Recommendations vs. Guidelines

Medicine loves guidelines. But everywhere else, guidelines are still underappreciated.
Consider a recommendation, like “Try Lexapro!” Even if Lexapro is a good medication, it might not be a good medication for your situation. And even if it’s a good medication for your situation, it might fail for unpredictable reasons involving genetics and individual variability.
So medicine uses guidelines – algorithms that eventually result in a recommendation. A typical guideline for treating depression might look like this (this is a very over-simplified version for an example only, NOT MEDICAL ADVICE):
1. Ask the patient if they have symptoms of bipolar disorder. If so, ignore everything else on here and move to the bipolar guideline.
2. If the depression seems more anxious, try Lexapro. Or if the depression seems more anergic, try Wellbutrin.
3. Wait one month. If it works perfectly, declare victory. If it works a little but not enough, increase the dose. If it doesn’t work at all, stop it and move on to the next step.
4. Try Zoloft, Remeron, or Effexor. Repeat Step 3.
5. Cycle through steps 3 and 4 until you either find something that works, or you and your patient agree that you don’t have enough time and patience to continue cycling through this tier of options and you want to try another tier with more risks in exchange for more potential benefits.
6. If the depression seems more melancholic, try Anafranil. Or if the depression seems more atypical, try Nardil. Or if your patient is on an earlier-tier medication that almost but not quite works, try augmenting with Abilify. Repeat Step 3.
7. Try electroconvulsive therapy.
The end result might be the recommendation “try Lexapro!”, but you know where to go if that doesn’t work. A psychiatrist armed with this guideline can do much better work than one who just happens to know that Lexapro is the best antidepressant, even if Lexapro really is the best antidepressant. Whenever I’m hopelessly confused about what to do with a difficult patient, I find it really reassuring that I can go back to a guideline like this, put together by top psychiatrists working off the best evidence available.
This makes it even more infuriating that there’s nothing like this for other areas I care about.
Take dieting. Everybody has recommendations for what the best diet is. But no matter what diet you’re recommending, there are going to be thousands of people who tried it and failed. How come I’ve never seen a diet guideline? Why hasn’t someone written something like:
1. Try cutting carbs by X amount. If you lose Y pounds per week, the diet is working. If not, you’re probably resistant to cutting carbs because [two hours of mumbling about insulin] and you should move on to the next tier.
2. Try cutting fat by X amount. If you lose Y pounds per week, the diet is working. If not, you’re probably resistant to cutting fat because [two hours of mumbling about leptin], and you should move on to the next tier.
And so on until Step 7 is “get a gastric bypass”.
I agree nobody can ever make a perfect algorithm that works for all eventualities. But still. Surely we can do better than “Try the Paleo diet! I hear it’s great!”
What information do guidelines carry beyond a recommendation?
First, they have more than one recommendation. It may be that the Paleo diet is the best, but the guidelines will also include which is the second-best, third-best, et cetera.
Second, because they have more than one recommendation, they can tailor their recommendation to your specific circumstances. The person with depression and comorbid anxiety may want to start with Lexapro; the person whose main symptom is tiredness may want to start with Wellbutrin. Since I love bread, does that mean I should avoid carb-cutting diets? Does that mean it’s extra-important that I cut carbs? Does it not matter, and really it depends on whether I have a family history of diabetes or not?
Third, they acknowledge that some people might need more than one recommendation. If you hear “try the Paleo diet”, and then you try it, and it doesn’t work, you might believe you’re just a bad dieter, or that all diets are scams, or something like that. Guidelines implicitly admit that everyone is different in confusing ways, that something that’s expected to work for many people might not work for you, and that you should expect to have to try many things before you find the right one.
Fourth, because they admit you may need to try more than one thing, they contain (or at least nod at) explicit criteria for success or failure. How long should you try the Paleo diet before you decide it doesn’t work? How much weight do you need to lose before it qualifies as “working”? If it’s been three months and I’ve lost four pounds, should you stick with it or not?
Fifth, they potentially contain information about which things are correlated or anticorrelated. The depression guidelines make it clear that if you’ve already tried Lexapro and Zoloft and they’ve both failed, you should stop trying SSRIs and move on to something with a different mechanism of action. If I’ve tried five carb-cutting diets, should I try a fat-cutting diet next? If I hate both Mexican food and Chinese food, is there some other category of food which is suitably distant from both of those that I might like it? Guidelines have to worry about these kinds of questions.
My impression is that once you understand a field really well, you have something like a Guideline in your mind. I think if nobody had ever written a guideline for treating depression, I could invent a decent one myself out of everything I’ve pieced together from word-of-mouth and common-sense and personal experience. In fact, I think I do have some personal guidelines, similar to but not exactly the same as the official ones, that I’m working off of without ever really being explicit about it. Part of the confusion of questions like “What diet should I do?” is sorting through the field of nutrition until you can sort of imagine what a guideline would look like.
So why don’t people who have more knowledge of nutrition make these kinds of guidelines? Maybe some do. I can’t be sure I haven’t read dieting guidelines, and if I did I probably ignored them because lots of people say lots of stuff.
But I think that’s a big part of it – making guidelines seems like a really strong claim to knowledge and authority, in a way that a recommendation isn’t. Some idiot is going to follow the guidelines exactly, screw up, and sue you. I just realized that my simplified-made-up depression guidelines above didn’t have “if the patient experiences terrible side effects on the antidepressant, stop it”. Maybe someone will follow those guidelines exactly (contra my plea not to), have something horrible happen to them, and sue me. Unless you’re the American Psychiatric Association Task Force or someone else suitably impressive, your “guidelines” are always going to be pretty vague stuff that you came up with from having an intuitive feel for a certain area. I don’t know if people really want to take that risk.
Still, there are a lot of fields where I find it really annoying how few guidelines there are.
What about nootropics? I keep seeing people come into the nootropics community and ask “Hey, I feel bad, what nootropic should I use?” And sure, eventually after doing lots of research and trying to separate the fact from the lies, they might come up with enough of a vague map of the area to have some ideas. But this is an area where “Well, the first three things you should try for anxiety are…” could be really helpful. And I don’t know of anything like that – let alone something that tells you how long to try before giving up, what to look for, etc.
Or let’s get even broader – what about self-help in general? I don’t really believe in it much, but I would love to be proven wrong. If there were a book called “You Are Willing To Devote 100 Hours Of Your Life To Seeing If Self-Help Really Works, Here’s The Best Way For You To Do It”, which contained a smart person’s guidelines on what self-help things to try and how to go about them, I would absolutely buy it.
I really like this categorization; I’m realizing that a lot of the reason I’ve enjoyed the more advice-y posts on here (e.g. this) is because they tend to skew in the guideline direction of things.
This seems very similar to flowcharts in terms of the kind of structure you want here? Searching for “flowchart [topic]” might pull up some decent results for this kind of thing; I know I’ve seen some good ones on e.g. picking a first programming language to learn, although they’re usually lacking in terms of “here’s what to do if that failed” other than “try a different branch.” (And where there isn’t anything available out there, the comments section ought to have a fair bit of combined knowledge to produce some useful first approximations.)
To follow the programming language analogy, flowcharts are similar to pure functions (eg: \x -> x + 1) in that they are evaluated entirely based on their input, which in these cases would be the user’s state at the time they traverse the flowchart. Medical guidelines as described above, however, can include stages that interact with the outside world. You can’t just follow an arrow on a flowchart, you actually need to run an experiment (prescriptions, dietary interventions, etc). These are thus most similar to functions that produce an action (or series of actions) acting on the outside world (eg: \x -> print x).
I think you can run an experiment while following a flowchart; there’s no reason you can’t have a “Did that work? Y/N” box, and searching explicitly for depression the first thing I found does this (though it’s not super informative or actionable). I’d agree that most flowcharts I’ve seen don’t do this as much as could be useful, though.
The reason there aren’t nice flowcharty guidelines for nutrition, nootropics, and self help in general is because the data is not sufficient to make them. It is still very much an active debate if nootropics (other than stimulants) do anything for any healthy people. And for some authority to make a consensus guidline over when the paleo diet is appropriate they would first have to agree it is ever appropriate. Drugs like escitalopram and bupropion achieve this first step by completing a phase 3 clinical trial.
I can relate to this.
If you talk to the IT consultants out there, it’s almost a certainty that the initial answer to any given question is “It depends” (A couple of the IT meetups that I go to have explicit humour around this, no-one laughs harder than the consultants). The bad consultants (that you should stop paying) will treat that as a conversation stopper. The good ones start asking questions.
I wonder how much of this is because it’s difficult to translate from implicit to explicit and how much of this is about job security.
A firearms instructor I take classes from once said that “For the beginner it is always never. As you learn it becomes sometimes, maybe. For the master it becomes ‘it depends'”.
I believe the process of getting at and making explicit experts’ implicit decision-making algorithms is known as “knowledge engineering”. Might be something worth looking up.
Well, who makes these “guidelines” in the medical field, what are their incentives, support structure etc, and what part(s) of that are missing in the dietary and other fields?
Are there competing guidelines? How do they get updated? Who did the first ones?
I write NICE guidelines for a living. Happy to answer questions on the process that won’t identify me specifically.
NICE is a UK government QANGO with the remit to produce evidence-based guidelines on topics referred to them by the UK’s Department of Health. I don’t think America has anything similar, especially because NICE considers both clinical and cost-effectiveness and considering cost-effectiveness is illegal in America. Guidelines are developed in a big multidisciplinary team of (usually) three systematic reviewers, an information scientist and health economist, around 10-15 clinical experts in the field and a bunch of project management types. They normally take about two years to produce from referral to publication.
We are paid just for turning up to work, so we have no incentive to spice up our guidelines with anything but what we think is the truth (although I imagine if we repeatedly produced guidelines that were utterly wrong or incendiary towards government policy we would find our funding cut). There is quite a large element of ensuring no stakeholder in a particular guideline feels left out in a way that might invite a later legal challenge though, so often the sorts of things we perform systematic reviews on reflect public concern rather than strict clinical necessity. I don’t really understand what you mean by ‘support structure’, but I guess it helps that most clinicians agree that what we produce is usually helpful, which means that we can weather the occasional controversial recommendation.
In general there are two ways guidelines are produced; a systematic method favoured by NICE, SIGN and other evidence-based bodies and a consensus-based method favoured by professional medical groups. I think the NICE method is unequivocally superior, but it has the drawback that you can only produce guidelines in fields where there is already a lot of evidence. Obviously there is no equivalent of NICE in the dietary field, but there is an equivalent of NICE in the field of – say – social care, but guidelines are much less well regarded there and I am not sure why. Equally there is no reason at all why the British Society of Nutritionists couldn’t produce their own consensus-based guidelines as other professional bodies might, except perhaps a general distrust of guidelines that seems to persist in all but the hardest of sciences. I think you’ve really put your finger on the most important question here; there needs to be a certain acceptance of guidelines as a process before it is worth spending public money on producing the really gold-standard ones, and I don’t know why medicine is so far ahead of other areas.
