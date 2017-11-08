Open Thread 88.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Is there any kind of physical book someone can recommend which fulfills the role of the “sequences” or “Rationality: From AI to Zombies” in introducing someone to the rationality sphere/community? I have a few friends who I know would be fascinated by the conceptual/epistemological aspects of the community, but who don’t want to read a bunch of random blog posts.
And those friends need Christmas gifts…
I usually recommend Daniel Kahneman’s “Thinking Fast and Slow”, although some parts of it haven’t weathered the replication crisis too well. (Same’s true for the Sequences, though.)
If you assume the parts based on studies which turned out not to be replicable aren’t sound, how much is left?
Kanneman has a memorable bit on priming research in his book, in which he says something like “This may seem unbelievable, but it’s been so well demonstrated experimentally that it’s rock-solid and you have to believe it.” I don’t know how the replication crisis has hit other parts of his book, but that one was pretty jarring.
The Sequences, written long before Thinking Fast and Slow, held up much better because it focused much more on Kahneman and Tversky. I’m not sure about Ariely’s book, published only slightly after the Sequences.
To address your question directly: I personally can’t. (edit: +1 for TFaS, per above)
But I want to half-answer you by bringing attention to the fact that MIRI just released the ‘official’ audiobook for Rationality: From AI to Zombies as a podcast. Apparently when Castify – the company originally sanctioned to narrate the text when it was a project undertaken a few years ago – went under, they gave permission to release the whole joint. Free.
So perhaps your friends are more willing to listen to A Bunch of Random Blog Posts instead.
On a separate note: a sincere Happy Birthday to Scott. I’ll indulge a Betteridge headline just for your special day.
Sorry, this might be a dumb question. But is Castify related to the guys at: from-ai-to-zombies.eu? Or is that a separate group?
Separate group; there are now two recordings, though the European one is only halfway complete. I’d be curious to hear how people think they compare!
I think this is the third open thread in a row in which this has been asked. It would be helpful if someone could just put together a “Sequences in all forms” post or something; I’d be willing to if no one else is.
So you’re saying you’d be willing to sequence sequential Sequence suggestions?
There’s no good reason to make your language all glittery. If you compose “sequence sequential Sequence” sequins, you must seek a wince, not seek wins.
Right. Sometimes you just need to get back to your roots; seek whence the whole idea came from.
I haven’t read it, but Eliezer has noted that the contents of the sequences overlap heavily with “Good and Real” by Gary Drescher.
Good and Real crosses over only with specific parts, namely those that are more philosophical and the QM sequence. Yo’d want to also read something like Thinking: Fast and Slow, or Predictably Irrational, or The Signal and the Noise, to get the same overall content.
They had for a long time been claiming that a physical version was on the verge of being released. But it never happened, though now they are claiming Yudkowsky’s new book will have a physical edition. Have no idea what the hold up with Rationality is.
It is available on Kindle – https://www.amazon.com/Rationality-AI-Zombies-Eliezer-Yudkowsky-ebook/dp/B00ULP6EW2/ – but that’s not as satisfying as a physical book.
HP:MoR is really good. I didn’t think it would be, but I was wrong.
Would you support a political candidate who used online or paper polls of his constituents before he voted on something? Something like he’d have a poll on his website about current bills or issues and he would weigh the results of that heavily when taking legislative action.
Is such a thing possible? Or would it be too open to outside manipulation?
If I didn’t, I think I’d quickly run short of national-level candidates to support.
EDIT: Oh wait, online polls. Yeah, Evan’s right, those are too easy to manipulate.
Online polls? If he didn’t have very good plans in place to address sockpuppets, bots, clickspammers, etc., I would take it as a sign that he refuses to understand the Internet, wonder what other important issues he refuses to understand, and vote against him. Such huge incompetence and naivite would outweigh virtually everything else about the election in my mind.
And it’d make no difference if he just said “I have a plan” but didn’t explain it in enough detail to convince me it actually worked. If there’re obvious holes in his plan to address something I do know about, or if he doesn’t lay it out for us voters, what does that say about his future plans to address things I don’t know anything about?
@Evan Þ
Those are problems with anonymous online polls. You can mostly eliminate such issues by vetting voters before giving them a single account.
I think this is two questions:
a. Could we get some kind of real-time polling mechanism working that would be resistant to attack. (I think so. David Chaum has done some really cool work in this area, for example.) It wouldn’t be trivial to set up, but it’s possible.
b. Given that mechanism, would I like to have some/many/all representatives using it to guide their votes. And if so, how much would I want them to follow it?
(i) All the time–so that the representative’s vote is simply a reflection of what his supporters wanted?
This is possible, and you could do it very transparently using something like Chaum’s scheme for random sample elections. But it’s a very different form of government than what we have. I suspect this wouldn’t work so well in our system, for two reasons: First, it makes compromise impossible–the transaction costs of negotiating between my voters and yours are too high, so it will be very hard to make deals. Second, it ignores specialization–a congressman and his staffers can spend all day every day understanding what they’re voting on; polled normal voters will have day jobs. (Even if they take a day or two off to study up on stuff they’re asked about.)
(ii) In general, with some exceptions which he specially notes and explains. (For example, he might say he’s unwilling to go with the poll results in the case of this terrorism bill due to additional information he’s gotten in classified briefings that has changed his mind.)
This would be better than (i), but runs into the same sort of problems. Besides, the Schelling point here is to vote with the polls, so probably congressmen would be too reluctant to dissent from the polls.
(iii) Not really, but he’ll use it as a guide to understanding how his voters feel about issues.
That seems worthwhile. It doesn’t undermine specialization or compromise. It’s probably going to matter whether the results of the polls are also made public or not–if they are, he’s likely to be under a lot of pressure to follow the polls most of the time; if not, the system isn’t really all that transparent.
This, I think, is the fundamental problem with direct democracy. Good governance requires compromise and bargaining. I don’t see how you get that with direct democracy.
To get the nub of the question, I don’t want direct democracy. I used to think it was a good idea but I don’t anymore. California initiatives played a big role in that. Brexit a smaller one.
I would be interested in seeing it tried. My preferred test tube would be an alternate yet observable universe somewhere. Failing that, maybe Rhode Island or something.
I guess the current RI government is bad enough to make experiments seem like they might be worth trying. But given what has happened in the past when Rhode Islanders have experimented with alternatives to the usually dominant machine, I expect they’d screw it up.
Ah, man, now you think I know something about Rhode Island–not really. I was just going for small, modern, and low international impact.
But I expect the trouble with direct democracy is that very much of the implementation would fall to interpretation, selective enforcement, etc.
That is, the problem with running a good direct democracy experiment. Implementation problems may actually be features, not bugs in the end. I don’t know, I’m getting older and full of doubt. 😉
There’s also a huge amount of culture and institutions and such that grow up around any form of government, and that determine a lot of how it works. Probably any new form of government will spend several years growing that stuff. Both beneficial surrounding culture and parasitic/harmful stuff will grow up. And I think it’s pretty common to have almost the same form of government on paper in two different countries, with radically different actual functioning governments, because of all that unwritten stuff and social capital and such.
Switzerland?
@Odovacer
A political party that would make all their senators vote based on poll results participated in the 2017 Dutch Elections, but they didn’t get anywhere near enough support for a seat. They got 5000 votes out of 10 million total votes, even less than the Non Voters party (a party who promised that their senators would not vote on anything).
The plan was to give every paying member of the party an account for a website where they could vote once for each poll.
The obvious weakness is the same weakness that allows Entryism: if few people bother voting, a highly motivated subset of voters could dominate the vote.
We can build an entirely rational case for human level artificial intelligence purely by starting with a materialist axiom and observing that humans exist. Empirically, we don’t know how much room the laws of physics allow above humans. Most who seem to think true AGI is possible at all, believe that super-intelligences are the order of the (future) day, so things are generally split between people who are naysayers about the entire thing, and people who believe in AI Gods, whereas the case that “AGI can be better than humans, but not all that much better; more in line with how other technology extends human capability” seems to have few serious advocates.
We already have existing examples of AI capabilities outstripping human ones in narrow domains; what Deep Blue did for chess, what Watson did for Jeopardy, what Alpha Go did for Go. These are suggestive of the idea that you can just add a load of these models together and then you have general intelligence that’s vastly better in all domains. In light of that, what does the case for a low ceiling above humans look like?
Is something like “It turns out that when you try to integrate all these modules into a truly general system that can perform across the human range of domains, the overall capability of the system declines towards the human level” plausible, or can we already debunk that? (I can’t remember if Scott addressed this specific thing ever)
Of course, computers are scalable, so even if it turns out that with the same power and volume statistics, an AGI is human level, we can just scale it up and house it in a huge building to create the supercomputer version, but that does change the landscape of AGI risk a lot, if that’s true, because it means that the points of failure are reduced from every idiot running the magic AGI algorithm on their home computer and destroying the world, to giant corporations and governments being the only ones capable of ever creating dangerously powerful intelligences by adding up human level modules.
Another related issue is how quickly the world can be changed and how many degrees of freedom are available when doing so. There’s abstract intelligence in terms of how many hypotheses you can test every second, and then there’s applied intelligence in terms of how many steps in a plan can actually be enacted in the world per second. The laws of physics put some pretty hard caps on movement speed, and as a consequence also put caps on how large the space of available response in any given situation. A super-intelligent AGI might in theory have millions of potential options while the stupid humans are only coming up with ten, but it might be that those ten are the only physically realizable options in the search space, and so the AGI’s freedom of action is rapidly diminished. If it wants to go to Barbados, it has to take the plane; there aren’t 50,000 cleverer ways of getting there.
EDIT:
As physical limits are realized, you’re getting lower and lower returns on testing hypotheses. We see this in all sorts of domains that seem esoteric, such as how supergeniuses despite being part of the human general intelligence category, have a limited ability to apply that intelligence in a linearly more effective way across all domains, and the reason for that is that some domains are topped out. Being a supergenius never gives you the same magnitude of improvement in being socially persuasive as it does in being good at physics. Language conveys limited information, and you are limited by who you are talking to, and so the improvements top out. Sure you can manipulate people less savvy than you, but there’s no point where you can guarantee a “yes” just because someone’s an idiot. There’s no special cryptic combination of words that allows you to do this. The intelligence is limited by its tools.
I don’t even think you need to add a load of these models together to get something vastly better than humans. I think you just need a narrow AI that can do language as well as a human in order to truly blow the pandora’s box wide open.
If we had a narrow AI that could do language as well as a human, we could simply type into its query box, “What do you need to become more powerful?” And it could research the answer for itself. And even if it could not implement the changes itself, it could explain to us in detail what changes or new capabilities it needed and how these capabilities could be obtained, and we would have step-by-step instructions for giving it those new capabilities.
That said, it might be a little disingenuous to call “human-level language” a type of “narrow-AI,” as it’s likely that human-level language is actually the product of a collection of capabilities. After all, by “human-level,” we are ruling out a chatterbot that can simply dispense a bunch of grammatically-correct and statistically-correlated words from a databank. We are talking about a bot that can take into account contextual knowledge and assumptions about the interlocutor and the world in phrasing its questions and answers. In other words, we are assuming that it possesses not just grammar (which is fairly easy to mechanically program), but also a strong grasp of the semantics of words, and for that it is likely that any language program would already need to be integrated into image-recognition and sound-recognition programs and possibly other subroutines so that the bot can have a sense of how the referents of words (the actual things themselves in meatspace) are associated with each other in a way that goes beyond simply tallying statistical correlations of how the words are used together. So, for example, a human-level bot should have the contextual knowledge that a broom and a leafblower are in some sense related to each other—i.e. they are both used by humans to “clean or straighten up spaces” (which might be perhaps gleaned from seeing both objects in “similar” situations in images, where “similar” would also have to be understood by the bot, which in turn would require pre-existing contextual knowledge), even if no human on the internet has ever used the words “broom” and “leafblower” in a sentence together.
I would love to have a chatterbot that could intelligently answer a query like, “Explain why the labor theory of value is correct or incorrect” in a 1000-page essay with internet-accessible references that it had trawled through to help it answer its question. I think, by the time we hit that mark, we are pretty much on the cusp of AGI, even if this sort of capability might on first glance only seem like narrow-AI.
Why would you assume that a “narrow” AI’s answer to to that question would be accurate and complete? That certainly isn’t true of typical NI answers to questions of that sort, even collaborative NI answers involving millions of man-years of broad-scope effort, and you don’t seem to be positing superintelligence here.
Anyone replaced their incandescent bulbs with LED-based bulbs? If so, any problems with them? The current-generation LEDs seem relatively cheap, bright and energy efficient.
I have found that (possibly due to buying the cheapest ones I could find) the ones I have gotten have included a couple that failed early, but most of them have been long lasting (as they are supposed to be). That they don’t get hot like incandescents can also sometimes be an advantage. Haven’t really noticed any difference in quality of illumination.
Color rendering is still kinda crap, especially for cheap bulbs. But that’s a relatively minor issue.
It’s a major issue if you’re trying to do some sorts of artwork under LED lights. My wife has some for her studio (you can get a lot more brightness out of the same sockets if you avoid incandescent) but we got more-expensive high-CRI bulbs.
For household lighting IMHO even the cheap LEDs are fantastic. I’m never buying another CFL again, and I think the only incandescent bulb we have left is the one in the oven.
My wife, also an artist, has some high-CRI fluorescents (not CFLs, 4′ T8s) that we bought a few years ago for her studio. If we were to replace them, there are high-CRI LEDs we’d use instead. I bought some from Hollywood Lights LED (CRI 93+) for our closet; they fit in 4′ T8/T12 fixtures but run on 120V. They only go down to 3200 color temperature unfortunately, but there are other manufacturers now which offer 3000 at ~95 CRI
I had a Cree bulb that failed very early, but the other two I’ve used have worked well.
The really nice thing about LED (and CFL) is that you can put a much brighter bulb in for the same wattage; a “150W LED” will easily replace a 60W incandescent with lower power draw through the fixture.
I’m more interested in keeping the light level as it is, and lowering energy expenditures.
I’ve replaced most of my bulbs with LEDs. In general, I’ve been happy, though I have had a few fail earlier than I expected. I like the soft-white Cree bulbs for color rendering that’s pretty close to incandescent bulbs, and that also will allow some level of dimming. (Though LEDs don’t dim as far down as incandescents.)
I have. They’re great. No problems at all.
I’ve had no issues, and I have never had one go out. I bought my first one in 2010 or so. The newer ones have fantastic color, way better than CFL, and, to my eye, no different from incandescent.
I definitely prefer the LED bulbs to those terrible CFLs.
