Open Thread 112.75

Since this is not a CW free thread, I would like to comment on a number of points raised by the controversy over Elizabeth Warren’s DNA results. I find the controversy interesting not for what it says about Warren but for what it says about her supporters, and more generally about partisans in such situations.
A friend of mine put up a post on FaceBook discussing the political effect of Warren’s announcement. Looking over the comments, I noticed a lot of people claiming that Trump was now obliged to donate a million dollars to a charity of Warren’s choosing. As best I recall, I was the only person to point out that Trump’s condition was not a DNA test, nor a DNA test showing some Amerind ancestry, but a DNA test showing that Warren was an Indian. The DNA result Warren reported was one Amerind ancestor six to ten generations back, which corresponds to between 1.5% and .1% Amerind ancestry. We would not normally describe someone as an Indian on that basis, so Trump had no obligation to pay out.
Trump, being Trump, offered an unrelated and much less defensible argument, possibly because he thinks a bully is a more attractive feature than a rules lawyer. But what struck me was the near unanimous claim by the pro-Warren people that she had fulfilled his condition when, so far as I could tell, it was clear that she had not.
Other discussions I saw on FB by Warren partisans took it for granted that the DNA results cleared Warren of the charge of having made a bogus claim of Amerind ancestry. But the basis for that claim was Warren listing herself with the AALS as a minority law professor and two universities that employed her describing her as a Native American law professor. Neither of those is justified by evidence that she may have had an Amerind great, great, great, great grandparent–or perhaps eight greats. To be fair, while it’s hard to see who other than Warren could have told the universities that she was a Native American, it’s possible that they exaggerated her claim for their own purposes, that she said she had some Native American ancestry and they expanded that to being a Native American. But that doesn’t explain the claim of minority status to the AALS.
Another argument in defense of Warren, based on a Boston Globe article, was the claim that she got no advantage from claiming to be a minority, since everyone the paper asked at both Penn and Harvard insisted that that had not been a factor in hiring her. That may, for all I know, be true, although given that almost everyone at both law schools would have preferred Warren to her opponent in the senatorial race, I’m less confident of it than the Globe.
But it’s also not very relevant. It’s uncontested that she listed herself with the AALS as a minority law professor, and was so recorded in their 1968-9 list. She would have done that in early 1968 or late 1967, before she got an offer from Penn, where she had visited the previous year. Whether or not the claim to be a minority ended up being responsible for her being hired, I think anyone familiar with law school academia would agree that it would be a plus in a hiring decision, which strongly suggests that that was why she listed herself that way.
What is interesting is how little interest her partisans take in all of this. On the face of it, pretending to be a minority when you are not in a situation where being a minority is an advantage is the sort of thing that people on the left, supporters of affirmative action, should regard as a very serious offense against their principles. Yet she not only did not get ostracized, she ended up as a leading figure on the left of the Democratic party.
One explanation, consistent with the FB commentary I saw, is that people are very good at not believing things they don’t want to believe. It reminded me of an older example of the same pattern, the fact that Ted Kennedy, by his own account, drove a car with a female passenger off a bridge, got out of it, went home, and called the police ten hours later. It was the opinion of the diver who eventually retrieved her body that she died of asphyxiation when the air in the car ran out, several hours after the accident.
The left was outraged by the idea of appointing to the Supreme Court someone who had been accused, but not proved, of an unsuccessful rape attempt as a drunk teenager. Quite a lot of them wanted to make Ted Kennedy president.
I haven’t paid as much attention to analogous patterns on the right. Trump would be the obvious example. I’m not sure how many of his partisans believe things about him that are demonstrably untrue, how many are just willing to take him warts and all. Can someone offer other examples of people the right takes as leaders, where doing so requires ignoring clear evidence of behavior inconsistent with the stated principles of their supporters? From time to time a fundamentalist minister or a conservative Republican turns out to have been having an affair, but my impression is that they generally confess their fault and ask for forgiveness.
Aren’t the error rates of these DNA tests huge? I recall someone getting multiple different tests, where the result differed substantially.
As for the issue that you actually want to discuss, it seems rather obvious that people tend fit their arguments and how they weigh evidence to the desired conclusions, rather than vice versa. So of course those who already support Warren will focus on how she was proven to not be a liar/cheat when one interprets the evidence in a way most generous to Warren, while those who oppose her will interpret the evidence least generously to her, which then supposedly shows that she is a devious manipulator.
The actual truth is probably somewhere in the middle (with Warren being an imperfect person who curates her self-image and the image that she presents to others, just like nearly everyone does).
No. They are very accurate for race, but less precise for distinguishing different related populations of the same race. For example 23andme has:
Native American: 99% precision and 93% recall
European: 99% precision and 99% recall
but:
French & German: 81% precision and 20% recall
Italian: 88% precision and 56% recall
Source: https://www.23andme.com/ancestry-composition-guide/
Anyway, to “identify” as “Native American” when you have less Native American ancestry than Neanderthal ancestry (whites have around 2% Neanderthal ancestry) seems ridiculous – but in the US they had that “one drop rule”.
Rhazib Khan says it’s unlikely to be wrong.
Even if this is true, it’s probably safe to assume that Warren had the time and the resources to take multiple tests – and this result, notably, was not uncovered by some right-wing spy operation, but voluntarily released to the press, by her.
In other words, we can probably assume she did take multiple tests, and this was the best result she could find.
Further, the whole issue of the Cherokee nation (the specific tribe Warren claims to be descended from) rejecting the use of DNA tests to claim ancestry is highly relevant here. They agree that the tests are inaccurate, which is why they have other requirements in place for someone to prove their lineage, which Warren notably has failed to meet. Even if this test would have shown that she was, say, 25% native, they still would have rejected her under these grounds, as far as I can tell.
They would have rejected her, which is relevant to whether she can claim any benefits from being a member of that tribe. But it isn’t relevant to whether she was lying when she told the AALS that she was a minority law school professor. As best I can tell, one could be 100% Cherokee, unable to prove it from the particular bodies of evidence they have, and not be accepted as a tribe member.
@Matt M
Why do you assume that Warren would be aware that the tests can differ?
Uh, because that’s relatively common knowledge to anyone who spends one minute looking into this sort of thing?
Commercial ancestry tests for race have, or at least used to have, high error rates even for the coarsest racial groups. If 23andme says that someone is 0.4% Indian, I wouldn’t believe it. But Warren didn’t use such a test: instead, Bustamante looked for contiguous regions of consistent ancestry. These don’t arise by chance. Commercial tests could do this; in fact, 23andme does do this when it graphically displays how ancestry is distributed over the chromosomes, but I don’t think it does this when announcing totals.
I agree that this doesn’t show Warren to be an unusually dishonest person. But it shows her to have been dishonest in a way that should have deeply disturbed people with the beliefs of left Democrats, and didn’t.
The million dollar case struck me as interesting because it hinged on a simple factual question, what Trump had said, which was pretty easy to answer, yet a lot of people were making confident claims that weren’t true. It felt much more like cheering for a football team than rational conversation.
I think Warren was stuck in a crappy position.
Yes, she did an ethically questionable thing of exploiting her minimal Indian ancestry to get affirmative action. But her opponents didn’t just leave it there. They accused her of lying about having even minimal Indian ancestry. “Elizabeth Warren lied about her Indian ancestry” became an important talking point. If exploiting affirmative action when you don’t really deserve it is a venial sin, lying about your ancestry completely seems a lot worse.
So Warren was forced to either accept false slanders about her, or to do the test proving she was right about her factual claim, even knowing it would re-open this wound and make it look like she was justifying herself. She chose the second one, I think rightly.
I am really sympathetic to her because I think this is a kafka-trap that people use a lot against their enemies. If someone slips up, instead of just criticizing their slip-up, their enemies lie and make it sound much worse than it really was, knowing that the person will be tempted to defend themselves, and then the enemies can accuse them of trying to defend their slip-up in general, or of focusing on rescuing their own reputation rather than apologizing for their mistake.
This is really scummy and I stand 100% behind Warren trying to stand up to these people. After everyone who said she was lying about her ancestry apologizes and admits she was right, then we can go back to the debate about whether she was wrong to seek affirmative action.
Does the test show anything about whether she was right or lying? It seems to me the results are consistent with her lying or being truthful, but maybe I don’t understand enough about genetic testing.
I think a plausible explanation, in accordance with the principle of charity, is that she believed she had American Indian ancestry, was correct in a technical sense, but misunderstood (and continues to misunderstand) the the relative significance of an ancestor many generations back.
The first time I heard about Warren’s claim, probably via detractors about dozen years ago, it was not in the form “she lied entirely” but rather “she grossly mischaracterized the facts.” I can’t really guess at the distribution of belief among her critics, but the apology you called for seems contingent on possibly unreasonable people expressing contrition before reasonable people can have a discussion, which seems like a bad standard.
I’m really disinclined to let Warren off the hook that easily. I’ve never particularly doubted that she believed she had some Indian ancestry. But claiming to be Native American on the basis of a family legend of a long-ago ancestor with no paperwork is really dubious. First, you don’t make a claim on that much ancestry. I live in Oklahoma, and you could probably find as much or more ancestry in at least 50% of a random sample of residents here. I had a roommate who was on some tribe’s register, although he was 1/16th or 1/32nd, and that was one step below what you needed for the good scholarships, IIRC. My girlfriend, who grew up here, said that when they asked who had Indian blood/was on a register, all but about three people in her elementary school class raised their hands. For that matter, I think I have about the same amount Warren does, although it’s been a long time since I looked through the geneology stuff my mom did. But after I get proof, is it OK for me to claim that I’m a Native American?
Second, no paperwork. If you’re going to stretch a claim like that, at least have the documents to back it up.
Let’s try a similar case. Rachel Dolzeal got in all sorts of trouble for claiming to be black while being white. Let’s say she got a DNA test at the time of the controversy and found “between 1.5 and 0.1% African” on it. Do we reinstate her as leader of the Spokane NAACP? Or do we go “yeah, that’s not enough to be African-American, go away”.
I agree with the above. It was pretty shady to claim based upon family legend significant Native ancestry.
She got lucky that she had .4-2% Native American genetic ancestry. That’s way too close to zero for my taste.
If people are going to game the system, we should at least expect them to have good evidence beforehand.
Yes, my reaction to Warren was that I now really, really wish Dolezal would take a DNA test. Would be a delightful addition to the circus this has all become if she was more African-American than Warren was Native American.
Apparently, some genealogist did a big trace back a century or two and didn’t find any black ancestors, so that’s unlikely. But I do think the two cases are pretty directly comparable.
@bean, is genealogy really that comprehensive? The 8 generation span that sits in the middle of the Warren test’s 6-10 range bring into play 256 ancestors at that level, not to mention all the other branches on the way up. Are genealogical records really so good they could track down all of those ancestors in Dolezal’s case?
(Maybe it is, I’m honestly asking.)
They can’t be. As best I can tell, rates of false paternity in the large population samples that have been looked at are a percent or two, and a genealogical record can’t catch that. How would you know if your great great grandfather had a different father than he thought he did?
No idea. It was in the wiki article on her, and I wasn’t going to make a deep dive into it.
First, you don’t make a claim on that much ancestry. I live in Oklahoma, and you could probably find as much or more ancestry in at least 50% of a random sample of residents here.
The 2014 paper that’s used as the source of the “0.18% Native American ancestry on average” also estimates that only 2.7% of European Americans have *any* native ancestry whatsoever.
https://twitter.com/phl43/status/1052314141673717760
That’s not a rebuttal. The survey was nationwide, and Oklahoma is rather unique in the prevalence of Indian ancestry, for reasons that are obvious if you take a few seconds to think about it. This is a state where you can see Tribal license plates with a minute or two of watching at any major road. (Yes, they have those.) It is not like wherever you are from, and I chose my words very carefully.
Edit: To expand on this, Warren was born in OKC, and looks to have a fairly typical percentage of Indian for that. My mom is from Oklahoma, and probably does, too. (There’s a family story about ancestry, but no names or dates.) This does not make either of us Indians.
Oklahoma is not the whole nation though. Oklahoma has unusually high levels of Native ancestry.
I don’t know if the median is higher than Warren in Oklahoma, but the media is higher in Oklahoma than elsewhere.
EDIT: Ninaj’d by Oklahoman
I’m only interested in this as a issue in the theory of measurement, but I suspected this was a case where the difference between average and median might be relevant!
@bean, I don’t know anything about Oklahoma that would let me judge your 50% estimate. Let me apologize for the way I implicitly implied that I contradicted your claim.
I’ve seen a variety of different figures for the average amount of Amerind ancestry in American whites, ranging from 3.2% in a (small population) study cited in Wikipedia down to the .18% figure just cited.
I can’t find the paper based on 23andMe results at the moment, but my memory is that it showed percentages varying quite a lot by state.
One potential problem is that it was based on 23andMe customers, who are not a random sample of the U.S. population. I don’t know whether being a customer would correlate significantly, positively or negatively, with Amerind ancestry.
@JMann
My understanding is that a lot of the intermarriage happened 120+ years ago, back when the state was first opened to settlers, so you’ve got a lot of people with a great or great-great grandparent who was Indian. I’m sure it’s happened since, but I haven’t met as many of those people.
@Anatoly
No offense taken. I was pointing out that Warren’s circumstances in being an Oklahoman are somewhat unusual compared to the nation as a whole, and that by those standards, she’s very much not special.
@Anatoly
During the mid-19th century, what is now Oklahoma less the panhandle was “Indian Territory”, basically a humongous reservation, which shrank down to smaller and smaller bits of reservation over time as settlers basically took all the good land. There were also “Sooners” who moved into it before it was reallocated from reservation to settleable territory, providing more intermarriage opportunities.
To expand on this, Warren was born in OKC, and looks to have the sort of Native ancestry that is very common among those who have long roots in this area. My mom’s family is from Oklahoma, and they have stories of Indian blood, although her genealogical investigations turned up no names or dates. By the standards Warren used to declare herself Native American to Harvard, probably half of the population of this state could do the same. Her family may have made a bigger deal of it than most, but she wasn’t one and she really should have known better.
Yeah, is it not reasonable to hold those who grew up in close proximity with natives to a slightly higher standard about this sort of thing?
I had black ancestors cca 70,000 years ago. How much affirmative action do I get? 🙂
I think there was a third option Warren should have taken. With the DNA test in hand, apologize for being misled by her parents on how Native American she was, for not understanding at first that having Native American blood does not make you a Native American, and for holding herself as a Native American to institutions that may have passed over qualified women of color because they all ready had one. I think everyone on the left would have accepted an earnest apology for good faith mistakes she made over a decade ago and most of the right wouldn’t find the news story interesting enough to rally against. Now left and right news stories are spinning what happened for their own side, and if Warren wins the primary, will become a 30 minute debate topic that will just make everyone angry without touching on policies.
The fact that she couldn’t or didn’t feel inclined to get straight with Cherokee Nation before this is the only thing in all of this that feels relevant, and, presuming it continues, is most likely to kill her candidacy.
I can’t imagine the Cherokee having enough political pull even among any political allies they have for this to be relevant. They may get to define membership in the Cherokee nation, but Warren isn’t claiming that and I don’t think they’ve got much leverage outside of that.
To the extent that anyone would be able to outline the “basic requirements for being allowed to claim Cherokee ancestry” it would seem like they have the most plausible claim to that sort of authority.
Sure, the Cherokee Nation have the authority to decide who’s in the Cherokee Nation. That can affect certain benefits you may receive as a tribal member. But the number of people outside the Cherokee Nation who care what the Cherokee Nation says about this is low. Some might say they care, but they’re going to have a sudden change of heart if it would hurt their broader side.
It’s not like any school says “Hey, you can’t count as a Native American scholar on our list if you don’t have tribal membership!” They prefer to have as broad a net as possible intead.
They just let you put whatever in those boxes. I was confused for about a decade, and thought Portuguese counted as Hispanic (yeah, Portugal isn’t Spain but they’re on the same Peninsula and I thought that was what was being referred to; you know, like the Romans did) so I inaccurately filled out some forms. Oops. Maybe I should’ve played less ancient and medieval warfare games and kept more up to date on census categories.
Requiring some actual evidence would be the most honest way to make sure the benefits are reserved for those who are Native American in some socially meaningful sense. But that would also making juicing the numbers for diversity metrics harder.
On the specific question of “Who should be able to, even in the most general sense, claim the benefits and assume the identity of ‘Cherokee’ I think a whole lot of people would care what they have to say, actually. As I said, who else has any sort of authority to express an opinion on this topic? The US Government? Harvard? Every individual random person?
No kidding. I suspect most people, if they found out it led to outcomes like this, would view that as a bug, and not a feature.
If we’re all willing to admit that this is the main purpose of the entire enterprise then fine. But I suspect most Warren supporters are not quite willing to concede that. Harvard is literally in court as we speak vehemently denying it.
Either way, I think she missed her moment. I expect a Klobuchar, Harris or Duckworth to come out of the primaries.
It seemed obviously wrong to me that Portugese and Brazilians don’t count as hispanic, so i looked it up and apparently you’re right. The relevant legislation passed by Congress back in the 1970s does in fact define “hispanic” as people from Spanish-speaking countries, which does disqualify Portugal and Brazil. Really i shouldn’t be surprised, Congress being obviously wrong about something is pretty par for the course.
@Lillian
I’m glad I’m not the only one who finds it confusing. Bonus trivia, I remember finding that for some specific government department (I think it was the Department of Transportation), Portuguese did count as Hispanic or something like that.
FWIW, Hispanic/Latino/South American is a demographic designation that’s… pretty bad. Mestizo is probably the best word for what people mean when they say it, but it’s a Spanish word (and honestly mostly a Mexican one as far as I know – I believe pardo is also used, but I don’t like it), and a (slightly) politically charged one at that.
As far as I’m concerned, anyone who has Iberian, Central American, or South American ancestry (literally to the degree that one of their ancestors lived in one of those countries) is welcome to claim hispanidad, though I try to avoid using most of those words when possible due to the headaches.
One advantage of the term “Latino” is that it includes Brazil. But then you have the question of “Latino/a” versus “Latinx.”
By the way, my father-in-law was born in Mexico, to a family of Eastern European Jewish origin. Funny thing, my father-in-law actually looked Mexican. Maybe it was the hairstyle. What does that make my husband and our kids? I don’t know.
p.s. My husband is adopted, no known genetic link to Mexico.
I’m now desperately hoping she wins the nomination, and Trump shows up to the first debate in a ceremonial headdress.
The potential for trolling on this issue is off the charts, and thank God, the Republicans finally have a representative capable of harnessing it to its full effect.
It’s hard to win a shame battle with a guy who has no shame.
Does he have no shame, or does he already have all the shame and can’t add to it?
@Matt M
“I’m now desperately hoping she wins the nomination, and Trump shows up to the first debate in a ceremonial headdress…”
Thaf would be pretty funny.
On reflection I want all Federal officials to wear headdresses!
The current American political environment is not particularly conducive to apology, but sometimes it’s the right move anyway. And in this case, the DNA testing does seem to have offered an easy out, as you describe. Claiming protected-minority status with lily-white skin, on no basis other than an old family legend, was always a sleazy move that should count as an indicator of dishonesty. But with DNA test results that simply weren’t possible twenty years ago, Warren had the chance to spin this as a simple, trivial mistake of fact – she believed Granny Warren back when Granny Warren’s word was the only evidence anyone could have, and oops, now we know better.
Not taking that easy out, makes her look persistently dishonest.
#BelieveWomen
@Matt
This is nil-value snark, and not very appreciated.
Well said. She could have stated that she was both genuinely mistaken about her ancestry and admitted that it was convenient for her to be mistaken. She could then have asked for forgiveness and turned the conversation to serious political issues.
This wouldn’t leave her reputation unsullied, but I think it would minimize the damage.
Which raises another question I hadn’t thought much about.
Christians believe in forgiveness, so if a preacher or a Christian conservative congressman is caught having an affair, apologizes, confesses sin, and says he has repented, it makes some sense for them to forgive him–although I don’t think enough sense to keep voting for him or believing his sermons, assuming that whether he is really a believer is important to them.
What is the view of the current left on forgiveness, insofar as they have one? If Kavanaugh had said “I don’t actually remember it, but if I was drunk I might not–I believe what Ford said is true and hope she will forgive me for what I did,” would the opposition to his appointment from the left have gone away? Become weaker? Become stronger? If Clinton had confessed to committing rape back when he was a governor and asked for forgiveness, would feminists have continued to support him?
I heard several folks on the left say that’s how Kavanaugh should have responded. (Including on SSC, I’m pretty sure.) It wouldn’t have made the opposition go away, of course, but that’s the wrong way to think about it, because they were opposed to him for different reasons before the allegations.
@David
As far as I can tell, the left is currently railing against the inequities of the social structures of the past too much for forgiveness to be possible when someone’s skeletons are unearthed. However, I assume that anyone who preempted an Inquisition could be forgiven. It’s when the skeleton is dragged kicking and screaming out of the closet that they have to be made an example of, as they are seen as perpetuating previously-existing norms by keeping these things out of sight.
Nobody appears to be trying this strategy, though, because if the media catches wind of an apology they’ll run to the corners of the earth to spread the scandal.
As Nick alludes to, the Kavanaugh case wouldn’t be a great example of it, since it’s cross-partisan: a proper comparison to a Christian conservative being forgiven by Christian conservatives is a leftist being forgiven by political leftists. How leftists react to Kavanaugh is more properly compared to the willingness of Christian conservatives to forgive a leftist’s adultery.
@DavidFriedman
“…..What is the view of the current left on forgiveness, insofar as they have one? If Kavanaugh had said “I don’t actually remember it, but if I was drunk I might not–I believe what Ford said is true and hope she will forgive me for what I did,” would the opposition to his appointment from the left have gone away?
I doubt it, opposition pre-existed the accusations.
Become weaker? Become stronger?
I’ve no guess.
“If Clinton had confessed to committing rape back when he was a governor and asked for forgiveness, would feminists have continued to support him?”
Fully admit commiting rape?
His career would be dead, though it’s a big world so I suppose a few feminists might say “At least he admitted it”, but I’m guessing most would have cut him loose.
@Hoopyfreud:
Thank you for making your rebuke more specific than “less of this,” a phrase that seems awfully popular here lately.
Except that she wasn’t forced into this particular position – nobody leaked a past DNA test, she chose to take this test, and chose to tout the result that she probably had something like one Native American in her family tree eight +/- two generations back as complete vindication of her previous claims.
Taking the test I can understand – she probably believed the stories enough to think there was a chance the test would come back showing significant Native ancestry and put the issue to bed as much as possible.
But to get the result that she’s probably no more Native American than the average white person from Oklahoma and then go out of her way to produce a video touting that result as vindication is very baffling to me and seems like a real unforced error of hubris.
She’s also, in a way that should have been predictable for a Harvard prof, managed to piss off the actual Cherokee nation and the “race has no biological basis” segment of the American left.
How did she ever think that publishing these results was going to be a win?
Does she really think this was going to be the piece of evidence that proved, once and for all, that a person who is unambiguously white by any reasonable classification of appearance and culture is in fact a Native American fully deserving of the status of “underrepresented minority” that comes along with that?
She thought that every mainstream media outlet would reflexively defend her and take her side no matter what.
And she was correct.
The people who support her now were going to support her anyway. But now that support necessarily has a “what lovely clothes the Emperor is wearing!” flavor.
I just don’t see how this wins her any additional support, at the risk of turning off some people who would otherwise be allies.
I’m not saying that she did win, just that there was a logical basis for her thinking she might.
Isn’t this a case where median would be much more informative than average?
I’m pretty sure she’s also no more Native American than the median Oklahoma white. Almost certainly less, actually. There’s a lot of that blood in white families in this state.
Because she believed, I suspect correctly, that her supporters would take her side on even very weak evidence and that most neutrals would be too innumerate to distinguish degrees of Amerind ancestry. How many people know what 2^-10 is?
She had just as much Indian ancestry as any white person born in North America. If you look at your average white American’s 23andMe report they tend to have at least as much as Warren’s test shows. Her claim was completely disingenuous and she deserves to look foolish over it.
According to 23andMe the average is much lower than the six generation version of her result, although I think higher than the ten generation version. But I have seen higher figures for the average amount of Amerind ancestry in Americans who consider themselves white from other sources.
I think one of the things we’re going to have rubbed in our faces over the next couple decades is the plasticity and unreliability of human memory, especially over long periods of time or when passed through the generations. There’s a rumor in the family that grandma was an Indian, which ultimately traces back to *her* grandma being half Indian, and grew in the telling. She sort of halfway remembers these rumors as saying that grandfather’s parents objected to his marrying an Indian. (Or maybe someone had a story like that she heard as a kid.)
FWIW, there’s a rumor like this in my family, too. No idea if it’s true.
And I’ve always had a hard time seeing why I should care about Warren’s exaggerated claims of Indian ancestry. I would spend zero time worrying about hiring a lawyer or accountant or doctor or programmer based on such concerns, so why would I care about hiring a senator or president based on such concerns? As acts that reveal a personality flaw in a professional politician go, this seems pretty mild. (Probably part of my reaction is that I think affirmative action is a force for evil in the world, and playing to its ambiguities doesn’t offend me. Next week, if I discover that some scientist whose work I admire got into an Ivy League school by pretending not to be Jewish to avoid the Jewish quota, I’m not going to be offended by that, either.)
I think the issue is the perception that she is, in your analogy, one of the people in favor of Jewish quotas, so her evasion of them has a rather different quality.
I’m in this category. Arguing for affirmative action and then flexing the defintion of “minority” enough so you can conveniently fit in is really, really skeevy.
I should probably see what Warren is actually stating. However, my FB feed is crowded up with “see, Warren is actually Amerindian, so Trump is wrong and a racist!” It doesn’t seem there is any actual apology for exaggerating heritage.
I supposedly have a Shawnee relative dating back to the Tecumseh wars, so I have as much basis to claim Amerindian heritage was Warren did prior to this reporting. But I’m still the whitest white person to have ever whited, and I would comfortably fit into the cast of a John Hughes movie.
One of my favorite Twitter comments on this was something to the effect of “Elizabeth Warren’s native heritage is so distant, her last native ancestor might actually have been Pocahontas!”
This was more than just a rumor she heard. She claimed that her parents had to elope because her grandparents wouldn’t bless a marriage with her Cherokee/Delaware mother. That’s serious family drama.
I wouldn’t either. But she’s making a big deal out of it, for some reason, and that matters.
The concern here is not whether or not your doctor is indian, but whether or not your doctor is willing to lie about being indian.
What you would do is also irrelevant.
The largest actual employers of accountants and doctors and programmers spend a great deal of time worrying about these things. They hire entire departments worth of people whose full time job is to carefully monitor the race, gender, etc. of incoming hires
ETA: And if you want to look at Harvard, (one of Warren’s employers) they’re in court right now fighting allegations that their admissions policies favored certain races to such an extent as to comprise intentional discrimination against other races.
>The largest actual employers of accountants and doctors and programmers spend a great deal of time worrying about these things. They hire entire departments worth of people whose full time job is to carefully monitor the race, gender, etc. of incoming hires
Come on, that’s definitely a stretch. At most there might be a ‘Head of Diversity’ in the HR department that’s got a couple interns working for them.
I’m willing to bet the largest companies have multiple full time staffers working on diversity.
The top/largest universities absolutely do.
I don’t see why I would much care about it, but my impression is that much of the Democratic left, like much of the Republican right, is pretty moralistic, so ought to be repulsed by someone caught doing the equivalent, from their standpoint, of stealing pennies from a blind man’s cup. I’m not struck by Democrats voting for Warren for senator, only by their promoting her as one of their leaders.
I agree. If Harvard was motivated to hire her so that they could have a more diverse faculty, Harvard is more blameworthy than she is. (And I don’t think hiring her would cause some qualified woman of color to be passed over; Harvard would probably love to hire that woman also if the occasion arose.)
If someone (or some organization) was benefiting from perpetuating lies about you and your family background, would you not feel obligated to correct them?
To take this to the extreme, what’s stopping a university from communicating with potential applicants (off the record of course, via face to face conversation, not email or anything that can be tracked) that oh by the way, this “race” checkbox is one where you can put in anything you want, and oh by the way certain races receive preference over others, oh and also, it really benefits the school a whole heck of a lot to be able to showcase their diversity, and oh by the way nobody is every going to check or attempt to verify or audit this in any way possible…
Like, I once actually considered marking myself as a black, gay, female for some of my “reach” applications. I didn’t because I figured the institutions might get mad at me if they found out I wasn’t, and who needs Harvard as an enemy? But on the other hand, maybe they wouldn’t be mad. It seems like my lying about that sort of thing would bring them benefits (they get a more qualified applicant AND get to boost their diversity metrics), without any real costs (because there aren’t any race inquisitors going out there to “check” on whether the 10% of the class that marked “African-American” on the form actually possess X% African DNA Or whatever).
What? No way. If she really was diverse, Harvard would be doing exactly what it claims to be doing with trying to have a diverse faculty. I’m not a fan of racial preferences, but applied in a sane manner to actual disadvantaged people I see how they could be good.
If Warren lied (rather than being mistaken about the exact fraction, which I think is much, much more likely) in order to take advantage of Harvard’s stated preferences that would definitely be wrong.
@Matt M
I think that this is one of these situations where the incentive is to fudge at the edges, but going too far has major repercussions. After all, if they report 50% blacks and a casual stroll though campus shows something more like 10%, then someone is going to investigate and trigger a huge scandal.
Really though?
How are they going to investigate? What can they do to prove this wrong other than demand DNA tests from the entire student body?
I think the end result of this would be something like getting the admissions officers to publicly admit that their statistics are based on nothing more than self-reporting by applicants, and are not verified in any way. Which I think a lot of people already know or at least assume.
It’s been pretty obvious for many years that AA was screwing Asians over. So it would be interesting to know what fraction of Asian students with Western-sounding names just indicated “white” or “prefer not to answer” in the race field of their application. “John Smith” might have a Chinese mother, but there’s no way to tell that from his application. That probably doesn’t work if your last name is Chang or Wantanabe, but it might still be worth a shot.
Similarly, there are a lot of people who are white but have a hispanic-sounding name. One of my best friends in college has a very hispanic-sounding last name, while looking white, speaking only English, etc. I wonder what fraction of them check “hispanic” on their application to get a little boost. Again, this might not work for John Smith, but for all I know it would work fine.
This wouldn’t work for an interview, but for an initial application, it would work fine.
Well, this is why they have the interview and the “personal rating.” So the Asian-looking kid can’t get away with pretending to be anything else.
This is why, imho, the “personal rating” is actually more insidious than racial quotas would be. Because it serves a racial quota function while ostensibly being a black box that evaluates attributes we all agree are important (and the fact that, statistically, it finds that Asians have horrible personalities and blacks have amazing ones is just a huge coincidence)
Even if you don’t have one, you can just assume one.
Worked for Beto.
@Matt M
If the widespread fudging would happen by it becoming common wisdom among Asians and whites that it helps substantially to mark the wrong box & accepted to do so, this would result in plenty of students willing to say so openly when asked. Young adults are not exactly the best at keeping secrets.