There are no competing guidelines to NICE, realistically. NICE only makes recommendations it can justify on the basis of evidence or overwhelming clinical consensus, which means that any guideline which contradicts a NICE guideline is either wrong or out of date (or the NICE guideline is out of date, perhaps). However there are a lot of guidelines which fill in gaps where NICE can’t make recommendations because of this restriction – for example a lot of NICE guidelines explain how to treat a particular condition but not identify it in primary care, and so Royal College of General Practitioners guidelines are often used by GPs to fill the gap. The most recent actual clash I know of is that a few years ago the World Health Organisation produced a guideline recommending a different blood-glucose level at which to begin screening for gestational diabetes, based on a slightly different statistical interpretation of the evidence. But both guidelines are sufficiently uncertain on the point that they are not really contradictory, and neither guideline development group is paid more if their guideline is adopted so they are not really ‘competing’.
Every four to six years every guideline is re-read by the ‘Updates Team’ at NICE. If clinical practice has changed significantly, new evidence has been published or there is public interest in updating the guideline for other reasons then the process starts again; either the guideline will be developed completely from scratch again or certain bits of the guideline will be re-reviewed and the recommendations there get updated. EDIT: Adding just because it is interesting; this process also identifies gaps in what you might consider to be a ‘big flowchart of all human disease’. So we might have a guideline looking at asthma in children, and a guideline looking at asthma in the elderly – this process would identify that there is a gap which might be usefully filled and commission a guideline on that topic.
I don’t know who did the first one, but I think NICE were the first government body to produce one for the explicit purpose of considering clinical and cost-effectiveness together.
Like all government-aligned work there is a lot that I think we could do more efficiently, but I’m very proud of what we achieve given the many ways guidelines are superior to simple recommendations.
Thanks for this detailed and informative comment.
What an incredibly awesome job! Modulo the usual bullshit that comes with working in a public-sector bureaucracy (which I know all too well first-hand) that sounds like just enormous amounts of fun.
Irresistible link:
Why are we calling these “guidelines” rather than “flowcharts”?
I assume the difference is that guidelines were independently introduced, might not have a neat visual representation i.e. a chart, and are prescriptive rather than descriptive. Besides, the «guideline» is a good enough word – if a bit narrow, since here we’re really talking about forking paths. But sure, flowchart can represent such a guideline as well.
This is the norm for flowcharts…
Naked Capitalism had a link to what you are looking for on diets a month or two ago but since they crapify google I can’t find it. It scientifically went through a bunch of diets; pros and cons of them, but the main takeaway was minimize your consumption of processed foods.
There’s something that feels ironic about summarizing a “main takeaway” here
@userfriendlyyy
My googling shows that Naked Capitalism has blamed processed foods for the last couple of years, so it seems that they already had drawn that conclusion. Not that this makes them wrong, however, it makes me doubt whether they actually did an unbiased comparison.
Bias is probably the reason you don’t see guidelines for something like weight loss. The whole field has been polarized for decades, with one side or another taking over official government panels recommending The One True Healthy Diet. It’s funny, because if you get a handful of people in a room who each swear by a different approach they’ll all complain at each other claiming they tried the paleo, low-fat, calorie-cutting, Hollywood juice, ultra-marathon, intermittent fasting, parsley-only, or bacon cleanse diet and not only didn’t it work they gained weight!
The spokesperson for each diet then discounts the individual experience of that one person and claims that their anecdotal evidence suggests the bacon cleanse diet will work for everyone (with some minor exceptions due to genetic outliers). The discussion of weight loss has, at least implicitly, come with pseudo-moral connotations for decades. “You’d lose weight if you’d just listen to your doctor when she recommended you become an ultra-marathoner.” Perhaps this is a major source of polarization in other fields?
For example one person says, “You’ve got to pray to Jesus in this One True Way and then you’ll have this great spiritual awakening and it’ll change your life!” A couple friends try it, and for some it works and their lives are changed. They’re converted, and there’s an enduring following, because some of the principles work for some people. Others try it and it doesn’t do anything for them. They try something else, and that works, so they fight with the first group about how they’re Wrong About How to Talk to God. And on and on until you have hundreds of religions.
Some people watch hours of Jordan Peterson, they turn their lives around, and they proclaim they’ve found the One True Path to Success. Some other people try it, and it doesn’t work for them. The first group says, “You didn’t go all-in, like I did. You did it halfheartedly. Go more extreme at it and you’ll be successful.” And they’ll keep saying that even if it means they’re recommending ten times the effort they put in.
Meanwhile, the group that approach doesn’t work for says, “Screw this, I’m trying something new.” A friend helps them past a major hurdle, they prosper, and they declare that the One True Path to Success is generosity toward the less fortunate. Anyone recommending anything else is a clueless moralizer who uses excuses to avoid truly helping the poor.
Another person gets assistance, finds motivation difficult because things are easier, and ends up living in their parents’ basement. They aren’t able to get ahead until the help dries up, they’re kicked out of the house onto the street, and they’re forced to say, “Screw this, I’m trying something new.” They pull themselves up by their bootstraps and demonize those who told them they needed a handout. That handout held them down! Down with all handouts!
Meanwhile, if we’d just admit to normal human variation, and recommend some guidelines, could we reduce the fighting to a more manageable level?
I tried admitting to normal human variation, recommended some guidelines, and got mobbed by all the other people, but when I insisted that what worked for me was the only way for anyone to succeed I started to fit in and got along as well as anyone else.
This does lead to something I’ve wondered: what is the exact “processing” that people are complaining about? I presume that they’re not expecting us to slam handfuls of raw wheat, even though grinding grains into flour and cooking are both processing. (Or even finely chopping–hence “food processer”).
It’s always seemed like “chemical-free”, where it doesn’t really seem to mean anything once you think about it, but maybe I’m missing something.
It’s probably the issue of industrially refined deliciousness. There are limits to what you (practically) can do in a home kitchen, working with raw ingredients. The results probably won’t be as overeat-able as commercially produced food. Not every “processed” food is a problem, but many are, and there are things you can easily produce at home which are horrid, but most aren’t. For instance, fruit juices are a horrid problem; even absent any additives, they are basically sugar water. Eating too much whole fruits is hard, because they fill you up, but snarfing up entire cartloads is easy if it’s in the form of extracted juice. And never even mind adding flavour enhancers to the mix.
Do people really overdo with fruit juice? The answer is probably yes, but if I do fruit juice, it’s almost always a jar in the refrigerator. I take a swallow or three from it when I go past, and it takes me days to go through a quart.
On the other hand, I actually like water. It’s my default beverage, and I’m beginning to think that’s unusual, or at least I keep seeing people say they don’t like water.
I can easily drink a 2L carton per day. If I ate all the apples (say) required to make that juice (about 30 medium sized apples, AFAIK), I probably couldn’t eat anything else, because I would be stuffed.
> Do people really overdo with fruit juice? The answer is probably
> yes, but if I do fruit juice,
Yes, people do. Mostly with children. Soda (sprite in this example because giving a 4 year old caffeine is like pouring gasoline on dynamite) has 12 calories of (mostly) sugar per ounce. This is BAD, so we give them apple juice which has about 15 calories per ounce, mostly sugar.
We have been sold on the notion that “fruits are good for you[1]”, and if one cup is good a 32 ounce smoothie MUST BE ABSOLUTELY AWESOME.
No, no it’s not. You CANNOT lose weight by putting in more easily absorbed calories in your body. Note that there is a difference between what goes in your mouth and what your body can absorb. This is partially why juice and “processed” foods are not good for weight loss.
Your body is AWESOME at absorbing simple sugars, but can only absorb protein by first breaking it down into amino acids, and then there is only a small section of your intestine that handles those. You can only absorb about 10 grams of amino acids from protein per hour (IIRC). So your body has a mechanism that for *some* proteins (NOT whey, and IIRC casein) where it slows down *digestion* of those proteins. So this is, in part, why high protein diets “work” for some people–you fill the stomach with stuff that takes longer to digest (sticks to the ribs) and can’t be absorbed fast enough.
You know how hamburger “goes bad (salmonella)” faster than Steak right? Surface area. Take a fist sized piece of wood and set it on a fire and watch (won’t need to time this) how long it takes to catch fire and burn. Now take a double handful of fine sawdust (or flour[2]) and toss it at a fire. You might want to wear safety googles and non-flammable clothing.
Or, for a something really interesting, take a small piece of steel (or iron) and put a lighter to it. Now take a piece of steel wool (dry) and put a lighter to it. Yeah, steel WILL burn, if it’s fine enough. Rapid oxidation. Flame front propagation. Get it moving fast enough and it’s an explosion.
This is the problem with fruit juice–you get the water and the sugar, neither of which westerners really need more of in their diet. You don’t get the fiber, and you miss out on a lot of the micro-nutrients (smoothies generally have all of the that in them, but see the sawdust thing above)
As to drinking water, do you KNOW what fish do in that?
There are some places where the tap water actually tastes /bad/, so I can see that.
Many people are conditioned by all the other stuff they eat (which is what this sub-thread is discussing) to expect a flavor explosion every time they put something in their mouth–many of our drinks and packaged foods are *designed* to trigger our inherent reward systems.
Water is, at best, designed to not be buggy.
I get bored with plain old tap water, so I drink unsweetened coffee and tea. My wife also gets (lightly) flavored spring and mineral waters that I’ll drink.
[1] The stuff in fruits that is good for you is in the brightly colored berries, and the amounts you need are generally in smaller quantities. They are also present in vegetables, generally with less sugar overhead.
[2] A pound of flour, properly mixed in the air, can cause a TREMENDOUS explosion. No, really.
You’re basically creating a fuel-air explosive — carbohydrates are considerably more energetic per unit weight than gunpowder or TNT (though less so than gasoline), and they’ll deflagrate enthusiastically if thoroughly mixed with air. The mixing is the hard part, but not so hard that silos don’t sometimes spontaneously blow up. It’s also possible to do improvised demolitions with flour or fine sawdust if you’ve got an enclosed space to work with.
@Antistotle
There’s a video about a dust explosion at Imperial Sugar in Georgia from the US Chemical Safety Board (kind of like the NTSB, but for chemical and industrial plant accidents). They’ve got a YouTube channel for videos they produce about some of their investigations, which I hesitate to link to because for me it’s kind of like TVTropes, where I end up saying, “Huh. I should have gone to bed an hour ago.”
