Links 10/18: +1 Insiteful

Mark Hofmann, master forger, built a comfy career for himself forging documents that discredited Mormonism and selling them to Mormon officials who wanted to cover them up – for example, a letter in which Joseph Smith confessed that instead of seeing an angel, he had only seen a salamander. Then the murders began.
Byron White is the only person to have ever been both an NFL player and a Supreme Court Justice. He also won two Bronze Stars working naval intelligence in World War II. From his Wikipedia article: “White said that he was supposed to enroll at Harvard Law School, but got sick on the train ride there, so he got off the train in New Haven, Connecticut and went to Yale.”
Update on the mystery illness plaguing US diplomats in Cuba (and now China) – they may be a microwave-based weapon developed by the old USSR, possibly deployed from the back of a van. Still no word on who is using it against US diplomats or why.
Want to participate in a medical study? Don’t care which one? researchmatch.org helps connect researchers to wannabe-subjects. If you have a disease, great, but even if you don’t you can be someone’s control group.
Exposure to opposing views on social media increases partisan polarization. It’s not true that if people read the other side they would appreciate or like them more. I think this is probably related to everyone giving up on convincing the other side and focusing on radicalizing the base instead. If people were trying to convince you, listening to them would make you more convinced; if people are trying to radicalize your enemies, listening to them will make you more concerned. And here’s an article about people trying to do this right.
It’s 2018, so of course a rapper is planning to build a cryptocurrency-themed city in Senegal, and of course it’s already being compared to “a real-life Wakanda”.
One way to identify a brilliant person is that, while ordinary people are afraid you’ll steal their ideas, brilliant people have so many ideas that they know they will never be able to do all of them, and practically beg you to steal them so that they get done. Luke Muehlhauser is definitely a brilliant person, and here is his list of Projects I Wish I Had Time For. Somebody please do the historical music one and send it to me.
Eleven European nations are planning to mandate that recipients of government scientific grants must publish resulting papers somewhere they are freely available to everyone, eg open-access journals. This could be an even bigger deal than it sounds, since it would ensure open-access journals were the only place you could find a lot of the most important research, and so raise their prestige. Good job governments solving coordination problems!
Inevitably, capsule hotels have come to San Francisco. The symbolism isn’t great, but I’ve stayed at capsule hotels before and can recommend them as surprisingly comfortable and convenient.
Related: a real estate startup is getting into the Bay Area group house market. This sounds kind of like dialing the Bay-Area-ness up to 11, but it…actually seems like a good idea? They acquire and maintain the houses, screen potential residents, take care of chores like cleaning and keeping provisions stocked, and occasionally hold events, and residents pay them like any other landlord. professorgerm on the subreddit describes it as “take college dorms, remove the college, and make it a subscription model with transfer options”.
This month in dog-whistling: was a low-level Trump administration official resting her arms on each other in a totally normal way during the Kavanaugh hearings? Or was it a secret white supremacist salute? Update: it was the first one, and the official involved is a half-Mexican, half-Jewish descendant of Holocaust survivors.
Iran has one of the world’s largest cash transfer programs, though it’s not quite a basic income. Now a new study finds generally positive effects on labor participation.
The Institute for Competitive Governance is trying to crowd-fund an “open source legal system”, ie “an alternative law system for places where existing legal systems either do not exist or cannot be trusted”. Some more information here. There is no way this doesn’t end up being on the blockchain somehow. Also in crowdfunding news – friend of the blog Thomas Eliot is raising money for his new illustrated translation of the Enchiridion of Epictetus. Somewhat less likely to end up on the blockchain, but it is 2018.
This month in phrenology: “A series of studies conducted by Caltech researchers show that when people are shown photos of politicians they’re not familiar with, they can make better-than-chance judgments about whether those politicians have been convicted of corruption”. In particular. politicians with wider faces are more corrupt. And here’s a photoset in case you want to remind yourself what wide- and narrow-faced politicians look like.
The partisan makeup of different occupations. Note the consistent pattern where professions that manipulate the physical world are conservative and professions that manipulate ideas are liberal (in a way that doesn’t seem to depend entirely on skills or salary).
Ben Carson (who, remember, is still the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development) comes out against NIMBYism, cites econblogger Noahpinion’s article.
