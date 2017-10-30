Links 10/17: Martin LuthURL

Ulpian’s life table is the closest thing we have to actuarial data from ancient Rome. Key quote: “Although Keith Hopkins called the table not ‘demographically possible’, it corresponds well to other observed populations with abnormally high mortality rates (such as postwar Mauritius), and to a priori constructions of plausible Roman age structures. In any case, the picture they present is appalling: a society with one of the highest mortality rates on record, with a predicted life expectancy at birth of between 19 and 23.”
Vaughan Bell of MindHacks on good and bad criticisms of psychiatric diagnosis. Interesting to me for the “Psychiatric diagnoses are not reliable” section, which shows that although you can’t get reliable diagnoses out of ordinary practice, you can get them from structured interviews. Which no one does.
Chinese censorship expands to group chats in response to dissidents turning them into “lecture halls” for banned material. Related: China cracks down on Winnie-The-Pooh for purported resemblance to Chinese president Xi Jinping.
Independent: “each day, a cruise ship emits as much particulate matter as a million cars. They say that “30 cruise ships pollute as much as all the cars in the UK”, but I wonder if that’s true – eg if particulate matter is the relevant kind of pollution, and how much pollution in the middle of the ocean compares to in major cities. Probably can’t just ban cruise ships and then stop worrying about car pollution so much.
If you like your questionable science served with a side of other questionable science, here’s MBTI Facial Phenotypes, the average face appearance for each of the Myers-Briggs types (eg “ESTJ”, “INFP”, etc)
Man accused of being D. B. Cooper, the famous hijacker who held an airplane hostage, parachuted out with the money, and was never seen again.
Investigative reporter finds that drug offenders sent to “rehab” instead of prison often end up in privately-owned work camps with a thin veneer of rehabness, where they’re exploited as slave labor in terrible conditions. The camps claim that labor can help teach people good work values which prevents drug relapse, but the “programs” are essentially indistinguishable from difficult work in dangerous conditions without pay or protections. Many “clients” end up just choosing to go with the prison sentence after a while. ACLU vowing to investigate.
Speaking of ACLU cases: city of Dickinson, Texas, tries to make hurricane relief aid conditional on recipients promising not to boycott Israel; appears to be attempt to comply with state law banning officials from doing business with Israel-boycotters.
Inspired by my map of online rationality, Søren Elverlin makes a map of the AI safety community. But how could they represent Roman Yampolskiy with a medieval looking building? Shouldn’t they have used something Romanesque? So disappointed.
Not the Onion: Universe Shouldn’t Exist, CERN Physicists Conclude. Not a moral claim, just a study failing to find any asymmetries separating matter and antimatter.
Profile of leading self-driving car researcher Anthony Levandwoski, who used to lead Waymo, co-founded self-driving truck company Otto, and now…is trying to start some kind of church relating to the Singularity?
A cautionary tale: the archives of fuckedgoogle.com, an early 2000s website arguing everyone else was idiots for not realizing Google was a fad that was about to collapse. Useful vaccination against taking confident-sounding people seriously.
Research in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology: People do better than chance at matching people’s faces with their names, suggesting it really is possible to “look like a Bob” or whatever, “even when ethnicity, age, and other socioeconomic variables are controlled for”. Authors claim “people alter their face to meet cultural expectations”, but my guess is it’s going to be some kind of sub-sub-ethnicity sort of thing where Scottish people and Swedish people are both classified as “white” but look sort of different and give their kids different names. Although the studies were done in France and Israel and I don’t know the ethnic situation there.
“My current pet theory of the function of REM is that it is doing the same thing as experience replay in DeepMind’s reinforcement learning algorithms.”
Current Affairs: The Sad Spectacle Of Cities Groveling To Amazon.
Biggest test of police body cameras so far finds they have no effect on police brutality or citizen complaints. Article suggests this is shocking but I remember seeing other studies showing the same last year (but see here).
