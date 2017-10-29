Open Thread 87.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
"Having relationships issues? Don’t know who to talk or where to go for help? Relationship Hero to the rescue! We're a hivemind of highly trained relationship experts who provide actionable advice 24x7. The first 10 minutes with an expert are free, then it's $1/minute."
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Need help with a software issue? The Greenfield Guild is glad to assist, whether you need a full team to tackle your project, or just a little advice. The initial video consultation is always free: schedule yours today.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
I have been trying without much success to get rattumblr to talk about board games as well as video games. In case it’s of interest to anybody, I’ve been doing text overviews of (mostly strategy, not party) games here:
https://invertedporcupine.tumblr.com/post/165438492502/games-overview-masterpost
rationalish user Kaminiwa also has some board game impressions under their TIP (things I played) tag.
I like board games, but haven’t played (or even heard of most of) the games on your list. I’ve had my eye on Sekigahara for a little while, but the group I play with prefers 4-6 player games, and more on the complexity level of 7 Wonders. Not that that’s stopped me from buying a few games before figuring out who would play them…
Anyway, nice to see another source of board game opinions.
I like board games, but have only played Race for the Galaxy out of your whole list.
One problem I’ve experienced with board games is getting friends to actually play them. Here’s what I’ve found:
Settlers of Catan: bought in 2012, still gets requested
Small World: got requested for a couple of years, now collects dust
Carcassonne: ditto
Navegador: a huge hit with a group one of whose members ditched us, no requests since
Munchkin Legends: got it for free, don’t like Munchkin enough to buy more sets, still gets a lot of requests
Axis & Allies: played a total of four or so times since June 2013
Cthulhu! by Twilight Creations: bought it to harvest for RPG miniatures, popular enough with my friends that I bought into their flagship game Zombies!
Defenders of the Realm: I bought this fantasy co-op two months ago and it’s been getting requested to the exclusion of most everything else.
As a fan of Catan who thought it could be a bit better, I’ve become a big fan of a game called Splendor.
Basically, Splendor is a game where you use chips to buy cards, which usually give you points. Get enough victory points to win! It’s a bit more complex than that, so I’d be fine to explain further if you’d like.
Log another vote for Splendor. A great, but simple game with lots of replayability.
Also voting for Splendor! I like a lot of board/card games, but this one has a couple major advantages: 3~4 people (my family is 4 people so we can play if one is missing), quick play time (usually ~half an hour with experienced players), and my mom actually enjoys it (I think its the only board game she plays voluntarily besides backgammon).
Also, the gem chips are really satisfying game pieces. They looks pretty (gems!) and have a satisfying weight.
Sure, go ahead.
OK.
The youngest player starts, and from there it goes clockwise. On each turn, you can perform one and only one action. These actions are as follows:
Firstly, you can take chips, which are basically like currency. There are five different colors (White, Black, Green, Red, Blue), as well as a wild-card that I will get into much later; you can either take two of the same kind – e.g. two Green chips – or you can take three, but none of the same kind – e.g. a White chip, a Green chip, or a Black chip. Oh, and you can’t take two of the same kind if that would leave less than 2 chips of that type in the bank. Now, that’s a lot of information to take in, but I bet you’re more interested in a different piece of information: namely, why take chips at all?
Well, the second possible action you can take on your turn is purchasing cards. The board is set up so there are 12 face-up cards out on the field which anyone can purchase; 4 1-star cards which are cheap, 4 2-star cards which are medium-expensive, and 4 3-star cards which are very expensive. Of course, you can buy any of them. Before you do, you should take a look at the cards so you can see the cost in chips (say, 2 Red chips, 3 Blue chips, 2 Green chips), the amount of points you’ll get for having that card (probably 1), and the color of the card (I think this card really exists, and I’m guessing it’s Blue) The color of the card itself is especially important, because like I said, cards give you both points and resources. (Actually, most cards don’t even give you points, but once you hear this next part you’ll probably be OK with that.) See, let’s say you’ve already purchased two Red cards and a Black card, and now you want to purchase a card that costs two Red chips and a Black chip. You might’ve guessed it by now, but the cards you already have mean that you can get that card for free, without paying any chips and without giving up any new cards. Now, if you wanted to purchase a card that cost two Red chips and two Black chips, you’d have to toss in one Black chip and the rest would be free. In other words, cards are a permanent resource, and as you get more cards, you can get even more cards for free, which lets you get more cards for free…you get the idea.
One more thing: instead of purchasing a card right away, you can reserve that card face-down. If you do that, you get 1 wild-card chip, and now only you can purchase that card (although keep in mind, to get it working you still have to purchase it). This is usually used to just snipe out other players from getting big and valuable cards, or to protect yourself from other people trying to do that to you. But since that’s your action for the turn, there’s a pretty high cost to doing it.
Now, as for winning. Like I said, some cards do in fact give you points for getting them, and those points are written on the cards. Once you get 15 points, then everyone else gets a turn until everyone has had the same number of turns (in other words, if you went third, the person who went fourth gets a turn and then the game ends, but if you went first everyone gets a turn. Hopefully you went fourth, so the game ends.) Thing is though, most cheap cards give you 1 or two points at best, like in the example I gave earlier, and the expensive cards, although they give you a lot of points, are pretty tough to get your hands on. So you’re probably wondering if there’s a faster way to get points, and there is, the final mechanic of the game: Nobles.
At the start of the game, you choose randomly out of a pack of 10 Noble tiles; take out as many nobles as you have players, then another one. On those tiles you’ll see the requirements to acquire that noble. For example, one might have 3 Green, 3 Blue, and 3 Red. The key here is that we’re not talking chips and we’re not talking payment; if you manage to buy up 3 Green, 3 Blue, and 3 Red cards before anyone else, then you’ll get the Noble permanently. Each Noble has 3 points written on it, so that gives you 3 points. By the way, the races for Nobles are intense and can decide the game.
A few finishing words: to think of it like Catan: chips are like Bricks and Wood and cards are like Settlements. After all, building a settlement in a new place gets you more Bricks and Wood, and buying a card pretty much gets you more chips. And Bricks and Wood get used to build settlements, whereas chips are used to “build” or more accurately buy cards. Makes sense? Nobles are like the Largest Army or the Longest Road, and Reserving is a bit like using your Knight on someone, although in this game there isn’t really a way to steal someone else’s resources. Also, once you get a noble, you can’t lose them.
Now then…I like explaining games, so let me know if this was a good explanation.
@AnonYEmous
First off, I’d never heard of this game before and it sounds fun, so I’ll be checking it out.
I also like explaining games, and you asked for evaluation:
a pet peeve of mine is when people explain games in an order that doesn’t make sense until you’ve heard the whole thing. For example, things like “which player starts?” and “how many turns from 15 points until the end of the game” feel unnecessary and contribute to making the game feel unwiedly. As I am often the one trying to pitch games to.my group, the thing I’m trying to avoid is “this sounds too complicated, let’s just play Catan.”
This feels less complicated than Catan, but they don’t know that.
I’d say start with the objective, then go down.
How to win? Nobles ans Cards.
How to get those? Chips.
How to get chips? Some per turn, etc.
We should create a comprehensive game explaining tutorial
Seconded. Goals, then Process. With games with multiphase turns it’s not always productive to work backwards, but you at least outline what’s important and then explain how to go about it.
Yeah, I usually find that goal-based explanation is more streamlined and better. The issue with this game is that, as far as I see it, the acquiring of cards is the most important thing – sure, yeah, getting points, but you really need to get a lot of resources to get points, and you get resources by getting cards. I end up wanting to explain basically from the middle, as it were, so I thought I’d just try for something comprehensive and from-the-start.
…also, I really don’t know how I’d explain Splendor backwards now that I’ve thought about it. Maybe it’s just tough to explain. But it’s so easy once you get it already. Sad!
Splendor is one of the games that hits the sweet spot: playable in an hour or less, simple enough to explain the rules to someone new to board games, with a level of strategic depth. Two others that fit the same spot are Machi Koro and Century: Spice Road.
Recently tried and enjoyed Century: Spice Road– the only reason why we didn’t buy it there and then is that our local shop also often has it.
Core mechanic is playing cards to acquire and trade cubes of different colours (representing spices) until you have enough to trade some cubes for a victory points card.
It also has very quick turns, as each player can only take one action (play a card, acquire a card, buy a victory-points card, pick up all their previously played cards) per turn.
Another recently-acquired game in that sweet spot is Kingdomino. Like many people I dismissed it as a children’s game when it came out, but it has a lot of depth- there’s a reason why it won Spiel des Jahres this year.
(Core mechanic is drafting dominos with different terrain on them to build a kingdom.Picking better ones puts you later in the order for the next draft).
(Some of those games are from boutique publishers; it’s not surprising if you haven’t played them unless you were actually looking for them.)
I have two big advantages here. One, my wife will play almost anything I put in front of her (she has no interest in researching or shopping for games, but she’s happy to play). The worst I’ve done with her is Sekigahara, where her reaction was “meh.”