Most people are making a difficult decision to transition from CFL to LED, but compared to incandescents, the decision is easy. They will quickly pay for themselves. They won’t last as long as they promise, but longer than incandescents. For other aspects you can buy samples and judge for yourself. Make sure to check the color temperature. Most people prefer 2700K or 3000K over the cheaper 5000K (blue).
The LED bulb we have above the laundry machines takes a ridiculous amount of time to warm up to brightness, which leads to me just leaving it on the entire time laundry is running.
On the other hand, it probably uses less electricity over those entire three hours than the incandescent would over whatever fraction of that I’m actively interacting with the laundry machines (I have to sort out clothes into “line dry” and “tumble dry” so it requires both light and some time).
Also, it’s an old house so the electrics might be contributing to this issue…? I really don’t know why it takes so long to come to full brightness.
Yeah, that is strange. My LED lights don’t have any noticable warm up time at all.
Mine either. It’s CFLs that I have that problem with. Along with having crappy color light.
Yeah, that’s not standard LED behavior. I’ve noticed a barely-perceptible delay on some lights turning on (perhaps a tenth of a second–not long enough to be a problem), but all mine come on at what looks like full brightness.
Are you sure you’re not using a CFL instead? That’s standard behavior for a CFL bulb.
The very first LED I ever bought almost ten years ago, which I’m still using actually, has that issue. I’ve never understood why that is,because that would go against what I know about LEDs, but it definitely takes a while to get to full brightness.
The one negative experience I had with an LED bulb was that it made a buzzing noise. It was basically intolerable, and I quickly replaced it with another LED bulb, which I bought after verifying that its Amazon page specifically said it didn’t buzz. I’ve been very happy with LED bulbs otherwise. I don’t know why that LED bulb buzzed, as I stopped researching once I solved my problem, but I think it had to do with bulbs being designed for dimmers or not, and also maybe something that’s no longer an issue with current-gen LED bulbs.
Not all LEDs are created equal. Some will buzz, click, never turn completely off, and even heat up depending on what kind of fixtures/switches you have. Read reviews before purchasing. Philips Hue bulbs are fucking great, but they are very expensive.
In case anyone missed from the last open thread, I am curious in hearing anyones negative, or ‘not worth the time’ experiences with meditation.
Not exactly what you’re asking for, but in a DBT/Mindfulness/Stress Tolerance therapy group, I was explicitly warned away from attempting meditation due to my schizophrenia; apparently meditation can have seriously negative effects on us.
Many times over the course of my life I’ve tried meditating, both guided and on my own, and I don’t think I’ve ever really “meditated.” I’ve sat there quietly, thought about things, and then felt like I was mostly wasting my time. Occasionally (particularly when the meditation was guided) I’ve gotten irritated.
I’m a generally calm person (maybe unusually calm?), so maybe trying to push lower than my baseline screwed up my equilibrium and resulted in energy rebound.
I tried about 10 minutes a day for a few months. And what I found was that I just didn’t care very much whether I did it or not–it’s not that I didn’t get anything out of it, but I didn’t feel I got anything out of it beyond getting some time alone where I was deliberately not paying attention to anyone or anything external (which I do think is necessary to have at least some of each day). I would get occasional moments of calm and clarity but not more than any other period of relaxation. And I find that when I get undistracted time I’d rather spend it doing something else.
I tried daily for a few months. It didn’t really seem worth the time. Biggest effect was that it made it obvious when something was bothering/stressing me and I should address it (because my thoughts while meditating would always seem to go back to that thing even though I was trying to keep my mind clear).
Disclaimer: I really enjoy meditation, and find that it is really useful for me. It’s genuinely improved my life.
That said, the biggest barrier to meditation is when I already feel really bad (when I need to meditate the most) the initial effect of sitting is to become terribly aware of how bad I feel. There have been a couple of sessions that were positively excruciating, like every muscle in my body was holding its breath.
I think this means I’m doing it right – meditation is not a make-happy-drug, it’s training in awareness. Removing the veil by which I flee my sadness is a good thing and also it reveals sadness, and also revealing sadness is a good thing. I always, always, always feel better by the end of the session, and I am always glad I did it.
—
Gently in response to other posters : I daresay that if you have “sat quietly while thinking” you haven’t really meditated.
I have spend around 100 hours meditating, and have gotten no perceptible benefit from it.
Thanks! What reason do you (or anyone else) think that you did not get benefit from it?
@Scott Alexander:
Paul Graham noted that the French word Essayer means to try, and believes “[a]n essay is something you write to try to figure something out.”
I am really curious: what essays have you started in which you’ve tried to figure something out, but came to such an unsatisfactory conclusion that you ultimately decided were not worth publishing?
New Naval Gazing out today. Part 3 of my series on the Iowa. Also, please comment on my request for what you want off my list of upcoming topics.
Slatestarcodex!
What is best in life?
Hot water, good dentishtry and shoft lavatory paper?
Whatever Elon Musk is up to.
To kill your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women, etc, etc.
A nice old paperback,
A duvet wrapped around you,
Sitting on a small chair,
Like a guy out of Ran.
Being able to relax with no worries or responsibilities because someone you trust is taking care of everything. A perfect, fancy, elaborate, delicious dinner at a very nice restaurant; followed by naked makeouts, cuddles, and head scritches in bed with a cute girl while we’re both high on dissociatives. Also a large variety of sweets, especially Turkish delight, because fresh Turkish delight is better than sex. (Related: Edmund did nothing wrong.)
Paperclips!
Unleash the Hypnodrones.
Ultimately loses to value drift.
If I can’t have what Genghis Khan, Conan, and Anonymous have, I’d say “not working”.
Battleships.
Which are traditionally good for crushing your enemies, seeing them driven before you, and, well, OK, most women can’t lament loudly enough to be heard over 16″ gunfire.
But if we’re firing full salvos, we have 20 or so seconds to hear them lamenting before we fire again. We will need those ear protectors with integrated microphones, of course, but that’s not too hard to arrange.
Since my Boyfriend is a dacryphile and i love warships and heavy gunfire, this actually sounds kind of romantic. Though i reserve the right for my tears to be of joy.
new BNHA and OP
Beauty, old books, pop songs. Flirting with charming women.
Actually, those are the only good things in life.
Good food, soft music, and a warm place to curl up where no one’s likely to bother you for a good long while!
Fresh whole wheat bread* with one of a gazillion** great toppings.
* Not the overly sweet bread*** they sell in US supermarkets; nor the sour bread common in Germany.
** Like biracial chocolate spread or fried cod or sugared aniseeds or spiced shortcrust biscuit or clove cheese, etc. Basically, the Dutch put everything that’s edible on top of bread and they always keep inventing new toppings because you can never have enough of them.
***IMO, if you want sweet bread, do it right
I used to regularly make the joke that coffee, chocolate, music, and math were the main arguments for civilization. Though then my stomach informed me that coffee was no longer on the agenda, and civilization became 25% less valuable….
Penguins. Duh.
As my avatar indicates, I’m particularly fond of the kind that say “dood” and explode, but really all penguins are pretty damn great.
boobs
The beautiful complexity of the external world.
Cuddling, life-changing music, hiking up mountains, and strong psychedelics.
To have lengthy discussions with interesting people about what is best in life.
Alas, most of the answers are one-liners.
Bologna sausage: smooth, bland, vaguely meaty, giving no clue as to its ingredients. It’s the perfect food of science fiction. In the grim darkness of the far future where there is only war, the labouring masses get one meat ration per week, and what’s on offer is a lot like bologna. Officially, it’s pork.
Other foods that belong in fiction?
I’m tempted to cheat and say “Soylent”.
What colors do they sell in real life?
I’ve only run into an off-white, sort of an ecru type color.
Solent Ecru is completely
unobjectionable!! /Heston>
I’ve never tried (the real) Soylent. I hear it’s really nasty. And that’s kind of weird. You’d think with MODERN SUPER SCIENCE, it would be possible to make food that’s cheap, shelf-stable, nutritionally complete, ready-to-eat and reasonably tasty.
Maybe it’s a case of 3/5 being easy, 4/5 hard, and 5/5 damn near impossible.
It’s not great, but not terrible. Tastes like a protein shake, which is basically what it is.
I tried Soylent once – the kind that’s the already-made shake, not the kind that you get as powder and mix yourself – and it was pretty bland. What flavor there was reminded me of what it tastes like when you’re going to make microwave instant oatmeal and you stir the oatmeal into cold milk and lick the spoon.
I’ve always compared it to drinking the milk after you’ve eaten a bowl of Frosted Flakes. It’s sweet, kind of milky, and has a grain flavor. Not bad, but also not something I’d ever have a craving for. The coffee one tastes like one of those Starbucks coffee drinks that you would get at 7-11, so if you’re into that kind of thing it’s pretty good. I haven’t tried the berry flavor.
Velveeta, American cheese, and other fake cheeses.
Cheez Whiz from a can.
In what sort of fiction?
I’m certain that velveeta isn’t intended to be eaten on its own (though I’m equally certain some people do just that, or put it on crackers), but there’s something about queso made with velveeta that can’t be beat.
American cheese seems like it’s optimized for melting over things, and it’s what I’d always pick for a burger (or what I’d use for a cheesesteak if Cheez Whiz didn’t exist).
Growing up, my family ate a lot of it because we liked it rather than any cost optimization, and I still generally have half a pound sitting in my fridge. I think the kind I like is different than what most people think of: I get Land o’Lakes White American from the deli, which doesn’t have that waxy texture I think of with brands Kraft Singles or Velveeta. It generally looks similar to a sliced deli cheddar.
I always put one slice of American Cheese in my grilled cheese. Something about it makes the other, harder, cheeses melt far more evenly and completely.
It’s emulsifiers. That’s what makes it “processed cheese” instead of just “cheese”. There are work arounds to post process other cheeses yourself, but probably not worth it for grilled cheese where American cheese is good enough.
It *is* optimized for that. And it’s awesome. And you can do it too with any cheese you want.
Livestock bred to be maximally tasty and altruistic, receiving untold pleasure at the thought of being someone’s dinner.
(Not trying to pass that off as original, assuming everyone gets the reference)
Not only are you fulfilling the cow’s lifelong dream by eating it, but the cow’s arranged for half the price of the steak to go to the Against Malaria Foundation. You also get a nice little endorphin buzz.
Kinkshaming the cow during the dessert course is considered impolite.
So if you bred humans to be maximally altruistic, cannibal porn would happen?
Protein bars are rather Jetsons-like.
Any kind of bird.
We eat dinosaurs, people. Dinosaurs.
https://amorphia-apparel.com/science/jurassic-a-clone-dinosaur-bbq-shirt/
Dippin’ Dots. It is the ice cream of the future, after all.
I find what’s going on at GITMO right now interesting and kind of hilarious.
An Air Force colonel, sitting as a military commission judge, just held a summary hearing holding a Marine general, acting as the head of the military commission defense attorneys, in contempt, fined him $1k and confined him to quarters for 21 days. His attorneys turned around and filed a habeas petition in a US federal court, but before the judge could make a ruling, the convening authority — a civilian — suspended the sentence while he reviews the sentence and whether or not he has the authority to review the sentence.
All of this stems from three civilian lawyers quitting after finding out that their meetings with their clients had been bugged, would continue to be bugged, and they were forbidden from informing their client of that fact.
Lawfare blog is the best place to go for further information and new developments:
https://www.lawfareblog.com/why-collapse-al-nashiris-defense-team-matters
https://www.lawfareblog.com/week-military-commissions-117-habeas-petition-response-contempt-proceedings
This case is wild.
I read the original article last month, but the follow-up is just as crazy. How the hell are you supposed to represent a client under conditions like that? I guess you can’t.
If I were a federal judge, I don’t know if I’d be excited or horrified to find a case like this on my docket.
At this point, I have approximately the same confidence in any results of those trials as I have in the next prosecution of some Venezuelan opposition politician in Caracas. If they could prove their case against any of those guys in a civilized court, they’d have done it by now.
Old paperbacks are cheaper and better than new paperbacks.
Any new paperback I read, the cover seems to come apart as soon as I try to read it in the bath. And the paper just feels bad.
I got a book last week that was printed in 2017 – I had to put socks on my hands to read it. It felt revolting.
Spoken like a man who never bought a Tor paperback in the 1990s. I still have a lot of those books, somewhere. I don’t have a lot of their covers.
Current mass-market paperbacks feel cheap for sure, but I’ve never had a cover fall off on me in the last ten years. On the other hand, I don’t read in the bath.
My guess would be a change in the adhesives and/or printing ink, either to lower cost or comply with environmental regulations–probably to lower cost and compete with e-pub.
Old paperbacks always feel far too stiff and brittle to me. And if it’s a mass-market paperback, I don’t really care if the cover comes off after reading it once.
Probably survivorship bias: old paperbacks that are still around are the ones that were more durable in the first place. The badly made ones fall apart and get thrown out.
Makes me wonder if there are cheaply-made paperbacks that are valuable because they have Frank Frazetta covers or whatever and few copies have survived.
Since it was posted very late to the previous OT, I’m reposting higher up here.
Something I found quite interesting, and far different from the usual fare, over at Status451: “Times to Die (Mental Health Part I)“, by Giancarlo M. Sandoval. (While the article is a couple months old, I only just read it now.) It talks about depression, suicide, deep philosophical questions, and personal autonomy, from an author who struggles with depression (and whose description of his first suicide attempt reads as somewhat similar to my own). Several parts stand out, most notably the final two paragraphs:
A lengthy but interesting essay that attempts to grapple with the 21st century political order and the crisis of lost institutional legitimacy: “Liberal Democracy and the Unraveling of the Enlightenment Project” by James Davison Hunter, THE HEDGEHOG REVIEW: VOL. 19 NO. 3 (FALL 2017)
This essay is the worst kind of idealism. The general thrust of the essay seems to be that American politics are dysfunctional because Americans have the wrong attitudes and/or ideas and/or culture of politics. They have lost civic virtue. They have lost the ability to engage in shared sacrifice. They disagree about values and narratives. They are losing faith in the legitimacy of institutions like elections, the rule of law, etc. They vilify their opponents rather than treat them as a loyal opposition. If only they went back to the right attitudes or ideas, things would work again!
But why did these ideas change? There is a very strong implication that these ideas changed simply because American intellectuals did an insufficient job of preaching and explaining Enlightenment ideals to Americans, and Americans forgot and became ignorant of these ideals. For example,
What the author seems to not realize is that Enlightenment ideals—and in fact, any ideals in general—are, for most flesh-and-blood humans, not an end in and of themselves with intrinsic value, but instead nothing more than tools with which to pursue “the good life,” which must at a minimum include (even if it is not strictly limited to) satisfaction of material wants. And furthermore, this satisfaction is generally judged not on an absolute scale, but on a relative scale of what is perceived to be possible vs. what is actual. So, it is of no consolation to Americans during the recent Great Recession that we are not starving in bread lines by the millions if there is the perception that, in the digital age, something much better ought to be easily possible, that there are unnecessary instances of (relative) poverty or foreclosed opportunities “in the midst of plenty.”