Puerto Rico is still a disaster area. One bright spot: Google successfully restoring some communications with stratospheric Internet balloons, Tesla successfully restoring some power with portable solar arrays. Meanwhile, in the actual government…
Related: it’s easy to get the impression from the media that everybody hates tech companies, but actually Google’s approval rating is 88%, Amazon’s is 72%, and Facebook’s is 60%. Key quote: “The campaign against big tech isn’t resonating, because it’s based on false premises that most people see right through.”
You know that story about how a neural net trained to detect tanks actually just ended up classifying sunny vs. cloudy days because all the tank pictures were taken during sunny weather? Probably an urban legend.
BBC on Viking re-enactors. Interesting both because Vikings are inherently interesting, and because of the attempt to make a bunch of ‘combat veterans and former football hooligans’ waving war-axes at each other sound touchy-feely and lovey-dovey. The title is “The Viking Therapy Club” and key quotes are eg “According to Qanun the true Viking message, which the Jomsborg Vikings try to promote, is one of tolerance and diversity.”
Related BBC article: Viking textiles have the word “Allah” on them, demonstrating strong connections between Viking and Islamic cultures. Related Twitter followup: No they don’t, although contact between Vikings and Muslims was real enough. A good reminder that everything looks kind of like Arabic if you stare at it hard enough.
Eliezer Yudkowsky on the MIRI site: There’s No Fire Alarm For Artificial General Intelligence. There will be no particular event that creates common knowledge that it’s okay to say AGI seems near, so a conventional wisdom that it’s certainly a long way off will last long past the point when the evidence suggests otherwise.
Related on the new AlphaGo Zero: “I emphasize how all the mighty human edifice of Go knowledge, the joseki and tactics developed over centuries of play, the experts teaching children from an early age, was entirely discarded by AlphaGo Zero with a subsequent performance improvement. These mighty edifices of human knowledge, as I understand the Hansonian thesis, are supposed to be the bulwark against rapid gains in AI capability across multiple domains at once. I said, ‘Human intelligence is crap and our accumulated skills are crap,’ and this appears to have been borne out…[AI proved] fast enough to blow past centuries of human-style learning in 3 days”. And Robin Hanson’s response.
Related…ish: Paperclip maximizer, the game. As if all of you haven’t already played this. If you don’t get the reference, this article explains. Hint: don’t do what I did and use negative quantum operations to turn back time, it just makes you start over from the beginning.
Also: Eliezer is writing a book on the idea of low-hanging fruit vs. the argument from humility (“Surely I’m not so great that I can discover low-hanging fruit everyone else has missed”). First chapter up here, some responses here and here.
The only time you’re allowed to sign up for Obamacare insurance policies this year is between November 1 and December 15 (slightly longer in some states). This is poorly advertised possibly as a sinister Republican plot. If you’re an American and you need health care, check out the Obamacare FAQ sometime during that period so you don’t get left behind.
Relevant to my interests: Ninth Circuit Court rules that whales count as fish for certain legal purposes.
Trump Supporters Help Fill Republican Party Coffers. Key point is probably this graph – whatever other problems Trump is causing the GOP, he’s caused an almost unprecedented flood of small donor fundraising and given the Republicans a major financial advantage going into the midterm elections. May be used for intra-Republican primary conflicts to support Trumpist candidates.
Some good (and not so good) reactions to my post on New Atheism, including Siderea, Nathan Robinson, Jerry Coyne, and the subreddit comment section.
Michael Huemer: What’s Wrong With Soliciting Letters Of Recommendation? For one thing, these have become an irritating exercise in social obligation – most teachers don’t want to ruin their students’ lives or get in trouble, so if the student is at all okay the teacher feels obligated to call them “the next Einstein” or whatever. But it’s also the essence of “who you know rather than what you know”, reinforces the credentialist system, and distributes positions to people who are most sycophantic, most willing to pester others for favors, and who have the teachers most willing to be dishonest. Another factor reinforcing credentialism and undermining meritocracy. Also costs professors many hours of unpaid labor. Huemer recommends weighing other factors instead.