Why do people on hallucinogenic drugs so often see spirals or concentric circles? Because the brain maps the visual field to the visual cortex using a polar-to-Cartesian coordinate transform, and drugs cause linear abnormalities in the visual cortex through a reaction-diffusion process similar to the one that makes stripes on zebras. If this doesn’t make sense, read the link, it’s brilliant and fascinating and one of the only times I feel like some aspect of human perception has been completely explained with no mystery left anywhere. Original paper is here, zebra-stripe-generator applet is here. (h/t eukaryotewrites)
Ron Unz did a lot of interesting work on both sides of the political spectrum, and you may have cached that he’s a guy with some heterodox opinions but still pretty thoughtful. I was disappointed to learn that he’s now gone totally off the deep end into Holocaust denial and other related beliefs; this article gives a good bio and summary. This scares me because I don’t know how it happened; I often see people I respect in one domain having otherwise crazy opinions, but for some reason it’s worse when I can watch it happening in real time.
Step one: some Chinese people are going back to wearing traditional Chinese clothes, how #aesthetic. Step two: uh oh, it looks like the people wearing traditional Chinese clothing are a far-right supremacist movement. Step three: “Conspiracy theories among Han Clothing Movement participants claim that there is a secret Manchu plan for restoration [of the Qing Dynasty] that has been underway from the start of the post-1978 reform era. They argue that Manchus secretly control every important party-state institution, such as the People’s Liberation Army, the Party Propaganda Department, the Ministry of Culture and especially the National Population and Family Planning Commission which is regarded as a stronghold of Manchu influence. They believe that its one-child policy is but “an escalation of the long-term Manchu genocide that targets the Han people”.
You know the planet astrological symbols? Where Venus is a mirror, Mars is a circle with an arrow coming out of it, and nobody ever remembers the others? Well, did you know that more than thirty asteroids have their own astrological symbols for you to not remember?
Roopkund is a small lake 15,000 feet high in the Tibetan Plateau, which made headlines when explorers discovered several hundred human skeletons on its desolate shores. Scientists carbon-dated the skeletons to around 700 AD. Now somebody has gene-sequenced them, and found that they are mostly Greeks. How did hundreds of Greek people get to a remote part of Tibet and die there en masse in the eight-century AD? Wikipedia discusses the mystery.
This month in “nobody has principles”, USA Today on the implications of Kavanaugh: “’Law review editors: brace for a tidal wave of legal academic theories supporting judicial minimalism, Thayerianism, and strong — very strong — theories of precedent. Above all: the Court must do nothing without bipartisan agreement, otherwise it is illegitimate.’ The past half-century’s enthusiasm for judicial activism will vanish, as legal academia turns on a dime to promote theories that will constrain the court until a left-leaning majority returns, at which point they’ll turn on a dime again.”
Ben Hoffman: Financial investment is just a symbolic representation of investment projected onto a low-dimensional space inside a control system run by the US government. Tldr he disagrees with Nassim Taleb’s barbell strategy.
A year after China said it would “dominate” AI, it seems to be walking back its position and calling for international collaboration.
Will MacAskill’s TED talk on effective altruism. Related: 80,000 Hours synthesizes and summarizes their research finding the highest-impact careers.
“Hegel remarks somewhere that all great, world-historical facts and personages occur, as it were, twice. He has forgotten to add: the first time as tragedy, the second as farce.” – Karl Marx, The Eighteenth Brumaire Of Louis Bonaparte
Confronted with the science saying it’s bad for teenagers to wake up too early, California’s legislature passes a ground-breaking bill saying that schools may not start earlier than 8:30 AM – only for it to be vetoed by governor Jerry Brown, who is apparently in the pocket of Big Morning.
This probably confuses a lot of people’s narratives: women are having more children than they were a decade ago.
Evidence that the solar cycle affects human lifespan, embryo survival, and number of children, probably because UV affects folate levels. h/t towardsagentlerworld
Commuting by bicycle has gone down over the past few years, at least in part because working from home is finally starting to rise.
no_bear_so_low does research on Google trends, including how left-wing searches are gaining on right-wing searches over time and anxiety-related searches are exploding.
Genomic Prediction launches their flagship product, a test that will assign polygenic scores to embryos and let parents decide which ones to implant. So far only being used for a few specific disorders, but the same technology would work for traits like height or intelligence. Gwern estimates that at current tech level, a process like this could probably gain three IQ points.
Americans with a science PhD can “get a fast track to influencing policy” by applying for the AAAS Science And Technology Fellowship by Nov 1.
NYT uses Facebook data to generate a map of how likely people in any one American county are to have friends in another American county. You could probably do some interesting research on migration patterns with this tool.
A clustering algorithm sorts 50,000 philosophy papers onto a 2D grid to make a map of philosophy. Somebody needs to turn this into sentimental cartography.
