out of earshot of everyone else, then I don’t have a problem if our conversation touches on political topics. But it’s inappropriate to bring that back to our desks.
Anyway, Nybbler, you focused on the All Trite mirror world, but what of my the rest of my post?
@Randy M:
Yes, even if your company baits you and even if you think your ideas are relevant, it’s still inappropriate to bring them up at work–to a bunch of people you don’t know really well–if the content is obviously political.
Saying Damore shouldn’t have talked about politics at work looks like an isolated demand for rigor. Certainly, there’s a case to be made that no one should talk about politics at work, and Damore is someone. However, in a work environment where lots of people talked about politics in exactly the same way Damore did, just from a different point of view, without repercussions anywhere near the level that Damore faced, such a statement rings hollow, because it’s clear that the general rule of “people shouldn’t talk about politics at work” was not a significant factor in the event.
This is reasonable-sounding to me. Both sides are following the Arguments as Soldiers Doctrine. One problem, I think, with your analysis is that while it’s safe to assume an equal distribution of assholes, it’s not safe to assume an equal distribution of power. Unfortunately, it’s easy for both sides to feel like the other side has all the power, so they will continue to feel their overstatements are justified regardless.
That said, I think this symmetry only applies to rhetoric. When it comes to public policy goals, the SJ side seems to push for truly whacko over-corrections against Xism in line with their rhetoric, while the other side favors the status quo (or more likely some incremental changes). There really isn’t much of a side calling for more Xism policy. An exception that springs to mind the Transgender Ban which I find completely incomprehensible, but that seems like more of an exception than a rule to me. Perhaps a better example of [seemingly] pro-Xism policy is anti-immigration stuff, but the other side isn’t merely pro-immigration, they’re pro-free college etc. for illegal immigrants, which does not seem symmetrical. It probably does not help that the SJ crowd tends to attract commies.
Note: I am pro-immigration but anti-free stuff.
Edited several times.
In order to assume they aren’t and can’t be an issue, you have to begin by assuming women are less assholish than men, which I don’t think is true.
Sort of a tangent, but how do you square this with the evidence that sociopathy is much more frequent among men than women? The exact rate estimates vary depending on who you ask, but basically everything seems to point to men being much, much more likely to be sociopaths/psychopaths/ASPD/pick your jargon than women.
When you combine this with the fact that there also seems to be strong evidence that the bulk of sexual assualt is committed by a small group of serial offenders, it seems like the facts on the ground may actually support the idea of an unequal distribution of assholes exploiting the system.
You are cherry-picking what sort of mental illness contribute to being an asshole. I could have made the opposite point by presenting the numbers for borderline personality disorder.
Men are stronger than women?
Different gender expressions of the same phenomenons, combined with social pressures against men reporting abuse, particularly emotional and sexual abuse but not limited to those forms, combined again with greater transparency in masculine modes of sociopathy – it is harder to catch a woman who hires a hitman to kill her husband than it is to catch a husband who kills his wife himself, for example.
Toss in a convenient “victim” mantle a woman sociopath can wear at will and be believed, which isn’t available to men, and you end up with quite the system. I have personally observed this in action, with a (luckily quite stupid) woman sociopath abusing her ex-husband for many years using the legal system before he could prove what was going on. Had she not made repeated stupid mistakes, she would still be doing so, assuming he never snapped and killed her for the emotional abuse she put their kids through. (My snapping point would have been much sooner, when she tried to convince one of their girls that one of his friends had sexually assaulted her, in retaliation for him getting custody of another of the kids because she tried to have him committed without cause, in retaliation for some other nonsense I have forgotten.)
So, yeah. I don’t take those statistics too seriously. They require an equivalence that doesn’t exist.
On the converse, BPD seems to be a lot more frequent among women.
An aside, but is there strong evidence of this? I recall looking into it a couple years ago when the Title 9 “Dear Colleague” letter was starting to have real effect on college policy wrt rape adjudication, and what little I saw made me think that it was about as well supported as the infamous “1 in 5 (or 4 depending on the context)” college sexual assault statistic, i.e. based off one study (or, at best, a handful of studies) that couldn’t possibly be generalized beyond the specific context of that study, and also whose methodology was extremely poor.
But I was just using a heuristic as a quick shortcut there and didn’t do the rigorous research required to properly conclude that the evidence that the bulk of sexual assault is committed by a small group of serial offenders wasn’t strong. So I’d be curious to know if it actually is the case that the evidence is quite strong, and if so, what that evidence looks like.
There isn’t much good statistical evidence for anything about sexual assault, or stuff having to do with sex in general, but it’s better stats than the 1/5 (a more reasonable statistic is 1/5 lifetime for rape and 3/4 for other sexual assault – which is still really high – per the NISVS). However, while it is far from a statistical slam-dunk, it would fit the mold of other crimes: Googling gives me this, which cites a criminologist:
Certainly there’s racism. But quantifying it? That seems like an intractable problem. How do you do so? For instance, if a white man is afraid to walk into a black neighborhood at night for fear of the residents mistreating him, that’s white racism according to the SJ crowd. On the other hand, if a black man is afraid to walk into a white neighborhood for fear of the residents mistreating him, that’s ALSO white racism. White people move out of a neighborhood (“white flight”)? White racism. White people move IN (“gentrification”)? White racism. How do you count the set-asides and discrimination for blacks, Hispanics, and everyone-but-whites-and-asians? How do you count the overt anti-white racism of the SJ crowd itself, and the fact that it’s OK to openly denigrate “whiteness”?