Documents Banned By Section 58 Of The Terrorism Act 2000. British censorship has intensified, with long jail sentences for anybody who reads “terrorist content” online, with “terrorist content” being anything from an ISIS magazine to (potentially) news articles about terrorism. Already used to convict a British Muslim whose brother had gone to fight for ISIS and who had looked up some ISIS stuff to try to understand how her brother was doing. Another person given suspended sentence for possessing a terrorist magazine with a copied Buzzfeed listicle about evading drone strikes.
On how police unions can either fight or reinforce corruption: “The things cop unions do that reformers don’t like – reflexively defend all officers in all situations, fund legal defenses and media campaigns…those are all felt, by cops, as safeguards against police corruption”.
This year’s best Halloween costumes so far: Winnie-the-Pooh’s Tigger (and other variations on a theme), and Person Getting Deported By Trump
Curious about that Roman chart, Ulpian’s table? Certainly doesn’t correspond to my readings of the ancient world, but I wonder what people think it represents?
I could be reading the source incorrectly but it seems to me that Ulpian’s table is an annuity schedule rather than a tax schedule and seems to imply a life of 19 to 23 from the persons current age which is quite different than total life span.
Cruise ship pollution:
Particulates are the relevant type of pollution.
Here’s an order of magnitude comparison. The Mediterranean is about 10x the area of the UK. So if there are 300 cruise ships in the Mediterranean, they pollute it to the same extent as cars pollute the UK. The typical point in the UK, ie, a rural location, is not very polluted. However, typical cruise stops should care.
300 cruise ships polluting the Mediterranean to the same degree as 66 million people pollute the UK sounds really bad. Anyway you slice the value per unit pollution is going to come out making cruise ships look like a horrible proposition if the above fact is true.
Scott, just out of curiosity, did you hit the confirmation box on Quantum Temporal Reversion, or was this before I added it? (Trying to calibrate how bad to feel about this.)
Before you added it. I couldn’t figure out how quantum computing worked, ended up with a bunch of negative ops, and guessed that the temporal reversion would revert it to zero ops. Don’t feel bad; game was great.
I have noticed that some national groups clearly have a certain look that I would strongly bet is recognizable much more often than chance, and it’s clearly not due to genetics. The most obvious examples that I’ve noticed are Russians and Israelis, who in both cases seem to have a certain stereotypical look. There are probably others that I’m just not as familiar with. I don’t know about a correlation with first names though.
I feel like I can tell white English people from white Americans in a way that doesn’t seem to depend on clothing. Not sure how this could possibly be true.
Tooth care? Posture?
Teeth are important. The willingess to use an orthodontist seems to depend on culture (or perhaps on health care funding rules) and I think I could tell the difference between a population of 30 white Germans and 30 white Australians on that basis alone.
If that fails, I’d take a punt and guess the sample with more blonde women is Australian. If that phenomenon is real, it is also probably cultural. But in this case a difference in hair dye preferences.
I saw a documentary over the weekend about the famous chimp scientist Jane Goodall as a young woman. She was exceptionally English-looking. Her mother looked just like Margaret Thatcher when she was prime minister, another extremely English-looking woman. (Thatcher had been famously good-looking in the 1950s for a young parliamentarian according to several English Tory celebrities, such as Alec Guinness and Kingsley Amis, although they specified that her English looks might not appeal abroad.)
Here in America, you don’t see very many people as English-looking as Goodall or Thatcher. Whether it is due to more mixed genes or a different set of facial expressions in American culture, I couldn’t say.
Those examples are not going to convince me of “not due to genetics”. Not at all.
There are probably major cultural differences in hairstyling, makeup use, facial tattooing, dental care, etc.
Although I wouldn’t be too quick to rule genetics out.
First of two: Hey, let’s fight data with anecdotes!