“Then the murders began.” is a great way to end any recounting of past events.
I agree that few people, if indeed any people at all, have coherent constitutional legal principles, but this seems more appropriately like a condemnation of the concept of constitutional law and the existence of a constitution to me than a condemnation of everyone all the time.
The reality is that the values and beliefs one holds about politics will naturally profoundly shape one’s interpretation of the meaning and value of various laws. That’s perfectly natural and understandable; furthermore, in cases where how the law is interpreted has significant material consequences, a adjudicator will feel conflicted if what he sees as the more moral outcome requires on a certain, less plausible interpretation of the law.
No doubt one could find many academic studies rigorously documenting this, but from a casual perusal of the news it should be clear that very many of the most important Supreme Court rulings of the past 20 years at least have been along close to strict partisan lines. (E.g., Bush v. Gore, Obergefell v. Hodges, Shelby County v. Holder.) This makes a clear mockery of the idea that Supreme Court Justices are “neutral” or “unbiased” arbiters of the law. Obviously, because they are nominated and confirmed by political parties representing certain constituencies and with certain political goals that law is relevant to, they will tend to interpret laws in a way that is desirable for the party that appointed them.
In essence, many of the issues that the Supreme Court rules on are as much partisan politics as abstract jurisprudence. It’s fine that people have different ideas about political issues; this is problematic not because “nonpartisan” “principled” jurisprudence is a remotely desirable or plausible goal, but because the Supreme Court is a really dumb and arbitrary medium to use to decide political issues.
We have a system to resolve political disagreements, and it’s called “democracy.” (For better or worse; I’m considering writing a very sympathetic review of Jason Brennan’s book Against Democracy in an OT if I can find the time to do so.) That is to say, we (nominally) believe that different viewpoints should be represented in politics roughly proportionately with the amount of people who have them.
The Supreme Court does not do this, even though it often significantly impacts politics. Its composition is substantially random and arbitrary, and difficult to change. Of course, to some extent the Court is aware of this and for pragmatic reasons doesn’t attempt to fully exercise its theoretical rights/responsibilities of judicial review, but to me that just further demonstrates the pointlessness of both the Supreme Court and indeed the Constitution itself.
Your conclusion might be correct, but the fact that the court divides along partisan lines isn’t inconsistent with the Justices being unbiased arbiters of the law. It could be that they start with different theories of interpretation (original meaning, original understanding, living constitution, …), cluster on which theory they believe in and so cluster in their conclusions about cases.
The interesting question would be the correlation between how they vote and what is in the political interest of the party by which they were appointed. But that requires case where you can separate the political interest of a party from what that party’s ideology implies, since the ideology might be partly about constitutional interpretation.
Bush v Gore is one obvious example. Decisions that affect gerrymandering could be another.
Probably they used a different translation tool, since Google Translate doesn’t seem to offer an Aramaic option. (Some evidence that they use angels.)
Thanks, removed.
Well, I’m not sure if this is cause for comfort or not, but my impression from reading a lot of Unz’s published writings and (even more revealing) comments on blogs like iSteve and Information Processing over the past couple years is that he developed many of his more
insane delusionalunorthodox ideas quite a long time ago, but kept quiet about them in public because he wanted to maintain some veneer of respectability. (I think he’s tried to run for a Senate seat in California once or twice. Also, trust me, some of the stuff he says in comments sections is way crazier than anything he published in American Pravda.) But for whatever reason, he just decided it was time to let his freak flag fly this summer.
According to Unz, he’s been really busy with software development work, and hasn’t had a lot of time to write. But he seems to have taken the summer off to research and write up various out-there ideas. So it’s not like, he just randomly pivoted from believing in milquetoast stuff like English-only education to believing in 9/11 trutherism/Holocaust denial/Kennedy assassination conspiracies this year.
Wikipedia says the Greek group is only about 200 years old.
Though both groups, ~1000 years apart, died from hail.
The Greek skeletons don’t seem that mysterious. They could have been wealthy tourists or maybe explorers from Europe during the early nineteenth century who went to study or just gawk at a local attraction that was already famous and got caught in the same sort of storm that killed the earlier group.
@Scott Alexander,
One thing that struck me about the link is that in two jobs classifications that I’ve worked (Civil Servants and Residential Construction) the one that is more unionized is the more “left” one.
Democrats can’t really argue for judicial restraint because it would mean that Roe vs Wade and Obergefell vs Hodges were mistakes.
Things less interesting than an accusation of unprincipledness:
A preemptive accusation of unprincipledness.
