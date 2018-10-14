Open Thread 112.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Structural Engineering Post Series
Continued from here:
https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/09/26/open-thread-110-25-2/#comment-672866
I hadn’t intended to stretch the discussion of general building code requirements over two posts, but the last one didn’t quite cover some things that I think might be of interest. I’ll touch on some general concepts used for code compliance, and then finally go back to the actual topic of this series, structural requirements!
I’ve tried in this series to post links to a variety of sources, but when I go to post the filter apparently hates this. Therefore, I’m going to only post a link to the IBC.
The International Building Code
The most common model code in the United States today is the International Building Code (IBC), published by the International Code Council. As you might recall from the last post, this was formed by a unification of three separate standards bodies to try to create a model code that would be used everywhere in the US. I’m going to discuss the 2012 version of the IBC for no better reason than this is the one I have a printed copy of, because it was the version required when I took the Professional Engineer exam. The IBC is updated on a three-year cycle, so this is two versions ago. The ICC maintains a website with the text of the model code here:
https://codes.iccsafe.org/public/document/IBC2012P12
Note that this website is crippled in various ways, like not allowing you to copy text. They’ve basically made it as inconvenient as possible to access to try to sell you a PDF or printed version, but still maintain the ability to read online.
Anyway, the IBC is divided into 35 chapters and 13 appendices; the appendices are effective only if explicitly adopted by a jurisdiction. Sections are numbered by the chapter, then sequentially into clauses and subclauses with periods. For example, Section 1608 governs snow loads, and is found in chapter 16. 1608 has 1608.1, as a basic general clause, 1608.2 talks about using a figure (a map on the next page) to determine ground snow loads, etc. Each chapter contains clauses related to a particular subject or building system. I won’t bother listing all of them, but will touch on a few that give basic concepts. The most difficult thing to deal with in the code is the way requirements are arranged. They aren’t arranged by any particular type of building, but you’ll have requirements that apply to all buildings scattered throughout all of the chapters, and some other things that only apply to certain buildings scattered between those. It’s not obvious how all of these will interact, either, so this is where an architect has their work cut out for them, and why an expert is probably a good idea when dealing with these things. There are consultants who are experts in just talking about how to properly specify doors and door hardware–doorknobs, basically. These are harder than you’d think to get right; accessiblity especially imposes some really non-obvious requirements that are easy to fuck up. (When’s the last time you saw an actual door knob in a building? They’re no longer legal for anything other than a single-family residency, and even there I’m not sure if you’re renting. For commercial buildings, there are even tighter requirements for lever-style door hardware, to include returning to within ½” of the door.)
Chapter 1 is administrivia defining such things as enacting clauses, intents, declarations of applicability, etc. I say “administrivia” in a flip manner, but this chapter does lay out the legal and paperwork framework that an Owner will have to deal with. One basic concept that’s not fully defined here, but is used in all building codes is the concept of the “Authority Having Jurisdiction”. The AHJ is used metonymically in conversations about building code requirements for the building official, who is “[t]he officer or other designated authority charged with the administration and enforcement of this code, or a duly authorize representative.” The AHJ (or building official) is the person with the power to decide if the design complies with the IBC. I’ll continue to use “AHJ” since that’s more common in informal discussions.
A power given to the AHJ is the ability to grant modifications to the code on a case-by-case basis when “there are practical difficulties involved in carrying out the provisions of this code…” The concept is that exceptions may be granted, if the modification is “in compliance with the intent and purpose of this code, and that such modification does not lessen health, accessibility, life and fire safety, or structural requirements.” For example, a required fire rating of a partition might be relaxed, if the owner agrees to install a fire sprinkler system that mitigates the fire danger the partition was meant to protect against.
Chapter 2 is basically a “Glossary” chapter. There are terms (printed in italics when used elsewhere) that are fully defined here. Some of these are a little mind-bending, like “Grade Plane” and “Story Above Grade Plane”, which are used for determining heights–they account for sloping ground, and have some non-obvious features.
Chapter 3 covers one of the most important concepts: Occupancy Classification. Basically, all buildings have to be classified into a category that defines further requirements. This is important for determining code compliance–for example, the general requirement for exit doors is that they be freely operable by the people inside, but this wouldn’t do much good for a prison or an inpatient psychatric ward! Therefore, those occupancies have exceptions to the general rule, but do have other requirements to mitigate some of the danger for locked doors. There are 10 categories, with some categories having further subcategories. The categories are:
A – Assembly. These are large areas with a lot of people. It’s divided into four further subcategores, A-1, A-2, A-3, and A-4. For these think things like theaters, nightclubs, restaurants, stadiums, etc. A-3 is the “catch-all” subcategory for things that don’t fit into the other three, and would include everything from arcades to churches. Educational facilites have their own category, so are excluded here.
B – Business. This is a general category that includes most office-type settings, as well as places of business that don’t sell large quantities of goods, like barbershops.
E – Educational. This is for K-12 educational facilities; colleges would be Occupancy Category B (except for large lecture halls, which are A-3).
F – Factory. These are areas for fabrication and assembling, and have two categories: F-1 and F-2. F-2 is for low hazard manufacturing, and F-1 is moderate hazard. For example, a facility that produces alcoholic beverages at or below 16% would be F-2, and above 16% is F-1.
H – High Hazard. This is for things that are extremely dangerous in relatively large quantities. For example, if you’re storing or working with a Division 1.1 explosive in quantities of larger than 1 lb, you’re talking an H-1 category. There are subcategories H-1 through H-5 depending on the type and quantity of what’s being worked with.
I – Institutional. This is for institutional settings where you’re either working with people who are detained or generally not capable of self-care. It has four subcategories. I-1 is for facilities with people in custodial care, where they are probably able to self-evacuate, but much more slowly. Examples given are alcohol and drug rehab, assisted living, halfway houses, etc. I-2 is for people who are incapable of self-preservation That is, they can’t escape from a fire. Nursing homes and hospitals are examples. I-3 is for people who are incapable of self-preservation, because of security measures. In other words, they can’t escape from a fire because the doors are locked. Prisons and related facilities. I-4 is day-care facilities, differentiated from I-1 by not being present for 24 hours a day.
M – Mercantile. This is for sales and display of merchandise. Stores, basically.
R – Residential. This is where people live and sleep (unless they’re in an occupancy category I). Things like hotels, dorms, monasteries, houses, group homes that where the people are capable of self-care. R-1 through R-4 have different requirements based on the nature of people’s stay; R-1 is for people who are transient, like regular hotels. R-2 is for non-transient spaces with more than two dwelling units, like apartment buildings, long-stay hotels, and the like. R-3 is smaller residences, like detached houses, or duplexes, or boarding houses with less than 16 occupants.
S – Storage. This is for structures intended for storage, with two subcategories. S-1 is for moderate hazard storage, and S-2 for low hazard.
U – Utility/Miscellaneous. Anything that doesn’t fit in the above.
Note that there can be mixed occupancies, where you have a building with more than one occupancy classfication. For example, if you have stores on a ground floor and apartments above, you’ve got M and R-2 in one structure. Each space would have to comply with the rules that apply to that classification, and there are some rules for how they may be combined based on relative areas. There may be requirements to have a fire barrier between the categories if the store is larger than a certain size, for example.
Chapter 10 has requirements for means egress. This would be requirements for the location, size, and door hardware for escaping from a building during a fire. I talk about this here simply because there are a few details that I found interesting, and figured I’d pass them along.
The maximum distance that is permitted between the furthest point in an R-1 building and the access to an exit stairwell is 250 feet (with a sprinkler system which all of them have these days). Also, you may not have a dead end longer than 50 feet, so that’s why you see stairwells at the ends of halls, or with only a room or two between the end and the stairwell. It makes sense when you think about it, because you don’t want people having to hunt for an exit during a fire if they walk by it, but I hadn’t realized this before studying the code for the PE.
I’ll continue with discussion of the structural-specific requirements, but don’t quite have them done yet and it’s late here. I’ll get them up later tomorrow after work as a child post to this one.
Nothing to add, but very nice summary.
Is it actually possible to prevent copying a pdf? I’m guessing that there’s some way of taking a series of screen shots and making them back into a pdf.
A fast glance suggests that the International Code doesn’t have links, but I bet there’s even a way a computer could recover those, though I feel less trusting that it could be done reliably.
I was curious about how international it is, and wikipedia says it may also be used in Abu Dhabi, the Caribbean Community, Colombia, Georgia, Honduras, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, so it’s very far from universal, and I assume there’s nothing resembling a world-wide building code. I’m also surprised at the list– it’s not as though those countries have anything obvious in common with each other.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Building_code Includes some ancient building codes.
However, if there’s a site about building codes worldwide, a fast search doesn’t turn it up.
The building code for the EU
I know that Adobe Acrobat will collude with a “protected” PDF to prevent you from selecting text, and will disable a lot of the toolbars. I know this because the copy of the code you can download for free from the Oregon state website of their enacted code does this; they’ll cheerfully send you to the ICC website to buy a non-protected PDF. I’m sure there is a way to twiddle bits in the PDF or the reader to bypass this, but since I have legitimate access to regular PDFs through a subscription service that my office has, I’ve never had reason to investigate it much further.
I discussed this last time when @bean noticed the same thing. Basically, this is the same thing as Major League Baseball calling its championship the “World Series”, but the previous organizations making up the ICC did have “International” in their name, and I think there were vague hopes they could do a North-America-wide code when forming the body in the late ’90s. They have some info on international adoptions here: https://www.iccsafe.org/international-code-adoptions/
> Is it actually possible to prevent copying a pdf? I’m guessing that there’s some way of taking a series of screen shots and making them back into a pdf.
It is possible to set a few flags within the PDF that tell the reader to not let the user copy any text. There are a variety of tools that can remove these flags, and many readers that don’t respect these options (certainly on Linux most readers have an option to disable respecting “DRM”).
Some PDFs go further and use internal fonts with nonstandard character encoding: When copying text, the system does not copy the appearance of that text, but only the code points of all the characters. If a PDF uses a font with nonstandard code points for characters, then pasting the text somewhere else results in garbled text.
A last step would be to use PDFs containing images of text instead of the text itself, but this will usually result in large files and / or look low quality. This (as well as the nonstandard fonts) can still be defeated somewhat by OCR software.
The text on that IBC website OTOH appears to only be protected by Javascript. When disabling Javascript after the page is loaded, it is possible to copy text.
Saw this, my first thought was to wonder whether there was also a Structural Engineering Beam Series.
Or a Structural Engineering Lintel Series.
As an FYI for mere mortals (despite having an engineering degree, I put myself into that category):
There is something referred to as the International Residential Code, which is basically all of the relevant parts of the International Code Council codes stripped down to the elements required for individual residences (they note single family, duplexes or townhouses), but stripped of all of the rest of the stuff. Because most people aren’t operating a detention facility with large quantities of radioactive molten magnesium next to the MRI machine in their basement.
Though a bit technical, it is readable and usable by the dedicated lay-person. If you want to draw up your own plans for your own “normal” house, there’s enough detail to know what you’ll need to achieve and what you’ll be evaluated against. I refer to “normal” as it doesn’t have requirements for building geodesic domes, etc. But anything that you and 5 people off the street agree is a “normal” house can be built here.
Likewise, if you do any renovation work on your house, it’s easy to figure out which bits meet current code and which don’t. For example, I have a 110 year old house. Having ripped up the plaster & lath from the master bedroom I measured the lengths of the floor joists above and their spacing. At 24″ on-center, the joists aren’t wide enough. However, at 12″ they would be. So as a part of the work I’m doing I’ll install a few extra floor joists above which will likely improve creaking, etc.