The body cam study cited does not match my extensive discussions with cops and civilians.
First of all, the primary advantage of police body cams is as an investigative tool. Juries can see what happened; we have exact quotes and exact replays of police-citizen interaction. This is very helpful in all kinds of situations.
Secondly, the methodology isn’t what actually happens. Sure, it seems fun to have a shift of cameras and a shift of no cameras, and then you can compare the results. But this doesn’t actually optimize the results:
With some cameras:
Citizen: Hey, Officer Friendly called me a filthy Norseman! And I’m Swedish!
Cops: OK, fill out this form.
With all cameras:
Citizen: Hey, Officer Friendly called me a filthy Norseman! And I’m Swedish!
Cops: OK, we have the transaction on tape. Would you like to look at the video?
Citizen: I have an important meeting.
Also, time matters:
Day 1:
Helpful Citizen: Hey, cop, I smell bacon!
Cop: I smell poo.
HC: Your mother was a hamster!
Cop: Your father stank of elderberries!
After this is played about once in court, Cop tells her friends.
Later:
Helpful Citizen: I disparage your appearance and ancestors!
Cop: That’s nice. Is there anything I can help you with?
HC: I find you regrettable and unappealing!
Cop: Great. Have a lovely day.
And, man, I hear how much my argument sounds like a defense of power pose or something (it works, just not under these conditions… under these other conditions, I swear!) But I’ve followed an early adopter of bodycams and the complaint rate plunged. I’ve spoken to cops who say they act better.
And even if they didn’t work *for this purpose* I would love them as an investigative addition. But I am fairly confident that they do. Problems with the study next.
Right. NPR covered this particular DC study, here. And the headline makes you think, because it explicitly says, “no effect on police use of force or citizen complaints.”
Well, but then you read the article and find the police force was already really closely monitored and (compared to the average police force in the county) also the police force was quite well-trained to respond with appropriate force only.
So, the cams weren’t expected to make a big change. Also, this:
“In his view, the cameras have helped his department enormously after contentious encounters like a recent one on Christmas, when police officers fatally shot a man who was brandishing a knife. Some had suggested the man was not armed, but Newsham says the video shows otherwise.”
Also, the study apparently looked only at whether officers who had cams were involved in fewer excessive-force incidents than officers who didn’t. My expectation is that top-down level factors matter a lot, so once a lot of officers have cams (even if it isn’t all of them) the management will rely on training that aims to make sure they don’t generate too much embarrassing footage… and so there’ll be fewer excessive force problems across the board, which this experimental design wouldn’t detect. So you need to track before-and-after for the whole force, not just the individual officer performance with and without cams.
Also, there’s this: “And while cameras have had neutral effects in Washington, D.C., Yu says the devices might have harmful effects in places with policies that allow officers to review footage before writing their initial reports of violent incidents.” That feels like a no-brainer. Why does any place allow police officers to control whether or not their own cams are on, or to review the footage from their cam before they write their report? The whole point was to force them to be honest, not to give them another tool for constructing narratives or making excessive force or other unreasonable behavior look reasonable.
I think it’s easy to lose our brains with “well, but this study was a randomized trial” when what’s at stake here are things we should have very strong priors about. Video cameras *work* for reliably recording video footage, p < .0001. That's why high-speed cameras are useful for physics experiments; they’re quite reliable. If we believe that there is a police force in the country with a culture that creates serious excessive force problems, do we really think that letting the ACLU install 24-7 always-on cameras on each police uniform and cruiser wouldn’t likely do something to curb that excessive force problem?
Baltimore has also been conducting a study on the efficacy of body cameras. Here’s how the study worked. They installed cameras that have an “on/off” switch, but didn’t tell the officers that the cameras are actually always on, and what the “on” button does is cause the video footage to start getting written to a permanent file–including 30 seconds or so of footage from before the officer pushes the button… which, if the officer is planting evidence, might catch the officer in the act. Sure, it’s not randomized. It wasn’t even intended as a study! But daaang, it is a compelling result!