Two, I have managed to find a bunch of people who like to play games in my immediate vicinity, and are generally willing to try both light and heavy games. So a typical game day, which happens maybe once a month, will last four about 4 hours, and typically involve one 2.5 hour complex game and one 45 minute lighter game.
Currently, the games I like to use to lure people into the hobby are Isle of Skye (a Carcassonne-killer, for me at least) and King of New York (a slightly more gamer-y sequel to King of Tokyo), to which I’ll probably add the recently-acquired Whistle Stop. Only after I have them hooked do I try to introduce the brain-burners.
Race for the Galaxy has been almost completely supplanted by Roll for the Galaxy and Jump Drive in the board game groups I’ve played with. Both of the games are by the same developer and publisher as Race.
Jump Drive is a stripped-down version of Race, without the phase selection… basically, it’s just acquiring planets and developments. Roll for the Galaxy uses different mechanisms than Race, but is very much the same game. Both seem to play much smoother than the original. The problem with all three games is the bewildering number of symbols. Nothing stops a game in its tracks like a player having to ask ‘what does this card do?’.
It used to be that you could make a decent guess at the complexity of a game by looking at the number of types of components. Splendor, a relatively simple game, has the gem chips, the cards, and the tiles for the nobles. Century: Spice Road has the spice cubes, the bonus VP coins, the action cards, and the VP cards.
Now, I have to consider the number of symbols on the card and how obvious their meaning is. Splendor just has the five colors of gems as symbols, and they all work the same. On the other hand, the symbol at the top of a Seven Wonders (an otherwise excellent game) card can be any number of things… it could be VPs, money, resources, something turned into VPs based on a number of formulas (science or military), etc.
I’m not an especially brilliant player of games, but I am an unusually good teacher of games. Among other things, I’ve taught half a dozen different people how to play Race for the Galaxy, and nobody has had trouble catching on.
I’ve played about 350 in-person games, mostly with my wife (and mostly with the full first arc of expansions included), and about 2500 online. I understand that other people find the bigger game difficult to penetrate, but I have zero desire to play Jump Drive, and while I’ll undoubtedly play my friend’s copy of Roll at some point, I’m confident (p=0.98) that it won’t replace Race for me.
Just got back from the Spiel in Essen, so this thread is Relevant To My Interests…
Does Rule of Law imply some kind of General Will?
I think you need to elaborate to provoke meaningful discussion.
There are criticisms of the idea of a General Will, based on the association with Jacobins and Revolutionary Terror. It is viewed as an idea that serves the purposes of tyranny.
On the other hand, some historians equate the General Will, at least on some level, with the Rule of Law.
I don’t really see how the Rule of Law and the General Will are the same thing, but I think that in practical terms the Rule of Law is always justified with reference to the common good. I think that if someone were to utterly reject the Rule of Law, they might have placed themselves outside the bounds of political acceptability, or (if not) that there must be some action that would place them outside of those bounds.
This is a quote from RR Palmer, Twelve Who Ruled:
Perhaps, we need to have layers of General Will/ agreement. Competing jurisdictions. (General Will as a revealed preference.)
One other thought – competing jurisdictions to give people the freedom to live how they wish – but don’t jurisdictions also have to have the right of refusal? How can i maintain my general will, my apple trees if there are an influx of people who hate them?
Does the right of refusal trump the right to freely move?
It’s notable that the Wikipedia page for “Rule of Law” doesn’t mention the phrase “general will”, but the Wikipedia page for “General Will” does mention “Rule of Law” – specifically – “As used by Rousseau, the “general will” is considered by some identical to the rule of law”.
I think the most that can be said is that some conceptions of the General Will overlap with some conceptions of the Rule of Law. It seems a lot of people, including myself, have a fairly “formalist” definition of the rule of law, which says it isn’t so much about where the law comes from, more about that it governs the government (and its agents) as much as the (rest of the) governed. There’s also something about the law not creating too many discretionary powers for the government and its agents.
I think there’s also a distinction to be made between what the Rule of Law is, and why it might be justified – and whether that justification is meant to be absolutely general or whether it is allowed to break down in strange hypotheticals or even in some actually-occuring circumstances. If a country were to be governed according to a law written by demons, one meticulously written to allow a minimum of discretion to the rulers (so the ruler’s would act more like the demon’s automata than their puppets, if you catch my distinction), then that wouldn’t be morally justifiable, but by my definitions it might still be the rule of law.
You could have the rule of law without it in any way reflecting the “general will” of the people. Imagine a China-like bureaucracy that had little corruption or discretion with a Constitution that was strictly enforced. I think it’s more of a historical coincidence that we think of these as being necessarily related.
Reposting because the current OT changed before I could compile it all. The universe LMC made up when she was 14:
It is the far future. Don’t bother to put a Gregorian year on it, as humans don’t use that calendar anymore and relativistic travel makes things complicated. Said calendar’s last year was 2086 or so, when an alien colony ship from Alpha Centauri conquered Earth. 10 billion of us couldn’t resist 1,000 with such technology.
The aliens looked superficially mammalian, like bears 1.5 meters tall on all fours, manipulating tools with two trunks that each divided into ‘fingers’ at the end. They enslaved us, genetically engineered us because our children were cheaper than robots for many applications.
The elephant-bears infected humanity with a retrovirus that altered the genes whose expression gave rise to the utility functions in our childrens’ brains. One part of it was making a chemical they sweated trigger the new humans’ pleasure centers. Once the new humans grew up, the brutality of the regime plummeted (they had initially neutron bombed an industrialized island to breed on while conveying their demands to the rest of the world by drones that shot open dissidents). Human status competition became based around proximity to the elephant-bears. Eventually the global surveillance state relaxed enough that a conspiracy of slave engineers was able to produce guns and gas masks, with the cause celebre to join the rebellion being forced breeding of women who didn’t want children by an arrogant ruler who underestimated how much oppression she needed to maintain a slave state.
(Hopefully-interesting sociology: these aliens were matriarchal despite their homeworld having achieved gender equality some time after the Industrial Revolution. The reason was that each tonne of starship mass is very expensive, so they’d colonized the nearest stars with all-female crews and frozen seed).
So about 400 years after we were enslaved, despite how they’d changed us, a slave revolt still took back all of Earth. We destroyed their satellites before they could destroy us from the high ground and worked hard to reverse engineer everything we hadn’t destroyed.
Long story short, we learned from the masters and sent the same sort of slower-than-light warp bubble starships they’d used to get here to fight them at Alpha Centauri. We won. It surprised no one who knew probability theory that AC wasn’t where they’d evolved. We conquered several main-sequence stars on our way to the masters’ homeworld. We were kinder to them than they to us. We let them keep their freedom and choose new leaders, demanding only small land concessions for embassies and scientific outposts.
With the war winding down, the research was the exciting part. At the masters’ homeworld, we received radio transmissions from the diplomatic delegations of several interstellar… we couldn’t say “empires” because you couldn’t run an interstellar government, but species. There were contiguous clumps of stellar colonies belonging to five species or powers, and by conquering the masters, we’d replaced them as a power.
How could all this interstellar activity have gone on without violating the ancient scientist Fermi’s paradox? We invited scholars and government representatives from all the alien homeworlds to Earth’s capital to learn.
Naturally this raised a problem for the alien diplomats. None of the powers wanted to be at a disadvantage of many decades. So it turned out that the next Earth heard after the commander’s radio signals were three delegations on one starship, launched from the nearest colony of the…
Trilateral ones. Standing upright on the three legs of their carbon-based exoskeleton, with the three fingers of their three hands fractally branching into finer manipulators, they claimed to dominate the stars, other aliens being subjects of their science and three of the “home stars” being simply their largest polities. Human scientists politely insisted on meeting all aliens anyway, but of course they would be many years behind.
They were Followed just a decade later by the Czarthians, or tentacled ones. They looked like Cthulhu’s head on a horse body, with rubbery purple skin rather than mammalian skin and hair. They told a very different story: their ancestors had evolved on a planet far spinward of their current realm, but it had been conquered two Earth centuries ago in Czarthi’s frame by the…
Arachnid-like BETELANS, who had invented interstellar conquest, and the Shrevans or trilateral ones were upstarts who they’d just learned by radio had conquered their home world.
The Czarthians appeared to live in eusocial families, with the families in a city held together by a civic cult and all cities submitting to the leadership of their ancestors in Czarthi’ s first city.
There are also ULARANS: the fifth power looked like blue-skinned bipedal lizards that nursed their young. The sociology I came up for them was that their dominant religion had been theocratic and believed in the necessity of maintaining the body with mummification for consciousness to enjoy an afterlife. Scientists debunked their religion, leading to a period of chaos before a global secular dictatorship was established just before they discovered nuclear weapons.
So what replaced the old funerals? Cryogenics: every Ularan is frozen in the hope of aeverlasting future life when the necessary technology is invented.
The Ularan home star was conquered a couple of Earth centuries ago in it’s frame by the Betalans, then just recently by the Shrevans.
Next: life on post-slavery post-scarcity Earth.
Did they get an answer to the Fermi paradox?
