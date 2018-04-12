Highlights From The Comments On DC Graduation Rates

Bizzolt writes:
DC Public Schools HS teacher here (although I’m not returning next year, as is the case with many of my colleagues). As noted, one of the biggest factors in the graduation rates is the unexcused absences–if you look at the results of our external audit and investigation here, you see that for many schools, a significant number of our seniors “Passed Despite Excessive Absences in Regular Instruction Courses Required for Graduation”–over 40% of 2017 graduates at my high school, for example.
So the attendance policy is being strictly enforced now, and you can see how from that alone, a ~30% drop in expected graduates is possible. Some more details about strictly enforcing the attendance policy though:
1: DCPS has what’s called the ’80 20′ rule: A student that is absent for at least 20% of their classes is considered absent for the whole day.
2: Most schools have 5 periods, so an absence in one class would be considered an absence for the whole day.
3: If you have 10 or more unexcused absences in a class, you automatically get an F for the term.
4: If you are over 15 minutes late for a class, that is considered an unexcused absence.
5: A majority of these absences are in first period.
6: A majority of students in my school and many others live in single parent households.
7: These students are typically responsible for making sure their younger siblings get to school, if they have any.
8: Elementary and middle schools in my neighborhood start at the exact same time as high school.
9: Their doors do not open until 5 to 10 minutes before the starting bell, presumably for safety reasons.
10: Refer to point 4.
There’s many other problems at DCPS to be sure, but this set of circumstances alone is causing the largest increase in failing grades and graduation ineligibility at my high school, and basically every other 90+% black school in the district. You could see how this accounts for quite a bit of the difference between white and black graduation rates as well. There’s a reason why across the board, DCPS schools were not strictly enforcing this policy in previous years.
It looks like most other school districts don’t have this policy; it seems plausible that this is the main difference between DC and other poor school districts that nevertheless manage to pass most of their kids.
Userfriendlyyy also focuses on the absences:
Looks to me like the policy they changed was losing credit for bad attendance. This might be from a few things. Kids might need to help out with the family finances. The only part of the job market that is doing well right now is low end unskilled workers who are willing to get paid crap (no matter how much the financial press wants to pretend otherwise, I listened to an hour of local NPR and the Topic was ‘call in and tell us how the booming job market is helping you out’, 20 callers not one had anything good to say and my state has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country). If you know you don’t have the grades for a scholarship, your family is broke and since we have effectively made going to college impossible for anyone but the offspring of the oligarchy, and you can find a minimum wage job easily; what exactly is the utility of that little piece of paper compared to the ability to put food on the table tonight?
Static focuses on absences too:
The amazing thing to me is that they are largely failing due to unexcused absences. [See Washington Post:] I Feel Really Bad For The Class Of 2018: Graduation May Be Imperiled
I think that does point a little to the signalling difference between the GED and the diploma- can you show up every day?
That said, DC is planning to add an exam requirement for graduation. It would be better if they made that an alternative to attendance.
The absence requirement seems infuriating insofar as it probably fails mostly poor children, and if those children are failing due to the absence requirement rather than because they actually flunk their exams, then it seems mean-spirited to punish inputs rather than actual success.
Maybe they have it because they don’t actually grade students on exam performance (or have lots of different ways to make sure students who flunk exams graduate anyway), but they only want to extend this benefit-of-the-doubt to students who really try. I wonder if it would work to say you can graduate if you manage to make it to school enough times or pass your examinations. That would at least be fairer to poor children who can’t always attend but are able to figure out ways to succeed anyway.