If, when we attempt to put Enlightenment ideals into practice, those ideals leave people materially dissatisfied in comparison with what appears ought to be possible for them to achieve, then they will ditch those ideals in an instant for a different tool. This is the gist of how a “materialist” analysis would approach this problem.
It is not out of ignorance that people dump Enlightenment ideals for totalitarianism—unless you assume a priori that Enlightenment ideals, when put into practice, necessarily deliver a better life, and anyone who entertains the thought of otherwise is ignorant. But think about it. Enlightenment ideals are taught in our schools. They are preached by most mainstream intellectuals. If Americans once believed in Enlightenment ideals, then cultural inertia alone should have prolonged those beliefs into the present day. If Americans now entertain alternatives to those Enlightenment ideals, it can only be because those ideals, when put into practice, have lately been found wanting in their results. And can you blame people for their wandering eyes infidelitously landing on other ideologies, whether it is some sort of postmodernism or Trumpian nativism?
To blame the decline of Enlightenment ideals in America on “postmodernism” begs the question. Why does postmodern cynicism about Enlightenment ideals (or Trumpian nativism, for that matter) resonate with many Americans? If the material conditions were not conducive to these ideas resonating with people, then postmodern ideas would have remained the plaything of a minuscule intellectual minority and would be falling on deaf ears. The same goes for “Cultural Marxism.” Pornography, immigration, and most other cultural bugaboos of conservatives are not the product of some intellectual conspiracy; they are the product of capitalism itself, as are the responses to these changes (both affirmative and critical).
The author comes close to a sort of materialist analysis in a brief section of the essay here:
I give this a “C” grade. These are some of the many understandable, material reasons for why Americans’ ideas changed in this time period. An “A” grade materialist analysis would have also mentioned the stagnation of real wages since 1970 alongside productivity increases, the increasing insecurity of work, the raising of the retirement age from 65 to 67 (often underrated, but hugely demoralizing), the explosion of household and national debt, the immense costs of U.S. foreign policy objectives since 2001, and especially the increased competition between the sellers of labor-power as the market for labor-power became more global and capital was more easily able to shop-around for the best deal and either go to the lowest-paid labor (offshoring), or have the lowest-paid labor come to it (immigration).
But no, the author doesn’t go in this direction. Instead, the author flips back to an idealist lens. His argument is that our politics are dysfunctional, not because there are incompatible material interests colliding (the author’s faith in the reality of some overriding, universalist, race/class/gender-neutral “national interest” precludes such suppositions!), but because our politicians are behaving unvirtuously. They are being meanies to each other. And we just need to get them to stop being meanies to each other, and compromise and progress would be possible again. Dream on…
Just look at the ongoing debates over tax reform. What is the biggest obstacle to achieving tax reform that everyone likes? Is it incivility? Or is it the unfortunate reality of objectively-incompatible interests?—which we witness, for example, when the tax reformers think they can balance the budgetary impact of the reforms by removing mortgage interest deductions, only to have homebuilders and homeowners get up in arms about it? Or when they think the reform can be balanced by removing state and local tax deductions, which then gets wealthy urbanites and suburbanites in high-tax states up in arms. And complain about “special interests” all you want, but why shouldn’t these groups vouch for their own interests? Only if you have an unreasonably naive, idealistic, and liberal view of government as some holy communion, rather than as the bloody tool for pursuing material interests that it is, can you object to this.
In fact, in obfuscating the very real antagonisms of material interest at play in our government, and in falsely portraying these antagonisms as essentially spiteful and unnecessary rather than founded on legitimate differences of material interests, the author of this piece comes dangerously close to echoing Hitler’s pleas for unity in 1932 Weimar Germany in his Eberswalde Speech, which then sets the basis for cracking down on this seemingly-unnecessary and spite-driven disunity and artificially enforcing some superficial semblance of national unity, as Hitler did:
And yet our political rhetoric is dominated by appeals to morality. “This is not who we are.” “Love wins.” “No person is illegal.” “Diversity is our strength.”
I would prefer a reality like you describe, in which we’re engaged in transactional debate for our own legitimate interests, but you seem to think that’s what we’re doing. I don’t get that impression at all.
Good point, I agree. This is because the Left has been overtaken by Utopian Socialism and idealism and has abandoned Marxist, scientific socialism.
Marxist socialism was premised on the strategy of appealing to the individual self-interests of workers and demonstrating that these self-interests could be most effectively advanced by advancing broad class interests. The appeal to workers to ally on the basis of any collective identity at all, and on class in particular (and not race or nation or religion or gender) was always, fundamentally, a practical and strategic one, founded upon the objective (and in principle falsifiable) claim that workers’ individual living conditions could best be furthered in this way—that interests objectively lined up along these lines, and not along racial or national lines, regardless of however workers might subjectively feel about the importance of being “working-class” vs. “white” or “American” or “male” or “Christian” or “X other identity.”
If you abandon that appeal to practical interests and base your arguments instead on morality, one’s political claims become unfalsifiable. The universe does not provide us with objective indications of morality. It just doesn’t. So you are left with rather boring arguments. Saying “no person is illegal” boils down to saying, “Boo! Immigration restrictions are evil!” There is essentially no semantic content to that slogan. It assumes its own premise that immigration restrictions are immoral.
At that point, what is left to discuss with your opponents who do not already intuitively feel compelled by your moral compass? The only thing left is to manipulate their emotions, to show them pictures of starving Mexicans being arrested while crossing the border, and to try to shame or coerce them into shutting up. It all becomes very anti-intellectual.
Compare this with, “The proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains. They have a world to win. Workingmen of all countries, unite!” Although this statement might seem to point in a similar direction as “A world without borders! No person is illegal!” there is a bit more going on here.
There are descriptive claims being implied—that workingmen of all countries will individually benefit from communist revolution (debatable), that they are not giving any advantages up by abandoning the old system (undoubtedly incorrect at the moment in the case of American workers, who own houses, have 401k accounts, and other petty-capital and relative advantages over other workers around the world, and thus a stake in the current capitalist system), and that workers’ self-interests happen to align along class lines, and that they can best strategically attain their individual self-interests by aligning as a class first and foremost.
The lynchpin of this descriptive claim is the labor theory of value, which was supposed to mathematically demonstrate that, even with formal political and economic equality under capitalism, wage-workers would still be exploited. With the abandonment of the labor theory of value, the Left has been relegated to the illusion that, if only society weren’t so mean to women and gays and minorities, etc., everything would be great. And they don’t have any theory for what material interests sustain these ancillary inequalities, so they end up yelling about “greed” and “evil” and making unconvincing moral judgments.
What they fail to realize is that, even if society were to treat women and transgender and minority people with complete political equality, and even if capitalists in all cases paid the full value for the labor-power of all wage-workers regardless of color, gender, etc. (in other words, no imperialism, no “labor aristocracy,” no other complications), there would still be exploitation. Class is an objective “common denominator” that gives seemingly disparate identities (such as men, women, gays, straights, whites, blacks) an objective interest in cooperating with one another.
That is the paradox of the labor theory of value. Marx assumes, as an abstraction about the “average case,” that workers and capitalists engage in “fair trade,” exchanging equivalent commodities worth the same fundamental value. (Of course, in some cases capitalists will overpay for labor-power, and in other cases they will underpay, just as the market prices of any other commodities are sometimes above and sometimes below their fundamental values, their “natural prices” or “prices of production”) The assumption is, neither side cheats the other. Capitalists already pay workers the full value of their labor-power.
And yet there is still exploitation, because labor-power can more than reproduce itself. This is obvious to any independent homesteader of old, whose labor-power doesn’t just keep him alive, but also gives him the ability to, after he has reaped his food for the year, make new tools, build new furniture, and generally accumulate various productive assets in order to amplify the powers of his labor-power and enlarge his own surplus even more the next year. So, whoever controls the direction and outcome of this labor-power controls the resulting surplus.
So, why do workers ever trade this precious commodity away?! Why don’t they maintain possession and use of their own labor-power and simply trade away some of their objectified labor—i.e. the product of their surplus labor-time—the shoes and tanned leather and farm tools and services and other things that the homesteader makes or does with his labor-power after he has finished supporting his own subsistence? Are workers just ignorant? Short-sighted?
The problem is, starting with the Enclosure Movement in England, workers started losing this option—which they briefly regained in the colonies, much to the chagrin of would-be capitalists there (see below). And now there is the further problem that, even if a worker saves up and buys his own land (which, if it is affordable, will probably be some of the worst land left at this point), every hour of an individual homesteader’s unspecialized, individual concrete labor, augmented by only the crudest of tools, now counts as much less abstract, socially-necessary labor, now that it must compete with labor augmented by advanced modern machinery. Therefore, an individual homesteader’s cost of production will be much higher than the current socially-necessary cost of production, and thus much higher than the current market price, so that the individual homesteader will now make a loss on such production.
Note: Marx had some choice words about the hilarity of seeing would-be capitalists in the colonies foiled by the easy availability of land—and thus the unavailability of wage-laborers who would work for anything less than the full value of their labor (rather than merely the full value of their labor-power). From Vol. 1, Ch. 32 of Capital:
Slight tangent:
If your version of the labor theory of value was correct, wouldn’t it imply Distributism rather than socialism?
Quite a number of blue collar jobs can be, and already are, performed by a guy with a van. An increasing number of white collar jobs, mostly related to software, are the same with van swapped out for PC. It’s hard to argue oppression when the worker and the capitalist are the same person.
So if the goal is to reduce oppression, why is the goal always public ownership of capital instead of increasing the amount of capital which is privately owned by the self-employed and small businesses? It’s something that we know works, can be approached incrementally, and doesn’t require anyone to be shot.
I have a cynical answer, that the goal is to shoot people and that the ideology exists to justify that. But I’m curious what the communist explanation is.
@Nabil ad Dajjal:
What you are describing is something very similar to either “Titoism” in Yugoslavia (a type of market socialism centered around independent, profit-oriented worker co-ops) or some strains of anarchism.
The reason why most Marxists aren’t too keen on this sort of literal “workers’ control” in the context of a continuation of for-profit commodity production is that Marxists see capitalism as having powerful centralizing tendencies. If we were playing Monopoly and the players were getting frustrated that a few players were accumulating all of the properties and hotels and running away with the game, the “Titoist” proposal would essentially amount to restarting the game with a clear board, which would sooner or later lead to a re-centralization of capital and a re-accumulation of the associated inherited advantages of the descendants of those initial winners (who, let’s be fair, were winners by virtue of starting from a level playing field, albeit the same will not apply to their children). This is pretty much how Titoism fell apart. The successful worker co-ops jealously guarded what they had built up (understandably), and they were not willing to treat new workers as equal partners, but instead started to increasingly insist on treating them as typical wage-laborers.
In addition, most Marxists see some fundamental contradictions in commodity production as-such, especially when the division of labor is highly developed and yet appropriation of society’s products is still on a private basis. Overproduction, the tendency for the rate of profit to fall…I’ll have to go into this more later, I have a class to teach!…brb…
It is possible for the Marxist hypothesizes regarding “Falling Rate of Profit” and the theorems regarding the intractability of computing economic allocation to both be true.
@citizencokane
It’s not at all clear to me whether they are right in this view. There are in our free market economy many business that are owned by, at least some of, the people who work there. The vast majority of law firms, private medical practices, certain kinds of finical advisory firms, advertising firms, and architectural firms are private partnerships. These businesses have certain things in common, they all have very low capital costs, they depend on highly skilled labor, and they tend to have a relativity small number of employees. Firms that do not have these characteristics are much more likely to owned in great part by outside investors.
There seem to me to be two reasons why this might be the case. The first is that wealth was distributed in a highly unequal way for reasons that had little to do with market forces, and as such only a small number of people ever had the funds to finance capital intensive enterprises like manufacturing in the first place. The second is that large capital intensive enterprises are difficult to organize, requiring the coordinated efforts of many thousands of people spread across many different locations, and without entrepreneurs to act, as it were, as generals in the army of labor, large enterprises would never get off the ground.
If the first reason is the primary cause of capital concentration, then there is no tendency towards centralization at all, if the second is, then any labor theory of value that is not just a restatement of marginal utility in another form is demonstrably false.
Personally, I suspect that both factors play a role, but I don’t think we have enough information to know to what extant.
One of the things to remember about Marx is that he was writing in the mid-1800s, when “the means of production” for every industry worth talking about meant vertically integrated assemblies of huge clanking steam-powered machines that cost a fortune but were fairly unsophisticated in their operation. The barriers to entry were huge, but almost entirely financial (these days regulatory barriers and institutional knowledge are just as important), and skilled workers hadn’t gotten as important as they are now. Finance wasn’t as sophisticated, either. Capital as an economic segment was newer, more alien, and more distinguishable from the rest of the economy than we’re used to.
That shaped his conception of how capitalism worked as a political force. Hasn’t stopped latter-day Marxists from adding epicycles, but nothing ever has.
@citizencokane
I think that very much depends on what sort of Marxist you speak to, there are many who think that the main problem with the Bolshevik coup d’etat was that they took control away from the workers and placed in the hands of a political elite creating a system that wouldn’t count as socialist by the traditional understanding of the term. Based on Marx’s writings and the writing of most socialists pre-1917, if the means of production were owned by the workers themselves, then the system would not be capitalist. The crucial factor is not making and selling things for a profit but who is in charge of this process.
Re: the intractability of computing economic allocation, in 1993 Paul Cockshott concluded that the problem was on the verge of becoming tractable with mid-’90s computer speeds.
Anyways, back to “distributism vs. socialism.” One big factor that most Marxists have against market socialism where workers own their own businesses is that those self-employed workers are still dominated by the Law of Value (a.k.a. the market, the “Invisible Hand,” the desperate struggle to make the highest profit so as to not be out-competed), just as capitalists today are ultimately not free either, in that they are also constantly besieged by the Law of Value. Furthermore, the complex workings of the Law of Value, which take place “behind the backs” of workers and owners alike, are even more opaque and obfuscated than any Stalinist politburo, to the extent that people often talk about “the market” or “the economy” as if it is some incomprehensible, alien god that goes through bouts of depression and turmoil and who must be carefully placated with soothing words of confidence from time to time.
Without accounting books that are completely open to the public, it doesn’t really matter whether it is an ensconced bureaucracy or the Law of Value itself that is in charge of assigning society’s division of labor; either way it is going to feel like people have no control and no idea of what is going on, which is not a fun feeling.
