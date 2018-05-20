OT102: Difference Of Openion

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. The Future of Humanity Institute is starting a “Research Scholars Program”, offering salaried positions plus training and mentoring to early-career researchers interested in the same big-picture topics FHI is – AI, existential risk, far-future technologies, utilitarianism, and the like. Would probably involve moving to Oxford. See more information here – they seem to want “expressions of interest” by May 25.
2. Comments of the week: a German economist explains ordoliberalism, a lawyer makes a surprising case for why one might not want to ban a revolving door from regulatory agencies to industry, Nabil al Dajjal tries to summarize the latest Hotel Concierge (if only there were something in between Nabil’s length and Concierge’s), and a bunch of people have a very long debate about why the FAA does what it does. If you guys had just written this up as an adversarial collaboration, you could have been well on your way to winning $2000 by now.
3. Congratulations to the subreddit on reaching 10,000 subscribers.
Another South Bay meetup on Saturday, June 9th.
That’s because you tried to use the first reply box up there, not the second one, down there.
A random question then. Which of the following events will happen first, and with which probability:
– A self-sustaining colony on Mars will be established,
– Aging will be cured one way or another,
– Humanity will die out.
I thought about it some time ago and it seems like the first outcome is the least likely.
The second event will happen first, probability better than .5, probably within fifty years.
Humanity will die out long before the other two are remotely plausible. Climate change will make our present level of economic activity absolutely impossible by 2050. It isn’t a question of if sea level will rise, but when. The best case scenario has one foot by 2100, we are looking like hitting that by 2050. There will not be a functioning economy with Miami, NYC, Bangladesh, and a billion other people displaced from sea level rise. The question is really how many will survive that and what kind of life they will have. I don’t plan on sticking around to find out.
I’d bet you considerable money if betting were legal where I am. Maybe I should tip off Bryan Caplan!
While I do obviously believe in climate change, I think you grossly exaggerate it’s effect on humanity. While it might become unpleasant, it doesn’t constitute an existential risk in at least the next century.
And if worst comes to worst, we do have technologies to lower the global temperature, like releasing SO2 in the stratosphere.
Or if civilization collapses, that’ll solve anthropogenic emissions too.
One foot of sea rise wiping out humanity?! Worst case scenario: romantic comedies take place in Charlotte instead of New York City. Otherwise, humanity could survive quite a bit of water rise. (Go south of NYC, most of the cities are already built away from the coast. The Fall Line is where many cities lie. Norfolk/Virginia Beach being the big exception until you get all the way down to Florida.
Note that the Chinese have demonstrated the technology to build new cities with incredible speed. Cities can be moved.
Do you realize that global climate change includes rather more than just sea level rise? It seems to me that some of the other effects will be at least as hard to deal with.
It includes other effects, good and bad. Doubling CO2 concentration in the atmosphere increases the yield of C3 crops, which is everything major except maize, sugarcane, and sorghum, by about thirty percent, increases the C4 yield as well but not by as much. That’s a huge increase in food production.
Warming means more people dying in hot summers, fewer in cold winters–and currently, global deaths from cold are much larger than from heat. It means the loss of a small amount of very valuable land through sea level rise, the gain of a much larger amount of less valuable land as temperature contours move towards the poles, increasing the amount of land suitable for human use.
The one negative effect which I see as very uncertain but possibly very bad is the reduction in the pH of the ocean–as best I can tell, we don’t know how large the effect of that on ocean species will be.
Your basic point, that there are many effects, is correct. What almost everyone ignores is that those include positive as well as negative effects, that the size of the effects is quite uncertain, with the result that we don’t know if the net effect on humans will be positive or negative.
Human migration could be disruptive in unpredictable ways.
1. The world has multiple cities that are below sea level which function, sea level rise can be managed without abandoning cities.
2. The average projection for the economic impact of global warming through 2050 is net positive.
Paging Controls Freak
Hiiiiii. Sorry, but I’m very slow to these threads these days. In any event, here goes.
All the projections of economic impacts of global warming through, say, 2050 suck. They use static economic models based on today’s economy, which definitely isn’t valid at timesteps along the way. (You are letting your fast economic subsystem converge before stepping forward in the slow climate subsystem, right? Oh, you don’t even actually have a dynamic economic model…? Oops.)
Think about the fact that economists agree that it’s hard to forecast economic effects of policy choices, such that projections can “differ substantially from outcomes”. Now, think about the fact that the CBO doesn’t even try to project more than ten years in advance (…and then maybe ask your friendly local economist about how much they trust the CBO’s dynamic scoring…). We simply don’t have an economic model with any sort of necessary precision for 2030, much less 2050! Forget about conditioning those models that don’t exist on a slow climate parameter.
This much should be pretty non-controversial, even before we get to trying to really understand how adaptation timescales work. I think that both the guy who thinks that CC ruins economics and the guy who thinks that economics projections prove that CC is double plus good are both basing their positions on a house of cards. We really have no bloody clue.
Re #2 – citations please.
I tend to agree, but with low confidence.
I don’t think climate change will wipe out the species – I think it will at best create a lengthy (centuries?) period where resources are short, and there are far more important things to do with what resources are available than either try to solve aging or try to colonize Mars.
At worst, conflicts over scarce resources lead to the kind of war that sterilizes the biosphere, or similar doomsday scenario.
Most likely? A long period of scarcity, falling living standards, and far too many people to live in comfort with available resources. Population eventually reduces to the new carrying capacity, with living standards significantly down from the 20th century. While some elites still control enough extra resources to direct them to selfish ends, beyond just immediate luxuries, researching life extension is difficult and expensive, and they don’t have enough resources for success to seem plausible. Colonizing Mars is worse, because it requires larger chunks of free capital to do even baby steps.
Maybe the species will come out of that period and move on to either goal. But not soon. And if standards fall below the ability to maintain modern technological knowledge, getting back where we were before will be a lot harder than getting there in the first place, even after all the carbon effects have worn off.
What calculation of expected effects do you base that on? Table 10.1 of the latest IPCC report shows estimates of the net effect on humans of various amounts of warming, put in terms of the reduction in world income that would have the same effect on welfare. For warming of up to 3°C, the worst result is just under 3%.
Currently, world GDP growth is 3.9%/year. Population growth rate is 1.09%/year. So per capita GDP is increasing at about 2.8% year. If we assume three degrees by 2100, that means that global warming from now to then will cost us the effect of about one year of economic growth. Supposing that growth continues at the present rate, per capita GDP will be only 80 percent higher than it is now instead of 83 percent higher.
And that’s taking the highest estimate of cost on the figure.
It’s possible, of course, that the results will be much worse than that, or much better. But I know of no basis for confidently predicting that climate change will make us much worse off in 2100 than we are now.
We’ve been here before. Back in the 1960’s, when the global catastrophe that the experts predicted was population growth rather than climate change, Isaac Ehrlich confidently predicted unavoidable mass famine in the 1970’s, with hundred of millions of people starving to death. That was on the high end of bad estimates, but the general view was that unless population growth was sharply reduced things were going to get a lot worse, at least in the poorer parts of the world.
What happened was the opposite.
Are you sure you have the right name? I think you might have wanted to refer to Paul Ehrlich, author of The Population Bomb.
One reason for my low confidence is that I can’t cite numbers.
Has the IPCC always tried to predict economic effects, or is this new? I don’t recall noticing such predictions – but I also haven’t been looking.
Do your predictions of effects on agriculture (below) include changes in the local availability of fresh water, suitable for irrigation? The direct effects of CO2 are not the whole story. I’m sure CO2 + water isn’t the whole story either; e.g. if weather is generally more variable, crop failures of various kinds become more common. There are quite likely more benefits lurking here too, but precious few sources mention both costs and benefits, and my sources are skewed towards the blue-tribe, so I see less mention of potential benefits.
> A long period of scarcity, falling living standards, and far too many people to live in comfort with available resources. Population eventually reduces to the new carrying capacity, with living standards significantly down from the 20th century.
You paint a really bleak picture. What makes you think that this will happen? Even if the technology progress would suddenly stop (which is unlikely), and the global warming will follow the worst possible scenario, I fail to see how it can affect humanity on this scale. I mean, yes, some coastal cities will have to partially relocate, and there will be some shift in the arable land, but I don’t see it can affect the agriculture by more than say 10%.
And meanwhile there is an increase in agricultural yield of nearly 30% from CO2 fertilization.
Unlike your figures, that’s pretty solid. The increase in CO2 is what is driving everything else, so the most certain part of the story. The effect of CO2 fertilization has been demonstrated experimentally many times and is routinely used in greenhouses.
This was the optimistic picture. The pessimistic picture involves the new global have-nots letting lose with nukes and bio-weapons, because they can’t maintain their culture in their current location, and they can’t simply move into another nation’s territory.
I think the developed world is already experiencing drops in living standards – except for the people benefiting from increased income and wealth inequality. We have more toys, but less security. The prospects for our children and grandchildren suck, compared to our own prospects back in e.g. the 1970s. The main causes here are globalization and increased inequality, not climate change, which has barely begun to bite.
I think we avoid seeing this by looking at arithmetic means rather than medians, and by overvaluing e.g. an iPhone 10 compared to a rotary POTS phone.
Now maybe I’m (a) depressed, perhaps clinically or (b) at a life stage where the past usually looks better than the present, and thereby deluded.
I don’t have research to cite either supporting me or contradicting me. Just what I perceive, in my one little social circle, or via somewhat untrustworthy media. Maybe if I hang around SSC and similar net.places, I’ll eventually start doing that research.
For now, it’s all anecdotal, and obviously contested.
There’s a very, very, very big gap between enormous disasters (say, a billion people displaced and half of them dying in the process) and humanity dying out. A few percent of the world dying is a horrible disaster comparable to the world wars, bet even a few percent of the world not dying is sufficient to make it a scenario that’s meaningfully different from humanity dying out.
For example, New Zealand is less than 0.1% of world’s population; but if every human everywhere except New Zealand would die (a 99.9% death toll) then that would still leave a sustainable population for an industrial civilization that can re-colonize the world later.
I don’t think that’s true, specifically the New Zealand thing. New Zealand is part of the world economy, which means that they heavily depend on trade and the logistics behind that trade. With everyone else gone, the economy would collapse due to an extremely terrible recession that they might not able to recover from. And while premodern people were able to live there autonomously, most of that knowledge is lost. The country most able to survive that disaster would probably be North Korea, since they are mostly self sufficient right now.
“Nothing left but North Korea” is an excellent starting point for a novel.
New Zealand would certainly suffer a large loss in wealth from having the rest of the world disappear, but they’re starting from a much higher baseline than North Korea in terms of wealth and food and governing structures and such.
Really? I’m fairly sure the South Islanders could rebuild society with nothing but number 8 wire and gaffer tape.
Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but the kiwis seem like some of the best people to jury-rig modern technology back together.
That higher baseline means nothing if their entire country collapses. Think of what happened to Britain after the Romans left, except far, far worse.
@Lambert
Have you ever read The Secret of Our Success by Joseph Henrich? Knowledge is cumulative and it’s also precarious, no matter how innovative someone might think they are.
But European civilization did, in fact, come back. Maybe it took a thousand years, but it rose from the ashes. NZ civilization would presumably come back faster, what with the existence of books and working machines and such to help out.
Europe didn’t exist in a vacuum. I’ve heard that the Arabs were instrumental in helping the Europeans achieve higher economic growth in the high middle ages.
New Zealand is at a much higher economic development than the Roman Empire which means it would take longer to build back up.
Most of the books available to them are going to be over things that have nothing to do with building a civilization. How many books are there that tell you in detail how to build a pencil? That’s just one thing. And books are much less useful than direct instruction. I think you’re vastly underestimating that.
There’s also the problem of resources. They aren’t going to obtain much oil or coal inside New Zealand. And how many items are made using rare Earth materials that are only found in certain areas of the world?
Now if we leave all that aside, the question was about North Korea vs New Zealand. Let’s say that New Zealand is the only country left and it would take 1000 years for it to recover. North Korea would not only survive, but thrive in that situation. Instead of being forcibly isolated, it could take its current autarkic economy and expand, especially with all the goodies they would find in China, which is right next door to them. They wouldn’t be set back 1000 years. At most they would be set back a couple decades. North Korea is by far the most insulated economy in the world and for every other situation, it’s a terrible thing. But in this hypothetical, it’s a huge advantage and would be of tremendous help.
My assumption is that NK would expand really fast and wouldn’t be able to maintain centralized control
You don’t need a book to make a pencil.
Just a pen knife, a stick and some graphite. If I wanted 500 pencils, I’d knock together a medieval style pole lathe.
Just because the safest, most economically efficient way to do something is highly complex doesn’t mean you can’t bodge it together out of stuff that’s lying around.
All this talk of how to bootstrap back up to modern technology seems to be from people who’ve never tried to bootstrap themselves up to any level of technology.
@Lambert
I think you dramatically overestimate both the ability of yourself and mankind to innovate on the spot. One of the things that I learned from reading The Secret of our Success is that if you take a bunch of intelligent, modern people, and stick them in the middle of nowhere without supplies and without the ability to find someone who does have supplies, they will die. If you take a random native, they will be fine on their own indefinitely. That’s just survival, we’re not even talking about rebuilding civilization. How many times have you tried to build a technology without access to modern equipment? Do you even know how to get a fire started without matches or a lighter?
The high end of the IPCC projection for 2100 on the high emissions scenario is about one meter of SLR. You can get some idea of the effect by looking at the Flood Maps Page set to 1 meter. The effect in Bangladesh is visible but not very large, more serious in the Nile Delta, almost invisibly small most places, including Miami and NYC.
For a useful rule of thumb, a meter of SLR shifts the coastline in by about a hundred meters. Considered as a threat to humanity, that’s a wet firecracker.
I am SO tired of sea level rising being seen as a self evident disaster.
Yes, if sea levels rose 5 meters over night, it would be very disruptive. And it honestly seems like this is what many people imagine. But if it rises by 5 meters over a century, it will be a minor annoyance for humanity. Yes, many current cities will be under water. But there will be plenty of time to build new ones at safe altitudes. Pretty much all current building will be torn down and rebuilt within the next century anyway.
In precisely that order, I think. Assuming that by curing aging, you mean preventing people from dying strictly from senescence – and not from accident, homicide and disease – so that the population pyramid will stretch out into the hundreds or thousands of years old, but very few people will be above a hundred or so, anyway.
I sure hope that I’m wrong about the order of [1] and [2], but we have the technology to achieve [1] already, we just lack the will.
I’d say we are nowhere near to having the resources for 1. The keyword here is self-sustainable. Sure we can maybe send hundreds of people to Mars, and maybe make it possible for them to produce their own air, water and food. But anything beyond that is far too difficult.
If the population is large enough to breed their own replacements, and can produce their own air, water and food – what else do they need to be self-sustaining? I mean, the only engineering challenge I see there is how you design an air-producing machine that can be made in the equivalent of an African village smithy – hell, maybe geneer some plant to efficiently and self-replicatingly scrub CO2 instead – but I’m sure the eggheads can figure that out somehow. Water is probably available on-site in some form. Hydroponics we already know how to do.
The materials and expertise to fix and occasionally replace all of the machines that produce air, water and food, as well as batteries, electricity generators… hell, even the walls of your house will suffer wear and tear.
So, basically, the population needs to be large enough to sustain a 1900 level of technology or better.
The difference is that on Mars you just die whenever you go outside. Everything that you do on Earth is 10 times more difficult on Mars for exactly that reason. Even just living there requires constantly repairing your habitat to keep it air-tight.
Imagine that you have a leaking roof, but instead of leaking water it leaks air, and to go outside you need a spacesuit, which is broken since your last trip outside.
By “self-sustaining,” do we mean:
a. The colony is economically viable, and can go in indefinitely via trade with Earth for stuff that can’t be made or found locally.
b. After the Earth blows itself to bits, the colony can keep running indefinitely on its own resources and stuff it can make or find locally (or in the belt, or wherever).
Those are really different conditions. If the Mars colony makes most of its own stuff (food, building materials, metals, air), but imports microchips and some hard-to-manufacture-locally sealants for their airlocks from Earth, along with a couple trace minerals that are really hard to find on Mars, that fits (a).
It seems like the big problem with (b) is power. The Martians have to either make their own reactor fuel or their own solar panels. (Though maybe they could make solar thermal generators instead of solar panels.) My intuition is that a more general problem with (b) is expertise–if there are only, say, 10,000 people on Mars, it’s hard to replicate a whole nuclear power industry, microchip industry, pharmaceutical industry, etc.
And what about something like:
‘We can’t fabricate laser diodes here, so we shipped over enough of them to last a decade or two’
To what extent is anything smaller than the entirety of civilisation ‘self sustainable’?
The developed world needs the manufacturing capacity of the newly industrialising world, who need the raw materials of the developing world.
I think a more relevant standard would be ‘able to fabricate anything needed too urgently to have it shipped over from Earth’.
Yes, it has to be in a sense “an entire civilization”. By “self-sufficient” I meant “being able to survive if the Earth suddenly disappears”.
Not even close to true.
The developed world benefits from buying the raw materials of the developing world and the developing world benefits from selling them, but “need” is a wild exaggeration.
Sizable parts of the developed world are rich in raw materials, most obviously the U.S., Canada and Australia. If we cannot get them from poor countries we can mine them ourselves at home at a somewhat higher cost.
Things would be harder for the developing world without the developed world, but where human institutions are favorable for development they could still manage. After all, we did it two centuries ago without a developed world to help us.
I don’t know if New Zealand could manage by itself, but North America surely could.
So what is easier–creating a self-sustaining colony on Mars, with whatever terraforming or technological development that requires, or creating a self-sustaining colony on a hypothetical earth-like planet around the (next) nearest plausible star?
Or, I think more plausible than either, on a space habitat—a hollowed out asteroid or an orbital habitat at L5. There is much to be said for not choosing to live at the bottom of a well.
Mars by a long shot.
Setting up a self-sustaining colony interstellar-ly basically involves also setting up a self-sustaining colony in space. In shitty parts of space.
A big habitat in a Hohman orbit from Earth to some other planet would be a lot more fun than one in L5 just sitting there. What are libration points to me, or me to libration points? Planets have whole worlds of neat stuff.
I can imagine scenario in which a planet around another star is colonized before Mars.
Let’s say tomorrow we read in the news, that someone has invented a reliable hybernation, that could be used for slow interstellar travel. Then it would be possible to hybernate 100 people, put them in a ship with ion thrusters, and send them to Alpha Centauri.
Now another assumption: you have find a planet with breazable air and water, which is neither too hot, nor too cold. If you do that, it’s entirely possible to land those 100 people and establish a primitive farming colony.
@etervsky:
1. Who would sign up to be divorced from everyone they’ve ever known for centuries in order to (maybe!) survive to work in back-breaking farm labor on a planet that may or may not have any ability to actually support their lives, with no possibility of backup or support?
I mean, maybe some people. But I’m less-than-confident that when you saw the rest of the cohort, you’d be super interested in spending the rest of your life with them.
2. But haha, none of that matters because you can’t do it.
It’s really solidly centuries of transit time from here to the next plausibly earthlike planet. How exactly does this hibernation technology work? Does it have energy inputs? It kinda seems like it has to. Quick: describe a power system that you can shunt into interstellar space for centuries and it can keep providing power for you.
We have only one answer right now: Fission. There is no fission reactor that can survive untended for centuries, even everything else aside.
How do you know your hibernation technology will put you into a good state after centuries of downtime? You don’t. You can’t extrapolate to “we put someone under for 10 years” to “we will put you under for 400 years.” Are you waiting for 100 years after the hibernation technology is handled?