If it is purely done by the college, one could survey students* about what they identify as and/or what box they actually signed & compare this with what the college reports.
* College students are already the most surveyed group, because they are so conveniently available and coercible by researchers.
I’m sorry but this is just BS. She wasn’t right, she did lie about her ancestry, and she continues to do so.
Look, I don’t know what the exact percentage requirement is for one to rightfully claim a certain ethnic ancestry. I don’t think society is anywhere close to having even attempted to settle that debate. Maybe it’s 5%, maybe it’s 10%, maybe it’s 25%, maybe it’s 50%. I don’t know.
But it sure as hell isn’t “a single drop”, which is the only possible metric under which she qualifies.
Although if we want to come together as a society and make that the agreed upon qualification, I’m cool with that, because it would mean a quick end to all race-based programs of any kind, because almost all of us would now qualify as virtually any race we cared to claim at any particular moment.
She’s the one who chose to make a big deal out of this, not anyone else. No one was talking about it until she brought up the DNA test recently. Had she said nothing, she could have taken a position of “I’m not going to dignify these racist accusations with a response” probably could have gotten away with it. Instead, she publicized her very thin “proof” as if it were a great victory.
As I recall, virtually every American has some level of Indian ancestry. We don’t all call ourselves indian.
I agree most strongly with this take.
She put it on her applications (and only a deeply dishonest person doesn’t think this was a leg up), she called herself a minority, she brought up (an obviously false) story about her parents eloping because of racial tension.
And now most importantly to this recent controversy, she trotted out an inconclusive DNA test (that doesn’t even compare her to actual Cherokees by the way, it compares her to Mexicans and Peruvians etc) and had the Globe produce a puff piece about her as if she had just successfully planted a flag on Iwo Jima.
From the study based on 23andMe participants:
If Warren has an Amerind ancestor 6 generations back, that makes her about 1.5%, hence way above the median or average. On the other hand, at .1% (ten generations) she may or may not be above either.
After everyone who said she was lying about her ancestry apologizes and admits she was right
Complicated by the fact that her own DNA test proves she was lying about her ancestry, albeit unintentionally. That “one-quarter Delaware grandfather” was not Delaware, and the family members insisting he was white were correct (even if we take the worst possible case, that this was out of racist motives and anti-Indian bias). Warren’s family who believed or promulgated the story were fantasists, and her claims that her parents had to elope because of her paternal family’s racism/bias against her maternal Indian heritage are wrong:
Source
Source from 2012 – this is about the grandfather and granduncle brothers where Warren derives the claim of Delaware ancestry
Well, turns out that the DNA means grandfather was not a lot more Indian,and the family tradition that the Native ancestry was way back was more accurate. Saying she’s part Indian is like saying she’s part Irish or English or German or Swedish – sure, immigrant ancestry and a mixture, like the vast majority of all Americans, but not really enough to be meaningful. And I think Warren’s family indulged in a bit of romanticism, when the pendulum swung from it being shameful to be part-Indian to it being romantic and authentic – when the threat of the Other is no longer there, then they become exotic and can be treated as a valuable ingredient. See the wholesale invention of Authentic Scottishness in the Victorian era, once the threat of the Stuarts was long gone and it could be safely looked back on as part of the romantic past, but certainly no threat to the dominant culture of the day politically or any other way. Being a little bit Indian means you are authentically Oklahoman and have roots to the area (despite being white). More Indian you are, the better (except not to be full or even half-blood, an eighth or one-sixteenth is about the ideal proportion).
2012 Source for a rather cringe-inducing comment about “high cheekbones” (how would you feel about someone claiming Jewish ancestry on the basis that Grandpa had the stereotypical Jewish Nose?)
I never took the accusations as meaning “Warren is lying about having any Native ancestry, full stop” but more “Warren is pretending to be a lot more Indian than she really is”, and a test that comes back and says your nearest Native American ancestor is six to ten generations back is pretty much saying “Not as Native as you thought you were”.
And what is all this to me? Because we’re having a presidential election over here, and one of the candidates has gotten himself into hot water over denying separate ethnic status to Travellers. I think he’s right on this as I don’t think Travellers are sufficiently different from the settled population to be considered a sub-group or ethnic minority, whatever about the rest of his opinions being unsavoury.
But everyone is lining up to have a go at him for being racist (yeah he did make racist remarks, but I don’t think the genetics is the hill to die on). So the point is, claims of ancestry are very touchy.
It’s hard to say that her mother was lying about having to elope. IIUC, the evidence suggests that Warren’s parents were in fact married by their minister outside of the church and without guests. (Except no doubt for Laertes, crying “What ceremony else?”)
It’s possible that Grandpa Warren looked down on his in-laws because of the mistaken belief they were Delaware, or that they eloped for other reasons, but if Warren says her mother told her that story and she believed it at the time, I doubt we’ll ever know otherwise.
My impression, garnered from reading what’s said online, is that it makes more sense to think of her parents’ ‘elopement’ as a Gretna Green marriage – the objection by the family seems to have been because they were so darn young (he was only just turned 21 and still in college) and they wanted him to finish his education first. And then the newlyweds went back to the small town and lived there with no apparent problems, which doesn’t make sense if they had to run off because Papa would chase him with a shotgun for trying to marry some Injun gal.
I think there was the apparently typical Oklahoman story of “We have Indian ancestry”, that this was a family legend, that it might have got exaggerated in telling (so making out the degree of Indian heritage to be a lot more than it actually was) and Warren believed it.
The trouble comes later – I don’t think she did necessarily use it for advantage, though it’s a bit murky – she was lower middle class trying to work her way up and may indeed have decided that if putting down she was part-Indian got her noticed above other young law students, why not? The family always said Grand-daddy was Indian! She does seem to have been hired by Harvard on merit and they wanted her badly enough to keep chasing her.
The main problems are:
(1) She let Harvard use her as a sop to the questions about hiring diverse faculty, by letting them claim she was their Native American faculty member. She also seems to have made some hay of this alleged ancestry in her early political career, placing herself as “champion of the poor and minorities” with the insistence on her pride in her Native American heritage. When you’re a blue-eyed blonde white woman, talking about how you’re part Native American is a bit iffy.
(2) She’s made herself look ridiculous by going out and getting a DNA test. Instead of ignoring Trump, she went off to prove she was too Real Cherokee Princess, and while it’s understandable that she may have claimed greater/more recent heritage than turned out to be the case because she was going on family stories rather than any factual knowledge, doubling down on how much she really is Real Cherokee Princess now the results are in just makes all the Pocahontas jibes seem true. Instead of “Well, this has punctured a few cherished family stories but now we all know the truth and this need never be raised again in future”, she’s gone into full “this proves I am too Native American” mode which is protesting too much.
My impression is exploiting affirmative action is exactly what she’s being accused of. I’ve heard a lot of “Yeah, right”s to the claim it didn’t help her career, for example. Several commentators have explicitly seen it as an attempt to boost her elite law or political career (like the Onion’s joke that it found no traces of presidential potential).
Does this charity extend to people you disagree with? Because ‘standing up to people who try to kafka trap you and only agreeing to engage with them after they’ve apologized’ sounds very close to Trump’s modus operandi. Would you agree, say, that Trump should continue to stand up to the media and blast them until they apologize for their overwhelmingly hostile coverage, including criticizing him for criticizing their hostility? Would you agree we cannot discuss whether the hostility is fair until the media has collectively admitted that Trump’s claims about their overwhelmingly liberal makeup and hostility is true and apologized? (And it is true)
That’s effectively what you’ve said with Warren: the people who kafka trapped her need to apologize and only then can we discuss whether there is an actual underlying fault.
I think the opposite approach is more likely to be useful. We should first determine if there is likely to be an underlying fault (if it’s possible she really did exploit affirmative action, if it’s possible Trump really is that terrible a president). If there is the possibility, then forcing the person into a situation where they must engage in debate and defense is entirely fine. That said, we must weigh the evidence and understand that just as one person will try to minimize the other will try to maximize. And we must understand nothing is proven and no punishment or pardon should be done until we have a more mature understanding.
Well…evidently she did lie about that, though? The DNA test results suggest that her previous claim of being 1/32nd Amerindian—-which I think is already such a tiny fraction that you don’t get say “I’m part x”—was itself an exaggeration. If she had a Native American ancestor somewhere 6 to 10 generations ago, she’s between 1/64th, or ~1.5%, and 1/1024th, or ~0.01%, Amerindian. I think one could fairly say that this shouldn’t count as even minimal Indian ancestry, and it makes Warren’s previous claims that her family’s Native American heritage was important to her highly suspicious.
I personally greatly respect Senator Warren, and I think it’s unfortunate that this circus show is discrediting her, given that she seems to have been an accomplished and well-liked law professor and that her signature issue in politics has been challenging the stranglehold that the interests of the financial sector have over American politics.
I think she should have just admitted that she made a mistake, cited her many creditable achievements, asked for forgiveness and moved on.
Suppose she had confessed to lying to the AALS about being a minority professor. Do you think that would have improved her situation?
To me, at least, the central issue wasn’t whether she had any Amerind ancestry, which lots of American whites (and blacks) have. It was whether she had misrepresented her ancestry in order to claim benefits from universities trying to favor minorities. The DNA test doesn’t rebut that.
Suppose all she had ever claimed was some Amerind ancestry in the distant past, based on family tradition. Further suppose the DNA test had shown zero Amerind ancestry. That wouldn’t be evidence that she was dishonest, since she could easily enough honestly believe that even if it wasn’t true—facts get blurred over long periods of time.
My interpretation of what she was doing is that she was relying on the innumeracy of the American population, that most people, especially ones inclined to favor her, wouldn’t realize how weak the six to ten generation result was. They would treat “Native American” as if it was a binary variable, not a matter of degree. That fits what I observed in the FB discussion.
I don’t think this is a kafkatrap any more than “in order to prevent yourself from being guilty of the crime of fleeing from the police, you need to let yourself be arrested for robbing that bank, and then you’ll be found guilty of robbing a bank”.
In general, “in order to avoid charge A, you need to do something that will get you convicted under charge B” is not a kafkatrap, as long as charge B is itself legitimate. That’s because the way you avoid charge B is by not committing the crime in the first place.
Also, I think you’re modelling normal people incorrectly here. Most people will not require that she have literally zero percent Indian ancestry before they would consider her to have lied about having Indian ancestry, and the percentage she has is tiny enough that it comfortably falls within the “counts as lying” range.
It could be a shift in values. Exploiting affirmative action when you don’t really deserve it was a venial sin in the ’80s, when college administrators implemented it to placate the radicals in their midst and everyone with power saw it as an empty gesture. Now that the true believers are running the asylums, it’s a mortal sin. Probably not enough to swing her Senate election, since the issue was already addressed 6 years ago and incumbency is a hell of a drug, but don’t doubt that it’ll be used against her in the presidential primaries should she run.
For an example of the reverse, thirty years ago the mere suggestion of an extramarital affair was enough to sink Gary Hart’s political career. Now as long as it was consensual nobody cares.
Would that be true in general? Trump can get away with it, because he’s shameless and everyone has already priced in the kind of person he is, but I’d expect it to be a big problem for most politicians to get caught in a 100% consensual extramarital affair.
That hadn’t occurred to me, and it will be interesting to see if you are right. While it’s a potential argument for her rivals it’s also one closely linked to Trump in particular and the right in general, so a candidate using it might lose more left-wing support than he got.
Some on partisans on the left did consider all this. The Charokee Nation is the obvious example, but Nathan Robinson wrote a scathing article on Warren’s ancestry response despite, her being his second favorite elected official. Nathan’s article has earned him a lot of my respect. I don’t know many people who would call out a member of their own tribe so vocally and harshly. I am conservative, but it’s articles like this that keep me reading Nathan’s criticism of my side and makes me trust that he is applying his values consistently.
My reading of this article is that Nathan Robinson is angry…. that Warren isn’t tactically smart enough to win a presidential election. This isn’t a brave attack on a party member, its a demand that she step aside so that someone who can beat Trump can run without regard to how competent Warren is relative to that person. This isn’t bravery, its toeing the party line of identity politics and the necessity of BEATING TRUMP over good governance.
“You don’t have to be good, but you do have to be competent” is a bipartisan realpolitik sentiment.
NJR doesn’t accuse her of being bad, he actually claims to admire her and her work. He is taking a single flaw and throwing her under the bus for it despite claims that she is one of his most admired politicians.
“It’s only thanks to her that we have the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the best agency in the U.S. federal government.”
Anyone who says this ought to be immediately discredited about any serious discussion of policy. The CFPB has been a mess from day one. And it’s not just outsiders that think that.
@DavidFriedman
Off the top of my head, Newt Gingrich’s affairs and multiple marriages would seem to go against the stated principles of the religious conservatives part of the Republican coalition, revelations of similar behavior ended John Edwards career, though Edwards initially denied it, whereas Gingrich seems mostly to have a “Yeah, so?” attitude (also Gingrich isn’t a leader anymore).
Trump has had a similar personal life and still had the support of many evangelicals so being upfront seems to get one forgiven.
The Chappaquiddick incident likely stopped Kennedy from running for President in ’72, but he did try to “primary” Carter in ’80 from the left (the last time I remember such a challenge of a sitting President from their own party) and of course he had a long Senatorial career.
On Warren’s “ancestry”, I just hope that a certain 1971 song by Paul Revere and the Raiders becomes her campaign song because that would be hilarious!
For what it’s worth, my wife said she had a college classmate who claimed to be black despite “looking Norwegian”, as far as the “Indian” thing my parents claimed to me that “there’s Indian blood in our family” as well, I think that’s just a common story Americans who can’t point to every immigrant ancestor tell themselves. I remember an episode of “Finding Your Roots” where the host told the guest after a DNA test “Wow, your the first person on the show to claim an ‘Indian Princess’ ancestor who might actually have one!”, which I thought was pretty funny.
There was a President of the NAACP who had blond hair, blue eyes, and had been invited to join the Klan at least once.
Also, both of his parents had been born into slavery.
You forgot the best part, which is that his last name was White.
(Then again I doubt we’re having this conversation if Warren or her parents grew up on a reservation – the “both my parents were slaves” part kinda seals it)
Genetics can do that. If both of someone’s parents are roughly half African, half European, their child is most likely to kind of look like their parents, but there is a tiny chance on each side that the random shuffle of genes will leave them with almost entirely European or almost entirely African appearance (because each parent happened to contribute almost all of their appearance genes of one type and almost none of the other).
Apparently, only 5/32 of his great-great-great-grandparents were black, mostly due to rape by various slaveowners over the years.
I think the trick with Gingrich and Kennedy was that they took the approaches of “who cares” and “lay low till it blows over”. Which, better or worse, can often be successful for otherwise popular figures.
I thought Warren was doing that rather successfully. But now she has bizarrely and voluntarily flipped to “defend / deny vigorously when even your allies know you’re wrong”. Which works much less often.
Look, Warren is white. She knows it, I know it, and Scott should really know it. I get that tribal membership isn’t the be-all, end-all, but being 1/16th or so and actually participating in the culture in some meaningful way should be the minimum for claiming to be a Native American vigorously enough that you get listed as a “person of color”. She obviously doesn’t fit any of those criteria. And I’m sorry but the idea that she had no idea she might get benefits in late 20th century American academia for her claim to minority status is laughable. She’s not an idiot.
“Who cares” seems to be precisely the example of hypocrisy Friedman was looking for. And you are correct this is the broad pattern, so much so that it seems
patently ridiculousweird Friedman thinks it doesn’t happen on the right.
I’m not going to claim that there isn’t a lot of hypocrisy on both sides of the aisle. There’s also a lot of “drawing fine distinctions to answer charges of hypocrisy”, “being more forgiving of people you otherwise agree with”, and “accepting at face value questionably plausible denials”. Plus, basically everybody would accept a “bad” person who enacts all their preferred policies before they’d support a “better” person who opposes them, while pretending otherwise.
This thing where Warren is openly flaunting evidence that she’s wrong while insisting that it’s evidence she’s right, and people just going along with that, seems more rare.
I agree. I don’t know why David Friedman finds differently.
“Who cares” is such a common approach, I’d probably have a harder time finding politicians who hadn’t used it than who had.
…I exaggerate slightly. But dig a little bit? Yeah.
Changing your mind day to day to fit whatever argument is also so common that it’s hardly notable.
Yeah, even the Babylon Bee had a story with the headline “Evangelicals Confirm They Will Resume Preaching About Absolute Truth When Democrat Becomes President“
Yet another example of people seeing what they want to see instead of what’s there.
I said nothing suggesting that I thought it didn’t happen on the right, merely that I had paid more attention to it on the left.
Not exactly.
Someone who supports Trump because he didn’t like Clinton or because he agrees with Trump’s policies and despite recognizing that what Trump says has at best a very loose connection to the truth would not be an example of what I’m describing. Someone who supports Trump in the belief that he is an honest and truthful man and that’s important would be.
Similarly, I could understand someone saying “yes, Warren pretended to be a minority in order to take advantage of affirmative action, but she is still a skillful politician on our side so I will still support her if she runs for office.” Nathan Robinson’s position seems close to that–what he’s complaining about is not her past dishonesty, which he recognizes and disapproves of, but what he sees, I suspect mistakenly, as her current political error. But that’s not the pattern I’m seeing in the FB discussions of the DNA results.
Nathan Robinson’s position seems close to that–what he’s complaining about is not her past dishonesty, which he recognizes and disapproves of, but what he sees, I suspect mistakenly, as her current political error.
I don’t think he’s mistaken – if Warren really was/is being touted as a candidate for 2020, this was a bad misstep. It shows that she’s vulnerable to making mistakes on the campaign trail and falling for the traps her opponent sets for her. Something she thought was a clever stroke to make Trump look bad, look like a liar and a chiseller and someone who welches on a bet, turned around and made her look ridiculous instead.
You won’t get far in a campaign if your candidate keeps walking right off the cliff edge that the opposition signposted as “cliff edge here – please walk right off”. I suspect Robinson fears that Warren would repeat Hillary’s mistakes and come across as wooden or lecturing instead of being able to sell herself as sound on policy with a great grasp of detail and with a progressive vision for everyone, including the de-industrialised parts of the country, particularly if she let herself get bogged down in “I am too Real Native American, look at my DNA results” type confrontations.
The stories she was retailing back in 2012 about her parents having to elope because his family knew enough about her mother’s family to know they were part-Indian, although I realise why she told them since it was in the context of fighting a political campaign, are now demonstrated to be false.
Dad’s family couldn’t have been positive that Mom’s father was one-quarter Delaware Indian (and so Warren is one-sixteenth Delaware) because the genetics test Warren insisted on getting shows the most recent ancestor is farther back than that – if her grandfather was one-quarter Delaware, that makes his grandfather/mother the full-blooded Delaware, the great-great-grandparent as the Native American on that side.
But her results push it back to, at closest, Warren is one-sixtyfourth in the sixth generation – great-great-great-great-grandmother was half-Cherokee (the O.C. Sarah Smith who passed for white) and the full-blooded Cherokee was the great-great-great-great-great-grandparent! That’s too far back to meaningfully count as anything more than “yes, there is Native American heritage in the family” and certainly not as “my mother was part-Delaware and part-Cherokee and her inlaws were prejudiced against her for that”. So they were only going on rumours like the rest of the family, not any positive knowledge. And the DNA results show they were wrong and Warren was wrong, unless you think she really wants us to swallow “well, granny Warren disliked my mother because everyone knew her great-great-great-grandmother was half-Cherokee” as being the kind of prejudice in the town.
Eh, at the risk of defending Warren, it’s plausible that if her mother was considered to be Cherokee, she might have suffered such discrimination, even if, in actuality, she was only 1/500th Cherokee.
We know this is possible because Warren herself is the outcome-flipped version of this. Meaning, she enjoyed the modern benefits of being considered to be Cherokee, even while, in actuality, she was only 1/1000th Cherokee.
I agree about that, Matt M, but the way Warren was telling it
wassounded like “Dad’s family took against Mom because everyone knew her granny was on the reservation” and that wasn’t it at all. There may have been a perception that the Reeds – her maternal grandfather and his brother – were half-Indian, but the DNA testing seems to have blown that out of the water with the purported ancestor much further back.
So any prejudice was down to pure prejudice with no real basis, apart from whatever rumours were going around. Maybe the Reeds (Warren’s maternal grandfather and his brother) did think they had Indian ancestry, or it was just something that was rumoured about them, but whatever ancestry was further back than parents or grandparents.
Parts of this aren’t true. First what is going on is that you are talking averages, not actual percentages. With independent genetic transfer at the chromosomal level without crossing over you could easily have someone whose great grandmother was full Cherokee but that individual only got 6% of their DNA from the ancestor rather than the 12.5% you would expect on average (with crossing over you could still get lower, but I’m not doing the math).
Further you could easily have a person who was half, or a quarter Cherokee but looked, and was treated by the town, as full Cherokee, the two combined could easily push an actual genetic full ancestor and behaviors outside of straight averages.
If we’re going for Indian-themed campaign songs, have I got the one for you!
Since Warren claims her parents had to elope due to her father’s family’s disapproval, here is Son, Don’t Go Near The Indians.
Yes, in 70s Ireland when I was a small child, we had a showband dressed up as and pretending to be Native Americans with fake Indian names. (Look, the 70s were just like that, okay?)
I wonder if you’d get arrested for singing it in public.
Imagine the reaction if a white singer were releasing that song currently…
The one thing about all of this that to me is the most egregious and probably under-covered is the whole “Pow wow chow” cookbook. I feel like this is the type of thing that under normal circumstances would outrage the left on multiple different vectors.
1. The very name (and one could argue the entire concept) is about the crassest form of “cultural appropriation” one could imagine
2. Even independent of all the cultural stuff though, the recipes she contributed seem to be entirely plagiarized from an existing French cookbook
3. She literally signed her name Elizabeth Warren, Cherokee (which throws a large amount of doubt on the whole “I never said I was a POC, Harvard made that part up on their own!” defense.
I had thought that Pow Wow Chow was just a family cookbook, but WorldCat says there at at least 27 copies in US libraries, so it sounds more like a vanity effort.
That said, in the mid 80s, people were definitely not as sensitive to cultural appropriation, and if anything, it's evidence that Warren honestly believed that she had significant Native heritage.
Re: the MOST egregious and probably under-covered –
If there’s one thing Trump’s friends and enemies can agree on, it’s his taste for Tig Ol’ Bitties. When he thinks Pocahontas, he’s thinking of that Disney movie. His interest in DNA or a politician’s integrity could be exaggerated.
I’d go so far as to suspect him of baiting Warren for being a little underdeveloped.
If there is a left-right asymmetry, it might be that instead of reflecting a difference in the typical behaviors among faction members, it is indicative of a different distribution of topic categories for which to apply selective blindness. Some categories might be more exposed to this type of thing.
I am having trouble thinking of appropriate categories for the right. Extramarital affairs might qualify but seem to be treated about the same on left and right. Part of the issue is that the exposed hypocrisy needs to be objectionable to the opposing faction not just for hypocrisy, but in terms of the actual behavior. I can think of some right-wing actions that would be hypocritical, excused or denied outright by some on the right irrespective of evidence, but welcomed (or at least not faced with objection) by the left.
“The Right” includes at least a large plurality and probably a majority of Evangelical Christians + Cultural Conservatives who express the belief that “family values” are an important political concern. To that extent, every divorced and/or adulterous Republican politician is an example, and I really hope you’re not going to make me provide a list.
Yeah, motivated reasoning and making excuses for your own side is a human failing, not just a left-wing failing.
I think affairs are not a very interesting example, because even if they especially violate a right-wing “value,” they are not especially present or treated very differently when occurring on the right or left. Politicians routinely have affairs exposed; some resign, some keep right on going, but they generally issue some sort of apology and the topic is treated more as a news item than a battleground. Additionally, the position of the faction-aligned group tends to be dismissive rather than explicitly defensive.
The characteristics we need seem to be something like:
1. Action violates “value” held by in-group.
2. “Value” is specific or especially important to in-group.
3. Hypocrisy is pointed out by out-group.
4. Actual action is condemned by out-group.
5. Action is denied or defended in strong terms (i.e. not just a discussion of mitigating factors) by in-group despite substantial, clear, evidence.
*6. (Maybe) The actor is or becomes an especially high-status person among the in-group.
Affairs probably don’t work here. Many defenses of Donald Trump by people who are politically aligned to him do, since Trump is a remarkably prolific fabricator. He isn’t a very interesting example for this discussion though, since he’s something of a phenomena unto himself.
I mentioned in another comment that it might be possible that, if there is an asymmetry in the observation of this sort of thing, it could be that people on the left and right face different exposure risks related to their views, rather than underlying differences in behavior of the public figures or their supports/detractors. I am interested others’ ideas for potential right-aligned topics that could present this exposure, whether or not we have examples of it happening.
* Edited to add #6.
I think part of the issue is that people don’t generally model the opposing tribe’s thought process very well.
At a superficial level, I think the logic works something like this:
“Committing adultery is just as much of a sin as committing say, homosexual acts. And yet, tons of Republicans who would never consider voting for a gay man happily vote for and endorse adulterous candidates. Ergo, there is a huge amount of hypocrisy in play.”
Which is plausible. But also plausible is something a lot closer to:
“People want to vote for someone who they think is aligned with their values. For Republicans, one of the most prominent signals of red-tribe values is a public expression of commitment to Christianity (but not necessarily full adherence to its actual principles). Similarly, homosexual behavior is a strong signal of commitment to blue tribe values. The reason to oppose homosexual candidates is less “That’s a sin” and more “This behavior highly correlates with holding political views opposed to my own.””
I think there’s also the factor of admitting that an act is wrong. People who get caught committing adultery, or who admit committing adultery, don’t usually go around saying “so I committed adultery? Adultery isn’t wrong, and I’m proud to be an adulterer!”. And if they did, I’d expect that the religious right would oppose them as much as they oppose homosexuals.
This kind of thinking fails at the first sentence, though, and anyone who has actually observed moralists in the wild should know so. Adultery is considered to be a sin of weakness; an adulterer is one who gave in to temptation. Homosexuality is a sin of impurity; a homosexual is someone who is depraved, disgusting, degenerate, and/or some other negative words beginning with ‘d’. Of course these are thought of differently, even before bringing politics into it.
I’m too late to this thread, but I still feel the need to say I agree with you. Even though I completely understand and expect “spin,” this felt like spinning in a way I’d never seen normal people do. This truly felt like “gaslighting,” a once excellent word that has now been robbed of its meaning by overuse. For people to point to a result of “a single ancestor 6-10 generations ago” and say “see, she IS a Native American. Typical Trump to lie about the donation” completely amazed me.
Luckily, I think while the day she announced the results was dominated by support for Warren, the second day saw backlash, and now the narrative seems to be that Warren was wrong to even do it, and that she isn’t actually Native American.
“What is interesting is how little interest her partisans take in all of this. On the face of it, pretending to be a minority when you are not in a situation where being a minority is an advantage is the sort of thing that people on the left, supporters of affirmative action, should regard as a very serious offense against their principles. Yet she not only did not get ostracized, she ended up as a leading figure on the left of the Democratic party.”
I probably count as one of her partisans for this instance, let me see if I can provide a perspective. As far as I can tell, people, like me, who like her and see her potentially as a good candidate for national office have literally never cared about this topic. I’m pretty news focused, albeit from left-leaning sources, and I’d never heard about this “scandal” until Trump started calling her Pocahontas. At this point I did a little bit of research, came to the conclusion that it didn’t matter even slightly and filed the whole topic away as being an astro-turfed scandal propagated by usual right-wing talking heads blatantly aimed at tarnishing a strong potential candidate.
Nothing since has caused me to have to go back and rethink my initial assessment. As more inane facts come out about this nothing of a story, the less I care. It’s fairly common for different things in the news to only get coverage from one spectrum of outlets, and I think you might be dramatically overestimating how much the left follows/cares about this topic.
Do you care about affirmative action at all? The part that confuses me is that any supporter of affirmative action would not be bothered by this at least a little bit. She lied about / exaggerated her ancestry in order to boost her career. The denials that it helped her career are pretty weak sauce (her denials that she knew it might are simply implausible) and honestly make me lose respect for Harvard, who touts the importance of diversity and their commitment to promoting it through affirmative action but then retreats to “oh no, we would NEVER favor somebody because of their race” as soon as they are challenged.
There are completely non-social justice reasons to like Warren, that’s fine – sounds like you might be part of that group. It just seems that there is a large portion of her base that is social justice / progressive race politics sympathetic and yet gives her a complete pass on this. Not only gives her a complete pass, but insists they are confused why anyone would be bothered by it.
They aren’t defining her action as lying, they’re claiming her 1% as vindication that she wasn’t lying and that affirmative action “works.”
Anyone who supports affirmative action has already resolved any issues they have with this particular two step.
But are they willing to accept this as the official standard?
Do they recognize any mechanism that might prevent literally everyone from using it to claim some form of minority status?
As a rule, people are very good at not recognizing things that would make them them reconsider long held beliefs. I’ve expressed that exact sentiment to people who support affirmative action, and their answer has often been “Pfff, that’s ridiculous.”
I’ve not seen anyone say this. The mainstream opinion was that the benefit she received was negligible, even if gbdub personally finds this to be implausible
@herbert herberson
By “works” I don’t mean delivered an appropriate level of benefits to a deserving minority. I mean it in a much more limited fashion as “Someone claimed they had Indian blood on a form and she actually has Indian blood, the system is fine.” As gdub said, is a weird discontinuity where people can simultaneously touts the importance of diversity and their commitment to promoting it through affirmative action but then retreat to “oh no, we would NEVER favor somebody because of their race” when convenient, without apparent cognitive dissonance.
But that’s conflating two questions.
First, there’s the question of whether she is actually Native American in any real way. She is not. If she had received benefits for it, it would be wrong, especially if her claim had been in bad faith. However, we mostly believe her claim was in good faith and that she enjoyed marginal, if any, benefits for it.
I would dispute that this is a situation for dissonance. I feel that there are, and should be, areas where being a minority subject to historical de jure oppression should be given affirmative action (Bakke being, imo, one of the most wrongheaded and disastrous modern Supreme Court decisions–affirmative action should have been permitted as a remedial measure or not at all, this trifling “diversity” nonsense has done nothing but privilege Hispanics and other minorities who lack the historical wrongs of natives and blacks, and lead all us down wrongheaded rhetorical and ideological alleys), but that EW did not factually attempt to use these mechanisms, and instead only utilized mostly-irrelevant collateral mechanisms (which was not coincidental, but rather a natural result of her own knowledge that her heritage was mostly white)
Second, there’s the question of whether EW the contemporary politician was lying when she talked of family stories of a distant ancestor. That’s what the test is there to prove, and it largely did.