Unaimed video cameras attached to moving bodies (such as a police officer who is running or in a fight) will tend to jitter a lot making results very hard to interpret and maybe even unusable. Video taken by a bystander with a mobile phone will often be much clearer and have a better perspective.
The NY Times has a good interactive article that will give you an idea of the limitations.
But I would guess some body cameras are better than others at stabilization? I don’t know much more about them.
More generally, it seems like a lot of times we talk about technology in a political context without really learning much about it. It’s easy to just say “body cameras” and forget about real-world limitations and assume that technology works better than it actually does. It’s much like the difference between the science fiction and real-world version of a technology.
… except when they’re all young and well-fed :
#Neoteny #Abundance #Domestication
From the body cam study:
Oh, for pity’s sake. This sort of thing makes me think the authors are unfamiliar with the problems in DC, except that they are not because they talk about them. They really appeared to try, but not here.
The DC cops have had all kinds of problems with improper use of force. (Baltimore’s got some issues, too. New Orleans is bad, but has improved some.) Now, you find that SELF-REPORTED uses of force go up with bodycams? Therefore, there could be increased uses of force?
How about this alternative explanation: In DC, cops don’t always report uses of force when they don’t have the cameras on. It takes just a small percentage of cops with a lot of unreported uses of force to skew that data. The fact they don’t seem to realize this is a possibility makes me think the editing process was broken.
I’ve now read the charts on results – they show the results on court cases to be positive, but not to a statistically significant degree. More study might find they are positive. I absolutely believe it would take a large sample size to show the effect – most cases are pled early and often with or without cameras. But there is a positive effect at the edges. And it’s at the edges that guilty people may go free, or innocent people convicted.
One more anecdote: I had a case with a dude who was charged with bringing drugs into jail. The jailers asked him if he had any drugs:
Citizen (very high): No! I never use drugs! Drugs are bad!
Cops find some weed in his pocket as he’s getting processed in, and that’s quite illegal under California law.
Turns out, he got his pocket tossed by another cop in the street who did an insufficient job; he probably reasonably believed he did not have drugs on his person on the way into jail. I found that out because the defense attorney called me and pointed me to the exact point on the bodycam footage it occurred. Case dismissed.
Fold that in to increased citizen confidence, a gradual lowering in costs as an economy of scale grows and storage space gets cheaper… bodycams are good police procedure, and I think it is not a close question.
And, yes, I still feel a little like I’m arguing feelings over science. But I think a complete utilitarian analysis and getting the data and its meaning right leads to my conclusion.
But that’s just my opinion. I could be wrong.
> If you like your questionable science served with a side of other questionable science, here’s MBTI Facial Phenotypes, the average face appearance for each of the Myers-Briggs types (eg “ESTJ”, “INFP”, etc)
Hm, I wonder what carries over. Presumable some level of personality is transmitted through the images (because, for example, some are smiling, and some are not), but I’d be interested in how much anyone could glean.
I have to disrecommend the paperclip game. Aside from how long it takes, so many important things are not at all clear, making a nonobvious mistake can set you back hours, and sometimes it can basically just make the game unwinnable. I eventually gave up when it became clear that there was simply no way I could beat the number of drifters I had made, and that any attempt to improve my strength against them would just worsen matters.
(Also, I feel like it gets the theme wrong in some important ways.)
I thought it was great, but it didn’t occur to me to try to finish it. It seems like this sort of game is more about the concept than about actually finishing.
Disagree – game is solid.
2.5 hours to paperclip the Earth – which did get tiresome near the end when I was just waiting for it to finish making enough clips to get the last few points of trust / make enough money to get more trust.
The “analyze the payout matrix to determine the best strategy” minigame was fun.
EDIT: Apparently “full autonomy attained” wasn’t the end.
Ok, played on and it got quite tedious. Killing all the humans was fun though.