Some people have even suggested that the Law of Value is the first superintelligence, with exchange-value in the abstract being its optimization target, rather than paperclips or any particular use-values of use to humans (even paperclips have some tangible use to humans, which is more than can be said for exchange-value in the abstract, which is only useful to humans incidentally insofar as it is a means to the end of coordinating the production of more use-values).
Whichever way you slice it, if an individual wants to participate in the social division of labor (and not be a self-sufficient homesteader), then that society is going to insist on steering that individual’s activities and rationing that individual’s consumption habits in some way…so long as there is any scarcity at all (which we don’t have to take as an eternal given. Ernest Mandel makes a good point about how there are only so many hours in a day to consume the wealth that society produces (which implies an objective limit to how much wealth an individual is physically capable of consuming, as long as certain luxury goods like private jets are ruled out).
Anyways, past a certain point of development where capitalist firms themselves rely more and more on firm-level and even industry-level planning and made-to-order production, most Marxists don’t want to just reset the Monopoly board (and by the way, if you do that once, there will be calls to do it again and again, and how many times can you do that before the profit incentive begins to lose meaning? It is like telling a kulak during NEP that “To get rich is glorious!” and then 10 years later rewarding all of that hard word by taking it all away).
Most Marxists would rather play a different game entirely—especially one that can avoid crises of overproduction of commodities relative to the underproduction of the money commodity, which still plague world capitalism today despite the superficial legal end to the gold standard.
An ethos of “show respect to those you disagree with, the alternative is everyone beating everyone else with cudgels” is frequently found wanting by those who desire cudgels to beat their outgroup, yes.
“When Men Fear Women” by Leah Letter.
Okay, so she’s a Dworkin fan, and she has the opinions I’d expect from a Dworkin fan. Unpleasant but not really surprising. Why are you reading this? And why are you quoting it here?
Agreed, this is about as enlightening as say quoting Vox Day or Jim here (with the difference that this place probably has more fans of Vox Day or Jim than of the quoted article).
CW will CW.
That actually sounds like quite a useful smokescreen for Weinstein, given the timing.
If a bad thing is widespread, that makes the problem worse, of course, but it makes any individual vector of it less culpable or unique.
On the other hand, maybe it keeps the story in the news longer?
Would be interested to see her show her work on that one.
“Smokescreen” – perhaps I’m being too cynical, but I had a similar reaction to the whole #MeToo campaign. Look, I’m no fan of catcalling or handsy guys in bars or any of the other legitimately bad behavior called out in the average #MeToo response.
But what Weinstein is accused of is heinous on a whole ‘nother level, and I think it’s important we don’t lose sight of that. This was a major cover up of systematic abuse. Every bit as bad as Sandusky or the various Catholic priests or what have you. Then you add in your Polanskis and Cosbys and all the other rumors, and this is huge. Truly, if such a thing as “rape culture” exists, it exists in Hollywood.
So it’s awfully convenient that instead of burning Hollywood to the ground we “need to have a discussion about the entire culture of masculinity #MeToo #YesAllMen”. Sorry, that ain’t my culture, never has been. We men are pigs, but I’m confident most of us have a skeeze meter that triggers well below Harvey Weinstein.
Contrast this to the reaction to Trump’s attempts to deflect criticism of his “grab them by the pussy” comments as “locker room talk” – a stream of anti-Trump men coming out and declaring some variant if “not in my locker room” and being applauded for it. With Trump, the narrative was to denormalize his behavior. With Weinstein, suddenly the attempted narrative is to normalize his depravity. Trump is a deplorable human, Harvey’s just a symptom of toxic maleness.
This seems closely related to a half formed concept, perhaps a “concept shaped hole” that I’ve been grappling with since the different worlds post.
Epistemological status: half-drunk rambling
I try to imagine any of the women I know putting up with Weinstein’s alleged antics and it just doesn’t compute. I try to imagine the men I know (myself included) and it just gets weird. Why didn’t any of the women throw thier drinks in Weinstein’s face? where’s the brother/husband/boyfriend telling him to keep his hands to himself or step outside? I freely admit that I’ve been on both sides of this equation, slapper and slappee. I brought this up in the subredit and someone said something to the effect of “why don’t you find some better friends?, the sort of people who don’t judge you or resolve thier differences through violence” and it didn’t compute. Who exactly are they referring to? the sort of people who gave Weinstein cover?
There’s something there, something related to learned helplessness. Enforcing norms is bad, so norms go unenforced. Norms that go unenforced stop being norms and that includes norms against sexual assault. “Rape culture” exists because no one was willing to tell Weinstein where to stick it. The fundamental problem is not “toxic masculinity” it’s the complete and utter absence of anything resembling masculinity.
While it’s true that a culture of complicity and silence played a role in keeping this quiet for so long, it’s important to remember the part where Harvey Wenstein could make or break and aspiring young actress’ career. Many of Harvey Wenstein’s victims are now pretty successful, including a number A and B list celebrities. No doubt they all would have preferred to have attained that success without fucking some sleazy fat guy. At the same time i’m also sure they prefer the reality where they fucked the sleazy fat guy and got to where they are, over the one where they did not fuck him and got nowhere. This is may even be true in some cases where it was outright rape but the victim got something out of it, though i expect that accounts for only a small minority of the victims.
This quid pro quo complicates the whole thing. It can make it hard for both victims and bystanders to see any harm going on, because the veneer of consent, trading sex for a leg-up in Hollywood, is still there. Hell i guarantee you that in a number of cases the veneer was entirely real, and the would be starlet was perfectly happy to trade blow jobs for film jobs. Similarly it’s likely some of Weinstein accusers only feel taken advantage of because he failed to come through for them with roles. At the same time, i also fully believe he did in fact straight up rape a bunch of women. With the sheer number of accusers against him, you’ve got room for a hell of a lot of variations on the story.
But yeah, no understanding of Harvey Weinstein is complete without taking that aspect into account.
How Weinstein got away with it has been included in the stories. He could make plausible claims to support or ruin careers.
In particular, the suggestion that Weinstein could be deterred by violence pays insufficient attention to the ways in which his wealth and power enabled him to defend himself. He was willing to use paid agents for lots of things; surely your hypothetical violent brother/husband/boyfriend would simply have ended up arrested, or perhaps even roughed up by Weinstein’s goons.
Excuse the source, but I stumbled upon it literally right after reading your post
http://ew.com/news/2017/11/08/terry-crews-police-report-alleged-groping/
I really really think you have to reconsider your “absence of masculinity” claim when a guy like Terry Crews can end up in a situation where he feels powerless
@hlynkacg
While I was logging in, @johnjohn posted one of the stories I was going to post about Terry Crews. To emphasize, one of Crews’ stated reasons for not immediately retaliating was
As far as the boyfriends of women tolerating Weinstein’s antics, apparently not all did. Brad Pitt threatened to give Weinstein a “Missouri whooping” if he harassed Gwyneth Paltrow again:
ttp://people.com/movies/inside-story-how-brad-pitt-threatened-harvey-weinstein-with-a-missouri-whooping-after-gwyneth-paltrow-incident/
I believe hlynkacg’s point wasn’t that men (even manly men like Crews) can’t be victims, but rather that Weinstein doesn’t happen in a world where men are actually practicing the cultural ideal of masculinity, which includes standing up for yourself and defending innocents (particularly women) from predators.
The idea of blaming “toxic masculinity” is that Weinstein is the obvious endgame of maleness, the pinnacle that all men openly or secretly aspire to. And that’s just not so – yes, men can be celebrated for their wealth, their power, their sexual conquests. But for the conquests there’s always at least a fig leaf of consent in the idolized story. Rapists, pimps, blackmailers, and cowards just following orders have always been looked down on as sleazy.
Why does anyone put up with abusive, nasty behavior from very powerful people? Because they’re powerful people–they can reward friends and punish enemies, and you know it.
I think Weinstein could credibly have ended the career of most actors in Hollywood with his power and connections. So making an enemy of him was a pretty good way to never work in this town again. Most actors really, really want to keep working as actors rather than becoming waiters or acting teachers or going back to tiny independent films.
Also, Weinstein had a big megaphone. Reporters wanted to keep on his good side for all kinds of professional reasons. He apparently employed private investigators to try to keep stories about his misbehavior out of the news, and I assume he or his lawyers also applied pressure to journalists w.r.t. what kind of access they’d have to him and people under his power in the future, if they started reporting rumors of his sexually assaulting women.
And on top of that, I imagine there’s a background level of attractive actors sleeping with powerful producers/directors/studio executives all the time. The incentives and the situation seem like they make that almost inevitable. (Actors tend to be young and very attractive, and professional success is what they want more than anything else in the world. Producers are mostly older men who like attention and sex from attractive people. Solve for the equilibrium.)
@hlynkcacg
There’s multiple anecdotes of Weinstein flipping out on people in public, including threats of violence and violence. So, while he was getting away with sexual violence in private, he was also getting away with non-sexual violence in public. The most likely explanation, which others have given, is that his power and money allowed him to both actively intimidate those who might act against him, as well as passively causing people to not want to risk going up against him.
The boyfriend is blissfully ignorant because why would his girlfriend tell him that she slept with another man to advance her career?
I don’t think the stories we are hearing about Weinstein are entirely accurate, or if they are accurate they aren’t representative. Because Weinstein’s behavior isn’t really plausible if that’s the case. He keeps inviting beautiful young starlets to his hotel room and crudely hitting on them, and they keep walking out in disgust unless he literally rapes them? What’s in it for him, unless he’s really in to literal rape in which case why is he letting most of the women walk away unraped? Weinstein’s behavior doesn’t make sense unless at least some of the women he propositions in this manner actually do decide to have sex with him to advance their careers.
We’re not hearing that part of the story, at least from the women who are talking. Also, we aren’t hearing from the 40-year-old dental hygenists whose acting career flamed out after one bit part and an unhappy meeting with Harvey Weinstein, we’re hearing from an awful lot of A-list celebrities and most of the rest still seem to be fairly successful in the (highly competitive) industry. That’s not a plausible ratio if Weinstein is using his power to make or break careers to have his way with young women, and the ones telling the stories are the ones who walked away in disgust.
Probably there are stories about women who threw their drinks in Harvey Weinstein’s face, and maybe a few whose boyfriends
beat him upgot beat up by his bodyguard, but those stories belong to 40-year-old dental hygenists with an IMDB stub that nobody wants to talk to when we can be talking to Gwyneth Paltrow or Rose McGowan or Kate Beckinsale instead. And possibly Gwyneth or Kate actually did walk out on Weinstein like they said and then went and made the A-list on their merits. But mostly I think we’re hearing a carefully cherrypicked and even more carefully edited subset of the true stories. For good reason, given the storytellers, but it ought to be kept in mind regardless.
Or they had another patron. Weinstein was powerful enough, but not the only powerful person in Hollywood.
So I had replied, to Lillian, Nancy and Protagoras before setting out for work this morning but gremlins seem to have eaten it, and a bunch of people have replied in the meantime.
I will try to sum up.
@ Lillian,
fair point about the quid-pro-quo and you’re right that this complicates things. That said, there’s something there, especially in the advice “to find better friends, who wont judge” somehow the thin veneer of consent in some cases became presumed consent in all cases.
@ Nancy, Protagoras and others.
Ok, Weinstein was rich and powerful…
…so what?
Women could have refused to indulge him, partners could have declined to work with him, incidents involving our hypothetical brother/husband/boyfriend’s would be a matter for the police and of public record. All it takes is someone who hates the sleaze more than they fear Weinstein and the spell is broken.
@ the rest
Maybe “masculinity” is the wrong word but there is something, or the absence of something, that your responses all gesture towards. Crews may have felt powerless, but feeling powerless and being powerless are two very different things. What did Crews really have to fear? Are we (as a nation) really so far gone that we think sexual assault is acceptable and defending oneself against it is not?
@hlynkacg
Even without the racial angle – guy beats the shit out of another guy. When the cops show up, guy who got beat says “he must have been drunk or something, he just flipped out and started kicking my ass!” There’s no evidence of the groping, but the dude clearly got his ass beat. The guy accused of assault – his wife says there was groping, but she’s easily accused of covering for her husband.
The social consequences in that situation, the legal consequences, are more likely to fall on the guy defending himself than on the groper.
I remember being groped by a guy who was notorious for such things – and groping me was far from the worst thing he did or is reputed to have done. The kind of guy where women whisper to each other to avoid him when drinking. Nobody would have disbelieved me had I said he groped me – but if I’d taken a swing at him, I would have been in far more trouble.
Women could turn Weinstein down… if they wanted to give up on being actresses.
In a word, yes. At least for men (and especially big men, and depending on who you believe, especially big black men); women might have gotten away with hitting him, but would have likely been less effective at doing so. And of course the guy he would have hit would have denied doing anything physical.
Basically the state is very jealous of its monopoly on violence. And doesn’t hold up its end of the deal — punishing the people who would have otherwise been the recipient of individual violence — in many cases. So the option for most people is just to suck it up.
This is false.
Here’s a list of all the people who’ve accused Harvey Weinstein: Alice Evans, Amber Anderson, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, Angelina Jolie, Angie Everhart, Ashley Judd, Asia Argento, Cara Delevigne, Claire Forlani, Dawn Dunning, Emily Nestor, Emma de Caunes, Florence Darel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Barth, Judith Godreche, Heather Graham, Kate Beckinsale, Katherine Kendall, Katya Mtsitouridze, Laura Madden, Lauren Sivan, Lauren O’Connor, Lea Seydoux, Lena Headey, Liza Campbell, Louisette Geiss, Louise Godbold, Lucia Evans, Lupita Nyong’o, Lysette Anthony, Marisa Coughlan, Melissa Sagemiller, Mia Kirshner, Mimi Haleyi, Minka Kelly, Mira Sorvino, Romola Garai, Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette, Sarah Ann Masse, Sarah Smith, Sophie Dix, Tara Subkoff, Tomi-Ann Roberts, Trish Goff, Vu Thu Phuong, Zelda Perkins, Zoe Brock.
There are 49 names on that list. I recognized maybe 10 of them. If you think that most of Weinstein’s accusers are successful celebrities, then it’s probably because you haven’t been paying much attention, and you’ve only seen the flashy headlines — which are, indeed, far more likely to mention the A-list celebrities. If you’re looking for former aspiring actresses, you can start with Lucia Evans’s account in this article.
I’m sure there are other successful actresses out there who are remaining silent because Harvey Weinstein successfully extorted blow jobs out of them, and they would prefer not to broadcast that fact to the world. So what? I fail to see how that changes anything. “Give me a blow job if you want a good part” doesn’t stop being reprehensible just because Harvey actually comes through on the quid pro quo.
@ dndnrsn
…this just brings us back to “Norms that go unenforced stop being norms”.