Having air and water, determined via telescopy, is not sufficient to determine that a planet can be hospitable to a small, rapidly-technologically-regressing farming colony. What if native vegetation outcompete earth life (I mean… they probably would, right?) and keep your farms from growing? What if the soil has a trace amount of a fairly toxic chemical in it? What if native fauna colonize human ears?
If you have the technology to answer all these concerns, you have the technology to colonize Mars.
All fair points, I grant you. I only said that I can imaging a scenario, not that it’s likely. But for the sake of argument, I’ll note that:
– Keeping in mind that the temperature in the outer space is close to 0K, it might be possible to implement some passive hybernation, in which the actual difficult part is the suspention and reanimation process, but the bodies are just plain frozen in between.
– It might make sense to send such an expedition in case of imminent extinction of life on Earth, like if we find a dwarf planet that will collide with Earth in a few years.
– Having local vegetation seems pretty unlikely in the light of Fermi’s paradox.
If there’s no local vegetation, there’s probably no oxygen in the atmosphere.
We’ve scanned local space well. There are no dwarf planets nearby that are going to doom earth. Large asteroids that cause global calamities, sure. Dwarf planets, no. Outside of area of space where we can be sure that there are no dwarf planets, it’d be a one-in-a-hundred-billion shot for such a planet to hit Earth. Larger bodies that could cause us problem without being the equivalent of hitting a penny from fifty miles away with a rifle are also well-scanned for: there are no brown dwarves on collision courses with the solar system for like a half light-year or something. There are no gas giants within hundreds of AU, besides the ones we all know about that obviously aren’t going to collide with Earth.
The planet we are on has a whole lot more stuff useful to humans than any of its near neighbors. That’s an argument for staying conveniently close to it.
In a fixed Hohmann transfer orbit, most of the times that the habitat is “in the orbit” of the planets, the respective planet won’t be anywhere near there. In case that isn’t clear, an imaginary circle in space is just an imaginary circle in space. A planet can only be at each place along that circle at particular times. For your idea to be interesting, the planet has to be there at the particular time that the spacecraft comes around. Specifically, we’ll need the period of our Hohmann orbit to be an integer multiple/fraction of the periods of both planets. I, uh, don’t think that’s possible.
its not even that it would be impossible, its more that noone would bother for a heck of a lot of centuries.
Assume you have an implausibly large mars colony. 50 million people. Why would anyone ever build a chip foundry there? Far too small a market, and launching the occasional rocket full of product fresh off the fab-lines of earth would cost far less.
But without one, or at least the tools to build one, its not self-sustaining, because a mars colony where the computers are irreplaceable is a mars colony that is going to die.
I think humanity will die out first, but I’m not very confident. Maybe ~0.5.
Curing aging might be impossible in principle, but even if it is possible, it’s not going to be a priority for a 21st century of rising temperatures, rising sea levels and mass migration.
Establishing a self-sustaining colony on Mars could happen, but I don’t see why we’d ever want to.
Eggs. Basket.
I’m not sure I find the idiom particularly compelling. The set of risks that could kill everybody on Earth but not a colony on Mars seems rather small to me. If we do want to create a separate, self-sustaining colony, we can put it in some desert on Earth. Why make life more difficult for ourselves?
Small, maybe, but not zero. I’m not just for colonizing Mars. I’m for colonizing damn near any body capable of sustaining human life, as further insurance against a wipeout. And not just in the Solar system.
There are uninhabited deserts on Earth? I mean, I’m all for colonizing Antarctica, because that’s nearly uncolonized, but AFAIK every desert in the world has some self-sustaining populations living in it.
@Anonymous
Fair enough. It seems our priorities are just more different than I realised. I don’t really care about the survival of the species much compared to the quality of the lives within it. A Martian colony would be pretty grim, but cushy compared to colonies on asteroids or the moons of Jupiter and Saturn.
Do you think it would be fair to say that you’re not arguing for putting our eggs in “more than one basket” so much as for putting them in “n as n->∞ baskets”?
Well I was including Antarctica. But there’s a lot of empty space in most deserts on Earth, even if technically there are people living in the same desert.
That’s a reasonable way of putting it.
It seems like colonizing other planets to avoid species destruction might work for accidental destruction of our species, but probably not for war leading to destruction of our species. If Mars and Luna and Ceres are all important parts of human civilization (big and built-up enough to rebuild from the destruction of Earth, so not an outpost with a hundred astronauts but large cities full of people), they’ll presumably be on the target list.
But less likely to be wiped out by, say, accidentally releasing a bio-weapon. Well, depending on the potency and frequency of travel etc.
If we want to maximize the possibility of the human race surviving, why not just build generation ships and send them off in to deep space? Probably have similar levels of viability compared to the Mars colony and you spread out your eggs in to far more baskets, at a fraction of the cost.
Can you put numbers anywhere near that? I ask because I was mulling over the requirements for interstellar colonies recently for a writing idea.
I’m all for it, but I think it’s a considerably more difficult undertaking, with less room for error and after-launch disaster aversion.
If the point is to hedge risk of extinction or collapse, how does a space station in orbit compare to mars colonization?
Not as good, given that in addition to the challenges of living in near-vacuum, you’re going to contend with a massive resource restriction that living on Mars won’t hit you with.
@Anon
How many useful resources do your think there are on Mars?
@Wrong Species
How many useful resources do you think are in the interplanetary medium?
Martian regolith has plenty of useful minerals.
What are the economics of obtaining those resources and being able to use them? The atmosphere may not have resources but it has proximity to them, which I think is probably much more important in trying to sustain a colony a non-Earth based colony.
I don’t see anything that might suggest that curing aging might be intrinsically impossible. In the worst case, it should be possible to scan the brain and emulate it on a computer.
While I agree that climate change is problematic, I think you exaggerate its effect, especially in the next century. Sea level raising by a meter will displace some people, but it will not be catastrophic.
Perhaps so, perhaps not. Anyway, see INH5’s comment below.
I didn’t really say much about its effect. Do you just assume anybody who is concerned about climate change exaggerates its effect? To be clear, I don’t think climate change alone will wipe out humanity in the next hundred years. But I think there will be a higher rate of migration than there has been so far this century, and a higher rate of deaths from war than so far this century, and a higher fraction of GDP will be spent on mitigating the effects of extreme weather than so far this century, AND a higher rate of death from extreme weather than so far this century.
Relax. Even if the human race is reduced to a couple thousand Lordly Melanesians – the main line of human evolution, the masters of the future – we’ll recover.
> Do you just assume anybody who is concerned about climate change exaggerates its effect?
I am concerned about climate change myself, so no.
Let me rephrase: my estimation of the climate change effect is more modest than yours. Even in the worst case, I don’t see humanity dying out, or even seriously slowing down its progress just from climate change and related processes. While some tens of millions of people will have to relocate, and it might increase the tensions, I don’t see how it can lead to anything on the scale of another world war.
Aren’t I allowed to want my civiilisation to continue?
No, that’s racist.
+1
(Clarifying: +1 on eterevsky’s comment that the impact of global warming isn’t likely to be anywhere close to driving humanity to extinction or even collapsing industrial civilization. )
The design information for rebuilding your body is in every cell. That’s massive redundancy. Using that information to actually rebuild your body is a difficult engineering problem, but how can it be impossible?
Do you happen to know the rate of sea level rise? It’s relevant to your images of catastrophe and mass migration.
Over the last century, about seven inches.
My very limited understanding of climate science is that there’s quite a big delay between increasing CO2 levels and increasing temperatures and then a further delay before sea levels rise. CO2 levels are still increasing; we’ve barely seen the start of the temperature rise and we’ve barely seen the start of the sea level rise. I believe the projections for the next century (as discussed elsewhere) are around five times as big as the rise in the last century.
The high end of the IPCC projection for 2100 on the high emissions scenario is about one meter. There is a convenient page that shows the effect of various levels of SLR. At one meter the effect is almost invisible, aside from a few particularly vulnerable places, of which the worst, I think, is the Nile delta.
On the U.S. Atlantic coast, assuming nobody bothers to dike, the coastline moves in by about a hundred meters–less than a tenth of a mile. That, over most of a century, doesn’t drive mass migration.
I would say 1, with the caveat that “colony” is defined broadly enough to include a permanent base along the lines of the smaller Antarctic research stations, where nobody actually lives permanently but at any given time at least a few people are there doing research and maintaining the base and stuff. The base probably will be self-sustaining in the sense that it will grow most of its own food, because you only get a transit window every two years and by the time we can put permanent structures on Mars we’ll probably have hydroponic systems where the equipment to feed one person indefinitely requires less mass than two person-years of stored food. Many Antarctic research stations already use hydroponics to grow fresh fruit and vegetables, incidentally.
With regards to 2, anyone who thinks that we can use genetic engineering to cure aging without side effects bad enough to make it not worth it has to provide a good answer for why evolution hasn’t already done that before I’m ready to believe them. So far I have yet to come across anyone who has. Also, I am extremely skeptical of claims that naked mole rats, for instance, are immune to aging, because if that was true, then shouldn’t zoos be full of 100+ year old naked mole rats? Indeed, this article describes a naked mole rat that died in captivity at an estimated age of 32, who was described as “a decrepit, sarcopenic individual who started looking his age about five years ago.”
As for brain emulation, to quote Nassim Taleb, so far we have no f***ing idea how the brain of the worm C elegans works, which has around three hundred neurons. If OpenWorm goes anywhere, then maybe I’ll start to consider human brain emulation a distant possibility, but until then we don’t know enough to even begin to make predictions about this subject.
3 is doubtful because humanity has already survived being reduced to a population of just 1,000-10,000 breeding pairs and gone on to colonize almost the entire planet and repeatedly invent technologies such as agriculture, metalworking, and writing from scratch. Even if you accept the theory that rebuilding industrial civilization would be impossible without easily accessible fossil fuels, which I personally doubt, I would expect humans to evolve into something else before they became extinct.
My African-American. 🙂
Perhaps the next civilization will run on Holtzgas.
I agree with you on 1 with you definition of self-sustainability. But what I had in mind was an ability to survive if Earth suddenly disappears. I think we are really far off from this.
To answer your question about evolution and death: evolution hasn’t produced immortality because it would be disadvantageous to passing on genes. An immortal species looses the ability to adapt to changing environment, and thus is at much higher risk of dying out. Not to mention that the birth rate and population control for an immortal species are much more difficult to control naturally, i.e. via instincts.
For humans this disadvantage is irrelevant, since we can consciously adapt to our environment instead of relying on blind evolution.
For emulation, we don’t need to understand how specifically the whole brain works: nobody’s understands, how AlphaGo’s network works as well. All you need to understand is the mechanism of a single neuron and the ability to scan its state. Which we are pretty close to.
“evolution hasn’t produced immortality because it would be disadvantageous to passing on genes.”
I don’t believe this argument– evolution is much more interested in the short run.
Immortality is advantageous for a species– mere numbers and more rapid breeding (more breeders because they aren’t dying off) give some resilience.
An non-aging species could still have mutations, so it would have variants for changing conditions. It’s possible that there would be less variation.
If non-aging were all that easy, I think we’d have non-aging species around.
> An non-aging species could still have mutations
Mutation is an event that happens during conception. It can’t happen to a grown organism.
I would argue that a short-lived species is much more resilient than a long-lived one:
– After a portion of population dies out from some cataclysm, it can restore the population much more quickly.
– The cost of any accidental deaths is much lower for a short-lived species, and the average number of accidents is proportional to time, so long-lived species is much more prone to them.
– In case of a slow change like an encroaching ice-age, the short-lived species will go through many generation while a long-lived will go through one, so the short-lived species will be able to adapt much more quickly.
It seems like we do have some nonaging species: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Negligible_senescence
> It seems like we do have some nonaging species
My prediction would be that they fill some very stable ecological niches.
Some uses of the term “mutation” limit the extension to changes that are copied, either resulting from the copying process itself or for other reasons prior to copying. But any genetic damage copied as a result of cell division — including division that results in new cells in an adult — is considered to be a mutation. (Some uses are not limited in this way, so that “mutation” can refer to genetic damage in cells that do not divide, or that is repaired prior to a cell dividing.)
Even if this were not how the term was usually applied, your proposal would still leave out some of the most commonly studied mutations, which happen during (or prior to) meiosis in the parent organism.
I agree, any single cell can undergo a mutation at any time during organism’s lifetime. But I don’t really see how this would improve organism’s fitness. After all there is no evolutionary pressure that would prefer beneficial mutations like that.
“> An non-aging species could still have mutations
Mutation is an event that happens during conception. It can’t happen to a grown organism.
I would argue that a short-lived species is much more resilient than a long-lived one:”
My point is that there’s a stock of mutation/variation at conception which results in a reserve to make change possible if necessary. An non-aging species will still have young members.
We see a considerable range of life-spans and aging rates among existing species. Presumably there are tradeoffs between having a long life and not having a long life.
I don’t grok either of the apparent sides in this debate.
First off, as a selection process evolution doesn’t seem like the right metric to apply to lifetimes. Genes are a mechanism of the resilience of life. There are lots of asexually reproducing organisms that have a slow rate of mutational evolution relative to reproductive cycles. There are also clonal colonies, which continually perpetuate a gene set in a multicellular organism.
Sexual reproduction is a mechanism for faster adaption within a (sub)species. Slower, even much slower, isn’t off the table.
Looking at the question the other (right) way around, whether and when we would expect very-long-lived organisms depends on whether there are ecological niches that favor the very old. Sequoias are one plausible example in which intra-species competition for sunlight put pressure on taller, and therefore (because of how trees otherwise work) older. What’s going on with the Yareta? I’m not sure.
So the trick is trying to come up with a niche that favors a very old animal. And that does seem difficult. But that strikes me as the right exercise if we’re going to bring evolution into it, given the timescales that evolution is capable of fitting across.
Whales, turtles, and apparently sharks, are long-lived compared to most terrestrial animals. I’m not sure what is selecting for ancient marine megafauna, but it’s worth remembering the immortal jellyfish and hydra. As it stands, aren’t humans some of the longer-lived land animals, along with turtles? And I don’t remember the alleged age of Gustav the Crocodile, but IIRC it was more than the typical human lifespan?
The lifespan of humans seems to be geared toward transmitting knowledge from generation n to generation n+2. Generation n+3 is not too rare, afaik, but it seems like n+2 is what we’re best adapted for. (My family currently has 5 generations living, where the eldest n+4 is … holycrap is he 12? O.O but it’s pretty clear that subsequent generations did not take after the eldest in terms of healthspan.)
What favors longevity among aquatic giants, I have no idea. All I know is that if whales don’t get Alzheimer’s, we might want to get on figuring out how to retrieve information from the eldest of whales. You know, for science and history and stuff.
^Citation Needed
But seriously, it actually works both ways. Selective pressures favor the most fit current organism but in the long term it is not the strongest of the species that survive but the ones most responsive to change. Immortality is great, for individuals, but it is awful for species as it greatly limits genetic diversity and reduces the species ability to respond to catastrophe. There are functionally immortal species out there but the majority have been out-competed and rendered extinct by their mortal rivals.
The best explanation I’ve seen for the evolution of aging is just that most individuals don’t live all that long in a state of nature, so there’s not much advantage available for selection to work with in. Think about humans for most of history/prehistory, where we’re living in hunter/gatherer bands or herding bands or small farming/fishing villages, with medical knowledge that ranges from slightly helpful to seriously harmful, in a big, dangerous world.
Most people in those circumstances didn’t get the chance to die of old age. I think something like half didn’t make it to age 5. One compound fracture, infected cut, or unfortunate encounter with a hungry carnivore/large ill-tempered herbivore/unfriendly member of another tribe tends to be enough to remove you permanently from the genepool.
So if you have a gene that has some protective effect against aging, there’s not a lot of selection for it. Maybe only 10% of your population lives long enough to even benefit from it, and most of them are dead within a few years either way because something non-aging-related got them.
If that gene makes some tradeoff, like making your immune system a little less agressive in your youth so that your aging symptoms are less bad in your 60s, it’s probably going to be selected *against*.
The prediction you get from this model is that aging should look like the program running out, rather than like some kind of programmed death or shutdown. I think most aging fits this model–it’s not like you reach a certain age and then suddenly die. It’s more like stuff just gradually stops working due to inadequate repair or accumulated hard-to-fix damage (mutations in your cells that eventually add up to cancer or make the cells nonfunctional, joint and tooth damage from the wear and tear of life, accumulation of plaques in the arteries that don’t matter when you’re 30 but that give you a heart attack at 50, etc.)
On the other hand, menopause doesn’t fit this model at all–I’m not sure what’s going on there, but it looks to me like an actual program running to shut things down at a particular time. It’s not making the woman die when her reproductive program runs out, it’s just shutting down the reproductive program all at once rather than continuing to try to put out new offspring with decreasing probability of success.
This wouldn’t matter much unless there were negatives to the mutation that offset the advantages, as any small advantage over a substantial period would cause it to become dominant in the population.
More importantly if this hypothesis were correct you would guess that once we got out of the portion of history where 2/3rds of children didn’t make it to reproductive age you would find individual groups who had the anti aging gene in their family history. The fact that everyone ages is strong evidence against this being the case, and strong evidence for aging being adaptive.
James C:
So what you’re postulating is basically evolution by survivorship bias, right? Species that evolve into dead-ends where they can’t adapt tend to go extinct when conditions change. (That seems like it must happen, though I don’t have a good idea of how important it is.) And you also believe that evolving non-aging would be an instance of the kind of evolutionary dead end that would tend to lead toward extinction?
To think about this, let’s consider two species:
Species #1 is more vulnerable to bad stuff as children than as adults, but even the adults are pretty vulnerable–lots of random things can still get them. Think of mice.
Species #2 is more vulnerable as children, but become much less vulnerable as adults. Few random things can get them. Think of elephants.
Now, I think your model should predict that Species #1 can evolve toward longer life safely. (Even when the individual mice are immortal, they still get removed from the genepool by random predation often enough that they’re not going to make the species stagnate, so species that start down that path don’t hit a dead end and get extincted at the next change of conditions.)
And I think the “program running out” model should predict that Species #2 will evolve toward longer life. (There’s more payoff for selection to work with, when adults’ actual reproductive lifespan is mainly determined by their genes rather than by random predation or some such thing.)
Which of these seems like better descriptions of the world we see? I’m inclined to think it’s the program-running-out model, but I’m not confident enough in my knowledge of the living world to be very sure of that.
I believe that longevity correlates with not being a prey animal.
Not-a-prey-animal correlates with size, group living, poison, armor, flight, and lack of predators. You can’t maximize all of these at the same time.
Right. We care about germline mutations for evolution–somatic cell mutations don’t get passed on to your offspring.
There are pretty noticeable differences in life expectancy across races and smaller endogamous groups. I don’t know how well that tracks with their evolutionary history, though.
I don’t think we can assume that very small advantages will get selected for in general, particularly when you have small effective population sizes.
AlphaGo uses backpropagation.
Back-propagation is a very general method of training the neural networks. It tells us nothing regarding how the networks actually works i.e. evaluate positions.
Indeed it is, but not general enough to be used in nature.
I would be pretty surprised if it turns out if brains train via something like gradient descent. There’s a lot of search strategies that can be used for neural network optimization, and gradient data descent is one of the more artificial ones, hard to implement in wetware.
On the other hand I suppose you can come up with a vague enough definition of backpropagation, that it would fit some processes in the brains.
A good point. The answer is that, in the environment we evolved in, an individual’s chance of making it to 100 without something killing him, aging aside, was low. Hence the payoff to not aging, although positive, was low. Given any significant cost–say a greater food intake required to fuel the body modified to prevent aging–that’s a net loss.