Where the mystery stood when I stopped writing was Earth had an Ularan ambassador who claimed there’s widespread archaeological evidence of sapient species evolving and disappearing in mass extinctions, and the times are synchronized across planets, pointing to systemic gamma ray bursts. He said Czarthian scientists would probably corroborate this model and that Earth’s extinction pattern doesn’t fit it after the End Permian.
New Naval Gazing is up. This is a repost of Part 1 of Fire Control. Iowa Part 2 will be up Wednesday.
We’re having some trouble with comment echoing right now. Please comment there.
Anyone have recommendations for a good learn-how-to-meditate resource or program? My SO has been experiencing issues with anxiety and stress for several years and, based on my comments, has expressed interest in trying meditation to address it. I’m aware of the evidence that meditation can be effective at managing anxiety, and I’ve even seen lots of statements to the effect of “I’m not religious / spiritual, so I was skeptical of meditation, but it really worked for me,” which is reassuring since neither of us are religious or spiritual, but I don’t know where to start.
Ideally, I’d love a recommendation of “Go to this website and follow its instructions” for a form of meditation that is demonstrably effective at stress reduction / management. Non-spiritual would be a plus, but isn’t strictly a requirement. I’m just stuck at the point of having a generalized impression that meditation could be beneficial in my SO’s situation, but not knowing how to turn that into actionable advice.
Go to this website (or to the app store on your phone) and I think that’ll be a good start for you and your SO.
‘How to Meditate’ free download (also on Youtube) from Yuttadhammo Bhikku https://www.sirimangalo.org/text/how-to-meditate/
or jon kabat-zinn
https://youtu.be/8HYLyuJZKno
The smartphone app that worked best for me* and the friends that I have talked to about it is Headspace. It charges a small fee but you can do the 10-day intro as a free trial (and I think you can do the intro multiple times).
*Although nothing worked actually WELL for me, and I do no meditate at all anymore.
The Mindful Way Through Anxiety is a good book by a couple of psychologists that specifically addresses this topic, and I personally found it helpful.
https://www.reddit.com/r/streamentry/wiki/beginners-guide is a thing that exists. I’ve been following it since Scott’s MCTB review, which isn’t long enough to get any really interesting results, but if having a community that will answer/discuss questions seems like a big plus, it might be a good choice.
The Mind Illuminated is the book that did it for me. It’s written by a former professor of neuroscience and in a non-spiritual way.
Another plus: imho the author looks like yoda.
I remember we used to have a chestnut around here about “if only it were legally permissible to offer low-cost online mental health counseling but liability is a killer, etc etc.” Recently saw this relevant banner ad.
What do we make of this–exciting new way to fight cost disease, flash in the pan, scam, the real hurdle is offering advice about and prescribing medication, other?
NYC Secular Solstice Kickstarter is in its final stretch, it’s 80% funded with less than 48 hours to go. If you have been holding back to commit due to not knowing whether other friends are going, you can check for them or signal your own interest on the FB event. Additionally, we encourage people who care whether this event happens or not to donate at the level you would be comfortable donating at each year, even if you are unsure whether you will personally attend this year. P.S. We have amazing 3″ vinyl laser-cut stickers for sponsorship backers.
We have 16 people so far signed up for the Rationalist Megameetup, and that also has a FB event.
I have recently (re-?) discovered slate star codex, less(er) wrong and a few other interesting blogs. They all have been around for a while and there is a lot of content. Also the content creates a tightly connected network of articles.
I’m trying to read and struggling to do so in an organised manner, which bothers me a lot. I would also like to make some notes here and there and easily mark things I have read and posts that are unread. Asking for advice – how do you manage your reading list? And already-read list? Make notes of interesting posts/stuff? Connect things topic-wise? As much as in ideal world my brain would just do that on its own, it needs some support.
What I know exists/ I can do:
I can read chronologically and this covers problem of unread content and I don’t like this.
I have an RSS feed plugin for the new content.
Bookmarks or plugins like pocket do not seem sufficient enough as they are just a bag for links, with no easy way to make comments or connections.
As a reasercher I used to work mostly with pdf’s from arxiv + regular books/printed stuff. I did put my pdf’s/notes in a shitload of directories usually nested with comments on textfiles or on pdfs, or printing stuff and using paper notebooks… I think we should be able to do better… 🙂 And also as it kind-of-worked then, blog-type form of content is less cooperating with such nonsense.
Any suggestions?
I would keep track of it on a Spreadsheet, because when it comes to software I prefer using technology I already understand to learning new, perhaps more efficient technology… this isn’t a great formfactor for keeping long notes (or annotations to specific bits of text), but short notes work great and you can add links to long notes.
For note organization, perhaps Evernote or similar? That’s what a lot of my friends used to keep track of notes and readings in college.
For advice on reading order:
1) Start with the “best of” posts.
2) Follow links at the top of articles/linked in article text. This spirals quickly, but its not as bad on this site as on Wikipedia (…or TVTropes *shudders*) so if you stay disciplined it should be too much of a disorganized mess.
3) Skip the old open threads. Yes people reference past conversations a lot, but people here are pretty good at linking to previous comments, and you can always ask what they’re referring to.
I actually did read through most of archives in roughly chronological order, and as long as you skip the open threads it mostly works. I mean, it takes a while, but this is a very active blog that has been up for 5 years, so of course there’s a ton of content.
If you’re looking for a more comprehensive but still curated “best of” for Scott’s stuff*, there’s the Library of Scott Alexandria. And if you’re just looking for a different ordering of the Sequences, you can check out Rationality: From AI to Zombies.
*I’m actually not sure how up to date it is, though.
An easier way to read R:AZ is readthesequences.com.
Thanks! I keep forgetting about that.
Thank you for those links!
It still however does not solve a general problem of making notes and marking content you read/want to read all over the internet. I was hoping there is some software out there supporting this, that I don’t know of.
Yeah, definitely; I was just hoping to contribute what I could. But for what it’s worth, I’m inclined to agree with quaelegit that Evernote is at least an option, although not necessarily ideal—personally, I use it to keep longer book quotes and for the nice webpage clipping tool, since it’s pretty good at paring the page down to just the main text, and it has a good tagging system and sharing capability. But I got fed up with the rich text formatting and the not great tools for stripping and adding formatting; I really, really would have preferred html or Markdown or something, but your mileage may vary.
The links are very helpful!
I just use a text file for books I’m reading/plan to read/have read. If you’re looking to write detailed notes, I think some rationalist people use wiki software.
Bay Areans: I’m trying to get enough interest for an SF boardgame night this Friday (November 3rd). I put the details on the LW meetup page. If you’re interested contact me through there (or reply to this comment if you can’t get on).
I’d like to see a sportsball team called “The Bay Areans” mostly to see how Berkeley would react.
More Neal Stephenson reading about to be undertaken, so my legendary ordering of his novels will soon be updated: I got a copy of the Dodo book out of the lye berry. BUT: I haven’t cracked it yet because I first decided to read as much Ted Chiang as I could find for free online. I do not regret this.
So, in the meantime, let’s talk Ted Chiang. I love his writing. I can sometimes find a few things in his stories that don’t sit right or don’t satisfy me, but for the most part I think he’s brilliant. Y’all’s thoughts? Favorite stories? Least favorite?
My favorite so far is “Truth of Fact, Truth of Feeling.” My least favorite (and I still really enjoyed it) was “The Lifecycle of Software Objects.” Maybe in a comment to this later on I’ll make an ordered list of everything by him I’ve read, same as I did for Stephenson.
I will say, I’m disappointed nobody here (that I can remember) recommended Chiang to me earlier, although I’m not totally surprised; a Chiang recommendation doesn’t spring naturally from “gimme more like Seveneves.”
I hadn’t heard of him before Arrival. Read the collection afterwards and loved it, probably because I’m a one-boxer at heart.
I’m curious what Story of Your Life is like, because I found Arrival a bit ridiculous, decidedly moreso than The Lifecycle of Software Objects which was itself ridiculous in many ways.
Is there a webbed version?
You should be able to find a PDF of the story on google. (Edit: and Gwern’s review has a link to the story text.) A friend of mine also found a pirated ebook of the whole anthology, but I’m not brave enough to go looking for it myself.
(Funnily, I bought the paperback anthology right before seeing the ebook, and read the ebook before the paper copy arrived — and the paper version was missing two of my three favorite stories from the ebook >.>)
“Story of Your Life” is less ridiculous than Arrival — much smaller in scope, doesn’t break causality, no Chinese General melodrama. I think this story is much more powerful in its original smaller scope — when its about the family instead of the world. The short story also mentions the geopolitical implications, but they’re in the background — it’s about mother and daughter.
The second two points explain themselves — or rather, just read the story and you’ll see what I mean (I hope).
====
My mom hated the short story, because she saw it as an attack on free will (I think?) — I’m just glad we didn’t make her read “What’s Expected of Us” 😛
I read two pieces by Chiang after seeing the mention here and started a third (The Lifecycle of Software Objects). My impression so far is that he is a very good idea person but not a first rate storyteller.