Proyas writes:
I was friends with a guy who briefly worked as a teacher at a public high school in central DC (I’m 80% sure it was Cardozo High). He had an education background thanks to spending several years working as a youth camp counselor and as an after-school program counselor, and that was sufficient to qualify him for DCPS’ abbreviated teacher training program (such a thing existed in 2009 when he did it; I’m unsure if it is still around). During the training program, I remember him speaking about his enthusiasm for the teaching skills he was learning and about his eagerness to put them to use (in retrospect, I think some of this was a nervous attempt to convince himself the job wouldn’t be bad). After a break of several months, we spoke again, and he was almost totally disillusioned with the job and was already thinking of quitting. This is what I remember him saying:
1) On the first day of classes, there was no orientation for new teachers, no brief meeting where the Principal shook his hand and said “Welcome Aboard,” nothing. He had to go to the front office and ask a secretary what classroom was his and walk there by himself.
2) Unexcused absences were chronic and undermined his ability to teach anything. At the start of each of his classes, he had a written roster of students, and he had to check off which students were there. For any class, typically 20-30% of students would be missing, without explanation (This is a very important point to remember whenever anyone tries to blame DCPS’ poor outcomes on large class sizes–on paper, each class might have 35 students, but typically, only 23 are actually showing up). Additionally, the 20-30% of students who were absent each class varied from day-to-day, meaning one student didn’t know what was taught on Monday, the one next to him was there Monday but not Tuesday, the third was there the first two days but not Wednesday, etc.
3) Student misbehavior was atrocious. For example, out of the students who showed up to class, it was common for some to walk into the classroom late, again without any explanation and often behaving disruptively. As a rule, whenever a student did that, he was obligated to sign his name on a clipboard for the teacher’s attendance records (there was no punishment for tardiness–late students merely had to write their names down). Some late students would chronically resist doing this, either ignoring him and just going to their desks or yelling curses at him. My friend described an incident where one student–who was physically bigger than he was–yelled out he was a “FAGGOT” when asked to sign the clipboard, provoking laughs from all the other students, before sitting down without signing it. After seeing he could get away with that, the student started calling my friend “FAGGOT” all the time. Other examples of misbehavior included near-constant talking among the students during lessons and fooling around with cell phones.
4) Teachers received almost no support from the school administration. Had sane rules been followed at this high school, students would have been immediately sent to the office for formal punishment for these sorts of offenses I’ve described. However, under such a policy, the office would have been overwhelmed with misbehaving students and probably some of their enraged parents, so the administration solved the problem by forbidding teachers from sending students to the office for anything other than physical violence in the classroom. My friend had no ability to formally punish the student who liked to call him “FAGGOT” other than to use stern verbal warnings.
5) Most of the students were unwilling and in some cases unable to learn. During class sessions, the students were clearly disengaged from what he was teaching. Homework completion rates were abysmal. As the end of the academic semester neared, he saw that a huge fraction of them were on track to fail, so he resorted to pitiful cajoling, pizza parties, reward schemes, and deals involving large curves to everyone’s grades if they could only, for once do a little work, and it didn’t work. Some of his students were Latino and understood little or even no English, meaning they learned (almost) nothing, even when they tried. He resorted to seating the students who knew no English next to bilingual Latinos who could translate for them. That was the best he could do. In fairness, he spoke glowingly of some of his students, who actually put in some effort and were surprisingly smart.
6) At the time my friend was teaching, DCPS was in the grips of some harebrained, faddish teaching philosophy that said students of different academic abilities shouldn’t be put in different course tracks, but rather, should be deliberately put in the same class. This of course caused immediate problems since the curriculum was too hard for the weakest students and too easy for the strongest ones. I think my friend said his training program basically told teachers to “try harder” if any problems arose from the setup.
I’ll never forget how crestfallen and stressed out he was when he described these things to me. Having never taught in American public schools, I didn’t realize just how bad it was, and the detailed nature of his anecdotes really had an impact on me. I advised him to finish his year at the high school and then to transfer to ANY non-urban school in the area, even if it meant lower pay or a longer commute. We lost touch after that, but I can’t imagine he still works in DCPS.
Okay, maybe this goes deeper than just the absence thing.