We now live in a much safer environment, so the payoff is much higher, and food is plentiful.
For a different answer … . Evolution is maximizing for reproductive success; I’m not. Suppose the solution to aging results in an organism that is sterile after age seventy. There is still some payoff in reproductive success since you can help your descendants survive, but there is also a cost, since you will be competing with them for resources. The net might be positive or negative.
The general answer to your argument is:
1. We are optimizing against a different environment
2. We are optimizing for a different objective than our genes were.
Everything that I’ve looked at indicates that it is not uncommon for individuals in hunter-gatherer societies to live into their 60s or even 70s if they manage to survive to adulthood. That is clearly old enough for aging to impose a significant fitness cost.
I think that the “evolution hasn’t done it” argument proves too much. By way of analogy, antibiotics can’t possibly work, if they did our bodies would have evolved to secrete penicillin or similar into the blood when infected with bacteria. And chemotherapy can’t work, else we’d have evolved to detect tumors and release well-regulated levels of poison to combat them.
Also, as others have pointed out below, it isn’t extremely advantageous from a natural selection standpoint for an organism to stay alive past the point where its offspring are capable of producing offspring.
I’m talking specifically about curing aging through genetic engineering. For that to be possible, there would have to be a combination of genes that would make a human not age without serious side effects that, for some reason, humans did not already evolve to have. Whether there might be some possible treatment that the human body is, for whatever reason, incapable of producing on its own that is able to cure aging is an entirely separate question.
Also, the human body does naturally produce antibiotics. The reason why bacterial diseases are still a problem despite this is because, as the issue of antibiotic resistance demonstrates, bacteria can evolve to resist countermeasures like that.
As for chemotherapy, even ignoring the question of whether the human body is actually capable of producing the necessary chemicals, that’s easy to answer: the side effects of chemotherapy are bad enough that in our ancestral environment they would probably kill you faster than the cancer would more often than not. Virtually all chemotherapy regimes depress the immune system, just to name one pretty important thing.
This is clearly false if the organism can help its descendants survive by staying alive. For example, in a social group such as a human hunter-gatherer tribe, a person’s offspring and descendants have a greater chance of survival if he/she remains able-bodied and can continue providing food for them. Furthermore, in hunter-gatherer tribes, elders have been documented to help pass on knowledge to the young long after they are no longer strong enough to hunt or gather.
The Second Law of Thermodynamics rules out a true cure for aging. We might turn off some clocks in the body, but mutations throughout the body causes the body to not recognize itself eventually.
I’ll go with a self-sustaining colony on Mars. But I think it is silly to think of living there until after we move a bunch of ice there in order to have enough atmosphere and water to make living there reasonably pleasant.
But, the technology to move that much is also a technology that could be repurposed to be a doomsday weapon…
“The Second Law of Thermodynamics rules out a true cure for aging. We might turn off some clocks in the body, but mutations throughout the body causes the body to not recognize itself eventually.”
However, we can have clock resetting done externally– unless the civilization with the necessary knowledge collapses, mutations within the body aren’t the problem.
Your body isn’t an isolated system, nor is the Earth, so no, unless by “true” you mean it should also work after the Sun dies.
Second Law of Thermodynamics doesn’t work that way: a human body is not a closed system, as long as you keep eating and breathing.
The second law of thermodynamic says that if something else doesn’t kill you sooner, you’ll die eventually of not aging, but starvation: There will simply be no usable energy left in the universe after a long enough time.
There are already multiple biologically immortal animals known to science, so the laws of thermodynamics definitely don’t prohibit immortality. (In the ‘not aging’ sense, of course. Everything gets killed eventually, just not by senescence.)
Also, beating aging doesn’t make us immortal; we could still die from car crashes, workplace accidents, deliberate murder, and suicide. I seem to recall that if we didn’t die from aging-related disorders, our life expectancy would be roughly a thousand years.
My guess is that if we didn’t die of aging, our tolerance of other risks might go down significantly, so that we’d end up with very long life expectancies.
I don’t know, the boredom aspect, the low level of youth employment, the impression that medicine can fix anything might make it a pretty weird split.
The mortality rate of twentysomethings in the First World is of order 0.1%/year, so that does sound reasonable.
Last time I looked up the numbers it was 600 and change if you just fixed aging, and around 1100 if ageing being fixed was a result of biology in general being medicines bitch – that is, no significant disease or cancer deaths, just accident and violence.
I wish I could remember what scifi story I was reading (I think it was a comic?) talked about how once they can solve aging but can’t save you from accidents and put it this way: “You can escape the reaper’s scythe, but you still have to watch out for his roller skate on the stairs.”
I don’t really see humanity die out just yet. Pretty tough to get them all.
If curing aging takes too long it will probably be done via germline engineering. In which case we’ll be out of luck.
3D-printers and decent robots are probably necessary for a self-sustaining colony on mars. The printers aren’t the problem, but I’m not sure when the first chip factory on mars will be feasible …
Western civilization will collapse before it manages to accomplish [1] or [2]. And while the collapse will not accomplish [3], whatever civilization that arises will have completely different basic moral intuitions and have no interest in doing [1] or [2].
It’s a three way tie at “none” on any foreseeable horizon.
Out of curiousity, what makes you think that Western civilization would collapse?
Doesn’t that basically translate into 3? If 1 and 2 never happen, 3 wins by default. It may happen a long time in the future, but it is the only one we know with 100% certainty will eventually occur.
Probably in that order, if you mean “self-sustaining” in the economic sense. If you mean in the autarkic, zero-imports sense, then there’s no reason for anyone to ever do that and it will be a long time before there even might be a reason to do zero-imports-from-Earth. So long as there is an Earth with a working economy, there will be specialized high-value goods that are cheaper to import from Earth than to make elsewhere. And when we do, eventually, get around to making them elsewhere, about half will be made somewhere in deep space rather than on Mars.
But, ultimately, we know how to make economically viable Mars colonies, and while it is very expensive there are some very rich people who want to do it. We don’t know how to cure human aging, but it doesn’t seem to be impossible and there seem to be some rich people who want to do that to. We don’t know how to drive humanity extinct, as opposed to merely killing a few billion people, and nobody seems interested in trying.
> But, ultimately, we know how to make economically viable Mars colonies
I’d greatly appreciate any links to the discussions of economically viable Marcian colonies. I can’t think of anything that would be cheaper to produce on Mars, rather than on Earth.
I doubt it would be enough to support a colony, but low-gravity sports and dance are cheaper on Mars. And also on the moon, but maybe different amounts of gravity matter.
Just getting humans to Mars and back would require us to build centrifuges in space (otherwise no one could ever safely return to Earth, and even just landing on Mars after a 300 day trip in zero gravity would be risky), which would in turn allow us to generate any amount of gravity we wanted in Low Earth Orbit.
Granted, the Coriolis Effect is still an issue on any centrifuge that isn’t extremely large, but I think people would be willing to put up with that in return for the convenience and comparatively low radiation exposure.
Things don’t have to be cheaper to produce on mars for it to make economic sense. Trade exists as long as there’s comparative advantage, right?
Mars has internet, which means hundreds of available jobs.
But all this talk of economics is a moot point since most (all?) early Martians will accumulate $1+ million in assets on earth before they make the trip.
Besides that, the principal occupations on the new planet will be growing food and maintaining/expanding the underground shelters: i.e. things that can’t be efficiently imported.
Trade’s not necessarily viable when you have to accelerate everything you make by the equivalent of 7 km/s.
Internet with extremely terrible latency. Light speed lag alone provides a delay of, depending on the time of year, anywhere from 4 to 24 minutes to send a message between Mars and Earth, which means waiting anywhere from 8 to 48 minutes for a response under ideal conditions.
Even among jobs that can be done entirely online, not many can be done with that kind of latency.
The singularity is far closer than any of your options by themselves, and will solve 2 easily. It will solve chalenges to 1 as well on a theoretical level, but leaves a vastly greater amount of logistics to be executed. There remains a slight possibility it will cause 3…
On aging the fact that it happens to everyone in our species means it is an evolved trait, and almost certainly confers major benefits to the point where curing aging will probably cause humanity to die out. A couple of points.
1. A partial cure for aging could be extremely problematic. An elderly person with dementia can be difficult to deal with physically, now imagine that same mental degradation but in the body of a healthy 30 year old, and then imagine that virtually every person lives long enough to develop dementia. Also 80% (source = google) of men who reach age 80 have cancer cells in their prostate, but only 1 in 39 men die of prostate cancer because of its slow moving nature. Cure aging enough that all men can live to 120 and you end up with an enormous population of prostate cancer patients.
2. Older people people control more wealth than younger people, vote at higher rates and hold more positions of power. The first generation to get into their 50s that doesn’t automatically lose these advantages in their 70s and 80s is going to screw things up royally in some way.
My best guess is that aging is an adaptive trait that masks innumerable issues with longevity, and major anti aging advances are going to reveal more issues to be resolved.
> and almost certainly confers major benefits to the point where curing aging will probably cause humanity to die out
I agree that death had its evolutionary advatages for most of pre-history. But the thing is, the world now is changing far too quickly for evolution to have any meaningful effect. Also if we have tools to edit the genome, why should we trust blind evolution over our judgement?
I may be overly-pessimistic here.
My predictions: Humanity will die out before aging is cured (100% confidence) and before a self-sustaining (99.99% confidence) colony on Mars (90% confidence) is established.
The mistake I think people are making is that the scenario Humanity Dies Out requires that some huge cataclysm happens to our computer-age civilization which instantly eradicates all of us, and that otherwise whatever setback we experience can quickly be recovered from. If we lose one thing– say, the Internet– we’d still have enough resources to go on without it, and maybe enough memory to build it again. But technology loss is a slippery slope: lose too many of the top layers at once, and the middle layers get quickly lost as well, because not enough people really remember how to sustain them. How many people are there nowadays who are able to design and build an actually effective printing press? Sea-worthy sailing ship? Mill? Crossbow? Flying shuttle loom? Stagecoach whose axle doesn’t constantly break? Some, sure, but not enough to rescue civilization. Keep in mind also that they may have to harvest their own wood and wool, and smelt their own iron.
So that’s stage 1: slipping back to the stone age. Stage 2 is waiting for the remaining bands of stragglers to succumb to a particularly nasty Ice Age or get outcompeted by another species. It might take a hundred thousand years for that to happen, but that’s still less time than it took us to escape from the last stone age.
Unclean! Unclean!
I think you overestimate the difficulty of rebuilding society.
Firstly, the people with a particular skill can teach others, and eventually take apprentices.
Civilisation leaves behind artifacts and resources. Even if you burn down all the cities, there’s still a lot of steel and copper lying around in the rubble, which already brings you up to the iron age. (Smithing’s the kind of thing you can teach yourself, given long enough.) Even if you can’t make transistors, there’ll be a few million in warehouses around the world.
Breeds of animal and crop also come into this. Classical civilisation was fed using wheat far inferior to what we have today.
Lots of information is going to remain. I suspect that the written word alone would be enough to bring technology back up to at least the level of the Renaissance within a few hundred years. Even without that, plenty of things that took millennia to work out the first time are incredibly simple. Basic algebra is a medieval technology, as are eyeglasses. Even just the idea of putting a handle on an axe is a mesolithic concept.
The idea of empiricism would be a powerful multiplying factor on top of all these things.
Tl;Dr:
People who remember stuff, books and old girders will be enough that a post-apocalyptic civilisation will rediscover things at least 10 times as fast as it took to discover them in the first place.
Consider primitive technology on Youtube. In his spare time, one person has progressed form wilderness to smelting small beads of iron. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAL3JXZSzSm8AlZyD3nQdBA
Compare to the recovery from the collapse of ancient civilization in 150BC. It left behind a lot of books, but it took 1500 years to recover. After a couple hundred years, people were reading the books, but they didn’t really get it and it they went into decline again. The lesson I take is that it’s pretty hard to know the right thing to put in books. We have a lot more books this time, so they can affect a lot more people, and there’s a better chance that the important details will survive. But will people find them among all the other details?
A lot of modern technology is simply knowing that you can do it. I mean, ultimately electric motors and generators are just spinning metal in a magnetic field. If the Romans had known that winding copper wire on an iron core and putting it in another set of windings, connecting it to another one, then spinning one with a waterwheel was useful, they could probably iterate to a decent system in a few generations. They had all the pieces, except for the knowledge.
Our hypothetical restarting society would be dramatically lower technology than today (especially in microelectronics) but it’s not going to be a bunch of people scrabbling around in their own shit, either.
No, that’s exactly backwards. History already tried the experiment of dropping advanced technological manuals on the Romans.
Just a little test for the chess series to see if I can embed lichess study’s into the comments here.
EDIT:
Seems I can’t could anyone help me out here?
Here is a link to the study embedding, and here is the study
Is it possible to put something like an iframe in a comment here?
Looking forward to it!
I don’t remember anyone embedding any media here, so I would be surprised if you could embed libchess.
Almost certainly not.
Let’s postulate what a think tank focused on AI, X risks, far future technologies, virtue ethics and the like would be like.
Because I’m so tired of utilitarianism being treated as “futuristic ethics” or whatever the exact implication is.
Seconding this! It’s very odd, because as far as I can see utilitarianism has a kind of baked-in sentimental reverence for our own subjective experience of desire/pleasure/pain that squares poorly with other parts of the “futuristic” ethos, like hard-edged physicalism and an objective/scientific worldview in general. I keep meaning to ask a question on here about utilitarian metaphysics and how people can confidently work from neural mechanisms to a foundational belief in pain as a substantive and morally relevant thing.
(Will admit to at times harboring a horribly uncharitable suspicion that utilitarians may just like the numbersiness of the whole thing on a purely aesthetic level; that bit certainly does feel very futuristic.)
On the other hand, wouldn’t virtue ethics suggest that would-be think-tankers should work hard at developing substantial virtue in everyday life before going all-in on purely speculative musings about far-future scenarios? Whatever the intentions, you wouldn’t expect much good reasoning to come from people whose minds might be enslaved to e.g. gravely disordered wills, overblown fantasies, or pampered appetites.
I imagine a big question might be how an AI learns a virtue like justice or charity, provided we take a view that virtues are habits.
I don’t know if this is viable or not, but I’ve been wondering what would happen if you have people fill out a large number of questions related to morality. It wouldn’t just be moral dilemmas, it would include something as banal as “should you kill someone because they didn’t answer your question?” Aggregate enough of these responses, taking in to account how often people disagreed with each other, feed it in to a neural network, and you should get an approximation of humans behave. I’m sure there is some reason it’s more complicated than that but it seems to be a better starting point than trying to solve ethics.
My understanding was that virtues themselves can only be understood within a teleological framework, though, so in order to begin to talk about what’s virtuous for the AI itself (as opposed to what would be virtuous in humans who deal with it), don’t you need a better account of what a human person is, what an AI is, and to what extent human telos applies to AI as well?
Telos is a lot easier for an AI than a human, because you can directly ask their creator(s):
Are you stealing jokes from SMBC preemptively?
It’s a Rick & Morty bit, probably should have made that more clear.
@Nabil
The problem is that the AI might not care what you say its purpose is. Humans are designed to have children, but that isn’t going to change the mind of someone who is adamantly against it.
Ok, but by that logic it could just as easily disagree with its utilitarian creators that human utility is worth pursuing.
My point was that the telos of an AI, like that of any other manufactured object, is trivial to determine. Whether or not the AI would actually act in accordance with its telos is a different and much harder question. We can describe an AI which does as virtuous and one which doesn’t as vicious, with much less ambiguity than we would when judging a human being.
I don’t think the telos of humans is that hard to figure out. It’s to have offspring. If you think it is more complicated than that, then I think an AI would probably think the same thing.
I’m by no means an expert on virtue ethics, but I’ve never heard of a system under that umbrella that posited “reproduction” as the sole telos of humanity across the board. It would be weird, but interesting to consider how that’d work.
If you mean reproduction in the Darwinian sense, then the move toward teleology (slipping from “empirically, species do reproduce in such-and-such ways with such-and-such effects” to “the existential purpose of species is to reproduce”) converts it pretty quickly from good science to bad religion– not sure it’s altogether fair to evolutionary theory to make it serve that function.
There’s something that may be a historical law that I have observed, and I’m trying to find all the exceptions I can:
“No republic that has been stable for more than X years has ever stopped being a republic due to anything other than foreign military intervention.”
By ‘republic,’ I mean that at least 10% of the population living under the rule of the government has the vote, and that unelected officials do not have the de facto ability to refuse power to elected officials; I count the UK as a democracy despite its status as a constitutional monarchy. Similarly, by ‘stable’ I mean multiparty elections in which at least two parties actually have a shot at winning, without any military coups interfering with these elections.
The strong version of the claim is that X=50. The weak version is that X=100.
Apparent exceptions:
For X=100, the Roman Republic is an exception, but an interesting and complicated one! Most of the things that went wrong with Rome – in particular, the population from which the army was drawn lacking, in large part, the ability to vote – haven’t gone wrong with most of the countries in the western world.
I definitely think it is worth intensively studying Rome to figure out what the precise limitations are on this theory, but are there any other states we can learn from, that also had very long periods of democracy?
For X=50, Rome still counts, and Turkey looks like an exception; in fact multiparty elections did not start until 1945 and there were coups in 1960, 1971, and 1980, so Erdogan becoming a dictator should not be as surprising as it is.
Venezuela also looks like an exception, but Wikipedia says “Much of Venezuela’s 19th-century history was characterized by political turmoil and dictatorial rule,” and from its very, very short article, yup, that looks accurate, with regular coups and military governments straight through not just the 19th century, but also the 20th.
The Kingdom of Italy may or may not be an exception, I’m not qualified to say. Wikipedia says that, shortly after unification, “only a small percent of wealthy Italians had the right to vote”, and mentions a good deal of corruption, but I can’t tell just how bad that is – all societies complain about corruption. Unification was finished by 1870, and the Fascists took power in 1922, slightly more than fifty years later.
The book I read on WW2 Japan said that, in order for the Diet to form a government, the army and the navy must both give approval, and you had multiple governments the Diet elected rejected by either the army or the navy. So, in fact, the elected officials had to bow to the will of the military.
What is the lowest number X can be and still have the Roman Republic be the only exception? Are there more exceptions I’m missing?
Are you conflating ‘republic’ and ‘democracy’?
I think, in general, that this observation suffers from much the same problem as the “no two democracies ever went to war with each other” idea – either the sample size is extremely low (with strict definitions), or it’s incorrect (with less strict definitions).
Yes, I am. When I try to use terms like ‘democracy’, everyone goes, ‘oh, Rome wasn’t perfectly democratic, the UK isn’t democratic, the US isn’t democratic’. I try to use ‘republic’, and now… 😛
Basically, I’m trying for ‘natural’ definitions. That is to say, ‘it is actually a republic/democracy, and it has actually lasted for a while, and it has not just been faking being democratic, USSR-style.’ I think those are the actual requirements, and everything else is just me trying write them down rigorously.
If my memory is correct there were several Republics in medieval Italy which stopped being Republics according to your definition (i.e. the effective size of the voting population dropped below 10%).
Excellent! I know very little about medieval Italian republics, so they provide an excellent test case for my theory. Can you tell me more?
Each republic had a different history but the general trend was a gradual transfer of power from general assemblies (which included most adult males) to various councils elected by the patrician class. Here are a couple of links about how it happened in Venice:
Serrata_del_Maggior_Consiglio
Concio
If my memory is correct, similar process also occurred in medieval republics outside of Italy (e.g., Hansa city-states and the Novgorod Republic). I’m not a specialist though, and if you are really interested you should not trust me on this.