(My personal position is that the second question was not one that she should have bothered addressing given the satisfactory answer to the first, and that Nathan Robinson is right that whatever the moral merits of what she did, letting herself get rope-a-doped by Trump like this is disqualifying re: 2020 on the basis of political skill and not having learned critical lessons from 2016)
(also, there’s a weird corollary here that tbh I’m not sure what I think about: if EW purportedly earned an unfair advantage by claiming native ancestry, isn’t the fact that she subsequently became a notable US Senator a rebuttal of that? Like, the premise here is that she got extra points she didn’t deserve back in the 1980s and was accordingly placed ahead of individuals who were in fact more deserving, but did she not substantially prove that she in fact probably the most deserving candidate, or at least in the top 10, of her applicant class?)
I can’t speak for gbdub, but I don’t find it implausible that she would have gotten the positions at Penn and Harvard if she hadn’t claimed to be native American. Nor do I find it implausible that she wouldn’t. It would have been a plus on considering her for hiring, but for all I know she was sufficiently well qualified not to need it.
What I find entirely implausible is that Warren did not expect the claim to improve her chances of getting a good job, given the strong support for affirmative action at elite academic institutions. I would think that trying to steal a benefit to which real minorities were entitled would be treated as a serious offense, whether or not it succeeded.
herbert,
I think the logic is that since her position at Harvard was undeserved, and that position presumably helped her obtain future positions (including Senator), everything else is undeserved too. Something of a “fruit of the poisonous tree” doctrine.
(Note: I’m not entirely sure I agree with this. If I’ve been a great employee for 5 years and my employer finds out I embellished my resume, I don’t necessarily think it follows that I should be fired because I don’t “deserve” my position.)
@David
This is a factual disagreement–possibly even one where I’m wrong? My understanding of the issue is that the places wherein she claimed to be native were so collateral and unimportant that the hiring committees were unlikely to even know about them
(I’d add that while this might not be equally true in every context, I think it is very true in the legal field as applied to nativeness–to anyone who works on anything touching native issues in the law, native ancestry means absolutely nothing, and instead tribal enrollment is entirely dispositive. It’s possible that the schools she worked at didn’t have any Indian Law practitioners and this therefore doesn’t apply, but I for one have been proceeding under the assumption that it did).
Your assumption strikes me as so hilariously unlikely that I’m not sure what to say.
I’ve read about universities dealing with the tribes if they have to cough up to pay to use them as a mascot (like the Florida Seminoles have a deal with some university or football team or something). But I have never heard of a university organization/club/society/whatever using a legal definition of tribal membership for admissions or hiring.
At least for me, they’ve always just taken me at my word. Which I have never intentionally lied about, but I did confuse Portuguese as part of the Hispanic category for a while.
What we know she did was to put her claim to be a minority law professor in a resource used by law schools looking for hires–I don’t see how that fits your description.
She also did something that caused both Penn and Harvard to regard her as a Native American, but we don’t know what. It could have been that she said something about her ancestry that she believed to be true and the university, wanting to supports its diversity claims, exaggerated it. But I have seen no evidence that, prior to the controversy arising during the Massachusetts senatorial election, she denied either Harvard’s claim about her or Penn’s. Do you think it likely that she didn’t know that her universities were representing her as Native American?
No. The qualifications for being elected to the Senate are quite different from the qualifications for being a Harvard law school professor. Would you want to argue that Trump’s election proves he was one of the best businessmen in America?
Putting that aside, suppose it is the case, as it might be, that her qualifications were good enough to have gotten her the positions she got at Penn and Harvard without the Native American claim. Then she isn’t guilty of stealing a position from a minority applicant, only of trying to. Is that really an improvement, from your standpoint?
Should Ford’s accusation of Kavanaugh have been dismissed on the basis that she didn’t say he raped her, only that he tried to rape her?
All I can say is that I work in the field of Indian Law, and that for every job and experience I’ve ever had, a claim of native ancestry that isn’t related to tribal membership means absolutely nothing. Indeed, one of my mentors is someone who has genuine native ancestry to the eastern Cherokee tribe, which is backed up by some cultural ties (e.g., he regularly dances at pow-wows, practices a sweat lodge tradition he got from a grandfather) and he actively avoids mentioning it (to the point where I didn’t discover it until I’d been working with him for several months)–within Indian country, anyone who talks about native ancestry without at least pointing to an enrolled parent is presumed to be a fake and a wannabe.
Relatedly, the majority of the natives I know didn’t hold it against her previously for any purposes beyond a smirk and an eyeroll–the Cherokee grandmother routine is simply too unexceptional and commonplace to worry about, and the importance of enrollment is taken too much for granted to find a mere claim of ancestry important or threatening. With this recent announcement, most have turned her–even if she might have hedged it in her full statement, the many headlines of “DNA test proves she’s actually native” and the implied definition of nativeness as race and genes instead of relating to tribal politics and culture stuck in a great many craws (my own included, even though I personally am white as the driven snow)
@David Frankly, I can’t speak to any of that. The details around exactly how and why she got on that directory have never been important to me and I don’t know anything about them, mostly because I’ve assumed they weren’t important to anyone else for the reasons I outlined in the previous comment.
It is possible that this is just a professional bias of mine, and that people who don’t work in my field don’t have the same dismissive attitude towards claims of native ancestry that don’t relate to being an enrolled member. But, for the record, they should–if schools are out there giving affirmative action to purported Native Americans who aren’t at least the child of an enrolled member, they ought to stop, immediately.
The two step (plus the fact that it was a hot issue where I lived as I was becoming politically aware) is why I find affirmative action a particularly grating topic.
At U of M, we had people simultaneously claiming:
1) Affirmative action is just one tiny part of a “holistic” admissions process, no individual should think they were accepted/rejected “because of” affirmative action.
2) Affirmative action is absolutely essential to maintain diversity. African American enrollment will drop by 50% if race cannot be considered in admissions.
It just does not seem possible to reconcile the two logically.
Sure, but that’s clearly not how university admissions handle race. I’m part Native Hawaiian. I am just automatically considered a minority for some purposes because I check that box. Even though I also check like 3 other boxes including white. Native Hawaiians don’t have similar tribal laws that I’m aware of (although I vaguely remember blood quantum rules for some of the Hawaiian schools), but nothing I have ever seen indicates you need to show tribal membership to a university. I kind of doubt those laws affect hiring committees either since we can see Elizabeth Warren was listed as a Native American.
Like, I agree it means nothing with respect to the law, but college admissions and hiring aren’t legally bound by that law.
@quanta413 I don’t in any way dispute that’s how it works for every other minority. As applied to Native Americans, I’d also expect that’s how it would work for undergrad and other non-legal institutions.
But at a law school? I believe at least someone on a given hiring committee would balk at basing anything material on a claim to native ancestry not related to enrollment.
You really think they would go out of their way to have an entirely different standard for native Americans than they do for every other minority?
IF that were the case, I would expect it to be a separate question one would have to answer. Sort of how race and ethnicity are separate questions now.
This strikes me as not at all plausible, but this is your field, not mine…
One other point–one might be inclined to grant my defense to cognitive dissonance while not extending that to the vast majority of leftists and left-liberals who lack my experience and understanding of the importance of tribal enrollment. To that, I would only answer: don’t underestimate the degree to which the wider left is taking direction from people like me. Compare Warren to Dolezal–Dolezal was immediately and harshly condemned by genuine blacks because what she did was a threat (both materially and in terms of ego) to genuine blacks. Indian country was much more forgiving and ambivalent (up until this week, at least) because what she did simply wasn’t seen as a threat (in either sense) to genuine natives (while, in contrast, what she’s done now is that exact type of threat, especially in light of a recent court decision).
Well, some of that’s just playing to the innumeracy of the audience. It’s a logical requirement that changing the admissions criteria to bring more blacks in, while keeping the number of seats the same, will decrease the number of seats given to non-blacks.
I suspect that a huge number of politically sensitive/CW-ish policies are defended by fuzzy or untenable arguments, with the realization that the side that needs to be convinced of their rightness will *want* to be convinced.
[1] “Minorities” here doesn’t include Asians, who are the victims rather than the beneficiaries of affirmative action overall.
I mean, that’s pretty how Indian Law works. Compare Morton v. Mancari to Regents v. Bakke. It is a truly unique status for truly unique reasons (which are very jealously guarded, to boot–there are a great many people who are truly freaking out over that Mancari-discordant court decision I linked to in the previous comment).
@herbert herberson
I find your position on affirmative action perfectly logical and defensible, but I think it’s an extreme minority view among those who support affirmative action. IIRC Jim Webb made some noises about a similar delineation when he was running (or maybe in his book before he ran) and got criticized for it. There are too many people with too much invested in the diversity racket for that position to go mainstream without some sort of trump-esque figure emerging from the left.
That’s how law works, because law is derived from a tangled mess of 200 year old statutes and treaties and precedents.
Law school admissions, I assume, works much more similarly to business school admissions, than it does to, you know, actual law.
Why is it inconceivable that I/we could just be taking her at her word? She grew up hearing stories about how her family had native American ancestry, lived her life as if the stuff her parents told her was accurate (to include collecting some of the benefits those would accrue) and basically had it as part of her self identify.
Now if the story was “she clearly new the extent of her actual ancestry and deliberately lied about it in order to accrue benefits she didn’t deserve, that’d be a story. To me, at most she would be guilty of not fact-checking her family stories.
I suspect that’s exactly what happened, and it would be a perfectly fine answer if she didn’t try to obscure what she’d done after the fact or make an issue now out of very weak tea.
Yeah, IF that were the case, then the right answer here would be for her to come out and say “I’m sorry, I honestly believed I had more Native ancestry than it turns out I do, I was wrong, and I won’t do it anymore. Here’s a token donation to Cherokee Lives Matter.”
Not “VINDICATED! These results PROVE that I am Native and that Trump is a big fat liar!”
I agree. I think Scott’s point above about how putting her in the position of either having to ignore this stuff and let it fester or address it and provoke criticism for addressing it in an unsatisfactory way is relevant, but I will agree that the way she’s released the DNA test does invite criticism.
But that being said, all this stuff about how the Left must now abandon support for her OR admit that we never actually cared about affirmative action is just so much dust in the wind.
I agree that these aren’t really the only two choices.
But the choice that many of them seem to have gone with, which is to say “Warren just OWNED Trump by proving that she totally IS a Native American!” is certainly a stupid one, that is well worthy of criticism.
“Abandon support for her” is ambiguous. It isn’t a reason why people on the left shouldn’t have voted for her for the senate, any more than the fact that Trump was pretty clearly unfaithful to his wife was a reason why people on the right shouldn’t have voted for him for president.
But I think it is a reason why people on the left shouldn’t push her forward as a leader of their movement unless it is really the case that they have nobody else who is equally able and hasn’t acted in a way strikingly inconsistent with left wing principles.
To be clear, the part I find implausible is not that she heard family stories and believed them.
The implausible part is that she didn’t understand the implications wrt affirmative action of her claiming to be a Cherokee and getting labeled a “woman of color”.
Also, as an Oklahoman, she should have been very familiar with the difference between “white person with a bit of Native blood in the family tree” and “Native American”.
The problem isn’t that she believed the family stories about grandpa being a quarter-Delaware, or even that she made a small amount of hay out of that by claiming Native American heritage on a list of law students or whatever, it’s that after the DNA test she insisted on taking her own self showed that could not be true about grandpa, she is still going “This proves I am indeed genuine part-Native American”.
The sensible thing is to go “Well, looks like the family stories weren’t quite accurate, but now we have the truth that I do have some ancestry” and leave it at that, not insist “now you owe me a million bucks, Donald”.
I get all that. And maybe I’d care more if I thought racial categories had any moral importance or should have any legal importance. But let’s suppose it’s 2020, and Warren is running for president against Trump or Cruz or someone.
Do I give a flying f–k whether she claimed Indian ancestry to improve her chances of getting a job? Nope, not a bit.
I care what she’s likely to do as president. What policies will she try to enact? Will she get us into another dumb war?
Similarly, if you tell me my lawyer claimed Indian ancestry to get a job, or my accountant used to tell racist jokes, or my dentist belonged to a country club that excluded Jews in its past, or my doctor was a drunken lout who harassed women as a college student, I don’t really care very much. I care about how they’re going to do their jobs now a lot. If I’m looking for someone to fix my roof or my leaking pipes, I want to know they’re going to do good work and not rip me off, but I don’t really care about like 90% of the stuff that people bring up as *really important questions of character* among political candidates.
Does the fact that in the past she has exhibited
a. The propensity to lie for the sake of her own benefit
b. The willingness to do so even when it would seem to contradict some of the deeply held principles of most of her political allies
c. The arrogance to deny doing so, even when caught red-handed
*Note, I fully admit these things are all also true of virtually every politician, so this would be a poor reason to vote against her if she was running against Trump specifically
@:albatross11
On the whole I agree with your examples.
But what if you are part of a political movement and you are choosing someone to be a recognized leader of that movement. Isn’t there a problem if that person has a history of acting in a way sharply inconsistent with the declared position of the movement? Not a reason not to vote for the person, since if you are part of a movement the opposition candidate is probably worse from your point of view, but a reason to choose someone else to be your spokesperson/acknowledge leader.
Aftagley says:
cassander says:
That sounds kind of like “It’s not the crime, it’s the cover-up.” Would you agree?
In theory, it should be a problem, but for most people it isn’t.
See: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton.
I’m pretty news focused, albeit from left-leaning sources, and I’d never heard about this “scandal” until Trump started calling her Pocahontas.
I find that interesting, since it seems to have been a weak point that she got attacked on back in 2012 by her opponent in the Massachusetts Senate race. A lot of the quotes I’m mining come from back then, and it looks like the attack is not unique to Trump, he simply resurrected it and put his own spin on it with the Pocahontas/Fauxahontas jibe.
So either it only was a big deal in Boston and/or Massachusetts at the time, or you were too young in 2012 to be aware/take interest?
“So either it only was a big deal in Boston and/or Massachusetts at the time, or you were too young in 2012 to be aware/take interest?”
I spent most of 2012 on a boat in Antarctic, so I admit that my consumption of news was limited during that time, but I don’t remember this controversy strongly breaking through on the national stage. That being said, I went back and looked at news articles being released at the time and it did get picked up by some national outlets. I don’t believe this changes my underlying point of “this was never a thing about Elizabeth Warren that people on the left cared about” hypothesis. In fact, polling data from 2012 suggest that despite her opponent making a big deal about it, voters didn’t care then either.
I did a quick google analytics check, and it kind of supports my hypothesis, but I could be reading too much into it:
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&geo=US&q=Elizabeth%20Warren%20indian
Basically nothing until 2012, a brief, relatively small, spike that correlates to the senate election, low level noise until Trump comes around in 2016 and then a succession of massive spikes which, if I had to guess, can be tracked back to every time this gets in the news.
IIRC Trump didn’t even invent Pocahontas as a nickname, it had been fairly common in right-wing circles far before he ran for President.
He was just much more likely to expropriate right-wing radio/internet memes and force them to the mainstream than any other Republican would ever dare.
Hmm, interesting. I guess that explains the low-level noise on the google analytics between 2012 and 2016; it spent that time matriculating in the right wing before Trump let it really break through.
Storytime!
A steamfitter colleague tells me that he used to get hired as part of San Francisco’s ‘local hire’ requirement to work jobs in the Bayview/Hunters-Point neighborhood as he lived there and was often accused of lying (which really irked him) because he was white in a neighborhood that mostly wasn’t.
I remember being on a construction sites and being annoyed when some stranger with a clipboard would come around asking what zip codes we live in, as apparently a R.V. within a quarter mile isn’t a proper answer.
I also remember being similarly infuriated when classmates in an “advanced” class (so mostly kids from the hills) accused me of not “really being from Berkeley” because I’d never heard of some damn ski shop (who am I kidding, I’m still angry 35 years later).
Anyway, on Affirmative Action at Harvard:
Eliminate Harvard, problem solved.
I didn’t realize you were a Yalie.
That made me smile.
Thanks!
You know what is more interesting? He didn’t even offer her a bet. That should blow your mind. Check out this post on the slatestarcodex reddit subreddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/slatestarcodex/comments/9o9uo4/culture_war_roundup_for_the_week_of_october_15/e7wflrr/
The video is even captioned correctly:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxdlLDug3Os
‘During his rally in Great Falls, Montana, President Trump repeated his “Pocahontas” slur and said that he’d ask Senator Elizabeth Warren to take a DNA test to prove her native American heritage, should he end up debating her in 2020.’
There is definitely enough ambiguity that if Warren wanted Trump to make good on his bet she should have asked him for terms before taking the test.
I think that’s the wrong quote. I’m pretty sure I found one where he offered a million dollar donation to her preferred charity if she took a DNA test and it showed her to be an Indian.
Steve Sailer wrote a very insightful column a few months ago in which he discussed this very question.
An interesting comparison is of course with the case of activist Rachel Dolezal, who was viciously savaged by (her fellow) leftists for boosting her career by fraudulently claiming to be African-American. Potential points of difference whose significance I leave up to the reader:
—Dolezal claimed to be black, Warren claimed to be Native American
—Dolezal’s career was more closely linked to her claim of minority ancestry
—If race is a social construct of lived experience, Dolezal actually has a better claim to be black than Warren has to be Amerindian
—Warren is a major politician, Dolezal was a relatively minor activist
A comparison that I think is original to me is between affirmative action fraud and stolen valor fraud. (The practice of lying about serving in the military and/or lying about which capacities you served in.) The former is an attempt to exploit the sacred values of the Blue Tribe, the latter is an attempt to exploit the sacred values of the Red Tribe.
BTW, white high school students do not mark themselves as black because 1) this seems risky, in case they are somehow found out, 2) they are in fact likely to be found out, because high school college-admissions-counselors communicate with universities about their students who are applying.
Is that true? What does that communication look like? That is probably true for some students (or some schools), but I’m not sure that is generally true. Of course I could be completely wrong and I don’t know what your background is for you to know that side of things.
*I’m not disagreeing with either of your points, just questioning your explanation at the end of 2.
Stolen valor is a good comparison. Are there conservative politicians who were found guilty of that and went on to be prominent political figures on the American right?
It’s not exactly stolen valor, but “Trump claims to love the military but dodged the draft by faking bone spurs!” is certainly a common criticism.
As was “Bush got his daddy to get him into the air national guard so he wouldn’t have to go to Vietnam” before.
And, as in the case of Warren, almost all of this criticism comes from the opposition, while their own party is happy to overlook it as not all that important really.
The closest example that comes to mind is Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, currently on the Judiciary Committee. He was recalled to active duty during the Gulf War and was later alleged to have described himself as a Gulf War veteran.
I’m not particularly familiar with the circumstances, but the example might be too weak to qualify. My understanding is that he was called out on a single statement, might have been misunderstood or misquoted, and he definitely did clarify in response that he was not a combat veteran, nor claimed to be. There is also the complicating factor that the armed forces (and various bureaucracies) use the word “veteran” in a somewhat different manner than common usage.
Yeah, strictly speaking he may qualify as a “Gulf War Veteran” because any active duty personnel who participate in a campaign (including non-combat roles) are that campaign’s veterans. For example, ever service member who served from like 2005 until 2012 (maybe later, I haven’t checked) qualifies as a “Global War on Terror” Veteran, but only those who deployed are veterans of our campaigns in Iraq or Afghanistan.
That was the purpose of creating separate “Service” vs “Expeditionary” medals – to make that exact distinction.
I was in the Navy during that time, and was awarded the “Global War on Terror Service Medal” simply for being enlisted (despite the fact that I never left the US). Personnel who were actually deployed in-theater are awarded the “Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal.” There is also the “Combat Action Ribbon” awarded exclusively to those who, well, see combat.
The VFW, notably, will not offer you membership if you have a Service medal, but not an Expeditionary one. Real veterans only. Not stateside desk-jockeys 🙂
I think your last point might be the biggest one – by the time this became a big deal, Warren was already a star on her way to too-big-to-fail. Dolezal was always disposable.
What I find remarkable about the Warren DNA story is how quickly, literally within hours, everyone switched to a false representation of what she was actually saying, and then proceeded to either mock or defend that false representation. The report by the Stanford geneticist is lying there all along but nobody’s reading it. The way the entire debate here is egregiously wrong on the basic facts is just mind-boggling.
The report posted by Warren said she probably had a native ancestor in 6th to 10th generation. It did not say that she had 1/64 to 1/1024 native DNA (0.97% to 1.15%). That’s not the same thing. Because of the way DNA gets mixed in the offspring chromosome by chromosome, rather than base pair by base pair, it’s very possible to have a 10th generation ancestor from whom you inherit literally no DNA; or on the contrary, much more than 0.97%. In Warren’s case, probably much more, but it’s unknown just how much. The conclusion “6th to 10th generation ancestor” was looking at specific markers in the genome, finding a large Native American-like chunk of DNA, and running a machine learning analysis on which generation ancestor is likely to explain such a chunk.
Maybe Warren’s DNA is 10% native, maybe 5%, maybe 1%. She doesn’t know and she’s never claimed it to be 1% or 0.1% or anything else. But everyone blithely says that’s what she claimed, even though her words are right there.
Then somebody dug up a 2014 paper in which there’s an estimate of 0.18% average native DNA, using different methodology from Warren’s report, that didn’t, again, claim 0.097%, but no matter, everybody’s now comparing this 0.18% to 0.097%. And the basic statistical mistake, in which you mistake an average value over all Americans to what an average American is likely to have, is just painful to watch, especially with SSC commenters. In fact, even if Warren does have 0.097% native DNA, and if that paper’s estimates are true, she still has more than ~97% of European-identified Americans who have 0.
Basically, https://twitter.com/carlzimmer/status/1052225063146143744 is required reading. This is that unlikely occasion in which a Twitter thread is x100 more illuminating than a ton of verbiage written in op-eds and news articles and discussion forums on the issue, including, unfortunately, SSC comments.
People are getting the 1/64 and 1/1024 by counting down the generations from six to ten generations back, so that the original ancestor might have been half-Cherokee (since the alleged ancestress was recorded as “white”, thus couldn’t have been full-blooded) then six generations down the line, Warren is one-sixtyfourth Cherokee. Ten generations reduces that down to one-thousandth (roughly).
So while you may be technically correct about “maybe 10% or 1% of her DNA is Native American”, in practice that is not what people use in real life (I have no idea exactly what percentage of my DNA is from my maternal grandmother, but if you asked me for an estimate I’d say I’m quarter-[family name] not “I estimate I have 21.7% [family name] DNA”), and Warren herself while she has never made any explicit claims has insinuated that a grandfather was part-Delaware and her mother’s family had Cherokee ancestry (not really defined down), so she was at least assuming she had something like one-sixteenth Native American ancestry, and certainly she was talking about it in terms more than “remote ancestor”.
In Warren’s case, probably much more, but it’s unknown just how much.
And where do you pull that estimation that her Native DNA is “probably much more” from? You’re making guesses just as much as the rest of us ignorami who can’t even read a plain scientific paper, and for the same reasons: this gores your ox.
Warren had the time and resources to take multiple tests, consult multiple geneticists, etc.
It is reasonable to assume that she picked the result most favorable to her claims.
Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that any “testing error” or what have you is an error in her favor, rather than the other way around.
No. 10% native would imply an ancestor within 3 or 4 generations. 5% gets us to 5 generations. Those claims are far too high to be in line with the report. See the report. It says “This is likely an underestimate as many of the segments not classified as high-confidence are also likely to be European in origin.” In other words, the unassigned fraction of ancestry is probably European.
Bustamente said he found .4% is almost certainly Native American DNA (not distinguishing North and South America, but given Warren is from Oklahoma probably North). He left 8% unassigned, but says it’s probably mostly European. 1/2^8 ~.4%. However complicated Bustamante’s method was for finding segments, his mean generation estimate is just inverting the repeated multiplication by 1/2.
People should read the technical addendum to Razib Khan’s post here
Or just read the report. It’s short. https://mk0elizabethwarh5ore.kinstacdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Bustamante_Report_2018.pdf
I think he did something complicated there, too. He says that he took into account the sizes of the segments, not just the total length. He gives citations. If she had a lot of short segments, with the same total length, he should have produced a longer distance to the ancestor.
That’s true. I was careless in my description. Inverting the repeated multiplication gets you his answer which I think was worth pointing out. The fanciness doesn’t add much in this case.
There’s only five identifiable but short segments and plenty of time for crossover to have occurred between chromosomes from generation to generation.
Length of segments is probably useful in telling you if someone had one European and one Native American parent or two half-European, half-Native American parents. Assuming you can’t just ask them. But in this case? Until very recently, marriage across racial groups in the U.S. was rare. If ancestry is a small fraction of the total, it’s probably safe to just do the simple thing.
Lengths of segments really are relevant to the case of just one ancestor. It’s also relevant if you want to compute error bars, but I’m not sure the widely quoted 6-10 was computed and not just guessed.
Warren’s DNA is 1/260 Indian. It’s just a coincidence that it’s so close to a power of 2.
It’s possible it’s just coincidence, but I’m suspicious that it’s actually a better approximation than it looks. If you have multiple ancestors further back, I’d expect more short segments and more variation due to more generations for recombination to have occurred.
But just one distant ancestor? Seems like it should work ok +- a couple generations for random loss of half of each parent’s chromosomes.
EDIT: A big issue would be total loss of all DNA from an ancestor, so maybe it’s worse than I think and/or the distribution of error from the idiot method will be very skewed. Either decently accurate or horribly off.
Recombination is very coarse. Warren’s children are unlikely to have half as much Indian DNA as her. They are about equally likely to have 1/4 as much or 3/4 as much (not a power of 2), depending on whether they get the big segment.
@Douglas Knight
Sure but that sort of process occurred many times between Elizabeth Warren’s ancestor and Elizabeth Warren.
I’d need to get out paper and pencil, Python, some references, and blow somewhere between an hour and a couple days to estimate it, because it’s not clear to me whether repeating the process many times lowers the relative spread in # of generations to inferred ancestor or not.
If it wasn’t for the possibility of complete loss of an ancestor’s genes and we could just alternate multiplications, I think we’d get something kind of like a lognormal distribution of inherited genes from a particular ancestor after many generations. Then you’d estimate or calculate the probability of having an ancestor so far back and combine that with probability of that fraction of your genes being from that ancestor given the ancestor being that many generations to get probability an ancestor is so many generations back.
Seems like the sort of thing someone would have computed. Maybe I could look it up.
Bustamante found a large chunk of native DNA on chromosome 10. He says this chunk has likely come from a native ancestor in 6th to 10th generation. But what’s come from this ancestor is the whole of chromosome 10, not just this chunk (ignoring for the moment DNA recombination, since it’s too rare to affect this particular chunk with high probability over just 10 generations). You get whole chromosomes from your parents, not particular sequences of interest. Chromosome 10 is ~150M base-pairs, which is ~2.5% of your entire DNA (all 46 chromosomes).
Now if you compare chromosome 10 of that ancestor, and chromosome 10 of some other European ancestor of Warren, most of them are going to be the same. The question is, what are you calling “native DNA”? If you’re trying to determine which base-pairs in Warren’s genome give evidence of native ancestry, then the parts of chromosome 10 that don’t differ between those two are of no interest to you. But if you’re trying to estimate *how much genetic material she got from her native American ancestor*, as opposed to her other ancestors, the answer is: all of chromosome 10 (well, one of her two chromosome 10s).
So if Warren only got this one chromosome from that ancestor, that’s already 2.5% of her DNA that’s *native DNA* in the sense that people would habitually understand this phrase (genetic material that came down to her from her native ancestors). That’s why 0.097% is not at all a reasonable number to carry around, even if one feels proud one was able to convert 1/1024 to it. Nobody gets 0.097% of some particular ancestor’s DNA because no chromosome is that small (again, pace recombination effects). Yes, most of these 2.5% are the same in her European ancestors too, but what of it? It still came from her native American ancestors. By far most DNA is the same in everyone, after all.
But actually Bustamante identified five other chunks from other chromosomes (presumably – he doesn’t give their numbers, but if they were from 10 too he’d have mentioned that) as likely native American. Depending on how many separate chromosomes these are and their lengths, the 2.5% estimate can grow quite larger yet.
Uh… recombination?
Ignoring recombination in this case is a huge mistake unless I’m missing something. Recombination leaves big chunks intact so you expect recombination to leave large chunks of contiguous segments from the ancestor, not to scramble the sequences together like eggs.
6 to 10 generations is plenty of time for crossover to have occurred. There are typically a 2 or 3 crossovers between each pair of chromosomes each generation according to this textbook. It should not be assumed that that whole chromosome came unchanged from the ancestor after so many generations.
Without recombination just passing down chromosomes will leave a lot of your ancestors totally out of the picture in not that many generations. If have no doubling of ancestors you only have to go 6 generations back before you have more great^X grandparents than chromosomes. At that point you would have 18 more direct ancestors than chromosomes and one generation before that you would have 82 more than chromosomes.
@quanta413:
OK, I’m completely going out of my depth here (edit: I commit to defer to any domain expert who’ll call me on my bullshit), and you’re probably right that recombination can’t be ignored over 10 generations. But I still think that talking of 0.097% “native DNA” due to having a 10th generation ancestor is ridiculous, and that nothing in Bustamante’s report gave any indication that this is likely to be the amount of genetic material that’s come from that particular ancestor.
If you have 2-3 crossover events per generation on chromosome 10, that means that in the generation that had the native ancestor and their European spouse, their children probably didn’t have either 0 or 100% of the native DNA chromosome 10 of their native parent. What they had is some fraction that would depend a lot on just where along the length of the chromosome the crossover events happened. But if a child got a small fraction of the native chromosome 10 (say 10% rather than 100%), then subsequent crossover events in later generations are likely to leave it intact, as there’re only 2-3 per the entire chromosome. So maybe my 2.5% (which is based on chromosome 10 only, again, we don’t know about others) is too high, and should be divided by an unknown factor; but it’s not correct to divide it by a constant factor *each generation*, the way the naive “mixing blood” understanding goes. So even with crossover events, you’re very unlikely to end up with just ~6M pairs (0.097% of genome) from the original ~150M of native chromosome 10 in Warren’s chromosome 10; and more importantly, nothing in Bustamante’s analysis points towards such an outcome.
In fact, the specific chunks Bustamante identifies as native American in ancestry already span 12M base-pairs which is 0.2% of the genome – twice longer than the 1/1024 number. And that’s only when you’re looking for chunks that are specifically likely to diverge!
@Anatoly
Oh, I agree that the 1/1024 number is obviously wrong. Because Bustamante found 1/250th could be confidently assigned to Native American ancestry already.
But he also says that the unassigned segments are “probably European”. He doesn’t say any of the unassigned segments are probably Native American.
More recombination makes reality closer to genealogical estimates like blood quantum, not farther.
Even though any individual chromosome randomly deviates from the genealogical expectation, it’s going to be true on average. If recombination occurred at a single base pair level, the mixing blood understanding would almost be exact. But recombination occurs in big chunks so rather than a normal distribution of ancestral fraction around the mean, we’ll see something with fat tails in ancestral fraction.
Let’s do some back of the envelope work.
