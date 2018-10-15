[I briefly had a different piece up tonight discussing a conference, but the organizers asked me to hold off on writing about it until they’ve put up their own synopsis. It will be back up eventually; please accept this post instead for now.]
In Jewish legend, the Chamber of Guf is a pit where all the proto-souls hang out whispering and murmuring. Whenever a child is born, an angel reaches into the chamber, scoops up a soul, and brings it into the world.
In the syncretist mindset where every legend has to be a metaphor for the human mind, I map the Chamber of Guf to all the thoughts that exist below the level of consciousness, fighting for attention.
We already know something like this happens for behaviors. From Guyenet’s The Hungry Brain:
How does the lamprey decide what to do? Within the lamprey basal ganglia lies a key structure called the striatum, which is the portion of the basal ganglia that receives most of the incoming signals from other parts of the brain. The striatum receives “bids” from other brain regions, each of which represents a specific action. A little piece of the lamprey’s brain is whispering “mate” to the striatum, while another piece is shouting “flee the predator” and so on. It would be a very bad idea for these movements to occur simultaneously – because a lamprey can’t do all of them at the same time – so to prevent simultaneous activation of many different movements, all these regions are held in check by powerful inhibitory connections from the basal ganglia. This means that the basal ganglia keep all behaviors in “off” mode by default. Only once a specific action’s bid has been selected do the basal ganglia turn off this inhibitory control, allowing the behavior to occur. You can think of the basal ganglia as a bouncer that chooses which behavior gets access to the muscles and turns away the rest. This fulfills the first key property of a selector: it must be able to pick one option and allow it access to the muscles.
So in the process of deciding what behavior to do, the (lamprey) brain subconsciously considers many different plausible behaviors, all of which compete to be enacted. I don’t know how this extends to humans, but it would make sense that maybe only the top few candidate behaviors even make it to consciousness, with the rest getting rejected without conscious consideration.
The particular qualities of a behavior that help it reach consciousness and implementation vary depending on mental state. Guyenet goes on to talk about how in dopamine-depleted states, only the simplest and most boring behaviors make it out of the Guf; with enough dopamine blockade, a person will sit motionless in their room for lack of any better ideas. In high dopamine states like mania or methamphetamine use, it’s much easier for behaviors to make successful “bids”, and so you tend to do bizarre things that would never have seemed like good ideas otherwise.
This is how I experience thoughts too. When I’ve had a lot of coffee, I have more interesting thoughts than usual. New ideas and clever wordplay come easily to me. I don’t think it makes sense to say that coffee makes me smarter; that breaks Algernon’s Law. More likely I always have some of those thoughts in the Guf, but the relevant angel considers them too weird to be worth scooping out and bringing into the world. This is probably for the best; manic people report “racing thoughts”, a state where the angels build a giant conveyor belt from the Guf to consciousness and give you every single possible thought no matter how irrelevant. It doesn’t sound fun at all.
I find this metaphor especially useful when thinking about Gay OCD.
Gay OCD, and its close cousins Pedophilic OCD and Incest OCD, are varieties of obsessive-compulsive disorder where the patient can’t stop worrying that they’re gay (or a pedophile, or want to have sex with family members). In these more tolerant times, it’s tempting to say “whatever, you’re gay, that’s fine, get over it”. But a careful history will reveal that they aren’t; most Gay OCD patients do not experience same-sex attraction, and they’re often in fulfilling relationships with members of the opposite sex. They have no good reason to think they’re gay – they just constantly worry that they are.
I studied under a professor who was an expert in these conditions. Her theory centered around the question of why angels would select some thoughts from the Guf over others to lift into consciousness. Variables like truth-value, relevance, and interestingness play important roles. But the exact balance depends on our mood. Anxiety is a global prior in favor of extracting fear-related thoughts from the Guf. Presumably everybody’s brain dedicates a neuron or two to thoughts like “a robber could break into my house right now and shoot me”. But most people’s Selecting Angels don’t find them worth bringing into the light of consciousness. Anxiety changes the angel’s orders: have a bias towards selecting thoughts that involve fearful situations and how to prepare for them. A person with an anxiety disorder, or a recent adrenaline injection, or whatever, will absolutely start thinking about robbers, even if they consciously know it’s an irrelevant concern.