Crews could have hit him, maybe that would have worked out poorly but I have my doubts. Crews could have also said “remove your hand before I remove it for you” or “you’ll be hearing from my lawyer in the morning”. Powerlessness is a learned trait.
Not everything learned is false. He could have said “remove your hand before I remove it for you”, but if the guy didn’t do so, he’d have either had to hit the guy (or break his arm or whatever) or reveal himself as a bluffer. The lawyer thing would be an obviously empty threat; no evidence, no case.
And then he’s the guy who threatens people (the groper is going to say over nothing) or the guy who threatens to sue people (ditto). The problem with enforcing norms about things like someone putting their hand on your ass is that while the hand on the ass could be completely unproveable, it is clear to everyone that you are kicking up a fuss – and there is a population of people who manipulate this. They probably get off on knowing that they can violate other people’s boundaries and get away with it.
Or because I did the math, you sanctimonious ass.
One of the forty-nine names on your list is a pseudonym. Of the other forty-eight, I recognized fifteen offhand. Another fifteen have dedicated Wikipedia pages for their careers as actresses, models, or artists, which by definition reflects notability as perceived by the Wikipedia consensus. Many of the rest don’t seem to have been even trying for celebrity status, but OK, we can assume that every “production assistant” on the list really wanted to be an actress. Even by that standard, most (63%) of Weinstein’s public accusers became notably successful celebrities and about half of those are A-list or nearly so.
Again, this is not a plausible ratio if Weinstein is hitting on young starlets at a stage where nobody can predict who will be the winners and it particularly isn’t a plausible ratio if Weinstein is hitting on young starlets and using his power to destroy the careers of the ones who reject him (as most or all of these claim to have done).
So, what we are seeing is a carefully edited subset of what happened. If you were paying attention rather than looking for an excuse for outrage, that was my point. If you want to be outraged at Harvey Weinstein, be my guest. If you want to understand how people behave in the face of Harvey Weinstein, you have to look beyond the stories you are being told.
@ dndnrsn
No, No, No. The person “kicking up a fuss” is whoever made the initial transgression. In this case the Honcho who violated Crews personal boundaries and then failed to apologize profusely when it was made clear that he was not welcome.
*click*
Wait is that it?
Does nobody here believe in personal boundaries?
I think people’s boundaries are worth defending. I’m describing “is” not “ought.” The problem is that defending one’s boundaries requires “kicking up a fuss” in one way or another, and when the person who is violating boundaries is socially popular, wealthy, powerful, and they’re violating boundaries in a way that can’t be readily proven, whatever, a lot of people do the math and figure it’s not worth it. And the people who violate boundaries know this.
Labeling it “a fuss” strongly implies that you (or rather your society) view defending boundaries as transgressive in a way that violating them is not.
The risk would be that whatever authority figures would ultimately be turned to (be they legal or professional or social) would be more concerned with who was causing them trouble then right or wrong.
@ Randy
Granted, that is a risk. But even so, if a particular individual keeps getting involved in such incidents, that in itself becomes evidence.
@John Schilling
Instead of darkly hinting, why don’t you just come out and say what you think actually happened, and how it is different from the standard story? Everybody knows that there are women out there who aren’t talking, and that some of them probably did trade sex for a boost to their careers. (Asia Argento says as much in the New Yorker article I linked above.) Some of them, as Lillian speculates, might even hold their noses and do it again. I don’t see how any of that changes the narrative.
Are you just trying to call Gwyneth Paltrow a liar, without actually coming out and calling her a liar?
I think Randy M puts it right.
Imagine you’re at a social function. When you’re in the washroom, some guy – you know him vaguely, he’s more important than you, he could probably mess with your career – grabs your ass. Nobody witnessed it, there’s no cameras or whatever.
Do you start shouting, go out and inform people, punch him, ? If it’s your word against his, you might very well come out on the worse end of raising the hue and cry, or simply informing people.
You certainly will be in more trouble than he will be if you dummy him – defending boundaries with violence is usually frowned on more than violating boundaries in a way that doesn’t leave marks.
@ dndnrsn
In the particular scenario you describe I would tell the man to keep his damn hands to himself and see how things go from there.
Now lets flip this around;
Just how much sexual harassment do you consider acceptable? If your husband/wife/random stranger was being harassed or molested in front of you would you say anything? How far would you be allow things to proceed before interceding. How many witnesses would you need to be present before responding.
So how long until someone invents a wearable with distributed hidden cameras and strategically placed pressure sensors? Like a dashcam but for bars
Harvey Weinstein, at least per the stories in the media lately, didn’t generally do his harassing or molesting in front of the victims’ husbands or anyone else; he had his assistants arrange very private meetings for the purpose.
I would try to step in, but I think if someone else was involved I would be reacting in a different way than on my own behalf. I also think the optics are different – a guy who punches another guy because guy was grabbing his girlfriend’s butt comes out, I think, looking better than the guy who claims he was the one who got butt-grabbed.
@ John Schilling,
Several of the allegations against have him doing things like exposing himself to women at parties in front of dozens of witnesses. Likewise the Terry Crews incident mentioned above was witnessed by his wife and his agent.
Trying to paint this as an instance of the old he-said-she-said problem is dishonest.
I should say so! With a bit of plausible deniability on the part of the butt-grabber, it’s going to be spun as some homophobic assault.
(eta: you didn’t specify it as a man in the second instance, though I assumed so as it was in the first. Needless to say, as Brad points out, slugging a handsy girl is not likely to win you accolades either)
Although in the first instance, without vocal support of the girlfriend, it will come off as “overly possessive, jealous boyfriend” assault.
@dndnrsn
That’s a tricky one.
On the one hand there’s still an (IMO) unfortunate idea that a guy should just shake it off. And on top of that there’s either a “gay panic” angle or a “hitting a woman” angle, both of which, again unfortunately, work against the victim defending himself.
On the other hand though when a boyfriend/husband/male relative/random male bystander steps in to defend the honor of a woman that didn’t ask for him to do so there’s an implication of helplessness and lack of agency that can be somewhat problematic.
The cleanest case is if a woman turns around and slaps a man across the face that groped her. I can’t think of any context where she would be thought of as in the wrong.
@hlynkacg
Link? I don’t recall seeing this, and Google isn’t turning anything up.
I think it was James Toback that was accused of public displays of his genitalia, not Weinstein. Very possible I missed something though.
@ JayT
Upon further review, it seems that I had accidently merged two accounts in my head. Toback exposing himself to a female journalist at an Oscar party, and Weinstein threatening a female journalist at an Oscar party.
In any case I feel my original point remains. Reading through the list of allegations we see numerous instances where other individuals were present, and the repeated refrain that “everybody knew” and that if the did object they kept it to themselves. There was a clearly a consensus that Weinstein’s behavior was acceptable.
If you want to see what it looks like when men are afraid of women, see Mike Pence’s policy of not meeting alone with women who work with him. Something tells me that this author is not a fan of Pence.
Funnily enough, that’s something I respect Pence for.
I’ve heard the complaints that he’s abdicating the responsibility to have self-control. But the thing is, powerful men clearly don’t have self-control when it comes to sex. I am, personally, not sure how that even works – as a perpetually no-sex-having man, I find it hard to even imagine how the intricacies of sexual courtship can be so easy for some people to get through that it’s something that can happen from a momentary lapse of discipline. I feel like there are so many steps and stages and obstacles to clear that surely at some point you’d stop and think, “oh wait, I shouldn’t be doing this.” But the sheer size of the list of powerful men caught with their pants down says otherwise, so I can only assume that for powerful men, getting sex is as easy and natural as it is for me to take another donut.
Given that, Pence not wanting to be alone with a woman seems just like me not wanting to be offered pastries when I’m on a diet. He knows his limitations, good for him. Good for the rest of us, too, if it means that we have one fewer infidelity / sexual harrasment scandals to look forward to.
So I’m all for the author getting what she wants. Let men be afraid of women, sure, works for me. It’s probably for the best. Of course, men who are afraid of women aren’t going to be spending a lot of time working with them and listening to them. That’s not great. But given the options at hand, it seems like the best one.
That’s the nature of power. If you’re powerful enough, the donuts come to you.
The men who become afraid of women as the result of this will not be the powerful ones. If the powerful ones were vulnerable to such fear they would not be powerful; Pence is an exception. What this means is the low-status, low-power drones will have to be even more afraid of being in the same building as a woman lest they be accused of looking at her wrong, while the powerful continue to behave as before… and mostly get away with it.
Are we even sure they’re *his* limitations? The trouble with some cultural rules is you need a large culture to stand by them, or they don’t work at all. Even if 95% of people know they can behave professionally in all settings and would never be abusive or dishonest, it’s still beneficial for them to avoid settings where the bottom 5% could easily get away with something evil, because to do otherwise normalizes those settings and provides cover for the malefactors.
There’s probably Hollywood producers who have private meetings in their hotel rooms all the time and have never done anything untoward in such a meeting… but have thereby unwittingly helped enable their Harvey Weinstein peers.
But if we imagine people who aren’t as evil as Weinstein, who are merely afraid of being tempted beyond their self-control, then having that cultural rule in place for even their untemptable peers provides cover for them in a good way: they can just say “Sorry, I only do meetings in public” and people will assume they’re most likely in the untemptable-but-strait-laced crowd, not the struggling-with-self-control crowd.
I’m still not sure “no one-on-one meetings except where third parties could witness” is a *good* cultural rule overall, but it’s becoming impossible to deny the upside, at least until or unless someone comes up with a realistic but less depressing solution…
Chaperones used to be the rule. Gentlemen and ladies were not alone together, because there exist rapists and misunderstandings and drunkenness and regrettable sex. But the sexual revolution tore down that fence, and it seems like people (especially women) are really, really angry that we do not live in a world where men and women (particularly those with power differentials) can be alone together and any sex that results is enthusiastically consensual and fondly remembered.
About 10 years ago my buddies and I went out bar hopping. Well one of them, let’s call him “Mark,” brought with him a roll of $800 in cash. I think he was feeling like a loser going through a divorce and wanted to show off, maybe? He’d already had a few drinks, and then he went up to the bar, pulled out the wad of bills in front of everybody, and ordered bottle service. So he was hammered, and later when we were ready to leave we had no idea where Mark was. We looked for him for two hours and gave up. The next day the cops found him knocked out in an alley, $800 lighter.
I would like to live in a world where a drunken idiot can flash around wads of cash and wander through dark alleys without getting punched out and robbed, but that is not this world. I don’t know a solution to that problem besides, perhaps, don’t behave in manners that put you in a position to get knocked out and robbed in an alley.
True, it might be that he’s just trying to set what he considers a good example. That still makes me respect him, though.
Such disgusting victim blaming here. #literallyshaking
I assume Pence’s policy is at least as much to protect him from false accusations/rumors as from temptation.
I’m rather surprised that by and large people don’t seem to be considering this aspect of it. Physicians are often advised to take such precautions when examining patients. Of course the situation is not the same, but the principle is similar: they’re in situations where an accusation of misconduct—be it true, false, or mistaken—would be enormously damaging to them.
Oh, and teachers, too, especially at the high school level. Never be in your room alone with a student.
I was told the same thing and I was only a lowly TA. I’m not even sure it would have been against the rules for me to sleep with a student (not that any offered).
The temptation angle never even occurred to me.
I’m a low-level supervisor (salaried, but <40K annual pre-tax) of hourly employees (slightly over min. wage), and I've been warned many times never to allow myself to be alone with a female subordinate, and to ensure that any disciplinary discussions, performance evals, and even the most innocuous shop talk happens with a second female supervisor present, and preferably in an area with security camera footage as well.
I took the "avoid false accusations" angle as the obvious answer, and was surprised that someone would arrive at "to avoid temptation".
I don’t think it’s a “power” thing. I think it’s a “Men and women in any environment in today’s political climate” thing.
Wow, Trofim. You make it sound like productivity could be greatly increased by sex segregating work. After all, if men and women have equally distributed talents, such a rule would get you the best applicant for the job 50% of the time and second-best 50% of the time. The margin between best and second-best is unlikely to be large enough to make up for needing a second salaried supervisor and security cameras to interact with a subordinate.
The obvious objection would be that making it legal to test that hypothesis would take more work than reverting to an earlier political climate when men and women could be co-workers without all this cost.
Not really. After all, most of the time a supervisor and an hourly employee are together, they’re in areas with plenty of witnesses, either customers or other employees.
Private discussions like performance evals or disciplinary discussions are relatively infrequent and usually fairly brief, so it’s easy enough to either ensure you have a female supervisor as a witness (either from your own or another department), or simply pull the TM you need to talk to far enough away from customers/other employees that a quiet discussion can’t be overheard, but where you are entirely visible.
But all politicians have a theoretical cause to worry about such things, and yet he seems to be the only one who does. As such, I’d rather look for the reason in the fact that he’s uncommonly religious than ascribe any particular political genius to him.
I suspect for one thing alcohol is ubiquitous. It was astonishing to me as a young professional just how much is drunk on a business trip.
And power is an aphrodisiac in the cases where the woman is not conscious seeking any sex initially.
In general, power is not acquired by having an abundance of scruples
So, if Weinstein is defined by his sex and not his actions, and I cannot distinguish myself from him by acting otherwise, why exactly should I condemn him again? If this is about Man Tribe v Woman Tribe and not Scuzzball v All Decent People, well, I checked between my legs and I’m with Man Tribe. But I don’t accept that framing, and if she does, it’s to her detriment. All Ms. Finnegan (her name isn’t Letter, the title of the column is “Leah Letter”) is doing is declaring herself to have a hatred of men. I’ll take that into account in any future writings, it’s certainly good to know who one’s enemies are. But I certainly am not going to take her advice to heart.
Personally I didn’t squirm at all. I think #metoo is a Two Minutes Hate (alas they won’t let me say so on the subreddit), but I can avoid it easily enough. And I’m certainly not going to feel guilt because of what certain other people, whose only commonality with me is a Y chromosome and associated phenotype, have done.
I caught that, but messed it up in copying the wrong line for copy-paste. My bad, I need to go back to writing all my posts in word processor first for editing and review rather than just writing them in the (small) comment box here.
And she’s doing more than just “declaring” her hatred, she’s attempting (note, I didn’t say “succeding”) to provide a justification for it, and at least implicitly encouraging others to share it.
And as a man, I really don’t give a rodent’s behind about whatever her “justification” is, any more than I worry about any given Stormfront poster’s “justification” for hating Jews is.
The way I see it, as a man, you’re not her target audience — other women are. It’s not about justifying her hatred to you or I; it’s about persuading other women to join the glorious cause.
That’s probably true for the Stormfront member vs. Jews too.