2 to 3 recombinations per generation will cut chromosome 10 about 16-24 times over 8 generations. Chromsome 10 is 133 million basepairs, so a 5.5 to 8.3 million long segment is naively on the order of magnitude of the sort of lengths I would expect if I was looking for a fragment from a distant ancestor. Her longest segment was 4.7 million. Score one for the hard work of molecular biologists and geneticists.
I expect that we should see a lot of loss of DNA segments after 8 generations, but since the average ancestry has to be 1/2^N where N is the distance to the ancestor of interest we should expect that any fragments left are actually a little longer than you’d expect by a naive calculation. I’m mildly surprised that instead the longest segment is slightly shorter and there are instead a few other segments too, but only very mildly.
I think because of the uncertainties in recombination and chromosomes being separated during meiosis, Bustamante’s method gives a 6-10 generation range for the ancestor.
But this is very different from a claim that some much larger fraction of chromosome 10 is probably Native American. Unless I’m really, really missing something, that is highly unlikely.
Also, I’m not an expert in human genetics, but it should be kept in mind that most of human DNA is “junk” and humans have billions of DNA basepairs. Even though humans are something like 99.9% similar by sequence, it naively would take only a small fraction of their DNA assuming we’re looking at neutral mutations to identify the ancestry component.
IIRC Humans accumulate on the order of 20 or so mutations per individual per generation. Native Americans were separated from other continents on the order of 10,000 years ago. That’s about 500 generations across two separate genealogies so ~20,000 de novo mutations even if they had been from the same ancestral populations as Europeans before they diverged. But they weren’t.
That implies something like 1000 de novo mutations on chromosome 10. Plus the initial variation. That’s a mutation more than every 100,000 basepairs. In other words, at the scale’s Bustamante is looking at, finding divergence should not be hard. I’ve ignored the likely significant differences in founder populations which would push the differences up in frequency, and I’ve also ignored selection effects which act in complicated ways that can both suppress divergence or enhance it.
I do not believe that is the case.
You get your whole Y chromosome from your dad if you’re male, but the other chromosomes do this cool crossing over thing and kind-of shuffle their contents between your parents’ genes.
She has claimed, at various times in her life, to be Cherokee. And has let others claim it on her behalf and has not corrected them.
When most people think of someone “being” a specific ethnicity, they think of a much closer relation than “one ancestor 6-10 generations back”
Whether the math cleanly maps into percentages or not is completely and entirely beside the point. The intricacies of how DNA works are also completely and totally beside the point. The fact of the matter is that she’s been wrong. Personally, I doubt it was a completely deliberate lie – but to the extent that she keeps doing it now, after having this information, it will be.
I’m not at all sure that genetics and “being an ethnicity” match well enough to set a minimum level of genetics to “be” something.
I’ve known several people who were “black”–that was how they identified, how their family identified, etc–who were as fair-skinned as the average Italian-American and had fair hair and blue eyes. I do not think they were lying about their ethnicity.
That is not correct. The relevant quote from the study is:
“Likewise, as many as five million Americans who self-identify as European might have at least 1% Native American ancestry. ”
That’s at least 1%, not “any.” And all of the claims are about percentage of ancestry not percentage of DNA–I don’t know what you think that means. The evidence Warren reported implies that her ancestry is between about 1.5% and about .1% Amerind.
“That skef jerk seems to be gone now, and Warren is back in the news. So let met just re-paste my ‘Pocahontas! but really I’m totally above that sort of thing and this isn’t about Warren at all!’ macro here for, what, the fourth time on these boards? Yeah, that’s the ticket!”
David, if your motivation for posting this macro again and again really had to do with liberals rather than Warren, you would post it at least sometimes when liberals were the subject, rather than every time Warren gets in the news or comes up as a subject here. You have every ideological and personal reason to find Warren distasteful, and you do! But the pile of “I’m so above that” sophistry you have draped this point in over and over is so transparent that you should be embarrassed, and everyone here who picks similar rhetoric apart and doesn’t call you on it should also be embarrassed.
Since you claim that what I posted was a macro, would you like to point at the other places I have posted it in the past? Or admit that what you just said was not true?
The issue came up due to the DNA story, I got in some interesting exchanges in FB over it, I waited until an open thread permitting CW topics came up and wrote a long post on it. I’ve certainly commented in the past on the general topic, as on many others, but I don’t think that comes close to justifying what you wrote.
And you exaggerate the importance of your own presence or absence. There are a few commenters here who I have mentally tagged in one way or another, such as HBC, Plumber, and Deiseach, but you are not one of them and even for those I mostly don’t notice whether they have been posting lately.
I don’t find Warren particularly distasteful–no more so than a random politician with similar views. I do find what support for her on the left of the Democratic party says about the supporters distasteful. I find it depressing to conclude that most of the people I interact with don’t really care whether beliefs are true, only which side they support. I expect that to be less true here than in most places.
Sure, David. The last time (that I remember) you started this discussion about how the Warren Native American heritage thing says this or that about the left was here. Note your comment at 10:34 p.m. about the significance of Affirmative Action at the time, and it’s implication (via the importance of a Harvard pedigree) that just maybe her whole career can be attributed to that event.
Note my mention of your “macro” in that thread, due to your having started the same conversation in the same way here.
You don’t find Warren distasteful, you just happen to bring up this point in the manner of an off-hand shower thought whenever she is in the news or otherwise on people’s minds.
Thank you for the examples. I have several times pointed out the apparent contradiction between Warren’s acts and her supporters beliefs. This time, as you may have noticed if you read my post, I also discussed relevant points raised by her recent DNA announcement and people’s response to it–about the first thirty or forty percent of my comment .
Each time the focus of my argument has been not on Warren but on what her support by the left of the Democratic party says about them. This time I pointed out that Ted Kennedy’s popularity with roughly the same people raised another example of the same issue. That might suggest to you that my concern is not principally with Warren (or Kennedy) but with the people who support them and what that support says about those people. If I come across another good example I’ll try to add it next time I want to raise the issue.
You have an odd definition of “macro.” It apparently covers making the same point several times with varying information, arguments, and context.
@skef:
I wouldn’t call it a macro; I think David probably thinks in complete paragraphs. For instance, he’s told some SCA stories more than once here. (Not complaining, I love SCA stories.)
Warren didn’t know that she had “one Native American ancestor 6-10 generations back”. She knew that she had a family tradition of Native Ancestry heritage. For all she knew, it could be 3-4 generations back. Now, the DNA test has come out and it turns it’s further back. That doesn’t mean she has lied at any stage.
It means that she lied when she described herself to the AALS as a minority law professor. It means that the claims by Harvard and Penn that she was a Native American were false, and if she believed that the only basis was one Native American great grandparent (3 generations back) or great great grandparent (4) she knew the claims were false but still, so far as we can tell, permitted the universities to make them.
It doesn’t imply that various other things she said were false.
It’s a pity Trump didn’t just offer to pay between 1.5 and o.1% of a million dollars to a charity of Warren’s choice.
I heard a wag today suggest that Trump could seriously troll Warren by donating $976.56 (1/1024th of $1 million) to her suggested charity, then donating the remaining $999,023.44 to the Cherokee Nation (which reacted negatively to Warren’s claim) and claiming that he was happy to help “real Native Americans.”
I want Trump to take a DNA test, discover at least .1% African ancestry, and run as America’s second black president.
But it may not be true and in any case I don’t think it would be politically wise. And by that standard there have surely been more.
I considered Warren to have satisfied Trump’s condition.* I had tried to look up Trump’s exact wager with Warren, and couldn’t find anything with his whole statement, in context, so I didn’t think about the “proved she had >0 ancestry” vs “proved she *was* Native American” distinction. If you don’t have Trump’s exact words in front of you, it’s probably an easy mistake to make. If the people who claimed Warren had satisfied Trump’s conditions weren’t also calling her an actual Native American, they were probably just mistaken on the terms.
*No, I don’t think she should be “considered” Native American. Yes, it’s very possible she took multiple tests until she got margin-of-error results. I think Trump could defensibly not pay out, although I doubt he was sincere in his wager to begin with.
About right-wing politicians who act in ways that their supporters should consider inconsistent with right-wing principles…
My memory of Newt Gingrich is that he concealed an affair during the Clinton impeachment. That affair, when exposed, led to a loss of his leadership role in the House of Representatives.
Gingrich may have convinced his home-District voters to keep him in the House, or he may have decided not to run…I can’t recall.
My other memory is that Gingrich never won an election at the national scale. So it’s hard to gauge whether the right-wing people of the nation accepted him afterwards or not.
…
My general lack of charity towards your positioning in this post has many sources, some of which I have already indicated. But here is a basic structural one: If your real interest were in the phenomenon you otherwise discuss, being a smart person and experienced academic I suspect you would have noticed that your first case isn’t an example of it. Nothing about that position on “Trump’s bet”* goes against liberal pieties. Granting everything you say the people in question are claiming someone on the opposite ideological side did something nasty or foolish or both that the person didn’t actually do.
And you’re not even saying that they’re lying about this, just that they should know better. If you’re really can’t come up with an example of that on the other side, you live under a rock. Try Birtherism for a start.
* Scare-quotes added later for pickiness’ sake
Correct.
I have, at various points, offered two possible explanations for the pattern I have been commenting on. One is that people on the left are hypocrites, don’t believe in their announced principles when doing so is inconvenient. The other is that they are very good at believing what they want to believe and not believing things they don’t want to believe, however strong the evidence.
What I had just observed on FB was an example of the second pattern. A whole bunch of relatively sophisticated people saw what they wanted to see–Trump being shamed by their heroine–when it wasn’t there to be seen, when a few minutes searching online would have shown them that Trump had not made the promise that Warren was calling on him to keep. One person making that mistake is ordinary error. Everybody making it is a pattern, evidence.
That isn’t the only case I have observed of that pattern. I made a blog post years ago demonstrating that a particular factoid popular in the climate controversy came out of work done by someone who had provably lied in print about his own work. What was interesting about that case was that all the evidence was available for anyone curious to check, conveniently webbed by the lead author and his fellows. From time to time in contexts that strike me as appropriate I point people at the post.
There may have been as many as two or three people over the past four and a half years on his side of the controversy willing to concede the clear evidence that he had lied. That wasn’t evidence of hypocrisy, except to the extent that people who claim to be supporting science are supposed to care about such things, but it was strong evidence of people being blind to evidence for something they didn’t want to believe.
Which I find disturbing. Perhaps you don’t, or don’t see why I do.
On your suggestion of where to look for evidence, I mostly don’t search for evidence on such things, I come across it and respond. You may well be correct that birtherism would provide good examples of people on the right not seeing what they didn’t want to see, but I was never sufficiently interested in birtherism to follow that controversy. I expected that there would be examples on the right, which is why I asked people to provide them. Probably examples in non-political contexts as well.
But I remain puzzled as to why you think I have something against Warren in particular. Is there another Democratic politician who would make a better example of the pattern I’m criticizing? I think it’s pretty clear that Hilary funneled a bribe to Bill from a business in the state he was governor of, using bogus investment transactions to do it, but that’s a much more complicated case so easier not to understand. The Lewinsky case is entirely clear but I’m not sure that even feminists disapprove of consensual sex between employer and employee if it’s really consensual—I take the criticism of it to be based on the idea that it usually isn’t. Bill has also been accused of forcible rape, but so far as I know there is no conclusive evidence available that he’s guilty.
Someone else I should be looking at?
There is no novel “pattern” that all of your examples fall under. Most of them fall under a plausibly novel pattern involving a certain kind of hypocrisy. The first is just motivated reasoning.
Are you actually proposing that your question was “Hey, I noticed some examples of politically related motivated reasoning on the left, do you think that happens on the right too?”? What could be more common and mundane than motivated reasoning tied to politics? “Hey — I was out walking today and noticed this person with a hole or pit in the lower middle of their torso. Do you think anyone else has that?”
Are we supposed to think that David Friedman has never heard of the concept of motivated reasoning? Or that there is some important distinction between that general category and the “Trump bet” example that makes it interesting?
But if a list of examples of motivated reasoning is what you want, just indicate that in reply and I and I’m sure many other people can help you out with that.
Because (among other things):
1) You keep bringing this subject up
2) Knowing (by know) how the conversation proceeds after that (focusing on Warren, not the point you claim to be interested in)
3) Never mentioning or engaging with the points brought up the last go round, or even indicating that the subject has been discussed at length in the past.
4) This time you clumsily included a completely boring and everyday circumstance that a) doesn’t fit your canned framing but b) once again concerns Elizabeth Warren.
5) The last go-round you eventually said things about Warren and affirmative action implying that the latter might be all there is to her present prominence.
6) You have every ideological reason to oppose what Warren hopes to accomplish, so it’s not exactly a surprise.
7) The six months after the last thread during which you picked at my posts here at least ten times more frequently than before, even when the topic didn’t much interest you and occasionally prompting uncharacteristic comments from third parties. By itself that means nothing, but if you’re happy to plainly mischaracterize your attitude towards *me* above, then etc. etc.
There is an interesting new study about the political tribes in American politics. It seems that the extreme left (‘progressive activists’) is a bit more of an outlier than the extreme right. What is also interesting is that the progressive activists are much whiter, better educated and richer than average. So one can argue that their politics are so extreme due to an overly extreme perception of the less well off, insufficiently moderated by personal experience.
Interestingly, a huge difference between the progressive activists on the extreme left and the ‘devoted conservatives’ on the extreme right, is a belief in locus of control, where the extreme left believes extremely strongly that people’s outcomes are outside of their control, while the devoted conservatives believe rather strongly that people do have control of their outcomes.
So one can then theorize that this must result in very strong guilt among the mostly rather well-off progressive activists, who feel that their advantages in life are unearned, while the conservatives are much more accepting of inequality due to it being the result of choices that people made.
—
Another interesting finding is that worry about political correctness is shared by everyone, but the progressive activists. So this is not so much a left vs right issue, but really much more the extreme left vs everyone else. The Atlantic wrote an article specifically about this.
PS. Perhaps we should adopt ‘progressive activists’ as terminology here, rather than use ‘SJ’ or ‘SJW’ (to be more politically correct 😛 )
PS. Note that the report itself is not politically neutral, but holds a certain view as true. Nevertheless, it is very much worth reading (but critically, as always).
I worry about these studies because they’re so influenced by the way you define the “tribes”.
For example, if you define “progressive activists” so that it captures the most extreme 10% of Democrats, but you define “devoted conservatives” so that it captures a kind of random sampling of extreme and non-extreme Republicans, then you can prove that progressives are “more extreme” than conservatives.
Scott,
I don’t think that this objection is fair if they did cluster analysis correctly. Of course it is possible to make debatable choices at the edges, especially if there is no hard divide between clusters, but your example assumes intentional tampering.
Note that they didn’t actually conclude that progressive activists are a bit more extreme. It’s something that I (think I) noticed. So it doesn’t make sense to argue that they worked to a conclusion, when it’s not actually their conclusion.
It is unfortunate that they didn’t publish the raw data so others can do their own analysis, although sadly enough this is not commonly done by researchers, so this doesn’t reflect badly on them specifically.
Let’s say that one objective cluster is the most extreme 10% of democrats, and another is “a kind of random sampling of extreme and non-extreme Republicans”. Then it’s not fair to say that they intentionally cooked the results to prove that progressives are “more extreme” than conservatives. But it still holds that the fact the “progressive activists” cluster is more extreme than the “devoted conservatives” cluster is expected, obvious, and doesn’t show anything non-trivial about the groups, and especially not about progressives and conservatives in general.
You seem to be arguing that the cluster on the right might be more diverse, while still the most obvious cluster to identify, but that is exactly the conclusion that I drew. I don’t see how this is a rebuttal.
For example, imagine that one bar only has Hell’s Angels, while another bar has 80% lesbians and 20% bisexuals. Both are obvious clusters due to them hanging out in the same place, but the ‘lesbian and a bit bi’ cluster is much fuzzier at the edges, making them less of a bubble, while the Hell’s Angels cluster has much stricter policing of who is in and who is out.
Arguing that you can’t draw the conclusion that the ‘lesbian and a bit bi’ cluster has more diversity, because the ‘lesbian and a bit bi’ cluster has more diversity, seems like a rather strange argument.
I’m eager to find a good term to use, but I’m not certain that “progressive activist” is a good title. There already was a movement in the US called progressivism and it brought a number of important social reforms. It brought around some questionable ones, such as large-scale government works and elected judges. It also supported some which in hindsight were viewed as not good, such as prohibition and the eugenics movement.
True. Also, it is questionable whether this group is actually that progressive or whether they horseshoed themselves into regressiveness.
Who are you actually interested in labeling? People who believe in social justice advocacy as a goal? Or something else?
Because SJW disappears up its own navel as being
oxymoronicallytautologicallly true, or simply false.
The cluster that they identified in the paper.
FWIW ‘progressive’ applied in a modern context already means ‘SJW’-but-not-perjoratively to me. I’d hesitate to use the work ‘activist’ for someone who’s just writing blog comments, though.
I think the real point of SJW is the W. It ties in with “all’s fair in love and war.” If you think of ideological conflict as war rather than argument, there is no reason you should limit yourself to saying things that are true or making arguments that you believe are correct if doing something else works better.
I don’t see any reason to expect progressive activists in general to act that way. On the other hand, I can think of at least one prominent figure on my side of most of these debates who, in my view, did.
I think that a very worrying finding is that not only are the extremes most locked into ‘the narrative’, but they are also the most engaged and willing to accept conflict. We’ve seen the effect of this on social media, where the extremes tend to dominate conversations way beyond their actual level of support.
Take the case of a woman they quote: “we used to have our discussions about politics and then it was done and we talked about the kids or new recipes or what we are doing at work or whatever … but with those three friends it has become a big wedge because they will not leave me alone and back off it…. They are not friends anymore because we cannot find common ground anymore. They want to bring politics into everything, politics shapes their lives.”
It seems to me that this woman is conflict averse and was able to steer conversations with her extremist friends in face-to-face meetings, where her subtle body language worked and where there aren’t other extremists to egg her friends on. Online, she is unable to do so and can no longer get others to tone down their extremism in conversations with her, causing her to ‘nope’ out of the relationship. This isolates the extremists from moderating influences.
In general, the more that America/The West listens to and/or empowers activists, the more the moderates are ignored and the extremes dominate. So I think that we should be very wary of giving substantial power to those who volunteer to take on an activist task, without a form of democracy or another kind of check and balance to ensure that their behavior actually has support by a large group, rather than being merely favored by a small minority of extremists.
For example, a way not to do it is to have a small subgroup make a policy and then apply this as a dictate to the entire group, where their only option is take it or leave it (or sabotage). I think that the result of that is misery all around. The small minority of extremists falsely believes that having their views elevated to policy means that the organisation has decided to implement those policies, while the reality is that the lack of initial push back was not due to the majority agreeing with them, but the majority being politically disengaged unless things impact them directly. Once that majority gets hit with the consequences of a policy, they feel oppressed and weakly resist. So then the small minority of extremists feel oppressed/angry at the response by the majority, while the majority feels oppressed/angry as well.
The study found that the ‘exhausted majority’ actually do like a strong leader (in contrast with the common belief that desiring a strong leader is an extremist trait), which may stem from their inability to fight for their own interests as strongly as the extremists can. It is quite logical that they then favor a hero: someone who shares their concerns/beliefs, but not their passivity. Ironically, this desire, that is often seen as a threat to the ability of government to be representative, may actually be the way in which this group tries to fix their under-representation.
Look at table 1.1.3 in the appendix of the report, on page 142. Why are people with some college but no degree (yet) so conservative?
You ask me to imagine this group and I think ‘current students and dropouts’, which I don’t expect to constitute 38% of the country, so I’m probably misinterpreting what this group is. Though I also notice that the columns don’t add to 100% even though the categories seem like they ought to be disjoint, so maybe they just botched this table?
Eh, I think that if we take “some college” super literally and say that it includes everyone who “does not have a degree but spent any amount of time greater than zero attempting to take at least one college course” it could easily add up to 38%.
The “you must have college” meme is so extensive that almost every minimum wage earning service employee I know has at least tried to get some college at some point, even if it meant taking two classes as the local community college for a few weeks prior to giving up and quitting.
That probably contributes, but I think there is another group that probably accounts for a large amount of that percentage: people who attend school to get technical certificates or take specific classes for training. Does a person who took part in an x-month welding program at the local community college and obtained a welding certification (but no degree) count as some college/no degree? What about someone who goes to school to become an RN but does not actually get a degree (this was some time ago, but my mom did a three year full-time nursing program but did not get a bachelor’s or associate’s out of it, which seems to not fit into 2-year degree, some college/no degree, or 4 year degree categories)? And then for training, there is the guy in sales who will be working with clients in Mexico and enrolls in a couple Spanish courses (as one example of a someone taking a couple courses for training). Some of the certificate people might report as having completed a degree, but some (most?) would probably report as some college, no degree.
I’ve always taken issue with the “some college” grouping in studies, because it is so broad as to be useless, it needs to be broken down further and the question asked more clearly in most cases.
Also, because I am an idiot, I clicked the report button instead of reply at first, so sorry for that to both you and anyone who might be monitoring that, obviously nothing reportable in that post.
I don’t disagree with anything you said.
I’d also add that “some college” isn’t just excessively broad, but it’s the only broad option in what is typically a radio-button style “check one” prompt, wherein every other selection is quite specific and easy to quantify “Do you have a high school degree or not? Do you have a bachelors degree or not? etc.”
Therefore, anyone for whom the situation is the least bit ambiguous is going to inevitably be lumped into the “some college” bucket. It might as well just be labeled “Other”
This might be a minority of that group, but it also includes people like me who didn’t finish their degree because they started working and had no need. I went back to college in my mid-20s when I was doing QA work, got hired as a programmer before finishing, and haven’t looked back since.
I imagine there are others who go to college after they’ve already been in the workforce for a bit and then the fact that they are holding down a job and working towards a degree is enough to get them noticed and employed in whatever career path they were aiming for. Or those who drop out to become entrepreneurs or whatever.
Edit: Not to say I’m ultra conservative myself, but I can see people in this group being more conservative than general, especially compared to those who respect academia and think having a degree is a worthy goal in itself and not just a piece of paper you need to prove you’re employable
#ADifferentAnonymous
“……You ask me to imagine this group and I think ‘current students and dropouts’, which I don’t expect to constitute 38% of the country…”
Yeah 38% seems really high to me as well, but I think more young people now see less opportunities elsewhere so they try to go to college instead of just working.
A lot of them are probably people who’ve taken some classes at a community college, to get technical certifications for example, but didn’t pursue a degree. There are more college dropouts than I’d naively have expected, too — about a third as many as graduate — but the first group’s probably bigger.
I think we should be careful about what this belief means exactly.
The extreme progressives are unusually white and rich. The people I’ve met in that category don’t behave like they believe their outcomes are outside of their control.
No, but they tend to believe that those poor, downtrodden people they’ve never met have lives beyond their control.
This is the sort of shitty, oft-unchallenged snark/lack of charity that makes me not want to participate.
Who do you expect to challenge it? Why not you?
Well, really, this is challenging it, just in a contentless passive-aggressive sort of way. “Less of this please” is far less obnoxious than “This is what is wrong with SSC!”
Meanwhile, most of us regard -response- as the purpose of commenting here, so a -response- to a low value comment is basically just rewarding it. Don’t feed the trolls, you know, but as a kind of feedback mechanism – if you want to talk to smart people, say smart things.
So the next time you see unchallenged snark, consider the possibility the rest of us regard engaging with it to be rewarding it, instead of concluding that everybody agrees with it.
(That said, “snark” as a sneer word is amusing to me, as it is basically complaining that other people are making jokes. Ayn Rand much?)
Specifically cheap, mean-spirited jokes aimed at enforcing ingroup norms. It’s humor, but that’s not the reason people are calling it out.
(That said, I didn’t think Gossage’s comment was worth calling out as such.)
I support Gossage’s comment and consider it accurate and necessary. If he hadn’t already made it, I likely would have.
Why don’t you interpret it as a possible interpretation of the evidence and comment on it on that basis, agreeing or disagreeing? If people with lots of advantages believe that people in general have little control over their lives, isn’t an obvious explanation that they are talking about other people?
If the subject was not control over their lives but people going hungry, wouldn’t the obvious interpretation of a rich person believing that many children went to bed hungry being that he was talking about other people’s children?
@Thegnskald
Well of course I did, that doesn’t really change the trend though (and by “challenges” I don’t mean complete call-outs like this, I mean some degree of rebuttal).
How exactly would I respond with content, what argument is there to latch onto here? Is the onus on me to write an essay on community outreach shit defending this vague ultra-progressive group, that’ll shift to “More rich/progressive than your examples” the moment I attempt to focus it? Is “Yes they have interacted with poor people, piss off” enough content?
And yes I could treat the post with maximum respect and try to prove that yes, we do have personal stake in this and aren’t just virtue signaling. But that feels… I dunno, like starting at the Facebook ground floor of the whole dispute, the progressive equivalent of having to respond to “If you hate government so much why do you use ROADS?” all the time. It doesn’t feel like an appealing use of time.
There’s been speculation on why this space can feel hostile to leftists. And personally, it’s not strange opinions or “forbidden lore” that bother me, it’s this sort of nonsense that makes me feel apart from the community and tab out. I know callout posts are always obnoxious, but this was a good field example of my personal grievance.
(Also I think I’m just being aggressive-aggressive)
I don’t buy this explanation, “Ignore the troll” is not at all how SJW-bait is treated. And lest I go full WhatAbout I completely support addressing that nonsense too, but you can’t then turn around and say “Well our silence here means we don’t agree with it” when yall are very much not silent in other cases.
The obvious question to ask is, *which* extreme progressives believe those things? Is it someone here? Maybe point to their statements?
It’s a bit like someone saying “The alt-right want to keep blacks down to keep their privilege for being white.” That is probably true of *someone*, but probably not everyone labeled alt-right. So pointing to a specific person and statement might be more productive.
@ManyCookies
You could give a different explanation for the survey results.
You could argue that those people (might) believe in very low social mobility, where being born poor is nearly a guarantee to end up poor, while being born rich nearly a guarantee to end up rich. Then you could argue that doesn’t conflict with them believing in a relatively small locus of control, where people can still sometimes better or worsen themselves a little at the margins.
Or you can argue that people just round down to answer the question. So if they believe that 49% of the outcome is under people’s control, but 51% isn’t, then this gets answered and reported as them not believing that people are in control of their outcomes.
Telling people that their explanation is uncharitable, but then not actually giving an explanation that is more charitable seems itself to be uncharitable. Why not assume that this is the best that Gossage Vardebedian can do, due to his beliefs, and try to broaden his perspective?
Less meta guys. Just let ManyCookies complain about the snark.
I thought Gossage’s comment was pretty borderline, but I have no easy answer for it. It is true of some people, and it’s not true of others and I don’t want to get down in the mud about that.
I’m more willing to get in the mud about narrower comments.
Ok I promise no more levels of meta by me now.
I think the answer to this is Brandolini’s Law. “[a large vague group i don’t like] tends to [do something bad]” is pretty common here but usually, as in this case, it’s kind of too subjective to really argue for or against.
Seems accurate to me. It’s a common theme — even has a Red Tribe equivalent, “There but for the grace of God go I”. On the progressive side it comes in the form of claiming success is due only to inherited wealth or to luck, and that therefore any scheme by which the fruits of that success are redistributed to the less fortunate is perfectly fair and reasonable.
If you believe that personality traits are strongly hereditary and/or dependent on early childhood environment, then pretty much everything comes down to luck. The Horatio Alger exemplar who went from rags to riches on the basis of grit and hard work, meh, he just inherited the grit and the drive for hard work, how does that make him a better man than the one who inherited slack and laziness?
It is nonetheless possible for people to believe, and many people do believe, either A: the moral status of “deservedness” is and ought to be inequitably hereditary in a manner coupled to hereditary grit/IQ/etc, or B: pragmatically desirable outcomes are achieved by offering greater rewards to people who use their inherited gifts in socially beneficial ways than are offered to people who don’t have such gifts to offer in the first place. Or C: both at the same time. And note that the motivating power of a reward is greatly diminished if it comes with a side order of “…but never forget, you don’t really deserve this”.
@Nybbler, John
“Poor, downtrodden people they’ve never met” was the part that really annoyed me here and couldn’t figure a decent response to. The question of how much agency progressives assign to folk is interesting, the question of Lmao Have They Even Met a Poor Person is obnoxious.
So, I’ll offer an example of someone who thinks this way. I think it’s actually true that a lot of people on the bottom have ended up there because of stuff outside their control. Not 100% out of their control, but substantially out of their control.
A large fraction of your intelligence, personality, diligence, tendency to violence, etc., is probably genetic, and you had zero control over it. Much of the rest is probably driven by your early childhood environment (lead exposure), your culture and upbringing, and random developmental noise.
People with 80 IQs have a really hard row to hoe in modern America. It’s not their fault, the society is just too complex and the returns to intelligence are too high. Getting through high school is a serious challenge at that intelligence level. You’re not welcome in the military. Going to college is an utter waste of your time. The smart, highly-educated people at the top of the society have built up a huge set of complex rules and procedures you have to go through to be allowed to do stuff within your abilities–for example, you need to pass a written test and go to school to be a hairdresser in a lot of places.
Being not very smart probably works better when your culture gives you (and enforces) rules that you can follow and that will work out better for you if you follow them. Stuff like marrying before having kids, or having a strong work-ethic, or limiting your drinking and partying to sub-life-destroying levels. We’ve kind-of dismantled that structure for people at the bottom–this is basically what _Coming Apart_ is about.
There used to be more places for people at this level to find a place in the world. Get a factory job and you can be not all that bright, but still do the work. Join the union, and there are other people who will be on your side, maybe keep you from getting shafted. But a lot of that stuff has gone away now.
So yeah, even though I don’t spend much time around people with 80 IQs, I do think a lot of them are getting ground up in the gears by stuff they don’t have much control over. It may be that I’m not such a great fit for the “extreme progressive” category, though.
I think that if you get down to the details, both sides of the political spectrum would largely agree that specific disabilities can hold people back. I think that the main reason why the left and right answer so differently is that the right really dislikes moochers and wants people to do what they can, while the left dislikes it much more when people lack opportunity and wants to fix that.
So the answers reflect people’s primary concern, not necessarily their only concern.
Sure, but like you said you’re not a good example of a progressive.
I would agree with a significant chunk of what you said. But IQ only correlates with wealth and income at such at well below .5 IIRC. I doubt the remainder of what happens is dominated by who your parents were. So I think there’s plenty of room for other sorts of things that more resemble choices (lack of conscientiousness or perseverance) to contribute to differences between people.
@albatross11,
Just posting to say that I find myself agreeing with so very much of your post.
That ties in with a recurring pattern in US opinion polling, where you tend to get a lot of people who are pretty content with their own position, but convinced that everyone else is going to the dogs.
Also interesting that Traditional Conservatives are “wings”, but Traditional Liberals are not.
Also interesting that Traditional Conservatives are “wings”, but Traditional Liberals are not.