Btw, you were discussing exceptions to the rule, but how many republics are there that do satisfy it for X=100? According to the 10% definition, even the UK barely qualifies (before 1885 less than 10% of its people had suffrage). At the first glance it does not seem to me that the rule is statistically significant.
At a high level, the problem with the Roman Republic was that the power centers of the state shifted away from the groups represented by the Republic’s institutions. The Republic initially represented the landed gentry and yeomanry (anachronistic terms, but the concepts fit) of Rome itself, these being the economic muscle of the state as well as the effective military population, and was revised at various times to add representation for new power centers, usually after a period of civil unrest or outright war.
The big shift that broke the Republic was the combination of the acquisition of rich possessions outside of Italy (a big source of revenue outside of the economy of Rome proper, plus a place that needed soldiers, governors, and generals stationed outside of direct supervision of the Senate and Consuls for extended periods of time) and the Marian reforms (replacing the Republican army made mainly of levies from among the gentry and yeomanry, represented in the Senate and the Assembly, with long-serving professionals drawn from the lower classes and reliant on their generals to advance their political interests). The latter was largely necessitated by the former, as the Empire increased both manpower demands and deployment times beyond what the Republican military system could sustain.
Rome ceased to be democratic by conquering enough people to reduce it below 10% suffrage, thus removing the protection of democracy.
Sharp thresholds, like 10% and 100 years are arbitrary. Why would you expect a threshold effect?
I’m confused about your definition of “stable.” It appears gerrymandered to count the America as stable 1860-1865.
Also, how can you tell the difference between fake elections and a party that just keeps winning? Do you have to make a judgement call about whether to trust the people who say that the 1994 Mexican election was open, or do you, as some people advocate, take the objective criterion of a new party winning power, as only happened in 2000?
(Instead of defining democracy by 10% suffrage, why not just define non-voters as “an outside force”? So if a cardinal deposes the pope, that’s a coup. But if a bishop does, that’s conquest.)
This is heavily confounded by modernity. Maybe modern states are just more stable. If you think that democracy is more stable, you should compare like with like, changing only democracy. You should compare democracies to non-democracies among modern nation-states and among Renaissance city-states.
Sometimes people say that democratic medieval Iceland was conquered by Norway, but it looks to me more like a breakdown of democracy.
In that framework, how do you handle situations where the overthrow is conducted by a coalition of voters and non-voters?
What are the most wasteful safety measures in terms of $ per life saved in your industry?
One of my pet peeves is the health and safety that gets tacked on to things with no thought to the actual cost and benefit. And it is by no means just government regulation. Private businesses impose requirements on each other all the time that have no benefit aside from box-ticking, and even though everyone involved agrees they are useless, there is no way to stop it. The actual Health and Safety regulation is not even that onerous, but it takes on a life of its own in industry as everyone scrambles to cover their asses. New jobs get created to deal with it, then those jobs need to justify themselves, and the insanity just compounds in a feedback loop.
Meanwhile the costs of safety theatre are imposing an enormous drag on the economy that impacts real safety. Less funds for investment in new equipment or productive staff at my company means things are just slightly less safe than they would be otherwise. This fact is acknowledged by anyone not currently giving you one cut out of your thousand cut death. But if someone is trying to cut you, the argument of “I don’t want to implement this safety stuff because it costs me money,” is never going anywhere.
Unfortunately there does not seem to be a way to fight back against it. The incentive structure is entirely one-sided. If a client says they need you to fill out forms or get a pointless certification to keep their business, you can’t say no. If your new company Safety Manager emails you that they want to add an extra form for every employee to fill out before each job, the employees can’t say no and the boss can’t either, out of fear of how the refusal will look at a wrongful death lawsuit down the track, and they may not want to because “more forms and data make us look good to the regulator.”
A solution could be that safety management systems could encourage a more numbers based approach to risk. If you google “safety management systems risk matrix” risk matrix you’ll see that most of the likelihoods are defined as “probable” or “unlikely” instead of “once per year” or “once per thousand hours of operation.” This is intentionally so that people who aren’t good at math can still use the charts and define risk (I’ve been told as much at government safety management seminars). But it doesn’t work that way of course. If you’ve subjectively defined the likelihood and the consequence and the resulting box gives you a risk of “25” it doesn’t mean anything. “25” is a red box so you need to take action. Well how much is it worth spending? There’s no way to know.
The only way to clean things up would be to change the safety culture to be one of cold-calculating rationality instead of the one-sided combination of “damn the cost! this is safety!” and “if it saves just one life…” and “think of how this will look in court after an accident if we don’t do this” that we have now.
*spoiler* One of the themes in Neal Stephenson’s Seveneves was that a society subconsciously chooses what type of progress and structure it wants to spend its resources of time and money on. He contrasts our current society’s obsession with social media with that of a future society that spends its resources on fantastic space architecture. I think western countries’ growing obsession with safety theatre is enormously, fantastically expensive.
Here are a list of proposed and current safety measures with absolutely no regard for cost benefit:
Armed guards at all schools: 35,000 schools x $200,000 per school / 25 lives saved per year, $280,000,000 per life saved
Helicopter pads at a local airport: ordinary heli pads cost about ~$200 to put in (just gravel, and a few boards if you want to get fancy). This remote airport is on National Park land, and the regulator requires their own special contractor put them in at a cost of $30,000+ for four helipads. $29,600 / 0 lives saved = infinity dollars per life saved
Federal Air Marshall Service: “protects” <1% of US flights. Cost: $800,000,000 per year / ~0.1 lives saved = $8,000,000,000+ per life saved
The point of money is to spend it on things you value. Are you saying that society doesn’t value safety/life, or that it should value something else?
In most cases the entities mandating expensive and pointless safety measures are not the ones paying for it.
For the safety measures that are actually effective, valuing safety and life is fine to a point, but it becomes absurd when society spends $250,000,000 saving an American life when you can spend $3,000 and save a life in the third world.
It is also likely that spending hundreds of bilions of our resources to save thousands of lives puts a general drag on our economy that kills tens of thousands in ways that aren’t measurable.
I think this is more or less inevitable so long as the enforcement of regulations is organised along profit-making lines. Law firms want to make money, which drives up the overall size of the market.
To reverse the incentives, give the job of enforcing regulations to the public sector, who will do it inefficiently, reluctantly and cheaply.
Law firms might play a part, but the problem would still be there without them. They are likely a bigger factor in places that are more litigious, like the states.
The justifications for safety theatre that I hear often:
-fear of prosecution for negligence “so and so didn’t do this and they got in the shit when they had an accident, even though it wasn’t a causal factor”
-fear of insurance claim denial “I know it doesn’t make sense, but if we don’t get all our electrical appliances inspected each year insurance won’t pay out if there’s a fire”
-wanting to look good to the regulator “technically we don’t need to do this but it looks good during the audit if we show that we’re doing stuff like this”
-required by a client “the client said we need to fill out these forms with questions like ‘have any of your employees ever bribed a government official'” or “they are only accepting bids from companies with ISO 3283285 certification, that’ll require us to hire two people just for compliance, but the contract is worth x so we might as well”
This last one is a bit like college diploma signalling. A cheap way for the client to find a good contractor, an expensive way for a contractor to signal that they are a good contractor
Society clearly values multiple, occasionally conflicting things, and given that, it cannot allocate infinite resources to any value (and even if safety was all, there are multiple ways to increase safety), and therefore it is useful to know the cost of safety measures and determine which are efficient and which are not.
I don’t think I’m saying anything insightful here, so am I missing something about your comment?
The point is really that it isn’t useful to know the cost of safety measures, since there is no way to roll them back. I did provide a solution there but not a practical one.
I should have expanded on this more in the original comment. The time and resources it takes to decide to implement a safety measure is some tiny fraction of the time and resources it takes to decide to repeal it.
Oxygen masks on airliners. I don’t know what the compliance cost is, but they’ve never actually saved anyone, and once put an airliner into a swamp.
(I don’t work there any more, but I also don’t have a good example from military aviation.)
Great example, Bean.
I had a hard time finding the weight of chemical oxygen generators, but this one: http://www.o2pak.com/ weighs 1.36kg for 22 minutes of O2. FAA requires 10 minutes of O2 per passenger, but with the aircraft fittings and mask door hinges etc. it’s probably safe to assume that the generator adds 1kg per seat.
About half the 30,000 active jets in the world are 737 size with 140 seats, and half are larger up to A380 with 500. So assume average is 250 seats. Airlines are required to carry an extra 10% generators, so that will be 275 generators per aircraft. 275 generators means 275kg of extra weight per aircraft.
Those 30,000 jets fly an average of 3000 hours per year, for 90,000,000 hours. An extra 275kg of weight means an average increase of about 7kg per hour fuel burn, over 90,000,000 hours is an extra 618,750,000 kg of jet fuel per year. This means the direct cost in fuel is $445,500,000 per year.
The current carbon footprint cost calculated by world governments is $39 per ton, others estimate the real cost to be as much as $900 per ton. Burning 618,750 tons of jet fuel creates 1,900,000 tons of CO2. This has carbon footprint cost of between $74,000,000 and $1,707,000,000. Presumably that cost includes human lives from global warming.
So if Bean is right and there is no increase in safety, then we are spending $445,000,000 per year in extra fuel, and speeding up global warming to the tune of $74,000,000 to $1,707,000,000 for no good reason at all.
There’s another way to reduce weight on every airliner by 275kg, which would net the same drop in $445MM fuel costs: reducing fuel reserve requirements by 3 minutes. There hasn’t been a fuel starvation accident since 1990 that may have been prevented by having more fuel reserves.
You left out the maintenance burden of having to purchase all of the stuff and keep it certified. If that runs to $200/generator/year (aerospace equipment and labor is expensive) then you’re looking at $1.65 billion in direct costs, plus the indirect fuel costs. $2 billion/year total for no lives is probably a reasonable middle-of-the-road estimate.
I assume you mean oxygen masks for passengers, as oxygen for pilots has undoubtedly saved hundreds if not thousands of lives.
This is one of my favourite papers – partly because it is so useful to carry around to explain the concept of cost-effectiveness, and partly because it sparked off a very interesting adversarial collaboration on accounting for the cost of climate change that really helped shape my thinking on the nature of ‘costs’.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/7604170
There used to be a free copy on google scholar but it seems to have disappeared recently, sorry. Its also well out of date at this point!
There seem to be a few candidates for the most wasteful activity, but my impression overall is that interventions designed to save one specific life are less wasteful than interventions designed to lengthen lives generally (eg pollution control), which is the opposite of my intuition of where people would waste money.
Mirror: https://www.dropbox.com/s/tws21r0y9y5kll7/1995-tengs.pdf?dl=0 https://www.dropbox.com/s/kjhxatr8d6tb585/1996-puskin.pdf?dl=0
Since people were talking about airplane seatbelts in the other thread — why are airplane seabelts backwards compared to car seatbelts, anyway? (In that you have to move the “female” component towards the “male” component, rather than vice versa as in a car.)
And on the topic of the safety briefings about how to put them on, I’m not sure I’ve ever actually heard an airplane safety briefing that did in fact explain the above, which is (based on my own experience) what I would expect to be the confusing part for anyone who hasn’t flown before!
I think it’s because you can’t use a take-up reel on an airline seat (almost certainly for regulatory reasons, although it might be cost/weight). The male end is easy to make out of a single piece of metal, while the female end is going to be larger, so it’s easier to package the adjuster in with it.
Interesting! I’m confused as to why the lack of a take-up reel would affect this, though?
Without a take up reel, the adjustment mechanism would also need to be a lock mechanism (else it would expand to its maximum length in a crash). So you only need one lock if the lock is also the adjuster.
Old car seat belts (my 69 AH, and my grandfather’s 60s era GMC truck) are duplicates of airplane seat belts (where the lock portion is also the length adjustment attaching to a fixed male end).
When I was a kid, school buses in one of the states where I lived had seat belts without reels where the male end had the strap. (In the other state they didn’t have belts at all.) Trying to find pictures of them, I see that now they use retracting shoulder/lap belts on school buses, which seems excessive to me.
Another article against your straw man of JG.
Phase 1: Figure out how to get accountability out of community-level democratic processes
Phase 2: ?
Phase 3: Universal employment
Would you need to change any laws to implement any of this in practice on a local level?
In a complete coincidence, China will remove barriers to foreigners registering businesses. I’m sure this has nothing to do with Trump. The US government would have been fine with the status quo of China enriching themselves at our expense. If Trump gets credit for any good deeds, he might get re-elected, a tragedy of immense proportions. Thus we must do our utmost to sabotage North Korea’s peace initiatives and anything else he threatens to accomplish.
You’re sarcastic, right?
Sounds more like sarcastic alt-right?
A couple of weeks ago in the classified thread I put up a message saying “Hey, I work in machine learning and live in London. Does anyone similar want to get a drink some time?” I got three responses and met three people and these were all positive experiences. It turns out that “people who do similar work to you on a forum you like” is a pretty powerful filter for finding cool people to talk to one-on-one.
I relate this tale to you for the following reasons:
1) I still work in ML and still live in London, and does anyone similar want to get a drink some time?
2) Perhaps you should consider doing something similar.
I live in Boston and work in education and historical research (with a background in law), if anyone is interested. I’d also be interested in meeting people who work in other fields.
Aging might be *partially* cured.
My guess is that slowed aging– the kind that folks with the good genes get of being healthy into their nineties– is going to be relatively easy. Going by feel, I think that’s going to be available to people in general in 50 years.
Aging is a process, not just intrinsic deterioration. Progeria is evidence. It may be possible to turn aging off, but it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s slower aging which will be much harder to solve.
The state of the field in aging / longevity research really doesn’t support that optimism.
I was very interested in longevity when I entered graduate school and my first rotation was in an aging lab. In the process I read a fair amount of the literature and saw the kind of results they consider impressive. That lead to my decision not to continue to study aging.
I am convinced that we will eventually uncover the mechanisms involved in aging and develop treatments which meaningfully increase longevity in model organisms and humans. But I’m not convinced that it will happen in either of our lifetimes.
Yeah, the past is not always a reliable guide to the future, but what it is telling us is to expect a slow rise in life expectancy during our lifetimes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._states_and_territories_by_life_expectancy
Intuitively, if aging is mostly a “program running out” kind of problem, then there won’t be one cure, there will be a hundred different places where things need to get fixed.
By contrast, if aging is mostly an evolved-in program for shutting down old people to keep them from dominating the genepool or something, then it will probably be pretty easy to cure by “breaking” that mechanism.
@Aging might be partly cured.
I’d like to see old age homes equipped with centrifuges. A flabby geezer gets in, the centrifuge gives him three days at two G, a buff geezer emerges. At least that’s how I’d make the ads look. The market for silly expensive exercise equipment is huge and centrifuges have that mad science look jocks love.
Request for help from AI Risk researchers/enthusiasts:
I work in the military and will be briefing a fairly high level general in about a month. This man controls many millions of dollars that can go towards research projects. In previous briefings he’s expressed that current scientists and experts don’t believe that AI will ever be creative. My briefing to him will be on a tangential topic, current AI algorithm uses, but I will probably have a brief opportunity to sneak some one-on-one time in and attempt to appeal the AI risk case. I’m working to work in some logic but primarily to present something like an updated AI Researchers on AI Risk. I figure that a lot of you have a better idea on the current pulse of such things than I do. The stakes: probably nothing/a slight hit on my career, potentially Department of Defense type grant money.
So I have 0 expertise on this, but here’s my input for what it’s worth.
I don’t think you have a snowball’s chance in hell of convincing a general about the existential risks of AI if he’s not already favorably inclined.
You’re better off trying to connect whatever you’re interested in to something closer in time and more immediate. Like can you cook up a relationship between whatever you’re interested in and the dangers of a vaguely plausible modern “AI” made by an enemy nation? Or the issues of making AI’s as opponents in a wargame to test battleplans. Etc, etc.
To elaborate, let’s say your goal was to fund more research on goal alignment. I’ll go with trying to link up to the second set of things.
Having an AI that could play different sides in a wargame and properly understood the political goals at hand etc. (not just maximizing something like KDR or territory or captured but actually given some natural language description of the political situation could do proper goal alignment in this scenario and then properly translate that into strategy when combined with the hard data of military resources and how combat works etc.) would be an immense accomplishment. It’s also way more plausible sounding than existential risks. It also lets you try to avoid touching any preconceptions the general has that AI’s can’t be “creative”. The AI will “just” be doing a little bit of of understanding heterogeneous human political goals and translating them into constraints and then “just” optimizing a strategy to fulfill these goals.
Normally I’d agree with you that generals are lost causes, but this one seems fairly dynamic and open minded in comparison. He’s excited about AI in general and worried about enemy nation use of AI, so that’s a natural segue. I think the avenue you mentioned looks particularly promising for now, so I’ll look into that a bit more. I think your overall approach of trying to meet my goals without challenging his beliefs has the best chance. And it’s not like my career will probably amount to much anyways; it’s worth a shot.
“he’s expressed that current scientists and experts don’t believe that AI will ever be creative”
I thought Vocaloid (J-POP synthetic vocals band) has been AI created for a couple years now? I haven’t looked into it for awhile, so I’m not sure on that. However, I do remember that AI have made paintings and have written stories that are not necessarily based on algorithms. If I’m remembering these things correctly, then AI is ALREADY creative.
Also, Google had to shut their AI’s down because the AI’s created a private language that no one could understand.
Name the following moral philosophy:
There are two moral frameworks, X and Y. Moral framework X is objectively correct – leave it aside for now where it gains its correctness from. Moral framework Y is the perfect compromise between the opinions of all currently living human beings in the world about what is right and wrong.
Each person has a moral obligation to act in accordance with framework Y.
Each person has a moral obligation to hold moral opinions in accordance with framework X.
If each person does their duty in believing in framework X, then X and Y will be the same thing, and all will be well. However, in practice, many people will hold to incorrect moral opinions, thus pushing Y out of synch with X. This does not however offset the rules as stated above: it is moral to act in accordance with Y, even when that means acting contrary to X. It is very sad when a person who correctly understands X is morally compelled to act against it, and much to the shame of the people whose incorrect moral opinions have put him in that unhappy position, but his moral duty is nonetheless clear: he must be true to the consensus, even though he personally knows better.
As strange as it may sound, this is, as near as I can tell, what I actually believe. And I don’t think it’s completely insane. I am sure I have heard about people who believed that they had an obligation to follow the laws of the land, even when they personally disagreed with them. And let’s face it, anything anyone can think of, someone else has probably already written a bunch of heavy books about, so I’m absolutely sure that there must already be a name for thinking this way.
I don’t think I’ve ever heard of it, though. Any well-read person here who might enlighten me?
I doubt it has a name because the way you’ve put things sounds contradictory:
If X is objectively correct, how could it be moral to act contrary to it?
The way philosophers usually talk about these questions is in terms of ideal and non-ideal theories. An ideal theory describes what everyone should (ideally) be doing. A non-ideal theory addresses what to do given that some people will be acting unethically. A truly objectively correct theory would presumably give the right answer for any case (assuming there are such answers).
The thing your description asserts that the dichotomy between ideal and non-ideal theories does not is that actions called for by the ideal theory are always morally correct. (Or if you aren’t asserting that, it’s something in the same neighborhood.) But there’s no reason to think that. Either it is right, and an objectively correct moral theory would therefore tell you to do that in that case, or it isn’t, in which case your action may be “socially correct” but morally wrong. (e.g. you did it so as to avoid the social consequences of acting in a different way even though you shouldn’t have.)