The IRC is primarily what’s referred to as “prescriptive”–that is, if you construct things the way they say, you don’t need an analysis by an engineer. Stuff like joist spacing and nail spacing on sheathing, etc. As you said, it only applies to detached homes, duplexes, and townhouses, though.
The IBC chapter on wood framing has some heavily prescriptive elements as well, but I’m less familiar with them, since I do very little with that structural system.
In the 2015 IBC, the ‘conventional light framed construction’ portion of the wood framing chapter (2308) has been revised to match up with the IRC a lot better. To the point of bringing in span tables and bracing details directly from the IRC.
I don’t really use IRC or the prescriptive portions of the wood framing chapter, but anything that makes them less confusing, particularly to people trying to design without an engineer, is a big plus.
a detention facility with large quantities of radioactive molten magnesium next to the MRI machine in their basement.
That sounds like a video game.
Speaking vaguely of, why did the mansion in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have a stash of poison gas?
I had to work to remember the title of the movie. I want to think of it as Jurassic Kingdom: Fallen World– I’ve never seen any other movie with so much original sin in the story.
Original sin?
The ending seems to be that people are both obliged to free the dinosaurs and deserve to be plagued with dinosaurs because people are so wicked.
Okay this makes me wonder how much of this code is overkill to ensure full employment of those who learned the code. I assume the code is about safety. Is it truly unsafe to have a door knob in a commercial building? I suppose it might take an extra second or two to get through the door in an emergency, in comparison to a swinging door or one with a lever.
I think that complications in codes like this often detract from the original purpose of the code in the first place, since there is so much code to remember one might easily forget the code which is truly important. This is certainly the case in my own field of tax accounting. No one in the world can possibly understand the entire Federal tax code, so everyone must rely on experts that know certain areas very well. And in practice, it means that generalists simply ignore much of the complications in the code, because it is not possible for them to know it all. Of course the tax code is created by Congress, so that ensures a certain minimal level of insanity. Presumably the building code has been created by professionals?
In the previous post I discussed the purposes of the current building code:
This particular requirement is for ADA compliance. The standard old-style doorknobs require too much gripping force for somebody with a hand disability.
The IBC is written by people in the construction industry, but in this instance they’re following requirements that were passed by Congress, and developed by the US Access Board, which generates the requirements for “accessibility”, by which I mean that it doesn’t impose an excessive burden on the disabled.
Another requirement I didn’t know about until I had to dig into them for a project at work: you can’t have anything (fire extinguisher box, those automatic defibrillators, wall-mounted TVs, etc) projecting more than 4″ from a wall, unless it also runs down to less than 27″ above the finished floor, or is more than 80″ above the floor.
As far as building code requirements in general, while there are some I think you can quibble with, for the most part, each requirement in isolation more or less makes sense once you see the logic behind it. Nor is each requirement in isolation a huge cost. However, when you add up all the different requirements…well, it’s probably one of the causes that Scott was searching for in “Considerations on Cost Disease”. I actually had more written here about some of the requirements (and their intersection with pop culture), but it occurs to me that it was bordering on Culture-Warry, so if I remember I’ll pick it back up in the next OT.
Twelve million Americans currently believe lizard-people run their country. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to triple that number.
Assasinate Pence.
Trick Trump into appointing Zuckerberg as VP.
Assasinate Trump.
Jeepers. So bloody.
My thinking is that the lizard-people hypothesis is currently outside the Overton window for most people. Someone running for office who is accused of being a lizard is best off not even bothering to deny it. So the challenge is to make the lizard-people hypothesis something that at least has to be taken seriously enough to be worth denying.
My plan is to introduce the idea by example through entertainment. Give a bunch of political dramas money* to include a brief sequence where someone running for office is accused of being a lizard-person and the staff takes the matter seriously enough to rebut it. They can ridicule the idea if they want, that’s fine, but the characters in the show don’t just ignore it. Repeat this often enough and the notion that a politician might be a lizard will be subtly normalized.
[*] Product placement is a standard practice in the industry, so it’s not like the scripts are sacred.
How do you prove you’re not a lizard person? Is this like the kind of disguise they have in Dr Who, where they just have a basic covering over their real bodies? In that case, I suppose an Xray would work.
But presumably those who believe in lizard people think they are some advanced technological species that happen to look like lizards? I would think in that case they’d have a better disguise than just a covering. Maybe even a robot that is operated from their spaceship. Once you start trying to prove you’re not a lizard, all bets are off.
It seems more likely that an X-ray would work, but they cleverly avoid X-rays or bribe technicians and have fake X-rays taken for medical records and things. Any test only works on those willing to subject themselves to the test, or that you can force to be tested, under honest conditions.
Oh, gosh, I don’t know. I haven’t researched these theories.
For the purposes of fiction at least, it would make sense that the lizards can mimic us well but not perfectly. Perhaps they can’t do teeth quite right. Or their skeletons are subtly different. If someone challenges you to prove you aren’t a lizard, you provide dental x-rays showing perfectly normal human teeth.
They could come back and say those aren’t your real x-rays, but at least in the scenario I am describing, it would be just fine to have the protagonists of the political dramas I wrote about above offer dental x-rays and that settles the matter.
Get a person who identifies as a lizard elected president, or even just to Congress. Hue Hue Hue
Put some psychedelics that increase openness to experience in the water supply of the biggest cities.
If the presence of drugs is discovered, hint Alex Jones and other famous conspiracy theorists that the government put it, at the orders of lizard-men.
Could getting Alex Jones a television deal help?
Yeah, my idea was going to be something like “Convince Alex Jones to focus on this exclusively, and abandon all of his other weird theories,” combined with “Convince all the major media and social media platforms to make an even bigger deal out of attacking Alex Jones.”
It would seem to me that you could triple the number easily enough by simply convincing about half of red tribe to reflexively support Alex Jones, which would happen naturally enough if sufficiently powerful blue tribe folks put forth a sufficient effort towards attacking him.
Is Alex Jones actually a proponent of the lizard theory?
I’m thinking that getting some fabricated reptilian bodies uncovered would help, but where’s the best place to have them found?
Best way to have them found is to have them found by Nazi Scientists in the 30s. The evidence of the discovery is only just coming out because of some hidden bunker that was recently opened in Austria.
The original discovery was foiled by this American archaeologist dude who ended up stealing the ancient alien artifacts for his own museum.
I was thinking maybe have them found in ways that link them to other conspiracy theories. That way, you’re targeting the folks likelier to believe it anyway. For instance, have them found in a water treatment plant, or a disease research center, or a climate change think tank.
I’m pretty confident blaming everything on Nazis is a fairly solid manner for it tying in to already existing conspiracy theories. Just say that the scientists involved were recruited under project paperclip.
I could see that backfiring. Who did the Nazis primarily target? Then add the detail that they were fighting back against the lizard people secretly controlling the world…
This one is probably the easiest of all that you have posted.
Simply create a series of well produced videos denying that Lizard men exist, post on you tube.
Offer political asylum to all the people who are being oppressed by lizardmen in their own countries.
I just wait until 2021. No, it doesn’t matter which way the election turns out.
Considering what the lizards really represent to many of those who push the idea, I’d suggest getting one of your major political parties, whichever is most prone to leadership cults, to appoint as a leader some extremist with links to lizard believers and perhaps a hint of these views himself, and then attack him over these views, forcing his (I suppose it might be a her…) loyal supporters to identify with his belief in lizards running things to defend him from smears from evil political opponents and the biased press.
We’ve trialled this in the UK without the use of the masking term lizard, and it works great.
Simple:
Step 1: Run for and win high office, or suborn someone who has.
Step 2: Repeatedly and unambiguously deny that I am a shapeshifting lizard person.
Administer your next survey on this topic to three times as many teenagers and unemployed 20-somethings as when you surveyed to get your 12m figure.
Rig the election such that Kanye wins in 2020.
Genetically engineer super-intelligence in some species of lizards. Wait for them to take control of the country. Possible flaw: They might decide to keep their control a secret.
Get a few articles going in major news publications about who David Icke is, what his ideas are, and why a series of seemingly innocuous gestures by mid-ranking Executive Department staffers are actually dog-whistles to Icke followers.
That would probably do it right there.
How long have you ever fasted?
2(maybe 3 days?) I have tried periodic fasting before, and I wouldn’t mind being able to do 4 days perhaps, just for experimental purposes, but I am already pretty lean and my body physiologically just doesen’t seem to react well to it, but this could also be a feature of not truly getting over the hump of discomfort. The circumstances would have to be proper , and between my work and exercise needs, I dont anticipate this happening soon. Regarding the last time I fasted for 2 days, it was a month after I had gotten food poisoning in India, and my digestion was still messed up, and I wasnt working out or anything like that , at least not yet. I remember the fast helping to calm my gut down and it also helped the headaches I was dealing with at the time. Quite a bit actually. After i broke that, I went through a period of Keto type dieting, again, for Neuro purposes, but I did not sustain this due to a slow energy drain and eventual defecit
How lean are you?
Define fast – water only or no water either? No other beverages?
Since I have a full time job, I didn’t get to attempt the, “can I go completely ketotonic” 40 day jesus fast, but I did fast for 2.5 days for about 5 weekends.
By fast I mean water only. Dropped 34 pounds.
I meant water-only, yes. Possibly with non-caloric beverages, like unsweetened coffee or tea. I’ve never tried a dry fast before.
Currently fasting to reduce some fat mass after a trying out a variant ketogenic diet, and finding that I’ve gained like 3.4kg and 4cm in the waist in a week. May go as long as a week; I’ve done this once before, earlier this year, to drop about 5kg.
Heavly depends on metabolism – fasting will guarantee to lose you weight, it’s just arithmetic.
What’s crucial is not overeating after and be very aware of the amounts you’re eating if you’re sharing. Be meticulous about portioning out meals after and sticking with it, and not help yourself to extra.
You could start off by trying dinner skipping or go a weekend-day with only water.
Dry fast is more a religious thing and I couldn’t ever imagine it. Water fast is the way to go.
Well, it *can* be a medical thing, too, though in my limited experience that’s only in the hours before some kind of major medical procedure.
I fasted for 5 days for religious reasons in college. My rules were that drinks were fair game, so there was a fair amount of fruit juice and chocolate milk included. I broke my fast by eating an entire large pizza, and regretted it for the next two days.
Yeah, you’re not supposed to pig out right after. I ate “normally” if cautiously after completing my 7 day water-only fast earlier this year (during Holy Week).
I was not a health-conscious person, and the pizza was free.
Longest I’ve fasted (water and unsweetened tea only) is 3 days (Wednesday night to Saturday midnight after the Easter vigil)–the regular Triduum fast in some parts of Catholicism. It does weird things to your mind. If I’m reading at Saturday vigil, I can’t do it; I eat an apple or something similar before the service so I’ll not mix up my words.
Eta: I’m on the slim side of average–6’4″, about 200 pounds, much more out of shape than I used to be.
While awake, for Yom Kippur I once fasted from about 6:30 or 7am until 8 or 8:30 at night. One of the hardest things I’ve done.
Which is strange because I am quite able to not eat a bite past 6pm and then not eat at all the next day until 10 or 11.
The first day is hardest.
If fasting on Yom Kippur normally, one does not drink anything. Since 24 hours is quite doable, but 2 days runs you into what is considered a serious health risk, I don’t think the first day will be worst here.
I don’t find the Yom Kippur fast too bad, because the day is mostly sitting in synagogue or reading. I feel a bit light headed by the end, but that’s all. I once tried keeping the Fast of the Firstborn while working in the morning and cooking a seder in the afternoon, and that was awful.
Ah, dry fasting. That would make it harder.
Are you allowed to touch water during this?
Reading the responses, I have a follow-up question: what proportion of the people who have fasted have done so for religious vs non-religious reasons?