That was a concern of mine as well. I think that the key is in the following paragraph: “Importantly, the Traditional Conservatives do not belong to the Exhausted Majority, while the Traditional Liberals do. The key difference lies in their mood towards the country’s politics. While the Exhausted Majority express disillusionment, frustration, and anger at the current state of US politics, Traditional Conservatives are far more likely to express confidence, excitement and optimism. As such, the Traditional Conservatives hold a meaningfully different emotional disposition towards the country that aligns them more with the Devoted Conservatives.”
Wouldn’t it be likely for Traditional Conservatives to be more confident, excited, and optimistic because for the moment conservatives and their allies are in power? And wouldn’t it be likely that Traditional Liberals would be less confident, less excited, and pessimistic because their side had lost the last major round of US elections?
I’m hoping that had this research been done three years earlier, the Traditional Liberals would have shown as Wings while the Traditional Conservatives would have been viewed as Exhausted Majority. It makes sense that the Traditional Conservatives would want more compromise when they were out of power (and, likewise, that Traditional Liberals are now hopefully seeing the wisdom of compromise now that they are out of power).
Further, looking at Figure 6.2, it looks like the Traditional Liberals in the Exhausted Majority are more likely to have Donated Money to an Advocacy Group or Political Organization, Called Congress or another Political Representative or Shared Political Content on Social Media than the Traditional Conservatives in the Wings, which contradicts the arguments in the chapter.
Agreed. I think if there’s any evidence of ideological bias in the group labels, it’s in “Passive Liberals” vs “Moderates”. Why not “Passive Liberals” vs “Passive Conservatives”, since the Moderates “tend to be socially conservative”?
Still, I didn’t see anything overtly biased enough for me to hold it against them.
Isn’t the entire concept of “privilege” based around this assumption?
Or the notion that we have to say, abolish private schools because they promote inequality?
The general notion that equal outcomes are a positive virtue to be sought out, regardless of unequal inputs?
This is pretty easily reconciled. I believe (and I think most people agree?) that what happens to you from moment-of-conception to your mid teens is both entirely out of your control and hugely determines how the rest of your life is going to go. By the time you’re actually old enough and autonomous enough to make your own life decisions, most of who you are is already set in place. You might better yourself with hard work, or miss opportunities through laziness, but you’re still largely a product of those initial circumstances.
I can get better at basketball if I practice. But whether or not I’m NBA material was set in stone by age eight. Are my basketball skills “in my control” or “out of my control”?
I agree that there are subtleties to it. I don’t like the NBA example much though because it’s such an outlier. Most things give you a lot more control than that. Whether you had even a slight chance at the NBA was mostly determined by conception.
I would disagree that people have little control up through their mid teens. I’ve seen people do worse in school than they could have which undoubtedly has affected their earning potential.
And I’ve seen or heard of lots of people making obviously terrible decisions. I’m talking really bad.
I don’t think the attitude makes sense too broadly. You can’t control whether or not an earthquake occurs. You can only somewhat affect whether or not you die in a car crash. But you can not knock someone up or get knocked up early (mostly, control over this isn’t perfect you could be raped but it’s relatively within control), you can do or not do drugs, you can try or not in your classes.
People fail to do a lot of very common things that would notably improve their lot in life.
Every success story has some luck/outside help in it, and some boneheaded stunts/dumb decisions that didn’t go so badly as they might have.
Every failure story has some boneheaded stunts/dumb decisions that went really badly, and some luck/outside help that didn’t quite save the day.
Yes, getting (someone) knocked up is almost entirely based on your own decisions, but someone* might still say that it’s largely out of your control whether you are the kind of person who does reckless and irresponsible things like getting (someone) knocked up, or whether you are the kind of person with judgement and self-control. It might be that whether you’re reckless and impulsive at age 30 is mostly dependent on whether you were reckless and impulsive at 15, and whether you were reckless and impulsive at 15 is mostly dependent on genes, environment, and childhood.
Although at this point we’re getting close to “Does free will exist (and to what extent)?”
*On the one hand, I think I’m pretty deterministic. On the other, I don’t actually want to say “People can never change” because I still believe in forgiveness, persuasion, benefit of the doubt, etc.
To be totally clear, I’m not staking out a philosophical claim. I think determinism is a reasonable framework.
But biological-machine-me (which is all of me as far as I know) has determined that it’s probably best to tell people they can and should do their best not to make bad decisions because if enough people say that you should avoid making poor choices fewer people will probably make those poor choices.
It’s also important to tell them they can’t choose or have everything, but these aren’t contradictory lessons. You have only a finite set of options. Then you choose some. Hopefully you choose well.
By Crom that PDF is hard to read on my phone!
The most prominent essay I could find mentioning the “Hidden Tribes” typology was in David Brooks latest New York Times column which I’ll try to copy and paste here:
so I suppose this is going to be our new labels?
I’m pretty dubious on Brooks’ contention of a broad center in agreement against “progressives” and “conservatives”, as while on average American voters are slightly to the “right” of Democratic Party on cultural/social issues and they are a bit to the left of the Republican Party on economic issues, and while Republicans seem to understand this better than the Democrats, which is why they stopped campaigning on tax cuts, while the Democrats seemed to think that opposing Kavaugh’s nomination would get them more support instead it has created a voter backlash, that dims the probability of the predicted mid-term “blue wave”, still while Americans want a viable third party, there’s no broad agreement of what policies one would have, if there was it would exist, or Democrats or Republicans would adopt those policies.
My favorite “political typology’ was (I think) first articulated in 1981 by the Cato Institute (sorry, another PDF!), and divedes people who favor those who are anti-statist intervention in the free market, and pro intervention on one axis, and those who are pro traditionalist culture and those pro cultural changes on another axis, and in this scheme (regardless of the dictionary meaning) a “conservative” is an economic anti-statist cultural traditionalist, who ally with “libertarians” on economics and “populist” on social issues, and are in political opposition to “liberals” (not to be confused with classical/dictionary liberals) who ally with “libertarians” on social issues and “populists” on economics.
A study of the voters in the 2016 election used that typology and concluded that:
and that
The study of 2016 voters concluded that:
and it continued:
Ezra Klien wrote in his “No one’s less moderate than moderates” essay that:
Basically I see economic libertarian donor funding the Republican Party who pick up social conservative (disproportionately white) ‘populist’ voters (during the 2016 campaign Trump was “less likely to be considered a conservative than any other recent Republican presidential candidate…” by such voters), and the Democratic Party is funded by cultural/social liberals that pick up economic ‘populist’ voters (disproportionately non-white).
These coalition’s can and will change, the Democratic Party “New Deal coalition” of the 1930’s had white southerners, as well as northern working-class Americans, especially union members, and were disproportionately Catholic, but today white southerners have mostly left the Democratic Party, and Catholics are only slightly more likely to vote for Democrats than Republicans.
In the 2006 David Brooks New York Times essay “Losing the Alitos Brooks had it as
(by “ethnics” I assume Brooks meant urban Catholics), but 2006 is when Democrats won the House, and then in 2008 (after a financial collapse) the Presidency.
It’s voters who switched from Romney to Clinton, and voters that switched from Obama to Trump (about 4% of the electorate) that tell the tale.
Those that switched to Trump from Obama were largely already culturally conservative, but economics swayed them in 2008 and ’12, as the ‘Great Recession’ receded they cared more about borders and ‘speech codes’, and the expected suburban white women switching their votes to Democrats didn’t happen in large enough numbers to cost Trump the election.
It used to be said that “Republicans get you into Depressions, Democrats into wars”, and I expect that Democrats will win when the economy goes south if the President is a Republican, but enough years of prosperity will bring cultural issues to the forefront and Republicans will win.
Over the years I have noticed that people who contribute to the SSC forums using their actual name have stated something like “I have decided to adopt a policy of expressing opinion and comment under my own true name, or not at all.” For those non-anonymous posters holding this principle, I have two questions:
1. Including by your own standards, have you noticed any changes/improvements to the quality, clarity and/or honesty of your contributions since adopting this stance?
2. Does your choice to forego anonymity for this reason also reflect a broader lack of concern for internet privacy? Or is it more for reasons specific to your view of SSC as e.g. an island where privacy is trumped by demand for intellectual honesty?
1: I kind of did, but that’s probably because I decided to adopt the above policy in my mid-teen years. Mostly it was because I saw how slippery you could justify being when you could have multiple personas in multiple contexts, and like most teenagers, I hated the idea of hypocrisy.
2: I’d say the reverse, I think; because I have no faith in Internet privacy, posting under my real name makes me undoxable. The things I want to say that I’d regret being splashed up in a giant media context, I don’t trust to stay anonymized, so I don’t start with that layer, I just don’t say them in the first place.
1. There is no “since adopting this stance”. I’ve always been John Schilling, and probably always will be.
2. Privacy in public discussions seems almost oxymoronic. The “internet privacy” I care about is whether, when I send an email to a friend or family member or private mailing list (which I do using the name “John Schilling”), someone not on the cc list can read it. I’m concerned about that, and I’m mostly but not entirely satisfied with where I stand on that level. If I’m talking in a public forum like this one, that’s not private.
I’ve pretty much posted under my own name or nearly for psychological reasons I don’t understand, though not having a cool pseudonym pop into mind may have been part of it.
“Or nearly” because I’m nancylebov on livejournal and dreamwidth. I was hoping to have a name people could spell, remember, and pronounce. It works better than Lebovitz, but I’ve been referred to as nancylebow.
Using my own name has made me careful about what I post where, and what I say at all. No one has been interested in checking on everything I say, and that’s just as well.
Enough people have told me they hear my voice when they read what I write that I assume I couldn’t have good-quality anonymity anyway.
I think people in general should have access to internet privacy. There are people who need it, and I gather that a real names policy doesn’t help to prevent trolling, or at least not enough.
As far as I can remember, I have always used my real name in online discussions, not just here, so I can’t answer your question 1.
I’m not terribly worried about internet privacy. My wife, long before SSC existed, expressed concern that someone I argued with online might heave a brick through our window, but nobody ever has.
I might feel differently if I believed that I faced serious real world costs through having my beliefs made public, but I don’t. Any university that wanted to hire me would almost certainly get enough relevant information from my published writings.
Back when I set up my web page I did think about whether I should somehow separate my professional work from both my politics and my hobbies, since it occurred to me that a university might conclude that an economics professor who spent a lot of time and energy researching medieval cooking wasn’t what they wanted. But I decided that such a university was probably not what I wanted, and in any case there was no easy way, short of keeping my hobbies off the internet, of hiding them. And in fact, when I published my first novel, my university had me give a talk on it and put a copy in one of their display cases, which suggests that they considered serious outside interests a plus not a minus.
On theoretical grounds, I can see anonymity leading to either more or less honesty.
I’m not 100% consistent in following the principle you stated (i.e. I do sometimes post things pseudonymously), but I try to mostly stick to it.
1. Arguable. It does lead to more self-censorship, but that’s not always a bad thing. I think it’s good to moderate your opinions and only share things you’re somewhat likely to be able to stand by in the future, rather than reflexively spewing out every response that comes to mind.
2. Mostly a lack of concern for Internet privacy. I completely respect the decisions of people who do want to maintain anonymity and privacy, but I don’t see it as being necessary for myself. Of course, we’ve all heard horror stories about people getting fired and/or harassed for things they’ve written online, but I think for most people the odds of this happening are probably on the order of magnitude of the odds of being struck by lightning. I don’t use Facebook or Twitter, so that also reduces my odds of being targeted. I admit that I do still worry about it sometimes, though.
Partly using my own name is just laziness in coming up with a fake name. But also there are some forums where you are supposed to use your own name (at least letters to the editor for newspapers), and it was more complicated to use more than one name in different places. I am 62 and have been doing this my whole life. What one says in a public forum is a whole lot more easily discovered than it was when I first wrote in public forums. In the old days, what was the likelihood that a potential employer would find out what you wrote in a zine or a letter to the editor? I’m not too concerned today that an employer would find out, because I’ll be retiring in a few years anyway. If I was in my twenties, I might be a little more concerned about this, because it is now so easy for a potential employer to find what one wrote just by Googling. I don’t write too many controversial opinions, but there are some that might make me lose a job at some place I applied to.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to raise the life expectancy in your country by 10 years in the next 20 years.
In the 40 years from 1975 to 2015, Canadians gained 9 years of life expectancy. That’s 45% of the rate of improvement you are being asked to reach.
In goals like this, averages are what count, so we should be looking to prevent deaths that occur early, since they cause us to lose more lifespan than deaths that occur later in life. With that in mind, I notice that the three leading causes of death for Canadians ages 1-34 are unintentional injuries (probably mostly car accidents), cancer, and suicide.
How to fight suicide? Let’s start teaching people what someone who is thinking about suicide acts like. Pay popular TV programs to include plot-lines about such people, realistically depicted. Also, show the consequences of failed suicides, people who’ve really wrecked themselves trying (and failing) to kill themselves.
It’s my understanding that that should be expected to make the problem worse.
Yes I agree with this. If you include particular types in popular fiction, there are bound to be multitudes of copycats. This will be true whether the portrayals are flattering or not, because lots of people think of themselves of rebels and will go against the grain. I firmly believe that the increase of school shootings have occurred because of the publicity earlier such actions have received.
Therefore, if we use popular entertainment to raise lifespans, it should be by portraying characters that have healthy lifestyles, and never portray suicides. People copy popular entertainment, and if a particular behavior isn’t on TV, half the folks in the world in the world will think that behavior isn’t a actual behavior by humans. I think if we went back to the shows of the ’50’s an ’60’s, we’d be a lot healthier. Well, excluding the Westerns, where lots of people were shot. Not that I am recommending we do go back to blander shows, but I think it would make us live longer.
‘that won’t happen to me’
Assuming this is accurate, how much would it do to make it harder to get a driver’s license, more aggressively go after dangerous traffic offences, etc?
I wouldn’t accept the mission, that said:
Life expectancy growth is slowing down everywhere in the West, so it seems like the major gains we can expect from the approaches were are currently investing in are behind us. However, the gap between the poor and rich is quite large.
Unfortunately, many of the relevant traits of the rich are not things that we can transfer or teach to the poor. So the only plausible approach here seems to be rather authoritarian, like going after smokers extremely aggressively, banning fast food, etc.
Banning euthanasia is also helpful to achieve the goal.
Another thing that might work is aggressive eugenics.
Also, I would ban motorcycles 🙂
It’s doing worse than slowing down. Life expectancy has been going down in the US for several years.
I think that’s only among whites.
And almost 100% of it is attributable to drug abuse and/or suicide, right?
No, it’s overall.
As to cause:
The 2017 numbers aren’t in yet, but they seem likely to show a third year of decline.
I think it’s going down for wage earners along with wages. Less money, less cushioning against life’s problems , and more tendency to spend your time blasted or just end it.
@Jaskologist
Note that my proposals would be for the Netherlands. In the US you may be able to make some decent gains for the poor with better access to healthcare.
That would be a challenge. I don’t think your suggestion of preventing deaths early in life would make much impact. In 2017, 7,560 males aged 0-35 died in the UK, which is 3% of all male deaths. Even eliminating all those deaths would only slightly increase life expectancy. But in fact, accidental injury, suicide and cancer are things that we already put a lot of effort into averting. For instance, road deaths are half what they were 20 years ago and a quarter of what they were 50 years ago. The suicide rate is also down, although not so dramatically.
In poor countries, big gains in life expectancy can be achieved by reducing infant and child mortality, but in rich countries those gains have already been banked and a further significant gain in life expectancy would require some significant increase in longevity. Reducing obesity would be good, but I suspect we’re looking at a couple of years at best.
So to get a 10 year increase in expectation, I think we need some sort of punt. It should be something which isn’t already being done systematically, since more of the same will have an incremental impact only. But to get in the 20 year timeframe, it probably can’t be wholly novel. I’m going to say stem cells.
I agree with you on this. I looked into how suicide rates and found an interesting paper from South Korea that showed an increase in suicide rates of almost 20 per 100k was only responsible for a life expectancy decrease of about half a year. link
I think to hit that 10 year number, you are going to have to hit one of the big killers, like heart disease or cancer.
OK, opiods are out. None of this fiddling around; we’re banning all opoids entirely, trading pain for life. Penalty for non-violent dealing or possession of opioids is life in prison in our Fitness Camp version of Club Fed, where anti-suicide measures will be in place for those who need it.
Immigration policy will be to accept only immigrants from high life expectancy populations.
(Expelling all the men and non-Asians, leaving only Asian women, would be a big help, but probably not practical even in a culture war allowed thread)
Obesity is illegal, punishable by a stay in Fitness Camp Prison. Banning specific bad foods is probably futile, but we’ll impose portion control on restaurants and such. No more all-you-can-eat anything.
Smoking anything, is, of course, illegal.
Dying before the age of 60 is now illegal, and the punishment is execution of all living descendants. This law will itself dramatically lower life expectancy, so it should be made to expire sometime in 2027.
So we need to get from 78 to 88? I can do you better. Each year is now nine months. Average life expectancy is now 104. Boom.
Abolish the American-inspired food pyramid as nutritional heresy. Invite Paleomedicina from Hungary to establish new guidelines for what’s healthy to eat, especially for the middle aged and onwards.
A while back we had a discussion about how much life expectancy between men and women would be changed by reductions in IIRC suicides and accidents. I pulled together a life table in Excel for 2013 that enabled me to change some stuff around to see how it affected life expectancy. I’ll try to dig that up when I get home and relook at the numbers.
Edit: The post was here: http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/09/23/ot85-l-dopen-thread/#comment-549482 It turns out that merely making men’s accident, assault, and suicide risk equal to that of women increased life expectancy by 0.6 years for the whole population, and 1.14 years for men.
Stop trying to save the life of babies who without medical care would die soon enough so that their deaths would not count against my nation’s life expectancy statistics. Saving these babies lives results in some of them dying at a very young age which seriously reduces official life expectancy. By itself, this wouldn’t give us ten years, but it’s a start.
My instinct is to immediately emigrate to a very small, very poor country with a hellacious life expectancy currently, and then address its problems, with the aid of all my very rich (by my new country’s standards) and technologically advanced first world friends and acquaintances. It should be a very small country, so less total money/effort would be required to get the same per capita effect.
Suppose you’re persuaded by the argument that pre-agricultural societies had higher living standards than shortly after the adoption of agriculture.
If there are so many mongongo nuts, why doesn’t the population increase to the Malthusian limit where there are only just enough mongongo nuts to go around?
Has anyone come up with a good answer to this one?
What I’ve read is that hunter-gatherers tend to die of things other than starvation. Agriculture “reduced mortality and raised morbidity”, I read once, the latter term meaning chronic poor health.
Generally, the point of there being only just enough nuts is the point where every member of the society is at the brink of starvation. Hence, when agricultural societies reach the carrying capacity of their land their standard of living plummets.
This is just something off the top of my head, no idea if it’s complete bogus, but perhaps seasonality of available food is an explanation. Could a few months of near starvation in the winter keep populations low enough to allow lives of leisure the rest of the year?
That fits the case of the plains Indians. They were rich enough, in their terms, so that giving away a horse or horses seems to have been quite common. The attitude to theft in at least some tribes seems to have been “if you had asked I would have given it to you.”
But during the winter months they were at serious risk of starvation.
There seems to be a very high percentage of men in Norway that will never become fathers (25 %). At the same time, the percentage of women who never become mothers is lower.
My theory on why women have kids with men who already have kids:
When a woman’s biological clock starts ticking fast, she needs to find a good candidate for a father fast. This needs to be a man who is willing to have a kid a year or two maximum after they start dating.
So, once we assume reasonable attractiveness and social skills, there are going to be several important things: a) willingness to have a kid; b) willingness to spend time with the kid and to help with child-related expenses; c) having a decent income.
And in some ways, a man who has one or two kids and is a decent father signals both a and b.
Some men are willing to be involved in all kind of legally and ethically questionable financial shenanigans in order to avoid paying child support. A man who pays child support without the mother having to get a judge to garnish wages is not a man who will do that to his new kid. At the same time, the girlfriend can observe how much time he spends with his kids, how we plays with them, and can make reasonable assumptions about his willingness to play with their kid.
A man that already has a child that wasn’t an accident also shows he is not child-free. If he doesn’t have more than 3-4 kids, a woman can assume that he would be willing to have a second or third. He is also not a man who wants to push having a child for “later”, “when he is ready”. Because that, to a woman who is pushing her late thirties, means never. The procrastinators are running the clock on her biological clock, and the woman who now wants a child will be less willing to wait.
If my model is true, 45+ men who want to have kids for the first time need to signal that they want a child right now, and that they are willing to have a child after dating a year or so. I can’t think of a signal that is as convincing as already having a child, though.
I thought this part was interesting:
What is it about Norwegian culture (or western cultures more generally) that makes childlessness a thinkable choice, when it isn’t one elsewhere?
In most societies, success as a human being is: having a money and/or a good job, having a house, being married and having children.
Progressives in the West are much less judgmental of women who do not having partner and men & women who do not have children.
I suspect you will get the same answer in most high-birth-rate communities. Try asking among Mormon men.
When you don’t have a pension, who will look after you in your old age?
Existence of various fun and creative activities that (1) make your life feel worthwhile without having children, and (2) make the time you have to spend on a child a bigger opportunity cost.
I don’t think your theory is necessary, there’s already a perfectly good explanation for why women would prefer to have kids with a man who already had kids by other women: preselection.
Anecdotally, it’s really easy to notice how much more attention you start getting from other women once you get into a relationship. And it’s trivial to find studies demonstrating the same principle. Women are more attracted to a man the more attractive he is to attractive women.
Given that, it’s not a mystery why women would prefer married men to bachelors.
Obvious relevant quotation from The Departed:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0407887/characters/nm0000285
“Marriage is an important part of getting ahead: lets people know you’re not a homo; married guy seems more stable; people see the ring, they think at least somebody can stand the son of a bitch; ladies see the ring, they know immediately you must have some cash or your cock must work.”
Sorry no source, but I remember stuff from decades ago about employers preferring married men (not sure whether there was an additional preference for married men with children) because a man with obligations is less likely to leave his job.
Anecodatally, this makes perfect sense. There are definitely jobs/moments I’d have quit if not for my (self-perceived) need to provide for my partner.
I would have a quite different hypothesis:
When men get the cultural message that to be a good man, your time spent at work plus your time spent with kids has to exceed 24 hours a day, they will naturally split into two groups:
a) the responsible ones, who see that they are unable to fulfill both social expectations, and because they have bills to pay and need to keep the job, they logically give up on having kids; and
b) the irresponsible ones, who suddenly have many fertile ladies fighting for them, so they make a few kids here and a few kids there…
The information missing here is how old on average are the kids of the “men who have kids from previous relationships” when their fathers leave them to create a new family elsewhere. If it’s 18 or more, that would favor the hypothesis of preselection of high-quality fathers; if it’s 10 or less, that would favor the hypothesis of guys who enjoy making kids and don’t worry about their other social obligations.
But women get the same message too. And the option of being a stay at home mother is becoming less and less acceptable.
I am not saying they are selecting for the best fathers; the best fathers, as you indicate, stated with their kids until they are 18.
The options when the clock is running are not great. You have the men who don’t want to become fathers, the ones who want one but later, the ones who do and are willing to spend a bit of their time and money but not all, and the ones who abandon their kids and very rarely visit them.
It’s not like these women have queues of men who want kids, don’t have them but are willing to stay married for eighteen years of more. That kind of man is already married.
The message I got growing up is that there are many things you should do. You should have a good job that gets you plenty of money and respect. You should be married and a devoted parent. You should keep fit. You should be engaged in civic and community life. You should help the unfortunate by donating time or money.
But the message was very clear that among these the most important bit was to be successful at work. The twice-divorced childless VP with drinking habit gets more respect than the fifty-year old first-level supervisor who has great kids and is a pillar of his church and PTA and runs 10K races on weekends.
A question for those in the audience who have been sexually assaulted, and didn’t report it:
Would you have been more or less likely to report it if the punishment, in the event of conviction, were more along the lines of “Mandatory counseling”?
(Pet theory: A lot of sexual assault goes unreported because most people don’t think the punishments imposed by society are a reasonable reaction to what they experience.)
My own answer:
More likely, depending on specifics like whether or not the situation could have been private, as were it to become public knowledge, that alone would suffice to be over-punishing.
When sexual assault in the sense of being touched sexually without consent happened to me, it was in public transportation.
Transport for London made a great ad about sexual harassment/assault in public transportation. A lot of the situations seen there are unclear, especially for insecure or young people. If it is very crowded, it is confusing to know for sure whether this was intentional.
As for whether this is not reported because of excessive punishment, I don’t think this is the case at least for sexual molesters in public transportation. My perception of them is that they are mostly repeat offenders, they target underage girls/boys, and they absolutely deserve to be banned from public transportation and maybe even a couple of years of prison (because of the minors). But they target unsecure people. And usually, it’s too much trouble to report them, and nothing happens to them, so most people don’t bother.
This is a dumb question, but when you say sexual assault are you including rape? People are really unclear here and I can never be sure what specifically people are talking about.
Yes, for both standard and extended conceptualizations of rape.
I would in general be interested in people’s perspective on punishment, not limited to my specific question.
Ok thanks for the clarification.
I’m not really qualified to answer your question as stated, unless you’re willing to really stretch the definition of sexual assault to include things like women pressing themselves into my crotch on the train.
Would you classify a man pressing his crotch into a woman on the train as sexual assault?
Yes, although I’d probably call it groping / frottage to make it clear what specifically I was talking about.
Anyway I don’t think that there’s any meaningful symmetry there. Women who have been groped on trains generally say that they were very upset and/or afraid, whereas I was just confused at the time. Unarmed women just aren’t very frightening.
Groping doesn’t have to be frightening to be upsetting. Disrespect, disgust, etc can also be upsetting.
Also, given how society now treats sexual assault, some men are afraid to scorn sexually aggressive women out of fear that they will then accuse the man and that bystanders or authorities will then believe the woman and punish the man.
I’ve read a story by a man who let a woman rape him after waking up to find her riding him, rather than throw her off, out of fear of the consequences if he did.
I think there is a symmetry that is disguised by sexism; we wouldn’t be so accepting of the situation if the fear/upset condition was predicated on the bad actor being black and the recipient being white, but nobody blinks an eye at an equivalent situation based on sex.
This kind of sexism is both widespread and invisible. It is hard to convince people there is even anything wrong with the fact that the asymmetric nature of the situation is self-reinforcing.
@Aapje: Do you know if we’ve ever had a case yet where “he-said-she-said” has both claiming to be the victim of sexual assault?
Lots of sexual harassment training emphasizes that women bosses can be the harassers, but I wonder how it would play out if a woman boss and a man subordinate both tried to claim harassee status.
@AG
I can’t remember something specific, but a quick google turned up a book by a lawyer who defended Nicholas Turner, Getty’s curator of drawings. The lawyer claims that Turner turned down a subordinate who wanted an affair with him, that she retaliated by accusing him & that the museum then took her side in the he said-she said, based on the assumption that only men sexually assault women, not vice versa. He got fired, sued and settled out of court.
Does not apply. The matter was not sufficiently grave to merit involvement of the criminal justice system and I could have physically defended myself if I felt I needed to. It was the equivalent of a (much weaker) drunk repeatedly pushing you, spoiling for a fight: One hopes his friends intervene, tries to get some distance etc. , but I wouldn’t call the cops.
More generally speaking, I think anything for which the maximum punishment is ‘mandatory counselling’ is generally better left to community standards or other informal or private means of conflict resolution. I’m sure counterexamples exist and I expect I’m not 100% consistent on this.
I would like a little more detail on “I wouldn’t call the cops”, specifically your reasoning there.
Is it because dealing with the cops would be a bigger hassle than dealing with the behavior, or because it would be a relative waste of their time, or because it would be an overreaction in some other sense (punishment being one possibility)?
Or some other reason entirely?
No, not a bigger hassle in this case, even though that is a concern in general. Waste of their time, yes, somewhat, as I could defend myself. But mostly because it would be an overreaction.
There’s also a bit you didn’t mention, which again is not the whole picture, but it omitted so far, and that’s a sense that the criminal justice system is there for conflicts we can not resolve ourselves, that need a formal authority, use of force etc.
No – I have never felt threatened, and didn’t feel like the circumstances indicated a lot of risk of future activity. (One was by an ex-girlfriend, the other was a developmentally disabled woman whose parents were there and can presumably respond. I am bigger and stronger than both, and was able to stop the activity without a lot of drama).
@Thegnskald
I was slapped on the butt in school by a female friend (while being bent over a table to work on something). There was no consent, flirting, etc so technically this was sexual assault, although it was not traumatizing or such. So I did not and do not desire her to be punished to ‘make her pay.’
My current belief is that many women are unaware that they can hurt men through sexual assault and that women should be called out on this more often (individually or collectively), not just to dissuade certain behaviors, but also to reduce double standards (and make women understand the male perspective better by making them understand that their well-intentioned behaviors can be undesired, so they are then less likely to attribute malice to men).
However, reporting individuals to authorities often has nasty (psychological or social) consequences, so I think that things in a certain gray area should often be discussed at a group level, not by addressing/punishing individuals. I think that this is true for what happened to me.
So I would still not report it.
PS. I assume that you mean to contrast more severe punishment with ‘mandatory reporting’ as a milder remedy. However, I expect that if I had reported what happened to me, the response would at most be a brief ‘don’t do that’ conversation between a teacher and her. I think that the chance of greater consequences to me than to her would be very high (with it becoming known to other students that I complained and them attacking me for it).
Re: Mandatory reporting
Reason chronicles the suffering and tribulation of a young man who suffered multiple coordinated false sexual assault accusations by a group of girls who “just didn’t like him.”
The school, for its part in all of this, seems to take the “We regret nothing!” position, as they are “mandatory reporters” who are obligated to take all accusations seriously, while simultaneously insisting that it can’t punish the girls for “bad behavior outside of school.”
The last paragraph is its own set of problems.
Setting that aside, would a “Don’t do that” from a teacher be the most appropriate response?
I suspect it would be more of a “don’t do that because Aapje dislikes it/is weird” than a “don’t do that because it’s sexual assault.” So that would not actually teach the right lesson.
In general, I think that it requires a lot of ground work for most people to get that men can be assaulted and raped by women. Without this ground work, brief statements will rarely ‘land.’
PS. This was back in medieval times anyway, where teachers were more ignorant about things than now. For example, for bullying they favored the ‘fight back’ advice, while the modern approach is to get the peer group to sign up to certain values that exclude bullying and then make them collectively responsible for enforcing those.
Some woman in a club grabbed my ass and ran off giggling. That’s sexual assault, right?
I didn’t report it because I didn’t think it should be punished at all.
Right. My impression (not at all scientific) is that this sort of thing happens quite often, more often to women than men, but to both. And that it’s bad behavior, but not such bad behavior that it’s worth engaging the machinery of the criminal justice system. Though I do think it’s reasonable for the bouncer at a bar to toss you out without any great gentleness, or the owner to tell you to get out and never come back, if you’re groping people.
I think the impression a lot of people get of the “SJW” crowd is that they -would- like the machinery of the criminal justice system to be engaged for cases like this. (Well, when men do it, anyways.)