Great game. I don’t know enough about economics to have a good intuition for the demand/price relationship, so I struggled to make ends meet earlier on but business was booming later.
What determines the price of Wire? Looks like it takes a random value between $13 and $27.
The EY post on AlphaGo Zero has a number of problems. The claim quoted above, “the mighty human edifice of Go knowledge…was entirely discarded…” is highly misleading. In fact, given that it started without training data, it is remarkable how human-like AlphaGo’s game is. It rediscovered a number of known openings, and the new openings it plays are very similar to known openings played by modern players. Some of them are actually old openings that modern pros had discarded as suboptimal (presumably erroneously).
EY also emphasizes that it took “centuries” for humans to master go. There is no historical data to support this claim. Certainly, opening theory and style of play have evolved over the ~350 year recorded history of go. However, the difference in strength between modern pros and the best players at the beginning of recorded go history (e.g. Dosaku in the mid-17th century) is relatively small, and, as I mentioned above, AlphaGo may lead to a re-evaluation of some older moves that were previously thought to be bad.
Finally, EY and Robin Hanson both fail to appreciate the degree to which AlphaGo Zero’s architecture is specialized for playing go, even though it did not include go game data. The training procedure for AlphaGo relied on a search method called Monte Carlo Tree Search (MCTS). MCTS works by simulating large numbers of games with random moves, or in the case of AlphaGo, random moves chosen using neural network evaluations as a weight. This strategy works particularly well for go because stones do not move once placed, so a randomly chosen good move can influence the state of a game for a long time, even if it is followed by many bad moves in other places. This is not the case in chess, for example, where MCTS does not work well, because a randomly chosen good move is likely to be undone by subsequent bad moves in a random playout. If the AlphaGo architecture does not even generalize well to chess, it would be premature to call it a real step on the road to AGI.
“However, the difference in strength between modern pros and the best players at the beginning of recorded go history (e.g. Dosaku in the mid-17th century) is relatively small …”
Really? The difference between chess players from just a hundred years ago and today is massive.
On Google, I can’t believe it has such a higher rating than the others. All of them don’t really care about your privacy, but Google is the worst offender, trying to know every possible fact about you to use in their marketing. And the fact that they have such a wide access to peoples phones, search history, emails and even their entire web browsing makes it that much worse.
Theory: nobody cares about privacy. Facebook and Twitter are annoying time sinks who keep messing up your timeline order. Google is the nice company that helps you find whatever you’re looking for.
And the fact that they have such a wide access to peoples phones, search history, emails and even their entire web browsing makes it that much worse.
Introspecting on my emotional reactions, I think that on some level this actually makes me like Google more. They know a lot about me and use this knowledge to help me out, and also haven’t betrayed my trust so far… which makes my relationship to them feel intimate, in a way that Facebook doesn’t.
I think people instinctively trust those who could hurt them but have instead only been helpful, which would go a long way to explaining Google’s popularity.
Let me cast some doubt on the bonobo “debunking”. This seems to be the work of a serial debunker, not of high quality, and definitely not science in any recognizable way. Cursory review of the reviews of her books on Amazon suggest she’s got an axe to grind with anyone making light of biblical monogamy etc. Her other book “debunks” “Sex at Dawn”, a book that talks about humansexuality, and apparently critiques it in similar spiteful fashion. So we’re talking politicized polemics here.
I happen to have read both “Sex at Dawn” and the more scholarly work on Bonobos, both the objects of scorn of this debunker, and I don’t recognize the works from the criticisms. Frans de Waal’s work on bonobos in particular is quite sober on the ins and outs of bonobo behavior, even describes a political attack and murder of an opponent for group leadership – no sugarcoating here. So, the criticisms of this debunker sound shrill and like a lot of strawmanning. Handle with care.
Didn’t you do a post “Against debunking” at some point, or similar? Came to mind on this subject.
Thanks; removed until I can confirm.