They’ve got further videos about dust explosions due to iron at a powdered metals plant in Tennessee, and an explosion of powdered zirconium in West Virginia.
If dust explosions aren’t your thing, DuPont had an accident that killed a worker with phosgene, which was the third accident in 33 hours at that plant (though the only fatality)
* If you don’t like videos, they’ve got the text report here: https://www.csb.gov/assets/1/20/Imperial_Sugar_Report_Final_updated.pdf?13902 All of the videos have accompanying reports, if you do a web search for CSB + accident name.
What is really sad is that “they” are *adding* sugar to apple juice.
I guess non-processed food = food you need to prepare yourself before eating (so that you wouldn’t bother to unless you’re really hungry) or bulky low-calorie food such as fresh fruit.
(By this definition, dried fruits (incl. nuts), hard cheeses, and dark chocolate count as “processed”. These are indeed things you don’t want to have lots of in your apartment when trying to lose weight, but may not be among what the author(s) had in mind as “processed foods” so I might be steelmanning the definition.)
Dried fruits are probably OK, so long as they aren’t sweetened. I have, ahem, observed the results of overeating dried apples (easy to do, yes), and what comes out doesn’t seem particularly well digested.
Yeah, I feel like “don’t eat processed foods” sounds colloquially like if you just shop at Whole Foods, as opposed to the gas station, and eat artisanal cheesecake with all organic, farm-raised ingredients you’ll be okay.
But actually I think it would be a pretty good guideline if taken literally, as most forms of cooking and food preparation actually amount to something like “pre-digestion,” that is making large amounts of nutrients easily absorbable. Like, you could get fat drinking milk, but it’s easier to get fat eating butter, i.e. refined milk fat (there are, of course, a few processes, like making skim milk, aimed mostly at dieters and rarely with the intent of enhancing flavor, that take calories away). But you can only eat so much butter before feeling a bit ill… yet emulsify it with a little lemon juice and an egg and yummy hollandaise sauce you can suddenly eat even more of!
None of this, of course, speaks to the topic, which I largely agree with… though I think it’s a bit like shooting fish in a barrel to go after dietary recommendations (because this area seems unusually full of BS).
I don’t think there’s any consensus on what kinds of processing are most important, but the two I worry most about are: 1) did the processing discard some nutrients that were in the original organism (e.g. juice with no fiber, or butter without the potassium that milk has); and 2) how high a temperature was it processed at. Then there are more complications due to claims that some fats are more damaged by high temperatures than other fats or carbs.
It’s primarily four things that make “processed food” such a bugaboo:
1) Increasing the surface area of the item, which increases the speed of digestion and absorption.
2) Producers add flavor–which usually means sweeteners or oils/fats–intended to trigger reward circuits in our brains.
3) Serving sizes that are in excess of what is good for you to eat, but not quite enough to save for later “Clean your plate there’s people in $COUNTRY who are starving…”
4) “Processed” sounds bad, much like “Chemicals”. Washing and slicing an apple is JUST as much processing as washing and pureeing it. Trimming a steak is processing just like grinding it into hamburger.
Removal of fiber is a big one.
Has anyone done experiments on designing these guidelines?
eg, (1) everyone says that SSRIs take a month to kick in, but maybe you should wait longer to evaluate a drug? (2) Is it actually useful to try more than one SSRI? Of course they have different side effect profiles, but if the first one fails at the main effect, does trying a second one beat staying with the first or placebo?
In sysops world we have “playbooks”: If this kind of problem hits, check this. If that’s not the problem look here. And so on. I guess people like firefighters must have something similar. And I am pretty sure that emergency medics do have such guidelines w.r.t. triaging and such.
I volunteer in EMS. We have a lot of protocols. You can get some idea here of what they look like. I suggest the ALS protocols for maximum confusion.
The big challenge in medicine (in my experience) isn’t the treatment part, it’s the diagnostic part. You’ll note that Scott’s example started with an explanation that it’s a guideline for the treatment of depression. The trick is knowing that it’s the psychiatric condition known as depression and not eg. a thyroid problem, a tumor anywhere, a dietary problem, etc. If you’ve ever dealt with the public, you’ll discover that everybody is happy to diagnose themselves based on Wikipedia (or worse: Dr. Oz).
And a big one is the difference between depression and bipolar 2. Bipolar 2 is bipolar that just has a smidge of mania– but the drugs for bipolar work for it and drugs for depression make it worse. (Information from a friend with bipolar 2.)
Have you seen this article?
http://epmonthly.com/article/not-heroes-wear-capes-one-las-vegas-ed-saved-hundreds-lives-worst-mass-shooting-u-s-history/
One thing it illustrates is the efficient usage of rough “guidelines” to handle a chaotic situation. The second it the write-up itself. In sysops worlds we call it “postmortem”. It serves both as an educational material and as a basis for further improvement of guidelines.
A precondition of being able to write good guidelines of 5 that sort is having lots of good data available. Which doctors have from their own experience in practice and from clinical trials. In other fields the best you can get is a combination of confusing anecdotes and conventional wisdom. Which isn’t always going to be very useful. (e.g. Random person on a nootropics forum has a few small studies of questionable value, and lots of self selected people talking about how one particular thing was great for them.) I guess the solution to that would be to gather more data, but that’s always hard
A more general issue is how hard it is to get personalized diagnostics or treatment. Other aspects of it are:
1) Many pieces of information that are relevant to one’s “health profile” are held in separate silos, and it’s difficult to put them together. For example, the gut flora seems to affect a lot of things, and it seems likely that digestive issue or symptoms would be useful to diagnose or narrow down treatment for seemingly unrelated issues, even psychiatric ones (e.g. depression?).
If I go see a doctor for a specific ailment, they’re going to focus on that problem. Maybe there are other related problems that don’t come up. But I can’t just list everything mildly wrong with me every time, either.
2) A lot of information that could be useful is hard to collect or even to notice. For example, maybe the dry skin I have sometimes is related to something I ate, but I don’t track my meals, so I have no idea. Maybe it’s related to stress, but I don’t track my stress, either. Do I suffer from stomach problems because of some particular foods? Do I just have mild IBS? Is this a “normal” level of bad digestion? Is it affecting my mood too? I have dry eyes sometimes, is that related to anything? I have no idea.
A few years ago I heard about a “quantified self” movement/fad that I think was based on the idea of logging a lot of information like this for the purposes of optimization. But I haven’t heard anything about it in a while. Perhaps it’s just too much effort to collect all of this information if you don’t know what you’re looking for.
I would pay _a lot_ of money (relative to my finances) to see a “super diagnostician” who would gather every health fact about me, connect everything, tell me which things to try and which additional data to collect, and basically help optimize my entire health. But does such a service even exist? I assume really rich people can hire someone to do that, but even if I were really rich, I wouldn’t know where to look for something like that, and how to know whom to trust.
@outis:
The guy who was pushing that idea the hardest was a Berkeley psychologist named Seth Roberts, perhaps best known for the Shangri-La Diet. Alas, the movement lost its champion – and substantial vigor – when Seth passed away in 2014.
Although, it’s still around in the form of fitness trackers (Fitbit, Apple Watch, etc.). “Quantified self” is a sort of intense homebrew version of that.
For me, the lasting effect is that I track my weight in a spreadsheet and keep a journal.
Re: self-help. There’s a peculiar book aptly named Psychological Self-Help that’s freely available here. It was recommended many years ago on Lesswrong and I can testify that it’s comprehensive, though outdated and unfinished. It’s as close to a guideline set material as can be. In fact, Chapter 2 is explicitly algorithmic.
Considering the spitit of the times, perhaps it would be reasonable to fork it, update and convert into an expert-curated (Scholarpedia+stackexchange-style) self-help guideline generator; it could plausibly incorporate nootropic recommendations and the like. But this would be a lot of work, the kind I can only dream about being able to pull of or even start.
There’s a decent lit-review of productivity advice on LW which is halfway towards being a usable guideline.
“Guidelines” as you call them, or a “decision tree” as I call it, may be super helpful to a doctor, but when implicit or when the path is uncommunicated, they are downright infuriating as a patient who actually wants to make informed decisions. And not “do whatever my doctor says to do”, that’s not informed. 😀
Does this personal finance flowchart qualify as a guideline?
I think part of the problem is that to create such guidelines you need someone who has sufficient knowledge about all options without ideologically sticking to his favorite.
got me thinking–the fact that drugs affect different people in different ways is one of the most mysterious facts in psychiatry.
@ medusawearsyogapants:
In the past (before discovering SSC) I always resolved that mystery by assuming none of the drugs do anything and regression to the mean does all the work. My story was: people go see a shrink when they are suffering to an unusual degree so some number of months later (if they’re still alive) they are likely to feel better. Following the guidelines, we try drug A for a while, then drug B, then a higher dose of B, then drug C until eventually by pure random chance or aging or change of circumstance or change of seasons they happen to feel a lot better and when that happens we decide that whatever drug we last put them on, must be working.
If any drug *really* worked, should it really take 3 months to decide if it’s working?
Of course now that I read SSC I know that our host thinks the drugs do work better than a nocebo, at least for some people some of the time. I accept that he knows the field better than I do and is probably right. But still, if you’re gonna call it mysterious that the effects are random for different people when “we don’t know what the heck we’re doing so it’s ALL random” is an available hypothesis… 🙂
Control groups cover reversion to the mean.
Yeah the control groups would revert to the mean as well. Also reverting to the mean does not mean reduced variability over time so you’d expect some number of subjects to actually get worse after “treatment.”
Comparisons against “actually doing nothing” are possible and a good idea but aren’t all that common. But suppose the control group is taking either either an inactive placebo or some other useless drug and the goal is to find that the new useless drug works better than the control group receiving the old useless drug. All the drugs and placebos involved appear to “work” due to the condition resolving itself. In comparing the control to the test group, sometimes the new drug will win by chance or experimenter bias and get approved, other times some reason will be found why that wasn’t a good test; the dosage levels or protocols will be adjusted and the test is run again until it does win.
Or perhaps the drug really does work better in carefully controlled trials where the subjects only have one precisely-diagnosed condition and are being closely monitored, but it only works by random chance when applied to normal people with normal problems and normal monitoring.
My thinking on this was strongly influenced by reading House of Cards (which is hard to google now due to the unrelated dramatic tv series). See also The Control Group is out of Control.
I fear you may be more right than wrong – the evidence for a lot of these drugs does seem weak and the effects do regress over time. However, regression to the mean does not imply that the drugs don’t work. There may be alternate reasons that regressions to the mean regularly occur:
* Neural receptors are up/down regulated to maintain a general homeostatic balance
* People feel better and stop taking medication (but lie and report taking meds to their doctors)
* Something else not listed here
“How come I’ve never seen a diet guideline?”