Fair or not, that is what rhetoric that amounts to “Society is full of unpunished sexual assault and this is a problem” ends up parsing as. Likewise rape, in which all unreported rape is quietly presumed to be unreported because the system disentivizes reporting rape, as opposed to, as in my case, thinking the legal system isn’t an appropriate response to what I experienced.
Granted, I tend to regard our justice system as draconian and amounting, to some extent, to rape-and-violence-as-punishment. So I probably have a far greater aversion to using the justice system to punish people than average.
I’ve mentioned this before, but for almost all non-sexual crimes, we accept that the “proper” reporting rate (and certainly the proper conviction rate) is << 100%.
Obviously speeding, jaywalking, and other minor infractions are enforced <<<<100%. I don't think most Americans want to live in a world where that's not true.
We generally try to enforce laws against petty theft, but most stores generally avoid involving the cops except for egregious or repeat offenders (more likely is you get caught and banned from the store – maybe if you keep doing it they'll eventually get the cops to take you away on theft or trespass). And a lot of theft has basically zero chance of the perpetrators being caught – I might make a police report of a stolen bike for insurance purposes, but nobody is going to spend a lot of effort solving that crime and arresting the thieves. Yet "Only 10% of theft is ever reported!" is not seen as prima facie sign of a cultural crisis.
The definition of physical assault/battery is just as broad as sexual assault. I wager a similarly small percentage of physical/nonsexual assault and battery is reported, keeping in mind that technically this would include anything as minor as getting shoved, slapped, spat at, or threatened with a fist. Again, "Only 10% of assault is reported!" is not a major area of concern.
Now, if only 10% of forcible rape is reported (or only 10% of assault with a deadly weapon, or 10% of grand theft, etc.) that seems like it would be a legitimate issue.
This means I have to take any report that plays fast and loose with distinguishing "rape" and "sexual assault" with a pretty heavy sodium dose.
I would expect that most assault with a deadly weapon isn’t reported either — because it occurs between criminals or at least low-lifes, in places mostly populated by same.
I expect that even when there’s injury, if no one has to be hospitalized, there’s usually no report.
I suspect the vast majority of crimes are only reported if and only if the victim has
a. Suffered obvious, quantifiable damage
b. Expects to be compensated for this damage
Most people won’t press charges over a minor assault just for the sake of justice or revenge or whatever. Similarly, most women won’t press charges over some dude grabbing their ass at the club. Because it’s just not worth it. If it bugs you that much, it’s far easier just to get your boyfriend to punch the guy and hope my other sentence is true.
Consider that this question, in this setting, is probably tuned to give you results from the subset of people who didn’t report their assault because they considered it unimportant. Nothing wrong with that, but it may not be a good representative sample.
It seems kind-of important to know how often that’s the case, though. We might live in two worlds:
World #1: Lots of people are subjected to sexual assault that’s annoying but not very serious, and they don’t report it because they don’t think it’s serious enough to matter.
World #2: Lots of people are subjected to sexual assault that’s upsetting and extremely unpleasant, and they don’t report it because they don’t think anyone will do anything about it, or because they fear the stigma, or whatever.
To the extent we’re more in World #1, more strict enforcement of rules against minor sexual assault is probably not all that important. To the extent we’re more in World #2, it probably is important.
Right, but this isn’t likely to determine which world we live in. It provides evidence for world 1, but not evidence about the relative percentages of people who live in world 1 and world 2.
As usual, Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal says it better than you/I/anyone else could.
SpaceX is in LA, though.
Blue Origin and Planetary Resources are in the Seattle area, Stratolaunch and Virgin Galactic are both in Mojave, Bigelow in Las Vegas, it looks like Deep Space Industries is the biggest player with a Silicon Valley (San Jose) headquarters.
It is true that an awful lot of the money came from Silicon Valley, but it’s patently true that anyone who plans to build spaceships has to be willing to set up shop someplace much less densely populated and development-averse than the Bay Area.
However, it is also true that YIMBY is one commodity where outer space has a clear comparative advantage over most any terrestrial market, and one which will be of increasing importance going forward.
Naval Gazing this week looks at shipboard fires and how they were fought.
Culture war: “Key Fob Kelly” is a woman who got put on blast when she (a) tried to stop a man from entering her condo building, (b) followed him to his condo and (c) called 911. (b and c might have been in the opposite order).
– The guy videoed her, posted it on facebook, and it went pretty much everywhere. Initially she didn’t comment, and she ended up getting fired.
– A few days later, she told her story
My take:
1) It’s pretty clear from the videos that this is a “piggybacking” or “tailgating” situation. She says she isn’t comfortable letting him in unless he swipes his fob, he says he already swiped it, she says she didn’t see it.
2) If she didn’t cancel the 911 call after she saw that he had a key to an apartment, that’s pretty inexcusable. It wastes police time and there’s a (low) chance of someone getting injured.
3) She really didn’t get her story out effectively. Once the guy started recording, she’s basically on public trial – she would have been at least a little better off if she had explained why she was doing what she was doing more clearly. (And heck, if she had said that the building board had instructed everyone not to allow tailgating and that she would do it to anyone, maybe it would have defused the situation.)
Also, refusing to comment for the first few days was probably a mistake. (She may have thought that if she didn’t comment, she wouldn’t get named, or maybe she was keeping him out for other reasons and didn’t think of the tailgating story until a few days ago.)
4) The press did a fairly silly job – they pretty much just reported “Hey, this Facebook video got posted.” Nobody bothered to check out whether the building door locked, to talk to other residents, or talk about tailgating.
I just assume at this point that almost nobody will bother doing minimal checking on stories like these. Even the serious folks like NPR or the Washington Post don’t reliably dig deeper than the clickbait/CW story. I assume this is because they’re lazy or lack resources and it’s a quick way to get a story. (But it seems like NPR should be immune to many of the forces driving most of the other media platforms toward becoming a less-careful version of Buzzfeed.)
In general, it makes me a little mad to see press stories that are basically “3 idiots said something offensive on Twitter” or “somebody posted a Facebook video of somebody else being racist,” but I guess if that’s what drives clicks, that’s what people want to know about.
This is the model of modern journalism.
Due to social media, news moves (scoops move) too fast for fact-checking. So they outsource data gathering to social media. The reporters’ job is to iterate until they have the definitive take.
Essentially, the whole world is a newsroom now.
Yeah, I lived in a building somewhere like for a while and the staff was constantly sending out emails and such reminding us that we must never let someone in unless they swipe their own key fob, that doing so put the entire building at risk of massive security issues, that we signed agreements agreeing not to do this, etc.
Of course most people ignored that noise and let in anyone who said “Hey man I live here and forgot my key, will you let me in?” then acted shocked and mystified when their car ended up being broken into…
Agreed with all your points.
If she failed to cancel the call, that’s the most important part of the story, because at that point she’s using law enforcement as a weapon to get revenge which is obviously much worse
But asking to see the key fob is completely reasonable. I’m white and I faced the same request the one and only time I’ve tried to tailgate into my apartment building.
Like, I’m sure there is racial disparity in this, and if you ran a study with white and black experimenters trying to tailgate into random buildings the black ones would get stopped more often. I’d gladly bet on it if such a study were planned. But IMO the people letting white strangers in are the ones in the wrong.
idk, I guess the video makes this the lightning rod for lifetimes of experiencing that disparity. But fuck it, this woman wasn’t wrong to block the door.
When I was a child, I was instructed not to ever call 911 unless it was a real emergency, because you can’t cancel a 911 call. This happened to my cousin, where her parents called them back immediately but they drove out anyway—a forty minute drive. I’m looking online now, though, and it looks like this isn’t true, at least not everywhere? More data needed.
I think it depends – you can certainly cancel if you accidentally dial and immediately tell them that.
Still, she could have said “look, I’m sorry I bothered you, go home and I’ll talk to the cops when they get here and say it was a false alarm”.
It seems to me that the guy probably forgot his fob for the outside door, but did have his keys. He then expected to be let in and instead of telling the truth and proving he was a resident, he lied. When she didn’t accept his lie, he got aggressive. This was rather unreasonable of him.
Unfortunately, due to the current racial narratives floating around, many people’s first (and last) assumption is that this must have been racism. Ironically, this extreme assumption of bad faith of white people looks a lot like racism to me.
And here’s the problem, part of the reason the culture war cannot die down. Here’s a woman who gets into a dispute with a neighbor, at her home, clearly not representing her employer in any way. But she gets fired over it because “that’s racist”. Once the personal becomes political and the political becomes total, everyone has to at least be aware of the Culture War and hold a position, if only for defensive reasons.
Her job was being a property manager for another apartment building. Her behavior in excluding someone from an apartment building is relevant to her job.
I don’t think that merely because one’s job involves some tasks one does in one’s personal life, that one’s employer should judge those personal-life tasks. It’s not enough of a connection. My employer doesn’t care how bad any coding I do outside of work is, unless I associate with them somehow. I’ve never heard of a dishwasher being judged on the cleanliness of their home dishes.
The exceptions are certain licensed professions — a truck driver can get fired for tickets in his car, for instance — but I consider that a problem also.
IMHO, it depends. If her 15 minutes of fame was for waving a swastika sign and protesting school integration, I don’t think most people would object to firing her. Or I guess if her boss called her and she said “I don’t want black people in my condo building,” I could see firing her for that as well.
I guess the question is whether the video is beyond the pale, and what kind of process we expect before firing someone, when most people are in jobs where they can be fired for almost any reason, or for no reason.
I think firing someone as a result of a social media outrage mob is almost always a terrible idea.
But isn’t this true in the opposite direction?
As an apartment manager, she knows that the rules are that you don’t let an unknown person in who doesn’t have their keyfob.
She behaved this way because she was an apartment manager, not in spite of it!
The root of the problem is that she’s clueless.
The purpose of the admittance policy is to protect the condo’s owners from tenants seeking damages, should some unauthorized person cause mischief. The policy makes tenants blame each other for security breaches, rather than blaming the owner. It is not a prospective obligation on the tenants to provide unlicensed and untrained security work. It’s a legal firewall.
Key Fob Kelly’s mistake was to interpret the policy as a prospective obligation (or, to expose herself to a situation that required that interpretation). In that situation, she had no other option than to do what she did – follow the guy, call for sanctioned backup. In doing so, she exposed herself to a whole lot of damaging nonsense.
She’s not racist. She’s just an idiot.
In that sense, I don’t see what’s wrong about firing her. Her employer’s only other option was to publicly retain (and be tarred alongside) a social justice lightning rod who had just proved herself to be recklessly stupid. No way.
As I said above, in my building, we were told that this was a requirement under our lease agreement. I never bothered to check, personally. And even if true, it’s probably not legally enforceable. But still.
They definitely threatened to fine anyone who propped a door open – which in effect is just “holding it open for someone, but for longer and with an object.” Unsure if they ever actually tried to fine anyone though.
If you weren’t asked to report on any times you prevented unauthorized entry, then it’s not a prospective obligation. It’s just a transfer of liability, from landlord to tenant.
And fines are just prices. A price being retrospective (whether that is the fee assessed for door-propping, or the bill at the end of a meal) doesn’t make it anything other than a price.
So in some sense, your landlord was saying “You can let any strangers in, as long as you assume the legal risk related to their entry and pay a fee. The fee will be refunded if you screen them face to face.”
A provision forbidding propping a door open and providing a fine is not necessarily JUST a monetary price; doing so may result in non-renewal of the lease as well.
Presumably, the residents might feel that it’s an ethical choice to try to protect one another from mischief?
It could also be entirely out of self-interest.
By refusing to let an unknown person into the building, she isn’t just protecting other residents. She’s a resident, too!
Of course, if he were dangerous, following him around would probably be the opposite of protecting herself wouldn’t it?
She didn’t do anything wrong, per se, but she did something stupid. Alert the authorities (police, building management, front desk person if there is one, whoever seems most appropriate) and then remove yourself from the situation. Following him around was asking for trouble one way or another, and she indeed got it (although probably more than she deserved).
The way she carried herself makes her a “technically correct” but somewhat unsympathetic character in all this.
Mmm, she’s face to face with him and actually follows him around. At a minimum, she clearly doesn’t think he’s a physical danger, but I guess she could be concerned about theft.
So the other day I was scrolling through Facebook and caught a story from one of the popular newer clickbaity sites (Buzzfeed, Vox, something like that) about the “parental happiness” gap which suggested it was a long-standing and non-controversial issue that parents are less happy than non-parents.
Am I crazy, or is this the exact opposite of studies we’ve previously discussed on SSC, which suggested that parents virtually never regret having kids and report higher levels of happiness all around?
(I tried to Google the article in question but have been unable to find it, but I have found multiple older ones that repeat essentially the same points)
It looks like there was a study in 2016 that got some coverage. Here’s Quartz and the NYT.
One thing to keep in mind is that different forms of happiness measurement tend to yield different results. This comes up a lot in the money/happiness research too–IIRC getting people to log their happiness levels over the course of their days found that money only buys happiness up to a point, but asking them to rate their overall happiness on a questionnaire found diminishing but always increasing returns. (Though everything about that topic is disputed)
@Matt M
Studies seem to show that parents of young children are less happy, while parents of older children are about equally happy as the childless. However, parents rarely say that they regret having kids. My assumption is that cognitive dissonance plays a large role here. Because you can’t undo having kids, regretting having kids is unfixable. People tend to change their preferences (or at least say that they have different preferences) if the outcome cannot be changed.
It may also be possible that happiness is not actually the only thing that people seek, but that they also seek some form of fulfillment. So parents may then be more content with parenthood, despite not actually being happier.
A proper study must also consider the grandparental-happiness gap, which is huge and positive.
Caplan’s book and graphs I’ve seen show a small dip in happiness of parents just after a child is born compared to their past selves a few years before the child is born. But then they return to baseline.
They’ve also got a big spike in happiness for months before the birth.
And as mobile mentions above, the grandparent gap is huge. Really, lowering your odds of dying alone is huge.
Long run, I think it’s crazy for most people to not have kids if they want to feel happy and fulfilled.
A challenge: Can you name five current or recent, popular/prominent/mainstream sci-fi or fantasy authors who include organized religion in their books as something other than an unambiguous evil? I realize popular/prominent/mainstream is hard to nail down, but basically I mean not vanity presses or explicitly religious lit. Lewis and Tolkien both died decades ago, so they’re out too. Bonus points if the religion in question is, or resembles, Christianity.
I’ve got, uh, Orson Scott Card. I hear the Dresden Files guy is big on religion in the later books of the series, but I couldn’t get past the first terribly-written page of the first one so I can’t confirm. Andy Weir gets at least partial credit for Islam’s appearance in Artemis. Anyone else?
The Dresden Files doesn’t portray organized religion itself, but it does have a hardcore bad-ass modern Christian knight.
I’m guessing you’ll see a lot of D&D/Pathfinder novelizations with churches of explicitly good-aligned gods, but I have a sneaking suspicion few of them are portrayed both prominently and sympathetically.
Forgot Bujold in The Curse of Chalion and The Spirit Ring. However, that’s somewhat counteracted by Cordelia’s “geez, people with traditional values are so contemptibly backwards” attitude throughout the entire Vorkosigan series.
Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archives. Dennis Taylor’s Bobiverse – religion isn’t evil, more inconvenient. Peter Brett’s whatever – Islam-equivalent starts off as evil but gets rehabilitated, I assume due to real-world political changes over the course of the series. Charles Stross’s atrocity archives or whatever; religion as it shows up is almost always evil, but that is only because it is all splinter cults worshiping Cthulu.
Going through my books, most just lack religion in any meaningful capacity; if it exists, it exists “over there”, outside the scope of the story.
Sanderson’s Elantris is also mostly positive when it comes to religion—with a big asterisk. One viewpoint character is a well-educated noble who debates theology, but another is, um, a proselytizer from a militant, aggressive theocracy planning to invade the setting nation.
Sanderson’s Mistborn series also deals with religion in a pretty nuanced way. In fact, most things he writes touches on religion in some way, and usually treats it in a balanced-to-positive way, as something that can be an inspiration towards good or an excuse for evil depending on how people interpret it. Also, his religions are usually partly right and partly wrong in their theology.
The Dresden Files has (three?) religious characters presented sympathetically. Those characters are tied into the Catholic Church, but the organized part of organized religion hasn’t really shown up.
This Tor list is a good reference.
Lois McMaster Bujold: Cordelia Vorkosigan believes in God, though I don’t know how much of a formal religion is involved. I think theism is common on Beta Colony and rare on Barrayar.
David Weber: A bunch of the characters in the Honor Harrington books are religious, and their religion matters to them. This includes both positive characters driven to do great good by their religion, and negative characters whose religion drives them to do terrible things. Also lots and lots of people who are kinda religious in some background way but it doesn’t seem to affect their day-to-day lives much.
S M Stirling: Almost everyone in the Change books is religious, though that may be because of direct evidence. (Many of the most important characters raised in the pre-change world were atheists, but they mostly either died off or changed their minds when encountering actual evidence of divine/demonic stuff happening–from several different and mutually incompatible theologies!) He also has religious characters (mostly Christian) in the Nantucket books.
Orson Scott Card: He has written a lot with religion as a major focus and organizing principle of societies. He also wrote a series (the Memory of Earth series) which I think recapitulated the Book of Mormon, but I haven’t read BoM, so I may be misunderstanding something. His description of the religion based on intentionally-induced OCD in (I think) Xenocide was really fascinating, as I think it illuminates the way religion and obsession can intertwine.
Eric Flint: The 1632 series has a lot of religious characters (mostly Christian and Jewish), some quite important and positively portrayed.
Katherine Addison: The Goblin Emperor has a bunch of religious characters (all some religion that’s part of the storyline, not close to any real-world religions), and people moved by their religious convictions to act in important ways. She also has a kind of religion that plays the role of revolutionary anarchism in her world.
David Brin: His Uplift books include alien religions and references to human religions. Human/chimps/dolphins are sometimes religious. (A couple uplifted dolphins pray to/imagine pre-uplift gods.) ETs have their own religions which are attuned to uplift and galactic society and the progenitors.
That’s off the top of my head.
James D MacDonald and Debra Doyle wrote an urban fantasy series involving Peter Crossman, a Templar knight battling various kinds of evil with some combination of guns and crosses and prayer and blowing things up. He’s religious and serious about it and needs to be.
C J Cherryh has all kinds of alien and human societies in the Union/Alliance universe. In the Chanur books, the mahen are kind-of religion-obsessed, with fad religions breaking out all the time, and a detailed concept of hell that’s known by other species. The hani (including most of the main characters) we see aren’t religious. They curse using their gods. At one point, the not-very-religious, hard-crusted near-pirate main character finds herself praying because of an incredibly dire situation she and her home world are in, but she recoils from the idea (with the thought that the gods bargain way too hard). You could kind-of see the resolution of the story as her having made a bargain with her gods that accomplished her goal at great personal cost. Most of the other human and alien societies in her books that I’ve read don’t have religion as a major component.
Cordelia believes in immortal souls, as I recall. Something about people being eternal, while politics isn’t.
Also from memory– I think Garth Nix has somewhat in favor of organized religion.
David Weber springs immediately to mind, and I’d include S.M. Stirling on the list. No, I don’t just mean the Wiccans in Emberverse, either. His portrayals of the Catholics in the later books are generally pretty positive.
Edit: This is what happens when I start a comment, then go do something else for a while. albatross11 said it better than I could.
Does the character of Enoch Root, in several books written by Neal Stephenson, count?
In the book Cryptonomicon, Enoch is introduced as a member of the Societas Eruditorum, which is an organization sponsored by parts of the Roman Catholic church. Enoch isn’t a typical Catholic, but he is evidently a very intellectual man.
This novel also contains a major character named Avi, who is Jewish.
Another major character is Randy Waterhouse. He discovers, at one point, that old friends from grad school are actually Christian, but in a closeted way. These friends come up when the story discusses Randy’s divorce, and Randy re-appearing in his town along with his new romantic interest, Amy. Most of Randy’s old acquaintances in town have a good opinion of Randy’s ex-wife, and a bad opinion of both Randy and Amy.
But there is an exception.
From the book:
The story continues with a comparison between complex social rules and complex computer systems.
This scene doesn’t have many implications for the main story in the book. Randy doesn’t have any other interactions with Scott/Laura.
But this comment shows some sympathy for organized religion. It also provides a moderately-strong critique of modern/secular culture, as compared to the culture of organized religion.
The Diamond Age has organised religion as a positive too, although it isn’t always called that.
I’d echo the Stephenson, both for the reasons listed above and for Anathem. Admittedly, it’s a religion he made up himself, but he’s pretty explicit that the faithful in his book are superior to the secular.
I can’t figure Enoch Root out. He seems pretty genuine in Cryptonomicon, but he doesn’t come across that way in the Baroque Cycle. Although I’m not sure I can blame him—the Baroque Cycle is on one view a long litany of horrors that Catholic Europe is inflicting on everyone else. Even the theoretically badass Fr. Gabriel Goto just wants to go back to Japan and pretend to be non-Christian, Silence-style.
On the opposing end we have Juanita of Snow Crash, who rolls her eyes at our protagonist’s misunderstanding of Catholicism and talks up the Dominicans, but whose goal is to become a, uh, neurolinguistic hacker? And let’s not forget the Orthodox and Counter-Bazian folks of Anathem, who appear to be based on Catholicism/Orthodoxy and low church Protestantism, and some other faiths, all of whom are portrayed very positively.
My general impression is that Stephenson in his early work seems to appreciate organized religion, Catholicism especially, and even fear it’s onto something, which is the correct take for an atheist. But if his later work is consistent with this, it’s an awful lot more subtle about it.
I mean, Anathem isn’t exactly “early.” It’s 10 years old now, but System of the World is 4 years older.
Huh, I thought Anathem was written before Baroque Cycle. Ah well. Maybe there’s no trend.
Orson Scott Card, as noted.
George RR Martin, in whose fantasy world organized religion is, at a minimum, not presented as an unambiguous evil.
I don’t recall LeGuin being all about how religion was evil.
Tons and tons of D&D authors, both for the game and in subsidiary fiction lines, have basically an “as above, so below” view of religion: there’s good gods, evil gods, etc, and organized religion is good or evil in the same way that the army of a good country is good, army of an evil country is evil.
Martin: the Old Gods aren’t bad, but they’re also not an organized religion, more of a pagan remnant some people still pray to. The Seven church revives a militant order of violent zealots. The Lord of Light religion seems to do pretty terrible things (human sacrifice) and the followers don’t appear to understand that their own magic isn’t the work of an actual god. All in all, it’s pretty negative. But I may be misremembering since I read the series years ago.
Earthsea is predominantly irreligious. The exceptions are the Kargan people, who run the repressive cult seen in The Tombs of Atuan, and occasional local cults who serve old, malignant spirits.
The Westeros travelogue we get in A Feast for Crows shows us another side of the Seven church; Brienne and friends travel a while with a kindly old priest and even stay at fantasy Mont St. Michel.
I honestly haven’t read anything by LeGuin in a while, so I’ll take your word for it; I don’t remember anti-religion axe-grinding being a part of what I’ve read by her.
With regard to Martin, the faith of the Seven becomes a violent populist movement, but it’s clearly only turned to that because of a brutal civil war (which the books do a better job of conveying than the show: Brienne’s travels have an atmosphere that’s practically postapocalyptic).
Huh. I’ve read the books but not seen the show, and that sounds like quite a revision. Did they at least keep the priest and the island monastery?
It shows up, but in different form. It seems to do a lot more telling of how bad things are than showing; it shows the impact on the peasantry a lot less.
@Nick – The show pretty much glides over the idea that the Faith militant is one of the few groups that actually give a toss about the fate of the smallfolk,* and portrays them mostly as a bunch of sexual prudes who want to put a stop to Cersei’s adultery and Loras’s ghey.
* Albeit basically just faithful smallfolk, but they’re primarily responding to depredations by the warring armies. The other groups on the side of the downtrodden seem to be the Brotherhood and the faith of R’lorr, both of which have their own issue.
The Faith in Martin can be awful, but it’s not uniquely awful. It’s a crapsack world and all things considered the Faith is probably one of the less crapsack aspects of it, especially if you’re among the smallfolk.
As someone who has watched the show but not read the books, I think they mentioned that the poor liked the faith militant a bit, but they certainly didn’t show it very well. The faith militant kind of show up, rise to power, and get defeated so fast that I would’ve guessed that no one outside King’s Landing really knew they were a thing. More generally, the show does a bad job of showing that the lower class even exists, and I’m continually wondering at what point the lords will have to start plowing their own fields because all of the serfs have died or been run off.
The books do a better job of showing the civil war as being something that isn’t just nobles moving pieces around on a board, honestly. The “how long travel takes changes depending on the need of the plot” business is also a lot stronger in the show than the books.
Yeah, a theocracy led by the Faith Militant and the High Sparrow would probably be a better place to live than, say, King’s Landing under King Joffrey, and possibly under Queen Cersei. Or, really, most of Westeros at this point.
In addition to the Faith being a “Fantasy Catholicism, warts and all” portrayal, the Red Priests are clearly more complicated than just “human sacrificers from hell”. Melisandre is a woman who genuinely believes that she is helping the Messiah save all humankind from damnation (and for all the screwed up things she does, she also does genuinely good stuff like try to keep Davos’s surviving sons in safe positions because she doesn’t want him to suffer more losses, even though he hates her and her faith). Other red priests are fierce abolitionists who in the books will likely support Dany when she goes west through Volantis and the other “Free” Cities.
On the other hand, beyond that the religions Martin portrays in detail are pretty iffy. The Drowned God is Lovecraftian as heck and the priest us viewers get to know is a relatively decent Ironborn but still, you know, an Ironborn. The Many-Faced God is worshiped by a syncretic death cult, though even they at least perform some good if you’re okay with voluntary euthanasia. The Lion of Night seems to be Yi Ti’s (fantasy China!) interpretation of the demonic Great Other, and is happily worshiped by the rich. Valyrian religion is a bit of mystery, but everything else about Valyria was pretty evil so their gods probably sucked too.
On the gripping hand, the throwaway details Martin provides show off some okay religions. If the Lhazareen are organized, their Great Shepherd deity is pretty chill. The Rhoyne religion, back when there was a Rhoyne civilization, was also probably pretty chill – they worshiped a river goddess and her “consorts” (giant turtles). There’s a lot of religions mentioned in the House of Black and White, and some of the gods (like the Hooded Wayfarer, who looks out for the poor) seem like the sort of thing you’d find in Earth faiths.
Basically, religion in the world of Ice and Fire is much like religion on Earth. The faiths represent the concerns and worldviews of the cultures that participate in them and are used by good people for good ends and bad people for bad ends. It just so happens that ASOIAF has a lot of bad people running around and human sacrifice is the most consistent way to get results out of the local magic system, so it’s easy for religions to end up looking pretty awful despite the good.
Brandon Sanderson has different branches of religion in his books, and they range from (un)ambiguously evil (steel ministry), to pretty sympathetic (Irali religion)
Simoun is a 2006 scifi anime frequently lauded as a masterpiece, with a lot of thematic exploration of religion, and never casts it as evil.
The difficult part is whether or not you accept works where organized religion isn’t an issue because the gods are more explicitly present? Because then you have loads of high fantasy that applies, with mythological pantheons (but you cited Lewis as an older example, so). Even Discworld would apply, as Constable Visit isn’t seen as evil at all (and that Good Omens TV adaptation is highly anticipated). The Tortall books by Tamora Pierce would be a big one, as would Diane Duane’s Young Wizards series. How would you rate the “organized religion is secretly a society of action agents!” media like Bleach, Soul Reaper, or even the bastardized Christian churches of Hellboy, Hellsing, or Trinity Blood?
Similarly, then you have the swaths of anime with neutral depictions of Shinto ritual practices that have basically been secularized like Christmas. Your Name includes a protagonist who’s a miko at the family shrine, and many more similar characters exist in popular media.
The big DC fanfiction With This Ring takes the unique approach of the Angels and Demons being supreme assholes (as fuelled by their source material depiction in John Constantine comics), but depicts the actual Christian church as ambiguously good.
Any authors of the Kamala Khan Miss Marvel comics. One of them, G. Willow Wilson, wrote a really good novel, Alif the Unseen, which straddles fantasy and scifi with a positive depiction of modern Muslims (it’s set in not-Saudi-Arabia, and the villains are authoritarian government who don’t really respect the religion).
Currently-airing scifi show Killjoys includes an organized religion that is questioned in the efficacy of their practices, but never seen as evil. When a recurring priest-ish character gets violent, it’s seen as a result of straying from the religion, not because of it, and his reaction to prevent more outbursts is to study the texts more deeply.
Hell, you can even consider the recent Dr. Strange film. And it’s not like people have stopped considering The Prince of Egypt positively.
Not scifi/fantasy, but Book of Mormon lampoons the titular religion, but never condemns it as evil.
If we’re counting Marvel, then Daredevil is very positive about Catholicism (at least judging by the TV show).
I actually feel that you’re more likely to get a positive depiction in audiovisual media than books, because the former is a collaborative effort that usually doesn’t want to alienate such a large potential audience base, while single authors can have axes to grind. And hey, maybe it’s because authors perceive that religion is so unchallenged in audiovisual media, that they are nudged to be write as contrarians to that perception. All debates are bravery debates.
Secondly, the secularisation of stories actually makes it more possible to have more positive depictions of organized religion. When the church is going to be the local government, it’s easy to set them up as the authoritarian institution the plucky hero needs to take down, especially because you don’t even need to reach far to have them do abnormally bad things (arbitrarily justified by their arbitrary beliefs assigned by the author), instead of a veneer of understandable political/financial/social motivation a secular villain needs. A more secular world is what makes it possible for a religious institution to be the underdog against another opponent.
Oh, that reminds me, Star Wars would be another example of Scifi where organized religion is not unambiguously evil.
Including The Prince of Egypt in your list is basically like calling the book of Exodus “A fantasy novel that takes a very positive view of Judaism”. I mean… I guess if you wanna call it that…
David Feintuch’s Seafort Saga has a devoutly Christian viewpoint character working within a more or less theocratic regime. While this is presented as clearly creating major problems, it’s not presented as entirely or even mostly evil and unjustified– there is a fairly simplistic “theocracy may be repressive but it saves us from total social breakdown” meme throughout, as I recall.
The three Knights of the Cross in the Dresden files are presented as working directly for God, and when they are ‘on the clock’ they are pretty unstoppable. Avoiding spoilers, the first one to be introduced is a Catholic who is a paragon of goodness. The other two knights are also good, though only one of them is Christian (Baptist) and the other is an atheist in a state of descartian uber-doubt. (at one point he shows up just in time to answer an old woman’s prayers for help and tells her his appearance is probably a coincidence.) Qrnguf naq ergverzragf qhr gb vawhel perngr bcravatf gung yrnq gb nabgure (grzcbenel) Pngubyvp Xavtug, nf jryy n aba-cenpgvpvat Wrjvfu Xavtug jubfr gehr snvgu frrzf gb or Wrqv. They all work with the Church, which has various networks that combat evil, from supporting organizations that combat them directly to offering sanctuary, like a kind of witness protection for victims of various monsters or just temporary sanctuary on holy ground.