I fast for both religous and health reasons, intermittently and not. I’ve found it to be the moste effective way to cut. And I follow the old-timey Eucharistic fast – no food before Communion, regardless of the time of day that it takes place.
As far as I can remember, around 24 hours (i.e. eaten way too much on Sunday lunch and not been hungry at all for either Sunday dinner or Monday breakfast).
I very seldom have breakfast, so you could say I’m on 16/8 intermittent fasting (though not mainly for the supposed health benefits).
48 hours. I have the unfortunate problem that fasting makes me sleep badly, so these days ~24 hours is the maximum; I will always want to eat before bed.
9 days on water only I did once. Have done many shorter ones.
My favorite Soviet joke:
There is an interdepartmental competition in the Soviet Union. The different departments compete in showing off their talent. Among other things, they are asked to peel and juice an orange.
A man stands on the stage, squeezes the orange, and juice comes out of it. He opens his hand. The orange is whole. The judges cut the orange. The skin is intact, and the inside is all dry. The audience claps. The man bows, and introduces himself: “KGB”.
Another man stands on the stage, and squeezes the orange in his hand. The skin neatly falls down. He opens his hand. The meat of the orange is untouched. The audience claps. The man introduces himself: “GRU”.
Finally, a very unimpressive man stands on the stage, and nervously takes the orange. The skin neatly falls in pieces, as if to make candied orange pills. He squeezes a whole glass of orange juice out of the orange. He then opens his hands, and the audience gasps: the orange is whole. The judges cut the orange, and the orange is whole: its skin is untouched, and its meat is still juicy. The audience claps. The man introduces himself: “Central Statistical Administration”.
I’m afraid this one went over my head.
Well, the first two parts were about the KGB and the GRU, and their tendency to torture people while leaving no trace of the torture.
And the bit about the Central Statistical Administration was about Soviet statistics, which had a tendency of being very cooked. Soviet Gosplan was organized in five year plans, and statistics about production and consumption had to be made to show what was being consumed by whom and where (since they had a controlled market, they had to deliver the needed products without the signal/incentive price gives). The absurd 2+2=5 in Orwell is said to be an allusion for proposals to make a five year plan in 4 years. A quote by Stalin about the CSA:
Once you’ve read ana53294’s explanation you’ll see that the joke makes sense, but that it’s just not very funny.
I never found a joke funny after it was explained. Explained jokes are never funny (at least for me).
Fair nuff. I would say though that if you don’t get a joke before it’s explained — i.e. you don’t even have a naive, incorrect interpretation of it — it can never be funny. Once you’ve had it explained you can at least get a sense of how funny it might have been, and sometimes that’s enough to at least feel a bit of the funny radiating from it.
I got your joke before your explanation, but still didn’t find it that funny.
I thought it was hilarious. (Maybe I’ve spent too much time reading about Russia.)
Most of the jokes about Soviet Russia I’ve heard that are along the lines of this one are really funny; this one was just…I dunno, too on-the-nose or something.
My favorite, from the Radio Yerevan genre:
Q: Is it true that there is freedom of speech in the Soviet Union the same as there is the USA?
A: In principle, yes. In the USA, you can stand in front of the White House in Washington, DC, and yell, “Down with Reagan!”, and you will not be punished. In the Soviet Union, you can stand in the Red Square in Moscow and yell, “Down with Reagan!”, and you will not be punished.
A man tells his wife he’s leaving for the ration line and heads out. When he gets there, the line is so long he can’t even see the window. After an hour, word filters back – they’re out of beef. Another hour and they’re out of pork. Another hour – fish. When he’s just a few steps from the window, the guy inside says “we’re out of meat – come back next week,” and slams the window closed.
The man loses it, falls to his knees, and curses the State. This doesn’t happen in the West. They eat meat every night, and it’s just sitting on the shelves for anyone to buy! This all the Party’s fault. It doesn’t have to be this way, and the Party knows it!
As he winds down, he notices that everyone has backed away from him. He turns his head slowly, and sees two men in trench coats, standing a few feet away and listening. One of the men walks over, squats down and puts his arm around the man’s shoulder.
“Comrade, you may not realize this, but you are a very lucky man. If we heard someone like you rotting the state with your lies even last year — bang! Bullet to the head. But this is a different time, the time of Glasnost. Instead, I want you to go home and think about why what you said was wrong. Will you do that for me, comrade?”
“Of, course, yes comrade! Thank you!,” stammers the man as he got up and ran home.
He comes in, covered in sweat and pale as a ghost. “What’s wrong?,” asks his wife. “Are they out of meat again.”
“It’s worse. They’re out of bullets.”
That was funny, because I didn’t see it coming.
An old man is stopped during the late Soviet Empire years by the police, who asks for his papers. The man hands them over, and the policeman looks them over and asks, “Where were you born?”
“St. Petersburg” the man replies.
“Where did you grow up?” asked the policeman.
“Petrograd,” replies the old man.
“Where did you work?”
“Leningrad.”
“And where is it you would like to go now?”
“St. Petersburg.”
I’m annoyed by how long it took me to get this joke.
A man goes to line up to get meat. He waits, and waits, and waits, and when he gets to the front of the line, he is told, sorry, no meat left.
He gets pissed off and starts fuming: “I’m a loyal citizen, I do my part, I did my military service, I’ve been waiting here for hours, and no meat? This is bullshit!”
The guy behind him taps him on the shoulder and says quietly, “my friend, comrade, please, don’t say these things. Recent reforms have made things a bit more open, but still, you wouldn’t want to cause any misunderstandings.”
Our protagonist, realizing this is clearly a secret policeman, nods, shuts up, and goes home. When he arrives, emptyhanded, his wife looks at him and says “no meat?”
“Worse: no bullets.”
That joke sounds familiar. 🙂
The Soviets are so desperate that they’re recycling jokes now.
How did I miss your post? I assure you that the proper authorities will get to the bottom of this.
A scientist applies for permission to leave the Soviet Union. He’s told that he cannot, as he knows military technology secrets.
He replies, “What are you talking about? We’re ten years behind America in my work, they already know everything I do!”
“Yes, that’s the secret.”
This one actually wasn’t a joke.
Hah, that’s good.
The USA and the Soviet Union are swept by rumors of an invading army of unicorns.
The CIA launches and investigation and 6 months later announces that they have identified and neutralized the threat, releasing thousands of pages of blacked out documents detailing their efforts.
The KGB launches an investigation and 3 months later they hold a press conference, they walk a large bear up to the podium with a plastic horn stuck to his head. The bear reads from a prepared statement. “I am a unicorn and have been leading a plot against the Soviet government, my close friends and family are all unicorns who have been plotting against the Soviet government, we realize the tragic error of our ways and wish to affirm our loyalty to the Soviet government and the people it serves.” The bear is never seen again.
Why do communists drink so much chamomile?
Because they don’t believe in proper tea.
Nice!
Communism is like a good pun. You don’t derive pleasure from having it but instead all joy is found in inflicting it upon others.
“The last Tsar and his wife are no longer around, but the mischievous daughter escaped!” said Фoma anapestically.
An old man is passing out leaflets in front of the Kremlin. The police go over to arrest him, but they see that the leaflets are just blank pieces of paper. “Why pass out blank pieces of paper?” they ask him. He shrugs and replies, “Why write it down when everyone already knows?”
Hahaha, I’m stealing that one!
Stalin, Khrushchev, and Brezhnev are taking a train through Siberia. Suddenly the train stops. The engineer reports that the tracks were not completed on time and they have reached a dead end.
Stalin: “Shoot everyone who built the tracks.”
Khrushchev: “Take the tracks from behind and put them in front.”
Brezhnev: “Why don’t we just pull the curtain over the window and pretend the train is still moving?”
—
A pair of East German guards atop the Berlin Wall. One asks the other, “What do you think of the GDR?”
“The same as you.”
“In that case, I have to arrest you.”
—
Panic at NASA: The Russians got to the moon! And they painted it red! The Americans immediately send a crew of astronauts to set things right.
The astronauts land and the leader says, “Well, boys, you know what to do. To your left are buckets of white paint and brushes, to the right is the stencil for the Coca-Cola logo.”
—
A Russian visits an American car factory. He asks the workers, “Who owns this factory?”
“Mr. Ford.”
“Whose cars are those in the parking lot out front?”
“Ours.”
An American visits a Russian car factory. He asks the workers, “Who owns the factory?”
“We do.”
“Whose car is that out front?”
“The party chairman’s.”
From “Common Knowledge and Aumann’s Agreement Theorem”:
Also:
I like this, there aren’t a lot of new stalin jokes.
Sounds like joke writing is stallin’.
Four men are travelling across the Soviet Union on a sleeper train. One starts reading the newspaper out loud, and two more get involved telling political anecdotes. The fourth decides to play a prank. He steps out and orders tea to be delivered in ten minutes, comes back in and a few minutes later, tells his companions.
“You shouldn’t be discussing politics – don’t you know the KGB has all of these cars bugged?”
When his companions protest that’s not possible, he looks up, snaps his fingers and says “Comrade Major, could be so kind as to send in four cups of tea?” A minute later, the tea steward comes in with the tea, and doesn’t really understand why the man is laughing so hard.
The next morning, the man wakes up to find the car empty. He asks the steward where his companions have gone, and is told the KGB took them in the night.
“But why did they leave me?,” he asks?
“Oh, Comrade Major really enjoyed your tea joke.”
In America, you can always find a party. In Soviet Russia, party can always find you!
My favorite best soviet joke is pretty dark, you might like it. After all, dark humor is like food, not everyone gets it.
Telegram, Hanoi to Moscow: PLEASE SEND FOOD
Telegram, Moscow to Hanoi: TIGHTEN YOUR BELTS
Telegram, Hanoi to Moscow: PLEASE SEND BELTS
I have just recently gotten into D&D in a big way. I’m listening to a podcast called the Adventure Zone. I’m also watching a live-streamed weekly DnD sesssion by a number of talented voice actors called Critical Role.
I want to play D&D, but I have no idea how to get started. I don’t know anyone who would want to play and neither am I well-versed enough in the rules to be able to DM a game. So I thought maybe I could play online.
Are there any other beginners here who would like to try a game? I haven’t figured out any logistics or anything but just wanted to know if anyone is interested in this. It would also be incredibly helpful to have someone who could DM, show us the ropes, etc.
Have you looked into roll20.net?
Thanks, that should help.Although the real roadblock for me at this point is finding someone to play with!
My impression is that Roll20 has campaigns looking for players that you can join. I haven’t tried that, though, since usually I play with my friends.
Roll20 has a learning curve but is fun. Your local game store may have pickup games as well and is worth googling – that’s a good way to try it out and get your feet wet.
If you pick an online forum and lurk for a while (giantitp, /r/dndnext, etc), you’ll learn a lot, especially about picayune rules disputes, but also about what makes a good player or DM.
Giant in the Playground is the best forum for learning about optimizing 3.X characters and monsters. It’s a very specific niche but they do it well.
Join my online game. 🙂
Hi, your comment in the last thread was where I got the idea! I dropped in earlier today in your Discord to see what’s what. But I was unsure if it would be alright for a complete beginner haha.
I think we’re all beginners at Old School D&D, though at least Nornagest and myself have book learning. So don’t worry.
OSRs usually aren’t terribly complicated. Opaquely written, yes; frequently unable to answer the question of “what happens”, yes; possessing (what I see as) strange ideas as to what “balance” is, yes; harsh in punishing mistakes, yes; complicated, no.
Is your game on Roll20? I didn’t see it there.
Also, how did you get so many people from SSC to join your game?
I’m trying to get people from SSC to play in my online campaign (on Roll20) and very few have been interested, so I want to find out how to be more successful at it.