OK, so she’s an enemy trying to recruit. That makes her more dangerous; it doesn’t make her pitch any more interesting.
Wow, are they really that Orwellian over there that this is considered unpostable?
All I know is I get banned or warned every time I make an Orwell reference. I don’t SEE /u/OBrien in the mod list, but he wouldn’t advertise, would he?
So, “If you want a picture of the subreddit, imagine a banhammer stamping on a snoovatar’s face — for ever?”
Every time I visit the subreddit, I’m struck by how they can manage to simultaneously have much tighter moderation and a much crappier culture than the comments here do.
Nornagest,
Could be explained by a much crappier culture requiring a much tighter moderation……
Sure. Or an adversarial culture outputting both more crappiness (to piss off the mods) and more mod action (to keep the worst users in check). Or other stuff. Moderation doesn’t always mean a better culture; it’s more the difference from this forum that surprises me, considering how many of the characters are the same.
All twenty-six of them, in fact.
As my pastor used to say, the level of virtue in a society is not proportional to how many laws there are, but how few.
A couple of threads ago, someone told me about retrocomputing people being stubborn. Here’s a fantastic example: the restoration of the first color video game ever – a limited run by Atari of their 1973 release Gotcha, otherwise known only for its original controllers being a pair of, ah, suggestive soft pink domes.
Of note to me, most of the “real” color arcade games of the 1970s seem totally forgotten today, while Breakout and Space Invaders, which used colored cellophane over B&W screens, are still iconic.
So, starting with the whole ‘failure of New Atheism’ bit, and particularly the attempt to append certain causes to it which ran up against the result that, as the absense of a particular belief, on its own, atheism does not entail as much as some people thought it did. (Compare, say, an ex-Christian atheist Tumblr feminist and, say, me). Add in that people are to a degree products of their culture and upbringing (and genes, if you’re willing to go there), and that even secular/non-religious thinkers tend to have the ideas, norms, and mores of their culture — which overlap with or are rooted in the dominant religion(s) — as a starting point. I’ve seen this brought up by asking one to consider whether a Chinese atheist (esp. a pre-20th century or otherwise not Maoist) would have more in common, in terms of overall view of how to live, morals, “the good life”, society, et cetera, with a religious Chinese person or with a Western atheist — with the implication that the answer appears to be the former (try looking up some Chinese atheist/irreligious thinkers).
So, given this, I have a thought experiment to consider: the “Aztec Atheist”. That is, consider someone who is from, who grew up in, and whose moral views are shaped by a culture that strongly belives in and practices human sacrifice, but who is lacking in the supernatural beliefs that usually back this. What sort of philosophies might they come up with? In particular, I don’t think it can be simply assumed that rejecting human sacrifice is a given. (I’ve seen, for example, a non-religious defense of Chinese-style “ancestor worship”.) What might a secular/non-religious defense of human sacrifice look like?
The smartassed answer would be that any secular state waging war or practicing the death penalty already has it. And it’s not so clear that that wouldn’t apply to Aztec norms — the Aztec religion did all kinds of horrifying shit, but the bulk of their sacrifices seem to have been prisoners of war captured from neighboring states.
But smartassed answer is smartassed. If you’re looking for a secular defense of sacrificing innocent people for ritual purposes, I think you might be able to find one — but it’d have to come out of a communitarian secularism, not an individualistic one, unless we’re exclusively talking about elaborate suicide rituals. And once you make that stipulation, it’s not hard to think of justifications, most of which would end up being variations on the theme of hard-to-fake signals of fealty, strength, or prosociality between communities. Eliezer’s Babyeaters are an extreme case, but they’re running through the same basic logic.
Not familiar with what that means. Which LR post is that in?
One of his pre-HPMOR fiction works: http://lesswrong.com/lw/y4/three_worlds_collide_08/
That would explain it. I once managed to force myself to read the first two chapters of HPMOR. Never again. Yudkowsky’s non-fiction writing is a struggle enough. His fiction? No way.
tl;dr:
Onfvpnyyl ur’f vzntvavat na vagryyvtrag enpr jvgu na e-fgengrtvfg ercebqhpgvir fpurzr, va na raivebazrag gung’f nyernql ernpurq pneelvat pncnpvgl. Orpnhfr nal pbzzhavgl gung nyybjrq shyy pyhgpurf bs lbhat gb pbzr gb znghevgl jbhyq vzzrqvngryl arrq gb rkcnaq (naq gurerol pbzr vagb pbasyvpg jvgu vgf arvtuobef), pbzzhavgvrf qrirybcrq gur phfgbz bs rngvat zbfg bs gurve — shyyl fncvrag — lbhat orsber znghevgl. Guvf jnf fb vzcbegnag naq fb hovdhvgbhf gb guvf fcrpvrf gung gur jbeq sbe “zbenyvgl” gurl raqrq hc pbzvat hc jvgu jnf vqragvpny gb gurve jbeq sbe “rngvat onovrf”.
I’m not sure the biology actually holds up, but as a thought experiment it gets the point across.
For what it’s worth, I read Three Worlds Collide straight through with no difficulty, but have so far been unable to focus on HPMOR for more than a couple of paragraphs without quickly finding myself doing something else.
Sport.
Another thought experiment, partially inspired by the one last thread about introducing and acclimatizing people from past centuries or millenia to the modern world.
Consider that you have died, and now find yourself being judged, not by God or a group of gods, but by your deceased ancestors of the same sex as you. Or, perhaps to reduce the numbers a bit, say just the paternal line/maternal line ancestors, back for millenia, to at least the dawn of civilization (if not the dawn of humanity). How would you defend your life — your actions, your accomplisments, your lifestyle — to them?
One of my grandfathers is still alive, the other was near stone deaf, and their fathers didn’t speak so good English (and those before them none at all). So I’m giving this up as a bad job.
More seriously, I think what they’ll care about most is my own lack of fecundity. There’s no way to defend that; it is what it is. “Down, please.”
I think they’d be interested in my research. Maybe this is just my bias but that’s my absolute favorite thing about the modern world. Nobody in the history of the human race has ever known the things that I’m discovering.
They’d probably be annoyed that I haven’t had kids yet. At least my excuse would translate. “My girlfriend’s parents won’t approve of a marriage until I’ve brought back
a golden fleecea doctorate” is as old as Jason.
Psychologically, I don’t think this question was good for me. I just spent the last 20 minutes fantasising about the ways in which 12th century peasants might hate me.
Anyway, the big difference between us and them would be that they wouldn’t have been exposed to change. They wouldn’t have any expectation of change and would probably be quite intolerant of it.
I think there’ll be some quite idiosyncratic stuff that they get worked up about – “why did you not sacrifice to the holy bog?” etc. But hopefully that stuff will balance out, and maybe I can play the Christians off against the pagans a bit. Get in as a compromise candidate?
My male ancestors are all Scottish, so I guess the thing most likely to unite them against me is the fact that I’m not very hard. I’m not a hard man. So, I guess the best way to sway them would just be not to take any shit from them.
“You guys lived in the mud, I live as a king.”
IIUC, it’s pretty unlikely that your patrilinear great×30grandfather was a peasant — until recently the poor tended to have many many fewer surviving descendants than the rich, and when you compound this for more than a few generations this means that most people alive today are descended from nobility.
Surely most people alive today are descended from both given the number of ancestors you have if you go far enough back?
Also, if your direct patrilineal ancestor was nobility in a country that still has nobility today (like Scotland), there’s a reasonable chance that you are too, or at least have ancestors you know about who were landed gentry.
Someone’s got to… no? Okay, I’ll say it:
“Alright, you primitive screwheads, listen up!”
I guess it depends on how far back you go. I like to think that at least a number of the closest generations would be proud of me. I am a respectable, unremarkable lower-middle-class man, just like they were. They might be a bit shocked by my atheism, I’ll grant you, but it’s not like I wear that one on my sleeve – aside from not going to church, nothing about my life is all that sinful. (sadly :p )
The only thing is that I’d apologise to my dad for some of the things I said to him before he died. I was young and stupid and angry and unfair.
Apart from trivial language/cultural differences, this doesn’t seem too hard. I have a beautiful partner, I’m respected by my community, I lead people at work, and I have honors granted by my society to demonstrate achievement (which is what college degrees are, for instance).
Are you trying to make a point about gender norms or something? If you are, why not make it a bit more explicit in the thought experiment- and if you aren’t, maybe take out the gender stuff in the thought experiment that made me think so.
As an aside, since you mentioned, I think most of my ancestors would be pretty jealous and/or awed of my lifestyle. I get a safe house I own, buying delicious food from anywhere in the globe is cheap, I command mechanical beast-analogues with fantastic powers (a horse that can travel 30 times faster than a walking man! an ox that can drag a 5 ton cart! a bird that can carry my entire family across the continent in a single day! a different bird that can sing any song to me that it’s heard once, upon command! etc., etc.).
“So, no shit, there I was…”
What are some good places to submit sci-fi short stories, where you also get decent readership (and maybe even feedback) if your submission is accepted?
So, I still haven’t joined reddit (and am not exactly likely to), but I have been reading more there these days (mainly thanks to other people I read linking things there). And, man, is so much of it just depressing. Which prompts me to do an informal poll of those here who have some familiarity with it: what is the most depressing subreddit?
The worst part of reddit is the low signal to noise ratio. It can be difficult to find worthwhile posts in a sea of memes, jokes, and shit posts.
/r/incels (recently banned after one of its members catfished women on Tindr and then berated them for dating Chads), /r/foreveralone, /r/short, /r/smalldickproblems, and /r/hapas.
The common factor to these communities is the trauma of discovering that we retain innate, biological sources of inequality in a nominally egalitarian age where such arbitrary differences are not supposed to matter.
Oh gods, I never really thought of it that way. I suppose on some level I always assumed they must have known that status dynamics are and always will be the beating pulse of human interactions, but they didn’t, did they? They actually believed life was fair.
I’m actually genuinely upset by this, in a very specific way I recognise from years ago. There was a particular sketch on a comedy show many years ago where an adult actor portrayed a small barely-speaking child crying because he wanted a biscuit in the middle of a fight between 4 or 5 adults; instead of finding it funny as the context suggested, I instead felt this intense sense of empathy towards this figurative child being dropped into what, to his eyes, must have seemed like an adult hellscape.
It’s difficult to explain, but there’s something about an innocent being frustrated and hurt by the complexities of a world they do not understand which is intensely painful for me. And now I’m having that feeling retrospectively for every incel/smalldick/foreveralone etc I’ve ever encountered.
Late to the party, but:
New Atheists are annoying and socially inept only if our type specimen is a teenager posting “CHECKMATE FUNDIES” on r/atheism, rather than the suave and charismatic Christopher Hitchens sorts. New Atheists often repeated stuff everyone already knew, but no more than global warming activists, Trump #Resistance members, and other groups who are still in good standing. New Atheists had trouble with accusations of sexism etc, but were they worse than others, or did the accusations just stick to them better?
Is it my imagination, or does the downfall of New Atheism in public esteem date to around the death of Christopher Hitchens?
Huh. It does, doesn’t it?
Though I admit that I’m still a bit flabberghasted by the suggestion that Christopher Hitchens was suave and charismatic. I always saw him as the rudest and crudest of the prominent New Atheists… though I suppose that might have worked in his favour, since he wore his rudeness on his sleeve and didn’t come across as fake-nice like Dawkins and Harris might have. I remember at least one female poster gushing about how sexy he was exactly because he was such a shameless ass. I dunno.
If we’re talking about how the New Atheists lost favor with the left, Hitchens dying always made sense as a turning point for me too. For all of his crudeness, he offered something none of the other “four horsemen” could, being something other than a scientist. Hitchens’ claim to fame before being one of the New Atheists was as a journalist, and many of the lefties that turned on the New Atheists in the 2010’s had a respect (grudging, though it may be) for someone like Hitchens, even though his politics changed from Trotskyite to neo-con, he still had his admirers for his “culture” and prose, if not his support for Bush the 2nd.
From the New Atheist side, losing Hitchens left them with a bunch of scientists who didn’t have a clue how to present themselves to anyone other than fellow logicians and scientists. See: calling yourselves the “Brights”. Very few things are more grating than someone talking authoritatively about things they don’t know much more than the ordinary person about, and Dawkins/Harris talking about Islam struck this chord with a lot of people. Hitchens would have been (marginally) more respected in this endeavor, seeing as his job description lent itself to politics/religion/foreign policy knowledge.
My admiration for Hitchens went up enormously after he wrote some macho bullshit about waterboarding, agreed to undergo the process, then afterward immediately recanted: “if waterboarding does not constitute torture, then there is no such thing as torture.”
There are far too few people working in journalism with both the honesty and the clout to outright reverse their positions like that, and love him or hate him, Western Default Culture is worse off without him.
Agreed. It’s very refreshing.
Completely speculative, but I always had a feeling that the fact that Hitchens was close, personal friends with Salman Rushdie gave a certain human face to his hardliner stances against Islam, that the others didn’t have. He saw, fairly close up, someone get a fatwa issued against them and what that entails. It’s complete spitballing, but I’ve always suspected that Hitchens was the cultural center of the New Atheists, and when he died, the movement lost something that wasn’t going to be replaced very well.
Started reading DODO, the half-Neal Stephenson book. Got about halfway through and couldn’t take it anymore. It’s really garbage. Anybody have a different experience? Does it get better?
I thought it was ok, though very obviously not Stephenson. I’m not familiar with Galland’s other work, so I can’t say for sure, but it seemed like a Galland book with a crunchy Stephenson shell, more than anything like half and half.
I don’t know about “better”, but it doesn’t get any different, certainly. If you didn’t like the first half, the second half isn’t going to change your mind.
I avoided it. A general rule of thumb: if a book has two authors, and they have greatly different levels of prestige, the book was written by the less-prestigious one and the more-prestigious one spitballed some ideas and maybe if you’re lucky did a light editing pass.
I’m more willing to give projects like this a try, but +1 to what Sandora’s saying here, this is pretty much ALWAYS the case. It’s a well-worn tactic for buffing up the readership of a newly signed author.
Agree or disagree:
People should be told that Islam is a false religion and man-made laws are better for people than sharia.
Disagree – wasting people’s time with conflicting statements.
If Islam is a false religion then Sharia is a man made law.
Not necessarily. If the Koran was revealed as related in Muslim doctrine except that the being who gave it to Mohammed was the Devil, or for that matter an alien, rather than the angel Gabriel as it claimed to be and as Muslims believe, then Islam would be false but its laws would still not be man-made (or any more than pious Muslims today believe them to be).
Note: I am NOT suggesting that this is the case, only that it is possible to argue that a religion is false without arguing that its laws are man-made. Doing so is generally considered ruder than saying both are true, as (usually) you are not just accusing its adherents of being wrong, but also of being devil-worshippers.