Because going against the public will is so wrong that it offsets the rightness of the action.
What would it even mean for a moral framework to be objectively correct?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moral_realism
I distinctly said to not worry about that for now. There are many moral philosophies and a number of them claim that they’d continue being right even if every single person on Earth disagreed with it. Pick one of those and assume for the sake of the argument that it’s right.
So we could crudely simplify this as: do what your community feels is good, but argue for what you think is objectively good? (I take it you’re not meant to just keep your ideas of objective morality in your head, but instead try to convince others to shift the norm?)
I have some casual interest in moral philosophy, and I can’t think of anything that formulates things quite like this. I agree its not completely insane – I would probably be comfortable around people holding this view.
I think one possible practical flaw could be in it lacking convincing powers if the person is not willing to make at least a little bit of deviation from the average views to not just argue but set an example of what they believe. But doing the opposite seems ineffective (and probably dangerous too), so it’s an interesting thought that seems to isolate an interesting issue in applied ethics.
At a more theoretical level, we can postulate something like this that maps to nicely some people’s moral intuition, but it’s not clear why this amounts to anything more than a generalization about some people’s moral intuitions. It’s not doing much heavy lifting in actually helping us decide what is right or wrong. That being said, I think a lot of moral philosophy is guilty of this, and it’s not that easy to avoid.
Yes, that sounds about right. The example that comes to mind is that grumpy dwarf from Prince Caspian – “I know the difference between giving advice and following orders. I have given my advice; now I will follow orders.”
Well, you could be reasonably sure that they’d act sanely even if they were insane, since they’d consider themselves morally bound by what the sane majority considered proper behaviour, so there’s that.
Hmm. Surprising. So I’m actually a bold and original thinker? Or, from a less charitable perspective, a complete fruitcake. :p
I’m not super well-read, but I did some digging, so here it goes. It sounds like some sort of “moral fictionalism,” where moral beliefs are a useful fiction and serve some other function (in this case, allegedly they facilitate moral actions).
ie. You should to believe “killing is wrong” even though sometimes you should kill. [Self-defense, etc.]
Though you haven’t really specified any function by which this occurs, so that name could just as easily be the opposite of what you’re describing: that acting according to arbitrary moral rules facilitates us having objectively true beliefs about the world.
ie. Our capacity to kill gives us the capacity to assert the truth that killing is wrong. [See also “It wouldn’t be illegal if no one did it.”]
I think this view ends up being closer to Kant than may appear at first glance. Kant requires us to treat everyone as rational agents, even though obviously most people aren’t being rational most of the time; while the actions which are required out of respect for the pretended rationality of irrational people are not the same as the compromise you describe, there seems to me to be something similar going on.
Declaration of intent: I’m going to collaborate with a fellow Hotel Concierge+Samz[]dat fan, and a layperson, and attempt to distil each of their posts into an easily digestible format. Exact methodology may change, but initially we’ll seek to:
1. Work though the article and convert it into bullet points
2. Identify the key argument(s)
3. Restructure around the key arguments
4. Drop tangents into a separate section
Is this something people would like to see? Happy to link drafts or progress as we make it. It won’t be fast, but both of these people are amazing thinkers and I’d like to make them accessible to a broader audience.
I just find it amusing that obscure bloggers both require exegesis and actually have a readership willing to do it. Maybe next year we will form factions based on competing interpretations!
Maybe unreadable writers just shouldn’t be read. But go ahead, maybe that’ll allow me to give both of them a second shot.
As a non-native English speaker (and slow reader), I would be very grateful for this! Especially Samz[]dat takes a lot of mental energy for me and still leaves me with the feeling of not actually getting what he is trying to say.
Since this seems to be building on my previous attempt with one of Hotel Concierge’s posts, a few thoughts:
Samzdat and Hotel Concierge have similar writing styles and erudition but their subject matter are IMO very different. They both tie it back to the everyday dysfunction of the modern world but Samzdat seems much more concerned with how we understand things and Hotel Concierge with how we relate to other people.
Samzdat’s last update lays this out with uncharacteristic clarity. From what I remember he is concerned that our worldview is changing, or has changed, and that this change in context makes it hard or impossible to understand the world in the same terms as before. This is his diagnosis for the increasing use and misuse of quantification; we have lost or are losing our ability to understand the world in qualitative terms. Just like the Jewish people demanded kings replace judges, today their descendants demand that statistics replace heuristics (misnamed as “cognitive bias”) in all walks of life. Heuristics deal with Knightian uncertainty much better than formal statistical methods, and uncertainty is more common in ordinary life than Knightian risk. But, like the prophet Samuel, heuristics just aren’t as authoritative or pretty to look at.
I would also suggest that if people wanted to do this systematically, The Last Psychiatrist would be a good starting point. He’s by far the clearest writer of the three and in his later posts he very rarely strays far from his central theme.
Why don’t you include SSC ? 😛
Regardless of the language, the length pushes it out of the “easily digestible” part and not a lot of the TLDR if it’s even included are good enough to be considered a short summary rather than a shortened conclusion.
I’d be happy to see it. More happy to see sam[]zdat than hotelconcierge, because I find the former more difficult to read.
I’d be interested – and even would be interested in helping to distill them if you ended up needing more help in that area.
Naval Gazing begins looking at auxiliary ships today, starting with the stories of the first refueling at sea, or at least the first operational use of refueling at sea in the USN.
In order to predict GDP per capita ranking for the year 2100, what factors do you think would be most important?
Some that come to mind:
– current GDP per capita
– historical level of civilization/greatness
– median IQ
– form of government/political stability
– immigration policy
– neighbouring countries
Demographic change concerning IQ, clannishness, religion, etc. That’s mostly past and future immigration + differential fertility.
Proportion of land x inches below sea level.
Nothing will beat political stability in my view. “Is an active war zone” has been and will be terrible. (Visiting Venice really drove that point home–it’s an island in a swamp, but it was not invade able and so it is incredibly rich per square foot.)
I’ll put current GDP per capita second.
Current rate of growth of GDP per capita is quite important too. Needs to be averaged over the last N years.
If there’s a singularity, that would drown out every other factor.
The question is with respect to relative GDP per capita comparisons, not objective levels of GDP per capita.
….. being magic? Seriously, that is too far out for forecasts to mean anything whatsoever.
Assuming the next century looks more-or-less like the previous couple, I’d expect the core issues to be median IQ, form of government (particularly in avoiding some catastrophically bad form of government that gives you Great Leaps Forward or Final Solutions) and neighboring countries (if you’re surrounded by aggressive powerful neighbors, your next century may be all about war or occupation even if you’d like it to be about peace and prosperity.
Does anyone know if there is a medical term for inability to formulate correct Google search request?
I don’t know but I’m almost certain it’s comorbid with sexual desire towards one’s sister.
Are there any other SSC Aussies out there that think that Australia is in a kinda bad position at the moment? Have we stupidly positioned ourselves right in the middle of the two world superpowers who are increasingly aggressive with eachother, with a huge chunk of our trade with one and lots of strong ties with the other?? I don’t want to talk or hear about the geopolitics of it, geopolitics is cancer that eats worthwhile human endeavours, and doing anything worthwhile for humanity means trying to stay clear of geopolitics! I just want to know if others out there that feel we’re trapped in a really strategically bad position with no way out, and how worried should we be? I have no grudge against either country, but sometimes I feel like I’m the only person that notices our situation sorta resembles Poland before WWII? 🙁
I don’t think Australia is important enough on the global scale to be another Poland.
I think the ‘dagger pointed at the heart of Antarctica’ thing will keep you relatively safe. Poland is between too many other countries.
On the other hand, there’s Australia’s long history of being partitioned between the US and China to reckon with.
First of all it isn’t obvious why our positioning is “stupid”. We are politically aligned to the US which has given us military-diplomatic benefits, and we are economically aligned with China (and the rest for SE Asia for that matter) which has given us economic benefits. Being able to leverage the US military is no joke, and during the 2007/2008 GFC our mineral exports to China are partly what saved us from the same magnitude of downturn as many other OECD countries. For the last 10 years or so China has been increasing it’s militarisation of the South China Sea, but it is surrounded by rivals in that space, so not every example of Chinese encroachment amounts to a 1:1 ramping up of tensions with the US.
Diplomatically I think we do quite well – Julie Bishop has proven her skill in this area and will probably be the next Prime Minister if the Coalition don’t lose too many more seats.
Your question seems to assume that the likelihood of massive military conflict between US and China is very high. Whilst I agree they are in tension, I think it’s more likely the US will just economically fizzle out on it’s own before China decides to take any major action outside of naval posturing.
I wasn’t really thinking of a conventional military conflict. It’s more that both have a lot of influence here, and we are very dependent on them both. So I think we pay the cost when those influences clash. Sure Australian diplomats/foreign affairs/forces do a great job, but its about more than just diplomacy, eg look at the issue of influence in elections around the world in recent years. I just resent any instance of my country’s domestic affairs being dragged into the cancer of geopolitics at any level. I and I think most Aussies value independence and really don’t like that.
I didn’t make a particularly good showing in that thread. I allowed myself to be infuriated and fury in text form is more sad than convincing. But there were other people who expressed similar points in a calmer and more lucid way.
Another one that I would like to see a clarification from Scott on was this point by 1soru1:
Scott’s enthusiasm for UBI, to the point of calling it utopian, only makes sense with post-scarcity UBI. But post-scarcity UBI depends on us having a post-scarcity economy, which we absolutely don’t have today and likely never will. It makes sense as an idea to keep in our collective back pocket but not as a policy objective in the near term.
A poverty UBI is still problematic. It would inevitably be voted up into a post-scarcity UBI, because our leaders on both sides of the aisle are mad millenarian cultists. But it’s much more defensible, especially in an authoritarian state which could credibly promise not to increase it beyond bare-minimum survival needs.
If you tell a person from 18th century about the today’s world, they will almost certainly answer that you are already living in a post-scarcity world. I mean, no-one is dying of hunger, what else do you want?
The criteria for poverty are moving together with the society’s prosperity, so it might be that we’ll always perceive ourselves far off from the post-scarcity.
In the last links thread I linked my NBA playoff preview
Is anyone interested in an adversarial collaboration on allied involvement in the Libyan civil war? I post on the A C thread, but I’d be interested in working something along the lines of:
Note – by “allied,” I’m intending to focus mostly on Britain and the US, because I don’t speak French, but I’m open to expanding the scope.
I’m not at a point where I could dedicate myself to this but I do have a request if someone takes your offer: leave off the bit about international law. No one cares about it outside of using it as a rhetorical weapon to hit the other side when they already disagree with them. It’s a distraction from the other issues.
Noted. (It’s an area I don’t actually know anything about, so it’s easy to leave off). Would US or British law be helpful?
I don’t think people care about Libya or whatever because of the law. Laws can be changed. Let the lawyers hash out that debate.
I’m also too busy to do a collaboration. But the biggest problem with the Libyan intervention, to my mind, was the message it sent w.r.t. nonproliferation.
After Libya handed over their WMD program and did their best to stop being enemies with the US, they were establishing a kind of pattern–instead of doing the Saddam thing (Let your WMD program rust because it’s too expensive, but bluff everyone into thinking you have them) or the Kim thing (develop nukes so the rest of the world won’t screw with you), a country could make peace with the US and its allies, get rid of its WMDs, and that could end well for the leaders of that country.
If we’d stood aside for the civil war in Libya, that message would have stood. But when we intervened to help topple their government, it sent the message that getting rid of the WMDs was a terrible mistake that led Gadaffi to a really awful death.
I have to guess that a lot of people in Tehran, Damascus, Pyongyang, etc., were watching how that turned out, and presumably they’re very clear on what lesson they should take from it. I think we’ll be paying the price for that screw-up for decades to come.
I agree that was a serious consequence (along with the current political situation in Libya) but IMHO, first we have to answer the question of whether we had justifiable reason to believe that Qadafi was about to initiate Srebrenica-style mass murders or worse.
(Or I guess my theoretical counterpart could argue that we didn’t justify war on that basis).
If Qadafi was engaged in something that other despots could avoid, then you could still say “Well, as long as you give up your WMD and refrain from planning to engage in horrific mass killings, we’ll leave you alone.” My current position, FWIW, is that he wasn’t doing anything that similar despots wouldn’t do to try to maintain control in a civil war, and it’s not even clear he was doing anything worse than the rebels.
But I still see people routinely arguing that we made a reasonable decision at the time, because we had reason to believe that Qadafi was about to initiate a wave of mass civilian killings in Bhengazi. I’d love to work on something to explore that.
Libya mostly is not on the US either way.
The french and the UK kicked down that door. And it was mostly about the fact that major repression campaigns on europes doorstep tends to result in a lot of boats crossing the med, with a minor side order of “Boy do we ever have a laundry list of scores to settle with this asshole”.
Thomas:
How’s that “intervene in Libya to keep boatfulls of refugees from crossing the med” thing working out?
Its an african country, people want to leave it, but its not like Syria, which lost a major fraction of its entire population due to people voting against all sides in the struggle with their feet. So.. “Kind of worked?” though that does have the implicit assumption Qaddafi would have been very heavy handed in victory. But, well, see “laundry list of scores” – people had very low expectations re what he would and would not do.
Thomas Jørgensen,
Where do you get that belief about the French/British cause? Do you have some source?
I suspect that you’re confused about the fact that Gaddafi made the opposite threat/prediction.
+1. Gadaffi and Saddam give up their WMDs (Saddam being cagier about it for face-saving reasons) and both end up getting killed, mainly thanks to NATO airpower. Kim gives the West the finger, develops nukes, and ends up getting his ass kissed in exchange for relatively minor concessions. If I was a tinpot dictator, I’d definitely be thinking “hmm…” about now.
I’m not even sure kissing Kim’s ass is the wrong thing to do at this stage of the game, since my city might be on the target list and I enjoy not being a cloud of radioactive ash, but the incentives we’re creating by doing it — and more importantly by screwing around with Gadaffi and Saddam a few years ago — are really, really bad.
One thing I wish we (the world, not just the US) could establish is some kind of luxurious consequence-free home for wayward dictators. Make it clear that whatever crimes you may have committed, there’s a point during the uprising/civil war in your country where we offer you a nice exit point–you and everyone in your family/close set of political associates get safe passage out of the country and a guaranteed life of luxury far away from your current country where the peasants are a little cranky about the whole secret police reign of terror/mass looting of the treasury thing you’ve been doing for the last few years. We promise we won’t let anyone fly you to The Hague for any of those tiresome crimes against humanity trials, or hand you back to your successor government in exchange for some diplomatic advantage or something. We’ll even throw in some security for you and your family so you don’t have to worry so much about assassins sent by the families of all the people you had disappeared. But you have to go *now*.
Wielded properly, it seems like that might lead to much better outcomes in the world–civil wars ending early with the dictator’s boarding a one-way flight to the Bahamas, eather than a griding war of attrition because the dictator and his cronies know they’re dead men if they lose power.
The first difficulty here is that it’s really hard to swallow giving the Pol Pots and Pinochets and Mugabes and Pahlavis a luxury home on the beach and a generous living allowance, rather than a blindfold and a cigarette.
The second difficulty is that once we’ve made the promise, there will always be a temptation to back out in this one special case where the dictator was especially unsavory or the new regime is especially important to court.
You think we could keep Napoleon on Elba this time?
I’m interested. I don’t know a ton about the issue, but I’m good at in-depth research. So basically, you would argue it was unjustified, due to the reasoning above, and I would argue that it was? I have a feeling your side is a lot stronger, but I can definitely make the strongest argument possible for the other side. Or is your argument specifically that the public was misled as to the real goals? I consider that almost certain – that’s how these things work IMO. Not really sure I could plausibly argue their claimed motives were sincerely held or that they were honest with the public.
To my knowledge, I have never seen this discussed on Slate Star Codex before, and I would thing the posters here would have a lot of good things to say about it. Assume I’m a guy that’s heard most of the basic answers and even a few weird ones (IE There were aliens but they all died, hid themselves to avoid roving murderous nanobot swarms, or now spend all their time playing video games).
I’ll start with my basic take:
If there was a one/[any reasonable number] chance of a civilization anything like humanity, appearing anywhere in the galaxy, we really should have seen something by now. A few civilizations that “got started” even relatively recently, IE 200,000 years ago, should be blindingly visible by this point. I don’t buy most of the “they invariably die before they reach exodus” arguments, as they rely on probabilities that I simply don’t buy. (EVERY one, REALLY?). I don’t buy most arguments that rely on a singularity/uploading either (a civilization that did that would be able to trivially announce itself to the universe in a pretty dramamtic fashion. They should be reshaping the entire galaxy by now).
But it seems really weird to rely on the anthropic principle, or to assume that life is a once-in-a-galaxy fluke. Maybe it’s a personal prejudice, but I’ve never seen anything terribly shocking about biogenisis. It just seems like something that would be expected to happen if you shake up basic chemistry long enough.
I am forced to conclude that alien life exists, but it is STAGGERINGLY different from us. drives we consider “universal”, like discovery, exploration, communication, and multiplication, are ultra-rare on a galactic scale.* I realize this relies on some weird probabilistic reasoning as well (EVERY exoplanetary species except us? REALLY) but I can’t find a solution that makes more sense.
I would be especially interested in hearing from people who could refute the assumption that these guys should be easy to see, given a few hundred thousand years of time to kill and a desire to reach out and make their presence known to other beings.
* Or, more disturbingly: these drives are objectively a waste of time compared to whatever-the-hell a species gets up to post-singularity. If so, fuck that, I don’t want one.
My best guess is that one of the underlying assumptions of the paradox is wrong, probably the assumption that interstellar travel is possible, desirable or achievable for most civilizations. Further I think that the assumption that accomplishing low level interstellar travel (colonizing nearby places) will lead to high level travel (spreading out and colonizing every place) is poor.
That’s generally considered to be the Great Filter hypothesis – in that one of the steps is one that much harder to achieve to the point that it isn’t expected for an intergalactic civilization to form/have existed.
My assumption is somewhat different – I think that most/all expected intelligent lifeforms are either A) more naturally regulating to not just keep expanding B) not necessarily keep “progressing” in power and technology and will become “stable” at some point before dyson spheres and galaxy-empire.
It seems to me like we don’t remotely have enough evidence about the probability of the development of life (and then intelligence) to make the Fermi Pardox / Drake Equation anything more than a parlor game.
Someone has to be first; evidence suggests it is us. Technologically advanced civilizations(*) have the means to make themselves known over cosmic distances by means including but not limited to colonizing the known universe and which will not be missed by anyone who has made even our level of cursory search. Technologically advanced civilizations also have the means to make it impossible to destroy or coerce them without waging war on a cosmically visible scale. And “solutions” which require every single civilization in a lively galaxy to agree with the proponent’s reasoning as to why they should not do any of these highly visible things, are not plausible once the number of civilizations exceeds half a dozen or so.
More generally, we have no way of estimating several key parameters in the Drake Equation even at order-of-magnitude levels. We’ve got one data point on abiogenesis, and you want to put a p-value on it? The expected number of independently evolved technological civilizations per universe is most likely either >>1 or <>1 is ruled out by the above. Therefore observed universes mostly have one independently evolved technological civilization, plus whatever they chose to uplift. The number of unobserved dead universes, is of no interest.
* By which I mean, more advanced than us but in foreseeable ways that require an infinitesimal fraction of a mere galactic lifetime to achieve.
Is there much sci-fi where humans are the elder race rather than the plucky upstarts?
Sadly, no. Someone needs to change this.