Also, to anyone else on SSC: What would make you interested in playing in an online tabletop roleplaying campaign?
It’s on Discord. Speaking for myself here, I joined this one because it’s D&D and because earlier campaigns Le Maistre Chat has mentioned sounded interesting. If I remember correctly, yours is GURPS, which I’m less likely to join because I don’t know the system, and I don’t know anything about your campaigns either.
Thank you! I appreciate the information, and it’s very useful to me.
Yes, my game is GURPS (although I consider it “a D&D game that happens to use GURPS rules” because the creatures are primarily from D&D, since I started my campaign over 40 years ago when D&D was all there was).
For information about the campaign, you can check out https://terramar.obsidianportal.com/ and/or ask me about it here or in the #gaming channel of the SlateStarCodex Discord server.
FWIW, I tell people that GURPS is like D&D: You don’t actually need to know the rules in order to start playing; all you need to do is say what you want your character to do and someone else at the table will tell you what funny-sided dice to roll.
The Discord is called Bronze Age Tabletop. As Nick said, people’s familiarity with D&D + accidentally advertising it by describing how I’m GMed in the Greek Heroic Age before. 🙂
Are you not in any kind of urban area? Because if you are in or near a city, I’d think meetup.org, or maybe a gaming store (sadly, those are becoming less common, but they still exist) could be a way to find in person role-players, and in person has advantages over online.
I would suggest not having your first game be online, because online games have a very different dynamic than in-person ones. It’s actually pretty rare for a player to not show up to a session without notice, but online that’s the rule rather than the exception. It’s a huge uphill battle to keep people from disappearing online and that’s just not something that you have to deal with in person.
If you’re not confident running a game yourself, you should think about trying organized play. I’ve never played an Adventurers’ League game but from what I’ve heard and read it doesn’t sound like a bad way to be introduced to the game.
That said, the true D&D experience is reading through the rules once and jumping in with both feet. You’ll make mistakes but that’s honestly part of the fun. I still get nostalgic for the first campaign I ran, as ridiculous as that game was.
Look for game stores in town. Some of them organize game nights far all sorts of games, including D&D. If they don’t, go to other demo nights and start making friends with the regulars. Some people who are into, say, Magic might be interested in playing D&D.
Colleges also often have D&D and general games clubs. If there’s any in town, that’s another place to start.
When you say you don’t know anyone who would want to play, have you tried asking? You might be able to grab three other people (ideal group is 3-5 plus GM; 2 players works if both know what they’re doing, more than 6 is hard to manage).
For GMing advice, this guy is in my opinion the best source. He links to other people who know what they’re talking about, too. “The Railroading Manifesto” is, in my opinion, the most important thing he’s written: many flaws in a GM are forgivable or fixable; railroading is uniquely terrible, and is something where people who do it tend to get worse rather than better with practice. As long as you avoid doing that, it is not really that difficult to run a game.
It seems there’s a lot of SSCers who want to play RPGs, and would like to play with each other. Would there be a market for, say, a dedicated SSC gaming Discord server, for finding and running Play-by-Chat games? Or is there another platform better for something like that?
There’s a market for it, and I’m already running a Discord game: https://discordapp.com/invite/MNwmV5m
It’s an ongoing question whether another platform is better. Discord doesn’t do maps, for one thing.
What kind of game is it?
Your wacky completely hypothetical mission for today: I’ve been getting a lot of requests to make more anxiety sampler kits or figure out a way to send them by mail. I’m not going to worry about this until the results from the first set come in. But if they’re positive, how would you go about turning this into a company?
The simple method: figure out some way to make the kits at scale so that they cost $10, sell them for $20, make $10 profit per kit. Problem: people would use the kit once and then never need it again. I anticipate the market for these is limited and would get exponentially harder the further away it got from my social circle, so I imagine the company having a great first month, a good second month, an okay third month, and then battling uphill after that.
The clever method: sell the kits at cost. Get affiliate agreements with the companies that sell the supplements involved. Set things up so that if people decide they like the supplement using the kit, they’ll buy it through my affiliate link. Problem: suppose 25% of people who get the kits end up buying more of the supplement through the link, and on average they keep using it for a year. Supplement costs $20 for 3 months, affiliate link gives me 10% of that, so total profit per kit is $2. This is even worse than the last method. Maybe I could make special deals with some suppliers where they give money to be the one included in the kit, but I doubt this would work much better.
The coward’s way out: pitch this idea to an existing supplement company, who could probably do it better given economies of scale and vertical integration. Problem: this would be boring, and they might not make the resulting data public. On the other hand, if this idea is successful, it’s probably what would happen anyway since there’s nothing stopping them from copying it and doing it for cheaper.
I would guess the best way to position this is as the first thing to try for minor anxiety. You’re not quite sure what to do, so stop drinking coffee and try this blind sampler. Maybe something in there will work. If yes, keep using what worked, and here’s a handy coupon. If not, you probably need more serious help. Market it as self-help to consumers. Market it as get-this-fucker-out-of-my-office to doctors.
Another thing to keep in mind if you sell these things by mail order is that you’ll be building up a database of people who are looking for help with anxiety. That seems like it would be worth money to somebody.
Maybe I’m biased by living in the EU and/or hopelessly naive, but keeping customer records in any kind of medical context and selling them to third parties sounds like a good way to run afoul of a million different privacy laws.
I’m sure there are companies that do exactly that, but those presumably have legal staff available to help them work around the legislation and/or are big enough to deal with the fallout if something does go wrong.
As I work with GDPR, I’d have to agree. If you want to access markets with reservations against people helping themselves to your personal data, you’d need to have explicit consent from a customer to use their personal data for anything other than dispatch and billing.
Plus the actual value of personal data is pretty limited. You aren’t going to get much income from a small company’s customer base.
Re bigger companies will copy it and do it cheaper :
I think this is not as likely as one might think, as long as the yearly profit you are making is in the realm of what a doctor earns annually. Organizational inertia, coupled with concerns over bad press coverage and inefficiency should work out in your favor. “this evil drug company is now offloading their drugs in bulk to the unsuspecting patients!” Also, this would not be the work of just one person, several people would have to be involved, shrinking the profit margins and so on.
Re: how to evolve this into a proper business
This might not be exactly what you are looking for, i. e a low recurring work / medium recurring revenue business but it ties in with one of your past posts.
I think this would be a perfect fit for the efficient quick online psychiatrist model. There will probably be a lot of patients who would like some kind of counseling or explanation of the effects the supplement had on them. “Magnesium made your heart rate go down, but your mood remained gloomy? Then we can maybe try one of those 3/5 supplements/drugs, / physical exercise ”
It’s probably not possible for you to provide drugs by yourself or receive an affiliate share for them, but you could still be writing the prescription for the drugs, and be receiving the recurrent fee for *that*. That would also mitigate the fear that a drug company would undercut you, since they would also have to establish cooperation with doctors. A problem might be finding an online pharmacy that is willing to give out sample of the drugs, but I think that should be doable. You could also cooperate with doctors of other specializations where a similar multitude of possible drugs for a given problem exists and save overhead.
I don’t think people are going to be likely to only use the kit once– that is, a lot of people will only use the kit once, but a significant number will get fascinated and want to try out different combinations of supplements.
Also, it’s my impression that making the kits involves a significant amount of conscientious hand-work. The business would have to be scaled up a lot for it to be automated. Or would it? Maybe there’s someone in the maker community who can automate it at least partially.
Anyway, you may need to be paying people.
I know that Scott isn’t this sort of person, but I can imagine a meeting of marketing executives in hell that goes something like this.
Man, we sure are making a killing with these subscription-based services. I wonder if there’s a demographic out there we could exploit that we haven’t gotten around to yet?
How about the chronically anxious and other people struggling with mental illness?
Brilliant!
I would think you’re best off charging for the kit, taking your $10 and hoping you get good data. It takes a lot of integrity to get paid by the downstream referrals and not get unintentionally corrupted.
Of course, your biggest problems are (1) unless you find a way to patent it, success will breed competitors and (2) success also might breed regulation.
Generally, the idea of blinded self-testing for supplements is really good, should be appealing to the noogenics crowd, and would IMHO make the world a better place. For example, I’d love a blinded set of nicotine gum and placebos to try out Gwern’s experiments.
Scott you are making an age old mistake in business, assuming you know things about your market that you can’t possibly know. Imagine the following interaction:
Engineer at Honda: Sir we have developed a better car, the engine its self should run well for 300,000 miles.
President at Honda: You fool, Fords and Chevy’s only last for 150,000 miles, we can never break into the American market while selling a car that at best will have half the market share!
If you have a good product that people actually want don’t assume you know how many people will want such a product, how deep the market is or how often they will use it. You don’t know those things, heck you CAN’T know those things because your customers don’t know how much they will actually like the product, how often they will use it, recommend it, give it as gifts. You don’t know what the next product in the line will look like or how popular it is.
If you have a good product have faith in it.
The company would probably involve a website or app where people log which sample they took from the kit as well as their reactions, and then spit out a result (“we are x% confident that y amount of supplement z works well for you”). You could emphasize the statistical uncertainties in the resulting numbers and entice people to buy more kits to decrease this uncertainty, or maybe to work out optimal dosages. Another idea for follow up would be to offer kits with combinations of supplements. “X and Y and possibly Z work well for you, try to find out if they work even better in combination”
Instead of using pills containing one supplement each, you could use pills that contain mixtures (maybe the first few months of results show what mixtures are promising) and keep the exact composition a secret. You could then go on to sell these mixtures to people who found out they work well (or partner with a supplement company to do that; you might be able to get a larger cut in this case than when only using affiliate programs). You would probably give vague hints about contents (“contains at least 80% X”, or “contains X, Y, and Z in some ratio”; I don’t know how vagueness the law allows here though) for legal reasons and so that people who cannot afford to buy from you later on are not completely lost.
Finally, when you also scale to other mental health related conditions, you might find the market is large enough even when only selling the sample kits. You probably know which ones are safe enough to have people self-experiment with (sleep quality maybe?).
I make companies for my living and have been fairly successful at it.
The way I would turn this into a business: I’d use the kits as a gateway to a subscription of the pills they find effective. The kits themselves would be cheap or even free with a subscription. Basically, ‘try this sampler, tell us the results, and we’ll send you a personalized pill plan’ or something of that sort.
This not only produces better data (it gives them an incentive to truthfully tell you how they feel since it affects the medicine they receive, plus they’ll tell you over longer time frames) but pushes your profit per customer up (if done right). I’d then upsell them on telepsych, which you could set up with the profits of the pill business, and perhaps getting prescription subscriptions (which has more regulation but again can be funded through the profits of the initial business). There are people doing both but not well and your list of customers combined with having some money behind it will make it easier to grow.
Your model (production cost plus profit) is missing a ton by the way. For example, marketing costs. It’s also a very simplistic way of setting a price. Before you make this a business I’d suggest looking pretty thoroughly into the market, how to run a business, etc.
PS: Large scale companies often lose to well run small scale companies. Especially large scale ones that don’t have a lot of agility like pharma companies. That’s why they buy businesses like this all the time. If PillCorp thinks you have a good idea they usually prefer to write a check that’s big for you and small for them and buy your company. Also, their scale of ‘relevant’ is not your scale of ‘relevant’. If you have a few million in business, you’re still probably beneath their notice.
I swear I recently saw an FB ad for something like this. But it was for vitamins and I think instead of a sampler they just had you fill out a quiz about what was bothering you about your health in general.
Doesn’t surprise me. The consumer market is shifting a lot right now and no one’s really figured it out. A lot of opportunities if you like B2C business.