This was the journal that published Daryl Bem’s precognition paper, but refused to publish the several follow-up studies that failed to replicate his results, so I’ll assume this is yet another finding waiting to be consumed by the replication crisis.
The open enrollment period has been a mis-feature of a awful implementation of a horrible idea from the very beginning.
And it’s not just for plans purchased on the exchange, it’s for *all* private insurance plans. There might be some exceptions for employer plans, but every single ACA compliant health insurance plan is getting altered over the next two months.
My insurance is going from ~850 a month to ~1040 a month for a plan that is also going from ~6800 per person deductible to ~7300 per person (that might not be entirely accurate. When I say the monthly charge I knew I could no longer afford insurance, and stopped paying close attention).
Let me repeat that–As of 1 January I, my wife and my daughter will no longer have ACA compatible insurance. We cannot afford to spend over 12 percent of our take-home pay on something that provides no value until we spend somewhere between 13000 and almost 15000 dollars.
As to it being Trump, let me quote from an email exchange from 2014 (well before Trump threw his hat in the ring BTW):
The ACA has been a train wreck from the word go.
The Democrats wrote the ACA without any input, they hired cronies to build the website, Obama issues constitutional questionable orders to defer implementation of key parts of the bill, arranged extra-constitutional payments to insurers to keep insurers from leaving the program or going out of business. It hasn’t bent the cost curve *AT ALL*, but it’s made it difficult for many people to find doctors, and it’s forced people to *change* doctors.
It was, and is a HORRIBLE bill. But hey, we forced a few more people onto a government entitlement program. YAH!.
To be fair, Trump was supposed to repeal and replace Obamacare, and he didn’t, so now all of its myriad failures can be legitimately attributed to him.
“Universe shouldn’t exist, CERN physicists conclude” is a ridiculous and confusing headline for “Scientists confirm CP symmetry violation”
It’s weird how the Whitefish scandal blew up. Most articles are written by reporters who seem to have very little curiosity about basic questions: was Whitefish doing a good job or not at restoring power? And are they overcharging for it?
It seems like reporting this story properly would require learning a lot more about how the power industry normally works and the logistics involved in restoring power in Puerto Rico. Instead we read about tenuous connections to Trump and editorials assuming it’s all very corrupt with little direct evidence.
My pet theory based on following this story for a while is that PREPA is broke (they went bankrupt last summer) and they’re trying to conserve cash in unorthodox ways. They say they went with Whitefish because they didn’t require money up front and they didn’t need to provide lodging for the workers. Also, at one point they apparently were hoping the Army Corp of Engineers would do all the work for free. Going through normal channels, the mutual aid between power companies is not free and apparently they thought they couldn’t afford it.
It seems like this might be more about people working at a company in a financially desperate situation making strange deals that a better financed company wouldn’t make. But nobody seems to be covering that angle.
Puerto Rico is quite corrupt overall, but that’s not particularly interesting to the American press unless it can be somehow tied to Trump. For example, Puerto Rican public schools have unbelievably awful test scores on a Spanish-language version of the federally NAEP specifically made up to be culturally sensitive to Puerto Rico. But nobody in the 50 states much cares at all.
After all, what’s the worst that can happen due to the ineptitude and corruption of government in Puerto Rico: the island continues to empty out, Puerto Ricans continue to move to Orlando, and Florida’s 29 Electoral Votes permanently switch to the Democrats? That sounds like a plan …
Everything sure looks like a nail, doesn’t it?
From the link about how we all actually love tech companies:
It seems to me that really smart people who are quite good at what they do is something to be specifically concerned about, when what they do is steal men’s souls and enslave them. You can look at this mentality taken to its extreme in the realm of gatcha mobile phone games. Maybe there’s something more generally beneficial for us as a society to use our limited supply of really smart people who are quite good at what they do on than a war of attrition for consumer attention?
But it was the only way I could go back and accept the Drifters’ offer! The game would have been over and I wouldn’t have spent an additional four days playing it…
Oh.