There are also other religious characters, such as Christian, Muslim, and at least one Native American Shaman wizard. Most of these characters don’t need ‘faith’ from a belief standpoint (the main character has met / conversed with angels, archangels, and pagan gods, and has no doubt that God himself exists) but ‘faith’ in the sense that ‘If I am called to do X and I do my best, God will not forsake me’ is a very powerful force. The main character has seen this occur multiple times and has come to realize that this faith magic, while different from his own, is pretty powerful.
In The Dagger and Coin series by Daniel Abraham, there is a dangerous cult that spreads across the world, but the organized religions it displaces are portrayed as pretty benign.
Eifelheim by Michael Flynn has a very sympathetic priest as one of the main characters.
The Lamb Among the Stars trilogy by Chris Walley is explicitly religious rather than mainstream, but it is kind of the flipside of your question: organized religion is not portrayed as an unambiguous good–with the leaders of the right religion being as fallible as anyone else.
Yeah, and the Mormons seem pretty sympathetic in The Expanse, if not super relevant.
Robert Chase for science fiction and straight-up Christians Are The Good Guys. Shapers, The Game of Fox and Lion. The novels are from the eighties or nineties, but I think he’s still doing stories in Analog. Otherwise I think Tor blocks Christians.
I don’t have 5, but L.E. Modesitt has at least religious tones (although I’m having a hard time recalling if it was ever called a religion) in his book which were definitely positive.
Gene Wolfe
John C. Wright
Neal Stephenson
Brandon Sanderson
David Weber
This actually seems fairly common to me. Here are the ones that come to mind first:
– David Weber – Honor Harrington universe. Christianity and Judaism.
– S. M. Stirling – series seems to be called “Nantucket Event”. Catholicism, Wicca, and Asatru.
– Mercedes Lackey – Valdemar series. May not count, as deities are actively involved in the world. Fictional religions.
– David Drake/Eric Flint – Belisarius series. Individual cleric(s?), and at least two religious orders are involved in “saving the world”, twice. Christians mostly. Some Zoroastrians and Hindus.
– Tamora Pierce. Books for teens (and some for younger children). One religious order and its members are quite prominent. Fictional religions.
– Elizabeth Moon. I didn’t enjoy these books, so I’m short on details. But IIRC, some of the heroes were “saints” of the local religion – in one case unknowingly. Fictional religion.
A TV show, not books, but I was surprised by how Christianity was portrayed in Black Lightning. All of the main characters are Christian (I think probably Baptist). They say Grace at dinner. They talk seriously about whether their superpowers are a gift from God or a curse from the devil.
It’s not at all a show about religion, which is why I was surprised that Christianity is so visible in it: it made me realize how little you see of Christianity in other shows.
I assume this is a black/white cultural difference.
Does this still count as crying wolf? https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/10/18/17990718/steve-king-faith-goldy-white-supremacist-canada-iowa-republicans
As an exercise, do you think you could construct a parallel article about some left-wing member of Congress and their association with (say) advocates of Sharia law (Linda Sarsour has quotes that can be read that way; I have no idea what her real position is)?
I mean, it’s quite possible that King is as vile as this article suggests. There are some genuinely awful people in Congress[1]. But it also seems clear to me that Vox would be okay with writing a very similar article on someone who didn’t hold particularly vile beliefs, because they were on the other side. That’s the problem with crying wolf.
To be clear: I’m not saying the article is wrong, I’m saying that it’s not all that strong as evidence, given that I think it would be possible to build a similarly damning case for a fair number of non-vile people (X endorsed person Y who is really vile, and has associated in the past with people A, B, and C who I claim have vile beliefs by some combination of what they’ve said and who *they* hang around with.), and given that Vox has shown in the past that they will do just that.
[1] Though I’ll point out that many beliefs I find vile are pretty mainstream.
I’ve heard some compare this to how people on the left are all seemingly quite chummy with Louis Farrakhan, but I’m not quite sure how accurate that may or may not be (and notably, nobody on the left ever seems to get in actual trouble for this, despite the right howling about it fairly often)
There’s inter-left beef over Farrakhan. Some Republican shouting about Farrakhan doesn’t do much, but you’ll see some lefty activists issuing apologias (in the technical sense) for their chumming around with him, and people seem to chum around with him a lot less (as feminist and LGBT activism have become increasingly important).
The premise of Scott’s “stop crying wolf” is that Trump and is Republican colleagues say things that offend the left but don’t actually warrant the term “white supremacist.” This article is showing that there is a political candidate who I think has pretty clearly crossed that line into Actual White Supremacy (talking about “the JQ”, reciting the 14 words). These aren’t associations, these are direct actions of a politician running for office.
Rep. Steve King has endorsed this politician. Maybe you can argue his endorsement is in spite of her white supremacy and not because of it and this is some version of playing guilt by association. But the wording of his tweet announcing the endorsement talks about exactly those cultural issues.
As you point out, yes it is possible to unfairly use guilt by association. That does not mean that there is no such thing as actual white supremacists who do things like openly advocate the white race.
Sharia law is extremely fringe in the US and always has been. US Muslims are by and large not supporters of sharia law, are a tiny minority, etc. If they defend people who are maybe a bit dicey, it’s probably the same reason that some people here defend the dicey (as is being done here for King and Goldy): a suspicion that going after the bad guys isn’t just going to stop with the bad guys, or the bad-guy-adjacents, or whatever. I think Scott had a post up there like this. If you are an American Muslim, someone who styles themselves an “anti-sharia activist” is, by the smart money, hostile towards Muslims in general.
If the US had a history, nationally for the longest time and locally into living memory, of fairly harshly enforced sharia law, palling around with someone who is or could be read as an advocate of same would catch a lot of flak.
Context does, in fact, matter. White nationalism, regardless of how much of a threat it is to the US, is vastly more of a threat to the US than sharia law. Responding to the spectacle of a US elected official palling around with someone who has gone from bog-standard “oh no the sharia law is coming” huckster to full-throated white nationalism and is approvingly recommending Corneliu Codreanu with “well, what about sharia law” borders on arguing in bad faith.
If you don’t like sharia law, you can take “communists” if you like. Or, to bring up an Obama era chestnut, Bill Ayers.
What’s the position here? Let’s say the left-right inverse of this situation would be a Democratic senator tweeting a hearty endorsement of a Canadian politician who espouses communism. Are you saying that has happened? Or that if it did happen, the politician wouldn’t be criticized as King has been? Or that they would be?
A politician or other prominent figure, candian or otherwise.
Yes it’s happened and yes it’s never criticized in the same way.
Is there a bit of an unfair double standard in the way that WNs, Nazis, etc are recognized (correctly) as evil, and there’s a bit more wiggle room for the fans of some pretty bad dudes on the left? Sure.
But the question is whether this reflects badly on Steve King – whether someone who describes Steve King as a racist who is softpeddling white nationalism, or whatever, is factually correct.
I don’t know anything about this particular case, but to play devil’s advocate, is it clear that this guy actually knows and understands the person he’s endorsing? Lots of politicians just chuck out recommendations willy-nilly on the advice of their staff, or have staff tweet for them. Like when Ron Paul had a staffer put that insanely racist cartoon about communism on his page. Going by the article, it does sound like this King guy is pretty reactionary–I’ve heard terrible things about Camp of the Saints–but it’s also possible that he’s simply a dullard who doesn’t understand just who he’s associating himself with.
Has anyone here read Camp of the Saints? I’ve heard it described as some evil racist book, and also as some kind of eerily prophetic book, but I’ve never read it. (And having seen how partisans have smeared perfectly reasonable books I *have* read as evil, or hailed mediocre books as deeply insightful, I’m not so confident in these pronouncements.)
I dont think its in English (at least originally).
This is a mayoral candidate in Canada that he must have gone out of his way to endorse. It’s not like this was some local race in Iowa he felt compelled to comment on and didn’t do the research. Pretty much the only reason to endorse this woman is because of her exceptional views.
This is the most relevant point in this whole debate, IMO.
The reason I know who Faith Goldy is has nothing to due with her being a mayoral candidate in Toronto…
Children
If you had autocratic control of the government of your country (state the country you’re in for context), what kind of incentives or disincentives would you place on child policies – from contraception, abortion, tax credits for marriage, for children, etc.?
For instance, I think children require at least a mother and father, beyond just financial considerations. In addition, long term, a country wanting to preserve its culture must do it through reproduction, or else it will change (which in my book is fine) via populations with higher birth rates – immigrants and the poor. I also think divorce takes a large toll on kids and would disincentivize it. Therefore I’d use tax policy to provide incentives. Top 10 things off the top of my head:
1. Taxes are filed only on an an individual basis, not joint
2. Individual get an upfront flat tax credit for first marriage the year they are married, and a scaling annual flat credit for each year of marriage.
3. All married Citizens are able to claim a flat credit for the *birth* of a child
4. Government provides vouchers for diapers and formula pre-2 to married citizens
5. Government provides vouchers for daycare (2+) through primary school (age 10) to all children
6. DNA test for paternity done for each birth to identify father
7. Male tax filers face a flat penalty + % income for each child identified out of wedlock until child turns 18.
8. Single fatherhood affects credit like divorce
9. If taxpayer has children, then default of flat tax penalty on males for divorce and annual % penalty thereafter – penalty is to female if infidelity is proven. Both penalized if both unfaithful. Only upfront penalty for those without children.
10. All child-related incentives are wage-garnishable, accrue penalty interest, and cannot be discharged in bankruptcy
I suspect this is a very hard thing to do via government. It’s driven mostly by culture.
As far as I know, the communities in the US with very low birth rates aren’t mostly communities where nobody can afford to have kids–they’re communities where lots of people don’t value getting married and having kids over other options like staying single and playing the field, or marrying and having lots of money to pay for an apartment in an expensive place.
This isn’t so much about affecting high-income earners as median and low-income earners that have the higher birth rates – making sure the kids are raised by two parents who are disincentivized from divorcing.
Nudges rather than pushes
I like those ideas, but I also think the idea of a single-earner family provides a better experience for the children, so I would propose a few updates:
1. Keep taxes filed on a joint basis. If we are targeting family growth, looking at the family as a unit makes sense.
5. Government vouchers need to also be payable to stay-at-home parents. I was really excited when I read that Trump’s tax plan was going to allow deductions for stay-at-home parent provided daycare, but then I never heard anything more and it wasn’t in the final bill.
7-9. Penalty should be to whoever does not have custody of the children. This may normally be the father, but I don’t want to codify discrimination against men.
New idea
11. Require new construction to have a certain number of high-occupancy units (4+ bedrooms) similar to current codes that require low-rent units. (I think one of the biggest obstacles to family growth is finding a place to put them all.)
Out-there Idea:
12. Replace SS (USA) with an ancestor tax, where 10% of your earnings are paid directly to your registered parents.
Goofy idea
1. Free, widely available, ineffective birth control
Your provisions seem to be at odds with your goals, in some cases.
1) At above-median income levels, the marriage tax advantage for one person working outside the home and the other not is enormous. You’re losing that here, and thus discouraging marriage, though some of your other provisions compensate somewhat.
Your 4 and 5 encourage reproduction among the poor but have little effect above that. Compared to the current situation (where primary school is already covered by the government, and assistance is already available for infants), they’re probably no effect.
For 8 — as far as I know, divorce in and of itself does not affect your credit score.
I expect your policies would mostly discourage children and marriage among the financially responsible (who would care about the penalties) while doing nothing or encouraging children among those too irresponsible or poor to care.
Country: UK
The biggest problem for middle-class parents is the high cost of housing, so:
1. Default rule that all new construction is permissible on non-green belt land unless the Local Authority can show, in court, by clear and convincing evidence that the development would lead to a substantial net harm. No deference to LA’s determination of harm. In case of a failed application by an LA, LA responsible for developer’s legal fees + costs from the delay. Developer can still be sued after the effect for nuisance etc – can tighten those rules later if necessary.
2. Move to Japanese-style “highest permissible” planning permission, where permission for use A automatically includes permission for all uses less disruptive than A. So for example, there would be no need to ask for LA permission to change planning permission from commercial to residential, as all commercial planning permissions would automatically include residential.
Next biggest problem is schooling:
3. New grammar schools allowed. Obvious move that should have been done long ago.
4. State schools not allowed to select on proximity, beyond requirement that children live a reasonable distance from the school (abolishes school selection by house price).
5. For-profit schools allowed in state sector, and independent schools allowed to run free schools.
Note also the overlap with (1) and (2), as they will prevent hostile LAs from killing new free schools.
6. Private school fees tax-deductible, up to cost of state education.
7. Refocus of universities around teaching, not research.
Final major problem is the tax wedge – you pay for the childcarer’s pre-tax income out of your post-tax income. This discourages having children, discourages professional women who do have children from going back to work, wastes human capital, and is fundamentally unfair.
8. Married couples with children can fully transfer their taxable income to each other [in effect, the opposite of your (1)]. In effect, married would file jointly, but with double the allowance in each tax band.
9. Abolition of 45% tax rate, raise 40% tax rate to £100,000.
10. Abolition of inheritance tax.
Your proposals here are all financial (and strangely punitive towards fathers), which does not support your statement that children require a mother and father. If you want to encourage more children you need to deal with not just the financial issues, but find ways to deal with the status, time, external requirements, coordination issues that affect the decisions of when to and how many children to have.
1) encourage earlier marriage by reducing college cost or requirement, HS can be graduated at 16, minimum ages on jobs are removed
2) place being married, not divorced and having children (natural or adopted) as a requirement for high trust and/or prestigious positions such as corporate officers, public officials above a certain level, elected officials, judges, etc
3) requirement of equal mandatory custody for single or divorced parents and eliminate mandatory child support that can be paid to the other (though people are free to make their own arrangements)
4) parental income cannot be taken into consideration for students older than 18 and parents cannot be required to support adult children after the age of 18
5) Single parents are considered unfit wards of the state (think halfway house residents) and subject to strict controls on their behavior to ensure adequate parenting and discourage further aberrant behavior
6) Divorce is grounds for dismissal from any position and alimony is illegal
7) Parental decisions and behavior are not reviewable outside of normal courts. CPS, family courts, etc are abolished due to their lack of transparency and due process.
8) Child tax credit is large and potentially livable, i.e. $10,000 per child per year but non-refundable
8) Social security is enhanced for each child you have above 2 and reduced below 2
And what are your incentives against marital and parental abuse? Do you really think anyone is benefiting from a family that all hates each other staying together for the sake of money?
I’m going to go with policies that stake out and strongly protect easy exit rights and incentivize the formation of low-conflict communities, rather than leaning on blood relations. The whole “mother-and-father” thing is less critical if the kids have many more adults they can rely on than just two. Make it financially doable for a good chunk of the population to take care of others, instead of working production jobs.
AG:
When divorce is extremely hard and socially disapproved, people stay in horrible marriages and suffer. When it’s extremely easy and socially encouraged (glorified on TV, say), people divorce for dumb reasons and screw over themselves and (even more) their kids.
My guess is that like 90% of this effect comes from the community and its values, rather than the law. If you make divorces require jumping through three times as many legal/procedural hoops, but they’re still commonplace and socially acceptable, they’ll happen pretty often; if you make them procedurally/legally easy, but they’re socially unacceptable and rare, they won’t happen so often.
I agree with this, basically. The cultural problem in this case is that people are jumping into marriage (perhaps for the financial incentives) with people they aren’t so compatible to be married to. So making it harder to get married (by vetting their devotion and willingness to work things out) may actually improve the divorce rate.
But I actually want low-stakes entry and exit, in order to allow for easy reversals of rash decisions. People do a lot of hasty things, no matter how hard we try to train the lizard brains, so sometimes the solution is to just let those hasty decisions become insignificant noise. Let people argue and make up and argue and make up and argue and make up, and that is no barrier to the people who genuinely need to stay away or the people who successfully stay together.
So it’s not unlike “UBI but for social capital.”
Currently, we’re in a bit of a worst of both worlds, where marriage is a huge investment but also romanticized, so people rashly jump into marriage because of ~feelings~ (and it’s easy to get married) and then it’s bad times because the separation process is gnarly. The damage to kids from divorce comes from how bad the separation process is, and how much incompatible adults force themselves to stay together long after they should have separated. Kids that go through more amiable divorces (perhaps with the parents staying friendly), in a culture where marriage is not romanticized as much and divorce not stigmatized and in an environment of community child-raising may not have the same issues as divorce kids today. And for all of those divorce kids, we can’t know the counterfactual of if they would have done better had their parents stayed together in their misery.
A certain amount of people screwing themselves and others is inevitable, so what we can do is reduce the amplitude of the impacts.
This is almost the opposite of the problem. At least in the UK, the average age at which a woman gets married is higher than the average age at which she has her first child.
(ETA: Country is US, but I’d recommend the same for any industrialized nation)
Hmm…
In terms of within-Overton stuff, all major contraception types should be available free, and daycare and nanny costs are tax-deductible, with no cap.
On the Overton border (I think?), pay people a small stipend for being on reversible long-lasting birth control (IUD, depo-provera, RISUG on the male side which I’d be fast-tracking).
Outside the window, pay parents to raise kids in proportion to the parents’ income (this regressive aspect is what makes it a non-starter). One way I’ve discussed before would be to give parents a security worth a fixed percentage of their child’s future income taxes. The holder of said security receives their share every year that child pays taxes, and I say ‘the holder’ because the parents are required to sell it for cash up front. This is an incentive for the parents, and I don’t want them guilted out of enjoying it. (ETA: This is not an idea I’ve fully vetted for crazy exploits or horrifying failure modes, and seems very much like the sort of thing that might have some)
USA
1. Everybody by default (w/some exception mechanism for e.g. religious objectors) gets put on free, long-acting reversible birth control at puberty. This means we have to develop this for men too, which should AIUI be feasible with a bit more R+D investment.
2. If you want to get off your birth control there is some speedbump designed to ensure you pass some minimum level of conscientiousness. Counseling, knowledge testing, something like that.
3. Child allowance on the model of existing child allowances in many other developed countries: cash payments to parents of young children.
Assumptions justifying the above:
(a) children benefit from conscientious, impulse-controlling parents first and foremost, other attributes of parenthood that correlate with good outcomes probably do so b/c of their correlation w/conscientiousness, so let’s target that directly
(b) raising young children is hard work that deserves compensation, and providing that compensation also improves outcomes for the kids
(c) to the extent conscientiousness is heritable, selecting for it will improve the general quality of future generations
(d) most other possible nudges (incl. those mentioned so far) are wrongful intrusions on individual autonomy and more likely to trap people in bad situations than improve or prevent bad situations
(e) for long-term environmental sustainability mild anti-natalism is probably the optimal balance, and preserving a culture through reproduction is a totally illegitimate use of state power.
Long-term treatments with serious side-effects (all birth control) should be opt-in IMO. You can try for the cultural norm, but nobody should jump through hoops to *not* be subjected to medical risk.
What are the side effect risks of e.g. IUDs or reversible-vasectomy-ish plugs, beyond initial discomfort? Is the expected health downside for those for a typical recipient (no special risk factors) greater than that of an unplanned pregnancy?
IUDs are hormonal, though lower dose than pills, and share all side-effects with oral BC (though with lower levels) and can cause uteral problems (neverending periods is a relatively common one). Copper IUDs don’t have the same hormonal problems, but can cause more bleeding, and can be extremely difficult and painful to insert for smaller women, especially those who haven’t given birth. Effect of plugs is unknown, but “requires surgery” seems like a good line to draw for “requires consent.”
All medical treatments being opt-in except where there is no other option sounds like a pretty good rule to continue to honour.
And anyway, how do you put things inside people by default?
Oh, I agree, but I think the strong claim is only worth making if it’s instrumental, or it risks derailing.
Unfortunately, schemes like this usually harshly penalize kids with a single dead parent, especially a dead mother, like I was. For this reason, I tend to be very skeptical of suggestions like this – and it’s worth noting that widows/widowers should ABSOLUTELY NOT be encouraged to marry ASAP – finding a second parent for your (now usually somewhat traumatized) child is hard.
Penality to fathers for divorce by default seems like a possible perverse incentive; emotional abusers can use it as a weapon to keep their victims trapped in a relationship with guilt. Also divorce seems like less of a problem than single parenthood in any case.
Flat tax bonus per-child-born also seems like a perverse incentive, as you’re encouraging people to birth more children than they may be able to sustainably maintain unless they birth more children. This only works if you think more children > well-cared-for children.
Penality interest plus non-dischargeable seems problematic, as amounts can balloon to the point where garnished wages only pay interest and everyone loses. I think one or the other is better.
Why not two mothers? Two fathers?
I think, if nothing else, puberty can be really tough if you don’t have a guardian and role model who has experienced the same to help you work through it. How many dads are ready for their daughter’s first period? There may or may not be any long term harm from same-sex parenting, but I imagine that in certain short term circumstances, it definitely helps to have both a man and a woman in the household.
That seems to make sense but I thought that I read thar the children raised by lesbian couples do better on average than children raised by heterosexual couples (two few children raised by male couples to study), and a quick web search shows some evidence of that, but it’s not sn extreme effect.
My gut feeling is that if lesbians get divorced more than straights than it’s probably not something to be encouraged, except for how poorly foster kids fare, if however they get divorced less, and their kids do better, than we men may be increasingly superfluous.
I can see an argument against having a boy brought up by two women or a girl by two men, but I don’t see one against doing it the other way around.
The one piece I have seen on the virtues of lesbian parenting appeared to me entirely bogus, for reasons I offered at the time on my blog. On the other hand, the one family I know that consist of two women and their daughter, adopted as an infant and now almost full grown, seems entirely functional.
I wouldn’t be shocked if there were a basic biological need (or cultural need–how would we distinguish?) for role models of the same sex. But my own experience as a parent suggests that having two parents is a big win just in terms of time, emotional energy, and having a second person to deal with the kids when the first one is sick or frustrated or otherwise not at their best. And I think there are times when my wife and I have different enough ways of interacting with our kids that there’s a real benefit to having us both.
I’m in the US. While I think it’s good for children to have stable families and loving responsible adults, I think this country’s children have worse problems.
1) Feed them. Good healthy food. Everyone pays, via taxes, for this.
2) Medical care, starting (at least) when their mothers become pregnant. Paid by taxes.
3) Shelter. Let’s not have them living with lead paint, neighbours prone to violence, etc. etc.
4) Safe environments. I’m Canadian, so I’ll start with serious gun control 😉 But also safe, drinkable water – no more Flint water crises, or at least not ones that could reasonably be avoided. Etc.
OK, that’s the basics. Education belongs up there too, but I’m unclear what would actually work, and I’ve already spent enough of my citizen’s money that I might already be facing rebellion. 😉
Also in the basic area – let’s make contraception freely available (and free). People who don’t want children – or who are just looking for fun, or comfort, shouldn’t be having them. Anyone who wants their tubes tied can get that for free too. I’m tempted to treat abortion the same way, for the same reason.
I’m stopping here. I’ve got plenty more ideas, but I’m trying not to write a wall-of-text.
You’ll be up against cultural issues if you want to make sterilization freely available to women– I’ve read a number of accounts by women who want to be sterilized and couldn’t find a doctor who was willing to do it.
For those familiar with geopolitical history, how intellectually respectable is this piece on Vietnam? It seems to be more or less the mirror image of Chomsky, and I have a sneaking suspicion that they’re more or less both right.
I’m very much a member of the revisionist faction on Vietnam, and something smells off here. I’ll grant that the Diem regime was corrupt and may often have been more interested in fighting its domestic enemies than confronting communism. This is Dictator 101. But to suggest that it was actually under the control of the communists? That’s going to take more than a single book from 1965. People, even ones who should know better, often get weird ideas, and taking a single primary source that disagrees with the conventional narrative and saying “this explains everything” is a fairly well-known failure mode. The article makes a big show of saying that the book names names, but I’d like someone to at least track those names down and make sure they agreed before I buy the theory.
That said, I don’t think he’s entirely wrong on the fact that US foreign policy is often run by the stupidest of idealists, who shoot us in the foot.
And I’m inherently suspicious of a magazine whose tagline is “what comes after liberalism”. I suspect there are death eaters about.
Good to hear that from the conservative side before I weigh in with my likely to be leftist biased opinion. I completely agree that the suggestion that Diem made a mess of things by focusing on weakening his political rivals rather than fighting communism is plausible, while the suggestion that he did this because of some sort of communist conspiracy rather than just because that’s the sort of thing authoritarian leaders usually do is not plausible. But it is certainly part of the problem with backing authoritarian leaders as a strategy.
So the part that rang potentially-true to me was the suggestion that the American left backed a bunch of horrible dictators claiming to be moderate leftists. I suspect that this happened in addition to, not instead of, the usual story about the American right backing horrible dictators claiming to be democratic capitalists.
Yeah, the trend of thinking the right hero can fix everything and subsequently deluding one’s self into thinking the most obvious (but really not even close) candidate must in fact be the right hero seems to be more human than left or right.
I didn’t want to make the thread about that, but yes, the source does indeed reek of death eaters.
I don’t think that it’s accusing diem of being under the control of communists as being surrounded by sympathizers and fellow travelers, which he unquestionably was.
And that death eaters are saying something doesn’t make it wrong. As you say, american foreign policy is stupid in very predictable ways.
Man, who isn’t surrounded by commie sympathizers and fellow travelers?
And can I go live with them?
I think it makes more of it than can actually be made. He seems to conclude that it was all part of a communist plot, and that they weren’t even trying to fight communists. I don’t buy that.
I never said it did, but it does diminish how much credibility I’m willing to give them.
A big part of the death eater argument is that conspiracy isn’t necessary in cases like this because the ideological deck comes pre-stacked. If you were a post-colonial elite educated in western schools, or a westerner interested in foreign affairs, you spent your early life in places that were full of fellow travelers, and sometimes, especially for the post-colonials, explicitly funded by the USSR or its appendages. You grew up in a milieu where those ideas were standard, and even if you didn’t espouse them, you had friends who did, and they couldn’t help but influence them.
This smells pretty Voldemort-y to me; what’s their take on the American Revolution I wonder? It also completely ignores that colonized people might want independence for reasons other than evil commies, aided by the Fifth Columnists at home, whispering in their ears. This is just the new stab-in-the-back myth.
Its description of the Burns documentary is also pretty odd. It is not hard to take from the documentary the impression that by 1972, the South Vietnamese were able to fight off the Vietnamese communists, as long as money and air support kept coming. Then Nixon’s presidency collapsed, followed fairly quickly by South Vietnam. It’s funny how I’ve seen both right-wingers condemning Burns as a commie stooge and left-wingers condemning Burns for not recognizing American villainy.
I mean that is the more compelling part of the piece to me. A lot of anti-colonial sentiment does ring to me not as “rights” but as anti-western.
Because, by and large, the colonies that decolonized after WWII were held by Western countries. It’s a mighty shame that the behaviour of the USSR towards subject peoples didn’t get the same treatment, but that doesn’t change that the places that wanted to decolonize had a lot of legitimate beefs. They did want their rights; that the way things broke often meant they didn’t even get those is unfortunate!
Didn’t it?
As far as I can tell, the people who hate the Soviet Union the most are the non-Russian denizens of Eastern Europe…
That isn’t really what I was addressing. Rather, I was saying something along the lines of, “anticolonialists in the West seem only mildly interested in the plight of Africans (Asians etc) and appear primarily concerned with criticizing Europeans and European culture as inherently corrupt.”
@Matt M
In the modern west, there’s more of a sense of sympathy for the victims of British or French or whatever colonialism than sympathy for ethnic-minority victims of Stalin, and the split of western leftists over Soviet violence to keep satellites in orbit indicates that a decent number thought it was OK.
@idontknow131647093
I don’t know that I get that impression; however, it could just as easily be “sympathy is the root, but righteously hating the wicked is more fun than sympathy” as anything else.
Can we have a thread about the plural of beef?
I think what the author’s trying to get at is that decolonization and rights are just fig leaves for ulterior motives and anti-Western sentiment. This becomes visible when “anticolonialists” attack (often literally) objectively non- or even anti-colonial regimes, organizations, and individuals for being insufficiently progressive/Communist.
South Vietnam, for instance, had indeed thrown off the yoke of colonial rule and its population showed a marked willingness to defend its independence to the tune of several hundred thousand combat fatalities. However, “the left” supported its invasion and annexation by a hostile neighboring state because said invader was Communist and the South was not.
@AG
Beevefs.
Despite the usual excuses, it wasn’t only Stalin; the later governments of Soviet Union sometimes followed a similar policy, although with smaller numbers.
— Wikipedia
No point, it’s obviously “beese”.
I think the piece is interesting, but I think it fails in that it explains too much. It is extremely Vietnam focused and focused on ideas about what happened in those situations and America working against its own self interest.
I think the answer for Vietnam/Iraq is much simpler: Political will is not aligned with what is needed for victory.
In my opinion a lot of people have a “feudal” view of warfare. In this view you send out your army it fights another army, you win, you depose a leader and now the country does what you want. This view is much more prevalent among politicians than normal people.
However, this view is ahistorical and the norm is total warfare or “state” warfare. State warfare was common in the Roman and Pre-Roman eras, and it is also the era we currently in. In this warfare, it is necessary to convince the populace of an area that they prefer whatever regime you implement to the war you conduct. So maybe in 2000BC you capture priestesses and idols and threaten to rape/smash them if they rebel. Also you put heads on pikes. Now, you need to engage in military campaigns with little regard for minimizing civilian casualties. If you don’t military victory is irrelevant unless you are going to implement a totalitarian state of your own.
I think the author shoots himself in the foot by attempting to portray Diem as a Communist fellow-traveler on the basis of some early association and anticolonial/nationalist attitudes as relayed by a single source who — at least as regarding Diem personally — himself looks to have relied on hearsay. He also attempts to equate the United States’ lack of support for French colonialism with lukewarm support among its foreign policy establishment for South Vietnam’s postcolonial government. FWIW, I do think there’s something there, but he doesn’t make any real connection because he’s too busy complaining that Diem wasn’t Franco.
He wasn’t specific enough about the pattern of American government hostility to the “wrong” kind of postcolonial regime and again, he didn’t show enough or convincing enough evidence on how this pattern relates to Vietnam. For instance, over a long period of time Saudi Arabia systematically does bad things, is clearly non-progressive in any sense of the word, and enjoys good standing with the American foreign-policy establishment while being an actual for-real monarchy.
By the way, the idea that a single carrier strike sortie would have saved the French at Dien Bien Phu is militarily so absurd as to be not even wrong. Eisenhower was presented with an air-centric plan to relieve the French there; it involved building an airstrip on Chinese territory (Hainan Island I think?) seized by amphibious assault and then flying sorties from there into a decent air-defense network and unknown communication with friendly ground forces. Also the US was currently fighting an unpopular war with China. The plan did convince Eisenhower that any intervention in Vietnam would have to go big or go home, possibly becoming a “second Korea”, so he withdrew all support. That’s what David Halberstam said at any rate, and I find his account of this both sensible and well-supported.
