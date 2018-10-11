The best thing about personalized medicine is that it’s obviously right. The worst thing is we mostly have no idea how to do it. We know that different people respond to different treatments. But outside a few special cases like cancer, we don’t know how to predict which treatment will work for which person. Some psychiatric researchers claim they can do this at a high level; I think they’re wrong. For most treatments and most conditions, there’s no way to figure out whether a given sometimes-effective treatment will work on a given individual besides trying it and seeing.
This suggests that some chronic conditions might do best with a model centered around a controlled process of guess-and-check. When it’s safe and possible, we should be maximizing throughput – finding out how to test as many medications as we can in the short time before we exhaust our patients’ patience, and how to best assess the effects of each. The process of treating each individual should mirror the process of medicine in general, balancing the need to run controlled trials and gather more evidence with the need to move quickly.
I don’t know how seriously to take this idea, but I would like to try it.
Some friends and I made thirty of these Anxiety Sampler Kits, containing six common supplements with some level of scientific and anecdotal evidence for treating anxiety (thanks to Patreon donors for helping fund this). The 21 boxes include three nonconsecutive boxes of each supplement, plus three boxes of placebos. They’re randomly arranged and designed so that you can’t tell which ones are which – I even put some of the supplements into different colored capsules, so you can’t even be sure that two capsules that look different aren’t the same thing.
Each box contains enough supplement for one dose, and all supplements are supposed to work within an hour or so. Whenever you feel anxious, you try the first non-empty box remaining. Afterwards, you rate how you felt on the attached log (not pictured). When you’ve finished all twenty-one boxes, you fill out a form (link is on the attached paperwork) and figure out whether there was any supplement you consistently rated higher than the others, or whether any of them were better than placebo. If your three highest ratings all went to boxes which turned out to contain the same supplement, and it did much better than placebo, then you have a strong argument that this is the best anti-anxiety supplement for you.
(this setup isn’t quite as irresponsible as it sounds. The six supplements I’m using are all considered very safe. I’m not concealing which six supplements are in it – it’s magnesium, 5-HTP, GABA, Zembrin, lemon balm, and l-theanine – so you can check if you have allergies to any of them. And there’s a spoilers page available if you have a bad reaction and need to tell your doctor what caused it)
Also on the form is a link to send me your data, which I’m asking you to do as a condition for using the kits. I’ll add everything up and this will double as an n = 30 placebo-controlled trial of six different supplements. I don’t think n = 30 is enough to impress anybody, but it might be enough to get some informal hunches about what works and be able to give people better advice. And if the experiment goes well, I can always make more kits.
If you live in the Bay Area, have enough anxiety that you expect to use a sample at least two days a week, and are okay with self-experimentation, these kits might be for you. Starting tonight I’m leaving a box full of them at the Rationality & Effective Altruism Community Hub, on the ground floor of 3045 Shattuck, Berkeley. REACH is usually open (or contains people who will open it if you knock) at all reasonable hours, and the caretaker there is aware that people might be coming in to get these kits. If you notice the box is out of kits, please comment here telling me so and I’ll add an update so people don’t waste their time.
Remember that by taking a kit, you’re saying you expect to have anxiety that you’d be willing to experiment on at least twice a week (it’s okay if it doesn’t work out this way exactly) and you’re committing to – if you’re able to finish the test – sending me a form with your results. People who are pregnant or nursing, who have relevant preexisting medical conditions, or who are already taking potentially-interacting medications should talk to their doctor before trying these kits. I will not give you medical advice about whether these kits are safe for your specific situation, so please don’t ask. If you would be comfortable taking a random supplement you got off the shelf at Whole Foods, you should feel comfortable with everything in here.
I might take this idea further, but I’m going to wait until the first set of results come in. If you are interested in taking this idea further, send me an email and let me know your thoughts.
Any chance you’d consider distributing or shipping these outside the Bay Area? Or would you mind sharing the dosages of the supplements you cite?