My family lived in industrial urban NJ during that period. I don’t want to hear about how I benefited from my family being free of pollution.
I’ll say it in so many words, only with the slight qualifier of “much of the”. Treating women better than women is “benevolent sexism”. Treating them worse is “hostile sexism” As for treating them the same…there’s been a few studies done which show that when women are treated the same as men, they perceive this as sexism against them. To defend themselves against this point, SJWs call it “mansplaining” any time you point out that the things women are complaining (typical examples: being interrupted, being lectured about something they already know, having someone else propose the same idea they did and have it accepted where they were ignored) about happen to men all the time. If you can get past that, they insist that the way men act is wrong and instead they should act the way women (supposedly) want them to, which is the way the SJWs are proposing. Or they propose out-and-out deference to women, on the grounds that no matter how much you tilt the playing field in women’s favor, the structural biases in favor of men still outweigh them.
When SJWs got control of what was good manners and what was asshole behavior and defined everything that disagreed with or contradicted them as the latter, and whatever they do as the former. Case in point: I once (during the Lambdaconf incident) objected to an SJW calling Curtis Yarvin a “Nazi” and was told that was being an asshole. But of course calling a Jewish man a “Nazi” without damn strong evidence, that’s OK and fine. You can’t have a polite debate with someone who, if you make a point, can successfully dismiss it as “You’re not wrong, you’re just an asshole”, and is completely unconstrained themselves.
Cast the beam out of your own eye, I think is the relevant quote here.
Seriously. I agree.
Doesn’t change anything. The anti-SJW movement is still toxic.
What movement isn’t toxic anymore? Tangential but serious question. It seems to me everything is way more toxic now than a few years ago, but I can only speak for the movements I pay attention to.
They are all toxic, and always have been; assholes are evenly distributed and all that. It has just gotten a lot more public, lately, because of social media.
But come on, take the Moldbuggians as an example: its culture and norms weren’t ridiculously awful when it got going, and it definitely went downhill over time. But it started over social media, right from the beginning. So what really changed that drove it into the ground? Was it the platforms that people were primarily using? Was it the leadership (it comes to mind this is something people point to for New Atheism’s demise)? Something else I’m not thinking of?
My theory is that there’s been a rise of troll culture– people who give emotional and practical support to each other’s verbal abuse.
Of course it is. “Toxic” is just another of those words the SJWs define as meaning “in opposition to themselves”.
So when I say the SJW movement is toxic, I am saying something meaningful, but when I say your movement is toxic, it is just an irrelevant referent to the fact that you oppose them?
The term “toxic” has lost all meaning in this context. An SJW calling anyone else “toxic” is just another day. An SJW calling another SJW “toxic” is just infighting, and someone else calling SJWs “toxic” is turnabout. You’re going to have to get more specific.
Do refrain from interpreting everything I say through a SJW lens.
I’ve been thinking of reading Yudkowsky’s collection “Rationality: From AI to Zombies”, but I’ve seen some complaints that Yudkowsky isn’t really an expert in any of the topics he addresses (philosophy, statistics, neurology, psychology, quantum mechanics, …), so maybe he isn’t the best guide.
If one were to replace Yudkowsky’s single collection with books by more qualified authors that together address the same material, roughly speaking, what would those books be?
“Predictably Irrational” by Daniel Ariely might do for the subject of cognitive biases.
Thinking:Fast and Slow is a common suggestion.
Eliezer himself responds here. Note of course that that is from 2007, though.
A few days ago a technical glitch briefly locked a number of users out of their Google Docs, with a worrying, slightly Orwellian error message.
I use Google Docs a lot for volunteer work especially – preparing Sunday School lessons for my church, organizing community events, etc. Web-based is especially useful for being cross-platform (I use Linux at home, but no one else does), accessible anywhere (including on a phone) and for collaborating docs with others. Docs is a pretty full-featured word processor as well, and prints/pdfs nicely. But this is a reminder that on the web you don’t really own your data.
A temporary glitch would be annoying at the very least. If the service suddenly decided I wasn’t welcome that would be a lot of lost data.
In the short term I’m looking for a way to sync Google Docs with my home computer, though under Linux all the solutions appear to be a bit cludgy. In the long term, are there any services like Google Docs I could run on a home server? Or am I just being overly paranoid?
In re sexual harassment and assault: Any thoughts about the best way to deal with crimes which are commonly done in secret?
I haven’t seen anyone mention how much simpler it is to assume that one gender is guilty. It’s less work than finding out what’s actually going on.
****
I’ve noticed that in the RL rationalist, skeptic, and sf groups that I know, people are very good about letting me into the conversation. All I have to do make a little indication of wanting to say something, and I get to talk. I think I’m seeing similar courtesy extended to men.
I appreciate this a lot, and I don’t think it’s always been this way.
It’s possible that the people who aren’t making the little indication aren’t getting to talk, and for all I know, they want to.
I live in Philadelphia. My sister (lives in California) is envious.