A preemptive accusation of unprincipledness made by Adrian Vermuele.
A preemptive accusation of unprincipledness made by Adrian Vermuele as though he didn’t co-write his book on judicial deference with … Eric Posner, a liberal.
Pretty sure the Aramaic thing was done entirely by hand (and possibly is fake, i.e., having no Aramaic involved) — how else would an L turn into a Gamma?
Also arrrrrgh the Luke Muehlhauser link’s bit about utilitarianism contains basic confusions, conflating decision-theoretic utility with E-utility! (And thereby implicitly consequentialism in general with utilitarianism in specific.) Luke Muehlhauser! You are better than this! You should not be getting this wrong! Welp, guess I better go comment over there and explain this at length yet again…
Correction: I was mistaken here about Luke Muehlhauser’s post. It does not in fact seem to have gotten the two mixed up, when read carefully. (I still think it should be clearer about the distinction though, because, well.)
I hope this doesn’t get construed as inflammatory, because I am saying that I DON’T want this to happen. But my takeaway from this is that, if you’re a cynical partisan Red Triber, you could attack the Blue Tribe by saying something like, “Us virtuous Red Tribers do positive things, often with our hands, in the competitive private sector, where we create value, like being miners, construction workers, surgeons and truckers. (And if we work in the government, like law enforcement or the military, it’s in a risk-taking and manly way.) Whereas those no-good Blue Tribers are parasites who work in the bloated noncompetitive public sector or wasteful ‘private’ sector fields like law that are closely tied to the government and regulation. They work in fields like law, education and media that are based on verbal sophistry and are mostly useless.”
I’m just worried about this because I feel like in reality attacking your opponent’s character is usually as or more decisive as attacking their ideas. (Nassim Taleb has inaugurated the age of “do you even lift, bro?” being considered a valid line of attack in a political debate.) So if I was a partisan political hack, if I wanted to win people to my side, I wouldn’t bother with the merits of the issues, I would try to find unflattering but at least somewhat accurate sociological/anthropological observations about the “enemy team”, and find humorous/cruel ways to keep repackaging them.
This is known as the “priests and grifters” critique.
BTW, if you’re linking to Robin Hanson’s board game idea, a good link to go along with it is Zvi Mowshowitz’s assessment of how it would likely go with skilled players.
That’s the coolest thing I’ve read all week. Granted, the stuff I’ve been reading this week has mostly been dry computer science, but it’s still stupendously cool.
I don’t think my face after reading it can be described without resorting to emojis. Maybe even reaction images.
Except it says that the group that died around 700 AD had DNA from Iran or Greater India, while the Greek skeletons are only 200 years old.
(“That just raises further questions!”)
It’s far more likely that those diplomats are victims of a counter-surveillance device than any “Commies under the bed” conspiracy. Still, a very small part of me gets warm fuzzies from seeing the same State Department employees who treat Americans abroad so shabbily get some comeuppance.
Fun Fact: ‘MoveOn’ was created by leftist men in order to get Congress to ignore accusations made by women against Bill Clinton and give him a slap on the wrist instead of impeaching him. In other words, they just wanted Congress to “Censure and Move On”. (BTW there was a load of evidence in this case. eeww)
“professions that manipulate ideas are liberal”
They are leftist, not liberal. How do you tell the difference? Liberals believe in freedom of speech. They might disagree with what you say, but will defend to the death your right to say it. Leftists believe that simply speaking can be violence. See this piece in the New York Times that makes a pretty convincing case for it. Allow me to steelman:
That the Left have begun to label free speech as somehow a ‘right-wing’ value is particularly rattling. It is not, it is a liberal value. If you need to delete, censor, and ban all counter arguments to your narrative, maybe you’re wrong. If you need to take away freedom of speech to be successful, you’re not a liberal. You’re a Leftist. Cut out a man’s tongue and you don’t prove him wrong, only that you’re afraid of what he has to say.
Believers that words are harmless and don’t do things are kindly challenged to read J.L. Austin, How to Do Things with Words. Don’t read summaries, read the original text. It’s short, it’s readable, and you’ll be glad you did.
Then start considering the possible effects of doing things with words when there are power differentials. In classroom A, the boys stomp boy A’s foot every day because he’s “gay” (=effeminate). In classroom B, the boys say derisive epithets and degrading things at boy B every day. Are class A boys doing things and class B boys only exercising their inalienable, good-by-definition right to free speech? Are class A boys “bullying” and “humiliating”, but not class B? Is boy A undergoing trauma but not boy B? What about class C, where they don’t talk to boy C directly but every day talk conspicuously of things like “we should kill all faggots” or “no gay boy will be allowed to stay alive here”? What about class D, where they don’t say anything within teacher’s earshot, but paste threatening posters on noticeboards and graffiti bathroom doors?