@DavidFriedman:
Which ones have you read? In terms of sheer storytelling, I think The Merchant and the Alchemist’s Gate is strongest (though the ideas are excellent also). I’d agree a lot of his other stuff reads more like essays, but very compelling ones.
I read “Hell is the Absence of God” and “Exhalation.” The latter was a very clever idea but didn’t grab me as a story.
I’ve read Hell is the Absence of God, but I just didn’t get it. Like, what the heck is he getting at? That God can be capricious? In whose theology, precisely? Not his, I imagine.
OK, here’s my ordered list of Ted Chiang works I’ve read: (1 = favorite)
1. The Truth of Fact, The Truth of Feeling
2. The Merchant and the Alchemist’s Gate*
3. Exhalation*
4. Understand
5. The Great Silence
6. The Lifecycle of Software Objects
…with the obligatory reminder that I still REALLY enjoyed #6.
PS. I reviewed #1 a while back at my blog. Turns out, it was recommended to me here, I’d forgotten.
* Really, #s 2 and 3 are tied.
!!! Be sure to check out Seventy-Two Letters, Story of Your Life, and Divide by Zero. I’m inclined to agree with gwern’s reading of Story of Your Life, which clears up my is-it-time-travel is-it-not confusion when I read it. I have complaints about Divide by Zero, but I’m not sure it’s fair of me to voice them, since I read it years ago and I’m not really up for justifying myself with the source text…. Seventy-Two Letters is just fun and good, though!
I saw Arrival and actually read a summary of the plot before I saw it (because I don’t really believe in spoilers and actually prefer to know the plot in some detail going in). Doesn’t seem like time travel, just a story told from the end first. Is there much divergence from Chiang’s work?
It’s not time travel in the original short story, but the movie effectively turned it into time travel by breaking causality.
Other differences I remember off the top of my head:
* Focuses more on the geopolitics of the story (the Chinese matter — I’m assuming they did this to help with international box office returns).
* Gary (different name in the movie) isn’t as much of a nerd.
* The other big one is they gave the aliens a purpose — I think this was a mistake (relating to the “breaking causality” above). I thought the story worked much better when it didn’t give a reason for the aliens’ presence — and the reason they picked was dumb one (that breaks causality — have I mentioned that I’m annoyed with this yet? :P)
I have to defer to quaelegit here, since I haven’t seen Arrival. I wouldn’t say it’s exactly “a story told from the end first,” but that’s a lot closer than the usual interpretation. But come on, who can dislike a story with a linguist as the protagonist?
@quaelegit: Other major difference is what happens to the daughter. In the film she dies of cancer at the age of about 12. Several of the flashbacks are set after she has been diagnosed (and possibly after her parents know it’s terminal) but before she dies. So there’s a parallel drawn between the realistic situation of a parent with a terminally-ill child and the fictional situation of the parents ‘choosing’ (if anyone in the story can be said to ‘choose’ anything) to have a child knowing she will die very young.
In the original short story, she dies in a rock-climbing accident in her mid-twenties.
@Nick — linguists, actually (judging from the “Linguistics” facebook group I lurk on). The main complaint was “why is Hollywood so obsessed with Sapir-Whorf?!” Personally I agree with you 😛
@AlphaGamma — good point, that is another major difference. It didn’t really affect the story for me (either way Louise chooses to have a child knowing that her daughter will predecease her).
My ordered list, with the caveat that a lot of the ones right next to each other are close enough that it might change from one day to the next:
1. The Truth of Fact, the Truth of Feeling
(little jump, 1 is a clear favorite but I thought all of this next group was fantastic)
2. Liking What you See
3. Division by Zero
4. The Merchant and the Alchemist’s Gate
5. Seventy-Two Letters
6. Hell is the Absence of God
(bigger jump, next group is still quite enjoyable)
7. What’s Expected of us
8. Story of Your Life
9. The Lifecycle of Software Objects
10. The Evolution of Human Science
11. Exhalation
12. The Great Silence
(I actually didn’t like the following two)
13. Tower of Babylon
14. Understand
Update: I have now read “What’s Expected Of Us.” It is now at #6, and Software Objects is bumped down to #7.
Update 2: Also read “Catching Crumbs from the Table.” This is now at #6, “What’s Expected Of Us” is #7, and “The Lifecycle of Software Objects” is #8.
Update 3: I read Division by Zero. I rank it last (#9).
Hah! I would love to hear what you thought of Division by Zero.
@Nick:
It would have been interesting to see Chiang speculate on how such a powerful mathematical discovery would be handled by the world or at least what it would do to the field of mathematics, but instead we only get to see its impact on a rather unlikable childless couple: it makes them break up. Yawn.
In a retrocomputing binge this weekend, I discovered the source code to James Gosling’s Emacs had recently been posted online. Back in the early ’80s Gosling wrote the first implementation of Richard Stallman’s classic PDP-10 text editor and kitchen sink for Unix and other C-supporting systems. At the time, the PDP-10 was clearly on the way out and the Emacs community flocked to this new, portable version of their editor. Then Gosling sold it to a company called Unipress, who demanded that distribution of the previous freeware versions be halted and all new Emacs users buy a license for $395. For Stallman, this was such a betrayal of his ideals of open collaboration that he was inspired to start the GNU project, whose first release was a rewritten Emacs for Unix, and the rest is history.
As an Emacs loyalist
(bite me, vi plebeians)(sorry, this is the no culture war thread) I figured this would be a fascinating look into history. I’ve accessed the PDP-10 version once or twice, but its use of TECO instead of Lisp as the basic language stood in my way. Gosling Emacs was written in “Mocklisp”, a less flexible scripting language but clearly resembling the Emacs Lisp we know today. So I downloaded the source code and tried fruitlessly to compile it on my Linux box and (when that failed) a few different emulated systems. No dice, although NetBSD on a Vax emulator is surprisingly user-friendly, if incredibly slow. The problem is that the source code came from Brian Reid*, who had held onto his copy of Gosmacs since the ’80s and made updates to the source code to keep it compiling on whatever system he had at that point. Finally, around 2007, it wouldn’t compile anymore, so he gave up, but with Gosling’s permission, he posted his source code to the internet.
(The issue, if you care about the details, is that the code pokes into internal fields of the FILE* structure in C. Normally you’re not supposed to do that, but it’s necessary if you need to know whether you have buffered input without actually reading it from the buffer…anyway, I tried a few different BSDs, compiled it for the Vax because that’s where it was originally written, but I can’t figure out what particular variant of Unix it was written for.)
I might try reading the code some more, but it looks like a nightmare to understand, let alone modify. One file opens with skull-and-crossbones ASCII art and the warning “if you think you understand it, you don’t, so look again.” So instead we have a significant historic piece of software that will never run again. Lost, like tears in rain.
*Reid wrote his own piece of now-lost influential software, the document publishing system Scribe, which was the first program to use semantic markup – “subchapter heading” instead of “18 point, bold.” Like Gosling, he withdrew his freeware from the community and sold it to a company to commercialize; this company, Unilogic, was so difficult to work with and set the price so high that Scribe rapidly faded from relevance, except as an influence on its successors, notably LaTeX and (eventually) HTML and CSS.
Never say never. Retrocomputing people are insanely stubborn sometimes.
Sounds like it may have been written for an AT&T Unix variant rather than a BSD.
So, funny about that – shortly after posting this, I stumbled upon another version, labeled “emacs4.2” and dated circa 1985. I loaded it onto a Vax emulator running 4.2BSD, where it compiled and ran out of the box. So my post above is a little overdramatic. Huh. (The sentiment does still apply to Scribe as well as other software of that era.)
The keybindings are just different enough from GNU to trip me up – C-x C-f is GNU for “open a file” and Gosling for “quit.” And the features are significantly less, which is expected given it’s mostly C and only a little bit (mock) Lisp. The Reid version has a substantially larger macro library, though still nowhere near as extensive as even the GNU versions I cut my teeth on in the ’90s. Overall, pretty underwhelming stuff compared to what came before and after.
I will note that this appears to be an early release of commercial Unipress Emacs, rather than one of Gosling’s freeware releases. This means it’s quite possibly illegal for me to even look at, but I doubt that the company that bought the company that bought Unipress cares an iota. Just for fun, archive.org has the Unipress Emacs sales pitch from 1995, which takes great pains to avoid even mentioning RMS or GNU. In particular, I find the third bullet point under “Highlights” to be… amusing.
>So instead we have a significant historic piece of software that will never run again.
loathe as i am to encourage in anyway anything to do with the eldritch horror that is emacs (vi or death etc) its nearly halloween sooooo…
if you’re interested in pursuing this you might try asking on soylentnews.org, there’s a bunch of people there who are into resurrecting old software. you can create a login and then post a journal entry, it’ll be seen by the regulars.
So basically the problem is that Reid doesn’t have the original code, and his updates make it too new?
There are a number of projects that have vintage versions of unix running in emulation, that should be able to compile the source if it complied at the time. The older of these archives has an RCS directory. I downloaded it and poked around, and it looks like the original check-in was in 1986, and the versions of those files at that time, at least, are available. (Gene McDaniel created the initial revision.)