Because dieting is ruled by greed, fashion, and plain idiocy? And I’d like to see the day somebody sues a magazine after having tried the “lose 20 pounds in five days” diet because it didn’t quite live up to the claims… Of course there are dietary guidlelines, e.g. https://health.gov/dietaryguidelines/2015/guidelines/. But I guess that with diet guidelines, you are looking for an algorithm to lose weight. But I believe that if you follow those guidelines and limit your calorie intake, you will lose weight. I know people will argue and say because of metabolism and syndromes and gluten and blahdiblah, but I’m skeptical. Show me a controlled study quantifying the proportion of people who can eat a healthy diet with <1600kcal/day and still gain weight? The ones I looked at briefly all seemed to show that reduced calories led to weight loss.
And googling "gaining weight low calorie diet", the first hit (of many!) starts out by promising to explain "Why diet failure isn't your fault". Yeah, sure. It's what people want to hear, and then they want a quick fix for it. A pill to make you slim. Another pill to make you happy. A pill to improve your grades. A pill to improve your sex life. I think the diet guideline you ask for is just going to be an endless cycle of diets that you don't manage to follow, interspersed with consolations that it isn't your fault.
(I hope this doesn't come across as overly harsh, I certainly don't mean to belittle the effort and discipline needed to follow a diet, or the plight of being overweight. But a lot of the talk and media around dieting comes across as, if not quite dishonest, then at least as wishful thinking.)
Of course taking in less energy than you put out will leave you with less stored energy, no-one is arguing against conservation of energy “because gluten.”
The problem is that the dieter is in fact a tiny neocortex stapled to the brain of a mutant ape, and if the mutant ape decides it wants to eat, you will end up eating. Dietary guidelines are a goal, not a policy; the game is to find a way to stay in those constraints without your midbrain taking over and making you jam two cheeseburgers down your throat.
Not if the last time it went to the supermarket the neocortex told it not to buy more food than needed, and now there is no food in the pantry.
That worked fascinatingly well for me, even on a potentially extremely unhealthy diet consisting mostly of cheap vanilla ice cream (the stuff that comes in 3L boxes), homemade pizzabread (bread, onion, meat, cheese, oven), gas station hotdogs and many kilograms of cheap apples a week. The healthiest thing was probably the lunch of the day served at the workplace cafeteria. I went to the store almost once a day, buying minimal amounts of what I needed that day, and usually by the end of the day, there wasn’t enough ingredients to make another serving of pizzabread, definitely no more apples. Combined with a little HIIT (biking to and from work in hilly terrain), it made me lose weight without feeling hungry.
It is hard to apply if you don’t live alone, though.
True that — I tend to inevitably gain weight whenever I go back to my parents’ more than a few days at a time.
Also I’ve read that your body can easily speed up or slow down your metabolism to maintain your weight as your calorie intake changes. So cutting calories could just trigger your body to slow down and be more sluggish without burning very much fat. Citation needed though.
This seems to occur if you eat often, but very little (I heard of a study sometime around the world wars, where they had quite a lot of male volunteers restrict calories, but eat often, and it was horrible for the involved – they didn’t have enough energy coming from food, and they couldn’t burn their fat because they were digesting what little was coming in). Fasting (ie. not eating at all for a period) will burn fat.
It does to a certain extent, but not arbitrarily much and not arbitrarily fast. I wish it did, so that in hot summer nights I could skip dinner and stay comfortably cool. What actually happens if I do is I’ll wake up at 3 a.m. feeling just as hot as if I had had a regular dinner plus ravenously hungry.
(It does seem to work better in the other direction, though: if in cold winter nights I eat more than usual I do feel warmer. YMMV.)
FWIW, if you diet for a few days, after those few days:
1) You won’t poop.
2) You’ll put on a sweater.
3) You’ll be exhausted and tired and hungry and won’t be heading to the gym anytime soon.
As you mentioned, eating more seems to work faster than eating less, but as someone who went from 320 to 235, yeah, I was cold all the time.
Agreed that dietary advice is mostly made-up bullshit these days. The more mainstream and more fashionable, the probably more bullshit.
My take on it is to look at people who weren’t overweight and are genetically similar to us – our ancestors like 100 years ago. They weren’t fat. What did they do that made them less fat? That’s an excellent question that I would like to see answered. So far, I’ve been able to home in on “not eating all the time” (religious fasting observance used to be much more common and regular), “eating substantial amounts of fats”, “eating mostly food prepared in the home”, “eating way less refined sugars” and Norman Borlaug.
You left out “working at jobs that required significantly more physical activity than sitting and typing.”
The first seems unlikely–the most strict Jewish fasting observance includes 4 annual fast days, only 2 of which are full day fasts, and all of which are usually followed up by some amount of feast. Christian fast days are even less common. Muslim fasting mostly consists of Ramadan, which is mostly interesting for its seasonal effect (at a very Northern latitude, fasting from dawn to dusk is much, much easier in the winter than in the summer).
Eating substantial amounts of fats–probably not a major difference. Meat was much less common 100 years ago, and processed vegetable oils were much rarer. Deep fried food was a much rarer luxury.
Eating mostly food prepared in the home–likely a major difference.
Eating way less refined sugars–yes.
Norman Borlaug–not so much in the first world, unless you’re referring more generally to increased agricultural productivity and decreased food prices throughout the century, in which case yes.
It’s also important to remember in doing the comparison that as far as problems go, obesity is a much better problem to have than starvation. The Potato Famine was only about 150 years ago; Soviet famines killing over 6 millions were less than a century ago.
A fair point, but I don’t think even white collar workers back a hundred years were obese. I saw a video of one of the American cities recently, I think it was from the 60s or so given the obviously early colour tech, low resolution and hippie fashion, and people in the street were not fat. City dwellers, who are by and large not physical workers, not being fat as early as 50 years ago.
Jews are a tiny minority, and as such irrelevant to the problem of western obesity, except as a cause, if you are conspiratorially inclined.
They are uncommon, almost absent, NOW. Take a look at pre-1960s Catholic fasting requirements (strict fast – one full meal, two tiny meals allowed):
– Wednesday, Friday and Saturday once per quarter, so-called Dry Days.
– Ash Wednesday, Good Friday (still strict now).
– All Fridays and Saturdays of Lent.
– Eve of Pentecost.
– Eve of Assumption of Mary.
– Christmas Eve.
– Eve of All Saints’ Day.
By my count that’s approximately 30 days of strict fasting annually, give or take some overlap. And that’s not including the restrictions on *what* you can eat, like abstinence from meat or even all animal products, especially during Lent.
Even pre-modern farmers tended to have eggs from chickens, the chickens themselves (what else are you going to do with excess roosters), butter and cream from milk, etc. Pigs and cows weren’t rare.
I am. I also referring to the fact that the modern wheat we eat is a product of his efforts, and is not the wheat that pre-Borlaug people back to Christ’s time ate.
Take a look at pre-1960s Catholic fasting requirements
And go back another 60 years, and add “Saturday night until after Mass on Sunday.”
And don’t forget abstinence–no meat on Fridays all year (except the Octaves).
@SamChevre
Yes.
AFAIK, Eucharistic fast went from “you must attend Mass without breakfast” to “3 hours before Eucharist” to “1 hour before Eucharist”. Which is another way of saying “don’t eat in the pews”, for the most part.
If the hypothesis about religious fasting is correct, should Catholics weigh less than Protestants (who, so far as I know, do little or no fasting)? Or at least Catholics weigh less at one time, before the requirements for fasting were loosened?
Also, I have no idea how complete Catholic compliance was.
@Nancy Lebovitz
You’d have to ask someone with deeper knowledge of Protestant customs. AFAIK, they also had rules and customs against gluttony, but I’m far from a legit heresy scholar.
Probably similar to church attendance rates.
@Nancy Lebovitz
At least in the US, Catholics do seem to have had a somewhat lower obesity rate than most protestants (particularly Baptists). However, notably their obesity rate is still rather high compared to smaller protestant groups, non-religious people, and the Jews. So, maybe fasting prevents Baptist levels of obesity, but Catholic practices aren’t that impressive at obesity avoidance at least since the mid 80s when that data set begins. EDIT: so of course this doesn’t answer if their practices were more effective prior to the 60s, but obesity rates were universally low back then.
Nor are present-day Japanese people, for that matter (though that might be partly genetic.)
So that’s why people made a big deal of it! In particular I had heard that elderly priests were exempted from that because they would have to do that several times a day and I thought “what kind of health issues do you have to have for it to be a big deal to stay one hour without eating (most of which hour you’re spending celebrating the Mass anyway)?” If the required time used to be longer, then yeah, that does make sense.
@A1987dM
The Japanese eat very differently from westerners, in particular Americans, AFAIK.
From a British friend of mine: http://forums.anglican.net/threads/fasting.605/#post-9778
So the Anglicans at least had substantially Catholic-like fasting traditions.
Baptists are kind of a special case, since feasting together on Sunday is a pretty common thing in Baptist culture, which is almost like an anti-fast. And that’s before you even get into the racial demographics of different denominations.
Fewer were fat, but yes, that’s true.
100 years ago. 1920 call it:
* They mostly lived in draft homes that were very indifferently heated by shoveling fuel into a fireplace or furnace[1]
* Indoor plumbing was still being deployed in the Americas.
* Refrigeration of food was, if available at all, done with real frozen water in “Ice Boxes”
* Food was more expensive relative to the paycheck which meant you ate it even if it was a little “off”, leading to higher incidents of what today we would call “food poisoning”.
* The internet did not exist, nor did telephones (in any great number). If you wanted to talk to someone you had to walk your ass over there.
* Cars were still not common, and if you wanted to get somewhere you had to ass over there. Or ride your ass over there.
* No air conditioning to speak of.
* Entertainment involved doing things (even if it was walking you ass over to the movie theater) not just sitting there watching other people do stuff.
* Work involved doing stuff with muscles other than those in your eyes and your fingers.
* Dentistry was not as good, so people dealt with more tooth decay (harder to eat with “bad” teeth).
[1] https://www.achrnews.com/articles/87035-an-early-history-of-comfort-heating
Obesity ratios have been climbing for a hundred years or so, but they only really started taking off in the 1980s, which is not an obvious inflection point for car ownership, prevalence of central heating, refrigeration or A/C, or non-physical entertainment. If anything, I’d expect to see less motor transport then than the ’60s and ’70s, both because that’s about when safety standards for cars started taking off (making them more expensive) and because of the effects of the oil crisis.