Does Ursula K Le Guin’s Hainish cycle count? We don’t come from Earth, but the ‘aliens’ who populated Earth and other planets are very much like us.
There’s plenty of sci fi with an essentially human universe, and far fewer aliens. But I can’t think of any that has this setup, and then focusses on conflict between humans and aliens, rather than conflict between humans.
Hmm … one half remembered novel had a planet with both humans and non-humans, getting caught up unwillingly in a larger war that eventually had them invaded – but I can’t remember which species ultimately invaded, and was defeated by using the capabilities of the other species. (In particular, there was a local plant that was dangerously poisonous to only one of the two species, giving off something that was absorbed from the air, and the invaders were tricked into basing themselves in an area with lots of this plant…)
I *think* the plant was harmful to humans, and while humans came up with the strategy, most of the troops/militia facing the invaders were non-human as a result, but I’m not sure.
Dinosaurs, by Walter Jon Williams, is a fun example.
The famous Mote in God’s Eye.
There’s a few where the “precursor race” was in fact tomatoes! er humans all along.
r/hfy is a subreddit that is sort of dedicated to this line of thought (humans not being the underdog).
In Speaker for the Dead, the humans are the elder race compared to the Piggies, but not the buggers. Given that in that book there’s only one bugger left, I’d say it counts.
The whole Fermi paradox rests in the case that it’s been quite a few billion years since life was possible – and that by his estimations (which he is well-known for), there should have been plenty of previous “attempts”.
So sure, one can just say that Fermi’s estimate isn’t as good as his reputation holds, but a lot of the alternates hold for instances where his estimate is correct and that we’ve simply been unable to see signs of that civilization.
We’ve been unable to see signs of “that” civilization even though we know how to make ourselves visible to civilizations like us, are not terribly far from the point where we’d have to actively hide ourselves from civilizations like us, and even though Fermi estimates that “that” is actually an ensemble of many civilizations.
So there’s an unstated postulate that 100% of all possible civilizations decide to conceal themselves. Or, given that the Fermi paradox / Drake equation is so often used as a justification for SETI funding, to conceal themselves just barely enough that they can be detected by a civilization like us but only if we look a little bit harder than they have been.
I’m going to go with “they don’t exist” being a vastly more parsimonious explanation.
We do?
My personal theory is simply that technological civilization cannot fit in interstellar luggage.
The more advanced we get, the larger and more interconnected our economy gets. – If that is a hard “law”, then anyone capable of building a starship would have an economy consisting of many billions of people and the ship would be the product of that vast network.. which wont fit aboard. So you cant colonize. Surviving on an alien world or in deep space would require a breath of tools and expertise which simply cannot be launched across the chasms between the stars. Probes ? You bet. Research teams? If they have ice in their veins and a pragmatic attitude towards being restored from backup if the ship breaks, sure..
Colonies? Suicide.
There are some theories about galaxy development that if true, would mean we are not quite a few billions of years since life was possible. Young, hot massive stars burn fast and supernova frequently, sterilizing swathes of the galaxy at regular intervals. These stars may have just about died off, meaning it’s only the past few billion years in which life could evolve. And would be a little more likely in our lower density edge of the galaxy.
What is the basis for the idea that life is extremely easily detectable? I know I’ve read several articles in the past that all the worries about us beaming radio signals into space are probably worrying about nothing, and that we can flip the logic there for SETI – that if there was another Earth in Alpha Centauri giving off the same signals we were, our radio telescopes still wouldn’t detect them due to the fact that the signals just aren’t strong enough.
There’s the that a planet with significant amounts of life will have a chemically unstable atmosphere.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaia_hypothesis
It’s not that other civilizations are easily detectable, but that any civilization that’s had a few million years to spread out would be unavoidably detectable. And yet earth was not colonized by replicator robots (unless that’s what life itself is) and we don’t see Dyson spheres all over the sky.
I don’t think planetary-based life-forms are the most prevalent in the Universe. Landing on a planet is a one-way ticket: once down the gravity well and under the atmosphere, it takes a huge amount of energy, resilience and power output to get up. Since almost every resource a colony need is readily available from the asteroid belt, I don’t think most life form would bother landing and establishing a long-lasting connection with a planet before sailing off to other worlds.
In that sense the answer to Fermi Paradox may lie in Solar System’s asteroid belt – we didn’t find anyone because we didn’t look there yet.
Refresh my memory, how many spacecraft have we sent to the Solar System’s asteroid belt to look for interesting stuff? Not to mention all the telescopes.
Four, if I remember correctly: Rosetta, Dawn, NEAR Shoemaker and Hayabusa. Don’t think we can confidently cross out any (derelict) spaceship factory in our backyard just yet.
Eh, not exactly. On Earth, minerals are concentrated via geological, hydrological, and biological processes that have played out for billions of years. But asteroids are dead, unchanging worlds. So yes, there’s absolutely trillions of tons of platinum in them thar’ asteroids. There’s an atom of it over there, and atom of it over there, an atom over it over there…
Asteroid mining is not as simple as “land on asteroid; wail away with pick axe.” It might well be easier to extract resources from a living world where billions of years of activity have conveniently concentrated them for you.
A lot of asteroids — or at least meteorites — seem to be remnants of partially differentiated objects. Iron meteorites (which we think are similar to M-type asteroids, a common class) are almost pure nickel-iron, probably come from planetesimal cores, and are better iron ore than anything we’ve got on Earth. The earliest iron tools were made of those meteorites, cold-forged into shape without refinement.
Do you have a source for that? I participated in a QA once with a guy who was developing commercial asteroid mining and he agreed with my statement.
Everything I said is on Wikipedia. And I’ve seen some of those meteorites, and one meteoric-iron knife, personally. Widmanstätten patterns are really pretty.
Now, it’s likely that minerals in asteroids aren’t concentrated in the same way as they are on Earth, where a lot of stuff gets built up by hydrological processes. And some asteroid classes might be completely undifferentiated. But I’m fairly confident in what I’ve said about M-type asteroids as far as it goes.
Not all asteroids are created equal. Some asteroids (Class M) are made out of what is essentially low-grade steel. Others are clumps of rock, a few of which might have useful amounts of water. So yes, there is concentration, and useful levels of it, too. Plus, the gravity well is really, really deep.
Random question:
How plausible would it be to just attach boosters of some kind to a useful asteroid and use it as the base for your ship and raw materials for the interstellar travel? How much energy would you need to push a small one out of orbit from the sun and in a direction you want?
Or, for a martian colony what about aiming a valuable asteroid towards it and slamming it into the surface a few years ahead of your colonists?
The rocket equation’s going to give you trouble there. Asteroids are heavy and in most cases you won’t be able to use much of one as reaction mass. You’d have to find one that’s mostly volatiles, which are rare in the inner Solar System, and run it through a propulsion system that’s fairly agnostic to the type of reaction mass it’s using. Even then top speed will be limited because most of the stuff you’re using as reaction mass will have high molecular weights.
Large asteroids don’t survive impact in one piece, or even in conveniently sized chunks — if there’s no atmosphere or it’s too big for the atmosphere to brake it, it impacts with an energy several times higher than you’d get with an equal weight of TNT. You’d end up splattering vaporized asteroid and regolith over a wide area of the Martian surface, mostly as fine dust. This might be what you want if your asteroid (or more likely comet) is made of water, but probably not if your asteroid is made of, say, iron or olivine.
My model of a spacefaring civilization is that it would eventually end up sending probes at speeds approaching c to all stars and otherwise useful sources of negentropy to harvest them, destroying all significantly less intelligent life in its wake. The ultimate cause for this is that aggressive expansion is advantageous to factions within a civilization, who would thus outcompete less aggressive factions (see Scott’s Moloch). Proximate reasons could be a (friendly, to its creators) AI trying to maximize its expected lifetime and probability of survival in intergalactic war (e.g. as in Friendship is Optimal, which is a much better read than its title would suggest imho), an unintentional modification / bug (“mutation”) in a Von-Neumann-Probe (“space cancer”?), or good old paperclips. I think this is very likely to happen within centuries in a civilization at our curent technological level.
(First contact with such a civilization would probably not be a spaceship with ambassadors, but galaxies apparently darkening / disappearing near the edge of the observable universe. The volume of darkened space would appear to us to be a prolate spheroid with its major axis pointing our way, and with apparent growth rate exceeding c. We would possibly stop existing not much later, since a faction of the civilization that checks for extraterrestrial life before harvesting would have a competitive disadvantage, but it is also possible that competition within the civilization has not reached this point when they arrive *fingers crossed*.)
l’d say we haven’t made contact with extraterrestrial intelligence because the timespan between a civilization being visible to us or having the means to communicate, and a civilization aggressively colonizing all of space, is very short compared to evolutionary timescales. We haven’t met any non-primate intelligent civilization on earth: if one had emerged before homo, it would probably have been around for millions of years already, and it would have so thoroughly reshaped earth that we would never have naturally evolved (and if humans had been bred artificially by members of this civilization, we would never have needed to “search” for them). The same is true for space: If intelligent life existed in our past light-cone, they would probably have trampled our ancestors when they were single-celled, so we are probably the first.
Maybe, maybe not.
My personal pet theory is that by the time your technology advances enough to travel between stars, you no longer need to – that is, your home star produces so much more energy than you need that you can support an almost arbitrarily large civilization without needing to go to another one, at least for a few billion years.
Also, once you have the technology that allows interstellar travel (assuming no FTL), you can pretty much live indefinitely in space, so why would anyone travel light years away to a different star, when you’ve got near infinite space close to your own star.
My favorite ridiculous theory is that dark matter is just alien spaceships accelerating as close as they can to the speed of light in order to maximize their time dilation relative to each other, to get better returns on their investment portfolios.
Jake:
You still need materials and energy. I think those are concentrated in solar systems, albeit not necessarily in Earth-like planets.
But then you would have to account for population increases. As time passes, more people will use the Sun’s energy and(more speculatively), they will use the energy available to them more intensely. In the span of billions of years, they will either need to spread out or enforce population restrictions.
Would they, though? Stars produce a *really massive* amount of energy. To take the Earth as an example, the figure you hear quoted a lot is that more solar energy hits the Earth every hour than is used by the entirety of human civilization in a year.
And that’s just the extraordinarily tiny percentage of the sun’s energy that actually reaches the Earth – most is just dispersing into space. If we had the ability to capture any kind of significant fraction of that energy and use it, you could support a pretty ridiculous population with basically limitless energy for each of them.
Think about the time scales we are talking about here and how exponential growth works. You have to deal with Moloch eventually.
Population growth isn’t exponential, though. It looked like it for a while, but current estimates are that due to declining growth rates, it will take centuries before the next doubling of the population.
But let’s pretend that isn’t true, and that given access to seemingly limitless energy, we start doubling the population every generation. Let us further assume that we start with everyone on Earth consuming as much energy per capita as an American does now, and then double that every generation too. This seems wildly overestimating it, but sure.
After 200 years of both of those things doubling every 20 years, with 71.6 billion people each using 41 gigawatts of energy per year, they will have fully exhausted the amount of solar energy that hits the Earth. We wouldn’t be using the full energy of the sun until another 180 years or so after that, with 9.2 trillion people, each individually using 10.5 terrawatts of power per year. Actually, even that would be fine, it would be the doubling after that which would use more energy than the sun is putting out. (By comparison, all of human civilization currently uses about 18 terrawatts.)
So yes, if both population and energy use doubled every 20 years, we would quickly exhaust the energy the sun provides – but when you actually work out what that kind of doubling would mean, it seems really unlikely to actually happen. Ie, trillions of people seems plausible at some distant point for a very advanced society, but each of them individually using the full energy of the modern Earth seems questionable, unless they are using technologies so far beyond our own that worrying about energy production is probably also an irrelevant concern.
I meant exponential growth in regards to energy consumption, not population growth. I think the former is more plausible than the latter. As long as either population or energy use per person in increasing, on a long enough scale, then it necessarily follows that eventually the solar energy will not have enough energy to support everyone. If you want to avoid that, then both energy use per person and population will have to stop increasing and I don’t see that happening absent some kind of catastrophe that causes humanity to permanently be taken down a notch. I’m not even sure that exponential growth is necessary, as a billion years is an incredibly long time.
At some point, I assume energy dissappation will be a big problem.
I just wrote out my theory about this in a LessWrong post a while ago. It’s here. The crux is that because of Many Worlds, the survivorship bias applies.
Oh, and alternate answer to the Fermi Paradox:
The aliens actually have been detected, the government literally just released videos of UFOs that they actually think are probably aliens, it was on the front page of the NY Times website and nobody really cared.
The Drake Equation’s biggest weakness is that we have no information on two key terms – how often does life evolve on a habitable planet, and how often does life evolve intelligence? Currently, we’ve only seen one example of a life-bearing planet, which isn’t much to go on.
We’re finally getting solid data on how common exoplanets are, but AFAIK the best we can do for finding habitable planets is “planets that are the right distance to not instantly cook or freeze anything that lives on it,” which is… not really that helpful for finding aliens. So “Maybe intelligent life is just really rare” is still a plausible answer to the Drake Equation (for now).
From the dataset of 1 we can estimate that on average it took 200 million years for life to evolve, some 1.8 billion years for life to be detectable from other stars (by producing oxygen in sufficient amounts) and another 2.45 billion years for development of intelligence.
So, from the dataset of 1 and taking a very conservative 100 years as an average lifetime for technological civilization, I would assume that there is life on almost every habitable planet, biosignatures should be detected on 50% of them, and probability to find technological civilization on a habitable planet is about 0.000002%.
Habitable bodies are common. We don’t need fancy 21C telescopes to find them. There are 10 habitable bodies in the solar system. That is, places that could support methane-metabolizing “extremophiles.” It is we who are the extremophiles, not them. They may well outweigh us on even on Earth. (But that doesn’t address whether life exists on those 10 bodies.)
One solution to the Fermi Paradox, which I don’t often see referenced, is that life is vanishingly rare on the galactic scale but common in the universe. That is, there could be only two or three intelligent civilizations in any given galaxy at any given time, but since there are upwards of a hundred billion galaxies…
Not even the most advanced civilization would venture beyond its own galaxy, and it would be virtually impossible to detect radio (or other) signals from so far away. So we’re not alone, technically, but for all practical purposes we’re never going to make contact with another civilization.
I am going to throw out a different solution that I haven’t seen discussed that address your question
God made Earth with life on it and so the base assumption in the Fermi Paradox is wrong. The probability of life happening randomly is 0 and the reason we don’t find any other life is that it doesn’t exist.
I am curious if anyone here has thought about it as a possibility? I know that I would have to seriously reconsider if God existed if we found aliens.
Why wouldn’t God make aliens?
I’d like some help understanding The Last Psychiatrist/Hotel Concierge. A couple writers I respect seem to admire him, and I can’t figure out why, and that makes me suspect I’m missing out on something interesting.
There are two difficulties I have with him, one about style, and one about substance. The stylistic problem is that he writes so very coyly — as if he’s solved a puzzle, and doesn’t want to share the solution outright, but instead wants to flatter the other people who’ve guessed it and annoy the ones who haven’t. This makes it hard to tell what he’s on about. But often, as far as I can tell, what he’s on about is that the world is full of shallow, vapid, cartoonishly stereotypical assholes who are miserable in cartoonishly stereotypical ways, and who will never stop being miserable because they’re narcissists who deserve it. And — this is the problem with substance — even if that were true, it doesn’t seem interesting enough to be the basis for a long-running well-respected blog.
So… what am I missing? Are there places where he drops the coy tone and says directly what he thinks? In particular:
– Does he ever define “narcissism” in a brief and straightforward way? He seems to use the word differently from everyone else I know, and to have a lot of scorn for people who don’t grok the difference — but does he at some point explain what the difference is?
– Does he ever make concrete proposals for how he’d like some part of the world to be different — either politics, or pop culture, or the field of psychology, or anything else?
– Does he ever point approvingly to other, clearer writers and say “This person gets it”? Or has some other, clearer writer given a summary of his ideas?
Why do you assume that they’re the same person? Early HC reads like someone writing TLP fanfic. At a minimum, if it’s the same guy, he got high on his own supply and got a lot less snappy. There’s also a difference between different HC posts – there’s some where one point is fairly clearly made; the most recent one feels more like three points made in five posts of writing.
What I got from TLP is that a major source of bad things is people thinking of themselves as the protagonist of a story that is being told. That might be just what I’m taking from it, though. What you get out isn’t necessarily what a writer puts in. One could look at the latest HC post, take the idea that what he’s saying is Goodhart’s Law applied to relationships, take from that the idea that the problem is not taking the time to get to know people, trying to look for a shortcut to figuring out whether a person is OK or not before you sleep with them or whatever. Is that the point?
I like TLP more, but I binge-read TLP at a point where I was in a very receptive state of mind, and I remember the good posts all sort of blended together. There’s a lot of forgettable or dumb stuff. I didn’t exactly take notes.
Er, sorry — I only assume they’re the same guy because I’ve seen others making that assumption in a way that made it sound like an open secret. I definitely don’t have any first-hand evidence one way or the other.
I think writing in that style gives a lot of readers the illusion that they are close to understanding the BIG SECRET about the world, and that illusion is very emotionally attractive. If the author was straightforward, the readers would not find it so alluring, and it would turn out that either: the thesis is fairly banal, the thesis is unsupported by the evidence, or there is no thesis.
Frankly, this is what I’d assume was going on too if it wasn’t for people like Scott whose thinking I respect claiming there was more substance to it.
I’d put it somewhere in between. TLP and HC are both authors where you can get something from it, but it’s vague enough that it buzzes around in your head and links together with other stuff, then you project it back. “Teach a man to fish” sort of situation. The positive reading of this is that giving your readers the ability to figure things out themselves is good; the negative that it’s in the same domain as the Forer effect or the Carnegie trick of getting people to talk about themselves so they think you’re interesting.
If that’s the output of that type of thinking, I’m not sure I see the value in it.
One important piece of context is that he either practices or at least greatly admires psychoanalysis. A lot of his posts are ~50% bitching that all he does is write prescriptions instead of psychoanalyzing patients. You get the sense that he would kill to practice in 19th century Vienna.
I don’t understand psychoanalytic theory and I don’t particularly want to for the same reason that I don’t want to spend time understanding æther theory or any other discredited scientific model. But the gist of it that I do understand is that narcissism is a whole big thing, which includes the colloquial definition of narcissism but also a lot of behaviors and ways of thinking that we wouldn’t normally think of as narcissistic.
In one of his posts, I don’t remember the name, he praises the wife of a man undergoing a mid-life crisis for pointedly ignoring / bluntly dismissing his attempts to redefine himself until he snapped out of it. The man presumably wasn’t a bad husband or a bad father or even a bad employee but he didn’t want to be “just” a good husband, father and professional. Except, well, that’s what he actually was and his flailing for a different cooler identity was pathetic and ridiculous.
It sounds a lot like what people tell me* Jordan Peterson says but with fewer dragons and lobsters. You have a role in the world already and that’s a more “authentic” identity than any ideology or corporate brand you could identify with instead. Let yourself be defined by the things you do and your relationships with other people and stop worrying about it.
*I don’t watch YouTube videos of people talking unless they’re also playing video games skillfully and/or humorously.
“For the record”, TLP said a few times that most of his work was forensic. E.g. evaluating patients for competency to stand trial, be released from involuntary care, etc.
Thanks for the correction. I had read the article where he said that but apparently didn’t absorb it.