MrApophenia writes:
One thing to keep in mind is that DC really is uniquely bad as a school district. A few years back, the Washington Post did a really in depth analysis of why it was so broken. (Sadly, with Google being totally swamped by the current scandal, I was unable to find a link.)
The conclusion they found was pretty interesting –
If you go back to the 60s, DC had some of the best urban schools in the country by every metric they had to track things back then. What changed? Well, see, back then DC still didn’t have home rule. They were almost entirely run by the federal government. So the highest elected office the city had was the DC Board of Education.
In 1971, an ambitious young politician by the name of Marion Barry got elected to the board, and almost immediately began farming out school administration positions as political rewards for his cronies. This practice caught on, and within a matter of years, the whole enterprise basically descended into naked corruption.
I recall they showed a figure in that article that the DC public school system spends the third most money per student of any district in the country (after NY and Boston); however, the Post also found that in terms of the quantity of money that is actually spent on students, DC was roughly at the level of the most poverty-stricken districts in the poorest Southern, rural school districts.
Michelle Rhee did not change any of this, Waiting for Superman or no.
This isn’t meant to argue with the premise of the rest of the article – the idea that everyone else is committing fraud seems quite plausible. But I wouldn’t necessarily reject the idea that DC’s school system really is a special, unique snowflake of terrible practices, either.
There’s also this comment on home rule and Puerto Rico which seems to reinforce this idea that districts carefully monitored by competent national authorities do well, and districts that have control of their own standards devolve into corruption and failure really quickly. How does this mesh with the standard federalist/localist/Seeing-Like-A-State style arguments that individual communities know what’s best for them and central planners usually make things worse?
I won’t quote it directly because it’s not from an SSC comment, but some people on the subreddit link to this Reddit post by a DC public school teacher.
See also this thread in the subreddit on how sub-Saharan African schools – despite being much poorer than anywhere in DC – are really well-run, quite safe (except that apparently “baboons are a huge problem”), and a delight to teach at.
Is there any evidence localist bureaucracies actually work better? Seeing like a state seems more about formal planning vs practical concerns than global vs local control – in the schools case, it might say schools run by the teachers are better than those run by the city administration, but wouldn’t tell us anything about city vs. federal administration.
(see also https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2017/10/graham-cassidy-states-federal-efficiency/541599/)
In the specific case where you have a highly corrupt local area that is part of a minimally corrupt larger government, having the larger government administer things will reduce corruption for sure. But the same dynamic works in reverse – if the nation was 80% DC and 20% Minneapolis, then letting Minneapolis run its own affairs would result in less corruption than federalization.
DC and Puerto Rico have circumstances that perhaps make them especially favourable at getting motivated/smart people to leave: DC is small, just commute from the out of DC suburbs; and the PR/Mainland wage gap is very large.
> districts carefully monitored by competent national authorities do well, and districts that have control of their own standards devolve into corruption and failure really quickly. How does this mesh with the standard federalist/localist/Seeing-Like-A-State style arguments that individual communities know what’s best for them and central planners usually make things worse?
cronies in control of things are not communites?
Yeah but I’m confused why the federal government controlling DC schools would make cronies less likely. Who exactly would punish federal elected officials for allowing the DC school system to become corrupt? DC residents can’t vote, legislators can afford private school for their own kids (or leave them in their home districts), and people outside DC don’t have a strong reason to care about the schools in Washington that their families won’t use. So even ignoring federalism and just the idea that democracy is good, why would making a system transition from one where no voters affected have a say to one where the voters affected do have a say make the system worse?
Alternative hypothesis, home rule wasn’t the cause. Inner cities everywhere in the US declined in the 70s and a poorly run education system was a symptom of the decline. Cities only started recovering some since the late 90s, but education systems weren’t improved since the upper middle classes now returning to cities either didn’t have kids or already used private schools. Under this, we don’t really have a good reason to think that returning control of DC schools to the federal government would actually improve matters.