To play the devil’s communist, is it a problem if you sell (let’s be optimistic) one million kits over a few years, and then drop down to just a few thousand a year after you’ve reached everyone who wants one? I don’t think you really need to work sustainable growth into the model of every business. Decay to stability seems fine to me if the job is done.
Then, to play the devil’s founder, so what if your company doesn’t last long? Bring it through growth and either sell out at a high point or sell cheaply after you’ve made the what, ten million or whatever we assume in sales. Most products don’t have an infinite lifetime, but if you want to keep doing this sort of thing you do R&D to create new ones with some of the money you made. You can build up a brand in selling good products and you build up experience and connections in the process of steering that journey.
Single use products can be the basis of a long term company. The ADAA says that seven million adults have generalized anxiety disorder. Let’s say Scott gets every single one as a customer (which he probably won’t). First off, if he makes a $10 profit per kit (as he suggests above), that’s seventy million dollars to develop new products and services for the customers. But secondly, if 10% of those cases are newly formed or diagnosed each year, then the company can sell up to 700,000 kits annually indefinitely.
The main effect is the product has to be more expensive because the single purchase has to cover all fixed costs associated with the new customer. But it’s sustainable. The market furnishes plenty of examples. Things associated with burials (plots, cremation, caskets, etc) are the classic example.
I am thinking about choosing a company to cryopreserve me in case I die. Is this one good? Alcor?
I feel like I have seen some mention of this on SSC before, and seem to recall Eliezer had signed up for it. Also, I believe Hal Finney did it. Is this common in the “Rationalist” community?
It is definitely very common relative to the average person. Robin Hanson has also signed up. I don’t know enough to judge which company is better — one important question is whether you want to go for a full-body preservation or only for a preservation of your head. Last time I checked Alcor’s prices, the former was 200k and the latter 80k, I believe.
I guess one thing I’m wondering is how “Cryonics Institute” can do the full-body preservation for significantly less than Alcor charges for a head. It is apparently non-profit, but I don’t know if that’s all the difference is about. I do kind of agree with their view that head-only preservation seems more likely to give cryonics a bad rap in the popular media/culture as well, Futurama.
No point right now – tech is not there. It’s like choosing between space startups to get you to Alpha Centauri.
In what sense is it not there? I mean, I understand the tech to revive you is not there, but the tech to preserve you with a better chance of one day being reviveable relative to e.g. being embalmed seems to be?
*Disclaimer, I’m no expert so I’ll just rehash my understanding, so the more knowledgable should jump in*
For one, think of practically freezing the brain and thawing it, beyond sci fi and current marketing.
Almost all fat and water, and the only method known to free/thaw without destroying brain tissue was using glutaraldehyde, which works great on dead tissue since it’s a sterilant/disinfectant that is toxic to living humans. And they only discovered it in 2016.
Now presumably you don’t just want to be a brain in a cold vat, the rest of your body has all sorts of other intricate components that each have its own issues. Cold brings preservation but not life – it slows down life processes but the tech/science is just not there to preserve anything beyond single-celled organisms or cells quite suited for the shock of freeze. The principles are still being debated, and everything is still hypothetical rather than practical.
Alcor is much better than CI. It’s also more expensive; $200,000 for whole body or $80,000 for for neuro (head-only) vs $28,000 for whole body. Most people fund cryonics through life insurance. You should go with Alcor if you can afford it.
I’d recommend against whole-body if you go Alcor; brain-uploading is by far the most realistic prospect for reviving cryonics patients, which makes a body unnecessary. Plus, whole-body causes problems:
The rationalist community inherited the cryonics meme from the earlier transhumanist/extropian/singularitarian communities, mainly through the writings of Eliezer Yudkowsky and Robin Hanson. See “We Agree: Get Froze”, “You Only Live Twice”, “Normal Cryonics”, and “That Magical Click”.
For more information, check out Mike Darwin’s blog, the LessWrong Wiki article on cryonics, and Gwern Branwen’s “LessWrong and cryonics” & “Plastination versus Cryonics”.
Alcor is probably the most reputable human cryonics firm in the world, and the techniques they use now are probably the best that have been developed. That’s no guarantee of patient success, of course, but it beats odds of 0%.
I think head-only cryopreservation is the smarter option. Think about it: If you get a full-body procedure, all the cells in your body are going to be pulverized by ice crystal formation. The thaw-out process would therefore have to involve a reconstruction of each cell, almost certainly involving nanomachines or at least micromachines. If that’s being done, and if that level of technology is available, then it should be easier to use your DNA to grow an entirely new body for you in a bubbling vat, and to just put your brain in it.
Also, by the time you are cryopreserved, you will probably be very old and/or ravaged by disease or injury, so why would you want to wake up in the same, ruined body?
I’m a long time member of Alcor. I’ve listened in to a few of their board meetings and I was very impressed. Once they mentioned a problem recovering a customer who “died” outside of the United States. One person said that the problem arose because the airline the body was traveling on lied to Alcor. Then someone else, I think the President of Alcor, said that even if the airline lied, it was still Alcor’s fault that there was a delay in preserving the body, and everyone agreed with this sentiment. They take financial precautions like putting lots of their funds into a patient care trust that is legally separate from Alcor in case Alcor loses a large legal case. When someone wants to get preserved, but can’t afford Alcor’s price, they express sympathy but refuse to do anything that which would endanger their very long-term finances. Here is a podcast interview I did with Alcor’s president.
PSA: If you use the “link” button when composing a comment, you produce text like this (only with pointy brackets instead of square brackets):
[a href=”URL”]link text[/a]
Which when posted looks like this:
link text
You can replace “link text” with a description of what you are linking to, e.g. “Article about XYZ.”
Plants affect weather as well as weather affecting plants
“Swann’s and Fung’s research suggested that plants need to be brought to the fore. And other researchers have taken note. Earlier this year, two groups of scientists, both of which included Swann, authored studies of how forest-driven water transport will change as carbon dioxide levels rise. Studies of individual leaves have shown that when plants are bathed in carbon dioxide, they don’t need to make as many stomata per leaf, and they close the ones they do make more of the time. These changes help forest plants conserve water to survive, but they reduce the water vapor available to fall as rain on the surrounding continent. Moreover, when plants transpire, they cool Earth’s surface and warm the air, just as the evaporation of sweat cools your body on a hot day. Leaf-level changes, scaled up across continents, could rob the atmosphere of moisture and warm the planet’s surface.”
Does anyone run greenhouses at a higher-than-outdoors CO2 concentration to get better growth of crops?
Yes, this is quite common.
I’m willing to bet that how much co2 and which plants matter a lot.
We can also expect that more co2 in the atmosphere will have an evolutionary effect on the plants. The details will be hard to predict.
There are two mechanisms for photosynthesis, called C3 and C4. Most crops are C3–the major exceptions are maize and sugar cane.
Doubling CO2 concentration increases the yield of C3 plants by about 30%, has a smaller but still positive effect on C4 plants.
This is one of the big positive effects of increasing CO2 and so gets very little press attention. It’s also the effect we can be most confident of, both because there is lots of experimental evidence and because it depends on only the first step in the causal chain, the increase in CO2 concentration. Other effects–sea level rise, temperature increase, increase or decrease in number and strength of hurricanes–depend on further and less certain steps. Estimates of sensitivity, the effect on global temperature of a given increase in CO2, for example, vary over about a factor of two.
I wish Fung studied fungi instead of plants, so it could be an aptonym.
I feel like I never get anything out of these articles in terms of further understanding. I got some neat new facts about CO2 absorption in plants but now I have more questions such as
1. Does surface vs air temperature matter for GCC?
2. Is 2% of the temperate forests in the world a larger or smaller amount than 20% of the Amazon?
3. Is 100 million trees a lot or not?
When I read it I get the vague notion that these discoveries mean that GCC is likely to be worse than is projected but then trying to nail down actual predictions/outcomes is impossible with the information given.
According to Google, there are about three trillion trees globally, so 100 million is about 0.003 percent of the total. On the other hand, it’s not like they’re going to count 100 million trees by hand, so this must come out of some kind of model — which might have different assumptions than the one that gave us 3 trillion. Chances are it’d still be an insignificant fraction, though.
I haven’t been able to easily find numbers I trust for the area of temperate forest in the world, but from eyeballing this map I’d bet on 20% of the Amazon being bigger — unfortunately that’s not an equal-area projection, though. More concretely, the Amazon is about two million square miles. If you figure temperate forest is a third of the US and half of Europe, that comes to about three and a half million. There’s some in China, Australia, and South America too, so maybe five in total, but it would definitely be in the same order of magnitude.
If the effect is a significant reduction in water vapor in the atmosphere that reduces the feedback effect on warming, reduces climate sensitivity to CO2, and so reduces the temperature rise for any level of CO2.
What’s the link between water and the feedback mechanisms you are referring to?
I believe he is referring to water vapor’s role as a greenhouse gas.
Correct.
Increasing CO2 concentration increases temperature. Increasing temperature increases the amount of water vapor in the air. Water vapor is a greenhouse gas, a stronger one than CO2. So that gives positive feedback.
There could be negative feedback as well, since more water vapor could result in more clouds which could increase the albedo of the Earth, make it reflect back more sunlight. But everyone in the field seems to agree that the net effect is positive feedback. If CO2 fertilization results in less water vapor, which is the claim, that would reduce the positive feedback, hence reduce the amount of warming produced by any given increase in CO2 concentration.
Naval Gazing continues its long-running series on the Falklands War as the carriers finally go into action.
Thanks – I’m really enjoying this series. Two questions if I may:
1) Any idea what the Argentineans hoped to achieve by sending a turbo-prop training aircraft? What weapons could they have been fitted with?
2) Were the British warships equipped to fire back at the planes that attacked them? Or were they relying solely on the harriers to protect them?
The T-34 was used for, among other things, primary weapons training. It could carry a variety of weapons, including a pair of 500-lb general-purpose bombs, and that would have been an effective armament against frigates. Assuming the fuzes worked, which was something the Argentine forces had persistent trouble with.
Most of the British warships would have had 4.5″ dual-purpose guns, which with proximity-fuzed ammunition would have made short work of a T-34. If anybody had bothered to fire them. It would take a T-34 about five minutes to go from over the horizon to dropping bombs on British ships, and it often takes more than five minutes to go from a fuzzy blip on the radar to releasing live ordnance on an unidentifed target. Particularly for navies that haven’t fought a war in a generation, but have spent every day since making sure they don’t shoot their own people by mistake.
A big part of the reason for having CAP is that you can meet the threat more than five minutes out and with more information than “blip on the radar”.
I’m not sure what the theory was. They’d have carried iron bombs or rockets.
Edit: John ninjad me on this one.
The Type 42s and Invincible had Sea Darts, a medium-range SAM. Most ships had short-range SAMs, either Sea Cat or Sea Wolf on the Type 23s. The Sea Cat was old and slow (probably fine against a T-34 or a Pucara, but not a fast jet), but the Sea Wolf was very effective. And there were lots of old 20mm guns scattered around on various railings, which proved more effective than you’d think, particularly in San Carlos Water (which is still a ways off).
My friend A invited me to a board games party a few months ago. The party was not at her place; it was at an apartment owned by B and C. I had a good time at the board games party.
Since then, I’ve noticed that A is inviting lots of her friends to the board games parties run by B and C. That’s okay! They’re good people. I am going to the parties too. I like the board games events I organize better, but it’s nice to go to events that I don’t have to organize personally.
Recently, I noticed that A is also inviting my friends — or, rather, friends of mine that she met through me at events I organized — to the parties run by B and C. I feel like this is bothering me.
Here is why this is bothering me: I organize events, and I like it when my friends have free time available to come to my events. B and C are, in some sense, rival event organizers. I don’t want to be competing with them for attendees.