In a few unlucky people with a lot of anxiety, the angel decides that a thought provoking any strong emotion is sufficient reason to raise the thought to consciousness. Now the Gay OCD trap is sprung. One day the angel randomly scoops up the thought “I am gay” and hands it to the patient’s consciousness. The patient notices the thought “I am gay”, and falsely interprets it as evidence that they’re actually gay, causing fear and disgust and self-doubt. The angel notices this thought produced a lot of emotion and occupied consciousness for a long time – a success! That was such a good choice of thought! It must have been so relevant! It decides to stick with this strategy of using the “I am gay” thought from now on. If that ever fails to excite, it moves on to a whole host of similar thoughts that still have some punch, like “Was I just sexually attracted to that same-sex person over there?” and the like.
I practice in San Francisco, and I rarely see Gay OCD these days. Being gay just isn’t scary enough any more. I still see some Pedophilic OCD and Incest OCD, as well as less common but obviously similar syndromes like Murderer OCD and Infanticide OCD. I’ve also started noticing a spike in Racism OCD; the patient has a stray racist thought, they react with sudden terror and self-loathing, their angel gets all excited, and then they can’t stop thinking about whether they might be a racist. There’s a paper to be written here about OCD patients as social weathervanes.
All of these can be treated with the same medications that treat normal OCD. But there’s an additional important step of explaining exactly this theory to the patient, so that they know that not only are they not gay/a pedophile/racist, but it’s actually their strong commitment to being against homosexuality/pedophilia/racism which is making them have these thoughts. This makes the thoughts provoke less strong emotion and can itself help reduce the frequency of obsessions. Even if it doesn’t do that, it’s at least comforting for most people.
This is not an official theory by an official professor, but I wonder how much of a role this same process plays in normal self-defeating thoughts. The person who can’t stop thinking “I’m fat and ugly” or “I’m an imposter who’s terrible at my career” even in the face of contradictory evidence. These thoughts seem calculated to disturb the same way Gay OCD is. They’re not as dramatic, and they rarely reach quite the same level of obsession, but the underlying process seems the same.
If you want to see the Guf directly, advanced meditators seem to be able to do this. They often report that after successfully quieting their conscious thoughts, they become gradually aware of a swamp of unquiet proto-thoughts lurking underneath. They usually describe it as really weird, which is a remarkably good match to the theory’s predictions.
Definitely understanding intrusive thoughts is a big thing for removing guilt as a factor to your inner musings.
I’ve done a fair bit of meditation, but I somehow manage to avoid all the interesting states and insights people keep falling into. Oh well.
Is that actually true, though ? How would we test this proposition ? Saying “they usually describe it as really weird, which is a remarkably good match to the theory’s predictions” is not good enough, because “weird” is kind of a broad descriptor.
> How would we test this proposition ?
The hard way, I imagine. Start by finding a good sitting position with your spine erect, and counting your breath… see you in 10 years!
That experiment has N=1. It’s not a very large sample size. Nor does it in any way differentiate between “weird stuff” and “accurate representation of subconscious thoughts”.
Hm, come to think of it, how do we formally tell when we do and do not need a sample? If you wanted to see what color the socks you have on are, you’d just look, you wouldn’t need 100 other people to confirm.
A “sample” is a portion of the set which is supposed to represent the entire set.
If you check both your feet, you’ve checked the entire set.
Its not n=1 though. There have been tens of thousands of advanced mediators over the years. Ones who follow similar protocols basically report similar results and there has been a great deal of replication. If the experimenters were westerners in white lab coats instead of east Asians in orange robes you would likely accept this as settled knowledge.
Now, that’s a bit of an overstatement and there are some good reasons to have a higher degree of trust in scientists, but the sample size isn’t 1. A lot of people have double checked this.
If you wanted to double check it yourself (an isolated demand for rigor because you probably don’t double check most science results, though you problem are susceptible of scientific reporting) you could look t some lesser / easier to access results implied by the same meditative framework and test those.
I don’t know what an erect spine means. Are people supposed to know this? I was known to have an ugly hunched posture. But when I was told to stand up straight what I did was to pull my shoulders towards my ears. It took decades until I found a good hint how to make the upper back posture correct: pull the shoulder blades back and down, as if putting the right shoulder blade in the left back jeans pocket and vice versa. It is not standing UP straight, it is from the shoulders perspective standing DOWN straight. I also found hand rotation matters: my shoulders are in a more erect posture if I force my thumbs to point forward or outward instead of their usual pointing towards each other.