I’ve gotten interested in the politics of the 1994 crime bill. Any recommendations for material about who was for it or against it, and what their reasoning was?
Were there political consequeces for being for it or against it?
Recently, I asked about the how the two parties were involved with the war on drugs, and got an answer that it was pretty much the Republicans.
Then a memory drifted in about black people who wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton because of her involvement with the war on drugs, which gave me something convenient to check on.
Bill Clinton signed a bill in 1994 which greatly increased the penalties for drug crimes. He could have vetoed it.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/apr/15/bill-clinton-crime-bill-hillary-black-lives-thomas-frank
Some black leaders were also complicit.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/analysis-black-leaders-supported-clinton-s-crime-bill-n552961
Especially Rangel.
https://www.northcountrypublicradio.org/news/story/22550/20130819/charles-rangel-america-s-front-line-general-in-the-drug-war
I’ve hated Rangel for a long time because he was pro-conscription. Looks like I had good instincts.
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/236365-rangel-renews-call-for-war-tax-national-draft
Hillary Clinton and her tough-on-crime approach. Also, Sanders voted for that 1994 crime bill.
I’m dubious about the bit at the end about mysterious deaths of people near the Clintons, though.
A quick search doesn’t turn up anything about whether Michelle Alexander has any doubts about discouraging black people from voting against Trump.
https://www.thenation.com/article/hillary-clinton-does-not-deserve-black-peoples-votes/
A first whack at the question of whether Democratic members of Congress only supported the bill to keep their seat.
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/votes/103-1994/h416
I’m making a sketchy overview here, but a lot of Democrats voted for it, and a noticeable number of Republicans voted against it. Considering the high incumbency rate in the US Congress, I bet people who voted against it weren’t voted out.
Joe Biden wrote the law.
My recollection of that period was that we were nearing the end of the crack crime wave (but didn’t know we were near the end), and that the 94 crime bill was an effort to reduce crime, in large part in order to help inner city crime victims. Clinton got mocked for proposing youth basketball as a way to get kids out of gangs, but the crime wave was perceived as a serious problem.
IIRC, the perception was that the crime wave was disproportionately harming African Americans as they were disproportionately likely to be victims of crime. “New Jack City” was a popular movie of the time, “911 Is a Joke” argued that there wasn’t enough police presence in the Inner City, and a somewhat popular conspiracy theory was that the CIA had supported the crack trade (and/or AIDs) in a deliberate attempt to commit genocide against African Americans.
“Demolition Man” is one of my favorite views into how people in the early 90s viewed the issue of crime. It was assumed that in the quite near future, Los Angeles would essentially be an active warzone.
On the other hand, Robocop’s picture of Detroit was meant to be dystopic, but turned out to be over-optimistic.
Demolition Man was an action-comedy. No-one thought LA would be an active warzone (or that Arnie would be President), but the fact that people were even joking about it is revealing enough.
Right, that’s what I meant. Sorry if I didn’t clarify. I do not think that they were painting that as the literal most likely future. But it was plausible enough to serve as a reasonable set-up to the larger plot.
In hindsight, I was somewhat afraid that all restaurants would be Taco Bell, so the Foodie and Craft Beer revolutions were welcome surprises.
I tried to pitch a startup about three seashells, but I was unable to demonstrate how they function 🙁
Seriously though, Demolition Man is criminally underrated. It’s one of the very few action comedies that tends to do a pretty good job on both fronts. Surprisingly clever. I’m extremely disappointed that we never got a sequel.
Wesley Snipes was the star of that movie, and gave one of the performances of the decade. Stallone, Bullock and Leary were all adequate. Remove Snipes and you would have a disappointing sequel, IMHO.
I would gladly have watched a sequel where Snipes is somehow refrozen and thawed in a different time with different rules. If necessary, Stallone could freeze himself to go after him, like Austin Powers.
All the restaurants are owned by Taco Bell, but they can serve whatever they want.
You also have some decent cameos from Dennis Leary, and way-before-he-was-at-all-famous Rob Schneider.
I know this isn’t literally true in the movie, but since it’s Taco Bell, I assume
1) Yes, they can serve whatever they want, but it has to be a combination of the same 7 ingredients (ground beef, refried beans, tortillas, fritos, etc)
2) Yes, they can serve whatever they want, except they have to serve Pepsi.
There is no beef. It’s a vegetarian society. Meat has been banned.
That’s why John Spartan very much enjoyed the “carne de ratta” he was able to obtain in the underground sewers.
I think “Escape From New York” and “The Warriors” are films more reflective of earlier and less tongue-in-cheek views on the crime waves of their times
Pop culture could be alternately sarcasted, comedic, ironic, or deadly serious about it, but it took a long time to really notice that the dramtic increase in urban violence of the ’60s and early ’70s had stopped, and there was a common background assumption in ’80s to early ’90s pop culture that, yes, this really was going to get a lot worse in the near future.
The increase in urban violence didn’t end until the ’90s. NYC crime dropped off sooner than most, but its homicide peak was in 1990 (though there was a drop from 1980 to 1985).
I was barely a teen at the time, but I remember President Clinton making speeches about ‘putting a hundred thousand more cops on the streets’, as well as adding social events to keep criminally-inclined youth away from a life of crime. [1]
My knowledge is that these bills also included “Three Strikes and you’re out” provisions for Federal offenses. Effectively, a third violent felony conviction led to a much-longer sentence.[2]
A final point: though it is not Drug-War related, that series of laws included the Brady Bill. The Brady Bill toughened laws about firearms, including (A) some form of Federal Background Check for any firearm purchased from a licensed dealer, and (B) a 10-year ban on manufacturing/selling weapons from a list of “Assault Weapons”, or weapons that had more than two from a specified list of “Assault Weapon features”. [3]
Whether or not the Drug-War related laws had any effect on politics, the Brady Bills did have a big effect on politics. To a first approximation, the Brady Bills are part of the reason that the Republicans were able to take a majority in Congress in the elections of 1994.
[1] Rush Limbaugh had some sarcastic jokes about Midnight Basketball Leagues, or something of that sort.
[2] At the time, minority communities which had high rates of crime-victimization were clamoring for such laws, at both Federal and State levels.
Much more recently, minority communities have been complaining about the number of men from their community who are imprisoned under such laws.
Which shows, to my mind, how much the base-level of crime in the community affects the perception of tough-on-crime laws.
[3] Most gun-rights proponents will quickly argue that handguns are much more common as weapons-used-in-crime than Assault Weapons as described in the Brady Bill, and that the Assault Weapon nomenclature confuses the distinction between fully-automatic (as controlled by the National Firearms Act of 1934) and semi-automatic (which can only fire one bullet per trigger-press).
I just reposted something I had on facebook, and I left the urls visible. Does anyone care about whether urls are visible in long posts, or do you prefer them to be under link test? Does anyone have a preference for whether explanations come before or after urls?
In the past, I’ve had lots of posts where I paste URLs deleted by the spam filter, but never had that happen using link text, so now I always use link text. Not sure why you got away with it when I never did!
I’ll usually leave URLs visible if the only thing that I’m going to use as the link text is “here.” That is, if I have a sentence, “You can read more about it here,” I’ll use a colon and paste the URL after it. If I’m referring to something within a text where there are some relevant words, especially to disambiguate what the link refers to, then I’ll go through the effort of putting it in a full-blown [a href] tag.
Tangentially related to the genetic testing discussion above, but not directly related to it:
A hobbyist website (called GEDMatch) which was created to help people connect genetic tests with genealogy research has turned into a powerful tool for solving old criminal cases.
Not because the criminal in question might have put their DNA into 23-and-me’s database…but because enough other people have put their DNA into databases like 23-and-me. A talented, knowledgeable sleuth has a good chance of matching a random DNA sample to a near-relative who has put their DNA into a genealogy website.
For Americans who have some ancestry from Northern Europe, the odds of matching DNA to some relative (probably a cousin) is approximately 60%. From the point of identifying the relative, there is a reasonable chance of finding a person who can be treated as a suspect.
After finding a suspect, it is easy to do a comparison of the suspect’s DNA against the stored samples from the crime-scene.
Effectively, if a person’s DNA is found at a crime scene, the odds of that person being found are now much higher than they were five years ago.
I’m planning on getting a 23 and Me sequencing later this year, and on signing up for GEDMatch.
I doubt that I will put my DNA on any such site, within the next few years.
At the moment, that is mostly because I am already in possession of most of my family-tree genealogy. (Said genealogy is traced back some three centuries in North America, and was done by an Uncle of mine who is into such things.)
I have had discussions about this with my wife. We might decide to do a 23-and-Me-style test, but we don’t expect to find much meaning in it.
I do find it amusing that a user-driven website can generate an approximation of a total-population-DNA-database, with no government intervention in play.
Oh, that’s the reason I’ll probably sign up – I don’t think I’m likely to leave my DNA at any crime scenes, and I don’t object to helping the police catch serious criminals who are related to me, if any, plus I’m all for getting broad DNA databases to researchers.
I find it amusing that 1984 had a dystopian society with mandatory bugging of all residences, but it turns out that people will voluntarily bug their own residences if it makes ordering toilet paper slightly easier.
David Brin’s Earth has a nice early prediction of the crowd sourced surveillance society – one of the complaints that the teens have is that wherever they go, old people follow them around with networked glasses publishing everything they do.
This may be relevant to the neuroscience/psychology readers here. I am actually quite surprised by how good this is as a qualitative model for several neurodegenerative diseases.
https://www.maths.ox.ac.uk/node/30251
LessWrong DC will be having a meetup this Sunday.
Kelsey Piper, blogger at The Unit of Caring and a writer for Vox’s new EA vertical, Future Perfect, will be our guest.
WHEN: October 21st, 2018, starting 3:30 p.m
WHERE: National Portrait Gallery, F St NW between 7th and 9th St. Near the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro stop
We usually meet in the main courtyard. Look for a table of folks with a LessWrong sign. If there is an event in the main courtyard we meet upstairs in the Luce Center.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to devise a minimum-cost, maximally practicable plan for the peaceable division of the United States into 2-4 separate, independent nations. The goals of this are to forestall a less-peaceable future division or civil war, and to reduce the sense of threat to their respective core values felt by both Red Tribe and Blue Tribe so as to get them focused more on improving institutional quality within the new nations.
Important points to cover:
— mechanism for determining borders
— mechanism for determining citizenship
— initial conditions regarding freedom of movement of goods and people
— distribution of Federal debt
— distribution of military resources and facilities
The basic problem is that the split isn’t West vs. East, North vs South, or even coastal vs inland.
It’s urban vs rural – people in Austin ,Texas would be very unhappy to be part of a even more conservative Flyover Republic and people in the rural coast of Washington or Oregon would be even more unhappy to be a part of the People’s Republic of the Coasts.
Granted. So maybe you address the former with citizenship choice independent of current residence location (to make relocation easier for those who decide, after partition, that they really can’t abide the other tribe’s rule) and address the latter by allowing for some per-county border adjustments.
Note I said minimum-cost, not low-cost. There’s no low-cost way to do this, I’m going for a lower expected cost over a couple of generations than the enormous expected cost that attaches to any appreciable risk of a Second Civil War. Of course, if you believe that risk is negligible you may not think this is achievable.
I think that’s the thing – we aren’t on the brink of a Civil War.
What we are at is at another societal bulging point, where there’s an more conservative generation at loggerheads with a more liberal generation. This happened before – from the mid 60’s to the mid 70’s, we had riots, wars, kidnappings, and low level continual bombing campaigns. As other people have noted, during the 70’s, there was a bombing a day in America.
But by the end, by 1980, people accepted the vast majority of changes that the younger generation had asked for, in part because some of the older generation died out and in other parts, because after the changes were made, people realized society didn’t collapse.
We’ve had these moments before and the only time there’s been actual civil wars is where the ‘losing’ generation refers to yield or has some structural advantage that allows them to rule despite having minority support.
So, the only reason I think there’s a sliver of a chance of actual large scale issues is say, the future of 2040 where the Republican’s hold 60 seats in the Senate, despite the other 40 Seats having 65-70% of the population.
The Sixties and Seventies culture war was much less generational than it’s generally seen as. As the Death Eaters are fond of pointing out, people of age for the draft were actually more likely to support the Vietnam War.
What, what?
This is the first I’ve heard of that. Any interesting links?
I haven’t dug into it for a while, but Google turns up this. And this, which looks like it’s citing the same Gallup poll but is at least a more respectable source.
“The Sixties and Seventies culture war was much less generational than it’s generally seen as. ”
On the War, yes, but on virtually ever other issue, it’s the same as today – a “progressive elite” pushing minority ideas past a majority of the country that disagrees, then within 10-15 years, 80% of the country is basically OK with 80% of the changes.
Have you read “Uncivil Agreement”? I would claim that the Sixties and Seventies culture war:
(a) never really ended, and is one of the main sources of our present tribal division
(b) had not, in the 60s and 70s, yet resulted in the level of social sorting and interpartisan bigotry and hatred we now have (where e.g. people are much more likely to blatantly say they would discriminate against someone from the other party in hiring, and would be unhappy if their child married someone from the other party, than they are to say the analogous things about race, religion, etc).
@Jesse E
It seems extremely common for people to argue that certain movements got most of what they asked for, while if you look at the actual sources of the day, many strongly demanded things that that they never got or that were rolled back.
For example, a very common demand in the 60’s/70’s was pacifism, while the obvious reality is that the US often used military force since then.
Another common demand was abandonment of nuclear for deterrent and energy, neither of which happened.
‘Free schools’ never became widely accepted.
The sexual revolution obviously effected mores, but some aspects were not accepted or reverted back. For example, pedophilia, women being topless, social pressure on women to have sex often and with different partners to show that they are ‘liberated.’
Wide use of LSD never happened.
Of course, quite a few other things were accepted, but these revisionist narratives that pretend that movements mainly asked for the changes that actually happened, while ignoring all the things that they asked but didn’t get, irritate me a bit.
@Jesse E
“The basic problem is that the split isn’t West vs. East, North vs South, or even coastal vs inland.
It’s urban vs rural ….”
So very much this!
Let’s see, divide every citizen into groups of their hundred nearest neighbors, each “Hundred” would have a vote on whether they wish to be part of an incorporated City or a separate County government, when those “Hundreds” are a majority pro-City and contiguous a separate City is formed, with Hundreds that are completely surrounded by the City absorbed by the City and some outlying land given up to the County if they’re many “islands” of Hundreds that didn’t want to be in the City. The Cities and Counties would be largely self-governing with all the powers now granted to the different States (each City would be it’s own State, how Counties are divided, I don’t know, maybe based on the 435 parts in this article) so that’s two parts, then States and Territories that aren’t part of the current 48 contiguous States (so Alaska, Guam, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, et cetera) would be made to be one or two independent Nations, or remain with the rest of the 500 (not 50) States, as long as the total is two or three Nations, or you could just poll which one to three States and Territories most want to be independent, maybe it’s Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Texas that have at least 20% say “Yes let’s go!”, the rest of the Nation says “Thanks for volunteering”, and BOOM independent nations.
As for how we handle political separation?
However we did it with the Philippines and the rest of what used to be a bunch of U.S. administered Pacific Islands that are now independent, do that.
To start with, this would be my rough map: http://www.270towin.com/maps/WKzBk, with the modification of taking NoVA (the DC metropolitian area that extends into Virgina) and giving it to Blue, while extending a line from the top point of Kentuckey to the top-right corner of Missouri and giving it to Red.
At the time of partition, every current citizen would have the option to become a citizen of any of the successor states, regardless of their residence. The successor states would be bound in an EU-style trade/migration system. Equal protection, except for voting, would be constitutionally guaranteed to members of other successor states. Federal lands and military bases within each successor state devolve to their geographical residence. Nuclear forces are divided equally. Movable government property, the Navy, and overseas assets would be divided up pursuant to a bidding process. The national debt is divided on a per-capita basis. Federal employees and soldiers have their contracts transferred to the successor state they chose to be a citizen of.
Property taxes of all kind would be abolished and constitutionally barred from being reinstated for a period of at least fifty years. The successor states would instead fund their governments purely off of income taxes (levied on their citizens) and sales or value-added taxes on the commerce within their borders. Commercial/environmental regulations, land use, torts, IP/copyright, and criminal law would also fall within the borders. Child protection law would be geographical, except that when addressing non-citizen children, the government of those children would have ICWA-style rights to notice, intervention, and transfer. Family law would be citizen-based. In cases where couples are nationals of two different successor states, the geographical location would be controlling (if you had, say, a Red and a Blue married and living in Beige, then I guess you follow something like existing diversity jurisdiction practices). Children would be citizens of their parents’ nation if their parents are of the same one, otherwise you follow that same rule. Local municipal and county governments will continue to be land-based with all residents allowed to vote within, regardless of their citizenship (but note that, until and unless property taxes are relegalized, their powers will me negligible). Successor states will be able to set up intermediate/state-level governments if they want around whatever lines they feel are appropriate. Children will have equal rights to local public schooling regardless of citizenship, although a successor state may chose to not have public education if it so feels. In places where the population can support it, you would expect parallel education systems serving the nationals of different successor states (although in practice, one would expect Beige and Blue to usually join up together)
Although my map has four zones, I only envision three nations. Yellow is, instead, a demilitarized/semi-autonomous zone. All federal lands in it are divided out to the other three nations at the time of partition through a bidding process. Major cities are allowed to set up charters allowing them to be semi-sovereign Hong Kong-style city-states, as are Indian reservations in that area. The remaining areas are assorted along the borders of the existing states on the same semi-sovereign basis. The Yellow semi-sovereigns have full control over the types of law evaluated on a geographical basis as described above, except that they are not permitted to have foreign policy. Also, with the exception of the Indian reservations, none of these semi-sovereigns have oil, gas, or mineral rights to their lands. Instead, all such exploitation is handed by chartered companies jointly owned by the three successor states. Yellow semi-sovereigns are able, and expected, to structure their land use laws in such a way that they nonetheless receive a portion of the profits, but it is anticipated and intended that their share will be relatively low due to the lack of leverage against the monopolistic successor state charter companies. Note that people living in Yellow will enjoy the same right to choose which successor state to be a citizen of as all other Americans living at the time of partition (while also voting in the elections of their local semi-sovereigns). Also note that my approach to Yellow is probably a boondoggle that would be best avoided by simply portioning out lands to the other three states, but I just couldn’t help myself (and do not believe it would be appropriate to make Yellow a fourth state, on the grounds of the large amount of federal lands within, the sparse population, and the lack of a unique culture).
Why abolish property taxes?
Also: who gets the nukes, and who gets the debt?
I edited in the nukes and debt before even seeing this, honest!
Abolishing property taxes is to make it less onerous to live in a successor state that you’re not a citizen of (that’s why it ends after 50 years–the expectation is that right after partition you’ll have many “foreign” nationals living in successor states, while the hope is that after a couple generations you’ll have far fewer
See, this seems fine for a sci-fi book set-up, but in reality, 80% of American’s are going to say, “what the hell are you talking about? We’ve got problems, but there’s no reason to further complicate things just because we’re at political loggerheads.”
Your world would seem unduly confusing to basically everybody who doesn’t spend too much time on the Internet.
Can’t say I disagree, I was just approaching the question for fun and taking the premise for granted.
Honestly, if you wanted a real answer that wouldn’t cause barrels of unforeseen problems and that people would have a chance of going for, you’d keep it one sovereign country, go back to a pre-Civil War level of federalism, and reorganize the states around lines that actually reflect contemporary cultural divisions.
You’d probably end up with five of them, and the fact that you already know basically what those borders would look like is my number one piece of evidence for why that would be ideal.
I would love to have radical devolution (your “pre Civil War level of federalism”) within a single sovereign state plus some state border adjustments. I agree that that would be a lower-cost and generally preferable alternative to a breakup. My concern is that that would be even more complicated to hash out than an actual breakup, and wouldn’t accomplish the threat reduction effect– as long as FedGov in Washington is still there, controlled by one tribe or the other, the tribe not in control of it will not be able to trust that it won’t break out of whatever bonds you’ve constitutionally put it in to reestablish radical federalism, and the tribe in control won’t be able to restrain itself from trying to break out of those bonds.
Radical pre-Civil War federalism can’t exist in a world where any liberal in California can see a person in Alabama being denied their civil rights, wallowing in poverty because of extra low social spending and tax rates, and so on, and so forth.
(Epistemic status: kinda shitposty.)
Why not? Liberals in San Francisco and conservatives in Houston alike seem perfectly content with people going without power for months in Puerto Rico, unless it can be used as a stick to beat the other side with, and not for long then. That’s American soil just as California and Texas are, but they turn a blind eye because they feel more culturally distant from Puerto Ricans. That kind of distance hasn’t existed between between San Francisco and Houston for the last hundred years or so, but it’s growing, and would only grow faster if more authority was devolved to the state or local levels.
I wonder whether the Alabamans ever get upset about seeing Californians denied their second amendment rights and taxed/NIMBYed into penury by the oppressive Californian government.
I’ve never seen for those two particular issues. It’s just making fun of California.
But other social issues? Absolutely a national issue. They want abortion banned everywhere, they wanted gay marriage defined as a man and a woman, and they will get real pissed if you don’t let kids pray in school.
Let’s take some lessons from Joel Garreau’s old book The Nine Nations of North America and split up the US along economic and cultural lines.
Ecotopia (a long thin strip along the west coast) gets along with nobody, so they get to go their own way. (They could probably get along with New England, but that region is at the other end of the continent. No way.)
Dixie is a big and distinctive block, so they get to go their own way. All hail the new confederacy.
That leaves The Empty Quarter, The Breadbasket, The Foundry, New England, a small part of Mexamerica, and a tiny bit of The Islands. I’m guessing The Empty Quarter (oil, mining, ranching) can get along with The Breadbasket (agriculture). And The Foundry and New England should work too. That gets me a big central block and a mid-sized north-east block.
The portions of the US that are Mexamerica get to choose whether they want to join Mexico (probably not) or adjacent divisions of the US. The Islands is too small a portions of the US to worry about.
So, I have an affirmative action question, inspired by (but not directly related to) the discussion above.
In most job applications/college admissions forms, you are asked to provide, at a minimum, your race, gender, veteran status, and disability status. In most cases, these are accompanied by disclaimers informing you that this is a voluntary disclosure, and that you can choose not to answer (which is, indeed, a choice on all the forms).
Does anyone here have any admissions/HR experience and can speak to what happens with the “choose not to answer” group? Are they simply assumed to be white males? How are they classified exactly?
I’ve been selecting this option almost exclusively recently, because I surmise that the fact that I’m a white male will only be held against me – and even though I strongly disagree with affirmative action, I still don’t feel comfortable actively lying about myself.
Are they simply assumed to be white males?
Probably not assumed to be male.
I don’t feel comfortable actively lying, so I wouldn’t choose e.g. “black” or “female”, but if there is an option called “other” without further explanation required, I feel okay taking that one, because it somehow doesn’t feel like lying. It’s just being a very special snowflake; and if your definition of a special snowflake does not match mine, that is not my fault! 😀
So far, no one has ever asked for further explanation, but in case that happens, my prepared answer is “uh, I feel really uncomfortable talking about this, and I’d rather not answer unless it’s absolutely necessary”. Which is technically true.
You can also say: my ancestry is a complicated mixture of backgrounds and I don’t feel that a simplistic category captures that diversity.
This is not a lie even if your ancestors are all white Europeans.
I don’t work in HR but my guess is you’ve modeled this wrong.
You’re modeling it as…
1. You check a box
2. Hiring manager compares the box you checked against some affirmative action quota about who must be hired
3. If you check the “Choose not to answer” box the hiring manager makes an assumption about the box you probably would have checked.
I think the reality is more like…
1. You check a box, as did a bunch of other people applying for the job as well as more people who now work at that company
2. The company obtains a mass of data about who works there and who wants to work there
3. The company uses this data to decide how hard to push for affirmative action in their hiring
4. Checking the “choose not to answer” box just means you don’t contribute to the data in #2.
5. The hiring manager uses information from your resume and your interview (i.e. your name and your appearance) to determine whether you will help fulfill the affirmative action quota, if the quota is being pushed.
TLDR: I think the information in those questions is used in aggregate to determine whether to enforce affirmative action quotas, not to determine whether a particular candidate will fulfill them.
I’m white but I always check “black” so that the company feels that much less of an urge to push affirmative action policies.
Has anybody ever asked you about that, when they see you’re not really black? I actually had doubts about whether it’s even legal.
Do they even have the right to determine that you are of a certain race, other than what you identify as?
@10240
Even deciding on what standard to use is fraught with conflict. Is the organization going to be willing to actually get into fights with people who claim that they are black?
A common American standard for ‘black’ is having ‘one drop.’ Determining that is almost impossible with even very extensive genealogical research, because you have to look at a huge number of ancestors. An alternative is DNA testing, but it is rather invasive to demand that of people.
Do people actually include photos of themselves with their resume? How gauche.
Anyhow, if your model is correct, checking the “choose not to answer” box should be regarded as a civic duty.
Scott, if you want to fix the comment section here, you should probably fix the post reporting function first.
This has been an issue for years and somehow seems like a problem that is more difficult than rocket science (since even our resident rocket scientists haven’t solved it).
@Well…
I’ll respond here to what you wrote about Yom Kippur in the previous open thread.
You’re right; it seems that only eating and drinking are forbidden by the Torah, and the other four prohibitions are Rabbinic law.
By the way, did you notice that written Torah does not in fact mention fasting? The language there is “you shall afflict yourselves” (or “your souls”). It’s the oral tradition that tells us that fasting the the specific affliction called for.
I don’t see the point, since you and I don’t practice the same religion and don’t accept the same authorities as binding.
I did notice that. I interpret “afflict” as something like “constantly interrogate”. Fasting, for me anyway, is a good way to make that happen because a few hours in I’m thinking about food every few minutes, and each time that causes me to think about why I’m not going to eat…
I don’t think either of us disclosed our religion in the previous OT, though I have mentioned in past OTs that I’m a Karaite Jew, but not a very good one. But, the point was that I’m not really anywhere near as familiar with the Torah as I’d like to be, and some people here are much more familiar with it than I am, so I figured it was a good opportunity to quickly check my assumption about whether the aforementioned traditions are God-ordained.
For a given book on Amazon, is there a way to find out all of the places it was advertised?
This Christmas you are going to visit an ancestor from 400 years ago. You can bring $100 worth of gifts. What do you bring that they will like the most?
No attempting to alter history in any major ways; the goal is to find things that they will appreciate in their time.
$100 worth of the best heirloom seeds I can get my hands on.
Antibiotics.
But what if you pick the wrong antibiotic? They’ll be very sad.
Like, which terrible infection may they get? Will you pick an antibiotic that works for that? Maybe bring them some supplements instead. Iodine (goiters), vitamin D (rickets), or something I haven’t thought of. Get ahead of some diseases.
I think heirloom seeds is clever although maybe premise breaking. If the heirloom seeds have enough additional generations of selective breeding compared to the crops of 400 years ago you could suddenly cause the Malthusian limit to jump up.
A herd of gelded thoroughbreds? And of course a box of porn.
@baconbits9
I think you and David are confusing the most useful with the most liked. I also suspect that you guys are overestimating the education level of your ancestor.
They may actually like something far more trivial, like a fidget spinner with LED lights 🙂
It’s an interesting exercise. Who were likely my ancestors in 1618? Where might they have lived? What might have been their lifestyle?
My own location and lifestyle (midwestern suburban US) is pretty darn different from that of the one ancestor 120 years ago about whom I know anything (a craftsman woodworker in northeastern Europe or Russia), and that’s about as far back as I can go. I assume the rate of change going back from him was slower, so that maybe his grandfather was also a craftsman woodworker and also lived within that general region. That gives me maybe another 80 years.
You’re asking for twice that! Were there significant geographic migrations in my family line? Intermarriages? Conversions? Maybe some rebellious people who departed drastically from the occupations and values of their fathers? No clue.
So I have no idea where I’d be going: probably somewhere in central or eastern Europe or Russia, but possibly somewhere in the Middle East? So whatever gift I bring, it can’t be language-dependent.
And I have no idea who I’d be seeing: an illiterate peasant? a nobleman? a merchant? a skilled artisan? a scholar of some kind?
A better bet seems like bringing a gift that basically anyone at any time would likely appreciate. Good food? Fine alcohol?
1618 was before the industrial revolution, when virtually everybody was a farmer. Unless you have specific information to the contrary, that’s probably what your ancestors were doing too.
A copy of English-language Wikipedia in print format.
I don’t actually know the dollar cost of it anymore and I do think it is well in excess of $100. That said, the last time I looked into it (~7 years ago) it wasn’t so far off. If you focused on scientific articles, on math and computers especially, I think you could get a fair proportion of the total that would translate well into effective use.
1618!ancestor would probably have trouble reading modern English, if they were even literate (and an English speaker, but you probably wouldn’t pick an ancestor that wasn’t). It’d be like reading Shakespearean English, but in reverse.
What materials would be much more valuable in their world than in ours, and recognizably so?
One thought: manufactured gemstones? Maybe cubic zirconium diamonds? [Ninja’d by baconbits]
The goal here is to spend $100 on cheap manufactured gemstones here and deliver way more in resale value when given to them.
Anodized aluminum is very sparkly, not available then, and cheap now.
I might include a $5 solar-powered calculator and a $10 hand-cranked flashlight.
To make some assumptions: That the relative will own their own house with windows.
Pay a window installer $50 to save and drop off the best 20 vinyl, double hung windows that he replaces in a week, add a caulk gun and as much caulk as I can buy for the last $40 odd bucks. Show them how to install said windows, improve their quality of life immensely.
Alternatively if the seeds are to history changing: Several fruit tree saplings of high quality that aren’t available to them yet, apple varieties that are tasty and disease resistant for example.
Alternatively: $100 in cubic zirconia, being jewel like and completely unique in their time they ought to be able to sell them for far more money, making them fairly wealthy.
How about blight-resistant potatoes for my (mostly) Irish relatives?
If I’m allowed to change history, a primer on the germ theory of disease and recipes for some useful medicines within their likely resources and tech level.
I like the idea of a printed (on acid-free paper) version of some useful reference material. But compiling it would take high-value time to make it really worthwhile. But something like “here’s how to get ether to use for anesthesia, here’s the recipe for aspirin, here’s how to make some useful antiseptics, here are plans for a simple working steam engine, here’s how to make an accurate clock that will stay accurate enough on ocean voyages to measure longitude, etc.” would be a pretty good gift if my goal were to jump start the industrial revolution a few years. (Though it’s quite likely none of my 400-years-ago relatives would have had the resources or influence to make use of a lot of this–the modern seeds and magic pills that you should try only if you or someone you love is very ill, that sounds more universally workable.)
I suspect that synthetic ruby and sapphire might be better than CZ, recognizable stones that are very valuable then, very cheap now.
A good quality globe (with physical features not political boundaries). They’ve already been invented by this point but would have been quite a luxury item.