The “one thing to keep in mind” quote is missing the link to the comment it comes from, which seems to be here: https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/04/10/why-dcs-low-graduation-rates/#comment-618122
The comment about Marion Barry mentions home rule but it’s not clear how home rule is relevant. DC got home rule at the end of 1973; Marion Barry is described as having gotten elected to the board of education before that, and it’s not clear how home rule would contribute to that anyhow if that office already existed prior to home rule. Going just by that comment, this would appear to be a matter of political culture, not home rule.
It’s not specific to American schools. French schools for poor communities (called ZEP, Priority Education Zones) have the exact same problems described above.
I’d wager that all Western *and* Asian school systems based on “no child left behind” styles of policy, and more broadly any top-down standard-based school system (so basically everyone except Sweden), has the same problems; but please-please-please don’t quote me on this.
In the U.S., these kind of pervasive discipline problems generally don’t happen in middle-class public schools. They are limited to areas with substantial underclass populations. Sure, teachers in middle-class areas no doubt still wish that the kids would goof off less and that the parents would provide them more support, but the kind of flagrantly disruptive behavior that might be tolerated at Switchblade High will result in formal disciplinary action at a middle-class school.
This, at least, was true a decade or two back. It’s possible that the recent intersectionalist push has made it impossible to discipline any black students in public schools anywhere.
You are ignoring the fact that different ethnic groups are running things at the federal level and at the local level in both of those examples. Different ethnic groups have different cultural norms and, often, different mean personality scores on a variety of dimensions. Institutions generally only work well if they are run and used by people with the same basic cultural norms and the same average personality types as the people who set up the institution.
Institutions are implicitly designed; they are set up with certain assumptions about what the average person using the system/running the system will do in situations x, y, and z. If those assumptions aren’t correct, the system will break down, or it won’t work very well.
If the average trust levels toward strangers are different in two groups, the same institution isn’t going to work for both groups. Ditto if the cultural norms about cooperating with strangers, or dealing honestly with strangers are different in two groups, or if the average time preferences are different in two groups, or the cultural norms about helping family vs nepotism. It’s really controversial why different groups vary along these dimensions. ( Some people think it is due to the different incentives and assumptions that have evolved in different cultures due to historical events or random accidents. Some think it is due to different childhood experiences that occur to the average members of different groups. Others think that differing incentives have been stable long enough that evolutionary pressure has had enough time to actually change the average personality type. I wouldn’t have any trouble believing all three effects are present. ) But it’s not controversial that different groups do vary along these dimensions and plenty of others besides. Which means that institutions designed to work by one group aren’t going to work well when used by another group.
Imagine if, after the Civil War, southern blacks were concentrated into one of the states, like Louisiana, and whites moved out of it. Kind of like Turkey/Greece or India/Pakistan. Would everyone have been better off? I think they probably would, although it is hard to be sure.
>That said, DC is planning to add an exam requirement for graduation.
What? Never did I even imagine they wouldn’t have a final exam (my experience is in France and a bit less in the UK; France has major final exams – BAC and Brevet – while the UK has a cluster of smaller exams you can choose from – GCSEs and A-Levels.
I can’t wrap my head around not having a final exam. With all the complaints in the US about teaching to the test and so on – how does this work when you don’t have a final test?
And the nationwide exams don’t really solve the problem either, the government just lowers the bar until most schools have a decent pass rate.
It varies state to state. There are actually only 12 states that require a test to graduate, but virtually every state has placement tests during middle and high school. Media coverage always makes foreign countries look like one cohesive unit, when on the inside there can be 100 subdivisions.
This sounds like DCPS has fundamentally misunderstood the 80/20 rule; surely, the true “80/20 rule” would be that you are allowed to miss up to 80% of your classes before you’re counted absent. This would allow students to strategically get 80% of an education at 20% of the cost.
The current rule seems to imply that each 20% of the school day is worth 80% of a school day, and thus each school day is 400% of a school day. And we know DC schools aren’t that good.