It is a very interesting feeling. For example, in this posture the trapezius muscle is not hurting, not being stiff, because it does not have to carry the weight of the arms. But is it supposed to be natural?
The lower back is even weirder. I never even realized you should be able to change the posture of that part of your body. Or even the existence of a lower spine really. I have a big lumbar curvature and it always felt like just one thing fused together. After this success with the upper back I started researching. Anterior pelvic tilt, lower crossed syndrom etc. it is still weird. Apparently, if I flex my stomach, abs muscles, I can change the alignment of my pelvis. Specifically, my penis is moving forward. This is indeed making my lower back more erect and it feels like more a spine there, not a jumble of knotted muscles. For a whole three seconds, then it snaps back. Apparently people could use their abs to move their genitals forward and backward, for having sex.
But it does not make sense. Because everything I read about it, it says it is not about the abs primarily. It is all about the so called hip flexors, which are used to raise your leg. People who do leg raises in the gym, call it lower abs. No, they are really hip flexors, they move the legs up, abs are different. And the whole problem is they are too tight, not too weak. And their opposite muscle is the glutes, so the ass. So you should be rotating your pelvis with the ass, not the abs. Yet every time I try it I use 90% the abs. Both are weird. How could you walk with a fully flexed abs or fully flexed glutes? But when I relax them I snap back. I also tried stretching the hip flexors. Couch stretch, lunge stretch. Simply nothing happened. Like stretching a bone. Just nothing.
Finally, it seems this is the few reallly really good meditation places won’t let you sit down on the middle of a generic pillow, but on the edge of a tall, tough pillow. Under your tailbone. It seems it does this pelvis rotation. I wonder if it counts as a hip flexor stretch.
I take it to mean that my head should be as far away from my butt as possible.
I recognize that feeling of interesting thoughts coming (or not) according to my mental state (and caffeine level). I tend to conceptualize it as mental ‘temperature’: how fast the molecules of thought are whizzing around and bouncing off one another. Too cold a temperature, and the molecules vibrate back and forth sluggishly, if at all, and certainly won’t hit each other with enough energy to react. Too hot, and they’ll whizz around with so much energy as to smash each other to bits. But just right, and the molecules will fizz around quickly enough to bump into each other and react in stimulating, constructive ways, but not so fast as to break themselves apart.
Do we have more on this? I’m curious.
I have an anecdote on this. I’m not an advanced meditator, but I have their superpowers. For example, see wikipedia’s article on Closed Eye Hallucinations, I get level 4 of this while awake. The more caffeine/anxiety I have, the more likely I am to see intricate swirling patterns of tiny blue antelopes on the ceiling, or hear lilting melodies that I can’t predict. Or if I’m having an awful day, every blank surface crawls and shudders, and angry voices rant at me. I know its illusory, its just entertaining / annoying.
And when I’m over-caffeinated or anxious, I would say I relate well to the description of my thoughts as an unquiet swamp of really weird things. Sometimes my thoughts can’t keep on topic. While any group of 4 or 5 words I think is a grammatical phrase, the sentence never finishes and it doesn’t make sense. Kinda like letting your smartphone predictive txt guess the next word in your sentence over and over again. The snippets of meaning are hilarious or frightening or just nonsense. Once it gets to that point, I need an hour or so with a good book to ‘get out of my head’ and calm down a bit then I’m fine again.
I recently had a problem with something remarkably similar to [terrifying outcome] OCD. I didn’t think [terrifying thing] was true, but the thought just kept popping up, and the subject matter showing up unpredictably in the hallucinations until I almost brought about [terrifying outcome] just by accidentally making it the focus of every waking moment, and it took a major wake-up call to shake me out of that loop.
Apart from that one episode of [terrifying outcome] OCD, I live a happy, productive life in which a lot of my friends tell me “huh, you’re weird!”. I might start thinking of the weirdness as caused by a particularly lazy Selecting Angel.