I would extract those 1986 versions and try the http://simh.trailing-edge.com/ simulator with the PDP-11 UNIX V7 software kit as a first go.
Q: Does doing MDMA / LSD once with my girlfriend have the potential to reduce her anxiety and neuroticism in the long-term?
My girlfriend is 27 and has fairly bad bouts of anxiety and intrusive thoughts. She is high in neuroticism and orderliness, and has several OCD-like behaviours without it being obvious to the casual observer. She has never done drugs and hardly touches alcohol. She is not depressed and is happy/content most of the time. Her anxiety is triggered mainly by organisational/scheduling tasks at work (scientist) and by disgusting/horror imagery in film and TV.
I have done MDMA and a few other drugs besides, and want to see if us taking it together in a nice, safe environment has any lasting effects for her in terms of reducing neuroticism and increasing openness.
Will this work, and if so under what conditions, with what limitations?
I’m not aware of any studies of such long-term effects from single-dose MDMA. You want to look at LSD or psilocybin.
Just remember set and setting. If WashedOut sets it up as “here’s a powerful drug that might revolutionize your world” and his girlfriend is aware of the taboos (not to mention laws) around the drug, that could counter the positive effects.
I think there’d need to be a period of acculturation first, maybe including the two of them “sitting” for some friends who are using it.
Indeed. Nobody should take any of these drugs before doing their reading on them to know what they’re getting themselves into. The fact that the girlfriend is a scientist probably makes all of this much easier.
One should also be aware that while MDMA is a drug that needs to be taken together, this is not true for psychedelics. In fact, for the high doses it takes to get the permanent effects, taking them together might even be pointless, depending perhaps on the personality of the people involved.
I would recommend strongly against taking psychedelics alone.
@Well… Can you clarify? Do you mean without a sitter or do you mean without a sitter plus another person taking psychedelics?
I just meant without another trusted person, period. Whether that person is also doing the drugs with you is less important (though still nontrivial).
Second this. Not necessarily for short (10 min or less) periods or for people with a lot of experience, but solo tripping is a good way to have a bad time
To clarify, I was talking about whether there are other people on psychedelics.
I don’t know about the acid. At the least, don’t start there.
But I say go for it on the MDMA. I’ve introduced it to women very similar to how you describe your GF, and while I’m not sure it had any direct therapeutic benefits, it strengthened their relationships and certainly showed them a very fun time. In at least one case I also know the “hangover” really helped her to better understand and identify her own depressive tendencies.
How plausible is it that there’s a gondii-like infection in the population and we just don’t know about it?
That is: suppose there’s some transmissible pathogen that causes significant behavioral changes in its (human) hosts, but is otherwise asymptomatic. Suppose further that this pathogen spread through large communities and was leading to $(your least favorite recent behavioral trend in your least favorite tribe goes here).
Is it plausible that this happened but the medical establishment just has never noticed this bug exists? Some viral infection that we don’t have a specific test for (since no one knows it exists) and doesn’t cause systemic signs of infections (so we’ve never looked?) Or is this wildly unlikely for some reason I haven’t thought of?
We do know that parasites can change behavior and there are still plenty of parasitic infections around the world.
But to your larger point: We know it has happened in the past via viruses which then integrated into our genome. And we can calculate a relative rate of genomic integration thanks to speciation events.
So we’d want to calculate the relative rate of behavior-changing viral genomic integrations to behavior changing viral infections (not genomically integrating) and behavior-changing bacterial/fungal/parasitic infections (not transferring DNA to genomes). Then we’d have a good estimate for the odds of such an infection at any given time (not adjusted for our current huge dispersion over the Earth, and possibly not adjusted for our current population).
Do you have a link for the behavior-changing viruses we know have integrated into our genome? I didn’t know about this, and it sounds important.
Viruses, no, but some people believe the parasite Toxoplasma Gondii modifies the behavior of infected hosts. (i.e. 50% of the human population) See this article on why it might not be a thing. Seeing as I have two cats myself, and by that metric am almost certainly infected, I can state that it likely does not cause any real deficiency. That having been said – it’s just a hunch. Don’t take my word for it.
It’s not my specialty. Here’s a quick before-work link to it in fruit flies: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2121585/
Transposons are of viral origin, and we have them: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transposable_element#Examples
There’s a variant of the common cold which causes obesity, so I’d say “very plausible”. It doesn’t even have to be asymptomatic, it just has to cause the usual cold-like or flu-like symptoms.
However, I think to explain enough, it’d have to be transmissible through the Internet, and that’s not really plausible.
I don’t think that there are any behaviors that have recently spread only via plausible biological transmission. You have to explain either too much or too little.
(mindkill warning: dating, post category: irrationality, belief: very likely)
(this message was written with the thought of “even a stopped clock is right twice a day”)
i used to be really anxious around women, but lately i just feel like a strange kind of disappointment, something that’s coming full circle and.. i can approach women but i then feel some sort of.. adversarial response? i’m not really sure how to put, it’s not quite the middle finger but it’s close enough to question good intentions, or at the very least a system 1 response that sometimes makes me feel literally worse than hitler but on the other hand my own system 1 is thinking “wait wtf that can’t be so fucking bad”.
the best reasoned response i can come up with is “you might have overcome your own difficulties, but you’ve completely ignored the difficulties women might have, and now it’s the first time you’re seeing them and you’re getting the first taste of something that was completely alien to you”.
reasoned because:
1. i realized a lot of my fears were internalized growing up and
2. i never actually focused on the other side of it because of a lack of experience
unreasoned because i’m going with 50% confidence that i’m totally wrong due lack of experience. so ssc, am i being at least somewhat reasonable vs being literally hitlemort?
(reminder: if you got mindkilled please do not response, thank you)
“Even a blocked cock is right [something clever something]”
i don’t get it. can you please clarify?
Riffing on “even a stopped clock is right twice a day”
I got it. That was pretty funny.
If I had to guess as to why you feel this way, you had idolized women (literally, made them into idols), which leaves your pendulum quite a distance to swing, now that it can. What you’re experiencing is simple disillusionment. It’s like when kids meet their heroes – they’re never as big in real life as they are on TV.
Been there. Don’t worry. You don’t hate women and you won’t always feel this way. I think you’re being reasonable. Evidence : you’ve noticed this weird response in yourself, and you’ve identified it as maladaptive, you don’t wish it to persist, and you’re asking for a low-stakes outside perspective.
yes, there’s a big truth to that.
thanks for the sympathy. i’m still curious if there was something i missed, curious how it looks from the other size, and from a third person view as well. but maybe i’m giving in a bit too much effort to team members who aren’t going to contribute.
Can you clarify a bit for me? You used to be anxious about approaching women but now you’ve got over that and can do so, only to have the feeling in the end that “Huh, this wasn’t worth the bother” and/or dismissive feelings about women in general?
I suppose one way of overcoming anxiety about doing something is to feel “To hell with it, I don’t care any more about this, even if it works I don’t care whether or not I’m successful”.
hi, deiseach, loved your comments at rdr/untitled.
you’re right about the first part (anxiety). the second part is.. well a bit of both honestly. what i’m thinking about here is signal-noise ratio. might just mean i’m aiming too broadly. also my sample size isn’t particularly big nor very specific, so the best solution is probably to run more experiments.
but i’m just curious if my own issues (anxiety/shyness/etc) can’t be applied to women, as in there’s some sort of.. confrontaion avoidance in one-word responses or general disinterest that i can’t help but think that those are anti-social responses, rather than social ones. (edit) which isn’t to say being shy or anxious is anti-social, but if you look at dating from a team perspective, it’s a bit harmful to the other person. i feel this is a bit too simple though.
(edit below)
sounds like door-knocking marketing advice.. not really criticizing it as that’s more like a “shut up and multiply” case as i’ve noted above. for example:
positive response: come in, would you like some cookies?
neutral response: no, but thanks for the offer!
negative response: (thinking to myself) “wow, that was crazy, i’m lucky to be alive.”
in this particular case i’m specifically curious about what causes the negative response, rather than a neutral one.
Speaking as a fairly progressive person, you sound pretty reasonable to me (based on the information presented). You take the possibility that you might be wrong seriously, which is the important thing.
That said, I think you’re caught in a bit of a false dichotomy, where someone has to be to blame. Either you’re hitlermort, or something is wrong with the women you’re approaching.
I would encourage a no-fault paradigm: if the women you approach don’t like your approaches, you should change something about what you’re doing, because it will avoid unhappiness for both you and them. Blame is irrelevant.
c.f. this old Scott Post on people being upset and you can’t comprehend why.