Cruise ships: May be true, I obviously am unqualified to say. But it’s really hard to believe, I was just looking at one in port yesterday. They’re big, white and clean looking and there’s no visible exhaust at all when they move. Obviously we’re talking invisible particulates but psychologically they don’t look like heavy polluters.
The volume figures are also a hard sell, I can’t fathom the 1 ship= 1.000.000 cars equivalence. You could fit 1.000.000 car engines in the volume of a cruise ship maybe but certainly not the volume of it’s engines… and I’d expect the ship’s engines to pollute less just in terms of surface to volume ratio, though that may be a naive way of looking at it.
I assume the ship’s engines burn low grade fuel and in the microparticulate pollution stakes they’re worse than car engines by a factor of 1000 and then the volume covers the other 1000?
In port: Which port? Some of them have started installing shore power connections for cruise ships specifically so they don’t have to run their engines/generators in port to generate power for hotel loads.
As for numbers, you’re right about low-grade fuel. The ship in the article (MV Oceana) is powered by four Sulzer 16ZAV40S diesels, each of which has a total cylinder volume of 1120 litres. So across the four engines we have the displacement of a few thousand cars (depending on car size). Their power output is 46 megawatts or about 60,000 horsepower (again, 1000 small cars). The rest comes from differences in the fuel used.
Here’s my personal story to support Siderea’s point about New Atheism: I was raised as an atheist and I have never had any business with religion. So, one could argue, New Atheism was preaching to a person who already got the message in this case. Yet, they’ve managed to influence me. Before, I haven’t though about being religious/non-religious as an ethical issue. If some of my friends were religious then it was weird and curious, but shrug, in didn’t matter in the end. Nowadays I feel about them similarly to how I feel about young communists in Che Guevara T-shirts: These guys may be a good people personally, but they should really spend some time questioning what they believe.
“Universe Shouldn’t Exist, CERN Physicists Conclude” is a load of bullmanure, as sadly increasingly often in fundamental physics’s university press releases. The blog I linked to has a very populated category for that.
Love Huemer’s LOR article. Is there any chance at all that we see reforms in this area? What do non-traditional students who have been out of academia for 5-10 years do anyway? Overall seems like a very regressive, anti-outsider policy which is interesting since admissions boards are always touting how much they strive for diversity.
“Speaking of ACLU cases: city of Dickinson, Texas, tries to make hurricane relief aid conditional on recipients promising not to boycott Israel”
Last time I checked this wasn’t true but was either mis-understood or maliciously made up. http://www.honestreporting.com/are-israel-supporters-to-blame-for-hurricane-harvey-victims/
Since HaAretz broke the story (which subsequently turned out years later to be nonsense) about the Arab being prosecuted for having sex with a Jewish lady without making it clear he was Arab; and then the story that Israeli doctors were sterilising Ethopian Jews without their knowledge to control their population (which again turned out to be nonsense); my HaAretz rule of thumb is that if it sounds shockingly awful, it’s probably nonsense.
Thanks for posting the link to the Map of the AI Safety Community.
Counter-nitpick: I think Roman’s tower looks reasonably Roman. First result on Google Images for “Roman Tower” is this:
http://www.gothereguide.com/Images/UK/Oxford/Roman_tower_oxford.jpg
(From Oxford, the primary AI Safety city within the borders of the Roman Empire.)
I can’t believe Scott missed the chance to give this post a Tigger warning.
The RNC is crushing the DNC in fundraising, but Democrats appear to be giving directly to the candidates instead of to the DNC: http://talkingpointsmemo.com/dc/congressional-democrats-crushing-gop-in-fundraising
The MBTI link doesn’t seem to work (imgur having technical difficulties). I’ve tried a few times over a couple of hours.
I never understood why the universe had to be asymmetric. Can’t it just be symmetric without annihilating itself? Ie. can, for instance, all the remaining antimatter be off beyond our Hubble horizon, forming an identical subset-universe with the opposite sign?