I had never heard of paedophilic ocd before, that’s very helpful to know about. I remember being 14 and coming to terms with the fact that I was gay, and then panicking that I was a paedophile because I was attracted to 14 year old boys (I guess I also didn’t really know paedophiles are attracted to children much younger than that). The following year I was worried because I was attracted to 15 year old boys, and so on.
Grammar Thread. This seems like there’s a mistake:
Seems clunky but grammatical to me.
I don’t see any problem either.
My feeling is that I have a mild version of this OCD stuff, where I tend to briefly — not even imagine, but think about — something super inappropriate and stupid. It pops up, I’m annoyed, and two seconds later I forgot about it. This might be qualitatively different and not fall under what’s described here, not sure. I also think it used to happen more frequently than it does nowadays, and that I used to be bothered by it more than I am now, when it does happen.
That’s not OCD, that normal functioning of the human mind that happens to literally everyone.
When I’ve had a lot of coffee, I have more interesting thoughts than usual, such as: wondering whether I will make it to the toilet or crap my pants? Beyond the laxative effect, and the difficulty to fall asleep, I feel perhaps a jittery adrenaline effect but nothing dopamine-like. Let’s face it, if caffeine was dope, it would be like cocaine. But I do get that dopamine effect from alcohol. Lots of interesting thoughts I totally want to publish on the internet, leave it for today, when I feel promptly stupid about them.
There seems to be something similar just with word salad in the liminal/hypnagogic state before going to sleep sometimes (is glossolalia a similar phenomenon, only in a more waking state, and vocalized?).
It’s like strings and jumbles of nonsense syllables flashing by ever so quickly that one seems to be catching in the act, so to speak, of being in the process of forming into words and thoughts. I get similar hypnagogic hallucinations sometimes of faces, distorted in various ways, flashing by quickly. (One gets a sense of layering to it too, like a palimpsest.)
Yes I have meditated and I did Western occult practices in my wayward youth, so this may be a hangover from those days.
In such moments, one seems to have a bit of conscious access to the “rough working” of the brain. But of course that may just be an illusion. But it’s a very convincing one if so – that really strongly seems to be what one is doing.
(This and the guf idea looks a bit like Dennett’s “fame in the brain,” btw. Also, re. hallucinations, it’s like there are two sides to the way cognition works, the generate side and the test side, and with LSD and things like that, as well as the hypnagogic phenomena I’ve mentioned, it’s like the test side of the brain goes on holiday, and you just have a flood of possible-things-this-in-front-of-me-could-be – and sometimes even impossible things, like in dreams.)
The word salad before falling asleep was before I started on Venlafaxine. Now I have very vivid dreams that almost make sense. In the before falling asleep phase they are completely normal feelings of being somewhere else and doing something else, and there is one nonsensical alteration and either I wake up “wait, what?” or just nod and think “cool story” and go on sleeping. Usually they are pleasant enough and even when bad, I find them therapeutic, facing old childhood fears and suppressed memories, they suck and I wake up sweat but I have a feeling facing them will release the problem somehow.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10982204 is wrong, saying Venlafaxine is not dopaminoergic. it is so, precisely in higher doses and it is the higher doses that have this effect: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2802382
So it fits the pattern what the first article mentions that dopaminoergic drugs have such effects.
It does nothing for my depression, just like citalopram did nothing, sometimes I wonder I don’t have depression, I just don’t like the normal state of mind as much as others do. But I find it worth taking just for this night show, my brain takes two movies, and episode from my life, mixes it together and gives me a very believable third movie in full 3D with all senses when I sleep. If it was a device, it would be the perfect entertainment device.
I am both an OCD sufferer of this variety (not the “gay” fear in particular, but others; part of the problem is that the tendency to do this doesn’t go away when a specific fear proves unreasonable: the brain starts looking for another candidate) and a regular meditator and strongly endorse this post as tallying with my own experience.
I also find that the best approach with intrusive thoughts is not to “favor” them: they are sort of like an itch that, the more you scratch it the more certain it is to begin itching sooner next time, but if you ignore it long enough goes away entirely, at least for a while.
The experience of meditating does sometimes feel like becoming aware that one’s mind is much “noisier” than one usually thinks: that there are, indeed, all these inchoate proto-thoughts bouncing around waiting to be pulled out of a kind of hopper. Becoming more aware of them seems to make them settle down somewhat, which is a good feeling, though, yes, kind of weird.