I recognize that, on some level, this is really selfish of me. I should be happy that my friends are meeting new people and doing fun things!
On the other hand, I feel like the “all of our friends should be transitively friends with each other and we’ll all be one happy family” thing is sort of a recipe for drama.
So, here’s my question: would it be reasonable for me to ask A to not invite my friends to B’s and C’s parties?
I can see why it would bother you if your board game crowd is getting poached. I’m not sure what you mean when you say everyone being friends is “a recipe for drama,” though.
I think its a reference to the Geek Social Fallacy #4 from here: http://plausiblydeniable.com/opinion/gsf.html
Ah, good catch. It definitely does look like a reference to that, but it doesn’t seem to be the issue here, just something which could become an issue later. It’s an argument for A not inviting all of ing’s friends to B and C’s parties, but I wouldn’t recommend him bringing it up—if he wants to talk about it to A, he should be honest about what’s really bothering him here instead.
That’s completely unreasonable. An invitation is not automatically accepted. Some people are social butterflies and just because you met someone first doesn’t give you veto power over someone else.
If they are your friends, talk to your friends casually about it. Or have alternate times. My friend does board games weekly, sometimes three or four times a week at various places with a lot of overlap.
You could just also do the same to her
I can understand why you would prefer the situation be other than it is, and I agree that merging two social circles is a recipe for “drama”. But asking A to not invite your friends to social events that they and A all seem to enjoy, is the sort of thing that is likely to precipitate that drama, and not in a way that ends well for you.
A better bet would be to coordinate with B and C to organize non-competing gaming events, on different nights and possibly with different emphasis (RPG vs Eurogames vs classic boardgames or whatever).
It might be a better idea to do a rotation in order to avoid taking up more calendar space. The goal, after all, is to avoid damaging either event, and it’s plausible that one or the other will weaken if people have to choose which one to allocate calendar space to, even if there’s no direct conflict.
I think you should first spend some time feeling thankful about the surplus of board game parties in your local group!
I think it’s a strange request to make to A, and I don’t think I would find it reasonable if someone asked it of me. If I was one of your friends and found out I would be very unhappy you tried to get me uninvited from something. I would find it controlling and spiteful. Why not just ask your friends to prioritize your board game parties when there is a conflict? If I was your friend, I think I would respond well to that.
Or what about asking B and C to alternate times or weeks for board game parties with you? If many people are already going to multiple events just make a club. Unless someone going to one of B and C’s parties is a real jerk and you don’t want to invite them. Then it’s a much harder decision.
I have some sympathy for you here; several times my friends have been “poached” and have stopped having the time or inclination to do things with me, then stopped being my friends. My advice is to just roll with it. Anything else is worse.
So Steak.
After successfully cooking sirloin a few times, on a whim I bought a leaner cut that seemed to be in high demand – round top.
It was tough. Like bark-infused. I will not buy it again.
Which cuts of steak do you recommend that has a good tenderness/price ratio? For now I’d stick to sirloin.
IMO, round is best as a roast. I typically get a 3-pounder, sear that sucker brown, and roast at 325 for an hour or so. Goal temp is 120-130, depending on how done you want the roast. Pull out and let rest for 15 mins. These are good now that it’s fall. I typically do top or eye of round roasts when I have family coming over and don’t want to shell out money for a rib roast.
Favorite steak: ribeye/strip. I buy thick-sliced steaks (1+ inch) on sale, season with salt/pepper, then sear and bake. They don’t take long at all. Last night we had some bone-in strip that I finished with a brandy/gorgonzola pan sauce.
Skirt steak is good for steak sandwiches, IMO.
Filet is overrated given the price.
I don’t even understand why chuck comes in steak form. There are apparently sections of the shoulder that ARE tender, but hopefully your butcher knows what he is doing.
Tomahawk steaks are particularly cool to look at.
I would highly recommend switching to a reverse-sear (do the lower temperature bake / roast first, THEN sear), especially if you prefer rarer meat.
The initial roast gets the outside dry (a key step in searing) without significantly overcooking it. Then, when you drop it on a hot pan or grill afterward, you’re halfway to searing temp already, so you can brown up the outside fast before the heat penetrates too far.
And if you prefer it more on the well-done side of medium?
It matters less – the upside of a reverse sear is reducing the depth of the gradient between the seared exterior and the cooler interior, such that you minimize the thickness of the overcooked layer underneath the seared crust.
On the other hand, wanting a more well-done steak really makes the 2-step cooking process essential, in whichever order. Getting the interior of a thick steak up to medium-well+ with direct heat only will result in a tough, burnt exterior.
I have never had any success with reverse-sears, unfortunately. There’s a bit of a gradient with the normal sear, but I’m usually pretty satisifed with the results.
You ever have trouble with the crust getting a bit soggy during the roast? That’s the other problem reverse searing fixed for me.
If you’ve got access to a super hot direct heat source, I suppose it matters a bit less – the sear will happen fast enough to minimize the gradient even if you start from raw.
Can’t say that I’ve ever had a problem with a soggy crust. Only real issue I’ve ever had is not really ever having a crust at all because it was too low. Normally not a big deal these days, I get my cast iron pretty hot before I start searing.
What problem do you have with reverse sears? I’ve had extremely good success with them for roasts, using my Uncle the chef’s technique:
Salt and pepper the roast, cook on a rack at the lowest temp your oven will maintain until 120 degrees (rare) to 135 degrees (medium-well), take out, cover with a foil and a towel; sometime within the next hour, pre-heat oven to 500 degrees, put back in for 10 minutes or so until the exterior is smoking
Every time I’ve tried a reverse sear, I’ve ended up overcooking the meat long before I had anything approaching a sear. However, I did not think of heating the oven up to do that, so maybe I’ll give that a shot next time I do a roast.
Since I’ve got the sear-sear-bake method down pretty well now, I’ve never felt the need to add an additional skill.
Sounds a lot like doing a turkey, but that’s one thing I leave to Mrs. ADBG, so it’s never occurred to me!
Might give it a shot this weekend…with round!
The best “cheap” steak cuts are flank or flatiron. Not super tender, but not tough.
Top Round as a steak has to be sliced thin and/or marinated, except prime-grade. Strip steak (loin; goes by various other names like club and cowboy) is tender, but I find the boneless versions to be fairly flavorless. It varies in price a lot. Ribeye (often called Delmonico) is tender and extremely flavorful (and fatty) but tends to be quite expensive. Flatiron is a tender cut of chuck.
I think by now everyone’s found all the bargains on the cow; even the formerly cheap-but-good cuts are expensive.
What do people recommend as steak marinades?
One I like, though I haven’t done it in a while, is giving the steak the usual dry rub one uses (I like Montreal steak spice) then letting it sit half-submerged in a tub of Worcestershire sauce, flipping halfway through, giving that at least a couple hours to sit. If it’s cooked on a grill, you can pour the marinade over it as it cooks. In a pan, you could try reducing the marinade or something fancy like that.
The only marinade I’ve ever liked on steak is a flank steak marinated in:
soy sauce
Worcestershire sauce
garlic
onion
I’d add in red wine vinegar were I to replicate it.
Honestly, top round roast is amazing. I’d leave it at that.
Skirt steak marinated with lime, then grilled, is pretty tasty. Doesn’t work with flank or top round IMO.
Of course it depends on how cooked you like your meat. The more well-done, the more fat you will want. Nothing dumber than a guy who likes well-done steak ordering a filet. If you’re a standard medium-rareish type, ribeye/NY strip is about as fatty as you want to go, and most people will be happy if you cook it for company. I like my meat lean and red, so ribeye is too fatty for me, but I trim mine before and after cooking and it’s fine. Flank steak is great for marinating and cheap, and cooks quickly and is hard to screw up.
The tougher the beef, the longer you need to marinate and/or cook it. Tough beef cuts make good roasts, or you can leave it in the slow cooker with some spices, then pull it into barbacoa.
Barbacoa (or pot roast, or anything slow cooked) really needs to be a fattier cut. If he has something like top round, that’s a traditional “roast” that should be cooked no more than med-rare and then sliced thin.
Unfortunately you won’t find very tender steak cheap. Petite sirloin (tip steak) is my go-to cheap steak, and it needs marinating to get tender (it’s lean and has pretty good flavor though). The former “cheap cuts” like flat iron got popular and are now no cheaper than true sirloin.
One of the best deals in beef is the Tri-Tip at Costco, which is super-flavorful and under $6 a pound. It will come as a pair of 2+ pound “steaks”, which are great for reverse searing (I smoke them until rare then sear on a hot grill). Eat your fill plain or with a little BBQ sauce, then slice up the rest and save for salads, fajitas, and sandwiches. The big cuts freeze pretty well too.
Round top is a good steak only if cooked very rare; it will be tough if you cook it to medium, and it’s too dry to make good pot roast in my opinion. But when it’s magenta (hot, but not pink) it’s a delicious steak.
Favorite steak: sirloin strip. Buy a whole strip loin at CostCo or butcher shop that specializes in big cuts–it makes great steak and great roast beef.
Ha, definitely cooked it like a sirloin to medium.
Guess I lucked out going with sirloin for my first trials
Is there a name for the fallacy/bias/problem of getting so focused on the current state of a process that the whole trajectory isn’t noticed?
Mentions of the IRB nightmare reminded me of this– neither Scott nor the person giving him advice seemed to have any idea of him learning about the whole thing instead of getting blocked by single failures caused by not knowing what to do.
Other examples– there are people who diet, lose weight, regain it plus more, and keep doing it again.
Various scams like the Spanish prisoner. (Put in some money to get a whole lot more money. Oh, dear, more money is needed. Repeat.)
That sounds similar to “missing the forest for the trees” but I don’t think that’s what you are talking about.
After I posted, “missing the forest for the trees” occurred to me, but that’s so vague I’ve never known what it means.
Missing the forest for the trees actually happened to me.
We were visiting a cottage up north and i knew at some point, so far north, everything thinned out and there’d be miles of undeveloped wilderness.
So at some point i asked how far north we had to go before the forest starts, and they looked at me confused and said “its right there” pointing to the treeline not 20 feet from us.
Because i’m from a lush area that would be forest naturally and this was a lush area and everything between was lush i assumed this area was just like home and the the treeline was just brush that would went for like 100m before another property or a feild or something. But no if you walked into it it was woods for dozens of miles.
Thus missing the forests for the trees. when all you see are the first row of trees you don’t know if there’s a forest behind it or if its just a woodlot between fields
There’s a thing in programming called an XY Problem which sounds similar. Your real problem is X and you think Y is a solution for it, so you ask someone to help with Y, but Y either won’t solve X or is harder or more annoying that other solutions for X. You waste all your time “solving” Y. So, when asking for help, start with the broad problem you’re trying to solve.
I’d like feedback to help develop an idea. I first expressed it in the last Open Thread, in response to another user’s question about whether there was any use to the perpetuation of the human species (don’t bother posting any responses there–it’s less likely I’ll see them). Forgive me if this is scatterbrained, but this is a new idea of mine that I need help polishing.
The purpose of human reproduction is of course to perpetuate one’s genes within the genepool, and ideally, the expand one’s representation within the genepool over time. Since there are now 7.5 billion humans, the odds that any single person having one or more unique alleles are vanishingly small, so any one person is expendable–whether or not he or she has children, the other X million humans who, in aggregate, share all of their alleles, will reproduce and ensure the alleles don’t go extinct. Genetic diversity will not be lost.
I believe that AGI will be created by the end of this century, that it will, for lack of a better term, “take over” the world and relegate humans to second-tier status in most or all important ways, and this belief informs my views on the importance of human procreation.