Given “or at least greatly admires”, it doesn’t even count as a correction …
I think I’ve read just about all of TLP and I’m not sure I have much grasp on his views of psychoanalysis. It’s unlikely he’s done much past his schooling given his age and degree — psychiatrists mostly hand out drugs on as fast a schedule as possible these days. He definitely does say the odd good thing about it, though. (Second to last paragraph. *sigh* I generally look for some HTML ID to link to more directly but older stuff often lacks them.)
Edit: Whoops — the total of section IV is more interesting, pertinent, and equivocal than just the mention of the word in that paragraph. Teach me to Ctrl-F.
I get the impression your frustration is due to a list of specific things you are seeking out in TLP/HC writing that you are not finding: concrete proposals, definitions of key terms, references to authorities, etc etc. In this case you are barking up the wrong tree.
In my opinion the value in reading TLP/HC is like the value in appreciating a good film. It’s a perspective on things, rather than a strict taxonomy or survey. In the case of TLP it’s the perspective of a cynic who provides cautionary tales about the consumption of media, and who looks at behavioural psych through the acting out of archetypes.
What Urstoff says elsewhere in these replies regarding TLP’s tone being used to create an air of secrecy is a fair description, but I disagree that it leaves the reader empty-handed. It’s just a narrative device used to pull you through the mire of his own bitter, caustic thought process and to me it’s clear he does this in a self-aware way and with good humour.
Scott’s discussion of why we really shouldn’t want to have a Universal Jobs program included a number of elements that had to do with poor implementation, e.g. that the jobs will be made to suck more than they need to and that it will be made bureaucratically difficult to switch jobs. And these are things that would almost certainly be part of any real Universal Jobs program, and need to be considered. I would have preferred that discussion not have been derailed two steps into “UBI sucks because most people are shiftless layabouts if given the opportunity”. Suffice it to say, I agree that Universal Jobs sucks in part because it will probably be implemented poorly, but so long as there is any chance it will be implemented at all, maybe we should talk about how to do it better.
Now I want to talk about how the UBI will also be implemented poorly, if it is ever implemented at all. Not about how it turns everyone into shiftless layabouts, that’s basically just ideology, but how it will predictably be implemented in a way that screws over even diligent people who want to make the best of it. And maybe talk about how to do it right if we get the chance. But here’s what I am pretty sure will be done wrong:
1. “Universal” will be watered down to exclude both rich people who obviously don’t need it, and shiftless layabouts who obviously don’t deserve it. The first part at least can mostly be dealt with by an income cap assessed via our current income tax machinery, and if limited to the truly rich wouldn’t be too disruptive. The second part, requires an elaborate and powerful bureaucracy specifically tasked with making sure the wrong sort of people stay truly poor.
2. Unless we are confident we have kept all the shiftless layabouts off the UBI, we are going to punish and stigmatize people who collect the UBI in order to satisfy some people’s sense of justice and also to discourage use of this expensive service. And if the punishment takes the form of making people stand in line to turn in paperwork or make themselves available for public-service work, that goes against the economic freedom to combine UBI with low-wage labor. Likewise if the stigma amounts to a label of “shiftless layabout – do not hire”.
3. Major bureaucracies which should be made redundant and shuttered by the UBI, will instead carve out and protect bits of turf to keep themselves gainfully employed and empowered. The UBI won’t be sufficient for a severely disabled person who needs round-the-clock assistance, and while one obvious solution is for everyone to get long-term disability insurance in the market, another is to keep SSDI – and the entire Social Security Administration to run it. There are ways to arrange for UBI to cover children’s living expenses, but there’s also just limiting UBI to adults and keeping AFDC/TANF/Food Stamps. Bureaucrats are really, really good at making sure their own jobs are not red-lined out of the budget.
4. The UBI will be set at an unreasonably, unaffordiably high level by pointing to sob stories involving photogenic single mothers with four children in the bay area, referencing an arbitrary definition of “poverty” that will necessarily set itself somewhere above plain UBI, and neglecting the bit where UBI recipients are supposed to be supplementing their income with part-time or gig work. More money for poor people isn’t a bad thing in its own right, but it is likely to either crash the economy or incentivize failures #1 and #2 above.
5. Others that I am probably missing but expect the commentariat here will be able to fill in.
A UBI is the least-bad solution I have yet seen for dealing with mass technological unemployment. I would favor implementing a UBI if MTU were imminent, or if some transient political circumstance made it likely a UBI could be implemented with relatively few of the failures noted above. But unless circumstances were particularly favorable, I would expect the results to be anything but a utopia.
In particular, I would expect a poor or even mediocre implementation of UBI to enforce a strong class system. On the top, people with upper-middle-class jobs, management and STEM and the like, six figure salaries, paying taxes to support the UBI, never claiming it for themselves even if they could because the additional 10% or so in income does not compensate for the stigma. On the bottom, people condemned to UBI Hell with maybe a little bit of off-books gig work. And in the “middle”, but a lot closer to the bottom, people with crap jobs from which they can be fired on a one-way trip to UBI Hell if they get too uppity. Or, slightly better, one can claim UBI while working one of the lower-tier crap jobs and so we get mobility at that level, but then the actual wages of the crap jobs are adjusted downwards to compensate – and there’s no chance of being hired for the good jobs, which are only open to people who don’t have the stink of UBI on them.
And now I’m tempted to turn this into an adversarial collaboration, but it would probably be cheating to ask for Scott as my partner. Also, there’s going to be a distinct shortage of hard data to work with (cue David Friedman telling me about four archaic societies I’ve never heard of that kept good records of their UBI implementations).
To expand on 3, I think the biggest one is that UBI does not eliminate (at least for a couple years even in good case scenarios) the underlining reasons and arguments that brought forth the other welfare programs in the first place.
Even if the UBI prompters say that it’s going to replace them, the various interest groups will bring them back stating how UBI isn’t sufficient and the “just give it a few years to fix everything” isn’t going to be convincing enough to stop them.
An interesting symmetry to this might be the flat/simple tax that some US conservatives proposed in the 2016 election. There’s a reason why ~50% of all congress proposals are related to changes to the tax code.
@John Schilling
Your objections pretty much all boil down to people not accepting an actual UBI and instead implementing a more welfare-like system instead, and then calling that an UBI.
See also the implementation of “healthcare for everybody” as Obamacare.
While we’re at it, I don’t know enough to have any confidence in my concerns, but here are my concerns with a UBI.
1) Children: Above a certain point (“X”), a UBI will incent people who are willing to raise their children in poverty to have more children in order to increase the parents’ lifestyle. Below a certain point (“Y”), a UBI will not allow children to live in what society considers acceptable economic circumstances. Worse, I am concerned that Y > X, possibly by a lot. This is going to result in enough child suffering to create a tension on the program, even if it reduces net child suffering overall.
2) Lobbying incentives: I worry that it will create an incentive to spend more time lobbying for increases in UBI and less time doing activities that other people value. I also don’t see any way that it doesn’t up crufted up like the tax code, with all kinds of nooks and crannies designed to incent or reward various behavior.
To respond to point 2, I like the idea of a UBI that is explicitly income redistribution where the amount each person gets is determined by the budget surplus for that year. If you want to add new programs/start new wars/etc, you are going to do it by taking money from everyone on UBI or raising taxes. Conversely, if you want to raise UBI, you either need to cut programs/wars/etc, or raise taxes. I think that should end up in a semi-stable state that ends in people actually caring if the budget is balanced at all, though it does get rid of some macroeconomic tools.
I like that a lot. I take it we’d either hold the debt stable or pay it down by some fixed amount relative to GDP? You definitely couldn’t enact a “let’s pay off the entire debt first, then get a UBI.”
I guess you would still get a constant threat of politicians running on “let’s tax the rich a little more and stick it in the UBI” – the salami would stop getting sliced when (if ever) the majority of voters were convinced they were doing actual damage to economic growth.
There’s also always the issue of fraud.
Like the case where several million babies disappeared when the IRS started requiring Social Security numbers for dependents to be listed.
Though I suspect that’s going to be more of an issue with less developed countries similar to voter fraud.
For better or worse, UBI will probably prompt the creation of a nation ID for any country that implements it if they didn’t have it before (namely the US).
Fraud will exist, but I don’t think it will be a large issue. It will surely be tied to SSN. Some people hide grandma’s death to keep claiming SSN but it’s not that common.
Of course, that will raise the fight of whether immigrants (illegal or otherwise) get it.
A UBI claimable only by citizens will create new waves of illegal immigration as employers give up trying to pay $15 / hour to hire Americans to do work. This will be enforced as well as it is now, which is barely.
I don’t have further objections to fill in yet, but I want to chime in and say this encapsulates my view perfectly as well.
I think there is a worse possible outcome than the ones you mention.
You end up with a society where a large part of the population is doing nothing of value to other people, is consuming resources produced by other people, and is low on skills, ambition, energy. At some point ideologies change and it becomes acceptable for the part of the population that is productive and competent to decide they would be better off without the deadweight. If they are in a generous mood they put birth control in the water supply and drink bottled water themselves. If they are less generous … .
Just moving off to Galt’s Gulch is easier at that point.
I normally think people threatening GG are full of it, but it’s less drastic than sterilization. If some region ends up with a concentration of the actual workers, things can snowball from there. The workless, being workless, will have a hard time organizing an army to go after the workers to enslave them.
This brought delight to my day on many different levels. Thanks. 🙂
Spoiler: they are all 12th century Iceland.
What of the idea that we move from Mass Technological Unemployment to Mass Technological Employment? I will point out that the modern technological societies we live in have done a REMARKABLE job of allowing people to monetize and market previously difficult-to-monetize and difficult-to-market skills. Or , to make myself more clear at the risk of generating a strawman of my opinion “Who actually thought 30 years ago that “professional video game player”” was going to be a real profession?
I predict that whether we like it or not, we will still have many, many ways to be employed in services that are not “burger flipper” and pay much better. However I suspect that the nature of that employment will change models drastically. I predict a sort of “Hustle economy” where what is selected for is no longer cognitive ability or conscientiousness, but a general factor of “hustle” (which is probably closely linked to conscientiousness but I am attempting to distinguish a person’s ability to establish a “personal brand” and market oneself’s Universal Human Talents to others from “ability to follow orders of a superior” and “ability to tolerate boring drugery”). Of course, the high-cognition high-conscientiousness people will still wind up with robot empires, but it may not foresee the End of Income for the Underprivileged.
Anecdotally – being a Creative used to be a laughed-at idea for anyone even thinking of making a living. Now there exist millions and millions of ways to monetize your art, some of which are entirely self-driven.
But even today, it’s still very difficult for artists and people in niche “leisure jobs” like pro video gamers to make more than poverty wages.
StarCraft 2 pro gamers are some of the most famous in the world, but ignoring the very best guys who are household names in South Korea, it’s quickly apparent that it’s not a substitute for a real job.
Right now, the 100th best StarCraft 2 player is ‘Dmytro “DIMAGA” Filipchuk’.
https://www.esportsearnings.com/players/1058-dimaga-dmytro-filipchuk
Over his ten year career, he’s only made $66,313.11, which averages out to not even working part-time at McDonald’s. It gets worse when you realize that the game has probably consumed most of his time during the last decade, muscling out time that could have been spent working other jobs or getting a degree. A pro StarCraft 2 player’s career typically goes downhill fast in their late 20s as their reflexes slow, so even the best guys can only count on a few years of high income.
So, in all of StarCraft 2 fandom, only the top 70 players might be winning more money (averaged over at least a five-year career span) than they’d make at a minimum wage job.
Yes, I know StarCraft 2 isn’t the only video game where you can make money from tournaments and broadcasting your play on YouTube, but even if we assume the “job market” is 1,000 times bigger than what exists for StarCraft 2, it’s clear how far short it falls satisfying demand for jobs.
Following your link almost all of Dimaga’s earnings come from a 3 year stretch where he made $27,000, $16,000 and $15,000. If you go by earnings per year the 500th highest earning player on your list made $37,000 in 2017, well above poverty wages.
Huh? The 500th highest-earning StarCraft 2 player has earned $2,485.78 over his two-year career.
https://www.esportsearnings.com/players/37286-meomaika-tran-hong-phuc
You must be looking at the list of player earnings for all tracked video games. The site tracks 100 different games.
I stand by what I said. No matter how you slice and dice the figures, and even if something like the Ready Player One “Oasis” comes along, pro video gaming will never provide >minimum wage income for even 0.1% of the working-age population.
Yes, I was looking at the all esports pages. The fact that hundreds to thousands (once you count youtube, casters etc) make solid incomes, and then people who play poker, fantasy sports, play instruments, coach and give lessons in things they love at well above poverty wages is a strong position against what you said.
Poverty level wages in the US is about $5 an hour full time for a single individual, what people really mean when they talk about how hard it is to be an artist is the fact that they can’t pursue their absolute passion while also having the family they want while also being financially comfortable. They don’t phrase it like that because it becomes obvious that they are asking for a whole crap load more than the average person gets.
In addition to firing people who get uppity, banishing them to UBI hell, what about the people on UBI with the Wrong Opinions who spend their limitless free time plastering their Wrong Opinions all over the internet?
5. Some small but non-trivial group of UBI recipients will gamble/drink/badly invest all their money. Their children will starve in the streets unless we have equivalents of TANF, Section 8, Medicare, and all other major social programs. The population will not stand for this. We then have to pay for a UBI _and_ all our current social programs (with the same bureaucrats determining eligibility, taking their percentage off of the top…)
(or, as David says, possibly worse: the population *will* stand for this and we watch our underclass actively die. )
There is some moral hazard that would be undone if the US were to stick to its guns and say “no, you had your chance, now die on the streets.” I don’t know where it is, but some fraction (between 1% and 99%) would say “oh, they mean it,” and shape up.
I think this is moot because it will never happen.
I have 2 possible ideas for a research:
1) Could LSD or other hallucinogens cause foot fetish? (My hypothesis is that because foot fetish is linked to cross-talk between brain parts responsible for feet and genitalia and LSD increases connectivity between parts of brain that it could cause that)
2) Do straight males with less empathy choose porn without male actors? (My hypothesis is that males in porn are to relate to them but if that ability is lacking person would see them as useless)
I’m not psychologist and not even in any social sciences so I don’t know if there would be any point in testing that or if survey would be the best way to approach it. Does someone know something about that or could give me an advice??
Probably not unless you were taking LSD when you were five years old. Most of the stuff I’d read on the subject indicates that fetishes are set quite early.
Fetishes getting set before puberty is pretty weird if you think about it.
That’s interesting; I’m pretty sure my own fetishes were set in early adulthood. I guess that makes me a weirdo among the weirdos. I have a friend who claims to be able give himself fetishes (and abandon them later) by volition. I’m skeptical, to say the least.
I remember reading somewhere that foot fetishes were more common in times/places with STD epidemics.
How would you distinguish “relating to the sex act being performed on the man” (empathy with the man’s sensations) and “relating to the acts the men are performing on the women” (empathy with the man’s desires/will)? No matter what data you get, you can’t prove it’s one or the other.
I’d study producers of pornography: first, discard producers who hire male actors for pornography. Then study those who (1) themselves participate in pornography or (2) do not use males at all in their pornography. (1) gets rid of the possibility of relating to the man’s sensations, since sex acts are either directly performed on the man or in the case of (2) not performed at all. Then you’re studying the empathy for male desire/will.
How exactly you’d sample this, I don’t know.
Why are street drugs, especially cocaine, so often adulterated with other drugs?
I’m not talking about cutting valuable product with inert (or at least low-cost) fillers, impurities resulting from bad production processes, or users/suppliers knowingly mixing drugs to achieve certain effects e.g. speedballs.
Back when I argued about politics on the Internet, it was a common libertarian/pro-legalization talking point that street drugs being intentionally “laced” with other drugs (e.g. marijuana + pcp) was basically a myth, largely on the grounds that dealers have no economic incentive. The upshot was that a lot of Just Say No horror stories were made up. There was some concession that a clueless user might in some circumstances order the “special” without knowing what was in it. The argument was reasonably convincing. Why would suppliers spend more money to produce a less safe/pleasant product? (Again, a separate argument from doing this to save money.)
However, over the past several years I’ve had to supervise a lot of drug tests. Nearly everyone who tests positive for cocaine also tests positive for “something else”, usually some sort of opioid, and while they generally readily admit to using cocaine once caught they’re always surprised at the something else. I bring this up because recently someone I know died using cocaine that turned out also to contain fentanyl. Obviously he can’t be asked directly but there’s a great deal of evidence he had no idea. There’s no way anyone who knows what fentanyl is would use it to “stretch” a batch of cocaine. What gives?
Poor shipping and handling procedures at the drug warehouse.
(mostly a guess)
Supply lines are very fragile in the drug world compared to the legal world. One arrest, broken hydroponics system or guy who gets to high to make a delivery for a few days can dry up a local area, but shortages are when the largest margins are made. If you sell your cocaine unadulterated then when your supply dries up you are first out of the game, if you are willing to cut it up with something else you are the one with a “supply” for the longest and make the most money. If you cut it up with inert materials (corn starch) then your clients just get a shitty high and will be happy to turn somewhere else when supply goes back to normal, but if you find things to cut it with that get them high (enough) you can skirt this issue.
Even mixtures of two drugs can work this way, if you sell speed balls then you can adjust for the harder to find ingredient, going from 50/50 to 60/40 one way or the other (note I have no idea the actual ratios involved in speed balls) depending on what is available.
Finally there is also probably a whole lot of cross contamination going on at the various levels of drug distribution. The guy cutting your cocaine probably doesn’t have a high level of conscientiousness.
Are they adulterated that often? I’ve read a few papers from Energy Control and others, and the upshot seems to be that street drugs are typically fairly pure, with the exception of cocaine (apparently always cut with levamisole or something else, suggesting it happens upstream at the cartel origin) and recently, opiates (primarily heroin) with synthetic opiates (fentanyl, carfentanil) to cover up for cutting. But all the other categories like MDMA, marijuana, psychedelics, apparently are pure and mostly have dosing problems.
It’s really just cocaine and I bet that’s the answer. Cut with levisamole (which isn’t tested for and I hadn’t heard of before you brought it up), and the opiate maintains the expected potency. E.g., 50% cocaine, 49% levisamole, 1% fentanyl or whatever. That makes way, way more sense than cutting cocaine with fentanyl.
Slightly on-topic. I volunteer in EMS. A class I recently took, taught by a toxicologist, mentioned that as a part of the regulatory cat-and-mouse game, a large amount of “designer drugs” are coming into the country. These are usually referred to as things like “synthetic marijuana” or similar. In these cases, chemists abroad make changes to existing drugs in ways that make them technically legal and also so that they don’t trigger existing drug tests.
Unfortunately, this means that people are now taking drugs which have an un-studied pharmacological effect. Also, the users don’t actually know what they are “really” getting. And there aren’t any standard tests for it; these apparently take months to develop. So you get patients in the ER who are high on “mystery white power” that you can determine isn’t cocaine and isn’t heroin. Great … that narrows it down.
Where do you live? In the US, “synthetic marijuana”/”spice” was something of a fad about five years ago but seems to have gotten less popular (although I also lived in a different part of the country then). Anecdotally I knew a lot of people that tried the stuff, had various bad experiences, and went back to good old cannabis. That was also about the time that THC vapes became more common, too, as another possible substitute.
Increasingly liberal attitudes to extramarital relations between drugs. Divorce between drugs is also peaking.
The rise of insobs is another unfortunate side effect.
There was a conversation on a recent thread about deference to experts in areas in which you are not yourself expert. Most, I think, seemed to agree that, on the one hand, there are times where one could be entitled to reject an expert community on grounds of serious problems (I don’t know — the Soviet Lysenkoist community based on the political imperatives operating on it during its time of dominance), and also, on the other hand, that there are many times when you ought to defer without blinking an eye (some wholly apolitical, non-“tribal” technical issue in some scientific field you know nothing about). The question, I think, comes in the wide intermediate range along the spectrum between these two poles.