Sorry if this is obvious. I’m somewhat interested to hear more detail, since I found this kind of vague.
that was obviously exaggerated but it’s my bad for forgetting internets 201. you’re right that i gave a bit too much privilege to that specific hypothesis. but i’m also having a bit of dissonance if the same dichtomy can’t be right (or at least somewhat accurate) if tuned down a bit (“hitlermort” to “outstepping social boundaries” and “girl is wrong” to “somebody who had one or more bad things in their day”)
that’s a little bit of an unfair no fault you’ve got there in my opinion. as you’ve already noted that i’m being reasonable (do tell if you feel like i’m using this as ammunition) i’m now curious what kind of uncommon advice (NOT better clothes/haircut/hygiene) might apply to “change something about what you’re doing”. at times, i’m wondering if self-improvement should be called self-limprovement. (bad advice being given as good advice (edit) regardless of good intentions)
my approach, which certainly isn’t a very sharp pencil but pointy enough to stab (well, i hope at least) is that when i approach i give her a chance and if she does not take it then it was her own decision and if she changes it then she missed her chance. which is to say i go in wholeheartedly and honestly, probably much more directly than average but that’s mainly to filter “ambigiously interested”.
that ^ is somewhat dark-artish but i think that a bit of decision pressure to close the deal is a bit better than the “safer” but more ambigious alternative. lifetime is limited, might as well lose a bit and not spend that time and “wonder-if land”.
(apologies if the post is somewhat artificial as 3 > comment threads get uncomfortably cramped.)
I do worry a bit, based on that last post, that you’re using “I’m being reasonable” as ammunition. Mostly because that’s the only explanation you gave for why my no-fault model is unfair–maybe you had another?
Your toned-down dichotomy is… less dichotomous. The answer could well be something like “You are in fact overstepping social boundaries, but those boundaries are systematically unfair to you, and women are reacting to that the way they’re socialized to.” Do you see why I’d characterize a situation like that as no-fault?
I’m not I have any uncommon advice, but I wasn’t going to suggest better clothes/hair/hygiene. A corollary of “no fault” is that I would not characterize any changes I recommend as “self-improvement”. You’ve probably already tried everything I could suggest, but I was going to say things like “if you’re approaching women on the street, try bars or online instead”.
okay, so my main issue was me being unable to process how an approach might be improved, assuming:
1. it’s being done in a friendly and non-coerceive tone
2. it’s situationally aware (street approaches are a huge waste of time, imo.)
3. it’s unconditional, as in, there’s no expectetion/requirement/demand of reciprocation
back to square one now: if the girl didn’t like my approach, and i’m using the methodology above, is there anything i could improve on, or as i outlined in option 3, realize that a no is a no and move on?
I don’t have a ton of advice on specifics–the important thing is that unhappiness that you don’t understand should still get a negative term in your utility function. That probably does mean ending interactions that are making the other person unhappy and you don’t know why. It also means that you should avoid starting interactions that are predictably going to go that way. It doesn’t necessarily mean you can never accept any risk of a bad interaction, though.
I sort of feel like I may not be engaging with the right concern? If the question was whether/how to avoid looking down on girls who (in your view) overreact, I’d say it’s totally fine to label them “not your kind of person”, and hopefully that splits the difference?
hah, that’s a good classic. on one hand, “you miss 100% of the chances you don’t take”, on the other, “the fact that you can doesn’t mean you should”.
btw, thanks for the discussion. i feel a lot better now. but also, full disclosure: one of the reasons for this posting this rant was that a girl i had a crush on at high school (remember, shyness and anxiety!) started working out at the same gym as i did. obviously now, armed with much better confidence, i knew i had an important circle to close. i failed that miserably. and i just noticed that getting cold replies is just.. really disappointing, but also in some strange cognitive dissonance i just can’t feel like i did something wrong. i even actually found a relevant xkcd!
relevant xkcd: https://imgs.xkcd.com/comics/creepy.png
recursive version: https://i.imgur.com/Kr8FD.png
not xkcd but even more recursive: https://i.imgur.com/S24qZ.png
Few things in young adult life are as disappointing as discovering just how shallow and stupid a lot of attractive people are. This has very little to do with gender or sexuality and a lot to do with the sad reality of demographics.
On the other hand, sexy clever people will still blow your mind when you’re 50 so I wouldn’t worry too much.
If the wording in this post is anything like a reflection of your character vis a vis women, then you’re being rejected because you’re an overthinking, intellectualising game-theoretician who “approaches” women like taking a gamble. Ask yourself this: what woman wouldn’t want to be the type of woman for whom this gamble doesn’t work?
Instead of setting yourself up for disappointment and disillusionment, I suggest you take steps to fortify the aspects of your character that can be attractive to women, i.e.:
-Being at ease with yourself, projecting a quiet confidence and self-assured-ness
-Wearing your pursuits on your sleeve. what are you doing with your life that a woman could see herself being a part of, or being associated with?
-Every woman has been stuffed around by a flake at least once in her relationship history. Develop the traits that make you reliable, dependable, and easy to ‘transact’ with.
I had to read this (and the rest of OP) a few times and it’s still not clear.
Try to gain women’s approval/interest —> Fail —-> get disappointed / changed worldview w.r.t. women —-> post-hoc rationalisation that women have “difficulties” that are “alien” to you and that’s why you’ve failed.
It’s not the women’s difficulties or even the fact that certain things are alien to you. They are probably stronger than you (you even call yourself a coward in your username) and less mysterious. It’s You and your character, and women can spot it a mile off.
Dan Carlin is putting Common Sense on hiatus. Long story made short : the biggest problem (as he sees it) is no longer ossified governmental corruption, it’s that pithiness and factionalism have effectively ruined discourse and have made us frighteningly manipulable.
This is just the worst.
I just listened to it, I would have gotten around to it eventually, but I didn’t realize till I saw your comment that a new one was available because they come out so infrequently, speaking of which, given that he said they might still come out from time to time and given how infrequent they already were, I’m wondering how much of a difference this hiatus will really make.
He touches on a subject I’ve been thinking about recently the potential for another constitutional convention. For those who don’t want to follow the link, I see a lot of evidence that even if this new constitutional convention happens, it will be limited to formally proposing a balanced budget amendment, which will still have to be ratified by 3/4ths of the states to come into effect.
On the other side lots of people think that it could be dangerous and be used as an avenue to blow the whole edifice up.
If any of you have heard about a potential constitutional convention, what are your thoughts? Any good articles out there? Here are a couple of good ones I came across?
Esquire
Economist (they quote opponents and supports as giving it even odds of happening before 2020)
Nooooooooo, I need that one sane voice in a sea of madmen… (see also: reading this blog) Common Sense got me through the 2016 election, hopefully it will have returned to be a light in the probable darkness of 2020.
At least we’ll still have Hardcore History
He’s not wrong.
that theory seems to imply that there was a time filled with reason discourse. If so, I’m not aware of it.
This is large and vague, but any thoughts about doing housekeeping better?
Optimizing scrubbing
As with many things, hiring a professional will usually get the job done faster and better if not necessarily cheaper. And sometimes cheaper. As with many things, e.g. auto maintenance and cooking, our society overemphasizes self-reliance in this area.
Are you sure? It seems like you’re using speed, thoroughness, and monetary cost as your measures. Do you think there might be any you’re discounting? If so, why?
My experience (well, really, my parents’ experience) with professional household cleaners is they do a crappy job quickly and at a high price. And they sometimes steal.
True for most when it comes to car maintenance but not for cooking. Car maintenance occurs to infrequently to enable mastery or the benefits of mastery to do yourself, and has few opportunities to cater to personal tastes. Choosing 5w30 over 10w30 won’t satisfy many people. Cooking, on the other hand, has many opportunities for repetition and thus mastery, and many years of benefits after mastery. More importantly for those whose tastes run away form average you can create a far better experience for your crowd. If your tastes are average then eating at the local average place (be it McDonalds or the prepared section at Whole Foods) will satisfy you, but the further away from average you get the less meaningful “chicken, beef or vegetable” becomes and the more meaningful “does this have onions in it?” becomes. Eating also gains value from variety where as car maintenance does not, on the negative side “you burned the eggs isn’t anywhere near the disaster that “you accidentally drained the transmission fluid when trying to change your own oil and then embarked on a long road trip” is, and you won’t by chance discover something that improves your life gaping your spark plugs, but you might by adding or forgetting an ingredient, or correcting a recipe halfway through.
any thoughts about doing housekeeping better?
“people who’ve learned to be good at cleaning” : I’m outside of that group. I’m just muddling. Anyway, here are my thoughts:
I. I try to keep myself comfortable.
II. If frustrated,
o I embrace pragmatism. What’s the purpose, what’s the overall operation.
1. Define ‘scandalous’ / intolerable. 2. Determine what is such. 3. Eliminate it completely. 4. No time for 4.
o I guess that sub-satisfactory cleaning done more often can easily equal satisfactory cleaning.
Create emotional discontinuity, so that returning to the cleaning of the same would not feel so bad.
III Switch between prioritising efficiency and prioritising ‘having a good time,’ with an aim of these two to semi-spontaneously combine into an organic whole.
IV Prevention is half the solution: I prefer to be surrounded by smooth surfaces. To be fair, that’s not everyone’s cup of tea.
V Consider that what applies to musicsurgeons likely applies to many other kinds of manual work: http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/379309
What I just wrote is likely to be pretty poor. It’s just the first thoughts that came to mind.