Yes please. Good DIY instructions before November 1st ==> 30% chance I will make at least one for my wife before 2019, 20% I will make more and make them available somehow in Seattle area.
I want to participate, but Berkeley is far. I strongly approve of this request, and wish to add that I would be willing to pay money to participate.
(And, also, in general, really approve of this idea of Scott’s and hope it works.)
This is Phase 1. If it’s very popular and nobody else steals the idea first, I could probably end up turning this into something more company-like, at which point I would work on being able to ship and distribute them.
But if you don’t want to wait, the doses are (three numbers because sometimes the three samples included have different doses):
5-HTP 100, 100, 200
GABA: 500, 750, 750
L-theanine: 200, 400, 400
Lemon balm: 600, 600, 1200
Magnesium glycinate 200, 450, 450
Zembrin: 25, 25, 25
Please contact me if you end up doing this so I can make sure we’re getting comparable data.
Whoa, I’m both so glad you did this and super surprised. Aren’t you terrified that the medical establishment will view your involvement as part of the practice of medicine thus putting you on the hook for all the medical trial approvals that are needed? I mean I’d have assumed that despite the fact that we should prefer if trained medical professionals did this kind of things they’d likely be the ones who could face consequences from disciplinary boards.
Initially I was going to suggest you ask for volunteers to both purchase and randomize supplements so you can increase n…but then it occured to me that it would be easier for you just to accept pre-registration of anyone claiming to replicate this (e.g. let people email you once they ready to start handing supplements out).
These are supplements. You can buy pretty much all of them at Whole Foods.
I know they are and it SHOULD be fine but just because they are OTC doesn’t mean suggesting someone take them isn’t the practice of medicine no? I mean when you recommend a patient drink more water in your role as a doctor you are practicing medicine.
Anyway I’m sure you know more about this than I do so I assume you know what you are doing.
I guess I just assumed someone would have added some unreasonably broad ethics rules into the AMA bylaws (or whatever the appropriate organization is) governing any kind of human subject testing. Guess I may be too pessimistic.
Seems to me someone should be able to turn this into a business. You ship n different kinds of products to their address and ask them to strip identifying information and place n_1 mg, m_2 mg… m_k mg of those products into some permutation of boxes numbered 1..k which they then ship to you. The website could even register description of your experiences as having been submitted before you viewed the key.
Or you just ship them the kits.
If you just wanted to do one kind of kit yes. I was thinking something that would accommodate any kind of blind testing of legal substances. Whether it is wine taste testing or crackers or whatever. This wasn’t a suggestion for you personally just a vague thought that it could be neat.
I mean there are a lot of blind tests I’d like to do that involve other products but it’s a pretty big pain to get a friend to do it without accidentally letting on and that doesn’t let you expand it to more people easily. A website that did this generally could just aggregate all the people who bought randomization packet X and reported their results before requesting their key.
I mean I’d like to see little twitter mems buzzing around ‘You think you know wine/cheese/etc..’ but can you pass the X blind taste test challenge.
Services already exist that do this as a form of consulting. Many companies have internal divisions too.
I think this is just a really neat idea, and sounds like a solid implementation. Kudos.
Seconded.
this sounds really, really cool. I currently have a chill enough schedule that I’m not sure I’ll have anxiety twice a week in the next few weeks, so unfortunately I’m probably not the right person to test these, but if this thing works well, I’ll be very interested in trying it when I go back to work full-time (which is an environment I get a lot more anxiety in).
How to increase your sample size: Be an empty individualist
On a more serious note, that is a very great idea and I will very likely participate. I also have ideas on how to take it further (specifically the data collection aspect of it) which I may email you about.
I have anxiety that’s been acting up a bit lately (though a recent infusion of wheat bran into my diet seems to have cooled it down a bit, presumably due to the magnesium), but I’m in Mongolia (moved from Chengdu). I’d love to try, but I’m too far away.