Proyas’ comment sheds some light on the policies re unexcused absences. It seems like unexcused absences have been a big problem, so the policy is designed to clamp down on them. There clearly is an issue here: even if the individual student is able to make up the ground so as to pass the final exam, the effect on the classroom as a whole of allowing students to attend or not as they please is going to be detrimental.
I don’t really understand the significance of “graduating high school” (in this country you just leave school with some qualifications, or not) but I gather that not being allowed to graduate high school is a fairly draconian sanction, which might effect people’s ability to obtain employment or enter higher education. The punishment is a bit drastic for what is essentially a disciplinary offence, so I can see why it’s been fudged in the past.
At the same time, it’s also too far removed from the offence. I believe high schoolers are typically aged 14-18, and people of that age are not known for their impulse control. What is needed is a minor but immediate sanction, so that the student clearly understands that non attendance is not tolerated.
Of course there is another question: why do we make high-schoolers attend classes in the first place? It seems suspicious that the “classroom” model of schooling is basically unchanged since the nineteenth century. The “chalk and talk” part seems like it could be done via MOOC or even just a video. The individual attention part seems like it would be better delivered by infrequent small-group tuition. I suspect that the main reason for having the students in a class is to ensure that they are actually spending the time studying, but that involves the teacher combining pedagogical and disciplinary roles. Why should those roles not be separated?
For instance, suppose that schools provided a variety of educational materials (written, video, interactive etc) and set tests to allow the students to demonstrate their understanding of particular topics. Then the students could decide (with guidance) how to prepare for the tests and when to take them. In each subject area there would be a prescribed order of tests and the students would have to show progress in different subject areas over the course of the year.
The students would be obliged to attend school in normal school hours (as now) and they would be monitored by responsible adults (not necessarily teachers) to enforce discipline and ensure they were engaged in study during study periods. Their learning would be monitored to check that they were engaged in relevant activities and making reasonable progress so that an early intervention could be made if anything seemed to be going wrong. Students would be able to access online or in person tuition where they (or their counsellor) deemed it necessary and various activities could be available in-school for them to sign up to (some of which might be mandatory requirements for certain modules).
That attendance policy reminds me of the Dazexiang Uprising:
“So what’s the penalty for 15 minutes of lateness, exactly?”
“It’s an unexcused absence for the entire day.”
“I see. And, uh, what’s the penalty for playing CoD all day?”
To clarify my comment a bit, the Post article (as I recall anyway – it was a couple years ago, I believe written by Bill Turque, but still can’t find a link for the life of me. Anyone who can help out will be hugely appreciated) wasn’t arguing that it was giving DC home rule that broke things. Both the time the schools were good, and the time after it’s alleged that Marion Barry turned it into a corruption-swamp, were before DC got home rule.
This was actually the problem, in a sense. Because there was no city government, the only avenue for advancement for a local politician was to the school board. Barry realized that and used the school board as the place to build his empire – and it clearly worked, given the results after home rule was given to DC and he became the so-called “Mayor for Life” – but the theory is that it wrecked the school system in the process.
(Which I guess still fits the idea of local authorities run out of control, but the lack of federal oversight for DC schools doesn’t seem to have been the unique thing. That was the same as everywhere else. The unique thing was the abnormally high status of a school board job, which motivated more vicious career politicians to want the job than normal.)
My school in Florida had a similar attendance policy that you could get a waiver for. I was very worried I wouldn’t graduate from it, despite being in the top of my class, and spoke to a guidance counselor. She told me that every student with good grades and little discipline got the waiver, and sure enough I did. There were also rumors that everyone who applied got the waiver, that the school board used it to control their graduation rate, and that mostly white people got the waiver, but I have no idea of any of that is true.
I’d like to point out that education is strictly run by provincial governments in Canada, with no federal input; and that the province of Alberta uniquely has one of the best education systems in the world according to The Programme for International Student Assessment. Federal input may help, but I do not think it is necessary to run a good school system.