My secret anti-scrubbing weapon is lye. On any non-aluminum pan, it makes getting everything the first time much much easier. Don’t use a strong solution–maybe a teaspoon in a quart of water. Let the pan sit for 15 minutes and grease and protein–even burnt-on–will wipe off. (If your fingers sting, it’s too strong, dump it and rinse your hands. If it’s right, your fingers will feel slightly slick while working but normal after you rinse them in water. If they still feel slick rinse them in a little vinegar.)
I remember being taught how to dry dishes, and I use the same pattern for washing them. Each dish shape has its own pattern, and you always do inside then outside. Round things get a spiral, starting at the rim. Square pans get each side, then the bottom. I don’t think which pattern you use matters so long as you have a fixed pattern and use it all the time, so that it keeps you from missing spots.
I have switched to steel and cast iron pans and just use steel wool to scrub. As long as it got a 5-10 min soak it all comes right off.
Won’t steel wool on cast iron remove the surface layer you get from seasoning it?
Anyone have reading recommendations for learning more about theories of morality/ethics such as those referred to in Scott’s “ansible” post?
Not the most thorough going resource but I’ve found The Good Place a very enjoyable means of exploring ethical theories.
Random thought, for any physicists or those with an interest in physics:
Suppose you put Schrodinger in a box, in which he is performing the Schrodinger’s Cat thought experiment. He opens the box at time T0. Is Schrodinger himself now in an entangled state? That is, from an outside observer’s perspective, is he now in two superimposed states, in which he has opened the box to find the cat alive, and also in which he has opened the box to find the cat dead?
I am seriously baffled by the presumption that an observer moves the universe, rather than the observer finding out which universe they are in.
Related but orthogonal idea:
There was a theory running around Less Wrong whose name I don’t remember, which suggested that universes re-merge. It appears there may be a simple test for this: The specific details of quantum experiments might prove unusually resistant to memorization, because the version of you that saw the photon go left will sometimes get merged with the version of you that saw the photon go right. The experimental recording would revert to an entangled state of superimposed results.
Universes do merge in MWI, but I don’t get the test–if you try to memorize the results, you’ll succeed, and thereby prevent the universes from re-merging. If you are very careful not to memorize the results, or very thoroughly forget them, then the universes can re-merge.
The theory was that universes re-merge because of some quality of “thin-ness” of probability, rather than strict compatibility, IIRC.
Ah, I think you’re talking about mangled worlds.
Do you have a link?
I do not ascribe to any version of the anthropic reasoning behind the more implausible interpretations of quantum mechanics. I had a long, long discussion here about quantum immortality. On a broad level, I am as baffled as you.
But.
Charitably, I would say that the observer neither moves nor is moved by the universe. The observer is just another feature of the universe, and their observations are just another way in which the universe is universe-ing.
I harassed a real live physicist about this once, and he told me that most of the people who say they believe in the Copenhagen Interpretation don’t believe in it like in a literal, ontological way – but that it’s a good model for thinking about experiments, i.e. they are actually Instrumentalists/Formalists (or something – IANAP). I don’t know how true this is, and it’s possible I misinterpreted him. This is somewhat confirmed by the wikipedia page on it, which at the top says that indeed the observer collapses the wave function, but at the bottom in the “consequences” section, the CI response to a number of paradoxes is, “well, we actually believe the wave function is just a statement about our map, not the territory,” which seems like a big ole’ Motte and Bailey to me. But again it’s likely I’m misinterpreting or that wikipedia is not a good source for this kind of thing.
“i.e. they are actually Instrumentalists/Formalists”
Is that the shut up and calculate position?
That is my understanding, yes.
Most physicists do that because they don’t need anything more. But there are lots of people who specialize in the studying the foundations who claim to be Instrumentalists who endorse the Copenhagen Interpretation and I think they mean something else.
“Shut up and calculate” is only licit for physicists who cannot do philosophy. If they can, they’re committing the sin of sloth.
Most physicists can’t do philosophy. There are impressive exceptions (e.g. Einstein), but that’s the general pattern.
That seems to be correct.
Feel free to ignore this. I was watching the plane scene from the dark knight rises on a loop (it’s for school… it’s complicated) and I still had the quantum mechanics wikipedia page open and I had an idea. Thus I give you Quantum Baneposting:
The flight plan lists “me, my men, Dr Pavel here, but only ONE of you,” yet clearly there are three of them. We say that the three men exist in a superposition of states until Bane crashes the wave function with no survivors.
The Flight interpretation of the plan suggests Dr Pavel remains in the Wreckage Brother, while the Master interpretation of the plan suggests that he is in the No Survivors.
CIA exhibits the characteristics of both a particle and a wave. In the famous “double hatch” experiment, we observe CIA acting as a particle when he shoots a prisoner, and we observe CIA acting as a wave when he throws him out of the plane. Bane is understandably confused by CIA’s particle/wave duality.
The Dark Knight Rises Asymptotically Towards C but can never equal it because that would require infinite energy.
Feel free to correct/improve upon these, my physics knowledge is not great.
My understanding of this is that “observe” at quantum-relevant scales is more along the lines of “catch and release” than “photograph at a distance”: you can’t exactly take a photo of a photon, after all.
Also, though (and this is much less justified than the previous statement, more an intuition than backed by anything resembling math), I tend to think of entanglement/collapse as akin to separation/synchronization: “collapse” is when the particle we’re observing becomes entangled with us.
Since most discussions of entanglement reference “spins”, the metaphor that comes to mind is a pair of gyroscopes, with both “entanglement” and “collapse” being analogous to gluing one to the other while they’re still spinning. If one of the gyroscopes is much larger (i.e.: us) than the other, the overall spin of the system will mostly come from the larger, and may well be an imperceptible change from the inside, so to speak (at least for the larger; I haven’t gone all the way through on this thought experiment to look at it from the smaller perspective).
No?
Options for photon detection that I’m aware of (there may be others):
Catch the photon itself -> collapse
Bounce some other particle(/wave/etc.) off the photon -> collapse
Goes for more than just photons, at that; any sufficiently small particle I’d expect to have this issue.
The answer to your physics question is unambiguously yes. The Schrodinger + cat system would be in a superposition of “Schrodinger finding dead cat” and “Schrodinger finding live cat.” All the interpretation difficulties come from asking the very different question, “What does Schrodinger experience?”
I just saw this summary of a new study on depression. The conclusion is that people who take anti-depressants are worse off after 9 years than people who receive other treatment or no treatment at all.
I’m trying to get a hold of the original study but having difficulty doing so. It was published here.
Anyone know anything about Karger or have a way to evaluate the study’s findings?
Can rationalists justify cat ownership?
There are numerous studies showing health benefits to being a pet owner. However, cats infect you with Toxoplasma gondii. You’re more likely to be allergic to them than to dogs. A dog can be your bodyguard if it’s rational for you to keep a big one. If your living situation requires a small pet, there are many cat-size breeds, including hypoallergenic ones like poodles (and you can get a standard poodle if you’re allergic but it’s otherwise rational to own a big dog).
So, arguments?
Even small dogs require exercise; cats can roam by themselves.
A dog doesn’t make me happy and a cat does. That seems like ample justification.
Dogs are too loud. Dogs require more food. Most dogs can’t be left alone for extended periods of time. Dogs, in general, cost more. Dogs require more training.
Cat ownership is a risk factor for toxo, but raw meat and soil contact are bigger risk factors.
Cats are anti-rodent technology. If you have a mouse or rat problem, get a cat. Provides companionship, scares away or kills the vermin. Also the toxo thing has been hugely overblown.
If you get the right breed, dogs are also very effective at rodent control.
That said, dogs are far more work than cats to take care of and require far more attention, so if you are someone that is out of your house a lot, cats make more sense as a pet.
Dogs are way more work.
My odds of being allergic are irrelevant. I already know that I am not allergic.
Toxoplasma gondii has made promoting cat ownership is one of my terminal values.
We have three cats.
The likelihood of catching toxoplasma from an indoor-only cat is miniscule.
I have lived with cats for decades, and I’m not allergic to them yet, so probably I will never be.
Supposedly, petting a cat reduces one’s blood pressure.
At one point, we allowed our daughter to adopt a puppy, so we now also have a large (~70 lb) dog.
Outside cats infect *everyone* with Toxo – they poop in the soil and the infectious organisms stay in the dirt for a very long time. Cats also – because of the quasi feral lifestyle – do a great deal of damage to the environment in terms of small birds and rodents.
Also their value as ratters is way overblown. Exclude the rats from the area and clean up the food that the rats are attracted by, and use poison bait in a proper trap.
Having said all that – cats are a low-input-requirement solution to the need for interactive live companionship. Better than fish, more tolerant of emotional neglect than dogs. Also not likely to move out and take your entire music collection with them.
And questions like this is why I’ll never be a true rationalist.
Rats may be a little much for most cats, but they can be good at mice.