Not seriously: global warming.
Our current climate is degrees colder than the days of the much larger animals, dinosaurs or mammals. Studies show that plants now have increased carbon content (lowering the ratio of nutrients to carbs in salads and such), which were also a factor in why much larger animals could exist in the past.
Now we just need the research in how to make bone growth match the rest…
I think dieting is driven by two fantasies: magical transformation and redemption through pain. This is strong stuff, especially a person’s fat percentage has large status effects.
The medical cost sharing program we are on charges extra for things like being fat, and having high cholesterol.
It’s costing me an extra 80 bucks a month to be fat.
Gotta love how (according to the footnotes in Appendix 2) even my walk from my place to the bus stop to go to work and back every day would suffice for me to qualify as “moderately active” by American standards.
Ha. Reminds me of the time I was hiking up to Prekestolen with a friend, and the estimated route completion time turned out to be grossly exaggerated. We joked about how the time was obviously meant for American (or Mexican) tourists, not for normal people. 😉
Just because it has “guidelines” in the title does not mean they are guidelines in the sense of this post. This document has no flowchart and no triage. It recommends a single diet and it doesn’t say how to achieve that diet. Since the diet doesn’t have a goal, there is no way of assessing whether a change worked or failed and so it never recommends that your diet is good enough nor that an attempt failed and you should try something else; is always advising changing your diet to be closer to the recommended diet.
(It does mention one goal, lowering blood pressure, but it doesn’t have any timeframe or triage there, either.)
The recommended diet is flexible and it does have a section about how it is broad enough to include vegetarian and mediterranean diets (which is probably false). But you could say the same about most diet advice.
One pill makes you happy
And one pill makes you small
And the ones your shrink gave you didn’t fix anything at all.
Alexander knows it, give him a call…
(sorry).
Anyway:
The problem is, absent one chemical[1], whose name I forgot, NOTHING changes the fact that to lose weight you have to be uncomfortable in a way we’re evolutionary programmed to hate–which is to say being hungry. The one exception to this might be a moderate fat, high protein, low sugar/simple carb diet. for reasons that have to do how we digest some proteins (e.g. slowly).
And yes, a LOT of the claims made in the supplement industry are out right lies. Which is no different than several other industries frankly.
[1] Found it. 2,4-dinitrophenol, AKA DNP. The Effective Dose and the LD-50 are about as far apart as a very close thing, and it works by making your cells *less efficient* at converting fat/sugar to energy (sort of) and heats you up as a byproduct. Nasty stuff.
That’s an excellent question. I guess part of it is, to write guidelines, you need to have the requisite expertise, and be willing — for diets and nootropics, I’m not sure *anyone* has the expertise.
If you went to the person in the world who knows the most about diets, would they say, “I’ve seen a lot of people with idiosyncratic responses, so lets try A, B and C, and if that doesn’t work, D, E and F, else…” or “I don’t really know, A worked for me, and studies show B and C, but other studies say those don’t work”?
Conversely, in many other fields, if you’re asking a fairly simple self-contained question like “how do I write this part of the code” or “how do I cook a baked potato”, there’s usually fairly specific answers, there’s not usually the same “try it and see”, or if there is, you can try it repeatedly fairly quickly. Guidelines are needed only for more for bigger fuzzier things like “how do I improve as a programmer/chef” or “how do I improve my workplace culture”. Medicine may be a bit unique in having lots and lots of knowledge which is (a) important but (b) sufficiently nebulous there’s guidelines instead of prescriptions.
You can also develop expertise by starting with a basic guideline, experimenting when it fails and thereby expanding it gradually.
Nutritionists might do such a thing for dieting, although there may be reasons why this can’t work very well (like people not being willing to have a long-term, expensive treatment plan, like they do with doctors and that many people choose their diet themselves).
My rough draft of investment guidelines….
Investment Guidelines
WARNING: ALL investments and financial advice carries risk. You could lose all your money. If you cannot risk losing all of your money, do not invest. Author disclaims any responsibility for your financial decisions and will not accept any liability, nor proceeds. This is a philosophical exercise intended for the development of investment guidelines. Disclosure: The author owns or has owned or will own index funds which contain thousands of companies all over the world and is not impartial. YMMV.
1. Does the investor have any money? If yes, proceed to step 2. If no, work out a budget and a plan to pay down debt. If at any point in the other steps the investor is out of money but wishes to invest more, return to this step.
2. Recommend the investor contribute up to the match percentage in their company 401k. Help them chose index funds with lots of companies and low expenses and steady returns over five, or better yet ten years. Avoid high expense funds, avoid company stock, avoid funds with less than three years of results and avoid funds with high results last year but terrible results in any of the past few years. Does the investor still have money left over? What if the company 401k doesn’t have any low expense funds? Proceed to step 3. If the investor doesn’t have access to a 401k, proceed to step 3.
3. See if the investor qualifies for a Roth IRA. If yes, recommend they contribute $5,000 to it. Recommend they buy index funds and ETFs with less than 1% expenses and more than 500 companies and five to ten years of steady returns. If the investor wishes to purchase individual stocks, recommend TD Ameritrade as a broker. If the investor doesn’t like TD Ameritrade, search for and online brokerage with low fees. Refer the investor to the Motley Fool to research individual stocks. Show them an article where an author was wrong and the company went bankrupt. Stress that this happens a lot and that individual stocks are for investors who can purchase at least twenty, and preferably fifty different companies and how much reading that involves. If the investor only wishes to purchase funds and can contribute $5,000 a year, recommend Vanguard as a broker. Does the investor still have money left to invest? Proceed to step 4. Does the investor lack confidence to start an IRA? Also step 4. If the investor doesn’t qualify for a 401k, proceed to step 5.
4. Increase 401k contributions to the maximum allowed. Often this will be $15,000 or up to 75% of their income whichever is lower. Use the same formula for choosing investments as step 2, but choose more investments to diversify unless the other choices are very bad (don’t meet criteria). If the investor still has money to invest proceed to step 5.
5. Start a taxable brokerage account for all remaining funds to invest. Recommend they buy index funds, REITs and ETFs with less than 1% expenses and more than 500 companies and five to ten years of steady returns. If the investor wishes to purchase individual stocks, recommend TD Ameritrade as a broker. If the investor doesn’t like TD Ameritrade, search for and online brokerage with low fees. Refer the investor to the Motley Fool to research individual stocks. Show them an article where an author was wrong and the company went bankrupt. Stress that this happens a lot and that individual stocks are for investors who can purchase at least twenty, and preferably fifty different companies and how much reading that involves. If the investor only wishes to purchase funds and can contribute $5,000+ a year, recommend Vanguard as a broker.
To be pedantic, there is no such thing. “Not investing” amounts to investing in the official currency of your country. In the vast majority of cases that’s way less risky than any other investment you could make, but the probability of a Weimar Republic scenario is never literally zero.
“with less than 1% expenses” seems like way too low of a bar. If the options in their 401k are really mediocre they might have to settle for that order of magnitude, but for their IRA/brokerage account they should be aiming far lower. For domestic stocks, Vanguard has plenty of funds under 0.1%. Over 30 years, a fee closer to 1% can easily eat through 20% of someone’s retirement savings.
Edit: 3b. If they do not ordinarily qualify for a Roth IRA, they can still effectively contribute to one. If you google Backdoor Roth IRA, there will be articles explaining how. Also contribution limits are currently $5500/yr, not $5000.
Why Vanguard over Fidelity?
I had 401ks at Fidelity (by fiat, not choice) and have never seen any problems.
This is where upvote-arranged comment sections kick the shit out of chronologically-arranged comment sections.
If you’ve ever asked a tech support question on an old-school forum like Ars Technica, you know how it goes. Sixteen different people will give you seventeen contradictory pieces of advice and you’ll have no idea what to do.
But on Reddit, you’ve got the most upvoted piece of advice to try first, the second most upvoted to try next, and so on. If all the comments are telling you the same thing, well, alea iacta est. Occasionally bad advice gets upvoted due to social dynamics, but even then you’ll usually have at least someone yelling at them in the replies (on forums, it’s worse, as there’s no way to follow chains of conversation and everyone’s talking over each other).
Plus, nobody types “first!”
Sometimes non-advice (i.e. jokes) get upvoted to the top.
Where a guideline would be really useful is in childrearing.
Consider education:
1. Try unschooling (long description of what it is and how to do it, with various forking paths contained)
If that doesn’t work
2. Try formal education of form X (Montessori?)
if that doesn’t work
…
With clearer definitions of what “doesn’t work” means in practice. Also some forks depending on in what way it didn’t work.
That seems rather unusable, given the costs of switching schooling and the difficulty to draw quick conclusions.
Actually changing schools is ridiculously easy in many states, especially if you are going between some version of homeschool and public school. The public school has to take you, and you can pull kids out to private school any time. Private schools depend on how popular and expensive they are, but I’ve had my kids enter a fancy private school mid-year because we had the flexibility, and other waitlisted folks were “stuck” in their current schools.
This is a tangent, because it relates to the substance of your educational philosophy rather than the methodological topic of guidelines, but is your advocacy of student-driven “unschooling” compatible with an empirical belief that there are substantial prerequisites to intellectual maturity that can in most cases only be traversed by guiding the student across various subject-matter terrains in an interconnected way whose value may not be clear to the untutored student until after the fact? That’s probably vague, but I guess I worry that students at young ages are usually not equipped even to know what they will find most interesting and rewarding upon a substantial investment of time and effort. Obvious point, I guess, but I’d be interested in hearing the main answer to it.
We have Homeschooled our child, formally for the last 6 years. That is no longer working, so we’re going the Charter School route. Hopefully a classical academy.
However we will be watching her curriculum closely and…interacting with her instructors.
Oh, and it’s more like “When you are no longer making adequate progress” rather than “if that doesn’t work”.
A big part of the problem with education is making sure the kid is smart enough for the material given and the material is at the child’s level.
I partly disagree; the ability to give multiple recommendations (and implicitly expect failure in many cases) seems like an act of intellectual humility. In the example of diets, many of the diets come attached with a strong theory of how nutrition works as a whole that is incompatible with other diets working. I feel like if more people were willing to say that they had no clue as to the underlying mechanism of the problem they were trying to address (and abandoned their own pet explanations), advice would get a lot more pragmatic.
Yes, but to much of the general public, sadly, “intellectual humility” does not suggest “knowledge and authority”.