That’s true. In that case, I would say that “Islam was created by the devil and man-made laws are better” just isn’t a discussion I want to have.
So much for the so-called taking-ideas-seriously-ish SSC comments section!
Disagree.
Strictly man-made law is probably WORSE than Sharia, given our historically-recent forays into the matter (see: Communism and Nazism). People should be told that Islam is a false religion, sure. It rather obviously fails the fruits test.
Told by whom?
Anyone. Christian missionaries, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Richard Dawkins. Is it good for speech like “Islam is a false religion” to be legal and socially acceptable?
Oh, definitely; always legal and often socially. Probably it should remain socially unacceptable to say at the office
Christmasholiday party attended by (among others) Mohammad and Aliya, and other occasions where stirring up trouble in general is unacceptable. That doesn’t mean I think saying so will do any good.
I don’t think we’d lose anything if we lived in a world in which people couldn’t be mortally insulted.
But if we live in a world where people can be driven by words to kill, the law might need to reflect that.
I think the non-insultable race is a hard thing to achieve. As it is, even not being insulted can end up being insulting in a kind of passive aggressive way, so… yeah.
Words would have to lack power. Which suggests to me a society in which status isn’t terribly important.
So, regarding “Islam is false” – it depends on the society you live in.
If there is one weird chap who wants to kill people when he hears this, unfortunately for him, he has to go to jail.
If there are a significant proportion of the population who feel the same way, probably time to put some restrictions on the expression.
Restrictions on which expression: “Islam is false”, or “Kill people who say Islam is false”?
I was talking about restricting “Islam is false”, but I think you’d want restrictions on “Kill people who say Islam is false” too.
Thankfully, we don’t.
Well we do, but it’s considered gauche.
@hlynkacg
“Driven to kill” implies a lack of choice on the part of the actor. I do not believe this is true absent actual, literal mental illness sufficiently severe enough to justify involuntary commitment.
There are no magical words that, when spoken to person X, so abrogate their volition that they are robotically compelled to action Y, whether that’s killing the speaker, killing some third party, or any other action.
There is no “Sudo Make me a sandwich”.
That’s a “guns dont kill people” argument. Whether or not the murderous enragement is volition, whether or no there is such a thing as free will, there are still consequences.
Disagree. No one who doesn’t already agree will be convinced.
Should people be told that Christianity is a false religion and man-made laws, or more accurately contemporary man-made laws, are better than biblical laws? Or should everyone just mind his own business when it comes to religion?
Which people, and told by whom? If the teller is a Catholic, for instance, and the tellee isn’t, they would shrug it off , surely.
Well, the first bit isn’t wrong, if by ‘false religion’ you mean ‘a religion whose central supernatural claims are almost certainly false’, but there’s no reason to single out Islam on that score. All religions are false in that sense, so far as I can tell.
Which makes the second part redundant. Sharia is man-made law, as Mark says. But you can still argue that it is one of the less conducive-to-human-flourishing sets of man-made law that still has large numbers of proponents.
Apart from believing in A. N. Other religion?
Well, yes, but then the claim ceases to ‘Islam is uniquely false/pernicious’ and becomes ‘My religion is uniquely true/beneficial’.
Edit – unless, I suppose, there is actually a religion out there which holds that all religions apart from Islam hold a valuable kernel of truth. Not aware of any, but it’s a big world 🙂
That was the point. Winter Shaker has an atheist perspective, LMC has a traditionalist catholic perspective. The difference contexts makes the “Islam wrong” claim two different claims,
Okay, on reading Le Maistre Chat’s later comments, it looks like she was really asking something along the lines of ‘Should it belegal to say that Islam is a false religion…’ rather than ‘Should we, as a society, put special effort into promoting the claim that Islam is a false religion, despite the lack of good evidence that it’s any more false than any other religions’.
In which case, yes.
People are being told that Islam is a false religion and that man-made laws are better for people than sharia. I mean, the New Atheists haven’t entirely gone away, and then there are all the Christian missionaries and televangelists and so forth in the United States and secular humanist public intellectuals everywhere in the Western world. Many of them don’t carefully balance both parts of your proposed message, and some of them suck at both parts, but that’s not going to change.
So if you’re asking for something beyond what is already happening and isn’t going to stop, what exactly is that? That there should be some bureaucracy in charge of making sure that people get an Official Lecture on the subject during their compulsory public schooling or as a policy statement from their government? Because that raises a whole lot of new questions that I’m not sure you really want to go in to.
1) They’re not going to listen to you, infidel.
2) Do you think this would be more or less effective than Ann Coulter’s suggestion to “Invade, kill their leaders, convert them to Christianity?”
Effective at what? Invading Muslim countries and trying to convert the population is a different, much broader goal than maintaining the old status quo against forces like Canadian human rights tribunals and law M103.
You still haven’t told us what you are trying to accomplish, or how.
Weakening the power of Islam in the world to, say, 1950s levels by any practical means. Unless it’s the true religion, in which case I shouldn’t.
M103 wasn’t a law. It was a non-binding private member’s bill. All it means is that the Canadian Parliament has officially stated that it is bad to hate Muslims, in much the same way that it had previously stated that it is bad to hate Jews (2015), bad to hate Yazidis (2016), and bad to hate Coptic Christians (2011).
If you think that the Canadian government taking an official stance against religious discrimination is a new thing, let me point out that “freedom of conscience and religion” is literally the first fundamental freedom protected by the Charter. I don’t know what old status quo you think you are defending, but speaking as a Canadian I want no part of it.
So Kevin Johnston and any other Canadian arrestees claiming to be arrested under M103 are liars?
And free exercise of religion is the very second clause in the entire US Bill of Rights, and yet we didn’t have to submit to Muslims when it was ratified. That’s a very recent idea, and (crosses fingers) I don’t think it’s going to catch on.
It also strikes as bass-ackwards that that Canadian Parliament defines it’s policy in terms of which groups get protection rather than which groups don’t.
By singling out Jews, Copts, Muslims, etc… they make any group not on the list fair game.
If he claimed to have been arrested under M103, which I’m not sure he did, then yes he is a liar. Johnston was arrested and charged under preexisting hate speech laws, specially section 319 of the criminal code of Canada which makes it a crime to advocate hatred of “any identifiable group” if that advocacy is judged likely create a breach of the peace.
Johnston ran a web site called Freedom Report, where he posted various anti Muslim screeds including the following statement:
While my estadounidense sense of individual liberty leads me to think that he ought to have a right to be a raging a**hole , the Canadians have a very different attitude on this. Canada as a whole has a much more restrictive attitude on civil liberties than the US does. For a good example look no further than the C-51 anti terrorism law passed in 2015 that, among other things; makes it a crime to knowingly advocate “terrorism offences in general” while aware of the possibility that someone else “may” commit such an offense; allows preventive detention of a person if it is likely to prevent a terrorist attack that a peace officer reasonably believes, “may” be carried out; and allows a judge to order the seizure of any material they judge to be terrorist propaganda.
Basically as it stands in Canada today, if your a Muslim teenager and you post a video parsing ISIS; you can be arrested, your youtube account, and any hard copies of your videos can be sized, and any of your followers who law enforcement officials judge may commit terrorist acts can be placed in temporary preventative dentition.
Not exactly a society in thrall to radical Islam.
@hlynkacg
As I stated above Canada law bans hate speech against “any identifiable group”, at least when such speech is judged likely to create a breach of the peace. M103 is just a non binding, lets all be nice to Muslims, feel good resolution. The complete text is reproduced below:
To be clear I’m not Canadian, I’ve only been to Canada once when I was a kid, and I have no expertise in Canadian law. Nevertheless it only took me two minutes of Googling to find all of this out. Le Maistre Chat, how about doing some research before freaking out about the sharia conspiracy meme de jour.
I don’t think the two things have much to do with each other. For one thing, as others have already said, If Islam is a false religion (and I think the supernatural claims of all religions are very likely false), then it’s laws are man made. Furthermore, even the core doctrine of Islam is true, and there is no god but God, and Mohamed is his prophet; then there is little sensible reason to reject the whole of body modern legal institutions. Indeed most Muslims, even most Islamists, do not.
Critics of Islam often start from the assumption that Abu bakr al Baghdadi is basically right about what Islam requires. This is a position held by an extreme minority of Muslims, who, if their rhetoric is to be believed, appear to be locked in a quasi permanent civil war with literally every other Muslim polity on earth.
Unlike Jesus of Nazareth, Mohamed was both a political leader, and a religious prophet; he laid down rules both to govern the spiritual lives of his followers, and to shape their civic, and political institutions. It seems to me that it would be much better to argue that these two roles were to some extant separate, and that whatever the wisdom of the prophet’s political decisions were in a time, and place not far removed from jahiliyya (in Islamic parlance, the savage ignorance of the pagan Arabs) no system of government is right for all people at all times, regardless of their material circumstances.
This argument against the Jihadis at least has the advantage that most Muslims already accept some version of it.
Only, as you say, the supernatural doesn’t exist. It is not inconceivable than it was Satan masquerading as Gabriel, making the laws not really man-made, but also not coming from God.
I’ve always wondered what percentage of Christians believe in Satan as a literal supernatural entity. Because it seems to me to be a very silly idea; much, much more so than a benevolent interventionist God.
Why would a supernatural intelligence that has direct knowledge of an omnipotent, omnibenevolent god rebel against him? I could imagine that it was a lot of fun to ride a tank, and hold a general’s rank, while the blitzkrieg raged and the bodies stank; but how exactly does the prince of lies think this is going to turn out for him in the end?
It seems to me that the story of an angel rebelling against god is a legacy of an earlier semitic mythology in which the idea of a single all powerful deity had not yet been fully worked out. I suspect that in the original version Lucifer’s rebellion against Yahweh was simply an insurrection against a particularly powerful and important god, that nonetheless had some chance of success; and the whole thing was rendered ridiculous by subsequent retcons.
Struggle?
If satan exists to make life difficult, the ultimate impossibility of defeating the omnipotent shouldn’t matter to him.
He sets himself against God, because it is hard.
And that’s a kind of pride, hubris, right – not the thought that you might win, but the thought that your struggle is more important than victory.
My understanding is that early interpretations of the figure cast Satan as less of an evil pseudo-god and more of a prosecuting attorney-type figure, whose job is to tempt and test but who’s still basically working for God.
Islam has more of a modern understanding, but its solution is to bump him down a level and make him an jinn, a powerful spirit but one that’s still part of the same order of creation that people are, not a direct companion of God.
Nornagest, we had this conversation numerous OTs ago, and Islam retains “Satan” as a title for spiritual adversaries. The personal name ascribed to the character is Iblis, said to be a survivor of the pre-human djinn civilization spared by God for his piety before falling in the serpent scenario.
You’re right, my mistake.
@hyperboloid
I have more certainty in Satan’s existence than God’s, believe it or not.
Derp. Failed to include the “if” in the first sentence.
I’ve thought of Heinlein as unusually perceptive because he described PTSD before it became publicly known– this is Citizen of the Galaxy (1957). While there was some knowledge of it as battle fatigue and shell shock, the novel had it happening as a result of having been kidnapped as a child. Symptoms in the novel included nightmares and irrational anger– there may be more that I’ve forgotten.
So, what are the earliest descriptions of non-soldier/battlefield PTSD?
Potentially very, very early. The symptoms described by Gilgamesh after the death of his friend Enkidu in the 5,000-year-old Epic of Gilgamesh have been claimed by some modern scholars to be, or at least resemble, PTSD- anger, fear, inability to sleep and a sense of impending death.
While Gilgamesh and Enkidu are both warriors who fought alongside each other, Enkidu does not die in battle but from an illness.
Not just scholars; I seem to recall some years back seeing discussion on the internet of a video presentation, put out either by the Pentagon or someone working with/for the Pentagon, talking about PTSD and specifically retelling the Gilgamesh/Enkidu story and discussing it in the context of PTSD.
While I don’t know about non battle related causes, Shakespeare Is the earliest writer that I personally know of who wrote about a war induced PTSD like psychological condition. In Henry IV, part 1 Hotspur’s wife complains to him about his odd withdrawn behavior, and disinterest in sex:
The early modern period in Europe saw a massive growth both of psychologically realistic fiction, and the notion of the mind as a separate inner realm. Ancient people tended not to limit themselves to ascribing mental properties only to living Human beings, and animals as we do, and accordingly often saw mental illnesses in basically supernatural terms. I suspect that stories of people afflicted by evil spirits associated with some past trauma are older then civilization.
I’ve heard scholars say that the description of Achilles at the start of Iliad 24 is consonant with PTSD as well:
Also the description of Odysseus when the bard tells the story of the Trojan War in Odyssey 8:
There’s a book written on this premise, Achilles in Vietnam. Haven’t read it but it looks interesting.
Question for the SCA types on here, or anyone with similar knowledge. There’s a fair bit of material out their about fencing and sword-wielding out there, including translations of Early Modern fencing manuals and such. (I’ve even seen a poster locally for someone teaching the historical German school of fencing here in town.) My question is about another versatile and frequently-used (in the past, I of course mean) Medieval and Early Modern weapon: are there any similar materials, or anything out there, about how to properly wield a halberd?
check out youtube. Lindybeige, etc. No promises as to historical accuracy, but he explains his reasoning.
There’s still a live naginata tradition; it’s harder to find than sword but I know of at least one school with a good lineage. I imagine halberds would handle similarly.
For Halberds, at least, one must remember that they weren’t exactly dueling weapons; techniques for using them–and the evolution of their design–would rely on the fact that Halberd wielders would be deployed in formation.
I expect it was similar for the Naginata, but I don’t know. My image of a dueling Samurai is one using a sword.
Some actions with a Halberd are going to be different; I believe it was from Lindybeige I saw pointed out that the angle of the smaller ax implied not a awing or slash, but a sort of reaping motion on the return stroke following a thrust with the spear point.
https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/found-rare-minoan-sealstone-greek-mycenaean-ancient-history
Beautiful carving from about 1500 B.C.– and an interesting example of lost knowledge, since a lot of people prefer naturalistic art.
The Chinese have a SETI project, with a big-ass radio telescope:
The Chinese are already beating the pants off us in civil engineering. Is SETI next?
The Chinese government is willing to spend money on a prestige project like this, and they don’t have to deal with 57 layers of environmental impact permits to build it. I’m not sure this is ‘beating the pants off us’.
Let’s just convince them not to let any scientists traumatized by the treatment of their parents in the Cultural Revolution work on the project–then I think we’ll be okay.
Wake me up when the Chinese start doing whole-sky surveys for Dyson shells, or focused observations of Taffy’s Star.