I’ve been continuing to mull this over, and it occurs to me that I’m 99% sure Scott Alexander wrote something highly relevant to this question, but I can’t easily get my hands on it by searching. So going by memory I’m certainly going to butcher this, but take it as what little I retained from it rather than what he actually said.
The gist, I think, was a thought experiment where you imagine a world where for whatever historical, path-dependent reasons you want to make up, there emerged an overwhelming predominance of the academic community and the journalistic community and the wider intelligentsia in favor of an ideology that we would all view as terribly wrong and even immoral. Imagine that OUR beliefs in the actual world were so highly stigmatized by this hypothetical community that there really wasn’t an openness to consider them.
The question is, taking into account all the things like (a) the emerging replicability and methodological problems that can unconsciously skew research programs that are so ably discussed on this blog all the time, (b) the ability of both self-selection of research topics and the power of funding mechanisms supporting the dominant worldview to channel research in favored directions, (c) the strong cultural incentive not to lend aid and comfort to views that are seen as supporting an enemy worldview, (d) the power of media and the intelligentsia to filter and characterize (and often misharacterize) research results, and (e) etc. — I’m sure I’m not pulling in everything relevant here — in light of all that, how confident are we that that culture couldn’t put together an epistemically grounded worldview just as seemingly strong as ours seems to us? Particularly given that nobody is expert in all the subjects pulling together the big picture — at best, someone will be an expert in one or maybe two areas, relying on the broader zeitgeist to fill in the larger worldview into which you fit the few pieces of the puzzle to which that person is expert.
I just recently noticed that the blog has a subtitle: “The Joyful Reduction of Uncertainty.” I don’t know if this is new or if I just never noticed it before. But it seems strange to me. I come away from my experience with this blog with substantially GREATER uncertainty than I started with. Many posts show that entire accepted paradigms can be highly uncertain, and that individual research studies seem next to useless in many situations. I just wonder how all this impacts the case for deference to experts, and I tend to worry that it pushes the case against deference further away along the spectrum of possible cases than one might otherwise assume. Indeed, in my more skeptical moments I worry that there is no stopping point at all on the slope toward scientific agnosticism in light of all these problems.
Well, that’s it. I guess the only concrete question coming out of all this is if my characterization of Scott’s essay rings any bell sells. (I’m pretty sure but not positive it was him.) Obviously, any substantive reactions or reassurances would be welcome as well.
I believe you’re looking for this article about a hypothetical society which insists that lightning comes after thunder.
On the subject of incel’s gripes of increasing female hypergamy and top-tier men increasingly monopolizing available women, I just read that in Inca society:
– the emperor had many houses throughout the realm of 1500 concubines, selected for their beauty, usually before age eight to ensure virginity
– great lords had harems of seven hundred women
– ‘principal persons’ fifty women
– leaders of vassal nations thirty
– heads of provinces of 100,000 people, twenty
– leaders of 1,000 people, fifteen
– administrators of 500 people, twelve
– governors of 100 people, eight
– petty chiefs of fifty men, seven
– chiefs of ten men, five
– chiefs of five men, three
(Working out how many were left to the average inca pleb is left as an exercise for the reader.)
The punishment for sleeping with a woman belonging to your superior: you are killed, your wife is killed, your children are killed, your relatives are killed, your servants are killed, your fellow villagers are killed, all your llamas are killed, your village is destroyed, the site of your village is strewn with stones.
So it could be worse.
Sounds untrue.
Maybe!
Starting at “heads of provinces of 100,000” and working down, that works out to 135,920 women in order to fill the org chart. (Those are allocated to 33,601 men.) Assuming that “population” only counts adult male citizens makes it more feasible but still, smells fishy.
Edit: if you halve the numbers below the “governor of 100” level since it specifies “men”, you only need 73,920 women for 17,601 men. If only adult males count for population, it’s definitely doable. Even if only adults count, it might still be workable with a combination of juvenile/child concubines and a high birthrate.
Well done for doing the maths which I couldn’t be bothered to.
It does seem an outrageously prodigious system. A lot of wastage at the top end.
Perhaps not all theoretical positions in the org chart are filled. In particular, do all the chiefs of 5 need to be supervised by chiefs of 10? Probably not. Just have one or the other, depending on the size of each lowest-level group.
How do you select for feminine beauty before puberty? The only thing I can think of that isn’t going to change with the onset of puberty would be facial symmetry. Maybe they selected based on their older sisters or something?
Then again, with >1,500 concubines you can afford to have some give in the system.
Anyway, this seems unlikely to be driven by women’s mate choices so much as the aforementioned mass executions for disobedience. Khans and Sapa Incas didn’t end up with so many wives on the basis of their own attractiveness. It’s an apples-and-severed-heads comparison.
Yeah, the reason why is different, but the result (paucity of partners) is the same, and the cause (low rank in the
porkingpecking order) is similar or the same.
The point I was making is that the cause is emphatically not similar.
The “pecking order” of Inca noble titles is a hierarchy of the sort that groups of men tend to make for ourselves. There’s a reason that you described it as an “org chart;” if you denominated compensation in dollars rather than concubines, it would look like any corporation in the country today.
If what we have today is a sexual marketplace, this is a sexual command economy. They’re very different systems with different results.
Are these numbers based on writings such as law codes, or do we have harder evidence? Law codes often establish the way things were supposed to be, or the way the authors wanted them to be, rather than how they were.
Don’t know. The same thing crossed my mind.
I have a feeling these numbers represent the legally allowed upper limit, rather than actual headcounts.
https://twitter.com/TopherTBrennan/status/984863624157052928
Argues that Pinker got his optimistic take on the decline of war because he only looked at Europe. The trend isn’t as strong if you look at the rest of the world.
I’ve been reading an old article in Commentary about the society the Vietnamese communists built after their victory. It makes much of the existence of special stores for privileged members of society.
Just how big a violation of orthodox Marxism or communism is this practice? Is communism supposed to produce absolute equality of goods, or are some economic differences acceptable, to incentivise doing the right thing?
Why don’t they sell all the items in the same store, and just make some items cost a lot more?
Now, I know you can see my question and be like “cause they’re communists!”, but I’m genuinely curious. Let’s think in terms of Chesterton’s Fence. Obviously the way the are doing this is meant to solve some problem. What is that problem?
Shortages.
I would guess that a hefty portion of the people who end up running communist institutions are from wealthy or comfortable families in poor countries, and therefore have certain expectations of quality of life. These countries are way too poor to sustain that quality of life for everyone, so some sort of excuse must be found to give it to some but not all. Good communist theory already allocates a special role for the vanguard party, so letting these special party people enjoy a few extra privileges is a workable excuse. They work so terribly hard for all of us, after all.
They didn’t have the means of coming up with prices that would balance supply and demand. Prices were basically arbitrary sitting on top of a quantity based balancing of inputs and outputs. Due to limitations of computing power the plan was only updated annually, so there would be no way to adjust prices and production fast enough to ensure the goods being on the shelf. If you want to make sure your elites have access to luxury goods in order to properly incentivize them, you have to make sure those luxury goods aren’t bought up by non-elites because you’ve priced them too cheaply.
Not a commie, but I’ve read Marx.
Per orthodox Marxism, none of the societies that exist now or have ever existed, including the Marxist ones, were running on a communist mode of organization — communism in that sense is a stateless egalitarian society at the end of history, which big-C Communism, the ideology, aspires to, but which you’re not supposed to be able to get to directly from a capitalist society. (This is what obnoxious edgy teens on Tumblr are talking about when they say “full communism”.) Instead, the Soviet Union et al. were supposed to be socialist societies under the “dictatorship of the proletariat”, a sort of transitional period.
Marx was vague about a lot of the implementation details, and most of his concrete proposals make more sense for the mid-1800s context in which he was writing than for the mid-1900s context when Communism was most popular. And while Leninism and Maoism are clearer on implementation, they diverge sharply from each other and from Marx’s original idea in places. All three, though, are more concerned with capital than with private goods: big cars or flashy clothes might be seen as signs of bourgeois decadence, but the theory doesn’t disallow owning stuff like that, only that the “means of production” be held in common. Factories, mines, etc.
Lots of sci-fi talk in this thread, so keeping with that theme:
What’s the best resource for writing plausibly about colonizing a hypothetical alien world? A very big open ended question, I realize. The context here is that I’m interested in trying a writing project where that setting seems to make the most sense, but despite a youth spend in the Sci-fi racks, I don’t feel near capable of doing it justice. Handwavium covers a lot, but I want to avoid overlooking the obvious.
Obviously related: what’s your best guess for our maximum speed for an intersteller ship built in about 100 years, barring a singularity or revolution in our understanding of physics, expressed as a fraction of c?
Feel free to use the question as a jumping off point for whatever tangents you want, of course.
The fastest we’ve ever made a spacecraft go is 0.0002 c. If we wave grandpa’s magic wand (the one that says “fusion” on it), perhaps we could boost that by a factor of 50 to 0.01 c. The grandkids’ wands will say “antimatter” on them, but they’re not available yet, so it’s hard to say.
Realistically speaking, you’re going to have to handwave a lot of stuff in order to get even interplanetary (as opposed to interstellar) colonization; fusion seems like a nice solid option for that. Given our present level of technology, interplanetary colonization is impossible, of course.
Nitpick: interstellar colonization is impossible with current technology. Colonizing Mars (in the sense of long-term viable colonies that survived with some trade but not massive constant flows of wealth from Earth) is doable with current technology. It’s not clear anyone will ever do it, since it would cost a gazillion dollars and there are easier ways to get away from it all, but as far a I know, there’s nothing that makes this impossible.
No, I meant what I said. I don’t think we can set up a self-sustaining colony on Mars, given the tech we’ve got today. You say that no one would do it because “it would cost a gazillion dollars”, but cost is also a function of available technology. On top of that, while a temporary Mars base may just barely be possible given the leading edge of our tech (although I’m not 100% convinced even that much is true), a self-sustaining colony is a much tougher challenge.
You dont need magic fusion drives to get.. well, at least a probe, to the stars.
Plutonium will do fine.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fission-fragment_rocket
Thanks! That makes for a 430 year travel time. Or about 18 generations. Not bad for evolving an eloi cast among the crew.
I think the hard part is keeping something running for that long. Posit a weak ai and fusion power, is it possible without magic nanotech manufacturing? It should be possible to have a completely sterile/clean environment for the electronics, with some vacuum sealed back-ups. I think wear and tear on the crews life support systems would be a real challenge. (Still, people have been ignoring that kind of thing in Sci-fi).
Also, space is pretty empty, but you might get some collisions in that time. Maybe we can say waste heat is channeled into a sort of thermal shielding. Seems like that would cause a deceleration though. Chalk that up to inefficiency and tack on a generation or two.
The naive maintenance solution is to carry a lot of replacement parts. Since this is a spaceship and mass is precious, you could do one better by designing all your critical systems around the constraint that they be 3D-printable, and bringing along whatever 2100’s version of a 3D printer is. If even that seems like it would require too much mass in the form of printer stock, you could also design your ship so that all parts likely to wear out can be melted down and reprinted back into new parts.
That’s a good thought, thanks.
Atomic Rockets is the best resource I know about for the ship question, and it might have something for the colonization question too.
(I’m pretty sure some AR contributors post here, too.)
At least two, although we’re both more on the near-future side than the sort of stuff Randy is asking about. But yes, that’s the place to go.
If a century is implausible, it could be further out. But with more time elapsed I have to think harder about what the sociology & geopolitical system would be on earth at the time of launch.
I don’t think 100 years out will be “eh, pretty much like now” in terms of politics and culture, but it’s not crazy talk the way 300 or 500 years would be.
Colonization ships would probably accelerate at about 1g for half of their trip (and decelerate at 1g for the other half), assuming sufficient energy and reaction mass. As others have said, you can provide these via handwavy fusion, and some combination of massive amounts of stored water (or ice) and ramscoops. Anyway, in this case the maximum speed of the ship just depends on the length of the trip, and, of course, relativity.
You have to have really, really spectacular fusion to make that possible. The last time I tried (and it’s been a few years) I had to stretch several parameters in a possibly unphysical manner to avoid turning the reactor into something that didn’t output considerably more in X-ray power than it produced in fusion. (Of course, the first time I ran into this problem, I was doing the math by hand.)
I haven’t done the math, but yes, I agree — hence the handwaving. Interstellar travel is really kind of impossible (at least, for live biological humans), so you need to cheat if you want to have it in your story…
I see our resident rocket scientist hasn’t chimed in on this issue yet. I imagine he is fortifying himself with big gulps of the second-best whiskey before wading in to offer gentle correction to the enthusiastic amateurs who have already replied. 🙂
Scott Alexander – did you see Scott Sumner’s post responding to yours, and advocating low wage subsidies in place of a UBI?
Short reply to wage subsidies
Super easy to abuse. I watch my kids, my neighbor watches hers, with a significant wage subsidy for the price of paperwork we can make 5-10,000 a year each by claiming to watch each others kids. Compliance becomes a bitch, either billions gets wasted on people running scams or to get the wage subsidy you have to jump through a hundred hoops. Probably the latter which means big business has a huge edge over small business.
Secondly this is a wage subsidy it should heavily favor labor intensive organizations over capital intensive ones, basically it will end up as a tax and transfer scheme from one type of business to another. The type gaining ground would be low margin, high volume, labor intensive industries so basically you have the Wal-Mart economy with little room for small businesses, little room for promotion and permanent low wage pay.
Of the options discussed a wage subsidy of this size might be the worst from a free market perspective.
If you a wage subsidy of $2/hour to hire someone at $8/hour, yeah, some people might lie, in order to swipe $4000 a year. But they have to claim it as their full time job. That’s all they are getting.
I came up with an idea for a fun game. The first person posts some string of characters that would be quickly recognizable to a member of some ingroup, but are difficult for others to discern the meaning of (including via google).
Other people try to guess what the group is. They have the full internet at their disposal. (But knowing without it earns you extra points)
Here are a few (not very good) examples I came up with:
OF,WAIH,HBTN
23, 5, HE; AHD )|(
FNTH ITTD 366\651
Haha, I was about to suggest TINACBNIEAC as a joke but it turns out it’s trivially googled.
Darn, these are really hard to come up with. All my ideas turn out to be trivially googled. I’ll have a think and see if I can come up with anything…
EDIT: Got one!
441 531 423 45123
I haven’t read U____g yet so I didn’t know it, but I guessed TINA stood for “This is not a…”. It’s a pretty common acronym part. No idea about the other.
I had that on my list but I thought it might be too easy 🙂
No idea for your second one, but
gur svefg 6 qvtvgf, jura chg gbtrgure, ner rvtugl bar gb gur guerr, naq jura lbh gnxr gur jubyr ahzore, vg vf qvivfvoyr ol guerr, frira, naq bar bgure ynetr ahzore.
Nyfb, 45123 vf na nern pbqr va buvb, naq V svaq vg fhfcvpvbhf gung vg’f /nyzbfg/ bar gjb guerr sbhe svir.
HE-1945
HE-1946
OE-315
SEIE
VH-8
I am pretty sure there’s at least one or two of you out there on this blog.
fhoznevar ratvarref?
V gevrq frnepuvat rnpu bs gur fgevatf va dhbgrf, naq br guerr bar svir jnf qvfgvapgvir rabhtu gb tvir n erfhyg nobhg fhoznevarf (uvtu fcrrq ohblnag pnoyr nagraan), juvpu V pbasvezrq jura frvr (Fhoznevar Rfpncr naq Vzzrefvba Rdhvczrag) naq iu rvtug (Iragvyngvba bhgyrg naq vfbyngvba inyir sbe ratvar ebbz) obgu ghearq hc erfhygf yvaxrq gb fhoznevarf. V pna’g svaq nalguvat sbe gur svefg gjb gubhtu, fb znlor V’z jnl bss onfr.
Possibly too easy (especially with this audience), but let’s try:
1aup 10agp 100cup
I think I fnord know your second one from the numbers (I’m not part of the ingroup).
My attempt:
“Put your SV work in my pidge after formal”*
*(Spoiler warning for anyone trying to guess it) If you’re a member of this group, we’ll hopefully be having a meetup at some point in June. If you aren’t on the mailing list from going to previous meetups, comment here/email me at the address listed here and I’ll add you.
Probably too small a group, but
K&Y:HT VOE E:AGIG GS HGJ N BTM:D CG:ATE
RFCSFKRFKRFDBRDBRS
jbeyq bs jnepensg?
V abgvprq gung gurer jrer guerr “ES”f va gur fgevat, naq fcyvg ba gurz, naq gura abgvprq V pbhyq fcyvg gur jubyr guvat vagb guerr yrggre frtzragf, naq gura tbbtyrq gung
From memory:
Entrsver Punfz
Funqbjsnat Xrrc
Enmbesra Xenhy
Enmbesra Qbjaf
Oynpxebpx Qrcguf
Oynpxebpx Fcver
This is probably hard:
SWIXENLUD
Easier:
NEWSUDIXL
Spoiler Answers:
puevfgvna — bhe sngure, jub neg va urnira, unyybjrq or gul anzr
qvfpbeqvna — 23 5 (23 pbafcvenpl, ynj bs svirf) unvy revf, nyy unvy qvfpbeqvn, unaq bs revf tylcu
qxzh — V erirefrq gur fgevat, lbh pna tbbtyr QGGV/UGAS naq gur ahzoref sbe zber vasbezngvba
Is there any reason to think ethernet cables or some other type of cord might “come back” at any point in the future for residential internet (maybe thanks to the demands of virtual reality?), or will WiFi and broadband keep getting better and more dominant?
I’m old enough to remember the days when we had to plug cords into the backs of our computers to get internet access.
Part of the reason I’m asking is that my house still has coaxial cables coming out of the walls and floors in each room, and I’m thinking of removing them since they look ugly and we’ve exclusively used WiFi for years.
I don’t know about coax cables, but Ethernet cables are pretty much required for gaming; the latency introduced by WiFi will kill you.
Most dedicated gamers/stream watchers/programmers still use hardlines for their main pcs (which they still have). They never went away, they just went to niches that are more latency-critical. The speeds you get on Wi-Fi are more than acceptable for almost any use with the exception of latency-dependent applications.
When I lived in an apartment building I had to plug my laptop in with an ethernet cable in the evenings because of wireless performance dropping when all my neighbours were home and using their own networks.
Are we talking 10base2 or some custom thing?
Coax is now most common in residential settings as the medium to connect to a cable modem, after which some kind of twisted pair cable is used. So unless 1) the coax is “tv-cable” coax and 2) you don’t have any need to connect computers within your house faster than they connect outside, it probably won’t come in handy for networking purposes.
Anyway, I would be shocked if 10base2 made a comeback.
New paper on the EM-drive concludes that it doesn’t work, and it’s all due to experimental errors and the Earth’s magnetic field. There’s still some unexplained extra thrust, though, which the authors suggest is due to “some hidden bias in the experiment”.
This thing may end up being a worthless piece of junk, but it’s quite an interesting one.
How long do Scott’s comment threads stay “live,” in the sense that multiple people are actively commenting on them?
I haven’t actually measured, but my impression from occasionally dropping in on older OT threads is that virtually all of them are dead by the one-week mark.
The Creature from the Cleveland Depths by Fritz Leiber, published 1962.
Predicts a moderate amount about about electronic schedulers before any of the tech existed, and includes the question of AI purpose.