Human procreation is good and necessary because humans are needed to create AGIs in the future. In particular, procreation of people in advanced countries (including China) is good since they comprise the majority of scientists and technicians, and since their countries collectively maintain international order. Though birth rates are declining in advanced countries, their populations will stay big enough to field enough scientists to create AGI.
Once AGI has established dominance over the Earth, the continued existence and biological evolution of the human race will serve no purpose (though I hope our species continues on anyway). Even the smartest human will be dumber than an AGI. Moreover, by the time the first AGI is created, it’s certain that billions of humans will have had their genomes sequenced, allowing for the construction of a database of all existing human genetic variation. Paired with futuristic “cloning labs,” again for lack of a better term, it would become possible to make any human if so desired. At that point, procreation for the sake of perpetuating specific human alleles will become obsolete since the genes will be saved in the database. Humanity could become homogenized and/or entire groups could become extinct, and it would be of no real consequence since the full range of human genetic variability would still exist as computer code, and it would be possible to use cloning to “resurrect” anyone in the database. Redheads will never die out.
I’m not an expert on this subject, but I don’t understand why the population size should affect the odds of an individual having a unique allele. Ceteris paribus, wouldn’t a smaller population have a proportionally smaller number of mutations? Or is this something that is proportional to the square root of the population? Or is the outcome space of mutations confined in some way that means mutations are more likely to match other mutations beyond a certain number of them?
Regarding the expansion and fluidity of terminology
I’ve seen multiple times now where Moloch was used to describe adverse effects of competing interests. Not a free-for-all kind of capitalistic competition, but straight up fights between differing sides.
That’s… not what Moloch is supposed to represent is it?
A plant becoming increasingly poisonous and the insect that eats it grows increasingly resistant to that poison is probably costing both sides something compared to their initial states, but it’s pretty clear what was the cause of it and there’s not a need to pin some otherworldly entity as its source.
Sure, technically they face the same problem of coordination and incentive to deflect but does that apply if there wasn’t any intention to collaborate in the first place?
Not sure which definition is intended or more useful.
Sidenote – in my mind, I don’t really view Moloch as malevolent even metaphorically as I feel its just as responsible for the emergent benefits of capitalism and such (lower prices, general push for improvements, etc.) So that’s a third version, but I haven’t been using it as such.
This one is probably way too late for any kind of agreement or control-
Steelman was originally coined as a foil to strawman.
From what I can tell, it was meant to be the strongest argument of an opposing side – either stated or created, which the debater engaged and generally agreed with. But then STILL took down due to other values, arguments, or differing evaluation of facts. They made it as hard as possible to take down, but still took it down.
However, now… it seems to mean any argument that could possibly apply to a side you are not aligned with that is not meant to be inherently condensing. Or something.
But regardless, the part of the takedown seems to have been lost. And though strawman can refer to a weak argument of an opposing side in general, there’s a fundamental difference between the two –
In presenting a weak or ridiculous argument, as long as one doesn’t fall to Poe’s law or appear as a troll, the audience can infer it is intended for them to defeat or ridicule them (and accordingly also the opposing side).
In presenting a strong argument in a way that they can generally agree with – it’s not exactly inherent that this argument is meant to be taking down by the debater or the audience.
Sure there’s the probability of them being unable to successfully argue against the steelman they created, but sometimes people are unable to even take down the strawman (TvTropes calls it Strawman has a point).
Not sure what is to be done besides agreeing to clarify the definitions (either in the future or to me) or possibly just splitting out and invent new terms for them.
A steelman is supposed to be something you create, on your own time, to improve your understanding of an opposing position. It’s not something you use in debate; in fact, what looks steel to you might look straw to your opponent, because the stuff you think is strongest about your opponent’s position usually isn’t the same stuff they do.
I often use steelman to mean “what I think is the strongest argument for X, without taking a position on whether I personally am convinced.”
I would argue that it’s collaboratively the same thing as using it for myself, and that when someone says “what’s the steelman case against gay marriage” that’s a useful thing to be able to say. (And you rationalists can’t take it away from me because you believe language is descriptive, not prescriptive!!!)
A problem with steelmanning is that it often seems to involve arguing for someone else’s object-level positions using your meta-level positions (to use the local jargon). This obscures cases where very basic differences in priors are key to the difference in opinion. It’s what I’ve found myself doing, at least – so it doesn’t really achieve that “understand it better.”
I think it only works if you can (arguendo) assume the other side’s critical premises, and it’s probably only really very useful (or possible) when you’re relatively close to the other side in terms of basic worldview. I mean, if I see a space alien behave in some incomprehensible way, I’m probably not ever going to be able to steelman my way into understanding it. Probably that’s also true if I see an uncontacted hunter-gatherer in the Amazon acting in some incomprehensible way–we just don’t share enough worldview for me to make much sense of his actions or beliefs.
On the other hand, 99.99% of the views we might reasonably try to steelman are from people from more-or-less the same broad culture, and most of the time are other highly educated, intellectual, literate citizens of some advanced industrial country. If you’re trying to figure out why the hunter-gatherer in PNG thinks it’s imperative to stick a pointy spear in some other hunter-gatherer in PNG, you probably won’t really understand his reasons without learning a lot about his culture and worldview first. But if you’re trying to figure out why another highly educated American is arguing for higher tariffs on Chinese goods, you can probably make some progress toward understanding him by steelmanning his position.
I think there’s some huge differences in worldview even among educated people – even ones who got their degrees at the same time from the same university, let’s say. I think the big split is between people whose worldview is more biodeterminist, and those whose worldview is more social determinist, and the differences are more about “social policy” than questions like “what should the new NAFTA say about milk?”
Entirely favorable use of SJW. No pushback in the rest of the thread.
Whether SJW is an insult is dependent on where you hang out.
https://www.facebook.com/steven.barnes.7127/posts/10156087484015910?comment_id=10156087501240910&reply_comment_id=10156087589025910&comment_tracking=%7B%22tn%22%3A%22R%22%7D
If anyone can’t see it: click comments, then click “view more replies” under Bart Kemper’s post.
This is the no culture war open thread.
I’m sorry– I didn’t check..
Question about a phenomenon I’ve been experiencing:
So I’m a very big guy. I stand 6’5 and weigh more than 350 lbs. Whenever I meet a friend, acquaintance, or family member who I haven’t seen for an extended period of time, (around a month or longer), the person in question almost always asks me if I have A) Gotten taller, B) Lost weight, or C) Both. I haven’t gotten taller or lost significant weight in a long time, or gained significant weight.
Does anyone have any theories as to why this keeps happening?
Hmmmm, I think A and B might be getting at slightly different things. I would suspect that in modern America, your height is more unusual than your weight, so question A is probably just a simple result of someone who hasn’t seen you in awhile having forgotten how tall you actually are. And B might just be common politeness.
My first thought was that people were just being polite too, but based on the personalities of some of the people who’ve asked, as well as the follow-up conversations we’ve had, I no longer think that explains it for at least a portion of the people asking the weight loss question.
C is quite the confounder as I otherwise would have guessed that people would tend to either over or under estimate your size and on meeting you again would reframe it (and being somewhat polite would ask if you were taller rather than fatter).
Possible answer: are these people you would have known in one situation and now are meeting in another? Perhaps people who saw you sitting often but now you are meeting while standing up? A large seated person might look heavier and without the striking height differential between the two, so you can get all three effects from them seeing you standing.
I will say that C is by far the least common of the three. It’s only happened twice that i can recall.
But for A and B, these are people who know me well and have seen me in many different contexts.
Asking if you’ve gotten taller and then shifting to weight loss (or vice versa) seems to me like it would indicate that they’re remembering you with more bulk than you actually have, but don’t remember you as having any particular height. They’re surprised by your height/shoulder-breadth ratio or something like it and are assuming they misremembered the numerator or the denominator, then checking both. Presumably most people just assume they had the ratio wrong.
As far as people not actually having a very specific understanding of your height, I have two pieces of anecdotal experience. First, I had a roommate who had a pretty significant slouch; every now and then he would stand up straight, and I was consistently surprised by his actual height despite knowing (in theory) that he slouched most of the time. Second, I’ve repeatedly had people discover, months or years after meeting me, that to their great surprise I’m actually kinda short (5’7″ or so). I have no idea what it is that causes people to overestimate my height, but the reaction is always amusing.
Asking if someone has lost weight is a common way to compliment someone who you haven’t seen in a while. Even if your weight hasn’t changed ordinary politeness would explain that.
On the other hand, I can’t fathom how it would be polite to ask if an adult man’s height has changed. I’ve gotten “I forgot how tall you were!” (6’2″) from people but nobody has asked if I’ve grown in more than a decade.
Eh, I really feel like “Have you gotten taller?” is just a different form of “I forgot how tall you were!”
In terms of the sentiment yes but it’s a different and weirder implication.
It just seems like the kind of question you’d direct at a kid or a teenager and not at an adult. If someone implied that I was still growing I would think that they’ve mistaken me for a lobster.
Right, I get what you’re saying. But I think it’s less “I legitimately think you’ve grown” and more “I want to spin my forgetfulness as somehow your own fault and not my own, haha”
B sounds as though it could have two explanations, both based on the fact that even at your height 350 lbs is a lot. One is that they are being polite by suggesting that you have reduced your excessive weight. The other is that they are hinting that you should so so.
The people in my life who think I should lose weight tell me so explicitly, as it’s never been a subject I’m touchy about.
As to the polite theory, I said this in an earlier response:
Have you been doing anything that would improve your posture (and thus look taller) or have you done anything to gain x amount of muscle and lose a comparable amount of fat (and thus look slimmer)?
Not really.
I remember someone who lost their hair to chemo saying that people suddenly started commenting on her necklaces and sweaters and such, and figured that was going on was that they were surprised by her hair but didn’t want to mention it due to cancer being taboo, and so needed to find something else to mention. This might be similar – when people see something unusual they have a strong impulse to comment on it, but are aware that “Holy shit you’re huge” is impolite, so after their brain discards all of the inappropriate responses, the ones you hear are what’s left.
Honestly if she previously wore her hair long her jewelry at least may have simply become more visible/salient.
Doesn’t “joyful reduction of uncertainty” also work as an invitation to join a cult?
He doesn’t know about the robes and special underwear!
Does where you come down on the free will vs. determinism debate have any practical meaning in terms of how you live your life? Should it?
I sometimes find myself wondering whether I should have made different academic and career choices long ago. I wonder how different my life might be now. But then it will occur to me that, to have made different decisions, I would have had to have been a different person than I was, at least slightly. I suppose I believe that because I am a fatalist. Wouldn’t someone who believes in free will believe differently?
Why might this matter? I think it might matter in terms of moving on in life and not getting hung up on mistakes made.
🤔
In all seriousness, I can’t coherently model a hard determinist. I assume that I don’t act like one, but I can’t really tell.
I think it should affect how you feel about things. If I have done something terrible and believe in free will I should feel guilty. If I believe in determinism, it’s just a fact I have no responsibility for.
Assuming responsibility tracks free will. But even under free will, feelings are mostly not under conscious control; for a determinist it seems even more clear that any alleged facts about how they “should” feel are unlikely to affect how they’ll actually feel.
Has a forum experimented with hidden +1s, and how’d it go? Visible +1s have well documented pitfalls, but there’s a lot of comments here that I thought were interesting/insightful and I want the author to know it (basically every Naval Gazing post) but don’t have anything particular to add to the conversation. But I don’t want to spam the OT with “+1s” either!
Hello, and welcome to the twelfth installment of my Biblical scholarship effortpost series. We are getting into the home stretch of the prophetic books, and so far have looked at Amos, Hosea, Isaiah, Micah, Nahum, Zephaniah, Habakkuk, Jeremiah, and Ezekiel. This time, we’ll consider the book of Obadiah, a prophetic book concerned primarily with the supposed misdeeds of Edom during a time when Judah was vulnerable. We’ll look primarily at its dating and historicity.