Probably doesn’t help that laypeople tend to use pedophilia as a catch-all for attraction to underage individuals with the specific terms for attraction to pubescent, adolescent, and infantile individuals almost unheard of outside of psychology and more educated fetish circles. Also probably doesn’t help that so many laypeople can’t distinguish attraction from desire to rape/molest when acting on the attraction would be socially unacceptable or that pro-ignorance stances on sexual education are so common.
First time I can recall hearing of someone feeling guilt over attraction to people of their own age, but now I can’t help wondering if such is more common than one might think, especially when there are angry mobs on the Internet ready to virtually tar, feather, and lynch people for looking at suggestive artwork of completely fictional characters that look young, never mind the typical kneejerk reactions to actual pedophiles even when they pose no risk of becoming child molestors.
I mean, I recall being a teenager during the early days of online message boards. There used to be this thing people would do where they would post suggestive photos of young women who were quite, uh, let’s say “developed” and then ask people to rate her attractiveness or whatever.
They’d wait a little while, long enough for more than a few people to give 9s or 10s, then say “HAHA SHES ONLY 16 YOURE ALL A BUNCH OF FILTHY DISGUSTING PEDOS”
And overall, the reaction seemed to mostly be “Eww, that’s gross, sorry, I didn’t know!” rather than “This is a pretty stupid trick that proves nothing.” Even though presumably a lot of the people involved (including myself at the time) were teenagers themselves. The notion that I should feel shame for being attracted to a girl my own age (who looks as if she is an adult female) was completely bizarre to me, but a whole lot of people seemed to be quite bothered by it and take it seriously.
I have a totally made-up theory that this phenomenon is also the cause of that little voice in your head that whispers really terrible ideas like “Jump off the bridge” and “Throw your phone out the window”. Instead of just getting pruned from the stew of random subconscious ideas, these ones are so obviously bad they they provoke a reaction strong enough to raise them up to consciousness.
I mean no offense and could be wrong, but I think you may be somewhat overestimating the role Selecting Angels play in OCD and are little bit wrong regarding what Selecting Angels do in people without OCD, all of which is leading you to misinterpret why OCD does what is does.
If you were to pay attention and record all of your thoughts for 24 hours, I think that upon reviewing your record you would find more than a few disturbing thoughts that range from mildly disturbing to absolutely horrifying by your own standards, which is to say that we dedicate more than a neuron or two to thoughts like “a robber could break into my house right now and shoot me” and that Selecting Angels even in people without OCD regularly find such thoughts worth bringing into the light of the consciousness.
While the frequency of disturbing thoughts entering the consciousness of people with OCD is most certainly higher than the frequency at which they enter the consciousness of people without OCD, I think that is not the key difference between people with OCD and people without it; that honor in my option belong to the inability of people with OCD to let a disturbing thought go, to dismiss it.
A straight man with HOCD and a straight man without HOCD will likely both at one point in their life have some variation of a thought “I am gay” pop-up in their mind, but while the man without HOCD will be able to dismiss the thought instantly before it even fully forms or be able to say to himself “No, I’m not.” or “No way, I have a wife and two kids.” and have that be enough to resolve the issue permanently, the man with HOCD will be able to do none of those things; he might try to dismiss the thought, but it won’t go away, he might tell to himself “No way, I have a wife and two kids.”, but the thought will not go away, he might even get serious and provide 10 quite good, solid reasons why he isn’t gay and have the thought listen to reason and consider itself solved enough to go away….for about 20 minutes. Every further recurrence of the thought will require greater and greater amount of proof that the man isn’t gay in order for the thought to go away, until it reaches such absurd levels that providing new evidence isn’t possible anymore and the man can only ritualistically repeat the old evidence again and again as a track saying he’s gay keeps playing in his mind.
The point I’m clumsily trying to make is that while Selecting Angels do play a crucial part in that they are ones selecting the thought to be brought into the consciousness, they ultimately play a minor part because they aren’t the ones actually “doing” the OCD, they just give the proto-thought that is to become the OCD thought to whatever is actually doing the OCD; it is that other thing that is making it immune to all reason and argument, make it impossible to ignore or dismiss, make it loop endlessly, make it adapt, exploit every suspicion and create new ones, force steelmaning…etc. i.e. make it an OCD.