Have you read The Hacker’s Diet? The gist of it is “in order to lose a pound a week, you need to eat about 500 kcal/day less than in order to maintain your weight, but you’ll have to experiment to find out which of the possible ways you can distribute that number of kcal/day across meals and across macronutrient groups will leave you the least hungry and unhappy (and hence the most likely to stick to it), because it can vary from person to person; also the baseline number of calories you’d need to maintain your weight changes from person to person, so to find out whether you’re underestimating or overestimating it you should weigh yourself daily and compare the rate of change with your target, but any change on a timescale less than a week is probably most a random fluctuation in the amount of water in your body and you should disregard it.” Then he overcomplicates things and introduces exponentially-weighed moving averages and whatnot, but you can ignore that.
I wonder if the author reads SSC?
I can’t remember John Walker ever commenting here or on LW, at least not under anything recognizable as his real name, but the third edition came out in 1994, so it sure wasn’t influenced by Scott.
You know about the guideline for depression because you work as a psychiatrist. Have you tried to ask a nutrition specialist doctor? Maybe they can tell you about the guideline they use when they give advice on dieting.
See caethan’s answer below, he’s done that.
I’d put a “try not eating for a while” near the top.
Wow. That’s kind of impressive.
One more thing for dieting guidelines– some ways to tell whether you’re heading toward an eating disorder.
Mark Ruscio seems to be dong some interesting work with guidelines– for example, putting probiotics into categories so that you can tell which products are redundant to something you’ve already tried.
My strong prior is that there are no dieting guidelines because all diets *are* scams and literally nothing works long-term. 95% of diets fail after 3 years, and a large proportion end with people gaining weight (and yes, this includes the “conservation of energy” magic bullet of just restricting calorie intake). The other issue is that almost all diets work in the short term if they are strictly observed, and you only know if it “works” if it’s sustainable for years.
Given that it’s a scam, I am somewhat surprised that nobody has tried to sell a guideline like the one you described, but I am strongly skeptical that it will be helpful
There is a selection bias because if someone loses weight and successfully keeps it off, they won’t show up in a study group again, but if someone loses weight, gains it back, and tries to lose it again, they will.
This doesn’t exclude the possibility that all diets are good but most people are terrible.
It’s reasonable to only call a diet “good” if it also works for actual people, not just for hypothetical non-terrible people.
I agree, but in fairness most people fail at every attempt they make at lifestyle change. You have to be the sort of person who is capable of change – this is not a trivial requirement at all, imo – to have a shot at successfully losing weight. Think there’s at least some truth to what Incurian says.
I also agree, but there are different kinds of badness in diets. If a person following the diet reliably loses weight but most people find it hard to follow the diet, that’s a different kind of bad from diets that reliably do not cause people to lose weight even when followed. I would only call the latter type a “scam,” whereas the former type would be “difficult.”
My belief (based on watching soldiers either fail or succeed at dieting) is that most people will try a difficult diet, not stick to it (even if they think they are – as others have noted it’s hard to keep track of exactly how much you eat and exercise and it’s easy to delude yourself), and label it a scam.
I think there’s a strong component of culturally/technologically mediated noncompliance for long term success. Our recent ancestors somehow managed to not be morbidly obese like we are. Since genetic drift is probably minimal at the timescale of merely four generations, I submit that the circumstances have changed, not the people in those circumstances.
For instance, very few (western) people observe religious fasts anymore, and when they do, it’s mostly a fig leaf on what fasting used to mean, like the new Catholic guidelines (no meat on Fridays, reduced food intake two days in the year). The liturgical calendar used to be chock full of fasts. Nowadays it’s mostly like there is a feast all day every day.
Another issue is that we sure damn aren’t eating what those same recent ancestors ate. Eating out, ordering pizza, or even buying a microwaveable TV dinner are just too convenient. And aside from the last one, they probably beat grandma’s homecooked sourdough bread, potatoes and scrambled eggs. Then there’s the issue that even the things that are purportedly the same, are not – Borlaug’s wheat is quite different from pre-modern spelt wheat, the modern meat chickens are quite different from pre-modern meat chickens, and even the way staples such as bread are prepared (sourdough vs yeast vs baking powder) have changed.
We are in new circumstances, and it’s unsurprising that we are poorly adapted to them.
Microwaveable TV dinners are usually less than what I normally eat per meal, though, especially the ones that do the calorie counting for you. I bet I would lose weight if I ate nothing but a single of the cheapest pot pie for each meal.
When cooking my own meals, I tend to increase how much a single serving is (what would be portioned out as 5 meals becomes 4 because I don’t want to each something for 5 days in a row, or because I feel more peckish on a particular day, etc.)
There’s an entire industry for healthy microwaveable dinners now, and some of them are even price-competitive vs. the fast food or junk snack food that is so easy to reach for when cooking seems like too much of a drain.
I find the claim of these products being “healthy” to be dubious.
“Diets are scams” seems incompatible with the fact that there are people who have changed their diet, lost weight, and kept it off. I lost 35 pounds and have been at my new weight for five years. I started with specific dietary restrictions (plus exercise) and gradually expanded those restrictions with full knowledge that certain things I eat are unhealthy and need to be done in moderation. I fully anticipate that the changes I made to my diet directly stemming from what I’ve learned about diet and nutrition will persist through the rest of my life.
I think 95% can seem like a much bigger number than it really is. Most people who try diets have no idea what they’re doing at any level and are hoping to extend an unsustainable willpower burst in perpetuity. Surely SSC readers should at least maintain realistic aspirations of being in the 5% here?
I think it’s fair to say that diets are mostly scams– there’s a smallish percentage of successful dieters– possibly more than 5%. Most diets fail, and people spend a good bit of money on them.
There are people who gain weight as a result of dieting. I’m getting this from having read a lot of people’s accounts, so you’re taking your chances with my conclusions. I’ve seen a fair number who say they’ve gained 25 pounds per diet– make that mistake 4 times, and that’s a hundred pounds. I’ve wondered whether some fraction of the obesity epidemic is the result of dieting.
So far as I know (casual search and asking around), there is no research on what people have done to lose weight and how it’s worked out. You could say “but that research would be really hard” and you’d be right, but I think absence of information is worth pointing out, especially since a lot of people have opinions about how fat people live.
My concern here is that the “most diets are ‘scams'” prior is going to be *extremely* harmful to any SSC reader who wants to lose weight. It’s a task that takes substantial psychological momentum and will be undermined if, in the back of your mind, there is a fear that you’re as likely to do harm as to do good. And I don’t think that’s realistically true.
On “gaining weight while dieting”: I don’t doubt that this is a real phenomenon. I do strongly doubt that those people are realistic about their compliance with the diet, and it pattern-matches with people who spend an hour using an elliptical at steady 10% intensity then assume the world is against them when they don’t see results. That is to say: a lot of diet and exercise (arguably most) seems to have the genuine goal not of getting fit or losing weight but of telling yourself you’ve done all you can. “The symbolic representation of the thing vs. the thing itself.”
I think the prior of “don’t spend a lot of money on diets” is a good one. It’s probably true that 95% of branded diet products don’t help. But the research in favor of generally whole, natural, unprocessed foods, high-fiber foods, and as many vegetables as possible and against refined carbs, added sugars, etc. looks pretty robust, especially when I tie in my personal experience, and any diet that you can stick to that generally follows these principles is way more likely to do good than harm imo.
No, what I’ve heard about is people gaining weight *after* dieting. They lose 50 or 100 pounds, and then they gain it back plus 25 pounds.
Doesn’t square with:
If I weigh 210 pounds, and lose 8, then gain back 2, then lose another 10 and gain back 2, and do that 2 more times I’m at 178, which is overall a 32 pound weight loss and what I weighed in 1997.
Of course in my case I’ve been stick at the “gained back 2” for the last three weeks. 🙁 Of course I’m trying the “change my lifestyle” thing more than just calorie restriction.
Or if I weighed 400, lost 100, gained 25, Lost 100, gained 50, lost 100 and gained 50 I’m still 225 which is WAY better.
Antistotle, I’m sorry for the lack of clarity. When I talked about people gaining 25 pounds per diet, I meant net gain per diet cycle, but that wasn’t at obvious.
This is what I really meant.
“No, what I’ve heard about is people gaining weight *after* dieting. They lose 50 or 100 pounds, and then they gain it back plus 25 pounds.”
I sincerely hope this happens. Anyone who considers the self an aspiring rationalist should recognize the facts re: dieting, in particular the following:
(A) diets have extremely low probability of success (where “success” means significant weight loss sustained over 3 years);
(B) it is much more likely that a diet will result in long-term weight gain (as Nancy said, many dieters gain their weight back, plus extra, which is obviously what she meant);
(C) exercising and eating healthy is really, really good for you, but probably won’t result in weight loss;
(D) fat people who have a healthy lifestyle are just as healthy as thin people with a healthy lifestyle;
(E) fat people who lose weight are the *less* healthy than both fat people and thin people who haven’t experienced significant weight loss.
By far, the better thing for fat people to do is to make peace with the fact that they are fat and accept that about themselves. If anyone reading this decides not to diet because of this discussion, I will consider that a good thing.
@wfenza:
Can you elaborate on point (E)? Specifically when you say fat people who have lost weight “are less healthy” than fat people who haven’t, is this claim measurable at the level of an individual person?
Humans are not adapted to food being overly plentiful and delicious. They have no reason to be. Historically, modern times are a huge anomaly wrt how much food costs, how much there is, and how accessible and delicious it is. Our instincts are wired to binge whenever we have the opportunity… which is good, except in the one situation, where it would tell us to binge all the time. Which is the case nowadays.
They should, and I would expect that those highly gifted in self-discipline are overrepresented here.
I one way you’re right–“Diets” are a scam.
What you need to do, and what some people (not me) have successfully done is to change their diet and lifestyle. That is a LOT harder because you have many other factors (social, religious, occupational) playing in.
Eating food is not a lifestyle. Eating less doesn’t involve lifestyle change, just changing what/how much you eat.
Not necessarily true.
For instance, if someone else prepares your food – like your mom/dad/grandma/whatever – they may be resistant to fulfilling your dietary wishes, and loading you as much as you want on the plate. Storing too much food in the house is also a problem that can very easily be fixed if you live alone, but not so much when you live with other people.
I take issue with the specific guideline you laid out for diets for one big reason: you are enacting a much bigger behavioral change than, say, taking a medication twice a week (even that can be hard for some people), and making behavioral changes is really, really hard. Doctors can’t easily track what exactly patients are eating beyond observing weight and physiological fluctuations. It takes weeks, if not months to develop a habit, everything in you will fight against change, and if you don’t adequately address the root causes from depression or obesity, any progress you make will get erased in the long term.