I adopted a stray cat once. He was run over by a bicycle and had trouble walking. Until then, I never thought I would love a cat, but I loved him. He changed my mind about cats being distant, cold creatures; he was very affectionate.
I like dogs, too. They make good companions, if you live alone or feel depressed; they also protect you. A man under the influence of drugs, invaded my house while my sister and I were watching TV in the living room. My three small (poodle mix) dogs jumped on him and knocked him down, giving us a chance to escape and call the police. In a different occasion, my miniature Schnauzer protected me from two stray dogs that were trying to attack me.
Dogs are a little more work, but they are worth it. They can be trained. I taught my dog to do high fives, to kiss on command, and other fun things.
At night, I feel safer. My dog sleeps in my bedroom, and if I hear a noise and he doesn’t bark, I know that’s probably nothing to worry about, if he does, I get up and look for my Klingon Bat’leth that I keep under my bed.
I honestly can’t tell whether you’re joking about the bat’leth. I would geek out if I ever saw one of those in real life.
Another paperclip story? Has somebody infiltrated improbable research?
My mother, not yet 60, recently broke her pelvis after a fall, which probably also didn’t do anything good for the chronic back pain. Waking up incontinent, she went to the ER about a week and a half ago. She’s currently working with (at times against) a social worker trying to find a place to move into to recover that her SSI and/or insurance will cover. I’m afraid she’s working her way through the process at the start of the “Very Slow Decay” essay.
She has 5 children and an ex-husband. I don’t really think any of us are in a great position to move her in. All of us are willing to help out financially, but I fear that getting entangled financially at this point will get us on the hook for a literally ruinous stream of incoming medical bills.
She mostly has her mind intact, although during a recent visit she seemed to go incoherent in the middle of some sentences throughout the morning; she later explained this as a change in medication, which is plausible but not terribly heartening.
I’m not yet forty, I was really hoping not to have to deal with this kind of thing so soon, especially since my wife had a surgical disemboweling about three years ago to remove a tumor, which has miraculously been kept at bay. I’m not really looking here for advice, but I’ll take any if it’s good, or … I don’t know. Share a story? Blarg. Sorry for the touchy-feeling stuff. Will get back to low quality commentary and high quality puns in a future thread.
From Vogue UK: “Why Millennial Women Are Rejecting The Pill.” The article says that while some may be due to misinformation, a major factor is increased awareness of the side-effects:
It’s a very interesting read (particularly when one contrasts with the controversies about “the Pill” in Japan and the Japan Medical Association’s citations of concern over side-effects).
So, I’ve been thinking about asking this here, and a comment I saw lurking over on the subreddit* prompted me to post.
Is it possible for a person to be in a position in life such that they are unable to live a moral life (under virtue or deontological moral theories**)? If so, what should such a person do?
*”Stop being moral until you can afford it.”
**I get that most people here tend to consequentialism, but I hold that utilitarian “moral” theories are nothing of the sort, and mostly post-hoc rationalizations for what the “utilitarian” wanted to do anyway in practice.
“moral luck”.
So in other words, even if it’s through no fault of their own, and there wasn’t anything they could do about it, they’re still evil. So then, there’s the second question: if a person is evil by bad luck, what should he or she do, in terms of morality? Commit suicide, because their continued existence is more evil than the alternative?
Be as moral as you can afford?
Could you be more specific on how that might work?
Certainly there are moral theories which allow for no-win situations. If they also require that a person preserve their own life, they are completely no-win; there is no answer to “should” under those theories in that situation. A “meta-should” might be to find different moral precepts.
And I suppose if they don’t have such a requirement, then the answer is suicide; if I simply can’t live a moral life, I should kill myself.
So, if you can’t be good, feel free to be evil, then?
First, easier said than done, particularly when the moral precepts are religious. If a Hindu man was worried his inability to find a wife meant being cast into the Put (“Childless”) Naraka for failure to meet his inborn obligation to his ancestors to continue the family line, would you tell him to consider converting to Islam? Would you tell someone who worries that their life of debauchery is incompatible with the teachings of their church to find a different religion that says it’s A-OK? Beyond even religious concerns, this seems a rejection of moral realism. If moral facts are facts about the world, then shouldn’t we select our moral theories based on correctness rather than on how they make us feel. You wouldn’t tell someone who’s unhappy about the implications of general relativity to find “a different theory of gravity”, would you?
Personally, I think that in most cases people can’t really be blamed for doing something that saves their lives or the lives of the people they care about. Of course, I don’t think they can do heinous things and say that they did it for self-preservation. There has to be a reasonable belief that it’s the only option. The classic example would probably be stealing some medicine for your spouse that would save their life and you otherwise would have no access to but I think it should apply to even darker situations. For example, cannibalism is bad. But if you are in a situation where there is no food available and after making a reasonable attempt at finding some, you can’t, then cannibalism becomes morally permissible.
Of course, the more people involved, the less I think this reasoning applies. If you have to choose between saving your own life or the life of a stranger, then there is nothing wrong with choosing yourself. But if your options were either save your own life or the lives of a billion, then you are obligated to the save the billion.
Anyone following Stranger Things 2 on Netflix?
I just finished watching episode 5. Things started kind of slow, but by now we’re right in the thick of things and I’m loving it. Still, the government sure was willing to speak very frankly to two outsiders. And three people who should have known better jumped into weird creepy places without taking any real precautions at all.
(I suggest we keep the discussion a bit vague because of spoilers.)
I binged it over Saturday and Sunday and I thought it was pretty good. I’d say it’s not obviously better or worse than season 1; in particular, I think the last two episodes are very good, but I’m still ambivalent about episode seven. A few assorted thoughts, which I’ll try to keep vague as well, but spoilers in rot13 because I’m sorry, I’m sick of not being able to discuss the actual show with anyone:
1. I liked the interaction between Hop and Eleven this season. Hard to watch sometimes, but I thought it was well done.
2. The casting and acting is good as usual! I was not a fan of Bob at the beginning of the season, but he quickly grew on me, and among other consequences Winona Ryder gets scenes that aren’t just her screaming or crying about her son. The new head scientist at the lab is a pretty good foil for last year’s. And Will’s actor, Noah Schnapp, who hardly got to do anything last season, is front and center this time, and he handles it well.
3. I like the weird creepy places we get this season. It wasn’t exactly what I was predicting, but not too far off, and if anything I think I like this better. V cerqvpgrq nyvra fyhtf va gur jngre fhccyl zrnag gur ybpny navzny cbchyngvba, naq znlor rira fbzr bs gur crbcyr, tb nyy obql fangpuref ba hf. Jr qvqa’g trg gung, ohg gur funqbj zbafgre qbrf unir n fcl va gurve zvqfg!
4. I remain iffy on Max. Her older brother Billy was a more solid addition to the story, really, playing the role of bully that Steve was supposed to play before everyone decided they liked Joe Keery too much for that. 😛 And yes, Steve Harrington is the best.
5. They were definitely trying to balance out the focus on Mike last season with a focus on Will, Lucas, and Dustin this season. In fact, Mike spends about half this season practically in the background of Will’s scenes, acting as moral support. Some reviews have complained about this, but even aside from shifting focus to the other boys, I think it was plausibly character-motivated: Finn Wolfhard refers to him this season as “emo Mike,” and it’s shown he’s been acting out since Eleven’s disappearance, with no girl to impress, no problem to solve, no friend to help. Mike is the first to notice when Will’s problems worsen; he’s exactly where he wants to be this season (I mean, aside from with Eleven!).
6. Nancy and Jonathan’s plot arc is pretty dumb, plotting-wise. I gotta say, I like the character they interact with during the latter half of that, though, and everything at his place is great.
7. Reiterating that I’m ambivalent about episode seven. I don’t have a problem with the new character there, and in fact I like the cast of that episode; I would be surprised if they don’t return in later seasons. But one review has touted that the conflict of that episode was too simplistic, and I’m inclined to agree; “crefba jub jnagf iratrnapr” if “crefba jub qbrfa’g” vf cerggl gverq, naq vg jbhyq unir orarsvgrq sebz n ovg zber pbzcyrkvgl, tvira gurl unq n jubyr ubhe gb rkcyber guvf.
Were the forty-seven Rōnin mentally ill?
The psychological literature I’ve encountered seems to hold that suicide and suicidal ideation are universally a product of depression, substance abuse, or some other form of mental illness or disturbance. But I find I must put forth the apparent counterexample of seppuku. Hence, the above question.
Forty-six of the 47 Rōnin didn’t actually have a choice between life and death. They had a choice between execution and seppuku. Execution would mark them as common criminals and seppuku was not actually much worse of an experience*, so they chose to die in a way that would be most honorable. The 47th Rōnin was pardoned and didn’t commit seppuku, but died of old age.
Obligatory seppuku was the more typical occurance. Voluntary seppuku was rare and was usually done to avoid capture, torture or loss of honor. This logically results from the very common belief that there are fates worse than death. This is strongly culturally defined and certainly doesn’t require mental issues.
* By this time in history, seppuku had become highly ritualized, where the kaishakunin would decapitate the samurai directly after the cut was made & in some cases, without any cut at all.