> Cut out a man’s tongue and you don’t prove him wrong, only that you’re afraid of what he has to say.
Given that people can do things with words, is it not rational to be afraid of certain things done with words (trivial case: threats)? Is it despicable for a boy who is every day humiliate with words, to wish that the other boys were not allowed to humiliate people? Is any harmful action permitted, as long as the harmful action is done with words?
(All examples taken from my actual lived experience.)
I checked out the price for a bed in the capsule hotel. $62/night is pretty nice for a downtown SF hotel stay. I’d be up for it if it was only for 1-2 nights (longer than that, and I think I’d prefer just traveling further to have a larger hotel room).
Fun fact- Hoffman is or was the cell mate of one of the Lafferty brothers.
It’s quite an eye-opener to see the Chinese version of . . that.
I’m going to guess that a lot of those never-married women in their 40s who have children do have long-term partners they’re having children with. They’ve just decided that they’d rather not get legally married.
I hope you mean Hofmann?
Um… citation needed?
I’m not sure this holds up. As far as I can tell, the ideology scores are based on campaign contributions, with non-donors ignored. Presumably donors tend to be more partisan than non-donors, which would bias the results away from the centre.
(More speculatively, I wonder what the ideological distribution of candidates looks like: are there many ‘centrist’ candidates to donate to, or would you have to donate to a mixture of left- and right-wingers in order to be deemed a centrist?)
Thanks, fixed.
Half-Mexican, half-Jewish woman descendant of Holocaust survivors libeled as white supremacist by white male journalist, news at… never o’clock.
RE: Wide faces
Regular alcohol consumption will make one’s face wider and puffier. I wonder if there’s any connection between alcohol (ab)use and immoral behavior.
Testosterone makes mens’ foreheads/jaws wider. Could also be a factor.
The open-source mandate seems to be directed not just at making sure that articles funded by the body are open source, but at destroying journals:
I wonder how academia will change. While the number of papers and the impact factor of the journal matters, I know of several people who only got a professorship once they had that coveted Nature/Science publication. I hope this does manage to destroy them (while Nature/Science do offer hybrid open-access, I don’t think they will become completely open access).
How much power does EU research have to establish standards? What is the percentage of high-impact papers published that are funded by Coalition-S participants?
If the US federal government does join the Coalition, that will definitely destroy those journals.
Something cool I stumbled on on wikipedia and I can’t believe I hadn’t heard of it before but nobody else is interested around me IRL : the Fuegian Dog.
It’s not a member of the dog/wolf species but a completely different and rather distant canid species that was domesticated independantly by Indians in Tierra del Fuego. Apparently it was a rather bad pet and is now extinct, but that’s a legit domestication event (it looked markedly different from the wild form) you never hear about.
Epistemic status: speculative:
Maybe the question “why are intellectuals on the left?” is wrong.
Maybe it’s like asking “why do people eat Russian food in Russia?”
Rather, Russian food is what we call whatever people in Russia eat.
Elite media/academics/government servants/… are the left and their ideas are left-wing ideas. Elite business/church/military people are the right and their ideas are right-wing ideas.
Fundamentally, the first group will (generally speaking) push for more bureaucratic/gov control because that’s what they’re good at, while the second pushes for more market/tradition because that’s what their good at. Everything else is up for grabs, which is apparent when you compare Left-wing ideas across space and time.
Except this lurch to the far left is recent and never before happened in history. Typically journalists were hard-headed fact finders and academics were tweed-suited stodgy conservatives. See: The White House and the Pauline Kael Syndrome. Short version: In 1973, all six major US class segments were centrist. Over the next 35 years, five of the segments moved slightly to the right, but “Intellectual Upper Class” moved far out to the left.
More info: https://heterodoxacademy.org/2016/01/09/professors-moved-left-but-country-did-not/
> no_bear_so_low does research on Google trends, including how left-wing searches are gaining on right-wing searches over time
Strange that they never consider changing Internet demographics as an explanation. Since 2004 computers and smartphones have become cheap, ubiquitous and easier to use. The demographics of Internet users in 2004 and 2018 is very different.
Somehow, I was surprised that the “left-wing” searches in the google comparison actually were left-wing. I guess I got too accustomed to hot takes in the vein of “leftists are Clinton supporters who oppose freedom of speech” around those parts.