The usual caveats: this is about secular scholarship. I’m not an expert, but I did study this back in university. I’m shooting for about a 100/200 level coverage here; let me know if there’s anything you want to know more about and I’ll see what I can rustle up. I usually don’t summarize much, although for Obadiah I will, because it’s so short I can do a proper summary.
Obadiah is the shortest book in the Hebrew Bible. Its topic is the destruction of Jerusalem and the alleged acts of Edom against Judah. Much like Nahum, it is entirely an oracle against the nations – there is no self-criticism here.
The book begins with an announcement that the nations will rise against Edom in battle. Edom is condemned in harsh terms by God. It is characterized as foolish and delusional in its confidence in its defensible terrain and its allies. In fact, nowhere Edom could be is safe from God, and Edom’s allies will betray it.
Why is Edom condemned? The Edomites were traditionally regarded as kin to Israel – they were thought to descend from Esau, Jacob’s brother. According to Obadiah, when Jerusalem and Judah suffered disaster, Edom took part in the plunder, betrayed fugitives, and committed other misdeeds. Edom will receive as punishment, Obadiah declares, the same as what it did to its victims.
Following this, the book concludes with an announcement of future judgment (“the day of the LORD”). Israel/Zion will be restored, and will get its revenge: the “House of Esau” will be utterly destroyed. The book concludes by imagining an idealized future.
Scholars think that Obadiah was written at some time in the first half of the sixth century. The destruction of Jerusalem is a past event, but it is clearly still fresh. The text seems to reflect the conditions in Judah following the destruction of Jerusalem. The original author or source is unclear – the name Obadiah may be a reference to the figure who appears in 1 Kings 18, but lacking more information such as the name of his father, this is mere speculation.
There’s disagreement between scholars over whether the text as a whole is coherent, or whether it is an expansion of an earlier core. Some scholars think that similarities between the first seven verses of Obadiah and verses in Jeremiah 49 indicate that Obadiah borrows from Jeremiah – however, it could just as easily be that both borrowed from a third text that no longer exists. Some scholars think that the fifteenth to twenty-first verses of Obadiah are a later addition.
Another scholarly question raises its head: is this historical? There’s no archaeological evidence for aggression by Edom against Judah at that time, but there are scattered (and somewhat vague) references in the Hebrew Bible outside of Obadiah (though none in historical books, where one might expect them). Multiple prophets of the time convey a sense of hostility against Edom for supposed actions during the period of the destruction of Jerusalem. Scholars tend to think that Edom must have done something, as otherwise the references make no sense.
So, in summary: Obadiah is a very short book. It was likely written after the destruction of Jerusalem, and is largely concerned with the misdeeds of Edom. Scholars disagree over issues of its composition, but tend to agree that it must reflect historical events in some way.
(If I’ve made any errors, please let me know, ideally within 55 minutes so I can edit)
Mentioned elsewhere–probably the best-known reference to Edom is in Psalm 137 (“By the waters of Babylon”):
I’m looking forward to working on the Psalms installment. Just 2-3 more installments until the Ketuvim.
Are you going to do the deuterocanon, too?
I’m trying to figure out what the best approach is. I might try to address those that link to something in the Hebrew Bible when I cover the latter, like the additions to Daniel. There’s a lot of New Testament-era noncanonical stuff I kind of want to do, but the only one I can really justify putting in is Thomas when I talk about the synoptics or the historical Jesus or whatever.
So, uh, quick question: who the heck is Edom? Are they another Punt or do we actually know what archaeological culture group they correspond to? From what I understand, the relevant major powers in this period are Egypt, Akkad, Babylon, and Persia, but what’s the rest of the political landscape like outside Israel and Judah?
Proposition:
For the institutional health of the Union at large, the state of California should be divided into four states, and the ninth circuit of the federal courts of appeal should be divided into two circuits. It may also be advisable to divide the state of Texas into two or three states. The next largest states, New York and Florida, need not be divided and therefore should not.
~~~~
The federal courts of appeal are divided into 11 geographic circuits (the numbered ones), one jurisdictional circuit (the Federal Circuit), and one wonky hybrid (the DC Circuit)*. The 9th Circuit is almost twice the size of the next three largest circuits: the 5th, 6th, and 11th Circuits each cover a bit over 10% of the population of the US, while the 9th covers nearly 20% (except the DC Circuit, the other geographic circuits cover a reasonably smooth spread of 4.5-9.5%, and stare decisis means it’s inadvisable to combine circuits). It has 29 sitting judges, more than 2.5 times the number on the next largest Circuit by seats, and still comes in fourth when ranked by the ratio of population to judges. The last court to hold jurisdiction over about twice it’s nominal “share” of the population was the 5th, which was split into the modern 5th Circuit (Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas) and the 11th Circuit (Alabama, Georgia, and Florida). The 9th Circuit also covers more states than any other at nine, and more districts at thirteen (plus two territorial districts, but those are negligible in their impact). The courts in general are overloaded due to the other branches’ sluggishness in filling seats, but this problem mostly presents itself at the district level. Only the 9th Circuit is simultaneously judging too many people in general and short judges to handle its expected caseload.**
Given the precedent of dividing the 5th Circuit and the uniqueness of the 9th Circuit’s situation, I think it’s fairly clear that it should be split. There’s a problem, though: California accounts for almost two thirds of the population that the 9th Circuit covers entirely on its own. In order to avoid supplanting the state Supreme Courts, the federal government should not establish a circuit with only one state. In fact, it should probably avoid dropping below three states per circuit, the current minimum.**** But if California and two other states were left in a single circuit, either Californians would massively dominate the petitioners before the court, or the initial problem with the circuit being too large wouldn’t be solved, or even both. This is the first argument for breaking up California: it’s too big to fit in a federal judicial circuit. There are other good reasons to do so, though.*****
For one thing, California has a massively disproportionate effect on the national economy. The state has a larger economy than most sovereign nations, which goes some way towards explaining the controversies its regulations generate. It’s often said that California’s auto emission standards are America’s emission standards, and we’ve all seen products that are “known to the State of California” to have various bad effects on health. Probably the worst example of this problem, though, is exemplified by the California regulations on the cage size for chickens producing eggs sold in-state, for which the state was sued late last year (note: the case has yet to be decided; link goes to the docket). My guess is that the suing states are going to lose regardless of the justices’ thoughts on the merits – they probably shouldn’t be suing directly in the Supreme Court, and despite three-ish years in force their claims about the effects of the regulations are still based almost entirely on prospective studies, which creates standing-related problems for the plaintiffs like the ones that got the case dismissed a few years ago. Regardless, though, California accounts for a substantial part of the egg market for a couple of these states – ten percent and up for Arkansas, Utah, and Missouri. In effect, a regulation on the sale of eggs in California is a regulation on either the production or the sale of eggs in these other states.
This is pretty clearly contrary to the spirit of the Commerce Clause, despite California’s law very clearly regulating exclusively intrastate commerce. At the same time, whether or not you think they should******, states clearly have the power to regulate intrastate commerce in ways that include the banning of some types of economic transaction: witness the varying legality of strip clubs, or of the purchase of fireworks. It seems pretty nonsensical that, say, Wyoming could enact a law that California could not just by virtue of being smaller. And it’s not like California can just exile half its population; the studies needed for an eminent domain action of that scale are far too expensive. The problem would be resolved, of course, if California were simply replaced with a few smaller states.
Further, California is one of the states which selects textbooks at the state level. This means that California has an immense effect on the textbook market for the relevant grades; for those who favor local control of public education, this is a good reason to divide the state. Even if all four states continued to adopt statewide textbooks, they would likely not (or not necessarily) adopt the same ones, and the size of the market in each state would be more in line with that of a typical state. Of course, California only has statewide textbooks in grades k-8, and primary and secondary educational materials tend towards a fairly uniform quality level anyway, so YMMV.
The question remains: how many states should California become? I would suggest four, bringing each piece’s population in line with the other largish states in the 9th Circuit and the Union more generally. The 9th Circuit could then be split into a circuit consisting of Arizona, Nevada, two ex-Californias, and Hawaii, and a circuit with the other two new states, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana. An even split of the current judges and perhaps an extra two or three seats should suffice to handle the caseload in each of these districts. The state should not be split further, in order to avoid unduly expanding the Senate.
This would leave Texas as the largest state in the Union, again with a notable gap in population between it and the next tier of states. Texas is about two thirds of the population of the 5th Circuit, and like the 9th and California, many of the 5th Circuit’s come from Texas. That said, I don’t know of any significant economic effect that Texas has (in general Texas is one of the less regulatory states, to my knowledge), and the famous Texas school board no longer makes binding textbook selections. Splitting Texas into three pieces would bring the population of the new states in line with that of more typical medium-large states; two pieces would instead bridge the gap between the new largest pair of states (New York and Florida) and the relatively smooth population curve through the other 46 existing states. I do not think New York or Florida should be split; their intrastate regulations don’t have nearly the effect on the national economy that California’s do or Texas’s theoretically could, and their circuits are healthy in terms of state balance and size.
* The DC Circuit, not the Federal Circuit, is the one with the strongest effect on national policy and the one that is the most frequent source of Supreme Court nominees. It hears appeals from the District Court of the District of Columbia, and more importantly conducts direct review of most appeals from regulatory adjudication (but not all – I’m not totally sure what determines whether a numbered circuit or the DC Circuit hears an appeal from adjudication not explicitly directed to the DC Circuit, or a case challenging rule-making rather than adjudication). The Federal Circuit hears only appeals from the Court of Federal Claims, the Congressional Office of Compliance, the courts that deal with veterans’ and federal employees’ claims, and a few administrative tribunals where stare decisis straightforwardly needs to be national, like PTAB. I know that sounds like a long list, but the list of regulatory agencies is a fair bit longer and the regulatory agencies have substantially more effect on the law than any of the tribunals that go to the Federal Circuit. The DC Circuit is also a little questionable just because of how powerful it is, but it doesn’t have the same overload issues that the 9th Circuit does and it’s less obvious to me how to fix the problem.
** The 7th, 11th, and especially 1st*** Circuits could all use more judges as well, but there’s no need to break them up.
*** Most of the smaller circuit courts have 11 or 12 judges. The 1st Circuit inexplicably has six, making it incapable of seating more than two panels at a time without pulling from senior and district judges, and incapable of seating more than three without double dipping.
**** Note that the 5th and 11th Circuits are not the only three state circuits; there are three others, as well as several four state circuits. The only circuits covering more than four states, other than the 9th, are the 8th and 10th. These are the two smallest circuits by population aside from the 1st.
***** Unexpectedly, inadequate representation in Congress is not a reason to divide either Texas or California. They’ve both got a little more than 700,000 people per representative, which is a only bit less than the median state (Kansas and Illinois, at 715,000 or so). And despite the size of its delegation, California can’t overwhelm a coalition of any two of the next three largest states in the House, or any three of the next five. That’s not great, but it’s not bad in a Congress where the 10th largest delegation is 6.5 times the size of the 40th.
****** There are two very distinct ways government can go wrong: government malfunction, where the government can’t do what it’s supposed to do, and government misbehavior, where the government successfully acts in a way that it shouldn’t. A good example of malfunction, as opposed to misbehavior, is the Bureau of Land Management being simultaneously required to and forbidden from drawing down the population of certain wild herds of horses, although luckily most government malfunctions don’t involve direct and irreconcilable contradictions in the same way. I’m far more interested in the first class of problem than the second, and at any rate “California violates the dormant commerce clause by being too large” is clearly an instance of the first.