That doesn’t mean a guideline isn’t useful, but much more emphasis needs to be placed on setting up the proper environments for behavioral change to maximize adherence, as well as carefully examining and then addressing root causes. For example, with antidepressants, an estimated 50% of the effect comes from placebo, with another 25% coming from natural healing over time. Just 25% comes from the actual chemical effects, and it comes with a host of side effects (when accounting for chemical effects alone, fixing sleep schedules and exercise both outperform on average). To the extent you decide to use them at all instead of placebo, you had better use any temporary buoying from these drugs to resolve underlying problems such as an intrinsic feeling of unworthiness, loneliness, lack of sense of purpose, and extrinsically driven mindsets, and prescribe ways to improve social connection and intrinsic motivation.
As for obesity, for a signficant number of people (childhood) trauma preceded weight gain. They remain obese not just from lack of willpower, but also because it draws away unwanted attention and implicitly lowers others’ expectations of them. You will need to address these real causes, as well as provide strategies on how to avoid junk food, devise preset courses of action if they are encountered, and how to react to temporary setbacks or habit violations (or anything triggering their root causes).
(By the way, I really enjoyed Lost Connections by Johann Hari. It mostly addresses the underlying causes and solutions of depression, and that tidbit about obesity came straight from the book).
Hang on: what percentage of people who didn’t gain weight had childhood trauma? How is the childhood trauma being measured/interpreted? This is tricky stuff.
For diets, unlike depression medications, there is a large and influential contingent which believes that the only actual failure mode for diets is noncompliance, because something something “calories in calories out”. If that were true, then the main effect of a multi-intervention guideline would to let people skip actually doing their diet, because there’ll be another one later. Meanwhile the effectiveness of all the diets is pretty strongly correlated, because they’re all based on cutting calorie intake; ideology says they *have* to be based on cutting calorie intake because anyone overweight must be eating too much and overweight people with deprivation-based eating disorders don’t exist. (They do exist.)
Meanwhile if you exit the fucked-up land of nutrition advice for overweight middle aged people and go over to the land of nutrition advice for athletes, you will find that the advice there is diametrically opposed to the advice for people trying to lose weight: gain muscle first, and gain it by a combination of weightlifting (not “cardio”) and eating a very large calorie surplus. (See in particular the book Starting Strength, which has one chapter on nutrition which gives dietary advice that I believe actually works, that is conventional wisdom among bodybuilders, and that would have a very hard time getting past an IRB.)
There’s also something about exercise which I only saw recently as a line in a study on blood pressure, which went something like “the exercise needed to get fit is much less intense than the exercise to lose weight”.
So “fat and fit” can be a thing, where you do the amount of exercise (of whatever variety) that does have a beneficial effect on your cardiovascular system and may tone you up a bit, but to lose the weight you have to drastically up the effort and amount and hours of exercise. Which I imagine most people don’t, since they assume that “getting fit = losing weight” and no, apparently these are not the same thing at all.
Strongfat (bear mode) is definitely a thing. I even know a woman who is that – skis for a hobby, but looks like a sumo wrestler.
@Deiseach
Many people have a natural tendency to increase their calories to compensate for what they burn. It can be very hard to diet while exercising heavily.
That sounds very backwards to me. IME, if I walk at a leisurely speed a hour a day I will lose weight (because I wouldn’t eat that much more) but I don’t think that otherwise improves my fitness all that much, where if I do high-intensity exercise it probably improves my cardiorespiratory/muscular fitness quite a bit but I’ll increase my eating more than enough to compensate for the energy expenditure and won’t noticeably lose weight.
I think a little exercise is a big advance over no exercise.
In my case, if I’m extremely sedentary, I get what I call the food jitters. It’s a strong desire to eat– apparently for the sensory stimulation– even if I’m not hungry.
Fortunately, I have pretty low pain tolerance, so if I’m pretty full, I get irritated that I can’t eat more rather than bingeing.
Anecdote: my appetite was slowly increasing, then I went on a couple of huge 10+ mile hikes, on both of which I only had small-ish protein bars for food on, and my appetite shrank quick a bit, and my weight retention (in the belly) seems to have increased.
When you get your body in the “must use energy efficiently to maintain this level of activity without expected food intake!” endurance mode, exercise decreases metabolism. Some studies show that walking in hot weather does this, as well, which makes sense.
The diet advice in Starting Strength is largely targeted at college age +/- a few years people.
If I try to GOMAD I’m going to..it’s going to be ugly.
Also if you’re already well over weight then you don’t need MORE calories, you need protein at the right times, and water soluble vitamins because you have enough of the fat soluble kind. Mostly.
But that’s really a quibble. And it’s still “calories in v.s. calories out”, it’s just that the calories out side of the ledger goes up in several ways (caloric expenditure in exercise, muscle building, etc).
The thing about a athletic diet is it presupposes an athletic lifestyle. Changing from a sedentary lifestyle to a very active one is just as uncomfortable as changing from a lots of food lifestyle to a lesser food lifestyle.
How come I’ve never seen a diet guideline?
Because people (and I include myself as a failed dieter here) don’t goddamn know what they eat, how much, what’s in what they eat, or what a “serving”, “portion” or other recommended size is. I had my best results when I made a list of exactly how many carbs were in everything, what a serving/portion size of everything really was (not an eyeball estimation, what the damn recommended serving size in grams was, and I can tell you it’s fun trying to translate American “a cup of X” into British imperial into metric measure for everything from potatoes to almonds), set a “maximum grams of carbs per day limit” and worked out things like “five servings of fruit/veg a day, and a serving = eight grapes”. I kept track of everything I ate per day on Excel so I could see from day to day “I’ve hit my maximum/I’m under it/if I have one more serving I’m over it”.
But life is too busy to count grapes, so eventually I fell off that diet and packed the weight back on.
“Low fat” options? May be busy trumpeting how they’re 0% fat! on the packaging, neglect to tell you (until you read the tiny print) that they’re packed full of sugars/carbs to replace the fat. Oftentimes you’d do better to go for the full-fat version and simply not eat the entire six-pack of whatever at one sitting.
People whom nature has blessed with “well I only eat when I’m hungry, never eat to satiation, don’t nibble or snack, and find exercise naturally pleasant and something I want to do, sticking to a healthy weight is so easy, why doesn’t everyone manage it!”, you have little idea how lucky you are 🙂
Have you ever tried fasting (intermittent and not)?
Aside from that Scottish guy to whose study I linked to, I have also found that fasting works for me. This recent Holy Week, I consumed only water, unsweetened tea, vitamin and mineral supplements and Eucharist. Lost 5kg. Was hungry pretty much all the time, but it wasn’t unmanageable.
That doesn’t explain why there isn’t a dieting guideline who’s first step is “without changing what you eat, track everything you eat on a notepad then look up how many calories everything you ate is”.
Next steps would be “now do the same thing but carry a mini scale around and weigh your food before writing it down on the notepad”, followed by “do the same thing for a week, then the next week try lower calories by 200-500 from the average of the previous week” etc.
There should be, because self-monitoring is pretty much the be-all, end-all technique to sticking with any resolution.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19916637
I’ve seen at least the first guideline.
And also a recommendation to start by just photographing everything you eat, though I think that one is expected to change behavior.
I’ve seen it too. I think the reason it isn’t publicized more is that – as Deiseach says – it’s extremely difficult to do.
At the risk of sounding like I’m advertising, tracking is pretty easy to do with this app. It has most prepackaged foods, menu items from chain restaurants, etc… You just search for what you’re eating and click on it. Preparing your own food is a bit more of a hassle, admittedly, but still easier than working it all out yourself.
The problem is, if you believe Guyenet, hyper-palatable packaged foods are the problem–and tracking gives you an incentive to prefer those foods because the large corporations that make them provide calorie information that isn’t as easy to figure out if you cook for yourself. I found when I was tracking, I’d prefer to get fast food over cooking at home because it was so much easier to track!
I’ve had the same issue honestly. Typically I get out of it by making bulk meals on the weekend which is easy and has the additional benefit of saving money.
I still say you’re better off tracking and eating those processed foods then cooking for yourself and having no idea how many calories you’re actually consuming. Unless you’re smart about what groceries you buy (and SSC readers aside, I don’t think most people understand even the basics of this) it’s easy to make a meal as calorie dense as anything you’ll get at Burger King.
Maybe meal-prepping and calorie counting at the same time would help.
Keep everything frozen in boxed labelled with x kCal.
For things like grapes, where that’s impractical, perhaps keep track of the dates when a punnet is opened and when it’s finished.
Disclaimer: I eat far too much and still don’t put on weight.
Maybe it’s not what you had in mind exactly, but I see macro tracking as essentially being guidelines. Everything from paleo to eating nothing but candy bars and pizza technically fits within it (even if its proponents will recommend you stay away from the latter). A possible problem could be that it’s too freeform for some. There’s no detailed flowchart to follow. You just track everything and make decisions based on your own psychology. Feel like getting a footlong philly cheesesteak with bacon and washing it down with a liter of beer? Go for it. You can spend the next week eating nothing but grilled chicken and brown rice to get back on track. Or maybe that’s too hard, so you leave room for treats at the end of each day and you’re back on track after two weeks instead of one.
If anyone has a nootropics guideline, please share
I hope the actual guidelines mention sexual side effects for SSRIs. For this reason I would generally not consider Lexapro a first-line antidepressant for young people.
Scott, this is a good article, and you should feel good. You should ignore everything I say after this point, because your example has triggered me and I’m going to rant.
Your guideline for treating depression is missing step 0: Treat with Prozac, Paxil, or Celexa, because those are available in cheap generic form and your patient either A) Can’t afford anything better, or B) Is restricted by his health insurance formulary that they must try treatment with one of those first before they’ll be willing to pay for anything more expensive.
Also, they probably got a prescription for one of those from their GP first before they ever got near a psychologist, let alone a psychiatrist. And their GP prescribed them a dose so low that it’s never been tested for actually helping with depression, but is only designed as a “maintenance” dose for people who basically need permanent medication!
Somewhat related: hasn’t psychological research largely tended toward debunking the idea of different “learning styles” recently? I wonder if this only applies to the idea that there are some “visual” learners and some “auditory” learners, or if also more broadly?
Of course, there is some disanalogy between mental health, nutrition, and successfully mastering a skill or knowledge set, but if an educator can object to the idea that different people can best learn the same skill using different educational strategies, presumably a dietician can object to the idea (though I imagine he’d be wrong) that there isn’t one “ideal” diet? (This seems even less likely in the case of mental health, but I don’t know if my vague impression that brains are somehow more variable than metabolisms is correct).
Having some experience as a foreign language teacher, for example, does not convince me that there are actually some language teaching methods that work better for some students and others for others. Rather, there are better and worse students and better and worse methods. The best students will succeed even with crummy methods, the next-best with good methods, etc.