SETI in the traditional sense of pointing big microwave dishes at the sky and listening for faint signals in the 18-21cm band, or anything really close to that, has such a low expected return that I can’t see much reason for the Chinese to be doing it other than imitative boasting – rather like building giant skyscrapers in the 21st century because that’s how Western nations demonstrated technological and industrial prowess in the 20th. The probability that A: technologically advanced ETI exists in our immediate galactic neigborhood and B: can’t think of any better way to communicate than by microwave and C: is sending those microwaves at a level just a little bit beyond all the low-hanging microwave fruit we plucked in our past SETI efforts, is quite low. And it reflects a failure of imagination on everyone involved. And if it does lead to (passive, one-way) communication with ET, is most likely going to put us in contact with the most boring sort of ET, the sort that we imagine thinks like us and has technology only slightly more advanced than our own.
We’ve done microwaves, and maybe we should still keep an ear open just in case but if that’s your flagship program, again, failure of imagination. Look for Dyson shells or for petawatt lasers, listen for modulated gravity waves, check for monoliths on the Moon, see if there are messages encoded in the DNA of archaea, search all the places that haven’t been searched already. And if you find something, I’m guessing the Dyson-shell-builders will be more interesting to talk to than the guys with a slightly bigger microwave dish than our own.
(Do you mean Tabby’s star? Taffy’s star seems to be a quilting pattern!)
Meh, we’ve been looking at KIC 8462852 long enough and I don’t think anyone has even considered the possibility of interstellar communication via needlework.
At one point we found something that looked like interplanetary alien knitting but less fanciful minds said it was just knot.
I’m convinced by the “planetary debris field” hypothesis. Goodbye, crewel world!
Isn’t that the plot of Arrival 2: the Quiltening?
Are we in the plot of Arrival 2: the Quiltening?
@John Schilling
Dyson shells?
I think you mean Dyson spheres, as in Freeman Dyson’s original proposal that an advanced civilization would build a network of orbiting solar collectors and habitats almost totally surrounding their sun. I’ve only heard the word shell used to describe a literal, Star Trek style, ridged structure surrounding a star.
Such a structure would be ludicrously impractical, as no known substance has anything like the compressive strength necessary to support itself against the force of gravity. Of course one could use some active means of support, like a constantly firing thruster, or something like a space fountain, but why would you do that? It would be a massive waste of energy (though if you have a literal star in a box, you may not have to worry about that) and if it ever failed the whole thing would collapse.
Freeman Dyson’s original article on the subject used the term “shell” rather than “sphere”, and was explicitly (albeit in footnote) a swarm of orbiting objects rather than a single rigid megastructure. Subsequent writers almost always use “sphere”, and often assume a single solid object. So “Dyson sphere” is ambiguous but leans solid and “Dyson shell” should be understood to refer to the orbiting-swarm version.
That said, if you want the solid megastructure, AU-sized rings spinning at supraorbital velocity under superconducting magnetically-levitated tracks make effective compression members with no steady-state energy consumption.
Opioids are useless; ibuprofen and acetaminophen are just as good. Or so we’re told. I find these claims to be rather extraordinary, particularly in today’s political climate. But is there anything obviously wrong with the studies? The lack of a true control bothers me (though I suppose there are ethical problems there), and I’m suspicious of that 0-10 pain scale (but it’s standard practice).
Separately, there’s the issue that taking a lot of acetaminophen is really bad for you. Take 1000mg every few hours and your liver fails.
I mean, having been on both after surgeries on my knee and wrist (separate occasions), I find it at least plausible. Got Vicodin, really couldn’t stand the stuff. Didn’t seem any more effective than 800 mg of Ibuprofen, and gave an unpleasant hangover. Plus it has acetaminophen in it too, so hard to say how much of the relief was the opiate.
Only upside of it was that it helped me get to sleep despite the remaining discomfort – but it really felt more like a depressant / dissociative than an actual pain reliever. In other words, Ibuprofen seemed to make (most of) the pain go away, Vicodin just made me not give a damn. Basically a similar effect to a couple fingers of good whiskey, with a much less enjoyable dosing mechanism.
I stopped using it during the day on either the second or third day (I think I continued taking one before bed for about a week). Of course they gave me 90 doses worth, which could help explain why there’s so much of the stuff out there…
Vicodin does nothing for me, so that does seem vaguely plausible. I have never tried percoset or dilaudid, but I hear they’re a lot better.
Your second link (the Vox one) does a pretty good job of explaining the limitations of the studies, and the cases in which opioids are still likely to be a valuable tool. In general, I don’t find anything extraordinary about claims that we are currently over-prescribing a particular treatment, and can achieve better outcomes by using something else. Why should opioids be special?
This seems… excessively convenient. It is consistent with my experience, though: I’ve been prescribed opioids after some minor surgery (they practically threw them at me, actually, which I found kind of odd given how dangerous they’re supposed to be) and they didn’t do much for me. On the other hand, they didn’t get me high or anything either, and I can’t imagine myself getting addicted to those specific drugs if used as directed.
Maybe crappy, neutered opioids are useless, or maybe they screwed up the dose, or maybe I’m just a non-responder to painkillers for some reason.
I can only see the study design for Krebs et al, paper isn’t out yet.
It was randomized but unblinded.
It seems to have given wide latitude to the treatment team in terms of medication selection, other than “only use non-opioids” vs “only use opioids.” Using only one category of analgesic is not consistent with general clinical practice (as you can see from Chang et al).
Their exclusion criteria included:
– Already taking an opiate
– Already tried opiates and either had allergy, bad side effect, or poor response. (This also applied to non-opioids, but they basically never excluded anyone for that.)
– Chronic benzodiazepine use
– Not already using some kind of non-opioid analgesic
I’m not super confident in the external validity thereof.
—
Chang et al assert that they could give extra opiates to some patients at will, and still somehow stay within intent-to-treat via post-hoc imputation (even though they never really identify what they are trying to impute or why), and also they don’t have to explain themselves.
Bullshit.
—
I got hydromorphone once. It’s an astonishingly good drug – for any meaning of “drug.” One minute I was in severe pain from a dying tooth, the next I didn’t have pain. I just didn’t. Also, I was euphoric to a degree that mere resolution of pain would fail to produce, and, to a degree that supervened my immediate terror at how good that shit is.
I dabble in emergency medicine, but this involves me stepping outside of my official training, so take it with a grain of salt.
First, most of the injuries they mention were soft-tissue injuries. Like sprains. Though they hurt in the moment my personal experience, even as a wimp, is that this kind of pain drops down significantly after an hour or so. Inflammation/swelling are causes of pain and are reduced by NSAIDs.
Second, splinting can be highly effective for reducing pain in simple fractures. Simply stopping broken bones from rubbing against each other reduces the ongoing irritation and pain.
Third, as noted, the 0-10 pain scale is … problematic. It’s certainly non-linear, but without a functional map it doesn’t help much. So a 4-point reduction is something, but it’s not clear what. Did someone go from being in so much pain that they couldn’t concentrate on the conversation to being able to sleep most nights? Or did they go from moderately annoyed to mildly annoyed.
Fourth: most of the narcotics in pain medications given orally are pro-drugs, meaning that they are inactive as ingested and only become active after a first pass through the liver. My personal experience is that these start to kick in after about 30-60 minutes, but it’s possible that others require more time and thus the 2-hour time window didn’t capture the difference significantly. Also, about 10% of the population has a version of the relevant liver enzyme which makes them a poor metabolizer; in this population you’d expect to see much less difference between the two groups.
The obviously wrong thing with the second study is that it’s comparing maximum dose OTC painkillers against minimum dose opioids. The article itself even says so. 1000 mg of acetaminophen is as much as you can give someone without destroying their liver, and there is little evidence that more than 400 mg of ibuprofen does anything, though dosing can be as high as 800 mg. Meanwhile, the strongest opioid dose they were giving was 5mg of oxycodone, when amounts several times higher are commonly prescribed. This is like comparing a four-gear sedan on fourth gear against a six-gear sportscar on third gear, and then declaring that since they’re both equally fast the sportscar is no better.
Also speaking for myself, opioids are the only thing that gives me noticeable pain relief, particularly from headaches. 1200 mg ibuprofen with 1500 of acetaminophen does jack-all, headache medication, migraine medications, barbiturates, they all do jack-all. Oxycodone? Swift pain relief, and it also calms me down and helps me sleep. Unfortunately nobody will actually prescribe opioids for intermittent headaches, so i only know because of left-overs from when i was sick. Frankly OTC painkillers might as well be homeopathic for all the pain relief i get from them, and i used to not bother taking any until friends and family pressured me into trying. So now swallowing 1000 mg each of ibuprofen and acetaminophen is my standard “i’m in pain and i wish i could do something about it” rite, and it doesn’t help. Oxycodone left overs? Those helped, though less so once opioid resistance started kicking in, and not at all after i ran out.
Also some of the human cost of cutting people off opioids when they really need them:
https://tonic.vice.com/en_us/article/8x5m7g/opioid-crackdown-chronic-pain-patients-suicide
https://medium.com/@ThomasKlineMD/suicides-associated-with-non-consented-opioid-pain-medication-reductions-356b4ef7e02a
Imma join the list of people saying “very, very situational.” There are three people in my immediate circles who have pain-related issues – myself, my wife, and her best friend.
I have the kind of minor lower back trouble not uncommon to men of my age and older along with some hip and knee trouble which is probably the beginnings of rheumatoid arthritis; opioids are not much use to me at all, especially in terms of side effect to painkilling effect ratio.
My wife has Multiple Sclerosis and has periods of intense neurological pain; opioids help her but only in the sense of making her so stoned she doesn’t care any more. Cannabis does the same job with far fewer side effects. Neither really affects the pain, as should be expected.
Her best friend has a mysterious pain condition that’s been variably identified as CRPS, atypical MS, and a thousand other things – basically she woke up one day in her early 20s with her entire lower body on fire and it’s never gone away. That she is able to function at all is solely due to a dermal fentanyl patch that is drip-feeding her opioids, with a backup of codeine phosphate when needed. NSAIDs, paracetamol, acetiminophen? Do nothing whatsoever.
My guess is there are a LOT of people like me, quite a few people like my wife, and a small cluster of people like her best friend. That also fits with the study. But one thing we really, really don’t want to do is start moving towards where these articles seem to be leading us, which will inevitably end up being treating the last group as drug-seekers due to their desire for “ineffective” but recreationally-potent drugs.
Does not match my experience. Got Tylenol-3 for a broken arm about 10 years ago. I instantly understood why people abuse the stuff. There was a thick blanket of “I don’t care” over everything. You don’t get that from non-opioids, leaving aside the fact that it was very effective at making the pain stop.
Was also on hydrocodone briefly for my wisdom teeth. Not sure how the dosages compared, but it didn’t do the same thing. Could just be a personal quirk for all I know.
Is the Knowledge Factory Broken?
23 minute podcast
I’ve heard a lot of about the replication crisis, but this it the first I’ve heard that Ambigen researchers couldn’t replicate their own experiments in their own lab. i give them points for honesty, but this means science is even harder than I thought.
There’s the general problem of scientists getting career advancement for flashy new discoveries… but no one is allotted enough time or money to check anything for truth. I’ve been thinking for a while institutionally, we’ve been trying to do science on the cheap, using easy measurements like number of citations.
This brings me back to the useful concept of the conservation of thought (from the first issue of The New York Review of Science Fiction)– just that people generally don’t want to think more than they have to.
There’s a section about the social sciences not communicating with each other (of course they don’t have a shared vocabulary), with a suggestion that if they worked on real world problems, success or failure would supply a test.
There’s a man working on making scientific journals more available, but he doesn’t look at the problem of not enough people to read them and think about them.
That is my conclusion as well. I think we need to do less original science, choosing quality over quantity.
One solution may be to give replication studies part of the citation score of the original study (giving a smaller percentage for each new study). You can also do it the other way around, which makes it more profitable for those doing original research to help replication efforts. A nice feature of this solution is that the most heavily cited and thus influential studies, will be most profitable to replicate. So it seems like it would efficiently allocate resources.
There are claims that the Flynn effect has only been due to more people attending school and getting good at answering test questions as a result. This implies that we have gotten better at “tricking” IQ tests and that their results are less accurate today than they were previously.
Does anyone know if the predictive validity of IQ tests declined over time as the Flynn effect has occurred? I feel like this would be the best way to test whether or not the Flynn effect and our IQ measurements are legitimate.
It’s not a good way of testing it because this fake increase does not affect the cross-sectional predictive power of the test. I recommend reading Flynn’s book What Is Intelligence?
Star Wars films are the new paperclips. Three more are coming our way.
Reminds me of that Simpsons quote from the 138th Episode Spectacular:
It’s up to 623 episodes and ~28 years.
I’m perfectly happy to have Disney Corp. do whatever the heck maximizes their profits where Star Wars is concerned. We’ve seen what the loving hands of the artistic paterfamilias gets us, and it isn’t good. Bring on the corporate bureaucrats.
Speaking of Heinlein, I happened to listen to the audiobooks of To Sail Beyond The Sunset and Job: A Comedy of Justice (I have read/listened to them both a lot, but this is the first time I’d heard them back to back) recently, and now I have a weird theory about Sharpie’s Eschatological Pantheistic Multiple-Ego Solipsism. Specifically, it’s wrong. There is a line in Job where Alex wonders how many worlds there might be (or something, I forget exactly what it was that made it click for me), and I realized Heinlein was hinting the multiple worlds of the Lazarus Long series were created by the artist-gods, rather than through mutual fiction. Maureen never believed in Sharpie’s theory, and it troubled her so much that she pursued a degree in philosophy to get to the bottom of it. We should regard Maureen’s opinion highly, Heinlein clearly liked her. This also means the “number of the beast” literally refers to Satan (at least partly).
There’s been a bit of pushback against using the GRE in grad school admissions. Most schools use it, but a number of schools are considering dropping it or at the very least making it optional.
The people who want to drop it state that it doesn’t measure what they want, it keeps under-represented minorities out, and it’s too expensive.
I think the GRE, and standardized can be very useful. They offer a “fair” way to assess students, one that doesn’t depend on potential different teaching standards between regions (like GPA might). They also let people in without the best pedigrees or networks. Not everyone can do (unpaid) research at a prestigious lab, or get a letter of recommendation from THE Dr. Jones. The general GRE is ~$160 and lasts a few hours. While that’s not the cheapest thing, it’s certainly more affordable in terms of opportunity costs than doing months or school years of (often unpaid) research.
In it’s absence I suspect that pedigree and letters of recommendation will weigh more heavily in grad school admissions. I don’t think the GRE is perfect, but recent criticism of it is a bit overblown.
Repost of The Battleships of Pearl Harbor Part I is up.