A few people have already made this point, but I’ll make it again: The primary difficult with dieting advice is that it is based around an impractically mechanical view of weight gain/weight loss, and is ignoring the deeper feedback issues. Yes, it is in fact true that the metabolic foundation is calories in vs. calories out, in the same way that blood pressure is mostly a function of Na+ levels. The thing is, a perfectly healthy and functioning human doesn’t need to count calories any more than they need to precisely measure their salt intake – their body will regulate itself. Understanding how and why that regulation failed is where the real solutions are: the ones that would benefit from the guideline approach. Everything else is just different methods of bookkeeping.
…is a unicorn. A spherical unicorn in vacuum.
You’re right, I should have just said “a healthy human.” What I was trying to point out is that anytime you need to do record keeping over a biological concern it is a sign of a regulatory malfunction.
A human being in an environment where food is scarce needs no such internal regulatory method. Such times have been quite common in the past. So while it seems likely such mechanisms exist (because not everyone gets fat, even without dieting), there’s no reason to believe their lack in any given person is some sort of failure or lack of health.
I disagree. It is a failure – not a personal failure, not a failure of will – but a failure of a mechanism, in the same way depression is. Of course people have had abundances of food since we had agriculture, what else would you call the harvest? Our ancestors had to look six month’s worth of food in the face and eat a single bowl of it. You would imagine we could handle our refrigerator.
“Well, they knew that if they ate too much they’d starve” True, but that’s very similar to knowing that if you eat too much you’ll get fat. If it was just about the ability to think long term we shouldn’t be any worse at it today.
You’re talking about short-term abundance, not long-term abundance. Sure, humans need (and most have) mechanisms to keep us from eating mass quantities in one sitting. But to overeat by a few percent day after day after day… that’s something the environment usually prevented.
I think people underestimate the extent to which their eating autoregulates through sensations of satiety and fullness… and how quickly they might lose or gain weight were those calibrations changed somehow.
It seems obvious to me the regulation failed because it evolved in an environment very different than the one we find ourselves now. This means means simulating the old environment (the logic behind diets like paleo), or using some sort of bookkeeping to protect against the excesses capitalism has wrought.
One of my concerns with the paleo diet is that it involves a lot of speculation and logical leaps to try and recreate an allegedly healthier diet from prehistory, when my grandparents weren’t fat and had relatively normal to long lifespans (70-98). It would seem much more practical to just eat what they ate.
Precisely, although I would add that grabbing more of their lifestyle in general would probably help more.
Paleo people I’ve read have all emphasized this–move more, less sitting, get outdoors, lift, interact with people, sleep when you’re tired, etc.
That is basically how I eat now barring cheat days. It’s a fridge full of lean beef, chicken breasts, rice, fruit and veggies. I suspect anyone who stocked those items, and ONLY those items (i.e. they didn’t buy butter to cook the chicken in or drench their salads in dressing) would maintain a healthy weight with minimal exercise and without having to track anything. Maybe that’s overly optimistic. Personally I find it easy to stay at a calorie deficit when eating those kind of meals and if anything have the opposite problem. Eating becomes a chore.
We write things like this in software engineering.
Sometimes we give them to people who don’t understand them to execute [=follow slavishly]; that’s why “tech support” is often pretty horrible, if you have a non-standard problem, and enough knowledge of the area (more than the person “supporting” you?) to realize that.
But just as commonly we write them for our peers, expecting them to use their own judgment and commonsense about how and when to apply them.
And I’ve been known to write them for myself, as a workaround for constant interruptions and other poor working conditions. (I only need to be able to focus well while writing the heuristic process [= guidelines]; I can be in my ordinary distracted state of mind while following them.)
Example from my workplace:
1. If you have a problem with something an employee has done or is doing, ask them why they did it, and allow them to speak to the issue.
2. If the issue is unresolved go to their team manager and present your issue.
3. If the issue is still unresolved speak to the boss.
Addendum: as a manager or the boss redirect complaints and issues back to their appropriate level, before addressing them.
IMO, this is the mature manner for handling problems and diminishes the power of workplace politics. Has anyone had a system like this? We are fairly fastidious about enforcing it, and I think it made a world of difference the last two years.
Example from expertise:
When I grade papers I follow something similar to this. I grade for three qualities style, content, and organization.
Style is everything from grammatical correctness to word choice and sentence variation.
Content covers the points of the argument, their coherence, and their relationship to the thesis statement.
Organization is the use of paragraphs to clarify an idea, the wise choice of those ideas, and the logical sequencing of them.
The actual guideline I’ve invented when grading increases the stakes, depending on the skill of the author. Although I do not know exactly who wrote each essay (since each has the name replaced by a random string of integers).
Style1. Does the essay use proper grammar and avoid fragments? If yes, go to Style2. If no, is it egregious, moderate, or seldom? Write a comment showing them where they can improve.
Style2. Does the essay have appropriate word choice, avoid random tense changes, and include proper citations? If yes, go to Style3. If no, is it egregious, moderate, or seldom? Write a comment showing them where they can improve and praising what they did well.
Style3. Do the sentences flow together, incorporate action verbs over being verbs, and avoid the passive voice? If yes, student is on the A track; go to Organization1. If no, is it egregious, moderate, or seldom? Write a comment showing them where they can improve and praising what they did well.
Organization1 etc.
I had never thought of this formally before, but this is what I do. Now the question, I suppose, how is this different from a rubric? I am not sure. I think of a rubric as a type of checklist, while I think guidelines are more like flowcharts. Does anyone else share this intuition?
I think when I grade essays, I have flowchart mentality that ups the stakes depending on how well the student is doing. I believe in working the students very hard on writing, so that even the strong writers must improve to maintain an A. I also believe writing is a field where most anyone can improve, since most have verbal ability, basic reasoning, and can follow a method.
Guidelines are a socially evolved mechanism for codifying and disseminating group wisdom. They should refine themselves over time (slowly) as new information or experience result in improvement. We seem to be losing the ability to efficiently pass wisdom from generation to generation.
We’re not losing the ability.
The wisdom’s just going out of date faster.
I think you may be overselling this, from two angles.
—
First, most medical guidelines are not always so neatly algorithmic, or so clearly-evident from the literature.
Any good guideline will provide grades both for the quality of evidence upon which the guideline is based, and for the strength of recommendation. Something like :
Almost all of the guidelines I have encountered will qualify the menu of actions they present. For instance, the American Epilepsy Society’s guidelines for the treatment of convulsive status epilepticus describes the following :
Notice that there are level U treatments that coincide with or even precede level B treatments. And once you reach a certain point, it is purely the treating doc’s choice.
—
Second, insofar as a guideline is algorithmic, there isn’t any distinction between “recommendation” and “guideline.”
A recommendation is simply something one may decide to do, but, even this thing is composed of component actions. For instance, the decision to test for inborn errors of metabolism is the decision to perform the following meaningful actions :
Each of these also consists of a set of meaningful actions. But when I test for inborn errors of metabolism, I am not consciously choosing to do each of these and in the correct order. I am choosing to do the test procedure, meaning, I am engaging an algorithm. The actions therein cohere to each other like drops of water on a windowpane.
It’s like dancing the foxtrot. Dancing the foxtrot is not a set of sequential decisions regarding how one moves their feet. The foxtrot is composed of sequential actions that together form a coherent whole. A guideline is the same way. To the extent that the actions therein follow coherently and in a defined order, a guideline is not a set of independent actions, but rather, a unified procedure.
So, when I tell my trainees “Test for inborn errors of metabolism” or “Treat the patient’s status epilepticus,” my recommendation is that they follow the procedure set forth in the guideline.
This isn’t exactly your point but the diet guidelines seem doomed to failure. It is all ‘reduce calorie intake by following [insert diets A – D]. I gave up smoking it was using a book written by Allen Carr. The Easy Way to Quit Smoking. And it turned out he was right. It was dead easy. It worked because he convinced me I didn’t enjoy smoking. Once believed that it really was easy. Just get over the withdrawal (takes about 2 weeks) and never looked back. But if someone had told me ‘Try the book and if that doesn’t work we have other ways to approach this’ it would have failed. The idea would have been in my head that giving up smoking is really hard (and by inference that smoking must be a big pleasure – and I can resist everything except etc etc) And likewise diets. Of course dropping calories is how it works but if you have a ‘diet’ already you are giving up something that is pleasurable. And I can resist everything except etc etc. So you need be persuaded that the foods that don’t make you fat are in fact the foods that are the most pleasurable. That is how his book on losing weight works. But if you say ‘And if that doesn’t work we he have other options’ the whole thing falls apart. You’d be conceding that someone might not want to eat their favourite foods and if you concede that you pretty much say ‘well maybe these aren’t your favourite foods, we will have to see’. And you’re sunk.
Showed your post to my wife the endocrinologist. Her response: “Of course there are clinical guidelines for obesity treatment. Want to see them?” So, here you go, in flowchart form:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5819889/figure/F1/
And from the full paper, specifically about dietary advice (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5819889/):
>using BMI
A) Yes, because BMI is a useful tool that can be easily calculated in 30 seconds in the doctor’s office
B) If you’d bother to read the full guidelines, you’ll see that supplementary measurements (particularly waist circumference) are used too.
It doesn’t take much longer to calculate approximate body fat percentage, and that’s a huge improvement over BMI.
I’ll pass, thanks.
re: nootropics — Reddit is very rarely my go-to for authoritative information, but the folks at /r/nootropics have done a fantastic job putting together a pretty comprehensive FAQ, which has a good section for where to start based on what you want to improve.
It’s certainly not as flowcharty as your simplified depression guideline (it doesn’t really include, “if this failed, try this next”), but it’s by far the closest thing I’ve found on the subject.
I’d also like to throw out a mention of examine.com. Everything I’ve seen there has been a high-quality summary of the evidence, and they avoid business models that would lead to conflicts of interest (their income is from selling their book on the subject, which IMHO is worth buying — it’s in electronic form, and you get updates as they do more research).
Denise Minger has written some very deep posts on why certain diets work for some people and not others. For example, here are some reasons why some people do very poorly as vegetarians while others do fine.
And here, she makes a case for extreme low fat to a paleo audience. The fifth graphic is both hilarious and enlightening. (Basically, she says there is evidence for both extremes.)
Finally, Nassim Taleb makes a case in Antifragile for varying one’s diet dramatically. Eat a big steak one day. Go vegan for several days. Indulge some days. Fast others.
Yeah, but what happens to your dieting guideline when your psychiatrist puts you on Remeron?
In response to this post, Scott Aaronson has written a set of guidelines for upper bounding probabilities of bad events in theoretical computer science.
https://www.scottaaronson.com/blog/?p=3712